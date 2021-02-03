New Justice Department pick has close ties to Hunter Biden attorney

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," February 2, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: And welcome to Hannity.

Tonight, the ongoing five-year smear campaign against former president, or as Jimmy Acosta says, President Trump on exile, disguised as yet another Senate impeachment trial is set to proceed early next week.

One big problem for the Democrats, the media mob, we already know the outcome. The former president will be acquitted. Forty-five senators already on record saying the whole thing is unconstitutional and it is.

It doesn't seem to matter to this new radical extreme Democratic Party, and Mr. Unity is not weighing in. They will never miss an opportunity to try to politically bludgeon Donald Trump. They will do anything to prevent him from running again in 2024. That threat, that fear is palpable.

So, in the middle of a pandemic, lawmakers will be focused on yet another unfounded impeachment charade Schiff show, and ultimately, we know the outcome. President Trump will be acquitted for three main reasons.

Let's start with reason one. The trial is -- they are right -- the 45 Republicans, it's totally unconstitutional. The U.S. Senate has no jurisdiction over a private citizen.

That is clear-cut. That is simple. You don't need to be a Harvard law grad to figure it out.

And there is a reason that John Roberts is not presiding. And now, with Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, imagine this, presiding. Yeah, it's officially a kangaroo court because he's already said he wants a conviction. Wow, that's real equal justice and due process, isn't it?

So, number two, the reason this will fail -- the incitement claims are bogus. Look at this. You even have the fake news media, "The Washington Post," CNN, we also have the FBI and court documents, and now even, Congresswoman Alexandria Cortez saying that the capitol breach was pre- planned well before January 6th, and we have details and even videos to prove that point. Oh, it wasn't spontaneous incitement based on words. It was planned.

And three Democrats now are setting what is an insane standard for what will constitute -- their favorite new word -- insurrectionist rhetoric that they will be highlighting.

Now, according to the article of impeachment, President Trump is accused of inciting an insurrection because of his remarks on January 6th, quote, he willfully made statements that in context encouraged -- and foreseeable resulted in -- lawless action at the capitol such as if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore.

Just think about how crazy that is. Democrats are officially trying to remove a former president from an office he no longer holds because he told his supporters to fight like hell. And, by the way, he also said at the rally, now, many of you will peacefully and patriotically march to the capitol to make your voices heard. Keyword: peacefully.

And, of course, that part is always conveniently left out of the impeachment article and what the mob and media tells you.

So, if this is the new standard for incitement to insurrection, then when will we begin the process of holding everyone in the Democratic Party and the left accountable for their words and actions? Because the list is long.

And as you might imagine, they frequently encourage their supporters, believe it or not, they encourage this, to fight like hell. Well, we did a little background check and we found out, fairly common term. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What does Congress do about this?

REP. ERIC SWALWELL (D-CA): We fight. We keep fighting.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): We're going to keep fighting and fighting and fighting for this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It doesn't mean we don't fight. I think we have to fight harder than ever.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We know this is going to be a hard fight. It's going to be a competitive fight.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA): We should dream big, fight hard, and take back our country.

PETE BUTTIGIEG, FORMER SOUTH BEND MAYOR: This is a fight of our lives.

KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Stand up and fight for the best of who we are. And I'm prepared to fight and I know how to fight.

ERIC HOLDER, FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL: I'm ready for that fight. Increasing numbers of people are ready for that fight.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): Stand up and fight for democracy.

SEN. MAXINE WATERS (D-CA): I will fight every day until he is impeached.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There is only two ways to win a fight. You can win a fight through submission, or through exhaustion.

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT: We can't just imagine a better future. We've got to fight for it.

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): We continue to fight for progressive agenda in our future.

REP. SHEILA JACKSON LEE (D-TX): That's what we're fighting against, when we fight Republicans in Congress, who don't want to pass legislation now.

SEN. CORY BOOKER (D-NJ): This is time for every single one of us to get up and fight for our country.

MICHAEL MOORE, FILMMAKER: This new freshman class in Congress has got to come in and really set the agenda and fight, fight, fight.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And Obama said, if they bring a knife, we bring a gun.

Keep in mind, what you just this pales in comparison to the violent rhetoric from several top Democrats, although many Democrats have made similar comments.

We start with Chuckie Schumer. He physically threatened two U.S. Supreme Court justices right on the steps of the United States Supreme Court building. Based on his standards, Chuck Schumer needs to be impeached. Republicans, you ought to put forward the article.

