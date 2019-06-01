Major media studios rethinking production in Georgia over abortion law

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," May 31, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: And as you just heard, horrific news out of Virginia Beach, Virginia where tonight 12 innocent people are dead in addition to the shooter.

Now for the moment police are refusing to name him, but they did confirmed he was a disgruntled worker who returned to work to indiscriminately murder his former co-workers. Here's was Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera just moments ago talking about the initial call his officers got.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHIEF JAMES CERVERA, VIRGINIA BEACH POLICE: We do have an additional victim to report. We now have 12. One victim succumbed to the injuries on the way to the hospital. We do know how the suspect is. We have not been successful in notifying certain family members. Once we are able to do that, we will release his name once. We're going to mention his name once, and then he will be forever referred to as "The Suspect".

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: For more on what we still don't know about this unfolding situation, we go to Fox News Chief Intelligence Correspondent Catherine Herridge. Catherine what can you tell us at this hour and we still don't know the shooters name.

CATHERINE HERRIDGE, CHIEF INTELLIGENCE CORRESPONDENT: That's right, Laura, good evening. We learned a little bit more at the news conference about how these events unfolded. It was just after 4:00 p.m. Eastern as the workday was wrapping up and the shooter entered the building and began firing indiscriminately on multiple floors.

We were told that the news conference just a short time ago of a harrowing moment when for police officers entered the municipal building and engaged with the suspect for what was described as a prolonged period of time a fierce gun battle.

And then at the end of the gun battle when they had taken down the suspect, and this almost brought the Police Chief to tears during that news conference, the same officers, the suspect had tried to kill then tried to save the life of the suspect before taking them out of the building when they shortly expired.

We learned more about the weapon that was used in the shooting, Laura. It was described at the news conference as a .45 caliber handgun with extended magazines. They are working with the ATF and the FBI to process the crime scene, to notify the victims' families and then to also track down some weapons purchases associated with the suspect.

We don't know from the news conference whether these were legal purchases or not, so it's still developing. But really a sorrowful news conference. Perhaps one of the most sorrowful news conferences I have ever witnessed - seen the Police Chief almost in tears describing how his men took down the suspect and then tried to say that suspect - the same person who had been trying to murder them as.

INGRAHAM: Catherine, as he said, lives have been changed forever - it's just devastating tonight for our fellow citizens in Virginia Beach and we pray for them tonight and their families. Thank you so much Catherine and we'll be monitoring this throughout this broadcast tonight and we'll bring you any updates as they come to us.

But first the stunning lack of interest from some of our media brothers and sisters about the origins of the Russia probe has long been baffling to myself and many others. Now so imagine how truly refreshing it is to hear from the same from the Attorney General of the United States.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAM BARR, ATTORNEY GENERAL: The fact that today people just seem to brush aside the idea that it's OK to you know to engage in these activities against a political campaign is stunning to me, especially when the media doesn't seem to think that it's worth looking into. They're supposed to be the watchdogs of our civil liberties.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: What Bill Barr just laid out was a set of standards all Americans used to care about. But the modern left has abandoned any pretence now of caring about civil liberties anymore, if it means inflicting pain on President Trump.

Now joining me now to break all this down and a whole lot more Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney for President Trump. Rudy thanks for spending some time with us tonight.

If the left cannot agree now that investigating the origins of this probe, that was so extensive, cost so much money and occupied so much time and man-hours over the last couple of years, then what's really the point anymore of arguing these points with them at all?

RUDY GIULIANI, TRUMP'S PERSONAL ATTORNEY: Well, I mean I've actually come to that conclusion reluctantly, Laura. I would say a year - a little over a year ago when I got involved representing the President, I still had something left of the idea that, when it really comes down to it - if it's really serious, even the left-wing press is going to take very serious allegations of crimes that would be very harmful to our country seriously.

And now I'm convinced that they will not listen to allegations of crimes by Democrats. I mean, I guess, we should have known that when we saw how they reacted to Hillary destroying the - getting rid of 30,000 e-mails, destroying servers, destroying the phones and dealing with classified information in a Cavalier totally negligent, and I would say criminal manner. They just brushed that off as if it was nothing.

And now they're doing the same thing with this. I mean, these are very, very serious crimes if they're true. If there is a falsified FISA affidavit, which now it's certain, it was falsified. Question is was it knowing or negligent, almost like we got with Hillary, right, knowing or negligent.

Then we have serious consequences, if Comey was knowingly signing that verified affidavit, knowing that Steele was not reliable, knowing that there were things he could have verified, but he didn't, then he's guilty of making a false statement under oath.

