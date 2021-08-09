'Justice' on Cuomo's refusal to resign, Obama's birthday bash

This is a rush transcript from "Justice with Judge Pirro," August 7, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Hello and welcome to JUSTICE. I'm Katie Pavlich, in for Judge Jeanine Pirro.



Tonight, hypocrisy lives on Martha's Vineyard where at this very moment, former President Barack Obama is holding a massive bash to celebrate his 60th birthday.



Earlier this week, the Obama's pledged to scale back the extravaganza to include only friends and family. That move was allegedly in response to concerns over the delta coronavirus variant.



So, what does scaled back really look like in the eyes of the 44th President of the United States? Well, massive tents have taken over a sprawling $12 million Martha's Vineyard estate and forget about social distancing, hundreds of maskless attendees have descended onto the island.



Among those so-called close friends and family reportedly include Jay-Z, Beyonce, Steven Colbert, and many other left-wing celebrities.



So, while you are being asked and told actually to mask up despite your vaccination status, and while you have been told to cancel birthday celebrations for at least two years, the Obama's and their liberal pals are playing by different rules.



Meanwhile, all this comes on the very same week that Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New York City will soon require vaccine passports in order to enter bars, restaurants, gyms, and other privately owned establishments. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO (D), NEW YORK CITY: So, today, I announce a new approach, which we're calling the key to NYC Pass. This is a miraculous place literally full of wonders. And if you're vaccinated, all that's going to open up to you. You'll have the key, you can open the door.



But if you're unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PAVLICH: Well, some states are taking steps to prevent vaccine mandates from being implemented, and that includes Arizona.



Joining me now with more on that battle is Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, as well as the founder of the Center for American Liberty, Harmeet Dhillon. Thank you both for being here.



Attorney General, I want to start with you. We have this system of federalism, so what can states do to push back on mandates from the Federal government or maybe to make sure that businesses have some rights inside of these liberal cities?



MARK BRNOVICH, ARIZONA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Well, Katie, thank you for having me on, and I think that as most Americans and in Arizona, I think we're concerned because we're battling two pandemics right now, one was created in a Chinese lab, and the other one is being created in the D.C. swamp.



And the Democrats are using this pandemic as an opportunity to concentrate power in Washington, D.C., which is completely inconsistent with what the framers envisioned.



I think one of the reasons why the 1619 Project is pushing this revision of history, because they don't want Americans to know that the framers of our Constitution understood that the states were supposed to be a check on the Federal government, and anytime you get concentration of power in one entity, it becomes oppressive and our liberties are undermined, our freedoms are undermined.



And so, the Biden administration has been very inconsistent when it comes to the pandemic, but they have been very consistent in trying to undermine federalism and concentrate power in D.C. whether that's tax and spend policy, whether it's nationalizing our elections, and now whether it's trying to dictate to the states what they can and can't do.



It completely undermines federalism. I'm doing everything I can to keep fighting back against the Biden administration.



PAVLICH: So Harmeet, you're one of the most important, I think, Civil Rights attorneys in the country. Take a listen to what Joe Rogan had to say about de Blasio's passport system, and we'll get your take on the other side.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE ROGAN, PODCAST HOST: You can't work anymore unless you do what I say, that's essentially what a vaccine passport is.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Right.



ROGAN: You can't do what you want to do, unless you do what I want you to do.



I mean, Don Lemon was talking about that openly on CNN.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.



ROGAN: Don't have a vaccine, can't go to a supermarket. Don't have a vaccine, can't go to work.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PAVLICH: So Harmeet, there seems to be two arguments here that private businesses can do what they want and require vaccination of their employees, but this is a different situation in the sense that the Mayor of New York is mandating that businesses have this system in place or people can't go to work.



HARMEET DHILLON, LAWYER, CENTER FOR AMERICAN LIBERTY: Well, both of these things are hugely problematic, Katie. On the private front, we have all kinds of laws that protect citizens against discrimination by employers and by places of business. These laws are being ignored with respect to this new vaccine mandate, which we've never had before for adults in this country, which violates religious liberties and the rights of people of their conscience, their protection over their own body, as well as medical issues.



Now, when the government mandates it, it's a hundred times worse. We have a significant racial disparity just to make one point about this vaccine situation. Only about 33 or 35 percent of African-Americans in New York City are vaccinated and they are being shut out from business, from travel, from being able to work out. This is unconstitutional and the government doesn't have the right and doesn't have the police power for the most part to do this kind of thing. There isn't even a rational basis for it.



