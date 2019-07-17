Lara Trump: Biden has realized he needs to move farther left to fit in with new Democrats

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," July 16, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: All right. I just got an email saying something like, save Tucker. Save Tucker. Some group.

I'm like, I'm saving Tucker. I mean, we're best friends. I'm right there by your side. If you've got more trouble that I don't even know about.

All right, Tucker, thank you.

Welcome to “Hannity.”

We start tonight with a Fox News alert. We've got massive breaking news surrounding the Steele dossier tonight we will break, "The Hill's" John Solomon. FISA abuse did occur. We've got confirmation. We'll tell you all about it.

Also, coming up, Solomon will be here with the brand-new evidence that will blow a lot of this wide open.

Also tonight, we are going to begin with the fake moral, phony, selective outrage, that is the swamp, Washington, D.C. Remember, first, it's collusion, then it's obstruction. Now, it's racism. Anything to just hate Trump every second, every minute, every hour of every day. If he'd cured cancer, they'd still hate him.

The evolution of the left's anti-Trump rage and psychosis is beyond desperate and predictable, and despicable at the same time. Now, moments ago, the Democratically controlled House of Representatives voted to condemn President Trump's love it or leave it tweets about the four far left radical socialist congresswomen known now as "The Squad", especially Congresswoman Omar.

Speaker Pelosi called the president of the United States a racist on the House floor. But the funny part is, it was only a few days ago when the squad leader, Congresswoman, the real speaker of the House, Pelosi, speaker in name only, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez actually accused Nancy Pelosi of picking out people of color and racism. And don't forget in March, remember those same Democrats, they refused to condemn Congresswoman Omar during a resolution spurred by her constant, vile, virulent anti-Semitic remarks?

Just take a look at your screen over there. These four radical congresswomen, they now run the House of Representatives. They are in control, pretty much of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates. Pelosi, speaker in name only. And now, the four radicals, two of which are bigoted anti-Semites, are now setting the agenda for the entire Democratic Party.

Now, tonight in just a few minutes, after some news, we are going to provide context. We have a special “Hannity” history lesson about the Democratic Party, their history with race, their rampant hypocrisy, their shameful political grandstanding on the issue of race, and much more.

My monologue, my history lesson in just a moment. We'll get to it in this segment.

But first, joining us now, someone who voted against today's resolution, House Republican Conference chair, Congresswomen Liz Cheney.

You know, I -- when I go through this history, it is deep, it is profound, and nobody else in the media will talk about it. The laws in Somalia are pretty horrible towards women, horrible on abortion for those that are pro- choice, horrible on gay rights, and so much more. The president said, when you fix Somalia, then you can come back here and show us how to do it.

The press selectively forgets that part.

REP. LIZ CHENEY, R-WYO.: Hey, Sean. Well, it's great to be with you.

And, listen, I mean, what we've watched happen today and what we've watched happened since the Democrats have been in charge of the House of Representatives is really shameful. You know, you had Democratic leadership completely unwilling to condemn their own members particularly for really vile anti-Semitic remarks.

And then today, you watched as Nancy Pelosi showed total utter contempt, disregard for what is really the heart of our constitutional republic, for the floor of House of Representatives. She violated the rules, she stormed off the floor. She refused to come back.

You know, she's acting as though she thinks this is Nancy Pelosi's house, when it is the people's house. It's really important for us to focus on what they stand for, and what they stand for is a socialist agenda that would be devastating for this nation.

HANNITY: All right. Congresswoman Cheney, great to see you. Thank you for being with us.

A HANNITY history lesson on the Democrats' racist, hypocritical past, their selective moral outrage, moments away.

First, we turn to an important story that is receiving almost zero attention from the mainstream media mob, because over the weekend, a radical group of Antifa, they attempted to actually blow up an Immigration and Customs Enforcement center in order to inflict mass casualties, who's ultimately killed in a shootout after opening fire on police officers.

Here now from our West Coast newsroom with the full report is our very own Trace Gallagher.

Very dangerous situation there. And, by the way, where is some of the Democrats condemning Antifa?

TRACE GALLAGHER, CORRESPONDENT: And, Sean, it turns out the man who tried to blow up the ICE detention center this weekend in Tacoma had a previous run-in at the very same facility. Last year, 68-year-old Willem van Spronsen was arrested after wrapping his arms around a police officer's throat in an effort to free another protester. Then Saturday morning, Van Spronsen came back with a rifle, started tossing incendiary devices at cars, and tried to blow up a propane tank that ICE said, quoting here, could have resulted in the mass murder of staff and detainees housed at the facility.

