'Ingraham Angle' on liberals abandoning principles they once held dear

This is a rush transcript of "Ingraham Angle" on November 23, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham, and this is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight.



A Virginian cop lost his job last year after it was found out that he donated to Kyle Rittenhouse's defense fund. Well, now after Rittenhouse is acquittal, Michael Kelly wants his job back. Can you blame him? He's here tonight with an update.



And as Thanksgiving approaches, is Joe Biden giving the country the bird? Raymond Arroyo explains it in Seen and Unseen.



But first, Kyle and the liberal mind. That's the focus of tonight's 'Angle'.



Now, the reaction to the Kyle Rittenhouse trail and Tucker's interview with him, it got me thinking. Now, liberals used to believe in more not less speech, and they were defenders of the First Amendment and the rights of defendants.



Now, they were suspicious of overzealous prosecutors, and they were wary of elites who pretended to care about the downtrodden, but really didn't. They believed in a colorblind society, all good stuff. But now, they flipped on so many fronts.



The new liberals are actually illiberal. They lose all sense of logic where politics is concerned. They're among the most close-minded intolerant people you'll ever encounter. They disinvite conservative relatives from weddings and bar mitzvahs. Heck, if you voted for Trump, they nixed you from the holiday party list long ago.



Now, in our schools, they refuse to teach the great works of Western civilization. All racist, of course. They reject American history, because it's filled with white privilege, don't you know. And for them, our nation should forever be defined by two things, slavery and oppression. And they just refuse to think about anything that disrupts this rigid worldview.



Like, for instance, why did President Eisenhower have a portrait of Robert E. Lee in the Oval Office? And why in human biology, are there only two sexes? And what if Jacob Blake, Michael Brown, and George Floyd hadn't resisted their arrests? And if Rittenhouse didn't deserve the right to self defense, who does?



But they instead stay inside their own cocoon. No tough questions, no hypotheticals, no independent thoughts, certainly no critical thinking, just ranting.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEFFREY TOOBIN, CNN CHIEF LEGAL ANALYST: To make a hero of Rittenhouse is appalling and disgraceful.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: White folks, you will not be spared, because the victims of Kyle Rittenhouse were white.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, and acquittal being cheered by the far right even as it strikes fear in the hearts of communities of color.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: All of this was unfair and untrue. He's not only not a racist, the only thing that Kyle Rittenhouse seems biased against are riots.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KYLE RITTENHOUSE, ACCUSED IN KENOSHA SHOOTING: I'm not a racist person. I support the BLM movement. I support peacefully demonstrating. And I believe there needs to be change, I believe there's a lot of prosecutorial misconduct, not just in my case, but in other cases.



And it's just amazing to see how - how much a prosecutor can take advantage of somebody like. If they did this to me, imagine what they could have done to a person of color who doesn't maybe have the resources I do, or is not widely publicized like my case.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Absolutely right. Great points. And by the way, this jury was not corrupt. Applying law and facts, hearing testimony, including Kyle's, they acquitted him on all counts. But the modern left doesn't care. Instead, it's slash and burn at the stake.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Excuses in the world does not change the fact that three people got shot. Two people were murdered. To me it's murder. I'm sorry.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, compare their hyperbole and hysteria to the words of the 18- year-old whose life they hope to shatter. His words to Joe Biden, who suggested by the way he was a white supremacist. Here they are.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RITTENHOUSE: Mr. President, if I could say one thing to you. I would urge you to go back and watch the trial and understand the facts before you make a statement. It's actual malice, defaming my character for him to say something like that. It's actually quite hysterical how nobody can go back and look at the facts of the case and the lies that they can just get away with spreading.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Although, I wouldn't have wanted my own son, my own teenage son to rush into a riot, like Kyle did, armed or not, most moms wouldn't. Rittenhouse really impressed me in this interview with Tucker. He was more poised and more knowledgeable about the Constitution than any member of the squad, and certainly more sincere than, let's say, our current speaker of the house.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RITTENHOUSE: The right thing to do would be to turn myself in. I didn't do anything wrong. It's obvious self defense. This wasn't a political case. It shouldn't have been a political case, it was made a political case. This had nothing to do with race. And the ways people are twisting this, it's just sickening.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: He's right, of course. This was never about politics, but the left desperately needed it to be. They wanted to make an example out of Kyle. They know that an armed citizenry is the last defense to the soft tyranny that many of them actually prefer to democracy.