We now know in recent days that vaccination status is not necessarily a proxy for either safety or for non-communicability.



And so, I think this is a Civil Rights crisis of our time in the United States, and we need citizens to stand up. I mean, you may make the choice to be vaccinated, most Americans are doing that. But the fact that people are being forced into it is tyranny. It is contrary to the very founding of our Constitution in this country.



And if we let it pass for this issue, I guarantee you, the governments -- Federal, State, and local are going to be imposing further mandates on all kinds of issues and we cannot tolerate this.



PAVLICH: Well, speaking of mandates and tyranny, of course, we saw this week, President Joe Biden expanding this attack on private property rights through the C.D.C. by expanding this eviction moratorium that the Supreme Court said was unconstitutional.



So Attorney General, I mean, we've seen the Federal government overstep in things like shutting down churches, shutting down businesses. We've seen state governments do that as well. And now, we're seeing the Federal government through the C.D.C. telling landlords in places like Arizona, that they are not allowed to collect rent.



BRNOVICH: You know, Katie, it's the Bill of Rights, not the bill of suggestions; and property rights are so fundamental to our Constitution because once again, the framers understood the relationship between protecting private property and freedom, especially political freedom.



You know, we have, as Madison said, rights in our property and property in our rights. And so we know the Biden administration, even the President himself has talked about the fact that they think what they're doing is constitutionally suspect, but they want to get out as much money as possible, because I would submit to you, this is all part of the plan to undermine the laboratories of democracy, that is the 50 states, concentrate power in Washington, D.C. and get more and more people dependent on the Federal government. And that's why it is incumbent on all of us, especially the A.G.s, especially state officials, to stand up and push back against the Biden administration, whether you're Republican, Democrat or Independent, because once you cede that power to the Federal government, you're never getting it back.



As Ronald Reagan used to talk about, there is no more permanent thing that a temporary government program, and once you transfer that power, we're never getting it get back as Americans.



PAVLICH: All right. This is turning into a, like you said, a Civil Rights crisis. This is not just about vaccination and on vaccination, this is about being forced by the Federal government to do X, Y, or Z. And it seems like the end is never, and when it comes to this attack on private property, if they can do this on private property rights, what's to say that the C.D.C. can't go off after issues like gun control for the sake of public health or issues like climate change for the sake of public health?



Right now, they are doing it under the guise of COVID, but where does that then? And what is the situation with the President openly saying, "I know this may not pass constitutional muster," after already being told by the Supreme Court, it's not constitutional, and yet, here we are with them pushing forward on it.



DHILLON: Oh, this is a huge problem. For one thing, the C.D.C. is not a legislature, the C.D.C. is not the government, the C.D.C. doesn't have the right to make up crimes, which they're doing in this recent legislation.



To be very clear, the Federal government has almost no police power over our daily lives, that's in the States, as the Attorney General stated, and it's at the local level. So, this is completely farcical.



And this is the type of thing that actually is an impeachable offense, in my opinion, to ignore a co-equal branch of government, which has clearly stated that this is not constitutional, and to just go ahead and do it anyway. And if we let this stand, it will be the first of many.



And so yes, we don't want the Federal government telling us who can go to school, under what circumstances, property rights, all kinds of issues that are local to the state's criminal sanctions for different types of crimes, the death penalty, all of this.



So this has been a long-standing plan, I think of Democrats. You see, Democratic Congress people who know that they can't make these types of changes in their own state, so they are just camping out and making scenes in the Capitol and trying to get things done by fiat at the Federal level with no consideration of all the families who own property and who are struggling themselves to make ends meet, who are being broken by these mandates.



So like I said, it may not affect you, you may not be a landlord, you may not care, but this is the beginning of a very dangerous precedent. And we are going to see I think if this continues, we're going to see some significant unrest.



Hundreds or thousands of people have contacted me about these vaccine mandates. They are absolutely desperate to be able to control their own bodies and their own lives, and the government is taking that away from them. We can't let this proceed.



PAVLICH: Absolutely. As you said, it's a battle and certainly, we will continue to follow it. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Harmeet Dhillon, thank you both so much for your expertise and insight. We appreciate it.