If you're going to follow their standards, Maxine Waters encouraged her supporters to harass and attack White House employees, remember, and follow them into the grocery store and create a crowd and get in their faces. They aren't wanted anywhere anymore. And don't forget, she also said I'm going to take Trump out tonight. That sounds like a threat of murder.

Joe Biden openly fantasizing about taking a sitting president, Donald Trump, behind the gym and beating the hell out of him. That sounds like a threat. Sounds insurrectionist. And almost every Democrat excused, ignored or condoned the violent riots from over the summer.

So let's focus now on applying these same standards to all of these Democrats and we'll start tonight with one person in particular. Now, remember, days after a Minneapolis precinct was burned to the ground, and then the violent riots that ensued, and they were wreaking havoc on multiple cities, including Minneapolis, and then Senator Harris said, they are not going to stop, and you beware. They are not going to stop.

Remember, Police precinct was just burned down. Remember, they were just in the middle of rioting. They are not going to stop before the election, Election Day in November. They are not going to stop after Election Day.

And everyone, you need to take note of that on both levels. They're not going to let up. They should not, and we should not. Oh, my gosh. Wow.

To that end, Kamala Harris even promoted a bail fund to get violence rioters involved in the insurrection out of jail. According to a brand-new FOXNews.com report tonight, one accused rioter was bailed out twice thanks to this fund, the one Kamala Harris supported. And wouldn't you believe it, he's just been arrested for yet a third time.

Remember, according to Kamala, they aren't going to let up even after the election. They shouldn't let up. Vice President Harris was clearly calling for insurrection. Is Vice President Harris not guilty of incitement?

If we apply the Democratic Party standards and she's in office, you could have an impeachment, one that's constitutional, she can be removed from office and John Roberts will have to preside.

Now, will congressional Democrats, the media mob ever hold her accountable? Don't hold your breath. Or is the post-presidential impeachment show just one big political charade as I'm saying?

Republican members now need to apply the same standards to all elected officials. That's one way to end this madness. Should they really? No, but if they are going to play that game and that's their standard, all the rules should apply equally.

And now that we have the Honorable Patrick Leahy presiding, the guy that's already determined that Trump is guilty, maybe we should let Jim Jordan preside, and imagine having a trial where the judge and half the jury come out against you. It's beyond ludicrous.

And on Monday, Senator Lindsey Graham rightly issued a stern warning, not physical warning, but a warning, to his Democratic colleagues. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TREY GOWDY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Do you anticipate witnesses being called, and then being cross-examined?

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): I hope not. They didn't call any in the House. I think we know what happened that day. But if you open up a can of worms, we want the FBI to come in and tell us about how people actually pre- planned these attacks, and what happened with the security footprint at the Capitol. You open up a Pandora's Box if you call one witness. I hope we don't call any and we vote and we get this trial over next week when it starts.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: We'll dig deeper with Senator Graham. He'll join us in a moment tonight.

But he's right. If Senate Democrats want to start calling witnesses, and I imagine the president's defense team will do the same. And while they are at it, I would bring up all the tapes of every Democrat saying fight like hell. Fight, fight, fight, fight, and the threats against Gorsuch and Kavanaugh.

And, of course, they are not going to stop. They shouldn't stop. We shouldn't stop. We can bring that up as well.

And I'm going to take him behind the gym. Imagine any prominent conservative today saying, I would like to take Joe Biden behind the gym and talk real tough like Joe and beat the hell out of him.

Then we can go, of course, to Maxine Waters. Imagine if any conservative talked like she did about taking Trump out tonight, maybe we can get to the bottom of why the National Guard also was not brought in to secure the building in spite of six requests from the capitol police chief.

Keep in mind, that capitol police chief answers to Congress. And Nancy Pelosi is the speaker of the House. That would mean she's in complete control and in charge.

Did she drop the ball? Did any other leaders drop the ball? Who is responsible for this breakdown in security?

We need a 9/11-style commission to study this because according to multiple reports, court records, law enforcement, yep, they all had prior knowledge that certain individuals were plotting an attack on the capitol. It doesn't mean that some people, 1 percent as I said, not the 99 that were at the rally. Yeah, they stupidly got caught up in the nonsense and they will pay a price, as they should.

But there should have been protection. There was a breach in 30 seconds to a minute. That can't happen in this country at a post 9/11 world. That is madness.

Even Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, she's now saying she was directly warned about the attack a full week before the capitol breach. I want to know, what did she know? When did she know it and what did she tell Pelosi? And what did she tell her?

