Ken Cuccinelli: Peace through strength works in our own communities and President Trump knows it

JASON CHAFFETZ, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to this special edition of "Hannity": Countdown to 2020.

I'm Jason Chaffetz, in tonight for Sean.

Last night, President Trump delivered a remarkable address to close out the Republican National Convention, pledging to continue delivering results for the forgotten men and women of this country, all while celebrating Americans greatness, and offering real policy solutions to move our country forward.

Here's just a small sample. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: This election will decide whether we save the American dream, or whether we allow a socialist agenda to demolish our cherished destiny. Your vote will decide whether we protect law-abiding Americans or whether we give free rein to violent anarchists and agitators and criminals who threaten our citizens.

We have spent the last four years reversing the damage that Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years. Biden's record is a shameful roll call of the most catastrophic betrayals and blunders in our lifetime.

Joe Biden spent his entire career outsourcing their dreams, and the dreams of American workers.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CHAFFETZ: For border security to restoring law and order, and fighting back against the entrenched political swamp, president Trump laid out his vision for American prosperity. The president also made it clear of vote for Joe Biden is a vote for lawlessness, for socialism, and a vote across against the middle-class, because Joe Biden has been in Washington, D.C. for 48 years. And what exactly does he have to show for it?

But how does the unhinged left respond to the president's message of peace and prosperity? But fueling unprecedented levels of violence, rage, and destruction because following the speech last night, Senator Rand Paul and his wife, Kelly, and others were targeted by an angry mob outside the White House.

Here is the senator discussing the terrifying scene earlier today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. RAND PAUL (R-KY): They all of a sudden saw me right as we got to the policeman, unfortunately, or I don't think we would've survived. At one point, they pushed a policeman backwards, he stumbles and he's trying to catch his balance and I can't catch the back of his flak jacket to stabilize him and make sure that he's okay because he is our defense.

I mean, if he is down, the mob is loose on us. That would've happened to us had we not had the D.C. police to support us. We are thankful we have police, and we've got to wake up.

We can't have a country, we can't have Joe Biden rule a country and have no police. I mean, we can't walk down the street in D.C. safely now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CHAFFETZ: And just blocks away, RNC speaker Vernon Jones was also swarmed and even private citizens who attended the event were harassed, just look at this video of a man being targeted near the White House.

Of course, it's not just in Washington, D.C., in every major city and in every corner of the new extreme lawlessness left, we see a dangerous effort to literally destroy property, incite riots and unleash chaos.

Here is the president reacting earlier tonight. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: You saw when it was over? The thugs outside, because the Democratic mayor of Washington, D.C. it's another Democrat, that's not believing in law and order, and they -- these incredible people from all over the country, all over the world that were there last night, they walked out to a bunch of thugs, and that wasn't, remember this, that wasn't friendly protesters, they were thugs. They were thugs.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CHAFFETZ: They were thugs, and the worst part, Democrats have glorified violent rhetoric from the day Donald Trump got elected. Here is just a small sample. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MAXINE WATERS (D-CA): If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, and a gasoline station, you get up and you create a crowd, and you push back on then and you tell them they are not welcome.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: When a guy who ended up becoming our national leaders that I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it, and then said I made a mis -- I didn't make a mistake, but they asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, I said no. I said, if we were in high school I would take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: Doing anything they can, to suppress the vote with your actions, scare people, intimidate, by saying law enforcement will be there, diminish the role of the postal system and all of this. It's really actually shameful, enemies of the state.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CHAFFETZ: Wow.

Biden later apologized for saying he wanted to fight Trump, yet he still has the audacity to blame the president for riots happening in Democratic- run cities.

Now, in just 22 days, early voting begins with a final ballots being cast 66 days from now. And the stakes couldn't be higher, because it's not just Biden and Harris on the ballot in November, it's everything this new, destructive, Democratic agenda stands for, an agenda that's taking aim at every value that's made this nation great, like freedom of expression, economic prosperity, and the rule of law.

