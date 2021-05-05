Ingraham: Liz Cheney doesn't belong in GOP leadership

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," May 4, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham and this is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight.

Well, Fauci and his friends and a meteor treating Americans who don't want to take the vaccine is kind of modern day lepers. But who are these people? And what are their objections? Well, tonight, we're going to speak to a young woman who's taking a stand about why she is saying no to the needle.

Also, don't think the fight against critical race theory is only happening in red states. We speak tonight to a school board candidate in the ultra liberal confines of Bend, Oregon, about the challenge to the dangerous encroachment on education that's being waged there. But first, losing Liz. That's the focus of tonight's ANGLE.

One major prerequisite for being a good leader is that you actually like and respect the people you're supposed to be leading. Likewise, you can't be in regular conflict with the team you're supposed to support and represent.

Now imagine having, for instance, like an NFL assistant coach, who had no respect for most players and fans. Imagine if, instead of working to improve his team, he constantly just whined about some former Super Bowl quarterback who blew the game. Obviously, that coach would be an incredibly stupid hire to have made. But that's exactly what house Republicans did when they voted to reelect Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney to a key GOP leadership role back in February.

Now, she detests former President Trump and all of his supporters. I'm just going to say it straight. She thinks many, if not all of them, are racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, or just playing dumb. On the election fallout, she sounds like any garden variety. MSNBC pundit. She just can't quit talking about the Capitol riot, she calls it the insurrection. Republicans want to move on, but Cheney refuses to. She's a woman obsessed.

REP. LIZ CHENEY (R-WY): What happened on January 6 is unprecedented in our history. And I think that that it's very important that the commission be able to focus on that. I think it's very important that the January 6 commission focus on what happened on January 6 and what led to that attack.

INGRAHAM: Now never mind that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had already said that any congressional inquiry should be broadly focused on all political violence, including acts by the way of violence by Antifa and other similar groups. But of course, bucking her party and scratching at the scab of January 6 means that Cheney is the Republican hero du jour for some of the most irrelevant media voices in America.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Liz Cheney is living in reality and the story here isn't about her integrity, it isn't about her adherence to the facts. It's about the decline of one of the two governing parties.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: She called BS (ph) on Donald Trump again today as he tries to re pitch the big lie.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: She is not backing down. In fact, she's tripling down.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: She's being penalized, as you say, merely for speaking the truth.

INGRAHAM: Now the same people who regurgitated the phony Russian collusion narrative for years, they're suddenly the arbiters of the truth. Now that is really funny. Now they love Liz because she echoes their big lie language in her tedious tweets. She's not only by the way condemning Trump, but many Republican voters who still suspect some fraud. So how exactly is any of this advancing the GOP's prospects for taking the house in 2022?

Now, as the ANGLE told you last night, Democrats are getting very nervous about the midterms and for good reason. But at least they have Cheney to do their work for them. Rather than focusing on the trillions in spending and taxes that Biden plans are rammed through Congress, she spends her time urging her colleagues to make clear that they're not the party of white supremacy.

No one is better at adopting leftist slanders of GOP voters and amplifying them. Of course, that's music to the years of all the Bush-Cheney Republicans who couldn't win, but now claim to have discovered the secrets to election success.

BARBARA COMSTOCK, FORMER VIRGINIA CONGRESSWOMAN: Liz Cheney is standing on principle. Our path to a majority for Republicans is to have people who stand on their own two feet and state their views like Liz Cheney is doing.

MICHAEL WOOD, FORMER GOP CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE: There are people who are just simply not going to call themselves Republicans if we don't move past these conspiracy theories.

CARLOS CURBELO, FORMER GOP CONGRESSMAN: Liz Cheney does have a strong group of artist supporters in the House Republican conference, who maybe not out loud, but quietly encourage her to continue speaking the truth.

INGRAHAM: Again, the truth. He is talking about the truth. The truth is Cheney and all these also-rans are just plain bitter at this point. It's a classic case of sour grapes. Trump's victory in 2016 was a total repudiation of the Bush-Cheney era. He wasn't afraid to say out loud that the old establishment GOP had failed us on China, failed us on border enforcement and failed us by waging war in Iraq.

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Our nation was going badly in the wrong direction for a long period of time. We have $7 trillion dollars invested in the Middle East. Other than death and destruction, what do we have? I believe it was the worst decision in the history of our country.