You see, for them, it can't be that Kyle Rittenhouse is innocent. Instead, they reflexively build up the kitty rapists and domestic abusers, who were rioting that night, as mythical figures.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They were selfless heroes. They probably - they could have saved dozens of lives. I would never jump in front of a guy with an AR-15 strapped on him. And so they were heroes. And I'm sick and tired of everybody making like they - like they deserve to die. But they were unbelievably brave, courageous individuals.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, what happened to thinking for ourselves? Or are we so trapped in our own bubbles, that we lose sight of thinking independently? There's a world beyond Twitter and Instagram and constant protests. At some point, we all need to grow up. We already have too many infantilized adults, who are afraid of asking questions, or frankly, afraid of recognizing the truths that are right in front of them.



Now, contrary to what the regime media would have you believe, conservatives are actually today's rebels, especially on college campuses. Conservatives still question authority, when appropriate. Like when Dr. Fauci tries to tell us that - well, they try to tell us which relatives are safe to see this Thanksgiving. We don't blindly follow the pronouncements of celebrities like Colin Kaepernick, we don't assume the worst in people because of their skin color, like so many on the left did with Kyle Rittenhouse.



Yet their default position is to demonize smart and thoughtful people who disagree with them. They hate Aaron Rodgers, because he thinks for himself, and a woman like Winsome Sears, who they think isn't really black because she doesn't worship big government.



And by the way, this intellectual decay didn't happen overnight, it occurred over decades with liberals subverting the institutions that traditionally nurtured both critical thinking skills and a love of country, turning them all into kind of cheap propaganda outlets. They produce graduates who've never been tested, frankly, they've never even been held accountable. So of course, they wither under real questioning.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: In June, you suggested that defenders of the filibuster are motivated, at least in part by racism. Do you still feel that way?



REP. RASHIDA TLAIB (D-MI): I mean, it's just what I'd look at history. Use of the filibuster seems to be triggered in points like this, where it is about uplifting Black folks in our country and protecting them.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: That makes no sense, certainly not in recent history. Of course, we also have big city mayors who play the victim, while their policies victimize the most disadvantaged.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOHN BERMAN, CNN HOST: There is violence, and there is destruction. What's your message to the people on the streets tonight?



TED WHEELER (D), MAYOR OF PORTLAND: My message is, you've been heard. Thank you for calling out the administration for what it's doing. It's unconstitutional. It's an affront to democracy.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Or even worse, the Vice President with a law degree who's so in over her head that she makes Joe Biden look capable.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What else are you going to do to fix this problem with inflation?



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Well, let's start with this. Prices have gone up - is on a daily level, something that is a heavyweight to carry. So it is something that we take very seriously.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Oh, my gosh. She is just an embarrassment to liberals everywhere. I mean, this is the best your movement can produce? Time to rethink your plan, people.



America thrives when we reward those of all colors and backgrounds, who are hardworking, capable and independent, instead of rewarding those who spend their waking hours waiting for the world to come to them to their rescue. And all the while complaining about how unfair the world is, how unfair life is.



And we also need dedicated public servants, who understand that if they refuse to protect the public safety, the public will have to protect themselves. It's time to demand better of ourselves, and of those we elect to office. And that's the 'Angle'.



All right. Joining me now is J.D. Vance, author of 'Hillbilly Elegy', and Ohio Senate candidate. J.D., great to see you tonight. It isn't just that there's a deficit in the number of good elected officials we have. It's also that so many of them actively work against what's best for their own citizens. It's stunning.



