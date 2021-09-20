'Watters World' on corruption at the FBI

This is a rush transcript from "Watters' World," September 18, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to WATTERS' WORLD, I'm Jesse Watters.



The F.B.I. failed America. That's the subject of tonight's "Watters' Words." The Bureau has been corrupt for decades, J. Edgar Hoover cut deals with the Kennedy's, the mob. They spied on politicians, tried to throw elections, we know that.



But this week, we heard something even more disgraceful.



U.S. gymnasts testifying in front of the Senate blasting the Bureau for covering up the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal. Remember, Nasser was the U.S.A. gymnastics doctor who sexually abused hundreds of gymnast -- hundreds.



This week, these ladies rip the F.B.I. for ignoring their reports for months, even years, then lying and covering it up.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MCKAYLA MARONEY, U.S. GYMNAST, OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST: After telling my entire story of abuse to the F.B.I. in the summer of 2015, not only did the F.B.I. not report my abuse, but when they eventually documented my report 17 months later, they made entirely false claims about what I said.



U.S.A. Gymnastics in concert with the F.B.I. and the Olympic Committee were working together to conceal that Larry Nassar was a predator.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: The F.B.I. agent McKayla Maroney spoke to didn't even write up the report until over a year later, and when he did, he falsified it.



Aly Raisman, a gold medalist testified the F.B.I. wouldn't even speak with her until 14 months after she contacted them.



At least 40 more girls were molested over the next 14 months. The Justice Department's I.G. report concluded the F.B.I. botched the entire thing, waiting for over a year to do anything after the complaints poured in.



While the F.B.I. turned a blind eye, the girls suffered a trauma that it's going to haunt them for the rest of their lives.



The F.B.I. admitted it ignored and covered up a massive molestation scandal.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHRISTOPHER WRAY, DIRECTOR, FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION: I'm sorry, that so many different people let you down over and over again, and I'm especially sorry that there were people at the F.B.I. who had their own chance to stop this monster back in 2015 and failed and that is inexcusable. It never should have happened, and we're doing everything in our power to make sure it never happens again.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: That's a worthless apology. Only one agent got fired. Joe Biden never even said anything about it this week, neither did Kamala.



But this is just the tip of the iceberg for the corrupt F.B.I.



The F.B.I. let Jeffrey Epstein walk around abusing children for almost 15 years. The billionaire pedophile cut a sweetheart deal with the Feds then raped more teens under everybody's nose. This happened under Robert Mueller's watch, Jim Comey's watch.



The F.B.I. seized surveillance footage from all of Epstein -- all of his homes. Where did all that go? Nobody knows. It's buried.



After the deadly '96 Summer Olympics bombing in Atlanta, the F.B.I. tried to pin the crime on the wrong guy. Remember Richard Jewell? Investigators created a sketch of a man they thought planted the pipe bomb, but the F.B.I. refused to release it. Instead, an innocent man's life was ruined. The Feds painted him as a lone wolf, without any evidence.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



QUESTION: Do you feel you'll ever have a life? The kind of life you had before?



RICHARD JEWELL, AMERICAN LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER: The kind of life I had before? No. The F.B.I. and the press changed that forever.



QUESTION: Do you think those who are responsible for what happened to you had been held accountable?



JEWELL: No. I don't think two weeks without pay is accountable for what they did.



QUESTION: You're speaking about the F.B.I. agents.



JEWELL: Yes. That's -- and they violated my constitutional rights.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: And as you heard, nobody was even fired for that.



Here's another doozy. The father of the guy behind the Pulse Nightclub shooting that killed 49 people, he actually worked for the F.B.I.



Siddique Mateen was the father of Omar Mateen that That terrorist who murdered dozens of people in 2016 at that Orlando nightclub. It turns out the dad was working with the F.B.I. as a confidential informant for over a decade leading right up to the massacre.



The dad sent money transfers to Afghanistan and Turkey before the shooting, while at the same time working for the bureau. Multiple complaints were made against the son for being a terrorist sympathizer. He was connected to al-Qaeda, but the F.B.I. did nothing.



The F.B.I. has had rotten people in their network for years. One of their own informants was living with two of the 9/11 hijackers, yet the two guys still managed to hit us on that terrible day.



