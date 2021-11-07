'Justice with Judge Jeanine' on the Democratic Party being at odds after election losses

This is a rush transcript of "Justice of Judge Jeanine" on November 6, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello and welcome to JUSTICE. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro. Thanks so much for being with us tonight.



I am thrilled to be in my studio as we unveil my stunning new graphics, so exciting. But let's get right to my open.



America is waking up, perhaps, we are even woke. But forget about the wokeness you've heard of in recent years. The enlightening that's happening now is bigger, greater and will continue to create shockwaves throughout this country. In other words, a new side of the aisle is now woke.



I'm sorry to inform Nancy Pelosi, Don Lemon, AOC, Chuck Schumer and the entire left-wing cabal, we are woke. And here's what I won't do tonight, which is bore you with soundbites, low lights, and the awful things liberals, Democrats, and the mainstream media have called Republicans and conservatives. Instead, let's just watch one single video of Democrat icon, James Carville from last Friday.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JAMES CARVILLE, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: The Republican Party is not a party, it's a cult. The Democratic Party is a coalition.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Wait for this America. My, what a difference a few days can make. After making that comment, and after his party took a beating in Virginia, he changed his tune and kicked off a political blame game.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CARVILLE: What is wrong is this stupid wokeness. This defund the police lunacy, this take Abraham Lincoln's name off of schools meant that -- people see that and it's just really had a suppressive effect all across the country. The Democrats, some of these people need to go to a woke detox center or something.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: James had an about face within days. If only his party followed, because his fellow left-wing progressive liberal Democrats have not only been wrong for years, within the last week, we've had to hear this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think we're going to win in Virginia.



KAMALA HARRIS (D), VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: What happens in Virginia, well, in large part determines what happens in 2022 and 2024 and on.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Madam Vice President, I couldn't agree more. America is making a comeback, and it is not about you or your liberal policies. It's about America and who we are and what we believe. It is the opposite of your woke, racist, Marxist, socialist, un-American nonsensical ideology. Your pals at CNN summed up just how big the loss was on Tuesday better than I could.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



VAN JONES, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: A five-alarm fire.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: For once, Obama's former green jobs czar actually made a good point. In only a few short months, Joe Biden's support among independents has plummeted by nearly 30 points. Make no mistake, the left is scrambling. They've lost their highest profile Governor, New York's Emmy winning, granny killing Cuomo, now a defendant in a sexual assault prosecution as a result of a sex scandal.



And speaking of that sex scandal in New York, here's how the love guv's Brother attempted to explain away his party's epic failure on Tuesday.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: Price tag politics can create a paradox. People can like the policies, but not the price tag. Look at the polls of Independent voters. It's exactly how they feel -- like the policies, not the price tag.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: No, Chris, they don't like their money being spent on absurd programs like the plan to dish out $450,000.00 to every illegal who broke the law by entering this country and feels bad at how they were treated, and they don't support legislation like Joe Biden's so-called Build Back Better, which does nothing but put money in the pockets of those who ought to be out working like the rest of us.



There are so many reasons Republicans won from Virginia, to Texas, to Seattle, to Ohio, to Buffalo, to Long Island. But if there's one, quote, one soundbite that speaks to the ire of America, it's this one.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TERRY MCAULIFFE (D), VIRGINIA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: America is waking up. Yes, we're the woke ones now. You woke the sleeping giant and poked that bear in the eye, and she came out of her cave with a vengeance. So you can take your progressive, racist, union supporting, tax sucking, American-hating, patriotic-hating agenda to the socialist countries where it belongs. It ain't going to work here. Trust me on that.



And that's my open.



Joining me now with reaction to my open and much more, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization and my friend, Eric Trump. Hi, Eric.



ERIC TRUMP, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, TRUMP ORGANIZATION: You are amazing. I couldn't have said it better. I mean, it was great.



PIRRO: Well, you have to have an incredible reaction to Tuesday, and what happened to Biden and all those things that they talked about for the last 10 months. What do you think of them?



