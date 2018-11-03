McSally: Sinema is in the liberal witness protection program
LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. And this is "The
Ingraham Angle," live once again from Arizona tonight.
We're just four days away from the critical midterm elections. And there
are only two things that currently hang in the balance. An economy as
evidenced by today's job reports. It's a roaring, my friends, and an
immigration policy that makes sense.
And my simple message is this. Let's not stop success, America. Since we're
here in the Grand Canyon state we thought it was really important to talk
to some of the voters here. So I'm talking about people of different
political affiliations, different races different, walks of life to hear
firsthand what really matters most to them ahead of Tuesday's elections.
Now these are the voters who are going to decide in the neck and neck
Arizona race now between Martha McSally, Republican, and Democrat Kyrsten
Sinema. We're going to McSally just ahead.
But first we want to hear from the voters themselves.
We started this evening with the pressing issue of immigration and how
illegals have affected this border state.
Raymond Arroyo joined me for the questioning of this group. Here's part
one.
INGRAHAM: I want to bring with an issue that is front and center right now
and that's the issue of immigration. Now there are multiple caravans
barreling toward our southern border, and as border state here in Arizona a
lot of the migrants could end up in your own backyard.
So, show of hands here. How many of you think we should welcome all members
of the caravan despite evidence that there are criminals within the group?
Raise your hand. All members of the caravan.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't think there's criminals in the group.
RAYMOND ARROYO, DIRECTOR AND LEAD ANCHOR, EWTN: You don't think there are
ny criminals?
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No. I don't think there are criminal, there are women
and children who are trying to get away from fear and military dictators
and all kinds of other problems in their countries and they're looking for-
-
INGRAHAM: Actually, Griff Jenkins was our correspondent down and he's been
with the caravan for a number of days. He interviewed various members of
the caravan and this is what he found out on Sunday. Let's watch.
GRIFF JENKINS, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Are you willing to break the law to
get back to the United States?
(FOREIGN LANGUAGE)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: She says he wants to apply to pardon for the felony
he committed.
JENKINS: Can you ask him exactly what happened?
(FOREIGN LANGUAGE)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Number three.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: A third-degree felony.
(FOREIGN LANGUAGE)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Attempted murder.
ARROYO: Dan, your reaction.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: My reaction is that most of these women and children
and families were coming here for asylum and they are doing it the right
way. That you have to go to a port of entry, you have to turn yourself in
at a port of entry and you have to apply for asylum.
Now if they don't fit asylum then they have to go back. But if they meet
the criteria for asylum, they're not breaking the law, they should be
entered, let them.
INGRAHAM: Now listen to what President Trump has to say about the way
women feel about this caravan.
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I don't want them in our
country and women don't want them in our country. Women want security. Men
don't want them in our country, but the women do not want them. Women want
security.
ARROYO: Terry, I saw you nodding your head or shaking your head a minute
ago.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't care if nobody is a criminal. Have some
respect for this country and do it the legal way. I'm a lifelong Democrat.
I switch over for Trump just to vote for him. I've always felt this way. If
we these people come in this way it's going to set precedents.
There is suffering everywhere in the world. Where do we draw the line?
Charity starts at home. Let's take care of our own, first and foremost.
Then we do it the legal way, not illegally.
INGRAHAM: Laura, I see Roy sitting next to Terry chomping it a bit. Go
ahead, Roy.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I mean, to hear Trump say that women don't want the
caravan to come in. I'm not sure number one the women don't want to be
around Donald Trump. But first and foremost, I will say that, you know,
let's got to the process. Let's process each case by case. If was a proper
system of immigration in place then we can properly vet those that will try
to enter the country and decipher who's a criminal and who was seeking
asylum.
ARROYO: Julie, you wanted to say what?
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There is a system how to come to this country. I am
an immigrant and I did it the right way. You file your paperwork, to get
approved. You come here. It's as simple as that.
INGRAHAM: Well, here's problem is that right now our system is being
gamed. That's what a lot of people view that the asylum system, it's a good
thing that allow people to come in for asylum for certain credible fears.
Fear of religious persecution, fear of ethnic cleansing, true fears of
persecution for, you know, political outlook. But what's happening for most
of these migrants. And we had the Mexican ambassador and the Guatemalan
interior minister on the other night on the Angle and they both said that
most of these migrants overwhelmingly their economic.
They're coming because hundreds of millions of people around the world.
America is a great place to live. It's better than most countries in the
world, and so they want to come there.
Let's go to Sergio.
INGRAHAM: Laura, I want to, you know, what the media isn't showing is that
their passing live feeds of what's happening in Mexico with this caravan
and the caravan is assaulting police officers and they're throwing rocks
and they're leaving trash and they're tearing apart the country of Mexico.
You have people there, their own Mexican residents that are living there,
that are saying go back to your countries, stop tearing up ours.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But there was also a feeling in there, you have a good
and being welcome in different parts of the community.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But they're taking this mindset and they're coming and
they're bringing it down to this border.
