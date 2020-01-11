Nancy Pelosi backs down, signals willingness to send articles of impeachment to the Senate

This is a rush transcript from “The Five," January 10, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Emily Compagno, Juan Williams, Martha MacCallum, and Greg. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is The Five. President Trump hitting back hard against Democrats criticizing him for taking out Iran's top general. Liberals have been smearing the president for days, claiming he was about to start World War III and that the air strike was just a big distraction from impeachment. The president responding in a big way. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The radical left Democrats have expressed outrage over the termination.

(CROWD BOOING)

TRUMP: Of this horrible terrorist. We have Bernie and Nancy Pelosi, we have them all. They are all trying to say how dare you take him out that way you? You should come in and tell us what you want to do.

(CROWD BOOING)

TRUMP: You should come in and tell us so that we can call up the fake news that's back there and we can leak it. Can you imagine calling crooked Adam Schiff? He's so crooked. Say, gee, Adam, how are you doing? Listen, we have the world's number one terrorist. We'd like to set up a meeting so we can discuss his execution. Would you be willing to meet?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: And in an interview with Laura Ingraham President Trump revealing brand-new information about why he ordered the air strike to kill Soleimani.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: Don't the American people have a right to know what specifically was targeted without revealing methods and sources?

TRUMP: Well, I don't think so but we will you that probably it was going to be the embassy in Baghdad.

INGRAHAM: Did you have large scale attacks planned for other embassies. And if those were planned, why can't we reveal that to the American people? Wouldn't that help your case?

TRUMP: I can reveal that I believe it would have been four embassies.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Wow.

WATTERS: So, Martha, imagine if President Trump doesn't give the order to take him out and then weeks later our embassies are under fire. It's like a dereliction of duty. He has to take that action.

MACCALLUM: You know, I think that the debate that's going on is actually quite American and quite understandable in terms of people wanting to know what the intelligence was. That -- that battle for information.

WATTERS: Sure.

MACCALLUM: And as Laura, you know, ask there, people it might be helpful to the president's case. And I do think that's why the president has, you know, over the past 48 hours has given a little bit more information about what he says. And he was careful there to say we believe that it could have been four embassies that were taken out. But my mind goes back to the Clinton years - -

WATTERS: Yes.

MACCALLUM: -- and the assessment of the Clinton years. And I remember interviewing an FBI or overseas operative at one point who told me a story about when they had Bin Laden in their sights.

WATTERS: Right.

MACCALLUM: And that, you know, there was all this back and forth between the State Department and the White House. And they had been working very hard on getting him within their scope quite literally and then were given the order to pull out. OK? So, these are decisions that only the president of the United States can make. When you are told, sir, we have a target of opportunity, we have a window to do this. And only Gina Haspel, you know, probably knows the full details about what happened there. Do you want to take the shot or not?

WATTERS: Yes. And you have to take the kill shot, right, Greg?

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: I don't know, I am kind of a peaceful guy, Jesse.

WATTERS: Yes, you are, Greg.

GUTFELD: I have a theory that's going to blow your mind about the media freak out --

WATTERS: Really?

GUTFELD: -- after this whole event. The Times today and right so, said that no -- there is no one president has used force less than Donald Trump since the Carter era. So, think about that. So, he is the most anti-war leader in four decades. So that explains the hysterical response that you're seeing in the media because they have to capitalize on it because it's a rare event. It doesn't happen very often. So, this is your chance to take your shot. It reminds me -- may I use an analogy -- of when once in a while, maybe once a year my wife might get a little tipsy. That is the only time I can criticize her for drinking for the whole year. So, I seize on that opportunity and say, my God, look at you. Look at you. Because she does that to me almost once a week. So, it's a -- this is the point. That Trump with this war like behavior is so rare that the media has to jump for it and scream bloody murder. And the problem that they have is they are currently living in the prism of two ideas. It's either nothing or war. Right? We do nothing or it's World War III. That's how they see it. Now if that were the case, it would be slaves or Genghis Khan. But Trump, like a sensible person, he operates in the turf between those two prisms and finds a decisive action that creates a positive outcome that is incredibly non-war-like.

WATTERS: And, Juan, you have to admit we are at a positive outcome right now. No U.S. casualties. It looks like there has been de-escalation and probably one of the most evil generals in our lifetime has been taken out.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: I agree with the first thing that you said. I'm glad that we've seen de-escalation. Everything seems calm for the moment, so I'm very happy. I don't want us to go into war. But I think there are two ideas here, maybe three. Because Greg says, you know what, he is the least violent in terms of using military action of any president.

GUTFELD: The fact by the New York Times.

WILLIAMS: Right. But I would say this to you.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: By the way, I'm glad to hear you think so much of the times.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: David Rush.

WILLIAMS: All right. All right. But I think that part of the reason for the concern is it seems like such an intemperate sort of off-the-cuff action. We don't know why he did it. We don't know if this is evidence of suddenly saying why not? We know that the Pentagon was shocked that he accepted that option.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: They gave him that. They offered that option.

WILLIAMS: They gave him the option, but no -- they've offered that option to President Bush to President Obama.

