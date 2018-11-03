McSally: Sinema is in the liberal witness protection program

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," November 2, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. And this is "The

Ingraham Angle," live once again from Arizona tonight.

We're just four days away from the critical midterm elections. And there

are only two things that currently hang in the balance. An economy as

evidenced by today's job reports. It's a roaring, my friends, and an

immigration policy that makes sense.

And my simple message is this. Let's not stop success, America. Since we're

here in the Grand Canyon state we thought it was really important to talk

to some of the voters here. So I'm talking about people of different

political affiliations, different races different, walks of life to hear

firsthand what really matters most to them ahead of Tuesday's elections.

Now these are the voters who are going to decide in the neck and neck

Arizona race now between Martha McSally, Republican, and Democrat Kyrsten

Sinema. We're going to McSally just ahead.

But first we want to hear from the voters themselves.

We started this evening with the pressing issue of immigration and how

illegals have affected this border state.

Raymond Arroyo joined me for the questioning of this group. Here's part

one.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

INGRAHAM: I want to bring with an issue that is front and center right now

and that's the issue of immigration. Now there are multiple caravans

barreling toward our southern border, and as border state here in Arizona a

lot of the migrants could end up in your own backyard.

So, show of hands here. How many of you think we should welcome all members

of the caravan despite evidence that there are criminals within the group?

Raise your hand. All members of the caravan.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't think there's criminals in the group.

RAYMOND ARROYO, DIRECTOR AND LEAD ANCHOR, EWTN: You don't think there are

ny criminals?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No. I don't think there are criminal, there are women

and children who are trying to get away from fear and military dictators

and all kinds of other problems in their countries and they're looking for-

-

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: Actually, Griff Jenkins was our correspondent down and he's been

with the caravan for a number of days. He interviewed various members of

the caravan and this is what he found out on Sunday. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GRIFF JENKINS, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Are you willing to break the law to

get back to the United States?

(FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: She says he wants to apply to pardon for the felony

he committed.

JENKINS: Can you ask him exactly what happened?

(FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Number three.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: A third-degree felony.

(FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Attempted murder.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Dan, your reaction.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: My reaction is that most of these women and children

and families were coming here for asylum and they are doing it the right

way. That you have to go to a port of entry, you have to turn yourself in

at a port of entry and you have to apply for asylum.

Now if they don't fit asylum then they have to go back. But if they meet

the criteria for asylum, they're not breaking the law, they should be

entered, let them.

INGRAHAM: Now listen to what President Trump has to say about the way

women feel about this caravan.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I don't want them in our

country and women don't want them in our country. Women want security. Men

don't want them in our country, but the women do not want them. Women want

security.

ARROYO: Terry, I saw you nodding your head or shaking your head a minute

ago.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't care if nobody is a criminal. Have some

respect for this country and do it the legal way. I'm a lifelong Democrat.

I switch over for Trump just to vote for him. I've always felt this way. If

we these people come in this way it's going to set precedents.

There is suffering everywhere in the world. Where do we draw the line?

Charity starts at home. Let's take care of our own, first and foremost.

Then we do it the legal way, not illegally.

INGRAHAM: Laura, I see Roy sitting next to Terry chomping it a bit. Go

ahead, Roy.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I mean, to hear Trump say that women don't want the

caravan to come in. I'm not sure number one the women don't want to be

around Donald Trump. But first and foremost, I will say that, you know,

let's got to the process. Let's process each case by case. If was a proper

system of immigration in place then we can properly vet those that will try

to enter the country and decipher who's a criminal and who was seeking

asylum.

ARROYO: Julie, you wanted to say what?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There is a system how to come to this country. I am

an immigrant and I did it the right way. You file your paperwork, to get

approved. You come here. It's as simple as that.

INGRAHAM: Well, here's problem is that right now our system is being

gamed. That's what a lot of people view that the asylum system, it's a good

thing that allow people to come in for asylum for certain credible fears.

Fear of religious persecution, fear of ethnic cleansing, true fears of

persecution for, you know, political outlook. But what's happening for most

of these migrants. And we had the Mexican ambassador and the Guatemalan

interior minister on the other night on the Angle and they both said that

most of these migrants overwhelmingly their economic.

They're coming because hundreds of millions of people around the world.

America is a great place to live. It's better than most countries in the

world, and so they want to come there.

Let's go to Sergio.

INGRAHAM: Laura, I want to, you know, what the media isn't showing is that

their passing live feeds of what's happening in Mexico with this caravan

and the caravan is assaulting police officers and they're throwing rocks

and they're leaving trash and they're tearing apart the country of Mexico.

You have people there, their own Mexican residents that are living there,

that are saying go back to your countries, stop tearing up ours.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But there was also a feeling in there, you have a good

and being welcome in different parts of the community.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But they're taking this mindset and they're coming and

they're bringing it down to this border.

