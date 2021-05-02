Biden is a 'moderate no more': Judge Jeanine

This is a rush transcript from "Justice with Judge Jeanine," May 1, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

PIRRO: Good evening and welcome to JUSTICE. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro. Thanks so much for being with us tonight. Let's get right to my open.



They always said it would happen quickly, and it did. It took less than 100 days to change America, less than 100 days to take us down from that shining city on the hill.



We knew the Trojan horse was hiding someone other than moderate Joe Biden. But now we know for sure that the Biden who has emerged, once a centrist, has embraced full on socialism.



Should any of you be doubting Thomases Wednesday night's speech before the Joint Session of Congress was proof positive of Biden's intent to move our nation from capitalism to socialism? The man who delivered the message was weak and frail, seemingly stilted and fragile, with none of the energy of a radiant Reagan, the charisma of a Clinton, the sass of a Bush, the eloquence of an Obama nor the full on patriotism of a Trump.



The message was simple: America is in an existential crisis, and only money will get us out of it. The price tag, astronomical, $6 trillion. He plans to spend more than the nation's debt when Bill Clinton took office.



Biden is a moderate no more.



Listen to Senator Lindsey Graham.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): If I ever hear that Joe Biden is a moderate again, I'm going to throw up because after tonight, he embraced socialism. He made Barack Obama a white Ronald Reagan.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Biden says we are in the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, suffering the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War, the worst pandemic in a century, an existential climate change crisis, insurrection, systemic racism, and only one solution: tax and spend.



So now, in Biden's America, government will take care of you from cradle to grave. A massive government system to fix an America in crisis. Biden will tax us and create a system of caregivers, enhanced Obamacare, licensed and unionized caregivers, free education, affordable caregivers, two years of universal preschool and two years of free community college.



But you have to ask yourself, if Joe really cares that much about children. He said, quote: "Any country that out educates us is going to out compete us." Well, I guess he is good with other countries out competing us, because here we are, 100 days in, and all public schools are still not open, as he promised there would be.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KAMALA HARRIS (D), VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We did it. We did it, Joe. You're going to be the next President of the United States.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: He admits that even though the U.S. accounts for less than 15 percent of carbon emissions worldwide, he wants to join the global fight and the Paris Climate Accord to help reduce the rest of the world's 85 percent and throw in our money to help make them do it. Make sense to you?



And when AOC is excited about Joe Biden's plan, it's time to watch out.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): The Biden administration and President Biden has definitely exceeded the expectations that progressives had. You know, I'll be frank and I think a lot of us expected a much more conservative administration.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Joe has a plan for our cars. The cars of the future will not be using gas, they will be electric cars. Why? Well, the vast majority of batteries used in electric cars are made in China. You figure it out.



And in the meantime, it will become slowly impossible to get gas for your gas powered vehicles. It's already more than $4 a gallon in New York City.



And get ready for that summer vacation you waited so long for. By the way, did Joe say if it's okay to go out of town on the Fourth of July? But Joe, he says he is focused on rooting out systemic racism. But one man, a leading voice in race relations begs to differ.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. TIM SCOTT (R-SC): America is not a racist country.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: It is curious how Joe wants to end the, quote, "exhausting war" over immigration. His solution, a pathway to citizenship and finding out why illegals want to flee their home country. This, while almost 10 million Americans are out of work. This failure to protect the border creates a fiscal budget deficit that will never go away, besides, offering employment opportunities for drug cartels, for smugglers and for human traffickers.



The Family Plan is the opposite of our American Dream. It is putting Washington in the middle of your family, the repeated reference by President Biden that some of our laws are worse than Jim Crow does nothing but create resentment and build on discrimination.



And police officers constantly being bombarded and accused of being racist makes it almost impossible to create a safe future for our children and grandchildren. As cops demonized and demoralized, retire and quit, our cities will be left safe.



There is nothing happening here though that hasn't happened before. Any student of world history will tell you how socialism begins, how it takes over and what happens next.



I don't know about you, but I don't want government in the middle of my family, my healthcare, my education, or anything else. I don't want my grandchildren being taught that they live in a racist nation founded on bigotry.