Van Spronsen was shot and killed by responding officers. But it appears he was looking to die, because he left behind a manifesto, where he identifies as Antifa, and says, quoting, I regret that I will miss the rest of the revolution doing what I can to help defend my precious and wondrous people.

And like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, he also referred to the detention centers as concentration camps four separate times.

Meantime, the American flag has now been restored to an ICE facility in Colorado after protesters tore it down and replaced it with a Mexican flag. They also took down a blue lives matter flag, honoring law enforcement. They spray-painted "abolish ICE" on it, and then they re-raised the flag upside down -- Sean.

HANNITY: Trace Gallagher in our West Coast newsroom.

While the Antifa terrorist manifesto reportedly echoed language from Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, we do not hold the congresswoman responsible for the actions of this deranged individual. That's something liberals and Democrats do. It's a shameful political tactic on the left. We do expect elected members of Congress to denounce violence, especially when the target of that violence includes federal law enforcement officials who serve and protect our country and put their lives on the line for us every single day.

Now, after initially dodging questions, to her credit, Ocasio-Cortez eventually condemned the attacks in a statement to "The Daily Caller". A fellow squad member, Congresswoman Omar, apparently won't condemn the far left violence.

Really, Congresswoman? You can't -- you're going to defend this? Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Will you condemn the Antifa attacks in Washington over the weekend? It's easy to condemn terrorism. Will you condemn it? Antifa firebombed a facility in Tacoma over the weekend. It's an ICE facility. Will you condemn them for that?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Will you condemn them for that? Can't give an answer to that?

I guess when you laugh about al Qaeda as she has and Hezbollah and referred to 9/11 as some people did something, I guess we shouldn't expect any better.

And as we speak, the fringe members of this group are now in full control of the Democratic Party, with the most influence of the 2020 Democratic hopefuls.

Now, earlier tonight, we referenced this ongoing feud between Pelosi and Ocasio-Cortez. Well, a few days ago, the party infighting boiled over, when Ocasio-Cortez accused the House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, speaker in name only, of racism. And, of course, the freshman congresswoman from New York is using a political tactic that is deployed by the Democratic Party. They used it against Republicans and they have for decades. That is their playbook, every two and every four years.

That brings us to a very important “Hannity” history lesson in our monologue tonight. For years, anything Democrats disagree with, they would label as racist or sexist. Look at your screen. The Betsy Ross American flag, room temperature walls, the national anthem, Mitt Romney, they said he was racist. Every modern day Republican, any conservative president, yes, racist. The Electoral College, red hats, private schools, public schools, the Covington High School kids, 401(k)s, the Bible, almost everything you can think of has been in the past labeled as racist or sexist by some member of the left.

And meanwhile, the long, despicable, disgusting ties of racism, those ties to the Democratic Party are almost totally ignored by so-called progressive. We will remind them tonight. And why haven't they made condemnations in each of these cases?

Here's the current Democratic governor of Virginia, the commonwealth, Ralph Northam. Well, this was a picture under his name and his medical school yearbook. Well, to this day, he won't admit whether he's the one in blackface or the man wearing a KKK outfit.

He was not kicked out of office. He wasn't even officially censored. But, by the way, his attorney general admitted to wearing blackface as well. He, too, is still in office, and I don't see Democrats raising and condemning and saying they need to get out of office like yesterday. Zero consequences.

Oh, so we only get outraged when a Republican or conservative does it. And, of course, if Trump does, well, at least if they can accuse him of it, why not run with a good political story? Not because it's true.

How many times have we said, while they were all the I-believers about Justice Kavanaugh from what he did in high school, crazy allegations, unproven allegations. Here it is -- significant, serious allegations of rape, violent sexual assault against lieutenant governor of the commonwealth of Virginia. Not a peep out of people.

Want to talk about obstruction of justice? What happens if when you obstruct justice and delete 33,000 subpoenaed emails, then you acid wash your hard drive with Bleach Bit? And then, of course, you remove the SIM cards and have an aide bust up all your devices and you have an underlying crime that's called the Espionage Act, and the evidence is overwhelming and incontrovertible because we know you had top secret, classified and special access programming marked as such at a mom and pop bathroom closet server that you had to bypass congressional oversight. That would be Hillary Clinton. Of course, not a peep from the selective moral outrage of the left.

But go back a few years. Let's go to 2008. The left, the media totally ignored candidate Obama's relationship with the reverend preacher, Jeremiah Wright. Wright's philosophy was based on something called black liberation theology which blames white people for all the world's problems.

And get this -- Obama, of course, he was inspired to write a book on this topic. And he quoted Wright's message in his memoir. Here's Obama's words, we knew this before he became president. Take a listen.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FROMER PRESIDENT: It is this world, a world where cruise ships threw away more food in a day than most residents of Port-a-Prince see in a year, where white folks' greed runs a world in need, apartheid in one hemisphere, apathy in another hemisphere.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HANNITY: White folks' greed runs a world in need. OK, Barack.