INGRAHAM: Yes. Rudy not to speak of knowing who paid for the dossier, just the fact that the opposition candidate to the President paid for it, at least calls the motivations into question, if not the credibility of the underlying salacious allegation.

So the fact that that wasn't made clear in the FISA warrant when it was - it would have taken one sentence to do, I think that speaks volumes of what was intended.

GIULIANI: And he has still have known that he put a corrupt agent in charge of that investigation. I mean Peter Strzok demonstrated in his checks - and a bunch of them have been deleted, by the way, by Mueller. People forget that months and months of Strzok and Page text were deleted and removed by the Mueller organization - astounding actually and the press doesn't mention that either.

But even with the ones that we have, it's quite clear that Peter Strzok had a plan to stop Donald Trump from being President and an insurance policy to remove him should he get elected. The plan was the whole Strzok dossier, the affidavit, the FISA, setting up Papadopoulos. I mean, that's pretty darn clear now.

The question is how much of that did Comey know--

INGRAHAM: Yes.

GIULIANI: And also did Comey observed how irregular the investigation of Hillary was. Must have figured - I mean, Comey worked for me for three years. Now he's either turned into an idiot or he knew what was going on.

But if I had a guy that was conducting an investigation of a high-level subject like Hillary Clinton, and hey, they ended up doing a 302 rather than interviewing her under oath. They wrote the report two months before they concluded the investigation.

The Justice Department told them how to conclude the investigation and Comey did a performance that day that probably is the most disgraceful performance of - it was publically by any FBI--

INGRAHAM: I just re-watched it for a monologue. I got to ask you. This is a perfect segue, because I want to get your thoughts on this part of Barr's interview as well. He was asked about the term treason that the President and others have used to describe some of the bad actors in the FBI. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAN CRAWFORD, CBS POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: The President has tweeted and said publicly that some of those in the upper echelon, Comey, McCabe et cetera, committed treason.

BARR: Well, I - as a lawyer, I always interpret the word treason not colloquially, but legally. And you know the very specific criteria for treason. So I don't think it's actually implicated in the situation we have now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: So do you agree or do you think treason does fit the actions as we know.

GIULIANI: Well, I don't know about treason. What it is a certainly as serious or more serious than what they were trying to pursue President Trump on with absolutely no evidence, except that little Papadopoulos statement and we have plenty of evidence.

Trying to remove a President of the United States on a false charge and then going through false affidavits, phony dossiers, setting up people, I don't know if it's treason, but it's sure an act against the United States. I mean it's a conspiracy against the United States of America, certainly a crime.

INGRAHAM: Rudy--

GIULIANI: --and a very, very serious one for which people should go to jail for a very long period of time, so nobody else does it.

INGRAHAM: Yes, and all of these people who have been jawboning for two years about - look, legitimate concerns that Russia, especially, but other countries as well want to meddle in our elections. I think that's a fine and legitimate concern that everybody should be worried about.

But with that concern there also should be a concomitant concern that individuals in the United States were trying to affect the duly elected President of the United States removing him from office with this slow rolling coup that was going on.

So the same people who care about meddling when it's done by the Russians, why don't they care about meddling when it's done by the deep state?

GIULIANI: Well, meddling by the Russians - well, meddling by Ukraine, by the way, Laura, we have - which there is plenty of evidence, including a finding by a court in the Ukraine that a specific individual delivered dirt on the Trump campaign to a representative of the Democratic National Committee and a representative of the Hillary Clinton campaign, that's a finding of a court.

There's been no finding in all these months of any kind of Russian anything with the Trump campaign and it turns out to be disproven by two big long investigations. We already have definitive proof that the Democrats - Hillary's people on the DNC were using Ukrainian officials to dig up dirt on the Trump campaign, including the possibility of the dirt they dug up, was knowingly falsified, and they want to avoid it.

They want to avoid Joe Biden's son getting $1.5 billion from China --

INGRAHAM: Now that has to be--

GIULIANI: --getting $5 million from Ukraine. And Joe negotiating for our - Joe caving in to China, when the kid gets a $1.5 billion deposit 8 days later in his useless private equity fund - a joke of a private equity fund, how about 5 million from Ukraine--

INGRAHAM: Yes.

GIULIANI: --after he gets tossed out of the military--

INGRAHAM: Again--

GIULIANI: --for failing a cocaine tests.

INGRAHAM: --an astounding lack of curiosity--

GIULIANI: --from maybe of the biggest crooks in the Ukraine, by the way.

