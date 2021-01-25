Levin: Nothing Biden has done demonstrates unity, 'it's conformity'

This is a rush transcript from "Life, Liberty & Levin" January 24, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MARK LEVIN, HOST: Hello, America. I'm Mark Levin. This is "Life, Liberty & Levin." We have a great guest for the full hour, Newt Gingrich, who will help analyze what's taking place in our country. But before I go to the former Speaker, I wanted to have a few comments with you myself.

Joe Biden made much of the word unity. Nothing that Joe Biden has done since his inauguration speech demonstrates any form of unity. Its conformity. Conformity.

He is there proudly signing one Executive Order after another. These Executive Orders do what? Taxpayer paid for abortion on demand, even one minute before birth; the Paris Climate accords, which ought to be a treaty, which ties our hands, plus his war on American energy. Who benefits from that? Communist China, of course. So that does more damage to us than the Communist Chinese could ever hope to do.

Open borders, the Iran deal, the World Health Organization that is controlled by the Communist Chinese and that lied to us and caused us grave damage at the beginning of this virus. He has destroyed women's sports, because now boys who are genetically still boys get to participate in women's sports. And so that will affect girls for a very, very long time in our high schools and colleges and universities.

What else? COVID-19. He comes up with a $1.9 trillion package that has almost nothing to do with COVID-19, massive payoffs to the teachers unions, to blue state mayors, to blue state governors, to help them pay down the debt that they acquired long before the virus. And he has no real vaccine distribution plan. He says I want 100 million vaccines given in 100 days. Well, guess what? He took off as we were doing about one million vaccines each day, which means 100 million in 100 days.

His only plan in that regard is to trash Trump, to dumb down all those achievements, and to make some absurd claim that he has done some great job.

There's been no unity. In fact, we have a situation now and I think we're in a constitutional crisis where we have the Democrats with the slimmest of majorities in the House, and no majority in the Senate, but for the Senate Pro Tem who is the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris.

They're chasing down a private citizen, the President of the United States after he has left office. Now, impeachment is intended to have a trial first in the House, where you have investigations, due process, witnesses, depositions, counter witnesses, and so forth. None of that. Two-hour debate, one hour for Democrats, one hour for Republicans.

Here's the report. This is the most pathetic report you will ever read. It's 76 pages, 50 of which are actual writings. The last 26 pages is an appendix. And when you read it, there's absolutely no evidence whatsoever in any form or way that the President of the United States incited an insurrection.

Now think about that a second. If the President of the United States, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the United States wanted to commit an act of insurrection against Congress, do you think he'd sent in 100 or 200 nut jobs, head cases, military types from around the country into the Capitol Building? Is that how you unleash an insurrection? It's absurd.

And when you read what the President said that day, nothing he said compares to what Kamala Harris said on the Stephen Colbert show. Nothing he said compares to what dozens of House members and senators have said in order to incite and inflame their base, including Nancy Pelosi, calling Federal law enforcement storm troopers, James Clyburn and calling them storm troopers and so forth. Nothing.

And notice they didn't say a word when there was an insurrection against the White House and the President United States had to be taken to the bunker and his family. Notice they didn't say a word with 100-day insurrection against a Federal courthouse preventing federal judges, federal grand juries, and federal juries from conducting business. Those are Article III activities.

So Article II is under attack, the White House, they say and do nothing. Article III is under attack, the courts, they say and do nothing.

We had 25,000 to 27,000 National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C. and Ken Cuccinelli, the former Acting Deputy Administrator at the Department of Homeland Security said Nancy Pelosi wanted crew manned machine guns there.

You know what a crew manned machine guns are? They are the big ones like this, where you do that, on the crowd of which there was almost no crowd. That is indiscriminate.

When you're shooting a machine gun like that, that's indiscriminate. That's what's going through her head. And of course, there was no headline about that when Cuccinelli made the point.

So now, they want to have a trial of the President of the United States. Now, they're just deciding one, the former President. The framers must be turning in their graves.

The purpose of impeachment is to have a real process whereby you determine if a certain public official in this case, the President, should be charged and then a trial in the Senate, whether he should be removed from office.