Now, prior to his election, President Obama was also seen smiling with that guy. Oh, that would be the vile, racist, hate preacher Louis Farrakhan. Congressional Black Caucus and some people knew about this picture but they kept it hidden from you, we the people, until the president left office. I wonder if that was a picture of Trump and Farrakhan how the media would react, how Democrats would react.

Meanwhile, a former President Bill Clinton recently spent time right there, let's see, the Reverend Al Sharpton, Jessie Jackson, and Farrakhan, and, yes, Bill Clinton. How are you doing? That's me. After appearing with the stage with the bigot.

Congresswoman Tlaib actually wrote an article for Farrakhan's racist publication. In case you forgot, here's a sample of who Louis Farrakhan really is and stuff he spews through most of his sermons. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LOUIS FARRAKHAN, NATION OF ISLAM: The satanic Jews, that control everything and mostly everybody.

Powerful Jews are my enemies.

Because you see, white people deserve to die.

There is no human being on earth that has murdered more living things than the Caucasians. These are murderers and liars.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Would you want your picture with that man? Imagine smiling next to that monster in a picture, called the Jews termites, called people -- white people the devil.

And today, most Democrats running for president, they're staying away from the bigoted leader of the Nation of Islam. However, they're all desperate. Apparently, all of them are desperate to kiss the ring of the Reverend Al Sharpton. Almost every single Democrat now running for president is bowing down to the preacher-turned-MSDNC host with a long history of racist and anti-Semitic rhetoric.

Oh, they all want his support. Of whose support are they asking for? This guy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

AL SHARPTON, FOUNDER, NATIONAL ACTION NETWORK: You ain't nothing, you a punk (EXPLETIVE DELETED). Now come on, do something!

We the black chicken fryers of the universe, and we're going to go buy some Colonel Sanders chicken.

White folks was in the cave when we were building empires. We learned to admire them, but they knew to admire us. We built pyramids before Donald Trump ever knew what architecture was.

David Dinkins, you want to be the only (EXPLETIVE DELETED) on television, only (EXPLETIVE DELETED) in the newspaper, only (EXPLETIVE DELETED) that can talk.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, why are Democrats sucking up and trying to get his endorsement?

Now, Democrats, they want to lecture conservatives, Republicans, President Trump on race, really?

Then, of course, you have creepy, sleepy, crazy Uncle Joe. That's right. Joe Biden, among those kissing the ring of Al Sharpton, Biden has his problems on the topic of race.

By the way, we just found out, "Washington Post" reported he has sealed all of his Senate records. Open them up, Joe. You want to see the president's tax returns, we want to see your records.

As a U.S. senator, he once opposed integration of schools on the busing issue, even solicited the support of segregation during his fight against that school integration policy.

And over the years, Biden has made many seemingly racist comments, but because he's a Democrat, no moral outrage, no condemnations, just a promotion to vice president.

Here's a reminder of sleepy, creepy, crazy Uncle Joe. Just a small snippet.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin' Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I'm not joking.

CHRIS WALLACE, ANCHOR: What kind of a chance would a northeastern liberal like Joe Biden stand in the South?

BIDEN: Better than anybody else. You don't know my state. My state was a slave state. My state is a border state. My state is the eighth largest black population in the country.

I mean, you've got the first sort of mainstream African-American, who is articulate and bright and clean and nice looking guy. I mean, that's a storybook.

He's going to let the big banks once again write their own rules. Unchain Wall Street. They're going to put y'all back in chains.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That's just the tip of the iceberg. The Democratic Party, their history, of racism goes back many decades.

Alabama Governor George Wallace was a Democrat. He vowed to even force segregation forever. Remember, a significant number of congressional Democrats opposed to the historic 1964 Civil Rights Bill, including Al Gore's father who launched a filibuster against the bill.

And then the 1965 Voting Rights Act also largely opposed by Democrats, with a whopping 70 Democratic lawmakers opposing this landmark legislation.

And let's not forget, Democratic Senator Robert "KKK" Byrd, once an actual member of the Klan, became the leader of the Democrats in the United States Senate. And Hillary Clinton has referred to the former Klansman as her mentor, even after this bizarre interview took place on Fox News. You might remember this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FORMER SEN. ROBERT BYRD, D-W.V.: There are white (EXPLETIVE DELETED), I've seen a lot of white (EXPLETIVE DELETED) in my time, you want to use that word. But we've all -- we just need to work together to make our country a better country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All of it we're showing you tonight has been routinely ignored by the media mob, pretty much everyone else on the left. Instead, we literally routinely see horrible false attacks against Republicans. It happens day in and day out.