INGRAHAM: And what - but then there - that they called you off that though. And it's you were going to go over there and do--

(CROSSTALK)

GIULIANI: Well, I didn't go over there, because they have surrounded the present President of Ukraine with Soros' people, Democrats and people that were trying to set us up. I was going over there, because I want to make sure that they investigate the Ukrainian collusion - conspiracy with Hillary's people--

INGRAHAM: Are you going to still try to go?

GIULIANI: --I will go when I'm sure that they're not going to misstate why I'm going there. The Biden thing fell into my lap. I was not looking for it. In fact, it was a little bit ignored by--

INGRAHAM: We covered it like two months ago on the show.

GIULIANI: I know you covered it, but you see it in the Washington Post, a little bit in the New York Times, but kind of sanitized. CNN would go into (inaudible) if they had to cover that. I mean, I don't know what you have to do to get investigated if you're a done with them.

INGRAHAM: No, but - they're not - these aren't investigative reporters.

GIULIANI: Maybe the kids got to get 2 billion before you get investigated.

INGRAHAM: But Rudy - I think, look, we don't have many investigative reporters left, because they used to investigate all corruption. They were interested in getting to the bottom of all corruption. Now they're interested in getting Trump.

GIULIANI: This is a great story. True or not true, if you prove it, it's a great story.

INGRAHAM: All right.

GIULIANI: If you disapprove it and I'm willing--

INGRAHAM: I got to--

GIULIANI: --to presume them innocent unlike what they did to my President.

INGRAHAM: Yes, I want to get some--

GIULIANI: I am willing to presume them innocent, like they didn't do for my client. They're still not doing.

INGRAHAM: Of course, they didn't--

GIULIANI: --since he has to prove his innocence - according to Mueller he has to prove his innocence - absurd.

INGRAHAM: Yes, well turning the legal standard on its head, I guess, I have to go back to law school and listen - and learn the new way of proving your innocence in court.

GIULIANI: Right.

INGRAHAM: All right, Rudy, another interesting point from this Barr interview was Barr's status update. A lot of us have been wondering what's going on with the investor - Inspector General's report, what's going on with the other investigation John Huber is doing out in Colorado. And we want to hear from him on what he said there, let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARR: Huber had originally been asked to take a look at the FISA applications in the electronic surveillance, but then he stood back and put that on hold, while the Office of Inspector General was conducting its review. So he has not been active on this for in recent months and so Durham is taking over that role.

The other issues he's been working relate to Hillary Clinton. Those are winding down and hopefully we'll be in a position to bring those to fruition.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Wow.

GIULIANI: I appreciate the honesty and also the delivery of the Attorney General, who I have enormous and increasing respect for. But I got to tell you as a former U.S. attorney and a former associate attorney general who ran the criminal side of the Justice Department.

I would not stand down for Inspector General's investigation over a criminal investigation in a million years. There is no way Huber's should have gotten out of the way for the Inspector General - sorry, criminal investigation--

INGRAHAM: Why would they do that? And why was - that was done before Barr, though, all right? That would have been done before Barr?

GIULIANI: Barr - I can't - he's being very diplomatic.

INGRAHAM: Yes.

GIULIANI: I watched his face when he said that, and he's a professional, and he said that with a certain degree of sarcasm. I'm sure he won't admit it. He doesn't have to. No way should you stand down with a criminal investigation of the magnitude of - what's involved in that, perjury to the FISA Court on - a National Security Court.

I helped to establish the FISA Court, by the way, with a friend of yours, Joe diGenova--

INGRAHAM: Oh, yes.

GIULIANI: He was the first lawyer for the FISA Court and I helped to write it, when I worked for President Ford, and Attorney General Levi. And what they did to the FISA Court - even negligence is an outrage, because it is such an intrusion into our privacy.

It's like doing an operation of our brain - the government doing an operation of our brain. And you better have damn good evidence of it and they didn't have, as they say in New York, bubkis.

INGRAHAM: Rudy, thanks for joining us on a Friday night. We really appreciate it. You take care.

GIULIANI: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: All right. And could the Democrats be misreading their electorate again? Former Clinton pollster Mark Penn is here with exclusive details of his new Harvard Harris Poll hint, the left might not be happy.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN BERMAN, CNN ANCHOR: --are his approval ratings and his reelection numbers therefore divorced from the economic numbers.

JOE LOCKHART, CNN POLITICAL ANALYST: Donald Trump hasn't held on to the votes that he had in 2016. He's actually - when you're at 38, 39, 40 percent - he's underwater in many of the states that he won, so he does have an uphill climb.