ARROYO: Yvonne on the top there.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm an immigrant to this country and I came here

legally. It took me 10 years to get my citizenship and I also worked in the

healthcare industry. And you know they look at this caravan. This is an

organized group. I really felt an invasion of our country.

I mean, this is an organized caravan. They have people that have trucks,

they are hauling these people on the freeway, you know, and then they look

at the caravan, they are finding that 80 percent of it are men and less

than 20 percent are women and children.

INGRAHAM: Again, the officials that are monitoring this, the Mexican

officials, the Guatemalan officials both that we've talk to and that we've

interviewed have confirmed them. They are overwhelmingly able-bodied

working age men, women and children being put in the front. And the

description of one of -- from one of the officials was almost like a human

shield.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

INGRAHAM: That's a fact. That's not a political opinion no matter what

people think about immigration, that's fine, but it's not political

opinion. That's a fact.

And I have a question, how many of you here and you're all of different

backgrounds and political persuasions, object to the use of the word

invasion? Raise your hand. So that's about half, about split.

How many of the people who object to the use of the word invasion are

Democrats? Raise your hand?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They are coming here with their own flag, flying their

own flag. They drew a Swastika. I mean, American flag and burned it in

front of the Honduran--

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: First--

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's an invasion. I'm sorry. It's an invasion.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There are people that fly the Confederate flag today.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm sorry. If that -- let's stay with the equal

immigration. I'm sorry.

(CROSSTALK)sorry.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No, no. But there are people that fly--

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If you want to come to this country, don't burn our

flag.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There are people that fly the Confederate flag, so

you're talking about they are burning our flag.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: OK.

INGRAHAM: OK. All right.

ARROYO: Am I going to have to separate you two?

INGRAHAM: All right. Back row. Hold on. We got to give everybody and

everybody a viewpoint here.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So, in terms of being organized, how is that different

than caravans of boats that came over with what we call pilgrims which were

simply European refugees, how is that any different when we're talking

about caravans and invasions but we're not talking about what is the

original in the invasion of this or where we sit?

We are in an invaded land that we invaded. Well, not I, not I, right. But

(Inaudible) like me invaded this land.

INGRAHAM: Well, I think how many here believe that in part, these caravans

have a political motivation in their organization? Raise your hand.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think so--

(CROSSTALK)

ARROYO: Certainly--

INGRAHAM: We're going to get to that. Let's watch. Remember, everybody has

to get a point.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I wanted to say something here.

INGRAHAM: Clyde?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I just wanted to mention harking back to what you said

regarding gaming the system and what that gentleman said is probably true.

We've been gaming the system ever since we arrived by the Mayflower. That's

why I believe we have laws and that's why I think we have the system.

I think we do need comprehensive immigration. I got here in 1969, I've been

here in the same story over and over and over again. So, I think that we

need to take the rule of law and we need to enforce it. And when you said

welcome I'm not sure what that means. We're a welcoming country that can

vet each and every individual and use the power of the United States of

America to keep us the United States of America.

ARROYO: There was an important thing we learned at the very beginning.

This is a half Republican half Democratic group, only one person said they

wanted to welcome that caravan.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

ARROYO: It's very interesting the way these Arizona voters are breaking

out. This is similar to what I found when we were in Texas last week.

INGRAHAM: Right.

ARROYO: Very similar. Now as you know, President Trump has moved or vowed

to move 15,000 troops to the border.

INGRAHAM: Already moved the initial to Texas, the Texas border which is

where most of these migrants will arrive within the next month.

ARROYO: And President Obama is now responding. We want to play this for

you and get your reaction. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: They're even taking

our brave troops away from their families for a political stunt at the

border.

(APPLAUSE)

OBAMA: And the men and women of our military deserve better than that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Is this a political stunt in your mind. Raise your hand if you

believe it's a political stunt.

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: Hold on. Raise your hand if you believe there is no reason to

have the U.S. military on the border and it's purely politics.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It is politics.

INGRAHAM: All right. Hold on. We got to give everybody here a voice.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

INGRAHAM: yes, sir?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes. It is purely politics and I believe this rhetoric

is dangerous. I want to go back to the word invasion. We are the greatest

country in the entire world and we are scared of a caravan from her folks

were coming to seek asylum. I thought that we can have better use of our

troops' time and resources.

Here in Arizona at any given time where I live in my community we have over

500 homeless youth. One in four children go hungry. I don't feel this is a

great way to utilize our nation's resources. And so, again, we have to be

very careful when we use the word invasion. I don't see this as an

invasion.

INGRAHAM: How many people here are aware of the percentage of drugs coming

into the country that come through Arizona. Let's have some gases. What

percentage of drugs come through Arizona?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sixty percent.

INGRAHAM: Six?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sixty percent.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Forty percent.

INGRAHAM: Bingo. Forty percent of the drugs coming into the country come

through our southern border. The poorest nature of our border.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But I also don't trust some current law enforcement we

have. I don't feel that they need babysitters. We have thousands of border

patrol agents.