What used to be every two and four years is now every day. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

AL GORE, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT: What the leader of the Republican Party and this Congress are doing in blocking an accurate census because they don't want to count everyone that they don't think they can count on.

They are in favor of affirmative action if you can dunk the basketball or sink a three-point shot. But they're not in favor of it if you merely have the potential to be a leader in your community and bring people together. Don't tell me we have color blind society.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Oh, it's like my father was killed all over again. Well, George Bush supported the death penalty for the evil murderers of James Bird. He didn't support rate crimes, he supported the death penalty.

Here now, Fox News contributor Dan Bongino, American First Action senior adviser, Sean Spicer.

You know, Dan, there's a lot of phony hypocritical outrage on the left. I won't -- this is the tip of the iceberg. I could do a full hour history lesson and still not get half of what I want to say in.

DAN BONGINO, CONTRIBUTOR: No, you sure could, Sean. This goes back to the golden rule of where we are in politics, and it's this, right? Liberals and their media buddies, because they're the same thing, right, they think we are bad people with ideas. We think liberals are people with bad ideas. Because they think we are bad people, our ideas don't matter.

And, Sean, what is the most potent political tactical battlefield weapon to hurt someone who is a bad person, politically? To charge them with the ugliest thing possible -- racism.

Now, the media knows this is rampant on the left, they're not stupid. But they just ignore it. There's no consistency at all.

Sean, how do you explain to me the fact that Ilhan Omar has a history of tweeting that Israel is, quote, hypnotized the world? A blatantly anti- Semitic line, that which all about the Benjamins, hinting that the Jewish people are bribing politicians --

HANNITY: How about laughing at American's pronunciation of al Qaeda.

BONGINO: Yes, I saw that whole interview. And she said, al Qaeda, like it's some kind of a joke --

HANNITY: Laughing.

BONGINO: -- that they killed 3,000 people on American soil. All ignored because the media wants to damage Republicans. This is not about principle, it never was.

HANNITY: You know, this goes to a lot of issues. You know, Sean Spicer, it's the same about obstruction of justice. Hillary, the biggest slam-dunk case ever, subpoena e-mails and you delete them, and you acid wash your hard drive and beat up your devices with hammers and you eliminate a SIM card, you're actually guilty of the underlying crime, Trump was found four times innocent of any collusion and conspiracy.

How is that, they don't say a word, Justice Kavanaugh, I believe, but the lieutenant governor of Virginia, I am silent, I'll say nothing. So, it's not the issues they care about, how they can use the issues to bludgeon their opponents.

SEAN SPICER, AMERICA FIRST ACTION SENIOR ADVISOR: Well, I think you touched on something very important, and Senator McConnell said something that was really important today when he spoke to the media, and I want to echo those comments. Dan touched on it as well.

The Democrats want to talk about make it personal, want to talk about people. As a social and fiscal conservative, I think our policies are better. When you talk about the president's record, what he's doing on the economy, what he's doing for veterans, what he's doing for the military, are all things Americans can be proud of and support.

And I think we as conservatives can't take our eye off the ball. We've got to remember if we have a campaign on the issues, we win. And we need to get it back to policies and issues and not let it get personal anymore. That's the distraction.

The Democrats know that the president's winning on issues. We know that the president has got the right agenda and we as conservatives know that our policies are going to carry this country forward in a very positive way for all Americans. If we can stick to policies, and not make it personal, I think we'll continue to grow our majorities in both the House and the Senate and the president will get re-elected.

HANNITY: Well, I think they're committing, Dan Bongino, I think Sean is right, this is political suicide. The New Green Deal, OK, that's unworkable. We've gone over that in detail. The selective moral outrage, the endless investigations. What are they going to do to help the American people who they were elected to serve?

I think of service as, oh, you're a servant of. I don't see them serving anybody but themselves in an obsessive compulsive manner, listening to those loony left wing leaders now of their party.

BONGINO: Sean, I may be crazy, but I think Nancy Pelosi wants this to go away, too. I know she went on the floor and spewed that nonsense directed at President Trump, she's good at that, too. But I can't believe for a moment she wants to face the Democrat Party going into 2020 to be the squad, the squad who got, Sean, how many votes in the Green New Deal? Yes, a goose egg, zero.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: But, the truth is, Sean, they are in charge.

SPICER: We need to make this a binary choice. The Democrats want to take to us toward socialism. The president is on a path to prosperity. This is a very simple proposition for the American people to understand. We need to get back to issues and make it clear that that's the choice.

HANNITY: All right, guys. Thank you.