Well another major story we are following tonight is all of the mixed messaging on mandates amid this delta COVID surge, and this week, the mixed messaging took a bizarre turn.



Take a listen to what the N.I.H. Director said on Tuesday.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. FRANCIS COLLINS, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH: The recommendations are for kids under 12, that they avoid being in places where they might get infected, which means recommendations of mask wearing in schools, and that at home. Parents of unvaccinated kids should be thoughtful about this, and the recommendation is to wear masks there as well.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PAVLICH: Well, not surprisingly, he has since walked back those comments, tweeting that he needed to clarify the message that he garbled and that there was no need to mask at home. But the mixed messaging and confusion on every level is pretty terrifying and frustrating.



Here with reaction to that and much more, author of "COVID: The Politics of Fear and the Power of Science," FOX News medical analyst, Dr. Marc Siegel joins me now.



Dr. Siegel, I just want you to react to what the N.I.H. Director said and the cleanup he tried to do and where that leads people just trying to get good information so they can do the best they can to mitigate the situation?



DR. MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I think it's good that he walked it back, because I think that people at home where parents have been vaccinated, you know, you can't be masking all the time. So, I'm glad that that happened



But your idea, but the mixed messaging, you know what that does? That cedes distrust and non-compliance with the vaccine, which is what we need right now. We need people to look at the vaccine from a public health point of view, Katie, to say, I'm not just protecting myself, I'm protecting my family, my community. That's a patriotic thing to do.



It doesn't need to be forced on you, though by the government who acts as though they know better than you do. That's the problem.



And the more mixed messaging when you talk about former President Obama having a huge party, a maskless party, people gathering, by the way, you can spread this outdoors if you huddle together in a tent somewhere on President Obama's property. So, I think you need clean messaging.



And masking confuses the messaging because the vaccine works a lot better at decreasing the spread of this variant and at protecting you from severe illness and those around you from this variant.



The masking, I think really we're looking at -- for masks to really work against a variant properly, it's probably a mask like a KN95 or an N95. It's less proven -- it's certainly not proven that lesser masks like cloth masks do what we think they are doing.



So, the problem with the government is, they keep with the stick all the time. Mask, mandate, those words scare people and that's why you just had a discussion about civil liberties.



Don't use the word mandate to cover something you don't have the science on.



PAVLICH: So Dr. Siegel, you're telling us tonight that the cloth masks aren't effective against the most recent variant we have of this disease. And yet we have teachers unions demanding that kids be masked up at school all day, which of course has a number of devastating effects on children's development, both socially and in other areas of their health.



And so, why are we recommending that people wear cloth masks or paper masks that you get at the grocery store, especially considering Dr. Anthony Fauci a year ago in February 2020 wrote that they don't stop the virus from spreading because the particles are too small. You had one of President Biden's former COVID advisers, Dr. Michael Osterholm, who is an epidemiologist saying what you just said that cloth masks don't work.



So why are we suggesting the children, and quite frankly, all the adults wearing these coverings if they don't actually work?



SIEGEL: Well, first of all, I don't know if they don't actually work, they haven't been studied is what I'm saying and I want them to be studied against the delta variant. We know -- and this is the most important thing -- that in three studies in North Carolina, in Utah, and in Nebraska, that there was less than one percent spread within schools.



We know, Katie, that if you throw kids out of schools, they spread it a lot more in the community than they are ever going to do in a school. So, we need not to give the teachers union an excuse to say that schools need to close again with all of that damage that you just talked about, the socialization damage.



I'm saying that I am suspicious that a cloth mask which is ill-fitting when we just had a study at the C.D.C. that you actually need two masks, I'm suspicious that a three-year-old might not be able to properly mask up with what I would want them to use, which is a stronger mask like a KN95.



PAVLICH: Right.



SIEGEL: So, that's why I'm using words like "recommend" here. Recommend is the best word. I think masks help. But I'm suspicious that cloth masks don't do what people are saying they are going to do, like it's some kind of religion that you have to follow.



PAVLICH: So, Dr. Siegel, just quickly, a follow up on that, if adults are vaccinated or have natural immunity, why do children need to wear masks at all?



SIEGEL: Well, I think if adults are vaccinated within a circle, okay, and they are vaccinated will have natural immunity plus perhaps one shot, I don't think that kids really do have to be masked in a household like that. I think that was an erroneous statement. I don't think that that's correct.