ARROYO: Yvonne on the top there.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm an immigrant to this country and I came here
legally. It took me 10 years to get my citizenship and I also worked in the
healthcare industry. And you know they look at this caravan. This is an
organized group. I really felt an invasion of our country.
I mean, this is an organized caravan. They have people that have trucks,
they are hauling these people on the freeway, you know, and then they look
at the caravan, they are finding that 80 percent of it are men and less
than 20 percent are women and children.
INGRAHAM: Again, the officials that are monitoring this, the Mexican
officials, the Guatemalan officials both that we've talk to and that we've
interviewed have confirmed them. They are overwhelmingly able-bodied
working age men, women and children being put in the front. And the
description of one of -- from one of the officials was almost like a human
shield.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.
INGRAHAM: That's a fact. That's not a political opinion no matter what
people think about immigration, that's fine, but it's not political
opinion. That's a fact.
And I have a question, how many of you here and you're all of different
backgrounds and political persuasions, object to the use of the word
invasion? Raise your hand. So that's about half, about split.
How many of the people who object to the use of the word invasion are
Democrats? Raise your hand?
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They are coming here with their own flag, flying their
own flag. They drew a Swastika. I mean, American flag and burned it in
front of the Honduran--
(CROSSTALK)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: First--
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's an invasion. I'm sorry. It's an invasion.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There are people that fly the Confederate flag today.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm sorry. If that -- let's stay with the equal
immigration. I'm sorry.
(CROSSTALK)sorry.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No, no. But there are people that fly--
(CROSSTALK)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If you want to come to this country, don't burn our
flag.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There are people that fly the Confederate flag, so
you're talking about they are burning our flag.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: OK.
INGRAHAM: OK. All right.
ARROYO: Am I going to have to separate you two?
INGRAHAM: All right. Back row. Hold on. We got to give everybody and
everybody a viewpoint here.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So, in terms of being organized, how is that different
than caravans of boats that came over with what we call pilgrims which were
simply European refugees, how is that any different when we're talking
about caravans and invasions but we're not talking about what is the
original in the invasion of this or where we sit?
We are in an invaded land that we invaded. Well, not I, not I, right. But
(Inaudible) like me invaded this land.
INGRAHAM: Well, I think how many here believe that in part, these caravans
have a political motivation in their organization? Raise your hand.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think so--
(CROSSTALK)
ARROYO: Certainly--
INGRAHAM: We're going to get to that. Let's watch. Remember, everybody has
to get a point.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I wanted to say something here.
INGRAHAM: Clyde?
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I just wanted to mention harking back to what you said
regarding gaming the system and what that gentleman said is probably true.
We've been gaming the system ever since we arrived by the Mayflower. That's
why I believe we have laws and that's why I think we have the system.
I think we do need comprehensive immigration. I got here in 1969, I've been
here in the same story over and over and over again. So, I think that we
need to take the rule of law and we need to enforce it. And when you said
welcome I'm not sure what that means. We're a welcoming country that can
vet each and every individual and use the power of the United States of
America to keep us the United States of America.
ARROYO: There was an important thing we learned at the very beginning.
This is a half Republican half Democratic group, only one person said they
wanted to welcome that caravan.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.
ARROYO: It's very interesting the way these Arizona voters are breaking
out. This is similar to what I found when we were in Texas last week.
INGRAHAM: Right.
ARROYO: Very similar. Now as you know, President Trump has moved or vowed
to move 15,000 troops to the border.
INGRAHAM: Already moved the initial to Texas, the Texas border which is
where most of these migrants will arrive within the next month.
ARROYO: And President Obama is now responding. We want to play this for
you and get your reaction. Watch.
BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: They're even taking
our brave troops away from their families for a political stunt at the
border.
(APPLAUSE)
OBAMA: And the men and women of our military deserve better than that.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
ARROYO: Is this a political stunt in your mind. Raise your hand if you
believe it's a political stunt.
INGRAHAM: Hold on. Raise your hand if you believe there is no reason to
have the U.S. military on the border and it's purely politics.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It is politics.
INGRAHAM: All right. Hold on. We got to give everybody here a voice.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.
INGRAHAM: yes, sir?
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes. It is purely politics and I believe this rhetoric
is dangerous. I want to go back to the word invasion. We are the greatest
country in the entire world and we are scared of a caravan from her folks
were coming to seek asylum. I thought that we can have better use of our
troops' time and resources.
Here in Arizona at any given time where I live in my community we have over
500 homeless youth. One in four children go hungry. I don't feel this is a
great way to utilize our nation's resources. And so, again, we have to be
very careful when we use the word invasion. I don't see this as an
invasion.
INGRAHAM: How many people here are aware of the percentage of drugs coming
into the country that come through Arizona. Let's have some gases. What
percentage of drugs come through Arizona?
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sixty percent.
INGRAHAM: Six?
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sixty percent.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Forty percent.
INGRAHAM: Bingo. Forty percent of the drugs coming into the country come
through our southern border. The poorest nature of our border.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But I also don't trust some current law enforcement we
have. I don't feel that they need babysitters. We have thousands of border
patrol agents.