INGRAHAM: Cheney believes that those of us who changed our thinking on the Iraq War, I was one of them, that we aren't just wrong, we're now unpatriotic. And she takes Trump's harsh assessment of her father's views on military interventionism very personally. But she couldn't cast an impeachment vote on that. So she had to wait for January 6, along with nine other House Republicans, Liz Cheney and every Democrat voted to impeach Trump for his supposed role in inciting the mob that entered the Capitol.

But the truth is, she always thought Trump was beneath the dignity of the White House. Perhaps she thought that she was helping to write Trump's political obit. But in reality, she was writing her own. A Cheney like candidate ran in that Texas special election last weekend and guess what he pulled in? A whopping 3 percent of the vote.

The voters in that special election were very clear on the agenda they support. It's called "America First". You might have heard of it. Yet Ms. Cheney refuses to accept the cold reality that's staring her right in the face. The party has just moved on. They're just not into you. It's focused on our great red state governors and stopping the Biden agenda, not on January 6. Trump critics like her find solace in think tanks whose sole achievement is shaking down donors hosting black tie dinners and handing out awards to their friends.

At AEI's annual retreat, she was back on her broken record of Trump as a threat to democracy. If she only spent her time and a little energy talking about the current threat to our democracy, the hard left that wants to nationalize everything from local policing to state voting rules to public school curricula, courtesy of BLM, but taking those positions wouldn't get her the attention she so desperately craves, or invitations to dine with the elites who loved the good old days of the early 2000s.

Ms. Cheney should have learned that regime change isn't easy. And if you want to come at Donald Trump, you better come at him with stronger, more sober reinforcements.

JOHN BOEHNER, FORMER SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: I'm a conservative Republican, right, so is Liz Cheney. We're just not crazy. And - people in the media want to talk about these people being on the right, they're in the crazy (inaudible). All right. But that's got nothing to do with being conservative.

INGRAHAM: The most laughable thing is when both Boehner and Cheney try to cloak themselves in the mantle of Reagan conservatism.

CHENEY: We have to work towards acting in a way that's worthy of to be in the party of Lincoln and be in the party of Reagan. Those are the aspirational set of policy ideals and agenda that we have to present to the voters.

INGRAHAM: Oh, please! Just imagine Reagan trying to help the Chamber of Commerce, move jobs over to China. Or imagine Reagan denouncing the GOP base, or paying to the mainstream press. And when did Reagan for whom I worked, support keeping troops in the Middle East forever? By the way, her dad was Gerald Ford's chief of staff. So the Cheney family opposed Reagan in 1976.

The dinosaurs didn't know when their extinction was at hand, and neither do these people. But it's high time that House leadership right it ship and scrape off the barnacle of the Bush-Cheney era and do it once and for all.

Here's a novel concept. Actually appoint someone to leadership who likes Republican voters and that's the ANGLE.

Joining me now is Mark Meadows, former Trump White House Chief of Staff and former congressman. Mark, why did leadership make this decision to give the number three slot to someone who spends most of her time criticizing the GOP base?

MARK MEADOWS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Well, I think what you'll see is the discussion around Liz Cheney has reached a fever pitch and next week, I can't imagine that they will continue to support her in that leadership position. I can tell you that when Democrats quote Liz Cheney more than Republicans quote Liz Cheney and her fundamental job, her primary job is communication.

That's a problem. And so I think you'll see a very different Republican conference, but it's a battle between the swamp and between the "America First" agenda, and honestly it's one that I think you'll see some fireworks next week.

INGRAHAM: But Mark, when you have CNN realizing that just because Trump is out of office, it doesn't mean the voters have abandoned and when is Cheney going to get that. Watch.

ABBY PHILLIP, CNN HOST: We've been asking what is the future of the Republican party post Trump? And I think the answer is, it's not really post Trump. We're still in the Trump era in the Republican Party. And if Liz Cheney is in fact ousted in a week that really solidifies it, that tells us pretty clearly where the party is, where they believe the energy is.

INGRAHAM: Mark, what are they afraid of? I mean, he got 74 million votes, 74 million, despite everything that he faced, everything he faced.

MEADOWS: You're right. He got more votes than any Republican candidate in the history of our nation. And yet, as we look at this, Liz Cheney says that Donald Trump has no role in the Republican Party. I can tell you it's the most coveted endorsement that is out there. He continues to shape, as you mentioned, the race in Texas, the Trump endorsed candidate came in first once again. And yet she mistook one thing.