Joining me now for reaction is civil rights attorney, Leo Terrell, along with American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp, and Republican congressman from New York, Lee Zeldin.

Gentlemen, thank you so much for joining us here tonight.

Leo, I want to start with you because your neighbor down there in Maxine Waters, this was a while ago, but she was one of the first to market saying, hey, you need to start harassing these people, you need to start making it public displays out there.

I don't know how in the world the Democrats think they can be victorious. Do they think the American people are stupid? Do they think they don't notice that the Democrats are the ones that are encouraging this behavior and that Donald Trump is for law and order?

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: Let me tell you right now, this is the reason why I am voting Republican for the first time. What you just saw last night with Rand Paul and Vernon Jones, it doesn't make a difference what color your skin color is, these are thugs out there attacking law- abiding citizens.

And, you know what, the Democrats are now lying saying, that, oh, we're in favor of law and order. They have let cities burn for four to five months and President Trump has offered help and they have refused.

This is just outright shocking, and this form of allowing these criminals to run rampant in the streets without any recourse, it's going to haunt the Democrats and that's why the polls are shifting, and that's why they are going to vote for the law-and-order president.

I and other Democrats are going to vote for Trump because we want law and order, we want school choice, we want the good things that President Trump articulated in his acceptance speech.

One last point: you didn't hear a single word about the Democratic programs and policies last week at their DNC convention. Why? Because it's pure socialism. It's a case of keeping our American values versus having our American values destroyed by these wicked, wicked, extreme Democrats.

CHAFFETZ: Now, Congressman Zeldin, congratulations. I thought your speech at the RNC was just absolutely fabulous.

But you were also at the White House last night. What was the scene like for you and your wife Diana as you exited the White House?

REP. LEE ZELDIN (R-NY): They were out there crazed and unhinged. These rioters were waiting for us to come out, they were screaming and cursing. They were looking for trouble and physical confrontation.

You can just see it in their eyes and you heard it in their words. Fortunately, the police who were there were taking action to protect those who were trying to leave the White House. Obviously, we're all leaving the White House peacefully after a great fourth night of this Republican National Convention.

So, my colleagues in Congress who are calling for unrest, calling for confrontation, this is what ends up happening and worse. I still remember fresh in my mind what happened to Steve Scalise on that congressional baseball field, if not of those Capitol police officers, there would've been two dozen dead members of Congress and then some.

If what happened last night was happening to -- night happened to a Democratic U.S. senator and it was caused by a Republican group, it would have been top of mind on all the cable news outlets all day long, CNN, MSNBC and every single member of Congress would have to put out statements condemning it.

So, what's crazy, and to Leo's point just now, what's amazing is that we all a few months ago, when we started seeing the burning and the rioting and the looting -- instinctively, we knew that was wrong, we wanted law and order, safety and security for our country. But it's only been in the last 48, 72 hours that now, whether it's Don Lemon on CNN or it's the Biden- Harris ticket, they are starting to condemn it because of polling.

CHAFFETZ: Yeah, no, that's --

ZELDIN: It's not about instincts, and about doing great thing is because they want to win an election.

CHAFFETZ: Yeah. No, that's the way I see the Democrats that run this place.

Now, Matt, I've got to tell you -- for Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House, to go out and call Republicans and Republican members of Congress enemies of the state, I just can't even imagine, to Congressman Zeldin's point, how the press would react if it was the other way around.

MATT SCHLAPP, AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE UNION CHAIRMAN: This is a very clear tactic of socialists. What they are trying to do is shame us, make us feel bad for supporting Donald Trump, and intimidate us.

When we left the White House last night, it was so obvious. It was so organized. It was so well-funded. It was so well-branded with their Black Lives Matter t-shirts.

They're trying to make the very nucleus of the Republican Party, of the conservative movement, feel uneasy about being involved in politics. People are watching that and they know it. And they want people to feel unsafe about supporting Donald Trump. They're trying to destabilize civil society.

This is not the way normal people operate. Normal people who have respect how political differences, but they can still respect the other person.