I've seen some people including phony constitutional scholars say, well, wait a minute. They want to have this trial in order to prevent him from ever serving again, it doesn't work that way. That's not what the Constitution says.

You have to remove the person first and then make a determination of whether or not they can serve ever again. You don't do it backwards. He's gone and now you're going to have a trial of a private citizen. So it's not a criminal trial, not a civil trial. It's a political trial of sorts of a private citizen who has left office, so you can prevent that citizen with a scarlet letter put on his forehead from ever running for President again.

Well, guess what? Even if they accomplish that and they won't. They won't get the votes in the Senate. Even if they accomplish that, he can still run for President of the United States because the Senate doesn't get to decide, by itself what the Constitution says and does it say.

This is all intended to punish Trump and his supporters. Now, what do I mean by that? Unity? Remember folks? Unity. No conformity and repression. That's what we're seeing right now.

Publishing houses refusing to publish conservatives, including Josh Hawley, he had to go to the Regnery, which is an outstanding publishing house. But the rest of them no. Big Tech, you know all about it, strangling the ability to communicate, basically saying that any conservative and the President are inciting violence and so forth, they don't police themselves enough, that's really precious coming from those Big Tech companies, where all kinds of nut jobs are on there: Farrakhan, Khamenei, Maduro, apparently they have no problem with those guys.

Banks now. Banks are now trying to determine whether or not they should provide services not just to the President, his companies in his family, but to conservatives. Credit card companies like American Express all in. And of course, most of them have given enormous sums to Black Lives Matter, which is a Marxist anarchist organization, which has its mission to overthrow the United States.

And they blow off Antifa, like Antifa doesn't exist. Antifa was rioting the other day, during the Biden administration, and of course, they didn't send in the National Guard for that.

And then finally, our media. You can go on the internet and you can see it, the media is so corrupt intellectually, and in so many other ways. The corporate media, CNN owned by AT&T, MSNBC and NBC owned by Comcast, "The New York Times" is a joke, "The Washington Post" owned by Bezos and Amazon, which is at war of course with Parler.

It's so appalling, the lowest level I would argue in American history of free press that we've ever seen. And so there will be no checks on Biden. There will be no checks on his autocratic rule and what he is doing. The same media that tried to destroy Donald Trump, when he was a candidate, was more than happy to push Russia collusion, and basically claimed he was an illegitimate President from day one. But don't you say a word about the election that just occurred, not a word. You might be a white supremacist, inciting violence.

I've asked Newt Gingrich to be with us to try and help us make some sense out of this. He's one of the smartest people I know. Newt Gingrich, how are you, my friend?

NEWT GINGRICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I'm doing well. Although, you know, the country is very worrisome, I think. And we're in a very dangerous period.

LEVIN: You're a historian before you were a politician. You look at this through the lens of history. Are you concerned about what we're going through right now as one of the bleakest periods in American history? I'm not saying it's the Civil War, but it seems awfully bleak to me.

GINGRICH: Well, I think it's very similar to the Civil War period, in that you have two forces that deeply disagree. Each of which, in the end, feels threatened and that it has to defend itself at the levels we very seldom see in American history.

And on the left, you have a level of hatred and a level of bitterness that is amazing. You have somebody at The New York Times write that if Biden really wanted unity, he ought to lynch Vice President Pence. You've had other people say, we may have to take their children away and send them to reeducation camps.

I mean, the degree to which the left in America hates America, hates conservatives, hates those who want to believe in the rule of law and feels totally self-righteous in their positions is really quite astonishing and I think is a genuine threat to the survival of America as a system of law and as a constitutional structure.

LEVIN: I think you're so right, and even look at what's going on now. The 50/50 in the Senate, so it's really evenly split. But under our Constitution, the Vice President, as the President of the Senate can break those votes and those ties. And Schumer still wants to get rid of the filibuster rule to ram through whatever changes they want to ram through. He still wants to change the makeup of the Supreme Court.

Joe Biden doesn't say a word about any of it, but he talks about unity, he talks about the uncivil war. And then he goes to the Oval Office, he starts signing a whole bunch of Executive Orders that are really, in many cases absolutely radical and extreme and outrageous.

He goes around the backs of the Republicans, works with this tiny majority in the House, and really no majority in the Senate on this COVID-19 thing. He says nothing. He doesn't say stop with the Trump stuff already or leave the Supreme Court alone. There are things he could say and be real statesman.