JOY REID, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: In order to win the first time he had to have Russia voter suppression, that's the only way he was able to barely sneak over the finish line and he's still off the popular vote by 3 million votes. This is not a strong President.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Does this all sound familiar to you? Could the media be misreading the electorate again? A just release Harvard Harris Poll found that 48 percent approved of the job Trump is doing, that's up from 45 percent in March. And on the economy, a whopping 49 percent approve. I should hope so with this economy.

Here now the man who led that survey, Former Clinton Pollster Mark Penn, and Former DNC Communications Director Luis Miranda, great to see you both on a Friday night. All right, Mark we're going to get some exclusive findings from you in a moment and about Mueller.

But first how significant is it that these new numbers have Trump higher as he's about to kick off his re-election bid on June 19th we just found out in Florida.

MARK PENN, FORMER CLINTON POLLSTER: Well, I think these are much better numbers. Every point he wins here is a big point for him, because in my experience, if you're 40 to 45 you're not getting reelected.

At 45, where he's been for a while, he's right on the edge. At 50 he'd probably get elected, so every point here is absolutely critical, and it's going to be critical for the Democrats to either keep it down or for him to get to the magic 50.

INGRAHAM: There wasn't Obama in the 40s, though, about this point in time and handed up winning re-election?

PENN: Oh, at this point Trump is probably a little higher than either Obama or President Clinton when I worked for him.

LUIS MIRANDA, FORMER DNC COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: But there are warning signs in the poll, which shows him in the 30s in terms of people who would be willing to vote for him for reelection, so that's also significant.

INGRAHAM: Yes, Mark what about them?

PENN: Well, definitely, the big warning signs are, only 31 percent say they like Trump, only 37 percent say they're definitely voting for his reelection. But job approval is pretty powerful and actually 62 percent like the job he is doing, creating jobs and that is where he is pulling his numbers up.

INGRAHAM: Yes.

MIRANDA: I think Democrats get this. I think Democrats understand that the economy's strong, that he's an incumbent, that he definitely gets the advantages of being an incumbent going in.

And that's why, I think, that you're seeing the primaries on the Democratic side lean towards somebody like a Joe Biden who is seen as a much more credible candidate in that kind of environment than if you went in the other direction. So that that is something that I think Democrats understand instinctively.

INGRAHAM: And I think they are going to do the, "We're nicer than he is". So it's going to be - forget the economy, I know you think the economy is doing well, but Obama really set that all up. Of course, you didn't have manufacturing jobs created during Obama. You had them during Trump and a whole bunch of other factors. But nevertheless I think they're going to do that.

If you vote for him, if you support him, you're a bad person. If you support candidate X, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris or whatever it is, then you're a good person. I really think that's what they're going to partly sell.

But the other issue that you polled, which was fascinating, is the most important issues question, and this is wild. OK. Ready, most important issues facing the country? Immigration 37 percent; health care, big issue; 36%, right behind, terrorism; 25, environment; climate change, 18; guns, 16 percent, even with the news tonight; taxes 13 percent; women's rights 12 percent, I don't think that Georgia case is going to matter as much as Hollywood thinks.

But immigration, and that's without the thousand people who just crossed the border - was it yesterday, the day before. That video is on--

MIRANDA: It's also not clear if it's immigration for or against.

INGRAHAM: You think people are saying they want more immigration and illegal?

MIRANDA: I think there's people on both sides of the issue.

INGRAHAM: They don't want more illegal immigrants.

PENN: Most people who say immigration as a top issue, those generally favor the Republicans. Most people who say health care is the top issue, favors of Democrats. For about the last year, health care has been the #1 issue. This is the first time in our poll immigration is #1.

Note, climate change is also moving up too on the Democrat side. But the big, change 58 percent now support his declaration of a national emergency. When he first declared it, a majority of voters opposed it. So people in the last month really think that the economy is better and that the immigration problem at the border is more serious.

MIRANDA: And it also speaks to Donald Trump having done an effective job of using Bill Barr to neutralize what came out of the Mueller reporting. And this also speaks to why Nancy Pelosi and the congressional Democrats in the House need to actually take what was in the Mueller report seriously, as he himself told them this week.

Because the fact that they haven't done that has meant that Donald Trump has been able to get away with what Mueller clearly said, he could not absolve him of a crime.

INGRAHAM: All right. Well, that wasn't his job as Rudy just said. But I want to get into this and Mark maybe this is for you. One of the more interesting findings that really hasn't gotten discussed anywhere else, how the public sees the protected Mueller fight.