I don't want my children or anyone else apologizing for the color of their skin. God made me the way I am and I sure as hell I'm not sorry for that. And I don't want you to tell me that I have to take an Amtrak train and not an airplane because you think I should, or because it reminds you of your good old days. I want to go forward in time, not backwards.



I don't like you telling me I shouldn't eat burger. Go tell China or India to take care of their carbon emission problems and stop punishing me for what they're doing and then making me pay for it.



And you don't tell me anything about my gun or my magazine. Because you know, it's none of your damn business.



And if you agree with me, and you don't like the socialist nonsense, and the hate, divisiveness and the dependence on government and taxation through the roof, and you want to go back to being an American, in the true sense of the word, you've got one chance, one chance left 2022 is your last chance, your last hope of changing this government and stopping the move of the socialist, one chance of actually living the life that we bargained for in the land of the free and the home of the brave, the United States of America.



And that's my open. Let me know what you think on my Facebook and Twitter #JudgeJeanine.



And if you like my opens, you'll love my closing at the end of the show.



But first, joining me right now with reaction to my open and much more, Congressman Byron Donalds and FOX News contributor, Lara Trump.



Thank you both for being here this evening. I'm going to start with you, Congressman.



You know what happened after the speech was that Tim Scott was referred to as "Uncle Tim." It was trending on Twitter, because he made some statements about the fact that he didn't believe that America was systemically racist. What is your take on that?



REP. BYRON DONALDS (R-FL): Tim Scott is absolutely right. America is not systemically racist.



It's important for everybody to understand, and Judge, we all understand. Our history is very clear when it comes to slavery, to segregation, to Jim Crow. It is a dark history.



But if you look at the progression of America from a hundred years ago to 50 years ago to today, we are a far different country than the issues we've had in our pasts. The reason why the left wants to demean Tim Scott, the reason why they don't want to demean black conservatives and want to push this radical notion that America is systemically racist is because you need Americans to hate their country in order to push these radical agenda policies through. It's really that simple.



So I'm glad that Tim Scott stood up and said what we've all been thinking while Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and the left have been pushing this nasty idea that we are a systemically racist country. We are not.



And even Kamala Harris had to go out there the very next morning and say what George Stephanopoulos that we are not a racist country.



PIRRO: Well, you know, what's interesting, Lara, is that you know, the left is supposed to be so tolerant, and not one Democrat stood up, not one leftist, one liberal said you know what, this is racism. To call Senator Tim Scott "Uncle Tim" is racist. And none of them talked about that.



They are intolerant. How would you describe them?



LARA TRUMP, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: You mean, yes, the party of unity, you mean? The Democrats? Well, obviously they are the biggest hypocrites of all. It's really sad what we have seen happen.



I think it was totally egregious the way that Tim Scott was treated. It is the definition of bigotry and racism to your point.



But I want to go back to what you said in your open, 2022. I want Americans to pay very, very close attention to this. Remember, Judge, back during the campaign, we couldn't get a straight answer from Joe Biden as to whether or not he would pack the Supreme Court, whether or not he thought that D.C. statehood was a good thing.



These are things that he wants to get done and he wants to get them done very quickly because he knows that come 2022, Americans are going to be sick and tired of being told we don't think you can celebrate the Fourth of July.



They're trying to stop Mount Rushmore from having fireworks, for goodness' sakes. We want our freedom back. We want our liberty back. In 2022 is when Americans have to get out. If you love this country, get out and vote because it is our last chance. They are going to do everything they can to make sure that the Democrats are remaining in power for eternity.



So 2022, it was a great point. Republicans get out and vote like our country and our lives depend on it, because they do.



PIRRO: They do. And you know, Congressman, the question that I have is whether or not this $6 trillion that Joe Biden is talking about, which really was the deficit of the United States of America, when Bill Clinton took office, whether or not that kind of money will be voted on by Congress and by the Senate, will it get through the Congress.



DONALDS: The way they're looking at doing this right now is through budget reconciliation, and unfortunately, the only person that's going to be able to stop this, this madness is going to be Joe Manchin. I know he came out right after the State of the Union and was shaking his head in absolute disgust and disbelief because what the President is trying to do is completely radical and insane.