E. TRUMP: Well, first of all, I'm happy you mentioned all the other states because everybody only talks about Virginia, but we had incredible wins in Pennsylvania. We had incredible wins in Ohio. Literally, across the country. Right?



So, our State Supreme Court Justice, different statehouses and other things. I mean, so many wins. But listen, you have a President who is a complete joke, a completely ineffective, who is literally falling asleep in Glasgow, while you have two million illegal immigrants coming across the Southern border, while inflation is rampant, while you have 4,000 ships, you know, literally off the coast of California.



You have no Christmas presents on shelves for kids coming up, and this guy is falling asleep in climate meetings on the other side of the world. Get back to America, do your job, and people see it. People see how ineffective this guy is. People see the problems of this country and people see the fact that unlike Donald Trump, Biden has no fight.



And what's really interesting, right, Terry McAuliffe made all of Virginia about Donald Trump. That's all he said. My father's base showed up, all while you had like the stars of the Democratic Party -- you had Obama go in there, you had Harris go in there, you had Biden go in there, all these people went in there, and their candidate who literally outraised the Republican several times over, literally flopped in the State of Virginia, which went 10 points the other way.



PIRRO: It is a plus 10. It's a plus 10 Democratic state.



E. TRUMP: That should tell the Democratic Party everything that they need to know. Start focusing on America. Do what my father did. You know what he did? He put America first, and that's exactly what these people aren't doing.



PIRRO: What can they do about the supply chain?



E. TRUMP: Listen, they've got to do a lot of things about the supply chain. Open up the ports, get drivers, encourage jobs. When you're paying people trillions of dollars to sit at home, that's not helping these problems, right? I mean --



PIRRO: What about Buttigieg staying home? He's on parental leave? I mean, can you imagine getting a job in the White House and staying home?



E. TRUMP: Well, that's the interesting part, Judge. Right every single time that there's a problem, these people go in the opposite direction. I always talk about this, right? So Kamala was supposed to be head of the border, right? Two million people are coming over, illegal immigrants. You know where she is? She's in Vietnam. And why wouldn't you be at Vietnam when you're in charge of the border, and there's two million people coming in.



The same thing when Afghanistan fell. You know where Biden was? Biden was literally in Delaware in his house. Buttigieg is on paternity leave. God bless paternity leave. But when you've got a major problem, and you literally can't get 2 x 4s by force to Home Depot, guess what? Get to work. Get to work -- or give the job to somebody else who is competent, who can actually do it. Don't just abandon your post, and that's what they do every single time, the Democrats abandon their posts.



PIRRO: And you know what's amazing, the squad said absolutely nothing -- the squad -- about the fact that Winsome Sears is the Lieutenant Governor, the first African-American to win statewide in the state of Virginia, a heartbeat away from the Governor's seat, and they say nothing and they call her a white supremacist.



It's like Larry Elder who ran for governor in California. He's a white supremacist, even though he's African-American. They just call people names, they are like children.



E. TRUMP: Well, that's the irony. They actually -- they weren't all that quiet. They actually called her a racist, which is pretty incredible. I mean, go figure, right? Instead about celebrating that success and the fact that new Attorney General of the State is, you know, a Latino, instead of doing that, they call them all racist and they say that it's, you know, these racist tendencies that stem out of the Republican Party was kind of - -



PIRRO: Yes, it is all of our fault. Yes --



E. TRUMP: Considering what the Republican Party stands for.



PIRRO: And the history.



E. TRUMP: That got them elected. I mean, here's the reality, Americans don't buy it. They don't buy the nonsense. They got absolutely clobbered on Tuesday. You wait how that sets us up in 2022 and how that sets us up in 2024.



PIRRO: Last question. The mainstream media is paying no attention to the fact that John Durham just indicted the source for the dossier that they ginned up against your dad. What do you think of it?



E. TRUMP: Yes, well, I mean, listen, you literally had journalists in this country -- you didn't get the journalists, judge. Well, you should have had the journalists -- you should have had the Pulitzer Prizes because you were right the entire time. You have a journalists that got Pulitzer Prizes in this country for a false story that was totally made up, and now people are getting indicted for it every single day.