INGRAHAM: I have another question for the crowd and then we got to move on

to another topic. Another question for the crowd, OK. Here's another

question. Do you prefer our military to enforce the borders of other

countries which they're doing in Syria and Iraq, on Afghanistan, and mostly

in the Middle East or enforcing if necessary the borders of the United

States? First question, do you want the military enforcing the borders of

other countries or the border of the United States? let's go to--

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm with the -- totally OK with the military

protecting our borders, provided that we were being attacked. I feel like

that the nation is crippled in fear right now. I need to party in. Sorry.

Everybody is like, just polarized because everybody really bad for

everybody is good and there is no in the middle, like Ricardo said the

caravan there's a lot of people who are at the border already who walked

whatever that are really seeking asylum. So we can't want everybody

together--

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: Does asylum mean--

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: -- anyone or the other.

INGRAHAM: -- seeking a job in the United States? Is that asylum?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. But it's where--

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: Because that's what most of the people at the caravan want. So,

they want to have--

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And I agree. I believe the caravan is like probably a

little different. But the--

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: No, that's actually not. The caravan is overwhelmingly -- the

caravan according to DHS, according to the Mexican and Guatemalan officials

there's a lot are great people, a lot of great people there. But

overwhelmingly when you -- when they're interviewed, overwhelmingly before

their, you know, their coach they're interviewed their said they want to

work.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Right, right.

INGRAHAM: And they want their family members are here. I -- and I mean I

think a lot of people understand that. It's very different from a

systematic, ethnic cleansing, systematic persecution, the Christians in the

Middle East are being beheaded, buried alive with their heads. That's a

different type of situation. So, we got to be careful with their

terminology.

Another issue which is as a nation gripped right now is the issue of race.

I want to play for this group all of your different backgrounds what is

being said lately about President Trump. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN HEILEMANN, NATIONAL AFFAIRS ANALYST, MSNBC: The president is

obviously a racist, he's obviously a demagogue.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI, ANCHOR, MSNBC: The rhetoric of this racist, heartless,

soulless man will lead to more violence. Yes, I said that, and a lot of

Americans believe it too.

DON LEMON, CNN HOST: To make it appeal to fear and hate is what it is and

it is racist. The president has always used fear to his advantage.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Show of hands, how many people think those media appraisals are

accurate. One, two, three, four. Who feels they're unfair? Why? Juttia.

JULLIA LUNARIO, DEMOCRAT: I don't see the president as a person that is a

racist. He has shown that he has had many people of difference backgrounds,

ethnic everything and I don't think race is the issue. It is, I don't like

you. I don't care because--

(CROSSTALK)

ARROYO: What did I do to you, Juttia?

LUNARIO: -- because who you are. It doesn't matter of your background

whether you were English, German, white, Asian, it doesn't matter. It's

constantly used to make this man look bad. Use something different. Try

something new.

INGRAHAM: How many people here believe that the charge of racism is used

too casually in the United States? Raise your hand.

ARROYO: Why?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, racism is (Inaudible)

ARROYO: Clyde?

CLYDE BOWEN, REPUBLICAN: Well, I just think that what you're seeing is the

last gasp of desperate group that needs -- that needs votes because that's

all the Democrats have. And you notice they are very quiet about Louis

Farrakhan. I went to the same school as he did in Boston and I know quite a

lot about that gentleman and nothing is said about the things that he has

said such as the Jews bring termites.

And going back -- I'm sorry. Going back to the original time that he first

got started. So, I would say that they're just using that and I'm not

saying that. And yes, we've got a president that's kind of a newbie of

being a president and he is himself and he is a human being.

But I would just say that they just using this is race baiting and race.

And if you crack a history book, you would see who very surely is the

person who as the guy who in many of the situation concerning race with

African-Americans.

ROY TATEM, JR., DEMOCRAT: If you crack a history book you'll see today was

287 years of slavery based on race. It wasn't based on anything else.

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And propagated by the Democrats and propagated by the

Democrats from day one.

TATEM: Here in America. That is not race. We're not talking political--

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, in '13, '14, and '15--

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: And the party -- and the party that--

TATEM: We're not talking about politics. We're talking about base on--

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: No.

TATEM: Hold on, hold on, we're talking about base on race. I let them.

They're already talk. Can I make my point?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

TATEM: We're talking about base on race. African-Americans have been

enslaved. African-American after slavery in 1865 was subjugated to a 100

years of Jim Crow lynching, disenfranchise men base on race. So, they only

say that the only people that are playing race identity politics have no

merit. There's a huge merit.

INGRAHAM: Sorry, Roy.

TATEM: No, no, there's a huge merit to--

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: Sorry. OK. Well, she hasn't spoken out.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Also, the Jewish community, too. You cannot--

(CROSSTALK)

TATEM: I'm not talking about -- we're talking about race.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't -- she asks a specific question.

(CROSSTALK)

TATEM: We're talking about race.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Laura ask a specific question--

INGRAHAM: OK. One at a time.