Our country is ready to be unleashed. Our economy is ready to be unleashed. We don't need $6 trillion -- another $6 trillion in spending. We need these governors and these blue states to get off of the neck of the American people.



But it's a possibility, Judge, let's be very clear. Elections do have consequences. And like Lara was saying, that's why 2022 is so important. We need Republicans out there voting.



PIRRO: Okay, and you know, Lara, one of the things that your father-in- law, former President Trump was so proud was that America was becoming independent of the OPEC countries and the gas and the oil from those countries.



And now Joe Biden is making a point to say, you know, we've got to have electric cars, and you know, and the batteries that propel them, what do you say about that?



L. TRUMP: Well, what was his first order of business? Right after he got inaugurated, 11,000 energy jobs immediately eliminated in the United States of America. You were right, under President Donald Trump, we were energy independent. We were a net energy exporter for the first time in history.



That meant that we were no longer reliant on the Middle East, no longer reliant on Russia for anything. Think about not only how great that was for the United States, just for taxpayers, and our pocketbooks sense, but, you know, on the world stage, national security. We have lost that. We are back in the Paris Climate Accord. We are back in these nonsensical deals that hurt Americans and do nothing but virtue signal.



That is what this administration, the Biden-Harris or Harris-Biden administration is all about virtue signaling. It's ridiculous.



PIRRO: Well, and you know, in last to you, Congressman Donalds, you know, the truth is that, you know, America, according to Joe Biden is now in a better situation with the rest of the world. What is your take on that -- on his foreign policy, especially with Iran?



DONALDS: We're in a better position today because of what President Trump did holding Iran accountable, holding Russia accountable, holding China accountable, but unfortunately, what they're looking at in this administration is weakness.



The Iranians are licking their chops because they know they're trying to get a pile of new money, and they're going to start with their nuclear fusion program again.



The Russians feel that they have more room. We're not in a good place.



What we need across the world -- and this is consistent. I don't care if you're a Republican or Democrat -- you need to project American strength and American power. That doesn't mean you're going to war, that doesn't mean you're dropping troops all over the world, what it means is making sure these foreign leaders understand that America means business. We're not going to put up with foolishness, and that you're going to behave yourself.



That's why with our relationship with North Korea, the last four years was the calmest it has ever been because Kim Jong-un understood that President Trump meant business.



PIRRO: That's right. Congressman Byron Donalds and Laura Trump, thanks so much for being with us tonight.



But first, frightening news threats from an old enemy. Can Biden's national security policy keep America safe? Ric Grenell breaks it all down next, don't go away.



PIRRO: Dangerous enemies and adversaries continue to plot against the United States. Al Qaeda resurfacing with a chilling threat against America that they will continue war on all fronts until all U.S. forces are expelled from the Islamic world.



This, while just a few weeks ago, we heard a dire warning about at least two people on the terror watch list coming in at our vulnerable southern border.



Former Acting Director of National Intelligence, Ric Grenell joins me now with reaction to it all.



All right, good evening, Ric. Let's talk about not just the entrance of the illegals who are coming through the southern border, but terrorists coming through the southern border. And then I'd like you to make a comment on Al Qaeda. I mean, when was the last time you heard Al Qaeda?



RICHARD GRENELL, FORMER ACTING DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: Let's take that outrage first. I mean, Al-Qaeda? This is a real problem for the Biden administration. I think Congressman Donalds said it best. He said what Trump gave was accountability, and I couldn't agree more. And what we have right now is an administration that wants to be liked. And you can't be in these situations and want to be liked, because that gives the power over to others.



So whether it's the border issue, whether it's our enemies inside Afghanistan, whether it's the Russians build up in the Ukraine, we are seeing all of these other countries and leaders testing Joe Biden to see how far they can go.



And right now, Biden's criteria is -- he is allowing people to go really far, push the limits, because he doesn't want to be disliked. He wants the world to like him and for us to kind of hug and move forward.



And when you have that criteria, when you have the criteria that you really want the other side to like you, you become really weak and the power goes into their hands.



PIRRO: And what about the southern border?



GRENELL: Look, the southern border is a real problem right now, because it's porous. What we're seeing is the messaging from the Biden administration is a welcome attitude towards people who are jumping the line and trying to sneak into the country.