It gets worse. Remember the Parkland School shooting in Florida? Tips came in six weeks before the massacre alerting the FBI that Nikolas Cruz was an armed and dangerous likely school shooter ready to blow. The F.B.I. never even followed up on the tip, and over a dozen innocent children died.



The F.B.I. basically dropped their investigation into the Las Vegas massacre after over a year of wasted time. Steven Paddock who shot and killed 60 people at a festival in Vegas, the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, and the F.B.I. came up empty and we never hear about it. Something isn't right there.



The F.B.I. was also heavily involved in the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer. According to BuzzFeed, F.B.I. informants played a huge role in engineering that plan, and then the lead F.B.I. agent on the case, he was just popped for beating his wife after a swinger's party.



And what really happened with Hunter Biden's laptop? The F.B.I. has had it for almost two years, sat on it, nothing.



WATTERS' WORLD doesn't want to hear any more apologies, no more suspensions without pay. We need to audit the F.B.I. and clean house. You can't trust them. It has failed us, failed innocent women and children, costs lives and livelihoods and nobody pays a price.



It's the most incompetent and corrupt part of the entire government, and that says a lot.



And yet another story involving F.B.I. corruption, special prosecutor John Durham charged crooked Hillary's lawyer with lying to the F.B.I. The indictment is a window into how the Russia hoax got started.



Basically, it started with Hillary. Hillary's paid political operative, a lawyer named Michael Sussman provided the F.B.I. with bogus material falsely tying Trump to Russia. Hillary's paid political operative, this lawyer, Michael Sussman, provided the F.B.I. with this BS basically, and then lied to the F.B.I. and said he wasn't a paid political op.



He hid that he was doing this for Hillary, leading the F.B.I. to believe, you know, this guy was just a concerned citizen, not motivated by politics.



And remember, when the D.N.C. server was hacked? Sussman is the same lawyer who handled that hack. He refused to turn the hacked server over to the F.B.I. for analysis, and then pinned the blame on Trump-Russia. Notice a trend?



It gets deeper. Sussman is a lawyer at the firm Perkins Coie or he was anyway, he just resigned.



Perkins Coie is the same firm that Hillary used to pay for the fake dossier. The dossier was given to the F.B.I., remember, who used it to get a warrant to spy on Trump?



So back to Durham's indictment. All summer and fall of 2016, Sussman, his firm, his tech contact, the Clinton campaign leaked this bogus collusion material to the media ginning up the Trump Russia collusion hoax, claiming the Trump Organization had a secret server back channeling the Putin's favorite Russian bank.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Extensive electronic communication between a computer server associated with the Trump campaign and one associated with Alfa Bank.



Alfa Bank is a large Russian bank. It is considered to be closely linked to the Russian President Vladimir Putin.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Meanwhile, Hillary was the one with the secret server. This hoax was just a distraction from her own crime. This whole time, Sussman's firm was billing the Clinton campaign for all this dirty work.



So the indictment describes efforts to find or create a quote "narrative" tying Trump to Russia. But the cyber guys working with crooked's lawyer knew the material didn't tie Trump to Russia. They admitted over e-mail, it was a red herring. It was spoofed, they said.



But instead, the operatives spruced up the docs and the lawyer fed the fake material to the F.B.I. anyway. The F.B.I. opened one of several investigations into Trump because of this crap, wasted the F.B.I.'s valuable time, money and manpower and triggered a swirl of suspicion and investigative controversy surrounding Trump unfairly, which ultimately led to the Mueller investigation, which as we know found no collusion.



And the F.B.I. knew early on the material they were being fed didn't add up, but they doctored evidence and kept using dirty informants to spy on the Trump campaign and undermine his presidency. That was the insurance policy in action.



So the bottom line, Clinton's lawyer lied to the F.B.I. to cover up the fact that Clinton was the one cooking up the fake Trump-Russia collusion story.



The C.I.A. knew it. Obama and Biden were briefed on it, but they all went along with the hoax. So what's next?



Let's go to host of "Life, Liberty & Levin," The Great One, as they call him, Mark Levin.



All right, Mark, your analysis of the Durham indictment.



MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST, LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN: My analysis of the Durham indictment is that Hillary Clinton is Mr. Big in the middle of all of this.