GUTFELD: And trump said yes. Don't give him the option if you don't want him to do it.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Wait, wait. Wait a minute. He's supposed to be an adult.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: There are lots of -- there are lots of options that you and I say no to every day that are good too.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: But the Pentagon gave the option.

WILLIAMS: But here's the real point that I'd like to make. You have this very ugly situation where the president and people like Doug Collins, the congressman from Georgia go after the Democrat. You are supporting Soleimani. You think that that guy wasn't a terrorist, wasn't a bad guy. Hey, President Trump, you can have two thoughts. H's a bad guy and he was killing people. He's not up to 9/11 as Vice President Pence was charging. But he can be a bad guy. And it can be a bad idea to go out and kill him because we don't know the consequences.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: But Juan, now that we do know the consequences.

WILLIAMS: We don't.

WATTERS: And the consequences at this moment has been exactly the opposite, Emily, of what the left predicted. As we heard the left predicted World War III --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: The story is not over.

WATTERS: -- the left predicted World War and we're not in World War III.

WILLIAMS: The story is not over.

WATTERS: So that is the point, the left was --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Gosh. There you go.

WATTERS: -- used to think the situation. And now they are afraid to --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: You are spiking the ball before you cross the line.

WATTERS: No casualties, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Gosh.

EMILY COMPAGNO, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, I think part of this articulation of fear is exactly what that regime of terror wants us to do. Which is, refrain from responding in kind with the defensive, decisive actions for fear of more terroristic actions. Look, this isn't a new war on Iran. This is a new chapter on their on-going war against us for the last 40 years. And we, and the globe, have been bullied frankly and to treating them like a country and they're not. It's a cause. It has been a cause this entire time. They don't deserve the respect or the adherence to structure that countries do because that's not them. And you know, people argue and the Democrats have been saying this is the escalation. No, no, no. The escalation came from Iran with their steady and increased targeted attacks on us and oil production fields and the loss of American life. Exactly. We exercise restraint by not responding in kind especially after that drone attack. And you know, when you talk about the battle for information, absolutely that that should always be something -- we should always expect that our intelligence community is being forthright. But I also think the arguments have been both ways in that. Up until now the intelligence community is infallible, right? With the Mueller report? And then all of sudden why now with Iran when they should trust them to be one step ahead. All of a sudden, they've called into question and now that ascendency of escalation is all of a sudden no, no, no, it's us that escalated it?

WATTERS: Well, that's an interesting point. Because there is another very weird wrinkle that you are seeing in this story as the Iranians have now, I guess, accidentally we think shot down this Ukraine airliner. Here's what Democrat Congresswoman Speier had to say blaming Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JACKIE SPEIER (D-CA): If what is being projected is true, this is yet another example of collateral damage from the actions that have been taken in a provocative way by the president of the United States. But for the escalation in the actions taken by Iran, there would not be 176 people dead today. It all emanate -- emanates from the killing of Soleimani.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Wow. Martha, I can't explain that one.

MACCALLUM: I mean, I think that's really reckless talk. This was a missile that was made by Russians.

WATTERS: Yes.

MACCALLUM: It was sent into the sky by Iranians by all the intelligence that we have so far. And it's a huge strategy that 176 people are dead. I also just want to point out that this happened in 1988 as well and it was our fault in that situation. And Khomeini mentioned that. You know, strangely, eerily right before all of this happened. There was a missile that we took -- a missile of ours that took down a civilian plane and we claimed responsibility right after that in 1988. So, this is a tragic situation. But I think to put the blame on President Trump when it's an Iranian missile an Iranian decision to send it up is really, really, at the very least, just in really bad taste.

GUTFELD: I mean, the story of the Middle East is the story of collateral damage.

MACCALLUM: Yes.

GUTFELD: We've watched decades and decades and decades of innocent human suffering. Iran behind a lot of with especially with their militias and what they are doing in different countries. They've turned that region into one big game of whack a mole. To describe that we're somehow responsible to this. That is -- imagine if you had a child who was bullied every and finally punched the bully. Right? And it's somehow, it's your kid's fault. It's your kid's fault for hurting him. No, if that kid -- if that kid did something after he got beaten up, that's on him.

WATTERS: Right.

GUTFELD: And it is -- it's this in the modern era of Trump derangement you have people saying the dumbest things. And it is an illness. And we are going to look back on this we are going to go -- they are going to be wondering what they were thinking. She should wonder what she's thinking.

COMPAGNO: That missile attack does not say anything about Trump's presidency. It only speaks to Iran's incompetence. We know when their anti- aircraft radar is on and it was on during that time because it was in the midst of their missile attack on us. And they were trigger happy. They saw an aircraft that they didn't have the identity for and instead of verifying and shooting second, they shot first. It is their -- it is their bad and not us. And by the way, Soleimani used to travel on huge planes surrounded by hundreds of civilians for that collateral damage --

GUTFELD: Yes.

COMPAGNO: -- to protect himself. And that is why our window is so --

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: That's why he took the airport.

COMPAGNO: That's why our window of availability for him was so short.