Hillary Clinton's campaign was paying for people to go into the F.B.I. and lie to the F.B.I. saying that they weren't concerned citizens, peddle nonsense about my father, then go back to "The New York Times" and spread stories that Trump is colluding with Russia.



PIRRO: Amazing.



E. TRUMP: We weren't colluding with Russia. You know what we were doing? We're campaigning around Iowa and South Carolina and Nevada and all these states that we needed to win in the primary. We've worked our tail off and it should have never happened.



PIRRO: All right, Eric Trump, thanks so much for being with us today.



Joining me now with more reaction to America winning again, former Director of National Intelligence, Ric Grenell.



Ric, thanks so much for being with us. You know, Tuesday was a really big night and I'm just curious as to your take and what it portends going forward to '22 and '24.



RICHARD GRENELL, FORMER ACTING DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: Well, first of all, I think, what we saw in Virginia, which unlike all of our pundit class in Washington, D.C., what they're saying is, I think this was a big win for Donald Trump.



He was the issue. Let's face it, Joe Biden and Donald Trump were both on the ballot here, and both candidates embraced -- the Republican Youngkin embraced Trump and Terry McAuliffe embraced Joe Biden. And so what we saw is a rejection of Joe Biden and policies, mainly from that hard group of suburban women who have left the Republican Party, they all came back.



And I think it's after a year and a half of Zoom school, and eight months of watching the Biden administration completely lose it, completely fail on a variety of issues, ushering cancel culture and defunding of the police, watching Joe Biden get taken over by the squad and Kamala Harris, has scared suburban voters who maybe had said, you know, they didn't want Trump's policies to continue. But clearly they've had second thoughts. Clearly, they see that what's happening in our country right now is unacceptable.



So, I think that there has never been a greater acceptance of the four years of Trump than right now because the suburban women and others have had a taste of what life is like when you don't have Donald Trump, when they clearly are saying that they'd like to go back.



PIRRO: Ric, it seems like you're suggesting not just that the Republicans are, you know, in a better position, but that Donald Trump is in a better position. Is that what you're suggesting for 2024?



GRENELL: Yes, I think there is no question about that that people saw over the last eight months of what life without Donald Trump is like, and what they're saying is, let's bring back those Trump policies. And look, women, let's be really clear about this -- suburban women, parents, moms have really been the swing here, and I think they're having second thoughts about continuing to vote for Democrats.



And Republicans have to do a better job of articulating to this group that we are not the party of their grandfather.



PIRRO: Right.



GRENELL: And so we have an opportunity and we have to move forward with that. I see it in California with a mom's getting really angry about Zoom school and the education choices that the local government is making.



PIRRO: Let's talk about Joe Manchin. Joe Manchin is the moderate, he is the centrist. He thinks it is all insanity. We've got some video here of his trying to get out of a garage and people are pretty much preventing him from even moving.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is the money worth it? Is the money that important, Joe Manchin? Is it more important than my life, Joe Manchin? It is more important than your kid's life?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Okay, and this is what's happening to Manchin and Sinema. I mean, do you think the left, the progressives, the crazies are getting anything out of this? You think America is seeing this as something that oh, yes, we've got to stop him.



GRENELL: Look, I think that what we were just talking about in terms of the Virginia Youngkin race relates to this exact thing. You have Democrats now who are standing up and saying, our party is out of control. It's taken over by the progressive cancel culture woke mob.



And what we see here, whether it's a bathroom video with the senator from Arizona or this video with the senator from West Virginia, are Democrats saying, this party has gone off the rails, and now, what we see is a win in Virginia from Democrats voting now for Republicans.



We see America getting outraged at what is happening. It's not only about Republicans anymore, it's about the conservative Democrats who are saying enough is enough. We've got to leave this progressive party.



PIRRO: All right, Ric Grenell, thanks so much for being with us tonight.