And so my question would be for Mr. Durham, have you dragged Hillary Clinton in front of your grand jury yet or not? Because enough is enough.



This Clinton campaign, through this law firm, was so thoroughly corrupt using its money to create false evidence against Donald Trump connecting him to Russia and then she would go out there and talk about how Donald Trump is bought and paid for by Russia.



She had Pelosi do it. The Democrats are all tap dancing and pushing the same issue, their friends in the media. So, really what this has come down to? You hammered it well on the F.B.I. But Hillary Clinton has always been corrupt. She has always been a liar and she is still corrupt, and she is still a liar and she has never been held to account. She needs to be brought in front of the grand jury. That's number one.



Number two, the media is corrupt and filled with liars. Virtually everybody today in Big Media pushed this story, and yet they continue to have their jobs. They should all be losing their jobs.



And finally, this law firm. This law firm is detestable. It not only had Sussman as a partner who has now been scrubbed from the website, but has this guy Mark Elias, who was involved in the dossier, and now is involved in a massive dark money network, as FOX has reported with a bunch of front groups that have raised hundreds of millions of dollars to try to affect the next election the way he and they affected the prior election in 2020.



And you know what, Jesse? We're not allowed to talk about it. We're told no, you're election deniers. We even have people like Chris Christie running around and talking about it.



So here we have more than enough evidence to show what Hillary Clinton, the D.N.C., this law firm, and their favorite lawyer did with hundreds of millions of dollars, lied about Trump, lied about corruption, lied about Russia.



For three years, this country was dragged to the toilet, and now we're not allowed to talk about it. And yet, there's an enormous evidence they're up to no good again, with these front groups' dark money, meaning no transparent money, billionaires pouring tens of millions of dollars into the effort in the next election.



If we had an honest media, this wouldn't be going on. So, they are corrupt as the F.B.I. and Hillary Clinton. Period.



WATTERS: You've got it and they rigged 2016 and still lost, and then you could consider the Hunter laptop blackout also rigging, they won, and it looks like they're conspiring to rig 2024 with the dark money.



We're going to investigate the dark money deal on the next WATTERS' WORLD. Again, Mark Levin still on the "New York Times" bestseller list. Thank you, Mark.



The Biden administration is still standing by Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, even after new reports says he contacted the Chinese military behind Donald Trump's back, back in January 2020.



A new book being released called "Peril," Bob Woodward and Robert Costa of "The Washington Post" wrote it claimed Milley promised his Chinese counterpart, a heads up if there was going to be an attack, quote, "General Li, you and I have known each other now for five years. If we're going to attack, I'm going to call you ahead of time. It's not going to be a surprise."



The book also claims Milley colluded with Nancy Pelosi to kneecap Donald Trump's authority to take military action. Now, Milley says everything is fine. I'm not going to resign, despite growing calls from Republicans.



Joining me now to discuss his Lieutenant Colonel Ollie north and co-author of "We Didn't Fight for Socialism." So, is this treason?



LT. COL. OLIVER NORTH (RET), U.S. MARINE CORPS: That's a good question, because if it's true, and by the way, that's the operative phrase, if it's true, because everything Bob Woodward writes is not true, I know, I'm a victim of some of his mis-targets.



But the phone call to the Communist Chinese counterpart is very, very problematic, if indeed, those words were actually said. The 30 October call and the one on the eighth right after the election, reassuring that the U.S. military is not going to attack or conduct any kinetic operations against you. That is very problematic.



I look at those kinds of things and say, "What was he thinking?" And the good news for him is he's going to have a chance to talk about all of this. What was he talking about with the Speaker of the House? The whole idea of gathering the staff -- the Joint Chiefs of Staff -- which do not have an operational role. The important thing to note is, he doesn't have an operational role. None of the chairmen do -- none of the members of the Joint Staff do. They are in an advisory capacity only.



And so he ought to be asked to release the transcripts. If not just redact, you know, one or two words somewhere. But those Joint Chiefs of Staff, if they did pledge allegiance to him instead of to the President, they've got problems.