WATTERS: Yes

COMPAGNO: So that collateral damage that's their process.

WATTERS: Yes.

COMPAGNO: That's not ours.

WATTERS: The United States goes out of its way to make sure civilians are not affected. I mean, that's why terrorists they hide in churches, they hide in mosques. They hide everywhere. Schools. And we always do the best we can not to target civilians. It's the exact opposite of what the Iranians so.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think that Martha made a point. Sometimes in the course of military action that mistakes happen. Tragic mistakes. But I think you have to look at the situation this way. Jesse, we know that the administration apparently was targeting several Iranian officials. And they didn't have success in hitting some of those officials. They got Soleimani. But they didn't get the rest of them. And specific one. So, we don't know the extent of this. We still don't know the justification for what the action --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: So now you are mad they didn't get more?

WILLIAMS: No.

GUTFELD: You were mad that they got one.

WILLIAMS: I didn't know. I don't know, Greg. We don't know. We, as the American people --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: But be consistent.

WILLIAMS: -- aren't involved in a legitimate discussion of --

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: -- was this justified? The consequences that are coming? I don't blame the U.S. for the shooting down of that plane. As you said, Jesse, that's the mistake made by what happened by the Iranians.

WATTERS: Right.

WILLIAMS: But we should know as Americans as active citizens of this democracy why happened and why that action was taken.

WATTERS: Yes. And if you want to know more about that watch Laura Ingraham, Juan today 10 o'clock.

WILLIAMS: Eyeballs.

WATTERS: The president is going to explain a lot of thinking.

WILLIAMS: Eyeballs.

WATTERS: All right. Next, President Trump unleashes a blistering attack on the Democrats as he prepares for impeachment. More on that next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MACCALLUM: So, after weeks of waiting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that she does plan on sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate next week. President Trump says he is ready for a fight. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: By the way, did you see I did nothing wrong. They even don't know what the hell is going on. In fact, it's so weak, she doesn't want to put in the articles, it's so weak. They are so pathetic. We could have them lined up, Adam. You little pencil neck.

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: Nine inches. He buys the smallest shirt collar you can get, and it's loose. I said we have to have where is Hunter as a witness? I said where is Hunter. I said that's his first name. I have now made his first name where's. Where's Hunter?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: All right. So, let's unpack that a little bit from last night. Juan, let me start with you. Just in terms of Nancy Pelosi turning over these articles of impeachment next week. Do you think that she regrets the path that she took here because this thing is, at least at this point, unless there's some surprises, sure to die in the Senate?

WILLIAMS: Yes. But I agree with you. I don't think that he is going to be convicted and removed from office. But in fact, what she did was she slowed down this process and I think there are lots of people on the Republican side who wanted this to be a quick event, quick acquittal, get it out --

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: No, the Democrats wanted it to be super quick.

WILLIAMS: No.

MACCALLUM: Remember, they said it's such a threat of the president --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: No. That was a --

MACCALLUM: -- doing it again that that's why we can't take the time to go through the legal process for John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney.

WILLIAMS: No.

MACCALLUM: Well, that's what they said.

WILLIAMS: No, that's what they said because it was contrary to the White House strategy which was to slow walk this thing, get it into courts and never have come to any impeachment. So, they had -- they succeeded on three levels, Martha, here. One is they made President Trump wait and they prose attention to fall on moderate Republicans in the Senate with regard to whether or not they will support the idea of bringing people like John Bolton who had firsthand knowledge of what took place before them. And, also, I think, you know, if you saw the president last night at the rally, I don't think that he is jumping up and down and screaming about pencil neck -- how crazy. If he wasn't worried about impeachment. He doesn't like being impeached. He thinks this is a big asterisk on his presidency and a negative going into reelection.

GUTFELD: But in itself is an emotional strategy on the Democrat's part. We made him feel bad. We knew we won't get him out. But damn, we made him feel bad. I mean, think about that's the -- this whole thing was an emotional exercise to heal the bitter soul. I feel like a friend who gave really good advice that went ignored. I told the Democrats here on this show. I said this. You know how the movie is going to end. He's not getting impeached. His numbers are going to go up and your numbers are going to go down. And that's exactly what happened but they didn't listen. Because their emotional framework prevented them from seeing the facts. Now the Democrats are like Iran. Right? They need operation saving face to get out of a mess that that created. Right. They need the same equivalent of shooting bombs into the air into a field so that they can leave this humiliating mess with at least you know, maybe some minimal self-respect left.

MACCALLUM: You know, Trey Gowdy was on last night with Hannity. And he was talking about how he thinks all of this, Jesse, is about flipping the Senate. That that is sort of the goal at this point to sort of threw this war of attrition and barrage of information to try to make races a lot tougher for people like Corey Gardner and Susan Collins.

WATTERS: Well, that failed and Juan's analysis is --

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: We don't know yet. And that will be determined in the fall.