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OCASIO-CORTEZ: A week before, one week before, week prior to the insurrection, I started to get text messages that I needed to be careful. And that in particular, I needed to be careful about the 6th, and those text messages came from other members of Congress. Not -- they were not threats. But they were other members saying that they knew.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Let's be clear. Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez said ever single representative, I don't care what your political party affiliation is, we must protect every elected official. Now, I'm assuming, I have no reason to doubt what she just said here. This is critical evidence and we need all of it passed on and we need to know why nobody took the proper precautions in light of knowing hundreds of thousands of people would be marching to the capitol.

And by the way, the article of impeachment, when you get to the heart of it, is completely bogus. Now, did Congresswoman Cortez communicate these threats to Nancy Pelosi? What did Nancy know and when did she know it?

Clearly, this has always been a political smear campaign. We get it. Democrats and friends and media mob don't like Donald Trump. They've been telling us, shouting at us, screaming at us, lying about him for five years. We're in the middle of a pandemic, in case you forgot, and just a few months removed from one of the most divisive elections in history.

Next week's proceeding is unconstitutional. It is hypocritical. It is a complete show trial. And it is theater with no drama because everyone knows how it will end, acquittal. It doesn't improve the lives of any Americans, doesn't make the country a better place. Democrats are not looking out for you and your finances, and when you think about it, you might want to bring those thoughts with you in the polls.

All right. Joining us now, a preview of next week's charade, our own Chad Pergram is with us.

Chad, 45 senators say it's unconstitutional. Any chance that this could reverse itself and that there would be a conviction next week? I don't think so.

CHAD PERGRAM, FOX NEWS CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Probably not.

And, you know, this question about calling witnesses and maybe dragging this out, that could backfire in a number of ways on Democrats. It would extend the trial, that's for sure.

Keep in mind that Democrats want to hold former President Trump accountable, but they also want to pass a COVID relief bill. Extending this trial would tie up the floor that means no Senate confirmations for cabinet level officials.

This is a problem for Chuck Schumer, the majority leader. He says there is no framework for the trial just yet. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SCHUMER: The impeachment resolution on the trial, you know, has been set back because the president keeps switching lawyers. And so, you know, we have to negotiate if we want to get it bipartisan, his lawyers are part of the deal.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERGRAM: For the impeachment trial last year, the Senate set up parameters once the impeachment managers and President Trump's defense team completed their arguments. Senators posed written questions and then the Senate conducted what we'll call a gateway vote. That vote was built into the organizational agreement for the trial.

That gateway, the Senate could have voted to hear from witnesses. The Senate rejected that. Already, the attorney for the QAnon shaman has indicated he would be willing to serve as a witness.

Now, witnesses, if you're going to have witnesses in an impeachment trial, they have to be deposed. You have to have depositions offstage. That would probably consume weeks. The trial on the floor shuts down. This is why President Trump supporters believe they could better defend the president perhaps through witnesses -- Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Chad, thank you.

Now, we'll have more on this charade in a moment. But, first, breaking tonight, according to another FOXNews.com story, the Biden administration just appointed an assistant attorney general with deep ties, we understand, to Hunter Biden. He's been seen a lot at the White House in recent days. In fact, the acting A.G. was once a colleague of Hunter Biden's defense attorney.

Now, remember, the president's son is currently facing a federal criminal investigation for international money laundering and tax evasion. This after years, as we've chronicled since January 2018, of accepting millions and millions and millions of dollars -- let's see -- from Chinese nationals, shopping sprees, $3.5 million wire transfer, Russian oligarch, Ukrainian oligarch, money for cars, and other sketchy foreign nationals. On top of Burisma, and top of the Bank of China deal.

Can you just imagine the hysteria from the mob and the media and the big tech companies allowing all the stories in the world to pass through, if this was one of President Trump's sons, Don Jr., Eric, or Barron or any of his daughters as well? Ivanka, tiffany, goes on from there.

Anyway, joining us now from the Trump Organization, Eric Trump.

Sir, how are you? The first interview, I think, since all of this has gone on.

You're watching this madness. You're also watching Joe Biden. Get your initial thoughts.

ERIC TRUMP, TRUMP ORGANIZATION EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT: Yeah.

Listen, initial thoughts are -- I mean, Sean, just looking at what he's accomplished in the last couple of days and how disastrous for our country has been. It's cost thousands and thousands of jobs.

Look at XL pipeline, right? Something that would have been amazing for this country, for the energy independence of this country.

The only person happy about the cancellation of the XL pipeline is Warren Buffett because now all the fuels (ph) can go on his big trains across the country where it could have gone through a beautiful pipeline and help this nation and kept gas prices down.

Look at what they're doing with immigration, right? They canceled the wall. As Biden says, there's not going to be another inch of wall built in this country.