And next, Biden wants us to believe our economy is back on track, but is that really the case? Charles Payne joins me to break it all down next. Don't go away.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE (through translator): I believe that Biden turned me into a Republican. Biden is destroying the economy, inflation is through the roof, and everything is terrible.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Wow. Biden's failing economy is turning more Democrats into Republicans by the minute and yet, he is spinning the most recent jobs report as if everything is back to normal.



Joining me now to make sense of it all, host of "Making Money" on the FOX Business Network, Charles Payne.



All right Charles, we're thrilled to have you on JUSTICE.



CHARLES PAYNE, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK HOST: Yes, yes. Great to be here.



PIRRO: I mean, we're big fans. All right, talk to talk first about Tuesday and how Tuesday in any way impacts on the electorate assessing the economy.



PAYNE: First and foremost, Tuesday was a rebuttal of the socialist wave or the would-be socialist wave. And what's also interesting to me because I study this is that we get these waves at the same time we have economic prosperity. So it's always interesting because it's always a grab.



It is never really about money or equality, it's always about a power grab and they see the pot getting bigger and they want a piece of it completely revamped and that's important, because that's been driving policy. You know this, you see the spending bill and you see some of the other things coming out of D.C. under the Biden administration.



The socialist's way that nudge the entire Democratic Party much further to the left, you know, and not that it had a lot to be nudged in the first place. So, it was a resounding victory. Of course, you know, they tried to spend it. Listen, it is to their own peril if they ignore the American people. But so far, it doesn't look like they're going to listen, at least with respect to the spending bills.



PIRRO: Well, now, they're doubling down. I mean, in spite of what happened on Tuesday, which seemed to be an overall rejection of this socialist agenda from New York, to Texas, to Ohio, to Virginia. I mean, it was everywhere. They're doubling down.



PAYNE: Everywhere. Yes.



PIRRO: Why?



PAYNE: I think they see this as their one shot and maybe the belief is, once they give us this stuff, you know, once you get all of this free stuff, you'll love it. You know, that's always been their thinking, like, they are so much smarter than the masses, right? They are so much more elite that maybe they've just got to force it on us. And then after a while, we'll see the wisdom that they had all the time.



PIRRO: Okay, but what about inflation? What about the fact that, you know, all of the -- beef is up 17.6 percent, I mean, I won't go through the numbers.



PAYNE: No, the numbers are shocking, and we always start with gasoline, which you have on the top of the list because the day after the election, crude oil prices began to tick up higher, dramatically higher. You cannot declare war against fossil fuels when we use fossil fuels.



PIRRO: Right.



PAYNE: President Biden has already -- he declared war, he has taken action, it's gone straight up, and everything feeds off of that. Everything we package -- plastics -- everything comes from fossil fuels. So that was a huge mistake.



Then that $2 trillion debt, $1.9 trillion Rescue Plan. Well, do we need to be rescued? That puts so much money into the economy. People sat at home and hit their bank account and they went on the internet started clicking buttons.



And guess what? We've got hundreds of ships parked outside of the ports in America, prices have gone through the roof. And the sad thing is, folks who work, who maybe didn't even get some of that money, they have to pay those inflated prices. And guess when they made their voices heard? On Tuesday.



PIRRO: What about the fact that there are people now, who, you know, they say the jobs numbers are good now,



PAYNE: The job report was good. It wasn't great by any stretch of the imagination. I want you to think about this. Coming into the year, almost every top economist is looking for a string of months at a million plus, I mean, three, four, or five months because we've got 11 million jobs open. So yes, 500,000 is a good number.



But more importantly, participation. Judge, no one is coming back to the labor market yet. A hundred thousand people, 69,000 men, 69,000 women, but the month before, 300,000 women had to drop out. There are some serious problems and throwing more money at this is going to make the problems worse.



PIRRO: All right, Charles Payne, thanks so much for being with us today.



PAYNE: You've got it. You've got it.



PIRRO: Next, a can't-miss JUSTICE investigation. Could the border wall's construction be resurrected as Biden's crisis at the border rages on? New information that will shock you about the border wall materials and what is being done to finally put them to use. Don't go anywhere?