All right. Sleepy, creepy, crazy Uncle Joe now sucking up to Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez and the squad. Is that going to hurt him?

Lara Trump, also exclusively tonight.

We have sad news. We've gotten word that retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens died at the age much 99, nominated by President Gerald Ford. More later.

HANNITY: All right. Now, with his campaign on nonstop damage control, we have sleepy, creepy, crazy Uncle Joe is now pandering to every corner of the socialist Democratic Party, going so far as to describe congresswoman, the real speaker of the House, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as, quote, smart as hell and brilliant. She's been taking a lot of shots at him. He's sucking up.

Let's take a look at some old guy sucking up to somebody that really doesn't like him. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

INTERVIEWER: What do you think of how Nancy Pelosi is handling the caucus, especially the young freshmen, all of the controversy--

BIDEN: I think Nancy is masterful. That doesn't mean I don't respect, I do. I think the freshmen, particularly AOC, is smart as hell, really bright, and really a value-added to the party in terms of her pushing the edges and pushing and pushing.

AOC is brilliant, the other three women we're talking about are really smart. But they are the exception rather than the rule. If you listen to the guys and women in your business, they say that's the majority people got elected.

We need that kind of energy. But that's not the majority of the Democrats who got elected last time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Of course, we told you this would happen. That Biden would constantly try to reinvent himself and try to make amends with the -- well, new radicals running the party and hope they forgive him for his past remarks, like praising segregationists.

But here's the thing -- Biden can try and suck up, cozy up to the next extreme left all he wants, they're never going to accept him. They're never going to endorse him in the Democratic primary.

Don't cake my word for it. Let's listen to the real speaker of the House, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez and what she's had to say about Biden so far. I don't think this suck up thing is going to work, Joe.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, D-N.Y.: This idea that we can go back to the good old days with Obama, with Obama's vice president, I think, you know, there's an emotional element to that. But I don't want to go back. I want to go forward.

When you are struggling to talk about segregationists and you err on the side of discussing them in glowing terms, that is a big problem. I think struggling and talking about women's rights is a big issue. Struggling to convey respect for women in this day and age is a big issue. I think those are systemic issues, like those are very deep. Those are not gaffes. They are problems.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Here's a prediction, Uncle Joe. This is only going to get worse. Remember, the questions, they're only going to get tougher. The scrutiny on Biden will only intensify.

The question is just how far Left is sleepy, creepy, crazy, Uncle Joe willing to go to try and appease these out-of-touch, out-of-control leaders of his party.

Joining us now with reaction Senior Advisor for Trump 2020, Lara Trump. Great to see you. How are you?

LARA TRUMP, SENIOR ADVISOR FOR TRUMP 2020: Hey, I'm great.

HANNITY: We're going to have a new addition soon, which we're so happy to hear about.

TRUMP: Thank you. About a month.

HANNITY: About a month, I'm ready. Uncle Sean is here.

TRUMP: I'm ready too. Let's do--

HANNITY: I'm going to send a nice gift. All right. You see what's happening.

TRUMP: Yes.

HANNITY: I say Pelosi is Speaker name only. She's desperate, she's hanging by a thread. Joe is not well-liked, but he's still trying to suck up. Where is this going to end up?

TRUMP: Well, if you have any questions about who the Democrats were, here's your answer. Joe Biden has realized, he has got to move so far to the Left to fit in with this new party, so people going to the polls in 2020 should remember this. This is what they stand for now.

It's AOC in charge. It's her whole band of people behind her who think that we should have open borders and really just abolish ICE and are constantly attacking the people that are trying to protect our country's southern border.

These are the people - the Green New Deal people who are in charge of the Democrat Party. So you have that possibility to vote for some socialists who want to take full government control of everything in our country or we can continue the incredible prosperity we have under President Donald Trump.

HANNITY: This is what the wisdom would say in politics. You run hard to your base in the primary and then you move to the center. How do you recover from, "I want to eliminate oil, gas, combustion engines, everything is free."

TRUMP: Cows.

HANNITY: No cows and planes.

TRUMP: No cows. It's over for cows.

HANNITY: But this is where Trump is different.

TRUMP: Yes.

HANNITY: He ran on promises. He stuck to them and he's doing exactly what he said, that's rare.

TRUMP: He has delivered on all the promises to the American people, which is why Sean, I always say that I think this President will easily win reelection. Now that does not mean that we will rest a single minute until November 3rd of 2020, because we need to make sure.

It is a dire situation right now. Think about if any of these people got control of the White House. What that would mean for our country? It would be a very different looking country. But I have very - very, very full confidence that our President will win.

HANNITY: We see how passionate at these rallies. I mean nobody shows up to any Democrats rallies, it's pretty funny. I mean, really its tiny itsy- bitsy crowds. President's enthusiasm is there, support seems to not only be holding, but stronger.