When you try to welcome people who are breaking the law, the message gets out to groups all over the world, that the border is porous, and that you can get into the United States.



This is going to be a problem, because we've seen in the past, where not only just Latin Americans who are trying to break the law and come into our country. But we've seen terrorists try to come in through the United States southern border.



This is a real problem, and what -- again, I go back to what the Biden administration has to be able to do is say to the world, look, we're very generous. A million people a year get to become U.S. citizens, but we have a line, because a hundred million people want to come in.



So we have to make sure that we shut down the southern border, that we stop that from line jumpers and terrorists from coming in.



PIRRO: And with the Biden administration, with the policies that they have of people, their needs to have other countries like us and go back into like the Paris Climate Accord and everything else. I mean, they see us as weaker, but those in the Middle East in particular, they actually, if they're on the same Al Qaeda, Their mission is to kill us. How do we stop this?



GRENELL: Well, first of all, we have to stop making it our goal of consensus with the Europeans or with others. We need to have an America First policy. We have a policy that's best for Americans and then our diplomats need to go out and convince other countries why our policy is also good for them.



And by the way, we did that in the Trump administration. We were able to show our Arab allies that when America is strong, you are better protected. There's a rule system.



I mean, let's just take joining the Paris Climate Accord for one example, a whole bunch of countries want us to join because they want money. They want us to pay, but we're already doing the hard work of lowering our CO2, building our economy. We did this during the Trump administration. China and India are not. Let's start holding people accountable as the Congressman said.



PIRRO: Well, then, you know what, unfortunately, Joe Biden is not into that. Anyway. Ric Grenell, so great to have you on JUSTICE tonight. Thanks for being with us.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PIRRO: Joe Biden this week announced a $1.8 trillion spending plan. This coming on the heels of the $2.3 trillion plan he introduced about a month ago, which followed the $1.9 trillion blue state bailout the past weeks before that.



Our President is trying to purchase his popularity with a cradle to grave government that gives away money in exchange for power. And the consequences of this are far more dangerous than the Democrats are letting on.



Joining me now to explain what the President won't, economist Steve Moore. All right, Steve, thanks so much for being with us. Can you just give the American people an idea of what $6 trillion is?



STEVE MOORE, ECONOMIST: Well, you're right, it is $6 trillion. Some people say it's as high as $7 trillion when you include the trillion dollars that was already in the pipeline from the last COVID bill before he came into office. But just the $6 trillion, which is a gigantic number.



When I first came to Washington, we talked about the budget in the millions and billions, now we're talking about in the billions and trillions, but the $6 trillion, Judge, is more money adjusted for inflation than the government followed to finance the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, World War I, World War II, and the Cold War.



I mean, these are massive numbers and my big worry, Judge, is that we are going to bankrupt our country. I mean, what's going to happen when the Chinese stop buying all of our trillions of dollars of bonds? What's going to happen to inflation? And does America really want a kind of France, Sweden, Cuba, China type of economy that is so large.



PIRRO: Right. All right, now, the President says that he's not going to tax the middle class. Can he get $6 trillion out of the top one percent?



MOORE: I don't think he can come anywhere close. And by the way, I hope no American really believes that this is going to be funded by just the billionaires. They have their tax lawyers, Judge. They have their accountants, they have their lobbyists. They're going to find their ways around these taxes.



Every time the liberals talk about raising taxes on the rich and soaking the rich, it's time for the middle class to get their umbrella because they're coming after you because that's where the money is in this country.



And by the way, they're already talking about a massive energy tax, Judge. And energy is used by every American household in America. I'm paying more -- I don't know if you've been to the gas pump lately, but I'm paying more than ever for gasoline right now, and I think a lot of people are, and it is the first sign of this kind of inflation that a lot of economists think will come if we make the mistake of passing all of this government spending and debt.



PIRRO: Okay, and when taxes are imposed, it is going to filter down to us.



MOORE: Of course.



PIRRO: It's going to be -- they are going to be like a gas tax and pain at the pump and all of that other stuff.