ARROYO: OK. Roy, let's give her chance to response.

TATEM: I'm not negating it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: She ask a specific question about whether Trump and

everybody, is he racist. He is not. It is an excuse. There is no proof.

There is no background.

TATEM: Do you know?

INGRAHAM: Well, let's just -- let one person speak, guys

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's actually -- yes. My good friend Mary Anne

Mendoza knows him. Yes, absolutely. Don't -- its not personal.

TATEM: You're racist.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Roy, this is not personal.

TATEM: You're racist--

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You're make a convoluted argument when you start

bringing slavery.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They do.

TATEM: I'm not making a convoluted, I'm giving you the background. I'm

giving--

(CROSSTALK)

ARROYO: OK, one at a time.

INGRAHAM: OK. Guys, economic to opportunity in the United States we're to

get into this what happened economically and whether that has an effect in

making people see things may be a little bit differently, especially Latino

communities, African-American communities, Asian communities and how

prosperity is rising across the board.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

INGRAHAM: Up next, Trace Gallagher is going to highlight some of the

tightest Senate races and then we're going to talk to Arizona Republican

senatorial candidate Martha McSally. Stay there.

INGRAHAM: All right. We're just four days away from the midterms and some

of these races are in dead heat including right here in Arizona. In

moments, we'll talk with Republican Senate candidate Martha McSally.

But first, Fox's Trace Gallagher joins us now with an important update.

Trace?

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Laura. If you look at just

the Fox News polls over the past two months, the Indiana Senate races is

seen a significant shift in the numbers.

In September, GOP challenger Mike Braun was up by two points over

Democratic incumbent Joe Donnelly. In early October, that flipped and

Donnelly was up by two. Now Donnelly has increased the lead to seven

points, but don't write off Mike Braun just yet because according to the

Real Clear Politics average Donnelly is up by less than one point. Meaning

this race still appears to be a dead heat.

In the show me state Senate race no matter what poles you look at it is a

tossup. The RCP average has Republican challenger Josh Hawley leading by

two points over Missouri Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill and that's

within the margin of error.

The Fox News poll has them deadlocked at 43 percent each. And it's been

that way for the past month. And we should know that polls also show

Missouri Democrats appear to be more interested in the election than

Missouri Republicans even though 54 percent of likely Missouri voters

approve of the president's job performance.

The Florida Senate race seems to change with the seasons. For most of the

spring Democratic incumbent Senator Bill Nelson held a very steady leave

over Florida Republican Governor Rick Scott. Then came summer and Rick

Scott took the lead, but now leaves have changed and so have the polls.

According to the RCP average, Bill Nelson is back on top by two points. It

appears Rick Scott could use a heat wave.

Finally, the Arizona where Fox News poll showed Democrat Krysten Sinema and

Republican Martha McSally dead even at 46 percent each. That's a bad trend

for Sinema who was up by two points in early October and up three in

September, although the Real Clear Politics average still has Sinema by

just over half point.

But all of these polls were taken before Green party candidate Angela

Greene dropped out and endorse Krysten Sinema. And we should note Sinema

was a green party activist but has tried very hard to distance herself from

her past. Laura?

INGRAHAM: All right. Thanks so much, Trace. And joining me now to discuss

that latest toss up that Trace just mentioned is a woman vying to become

its next senator, Republican Martha McSally, of Arizona.

Congresswoman, thanks for being here tonight. I want to start with

immigration. We just completed a focus group so important for the voters of

the state. How is your view on immigration different from your opponent's?

REP. MARTHA MCSALLY, R—ARIZ.: Well, it's like night and day. I

represent a border district. I chair the border security subcommittee and

I'm leading working with President Trump to make sure we build the wall,

secure the border, close these crazy loopholes that are being taken

advantage of every single day, end chain migration, to visa lottery, and

you know, move forward in a way that is protecting Americans.

My opponent was actually an activist helping people cross illegally in her

past and even though she had amazing political makeover trying to fool the

voters here, she's voted to support sanctuary cities. And on really

important vote here that's meaningful in Arizona is she voted against

Grant's Law. This was named after Grant--

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: Grant Ronnebeck.

MCSALLY: Yes. And the Angel families have endorsed me just ahead a press

conference the other day. She refused to meet with them. Grant was shot

point-blank by somebody who shouldn't haven't here and should have been

held until they were deported. And that law actually protects people in our

community and she refused to vote yes on this. So, she's extreme and out of

touch and out of the mainstream--

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: Well, she's trying to be a centrist on this. I want to play

something for you because she's basically saying I'm just as good as Martha

McSally on issues like sending troops to the border. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KYRSTEN SINEMA, D, ARIZONA SENATE CANDIDATE: Here in Arizona it's not new for us to

have military deployment to the border to provide a support role for our

customs and border patrol agents who were down there. So, we wish them well

and tell them to stay hydrated.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MCSALLY: Give me a break. I mean, she has no idea what she's talking

about, and she is in the liberal witness protection program right now

because border security is so important to all Arizonans. You know,

thoughtful Democrat and that's not an oxymoron because, you know, that

there are still some who care about safety and security, independence in

Republicans.