J.D. VANCE, "HILLBILLY ELEGY" AUTHOR: Yes, it's exactly right. I mean, if you just look at what happened in Wisconsin, so you have this corrupt prosecutor going after Kyle Rittenhouse, I think bringing a case to trial that should have never been brought in the first place. So thank God he was acquitted.



And yet at the same time in the same state, you have a prosecutor letting a guy go on $1,000 cash bail, who then goes and kills five, I guess now six people, in what is effectively a terrorist attack in Wisconsin. You need people who you elect to do a job to actually do it.



And so many of our public officials are so motivated by a certain ideology that they're unable even to carry out the public charge that the people gave them.



INGRAHAM: And Jen Psaki was asked about Biden's - just plain defamation of Kyle Rittenhouse's character today. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Would the president ever apologize to the acquitted Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse for suggesting online and on TV that he's a white supremacist?



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The president believes in condemning hatred, division and violence. That's exactly what was done in that video.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: J.D., that is such a pathetic dodge, but it's what we've come to expect from people who just refuse to take any accountability.



VANCE: Yes, that's exactly right. I mean, I have expected her to say that the President doesn't even remember what he said yesterday, much less six months ago. But if you look at, it wasn't just the President in his television advertising. It was many things that he said during his campaign he was actively, actively criticizing this kid. And it's such a sad contrast.



A guy who embarrasses you every time he goes on television, who was actively criticizing a 17-year-old kid in a false and defamatory way. I hope Kyle Rittenhouse goes after these people, the media, the president, everybody who really lied about him and knew - or at least should have known better.



INGRAHAM: Now, Joy Reid, J.D., continues to just exemplify the left's best distorted view of the Rittenhouse trial. Check it out.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: The American right, including some of the most craven, openly inflammatory bomb throwers in the Republican Party celebrated, the gunning down of three fellow Americans, leaving two of them dead. Like it was the Super Bowl.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: J.D., contrary to what Joy Reid says, I think most people on the right are really depressed that it was like a 17-year-old, who felt it was necessary to put himself in the situation and no one ever wants to see any loss of life, but that was just because the local officials wouldn't keep the peace.



VANCE: Where were the adults? This fell to a 17-year-old kid, because law enforcement, local prosecutors, everybody basically gave up Kenosha to the mob, setting local businesses on fire, destroying, rioting and looting that community. Where were the adults?



I mean, I actually feel bad that Kyle Rittenhouse felt like he had to go and do something, because none of the people who were supposed to protect Kenosha were actually doing it.



INGRAHAM: J.D., great to see you tonight. And have a happy Thanksgiving.



VANCE: Same to you, Laura.



INGRAHAM: And speaking of the lessons learned from the Rittenhouse case, the Virginian police officer who was fired for donating to Kyle's Defense Fund, he wants his job back. Then Norfolk Lieutenant William Kelly donated a modest 25 bucks to help fund Rittenhouse's legal fees and that private donation was uncovered after hackers outed him and his donation. It went public in an article by 'The Guardian'.



And now that Rittenhouse has been found not guilty, well, Kelly rightfully demands it, he gets his badge back. Well, William Kelly joins me now. William, this really is one of the grossest examples of mob justice I have seen. Your message tonight to everyone watching.



WILLIAM KELLY, COP FIRED OVER RITTENHOUSE DONATION: I think that the Rittenhouse verdict vindicates my donation and the comments that I made. Every American has the right to express their opinions, especially when it's on a topic that's being debated in the public square.



And just because I'm a police officer, it doesn't mean that I don't have that freedom anymore. My comments were made anonymously. I didn't identify myself by name, or as a police officer, or any way associated with the City of Norfolk. So the mere fact that somebody hacked into the website was able to connect those dots, it doesn't mean that I did anything wrong when I made the donation and made those comments.



INGRAHAM: Well, CNN made comments about your firing back in April.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LAURA JARRETT, CNN CO-ANCHOR EARLY START: Kelly's actions erode trust between police and those communities that they're sworn to protect. Talk about anger, you talk about disparate treatment, this is why people are so angry in this country.