INGRAHAM: I have another question for the crowd and then we got to move on
to another topic. Another question for the crowd, OK. Here's another
question. Do you prefer our military to enforce the borders of other
countries which they're doing in Syria and Iraq, on Afghanistan, and mostly
in the Middle East or enforcing if necessary the borders of the United
States? First question, do you want the military enforcing the borders of
other countries or the border of the United States? let's go to--
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm with the -- totally OK with the military
protecting our borders, provided that we were being attacked. I feel like
that the nation is crippled in fear right now. I need to party in. Sorry.
Everybody is like, just polarized because everybody really bad for
everybody is good and there is no in the middle, like Ricardo said the
caravan there's a lot of people who are at the border already who walked
whatever that are really seeking asylum. So we can't want everybody
together--
INGRAHAM: Does asylum mean--
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: -- anyone or the other.
INGRAHAM: -- seeking a job in the United States? Is that asylum?
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. But it's where--
(CROSSTALK)
INGRAHAM: Because that's what most of the people at the caravan want. So,
they want to have--
(CROSSTALK)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And I agree. I believe the caravan is like probably a
little different. But the--
(CROSSTALK)
INGRAHAM: No, that's actually not. The caravan is overwhelmingly -- the
caravan according to DHS, according to the Mexican and Guatemalan officials
there's a lot are great people, a lot of great people there. But
overwhelmingly when you -- when they're interviewed, overwhelmingly before
their, you know, their coach they're interviewed their said they want to
work.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Right, right.
INGRAHAM: And they want their family members are here. I -- and I mean I
think a lot of people understand that. It's very different from a
systematic, ethnic cleansing, systematic persecution, the Christians in the
Middle East are being beheaded, buried alive with their heads. That's a
different type of situation. So, we got to be careful with their
terminology.
Another issue which is as a nation gripped right now is the issue of race.
I want to play for this group all of your different backgrounds what is
being said lately about President Trump. Let's watch.
JOHN HEILEMANN, NATIONAL AFFAIRS ANALYST, MSNBC: The president is
obviously a racist, he's obviously a demagogue.
MIKA BRZEZINSKI, ANCHOR, MSNBC: The rhetoric of this racist, heartless,
soulless man will lead to more violence. Yes, I said that, and a lot of
Americans believe it too.
DON LEMON, CNN HOST: To make it appeal to fear and hate is what it is and
it is racist. The president has always used fear to his advantage.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
ARROYO: Show of hands, how many people think those media appraisals are
accurate. One, two, three, four. Who feels they're unfair? Why? Juttia.
JULLIA LUNARIO, DEMOCRAT: I don't see the president as a person that is a
racist. He has shown that he has had many people of difference backgrounds,
ethnic everything and I don't think race is the issue. It is, I don't like
you. I don't care because--
(CROSSTALK)
ARROYO: What did I do to you, Juttia?
LUNARIO: -- because who you are. It doesn't matter of your background
whether you were English, German, white, Asian, it doesn't matter. It's
constantly used to make this man look bad. Use something different. Try
something new.
INGRAHAM: How many people here believe that the charge of racism is used
too casually in the United States? Raise your hand.
ARROYO: Why?
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, racism is (Inaudible)
ARROYO: Clyde?
CLYDE BOWEN, REPUBLICAN: Well, I just think that what you're seeing is the
last gasp of desperate group that needs -- that needs votes because that's
all the Democrats have. And you notice they are very quiet about Louis
Farrakhan. I went to the same school as he did in Boston and I know quite a
lot about that gentleman and nothing is said about the things that he has
said such as the Jews bring termites.
And going back -- I'm sorry. Going back to the original time that he first
got started. So, I would say that they're just using that and I'm not
saying that. And yes, we've got a president that's kind of a newbie of
being a president and he is himself and he is a human being.
But I would just say that they just using this is race baiting and race.
And if you crack a history book, you would see who very surely is the
person who as the guy who in many of the situation concerning race with
African-Americans.
ROY TATEM, JR., DEMOCRAT: If you crack a history book you'll see today was
287 years of slavery based on race. It wasn't based on anything else.
(CROSSTALK)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And propagated by the Democrats and propagated by the
Democrats from day one.
TATEM: Here in America. That is not race. We're not talking political--
(CROSSTALK)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, in '13, '14, and '15--
(CROSSTALK)
INGRAHAM: And the party -- and the party that--
TATEM: We're not talking about politics. We're talking about base on--
(CROSSTALK)
INGRAHAM: No.
TATEM: Hold on, hold on, we're talking about base on race. I let them.
They're already talk. Can I make my point?
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.
TATEM: We're talking about base on race. African-Americans have been
enslaved. African-American after slavery in 1865 was subjugated to a 100
years of Jim Crow lynching, disenfranchise men base on race. So, they only
say that the only people that are playing race identity politics have no
merit. There's a huge merit.
INGRAHAM: Sorry, Roy.
TATEM: No, no, there's a huge merit to--
(CROSSTALK)
INGRAHAM: Sorry. OK. Well, she hasn't spoken out.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Also, the Jewish community, too. You cannot--
(CROSSTALK)
TATEM: I'm not talking about -- we're talking about race.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't -- she asks a specific question.