And I remember Newt, when Obama was President, I thought, man, if this guy would speak out on race relations in a way that brought the nation together, he would be one of the greatest Presidents in American history. And yet they're not, are they?

GINGRICH: Well, they can't be, you know, Biden has to be seen as part of a Biden gang. And it's all the people he is appointing, many of whom are very radical, some of whom have gotten huge amounts of money out of China, and these people are all moving in a direction of very left wing, very radical and very anti-American behaviors.

And so I thought it was appalling. Callista and I actually watched the Inaugural Address on an airplane coming back from Rome, and I thought the speech was fine. It was almost a speech Eisenhower could have given, but he promptly goes to the White House, and in the next three hours, destroys every single thing he said in the speech.

It's as though he believes unity means surrender, and it's our job to surrender. And that the 74 million Americans who voted for Trump, which by the way, is massively more than ever voted for any Republican before in history, which is why not a single Republican should vote to pursue the impeachment.

I mean, they have no moral standing for taking on a man who got 74 million votes, and telling him he can't run again. If you think about it, the whole concept is anti-democratic, and it's sort of an elitist dictatorship telling the rest of us what we're allowed to think, what we're allowed to do.

It's hard as a historian, it is hard to express how truly radical a moment this is in American history and what a profound break it is with the traditions of the American system.

LEVIN: More with Newt Gingrich when I return. We'll be right back.

LEVIN: Welcome back. Newt Gingrich, you know, this past election, I focus mostly on the Constitution of the United States. I wasn't chasing a lot of these other arguments. And when you look at Article II, Section 1, Clause 2, the framers and the ratifiers couldn't be more clear and they argued this for three to three and a half months at the Constitutional Convention.

The legislature shall make election law. The legislature shall determine how electors are chosen. So putting all the rest of the arguments aside, which I did, at least four battleground states: your home state of Pennsylvania, my home state of Pennsylvania, the legislature, their positions and their laws and the election laws were eviscerated by a left- wing governor, a left-wing Secretary of State and an elected left-wing majority on the State Supreme Court, not unlike in Florida in 2000.

They completely changed the voting system at the behest of Biden and Democratic Party lawyers. We saw similar things take place in Michigan, and similar things take place in Wisconsin, and then in your current or former State of Georgia, we saw litigation pushed by among other, Stacey Abrams, and so the Secretary of State there entered into a Consent Decree, which he had no authority to enter into under the Federal Constitution.

This matter is brought to the United States Supreme Court all civilly not inciting insurrection or anything in the House through the court system, went to the Supreme Court, twice the Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Alito ordered the Secretary of State of Pennsylvania to segregate votes. This matter still has not been resolved at the Supreme Court. They didn't dismiss it, it's still there.

If these legislatures don't take their power back, we're never going to win these states in presidential elections. Now, I should tell you, Newt, you've been in Rome, but you may see this, I and others who raised this issue come under attack as white supremacists, apparently, who are inciting insurrection, when I hold this near and dear to my heart. And I say to these state legislators in these states, you better take your power back and your authority back and get these laws fixed or we're going to turn this country into California where we can never win a presidential election again. What are your thoughts about that?

GINGRICH: No, I think that's exactly what the Democrats hope to do. That's why they want to make the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico states to add four Democratic senators to the U.S. Senate.

It's very clear, the Democratic model is to allow anybody to vote with no identity, with no prior registration, with no ability to know whether or not they voted 10 times, and then add to that, the Biden proposal to create citizenship for 11 million illegal immigrants. And you suddenly have, you know, a package for turning the whole country into California.

And if you look at the disaster California is becoming, it's pretty hard to imagine why, if you're anybody except a union leader, and a Democratic politician, you couldn't possibly want the country to become like California. But what we have to face is, we now have a combination of left- wing radicals, union leaders, and Democratic politicians, and that coalition right now is dominating the news media dominates, the Internet, and is doing everything it can to consolidate power, and to literally eliminate its competitors so they are not in a position to have an effective competition.