BERMAN: Wow. I mean, you look at that and you know, you say, Wow. What was he thinking?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Oh, my God, these people are so stupid. Your response to this? You apparently, as a police officer, in your own free time have no right to donate to a cause you would like to donate to? You just have no right.



KELLY: The City of Norfolk didn't give me a list of opinions that are approved. So I thought that as an American, I can kind of come to my own conclusion after watching the videos and collecting the evidence, and just being an average American, just expressing his personal beliefs. But I guess if it's the wrong opinion, then I should be fired.



INGRAHAM: And yet the police chief who fired you, didn't he actually attend - I think, I read a BLM protest. Is that right?



KELLY: You're right, Laura. He took a sign - a BLM sign that had the name of a person who was recently shot by a local police officer. His sign demanded justice for that person at a time that the case was being reviewed by a prosecutor's office to determine whether or not the officer's use of force was justified by law. He held that BLM sign and walked in uniform while on duty in a BLM gathering. So I don't understand how that type of behavior is--



INGRAHAM: No, that's OK. Yes, that's OK. William, very quickly, when police or local officials are unable or unwilling to keep the peace and keep people safe and their property secure, are you surprised that the citizens step in and try to do that? Won't that happen all over the country in these liberal jurisdictions?



KELLY: It's not something I would do, but I can understand the human nature, the want to protect our community. Absolutely. And I can tell you, Laura, those decisions aren't being made by the officers on the scene. They're being made by the people downtown who are calling the shots.



INGRAHAM: William, thank you for appearing tonight, and good luck to you.



Why the looters in that smashing grab last weekend in California will probably walk? And how Donald Trump was right about the further degradation of our civilization, our political panel is here on that and a lot more in moments.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: New details are emerging about the widespread looting that took place in Walnut Creek, California on Saturday night. Now, the police say that all told there were 80 masked individuals and up to 25 cars with their license plates cover that participated in the coordinated attack. Now in the end, they still upwards of $200,000 worth of merchandise. That's a lot of staples.



Now, if you think these thugs are going to face repercussions, think again, because last year radical leftist Contra Costa DA Diana Becton put forward a new policy requiring that prosecutors must act leniently and consider whether the theft was committed for personal need. Now, isn't Louis Vuitton needed by everyone?



Now, if that's not maddening enough, San Francisco's ABC affiliate ran an article quoting, experts who warned against using the term looting when describing acts like this as it incorporates racial undertones, they say.



Now, joining me now is Stephen Miller, former Trump Senior Advisor, America First Legal founder; Harmeet Dhillon, attorney and RNC committee woman for California; and Tammy Bruce, Fox News contributor and host of 'Get Tammy Bruce' on Fox Nation.



Harmeet, we have DAs from coast-to-coast, who are literally endangering their citizens. This has to stop. How and when will it stop?



HARMEET DHILLON, CEO, CENTER FOR AMERICAN LIBERTY: Well, Laura, I think that even liberals in these liberal cities like San Francisco and the parts of Contra Costa County affected by this are beginning to wake up. I'm seeing this in my Nextdoor app, I'm seeing it in the efforts to recall some of these politicians.



And so, that's good news. But what we need, Laura, is for good career, prosecutors to step up, for lawyers to step up and run for these positions. They've typically been neglected, at least by conservatives, who want to run for higher offices. I think it's very important that we give voters a choice. And when they have a good choice, they are beginning to elect those politicians and prosecutors who are more in favor of public safety.



But the problem here in California, Laura, is not just the crazy prosecutors. It's that we have these so-called criminal justice reform laws, Prop 47, Prop 57, that effectively allow these people to downgrade these serious crimes down to misdemeanors. And in fact, prosecutors and judges have almost no latitude in that regard. So those laws need to be changed as well.



INGRAHAM: So there's no repercussions. And, Stephen, you see this, again, across the country. It's not just California, it's not just Chicago. There's theft and robbery everywhere. Your group is involved in some efforts to get some of these lousy DAs out. But they're well funded, are they not?



