'Justice' on climate change, Caitlyn Jenner exclusive

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello and welcome to JUSTICE. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro. Thanks so much for being with us tonight.



Let's get right to my open.



It his never ending campaign to put America last and cement her image as a racist, oppressive nation, the Biden administration has invited the United Nations Human Rights Council that includes China, Russia, Cuba, and Venezuela to judge whether America is a racist nation.



This was Secretary of State Tony Blinken justifying his actions.



ANTONY BLINKEN, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: For the United States to be a credible force for Human Rights around the world, we have to face the realities of racism and hatred here at home. We can't sweep our shortcomings under the rug or pretend they don't exist. We need to face them openly and honestly, even if that's ugly, even if that's painful. That's how we live up to our values.



PIRRO: And now Blinken even went beyond that, urging all U.N. member states to join in this effort to confront the scourge of racism, racial discrimination, and xenophobia. Blinken added that the invitation to the U.N. Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Racism, and the U.N. Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues was a first step in a plan to issue a standing invitation to all U.N. experts who report on Human Rights issues in the United States.



Now, let me see if I have this straight. You invite people from the U.N. who hate the United States to come here on our soil to judge us without concern for their bias, their hatred, their prejudice, and their outright opposition, and hostility to a democracy to judge us?



Never in history has this ever happened.



You invite China that has one million Uighurs in concentration camps to judge us. Cuba that's arresting journalists, beating and killing demonstrators who simply want food and liberty to judge us. Venezuela who tortures her own citizens, and Russia run by a former KGB Intel agent where enemies of the government are poisoned or just disappear to judge us.



Why? What's in this for you? Who do you work for?



You invite our enemies to visit the United States and investigate whether there are Human Rights issues stemming from the George Floyd murder? compile information and quote, "report back to the world." Are you stupid or crazy?



You ask people with dirty hands to judge the most freedom loving nation in the world. The country where people from those nations risked their lives to come here, and you invite them to address America's systemic racism against Africans and people of African descent in the context of law enforcement? Doesn't your Department of Justice do that?



Why are you looking to corrupt foreign governments to judge if we're racist? Why don't you just write the report now? We all know what the narrative you want to cement is and what the report will ultimately say.



It's the United Nations simply putting its imprimatur on your 1619 Project.



And by the way, how are you going to compile this information? Under what authority do foreigners collect additional information? Will they be going into police departments around the country demanding statistics and information? Will they be doing interviews?



Do police have the right to refuse to answer questions by members of foreign countries? Under what authority do they even receive the information? Who will review the information to find out whether there is evidence to support their final report?



And have you no confidence in the American system of justice? The one that after a jury trial of his peers convicted Derek Chauvin of murder? That's not enough for you. What about the Federal government that's monitoring several police departments around the country? That's not enough for you. You need communist China's input? Communist Cuba's approval?



You're like an idiotic, simplistic, naive, woke loser. You're not doing anything but creating division nationally and internationally.



And speaking of Cuba, why aren't you taking measures if you're so into protecting the rights of the downtrodden and making sure that no one suffers from bias? Why aren't you supporting the Cuban people 90 miles away from our shore?



Why is your Homeland Secretary Mayorkas saying not only the Cuban refugees should not come here, but if they do, they'll be returned? Are you in favor of Cuba, a Marxist communist nation supported by another Marxist organization, Black Lives Matter? Why would you let people from the southern border in, but not the Cubans?



Could it be the Cubans are Republicans, and they will turn Florida, a solid red, so you have to stop them?



You invite a scandal-ridden organization, the United Nations with its own history of corruption to come here and judge us? The United Nations that has over 100 resolutions condemning the State of Israel, the one democracy in the Middle East? The same United Nations with its peacekeeping force that failed to stop the massacre of more than 8,000 men and boys by Bosnian forces? The same United Nations with its oil for food scandal, or sex abuse scandals by U.N. peacekeepers in Haiti occurred?



The U.N. where millions of dollars in cash were funneled to aid North Korean leader Kim Jong-il? Everyone knows what the United Nations is.



NIKKI HALEY, FORMER GOVERNOR OF SOUTH CAROLINA: The U.S. is asking the United Nations, a cesspool of political bias to come into the United States and investigate us on Human Rights. We look so ridiculous in the eyes of the world right now.