As Luis just mentioned, a majority 53 percent in your new poll, though, said FBI biased played a role into the investigation of Trump. Mark, wow, that's - I mean, there are lot of Fox News watchers, because a lot of other media outlets aren't really focusing on the bias.

PENN: Well, exactly, I think that's gotten through to the public now that, in fact, there was a different standard for this investigation. The real concern is the focus on what was people at the FBI, particularly Comey, CIA, what were they really doing? Why did they start this? The American public wants a full investigation of that.

At the same time, they want to wind down investigations of Trump. The one people - one group they really do want to investigate are those former federal officials who launched the whole thing.

INGRAHAM: All right. Luis, I think the surveillance state, but liberals used to really care about it, I agreed with them on that. I agreed with those principled liberals who still care about the surveillance state, thoughts real quick.

MIRANDA: No, there's definitely a concern there about protecting civil rights and making sure the privacy is protected. But at the end of the day, what's really at issue here is that Donald Trump is shooting himself in the foot with these tariffs, so we'll see how that will--

INGRAHAM: Well, see. I think this is going to go down as one of those most popular things, taking on China and shoring up the border, by any means necessary when that - well, we're paying one-way or another $200 billion a year for illegal immigration. Raymond Arroyo, "Friday Follies" - and that was a great conversation guys, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Its Friday and that means it's time for "Friday Follies". More studios that are in Georgia over its abortion ban, guests find themselves on the dark side of Disney's new Star Wars Park and the disturbing summer fashion trend. Joining us now with all the details Raymond Arroyo, Fox New Contributor, New York Times best-selling author of the Will Wilder Series.

Raymond, more studios are now jumping in the bandwagon to pull production from Georgia. Who's the latest?

RAYMOND ARROYO, CONTRIBUTOR: Well, Laura, Georgia, as you know, it's becoming a massive film location due to its tax breaks for films. They reimburse companies up to 30 percent of their budgets courtesy of the taxpayer. But Warner, Netflix, and now Disney are saying they may bolt is the abortion ban survives court challenges. He's Disney's CEO Bob.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROBERT IGER, DISNEY CEO: I think if it becomes law it will be very difficult to produce here. I rather doubt we will. Many people who work for us will not want to work there. And we'll have to heed their wishes in that regard.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: What about the wishes of the audience? A Morning Consult poll, Laura, found that 25 percent of people thought the Georgia boycott was very inappropriate, 22 percent said it was very appropriate, 30 percent had no opinion at all. This is up in the air. But if Disney were thinking about business, Laura, you'd want more children. They're worried about protecting women. What about protecting unborn women? You want more of that, that's more audience, it's more business. You need that.

INGRAHAM: Buy Raymond, what have we said? These people are fanatics. They pose as tolerant, and they are intolerant. They will not tolerate another viewpoint. And if you dare to disagree with the prevailing opinion in Hollywood, they will not just castigate you and disagree with you, they will want to destroy you. That's what it's all about.

ARROYO: Here's what I don't understand. Laura, "Star Wars, The Force Awakens," the last movie they came out with, it was shot in Abu Dhabi. "Aladdin" was shot in Jordan, the recent "Aladdin" with Will Smith. Both of those countries outlaw abortion, can't do abortions in those countries. They do business with China. Now China is incarcerating --

INGRAHAM: A million Muslims.

ARROYO: Muslims in internment camps, knocking down Christian churches, and forcing abortions on women who don't want them. But they do business there. What's the difference between that and Jordon? I don't understand.

INGRAHAM: So if you're going to be on your moral high horse, OK, you can do that.

ARROYO: But be consistent.

INGRAHAM: But let's go across the board. And you and I have said this so often. It's the money. It is the money of the Chinese market. They are willing to look the other way on a vast array of disgusting and brutal human rights businesses.

ARROYO: There is a connection here. They need the business. Disney is really going to need it. They just opened their long anticipated new park, Star Wars Galaxy's Edge, today. And I fear their hypocrisy is showing. Stay with me here. Stars from the film like Billy D. Williams and George Lucas himself were on hand for the grand opening even though their excitement was a little muted.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I am so really happy to be here.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I hope you enjoy it. And I'd also like to thank all the Imagineers. It's the first time, because I worked with the Imagineers a long time ago and we did -- everything was like it was in the olden days.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Sounds like Chewbacca has got his tongue. Here's what you may not know, Laura. Disney is opening this Star Wars park, this new park, with 10 stores and one attraction, the Millennium Falcon ride. The Resistance ride, that won't open for months. In the meantime, Disney is forcing visitors to make reservations. So you pay money, you have to make reservations. Guess what, there is no reservation available until after June, and you get a four-hour time limit. Do you know what happens after four hours to you and your family? Storm Troopers come and remove you from the Star Wars area.