STEPHEN MILLER, FORMER TRUMP WHITE HOUSE SENIOR ADVISER: Well, the left's effort to destroy the rule of law in America is financed by some of the richest people on planet Earth, including George Soros. People who live in functional palaces with security guards and gates and walls, and then they're forcing on unsuspecting citizens, prosecutors who are literally protecting violent criminals, and resulting not only in massive looting and theft, but of course, catastrophes like we've seen in Wisconsin.



This needs to be a national movement to restore law and order in this country at every level. And when Republicans win back the majority, they need to pass legislation that conditions federal funding on tough on crime policies.



INGRAHAM: Now, Tammy, I want to move to this. Your hometown in New York City, where a statue of Thomas Jefferson yesterday was removed from City Hall. It's been there for 187 years. Now, four years ago, when the left really started getting going on the tearing down the Confederate statues, Trump was ridiculed for predicting this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: This week, it's Robert E. Lee. I noticed that Stonewall Jackson's coming down, I wonder, is it George Washington next week? And is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You know, you all - you really do have to ask yourself, where does it stop? Are we going to take down statues to judge - How about Thomas Jefferson? What do you think of Thomas Jefferson? You like him?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I do love Thomas Jefferson.



TRUMP: OK, good. Are we going to take down the statue, because he was a major slave owner?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Tammy, once again, Trump was right. We're going to say that a lot, I'm sure.



TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS HOST: We will, indeed. And, of course, he was right. We saw it unfolding once again in Northern California, San Francisco School Board focusing on changing the names of schools that had honored at Abraham Lincoln and George Washington.



Americans are seeing this. We're seeing this unfold in the polls. But what this really hits at is the nature and the heart of what it means to be American. And because this is a nation built on an idea represented by the founders, you've got to erase the nation's heroes. And then you can erase the reason for the nation to exist.



This is a classic. You can see these people in a university sitting around a seminar table, talking about this. The state of nature that they seem to want us to revert back into this (ph) Hobbes in reality, which is meant, by the way, Laura, to be an excuse where they thought that at least Hobbes did, that then people would embrace a totalitarian regime.



These are people that come from the university that focus on this kind of dynamic ruining people's lives, creating like the props - like Prop 47 in California, that makes it a ticket if you shoplift anything up to $900. They're asking for people to ruin their own lives, to rely on the worst of ourselves. And of course, that is not in the American sensibility. It's not at the American way.



And they're trying, you got to hand it to them. They're trying to do this. New York is letting it happen. And of course, New Yorkers and others, they voted for a lot of Republicans in this last election. But we must step up, and say, enough is enough, because of the people it hurts. Laura, as you know, and everyone knows, are the people in the urban areas, the people who have poverty.



These stores that get robbed, like grocery stores, they've been shutting down. They leave these neighborhoods. And it destroys jobs, and it destroys a quality of life in general.



INGRAHAM: Well, there is a saying in the Big Apple, there's a new bill in New York that would allow illegals to vote in local elections. 800,000 of them to be exact. So it's expected to be approved next month. And that means New York City is the largest municipality in the country, allowing non-citizens to vote. Harmeet, quick reaction. Then Miller has to react to that one.



DHILLON: Yes. Look, we already have this law in San Francisco with respect to the school board, in reality only like a few dozen parents signed up to vote there. So I don't think they're making a difference there. But if they were allowed to vote county wide, it would be very different, Laura.



And so, when you have prosecutors like Diana Becton, and like Chesa Boudin, who are basically saying that these looters and rioters are Jean Valjean from Les Miserables as if they really need a handbag to eat and survive. You have a very distorted vision of reality there, Laura. So, I think that people are going to reject that hopefully.



INGRAHAM: Well, Stephen, you predicted this. Yes. Stephen, you predicted this, that this would happen. We let millions in, the foundations of the country torn down by the left replaced with, what, some Bolshevik style idea of what America should be, a global component?



MILLER: You're witnessing the plan in action, and we're all living through the horrors of it. They're trying to abolish citizenship, abolish borders, abolish the concept of sovereignty itself. And I will tell you this, Laura, that in 2024 President Trump could win back the White House on the issue of restoring border control alone, because what is happening to this country today will, if not stopped, be its ruination.



