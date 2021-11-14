'Justice with Judge Jeanine' on the left's fake narrative

This is a rush transcript of "Justice with Judge Jeanine" on November 13, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello and welcome to JUSTICE. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro. Thanks so much for being with us tonight.



A deep dive ahead on the Rittenhouse murder trial, but first my open.



Fake it until you make it, that's the new motto of the left-wing of America, because in 2021, if you dare to disagree with liberals and dare to speak out against the rise of lawlessness in America, beware.



We saw it this week with the fake rush to judgment prosecution of Kyle Rittenhouse, the young man from Kenosha, Wisconsin brazenly mistreated by the mainstream media, the vindictive left, and even the President of the United States who lied and said that he was a white supremacist and domestic terrorists, that he was part of a militia.



This, now, 18-year-old was downright harassed and abused by a hostile prosecutor, a prosecutor who called into question the defendant's innocence in front of a jury simply because he exercised his constitutional right to remain silent before trial.



THOMAS BINGER, PROSECUTOR: It is August 25, 2020. This is the first time that you have told your story.



Since August 25, 2020, you've had the benefit of watching countless videos of your actions that night. You've also had the opportunity to listen to the testimony of all 30-some witnesses that have testified in this trial so far.



After all of that now, you are telling us your side of the story.



I am making the point that after hearing everything in the case, now he is tailoring his story to what has already been introduced.



JUDGE BRUCE SCHROEDER, KENOSHA COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT: The problem is this is a grave constitutional violation for you to talk about the defendant's silence that is -- and you're right -- you're right on the -- you're right on the borderline.



PIRRO: So what really was the motivation of the prosecutor in this case? Why was the District Attorney so quick to indict 17-year-old Rittenhouse within 48 hours of a complicated case where three individuals were shot at night in the middle of a riot, as hundreds of witnesses and hours of video needed to be reviewed? How was the so sure was intentional murder versus second degree versus reckless, or even self-defense?



How was it that this young man who immediately tried to turn himself in was portrayed as a murderer who crossed state lines to kill when he crossed that state line almost every day to work and visit his father and friends. The motivation? The crowd needed a villain. It was a give us a Barabbas moment. The mob wanted blood and the DA was more than willing to appease them, giving them a 17-year-old without a real investigation.



Make no mistake, liberals are emboldened and their fake it until they make it strategy has kicked into high gear. For anyone on the wrong side of the political aisle, you could quickly find yourself on the Democrats' enemy list.



Remember the fake Trump dossier? The source of that phony attempt to smear the 45th President of the United States has been charged with lying to the F.B.I., but for the years, the Intelligence Community -- the Intelligence Community backed by their allies in the mainstream media, they claimed the dossier was authentic --



NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: It maybe dirty, but it ain't fake.



RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Is there anything in the dossier that has been disproven?



JAMES CLAPPER, FORMER DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: No. No, I guess the answer -- the short answer to the question.



PIRRO: We've always known it was fake, believe it to the left to lie, divide, and try to turn us against each other. They don't care as long as they make it.



Another fake narrative being sold to Americans is that people actually support the reckless Biden agenda and spending spree that's about as fake news as it gets.



Oh, and by the way, according to stumbling Joe, if you don't agree with his fake agenda, you are just simply too stupid to appreciate the wisdom of his epic leadership.



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: You hear a lot about the supply chains in the news, but frankly, not a lot of people are clear -- have a clear understanding whether they have a PhD or they didn't go to school about how a supply chain works.



PIRRO: Sorry, Mr. President. The reality is that only 37.8 percent actually approve of the job that you're doing. That's not surprising considering that under the Joe Biden administration, consumer prices surged over six percent in October alone.



And as temperatures start dropping from coast to coast, we are learning that year-over-year, propane prices are up 54 percent. Heating oil is up 43 percent, natural gas is up 30 percent, and electricity is up six percent. And with less than two weeks to go until Thanksgiving, food prices are skyrocketing.



But that's not stopping Washington from spending your hard earned money. Last week, they pushed through a $1.2 trillion so-called Infrastructure Bill with 13 Republicans willing to sell their souls and their party down the river.



Take a look on your screen. The Democrats who fake it until they make it can always do it alone, sometimes even so-called Republicans catapult them to the top. These are the Republicans who supported a trillion dollar piece of legislation that not even AOC herself could support. They could have stopped it and started from scratch. They don't deserve to be re-elected next term.