I think if you're in -- if you're in a small group or you're in a household and the kids are too young to be vaccinated, and by the way, they are much less likely to spread COVID-19 and you are vaccinated, you're pretty much protected against except for the mildest possible case. So, we have to target those who need to get vaccinated, which is those who haven't had it yet.



PAVLICH: Right.



SIEGEL: One of the reasons we're not getting people to go for this is because of all of this mixed messaging. You feel like they're coming down on you and that makes people resist and rebel.



PAVLICH: Well, in a lot of places, they are coming down on people with these mandates.



Dr. Marc Siegel, thank you so much, we appreciate it.



Coming up, do not allow the Biden administration to distract you. COVID is not the only threat to this country. The crisis exists at our southern border and it is only getting worse. Shocking new developments are straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ALEXANDER NAZARYAN, YAHOO NEWS CORRESPONDENT: It feels like we're dancing around an issue here, which is how much are Governors DeSantis and Abbott, directly responsible for what's happening right now? And how much personal responsibility do they bring -- do they the bear?



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, I'm certainly not trying to dance in any way. If you're not going to be a part of the solution, if you're not going to be a part of saving people's lives, then get out of the way and let other people do the job.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PAVLICH: Well, the Biden administration should take their own advice. The City of McAllen, Texas says that the Federal government has released more than 7,000 COVID-positive migrants there since mid-February. Over 1,500 in just the last week alone, and their Mayor had something to say about it and he wasn't blaming the Governor.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MAYOR JAVIER VILLALOBOS, MCALLEN, TEXAS: We want to place blame, let's do it. But let's place it not on our municipality, not on our County Judge, not even on our Governor. But the people responsible for this is -- I can tell you right now, it's in Washington.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PAVLICH: The emergency shelter put up to house these migrants was expanded yesterday and is now holding over 850 people despite being built for 250. But it's not just a problem there, new photos out of a migrant detention center in Donna, Texas show just how crowded their facilities are also becoming.



Joining us now to react, Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales and Sheriff of Cochise County, Arizona, Mark Dannels.



Thank you both so much for joining me tonight. So Congressman, that statement from the Press Secretary about Texas and the role that the Governor is allegedly playing, what is really amazing considering the Biden administration doing nothing to stop COVID-positive illegal immigrants from coming into the country.



And then the Justice Department has now sued the State of Texas to stop them from stopping the transport of COVID-positive illegal immigrants.



REP. TONY GONZALES (R-TX): Yes, Katie, things on the border is as bad as they've ever been and they are only getting worse by the day.



The Biden leadership has failed. His policies, his border policies have failed and have caused -- have reigned hell on the Texas frontier, right.



So months ago, throughout this process, many people have asked me, "Hey, what can we do?" You can remain vocal and you can stay engaged. Thankfully, FOX has done that.



Back in April, Senator Cornyn, Senator Sinema, Congressman Cuellar and myself put together a piece of legislation, a bipartisan Border Solutions Act, one of the things that it called for was to add 300 I.C.E. agents to the equation. After months, the administration has finally done that. There's going to be 300 I.C.E. agents that are headed to RGV and Del Rio sector. That's just the start.



Right now, over 40 percent of Border Patrol agents are in these processing centers. We've got to get them back out on the field. But this solely lies on Joe Biden's failed border policies.



PAVLICH: Yes, Sheriff, the cartels are loving this distraction in the Rio Grande Valley of thousands of people flooding into the country and pulling Border Patrol agents off the front line.



In Texas tonight, we saw outside of El Paso, a Border Patrol agent was fired on 20 shots by the Mexican side of the border. In Arizona where you are, cartel activity has picked up substantially since January 20th, 2021.



So talk about that aspect of it. There's the immigration issue, but then there's also the drug and fentanyl problem, and this criminal element that is being emboldened in places like Arizona.



SHERIFF MARK DANNELS, COCHISE COUNTY, ARIZONA: Well, Katie, thanks for having me and with Congressman Gonzales, I am going to say something real quick. What he stated about the bill, him and Senator Sinema and others pushed, the National Sheriffs Association supported them. We thank them for what they're doing on that end.



When it comes to the southwest border, Katie, it is a fracture -- a complete failed policy. It's a fracture. The stats -- the political stats, I call them when it comes to how they are perceived.



