'Ingraham Angle' on Democrats' reaction to Milley phone call claims

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham and this is the INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. We have a huge show for you. Senator John Kennedy is here, as well as Glenn Greenwald, Candace Owens, and yes, Raymond is going to be back for "Seen and Unseen".



But first, when they put country last. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle".



When Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, and Senators Rand Paul and Marco Rubio and I agree on something, you know it's time to pay attention. Now, all of us with a very different views on foreign policy, believe strongly that General Mark Milley should resign, or be terminated immediately as Biden's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. After reports that he had conversations with foreign governments outside his chain of command, telling China he would give them advanced warning if we ever decided to attack.



Now, one would have thought that Democrats would join Republicans and say, "Alright, enough is enough. He's got to go". Now, remember, Democrats impeach President Trump for a nothing phone call with the president of Ukraine. Now we know that before a presidential election and after, Milley was apparently giving secret counsel to China, and in January was bad mouthing, democracy is sloppy. And the reason we know this is because Milley was probably the one who bragged about it to Bob Woodward for his new book. Nothing else to do.



And, of course, President Biden and his team think Milley's conversations were neither improper, illegal, nor unconstitutional.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Sir, did General Milley do the right thing, sir? In your opinion, did General Milley do the right thing?



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I have great confidence in General Milley.



JOHN KIRBY, PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY: I see nothing in what I've read that would cause any concern.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: But what I can assure you all of is that the President knows General Milley. They've worked side by side through a range of international events. And the President has complete confidence in his leadership, his patriotism, and his fidelity to our Constitution.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: That's funny. Now what's happened here is obvious. It's also disgustingly cynical. The Biden administration has decided, no matter how egregious the offense to our Constitution, like Milley's here; no matter how bungled an operation like the military's Afghanistan withdrawal; no matter the devastation to America by a border left wide open, they will never and, I mean, never hold anyone accountable.



Instead, they just do what Gavin Newsom did in California. Go on the attack, blame Trump. Because they're not interested in whether you're loyal to the United States, or whether you've done a good job. They just want you to know to know that you're loyal to them. That's why Milley gave the interviews to Woodward in the first place. He wanted to let the Biden people and its supporters and the press know that he had been loyal to liberalism all along.



He wanted to signal that he had been working for President Trump, but essentially he was working for Speaker Pelosi. And that's why he took actions that most sane people think are shameful. And then goes around bragging about it. But truth be told, Milley has been signaling to the elites for some time that he was on their side.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GENERAL MARK MILLEY, CHAIRMAN OF THE JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF: I am outraged by the senseless and brutal killing of George Floyd. What we are seeing is the long shadow of original sin in Jamestown 401 years ago.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: And way back in 2015, during a national security summit, Mark Milley let slip his real feelings about the threat from China.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MILLEY: China's not an enemy. And I think that's important for people to clearly understand. China is a rising power and they are going to develop themselves and are developing themselves into a great power. That is not to say, however, that they are an enemy.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Just imagine what all this would look like if the shoe were on the other foot. If we had a conservative Chairman of the Joint Chiefs who sought to denigrate and undermine a liberal president, and then work with a foreign adversary, the Democrats would call for his head. No doubt.



Now, let me be clear, while in very limited circumstances, especially among nuclear powers, it may be legitimate, again, in narrow circumstances, for our military to coordinate with other countries in order to avoid accidental conflict. That wasn't the case here. What Milley was doing was complaining to the head of the PLA about our political system and pledged that he would essentially undermine the President of the United States if he undertook a military operation that Milley disagreed with, I guess, against China.



Can you imagine what China thinks of us now? I bet the head of the PLA never made excuses for China's political system to Milley. Don't think so. Now, everything Milley ever said to China was taped. The transcripts are somewhere. Why should Taiwan ever think we would come to their aid once they know what's on those transcripts, if our top military leader comes off as so cowed by China.



By the way, why is it Milley's job to make President Xi sleep better at night to tamp down tensions? If circumstances require that we reassure China in certain circumstances, it's the President's and the Secretary of State's duty, maybe the Secretary of Defense's duty, not Milley's.



But his spokesman today claims, oh, it's all part of regular procedure. Really? Because I don't think that's what we were doing during the Cold War. Our generals didn't call the Soviet generals and say, Look, our system here in the United States is messy. And by the way, Soviets we're going to warn you ahead of time if we decide to launch. Can you imagine?