PIRRO: A JUSTICE investigation. As the dangerous crisis at the Southern border rages on, there is uproar over hundreds of millions of border wall materials abandoned by the Biden administration and left to simply rust away.



I first told you about this when I went to the Southern border in March of this year, but could not finishing the border wall be almost as costly as completing it. Senator Lankford says Biden is paying contractors to babysit these materials to the tune of $2 billion.



My next guest is petitioning Team Biden to reallocate those materials purchased by the Federal government to secure the border. Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne of Texas and FOX nation host and investigative journalist Lara Logan join me now. All right, Congresswoman Van Duyne, talk to me about what it is you're asking the administration to do?



REP. BETH VAN DUYNE (R-TX): We are asking the administration to transfer $100 million worth of materials that would build about 100 miles worth of wall to transfer it, they've already been paid, it is already cost taxpayer dollars, transfer that to Texas because the Federal government is not taking the responsibility to be able to protect our borders, allow Texas to be able to do it.



We have seen almost over 1.5 million people enter this country illegally. We have seen an administration that has no problem leaving $85 billion worth of military equipment in Afghanistan. So, we are arming terrorists, but we're denying Texas the ability to be able to protect itself.



So we'd rather help the Taliban than to be able to help Texans and protect our borders. And for those people who don't think --



PIRRO: So your bill would say, just let Texas continue to build the wall and let us take the materials, but who owns the materials now?



VAN DUYNE: Let us take the materials.



PIRRO: But who owns it?



VAN DUYNE: The Federal government -- well, U.S. taxpayers own the materials that is costing us about $3 million per day, every day for contractors that are not able to build the wall, but we're still having to pay. So it's cost us over $2 billion right now not to build the wall.



Texas shouldn't have to do it, but it's willing to take the responsibility. The government should be able to help us in any way possible.



PIRRO: But do you need the permission -- Congresswoman, I'm sorry to interrupt, do you need the permission of the Federal government to take that property and start building it yourself -- Texas?



VAN DUYNE: Yes, it's federally-owned property at that point.



PIRRO: Okay.



VAN DUYNE: And that that would -- my bill would actually transfer it to Texas.



PIRRO: Aha. What do you think the chances of passing that are?



VAN DUYNE: You know, D.C. never stopped shocking me with its stupidity in what we're seeing every day. It would make sense. Again, they had no problem wasting materials in Afghanistan to arm terrorists. I would hope that this $100 million worth of materials that could help secure our national border, that could help secure Texas, they would have no problem at all transferring it, whether or not they would, it still remains to be seen.



PIRRO: Lara, what are the consequences of just leaving everything the way it is? And by the way, I think we have -- the southwest border encounters are up 278 percent. It's over 1.7 million people that have entered illegally, but Lara, the consequences of leaving it the way it is.



LARA LOGAN, FOX NATION HOST, "LARA LOGAN HAS NO AGENDA": Well, the one thing that I think is getting lost in the national conversation, Judge, is the fact that there is no end in sight to the number of people coming across the border, and it doesn't take a genius to figure out, you know, if you opened your house, right and you opened the door, and you just let more and more and more people come in every day. At some point, you reach saturation.



And when you open the door like that, and you don't really vet who is coming through, and you have no security, you really don't know what you're letting across.



We do know that more American children are dying in this country than ever in history from overdoses. We know that the media is ignoring them for the most part. We know that the cartels are richer, and more powerful than ever, because the border is open.



We know that more people are being trafficked. And you know, traffic is a nice way of saying raped for money, right, on an industrialized scale, sometimes 20, 30, 40 times a day, and we're talking about children. Somehow we've come to accept that child trafficking is a reality of life.



Texas is number one in the nation for trafficking, and it's not good enough. And you know, I would say to the Congressman, instead of, you know, going to the Federal government -- the Congresswoman -- and begging, you know, for them to hand over this property, right, why not -- why is Texas paying its taxes to the Federal government? If the Federal government isn't upholding the law, if they're not willing to uphold the U.S. Constitution and it falls on the shoulders of Texans?