Look, she's extreme on this issue. Look, I am totally support,

wholeheartedly support President Trump sending our troops in a support role

to secure our border. They support natural disasters. This is a disaster

going on in the border.

INGRAHAM: She basically says the same thing.

MCSALLY: Yes. Stay hydrated, right. You know, give me a break. So, look, I

welcome to our community. They're coming to Davis-Monthan in Fort Huachuca.

I know they are going to do a great job. You know, I served in the

military. They are serving and sacrificing. Border security is national

security and this is--

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: Some of our focus group that we just did claim this is all big

political stunt.

MCSALLY: Absolutely not, no, it's not. Look, we have cartels that are

trafficking people and drugs through our communities right now. I represent

ranchers on the border, they've endorsed me, so are the border patrol

agents representing 15,000 agents. They know the dangerous activity that's

happening every single day on our border.

INGRAHAM: Birthright citizenship important issue a lot of Arizona

hospitals affected by this migrant families, women come, have their

children automatic passport, automatic American citizenship. Your view.

MCSALLY: Yes. And then we see a Chinese are coming over. There's a whole

fraudulent way for them to do that. Look, I appreciate the president is

bringing this up and the abuses of it. If we actually secure the border and

we actually crackdown on illegal immigration and close these loopholes, we

wouldn't even be having these conversations.

So, once again, you know, he's highlighting things that are being abused.

You know--

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: Fourteen amendment covered or not in your view?

MCSALLY: I'm not a constitutional expert. I just think if we secure our

border and close these loopholes then we would stop his from happening

again.

INGRAHAM: The migrant lawsuit against President Trump and the

administration. It's a, you know, six kids are in it. Six kids and a number

of Honduran nationals saying what the president said, in part, I'm

mentioning our show. "The legal problem with Trump's plan to stop caravan

persons from entering this country that plaintiffs are seeking asylum."

And goes on to say, "and Trump simply cannot stop them from legally doing

so or using the military or anyone."

MCSALLY: You can't make this up. I mean, this is just another example of

people trying to take advantage of the weaknesses in our laws that we in

Congress need to fix. My bill which you also very strongly supported, often

called the Goodlatte bill, that it was the Goodlatte-McSally bill, McCaul

and Labrador. We work really hard on this and with President Trump to close

these loopholes, to make sure that people can't just show up and demand to

be in our country and be released into the interior of the United States.

This is happening every single day here in Arizona. Hundreds of little mini

caravans are taking advantage of this and now they're trying to sue the

president? This has to stop. We must secure our border now.

INGRAHAM: Are you worried about this Green party Cook now endorsing

Sinema. It was pulling about 6 percent. But she's a centrist, but suddenly

the Green party person likes the centrist as well?

MCSALLY: Well, Sinema was actually the Green party activist and first ran

for office as Green party ran of Ralph Nader's campaign. So, it actually I

think is, you know, a completion of her being identified for who she truly

is.

This, Angela Green, the Green party candidate was true to herself as a

liberal. And the fact that she is getting behind Sinema hopefully should

have people wake up and realize Sinema is not a moderate. She's an extreme

liberal. She's out of the mainstream and this just brings it back to full

circle of where her roots are.

INGRAHAM: Why is this race so close?

MCSALLY: Money. Chuck Schumer, George Soros and others have poured tens of

millions of dollars into Krysten Sinema to present this image to the

Arizona voters that she's actually right of center. It's not true. It's the

biggest political cover-up in Arizona history.

I just ask people across the country here are listening. If you want to

help us make sure we keep this seat. You know, we pick up North Dakota, we

don't want to cancel it out in Arizona, right. This is for everybody, not

just in Arizona.

Please go to McSallyforSenate.com. We need people to contribute. But we

need people to get off the sidelines in Arizona. So, tell your friends and

family to get out to the polls to make sure that we hold this seat. This is

about the direction of our country.

INGRAHAM: One to 10 how important is the Trump factor here in Arizona.

He's very popular.

MCSALLY: It's very important. I look at John Junior was out yesterday. You

know, President was here a couple of weeks ago. I flew at Marine One. I'm

working very closely with him on so many things. We're building our

military, securing our border.

Look at the economy. I mean, it's amazing. We want to keep things going and

that's what this election is about.

INGRAHAM: Congressman, best of luck.

(CROSSTALK)

MCSALLY: Thanks a lot. We really appreciate it.

INGRAHAM: Close it hard for a strong close. And if you like what you saw

from the first part of our focus group, stay right there. Up next, the

Trump effect.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

INGRAHAM: Illegal immigrant should they get free healthcare in the United

States? Raise your hand.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Absolutely.

INGRAHAM: Free healthcare for illegal immigrant?