There was a vote a few weeks ago, where she actually was allowed to keep her position, and she mistook the conference giving her a second chance as a mandate. It's not a mandate. In fact, it's got even worse since then where you have members openly questioning whether she was aligned with the Lincoln project, and did she covertly or directly work with the Lincoln project. While many of them were out campaigning for this trial - for this president.

It's a valid question I don't know the answer to, but I can tell you this. At this point, if anybody in Washington, D.C., still believes that Donald Trump doesn't have an influence on the Republican Party, they're not traveling on Main Street across America. They just don't get it.

INGRAHAM: Yes. I mean, we have great Republican governors. I featured five of them last Thursday on the show. We have the man who got 74 million votes, who did more in three years to lift the incomes of Middle America than anyone I can remember, and yet we're supposed to listen to the people who want to sustain Iraq forever. I mean, I don't even understand that. It makes no sense. I don't understand what Kevin McCarthy and the Republicans were doing there. I'm not trying to pile on, but we tried to warn them and they do not listen to common sense. I'm sorry.

Nancy Pelosi's office, by the way, you referenced this, Mark, marked the house GOP today saying they were looking for a non-threatening female to replace Liz Cheney and Pelosi made a comment in San Francisco. Watch.

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): I do commend Lynne Cheney for her courage, for her patriotism. And I wish her well. Perhaps this challenge will make her stronger. I don't know. That's up to their caucus. I don't welcome their participation in our caucus, and I'm sure they don't welcome my participation in theirs.

INGRAHAM: Now, Mark, she - as in Lynne Cheney?

MEADOWS: Yes. There you have it once again. You have Speaker Pelosi quoting Liz Cheney once again and therein is the problem. And I can say a number of my colleagues that I had the privilege of serving with for more than four terms have expressed real concern over the last week to 10 days, and just how she's escalated her rhetoric. And I think that the day of accountability is close at hand.

INGRAHAM: Oh, by the way, Mark, she referred to her as Lynne Cheney, who I like very much, by the way, I love Lynne Cheney. And I like this is not about personality. It really isn't. This is just about reality at this point. But Lynne, Liz, it's one of the Cheneys.

By the way, just for fun, Mark, and because you're on and because you're a student of political history, from 2014 we have a Pelosi flashback. Watch.

PELOSI: During the Bush-Cheney administration, the Vice President Cheney set a tone and an attitude for the CIA. Many people in the CIA are so patriotic. They protect our country in a way to avoid conflict and violence, et cetera. But the attitude that was there was very, I think, came from Dick Cheney. That's what I believe.

INGRAHAM: She was referencing that torture memo. And OKing to - so she's gone from you are the king of torture to you should be the future of the Republican Party. And the same, they agree on most of the same issues.

MEADOWS: Well, they just think the Cheneys are supporting their political narrative right now. It's time the Republican conference set it straight once and for all and hopefully they'll do that.

INGRAHAM: Mark, great to see you tonight. Or should I call you, Matthew.

All right. People who refuse to get vaccinated now they're being treated as modern day pariahs. Some even want them shunned. You heard that the other day? Well, up next, we're going to speak to a Democrat who says she is not getting it. She is not getting the shot, she doesn't want to be demeaned or defamed for it. She is here to tell us why.

Also, why one former COVID advisor to HHS says kids should absolutely not be vaccinated. He is here in moments.

INGRAHAM: Last night, we showed you a stat that the medical bureaucrats and their media cronies don't want you to see. It's the fact that COVID has been virtually extinguished in Israel despite zero kids, that's zero, under age 16 ever getting vaccinated.

Now you think this data would convince the science loving Biden administration that it's totally unnecessary to vaccinate the kids, but you'd be wrong.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Children between the ages of 12 and 15 years of age, they're not yet eligible for a vaccine. If that announcement comes, we are ready to move immediately, immediately move to make about 20,000 pharmacy sites across the country ready to vaccinate those adolescents as soon as the FDA grants it's OK.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Looks like they are OKing that next week for the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds. Joining me now is Dr. Paul Alexander, former HHS COVID advisor. Dr. Alexander, you recently published a piece saying that kids should absolutely not be vaccinated. Briefly, why?

DR. PAUL ALEXANDER, FORMER HHS COVID ADVISOR: Well, Laura, thanks for having me. I think this is a issue of no liability equals to no trust. With this liability we have on deck. Look, the absolute risk reduction was 0.8 percent in the vaccine trial. If we risk stratify that to kids, that's about maybe 0.1 percent.