(CROSSTALK)
TATEM: We're talking about race.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Laura ask a specific question--
INGRAHAM: OK. One at a time.
ARROYO: OK. Roy, let's give her chance to response.
TATEM: I'm not negating it.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: She ask a specific question about whether Trump and
everybody, is he racist. He is not. It is an excuse. There is no proof.
There is no background.
TATEM: Do you know?
INGRAHAM: Well, let's just -- let one person speak, guys
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's actually -- yes. My good friend Mary Anne
Mendoza knows him. Yes, absolutely. Don't -- its not personal.
TATEM: You're racist.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Roy, this is not personal.
TATEM: You're racist--
(CROSSTALK)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You're make a convoluted argument when you start
bringing slavery.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They do.
TATEM: I'm not making a convoluted, I'm giving you the background. I'm
giving--
(CROSSTALK)
ARROYO: OK, one at a time.
INGRAHAM: OK. Guys, economic to opportunity in the United States we're to
get into this what happened economically and whether that has an effect in
making people see things may be a little bit differently, especially Latino
communities, African-American communities, Asian communities and how
prosperity is rising across the board.
(END VIDEOTAPE)
INGRAHAM: Up next, Trace Gallagher is going to highlight some of the
tightest Senate races and then we're going to talk to Arizona Republican
senatorial candidate Martha McSally. Stay there.
INGRAHAM: All right. We're just four days away from the midterms and some
of these races are in dead heat including right here in Arizona. In
moments, we'll talk with Republican Senate candidate Martha McSally.
But first, Fox's Trace Gallagher joins us now with an important update.
Trace?
TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Laura. If you look at just
the Fox News polls over the past two months, the Indiana Senate races is
seen a significant shift in the numbers.
In September, GOP challenger Mike Braun was up by two points over
Democratic incumbent Joe Donnelly. In early October, that flipped and
Donnelly was up by two. Now Donnelly has increased the lead to seven
points, but don't write off Mike Braun just yet because according to the
Real Clear Politics average Donnelly is up by less than one point. Meaning
this race still appears to be a dead heat.
In the show me state Senate race no matter what poles you look at it is a
tossup. The RCP average has Republican challenger Josh Hawley leading by
two points over Missouri Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill and that's
within the margin of error.
The Fox News poll has them deadlocked at 43 percent each. And it's been
that way for the past month. And we should know that polls also show
Missouri Democrats appear to be more interested in the election than
Missouri Republicans even though 54 percent of likely Missouri voters
approve of the president's job performance.
The Florida Senate race seems to change with the seasons. For most of the
spring Democratic incumbent Senator Bill Nelson held a very steady leave
over Florida Republican Governor Rick Scott. Then came summer and Rick
Scott took the lead, but now leaves have changed and so have the polls.
According to the RCP average, Bill Nelson is back on top by two points. It
appears Rick Scott could use a heat wave.
Finally, the Arizona where Fox News poll showed Democrat Krysten Sinema and
Republican Martha McSally dead even at 46 percent each. That's a bad trend
for Sinema who was up by two points in early October and up three in
September, although the Real Clear Politics average still has Sinema by
just over half point.
But all of these polls were taken before Green party candidate Angela
Greene dropped out and endorse Krysten Sinema. And we should note Sinema
was a green party activist but has tried very hard to distance herself from
her past. Laura?
INGRAHAM: All right. Thanks so much, Trace. And joining me now to discuss
that latest toss up that Trace just mentioned is a woman vying to become
its next senator, Republican Martha McSally, of Arizona.
Congresswoman, thanks for being here tonight. I want to start with
immigration. We just completed a focus group so important for the voters of
the state. How is your view on immigration different from your opponent's?
REP. MARTHA MCSALLY, R—ARIZ.: Well, it's like night and day. I
represent a border district. I chair the border security subcommittee and
I'm leading working with President Trump to make sure we build the wall,
secure the border, close these crazy loopholes that are being taken
advantage of every single day, end chain migration, to visa lottery, and
you know, move forward in a way that is protecting Americans.
My opponent was actually an activist helping people cross illegally in her
past and even though she had amazing political makeover trying to fool the
voters here, she's voted to support sanctuary cities. And on really
important vote here that's meaningful in Arizona is she voted against
Grant's Law. This was named after Grant--
(CROSSTALK)
INGRAHAM: Grant Ronnebeck.
MCSALLY: Yes. And the Angel families have endorsed me just ahead a press
conference the other day. She refused to meet with them. Grant was shot
point-blank by somebody who shouldn't haven't here and should have been
held until they were deported. And that law actually protects people in our
community and she refused to vote yes on this. So, she's extreme and out of
touch and out of the mainstream--
(CROSSTALK)
INGRAHAM: Well, she's trying to be a centrist on this. I want to play
something for you because she's basically saying I'm just as good as Martha
McSally on issues like sending troops to the border. Let's watch.