INGRAHAM: And we're also finding out, Tammy, that in Fairfax County that has seen so much of the tumult with the CRT and all of that, now Afghan refugees are coming, many of them unvetted. These are kids who they're entitled to an education. But the schools are already under huge pressure after COVID, low test scores, all the rest. And now bringing in hundreds of refugees who most of them didn't have an formal schooling in Afghanistan, and now they are in places like Fairfax.



BRUCE: Yes, we saw this, always we've seen it at the border even, where you've got individuals at the border protection and other people who are trying to teach English are teaching people who necessarily haven't even held a writing instrument from South and Central America.



So we have got this bulk of individuals who have come from totalitarian societies, who know nothing, perhaps don't know how to read, certainly don't necessarily know the language, and are in this environment, very vulnerable. These are vulnerable individuals who can be great Americans if they make it through. And yet they're going to be condemned because of a dynamic we see where they've targeted American kids. These kids coming over, these young people, they are looking at them like the next meal. The teacher unions, the left. This is why this is happening. They need to keep them ignorant, keep them vulnerable.



And that's why, of course, all of us have to care about this, regardless of your position politically on immigration or anything else. This kind of attitude has destroyed the countries that these people are fleeing. And now we are putting them back into that environment here. It's unacceptable.



INGRAHAM: Panel, wonderful to see all of you. Have a great Thanksgiving.



And government and the media are trying to limit your Thanksgiving celebrations. And Biden gives the country the bird. Raymond Arroyo will explain it in a special Tuesday edition of Seen and, gobble, gobble, Unseen, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



MARIANNE RAFFERTY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Welcome to FOX News live. I'm Marianne Rafferty.



An eight-year-old boy becomes the sixth person to die after a man drove his SUV into a suburban Milwaukee Christmas parade Sunday. Another 62 people were injured, many of them are still in critical condition. The suspect, Darrell Brooks, has been charged with several counts of first-degree intentional homicide. A criminal complaint also alleges the driver steered side to side with the intent of striking marchers and spectators.



And Brian Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, that's according to his family's lawyer. Laundrie, who was a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, had been missing for more than month when his remains were found last month. Petito was found dead in September. A coroner ruled her death a homicide by strangulation.



I'm Marianne Rafferty. Now back to THE INGRAHAM ANGLE.



INGRAHAM: It's for our special Thanksgiving edition of "Seen and Unseen," and for that we turn to the author of "The Spider Who Save Christmas," FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo. All right, Raymond, I have to ask you this. Why are so many people hostile to just the idea of a traditional Thanksgiving this year? Why?



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Laura, part of it is wanting to control how Americans celebrate the holiday. Part of it is simply politics. For whatever reason, even the media are trying to dictate the terms of your Thanksgiving celebration. This is NBC's Vicky Nguyen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



VICKY NGUYEN: Perhaps forgo the turkey. Bear with me. I know that is the staple of the Thanksgiving meal. However, some people think turkey is overrated. And so it tends to be the most expensive thing on the table. Maybe you do an Italian feast instead. And I will say this -- if you tell everyone you're having a Thanksgiving without turkey, some guests may drop off the list, and that's the way to cut costs, too.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Isn't she fun?



ARROYO: What a warm, fuzzy holiday that will be, cancel everyone. How do you forgo media advice on the holidays, Laura? This is amazing. They are trying to blame Biden's policies which have led to these inflationary pressures on the people buying turkey. So you should just simply sit at home and eat beans and spam, I guess, and that will make everything better. This is absurd.



INGRAHAM: And we are supposed to be happy with less because Biden is president and we're all going to have a lot less. So we're just supposed to be happy with it and never dream bigger. I'm sorry, but she is not taking my turkey, thank you very much.



ARROYO: No, exactly.