When I saw the expletives and the middle fingers, the single finger salutes and the words coming out of the mouths of these mostly young white, probably -- probably privileged from elite neighborhoods and families attacking seniors, attacking voters, I will never be lectured to again after last night from anybody on the left that says somehow we are trying to intimidate voters with our conservative philosophies. It's always the opposite, what they charge us of doing, they do.

And what I tell the American people right now, stand up. This is the moment. It's America versus socialism.

It's bigger than the two men on the ballot. It's about the survival of our civilization and our country. That's what this election is about. I believe there's enough good people in this country to save it.

CHAFFETZ: Now, Leo, Joe Biden has taken a position that he wants to redirect funding away from police departments, the good men and women who were there to actually protect the people, they were just trying to walk down the street.

I don't know how in the world the Democrats think they can continue in perpetuity to say that they wanted to defund these police departments.

SCHLAPP: And you're absolutely right, Jason, and that's another one of those big lies. He's trying to walk that back. Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris, the affirmative action VP nominee, were in favor of defunding the police.

They used all these magical words, but they're in favor of it. Now they're trying to walk it back because of the violence that the American public is seeing. They're in favor of it.

Donald Trump is in favor of supporting the police. That is why he has the police unions behind him. Old Joe, the union guy, no police support, all now they are being supportive -- they are supporting Donald Trump.

And one last thing, there are a lot of law and order people that want to vote for Donald Trump. There's a lot of black Americans, you see the Democrats are nervous because they saw Ann Dorn, Ann (ph) Marie Johnson, they saw Herschel Walker, independent black figures, they saw Leo Terrell, independent black thinkers, are voting Republican.

CHAFFETZ: Yeah.

TERRELL: And the Democratic base is in trouble.

CHAFFETZ: Yeah, you listen to Senator Tim Scott, you listen to Herschel Walker, and you understand --

TERRELL: Yes.

CHAFFETZ: -- that the conservative values and the Republican Party has a lot to offer, a lot of different communities. And I thought it was one of the best. Hats off to Ronna McDaniel, I thought she put on a fabulous four days of a convention.

TERRELL: Excellent.

CHAFFETZ: Leo, Matt, Congressman Zeldin, thank you so much for joining us tonight.

Well, straight ahead, some news that's got the Biden campaign worried about November. We'll tell it to you next. Stay with us.

CHAFFETZ: Welcome back to this "Hannity" special: Countdown to 2020. Is team Biden already panicking after the wildly successful Republican National Convention?

Hiding Joe Biden is now expected to come out of the basement after Labor Day, and tour battleground states like Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania. His running mate, Kamala Harris, is also planning to travel more, and what cracks me up is that that's actually news that they're going to go to states, that's just unbelievable to me.

So what changed?

A recent online study by Cloud Research suggest Republicans and independents are twice as likely as Democrats to hide their true opinions from pollsters. This comes as a recent Michigan poll shows Biden got almost no post-Democratic convention bounce, and Trump and Biden are running neck and neck in that pivotal state.

Joining us now for reaction, Michael Best law president and former White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, Trump 2020 director of press communications, Erin Perrine, and former Florida attorney general, Pam Bondi.

Reince, I want to go to you. You were -- you were the chairman of the Republican National Committee, you've had success in this area.

But I've got to tell you, it's 22 days until the first votes start to get cast, 22 days, and that's what Minnesota -- and it really does beg the question, why are the debates so late? Shouldn't they be earlier in the process?

REINCE PRIEBUS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Well, it's a wild thing, Congressman. I mean, the Debate Commission has set the first debate for September 29th.

Now, you're right, coming out of convention, Biden is looking weak. All of a sudden, the Democrats are looking around saying, oh, my gosh, President Trump can win.

Here's the deal -- there are 29 states, 29, representing 338 electoral votes that start voting in September. There are 21 states that vote during the week of September 14th.

Let me -- one more thing, North Carolina begins voting next week, September 4th. They have had over 330,000 requests for ballots already, that's ten times the amount of 2016.