So let me get this straight. You have to abide by the arbitrary rules of Disney in the Star Wars park, but they will not abide by the duly elected legislature in Georgia who is giving them 30 percent of their own budget. That's unbelievable.

INGRAHAM: I have another one. Is AOC going to be out there saying abolish the Storm Troopers because they are unfairly enforcing their border and ejecting family units? They're sending family units away from the Falcon.

ARROYO: They're expelling them into Fantasyland.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: Those are true Storm Troopers right, with uniforms?

ARROYO: And get this, you better save you shekels because it will cost you $129 to buy that lifesaver. I think the force is not with this park.

INGRAHAM: Not made in China.

ARROYO: We'll see.

I have to tell you about a very disturbing new fashion trend this summer, Laura. This is truly frightening. A company called ASOS has unveiled a new summer line for men, cropped tops and what's been called moob tube tops. Look at these things. There is historical precedent for this nightmare. In a Nightmare on Elm Street in 1984 Johnny Depp wore a crop top. Will Smith wore one in the 1990s.

INGRAHAM: Cute.

ARROYO: But I'm sorry, it really wasn't a good look then and it's really a bad now. I find this disturbing.

INGRAHAM: I am not a big fan of the midriffs. The guys like them, obviously.

ARROYO: Yes, the ladies.

INGRAHAM: But preteens, they're starting to wear the -- but it's all part of morphing everything. I think they are fresh out of ideas. I don't know what else. Now we did men with skirts, fine. Check. Now it's, check, tube tops, check.

ARROYO: Men with the dresses. We saw men with the dresses at the Met Gala.

INGRAHAM: I think until they really have to wear a really uncomfortable bra all day and all night, then they will be their bona fides. Not until then will men really know what we go through.

ARROYO: Social media has reacted very negatively to this, as you can imagine. And the crop tops for guys is really a bad idea.

INGRAHAM: Muffin tops.

ARROYO: Do any of really want to see this all the time in the streets? Let's be honest. The football player fine, but that crop top.

INGRAHAM: He's an Alabama player. He's in practice. That's OK.

ARROYO: I don't care if it's Drew Brees.

INGRAHAM: What it is, the guys that have the six-packs, as my son Nico says, mom I have an eight-pack. I'm like, what's that? I have an eight- pack. I don't even know what that is. But it's look at me. I do 1,000 crunches a day.

ARROYO: You just take the t-shirt off if you want to show off. You don't have to wear a crop trop. It's just a weird framing on a man.

INGRAHAM: When we come back, Raymond in a crop top.

ARROYO: No. I will see you in London, and you can reveal why later.

INGRAHAM: Raymond, thanks so much.

And up next, the liberal media in full meltdown mode over Mueller as his statement. And now their stooping to a new low. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is here to respond, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: The media are extremely frustrated by the success of President Trump despite two years of an investigation that went nowhere. And now they are moving from an obsession over impeachment to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONNY DEUTSCH, MSNBC HOST: We know he broke the law. We know he is a criminal as far as obstruction of justice. Here's the answer. You take it from a binary choice of two lanes. You create a third lane. You take the word "impeachment" and you change it to criminal activity.

JAKE TAPPER, CNN ANCHOR: Do you agree that the headline here is President Trump likely committed a crime, but I could not charge him because of the legal guidance that sitting presidents can't be charged?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, I think he finally made it crystal clear.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: So basically, impeachment is just not good enough anymore, or maybe not politically palatable. Joining me now is former Speaker of the House, host of a new podcast "Newt's World," and FOX News contributor, Newt Gingrich. Thanks for being with us tonight, Newt. Do you think that this will hurt Democrats in 2020 if they end up pushing forward on this?

NEWT GINGRICH, R-GA, FORMER SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: Sure. I think they'll look nuts. Mueller himself looked nuts. You come out and you say the Russians that we've indicted are innocent until proven guilty. But now the president, we haven't proven him innocent yet. Just think about that paragraph and Mueller said.

And now you have the Democrats who are saying, all right, maybe we can't impeach him, but we all know he is a criminal. How do they know that? I think you have to start out where the fascist left is, free speech means you are not allowed to speak. They whole model of the way they deal with things, if you say anything wrong, you are either homophobic, Islamophobic, something. And so their normal behavior is to just make stuff up.