And the question is, OK with record low unemployment for African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, Asian-Americans, women in the workplace, youth unemployment, and the best employment situation since 1969. You weren't born yet. I can tell you every Met that was on the World Series-winning team.

Does this now change the dynamic? Well the people that have benefited with these records, they're real people, real jobs, better lives, well they now go over to - President Trump said, he works. He's getting the job done.

TRUMP: I absolutely think they will. I think we will win with women in a bigger way, African-American voters in a bigger way, Hispanic voters in a bigger way. I think more people overall are going to come out to vote for Donald Trump in 2020.

HANNITY: Does the rage hurt them? The constant, every second, minute, hour of every day hating Trump?

TRUMP: Well, it has to. It has to hurt them because people are sick of this. This is not America. We don't like this stuff here. And they are continuing to stoke this and it's disgusting.

HANNITY: And what you and your family have been through in a bunk - Melania and Baron and you - well, Eric can take it, Don can take it. They actually deserve it, to be honest. But, you know, it's - the attacks against the women in your family have been unprecedented.

TRUMP: Yes. But the good news is, women are on our side. We had a big launch today in Pennsylvania our "Women for Trump Coalition". It is amazing. We had almost a thousand women there, Sean.

HANNITY: --Pennsylvania where they're having job fairs in prisons, because they don't have enough workers. "Hey, when do you get out? I got a job available for you."

TRUMP: Jobs are back. Jobs are back in Pennsylvania. They're back in the middle of the country. They are back for hardworking Americans.

HANNITY: All right. Congrats on the baby.

TRUMP: Thank you.

HANNITY: I won't bother you again till three days after the baby's born.

TRUMP: Perfect.

HANNITY: Good to see you. Congratulations.

TRUMP: Thank you.

HANNITY: All right. When we come back, The Hill's John Solomon, huge breaking news tonight. We will break it here. The FBI had a spreadsheet of the claims of Christopher Steele's dossier. They knew 90% of that dossier was wrong and unverifiable. He joins us next.

And later Lawrence Jones joins us. He talked to the people of New York to ask what they think about Ocasio-Cortez and "The Squad", straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. The Hill's John Solomon out with a huge breaking story tonight. Solomon reporting, the FBI kept a spreadsheet of the Steele dossier as well as information showing the dossier to be full of - and mostly full of false claims. 90% unverifiable, wrong.

John explains now. John, so - let me say - so let's see the FBI, the DOJ were warned that Steele hated Trump, it's unverified, and also that Hillary paid for it. But they went ahead and used it for the FISA warrant. McCabe no dossier, no warrant.

JOHN SOLOMON, THE HILL EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT: That's right.

HANNITY: OK. Now we know the FBI knew it was false - all of it, most of it?

SOLOMON: Yes. That is a 100 percent accurate, Sean. And you know it took us to 2019 for the American public to get a definitive answer when the Mueller report came up. But in 2017 - early 2017, the FBI had begun in a significant effort to assess credibility of the Steele dossier and here's what they found.

They interviewed one of his primary sources, a Russian living in the West. And they came to the assessment after the interview, which I believe, was in January February of '17. That he was either intentionally misleading Steele or exaggerating in ways that cause Steele's report to be grossly inaccurate.

They then took every statement, every factual statement in the Steele dossier memos, put them in a spreadsheet and analyzed them. And they came to conclude that the vast majority of them were either wrong, unverifiable despite all the intelligence tools the FBI had or things that an intern with a Google search could find on the Internet. Not actionable intelligence, but Google garbage.

That is the quality of what they had. And why is that significant? At the time they were learning this, they were continuing to represent to the court that Christopher Steele was a reputable source, that his information might be reliable.

One thing they discovered, that they learned early on was wrong, the seminal thing they shared with the FISA Court. They wrote in a verified FISA Application that Christopher Steele had corroborated or verified that Carter Page had met with Igor Sechin and Igor Divyekin. Two senior Russians close to Putin during a trip July 2016.

The FBI never verified that and ultimately concluded it did not happen. That is the sort of information that they knew was wrong in 2017. It took us until 2019 to get the same answer.

HANNITY: This is pretty unbelievable. Oh, by the way, there was a headline in "The New York Times", John that said, "Oh, looks like Steele dossier was used to - is the basis of the FISA warrant". We were reporting that two years ago.

SOLOMON: Yes,

HANNITY: Welcome aboard "New York Times" paper of record after they peddled lies, conspiracy theories and hoax for two years. Oh, maybe they could have just written John Solomon, Gregg Jarrett, and everybody else was right and we were wrong.