Who does that benefit?

It certainly doesn't benefit millions of Americans who are out of work, that doesn't benefit our population, that doesn't benefit a nation that's going through a pandemic, not knowing who's coming into the country. It doesn't benefit, you know, safety of our neighborhoods, with cartels and certainly, you know, bad people who smuggle drugs across the board.

I mean, look at what this guy is doing. I mean, Paris climate agreement, another one, you know, Sean. So, we're going to start paying for all the environmental problems of China again? We're going to start paying for all the environmental problems of India again?

And you go down the list, and, honestly, I think people are going to miss Donald Trump really quickly. I think they're going to miss him really, really quickly because some of these policies that they're acting, these executive orders, you know, 40, 40 in the first day, are madness, Sean. They're just madness.

HANNITY: Well, you know, it's interesting. I think the people that will miss him the most probably in the end are going to be the media mob because -- your father calls him sleepy Joe, I call him the weak, struggling, frail, cognitively struggling Joe Biden. He said 300 Americans, twice, are going to get the vaccine by summertime. I'm like, okay, catch up, Joe.

But there's been nothing, from the day your father and Melania Trump came down the escalator Trump Tower, it's been never ending harassment for your dad, your -- you, your family, Don Jr., Ivanka, every -- Barron even, Melania, everybody, and it continues now.

We know the outcome of this latest charade. I played the double standard, and I'm just curious as you hear the remarks of Democrats and compare them to the remarks of your dad, what your thoughts are.

E. TRUMP: Listen, Sean, I was there. You know, 20 minutes after election, 20 minutes after Election Day in 2016, it was beautiful day. I remember "The Washington Post" writing that story which is, this is -- you know, this is the minute that impeachment begins, and they tried and they tried to get him with the Russia hoax and they tried to get him with Ukraine, and they tried to take down Kavanaugh, and they tried to get him again.

And they tried to manufacture everything, you know, under the sun against my father, against all of us. They do it every single day. They continue to do it.

Even when he's a private citizen, they're still trying to impeach him. I mean, that's how kind of deep this whole thing goes.

And it's -- they want to tar and feather the man. They know he did a great job for this nation. They know that there's never been a more beloved political figure in our country's history. There are 75 million Americans who would follow him to the end of earth.

I mean, they love the man. They love what he stands for. They love that he was a fighter. That he carried that fight largely alone. Oftentimes, he had to fight for the entire Republican Party, right, because they weren't doing a whole lot.

Now you have a lot of good fighters but you didn't back then, and people love that about him. People love that about him.

And then you look at Biden by contrast. He doesn't have any of those traits. He's not doing great things for this nation. His heart is not in the right place.

As you said, he's probably not 100 percent here. He's not. I don't think he is. His policies are disastrous.

But they want to tar and feather the man. They want to do everything they can to not have him be a political force in the future.

And honestly, they're only ingratiating my father's base even more because every single time they go off on one of these charades, you know, they expose the party, they -- you know, the radical left for exactly who they are, Sean.

And, you know, they can be evil and they can be mean and they can be calculating. And --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Well, let me be, you know, consistent here.

E. TRUMP: Yeah.

HANNITY: You know, like I'm playing the -- I'm playing the montage of all of these Democrats, go out and fight, go out and fight. And I'm reading this nonsense that the Democrat -- President Trump said fight like hell.

They all say the same term. You heard Kamala Harris's comments, Joe Biden's comments. Chuckie Schumer's threats to Supreme Court justices.

E. TRUMP: Sean --

HANNITY: Maxine Waters, I'm going to take your dad out tonight.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Go ahead.

E. TRUMP: What about Eric Holder?

HANNITY: Kick ‘em.

E. TRUMP: What about Eric Holder? How about you kick them when they're down? You run up to them and you kick them when they're down.

I mean, there are so many. The hypocrisy -- Sean, you know it. We've talked about this a million times, the things that get said about me, and the things that get said about Don and Ivanka and Tiffany and Barron and our whole family and all of us.

I mean, there is a double standard in this country, a massive double standard. There is unequal justice in this country. You mentioned it with the new, you know, DOJ guy, you know, assistant DOJ -- head of the DOJ, who's happened to represent Hunter Biden or, you know -- I mean, you see that.

Can you imagine my father ever tried to do that? There is unequal, you know, balance of justice --

HANNITY: Justice.

E. TRUMP: -- in this country, and half of America sees it and it's quite frankly disturbing to them.

HANNITY: Yeah.

All right. You know, it's interesting. Let me ask you a question. If your dad decided to run in 2024, your -- he comes to you and he asks you your thoughts, what would you say to him?