I mean, the risk to kids of acquiring this infection is so low, the risk of them transmitting to other kids, infant is possibly small, the risk of them transmitting to adults taken at home is exceedingly rare, the risk of them getting severely ill. And the CDC knows this data, they have this data, the risk of death.

Kids have a one in 50,000 chance of dying if they're COVID infected. So it's a very, very small risk. And again, the issue is why would they be placing parents in this position to vaccinate these children with such low risk when this is an experimental vaccine. It's highly untested as to safety and they will not have the requisite time, the duration and sample size to get the power to detect any meaningful differences. So I think they're absolutely wrong.

INGRAHAM: Well, Dr. Fauci is very excited, Dr. Alexander, about kids getting vaccinated, even down to infancy. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NIAID: You want to do what's called an age de escalation, we now have it from 12 to 15. Then you work your way downward from 12 to nine years old, nine to six years old, six to two years old, and then six months to two years old.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Dr. Alexander, 12 to 15. That's going to be authorized next week. What's the risk of infants? Infants?

ALEXANDER: The risk, Laura, to infants is we would like to see zero, but we will say almost zero for clearance. It is very, it is exceedingly rare. And the reality about it is this becomes a risk management decision for parents. Not just because Dr. Fauci says, take it. Dr. Fauci is - I have respect for him in terms of his work in the profession. But Dr. Fauci has said many things before that he has reversed and flip flopped on. And in this case, he makes absolutely no sense to me and to many scientists.

The risk to children is so small that there is no reason to put our children in harm's way at this point, not with these untested vaccines. And with a sample size of 3000 that I've seen the protocol proposed so far, there is no way that they can derive meaningful results and safety data for parents. This is reckless.

INGRAHAM: How long would a normal vaccine trial, again for people who are at minimal to infinitesimally small risk of any harm, or very small risk of infecting anyone also or passing the virus, especially with younger kids? What would the normal process be like for real full FDA approval?

ALEXANDER: Well, Laura, remember these vaccines are an emergency use authorization, so they are investigational, they are experimental use. Normal vaccine from inception from the thought process all the way to bringing it to market to put into their arms could generally take eight to 10 to 12 years. So, in this case, they're going to try and rush through vaccines in a matter of months. And the key for parents to understand is this, these will not provide you the type of safety data to give you the level of confidence to put these vaccines in your children's arms, because we are talking about children have 70 to 80 years more life to live. They could be devastated by these vaccines if something goes wrong.

And again, the issue of the liability waiver, tell - we'd like Dr. Fauci and CDC to put the liability waiver on the table for children, for children, put it there for parents, remove the liability waiver. And let's go forward only then we should discuss vaccinating our children because there's no risk.

INGRAHAM: Suddenly they wouldn't be rushing to do the vaccines of children if the pharma companies could get sued. That is a great idea. Dr. Alexander, thank you.

And despite all the evidence that we know is piling up on this issue, Biden is still pushing vaccines on children and the media painting the millions of so-called vaccine hesitant adults as anti-science Neanderthals. But are they?

"The Atlantic" actually interviewed some of these Americans, including my next guest, a 37-year-old attorney named Jenin Younes. She told the magazine before March 2020, I was a solid progressive Democrat. I'm so disturbed by the Democrats' failure to recognize the importance of civil liberties. I'll vote for anyone who doesn't permit the erosion of our fundamental rights that we are seeing now.

Jenin Younes, litigation counsel for the new civil liberties alliance, joins me now. Jenin, there is another reason beyond civil liberties that you feel you don't need this Vaccine. What is it?

JENIN YOUNES, ATTORNEY: Hi, Laura. Thank you so much for having me on. I feel as though I don't need the vaccine because I've had COVID. That's one of several reasons I don't want to get the vaccine. I had it in February. So I have acquired immunity, which is as good or better as immunity acquired from the vaccines. I also have - I conducted a personal risk benefit assessment based on my demographic profile and I decided that the vaccine was not right for me and I don't want to get it and it should be a personal choice in my opinion.