And sadly, the spending spree is only beginning. Up next, a $1.75 trillion Climate Bill that's likely to be voted on this week. And according to the former head of the D.N.C., Ed Rendell, wasting trillions of taxpayer dollars at a rapid pace make stumbling Joe Biden a modern day FDR.



ED RENDELL, FORMER HEAD OF D.N.C.: I will tell you that when the New Year strikes, when we go to 2020-2022, we will have a President who has achieved more in his first year in office than anyone certainly in my lifetime. You'd have to go back to FDR to find someone who has achieved anything greater.



PIRRO: Comparing Joe Biden to FDR is not only fake news, it's downright laughable.



Now, speaking of laughter, that seems to be the administration's go-to strategy whenever they're faced with tough issues.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What is the Granholm plan to increase oil production in America?



JENNIFER GRANHOLM, U.S. SECRETARY OF ENERGY: (Laughing) Okay. That is hilarious. Would that I had the magic wand on this.



QUESTION: Do you plan to visit the border?



KAMALA HARRIS (D), VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Not today. (Laughing). But, I have before and I'm sure I will, again.



PIRRO: You know, there's nothing funny about the energy crisis or the supply chain crisis or the border crisis, or any of the real crises impacting families across the nation.



But stick to your fake it until you make it strategy, liberals, and we'll see who is laughing on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 when Americans head to the polls to put an end to the fake it until you make it strategy.



And that's my open.



Joining me now with the reaction, author of "How I Saved the World," co- host of "The Five" and host of "Watters' World," Jesse Watters.



All right, Jesse, what do you think of this, fake it until you make it and then when you get there, it doesn't matter, do whatever you want?



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST, WATTERS' WORLD: Well, I've faked it until I've made it, so I can't hit them that hard, Judge. But you're right, so Biden ran his whole campaign based off Charlottesville, remember? That's how he launched it.



PIRRO: Yes.



WATTERS: It was basically, I'm running against a white supremacist in the White House. So they spark these riots, and these riots aren't supposed to be messed with. They're supposed to be able to just burn and loot and go crazy.



Kyle Rittenhouse comes in, he has a right to carry, in this country, you have a right to carry, and he got in the way of that, and they wanted mob justice. And so they had to slander him as a white supremacist, and despite the clear video evidence, they had to cook this guy. They want him to rot in prison.



PIRRO: You know what's amazing is that, as you watch the prosecution's case disintegrate, you see the left get even more disturbed about the fact that this kid may win. This kid -- maybe Americans do have a right to the Second Amendment, to have a gun to defend themselves.



But let's talk now, let's talk about Joe Biden specifically.



WATTERS: Sure.



PIRRO: And the fact that he wants to spend $1.2 trillion, he'll sign that on Monday, and then he still wants to do his Build Back Better, I think, and he keeps thinking the more that we have to pay for food, the more that our standard of living goes down, the more that the Consumer Price Index goes up, the better off we'll be.



And then he says, you people are too stupid to understand that supply chain. What's going on?



WATTERS: He is stupid, and that's clear. So, we've already spent $10 trillion in a fiscal year, $10 trillion.



PIRRO: Isn't that amazing?



WATTERS: And so now, we're going to slap on another $2 trillion to $3 trillion and expect there is no inflation? Fed is going to have to raise rates, Judge, they're going to have to do it. He is going to beg them to not do it before the midterms. It doesn't matter when they do it. It is going to raise rates, the market is going to correct, people are going to stop hiring and then these guys have got nothing. He has got no recovering economy. He's got jack.



PIRRO: You know what's amazing to me is, you know, people just -- they don't understand on the left, look, the guy keeps making more money and he keeps putting more money into the economy. And then I realize, my dollar isn't worth as much as it was when there were fewer dollars out there.



WATTERS: He has destroyed the dollar.



PIRRO: He has destroyed it.



WATTERS: And you ever have a weak dollar now and that's sending oil prices through the roof. You have high fuel prices, and now, you fill up your tank and it is twice as much as it was on Donald Trump, and all those costs get passed on back to the consumer, which again, inflates prices. It's a vicious cycle.



PIRRO: You know, the best point -- the best part of it is, Joe Biden says, gee, I don't know what to do about that.