PIRRO: And remember, it was the U.N. World Health Organization that lied to us about the COVID-19 pandemic mimicking the CCP talking points.



Now, you may think the endgame here will be the U.N. labeling the United States as a racist, oppressive nation. That certainly will happen. But it goes beyond identifying the United States as a racist nation and cementing the Democrat narrative. They will recommend reparations.



This week, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet urged a wide range of reparations over racism and has urged countries to fully fund a wide range of reparation measures to address the legacies of slavery, colonial rule, and racial discrimination.



Yes, it will go beyond identifying the United States as a racist nation. The drumbeat has begun, and reparations are next.



And that's my open.



And here with reaction to my open and much more, Senator Lindsey Graham from the Great State of South Carolina, who joins me now.



Good evening, Senator Graham.



SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Good evening.



PIRRO: All right, you heard my open. What do you think?



GRAHAM: Yes. Not one federal dollar for reparations. The State Department is out of control. They've lost her mind to have Russia, China, Cuba judge America is ridiculous. So, to anybody who is going to be met by the U.N. or if the U.N. ask you for information, I would advise you not to get it.



It is things like this that are going to lead to a Republican wipeout in 2022 of the Democratic Biden administration in the House and the Senate and it is moments like this that remind us when President Trump was the good President.



PIRRO: Well, not only that, but if you remember, Obama started with an apology tour, and Biden is starting with, you know, let's put a bulls-eye on us and let's try to destroy America and make her last.



But you know, there's a lot going on in America today, and I understand that you played golf with President Trump and had dinner with him over the last few days. And I know also that the Congressman Kevin McCarthy joined him for a meal or two. What's going on? What's happening with the President?



GRAHAM: Well, his golf game is just incredible. He is busting his driver and knocking the pins down with his iron and putt like a wild man. I mean, I'm not joking. I'm nervous he didn't play this well.



But the President is worried about our country. He is mad as hell about what Blinken is doing, having the U.N. come in here and judge America. He's very distressed about what's going on in Cuba. It breaks his heart that the border is so broken, and inflation is rampant.



I met with him and Kevin McCarthy. The President is all in in helping Kevin take back the House. He is working well with Rick Scott to make sure we get the Senate Majority. But here's what I can tell you about President Trump.



He is heartbroken as to what is going on in our country and the world at large. He thinks he can fix it, and he told me he has unfinished business. So, I will be shocked if he doesn't run for President in 2024.



PIRRO: He thinks he can fix it and he has some unfinished business. That's pretty clear. The President -- it is 2021, he is clearly thinking about 2024. More than thinking. You think he's all in?



GRAHAM: I think he's all in to make sure we take back the House and the Senate and stop this craziness of the reconciliation package -- cradle to grave socialism. You know, spending like drunken sailors, inflation going through the roof, the border is completely lost here.



So, the bottom line is, the President really is very upset by what he is seeing. He thinks he has a plan to fix it. It worked before, it will work again. And he told me there is some unfinished business in terms of what he would like to do as President for the nation to get us on a sustainable, better footing.



When you look at Trump's four years compared to Biden's six months. I like our chances to win the House and the Senate in 2022, and to take back the White House in 2024. Joe Biden's administration is out of control, and every day that passes and we appreciate Trump policies more and more.



PIRRO: Well, I think that clearly, the American people are seeing the tremendous difference. But I mean, that is certainly some breaking news, and it's the most that we've heard in a long time, in terms of the President and what he is thinking for 2024. And you know, he is also going out and he is making speeches. He is supporting candidates and indicating he is not supporting other candidates. He's a force on the campaign trail as well.



GRAHAM: Well, he owns the Republican Party. It is his nomination. We have a lot of talented people in the Republican Party, but I can tell you this, if President Trump runs in 2024, he will be the nominee of this party. His policies are standing the test of time.



Joe Biden's administration is in freefall. The border is broken, rampant inflation, crime in the streets, radical Islam is on the rise. The President has a hell of a story to tell about what he did for this country, and more importantly, what he can do.