WATTERS: It's dead wrong. It's dead wrong. Because if you look at the Democrats were saying, Nancy, send them over right now. Feinstein said it. Angus King said it. It was Democrats in the House and the Senate was like, hurry this thing up, guys. I don't think any moderate Republicans in the Senate felt any pressure from Nancy or the media and are worried about re-election. That might have been the strategy but that strategy has failed. During the election in nine months or whatever is going to be, impeachment is not going to be a big play.

WILLIAMS: No.

WATTERS: They are going to be talking about the economy. They are going to talk about Iran and whatever else is going to happen.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: This thing made Pelosi look weak. She said she had leverage that she never had. She said she was going to squeeze concessions and McConnell. She got no concessions. McConnell never caved. She ended up caving. She ended up holding these articles for two weeks and lost the momentum of impeachment and made herself look less powerful because she just sat there blowing in the wind. Accomplished nothing that she promised. And now this thing is just a foregone conclusion. Not one Republican is going to vote against it. In fact, two to three Senate Democrats are going to vote with Republicans.

MACCALLUM: Well, we'll see if they can drag it into the election phase. Because I think you're right in terms of how much the American people are putting this as a priority when it comes to election time. But looking forward to the election, Emily, in terms of, you know, the where's Hunter and this the Hunter Biden stuff and the lock her up also kind of resurfaced last night. Do you that's wise?

COMPAGNO: Well, I think for the debates, I mean, everyone will tune in to watch it no matter this will be absolutely entertaining. And I think it's wise. It rallies his base, frankly. But Trey Gowdy he has a great point. That the strategy, first of all, it's totally transparent and obviously an impeachment won't work. But the strategy is to neuter the second term which were his language, right? So, to prevent any type of judicial appointments, the SCOTUS justice appointment. And I think the embodiment of how transparent the strategy was on the left is congressman Adam Smith yesterday, he is the twelfth-term member, he is the chair of the House Armed Services Committee and he went on CNN and was like, yes, it's time to pass along the articles of impeachment. Immediately issued a retraction. I'm sorry, I misspoke. Clearly, Pelosi called him. Get in line. The lemmings are so obvious. And that's why all the moderates that were -- that Trump is buying for, like you said, the Senate -- the Senate races aren't -- there is going to be no question whatsoever.

WATTERS: I just can't believe the Democrats didn't listen to Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: I mean, how could they not?

GUTFELD: Yes. And it's --

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: Usually their bible.

GUTFELD: And I'm here to help, Democrats.

WATTERS: Yes. Do whatever you said.

MACCALLUM: All right. Coming up, Elizabeth Warren mocked after busting out her dance moves on the campaign trail. Plus, why she is now offering dating tips.

GUTFELD: Yes.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: Welcome back. Elizabeth Warren really does have a plan for everything. The 2020 Democrat offering now of dating advice.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Give him up. You're too good for him. If he wants to go silent, let him go. He is not the one for you. Guys who do that, you are better than that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: What did he do?

WILLIAMS: Plus, the internet mocking Senator Warren after she showed off these dance moves.

(MUSIC PLAYING)

COMPAGNO: God.

WILLIAMS: Emily, do you want to show her how to do it?

COMPAGNO: No. Look, you guys know how I feel like about dance shaming. Others I don't. And I actually thought right there it was cute. She was having a ball. That's awesome. Right? It's awkward but it's awesome. But the dating thing I feel like that's the whole point where what matters is being real over being down or woke or cool. And she didn't even get it right because the guy had already ghosted the girl and she was like, break up with him, honey. And it was like, no, he already did. He already ghosted her. But she doesn't know what that meant.

WILLIAMS: OK. So, for an old man, here's my stuff, Jesse.

GUTFELD: I don't know what she's --

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: She's like, I don't why he's spooking, you know, but you should get rid of him. Is that scary?

WILLIAMS: But wait a second, Martha. Isn't she saying to the young woman, forget that guy?

MACCALLUM: This is so ridiculous.

WILLIAMS: OK.

MACCALLUM: I mean, honestly, Juan, can you imagine someone asking like Dwight Eisenhower, for example, like, do you think I should break up with my boyfriend Mr. Eisenhower? I mean, General Eisenhower. I mean, it's just so ridiculous. This just started with boxers and briefs and MTV and asking Bill Clinton like why do -- why is it all so personal and touchy feely. Why do we care about the human side of this? I don't get it. I don't care. I don't know why people need a presidential candidate to be relatable and their best friend. I mean, run the country. That's what I'm concerned about. So.

WILLIAMS: Come on.

GUTFELD: But do you --

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: No, I'm serious. Do you care about this stuff from these people?

WILLIAMS: No, look, let me just tell you something. I'm of your school by the way but I think we're wrong. Because I think people -- it's less policy and more person. They want to have somebody they can relate to --

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: Because that matter?

WILLIAMS: -- to someone that they feel that guy or that woman, I feel like them.

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: My God. I just want someone who runs the country and does a really good job.

WILLIAMS: Or I'd want to have a beer with, remember Bush? I want to have a beer with that guy.

MACCALLUM: I think you're right that a lot of people care about it. I just think we need to kind of as a nation ask ourselves if we are really prioritizing the right things when we're looking at these candidates.