WATTERS: He has no plan. He has no plans for gas prices, no plans for inflation. But Kamala comes out overseas and says we are really focused on inflation. It's our highest priority.



PIRRO: Yes, but she doesn't explain it because she doesn't understand it.



WATTERS: She doesn't -- they don't understand it.



PIRRO: That's what Joe is talking about.



WATTERS: Joe has never done anything. Hunter handles his business. Remember? They share a bank account. Joe has never had a job his whole life.



PIRRO: That's right. Hunter, the 10 percent guy.



WATTERS: That's right. He is holding 10 percent for Joe, which is 12 percent after inflation.



PIRRO: Yes, right. You're right about that. And finally, how do you think the Rittenhouse case is going to end?



WATTERS: I believe he is going to be acquitted on the murder charges. They'll probably convict on the carrying charge.



PIRRO: Yes.



WATTERS: And that's only what -- a couple of months? That's not a lot.



PIRRO: That's nine months. It's nine months. He also spent time in before they actually had him bailed out.



WATTERS: Right.



PIRRO: So, I'm curious as to whether or not this Judge is going to end up dismissing some of the counts as opposed to sending him to the jury, although, he has agreed to charge lesser included crimes, which I won't get into. But it's going to be an interesting week next week.



WATTERS: It is. We're going to get a big verdict we expect.



PIRRO: Yes. And then I'll see you on "The Five" next week.



WATTERS: I hope so.



PIRRO: I hope so, too.



WATTERS: Love having you on "The Five."



PIRRO: All right, Jesse. Great to have you here. Thanks so much.



WATTERS: Thank you, Judge.



PIRRO: And just ahead, Kyle Rittenhouse's mom speaks exclusively to her own show on "Hannity." Her message to the Biden administration and the left is next.



And Sean is here to talk, what's next in this trial? Don't go anywhere.



WENDY RITTENHOUSE, MOTHER OF KYLE RITTENHOUSE: I was so angry for a while at him. And what he did to my son, he defamed him.



RITTENHOUSE: I was angry. President Biden don't know my son whatsoever. And he is not a white supremacist. He's not a racist. And he did that for the votes, and I was so angry for a while at him in what he did to my son, he defamed him.



PIRRO: Kyle Rittenhouse's mother, angry and emotional in that exclusive interview with my next guest.



Her son's trial has garnered national attention as he has been labeled a white supremacist and guilty of murder by the left before his trial had even begun. The host of "Hannity," my friend, Sean Hannity joins me now. All right, good evening, Sean.



SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST, "HANNITY": Only a very few people admit they're my friend. But anyway --



PIRRO: I know, I love -- I love you and thanks very much for being on the set with me.



HANNITY: It's great -- I love your new graphics. I love the studio. It looks amazing.



PIRRO: Thank you.



HANNITY: You look good.



PIRRO: I'm so excited. I love my studio. But listen, Sean, you had Kyle's mother on. It broke my heart when she said "The President of the United States defamed my son."



So it's not even about whether he's guilty of murder or not, it is calling him a white supremacist. You had her on the show, she seemed as credible as anyone.



HANNITY: Well, first of all, what bothers me the most, and I feel terrible for her, this is a pattern. They got Trump-Russia collusion wrong on every level, even "The Washington Post" acknowledging just yesterday that, in fact, their reporting on the Steele dossier was wrong.



We covered that story for years, and we were right.



PIRRO: For years.



HANNITY: We were also right on the Cambridge Police case. We were right on the UVA case. We were right on the Duke Lacrosse case. We were right on the Ferguson Missouri case and the Baltimore Freddie Gray case.



PIRRO: Right.



HANNITY: There is a fundamental breakdown with the media and the Democrats. They politicize these high profile cases without any evidence, without granting any presumption of innocence, without due process. And the results are horrific.



Because what they do in every case is they create this massive expectation of a result that is never going to occur.



I'll give you a quick couple of examples. When the Ferguson case happened with Officer Darren Wilson, I had my sources that I won't reveal telling me there were numerous eyewitnesses that would corroborate the story of Darren Wilson --



PIRRO: The police officer.



HANNITY: That it was Michael Brown that reached into the police car, that's where the first bullet went, and he also charged at Darren Wilson, okay. But the expectation was "Hands up. Don't shoot," if you recall.



PIRRO: I do.