And Laura, the new governor of New York issued her own advice for celebrating the holiday. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. KATHY HOCHUL, (D) NEW YORK: Get more people vaccinated, and get the booster if you haven't had it. Wear a mask indoors. Maintain the distance. And I know this is so frustrating because no one wants to hear this again, but we really should be avoiding large gatherings and indoor spaces.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: And wrap grandma and grandpa in bubble wrap. Let them eat through straws out on the back porch, Laura. Where does this end? What is the science to substantiate any of these recommendations in your home?



INGRAHAM: No, Raymond, don't you see her grabbing your butterball turkey with an actual booster shot and shoving that shot in the rear end of the turkey? You actually picture that. These people will not stop until they cancel all tradition in the United States. They don't want any of it to happen. She can just go fly a kite. I'm sick of her already.



It's almost maniacal. And now PETA is getting in on the act, Laura. They're trying to shame people out of serving turkey. They issued this heartwarming tweet, "Keep your fists out of bird's butts." Now, trying to equate eating a turkey with a sexual act of outlandish proportions is really way off the grid here. And nobody comments on the act, we just use it when it comes in handy to try to get people to stop eating turkey. This is really below the belt.



INGRAHAM: I am walking away from that entire discussion, OK. I am just thinking of stuffing at this point, OK. Are they against stuffing, too, bread, or are they going to give us breadcrumbs for the stuffing? We'll be begging for breadcrumbs in the Biden administration.



ARROYO: Laura, I've got to give it to Joe Biden. He actually maintained a venerable White House tradition of pardoning some Thanksgiving turkeys this week. Though, with Biden it's hard to separate the turkey from the fowl.



INGRAHAM: From his cabinet.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Folks, as I've said before, every American wants the same thing. They want to be able to look the turkey in the eye and tell him everything is going to be OK.



Folks, turkey is infrastructure.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Oh, my --



ARROYO: Laura, I want ponder this for a moment, OK.



INGRAHAM: That's actually funny.



ARROYO: Turkey is infrastructure. Even he knows it's a joke to make everything from childcare to the environment infrastructure. Infrastructure are the things that get the turkey from the market to our homes, not the turkey. This could be why we're in the crisis we're in. He doesn't understand that.



INGRAHAM: In Biden's America, a turkey -- that would qualify as infrastructure, OK.



ARROYO: Everything is infrastructure.



INGRAHAM: Nothing else -- these people are killjoys, Raymond. They have no fun except when they think the camera is not rolling, then they take off their masks and it's party central, like your mayor down there in New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell. She will be partying with that mask off. She loves us, though, on this show. I know she does.



ARROYO: Nancy Pelosi and her outdoor parties. They can eat and have a grand old time, but you have to be bundled up and double-vaxed and locked away and separated.



Biden continued his pardon of Peanut Butter and Jelly, the names of these two turkeys, and he revealed some truth. Listen to this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Peanut Butter and Jelly were selected on based on their temperament, appearance, and I suspect, vaccination status. Instead of getting basted, these two turkeys are getting boosted. And may God bless you all.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: Laura, he can't even get a turkey pardon right. But this is an interesting revelation here, that your worth is based on your vaccine status. So if you are vaccinated, you can be pardoned and spared. If you are unvaxed, it's the ovens for you. This is really telling. When I heard that I went whoa. It's more than a joke.



INGRAHAM: Raymond, they have a COVID caste system for people. That "As The World Turns" actor got canned because he was not vaccinated. And now they have a COVID caste system for turkeys as well. These people --



ARROYO: Happy Thanksgiving.



INGRAHAM: And he had a little going. He said this was a good looking turkey. Was he caressing the turkey, the shoulders.



ARROYO: Yes, on its appearance and vax status.



Happy Thanksgiving, and get real close to your kids. I hope you get close them.



INGRAHAM: Don't worry, to everybody. Raymond, happy Thanksgiving.



And why Biden's policy isn't raising gas and energy prices for your families, he is threatening our future security. Senator John Kennedy explains it all in moments. Stay there.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: But kiddo, I want you to just take a look, OK. You don't have to agree. But I want you to look in my eyes. I guarantee you, I guarantee you we are going to end fossil fuel, and I am not going to cooperate with them, OK.