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, you'll have to pay through our--

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: Free college?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Free college.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

INGRAHAM: As you'd expect, President Donald Trump looms large over these

midterms no matter what party you are supporting. What did our focus group

think about the so-called "Trump effect?" Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

INGRAHAM: It's 29 percent approval rating now among African-Americans in

the latest poll for this president, 29 percent. It was 11 percent, and

this is not a conservative poll. This is I believe the Harvard-Harris

poll. So that's a significant increase. Why do we think that's happening?

And do we think Democrats are freaking out about that?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, they are.

ROY TATEM JR., DEMOCRAT: I see more reports over a long period of time.

Statistics show that people no longer report, or are no longer on the books

when they are unemployed for a long period of time. And many African-

Americans have experienced long-term unemployment, so they aren't even

being counted.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think the unemployment rate of the African-American

community is the lowest it's ever been.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: But he said it's not real, the number is not real.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That's what he said.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He's racist.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He has done more for the Latino and black community

than Obama ever did, and I voted for the man. He has done more --

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: Guys, guys, we have to move on from this topic. But, is -- to

close this out, do charges of racism encourage more speech or limit speech?

I get the sense that people kind of pull back when the charge is made, that

people pull back.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We just witnessed neo-Nazis marching in

Charlottesville.

INGRAHAM: Tristian?

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: You wanted to say something,

Tristian.

INGRAHAM: Tristian?

TRISTIAN ROPA, DEMOCRAT: I don't feel like people are pulling back at all.

We just recently with these last three events that happened just recently.

And I don't like to point out this political did this. That's useless and

divisive. But we should acknowledge that the guy that sent all these

bombs, he did have that van and he was a devout supporter. And then with

the shooting in the synagogue, he was a devout supporter.

INGRAHAM: No, he wasn't a -- no, no. He was not.

ROPA: Thank you for correcting me.

INGRAHAM: And Steve Scalise was almost killed and he was a Bernie Sanders

supporter.

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: You guys can't dominate.

ARROYO: We are listening to Tristian.

INGRAHAM: We have Tristian is a young person.

ROPA: And thank you for calling me out on that, for real. Thank you. But

still, the climate that we are in right now, people are really willing to

do and say these things. And it's not a right or left thing. It's all

over the place. I feel like conversation is -- there is a lot of

conversation and sometimes it gets really messy. And honestly, that's sad.

ARROYO: How many people here, so of hands, will race affect your vote in

this midterm election? Is race important to you and the way it's been

depicted.

INGRAHAM: And your vote.

ARROYO: And your vote.

INGRAHAM: OK, we have got to move on guys. I want to get into the idea

that this election -- many people are saying it's a referendum on President

Trump. So regardless of which party you are voting for, is there anyone

here only voting on Tuesday as a pro or anti-Trump sentiment? Raise your

hand. Is it about Trump for you on Tuesday? Raise your hand. OK.

ARROYO: As a Democrat.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm not.

ARROYO: You're not a Democrat.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: She's an independent.

ARROYO: You're an independent.

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: You're paying back now, aren't you?

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: The current economy today is at the strongest it's been in my

lifetime. There's never been a better time to be a small business owner,

to be entering the workforce for the first time, never a better time.

Today the news came out, 3.5 percent, wage increase which is the largest

we've had since 2009. Unemployment is down to a 1967 low which is

fantastic across all economic strata. How many of you here today give

Trump credit for this economic revival on the wage increase? Raise you

hand.

You haven't spoken, another young person. I want to hear from the youth.

TEANA LONG, DEMOCRAT: I go to school up north. I'm in a small town. And

the wage increases have really affected our small town, because, like I

said, it's very small. So it's really hard not only to find jobs because

small businesses can't afford to pay its workers, but it's really hard -- a

lot of companies are going out of business and we are losing a lot of

really valuable companies that are really important to our market.

DEBE CAMPOS FLEENOR, REPUBLICAN: I am a small business owner, Latino

owned, woman owned, and actually the taxes from Trump have done very well

for our small business.

INGRAHAM: Tax cuts?

FLEENOR: Yes.

INGRAHAM: What have they resulted in?

FLEENOR: Right here, $1,200. So that's pretty good. It gives me the

opportunity to pay my employees the wage increase that was forced upon me,

instead of cutting hours.

INGRAHAM: How many Democrats here, those of you who are Democrats, are you

concerned that the House of Representatives being turned over to Democrats

would upset the economic recovery? Raise your hand. Even if you voted

Democrat, are you concerned about the economy being adversely affected?

PILAR RUIZ, DEMOCRAT: I am. From southern Arizona, I'm a neighbor with

Raul Grijalva, district three. And that is one of the poorest districts in

the country. And he is a Democrat and I am a Democrat, but you know what,

for me it's not always about party line. It's about what are you doing for

the people. And him and his daughter have hurt southern Arizona, Adelita

Grijalva, more than any other politicians in Arizona in my opinion. So

that regards, I don't want that man in office. We need Republican in

district three to win that race because -- I know it's not going to happen

but it needs to happen because that district is extremely poor. There is

no economic growth. There is no nothing.