So why is Milley having chummy chats, apparently over five years, with people who are committing ongoing genocide? They are our enemy. Milley's job is to protect us from the PLA, but he acts like it's his job to protect the PLA from us. And Milley's attempt to deflect all this by saying key people were aware of his calls doesn't help his case at all.



As former Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller put it, "The chain of command runs from the President to the Secretary of Defense, not through the Chairman. As Secretary of Defense, I did not and would not ever authorize such conduct." In other words, Milley was acting alone.



Milley and his [ph] flax want to believe that he and the PLA are working together, almost like allies to preserve global harmony. But that too is total nonsense. Milley acts like China wants to dance with us, not dominate us. So with all this, people are wondering, my goodness, why won't Biden can Milley?



I'll tell you why. Because Biden's team sees everything in terms of short- term political expediency. Instead of working across party lines on stuff like vaccinations, the Biden team decided to attack the Governor of Florida and insult the American people. Instead of demanding accountability for the Afghanistan disaster, the Biden team chose to attack President Trump again.



So time and again, they placed their own partisan talking points ahead of what's best for the country. They're betting everything on the fact that no matter how incapable, no matter how divisive they are, they'll never really suffer politically, because enough Americans despise Trump to anyone who ever agree with him.



The fact is, this latest episode shows us once again that these Biden people are just small time partisan imbeciles, they're hacks, who don't know how to govern the country. They're international laughing stocks. And while they bask in the glow of the radical Twitter defenders, the country keeps getting worse, and the president grows more unpopular. And that's the "Angle".



Joining me now is Louisiana Senator John Kennedy. Senator, great to see you tonight. We know that China has a recording and a transcript of all these calls. Lord knows what Milley has said in other calls. Just as Trump released the call with the Ukrainian president, what has to be done here given the gravity of the situation?



SEN. JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA): Well, for first, Laura, just one point of view. Roses are red, political love is fake. Washington weddings are just funerals with cake. I know President Biden has said he will stand behind and stands behind General Milley. And maybe that's true for the short term, but I'm going to give you even odds that eventually the White House throws him under the bus. Because the White House desperately needs someone besides President Biden on which to blame the stunning incompetence in Afghanistan.



Now, to answer your question. Even duct tape can't fix stupid. If General Milley had these communications with the Communist Party of China, he's a smoked turkey. And he ought to be. If General Milley he had these communications with the Communist Party of China, and if in the future he wishes to comment on America's national security, he should raise his hand and put it over his mouth.



America is not Myanmar, America is not Guinea. If it's true, General Milley - if it's true, General Milley broke the chain of command, but much worse, he broke the [ph] environment rule of civilian control of the military. And every defender, Democrat or Republican, of constitutional government should be outraged. As for people, we have to decide it.



INGRAHAM: I'm going to jump in here for a moment, Senator. Tonight Senator Mike Pompeo and former DNI Ratcliffe, both indicated that they weren't aware of this call. And it didn't go through regular order. I mean, if you're going to start doing freelance foreign policy to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, the Secretary of State was not aware of this, and also was not aware of any impending attack that the administration was going to launch willy-nilly against China at any period of time.



So what we know is he did have these offline conversations. Is that not enough? Regardless of even the contents of the conversations, which I think he's quibbling about some of the lines. But isn't that enough that he has to go because of the clear and present danger that he presents to the country right now?



KENNEDY: Well, unelected generals do not get to have their own personal foreign policies. And I think the general has conceded that he did have communications with the Chinese Communist Party and its military wing. We need to see a transcript. And the White House needs to release that transcript. They don't need to release it in a classified setting, they need to release it in an unclassified setting with as minimal number of redactions as possible.



This is serious. This is more of a just insubordination. As a people, we've decided that we want to maintain a wall between our commander-in-chief who must be a civilian, it's the President of the United States who was duly elected. A wall between the President and the military. And there's a reason for that. Go look at Myanmar, go look at Guinea right now, go look at the other military coupes throughout the world.



INGRAHAM: On the transcript question, Senator, I want to get your reaction to this comment by the spokesman at the Pentagon, John Kirby. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KIRBY: When the chairman or the secretary, they interact with their counterparts, it's a function of their job. They have to do that. Now his every single interaction written down and sent in the memo, probably not.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: So, Senator, they really want us to believe that there are no records at all, no notes kept of Milley's conversations with China and other foreign countries. I mean, if the intelligence community was brought in on this, we know they make transcripts of these calls with our most serious adversary to top level officials. There's no transcript? They were taping Mike Flynn, weren't they?