GUTFELD: I think Trump has forced everybody into discovering their authenticity even if you're like Liz, and you have none. Remember her entire life is forged upon a fraud, right? Her -- she stole other people's heritage in order to get ahead. So now she's got to work backwards and figure out oh, I'll give you dating advice or I'll dance. By the way, dancing, that dancing thing isn't her fault. They got to stop playing -- they got to stop playing Respect, OK. It's the most overplayed song in campaign events. Play songs that you can't dance to, like, what does Trump do? You Can't Always Get What You Want, right? You can't dance to it. And it's perfect. You goes out there and just a big punch in the gut to the left, because you can't always get what you want. Pick songs that you can't dance to, and then you don't feel like dancing. But every time you play Respect, it's the wedding song.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Real quick, Jesse. Isn't it the case that we say, forget the Twitter mob? At this table, we say the Twitter mob don't reflect what most Americans think anyway.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, Greg can't dance at all.

GUTFELD: How do you know that?

WATTERS: I understand why you're siding with Cuomo.

GUTFELD: You've never seen me dance.

WATTERS: Because you don't dance.

GUTFELD: That's true.

WATTERS: Because you can't dance.

GUTFELD: I'm such a good dancer that I keep secret.

WATTERS: So you're saying you don't dance because you're so good, you don't want anybody to see.

GUTFELD: I could dance you into the grave.

MACCALLUM: I think we have a little competition brewing here. I'd like to see that.

WATTERS: He won't do it. He won't do it because he's too good.

GUTFELD: I'm so good, it's -- your eyes don't deserve this.

WILLIAMS: All right. All right.

GUTFELD: Maybe Lou Dobbs. If Lou Dobbs ask me, I will do it.

WILLIAMS: If he pumps your gas for. All right, more fallout in the Megxit drama. The "FASTER SEVEN" is coming at you next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

COMPAGNO: All right, welcome back. Time for the "FASTEST SEVEN." First up, the fallout from Megxit continues. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be punished for defying the Queen. And Oprah Winfrey has clarified that she had nothing to do with their decision to step back from the Royal family after it was reported that she helped advise them on the move. Juan, what are your thoughts on this pressing global matter?

WILLIAMS: I'm puzzled. I don't know what to make of it. But I will say this, I think Harry, after his mother's death and the way that the media had just attacked her, I think he's traumatized. And so for him, I think if his wife, if Meghan Markle says, you know, I'm getting tired of all these paparazzi people and all the rumors and publishing the letter to my dad, I think he's -- you know what, I think he's fifth in line, Emily.

MACCALLUM: Sixth.

COMPAGNO: Seventh.

WILLIAMS: Seventh?

GUTFELD: I'm 13th.

WILLIAMS: You're 13th. Greg is 13th. He's like, well, you know, why am I putting my families through this? I don't need it.

COMPAGNO: Right.

GUTFELD: Way to bring it down, Juan.

WATTERS: I think they showed a lot of disrespect to the Queen. And, you know, I respect the Queen a lot, and I think that she should be respected. And I think what they did was (INAUDIBLE).

MACCALLUM: Oh my gosh. This is so bad.

WATTERS: The other thing I'd like to say is if I was born -- if I was born to a royal family like this, or if I married into a royal family like this, the last thing I would do would be leave. I would stay with my (INAUDIBLE) ordering people around all day. I have the time of my life. What are they thinking? What are they thinking?

COMPAGNO: What do you think?

MACCALLUM: I mean, you know, I'm going -- like I'm turning into this. I'm going back to my Elizabeth Warren theory. It's like, it doesn't really matter how you feel, right? It's all about your duty to your country. I mean, the Queen, she was a young woman when she became queen and she said, my whole life, whether it be short or long will be devoted to this country and to serving my country. All these young men serve in the military in the member -- in the royal family. And you know, so he's just walking away from all that. I can't help but think and I have absolutely zero inside information. I'm not Oprah, I don't talk to them about this, but I think he's going to regret this. I really do.

COMPAGNO: Greg, what do you think?

GUTFELD: Here's the thing that really bugs me. Ever since Brexit, we've been adding this exit thing. Megxit sounds like a dermatological issue. I have a Megxit on my butt. It needs to be stopped. Megxit sounds disgusting. All right, I've already reached out to the Royal family and have offered myself as a surrogate to replace these ungrateful brats. I lived in London for like three years. I wrote a book on England. I'm an expert. I love black pudding, I hang out in the pub. I will not be like Prince Andrew and corner teenagers at a party. I will be the best -- I will be the prince you'll never had.

MACCALLUM: That's like a funny movie.

GUTFELD: It is.

MACCALLUM: Greg Gutfeld becomes a member of the Royal family.

GUTFELD: I think it would be great.

COMPAGNO: It could be the new reality show. I feel like it's a lost opportunity for them to make that monarchy, this new progressive diverse chapter. And instead, they just checked out really early. I mean, they've been there for five seconds.

MACCALLUM: Give it a chance, for God's sake.

WATTERS: I have a question about Royal protocol. So if we happen to run into Harry and Meghan in the city here, in a club, or at a restaurant, do we have to then bow or curtsy?