This is the party of Donald Trump, if you think otherwise, you're in for a rude awakening. I think he's going to lead us to victory in 2022 in the House and the Senate, and I will be shocked after spending two days with him if he doesn't run again for President because he believes he has unfinished business as President of the United States and he believes he can put the country in a better position than Biden has it and I agree with him.



PIRRO: All right, Senator Lindsey Graham, thanks so much for being with us and sharing that breaking news information. Thank you.



PIRRO: This week, I sat down for a JUSTICE exclusive with Caitlyn Jenner to talk patriotism in this woke society, why she is running for California Governor and much more. Take a look.



PIRRO: All right, now, you're considered to be one of our nation's greatest athletes and heroes, and the moment you crossed the finish line in 1976, for that decathlon, some fan ran across the finish line on the track and gave you a flag and you waved that flag proudly, and that became a very iconic moment, not just then but throughout history in terms of the Olympics.



CAITLYN JENNER (R), CALIFORNIA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: Right.



PIRRO: How do you compare today to then?



JENNER: Boy, has it changed. Remember that was 1976, our country's bicentennial year. We were just three weeks earlier of the biggest Fourth of July celebration the country has ever had celebrating 200 years.



I've seen through the years the deterioration of our flag, of our love of country. I still love our country. Okay, but certainly, we will have issues. But I'm a patriot.



My father -- my grandfather fought in World War I, you know. My dad stormed the beaches of Normandy, first boats on, 364 guys in his division, 60 came back alive, you know, to fight for our freedoms. And I've always had that in my heart -- patriotism.



I love this country. I was very proud to put that flag up.



But I've seen it go down to where now, we just saw this, Gwen, the hammer thrower disrespect our flag and that bothers me.



PIRRO: Let's talk about Gwen Berry, you know, she came in third place and she thought it was all about her. She said they played the National Anthem when they knew that she didn't like it. She did -- she understands that.



JENNER: I'm just giddy in delight. Okay, all right.



PIRRO: All right. But the United States was her ticket to those Olympics, they were the trials.



JENNER: I agree.



PIRRO: Should she be allowed to go forward when she has indicated that she pretty much rejects the flag? Rejects the National Anthem?



JENNER: You know what, that's a tough question. Why? Because I don't -- I like individual freedoms. Number one, I think we need to protect individual freedoms. I think people like that who are going to disrespect our flag to make a political statement and maybe get more hits, you know, on social media, technically have a right to do that.



But we also have the right -- they have the right to deserve the consequences that will come out of their actions.



PIRRO: But are there enough consequences to someone like Gwen Berry?



JENNER: That's an excellent question. In so many cases, no, sometimes they will become big stars for that, like getting commercials for Nike and things like that. That bothers me tremendously. This woke, that world that we're living in right now is -- I don't know. Honestly, I don't know how we move forward. We have to move forward and be strong. We have to move forward with love of country, being a patriot and that to me is so important.



PIRRO: But wouldn't this be a perfect example ...



JENNER: This is the greatest country in the world.



PIRRO: ... a perfect situation if she goes to the international Olympics. What is it rule 50 that doesn't allow any kind of political statement.



JENNER: Right.



PIRRO: Should she be allowed to compete in that?



JENNER: No. She just should not be allowed to make a political statement at The Games on the stand, at any point. Just stand there and be proud of what you've accomplished.



PIRRO: I want to go back to when you won, that iconic moment.



JENNER: Great day.



PIRRO: It was a great day. It was a great day for you and it was a great day for America. And here's a quote from one of the articles, "She beat the Soviets in the Olympics and inspired a nation." How do you channel that into this race that you're running in California?



JENNER: First of all, I respect you being very politically correct, and you said "She beat the Russians." But he won the games.



PIRRO: Yes.



JENNER: Bruce won the games. Bruce did a great job. Bruce is a good person.



The night after the Games are over with or the next morning, I walked into the bathroom, didn't have stitch clothes on, gold medal sitting on the counter. And I -- full length mirror, throw the medal on. Looked into the mirror, and I go, oh my god, what did I just do? Did I build this character up so big that I'm stuck with him for the rest of my life?



PIRRO: Even then you knew?



JENNER: Because -- oh, I knew from when I was a little kid, but you know in the 50s and 60s world, you didn't -- there wasn't even name for it. Just kept your mouth shut. And I said, I'm stuck with this character for the rest of my life.