KYRSTEN SINEMA, D, ARIZONA SENATE CANDIDATE: Here in Arizona it's not new for us to
have military deployment to the border to provide a support role for our
customs and border patrol agents who were down there. So, we wish them well
and tell them to stay hydrated.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MCSALLY: Give me a break. I mean, she has no idea what she's talking
about, and she is in the liberal witness protection program right now
because border security is so important to all Arizonans. You know,
thoughtful Democrat and that's not an oxymoron because, you know, that
there are still some who care about safety and security, independence in
Republicans.
Look, she's extreme on this issue. Look, I am totally support,
wholeheartedly support President Trump sending our troops in a support role
to secure our border. They support natural disasters. This is a disaster
going on in the border.
INGRAHAM: She basically says the same thing.
MCSALLY: Yes. Stay hydrated, right. You know, give me a break. So, look, I
welcome to our community. They're coming to Davis-Monthan in Fort Huachuca.
I know they are going to do a great job. You know, I served in the
military. They are serving and sacrificing. Border security is national
security and this is--
(CROSSTALK)
INGRAHAM: Some of our focus group that we just did claim this is all big
political stunt.
MCSALLY: Absolutely not, no, it's not. Look, we have cartels that are
trafficking people and drugs through our communities right now. I represent
ranchers on the border, they've endorsed me, so are the border patrol
agents representing 15,000 agents. They know the dangerous activity that's
happening every single day on our border.
INGRAHAM: Birthright citizenship important issue a lot of Arizona
hospitals affected by this migrant families, women come, have their
children automatic passport, automatic American citizenship. Your view.
MCSALLY: Yes. And then we see a Chinese are coming over. There's a whole
fraudulent way for them to do that. Look, I appreciate the president is
bringing this up and the abuses of it. If we actually secure the border and
we actually crackdown on illegal immigration and close these loopholes, we
wouldn't even be having these conversations.
So, once again, you know, he's highlighting things that are being abused.
You know--
(CROSSTALK)
INGRAHAM: Fourteen amendment covered or not in your view?
MCSALLY: I'm not a constitutional expert. I just think if we secure our
border and close these loopholes then we would stop his from happening
again.
INGRAHAM: The migrant lawsuit against President Trump and the
administration. It's a, you know, six kids are in it. Six kids and a number
of Honduran nationals saying what the president said, in part, I'm
mentioning our show. "The legal problem with Trump's plan to stop caravan
persons from entering this country that plaintiffs are seeking asylum."
And goes on to say, "and Trump simply cannot stop them from legally doing
so or using the military or anyone."
MCSALLY: You can't make this up. I mean, this is just another example of
people trying to take advantage of the weaknesses in our laws that we in
Congress need to fix. My bill which you also very strongly supported, often
called the Goodlatte bill, that it was the Goodlatte-McSally bill, McCaul
and Labrador. We work really hard on this and with President Trump to close
these loopholes, to make sure that people can't just show up and demand to
be in our country and be released into the interior of the United States.
This is happening every single day here in Arizona. Hundreds of little mini
caravans are taking advantage of this and now they're trying to sue the
president? This has to stop. We must secure our border now.
INGRAHAM: Are you worried about this Green party Cook now endorsing
Sinema. It was pulling about 6 percent. But she's a centrist, but suddenly
the Green party person likes the centrist as well?
MCSALLY: Well, Sinema was actually the Green party activist and first ran
for office as Green party ran of Ralph Nader's campaign. So, it actually I
think is, you know, a completion of her being identified for who she truly
is.
This, Angela Green, the Green party candidate was true to herself as a
liberal. And the fact that she is getting behind Sinema hopefully should
have people wake up and realize Sinema is not a moderate. She's an extreme
liberal. She's out of the mainstream and this just brings it back to full
circle of where her roots are.
INGRAHAM: Why is this race so close?
MCSALLY: Money. Chuck Schumer, George Soros and others have poured tens of
millions of dollars into Krysten Sinema to present this image to the
Arizona voters that she's actually right of center. It's not true. It's the
biggest political cover-up in Arizona history.
I just ask people across the country here are listening. If you want to
help us make sure we keep this seat. You know, we pick up North Dakota, we
don't want to cancel it out in Arizona, right. This is for everybody, not
just in Arizona.
Please go to McSallyforSenate.com. We need people to contribute. But we
need people to get off the sidelines in Arizona. So, tell your friends and
family to get out to the polls to make sure that we hold this seat. This is
about the direction of our country.
INGRAHAM: One to 10 how important is the Trump factor here in Arizona.
He's very popular.
MCSALLY: It's very important. I look at John Junior was out yesterday. You
know, President was here a couple of weeks ago. I flew at Marine One. I'm
working very closely with him on so many things. We're building our
military, securing our border.
Look at the economy. I mean, it's amazing. We want to keep things going and
that's what this election is about.
INGRAHAM: Congressman, best of luck.
(CROSSTALK)
MCSALLY: Thanks a lot. We really appreciate it.
INGRAHAM: Close it hard for a strong close. And if you like what you saw
from the first part of our focus group, stay right there. Up next, the
Trump effect.
INGRAHAM: Illegal immigrant should they get free healthcare in the United
States? Raise your hand.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Absolutely.