HANNITY: Right? All right. Similarly, we saw that -- look at the Duke Lacrosse case.



PIRRO: Oh, that was terrible.



HANNITY: Right? How did I get that case right? And you get that case right and others get this case right? Well, I actually went out to their home and I met them and I met the kids and I met the family, and I knew very early on that exculpatory evidence was going to emerge and these kids would be able to prove that they were not there at the time of the alleged incident.



PIRRO: But you see, here is the problem. There's a rush to judgment. It's almost like in this case with Kyle Rittenhouse, less than 48 hours later, in the dark, at night, with hundreds of witnesses, with fires all over the place, police standing down, drone videos. They don't -- you don't even have time to look at it in less than 48 hours. They said we've got our man we're going to charge this guy with murder -- intentional.



HANNITY: I've done this 33 years I've been a broadcasting.



PIRRO: Me, too.



HANNITY: Right. So -- and you of course, your years over at the DA.



PIRRO: Yes.



HANNITY: I never like to predict jury outcomes because you don't know what's in their mind.



PIRRO: You're right.



HANNITY: But if you look at the evidence in the Rittenhouse case, it is pretty compelling and pretty overwhelming. You have the star witness for the prosecution admitting he pointed a loaded gun at Kyle Rittenhouse before he shot.



PIRRO: Directly at his head. Directly at his head.



HANNITY: Directly at his head. Okay, then we have eyewitness testimony and a ton of video out there that shows one person grabbing Kyle's gun.



PIRRO: Right.



HANNITY: He is being chased by a mob. He gets his hat knocked off. He is on the ground. Then you've got this picture of this guy with his foot in the air, about to stomp it right down and push his head into the pavement.



PIRRO: Yes.



HANNITY: And now, we get to the issue what the law in Wisconsin is and it is very clear, if you are in fear of your life or severe bodily harm, you do have a right to self-defense. I don't see a guilty verdict here.



PIRRO: I don't either.



HANNITY: Except maybe on the gun charge.



PIRRO: Yes, and the gun charge is nine months, he's already served a few months.



HANNITY: That's right.



PIRRO: And he was just short of 18, he could have had that gun. And by the way, to everybody who is listening, he didn't cross state lines with the gun. The gun was already in the other state. Enough of that craziness.



HANNITY: His father lived there.



PIRRO: His father lived there. He went there all the time, he worked there. You know, it's like 10 minutes away.



HANNITY: But there's one point I want to really put a lot of emphasis on here. When whether it's Barack Obama in the Trayvon Martin case --



PIRRO: Right, it could have been my son.



HANNITY: Or Cambridge -- could have been my son, right -- or "Hands up, don't shoot," it never happened, and a rush to judgment and prominent politicians and activists, and of course, the media fueling the fire. And they create an atmosphere where a town, a city, that a certain result is expected based on their reckless irresponsible comments, and based on the fact that they never allow simple due process, simple presumption of innocence.



PIRRO: Oh, the fundamentals of what this country is all about.



HANNITY: Fundamentals.



PIRRO: But let me ask you something. He is a white supremacist, the judge is white, all the attorneys are white, the prosecutors, the defense attorney.



HANNITY: Three people shot are white.



PIRRO: You have three people shot who are white, the defendant is white. I mean, is there -- is there going to be -- are they going to burn down buildings if he is acquitted?



HANNITY: Well, you know, we've got this January 6th Commission. I condemn what happened on January 6th.



PIRRO: Well, I did too.



HANNITY: But here is what I'd like to know, where is the Liz Cheney Commission on the 534 riots where we had dozens of Americans die --



PIRRO: Injured, businesses.



HANNITY: Thousands and thousands of police officers injured, pelted with bricks, bottles, rocks, Molotov cocktails.



PIRRO: Right.



HANNITY: Where is that Committee -- Liz Cheney, where is that Commission? Where is your lecture on the Constitution there now that you've aligned with yourself?



PIRRO: But here is the thing, the left is always faking it, and then they end up making it, and that was the point of my whole open. They fake it. They lie, the mainstream media agrees with them, and then they win.



So finally, you've got Joe Biden, I'm going to put another $1.2 trillion and a few trillion more, and everything's going to be fine for all you stupid people who don't understand supply chain.



HANNITY: Oh, no, no, it's going to cost you nothing.



PIRRO: I forgot.