By the way, this is not a Texas problem, it is an American problem -- then why doesn't Texas just do it all? Because all those border agents 3,000 to 5000 Border Patrol agents are about to be forced out because they haven't had the vaccines. That is a national security crisis.



But the Biden administration doesn't recognize it as a crisis. They don't recognize it as a problem. They call this safe, orderly waves of migration. And they say that migration, you know, is now a right. That's effectively what they've done, and they say it's a right that supersedes the Constitution and the sovereign rights of every American.



So they're not going to do anything about this because they don't even recognize it as a problem. It is the open border ideologues in the administration who are controlling this policy, who have opened up the U.S. border. And by the way, at the very same time, no one is talking about the fact that cooperation between the D.E.A. and U.S. law enforcement has been absolutely obliterated. The Mexican government is doubling down on its sovereignty while the U.S. has surrendered ours.



PIRRO: And the amazing part of this is that as they fire Border Patrol for not getting the vaccine, we don't even test the illegals coming in and don't force them to take the vaccine. It is just -- the whole purpose is anti-American.



And finally to you, Congresswoman Van Duyne. I mean, we wish you much luck, but I have to say, it's got to be stinging to hear that the Biden administration, through the Department of Justice is working on settling lawsuits to give illegals who have crossed $450,000.00 a person. Just a yes or no --



VAN DUYNE: I was just going to mention that.



PIRRO: Yes. Okay.



VAN DUYNE: Yes, not only are we opening up our borders, but now we're even providing marketing materials to these sex traffickers that we're going to give them $450,000.00.



PIRRO: Thank you so much Beth Van Duyne and Lara Logan, thank you so much.



Have Republicans now become the party of parents? And how will that impact the 2022 midterm elections? Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich is here with predictions, next.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Every parent is the first educator of our children. And the fact that McAuliffe is saying that parents don't matter in our education system is a disgrace.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You'll see us in court and we can talk about what's fake and phony.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: The parents have spoken and they have been heard loud and clear. The Dems now seem to believe the battle is on for who will become the party of the parents.



Take a listen to one of Obama's former advisers.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



STEPHANIE CUTTER, FORMER OBAMA ADVISER: We need to be make sure that Republicans in 2022 don't become is the party of parents, because we need to be the party of parents, and we are.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: I hate to break it to them, but I think that ship has sailed. FOX News political analyst and author of the new book "Beyond Biden," Newt Gingrich joins me now to weigh in on all of it. Good evening, Newt, thanks so much for being with us. Are they the party of the parents?



NEWT GINGRICH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL POLITICAL ANALYST: It is great to be with you. No, they're the party of left-wing ideologues and the teachers union. It's the radicals at the top of the teachers union that makes it impossible for Democrats to be the party of parents, because the radicals don't want any kind of parental involvement in what they decide to indoctrinate our children with.



So in Virginia, this played out to the enormous detriment to the Democrats, and you could tell they didn't get it because as late as the weekend before the election, McAuliffe and the Democrats had Randi Weingarten, who is the head of one of the teachers unions, an outspoken radical come into town to campaign for him and it was just crazy. It was like pouring gasoline on the fire.



So I think they have a very hard time, plus, the values they espouse whether it's the critical race theory value, or it's attacking American history or it is deciding that they don't want any kind of really excellent schools, they want to dumb down all the schools so nobody feels bad, because nobody will flunk out because there are no really good grades. I mean, none of this stuff works if you want to be the party of parents.



PIRRO: You know, what's interesting, Newt, is that you brought the contract with America that was so successful when you were Speaker. And now we have Kevin McCarthy, who I suspect will be Speaker of the House in 2022. Well, let's just hope, knock on wood or -- and he's got this new Parental Bill of Rights.



The whole concept that not only are we with parents, not only are we, the party that wanted our kids in school while the private schools were teaching and the charter schools were teaching and they were teaching kids in China and Russia, and all the kids that our children will be competing with. But you know, this Bill of Rights is a concept that the parents are entitled to, what do you think of it?