I mean, this whole thing stinks. And the bottom line of it is, they have no real authority over the combatant forces. If the President issues an edict, Jesse, of something of military necessity and let's go through the extreme, nuclear weapons. It goes straight from the President through the Secretary of Defense, directly to the combatant forces or the unified commands depending on who's got to do what.



And so it would be nice if we learn from this some other things we need to know, because this crowd really screwed things up in Afghanistan, and he is going to be under oath. And it's -- I think, some questions -- who would recommended and directed abandoning Bagram Air Base on July 8th, well in advance of the August 31st deadline set by the Taliban? Who was assigned the mission of removing or destroying the weapons, equipment, aircraft, sensitive military material, and tens of millions of dollars in cash at Bagram? And why did they fail to do so?



How about in July and August, the President promised to leave no Americans or allies behind and yet, hundreds, perhaps thousands of Americans, and tens of thousands of our Afghan allies, and their families are now left behind as hostages and there is no plan apparently to get them out. How about asking if he urged the Secretary of State to negotiate agreements with other nations to grant asylum to Afghan nationals?



That's normally the process, it hasn't happened here.



WATTERS: Yes.



NORTH: Who authorized the firing of that hellfire missile from an unmanned aerial vehicle that killed a U.S. Agency for International Development contractor and seven children on August 29th?



WATTERS: That's right.



NORTH: Those are some of the questions that need to be asked of this guy.



WATTERS: And as you said, he'll be under oath and if he is a man of honor like he claims to be, he is going to have to man up and tell the truth because if he doesn't tell the truth, he's toast.



NORTH: Exactly.



WATTERS: Because we are going to find out what was on these calls. We're going to find out who said what with regards to Afghanistan, and if he is caught in a lie under testimony, under oath like that, he's toast and Biden can't already trust him because he already tried to kneecap the last Commander-in-Chief, so he is on a short leash, and we're going to stay on top of this story.



Colonel Oliver North, with a new book out. Go check that out. Thank you very much.



NORTH: Thanks, Jesse. Semper Fi.



WATTERS: WATTERS' WORLD talks to average Americans about Afghanistan? Oh, wow.



And next, Sarah Palin steps into WATTERS' WORLD and she's not happy with AOC.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Climate change poses an existential threat to our lives to our economy and the threat is here.



They all tell us this is Code Red.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Joe Biden calling for a Code Red on climate. Has he seen the southern border? Horrifying images continue to pour in in Del Rio, Texas under the International Bridge. There's now a migrant camp.



FOX News's Bill Melugin reporting thousands and thousands of migrants mostly Haitians just flooding over. Biden even got the F.A.A. to ban our drones, so we can't fly over the bridge and capture all of this footage.



Joining me now for more on this, former VP nominee and former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin.



Well, first of all, Governor, it's nice to have you in studio.



SARAH PALIN, FORMER ALASKA GOVERNOR: Oh, I agree. So much better than those remotes with the cell phone in the face. Thank you.



WATTERS: As much as we like seeing your backyard, it is nice to have you here in studio. But in all seriousness, it is a catastrophe down there. And now, he is hiding it. First, he hides the children and now he bans the drone so we can't see it.



PALIN: Right. It's lunacy, and the dichotomy between what U.S. law says and what the vast majority of Americans support versus Biden's open borders couldn't be clearer. And yes, I think it's really going to be a problem now that the drones are banned. How can government get away with that?



WATTERS: Well, they're saying it's some sort of problem with police because it is interfering with law enforcement.



PALIN: Oh --



WATTERS: I don't see how a drone which is about yay big, about the size of my head, maybe even smaller, although the head is big.



PALIN: The hair though.



WATTERS: Can interfere with law enforcement.



PALIN: Right.



WATTERS: It doesn't make sense.



PALIN: No, it doesn't make sense. That's bull. So no, and it's another problem that Americans are going to have to face.



So when you consider who it is coming over, we know that, okay, if COVID is such life and death, literally for this country, as we're told, these folks coming on over, unchecked, unvaccinated. I do not want to give an inch when it comes to any more COVID mandates when you know, they're inviting people to come on over who are doing the complete opposite of what you're telling us to do.



WATTERS: Right. We can't have both.



PALIN: No. Are they wearing masks? Are they social distancing?



WATTERS: No.