COMPAGNO: Not you. You're not a U.K. subject.

WATTERS: Can we just shake hands and be like, what's up?

COMPAGNO: You're not a British citizen or a U.K. surrogate.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I wanted to know.

WILLIAMS: We were established in defiance of monarch. We don't want monarch Trump.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Although, then you just tell me monarch Trump agreed with her?

GUTFELD: Always has to put Trump into this.

WILLIAMS: No, he brought it up. I didn't bring it up.

WATTERS: I said nothing like that.

COMPAGNO: All right, all right. Now, next topic, nanny state alert. A new bill in Vermont would ban cell phones for people under the age of 21. And it would punish offenders with $1,000 fine and up to a year in prison. The lawmaker behind the push, however, admitting that it is more about making a point, but likely a horrible solution to an articulable problem, which is young people distractedly driving and then getting injured. But what a ridiculous law, right?

WILLIAMS: But it's not just young people. Everybody does it.

COMPAGNO: But this law is for those under 21.

WILLIAMS: That's why I think it's unfair. I mean, look, I do worry that I think it has an impact on the formation of their brain. I think they just get locked in. But you got to have some scientific backup. This makes it out to be like cell phones or alcohol or tobacco, and we don't know that.

GUTFELD: Well, I'll tell you right now. There's a statistics for driving right now, texting and driving accidents and fatalities are overtaking drunk driving. However, you -- banning things to make a point never works. You can ban things like murder and incest, the obvious things, but the behavior, this behavior itself is not inherently bad. It's the extensions of the behavior which are destructive. And so, you have to focus -- you have to make texting and driving as punishing -- as punishable as drunk driving --

WILLIAMS: For everyone.

GUTFELD: Yes, for everybody, absolutely.

WILLIAMS: For everyone.

MACCALLUM: I think what's going to -- I don't think that the government should have the say over this matter, but I do think it's going to come from families. And I predict that you're going to have sort of enclaves that are tech-free. You know, if you want to raise your kids in this neighborhood, and they're going to go to these schools, nobody is going to have a cell phone, nobody's going to have an iPad until they're 17, 18, or whatever they decide. But I think you will see sort of a cropping up of communities that are thinking they are going along these lines of banding tech for kids.

COMPAGNO: Wait, Martha, have you heard about the community on the East Coast that is totally radio frequency free?

MACCALLUM: No.

COMPAGNO: And they do that.

GUTFELD: They're called the Amish.

MACCALLUM: Well, you know what --

COMPAGNO: It exists. It exists, but they're real weird.

WILLIAMS: Radiofrequency?

COMPAGNO: It's like they're off the grid.

WILLIAMS: What are you talking about? They don't listen to the radio?

COMPAGNO: It's basically the movie Armageddon but on the East Coast.

MACCALLUM: I'm just talking about sort of like an extension of like the homeschooling idea of community where people say like we're not doing -- and actually there's their schools like this in California where a lot of the tech guy, women, their kids are going to schools that don't allow any technology until they're like 10 or 11.

WATTERS: Total hypocrites. This law is like impeachment. They did it to make a point and they knew it was never going to happen.

GUTFELD: Yep. There you go.

MACCALLUM: That's a good point. Quite well taken.

COMPAGNO: All right, the world's top athletes are gearing up for the 2020 Olympics Summer Games in Tokyo. They'll have to sleep however on these recyclable beds made out of cardboard. It's an effort to reduce the games carbon footprint and organizers say it is stronger than wood. Look, if I trust anyone in the world, it's the Japanese to pull this up. I'm sure they're more comfortable than my bed at home.

WATTERS: Really?

COMPAGNO: Yes.

WATTERS: It's made of wood.

MACCALLUM: What's wrong with them?

COMPAGNO: All bed -- all bed --

WATTERS: Your bed is more comfortable than a piece of cardboard, Emily.

COMPAGNO: I would say -- but it's not -- it's not -- there is there a mattress too. I'm just saying, for anyone to demonstrate a decreased carbon footprint and making it awesome --

GUTFELD: This is --

COMPAGNO: I trust -- I trust the Japanese doing it.

GUTFELD: This is the biggest problem the Olympics are facing. I never look for the problems that people try to solve because that's usually virtue signaling. Think about the problems that they're not trying to solve. The issues that they're going to come up now with, again, with more drugs, and all the gender stuff that's going on where you're having men who are now -- who are now women participating against women. That's the stuff you're going to have to be dealing with in the future. Not cut your carbon footprint.

WATTERS: And you know who's not going to be sleeping on these beds, the Russians. Didn't they get banned for the Olympics?

GUTFELD: Yes, they're banned.

WATTERS: That's right, bunch of dope heads. They got caught red-handed. Get it, red-handed?

GUTFELD: Oh, very funny. Jesse is back and better than ever.

WATTERS: It's because I didn't look at a cell phone for 10 days.

GUTFELD: That's true.

MACCALLUM: See, that makes such a difference in your life.

WATTERS: It was a little community.

GUTFELD: By the way, you went to Mexico, didn't you?

WATTERS: I did.