INGRAHAM: Free healthcare for illegal immigrant?
(CROSSTALK)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, you'll have to pay through our--
(CROSSTALK)
INGRAHAM: Free college?
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Free college.
(END VIDEOTAPE)
INGRAHAM: As you'd expect, President Donald Trump looms large over these
midterms no matter what party you are supporting. What did our focus group
think about the so-called "Trump effect?" Watch.
INGRAHAM: It's 29 percent approval rating now among African-Americans in
the latest poll for this president, 29 percent. It was 11 percent, and
this is not a conservative poll. This is I believe the Harvard-Harris
poll. So that's a significant increase. Why do we think that's happening?
And do we think Democrats are freaking out about that?
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, they are.
ROY TATEM JR., DEMOCRAT: I see more reports over a long period of time.
Statistics show that people no longer report, or are no longer on the books
when they are unemployed for a long period of time. And many African-
Americans have experienced long-term unemployment, so they aren't even
being counted.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think the unemployment rate of the African-American
community is the lowest it's ever been.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: But he said it's not real, the number is not real.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That's what he said.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He's racist.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He has done more for the Latino and black community
than Obama ever did, and I voted for the man. He has done more --
(CROSSTALK)
INGRAHAM: Guys, guys, we have to move on from this topic. But, is -- to
close this out, do charges of racism encourage more speech or limit speech?
I get the sense that people kind of pull back when the charge is made, that
people pull back.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We just witnessed neo-Nazis marching in
Charlottesville.
INGRAHAM: Tristian?
RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: You wanted to say something,
Tristian.
INGRAHAM: Tristian?
TRISTIAN ROPA, DEMOCRAT: I don't feel like people are pulling back at all.
We just recently with these last three events that happened just recently.
And I don't like to point out this political did this. That's useless and
divisive. But we should acknowledge that the guy that sent all these
bombs, he did have that van and he was a devout supporter. And then with
the shooting in the synagogue, he was a devout supporter.
INGRAHAM: No, he wasn't a -- no, no. He was not.
ROPA: Thank you for correcting me.
INGRAHAM: And Steve Scalise was almost killed and he was a Bernie Sanders
supporter.
(CROSSTALK)
INGRAHAM: You guys can't dominate.
ARROYO: We are listening to Tristian.
INGRAHAM: We have Tristian is a young person.
ROPA: And thank you for calling me out on that, for real. Thank you. But
still, the climate that we are in right now, people are really willing to
do and say these things. And it's not a right or left thing. It's all
over the place. I feel like conversation is -- there is a lot of
conversation and sometimes it gets really messy. And honestly, that's sad.
ARROYO: How many people here, so of hands, will race affect your vote in
this midterm election? Is race important to you and the way it's been
depicted.
INGRAHAM: And your vote.
ARROYO: And your vote.
INGRAHAM: OK, we have got to move on guys. I want to get into the idea
that this election -- many people are saying it's a referendum on President
Trump. So regardless of which party you are voting for, is there anyone
here only voting on Tuesday as a pro or anti-Trump sentiment? Raise your
hand. Is it about Trump for you on Tuesday? Raise your hand. OK.
ARROYO: As a Democrat.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm not.
ARROYO: You're not a Democrat.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: She's an independent.
ARROYO: You're an independent.
RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: You're paying back now, aren't you?
(LAUGHTER)
INGRAHAM: The current economy today is at the strongest it's been in my
lifetime. There's never been a better time to be a small business owner,
to be entering the workforce for the first time, never a better time.
Today the news came out, 3.5 percent, wage increase which is the largest
we've had since 2009. Unemployment is down to a 1967 low which is
fantastic across all economic strata. How many of you here today give
Trump credit for this economic revival on the wage increase? Raise you
hand.
You haven't spoken, another young person. I want to hear from the youth.
TEANA LONG, DEMOCRAT: I go to school up north. I'm in a small town. And
the wage increases have really affected our small town, because, like I
said, it's very small. So it's really hard not only to find jobs because
small businesses can't afford to pay its workers, but it's really hard -- a
lot of companies are going out of business and we are losing a lot of
really valuable companies that are really important to our market.
DEBE CAMPOS FLEENOR, REPUBLICAN: I am a small business owner, Latino
owned, woman owned, and actually the taxes from Trump have done very well
for our small business.
INGRAHAM: Tax cuts?
FLEENOR: Yes.
INGRAHAM: What have they resulted in?
FLEENOR: Right here, $1,200. So that's pretty good. It gives me the
opportunity to pay my employees the wage increase that was forced upon me,
instead of cutting hours.
INGRAHAM: How many Democrats here, those of you who are Democrats, are you
concerned that the House of Representatives being turned over to Democrats
would upset the economic recovery? Raise your hand. Even if you voted
Democrat, are you concerned about the economy being adversely affected?