PALIN: Are they -- no, they're not doing -- no. And they're being invited in.



WATTERS: And they're being invited in, and someone else was invited to the Met Gala. AOC, very fancy event, 30G's a ticket. Now she showed up with all these swells wearing a dress that got a lot of attention "Tax the rich" right on the back. And she just says she's -- you know, fighting the power, while she's being wined and dined with all these billionaires. What do you think about this dress?



PALIN: Yes, she's fighting the man. Yes, right. Complete opposite.



Did you think like I did that that really did say, eat more chicken? It does look like the Chick-Fil-A.



WATTERS: It looks like the Chick-Fil-A.



PALIN: It does.



WATTERS: It does.



PALIN: I don't know what she was thinking, thinking that that was going to be effective in terms of messaging and no, that's -- I don't know, she got the attention that she wanted. Yes.



WATTERS: Bernie would have been across the street probably in his little parka with a placard, "Tax the Rich." He's not paying 30G's. He's not getting dressed up in a tux, but she's out there, and she is saying, listen, I'm here. I'm raising awareness, not like we didn't know that liberals want to tax the rich. We know that. She just wants to hang with the celebrities and she wants to be a little socialist celebrity. Isn't that what this is all about?



PALIN: Oh, sure. That is what it's all about. And, you know, the connections that she could make there, and she is one of the cool kids and they're in there clique there.



I think it's a shame and I think it gives a congressmen, congresswomen a bad name because you know, if that's going to be accepted and her own peers aren't going to say, come on, girl, you know, that's not something that we want to do. Then, you know, it just kind of gives that political genre, that clique, too, a bad name like you guys are a bunch of hypocrites, but they are a bunch of hypocrites.



WATTERS: They're a big bunch of hypocrites, not a hypocrite, Sarah Palin came all the way here just to be on WATTERS' WORLD.



PALIN: Just for this for two minutes.



WATTERS: Just for two minutes. Not Gutfeld, WATTERS' WORLD.



Good to see you, Governor. Thank you.



PALIN: You, too. Thank you.



WATTERS: John Walsh from "America's Most Wanted" is here with new details on the missing Long Island girl. Is the fiance the killer?



Also WATTERS' WORLD hit the streets to ask about Afghanistan.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



JON SCOTT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: Welcome to "FOX News Live." I'm Jon Scott.



A candlelight vigil in support of a young missing Florida woman tonight. This in North Port, Florida, the home of 22-year-old, Gabby Petito. She vanished while on a cross country drive with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, and now he has disappeared, too.



Police and the F.B.I. are combing through a massive nature reserve in Florida trying to find him.



The first ever all-civilian space crew is back on terra firma tonight. The Inspiration 4 spacecraft splashing down or the Florida Coast completing another historic mission for the privately owned aeronautics firm, SpaceX.



The crew, all first time astronauts, but highly trained in orbit for three days. They conducted medical research while in space collecting data to explore the effects of space on the human body.



I'm Jon Scott. Now back to "Life, Liberty and Levin."



WATTERS: Where is Gabby Petito? The 22-year-old Long Island woman vanished while on a cross country trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie.



So Gabby was last seen at a hotel in Salt Lake City on August 24th. She placed a call to her family a day later from Wyoming. Then she vanished.



Brian, her fiance returned home to Florida with Gabby's van, but he then immediately lawyered up and won't talk to police. He won't even help with the search for her. Was named the person of interest after police bodycam footage was released. Officers had responded to a dispute between the couple in Utah on August 12th nearly two weeks before her disappearance.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GABBY PETITO: I'm crying, just we've been fighting this morning. Some personal issues.



I was apologizing to him saying I'm sorry that I'm so mean because sometimes, I have OCD and sometimes, I get really frustrated. Not like mean towards him, I just like, I guess, my vibe is like, he had me like in a bad mood.



BRIAN LAUNDRIE: I said, let's just take a breather, let's not go anywhere, let's calm down for a minute. Because she was worked up and then she had her phone and tried to get her keys from me and that's when I kind of, I know I shouldn't but I just pushed her away to go, I said, let's just take a minute to step back and breathe and she got me with the phone.



POLICE: You're going to be taking the van tonight and you're going to go somewhere else.