(APPLAUSE)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Promises made, promises kept, I guess. The average national price is $3.40 per gallon. That's up 62 percent compared to the $2.10 average just one year ago.



Furthermore, the U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts that energy bills this winter could rise 50 percent for those defending on natural guess gas and 59 percent for those using heating oil. So with the United States sitting on one of the greatest untapped energy reserves in the world, is Biden ramping up production? Of course he's not. Rather than that, he's announced the release of 50 million barrels of unrefined oil from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Before long, you should see the price of gas drop where you fill up your tank. And in the longer term, we will reduce our reliance on oil as we shift to clean energy. But right now, I will do what needs to be done to reduce the price you pay at the pump.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: This is irresponsible. It's a power move. Only covers two-and-a- half days of usage. Joining me now is Senator John Kennedy of the Appropriations Committee. He represents Louisiana, of course, where much of that reserve is located.



Senator, he started the fire in the house, and now he says we have to get some people to help us put it out maybe. It's crazy. Your reaction?



SEN. JOHN KENNEDY, (R-LA): Well, here's what I think, Laura, for what it's worth. I think releasing 50 million barrels of oil from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which is our national emergency oil savings account, won't make any difference in the price of gas.



As you pointed out, America consumes about 20 million barrels of oil a day, so that's two-and-a-half days. That's why shortly after the president's announcement, oil futures actually went up, not down. So we are going backwards here.



Number two, I think that one of the differences between people and dogs is that dogs would never allow the weakest or the dumbest to lead the pack. President Biden's energy policy is both weak and dumb. He and his woke friends have eliminated, terminated, ended America's hard-fought energy independence, and here's their new policy. Let's force America to buy oil from foreign countries that hate us so those foreign countries will have money to buy weapons to try to kill us.



There is just one problem. Those foreign countries -- OPEC, Russia -- are not increasing their oil production at any price, at any price. And that's the main reason that you see gas prices going up. I guess another way of putting it is the reason gas prices are going up is because of the oil is in Louisiana and Texas and the dipsticks are in Washington, D.C. I read that somewhere, and it seemed appropriate.



(LAUGHTER)



INGRAHAM: Well, Senator, it's not just Biden, though, right. His secretary of energy, she is completely in over her head. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There are various figures about this, so I'm curious if you know. How much barrels of oil does the U.S. consume per day?



JENNIFER GRANHOLM, ENERGY SECRETARY: I don't have that number in front of me, sorry.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: She doesn't have that number in front of her. We are not facing a crisis now created of their own making. She doesn't know how many barrels oil we use a day as the energy secretary. What does that say about the quality of our cabinet here?



KENNEDY: I think they are trying to create a distraction. They know what the answer to this is -- go back to what we were doing in December of last year. Let America be energy independent. We got the reserves. His reliance on foreign oil is causing gas prices to go through the roof. I think if many people won the lottery, the first thing they would do is fill up their gas tanks. It's just ridiculous. The average price is $3.50. I was out in California a couple of weeks ago. It's $5 a gallon out there. And I think it's --



INGRAHAM: It's $4.10 here, Senator. Senator, it's great to see you tonight. You and your family have a wonderful Thanksgiving.



KENNEDY: You too, Laura.



INGRAHAM: And one of the most unintentionally hilarious tweets of all time. I will explain it in moments.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: The Women's March shot to infamy staging those pathetic anti- Trump marches back in 2017, pink hats and all that. But now they've sunk to new levels of embarrassment. Here was a tweet the group sent out today. "We apologize deeply for that email that was sent today, $14.92 was our average donation amount this week. It was an oversight on our part not to make the connection to a year of colonization, conquest, and genocide for indigenous, especially before Thanksgiving." And 1492, are you kidding? Was that real? Who needs parody?



Everyone have a great Thanksgiving with your family and friends. Pray for our country. Be thankful we live in America. And don't listen to Dr. Fauci. Gutfeld next.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.