INGRAHAM: Well, progressives are usually about, kind of, this is between my doctor and myself, and this is my body myself. Their lingo is kind of out the window here. And you make a great point about acquired immunity, which you notice that Fauci and friends don't even talk about at all? Like cross reactive immunity, natural immunity, the T-cell immunity, which you undoubtedly now have, there's no discussion of that. And so you're supposed to be forced to have a vaccine when you obviously have the antibodies and you obviously and most likely have the T-cell immunity to this and many other variants. It's insane.

YOUNES: Yes. It's insane. It's exactly right. And there are recorded incidents where people who've had COVID have worse reactions to vaccines. So that's another reason that I don't want to get it.

INGRAHAM: What if it means - what if ultimately you're told you can't travel on a plane if you don't get this vaccine? What then?

YOUNES: That's tough for me. I - once it starts to really interfere with my ability to live my life, at that point I might have to re-examine it, not because I want to, but because I want to be able to socialize and see my friends and go places. I don't want to be stuck at home all the time. I don't think that people should be in the position that I'm in where they're feeling coerced into getting something that they don't feel is right for them.

INGRAHAM: Now, Dr. Fauci is pushing this line that people like you who don't get vaccinated, well, basically just selfish enemy of society stuff. Check it out.

FAUCI: If you get infected as a healthy young person and you have no symptoms, it is likely that you will inadvertently and I will say even innocently, infect someone else who then might infect someone else who really might get very sick. When you look at it like that, you can say I really do have a societal responsibility. We're all in it together.

INGRAHAM: Jenin, are you shirking your societal responsibility as defined by the U.S. government?

YOUNES: I don't think so. Even if I hadn't had COVID, everybody has the opportunity to get the vaccine. Now vulnerable people had the opportunity to get it first and so they're protected by virtue of their own vaccination. So I don't need to get it in order to protect other people.

INGRAHAM: What were your COVID symptoms like? Did you have the typical lose your sense of taste? Was it fluey? What was it like?

YOUNES: It was very, very mild. I just had a loss of taste and smell and a mild headache for a couple days.

INGRAHAM: That's what I feel like when I listen to Nancy Pelosi, any given speech of hers. So why is that a big deal.

INGRAHAM: Jenin, thank you. I think we needed to hear from you tonight on this. Thank you so much.

And many of you have seen the shocking video of a woman now smearing an L.A. County sheriff's deputy as a racist murder. His boss is here now, and he'll join us next to tell us how it's affecting the other officers. Plus, a few weeks back, we brought you an installment of "Everything is Racist." Tonight, we'll provide the latest laundry list of what the left now says is racist. It keeps growing. Stay there.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I pulled you over because --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because you are a murderer. Yes, I started to record because you're a murderer. You scared me and made me think you were going to murder me.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm sorry you feel that way.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's not just a feeling. You're a murderer.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: OK.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And I am perfectly legal, and I'm a teacher, so there.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Congratulations.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You are a murderer.

Here you go, Mexican racist. You'll always going to be Mexican, you'll never be white. You know that, right? You'll never be white, which is what you really want to be white. You want to be white.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Tere you go, dear. Have a good day.

INGRAHAM: By now, most of you have seen that shocking, racist attack on an L.A. County sheriff's deputy who was simply just doing his job. I should note the woman you saw hurl those disgusting insults claims to be a teacher. If that's what she says in public, imagine the poison she is spewing in class.

What's truly concerning, though, is she is only the latest cop hater to feel emboldened enough to just abuse and ridicule officers on the job. L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the frustration in his department over hostile interactions has hit alarming levels, and Sheriff Villanueva joins me now. Sheriff, this was stunning in a way, but, sadly, not to many of us who have been covering these, frankly, racist attacks and vicious attacks on police. What is the reaction in the department?

ALEX VILLANUEVA, LOS ANGELES COUNTY SHERIFF: One, it's sad, but it has become all too common now. And this is a reality that our deputies face on the streets. And it's not so much the people with the bullhorn screaming at the top of their lungs. It's the politicians, it's members of the boards of supervisors encouraging this behavior by trying to pretend that somehow that our department is full of people that are actively harassing the public, when actually the opposite, as this case shows very, very well, is quite common, and that is the issue we have to confront. And we just need people to turn that volume down, turn the anger, the bitterness down, and let's just focus on interacting respectfully with each other.

INGRAHAM: Who is responsible here? Because a lot of young people are being taught a version of this at their university classes, or even in school communications, which I personally read, that we have to stop police brutality against individuals -- of course no one wants police brutality, but the way it is written in schools, kids think all police are just smashing people in the face or shooting them or abusing them in some way. That's what's horrible here, sheriff, and that's what she spewed at that police officer.