There is no evidence that the president has been guilty of anything, and you had two years, Mueller had 15 leftwing Democratic lawyers, all of them, by the way, very good prosecutors. He had I think $30 million. He locked up at least two people in solitary confinement for lengths of time that, frankly, are un-American, and he couldn't find anything. At that point the Democrats ought to go and talk about policy and recognize that this is really a dry hole. They're not going to get anything good out of this.

INGRAHAM: It's interesting that you mention the policy deal, Newt, because even some Democrats who are pretty lefty, are getting a little frustrated by the fact that when they are invited on TV shows or to speak to the media, the policies or the issues that they want to talk about, they are be eclipsed. So Brad Sherman experienced this yesterday on MSNBC.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. BRAD SHERMAN, D-CALIF.: I've been trying to get on your show to talk about the Saudi nuclear program, and if it was my time, we would be talking efforts to control drug prices. There is this image in the country that Congress is focused only on impeachment. That's the only thing I can get on TV to talk about, but it's not really what I'm working on.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: So do you think that more Democrats are going to continue to push back on this? Because we're going to get to this later, or we talked about this, the issue with the polls, President Trump's polls are going up in key metrics, key ways. I just get the sense that people are on to this whole game now. They're on to the fact that the Democrats aren't interested in debate. They are interested in demonizing. That's what they do.

GINGRICH: We just had a referendum on the news media, and the new media lost. That's the number one thing in the last two years, really three years counting the campaign. They did everything they could to destroy Trump. He is still president. He's improving in his poll numbers. The economy is growing. And on most major issues, the country is much closer to Trump than it is to radical Democrats. So I think it's a very different environment than Democrats thought they'd be in. And I predict you're going to see a Republican Senate passing positive legislation, and Pelosi is over here with a divided House Democrat Party part of which wants to spend all day, every day attacking Donald Trump, and part of which, frankly, out of survival, wants to pass something. And I wouldn't be at all surprised to see Kevin McCarthy begin to form an alliance with 30 or 40 Democrats whose own reelection is at stake if they stay negative.

INGRAHAM: Interesting. Look at all of these Democrats. We are doing a continuing series on basically, doing an update on so-called moderate Democrats. And so many of them pledged to work with Trump, and then push comes to shove, they're not working with Trump. So I think that's an excellent point.

And Newt, part of this new substantive issue that Trump is tackling is the border, which you and I have been talking about it for years. And the situation is untenable. It's beyond crisis. At almost every measure it's beyond crisis. What about the decision to slap the five percent tariffs on Mexico effective June 10th unless Mexico does more to stem this massive tide of humanity coming up from mostly the Northern Triangle countries?

GINGRICH: One of the thing that is going to be part of Trump's legacy that historians are going to write about is that he just has common sense, and he follows projects through like just exactly like the kind of businessman that he was. So none of these people would be on the American border if they weren't coming through Mexico. We don't stop people who come by boat or by airplane. And so without Mexican compliance, all of these people would still be down in Central America.

And I think this the first time we have seen the American president -- and by the way, the Democrats in Congress are forcing him into this position because they refuse to do the common sense things, which are fund the border patrol and build the wall and allow us to contain things. So the president has said, look, if you're not going to help me, then I can use my authority to put so much pressure on Mexico. And candidly, if he then moves to cut off sending money to Mexico, which he could do, you would then see an enormous crisis in the Mexican economy.

INGRAHAM: We have a lot of Republican senates, at least some, who are against these tariffs. Chuck Grassley, Portman, Joni Ernst, Toomey. Toomey is against any tariff ever. He's apparently fine with China winning on every front, or at least it seems that way. But a lot of these farmers are being hurt by the soybean tariffs. China can't -- China is not buying them. It's hurting them. How many pain is really being inflicted on the American consumer? And how long can this administration hold out? I completely agree with what they are doing on tariffs, but I am hearing from all these Wall Street people who do a lot of work in China, for instance, this is really hurting us. Yes, because you are doing all these deals with communist China. Maybe we should stop doing deals with them.

GINGRICH: There are a number of billionaires who love China because that's how they got to be billionaires. I would simply hope that the president will presently say let's take as much of the Chinese tariff money as we need to and we will divert it to the American farmers so we use the Chinese tariff payments in order to take care of the farmers who the Chinese are trying to rip off. And I think if he did that, and did it on a large enough scale, that they would become a non-issue.