I just want everybody to breathe, get a chance away from each other.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: So what happened? Joining me now to break down the case is someone who helped law enforcement capture over 1,500 fugitives and recover more than 15 missing children and the host of "In Pursuit with John Walsh." He joins me now.



Your theory, do you think the fiance killed her, John?



JOHN WALSH, HOST, "IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH": He is -- they keep saying he is a person of interest. Excuse me, Jesse. I go by the old saying, he's a suspect. There is no other person of interest. There is no other suspect.



And I want to say one thing to his lawyer, this Steve Bertolino guy. Why don't you give him the good advice that if he has nothing over his head, that he didn't do anything, that you'll bring him in? But I believe the guy is a sociopath. I believe as much as the odds say she is probably dead, there is a very slim chance that she is alive.



But why doesn't this lawyer say, I'll bring you in now. End all this family's and all the relatives' pain, and if you did this, we'll make a deal now, because they're going to go -- if she's out there, they're going to find her body.



I've worked hundreds of these cases, they're going to get to it eventually and he won't be able to make a deal.



So he should say, you know what, let's do the right thing. I've got two sons. If one of my sons were involved in something like this, I'd say I'm going to bring you in. Let's go in and they're all saying, the family is saying, his family and his sister and other people, they want -- they want to see an end to this.



You know, I was involved in so many cases. Drew Peterson, the guy who murdered his wife, pregnant wife, Susan Smith with the two little children. She drowned in South Carolina and said it was a black guy. You know the carjacker.



I know one thing, the first time they wouldn't do any media. The next day after they clammed up and lawyered up and didn't do any media that they were guilty. I would have taken a bullet in the two weeks I was looking for my son, Adam, I would have stood in New York Times Square naked and took a bullet and exchange myself for him.



This guy is dirt. He is turd.



WATTERS: If she is your fiance and you're in love and you're on a road trip and all of a sudden she disappears, you drive home the Florida, lawyer up and don't talk and don't help find her? Something is sick with this guy. We are going to follow it. John Walsh.



WALSH: There is something --



WATTERS: We've got to run. Thank you so much.



WALSH: Okay, Jesse.



WATTERS: Appreciate it.



WALSH: Let me just say, he might kill this family. If he killed her, he is sleeping with his parents at night, he might get a knife and they may piss them off, and then you'll find two more dead people in his house. He's a sociopath.



WATTERS: God forbid. John Walsh, thank you so much.



How much do Americans really know about Biden's botched Afghanistan withdrawal? WATTERS' World takes to the streets to find out.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: What do you think Joe Biden did right with Afghanistan?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WATTERS: The Afghanistan failures piling up, total mess by Joe Biden. Americans are still stranded and the Taliban is in control, not letting our people leave. Billions of dollars of our weapons left behind and al-Qaeda reportedly moving in.



So what do Americans know about what happened and how badly this was botched? I hit the streets to find out.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: What happened with Afghanistan?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And isn't that your guys' jobs told me what's going on? No.



[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It was a complete failure.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh my gosh, I don't know what happened.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't think Joe knows either.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, we pulled out and the Taliban returned and took power.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sleepy Joe was sleeping at the wheel again.



[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]



WATTERS: Do you think Joe Biden did the right thing in Afghanistan?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.



WATTERS: So stranding Americans behind enemy lines was the right thing?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No.



[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, I think that when we were in the Middle East, we got bombed, and I just like to not get bombed. That would be pretty punk rock.



[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]



WATTERS: Do you support getting out of Afghanistan?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, I mean, I know that everyone was always complaining when we were in Afghanistan. But now that we're going out, everyone's also complaining about that. I'm a little confused about that, too.



WATTERS: The Americans love to complaint.



[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]



WATTERS: What have you heard about the Taliban?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, basically a lot, but not too much.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The Taliban believes that we do have a weak President.



DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Joe Biden is too weak to lead this country.



WATTERS: What religion are the Taliban?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hindu. No. Jewish.



WATTERS: Not Jewish.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't know.



[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]



WATTERS: What do you think the Taliban believes in?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Maybe that Jesus was a prophet?



WATTERS: We're negotiating with the Taliban to bring stranded Americans back home?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You are. You're having to negotiate that.