And fortunately, even with -- they've been with me my whole life. I mean, this is not something that just like, you know, one day, oh my God, I'm trans. This is something that you deal with. It's part of you. Like being left handed or right handed.



PIRRO: The move to recall Gavin Newsom was huge.



JENNER: Huge.



PIRRO: People resented him for all of the, you know, for thee but not me, you know, eating in the restaurants, going out, going -- and all that. But then now it seems his numbers are or his approval rating is just over 50 percent. Does the voter have a very short memory?



JENNER: Of course, everybody has a short memory. And our job is to try to keep the pressure on this. Yes. Gavin Newsom has been -- the decline of California has only accelerated under his rule. Okay.



Gavin Newsom is only interested in himself. He is only interested in keeping his position. He is not interested in that people. Hey, honestly, he hasn't done one thing for the people. Every time we turn around, he's doing it for a special interest. We have to keep the pressure on him in a recall election.



We have to keep the pressure and we have to remind people -- and you know, I feel like the people that are really going to get him out of office are the parents, mothers, the kids. I mean, this is the reason for the recall because he's done such a terrible job in shutting our schools down for the last year. We can't let them forget it.



He is going to come up with everything. He is going to come up with programs. I even call it the recall rebate. He's going to send out money -- taxpayers' money in the State of California. Okay.



Their money back out to -- and distribute it to people for votes basically.



PIRRO: Welcome back to JUSTICE.



In the second part of my JUSTICE exclusive with California Gubernatorial Candidate, Caitlyn Jenner, we discussed the frightening crime surge in the Golden State, Trump's possible 2024 run, her take on Biden's gun grab, and more. Take a look.



PIRRO: Let's move on to another problem that California has and that is a very, very high crime rate. It's exemplified for me this past week. Actually, last week now where these thugs go into Neiman Marcus in the middle of the day, not under cover of darkness, not at night and just -- well, take what they want.



And 10 of them leave and they get away. No one has been arrested. Seventeen Walgreens closed down. Businesses are shortening their hours because they can't -- there's no one there to protect the inventory, the employees or the customers. How can you help?



JENNER: Well, San Francisco made it legal to steal. Bottom line. That cannot happen. I would make sur, first of all, it's a crime to steal.



PIRRO: It always has been.



JENNER: Well, it has been. On a state level, we have to continue to enforce that. We have to get tough on crime. We've seen over the last few years how not just in California, but all across the country, how politicians are enforcing one law and ignoring the next one, you know.



PIRRO: But it's really about the DAs.



JENNER: We have to follow the law.



PIRRO: But Caitlyn, it is about the DAs. It is about George Gascon in LA County ...



JENNER: Yes.



PIRRO: ... who wants not only to not enforce the law. It is about Chesa Boudin who doesn't like domestic violence cases. He doesn't like prosecuting. It's about these fake thresholds. How do you get the individual DA to enforce the law? You can't.



JENNER: Actually --



PIRRO: You have to replace them.



JENNER: In 2020, I was in Orange County talking to the DA down there, and he was filling me in on how George Soros has been funding all these lawyers and I know he is very liberal lawyer.



PIRRO: Progressive DAs.



JENNER: Yes, and you know, this field very well. And he keeps funding them to getting him -- giving as much money as they want because he figures he's got to change this country from the bottom up. He wants to destroy this country.



Those type of judges, DAs, honestly, we have to inform the people and just not to have these people. They are destroying our judicial system. Right now, if you are on parole and you miss your parole hearing, you do anything wrong. Let me tell you, we have to have a tracking system, find those people and boom, put them back in jail.



PIRRO: Well, what we're seeing across the country, Caitlyn are more and more people from a 12-year-old to an 80-year-old woman to, I think it was a -- I'm not sure, another young -- it's single digit, maybe eight years old shooting people who are coming into their homes and attacking their families.



So, it really is something that I think requires most people to be ready to defend themselves and you are a Second Amendment supporter.



JENNER: I am a Second Amendment supporter. I am a gun owner. I go to the gun range. I make sure that I know what I'm doing.



I have had people on my property. And although I've had my gun available, I'd certainly I've never used it. But I haven't been really threatened, just kind of with words.