Here's the point, the debate commission needs to either have another debate, like in two weeks, or they need to move the September 29th debate up a couple weeks.

I mean, the commission is living in the 1980s. People are voting early, and there will be millions of ballots counted by the time the first debate ever takes place. We need to debate. We need to see what Biden is all about, and after last night, I think he is going to have a big problem. And that's why he's hiding.

CHAFFETZ: Yeah. No, he's been hiding, and he's not even coming out until after Labor Day.

Erin, I want to -- I want to go to you. You work with the Trump Organization, I understand that. But I've got to tell you, there is an obvious enthusiasm gap and difference between the Biden campaign and the Trump campaign.

I mean, just today, the day after the convention, the president is back on the road. He's in New Hampshire. They got literally just overflow crowds they can't wait to see the president.

I mean, look at this, this is -- this is outside today. Meanwhile, Joe Biden said, yeah, you know, I might come out of the basement after Labor Day.

ERIN PERRINE, TRUMP 2020 DIRECTOR OF PRESS COMMUNICATIONS: I mean, it is a huge enthusiasm gap. The overflow of peaceful protesters, the president had in New Hampshire, the vice president was in Minnesota today. I just wrapped up and I am still in Nevada for the Women for Trump bus tour. Pam Bondi was just on one of those with me.

Our team Trump tour bus is in Colorado. The enthusiasm is there, the ground game is here. We are talking to voters.

In a state like Nevada, our ability to have these conversations person-to- person is so important. In each of the precincts, President Trump lost by only 14 votes. So, our ability to be out and talk to voters and register more volunteers, we know where our voters are, but those volunteers will help us get in touch with them. So, being out there is so important.

Joe Biden, I can understand why he wants to hide in his basement. He's a bad candidate with bad policies for America. But Team Trump, we're unafraid because our candidate is unafraid.

We are going to be out here. We're going to be aggressive. The bus is on hits way in Arizona next. We're going to be everywhere. Joe Biden will never be able to catch up.

CHAFFETZ: No, Pam, I got to tell you, congratulations to you. You gave a wonderful talk. I think you hit a spot on the direct points in dealing with policy. But talk about the contrast between the two conventions, because now you've had four days of each and you get to compare and contrast.

From your vantage point, why is it that Donald Trump seems to be surging and Joe Biden is trying to figure out if he's going to come out of his basement?

PAM BONDI, FORMER FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL: After Labor Day, remember, after Labor Day -- and, Erin, I wish I was out in Nevada and headed to Arizona.

Jason, when you're on the road and you see that enthusiasm, it's incredible out there. And what we saw at the White House, that was a real convention.

What we were able -- what the president was able to pull off last night was a real convention. Sitting there in the midst of a pandemic with people, with the world watching, with the beautiful fireworks -- it was unbelievable what was happening.

And that's happening all over the country in different ways, like Erin said, on the buses, different ways. The boat parade that I took part in, I've never seen anything like that in my life, and I'm a lifelong Floridian.

People on the beaches who weren't even participating in our parade, people in the water, it was beautiful day in Florida, when our boats came by, jumping up and down, cheering God bless America, we love the president. Cheering, 80, 90 percent of the people, that's our silent majority.

CHAFFETZ: Yeah.

BONDI: That's what we got.

CHAFFETZ: No.

BONDI: The Democrat convention was as snooze fest.

Look what you saw at the president's convention, real people, Max Alvarez talking about what a Biden presidency would look like because Max, he came from Cuba. I know Max very well. He was a Peter Pan child who came over suffered under Castro, and that's what he says are world would look like.

Alice Johnson, the president pardoned Alice today. Alice is one of the greatest women I know. She was there. Alice spoke, talking about the president gives people second chances. He believes in that.

CHAFFETZ: Yeah.

BONDI: What he's done for the economy. You saw, we had just an incredible convention this week.

CHAFFETZ: No, again, hats off to Ronna McDaniel. I said before. But I’ve got time for one more question. I have to go back to the Nancy Pelosi and others are encouraging Joe Biden not to do any debates.