HANNITY: $3.5 trillion. I'll do what Joe does, "Nothing. It's going to cost you nothing. Pay your fair share."



Listen, we have a President, unfortunately, in my humble opinion, half the time I don't think he knows what day of the week it is.



PIRRO: But he doesn't know where he is.



HANNITY: And look at the aggression of Russia with Ukraine. Look at the aggression with China --



PIRRO: China.



HANNITY: Look at every single problem we have as a country. If it's the economy, go back to the Trump policies of low taxes and less regulation. If it's high energy prices, adopt Donald Trump's energy independence policies and stop begging OPEC.



If it's the borders, stay in Mexico, build the wall, and get rid of this idiotic process and release.



PIRRO: Some policies. But you know what the terrible part of it is, when he stopped the XL Keystone pipeline and he gave approval to the one in Europe and now --



HANNITY: No, no. He gave it to Vladimir.



PIRRO: He gave it to Vladimir Putin.



HANNITY: He is making Russia rich.



PIRRO: Yes, and he is begging OPEC to drill a little more.



HANNITY: It is humiliating.



PIRRO: How sad is that? How pathetic is it. Anyway, you and I can do an hour show.



HANNITY: You know what? It is humiliating. Abandoning Americans ...



PIRRO: He is shaming us.



HANNITY: ... in Afghanistan is humiliating.



PIRRO: Yes, we haven't seen the end of the impact of his decision in Afghanistan.



HANNITY: Oh no.



PIRRO: It is coming, Sean.



HANNITY: It will get worse, sadly.



PIRRO: We love you. Thank you.



HANNITY: I hope I am wrong.



PIRRO: Thank you. I hope you're wrong, too.



HANNITY: I love your show.



PIRRO: I love you more.



HANNITY: Sometimes, you scare me a little bit in the open.



PIRRO: All right, Sean Hannity. Thanks.



HANNITY: Thanks.



PIRRO: And next, all the evidence in the Rittenhouse case points to just one conclusion, criminal defense attorney, Brian Claypool joins me to break it all down. Don't go anywhere.



KYLE RITTENHOUSE, DEFENDANT: I was cornered from in front of me with Mr. Ziminski and there were --



There were people right there --



PIRRO: An emotional week for Kyle Rittenhouse as the 18-year-old broke down on the stand this week describing what happened from his point of view on that fateful night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.



Here now to discuss the legal angles, criminal defense attorney, Brian Claypool.



Brian, thanks so much for being with us on JUSTICE. Now, there were three people who were shot. One is Rosenbaum, the other is Huber, and the third is Grosskreutz who is still alive, but I want you to listen to this sound from Drew Hernandez before I ask the question.



DREW HERNANDEZ, WITNESS: Rosenbaum was attempting to push a burning dumpster into police vehicles that were occupied by police officers, human beings. And once someone put that dumpster out, he immediately started to get confrontational.



PIRRO: All right, so there you have a witness to what was going on with Rosenbaum and Kyle that night. And in addition, Rosenbaum, not in that clip, I should say -- the witness not in that clip -- said that Rosenbaum tried to reach toward Kyle and grab his gun. Would Kyle be justified in that situation in using deadly physical force?



BRIAN CLAYPOOL, CRIMINAL DEFENSE ATTORNEY: Hey, Judge, great to be with you. My answer is yes, because self-defense is a reasonable belief that you're in harm's way; that you might die. It is an objective standard.



But here, Rittenhouse is faced with Rosenbaum who is lunging at them. He is grabbing for a gun and another piece of important information that Rittenhouse had heard Ziminski say, "Hey, get him and kill him." So Rosenbaum is the aggressor and in Rittenhouse's mind, he is thinking, this guy is going to kill me. He lunges, grabs for the gun. Absolutely, I think self-defense applies there.



PIRRO: Okay, and in addition to that, Brian, he said he felt cornered. Let's go to the second person who was shot.



This is Huber. Huber struck Kyle in the neck with a skateboard using it like you would a baseball bat, which in itself would make it something of deadly physical force. And he also grabbed Kyle's gun, and Kyle said he felt the gun strapped pulling away from him. Would Kyle be justified in resisting that with deadly physical force?



CLAYPOOL: Yes, in Huber's situation, Rittenhouse again, is legally entitled to exercise self-defense. Why? Last time I checked, a skateboard could be construed as a deadly weapon. You hit somebody in the head with a skateboard that could kill you. You combine that with Huber also grabbing for the AR-15, and clearly, Rittenhouse is in harm's way. He feels like he might die and he can use deadly force.