INGRAHAM: How many of you here will miss Jeff Flake? Raise your hand.

How many of you here will miss Jeff Flake in the U.S. Senate?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Only his sanity.

INGRAHAM: He has about an 18 percent approval rating, but that's OK.

While we are talking about Arizona, this is what Kyrsten Sinema, of course

the Democrat who wants to be your next senator, said about the state she

hopes to represent. Let's listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KYRSTEN SIMENA, (D-AZ) SENATE CANDIDATE: So all around the world people

know what's happening in Arizona, and not in a good way. We're not famous

in a good way. We're kind of like in a Lindsay Lohan kind of famous way.

The states are the laboratories of democracies, and in my state of Arizona

it's clearly the meth lab of democracy.

Republicans get a free ride when they call the Tea Party something other

than what they are. And we have to say no, no, Tea Party Republicans, all

the same thing. They're all crazy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: To the Democrats in the room, put your hands up. If that offends

you in any way.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It depends. I couldn't really hear it very well. I

have a lot of disagreements with Kyrsten Sinema over the years, and I'm not

a good friend of hers, but she is 10 times better than McSally on issues

right from the top to the bottom.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

INGRAHAM: Now, the further removed we are from the Kavanaugh confirmation

fight, the more the baseless charges against him unravel. Ann Coulter is

here, she will be with us later, to tell us about another criminal referral

involving a Kavanaugh accuser. And up next, when Hollywood comes out to

stump for Democrats, does anyone care? And wait until you hear what our

focus group tells us. Don't go anywhere.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It probably will put a fire under me, especially with

all the misogyny going on.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The Democratic candidates are bringing out the big guns.

Celebrities are making ads, knocking on doors, as White House pushes back.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OPRAH WINFREY, TALK SHOW HOST: You get a vote, and you get a vote, and you

get a vote.

WILL FERRELL, ACTOR: Hi. It's Will Ferrell. I'm here in Kennesaw State.

Of course home of the owls. We're trying to get people to vote here for

Stacey Abrams.

MIKE PENCE, U.S. VICE PRESIDENT: I would like to remind Stacey and Oprah

and Will Ferrell, I'm kind of a big deal, too. This ain't Hollywood. This

is Georgia.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: OK, so does trotting out Hollywood heavyweights actually move

voters? We asked our focus group. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

INGRAHAM: How many people here in Arizona would you have your vote

affected one way or the another by a celebrity's endorsement? Raise your

hand. No one, either side.

ARROYO: Alex, you are one of the people they are targeting, young people.

Your reaction to that?

ALEX PHILLIPS, REPUBLICAN: As much fun as I had seen Kanye West and Donald

Trump in the White House --

(LAUGHTER)

PHILLIPS: -- with the hats on, I'm not going to base my political views

off that. You can get your mileage off of it, but at the end of the day

you should probably not make that the be-all, end-all.

INGRAHAM: Take a look at this brand-new political ad directed by a

brilliant film director and actress, Jodie Foster.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If somebody asked you what do you care about, what

would you say?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Losing your health care?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Equal pay?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Equal rights?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What really, honestly matter to you.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If basic human rights matter, then vote.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If women's rights really are human rights, then vote.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Don't.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Lose.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Hope.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: To the ladies here, would that ad in any way motivate you to go to

the polls? Show of hands. Yes, if it would. In the back, why?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If I wasn't going to vote or had no motivation, it

would probably put a fire under me, especially with all the misogyny going

on.

INGRAHAM: What is the most important issue for all of you, both parties,

no parties, on Tuesday, the most important issue?

PATRICK BRAY, REPUBLICAN: I think for Arizona in general right now, I

think the top issue is clearly immigration. And it's driven by the caravan

that is on his way here. And I think we talked about it, but there's a

twofold there with immigration. There is the regulatory system that's

broken, but there's a border security issue that's also broken, and that's

why you have to see the military making sure we send a clear signal that we

are just not going to let people in our back door.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Health care for all. That's the biggest issue. People

need -- how many -- 35 million people are without health care.

INGRAHAM: Should illegal immigrants, should they get free health care in

the United States? Raise your hand.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Absolutely. Well, you'll have to pay for it through --

INGRAHAM: Free college?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Free college.

INGRAHAM: All right, let's go. You better make a lot of money.

ARROYO: How many people support that idea, free college, free health care

for illegal immigrants.

INGRAHAM: Do African-Americans or veterans all get free college? We have

300,000 veterans living on the street, homeless veterans on the street

tonight.

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There are 60 percent taxes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Medicare for all is not free. I'm on Medicare.

INGRAHAM: There won't be any Medicare dollars for you, my friend.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's not free.