What you think is going to happen there and what would that say to the American people if Joe Biden said, ah, you know, I can't debate, I just couldn't do it?

PRIEBUS: Well, if he doesn't debate, obviously, I think he's going to lose and a very big way. I think he knows that. I'm not quite sure what the philosophy is behind Nancy Pelosi saying, don't debate. I can't imagine that she is telegraphing something that's going to come as catastrophic as that would be for the Biden campaign.

Look, what they're going to do is try to stick with the 29th of September. It gets them the early states voting out of the way. And they are going to try to duck in that debate as much as they can. But, look, that's going to be the election. I think that this is going to be the time where people are going to see the difference between President Trump and Joe Biden.

He's been scripted now for the last six months. And any time he's unscripted, he's got a problem.

CHAFFETZ: Yeah.

PRIEBUS: This is it. I think they can commission needs to move the debate back. And let people see what's happening between these two candidates.

CHAFFETZ: You make a great point about that. I wish I had more time for all three of you. Reince, Erin, Pam, thank you so much for joining us this evening.

We've seen riots all over the country this summer, so what can the Department of Homeland Security do about it? Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli will tell is next on the special edition of "Hannity".

CHAFFETZ: Welcome back to this "Hannity" special.

Lawlessness continues to rage across the country in Democrat run cities. Last night in Washington, D.C., police arrested at least eight people including five accused of assaulting police officers during protest. According to the Department of Justice, 74 people are facing federal charges for actions committed during Portland riots. But today the mayor of Portland declined President Trump's offer of federal help for the safety.

During the riots over the last week across the country, numerous businesses have been burned and looted. And take a look at this video out of Minneapolis this week where a police officer is hit in the head with a garbage can lid that was thrown at him. Thankfully, the officer was wearing a helmet.

Now, just moments ago, President Trump spoke about the chaos rocking the liberal cities and the harassment of RNC attendees last night in Washington.

Take a look.

(BEGI VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: These are all Democrat cities just so you understand, including D.C. So we're not supposed to go in unless we call it an insurrection, but that's a big statement. That's a big statement. No reason for it. But you know what we're going to do? We're going to have to look at it.

Mark Meadows is here and we're going to have to look at it, because we're not going to let that happen to people that go to the White House to celebrate our country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CHAFFETZ: Joining us now is at acting deputy homeland security secretary, Ken Cuccinelli.

Thank you for joining us, Mr. Secretary. I appreciate your time.

KEN CUCCINELLI, ACTING DEPUTY HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY: Good evening, Jason.

CHAFFETZ: The Democrats give a lot of lip service about voter suppression, intimidation, but when I see them targeting people that are conservatives, attending political events, it does strike me that that is a form of intimidation.

What can Homeland Security, what can the federal government do about it?

CUCCINELLI: Well, of course, anywhere the president is, you got the Secret Service, so they do a great job. Whether it's in D.C. or whether it's a New Hampshire or wherever, but anywhere there are federal facilities, we have - - we have officers from the Department of Homeland Security, that's a lot of what you saw in Portland in July.

And it's amazing. You know, you lead in with Mayor Wheeler there out of Portland. Portland has become almost a textbook version of exactly what not to do when you are responsible for the public safety of a city, including Governor Brown in Oregon, with a -- with a two-week exception when she sent in some state police for a little while. She's declined to use her National Guard, and she has 7,800 of them. She withdrew the state police, partly because the district attorney there refused to prosecute many of the cases, whereas at the federal level, our prosecutors are carrying those cases forward. You noted 70 of those cases are going forward.

So, there will be real consequences at the federal level. And this is exactly what the president has told us to do, to both lean forward where we have the authorities to do so, and prosecute these cases so people have repercussions.

And you've seen in Kenosha recently, several hundred DOJ officers there, in addition to the National Guard. You've also seen a Operation LeGend in these cities all over the country that are rocked by violence, we are in cooperation, and that's key, advancing hundreds of federal officers, including the Department of Homeland Security, made over 1,500 arrests so far this year. Big success.