E. TRUMP: I'd say, well, what my father did is something that no political figure has ever done in American history. And he changed this country and he changed it for the better. And he taught people how to fight and he gave Americans the greatest civics lesson and it's exactly, frankly, what this country needed.

He's really a father to America and I'm incredibly proud of him, and I would be right by his side again. As painful as it was, Sean, and you know how painful it was, as painful as it was, I would be right by his side encouraging him, because he's a -- he's an amazing guy and I have never been more proud of him. I've just never been more proud of him.

HANNITY: Eric Trump, thank you. Good to see you again. Thanks for being with us.

When we return, Lindsey Graham has a dire warning for the Democrats, and their shift show charades, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Senator Lindsey Graham tonight warning Democrats to stop the unconstitutional post-presidential impeachment madness and if Democrats do decide to call witnesses, it will open up a can of worms and even prompt Republicans to call on the FBI to testify about just how much of this attack was, in fact, pre-planned.

Here now with reaction, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

I'm looking at three defenses here. It should be over in three hours, in my view, maybe four. I've known David Schoen a long time. He's a good attorney.

One, the constitutional argument. Two, it ought to be okay, we have court documents, the FBI, we even have the fake news media, Ocasio-Cortez, congresswoman, now saying this was pre-planned. Well, that goes against the very article of impeachment and the wording of it.

Third, and not less important, I think it's time for Republicans -- it's not my standard, but if they're going to make it the standard, then that means all these Democrats need to be held accountable for their words of insurrection.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Okay. Well, let's walk through what you just said. Number one, the Democratic Party is going to make America relive January the 6th, beginning next Tuesday. Not to pursue justice, just for politics.

We all know what happened that day. They've charged the president with inciting a riot. You haven't seen one piece of tape playing anywhere in the country where his words would amount to incitement under any statute. The president did not commit a crime through the speech he gave.

The conversation with Raffensperger, the secretary of state in Georgia, the secretary of state said didn't feel coerced or threatened.

So case is going to fall. The unconstitutional nature of impeachment will be addressed on day one. I predict there will be somewhere north of 45 votes on the very first day to say the entire trial is unconstitutional, because you're impeaching a guy in Florida who is out of office.

So the question for the country and the Democratic Party is, how much pain are you going to put us through until we get to a verdict of acquittal? If you want to call one witness, my friend, to my Democratic colleagues, you're going to have a lot of witnesses. You're going to stop the trial for weeks and months, and for what purpose?

I'm urging you to allow this trial to get over as quickly as possible when it's clear there is not enough votes to convict the president, and that will happen on day one.

HANNITY: All right. But, Lindsey, you know your Democratic colleagues. We read the 50-page, you know, piece. They are going to cut and splice their audiotape. I think the Republicans --

GRAHAM: Right.

HANNITY: -- you know, it's time to fight fire with fire.

I mean, do you see -- in the 45 votes that were taken, Rand Paul's vote, do you see any of those 45 changing their mind? Because basically, they are saying it's unconstitutional. That should be game over, checkmate.

GRAHAM: So, the point you make is, what happens when we get the vote and there's over 45? There will be more than 45 this time because you'll actually have an argument to consider. So, I think the vote early on will be more than 45 that it's unconstitutional.

What purpose is there to replay tapes over and over when we actually lived through the thing itself? They didn't call one witness in the House. They impeached the president of the United States in less than 50 hours without a lawyer present.

So you're going to try to re-create the trial in the Senate?

I think the Senate would be doing the country a great service by telling the House, you didn't call any witnesses in the House. You're not going to call any in the Senate. You're not going to drag this out for political purposes. We're going to get this trial over in three or four days. Not three or four weeks, and we're going to move on doing the business of the American people.

That's what I hope Republicans will say to Democrats and I hope the American people will be behind us to end this because we know how it ends. What good comes from reopening this wound?

HANNITY: I don't know, Senator. I think maybe it's time for the American people to hear the rhetoric of the Democratic Party. I may be -- you know, maybe I'm a lone voice here. I'd like -- I'd like to see --

GRAHAM: You may be right about that.

HANNITY: Now, listen, I'm going to be frank. Do I really think Chuck Schumer should be impeached for his threat against Kavanaugh and Gorsuch, for his threatening comments on the steps of the Supreme Court? No, I don't really think it meets the standard but it meets his standard.

And if that standard is going to be applied to Trump, I like to apply it to Schumer.

GRAHAM: Yeah.

HANNITY: The one that really has a big problem is Kamala Harris, and they're not going to stop, they won't stop, beware, take note.