PIRRO: And wouldn't hesitate to use it.



JENNER: Yes, just yes. Would use it?



PIRRO: Yes.



JENNER: Oh, if I was threatened or anybody in my home was threatened? Of course, I would. You know, they would, I would have to see our lives are at stake. We have to take law enforcement seriously. That is such a big issue in California.



PIRRO: How do we get people to become police in this day and age?



JENNER: I am kind of the poster child for change.



PIRRO: Yes.



JENNER: We kind of get that. We have to change. This is about leadership, okay. I'm a leader, I have always been a leader. Gavin Newsom is not a leader. He's a politician. That's what he's in for. Okay.



Keep his power, keep his money. Meet up with all his friends at the French Laundry, okay. He's not a leader.



To change crime, to do things like that, you've got to be hands on, on the ground with the police department, being a leader, leading people, not only the police departments, but also in a message to Californians about what's going on when it comes to crime. And that takes leadership.



PIRRO: Should Donald Trump run in 2024?



JENNER: That's his decision.



PIRRO: Would you support him if he did?



JENNER: If I was Governor of the State of California, I would -- obviously, I would support him.



PIRRO: What if you weren't Governor? Would you still support?



JENNER: Yes, I still would support him. I do not like what's happening in this country right now. We always try to put everybody in a box, like you're white, you're black. You've got it. You're Republican, you're a Democrat. If you're a Republican, you have to think this way. You must think this and that. You know, Republican ideas.



And that's not me. Okay. I'm an inclusive Republican because I have conservative economic values. I mean, if you have less taxes, and less regulation, and a pro-business environment, it works. It works every time throughout history. Ronald Reagan, it worked.



PIRRO: Right.



JENNER: Donald Trump for the first three years, rocked it. I mean, it was working, even if after all he was going through.



PIRRO: Yes, for four years, I think.



JENNER: Yes. It always works. And so -- but on the social side, I'm not like a lot of Republicans. I'm an inclusive Republican. I'm in it for the people. I'm inclusive to all.



I think the number one thing that the Republican Party needs to do is change the image because the Democrats have taken hostage to this question for years and we need to change the image of what the Republican Party is. We are inclusive to all people.



PIRRO: Let's talk about the image. So, California is an extremely progressive state.



JENNER: As blue as they get.



PIRRO: Yes, as blue as they get. You are a trans-woman. How do you think - -



JENNER: Isn't that great?



PIRRO: How do you think that impacts a voter? One way or affects them one way or another?



JENNER: Well, I agree, that is an issue. I am not running as a trans- activist, as you know -- I just happened to be trans, but I'm a California citizen for the last 48 years and I love this state and I'm a patriot.



The trans thing. It's fun. Some people are not going to get it. Okay. I have never, ever been in a better place in my life than I am right now. Maybe at this time in my life, 65 years old, living my life authentically and trying to make -- having a platform and trying to make a difference in the most marginalized community in the world, trans issues do not have borders, they're in every state in the world, in every country in the world.



They do not borders -- take this marginalized community and have a platform to try to make it better.



So, honestly, I feel like, now is the time to do something with that. And to me, it's an advantage. Me personally, I think, running for Governor, it's kind of an advantage. Why? Because I'm at peace in my heart. I don't have any of these issues anymore.



I get up in the morning and just be myself all day. I've always liked and loved helping people, you know. And I don't think I could help in a better way in the State of California than running for Governor and trying to make a difference. Trying to make a difference.



PIRRO: All right, Caitlyn Jenner. Thanks for this. Take care.



JENNER: Love you, Judge.



PIRRO: Finally, a win for Britney Spears in her conservatorship case as the Judge's rule that she can appoint her own lawyer. Imagine, a 39-year- old with $60 million in her empire finally has the right to do something.



Here with reaction, the host of "Watters' World" and the co-host of "The Five," Jesse Watters, and author of the new book, 'How I Saved the World."



All right, Jesse joins me now to react.



All right, Jesse. Good to have you on JUSTICE.



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST, WATTERS' WORLD: Thank you.



PIRRO: Now let's talk about Britney. You and I both agree that Brittany had a lawyer or some lawyers, who at the very least didn't share with her the fact that she could seek to have the conservatorship terminated. Why do you think that is, Jesse?