GUTFELD: I guess that wall didn't matter then.

WATTERS: I flew right over it.

MACCALLUM: Oh boy.

COMPAGNO: Stay right there, you guys. "FAN MAIL FRIDAY" is coming up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Yes, "FAN MAIL FRIDAY," answering your questions. First one, from Mary Y. Why not? What do you most hate to shop for, Martha?

MACCALLUM: Food.

GUTFELD: Food, really?

MACCALLUM: Yes. I don't like it because, you know, then you have like -- I ended up with way more than I wanted, and like the bags really heavy. Then you get home, we got to put everything away.

GUTFELD: Oh yes, I hate that too.

WATTERS: I love shopping for food.

MACCALLUM: You do?

WATTERS: You know what I do, Martha. You don't have to carry the bags. You can send it to your apartment.

MACCALLUM: I don't do that. Yes. I load it in the car and bring it home.

WATTERS: Sometimes the bags get a little heavy for me and it hurts my hands.

MACCALLUM: Yes, and they --

WATTERS: And they hurt my shoulders and then I have to take a break on the way home, so I'll just ship them to the apartment.

GUTFELD: I just shove a T-bone in my pants leave. What do you -- Juan, what do you not like to shop for?

WILLIAMS: Well, I think it just appeals to my anxieties to go car shopping.

GUTFELD: Oh, I hate it. Yes.

WILLIAMS: You know, because I have to -- I always think somebody else is getting a better deal on this car. And then secondly, I think, why did I pick this car? I should have waited and got that car or they're selling me -- there's so much marketing and stuff.

GUTFELD: Yes, I know. What about you, Emily?

COMPAGNO: I think I genuinely like shopping for everything unless it's something boring like oh, I have to get this like hardware item and then I just hang out in the paint department and something more exciting.

GUTFELD: Yes.

COMPAGNO: I'll bring my dog which is great.

GUTFELD: Yes, the paint department smells awesome. If there's no ventilation, it's a cheap high, Jesse.

WATTERS: I go there on a Friday night.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly, exactly. It is cheaper than any bar.

COMPAGNO: I like shopping.

GUTFELD: You know what, I had a buy this week was -- that I lost an hour. I had to buy checks. Don't you -- like when you run out of checks --

COMPAGNO: Don't you order them online?

GUTFELD: No, I called my bank and they froze my account because I couldn't predict my transaction. They go, what was your last transaction? I don't know.

WATTERS: Just go on your phone and you can see your last transaction.

GUTFELD: I don't have that on my phone.

MACCALLUM: I don't have that either.

WATTERS: You don't have an app on your bank account.

GUTFELD: TD Bank, I'm still mad at TD Bank. And also, you can't --

WATTERS: Do you still go to the teller to make --

GUTFELD: You can't -- you can't close your bank because you have all these direct deposits and withdrawals. It drives me crazy. All right, Sherri D. says what noise drives you crazy, Jesse?

WATTERS: Well, I have very sensitive ears. I have very small ears and very tiny eardrums.

GUTFELD: What?

WATTERS: The loudest noise will really -- it'll just shatter my hearing.

GUTFELD: How do you do your show?

WATTERS: What? If a siren, a siren at really close range --

GUTFELD: Should we ban -- should we ban sirens? Screw the sick and the -- and the people that are in harm's way?

WATTERS: No, we're not going to go that far.

MACCALLUM: Just get around more quietly maybe.

GUTFELD: Did you just turn that --

WATTERS: Turn the siren down a little.

GUTFELD: Juan.

WILLIAMS: I mean, you know, so in New York in the middle of the night, man these garbage truck, especially when they're backing up. What are you doing? What are you doing?

GUTFELD: They're to get your garbage.

WILLIAMS: You know, another thing, I don't -- well, yes they are, but they wanted to do it when I'm trying to sleep. And then they -- people who leave their turn signal on and you're in the car and you want to say hey, what about your -- and you think, no, because that's like backseat driving if I'm telling them that their turn signal are going like --

COMPAGNO: You're right.

GUTFELD: Emily.

COMPAGNO: There's a long list but definitely construction noises, also other people's cell phones, other people on the phone, any type of noise in the car --

GUTFELD: Human beings.

COMPAGNO: Other people --

GUTFELD: It's actually noise if -- any sound from a human being makes me sick to my stomach, Martha.

MACCALLUM: In my old apartment in New York, we had radiators. And when the heat would start coming through, it sounded like someone was slamming it with a hammer.

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: I was like, oh my God.

GUTFELD: I love that sound.

MACCALLUM: You do? I hate that sound.

GUTFELD: Yes, I like that sound. It's kind of neat especially if you're alone. Like a little ghost with you.

MACCALLUM: It's kind of neat in a way but it's kind of annoying.

GUTFELD: You know what I hate? I hate the sound of other people's music because it's not good.

MACCALLUM: Because you didn't choose it.

GUTFELD: I didn't choose it. Other people's music is terrible.

MACCALLUM: I know what you mean. I know exactly what you mean.

GUTFELD: It's terrible. It's terrible because everybody listens to the same crap. I should stop now.