KENNEDY: Well, you know, good try, guys. Let's see the transcript. We all know it exists. The NSA has it. If they don't have it, the CIA has it. I don't want to see the notes. Well, if they have the notes it will be helpful. We'll need to see the transcript.



INGRAHAM: So, Senator, it's your prediction that even though they seem somewhat dug in today about Milley, that the pressure will stay on from you guys in the Senate, McConnell, et cetera, and that'll be enough to push him out. That's your prediction?



KENNEDY: Well, I just - look, I could be wrong. But I just think as a practical matter. You can run, but you can't hide, I would say to the White House, from the stunning incompetence of Afghanistan.



INGRAHAM: Yes. We have 13 people dead, 13 soldiers dead and marines - and marines dead. And in Afghanistan, no one was fired. No one's fired.



KENNEDY: But the damage done to our foreign policy, to the Americans left behind, to our Afghan friends left behind, all of our NATO allies, that's going to take years to try to repair. And I think the White House is looking for someone on which to blame this. And General Milley is there. I'm not saying I agree with it, but I think eventually they're going to push him in front of the bus.



INGRAHAM: All right, Senator. Great to see you tonight. Masking tape and all, those analogies are great.



If it turns out the reporting on Milley is true, he violated, of course, the chain of command, no doubt about it. So what about the possible charges he's opened himself up to.



Joining me now is John Coughlin, former judge, Advocate General's officer and current Hillsborough County attorney in New Hampshire. John, for civilians, of which I am one obviously, sometimes the Uniform Code of Military Justice can be complicated. But in the conversation Milley had with Pelosi, he called Trump crazy, or she called him crazy. Could this have violated Article 88, if he indeed agreed with it?



JOHN COUGHLIN, FORMER JAG OFFICER: Yes. Again, it's a factual dependent. Generally, all service members are subject to Uniform Code of Military Justice. Anyone can refer or be an accuser, so a private can accuse a general, four-star general of Article - of violation of Article 88. It's then referred to either a general special, or summary court martial.



But again, specifically, the contempt towards a public official. So the words that were spoken by General Milley to Speaker Pelosi was, in fact, contemptuous. And if it fits into the (inaudible) of the offense then that is chargeable or preferable under the UCMJ. And that probably is the tough argument as to those words that were used.



INGRAHAM: Well, she said he's crazy several times. And at the end of it, Milley reportedly says, I agree with you. He also might have violated Article 133, that says any commissioned officer, cadet, or midshipman, convicted of conduct unbecoming of an officer and a gentleman shall be punished as a court-martial may direct. Milley in trouble there, John?



COUGHLIN: Well, again, potentially. Because he exactly did in official capacity, and he's dishonoring, or disgracing the president. And just a quick aside, I served three tours in Iraq under two different administrations. And never once did I hear any officer or enlisted service member disparage any public official. And that's why--



INGRAHAM: And, John, this is the commander-in-chief. He's the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. To the Speaker of the House, asserting that the President of the United States is crazy. That seems on its face, if that's true, that's in violation of that provision.



COUGHLIN: If you could meet the elements of the offense, Yes. Again, it just (inaudible)



INGRAHAM: Right. Let's move on to Article 134. All disorders and neglects to the prejudice of good order and discipline in the armed forces, all conduct of a nature to bring discredit upon the armed services shall be punished at the discretion of that court. What would a violation of that look like?



COUGHLIN: Well, that's kind of a catch all, violation of Article 134. And there's many different subcategories of that. But again, if it's reasonably direct and palatable, then it is a violation. So again, if you meet the elements of the offense, then you can charge the general with that. So I think Article 88 is probably the strongest and Article 134 is probably the second.



INGRAHAM: What comes - what covers talking to our adversary and telling them ahead of time a battle plan that could exist, namely, we would give them heads up? Anything off the top of your head, because that seems like an outrage?



COUGHLIN: Let's assume they're an identifiable enemy and they've been declared enemy combatants, then there are UCMJ provisions that specifically cover that type of behavior. OK. But we're not - that's not unusual for one military authority to contact another military authority when they're in an area of operation for the purposes of planning. But that doesn't seem to be the case that we have here. But certainly that is chargeable if, in fact, it was true.



INGRAHAM: John, it's very complicated, and you know it as a JAG officer. Thank you so much for joining us tonight.