WATTERS: Well, if you and I agree, then it's definitely accurate, Judge. So, right now you have a conspiracy between her court-appointed lawyer, who is kind of a deadbeat lawyer and these rich lawyers that are representing the father.



Britney pays both teams of lawyers, and they've dragged this conservatorship out for almost two decades, and it's like slavery. She is paying these people to keep her in a straitjacket. She can't get out of it. She's an unsophisticated person who just wants to live a normal life. But you've got to see the kind of money that the father is getting. He is getting a quarter million to just run her affairs and her legal team that she is paying to represent the dad just billed her $1.5 million for eight months, Judge, $1.5 million for eight months, and they have four lawyers on the case that are charging more than $1,000.00 an hour.



So, it's a ridiculous racket that she is involved in, and I feel bad for her.



PIRRO: I think a lot of America who understands this feels badly for her. But then there's another part to it. And that is that when someone as smart -- who is as driven, as disciplined, has the precision to do what she does, for all of these lawyers and the Judge, I include the Judge in the group, Jesse.



WATTERS: Yes, me, too.



PIRRO: This Judge, to appoint another trust company to be a co- conservator. No one telling her that she could seek to have the conservatorship terminated. Can you imagine what's happening to elderly people in this country who are being put under conservatorship? This is crazy stuff. This needs a Federal prosecutor to investigate, and you now know who the new lawyer is. Tell us?



WATTERS: Yes, so the new lawyer is a guy that's on the -- I think the board of the Beverly Hills Bar Association. He is the top litigator in Los Angeles, won all kinds of awards. He won a $14 million judgment last year. He's repped Sean Penn. He has repped all these big hot shots, so he doesn't need the money.



The court-appointed lawyer needed the money. The good guy who is now repping Britney used to be a Federal prosecutor. So he is going to come in guns blazing, big experience, and he's going to free Britney and that's a good thing because Judge, as you said, she is not incapacitated.



Anybody that can deliver a performance like that night after night in front of thousands of people in Las Vegas deserves to have her freedom.



PIRRO: Well, there's no question about that and we could go on and on, Jesse, because I absolutely love it. But I want to talk about your new book, Jesse Watters, and I have it right here, "How I Saved the World." Can you tell me how you saved the world? And everybody, I think you should know, Jesse, I think you made number one in the "New York Times."



WATTERS: I did. I did. Thank you. They hated to put me on number one.



PIRRO: Congrats.



WATTERS: So, I saved myself, Judge and you know that I needed saving and that's the point. Liberals are so unhappy with themselves, they try to interfere with everybody else. There is a vacuum in their own lives and these intellectuals and these politicians turn that hate and mobilize it against the rest of the country. And that's what they've done to this society and we can't put up with it anymore.



And I've observed these liberals, how they act, how insecure and angry they are, and what they've done to this country is a shame. Critical race theory, open borders, cancel culture -- I am not going to put up with it any more. They act like a parent -- and just tell these people, Judge, knock it off.



PIRRO: Well, Jesse, the way I include myself in the world and say, thank you for saving the world.



WATTERS: You're welcome.



PIRRO: Great to have you on, Jesse. Take care and kudos on the book.



WATTERS: Thank you very much, Judge.



PIRRO: All right -- you're welcome. Who is the latest celebrity to bow to China? Tomi Lahren and Leo Terrell join me to react, next.



PIRRO: American celebrities have made a habit of quietly supporting China's brutal regime in exchange for their blood money.



Two years ago, LeBron James refused to voice support for the Hong Kong protesters fighting for their freedom. Two months ago, John Cena apologized to China for calling Taiwan a country.



But if you thought Hollywood couldn't stoop any lower, Jackie Chan said this month, quote, "I just think the Chinese Communist Party is really so magnificent, I want to be a Party member."



Here with reaction, FOX Nation host, Tomi Lahren, and FOX News contributor, Leo Terrell.



All right, I'm stumbling because I can't wait to get to you guys on this. Tomi, I'll start with you. What do you think of this?