LEVIN: So as you're explaining it and as I like to talk about, we have this box called the Constitution, we operate within this box, but they don't like the box. So they want to operate outside the box. And if you call them on it, you come under attack by the media. So I want to turn to the media now.

Are the media today really anything more than an appendage of the Democratic Party? A mouthpiece for the Democratic Party? You see the way the democrats and the media treated Donald Trump so shabbily like nobody in American history as far as I'm concerned, and then you see the way they treat Joe Biden. They are cheering his presidency on. They're comparing him to a priest, they are comparing him to an angel.

I mean, this is Joe Biden, you and I, we've known Joe Biden for half a century. He is not any of those things. As a matter of fact, he's the opposite of those things. So when you see this, and again, from your perspective, as a former Speaker, and your perspective, as a historian, I argue this is the lowest point in the media even lower than yellow journalism, even lower than the party media, which was at least honest enough to label themselves. This is the lowest point in the media, certainly in modern history, if not all of history. What is your take?

GINGRICH: Well, for all practical purposes, we don't have any news media, what we have is propaganda media. They're all in the tank for the left. They are all going to report things in a totally non-factual, one sided, hysterical basis.

They have bought everything the left wants them to buy. They desperately want to be acceptable to left-wing radicals. And so you get -- on ending hostility, not just to Trump, but on ending hostility to anybody who supported him.

So here you have a candidate who is incumbent President, who got 74 million votes, and you have 500 young staffers on the publishing houses, signing a letter saying nobody who worked for Trump should be allowed to publish a book.

It is amazing to me how deep it has penetrated the American system, whether it's on academic campuses, or you know, for example, you end up with Elise Stefanik, losing her advisory role at the Kennedy Center and at Harvard, even though she's a graduate of the Kennedy Center, and arguably one of the brightest young Republican women in the Congress.

But it is just this relentless desire, that if you are going to be different from us, we have to destroy you. We have to drive you out of public life. And I think it's very sobering and I think it's very frightening. I think about the world my grandchildren are going to live in and I worry very much whether it's going to be in any way resemble what you described, which is the Constitution, the rule of law, genuine freedom on both sides for conservatives and liberals to have a genuine opportunity to participate.

I really worry that the whole system will be crushed under this kind of left-wing tyranny.

LEVIN: When we come back, Mr. Speaker, there's a proposal by Clyburn to have a commission to investigate his Republican colleagues. Seven Democrats senators have filed ethics complaints against two of their Republican colleagues, Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, who dared to speak up on January 6th on the floor of the Senate to raise some question about electors. And I want to know, from your perspective, what you think about Democrats now going after Republican colleagues, who are protected under the constitution for their speech on the floor of the House and the Senate.

We'll be right back.

LEVIN: Welcome back. Newt Gingrich, we see now this effort, it is really quite bizarre to purify the House and to purify the Senate or maybe in the case of Hawley and Cruz to so damage them as to make them persona non grata, difficult to run for President.

So they want to take out Trump. They want to take out Cruz. They want to take out Hawley in the Senate. And then on the House side, apparently, they need to investigate 140 or some subset of that of their fellow Republicans. What do you make of that?

GINGRICH: Well, I think it's exactly what we've been talking about. You have a totalitarian movement that wants to crush all dissent, that wants to drive its opponents out of public life. That when it says the word unity, it means surrender. It means as you pointed out conformity, conformity to them. And if you're not prepared to surrender, then you should expect to be punished and to have an effort to drive you from public life.

It's truly an extraordinary moment in American history. But to go a stage further, it also reminds you, if you were to list every Democrat who has said horrifying things about Republicans and sided things about Republicans, starting with Waters who went out and said, you should hunt them down at restaurants, hunt them down in grocery stores.

I mean, you look at her statement, if that's not incitement, I have no idea what incitement is. But I go a step further than that. We have to have the courage and this is a perfect example of the fight for freedom for all of human history. We have to have the courage to stand, look them in the eye, and fight back and not cave, not give in.

If anything, conservatives ought to be praising Cruz and Hawley for having courage. They ought to be praising the House Republicans for having courage, and we ought to get to be as good.

I mean, when Marriott announces they won't give money to Republicans, the Republican National Committee should announce an effort that no Republicans stay at Marriott. Now, it won't take very many weeks of Republicans canceling on Marriott before their Board of Directors is going to say, you know, maybe this was not a very smart idea.