PIRRO: All right, and finally Grosskreutz, first he has his hands up and Rittenhouse doesn't shoot at him. This is all from the testimony. But then he lunges toward Kyle, points his gun directly at his head and admits he went forward. Would Rittenhouse be justified in using his force to defend himself?



CLAYPOOL: Yes, the Grosskreutz case is laughable. I mean, that shouldn't even been brought. No charges should have been brought in this case. This is ridiculous. I mean, he points a gun at Rittenhouse. Why would you charge Rittenhouse with any crime? Rittenhouse has every right at that point to shoot and save his own life.



And the common thread, Judge, with these three victims is that they were all three aggressors, right? They were chasing after Rittenhouse and they were being the aggressive ones, and that's what led to what happened.



PIRRO: All right, Brian Claypool, thanks so much for being with us tonight. And my next guest is a Civil Rights attorney, who is all too familiar with not only this case, but with what's going on in this country, FOX News contributor, Leo Terrell.



All right, Leo, it's good to have you on the show tonight. Let's talk about what's going on in this country. The use of deadly physical force by Kyle Rittenhouse, I believe has been established in this case, of course, it's always up to the jury, but what's happened in this country is that there has been a vacuum created, even in this case with the police standing down, the police are not there, businesses are being burnt.



People are rioting, there are people there from 44 different cities. They are not even there from that community coming in.



So, when there's that vacuum, people tend to take arms, and try to protect themselves. What do you see going into the future with this kind of activity?



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, as long as the Democrats are in power, Judge, a continuation unfortunately, this is the George Floyd effect. This is the righty, the Bernie, and all these Democratic cities, and then you have a rush to judgment, Judge, on this particular case.



They didn't investigate this case. They file these charges within days. It is a politically charged case.



PIRRO: Less than 48 hours.



TERRELL: This young man should never have been charged.



PIRRO: Less than 48 hours.



TERRELL: Right. This is a political trial, politically motivated, to please the left, to please the Democrats, to please the left-wing narrative.



This is a crime. It is a crime for the DA to file these charges because this young man was trying to save his life, an affirmative self-defense, Your Honor. He was honestly and justifiably using force to prevent losing his life.



PIRRO: Well, there is no question, but let me ask you this. Why is the left -- the more the prosecution's case is deteriorating, the more the defendant is proving that he had the right to use deadly physical force in defense of himself, the more the left is going ballistic, calling him, you know, everything from a white supremacist to terrorist. It is even getting worse now.



What does -- why is the left so hateful about this young man? What is it about him?



TERRELL: Well, I'll tell you right now, and by the way, he has a great lawsuit -- defamation lawsuit against Crazy Joe Biden.



PIRRO: Against the President.



TERRELL: For calling him a white racist --



PIRRO: That's right.



TERRELL: Supremacist and all these other individuals. I'll tell you why, Judge. You can't figure out the logic of the left. They will lie. They will create a false narrative. They are ignoring what the facts are.



You and I know that there has been ample evidence of an affirmative defense, but what the left cares, they don't care. They will lie to create their narrative because they want this to be a continuation of attacking law enforcement, attacking the criminal justice system.



The whole game of the left, Your Honor, is to destroy this country and transform this country into something that 99 percent of this country do not want.



PIRRO: No question. Leo Terrell, thanks so much for being with us tonight.



And next, if you dare to disagree with the left, you will be targeted by CNN, the ladies of "The View," and MSNBC. We call out the mainstream media for their allies with Joe Concha and Tomi Lahren, next.



JON HEILEMANN, NBC NEWS AND MSNBC NATIONAL AFFAIRS ANALYST: It's not good that a 17-year-old vigilante, arguably a domestic terrorist picked up a rifle, drove to a different state to shoot people.



PIRRO: The mainstream media was wrong and downright deceitful in the aftermath of the Kenosha riots that led to the circus like trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, but the lives of the left didn't end in 2020, they continued this week.



JOY BEHAR, HOST, "THE VIEW": That acting job of the crying, I can't even look at it.



That is one of the worst actors I've ever said.



JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC HOST: This Judge is an absolute joke. He's been a joke from the very beginning.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is white privilege on steroids.