WATTERS: Well, Joe Biden is, I am not --



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, not you because you're not the one on there.



WATTERS: Can you believe Trump was checking his watch when the coffins were coming back from Afghanistan?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes. That tells me that he's not doing his job.



WATTERS: Yes, that was Biden.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.



WATTERS: What do you think Joe Biden did right with Afghanistan?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Um --



WATTERS: Take your time. Do you think Joe Biden is paying attention?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It doesn't seem like it.



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: This is my little sister Valerie. And I'm Jill's husband. Oh, no. You switched on me.



WATTERS: How would you fight the war on terror?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Sounds like a pageant question right now.



[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I will try to talk to them just like Trump.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We should never pulled the military out before we pulled the people who helped us out, U.S. citizens first.



WATTERS: Any advice for Joe Biden?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Pass.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Find a good old folks' home.



[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]



WATTERS: Do you know who I am?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No. No idea.



WATTERS: I'm Watters and this is my world.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, you should fix it. It's kind of [bleep] up.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Families revolt against mask mandates. Nicki Minaj testicle controversy and F Joe Biden chants. Only "Triple Play" could be next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WATTERS: Time now for "Triple Play."



First up, vaccine mandates totally out of control and Americans are starting to fight back. One family kicked out of a New York City restaurant because they forgot to bring their vaccine carts. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Are you refusing service?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, you can come back (INAUDIBLE).



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So you're going to enforce segregation because we just told you that we're religiously exempt.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We don't have our vaccine cards. So, now the kids can eat. We can't eat. You guys are okay with that? This is the America you want to live in?



This is America and in America, everybody can eat.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Join me now for more on this, actor, Dean Cain, who also loves to eat just as much as everybody. Dean, what do you think about this drama? I think we're going to see more of this action.



DEAN CAIN, ACTOR: I guarantee you we're going to see more of this action. It's a bad look, Jesse. It's a bad look. This whole vaccine mandate coming from the government, it is bad for -- it's bad for everybody.



It's going to lead to more situations like this. It's going to lead to violence, and it's going to be bad. So, I think it's going to backfire extremely badly on this administration, as it should. I don't think it is right.



You know, I'm vaccinated. I'm all for people getting vaccinated, but make - - you have the choice. This whole mandate is going to be -- it's going to be ugly.



This is the first example, there's going to be hundreds of them. It's not going to --



WATTERS: Yes, and when people are hungry, they get pissed off, Dean, and you don't want to really mess with people that are starving.



CAIN: They get hangry.



WATTERS: They get hangry, especially when you have kids there at the table. You know how that is.



CAIN: You do not. That's insane. It's tough for kids.



WATTERS: All right, rapper Nicki Minaj, she got nuts after this little testy tweet she sent out. "My cousin in Trinidad won't get the vaccine because his friend got it and became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married. Now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it and make sure you're comfortable with your decision, not bullied."



So what has been dubbed the Ball-gate unfolded after Nikki said that Met Gala that AOC went to with that silly dress, they required a vaccine and she said she's not going to go because she just needed to do a little more research for herself.



Our friend, Tucker Carlson came to her defense, against all these libs pouncing on her comments.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST, TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT: It's Nicki Minaj's cousin's friends testicles who are swollen from taking the vax. That's the claim. But it's not anything to do with the physical effects of the vaccine that makes our political class mad. It's the last part of Nicki Minaj's tweet that enrages them, the part where she says, you should pray on it, make the decision yourself like a free human being and quote, "don't be bullied."



So, our media and public health officials didn't like this because they make their living bullying people, so they couldn't let it stand.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: The rapper also says she got thrown in Twitter jail. So Dean, nothing ever swells on Dean Cain except his head. What do you make of this?



CAIN: I think Tucker is dead right. Look, Tucker always says in his show, he is against groupthink. That's what this is, a hundred percent groupthink.



Apparently Nicki Minaj already had the virus. So, she's got probably a stronger immunity than anybody who has been jabbed. But if you don't follow the groupthink, it doesn't matter who you are, that's why they're having a big giant, like freak-out is because Nicki has what -- 157 million followers on Instagram, 22 million on Twitter. She has a huge platform, and she is not toeing the party line, so they are just flipping out.