MOORE: Yes, and I'll mention one other thing. The increase in the business taxes. You know, don't remember when they talk about raising the tax on the top 1%. Those people are small business owners, they are the job creators of our economy.



I really worry if you go after the job creators, you're going to get less jobs. I worked for Trump. We cut the taxes on our businesses, and we created the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years.



I mean, what's wrong with this picture? Now, we are going to raise taxes? Does somebody think that's going to create more jobs? Come on.



PIRRO: All right. All right. Well, Steve Moore, thanks so much for being with us. And still ahead.



When will commonsense return to this country? You do not want to miss my closing statement on masks in America. But first, Joe Biden set a new record this week, but it's not one liberals are going to be proud of. Joe Concha has reaction and we'll break down this week's most outrageous examples of left-wing media bias. What a shock. Don't go away.



PIRRO: New evidence tonight that woke fatigue has arrived in Joe Biden's left-wing America. This week, the President's first address to Congress was the lowest rated in 28 years. And it doesn't end there, over on the West Coast, according to "The New York Times" last Sunday's Academy Awards ushered in 58 percent, I'll say it again, 58 percent fewer viewers than last year. And last year's was the lowest rated show in Oscar history.



Here with reaction to this and to analyze some of the week's most outrageous examples of liberal media bias is our favorite FOX News contributor, Joe Concha. I'm going to get in trouble for that, Joe. How are you tonight?



JOE CONCHA, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Outstanding. How are you, Jeanine?



PIRRO: I'm good. I'm good. I've got to tell you, what does it show? I mean, they're losing their energy or are they just as angry as they always have that?



CONCHA: Oh, my note -- always has been -- let's think about this for a moment, Judge. In 1998, fifty seven million people tuned into the Oscars for that show; 2014, forty million tuned in; seven years ago. Now, we're talking about not even 10 million people tuned into these Oscars.



I get that the movies weren't all that great. Not a lot of people saw them. But still, the Oscars always had a very steady viewership because people like the escapism. And that's what's been lost, the escapism.



When we're being lectured to about how our police are horrible, how the country is horrible, how it is racist, nothing about movies. And by the way, can we get a host there by the way? Where's Billy Crystal? Where's Ricky Gervais?



Give me somebody to keep the trains running on time, but instead that's what happened. We had a boring humorless horrible Oscars, Jeanine.



PIRRO: Good. Well, I didn't watch and so I don't care. But you know what? I'll tell you. One of the things that really excites me is when there's a woman that I always say talks the talk, she's never walked the walk. I want you to take a listen to this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOY BEHAR, HOST, "THE VIEW": Now, Tim Scott, he does not seem to understand and a lot of them don't seem to understand the difference between a racist country and a systemic way -- and systemic racism. They don't seem to get the difference.



The fact that Tim Scott cannot acknowledge this is appalling.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Oh, okay. Now there was Joy Bejar, criticizing Senator Tim Scott, and Senator Tim Scott gets up and talks about his experiences as an African-American, as a black man in this country and the left not only allows it to trend as "Uncle Tim," but does this woman -- what is she talking about?



CONCHA: Oh, this woman is a TV host who once dressed up in blackface, Jeanine, remember, who lives in the Hamptons, which at last check is quite white, is lecturing a black sitting senator from the south about what race means and that is funny. I think they call that white-splaining and it's quite pathetic -- Jeanine.



PIRRO: Well, well, and you know, the shame of all this is that the left- wing media and the left-wing is in their media, they are not talking about the issues that we're talking about. They're not talking about the fact that this $6 trillion is going to change America, it's going to change capitalism to socialism.



I mean, they choose to ignore all of this. They even choose to ignore Joe Biden saying, you know what, you shouldn't have to wear a mask if you're vaccinated, and then he goes out and wears a mask, even though he is vaccinated -- outside.



CONCHA: That's the amazing thing during that address the Joint Session of Congress, Jeanine. Here you had a President who walked out with his mask on into that chamber. Then behind him is the House Speaker Pelosi, is the Vice President Harris wearing masks. Everybody else in that chamber wearing masks. They're all vaccinated.



What kind of message does that send to people in terms of does the vaccine work? Of course, it works. But when you milk this thing for all it's worth, politically, as far as we're going to wear our mask because we want to virtue signal. That's a problem.