TOMI LAHREN, FOX NATION HOST: Well, I think Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just found her new favorite actor, I'll say that much is for sure. But you know, I do have to give Jackie Chan a little bit of credit, because at least he is being transparent about his love of communism. You know, I wish that some of the Democrats that are secret communists, that are self-proclaimed socialists, I wish that they would just come forward and say how much they revere and respect the Chinese Communist regime and all of their control.



But you know, again, I also want to say it doesn't take much to get cancelled in Hollywood and entertainment, but I have a feeling that though he voices support for a communist regime, I have a feeling that won't get Jackie Chan canceled in Hollywood, which is really a shame and a sign of the times.



PIRRO: Yes, very much so and, you know, Leo, the fact that he did all these movies in America, he made hundreds of millions of dollars in America. Now all of a sudden, you know, he says, I'm jealous. I really want to be a member of the Chinese Communist Party. Why?



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: I'll tell you why. We made him a superstar in America. Those "Rush Hour" movies, one, two, and three, he became a big American superstar.



I believe, Judge, his 15 minutes of fame is fading. So, what can he do to sort of reinvigorate his career? He identify himself as a as a lover of Communist China, and that is because he is trying to follow the money. I agree with Tomi, he is transparent, but he is trying to follow the money because that Chinese money is what drove LeBron James and John Cena to say whatever the Chinese wants.



So, to me it is a sellout because he is trying to extend his 15 minutes of fame. I won't watch any more of his movies any longer.



PIRRO: Okay, all right. Well, I want to move on from that to our good friend, Hunter Biden. Now, Hunter Biden is now going to be selling his artwork, if you can call it that, I guess, this summer. And a source familiar with the sales arrangement says that the New York gallery owner who is showing Hunter Biden's paintings will have the ability to reject offers, but he is saying that neither Hunter Biden nor the White House or President Biden will have -- none of them will have any idea of who is buying the paintings, and that according to a White House official, any buyer's identity will be kept secret by the gallery owner.



Now Tomi, do you think that that will be the case that the New York gallery owner will not tell Hunter who gave him a half a million dollars for his for his artwork, so-called?



LAHREN: Yes, come on now. I think we know that that is not the truth. But what's amazing to me, Judge, is that this man is not hiding in a hole somewhere. I mean, after the text messages, after the laptop, after all the things that we've seen of Hunter Biden, we've seen way too much of Hunter Biden, by the way, more than I'm comfortable with.



The fact that he is not hiding in a hole, the fact that he is so brazen, going out there and selling his artwork. It just goes to show that the Democrats, they are shameless. The Biden administration, they are shameless. They don't care what the appearance of this is. They don't care at all because they know they can get away with anything they want.



Now, he is selling paintings, so-called paintings. I mean, this guy, really? I've got to give him credit for his hustle, but it's really disgraceful.



PIRRO: Okay, Leo, what do you think?



TERRELL: Oh, let me be very clear, because this is making me very upset. Hunter Biden is a Washington, D.C. con man. If he wasn't -- if his last name was not Biden, Judge, he would be under a freeway or a halfway house. He'll be in jail.



He has no moral content, but because --



PIRRO: He'd be in jail.



TERRELL: I agree. But he has no moral compass. And I'll tell you right now, because his name is Biden, he is allowed to be immune from prosecution. He is allowed to make money, millions of dollars in which he is not qualified to make and more importantly, he gets a pass on all of his misconduct. It's an embarrassment.



Don't ever talk about the Trump family ever again, Democrats, because you have public enemy number one in Hunter Biden.



PIRRO: Well, and the amazing part of this thing is he will make a fortune. We won't know who bought the paintings, but, you know, I somewhat doubt that the Biden's won't know.



Look, former head of the F.B.I., what's his name -- Louis Freeh gave $100,000.00 in trust for Biden's grandchildren so that he could join Hunter in doing business with him. I mean, this is so sick, this deep state.



Anyway, Tomi, Leo -- Tomi, I'm going to see you at Turning Point, is that right?



LAHREN: Absolutely. I'll be there Sunday morning and I can't wait to see you in Tampa, the Great State of Florida.



PIRRO: That's right and Leo, you're going to be there this time?



TERRELL: No, but tell your two lovely daughters I said hello. I miss them. Send some more pictures.



PIRRO: I will. Thanks, guys.



And next, an exciting announcement you will not want to miss. Stay right here.