In Washington, D.C., they are being avoided. On the border, they are real to us.



Last month alone, 220,000 legal entry, 37,000 getaways. You combine that totally since President Biden has been President, that's over 300,000 getaways. A hundred thousand come in on my region of the State of Arizona.



We are very concerned. Drugs are up 100 to 300 to 400 percent. The war on drugs, we've got to get it back, it is coming, because 250 people are dying every day of drug overdoses. Katie, we're in a bad situation here on the border.



PAVLICH: Yes, I want to pull up some numbers on fentanyl on the screen because the Federal government's job is to protect Americans from foreign threats, and we are seeing now that as of July 16th, 8,500 pounds of fentanyl had been seized by Customs and Border Protection.



So Congressman, there are so many -- this is such a dynamic issue, but the bottom line is that the Biden administration is enabling cartel activity, enabling drugs to pour into the country, and aiding and abetting illegal immigration into the country, and it doesn't seem like it's going to stop despite the bipartisanship that you found in Congress.



GONZALES: No, you're a hundred percent right, Katie. You know, while Joe Biden is sleeping comfortably in Washington, D.C. determining if there is going to be a mask mandate, you know, in Texas, I've got families that are watching their game cameras to see you know, if there are migrants that are on their property as they are putting their children to bed. I mean, people do not feel safe in their homes.



In Uvalde where I'll be on Tuesday with Representative Fortenberry, you've got migrants jumping off the train, record numbers. And look, it is dangerous to the migrants as well. I mean, they're dying horrible deaths. You've seen it throughout.



So, I urge the Biden administration, please, get engaged for the sake of everyone involved. The chaos that you've caused along on the border is unacceptable.



PAVLICH: And it is unacceptable indeed, with lots of consequences.



Congressman Gonzales and Sheriff Dannels, thank you so much.



Up next, can Governor Cuomo survive? We are live with legal analysis as calls for his resignation over a massive sexual misconduct scandal pile up.



FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett is next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



JACKIE IBANEZ, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Good evening and welcome to "FOX News Live." I'm Jackie Ibanez.



The Senate advancing the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill in a key vote today. The package championed by the Biden administration includes funding for roads, bridges, broadband, and power grid upgrades. Eighteen Republicans voted in favor of advancing the bill, but final passage isn't guaranteed just yet. If it clears the Senate, it still faces a very rocky road ahead in the House.



Meanwhile, embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo could face misdemeanor charges. That's if Albany investigators substantiate a criminal complaint filed this week accusing him of groping an aide. Cuomo is facing mounting calls to step down after an independent investigation concluded he sexually harassed 11 women. Cuomo denies those allegations.



I'm Jackie Ibanez. Now, back to JUSTICE.



PAVLICH: Welcome back to JUSTICE. Well, tonight, against all odds, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo remains in office. This despite the release of a scathing report from the State Attorney General that outlines serious violations of both State and Federal crimes. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LETITIA JAMES, NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL: The investigators found that Governor Cuomo's actions and those of the executive chamber violated multiple State and Federal laws, as well as the executive chambers own written policies.



I am inspired by all the brave women who came forward, but more importantly, I believe them.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PAVLICH: Following this announcement, President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer both called for Cuomo to immediately resign. And yet somehow, the nightmare in New York rages on and the Governor continues to survive countless major scandals.



So how, does he do it? With the help of his pals in the mainstream media, including his brother. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): I called mom, she said I was her favorite.



CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: I can't believe you're lying to my audience. You've blown the credibility of the entire interview.



A. CUOMO: You've always been the meatball of the family.



C. CUOMO: Do you think that you are an attractive person now? Because you're single and ready to mingle?



A. CUOMO: Some say I shouldn't come on this show because you harass me.



C. CUOMO: Too much fierce accountability?



A. CUOMO: And provoke me.



C. CUOMO: Can't take it?



Is it true that this was the swab that the nurse was actually using on you and disappeared? So that in scale, this was the actual swab that was being used.



Was it this --



A. CUOMO: And it's just not right.



C. CUOMO: Or was it this? Tell people the truth.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PAVLICH: And joining me now with more is FOX News legal analyst, Gregg Jarrett. Gregg, where are we with this situation?



GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL LEGAL ANALYST: The clips you just played of Andrew and Chris Cuomo together in this Abbott-Costello comedy routine, it is really disgraceful. It's nauseating and shameful for a journalist be doing that. Think about what was happening?



Thousands and thousands of people were dying, and they're yucking it up on national television, and Chris Cuomo spent months propping up his arrogant brother, not challenging him about things like his role in the cover up in nursing home deaths. You know, the list goes on and on.



And now we learn from this Attorney General report that it was Chris Cuomo at CNN who was secretly advising his brother to portray the victims as liars, to blame them, to say he is a victim of the cancel culture and CNN and Jeff Zucker have taken no action against Chris Cuomo. My goodness, he violated just about every journalistic ethical rule in the books.



But listen, Katie, the charges here could be quite serious. Against consent, lifting the blouse of a woman and fondling her breast could be a variety of crimes, including forcible touching under New York law. Obviously, assault and battery and also criminal harassment.



So, it'll be up to the Albany District Attorney to not only evaluate the evidence collected, which is apparently quite overwhelming and compelling by the Attorney General, but to do his own interview of this particular victim and decide whether Andrew Cuomo should be arrested, prosecuted, and jailed upon conviction.



PAVLICH: So Gregg, I think it's really important to focus on the words from the Attorney General there who specifically said that Federal laws were violated in this office.



Now, the Department of Justice already dropped the Civil Rights investigation into the nursing home scandal, they have the ability to launch a Civil Rights investigation into sexual harassment and misconduct in this situation.



President Joe Biden has called for his resignation. He hasn't gotten on board with impeachment and why isn't President Joe Biden who said in March that if Governor Cuomo was found to have done these things, that he should not only resign, but that he should be prosecuted, and yet the Civil Rights Division doesn't seem to be anywhere close to the scandal?



JARRETT: Well, I agree that both Federal and State laws insofar as retaliation sexual harassment, hostile workplace have been violated, action should be taken and civil lawsuits should be filed.



But frankly, that's the least of Andrew Cuomo's worries. You know, he has a criminal jeopardy that he is exposed to here by virtue of many of these complaints that have been given to the Attorney General and will surely now be given to the five District Attorneys in five counties who have launched an investigation into whether Andrew Cuomo committed crimes.



PAVLICH: Greg Garrett, thank you.



JARRETT: My pleasure.



PAVLICH: And be sure to check Gregg's new series on FOX Nation, "JFK: The Conspiracy Continues,' this Monday on foxnation.com.



And minutes away, a shocking statement by a member of the so-called squad that will leave you stunned. We may have found somebody even more reckless than AOC. Don't go anywhere.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PAVLICH: Welcome back to JUSTICE. Outrage tonight as we learn that squad member, Cori Bush's campaign filings show she spent nearly $70,000.00 on private security. That's right, for private security. This while she has been one of the loudest left-wing voices demanding at every opportunity that the police be defunded.



Bush had this to say in defense of having armed guards for herself.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. CORI BUSH (D-MO): I'm going to make sure I have security because I know I have had attempts on my life and I have too much work to do. There are too many people that need help right now for me to allow that.



So, if I end up spending $200,000.00, if I spend $10.00 more dollars on it, you know what? I get to be here to do the work. So, suck it up in defunding the police has to happen. We need to defund the police and put that money into social safety nets, because we're trying to save lives.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PAVLICH: Lots of hypocrisy going around, FOX Nation host, Tomi Lahren here to talk about it along with Turning Point U.S.A., President, Charlie Kirk.



So Tomi, first of all, the irony is, a lot of private security are former police officers, former members of the military who sign up to do those jobs. But also it's pretty reprehensible moral position to try to defund police protection for the communities that need it most against violent criminals, while you yourself take money to pay for private security.



TOMI LAHREN, FOX NATION HOST: Yes, what she is really saying here is that her life is more important than that of her constituents. But mind you, it's not just the defund the police movement, we've also got leftists and squad members saying that they want to come after your gun rights.



So not only do they want to defund your police departments, they want to really curtail your ability to protect and defend yourself all while telling us to suck it up because she is more important than we are.



I'd also like to point something else out, you know, when she's got her private security detail, she is not calling social workers or mental health workers to protect her very important life. She has private security, armed guards, and police officers to do her protection on her behalf, once again, showing the ever present liberal privilege that we all have to deal with.