CHAFFETZ: Yeah, I read the -- I read the letter that the mayor of Portland sent to the White House.

CUCCINELLI: Yeah.

CHAFFETZ: It is one of the most obnoxious letters you could ever see. And I would think if I was a citizen of Oregon I would be looking at. How can - - I mean, your first role in government is to protect me, and yet they are doing exactly the opposite.

And the minute that we have left, explain to us how they should work, and are there partnerships that are actually working that would be good models to compare and contrast versus, say, Seattle, and Portland, New York, and Minneapolis?

CUCCINELLI: Yes, there are.

So, I mentioned Operation LeGend. That's in, you know, ten cities, our HSI investigators who specialized in these international gangs, five of them, hundreds of officers, and that's done in cooperation with local law enforcement, with state law enforcement.

And we all work better when we work together. And the president has pushed very hard, and you asked for a counter example. Kenosha is a counter example eventually. Governor Evers didn't want to except that it helped the president offered initially, but then after another night of violence, he finally said yes, that partnership makes sense.

And lo and behold, we advance more officers from DOJ, more national guard, and what happens? Piece in the streets.

This can be done, it's a simple formula you and I have both repeated it in other contexts and that's the Ronald Reagan maxim of peace through strength. It works in our own communities just as much as it works for our national defense. And President Trump knows that.

CHAFFETZ: Yeah, President Trump, what he understands is, until that mom with the young child can walk around that federal courthouse or right down the street, and not fear for their lives, then they haven't achieved the goal yet.

And unfortunately, you've got to meet these riots and Antifa and these other people, you've got to meet them with force and know that there's a consequence. It's something you learn pretty early in life, but it's a struggle with others.

Secretary Cuccinelli, thank you so much. We really do appreciate it.

All right. Well, the mainstream media had a complete meltdown over Trump's speech last night. We'll show you the tape coming up next.

Stay with us.

CHAFFETZ: Welcome back to "Hannity".

The Republican National Convention ended last night with an epic speech by President Trump and predictably, the mainstream media had a complete meltdown. Have a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The staging, you can hear the fireworks right here. It was really quite incredible, possibly illegal.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: President Trump shattering norms standards, perhaps even laws by holding such an event.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't know that we'll ever contest, Jake, what you said, I don't know if we'll come ever back from this. This is a norm that has been broken.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: As I'm watching this, I'm thinking, you know, Fidel Castro, Julius Caesar, Mobutu Sese Seko. That was not an American president giving an acceptance speech.

This would be the end of America, if this is what we're going to be, this won't be at democracy. That's a monarchy. It was repugnant. Sorry.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CHAFFETZ: Wow.

Joining us now with reaction is media reporter for "The Hill", Joe Concha, and FOX News contributor, Charlie Hurt.

Gentlemen, thank you so much for joining us.

Joe, you have like the worst job in America, you have to go out and watch all this crap. So tell us what you're seeing over there on all these other networks.

JOE CONCHA, MEDIA REPORTER FOR "THE HILL": I was once a waiter at Friendly's, that is the worst job in America, but not only you have to take the order, but you have to make the order and then you'll have teenagers and old people in there and neither of those people tip. So, yeah, trust me, that's worse than what I do, but it's a close second, believe me.

Now, look, the old saying is that the reward for conformity is that everybody likes you except for yourself, it's amazing it was so predetermined even before the RNC started that this was going to be panned, it was going to be called dark, it was going to be called divisive, there's not one person to any of these networks that say maybe I'll just watch each speech and maybe I'll watch the convention and come to my own conclusion. I'm not going to work about what my colleagues say, or what Twitter says, or what my viewers say, and if they don't like it, screw ‘em.

Look, the bottom line is that this was an incredibly successful convention because the Hill-HarrisX and has a poll that's out tonight, that says that President Trump support among black voters jumped nine points during the RNC to 24 percent. Think about that, Mitt Romney in 2012 only got 6 percent of the black vote in that election year, 32 percent among Hispanics as well.