FLEENOR: -- of us are working to pay taxes. We are supporting those

people whether they are illegal or whatever. I can't work anymore. I

can't pay any more taxes. And 47 percent are on the dole. And how much

greater does that number need to go before we become a socialist --

INGRAHAM: Hold on, guys. While we're talking about that, birthright

citizenship, should children born -- neither parent is an American citizen,

neither parent is here illegally as a worker or anything like that, but

just illegal immigrant in the United States has a child. Should that child

immediately become an American citizen?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Of course, it's the 14th Amendment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's in the Constitution.

INGRAHAM: So all -- so 300,000 of the illegal immigrants should

automatically become --

(END VIDEOTAPE)

INGRAHAM: All right, it got really raucous there. We could have done a

whole on this. I want to do more of these, so much fun.

Another Kavanaugh accuser, by the way, facing potentially severe criminal

punishment over a false claim against the now associate justice of the

Supreme Court. Ann Coulter is here next to break it all down, and what it

could mean for the midterms.

INGRAHAM: Brett Kavanaugh might be sitting on the Supreme Court, but the

fallout from his confirmation battle is far from over. Just hours ago,

Senator Chuck Grassley made another criminal referral to the Department of

Justice concerning an unnamed accuser who made rape allegations against

Kavanaugh. The unidentified woman admits she, quote, "just wanted to get

attention," and that it was, quote, "a ploy."

And joining me now with her reaction is bestselling author and commentator

Ann Coulter. Ann, the convention here is that Republican enthusiasm over

the Kavanaugh confirmation was waning. What do you think with stories like

this in the last few days before the vote?

ANN COULTER, CONSERVATIVE COMMENTATOR: Liberals are crazy, and it's good

for voters to be reminded of this. We've been going through a two-year

tantrum. But this one really takes the cake. That letter she wrote reads

like, Penthouse letters, the detail of this gang rape. And first it's just

written anonymously. The handwriting could have been written by a man.

It's sort of suspicious, a lot of capital letters. It's like a hostage

note.

And then this woman in Kentucky claims that she was the one who wrote it,

gives her name. The Senate Judiciary Committee does a little research and

finds out she doesn't live either in Washington, D.C., or Oceanside,

California, which is where the original anonymous hostage letter claimed to

come from. She's from Kentucky. She's and several decades older than

judge, not justice Kavanaugh, and has a history of being a liberal

activist. Her quotes to the committee were hilarious. It was just, yes,

well, it was in the news. I wanted to get attention. He had to be

stopped.

INGRAHAM: Ann, isn't this good, though, to make these people pay? And it

reminds me of this leak that came out of the Feinstein office. I've been

talking about this since it happened. This must be investigated and it

must be pursued. Republicans are going to hold onto the House, unless

something really wacky happens. This can't be dropped by Lindsey Graham

when he takes over the committee. I think you've got to go in. I want

everybody's emails, I want everybody's texts, and I want to know who leaked

that Blasey Ford letter. I want to know who did that. It was a travesty

what happened to him.

COULTER: Yes. What often happens in these cases is our side, OK, he's on

the Supreme Court, let's move on. Let's be good guys, because that will be

repaid by good behavior from the left. No, we will never get good behavior

from the left. And whether it's a Duke lacrosse or that UVA gal or

mattress girl up in Columbia, there have just been all of these fake rate

allegations, which happen to be the fake allegations made against judge,

now Justice Kavanaugh. And the false accuser doesn't get prosecuted. In

the Duke lacrosse case, she went on to stop her boyfriend to death.

No, there has to be some sort of repercussions of making false allegations

of rape. This was a very serious allegation, not particularly plausible.

But of course these cases need to be pursued.

One other thing, I think this is why contrary to what everybody else will

be telling President Trump, the next nominee he gets to the Supreme Court,

I don't care whom he is replacing, it has to be a man because we now know

what the left's playbook is. They did at 29 years ago to Justice Thomas,

they did it again to now to Justice Kavanaugh. People are going to say,

pick a woman, pick a woman. What, because liberal love women so much?

They love you and me, Laura, they love Sarah Palin.

(LAUGHTER)

COULTER: But if they have another false allegation, I don't think anybody

is going to buy it in the next few years. It absolutely should be a man.

INGRAHAM: I think it should be the best, I don't care what your gender is,

the best and most conservative, judicially conservative pick, whoever that

is. But doing the bean counting, Ann, never works for conservatives.

You've been way ahead of the curve on that issue, and obviously immigration

and so many others.

Thank you so much, Ann Coulter, here on the "The Laura Ingraham Show and on

the "Ingraham Angle," of course. I still have radio on the brain.

When we come back, a preview of my Monday night closing argument, next.

INGRAHAM: Martha McSally, good luck. You're going to be singing the

national anthem tomorrow at the ASU football game. I'll be there. I'll be

watching. And her opponent Kyrsten Sinema is going to be taking part in

the coin toss.

And on Monday, I'm going to deliver my closing arguments to all you voters

across the country.