JEFFREY TOOBIN, CNN CHIEF LEGAL ANALYST: What kind of idiot 17-year-old, gets a giant gun and goes to a riot. He has no license. He has no training.



He thinks he's going to scrub graffiti off with his AR-15? I mean, the stupidity of this, I think, what could possibly go wrong?



PIRRO: Here with reaction FOX Nation host, Tomi Lahren and FOX News contributor, Joe Concha. All right, Tomi, I'll start with you. Just tell you to hit it.



TOMI LAHREN, FOX NATION HOST: You know, they don't talk about the stupidity of rioting in the first place, which is the first thing I noticed about that little montage you showed us, but you know, the media runs its newsrooms the way Democrats run this country, based on this false notion of rampant white supremacy and Kyle Rittenhouse when he fit that bill for their narrative, and the facts can't get in the way of that or of their rosy narrative about their precious, mostly peaceful protesters, they propped up all 2020 summer riot season long.



So without this narrative of widespread white supremacy, this narrative they created to win an election, they have nothing, and that goes for the media and the Democratic Party as a whole. They've got to continue this charade. And unfortunately, Kyle Rittenhouse was caught in the crosshairs of that.



PIRRO: You know, Joe, Kyle Rittenhouse, I mean, just the trial itself has pretty much put true to some of the lies even in the indictment in terms of what he did, who he is. I mean, but the mainstream media is doubling down. It doesn't matter what the facts are.



JOE CONCHA, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, and I enjoyed that montage you just played particularly Jeffrey Toobin calling Kyle Rittenhouse an idiot.



PIRRO: Of all --



CONCHA: Yes, I'm glad that you could see his hand throughout that entire analysis, anyway. But you know what's so -- thank you -- craptastic about this coverage, Judge? The other conformity of it all, right?



I watch the other cable news networks. It's like a memo went out, making it mandatory to call Kyle Rittenhouse a racist, and only in this country can a white guy shoot three other white guys and somehow racist made the central issue in the case.



Maybe that's because the President of the United States once called Rittenhouse a white supremacist, which set off this whole echo chamber that you're seeing now, and it gets better. You know, you see an anchor like Don Lemon suggesting the white Judge may also be racist. Why? For making a benign supply chain joke about an Asian food lunch order for the courthouse.



He also said that Rittenhouse is the ultimate case of quote "white wannabe vigilantism." So this is the same guy to Tomi's point who supported Black Lives Matter in those mostly peaceful riots last summer. And you know, maybe the story is how inept the prosecution is, maybe the story -- and I'm just spit-balling here -- is that eyewitnesses testify that Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense.



The video shows the same thing. Maybe the media should stop taking sides in declaring people like Kyle Rittenhouse guilty until proven innocent and do their jobs and just report the facts.



PIRRO: Well, again, you know, Tomi, you referenced at first, nobody is talking about the fact that they were taking garbage cans and filling them with all kinds of items so that they could set them on fire. and then sending them down toward police cars, police, we didn't know where they were when all of these shooting was taking place, either they were told to stand down, or they had their hand tied behind their back.



But nobody cares about the burning of the businesses, the rioting, the looting. There were people there from 44 different cities, these aren't locals. These are people who came in to make trouble and they're worried about Kyle Rittenhouse and calling him a domestic terrorist.



He lives there or he visits his father and works there. He lives 10 miles from there.



LAHREN: Right. Well, let's also keep in mind that that summer riot season cost American cities about a billion dollars and dozens of lives, which the media didn't seem to care about, because they really frame that in terms of activism and justice.



And the same thing is continuing to happen. We've got the leaders of BLM right now in New York City also threatening that city with more riots and more bloodshed, and the media -- although the media did not cause this -- the media certainly has stoked the fire by turning the other cheek to the rioters, and by calling people like Kyle Rittenhouse a white supremacist and a racist, just to make the public perception the one that they need, which is that white supremacy is the problem in this country and not everything else that's going wrong including BLM and Antifa.



PIRRO: You know, quickly, Joe because media is your thing. I mean, let's assume that Rittenhouse is acquitted or that all the murder charges are knocked out. They won't admit they were wrong, will they?



CONCHA: Of course not, because we saw it in Virginia, right, in that Governor's race and Lieutenant Governor's race, right?



PIRRO: You're right.