SOLOMON: Well, it's rewarding to see that paper catching up to the facts. I think now the facts are finally coming to light and we are getting to see how bad this FBI investigation was.

HANNITY: And you have another big story coming this week. I am purview to what is coming. I will not reveal it. Thank you, John Solomon.

SOLOMON: Thank you, sir.

HANNITY: Your reaction all through the new book coming out in October - "Witch Hunt". Here is the cover right there.

Fox News Analyst, Gregg Jarrett; House Freedom Caucus Chairman Congressman, Mark Meadows. Part of this question Congressman, you may not like, because I'm assuming you knew about this FBI document, assessing that they knew 90% - if not more, the dossier that was used as the bulk of information for the FISA application was debunked and they used it anyway. Did you know that and not tell your buddy Sean Hannity?

REP. MARK MEADOWS, R-N.C.: Well, Sean, some of the things that I'm privy to, we can't share on national TV. That's why it's important that AG Barr--

HANNITY: That's why I can only ask you, am I over the target? That's the only question you'd ever answer.

MEADOWS: Well, and I've consistently said you're over the target. But John's reporting is very important for this reason. Not only do we know that the dossier was unverified, but we know that most of the dossier was false and yet they continued on to spy on an American citizen and use that information as if it were credible.

And they actually - it's even worse than that Sean. Here's the problem is the FBI knew they fired Christopher Steele, then continued to use him as a credible source. And now there's headlines out there saying that Christopher Steele somehow has this verifiable dossier. Let me just tell you, that's flat-out false. John Solomon's reporting is accurate.

HANNITY: Gregg. You know, I had to laugh when I read these stories in "The Washington Post" and "POLITICO". They were essentially saying, "Oh, the IG found Steele credible, therefore his dossier must be credible". That is preposterous.

Not only has Mueller debunked it and the FBI debunked it, thanks to John's reporting we now know that for sure. A year ago in my book I went through every single allegations of collusion and debunked it.

It was classic, as I wrote, "Russian disinformation". What they always do is, the Russians will throw in one or two tidbits of truth, which they did, but they had nothing whatsoever to do with Trump-Russia collusion.

HANNITY: If I may be so bold, Congressman, as to ask and maybe risk our friendship, because you're hiding all this--

MEADOWS: You won't risk--

HANNITY: --information from me.

MEADOWS: --our friendship, no.

HANNITY: No. I'm teasing about that part. But if you knew this and if Andrew McCabe said, "If there's no dossier there's no FISA warrant", then that means that not only did Christopher Steele get paid by four separate entities, including let's see, Hillary, the DNC, the FBI and an oligarch for lies.

But the lies everybody was warned about, they used them anyway. That sounds to me like premeditated fraud on a FISA Court. That happened four separate times over the course of a full year. Then what other information do you know that you can't share with us?

MEADOWS: Well, I can tell you Sean this is, the FISA Application - Devin Nunes, Jim Jordan, myself, John Ratcliffe, all of us have been saying for a long time that it was a fraud that was perpetrated on the American people.

Because they said this was all about Papadopoulos. It wasn't. It had nothing to do with Papadopoulos, other than the fact that they opened the investigation--

HANNITY: So the whole thing was a lie from the get-go and they the people that did it knew it.

MEADOWS: They kept hoping they would find information - damning information on President Trump eventually which would justify this whole witch-hunt that Gregg and others have been reporting on. And it's time that we actually tear it all back and let the American people see for themselves.

HANNITY: Well, why do I think Congressmen - and I'll throw this to the lawyer here Gregg Jarrett. Why do I think as - while Sean Hannity knew that what I was presenting to the court was an absolute lie, and now we know unverifiable, even the FBI knew, why do I think my ass would be in jail?

GREGG JARRETT, LEGAL ANALYST: It would be and it was a fraud on the court. And the value of Steele's recent interview is, he likely admitted that he warned the FBI they needed to vet this, because it was raw intelligence based on limited intelligence and unverifiables. Those are Steele's own words.

HANNITY: They tried to literally commit a coup on information they knew was a lie.

JARRETT: Absolutely. They tried to undo an election and--

HANNITY: Well, how did do they not go to jail if I would have gone to jail?

MEADOWS: Well Andy McCabe and Peter Strzok knew better and they need to be held accountable. The American--

HANNITY: What about James Comey?

MEADOWS: Yes, certainly James Comey should have known about all of this and I think in the days to come we'll find out what exactly he did know.

HANNITY: He signed the first warrant. He was Bruce Ohr, Kathleen Kavalec. They all told of its BS.

JARRETT: He always claims amnesia and ignorance. I guarantee you he will say. "Well, yes, I signed it, but I didn't really read it and I was trusting other people". That's Comey's classic response.