And I hope that they play clips like this on a loop before midterms, when the Democrats try to tell us that they're not for defunding the police. We hear it time and time again from the shining stars of their party. They absolutely do. And I hope that people remember it comes time to vote.



PAVLICH: Yes, Charlie, for weeks, the White House has been trying to get away from this defund the police movement. They've even gas-lighted Republicans and tried to push out the narrative that it was Republicans who defunded the police last year, and now, here you have Cori Bush saying a lot in just 30 seconds about defunding the police.



And so they've kind of -- she kind of brew in weeks of work by the administration to take back that narrative.



CHARLIE KIRK, FOUNDER, TURNING POINT U.S.A.: Yes, totally. I don't like to overemphasize on style, but I'm going to right now. Just her attitude and the way she said that was so telling of the modern Democratic Party, unapologetic, leaning in, doubling down, "Of course, I deserve security, don't you know who I am? I'm important, not like my constituents that, you know, have to actually fend for their lives."



And so represents the BLM incorporated movement while they are silent on the slaughter of black children in downtown Chicago, they could use private security. And so this is, it's almost so absurd to hear a lunatic like Cori Bush say that. I don't use that word lightly. But it is deathly serious, because these are people that are in charge of our government, Katie, like she actually has power.



And she is out there saying, basically, look, I get guards, you don't because I'm a really important person. I hope there's going to be a political cost for this, but unfortunately, she will probably just get re- elected again.



I agree with Tomi. It's a very good point. I want to thank Cori Bush for giving us a wonderful 30-second perfectly packaged attack ad heading into the midterm elections.



PAVLICH: Tomi, and that's the thing, right? I mean, this is not just one squad member who has this kind of ideology. This is pervasive, not just among Democrats in Washington, D.C., but also among City Councils. We saw this happen in Minnesota, the City Council voted to defund the police and then used a lot of taxpayer money for their own private security.



And as Charlie said, there are real life and death consequences here and we've seen a significant horrific rise in violent crime as a result.



LAHREN: We certainly have seen a culture of lawlessness and now, there are some elected leaders that are trying to go back and refund their police departments. But it's not even just enough to refund your police departments to change certain policies. But you have to stop with the demoralization and the demonization of police officers as well.



You have to give them the resources, but you also have to give them the respect that they deserve to go out and do that job, so the recruitment can go up, so the retirement can go down. We can have great officers on the street protecting and defending our communities.



They've got a whole lot of cleaning up to do if they want to get away from this narrative, and it's not all about midterms. I want the American people to be safe and secure no matter who they vote for and I hope the Democrats realize that before more lives are lost, because it's really the human costs that we need to focus on here.



PAVLICH: Charlie, final word to you.



KIRK: Yes, and again, I just want to say that her attitude and the way she leaned in on it is very telling. These are people that don't think they're going to have to give up political power anytime soon. They think they are the ruling class. They believe they're entrenched, they're untouchable.



They do not believe in human equality as if we are all human beings. She thinks -- she believes in the divine right of kings. The way she spoke would be no different than a French King or the Sultan of Brunei. "I have guards you don't. Get used to it. Thank you very much for playing."



This is a violation of the American Project and I can tell you, I hope it changes soon.



PAVLICH: We will see as they tried to refund their police department. Tomi Lahren, Charlie Kirk, thanks so much.



Still ahead. Forget about kneeling and covering your face during the National Anthem, we're going to highlight and congratulate the true American heroes who represented our country with pride at the Olympics.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PAVLICH: Well, patriotism and love for our country does still exist, folks, and this week, we saw an Olympian who not only made America proud, but shared her love for the country, as well.



Olympic wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock was asked a simple question after winning her gold medal. How does it feel to represent your country? Her answer, astounding in the woke world, we've been forced to live in lately, she said, "I love representing the U.S. I freaking love living here. I love it. And I'm so happy I get to represent U.S.A. Love it."



She also had some inspiring words for young people back home, take a listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TAMYRA MENSAH-STOCK, TEAM U.S.A., GOLD MEDALIST: I'm feeling very happy and I keep trying not to cry, but it keeps happening.



QUESTION: What does this mean for the popularity of the sport and for all the young girls out there that are going to see you and feel inspiration?