But right now, you live in a country where all the pressure is on the left; the right is passive. It sits there defensively whining, and allows the left. One last point, you have Swalwell, who has had several years a relationship with a woman who is a Chinese spy, based on F.B.I. reports. He is both mentioned and have been appointed to the impeachment management group, and he is still back on the Intelligence Committee.

And you know, the Republicans ought to be moving to take him off. This is the kind -- this is how crazy and how sick their system has become.

LEVIN: I too am quite concerned about the reaction of the Republicans. The Republicans should not tolerate a trial. To me, they should not participate in a trial of a private citizen.

GINGRICH: That's right.

LEVIN: Maybe an hour's worth of discussion about the Constitution of the United States, we've never had a post presidential impeachment in the United States. We've never had a President impeached twice in the United States. We've never had a President impeached without a hearing -- without a hearing in the United States.

We've never had president impeached two weeks before he was leaving office in the United States. And Nancy Pelosi has the gall to say the other day that she thinks this is uniting. She thinks this unites the country.

So I want to ask you a question as a former Speaker, have you ever seen a worse Speaker of the House in your lifetime or in modern American history? She loses seats, she's got a 10 or 11 majority. She appears to have lost nothing or learned nothing? What is -- is she obsessed? What exactly is her problem?

GINGRICH: She lives in an enclave that is guarded in San Francisco. She is surrounded by left-wing Looney Tunes, who think that it's okay to live in a city where you literally now there's a map you can go to on the internet that shows you where feces were. They don't distinguish dog and human. But they'll show you the feces count that day around San Francisco.

So here you have somebody who looks at this -- and this is the same problem with Kamala Harris. They come from the center of left-wing nuttiness, and all their friends at the local Country Club or all their friends, when they go to a cocktail party, think this craziness makes sense.

In addition, over her many, many years, going back to when her father and her brother were the mayors of Baltimore, Nancy has been in politics so long that she operates like a genuine machine politician of the old order. And she doesn't mind abusing power. She doesn't mind running over people. And I would say that she is the most dangerous Speaker of the House we've had probably in American history, because she's so willing to break the rules, and to frankly, just say things that are totally untrue.

LEVIN: Yes. Totally untrue. It's unbelievable. And it's also interesting how the press react to her when she has a press conference. You dare step out of line and ask her a tough question, she dismisses you. She diminishes you. And they don't start yelling questions at her, you know, Madam Speaker, Madam Speaker, they let her get away with it, which is another example.

If you don't have a free press, a truly free press, you don't have a republic. Do you, sir?

GINGRICH: Well, what you have right now with the Press Corps, are left- wing lap dogs, and their job is to go over and lick the hand of the left wingers and then try to bite the Republicans, that's their duty. I mean, they're just behaving like they've been trained to behave.

We still have a Republic, but the threads that hold it together are much weaker than they were and the left is working every single day.

You know, I thought it was very telling that two of the Executive Orders of the very first day after giving a speech on unity, two of the Executive Orders, one killed the committee on 1776, which I urge everybody to read, which was an effort to reestablish a serious American history, and in response to "The New York Times," totally false, 1619 narrative, arguing that slavery is the heart of America.

And so the reason they want on the very first day to kill the 1776 Commission, is because it is a mortal threat. And that's why I urge everybody to read it and realize this is what scares the left more than anything.

The second thing they did, that we've not even seen the beginning of the response to, is they basically eliminated women from athletics. I mean, you start allowing males who become by the way, self-defined females, you start allowing males to compete, and most of women's sports will be dominated by men.

So something people haven't come to grips with it, they just did with a splash of the pen.

LEVIN: I think we're getting this Cloward and Piven, these two professors, you may recall where they said, basically, load up the system and collapse the system, so when Biden is here signing one Executive Order after another after another, even if we had a competent and serious media, which we don't, it would be difficult to keep track because they're throwing so many left-wing radical executive fiat status. It's difficult to take one or the other and even address them. But that's exactly what's going on.

When we come back, Mr. Speaker, my question to you is this: why do the Democrats and Joe Biden hate energy? We'll be right back.