Now, have you heard about the next insurrection? Now, if you haven't, then you've been missing the lunacy over at CNN and MSNBC. But there's something a lot more sinister behind their hysteria. Glenn Greenwald has it. He's going to expose it. Next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: For a couple of weeks now, deep state actors and their media enablers have been warning that yet another insurrection is upon us. Now, the so-called justice for J6 rally is slated for this Saturday apparently.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DON LEMON, CNN HOST: Police are bracing for the potential of armed protesters at Saturday's far right rally in Washington, D.C.



WHITNEY WILD, CNN LAW ENFORCEMENT CORRESPONDENT: They are preparing for some of these people at this event to possibly be armed. The temporary fence put up around the Capitol after January 6 going back up.



RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: If you see someone with a firearm, immediately call 911. If you see a gun, immediately call 911.



NEAL KATYAL, FORMER U.S. ACTING SOLICITOR GENERAL: Even if the Trump supporters are willing to repeat their mistakes, law enforcement this time is not. They're obviously aggressive. They're on top of it. It was incredibly damaging attack on our capital, but the seeds of that still continue.



ANDREW MCCABE, FORMER FBI DEPUTY DIRECTOR: They're also calling in those things that they think they just might need, like the emergency fencing. So you don't wait until you do need those things, you call them in when you have intelligence that indicates that it might be the thing that prevents you from getting sacked twice.



KURT BARDELLA, FORMER HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE SPOKESPERSON: I don't care if it's 700 people, 7000 people. All it takes, Nicole, is one person, one deranged person that comes with a gun, that comes with a bomb, that comes with evil intentions. If we've learned anything from the war on terror, it's that one person with evil designs can cause a lot of havoc, can alter a lot of destinies.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: This is like a new Halloween movie. Jason's right around. As you can see, it's being built up. January 6 Redux. But who's even heard about it? Do you know anyone who's actually attending this? Well, there's a reason you likely don't.



CBS reported this morning. According to DHS, they have a very specific number, that 700 people are expected to attend. But that doesn't matter. The hysteria has reached such a pitch that the Capitol Police just erected fencing around the Capitol. And that's not all today, the Department of Defense announced it's been contacted by the Capitol Police and they're ready to assist.



Joining us now, Pulitzer prize-winning independent journalist Glenn Greenwald. Glenn, they have a death grip on January 6, it's a white knuckle death grip. And they have to keep this narrative going. They're having a come apart about a rally that I certainly have not heard of at all for 700 people, which I doubt will show up.



GLENN GREENWALD, INDEPENDENT JOURNALIST: Yes. I mean, January 6 is crucial to them. Because as we discussed before, they're one of the leading priorities of the Biden administration. And they were saying this before January 6, was to launch a new domestic war on terror modeled after the first one, although this one's going to be domestic and aimed at your fellow citizens.



And so, just like people wanted to invade Iraq before 9/11, and the 9/11 happened, they got to use that as a pretext. January 6 has become the linchpin to everything they want to do, the idea of there's some kind of rebellion or insurrection. And that's why, I know you covered George Bush's remarks on 9/11 on your show, when he compared January 6 to the September 11 attacks that killed 3000 Americans. A completely deranged comparison.



The reason why liberals were so ecstatic is because that gave them the fuel that they most desperately need in order to justify a war on terror by saying the same threat that we face with Al Qaeda is the one that we now face with Trump supporters. And that last person you showed in the video clips were saying that look at the war on terror the first time. This is how it's going to work again.



INGRAHAM: Yes. Except the means are all turned on the American people. So that's upping the surveillance state, right? That's increasing the barrier, so that people can't really ever see their congressman, or it's very difficult. How worried are you, Glenn, that this will chill speech and the right to assemble peacefully, obviously, peacefully, that people are going to be afraid if they go to any kind of event that's not approved by the elites here. They're going to be somehow categorized as an insurrectionist to be.



GREENWALD: I mean, American liberalism has become incredibly authoritarian. You know, obviously, one of their primary tactics is to use censorship of the internet. We see that already. And the fact that they want to take what was in my lifetime the worst civil liberties assault, which was the war on terror aimed at foreign organizations, and suddenly launch it domestically at our fellow citizens, they are already doing it, Laura. They are doing things like putting people they accused but never proved, the January 6th riot, going on the no-fly list. They are already increasing surveillance. They have an enormous amount of security around the Capitol which is supposed to be the people's house which you can publicly attend.