These are the type of numbers and you see why Democrats are getting nervous, Jason, that tip elections. This was a highly effective convention and it reached out to independents and black voters and that's not what the DNC did, which was to appeal to the woke mob and viewers on CNN and MSNBC that were going to vote for Joe Biden anyway, Jason.

CHAFFETZ: Yeah.

And, Charlie, what struck me is everyone of the speakers, they weren't just Washington, D.C. insiders, they were real people who had real compelling stories, compare and contrast from your vantage point that two weeks, the too different conventions.

CHARLIE HURT, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Oh, I don't think I've ever seen two conventions that did better of better job of portraying what they are different candidates' worldview was than what we've seen in the last two weeks. And you're exactly right about the Republican convention, not only do I think I agree with Joe that the Republicans put on a very, very solid, positive, forward-looking, optimistic, pro- American convention, which, of course, once upon a time in America, both parties claim to both embrace those principles, but what I think is really interesting here is that President Trump also has completely taken over the Republican Party.

It is a brand-new Republican Party. Republicans that have been around, Washington for a long time had to be sitting there watching this train of regular people, lobstermen, moms, all these different people coming out there and it was incredible testimonials about trump or about the problems that they face in this country and Democratic-led places. The Republicans had to be asking themselves, good gracious, how do we -- how do we never think of this, how do we never think to reach out to these people?

And, you know, I don't know if President Trump manages to win over all of those people, but God love him for reaching out to them and doing his best to try to bring them into the fold. That's what politics is supposed to be about.

And I would argue that's what Trump has done from day one. He doesn't care about any of this stuff. And to listen to the media portray him is being in the pocket of Russia and being racist and all this nonsense, all of this has gone away in the last four nights bread.

CHAFFETZ: Yeah, you know, Joe, we were watching a little video of the first lady walking down the steps there with Donald Trump. I've got to tell you, the meltdown that they had that this immigrant who speaks multiple languages and speaks English that may be sounds a little different than may be the accent that there used to how do the Democrats just panned this, it makes me giggle inside. I just kind of go to sleep with a smile on my face.

CONCHA: Jason, Melania Trump speaks five more languages than the people that are criticizing her. So we might want to back off on that one.

You talk about the meltdown, look, they look at the numbers. I'm a numbers guy and Joe Biden, his ticket got no bounce out of the Democratic National Convention.

CHAFFETZ: Yeah.

CONCHA: Think about it, since 1968, the average bounce you get out of the convention, whether you're Republican or Democrat, is five points, and they get 0.0. And think about what we've gone through this year, guys. The president was impeached this year, yes, that happened this year, and then you have this deadly pandemic that shuts down the economy and the country as a whole, and then you see all of this unrest and all of this violence and death in our cities.

And you're Joe Biden and you're basically in battleground states tied with the president if you look at the Real Clear Politics the differences only about three points and that's the margin of error. That's a dead heat.

So, also, what we're seeing --

CHAFFETZ: Yeah, I've got --

CONCHA: -- no momentum behind Joe Biden right now, all of the momentum behind President Trump. The fact that Joe Biden and it bears repeating, decide that he's not going to go campaign until after Labor Day, where is your sense of urgency, do you want to win this thing or do you want to play not to lose? And it appears to be the latter at this point.

And whenever he and Kamala Harris do an event together, they run off fashioning Usain Bolt off the stages before taking questions from reporters because they don't have any confidence in the message. It is a striking campaign. I've never seen anything quite like it where they are cowardly --

(CROSSTALK)

CHAFFETZ: Joe, I've got to go.

CONCHA: -- don't want to take questions from the press in public situations, you're not going to win that way. I'm sorry.

CHAFFETZ: Joe, I've got to go. When you're serving French fries to those teenagers, when you're serving those French fries to these teenagers, I'm sure they've got plenty of time to listen to it, but we've got to go here on "Hannity". So, thanks to you, Joe. Thank you, Charlie. We do appreciate it.