The truth is in the long run China cannot win a trade war with the United States. It's simply not possible. There are too many other countries we can go to to buy things. The Chinese are going to build a whole series of competitors in Asia in places like Thailand and Vietnam and the Philippines, and they are just going to look market share, and at the same time we're going to find out that we don't need them.

INGRAHAM: We don't need them on most things. But the soybean farmers are always going to get the attention on other networks because it looks like it's going to hurt Trump. Our economy versus the Chinese economy and the lopsided trade, it definitely doesn't hurt us. Just do the math.

GINGRICH: But if the president is right and the number of billions of dollars he is talking about, he could afford to double the income of every soybean in the United States just taking money out of the Chinese tariff and send a little note saying you might want to send a note to Xi Jinping thanking him for the amount of money he is now sending you.

INGRAHAM: All right, Newt, thank you so much for joining us, and I really appreciate you staying up.

GINGRICH: Glad to do it.

INGRAHAM: And I bring you my best and worst commencement speeches so far this graduation season. Stay there, because this is going to be fun.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: As the 2019 graduation season comes to a close, we thought it would be fun to give you a roundup of the best and, of course, some of the least best, OK, worst commencement speeches thus far. First up on stage is Angela Merkel at Harvard where she offered this not so veiled rebuke of President Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANGELA MERKEL, GERMAN CHANCELLOR: I want to leave this wish with you. Tear down walls of ignorance and narrowmindedness, for nothing has to stay as it is.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That's original. American college students gave a standing ovation, think about it, to a faltering European politician after she came here to slam an American president. What a patriotic environment you're cultivating, Harvard.

And then we have NYU Steve William Thrasher. Not only did Dr. Thrasher take a shot at the White House, he used the opportunity to encourage his fellow graduates to boycott Israel.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEVEN THRASHER, NYU DOCTORAL GRADUATE: Many of us have been together at Occupy Wall Street and at Black Lives Matter protests and at marches against that fascist in the White House. I am so proud, so proud of NYU's chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish voices for peace, for supporting the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement against the apartheid state government in Israel.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I have a question. Where is all of the boycott China movement? Where is that. It's a much bigger economy. We know what China does. But we miss those.

Thankfully NYU's president condemned those remarks soon after they will delivered, but Thrasher will continue to spout nonsense like this in a position at Northwestern next year. Of course, you're always going to be elevated for saying stuff the in-crowd likes.

And last but not least, in our worst category from the week, Hillary Clinton. Did you think she was going to get off scot-free? Well, yes. We wanted to tell you what she said at Hunter College, so students should know she is still upset that she lost.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, D-FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: What we have seen from the administration is the complete refusal to condemn a foreign power who attacked our democracy. What do we do when people in positions of authority are not held accountable?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That's funny. I think she should have taken an old BlackBerry and just smashed it with a hammer right on the lectern. Now that would have been a prop that I could have really sold tonight. That's just the usual is lazy political stuff.

Instead of this lazy political broadsiding, I think what graduates really want, one of their proudest days of their lives, to graduate. I still remember the feeling. It was an awesome feeling about what you accomplished. Its' an end of your era of education. Enter President Trump, his speech to the Air Force cadets.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: You could have chosen any school, any career you wanted. But you chose a harder path and a higher calling to protect and defend the United States of America. I know what you have been through, and it's tougher. But you know what, in the end it's better. Nothing will stop you from victory. Nothing will stop the U.S. Air Force, and with your help, nothing ever, ever will stop the United States of America.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Resounding, resounding response. And the president stayed to shake hands of over 1,000 cadets. Now, that's a commencement address.

Up next, a special announcement about where we at the THE INGRAHAM ANGLE will be broadcasting from next week. Stay there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Finally tonight, you will not want to miss our shows next week because we are taking “The Ingraham Angle” across the pond for a special week of broadcast. Monday and Tuesday we'll be in London for President Trump's official state visit there. Expect protests and more Trump baby balloons. I think they're fine and cute and he should just start signing the balloons. We're also going to be talking to local leaders there, and some big-name guests you don't want to miss. And we'll go to the streets, too, to see where the action is.

And from there, we're going to move on to France. We'll be live in Normandy for the 75th anniversary of D-Day where I'll have an exclusive interview with President Trump following the historic event.

That's all the time we have tonight. Don't forget, check out my podcast at PodcastOne.com. We had a very big week of guests and interviews. Download it now. Or just go to Apple iTunes or get PodcastOne. Mike Emanuel and the "Fox News @ Night" team take it all from here. Have a great weekend.

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.