GINGRICH: Well, look, I think Kevin McCarthy is on the right track. Last year, he had his commitment to America and he went out and he recruited new candidates with a very broad diversity in terms of ethnic. I think everybody who won -- who picked up seats last year, it was either a woman or a minority or both.



And Kevin was supposed to lose 25 seats, he gained 15. That's a swing of 40. So, he is in much stronger shape right now to become Speaker. My personal guess is, having lived through this with Reagan with the Contract with America and with John Boehner in 2010, my guess is they're going to pick up between 40 and 70 seats in the House, and at least four seats in the Senate. And the Democrats are still going to be sitting there.



I mean, look, what they are doing -- I mean, Pelosi, after they lost in 2009 turned right around four days later, and tried and passed Obamacare, saying publicly, you have to vote for it to find out what's in it. She's back at the same stand doing the same junk, and people are not going to vote for a Pelosi dictatorship. So, I think you're going to find between Biden's collapse and Pelosi's attitude, the Democrats are in a sense, repudiating the country.



PIRRO: Well, in the amazing part of it, Newt, as you obviously are referencing is the fact that they're doubling down. I mean, after the shellacking that they took, they're saying, you know, we're going to go forward with Build Back Better. We're going to go forward. We're going to make sure. We're going to spend our way out of this. And I just see this as a blueprint for disaster in 2022. You have the final word.



GINGRICH: Well, I think that it is going to be a blueprint for disaster and the reason is basic. The American people don't want big government socialism. The American people want control over their own lives, and they resent having Washington try to dictate everything from masks to vaccinations, to taxes, you name it, and I think it's just going to get worse, not better for the Democrats, because they can't get off this kick, and they can't get away from trying to tell the rest of us how to live.



PIRRO: Mr. Speaker, it is always a pleasure having you on. Thank you so much.



And next Colin Kaepernick is now equating the NFL to modern day slavery. Leo Terrell and Tomi Lahren are standing by with their reaction.



PIRRO: Welcome back to JUSTICE. Despite failing miserably as an NFL quarterback, Colin Kaepernick is once again making headlines. In a new Netflix series, "Colin in Black and White," the former San Francisco 49ers player likens the NFL draft to modern day slavery.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



COLIN KAEPERNICK, FORMER NFL PLAYER: What they don't want you to understand is what is being established is a power dynamic. Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod, and examine, searching for any defect that might affect your performance.



No boundary respected. No dignity left intact.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Those controversial comments have caused quite a stir. Take a look at how longtime NFL reporter Michele Tafoya reacted this week on "The View."



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MICHELE TAFOYA, NBC REPORTER: I've been covering the NFL for 25 years, nobody forces these guys to play.



I thought comparing it to the slave trade was a little rough. These guys enter willingly. They are the most well-cared for people. Yes, they play a hard sport and every one of them -- black, white, Latino -- whoever is playing the sport will tell you how much they love it and they're willing to do it and they make a damn good living.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Here with reaction is FOX News contributor, Leo Terrell and FOX Nation host, Tomi Lahren.



Okay, guys, if this is truly how he felt, then why even bother to pursue this. He chose it. Go ahead, Leo.



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: You know what, Judge. First of all, Colin Kaepernick is not a Civil Rights activist. He's a race hustler. To compare the NFL multimillionaires, black, white, brown, yellow, to forced slavery is insulting to everyone who has families who are descendants from slavery. These people are basically pampered.



Colin Kaepernick volunteered to be a part of the NFL. He still wants to be part of the NFL. So why would you volunteer to be a slave? It makes no sense. It's illogical. It's designed to play the race card and I also fault the director of this, Ava DuVernay because this is nothing more than propaganda and hate again being played today.



PIRRO: Tomi, has he lost all credibility, Colin Kaepernick?



TOMI LAHREN, FOX NATION HOST: Well, this is just him looking for more spotlight, getting more headlines. The thing about Colin Kaepernick is now that everybody is so woke and such a faux activist, he is not really edgy and counterculture anymore, he is just like the rest of them.