Republicans are starting to make some serious inroads with African-American voters and the left is not happy with that at all. That full story ahead.

Stay with us.

CHAFFETZ: Welcome back to this special edition of "Hannity": Countdown to 2020.

The RNC turned out to be a great success for the Trump campaign, telling the stories of real Americans whose lives have been changed by this administration for the better. Alice Marie Johnson story was just one of those highlighted throughout the week and earlier today, she received a full pardon from President Trump.

Of course, the left as outrage that Republicans are making inroads with African-American voters, launching baseless insults. For example, Alice Marie was accused of being, quote, propped up by the Trump campaign. She denies that claim, telling "FOX and Friends" she makes her own choices.

That's not all. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a rising star of the Republican Party, and others were called token minorities by a writer for "The Daily Beast".

And it gets worse, with MSNBC host Joy Reid tweeting, the RNC convention trotted out to black people to make white Americans feel good about white nationalism.

That is so offensive.

Here to react as black voices for Trump advisory board member T.W. Shannon and Republican congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik.

Kimberly, I want to start with you. You're on the ballot this year, and I've got to tell you, that ad of you walking around the city of Baltimore is about one of the best ads I've ever seen bar none.

But I've got to tell you, when you hear these Democrats come up for their pure political reasons try to attack you for your beliefs and the fact that you are running, how does -- how does that make you feel?

KIMBERLY KLACIK, MARYLAND CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE: I mean, it makes me feel awful, but it's expected, right? So, it's no secret that Baltimore City has been run by Democrats for over 50 years. And so, my campaign ad was just showing people the result of that. You know, whether or not you think Democrats have good or bad policy, you have to understand one-party mob rule in inner cities has lead to corruption and that is why we have these problems.

Now, I take a lot of offense to what Joy Ann Reid said. Alice Johnson should be the symbol for criminal justice reform. What President Trump has done is he's passed criminal justice reform and the First Step Act. He has basically dialed back the 1994 crime bill which is sponsored by our VP, Joe Biden, that's now running for president.

So, what Trump has done is rolled back another mess the Democrats had made. So, of course, they're very upset with it. But this is what they tried to do. They tried to hold the monopoly on it, call us tokens.

But I have to ask people like Joy Ann Reid, what have Democrats done for the black community up until now? I don't see it and I don't see many people in the community that have seen that.

We have a lot of people that are planning to vote for not just for me, but President Trump this time around.

CHAFFETZ: T.W., how do you see this whole situation unfolding? You pay a lot of attention to this? Tell us your perspective.

T.W. SHANNON, "BLACK CHOICES FOR TRUMP" ADVISORY BOARD MEMBER: Well, first of all, let me just say this, Jason, what you're saying as desperation from the Democrat Party. Remember this number, people like Kimberly, they are the worst fear of the Democratic Party. If Republicans get 13 percent of African American women, a Democrat will never win on the ballot ever again.

And I've got to tell you, I'm here in Georgia right now, in the Peach State, I've got an event for Black Voices for Trump. We had evangelist Alveda King there and the event was running over with people, African Americans who are -- in fact, we had a tent and the tent was running over. It's just -- it was nothing but African Americans who are fed up with the failed policies of the Democrat Party.

And what you see are people like Joe Biden who tell you you're not black if you don't vote for him, because they want to keep you on that Democrat plantation. But African Americans are waking up all over the country that Donald Trump has done more for the African-American community than any candidate in the last 50 years and that's a fact.

CHAFFETZ: No, and I think, President Trump has had a great success and you see rising stars like Senator Tim Scott. I got to tell you, he is one of the finest people on the planet. He is solid on policy.

And I appreciate T.W., Kimberly, thank you so much for joining us tonight.

More of this special edition of "Hannity" comes back right after this break.

CHAFFETZ: Welcome back to this special edition of "Hannity."

Thank you so much for joining us on this special edition of "Hannity". Sean will be back on Monday. I hope you all have a great weekend.

"Ingraham Angle" is up now.