And now we see vaccinations that used to be going up and up and up over the last three months are now going down because people doubt the vaccine because our leaders are showing that they don't believe in the vaccine because they're wearing masks, even though the C.D.C. says you don't have to wear it anymore-- Judge.



PIRRO: Well, they don't believe in it, or they want to keep us afraid and under control. So, Joe Concha thanks so much for being with us tonight.



And next, you won't believe Jimmy Kimmel's outrageous comments after Biden's speech. Here's a hint, he is still obsessed with Trump. We have the tape next and of course, Tomi Lahren and Leo Terrell to react to that tape. Don't go anywhere.



PIRRO: Jimmy Kimmel's ridiculous obsession with Trump is obviously far from over. Take a look at his so-called comparison of Biden and Trump this week.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JIMMY KIMMEL, TALK SHOW HOST: Tonight, Joe Biden proposed $109 billion to make two-year Community College free for students, $80 billion for Pell grants to low income students, $62 billion to boost completion rates at Community Colleges that serve disadvantaged students and $39 billion to subsidize education at Historically Black or minority schools. Donald Trump last year did this.



DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And I have some good news for you? I can proudly announce tonight that an opportunity scholarship has become available, is going to you and you will soon be heading to the school of your choice.



[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]



KIMMEL: He gave out one scholarship on TV to one little girl who by the way, was already enrolled in a grade school, and I don't think went to the school he wanted.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Wow, mocking a memorable moment for a young girl receiving a scholarship. Does the left really have no boundaries at this point? FOX News contributor, Leo Terrell, FOX Nation host, Tomi Lahren, join me now.



All right, Leo. You're a former teacher and what do you say about that?



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: I say that Donald J. Trump did more for black Americans than Joe Biden and Barack Obama. Let's get to the fact that he was arguing about. He misrepresented Donald Trump's outstanding record on education.



Donald Trump, Judge, funded Historically Black Colleges completely. Did it happen when we had a black President and Joe Biden as Vice President? No, absolutely not.



And you know what that message was for Donald Trump? He is pushing for choice. Charter schools, private school. You see, black students and families can't go to private schools or charter schools because the unions control the Democrats and they love that money and that's why people of color are in poor schools.



Jimmy Kimmel lied on TV about the outstanding service and record of Donald Trump towards minorities, especially black Americans. He lied.



PIRRO: Tomi?



TOMI LAHREN, FOX NATION HOST: Well, not only did he lie, but let's think about this. These Democrats, these Hollywood liberals who are by the way, not funny anymore at all. They are so bored with their pathetic, sleepy President that they still have to talk about our great former President every chance they get.



And as Leo mentioned, not only did he mislead his viewers and his audience, but if he really wants to compare records, let's do that. Let's talk about Donald Trump and his record of excellence. Let's talk about historically low unemployment for all groups, including people of color, black Americans, let's talk about what Leo said, school choice.



Let's talk about opportunity zones. Let's talk about Republican leaders in cities and states who are reopening their economy so people of all colors can prosper, get back to work and run a business.



So if Jimmy Kimmel wants to talk about success, he's going to have to talk about the former President, but he should put some respect on his name.



But furthermore, let's talk about Joe Biden. All Joe Biden has done besides open our borders is preach victimhood over empowerment and dependence over freedom. That is all he has to his name. That is his legacy and that's how he will be remembered and I hope Jimmy Kimmel remembers that in the next couple of years.



PIRRO: And don't forget, he has promised he'd open those public schools in a hundred days and he still hasn't, so you can't even rely on him for that. Guys, I want you to listen to this California student at Cypress College and a professor, a back and forth. It is very important. Leo, I'll come to you after we're done. Take a listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think cops are heroes and they have to handle a difficult job, but we have to have --



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: All of them?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Not -- I mean, I'd say a good majority of them. We have bad people in every business and every department.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yet --



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, wait, wait. Wait.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: A lot of police officers have committed atrocious kinds and have gotten away with it, and have never been convicted of any of it.