CONCHA: The people making these charges against Rittenhouse were the same people who claimed Winsome Sears was the first black woman to win states like Virginia, one because she supports white supremacy, come on. Got to go.



PIRRO: Tomi and Joe, thanks so much -- thanks for being with us.



And up next, the Black Lives Matter cofounder says it will be blood on the streets as the next New York City Mayor tries to restore law and order in this troubled city. How can we stop the threat of riots? Our experts are next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HAWK NEWSOME, FOUNDER, NEW YORK CITY BLACK LIVES MATTER: If they think that they're going to go back to the old ways of policing, then we are going to take to the streets again. There will be riots. There will be fire and there will be bloodshed.



PIRRO: Outrage tonight as Black Lives Matter again threatens one of America's cities with violent riots. But this time with a pathetic and useless de Blasio on his way out of New York City, Mayor-elect Eric Adams has something to say to that threat. Take a look.



ERIC ADAMS (D), NEW YORK CITY MAYOR-ELECT: We're going to have the backs of our police officers, but we're going to hold them accountable to do their jobs. And so if fringe elements want to hurl rhetoric like that, that's silly to New Yorkers. This is not going to be the city of burning.



PIRRO: Author of the new book "Black in Blue," Seattle's former Police Chief, Carmen Best, who resigned amid the far left's battle to defund law enforcement. She is here now with reaction to that and much more.



Good evening, it is great to see you again, Chief. I understand that you are in the midst of your great book "Black in Blue" that I've had a chance to look at and that you are actually in the running to be one of the Police Chiefs in New York City. I'll ask you how that's going a little later. But what do you think of Hawk Newsome, threatening New York City with bloodshed and riots if the Mayor decides to enforce law and order and bring back the anti-crime gun unit?



CARMEN BEST, SEATTLE'S FORMER POLICE CHIEF: Well, first, thank you for having me. It's always a pleasure to talk to. You know what I'll say is, I think it's fair to be honest with you to acknowledge the concerns of racial social justice, advocacy, and Black Lives Matter. But at the same time, you know, there has to be as Mayor-elect Adams is putting forward a comprehensive public safety plan and that plan has to include strategies in which to bring down the increase in violence and shots fired that we've seen lately.



And so I think it's an opportunity to put a structure in place that will help reduce the level of crime that they're seeing in the city. And so I have full confidence that that's where we're going to be going in New York, and really across the nation as agencies come up with strategies to reduce crime.



PIRRO: Well, you certainly are an example of someone who was in law enforcement, fought the good fight and as Seattle's Police Chief, I mean, there were precincts that were burned by officers abroad out of the precincts, and yet they kept defunding your department.



But I think you know, better than anyone that if you don't have plainclothes officers in an anti-crime unit or a street crime unit to try to get guns off the street, it's just not going to happen. Is that something that you would consider important to do in today's day and age?



BEST: Yes, you know, I can tell you my experience has been, we have officers who are out, you know, in the field, doing surveillance, you know, contacting gang members, stopping the flow of guns. It really has been beneficial.



And often, believe it or not, many of those officers because they are working so closely, they actually can help, you know, help, prevent, and curtail some folks who are getting involved in nefarious acts by either doing referrals or adding in interrupters.



There is a lot of good that can come from this as well.



So I think it's an important part of this strategy, amongst many other things, to bring down violence.



PIRRO: And what do you think of Hawk Newsome? I mean, do you see that as incitement to rioting? To saying there is going to be bloodshed, there's going to be riots, and blood on the streets. I mean, that's very frightening to a lot of people who live not just in New York, but in big cities across the country.



BEST: Yes. I don't know Mr. Newsome. I imagine he was feeling emotional at the time. As you know, we've all gone through this a year of ups and downs, a lot of polarization, and so the last thing any of us wants to see is more violence in the streets.



In fact, we want to see just the opposite. So I think there is an opportunity to, you know for compromise to prevail and to work together to figure out ways to stop the prolific shots fired that we're seeing all over the country.



PIRRO: Well, we'll see what the new Mayor Eric Adams does and Carmen Best, we'll see where you end up in terms of Police Commissioner. Thanks so much for being with us.



Next, the FOX News event of the year that you've all been waiting for. I have all the details you need to know, next.



Thanks so much for watching I'm Jeanine Pirro advocating for truth justice and the American way.



I'll see you next Saturday night.