MENSAH-STOCK: It means that they see someone like themselves on that podium. Just because you're a female, it doesn't mean you can't accomplish the biggest of goals and being an Olympic champ is one of the hardest things I have ever done in my entire life.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PAVLICH: "Townhall" managing editor, Spencer Brown joins me now to discuss it all.



So Spencer, what was your reaction to her reaction to winning gold? I just thought it was this pure joy and I loved watching it.



SPENCER BROWN, MANAGING DIRECTOR, "TOWNHALL": Well, it was just completely contagious. I mean, when you see that, you see someone who realizes that all the hard work that she's put into her career and this path has finally paid off. And she's had a path that hasn't been all that easy.



You know, if you look at her family's story, her father came here from Ghana, had a family you know, he died tragically while she was younger, but she kept fighting on. And then you see her finally realizing that she has realized not just her dream, but really her father's American dream as well. And you can't just not feel proud about the country when you see that.



And I think it's unfortunate that it's a surprising thing to see today. You know, what we've seen from the women's soccer team in Tokyo or some of the other Olympians who have done demonstrations on the podium, to see someone take the opportunity and recognize how incredible it is to be an American and have achieved that is just beautiful to see.



And, you know, obviously a role model for young athletes and young women athletes, but I think just an inspiration for everybody to see this person is proud of America, I can be too.



PAVLICH: Yes, Spencer, I mean, there's been so much attention paid to athletes who I will not name but did not win, first of all, they didn't go to the Olympics and win gold. But they wanted to protest the United States of America and said that they don't like the country and they specifically wanted to make that point while representing the United States.



And so is this refreshing to see someone who is not a political person, she just talked about her life and working really hard to get to where she is. And what I loved about her attitude is she overcame a number of challenges, both personally and in her sport in order to get to that moment. And I feel like in a society now where challenge is taken away from people and we're told that that's a good thing. It was really nice to see someone proved the opposite.



BROWN: Well, completely, and like you said, she did have to overcome those challenges. But instead of making her win about all the challenges she faced, she made it about the fact that you can overcome those challenges, and that's why she's a really effective role model.



Nobody wants to look up to somebody who is going to tell them you're a victim, the United States is a horrible place, and you don't have a chance to make it. You know, that's not inspiring for any young person, but to see someone like her stand up and say, No, I've overcome that. That doesn't matter anymore because now I'm a gold medal champion Olympian. That's what young people want to look up to.



And I think that's why people are reacting so strongly to this, because it's actually something worth celebrating for once.



PAVLICH: Yes. And essentially, these principles come from somewhere, right? Like we're taught that we are proud of our country, we experienced things that make us proud of our country, we overcome this adversity. But unfortunately, in America, we're seeing this movement to put critical race theory into our schools, parents are being told that they're not allowed to even see the curriculum, but a lot of kids these days are taught not to be proud of the United States of America.



BROWN: Well, that's a really sad thing. You know, we're kind of facing a future where maybe there won't be more Olympians like Tamyra who go there and are proud to be an American because they're going to be taught as we see taking place all over the country with this critical race theory, that you're either an oppressor or you're the oppressed and that's not anything that really drives people to greatness.



And like you said, we're seeing that take place in school districts across the country and when parents are realizing what's going on, instead of being applauded for taking an active role in their children's education, they are sometimes arrested at school board meetings.



And so I think you know, taking the patriotism we see with Tamyra and applying that you know, here to show why it's important to be proud of our country is so important for the next generation.



PAVLICH: Yes, and we're seeing across the country, we have these school boards even actually suing parents when they try to get information about what their kids are being taught, but it is refreshing to see these athletes.



There are other athletes that are very proud of their country, Sydney McLaughlin, who of course, broke the world record for the 400-meter women's hurdles. She said that she was proud of her country. You have Allyson Felix, putting the flag around her shoulders when she won as well.



So, there are a number of athletes that I think should be getting far more attention for not just winning, but for being proud of the country that they represent.



Spencer Brown, thanks.



BROWN: Thanks, Katie.



PAVLICH: We'll be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PAVLICH: Well that's it for us tonight. Thanks so much for watching. I will see you Monday at 5:00 p.m. live on "The Five."



"UNFILTERED" with Dan Bongino is up next. And tonight, he has an exclusive interview with the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. They cover the need for kids to get back into the classroom and President Trump has a very strong message for the growing defund the police movement in Washington.



Don't go anywhere. Dan is up next.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.