So everything they are doing is about transporting or importing this 20- year war on terror onto American soil aimed at American citizens. It's hard to imagine a worse civil liberties crisis than that.



INGRAHAM: No, and obviously, they're completely silent. They just don't care. Meanwhile, the FBI, part of the surveillance, seems to have ignored actual concerns and charges made by the U.S. gymnasts who were on Capitol Hill today. Glenn, they were hammering the FBI for ignoring what they claim was rampant sexual abuse by Larry Nassar.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ALY RAISMAN, U.S. OLYMPIC GYMNAST: I remember sitting there with the FBI agent and him trying to convince me that it wasn't that bad.



MCKAYLA MARONEY, U.S. OLYMPIC GYMNAST: They made entirely false claims about what I said.



SIMONE BILES, U.S. OLYMPIC GYMNAST: It truly feels like the FBI turned a blind eye to us and went out of its way to help protect USAG and USOPC.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: So they were spending all these man hours tracking down grandmas in Alaska who walked through the capitol, put others in solitary confinement, and yet these young women were summarily ignored.



GREENWALD: This came up a lot in 2013 and 2014 when I was doing the Snowden reporting about the NSA that this is an agency that spent billions and millions of dollars a year to track really one thing, which was foreign threats on to American soil. And yet they didn't detect the 9/11 attacks. Why not? What we revealed is that they were using it to spy en masse on the American public.



And so when you are misusing police authority for political ends, when you are surveilling and monitoring not child molesters or things that the FBI is supposed to watch for, or foreign terrorist groups at the NSA, but monitoring your own citizens for political dissent, not only is that dangerous, but it also means that these law enforcement agencies don't do the job they are supposed to do, which is capture actual criminals. And the example that you just showed is yet another point illustrating that principle.



INGRAHAM: It was a total heartbreak today. Glenn, thank you. Great to see you tonight.



And coming up, the Biden administration questioning Trump's mental competency to protect General Milley. Do they really want to have that conversation? Raymond Arroyo has it, "Seen and Unseen" next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we expose the stories behind the headlines. And joining us now with all the details is Raymond Arroyo, FOX News contributor. Raymond, there were a lot of folks today who were trying to justify General Milley's alleged collusion with China, and what to me is obvious, the usurpation of Trump's authority. What is going on?



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Laura, the curious thing is that members of the Biden administration were trying to apologize for General Milley, but the cringeworthy justification they trotted out. Listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: General Milley believed President Trump was in serious mental decline.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That adult trying to make sure that the child, and worse than child, the demented child in the White House would not wreak havoc.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Just think about all the words we have heard along the way from top White House officials, "erratic," "unhinged," "unstable," "crazy town."



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I heard from talking to my sources at the time that we had sources telling us that he was out of his mind at the time.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: There's been widespread reporting and commentary from members of his own cabinet, the former president's cabinet, I should say, including high-ranking national security officials, questioning the former president's stability, his behavior, and his suitability to oversee the national security of the United States.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Let me get this straight, Laura. The Biden administration is actually raising questions about Trump's mental stability and mental decline. First off, if Trump's cabinet members were worried about the stability of the president, they should have invoked the 25th Amendment. They didn't.



But so long as we are talking but mental decline, this was President Biden today leading what was billed as a foreign policy press conference with Britain and Australia. Biden wandered in like a U.N. observer and he didn't know when to speak. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(INAUDIBLE)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I would like to join President Biden and Prime Minister Boris.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Thank you, Boris. And I want to thank that fellow down under. Thank you very much, pal.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Oh, my God.



ARROYO: He name is Prime Minister Scott Morrison, OK.



INGRAHAM: Pal.



ARROYO: He's the prime minister of Australia. This must make them feel very confident about this alliance to counter China, of all things, Laura, or those guys who like big walls and rice over there in the east. I like that moment, that lag time when Biden didn't know what to do, and he went from one monitor to the other. He looked like someone had turned Jeopardy! off and he didn't give them permission. The hang time was --



INGRAHAM: I think they have totally disqualified themselves from ever raising presidential mental stability issues or competency or any type of dementia or mental decline. I'm sorry --



22:40:55



(NO AUDIO)



22:49:18



INGRAHAM: -- model for what can happen nationwide, because it looks like the Democrats are banking on it.



CANDACE OWENS, HOST, "CANDACE": They definitely are banking on it, and there's definitely nothing for them to be celebrating. And it's really sad, definitely for the California residents. I know they worked so hard to even get this issue on the ballot. There's so many hoops they had to jump through.