VILLANUEVA: Exactly, and that is part of the big lie, that somehow cops represent an existential threat to young black man, and nothing could be further from the truth. And as statistics show, the hard facts on the ground show it. Unlawful murders, for example, like Derek Chauvin against George Floyd, those are very rare, extremely rarer, in fact rarer than being struck by lightning. But yet you'll have politicians and you'll have people supposedly describing themselves as leaders in the community trying to tell people that they are afraid in the presence of cops, that somehow we are an existential threat, and we are the exact opposite of that. We're people that actually secure peace, provide that safety for the community, and sometimes at the expense of our own lives.

INGRAHAM: Well, the attorney general of the United States, sheriff, testified today on Capitol Hill, and he has some new idea about how to spend money on police departments.

MERRICK GARLAND, U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: Promoting public trust between communities and law enforcement is essential to making both communities and policing safe. Our budget proposes increased investment in programs that support community-oriented policing and addressing systemic inequities, including $1.2 billion, an increase of $304 million.

INGRAHAM: Systemic inequities. I know you already have a very diverse workforce in L.A., but it seems that the real message is you need to root out the extremists on the force and address the systemic racism.

VILLANUEVA: I can tell you that the population of the county jail right now mirrors exactly the population of suspects who commit violent crime. Murder, rape, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, it is a one-on-one correlation between the suspects in those crimes and the population of those detained in the county jails awaiting trial. So if anybody claims that there some kind of systemic inequity in that, well, they are not seeing the truth right in front of them. Violence fills the jails, not some type of systemic racism or some kind of scheme for mass incarceration. It's just not there. It's plain old violence. We need to put an end to it.

INGRAHAM: And speaking of the politicians inflaming the situation, here's what Congresswoman Ilhan Omar said last night on MSNBC.

REP. ILHAN OMAR, (D-MN): It is important for there to be a federal oversight board that does proactive investigations every single time that there is a life lost in the custody of police officers, every single time that there is bodily harm caused by the police.

INGRAHAM: Sheriff, your response to a constant presence of a federal oversight board?

VILLANUEVA: That is absolute nonsense. One, the ability to do a successful investigation, I'm sorry, but people outside of the FBI and their limited resources to do investigations, the experts are going to be local law enforcement doing these investigations, and they are driven by evidence, by facts. The overwhelming majority of people who die as a result of an officer-involved shooting died because of the actions they take that threatens the life of either the cop or somebody else. And as a result of intervention of the cop they lose their life. But it is driven by their actions. And people refuse to acknowledge that. In fact, later on, they will cite the evidence from previous years and say they were all murders, and forget that the guy came out of the bank guns blazing, and dies in a hail of bullets exchanging it with law enforcement. That's the grim reality.

INGRAHAM: Sheriff, really quickly, what is the percentage chance if you are pulled over by a police officer, if you do not resist what the police officer is asking you to do lawfully, of you having any harm come to you? What is the percentage chance?

VILLANUEVA: About zero.

INGRAHAM: Every single person who ends up on trouble in some way resists police or someone who is with them shoots at the police. So it's horrible when anyone dies, we don't want anyone to die, but don't resist the police when you are getting pulled over. Sheriff, thank you for coming on tonight. That video was disgusting, thank you.

And now it is time for --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When everything is racist!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: It's time to add some more items to THE INGRAHAM ANGLE official list of what the left now deems as racist.

Let's begin with the Federal Reserve. A recent Brookings Institution study claims that the Fed has a diversity problem. It's overwhelmingly white, overwhelmingly male. That's not all. The liberal publication "Salon" now considers gun ownership to be a sign of bigotry. "For too many Americans, guns are tied to masculinity, patriotism, and white power." Never mind the fact that black Americans accounted for the highest increase in gun sales of any demographic group last year, which we think is good.

It gets even more absurd. If you use the wrong font, OK, you might be a racist. Is it still OK to use Times New Roman? Is the "Times" problem, or the "Roman" the problem? Or is that to western-centric or too white?

And get this, physicists are now being warned against using the phrase, wait for it, "quantum supremacy." Why? Because it is uncomfortably reminiscent of white supremacy, declares a recent "Scientific American" op- ed.