LEVIN: Welcome back. Newt Gingrich, I'm old enough to remember during the Nixon years and OPEC and odd and even days and how they could blackmail us, boycott us, and now we see the Russia has a lot of oil. We see that China is trying to lock up oil contracts all over the world.

And here we are energy independent, we talked about it for decades, and thanks to fracking, which is the cleanest way that you can possibly get this oil and the Democrats hate oil, hate gas, hate coal, they pretend they like electricity. Apparently, they don't know where that comes from.

They talk about ending fracking. President Biden signed an Executive Order to kill the pipeline from Canada that is bringing over 800,000 gallons of oil to this country or whatever it is, every day. Freezing activity on Federal lands. We know the Federal government controls about 30 percent of the land in this country. What is it with the Democrats and their obsession about killing energy in this country?

GINGRICH: Well, you sort of put your finger on it. First of all, energy as President Trump developed it made us independent and increased our leverage with Iran and our leverage with China and with Russia and with the Middle East, and gave us an enormous source of money, jobs, and a great much better balance of payments. So energy is very pro-American. Well, if you're a true leftist, anything which is pro-American is bad.

Second, energy in enough quantity lowers the cost of living and increases freedom. And if you are a good classic left winger, you don't want people out there with cars, you want them in public transportation. You don't want them being free to go wherever they want to go. You want to tell them where they should go.

So there's a huge gap between the left wing desire to dominate and control all of us and the fact that the lower the cost of energy, the more freedom you and I have, the more choices we have, and the better quality of life we have.

I mean, it's a nightmare for the left winger, because, you know, if this stuff all just works, we wouldn't need them. And that's their whole point. Basically, the left is about power, and they want power over our lives and an effective successful energy industry creates jobs, lowers the cost of energy, increases options and increases freedom for the American people. Those are all values that the left hates.

LEVIN: And yet, Communist China loves us out, don't they? They love the fact that we're going to drive up our production costs, we're going to drive people out of work, we're not going to be energy independent, we're going to have to rely on other regimes, and China is sitting there and they are laughing. I bet they support 90 percent of the Executive Orders that Joe Biden has already signed. What do you think?

GINGRICH: Well, I think that when the President in his inaugural promised us that he would always tell the truth and he would always be open, that the real test in my mind is: where did all the money come from for the University of Pennsylvania? And where did all the money come from for the University of Delaware? And his Secretary of State was actually running his program at the University of Pennsylvania, which we believe got at least $22 million from Communist China.

So over the four years that Biden was out there as a private citizen, how much money came from Communist China, not just through the Hunter Biden commercial stuff, but straightforward, because these universities will not reveal either where the money came from or how they spent it.

And so we know in case the University of Pennsylvania, the amount they've gotten from China has more than tripled in the last few years and is really coming close to $100 million now. They won't tell us a single piece of information. And I think that's one of the cases you have to look at.

Across the board, the Biden administration is going to be filled with people who are very friendly to China, and I think it's a real challenge. You're exactly right, Xi Jinping, the dictator of China loves watching America when it's caught up in this kind of turmoil and it makes him feel more secure that China will someday be the dominant country.

LEVIN: You know, it is an amazing thing, you know, Lincoln said it, Justice Story said it, Jefferson said it, Reagan said it, and others have said it, if we're going to destroy ourselves, it won't be a foreign enemy that destroys us. We will destroy ourselves from within.

The idea that we are unilaterally disarming economically, unilaterally disarming in so many ways while the Communist Chinese are aggressively on the move. Everybody sees it. Everybody knows it. Geopolitically, economically, militarily. This is exactly the wrong American presidency at exactly the wrong time in American history.

We'll be right back.

LEVIN: Welcome back. Speaker Gingrich, I noticed there have been some changes -- physical changes in the Oval Office. Have you noticed those?

GINGRICH: I have and I thought it was very surprising that President Biden immediately took out the five military flags for the Military Services, which, you know, combined with the fact that the National Guard, having been praised for protecting the Capitol now finds itself literally sleeping in public parking garages out in the open in a pretty cold period. And it's just, you know, the anti-military behavior of the left is amazing, just as their-anti police behavior is amazing, except, of course, when they feel threatened, at which point they really hope they have the police that they don't want to pay for.