GRAHAM: Right.

HANNITY: We're not going to stop. That's after the police precinct was burned down, et cetera.

Then you've got Joe Biden wanting to beat the hell out of a sitting president. I don't know if you said that, I think you might be in a little more trouble than Joe.

And maybe it's a -- it will be a good exercise to let the country see it all because not everybody watches my show. I wish everybody in the country watched every night, but not everybody.

GRAHAM: Well, I can promise you this, Sean -- if you're going to pursue this, and you want to start calling witnesses, and you want to drag this thing out, it would be fair to have Kamala Harris's tape played where she bailed people out of jail. What more you could do to incite future violence than paying the bill of the people who broke up the shops and beat up the cops? How is that not inciting future violence?

Be careful what you wish for, my Democratic colleagues. Be careful what you wish for.

HANNITY: I don't know. You are making it more appealing every time. You did point out, even something like Merrick Garland is going to be held up as a result of this and I don't blame you at all, because this is too important to take a back seat to anything.

You can tell your buddy Dicky Durbin out there in Chicago. Sorry, Rich, ain't going to happen.

(LAUGHTER)

GRAHAM: Okay. Adios.

HANNITY: All right. You can tell your friends I said hi. Anyway, if that's their standard --

GRAHAM: I think they got the message. I think they got the message. I think they got it.

HANNITY: And they got to play to them. I don't know. Maybe -- maybe there is a side of me that's too much of a talk-show host.

All right. Senator, thank you.

Coming up, wait until you see what happened between LeBron James and a fan at last night's Laker game. Trace Gallagher has a live report.

The Biden press office allegedly screening questions before their press briefings and before they hear -- I'll circle back. Imagine if Kayleigh McEnany did this. Joe Concha breaks it down.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: So during last night's Lakers-Hawks NBA game, officials actually stopped play to eject a fan for apparently getting into some kind of argument with LeBron James.

Our own Trace Gallagher is here with the very latest, including the charges that, you know, the B-word was thrown here --

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yeah, yeah, yeah.

HANNITY: -- and other words thrown there. What happened?

GALLAGHER: Yeah. Well, the woman, Sean, now being referred to as a courtside Karen is actually Juliana Carlos. She's an Instagram model who was sitting courtside with her husband Chris Carlos. The woman claims her husband was trash talking LeBron James and the two men got into a verbal dispute.

That's when she jumped in telling LeBron, quote, don't blanking talk to my husband. She then claimed LeBron James responded saying sit the blank down blank, to which she responded, don't call me a blank. You sit the blank down.

The woman, her husband and two others were promptly escorted out of the arena and as you might imagine along the way, she gave the camera, crowd and apparently King James a well-known hand signal.

Today, Juliana Carlos apologized saying she takes full responsibility for crossing the line. LeBron says he's happy fans are back because he misses the interaction. And LeBron James also tweeted that Courtside Karen was mad mad. You see there with a bunch of laughing emojis.

In case you're wondering, the Lakers beat the Hawks 115-108. Nobody went to jail -- Sean.

HANNITY: For future reports, is it possible to say what the blank-blank to give at least a letter or something? We're kind of -- you know, the kids I think -- it will go over their head.

GALLAGHER: Listen, it's your show, I'll do whatever you want to do but I think you get gist.

HANNITY: I get the gist but there are some that begin with this letter, some begin with that letter. They take on different meanings. I don't know. What a mess.

GALLAGHER: Well, listen, blank may be and blank -- you can figure it out.

HANNITY: I'm not going to feign outrage like everybody in the media. I've really I played ice hockey growing up. I kind of like when a team started a fight. Sorry, I can't help it.

All right. Trace Gallagher, thank you.

Now, the Biden administration's efforts to control their allies and the media mob are becoming more evident tonight as a new report lays out how the press office is reportedly screening briefing questions before they are even asked. Now, in response, some so-called journalists are defending the Biden White House. Of course, they are. That's all they will ever do, claiming it's just business as usual.

But don't you think they might be singing a slightly different tune in this was, oh, Donald Trump, Sarah Sanders, Kayleigh McEnany. But when it comes to Jen Psaki, she'll circle back to us. It's enduring. It's continuing to endure daily struggles with the White House briefing room.

For example, today, she decided to mock the Space Force? That was now an entire branch of the U.S. military. I think ever American should be kind of proud of, but what do I know?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Has the president made a decision on keeping or keeping the scope of Space Force?

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Wow, Space Force. It's the plane of today.

REPORTER: It's an entire branch.