And let's be very clear here. It wasn't Republicans and conservatives and Trump supporters that wanted him recalled. It was people on the left as well, Democrats as well, speaking out and using their platforms, many people that I disagree with every single day, to say something is wrong, enough is enough. And the way that Gavin Newsom handled the pandemic was wrong because he was hypocritical. He was out with his friends and dining while he kept people locked down. People lost their money at their jobs.



And of course, look at California today. And Laura, it's actually sad. I see a video circulating on Twitter of crimes taking place there. And I'm not being funny when I say that Los Angeles in particular and counties surrounding it looks like Gotham City to me --



22:50:13



(NO AUDIO)



22:51:00



OWEN: -- people in California that are suffering because of their policies.



INGRAHAM: And is it related to Elder himself, Candace? The media of course revealed the new leftwing playbook.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JASON JOHNSON, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: This race was right at the razor's edge until about three weeks ago when it became less about a referendum on Gavin Newsom and more about a choice between Larry Elder, who is basically Trumpism in blackface.



JEAN GUERRERO, "LOS ANGELES TIMES" COLUMNIST: He has been able to reach that minority of voters in California who embrace his white supremacist worldview. He poses a very real threat to communities of color.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Candace, these people are truly sick. So he's the blackface and white supremacy, that was their bumper sticker.



OWEN: Honestly, it makes my stomach churn. It is the epitome of racism when you have white people, white elitists looking down at you and saying if you are a black American, you are ordained to think for yourself, when you ordain to think outside of the boxes that we have created for you, then you know what, we are going to call you a white supremacist. It is actually the very definition of white supremacy, to believe that your ideas as a white person are so supreme that a black American is not allowed to speak out against them, that they are actually the true racists.



And I have said this for so long. I admire Larry Elder. It has taken so much courage to do what he has done, to stand up in something that felt like an impossible race. And to walk away, in my opinion, that is successful. He should run again. Larry Elder should run again. I think the California residents are tired of Gavin Newsom and they're tired of this, looking down on him and saying you're the face of white supremacy. A black man, his story is incredible. They know nothing about him. They don't care. All they know is to attack him because he doesn't get into the box. And as I said before, those are the ideas of real white supremacists. That is the rhetoric of real white supremacists, and it makes me sick.



INGRAHAM: Of course, black liberals were saying that about him as well. So again, they're never going to argue that they are going to make people's lives better or grow the economy or bring people's wages up. They're not even arguing that anymore. They're just arguing you are racist if you don't support us. That is the entire M.O.



Now, I want to get this stunning new Manhattan Institute poll, because it asks parents in cities across the country, Candace, would you support or oppose removing lessons based on CRT from public school curriculum. And 66 percent of parents supported it, including 54 percent of black parents. Isn't this gold for the Virginia gubernatorial race, Candace?



OWEN: I'm not inclined really to believe those poles, especially in terms of what is going all across the country. Parents are showing up. They've showed up at these school board meetings. You are seeing this take place everywhere. They are actually barring parents from showing up at school board meetings. And I'm talking about even in Virginia, obviously you've seen those meeting at Loudoun County. They have now said only x amount of people are allowed to attend. And they --



INGRAHAM: Candace, Candace, just so we are clear, they support removing the CRT, 66 percent. So that's actually good news. It's not the other way around.



OWEN: Oh, oh. Yes, that's great. Yes, I thought it was the other way around. Yes, I think 100 percent. I have said this over and over again, this is a winning issue for conservatives. We have to keep focusing on the children because we're seeing a reaction, left and right, it doesn't matter what color you are or what party you are in, party affiliation, people are reacting to the way that they are going after children. It's and attack on children in the school system, in the classrooms. And parents are now awake to what us conservatives have been talking about for a long time, an agenda that is very scary and very sinister and anti-American.



INGRAHAM: Candace, wonderful to see you tonight. Thank you so much.



And Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is an unrivaled politician when it comes to pathetic pandering. The Last Bite explains it.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JUSTIN TRUDEAU, CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER: It is exactly the example of the kinds of things you need to do to counter the she-cession and turn it into a she-covery.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Oh, my God. Justin Trudeau is totally a she-man. It gets worse.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JUSTIN TRUDEAU, CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER: I will never apologize for standing up for LGDP -- LGT -- LBG -- LGBTQ.



(END VIDEO CLIP)