So what is your bottom line point? You're saying police officers should be revered, viewed as heroes? They belong on TV shows with children. That sort of --



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think they are heroes in a sense because they come to your need, and they come and help you. If someone intruded your house with a gun, what would -- would you have a gun on you? Or -- who would you call?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's time to go.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: So Leo, who would you call? Is that an outrage? This student and this -- she is the professor?



TERRELL: No, she's a socialist Marxist. Let me answer her question. Are police officers heroes? Let me give you a simple phrase, 9/11. Nine-eleven where police officers and firefighters ran into a burning building, 9/11, socialist professor, and anyone watching your show tonight, honestly believe if this woman was threatened at night, somebody came in her house with a gun or a knife, she is not going to call the police? She's a liar.



And for her to demean police officers like that, this woman has a hidden agenda to destroy and dismantle law enforcement.



LAHREN She absolutely does, Judge.



PIRRO: Go ahead, Tomi.



LAHREN: I also want to say not only that, this AOC-wannabe is repulsive, but I don't want to talk about her because her stupidity speaks for itself. I want to talk about this student, good for him. He stood up. He didn't bow, he didn't kneel. He didn't cave to the mob, and we need more young people like that that are willing to stand up for law enforcement, willing to stand up for their values and their beliefs.



That's the only way we're going to get colleges and academic institutions back on track, it is students like that to stand up to these Marxist socialist professors and refuse to back down. It takes someone very bold to do that, and good for him. Hopefully, he keeps it up.



PIRRO: Yes, congrats to him from all of us here. And let's hope that he passes that course.



Tomi, and Leo, great as always. Thanks so much for being with us.



And next, you can't miss my closing statement on the left's dangerous lack of commonsense this week. Don't go away.



PIRRO: Finally, tonight, does your neck hurt? I don't know about you, but I'm whiplashed from the mixed, inconsistent, contrary, scientifically flawed, C.D.C. approved and C.D.C. disapproved messages about masks, starting with: you don't need one to, you need one. But you don't need to wear it outside, to, you need one outside and inside to, you need two whether you're outside or inside to You don't need one outside if you're vaccinated. Say what?



As for me, I have trouble breathing when I wear them, period, whether I'm outside or inside. So it's no surprise that a world class record setting teenage athlete in an 800-meter track event literally collapsed unconscious, because of what her coach believes was the lack of oxygen to her body from being forced to wear a mask by the Oregon Health authorities' ridiculous mandate to run an 800 with a mask on.



Thankfully, Maggie Williams is okay, and was able to talk about the ordeal.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MAGGIE WILLIAMS, JUNIOR ON THE SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL TRACK TEAM: My muscles kind of just started to seize up about I think three meters from the finish line and I had -- I didn't really have any control and then fell and lost consciousness for a second.



So I wasn't totally sure if I had gone over the finish line, but thankfully, I did.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: So whatever happened to commonsense? It seems to me that commonsense left America at 11:48 a.m. on January 20th of 2021.



So why is Joe Biden who is vaccinated wearing a mask outside as he walks on the White House lawn? Like is someone going to jump a fence and run up in spite of the Secret Service and breathe on Joe? Why is he wearing a mask when he's vaccinated and the C.D.C. guidelines say no masks are needed for vaccinated people when they're outside?



Now that tells me one of two things. Joe doesn't trust the C.D.C. or maybe he knows something that we don't. Call it what you want. Amateur hour, confusion, mixed messages, scare tactics, control. Americans deserve better.



To make matters worse, to make things even more embarrassing, Joe Biden, the guy is in panic attack when he can't find his Binky.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: I can't find my mask. I'm looking for my mask, I'm in trouble.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Joe, you're going to get in trouble? Who are you going to get in trouble with? Who is running the show?



You know, Americans deserve a leader. We were promised a leader. We were promised a uniter. Instead, who we now have what appears to be a confused individual who isn't even capable of telling us the truth about why masks or vaccines are effective.



Joe, it's time for you to figure out a way to be a leader and not a deceiver to figure out a way to start telling Americans the truth. And as your former boss often said, "To give Americans hope." It's time for you to take the mask off and show us who you really are.



Thanks so much for watching. I'm Jeanine Pirro advocating for truth, justice and the American way. I'll see you next Saturday night.