PILAR RUIZ, DEMOCRAT: I am. From southern Arizona, I'm a neighbor with
Raul Grijalva, district three. And that is one of the poorest districts in
the country. And he is a Democrat and I am a Democrat, but you know what,
for me it's not always about party line. It's about what are you doing for
the people. And him and his daughter have hurt southern Arizona, Adelita
Grijalva, more than any other politicians in Arizona in my opinion. So
that regards, I don't want that man in office. We need Republican in
district three to win that race because -- I know it's not going to happen
but it needs to happen because that district is extremely poor. There is
no economic growth. There is no nothing.
INGRAHAM: How many of you here will miss Jeff Flake? Raise your hand.
How many of you here will miss Jeff Flake in the U.S. Senate?
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Only his sanity.
INGRAHAM: He has about an 18 percent approval rating, but that's OK.
While we are talking about Arizona, this is what Kyrsten Sinema, of course
the Democrat who wants to be your next senator, said about the state she
hopes to represent. Let's listen.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
KYRSTEN SIMENA, (D-AZ) SENATE CANDIDATE: So all around the world people
know what's happening in Arizona, and not in a good way. We're not famous
in a good way. We're kind of like in a Lindsay Lohan kind of famous way.
The states are the laboratories of democracies, and in my state of Arizona
it's clearly the meth lab of democracy.
Republicans get a free ride when they call the Tea Party something other
than what they are. And we have to say no, no, Tea Party Republicans, all
the same thing. They're all crazy.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
ARROYO: To the Democrats in the room, put your hands up. If that offends
you in any way.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It depends. I couldn't really hear it very well. I
have a lot of disagreements with Kyrsten Sinema over the years, and I'm not
a good friend of hers, but she is 10 times better than McSally on issues
right from the top to the bottom.
(END VIDEOTAPE)
INGRAHAM: Now, the further removed we are from the Kavanaugh confirmation
fight, the more the baseless charges against him unravel. Ann Coulter is
here, she will be with us later, to tell us about another criminal referral
involving a Kavanaugh accuser. And up next, when Hollywood comes out to
stump for Democrats, does anyone care? And wait until you hear what our
focus group tells us. Don't go anywhere.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It probably will put a fire under me, especially with
all the misogyny going on.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: The Democratic candidates are bringing out the big guns.
Celebrities are making ads, knocking on doors, as White House pushes back.
OPRAH WINFREY, TALK SHOW HOST: You get a vote, and you get a vote, and you
get a vote.
WILL FERRELL, ACTOR: Hi. It's Will Ferrell. I'm here in Kennesaw State.
Of course home of the owls. We're trying to get people to vote here for
Stacey Abrams.
MIKE PENCE, U.S. VICE PRESIDENT: I would like to remind Stacey and Oprah
and Will Ferrell, I'm kind of a big deal, too. This ain't Hollywood. This
is Georgia.
(APPLAUSE)
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: OK, so does trotting out Hollywood heavyweights actually move
voters? We asked our focus group. Take a look.
INGRAHAM: How many people here in Arizona would you have your vote
affected one way or the another by a celebrity's endorsement? Raise your
hand. No one, either side.
ARROYO: Alex, you are one of the people they are targeting, young people.
Your reaction to that?
ALEX PHILLIPS, REPUBLICAN: As much fun as I had seen Kanye West and Donald
Trump in the White House --
(LAUGHTER)
PHILLIPS: -- with the hats on, I'm not going to base my political views
off that. You can get your mileage off of it, but at the end of the day
you should probably not make that the be-all, end-all.
INGRAHAM: Take a look at this brand-new political ad directed by a
brilliant film director and actress, Jodie Foster.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If somebody asked you what do you care about, what
would you say?
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Losing your health care?
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Equal pay?
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Equal rights?
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What really, honestly matter to you.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If basic human rights matter, then vote.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If women's rights really are human rights, then vote.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Don't.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Lose.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Hope.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
ARROYO: To the ladies here, would that ad in any way motivate you to go to
the polls? Show of hands. Yes, if it would. In the back, why?
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If I wasn't going to vote or had no motivation, it
would probably put a fire under me, especially with all the misogyny going
on.
INGRAHAM: What is the most important issue for all of you, both parties,
no parties, on Tuesday, the most important issue?
PATRICK BRAY, REPUBLICAN: I think for Arizona in general right now, I
think the top issue is clearly immigration. And it's driven by the caravan
that is on his way here. And I think we talked about it, but there's a
twofold there with immigration. There is the regulatory system that's
broken, but there's a border security issue that's also broken, and that's
why you have to see the military making sure we send a clear signal that we
are just not going to let people in our back door.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Health care for all. That's the biggest issue. People
need -- how many -- 35 million people are without health care.
INGRAHAM: Should illegal immigrants, should they get free health care in
the United States? Raise your hand.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Absolutely. Well, you'll have to pay for it through --
INGRAHAM: Free college?
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Free college.
INGRAHAM: All right, let's go. You better make a lot of money.
ARROYO: How many people support that idea, free college, free health care
for illegal immigrants.
INGRAHAM: Do African-Americans or veterans all get free college? We have
300,000 veterans living on the street, homeless veterans on the street
tonight.
(CROSSTALK)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There are 60 percent taxes.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Medicare for all is not free. I'm on Medicare.