WILLIAMS: Yes. Imagine how we feel about your music.

GUTFELD: "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: It's time for "ONE MORE THING." And the reason I haven't been here for a few days is because Emma and I got married. There's the ring. Here we are.

COMPAGNO: Congratulations.

WATTERS: There we in Naples, Florida. She looks beautiful.

COMPAGNO: Beautiful.

WATTERS: Everybody keeps on saying I've out kicked my coverage. I'm just going to leave that one alone, but it was a beautiful ceremony. My daughter has participated, my friends and family in there. And Greg, was there, showed up a little late.

MACCALLUM: I guess he wasn't dancing.

WATTERS: He didn't quite make it on time and didn't dance. We can confirm that Greg does not dance.

GUTFELD: The invite is at 5:30 p.m. and I was outside looking down the balcony and I see the wedding happening. And I'm looking, it's 5:15. And then my wife is like, what's going on? I go, the wedding is happening. And we ran down and we missed half the wedding. And I had to sit in the back, me and Elena had to sit in the back. And then you guys walk out and walk right towards us, and it was the most embarrassing thing.

WATTERS: Yes, we did that on purpose.

MACCALLUM: Did you lie about what time the ceremony was going to start?

WATTERS: Yes, we had to cheat him. We only -- Greg only got one invite, everybody else got a different invite. So I'm on "HANNITY" tonight also 9:00 p.m. Check that out. And then "WATTERS WORLD" this weekend, we have exclusive photos of Bill Clinton in Jeffrey Epstein's private jet, so check that out. Greg.

GUTFELD: All right, tomorrow night, the "GREG GUTFELD SHOW," Saturday 10:00 p.m. We have Pete Hegseth, Joe Machi, Kat Timpf, Tyrus. That's January 11th, 10:00 p.m. Watch it. Now, it's time for this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Greg's memory of Marianne.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: I like those lines.

GUTFELD: Marianne Williamson has suspended her candidacy. So let's look back fondly at some of her greatest moments. I love you, Marianne.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARIANNE WILLIAMSON (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: The Prime Minister of New Zealand, who said that her goal is make New Zealand a place where it's the best place in the world for a child to grow up. And I will tell a girlfriend you are so on.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you have a pet?

WILLIAMSON: Do I have a pet? I have a cat. If you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force. Mr. President, if you're listening, I'm going to harness love for political purposes. I will meet you on that field. And, sir, love will win.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: And love always win with Marianne Williamson. Anyway, she's the best.

WATTERS: I can't believe she dropped out. I just didn't see that coming. All right, Juan.

WILLIAMS: You're hurting over Marianne Williamson.

WATTERS: I mean, I felt like she had a real shot.

MACCALLUM: I like Marianne Williamson.

WATTERS: She seemed like she made the most sense of all the candles.

MACCALLUM: Yes, she did.

GUTFELD: She ran on love.

WILLIAMSON: I must say that's a unique point of view, Jesse. All right, so what do you think reality or fantasy, fantasy or reality? Take a look at this video.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm Bernie Sanders. I'm white. I can't help it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Yes, that's comedian Larry David imitating Bernie Sanders on Saturday Night Live. Now, if you thought that was good and crazy, take a look at Larry David, with this doppelganger in real life this morning.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you become president, you've got to be flying back and forth.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's not going to be easy for me. It'll be great for the country, terrible for me.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (D-VT), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: They're getting you a good job for four years and you're complaining.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: I think -- I think Larry David is as good as Alec Baldwin is at imitating Donald Trump.

GUTFELD: I'm not saying much.

WILLIAMS: Maybe Larry David will have a good job for the next four years. What do you think?

MACCALLUM: So mine is that my new book, Unknown Valor: A Story of Family, Courage and Sacrifice from Pearl Harbor to Iwo Jima, is now available for pre-order on Amazon.com. I'm very excited. It's the 75th anniversary of Iwo Jim. And if one thing is accomplished from this, that it makes people look back and remember these heroes, these stories, the importance of it, to pass these stories on to your children. It all started because I have letters that were written by my uncle who was killed there at the age of 18. And these letters have been moving to me my whole life. And through this journey, I actually found two of the men who were by his side when he was killed. So it's just been an extraordinary experience for me and I hope that you will enjoy it too.

COMPAGNO: Congratulations.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Emily.

COMPAGNO: OK, all right, watch this epic fairy tale moment between these two sweethearts.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Will you live happily ever after with me?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COMPAGNO: Hi, hi. OK.

MACCALLUM: What just happened?

COMPAGNO: Hey guys, so that is filmmaker Lee Loechler. He pulled up this magical proposal. OK, basically what he did was he hired an animator to draw him and his girlfriend into the Disney Sleeping Beauty. She thought they were just going to see this Disney movie. In the movie, the guy tossed the ring out and he pretended to catch it and then proposer to her right there.

GUTFELD: It's not going to last, Emily.

COMPAGNO: What?

GUTFELD: It's not going to last.

COMPAGNO: Oh, for God's sake. Anyway, yes, it's way amazing. And then --

WATTERS: We nailed it.