PSAKI: It is an interesting question. I'm happy to check with our Space Force point of contact. I'm not sure who that is. I will find out and see if we have any update on that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And, of course, Psaki continues to promise the press corps that she'll get right back to them, or she calls it, I'll circle back with you.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PSAKI: I'm happy to circle back with our team on that specific report.

I will have to circle back.

I'll have to circle back with.

I will circle back with you.

Will circle back with you on this today.

We will circle back.

Certainly circle back.

We'll circle back.

Circle back.

I'll circle back.

I hate to disappoint you, but I'll have to circle back.

I'll circle back.

Circle back.

I often note I'm going to circle back.

I hate to disappoint conservative Twitter but I'm going to circle back.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I'm going to circle back on this show. I'll see you in about 19 - - oh, Laura is on.

Anyway, early stumbles for the Biden team may be why they are desperate to censor conservatives and silence them. And, well, yes, cancel their viewpoints because look at this. A report in "The New York Times" explaining how Joe Biden has apparently being urged by some so-called experts to appoint, quote, a reality czar to tackle disinformation. That sounds like a ministry of truth. Welcome to statism, authoritarianism, and your socialist utopia, my fellow comrades.

Isn't it interesting how the same people claim to be for the free flow of information, they're pro-First Amendment, they are also the first to call for censorship and silencing, and cancelling when it doesn't fit their far left worldview?

Of course, here on this show, no, we don't boycott. Call for censors, try to silence, we make fun of you. We expose you, but we never try to silence you or cancel you.

First Amendment, freedom of expression. It is something that makes this country unique, special, and great.

Here with reaction, FOX News contributor, media reporter for "The Hill", Joe Concha. I'm just going to leave it wide open because you live, eat and breathe this. You've got to be salivating coming on tonight.

(LAUGHTER)

JOE CONCHA, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Salivating is a word. What did you play in hockey, by the way? You look like a defenseman? I'm just guessing. I have no idea.

HANNITY: My dream was to be Bobby Clark with no teeth, broad street bully, and a center. I was a center.

CONCHA: You were a center. Okay. Didn't see that coming.

HANNITY: Yes, sir.

CONCHA: Let's go through some of these things here then, Sean, as far as a truth czar or whatever that may be, if you recall Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to form a truth committee to treat media literacy. This is the same person that's been checked by "PolitiFact" 10 times. And eight of those 10 times, they determined that she was telling half truths, completely untruths or being pants on fire. So, hopefully, she's not the person that will be the truth czar in this situation.

As far as the daily briefings, and questions being given in advance, it is interesting that "The Daily Beast" story. The literal headline story is, White House reporters, Biden team asks for questions in advance. So it's not like it's topics that were shared during a gaggle with the press secretary before a particular press briefing. We're talking about questions now.

And Tara Palmeri, who's with "Politico", she's former ABC, she's regarded as a solid reporter in most circles. She says this. Quote: If Psaki knows you have a tough question, she doesn't call for you. So far, she hasn't had to deal with a real bomb. You wonder why that may be.

So, look, we saw this going back to the campaign, in terms of Joe Biden, whenever he took questions, it was done, given a predetermined list of reporters, that a staff decided on beforehand. So, Joe Biden, you know, the future leader of the free world, now the leader of the free world, wouldn't call on reporters himself. He depended on his staffer to do it. Those reporters were mostly cordial. Instead of asking challenging questions, and the Peter Doocys of the world were boxed out, where he actually had to yell questions after the fact in order to even get anything in.

So, in terms of being the most accessible president of all time or in terms of anything regarding transparency, this is the exact opposite that we saw under President Trump who took any questions at any time and didn't need a staffer to call on reporters. He called on them himself, and you could agree or disagree with the answer, but he was the most accessible president of all time to the point where in his four years, he probably took more questions than the previous three presidents did in their eight years combined.

So that's where we are at this point, Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Great analysis as always. Joe Concha, thank you. He's in charge of our media watch here on the HANNITY program.

All right. Coming up, after the mob heaped preys on blue states for imposing draconian lockdowns, many red states managed to fight COVID-19 without restricting your freedom. Now, this includes Texas. Wait until you hear the words of Texas Governor Abbott. More as we continue.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: So, from the socialist republic of California, to the socialist republic of New York and D.C., liberal leaders are too concerned with far left fantasies instead of actually, you know, taking steps to improve the quality of people's lives, safety, security, you know, quality education for their kids.

Listen to Texas Governor Abbott laying it all out in his state of the state address, a lot to learn here.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. GREG ABBOTT (R), TEXAS: Now, other states like California and New York, they use heavy-handed governor tactics that drive away businesses. The Texas legislature, on the other hand, has built a framework that helps small businesses thrive. We're not going to let cities in Texas follow the lead of cities like Portland, and Seattle and Minneapolis by defunding the police. That's crazy.