I don't know. I just want to say first of all, it's a great description to call this Ball-gate because I laugh every time I hear it.



WATTERS: Not bad. We've had a few -gates this one might be the funniest.



Something is going on in college football stadiums across the country, real quick. They're chanting "F Joe Biden." They can't stop it. It's like the most popular cheer on Saturday. Dean, this thing is starting to take off.



[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]



CAIN: I've got to say, I love college football.



WATTERS: There you go. I mean, what do you think?



CAIN: I think I love college football. It's not just in these football stadiums, even though it happened at the Yankees Mets game.



WATTERS: Yes.



CAIN: So it's the kind of thing that the media can't cover up. You can only cover up so much. People are going to have their say, and I think their say is pretty clear. The emperor has no clothes on, he is standing there naked and it's ugly.



WATTERS: Yes, Dean Cain, everybody. Thank you so much.



CAIN: Thanks, Jesse.



WATTERS: Up next, "Last Call." We remember the life and legacy of the great Norm MacDonald with our good friend, Greg Gutfeld.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



NORM MACDONALD, ACTOR: Best reveal this week, the defense lawyer Johnnie Cochran once abused his first wife. In his defense, Cochran said, hey, at least I didn't kill her like some people I know.



[LAUGHTER]



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WATTERS: This week, a comedy legend, one of my favorite guys, Norm McDonald, passed away after an almost decade long battle with cancer. It was a private battle he kept because he didn't want the diagnosis to distract from the way his audience saw him.



MacDonald was famous for his deadpan style of comedy, a "Saturday Night Live" alum who in the late 90s became famous for hosting those weekend updates and he was eventually fired after one too many OJ jokes during the murder trial. The rumor was that Simpson was good friends with some NBC network guys.



So MacDonald's delivery was dry, it was edgy, witty, and it was one of a kind. He pushed the boundaries the way only the great comics can. Here is a look back at some of Norm's greatest hits.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MACDONALD: I think we should get the homicide out of the White House and get like a fresh start because we don't want any more murderers.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think we should just go on to the next question. Who are the murderers?



MACDONALD: Well, Clinton, he murdered the guy.



Give me famous Chinaman for 200.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There is no Chinaman category. And there would never be anything that offensive.



MACDONALD: Who is Pat Morita?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: First of all, Pat Morita was Japanese, not Chinese.



MACDONALD: His book O.J. Simpson says that he would have taken a bullet or stood in front of a train for Nicole. Man, I'm going to tell you that as some bad luck when the one guy who would have died for you kills you.



Christie Brinkley told reporters this week that her marriage to Billy Joel was over long before their divorce. The key moment she said came when she realized that she was Christie Brinkley and that she was married to Billy Joel.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Joining me now to eulogize his old friend, Norm MacDonald, Greg Gutfeld.



All right, Greg, take it away.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST, "GUTFELD": Well, first of all, I wouldn't say he was my old friend. He was somebody I had an amazing encounter with and like everybody who ever came into, you know, his presence always came away, as though they received a gift.



He was just such an interesting, brilliant person. He wasn't just funny, man. He had a moral center. He was full of wisdom.



I ended up spending an evening with him on a train going to see him perform and then hanging out with him before the show, after the show, and then we went back together on the train. And all he did was bet. He had this betting app and we were -- all we did was sit there and bet while the other passengers on the train were yelling at him to be quiet.



And we were all drinking roadies. I don't think he was drinking, but everybody else was.



But everybody who heard this news was equally heartbroken. Whether they agreed politically or not with him, it was just devastating. I think there are people that don't even like him that were distraught over this. But everything you said is right. He kept his cancer private because he felt the audience was so important that he couldn't get anything, let anything get in between him, his act, and the audience.



WATTERS: That's great. And I'm really glad we had you on to talk about Norm and as much as I hate to say it, Greg is the king of late night now.



GUTFELD: That's true.



WATTERS: So, he was a perfect person for this.



GUTFELD: Absolutely.



WATTERS: I get a physical reaction by saying that, but I have to say it because it's true. Thanks, Greg.



GUTFELD: See you later, Jesse.



WATTERS: That's all for tonight. Be sure to follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. "JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE is next."



And remember, I'm Watters and this is my world.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.