INGRAHAM: There won't be any Medicare dollars for you, my friend.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's not free.
FLEENOR: -- of us are working to pay taxes. We are supporting those
people whether they are illegal or whatever. I can't work anymore. I
can't pay any more taxes. And 47 percent are on the dole. And how much
greater does that number need to go before we become a socialist --
INGRAHAM: Hold on, guys. While we're talking about that, birthright
citizenship, should children born -- neither parent is an American citizen,
neither parent is here illegally as a worker or anything like that, but
just illegal immigrant in the United States has a child. Should that child
immediately become an American citizen?
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Of course, it's the 14th Amendment.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's in the Constitution.
INGRAHAM: So all -- so 300,000 of the illegal immigrants should
automatically become --
(END VIDEOTAPE)
INGRAHAM: All right, it got really raucous there. We could have done a
whole on this. I want to do more of these, so much fun.
Another Kavanaugh accuser, by the way, facing potentially severe criminal
punishment over a false claim against the now associate justice of the
Supreme Court. Ann Coulter is here next to break it all down, and what it
could mean for the midterms.
INGRAHAM: Brett Kavanaugh might be sitting on the Supreme Court, but the
fallout from his confirmation battle is far from over. Just hours ago,
Senator Chuck Grassley made another criminal referral to the Department of
Justice concerning an unnamed accuser who made rape allegations against
Kavanaugh. The unidentified woman admits she, quote, "just wanted to get
attention," and that it was, quote, "a ploy."
And joining me now with her reaction is bestselling author and commentator
Ann Coulter. Ann, the convention here is that Republican enthusiasm over
the Kavanaugh confirmation was waning. What do you think with stories like
this in the last few days before the vote?
ANN COULTER, CONSERVATIVE COMMENTATOR: Liberals are crazy, and it's good
for voters to be reminded of this. We've been going through a two-year
tantrum. But this one really takes the cake. That letter she wrote reads
like, Penthouse letters, the detail of this gang rape. And first it's just
written anonymously. The handwriting could have been written by a man.
It's sort of suspicious, a lot of capital letters. It's like a hostage
note.
And then this woman in Kentucky claims that she was the one who wrote it,
gives her name. The Senate Judiciary Committee does a little research and
finds out she doesn't live either in Washington, D.C., or Oceanside,
California, which is where the original anonymous hostage letter claimed to
come from. She's from Kentucky. She's and several decades older than
judge, not justice Kavanaugh, and has a history of being a liberal
activist. Her quotes to the committee were hilarious. It was just, yes,
well, it was in the news. I wanted to get attention. He had to be
stopped.
INGRAHAM: Ann, isn't this good, though, to make these people pay? And it
reminds me of this leak that came out of the Feinstein office. I've been
talking about this since it happened. This must be investigated and it
must be pursued. Republicans are going to hold onto the House, unless
something really wacky happens. This can't be dropped by Lindsey Graham
when he takes over the committee. I think you've got to go in. I want
everybody's emails, I want everybody's texts, and I want to know who leaked
that Blasey Ford letter. I want to know who did that. It was a travesty
what happened to him.
COULTER: Yes. What often happens in these cases is our side, OK, he's on
the Supreme Court, let's move on. Let's be good guys, because that will be
repaid by good behavior from the left. No, we will never get good behavior
from the left. And whether it's a Duke lacrosse or that UVA gal or
mattress girl up in Columbia, there have just been all of these fake rate
allegations, which happen to be the fake allegations made against judge,
now Justice Kavanaugh. And the false accuser doesn't get prosecuted. In
the Duke lacrosse case, she went on to stop her boyfriend to death.
No, there has to be some sort of repercussions of making false allegations
of rape. This was a very serious allegation, not particularly plausible.
But of course these cases need to be pursued.
One other thing, I think this is why contrary to what everybody else will
be telling President Trump, the next nominee he gets to the Supreme Court,
I don't care whom he is replacing, it has to be a man because we now know
what the left's playbook is. They did at 29 years ago to Justice Thomas,
they did it again to now to Justice Kavanaugh. People are going to say,
pick a woman, pick a woman. What, because liberal love women so much?
They love you and me, Laura, they love Sarah Palin.
(LAUGHTER)
COULTER: But if they have another false allegation, I don't think anybody
is going to buy it in the next few years. It absolutely should be a man.
INGRAHAM: I think it should be the best, I don't care what your gender is,
the best and most conservative, judicially conservative pick, whoever that
is. But doing the bean counting, Ann, never works for conservatives.
You've been way ahead of the curve on that issue, and obviously immigration
and so many others.
Thank you so much, Ann Coulter, here on the "The Laura Ingraham Show and on
the "Ingraham Angle," of course. I still have radio on the brain.
When we come back, a preview of my Monday night closing argument, next.
INGRAHAM: Martha McSally, good luck. You're going to be singing the
national anthem tomorrow at the ASU football game. I'll be there. I'll be
watching. And her opponent Kyrsten Sinema is going to be taking part in
the coin toss.
And on Monday, I'm going to deliver my closing arguments to all you voters
across the country.