Some government officials across the country shut down churches during the pandemic. Even in Texas, some local officials tried closing churches. That is wrong.

Politicians from the federal level to the local level have shouted, heck, yes, the government is coming to get your guns. We won't let that happen in Texas.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Here with reaction, author of the best seller "Firebrand", Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, along with former acting director of national intelligence, Ric Grenell.

You know, I'll -- Second Amendment, that's one. Cutting taxes, red tape, securing the borders, energy independence, constitutional judges, free, fair trade, peace through strength, safe neighborhoods, good schools, safe healthcare -- tell me what I'm missing, Matt Gaetz, because that's it. That's America first.

REP. MATT GAETZ (R-FL): We certainly haven't missed what sounded like Governor Abbott's announcement for president in 2024, and I have it on pretty good authority that Governor Abbott has already inquired with former President Trump about the handicap accessibility at Camp David. He'd be a great candidate. We're also proud of our governor in Florida who has embraced freedom.

But, Sean, wouldn't it be nice if America's largest state, California, were able to live a little more freely. I think right here tonight on your show, Ric Grenell should announce that he's seeking the governorship of California. Give folks out there a reason to believe and have hope that their futures can be brighter as well.

HANNITY: Ric Grenell, I'm not going to let that die. I'm going to let Matt Gaetz take over the hosting of his show and let you answer his question.

(LAUGHTER)

RIC GRENELL, FORMER ACTING DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: Look, my friend Matt Gaetz is somebody who really knows how to get media attention. He's a warrior and --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: He really does. He's a warrior. By the way, I watched you in "The Plot Against the President". You were great. Thank you both for all you've done.

GRENELL: Thanks.

Look, Sean, I think what you just pointed out with leadership in Texas, and what Matt Gaetz has pointed out about leadership in Florida, that's what California needs. We are dying to have somebody who listens to the science. I mean, we have a governor, Gavin Newsom, who shut down the beaches.

Now, this is not part of science. We have a governor who plays politics, but we also have a state that's completely run by one party. If you want to have the insiders from one political party and the well-connected constantly get what they want, then you have to keep electing the same people over and over and that's what we have in California.

I think Governor Abbott is exactly right. We need more freedoms. We certainly shouldn't be shutting down churches or beaches.

HANNITY: Ric Grenell, are you announcing that you would consider running for governor of California? Because if you do, if you would want it, you have mine and Matt Gaetz's endorsement.

GAETZ: They'll kill him.

HANNITY: That's probably true.

All right. I will oppose you if needed. I'll do whatever you want.

(LAUGHTER)

GRENELL: Look. Again, we have a one-party system in California. Anyone who wants to be a governor who is a Republican in this state is going to have a very tough time.

I'm more interested in trying to find ways to fix our problems in California. Voter integrity is incredibly important. We do need to recall Gavin Newsom. That's obviously a different day, but in terms of long term fixes --

HANNITY: Who is going to run?

(CROSSTALK)

GAETZ: Well, hold on, Sean. Hold on, Sean.

I want to get in -- I want to get in on this.

HANNITY: Go ahead, Matt, my co-host.

GAETZ: It was a tough time, it was a tough time to take on the intelligence community and declassify documents, and Ric Grenell didn't shy away from that at all. It's my expectation that in a recall election, it would be a very different electorate in the state of California, a Republican could win, and Ric Grenell could be that Republican.

HANNITY: I second the notion. But you're lucky because we're out of time, Ric. You've been saved literally by the music.

But next time, we want an answer.

GRENELL: Thank you both.

HANNITY: I'm going to bring Matt back and you back, all right?

All right. More HANNITY after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Slain Officer Brian Sicknick is lying in honor in the capitol rotunda as Officer Sicknick lost his life last month, defending the capitol building. He's just the fifth American who wasn't a public or military figure to receive this honor. President Biden at the Capitol now about to pay his respects.

Our thoughts, our prayers go to him, his family and his friends tonight. We need a 9/11 commission style report. We cannot allow this to happen in our country again. It's that simple.

And how it happened, how we missed the warnings? You know, we've got to get to the bottom of it because the rest of the world, with many of our enemies are watching. We've got to protect our politicians and our institutions.

That is all the time we have left this evening. We'll always be independent, fair, balanced. We're not the mob. Set your DVR every night.

Let not your heart be troubled. Tomorrow, the great one. But Laura Ingraham takes it from here.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.