But I think part of what's going on is that they're throwing so much stuff at us so fast, that it's going to take weeks to sort out just how crazy they are and how many of these things are in the long run, going to be repudiated by the American people, and I think that's their goal. It is just dump it all out there and make it impossible to cover and just keep forcing change on the country, before the country understands exactly what they're doing.

LEVIN: And, you know, I watched the Republicans, particularly in the Senate who are so out of it. Donald Trump comes in office, they block virtually every single nominee to anything. He had Acting Secretaries of this and Acting Secretaries of that well into his administration.

They were sending a signal to Trump that they were not going to work with him and that they were going to do everything they could to throw wrenches in the works. They attacked him personally, they wanted a special counsel right out of the box. They were talking about Russia collusion until they were blue in the face.

They wanted a criminal investigation, and all I hear from the Republicans is despite what Biden is doing, despite all these unilateral actions that he is taking, radical, unilateral actions, he is taking, we want to work with him. We want to work with him.

So the American people, certainly, concerned, must be very confounded right now. Shouldn't you stand on principle and distinguish between a pro- American agenda which is what Trump did, which is what Reagan did, which is what Coolidge did, rather than this mealy mouth, we want to figure out how to work together. Work together on what exactly?

GINGRICH: You know, when I became Speaker, the very first Friday after the election, I happened to be speaking at the Heritage Foundation. And I said, I will cooperate, but I will not compromise. And that was the basis of everything we did for the four years I was Speaker.

We ought to have the same attitude here. If he really wants unity, we'll talk about what unity is. If he really wants to use the word unity, but really means surrender, he won't get anything.

And a good example is, I was very disappointed that Blinken, who is the new Secretary of State was not even asked about the money that the institution he headed up for Biden he got from China. As I mentioned earlier, it's Blinken who is presiding over $20 million, or $30 million, or $40 million coming from Communist China, while Biden is out here as a presidential candidate.

Now, I would have thought there was a place where the Republicans could legitimately have said, you know what, we're going to put your nomination on hold until you release the information and we can figure out just how much influence the Chinese have bought.

But instead, they were they were apparently passive. And it makes no sense to me to pretend that this is an administration, which is going to in any way be moderate. This is a hard left administration staffed with hard left people, and as you could tell from the first day, their executive orders are creating a radically different America, and one that most Americans will not like.

LEVIN: It's amazing Newt Gingrich that with 50 votes in the Senate, we seem to have been stymied. And yet, when the Democrats have far less than 50 votes, and they're in the minority, they can figure out every single way to block a Donald Trump, a Republican President. It just is astonishing to me.

I want to thank you very much, Newt Gingrich. God bless you. Take care of yourself.

GINGRICH: Thank you. Thank you.

LEVIN: We'll be right back.

LEVIN: Welcome back, America. You know in good times, it's easy to embrace the constitution, but in tough times, you need to embrace it even more firmly.

I wrote down a few things that I think we need to do to defend our Republic and breathe new life into it. Fix the voting systems that were unconstitutionally changed by the Democrats in the battleground states. That's up to the Republican state legislatures.

Primary any and all Republicans who have participated in or will participate in the Salem Witch trial that is unconstitutional act against former President Trump and those who seek to censure or otherwise silence Senators Cruz and Hawley.

The left and certain Republicans don't get to decide who we choose as our leaders and who we choose as our President next time around.

Stop doing business with corporations that hate you, and have joined in the repression movement, the repression movement of your fellow citizens. Do business with corporations who either are not political or support liberty.

Challenge the media and the Democratic Party narrative that they are wise and righteous and the rest of us are sexist, and racist and bigots, and you have it. Enough of that. Enough of that.

And support Article V of our Constitution. Our Constitution, the Convention of States, ultimately, fundamentally, the way to secure our Republic. There are many, many things we can do, but we have to focus in on them and we have to be very strong and resolute about them.

The Republican Party, the establishment in the Republican Party, the institution of the Republican Party must change to accommodate us.

These corporations, they want to get involved in politics, they want to attack us, they want to choke off speech, and choke off our bank accounts. We need to respond financially.

They want to break us, well, we break them.

And Convention of States, remember what I said: a very, very important movement.

See you next time on "Life, Liberty & Levin."