HANNITY: Thank you both. When we come back Lawrence Jones hit the streets of New York to ask about Ocasio-Cortez, Congresswoman Omar, "The Squad", as they are now known. That's next

HANNITY: All right. Our own Lawrence Jones, he hit the streets of New York City, asked people how they think of the "Squad". Take a look at what they had to say.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LAWRENCE JONES, CONTRIBUTOR: So you've heard of AOC and "The Squad", what are you thoughts?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I like them a lot. I think they are bringing new voices to Congress.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I like the "The Squad". I'm all for the "The Squad". They impressed me last night on the news.

JONES: AOC and the "The Squad", you supporters of them?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Not of AOC.

JONES: What's your beef for AOC?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Everything.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The way that the four of them think is very much in a socialist and communistic way.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Joining us now Special Correspondent, Editor-In-Chief Campus Reform, Lawrence Jones and former Republican House Candidate Maria Salazar is with us. You have to win that seat, because that shillelagh seat and you please run again, because you'll win.

MARIA ELVIRA SALAZAR, AWARD-WINNING JOURNALIST: I'm thinking about it. Thank you very much for the encouragement.

HANNITY: I'd love to see that.

SALAZAR: Thank you, Sean.

HANNITY: Now what's your reaction, you either get the love you got in Orlando or the hate you got.

JONES: They were chilled today. It's very clear that I love them - a lot of them love AOC and "The Squad", because they feel like they are the energy of the party, which I think it's arguably true that they are the base of the Democratic Party. Nancy Pelosi is no longer the Speaker. They are in control with it.

The problem is what's going to happen in the next election. I see that these candidates may be playing a long game. They think they can get a lot of Millennials that are on the college campuses.

But when it comes to this election there had to be Donald Trump and how are they going to win back those same counties that Barack Obama had that Donald Trump turned over to the Republican side, they can't do it with these progressive--

HANNITY: All right. Did Trump lose any supporters since 2016 or they've become more appreciative because of this success? And question two, those people - with the record low unemployment, are they now open to saying, "Wow, his policies work. I'm going to vote for him?"

SALAZAR: Well, in reality, you look at the economy, Hispanics are working more than ever and they're making more money than ever. So I think that we do believe - we need to see of what the policy he is implementing.

But I believe that the big danger - we were talking about it before. The big danger here is that AOC and her friends within the Democratic Party really believe that socialism - they are romanticizing. They're making socialism--

HANNITY: You're first generation American--

SALAZAR: Yes.

HANNITY: --and your family is from Cuba.

SALAZAR: Yes, and I--

HANNITY: They lived under tyranny, socialism, murder and oppression.

SALAZAR: And I grew--

HANNITY: Poverty.

SALAZAR: Absolutely. I grew up hearing the story, so that's why I can passionately tell you that what they're selling to the base and to the Millennials is misery, oppression and exile at the end. That there's nothing romantic, pretty or good about socialism. The word carries evilness.

HANNITY: Do people seem to understand that? It doesn't add up mathematically. You don't get everything for free and ending - getting rid of oil, gas and cars and cows and planes--

JONES: Yes. Still when you talk to these people they said that it's not realistic, but they appreciate the energy. This is what the Democrats side of this.

But, Sean, let's not get too off-base right here. This started because of open borders, OK? This entire debate - why--

HANNITY: OK.

JONES: --why they are upset with the President - open border and it's going to affect black people.

SALAZAR: And Hispanics.

HANNITY: All right. Will Hispanic-Americans, will they be, as some predict, angry because Donald Trump is securing our border? Real quick.

SALAZAR: No, they're not. And they want to - what we want to do is we want to legalize or give some type of legality to those people who have been here for more than 10 years. They don't want citizenship. They want legality.

HANNITY: Thank you both, good to see you. When we come back I have a challenge for sleepy, creepy, crazy, Uncle Joe. What is it? Next

Sean: All right, so earlier today sleepy, creepy, crazy Uncle Joe Biden was asked how he would potential handle President Trump on the debate stage? Here is what he said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKA BRZEZINSKI, MSNBC HOST: He starts making fun of your age, your mental state, he starts going after you in ways that this is - I mean--

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I'd say come on Donald, come on man, how many pushups do you want to do here pal, you know jokingly. Come on run with me man.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Come on Donald. Come on man. How many pushups can you do? Well, Joe the President is busy cleaning up the mess you left. I will take you up on the challenge. You name the time and the place. I'm ready. I don't even need to practice. I train every day. All right. Tell me where and when.

That's all the time we have left. We will never be the destroy, hate media mob. Let not your heart not be troubled. Laura Ingraham -- she can probably do more pushups than both of us.