And of course, the woke left is coming for your favorite board game. According to "The Atlantic," the property values in the iconic family game Monopoly reflect a legacy of racism and inequality. The left is also demanding Dungeons & Dragons grapple with the racism in fantasy. D&D's 50 year history of characterizing orcs and drow as monstrous and evil is painfully reminiscent of how real-world ethnic groups have been and continue to be denigrated.

And finally, put down the organic broccoli, my friends. One outlet claiming there is a disturbing nexus of organic food and white supremacists which dates back to Nazi Germany, where there was an a strong ethos about the importance of nature, healthy eating, and natural foods.

That's all for this edition of "Everything is Racist." But THE INGRAHAM ANGLE will be keeping our eyes out for more critical updates.

The fight against Critical Race Theory in schools isn't limited to red states like Texas. Parents in one liberal enclave also are fighting back. Two of them join me in moments. Stay there.

INGRAHAM: Not too long ago, THE INGRAHAM ANGLE put out a call for parents to reclaim control of their kids' education. Now many of you across the country are answering that call. That includes my next guest, both of whom are running for school board in Bend, Oregon, on a platform of breaking the woke monopoly that is brainwashing their kids. Those two concerned parents, Maria Lopez-Dauenhauer and Wendy Imel join me now.

Maria, let's start with you. The school board election is in about two weeks, so do parents realize how consequential this election could be for the future of their kids' education? Do they get it?

MARIA LOPEZ-DAUENHAUER, BEND-L.A. PINE SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATE: I believe they do now. Over the past year parents paid more attention to what the kids were learning online, and it didn't coincide with the commonsense education that we were being taught. Instead, we're finding they were talking about Critical Race Theory, and we believe politics have no business in the classrooms.

INGRAHAM: Wendy, it just seems such a commonsense viewpoint that both of you as school board candidates have. You just want your kids taught the best literature, the most time-tested principles of our history, and so forth, great mathematics, to be great citizens, and successful, right? In January, the Oregon Department of Education released a document on reinforcing equitable practices for grading. It suggests that grades should be bias-resistant, whatever that means, that traditional grading practices can be inequitable -- again, lowering the bar, that late work penalties and homework can somehow undermine accuracy and encourages teachers to develop scoring scales that eliminate zeroes. So I guess you get a trophy, Wendy, just for showing up to school even if you don't turn in any of your homework. How does this prepare kids to deal with the world they are going to competing against Chinese students for top jobs?

WENDY IMEL, BEND-L.A. PINE SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATE: Yes, that's actually one of my concerns. I'm a college faculty member. I teach for the business department of an Oregon university, and I watch this with my children. I watch the teacher saying they don't have to turn in work they have missed, and a variety of things. And education is the foundation for all future generations, and data has shown that our foundation has been weakened. And so I think it is essential that we can and we must do better.

INGRAHAM: Maria, I know from my own kids and their friends, they don't even think about race. They have kids, friends from all different parts of the country and kids -- it's a great thing to see. It actually warms my heart. It's awesome. And now for the first time they are thinking about racial issues, like in a bad way. Not in a great way, though. And it's making everyone a little on edge. And I don't get it, I really don't.

LOPEZ-DAUENHAUER: Critical Race Theory, I feel, is destructive and divisive. I grew up in San Jose, California, one of the most diverse places in the country. Never thought about it, never had an issue, and I am Mexican. I was born in Mexico, and I love the United States, and I am a proud American. And that is what I teach my kids, to be a proud American. So I just don't know where this all is going.

INGRAHAM: Wendy, what I'm seeing in this curricula is they are teaching kids not to love America, but immediately suspect America. Are you concerned about that?

IMEL: Yes, I feel like it creates a division and a mindset of disadvantage.

INGRAHAM: Maria and Wendy, I am so glad you're running. You're going to inspire people all across the country, and we wish you the very best of luck, and we're going to be following your race in Bend, Oregon. Everyone get out there and vote.

We usually save Biden's gaffe-a-matics for Raymond, but today's installment was just too good to save. The Last Bite reveals next.

INGRAHAM: In case you missed it today, Biden made a remarkable string of gaffes that left us speechless.

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We're also going to slip vaccines directly to pediatricians, ship them to pediatricians. Visit vaccines.gum -- dot-gov, vaccines.gov, or text to -- text your zip code to 438829. That's why I'm asking people to continue to follow the CCD guidance.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That dot-gov thing has always been tricky for me as well.

Greg Gutfeld takes it all from here. Go Greg.

END