But as Leo said, you know, if the NFL really is like slavery, then why does Colin Kaepernick keep trying out to be a slave? Why does he keep asking to be enslaved? Of course, he's not good enough to be in the NFL. But at this point, he's had tryouts. He is begging to the back in. He had an NFL settlement rumored to be in the tens of millions of dollars for his grievance claim that he wasn't in the NFL.



So for somebody who finds the NFL to be so oppressive, my goodness, he is begging to be a part of that oppression. He's just unfortunately, not quite good enough.



PIRRO: Yes, he hasn't quite made the cut again. But you know, what's amazing about this is that this is his way, not only, you know, to make more money when he was making millions when he was in the NFL, but how does this help the African-American community, Leo?



TERRELL: It does not, Judge, because, again, what Colin Kaepernick and what the left is trying to do, very embarrassed about what happened just in the recent election. In Tuesday, you've got a black female lieutenant governor who happens to be a Republican, they don't like it. They don't want to take any of the blacks from the Democratic Party. They want to keep them there. It's a plantation mentality.



I broke away last year, because the Democratic playbook is built on racism and to play the race card is what they do every day. This is embarrassing. And I think most African-Americans understand that this is not the way it is in this great country.



PIRRO: You know, Tomi, it is amazing. You go anywhere in America, people get along, you know, black, white, Asian, you know, restaurants, getting gas, you know, family parties. I mean, nobody cares, only they care.



LAHREN: Only they care because that's all they have is the race bait and the victimhood narrative that people like Colin Kaepernick have to perpetually push on people, because that's the only way that they can stay relevant. He doesn't care about the black community. He doesn't care about the American community. He cares about himself and lining his pockets, which is similar to so many other white liberals who are running for office.



And I also like to say this about Colin Kaepernick. He also said that he didn't vote in 2016, and he said that there's no reason to vote. So for somebody who believes that we need to make changes in this country, maybe you should start with encouraging people to get out and vote, but that doesn't line his pocketbooks.



What does though is his Nike endorsement deals, which is interesting when you want to talk about oppression, and you are endorsing a company with a lot of sweatshops in Asia. Hmm, interesting take, Colin, interesting take.



PIRRO: Okay, now, as much as I'd like to stay with that, I've got to tell you this week, there was a teacher who was named Teacher of the Year, Leo, and two days later, she calls a student into her office, the student doesn't go in. She yanks the student out of class. Then this woman, her name is Caroline Melanie Lee from Jacksonville, Florida -- this yanks this student out of class because apparently the students said, I don't know that she said something that was untoward, and she then starts beating her about the head.



The teacher is now charged with child abuse. What's with these teachers? What's with the School Boards? What makes them think that they can control and in this case beat a student?



TERRELL: They can't and this is what's so amazing, Judge, you know, both as a lawyer as a Judge, we want to get all the facts in. This woman was selected Teacher of the Year, and within two days, she is now arrested based on an allegation of child abuse.



And you know, the question here is, you've got a white teacher, what is the ethnicity of the juvenile? We don't know, but it is the School Board, is the control, it is something that we have to wait and see.



I hope the facts come out and we learn what the truth is about this.



PIRRO: And Leo, you and I -- you know we come from the same place. I absolutely agree. Tomi, you've got 15 seconds, talk about these teachers.



LAHREN: Well, hey, listen, this is just further evidence that parents need to get involved and need to be involved in their student's curriculum, their education, their educational environment. These School Boards, these teachers, these administrators they're running amuck in this country.



Parents are not domestic terrorists. Parents need to be more involved, and I hope in this school and other schools, parents will see this story and say, hey, maybe we should start checking in a little bit more frequently on our students and their environment.



PIRRO: Well, and you know what, thank goodness for some of the cameras they have in schools that help corroborate the outrageous things going on. Tomi Lahren and Leo Terrell, thanks so much.



We'll be right back.



Thanks so much for watching. I'm Jeanine Pirro advocating for truth, justice, and the American way and I'm in my new studio, and I'll see you next Saturday.



