'Ingraham Angle' on Biden's 'Silver Alert' presidency

An exclusive you will only see here. Congressman Mark Green's got his hands on chilling whistleblower accounts from Fort Pickett in Virginia. Afghan refugees involved in multiple incidents of sexual assault, as well as many using Ubers to leave, despite not having completed the vetting process. Oh, yes. Congressman Green is here with a full story a little bit later on.



Also, Raymond Arroyo returns with the report on how Biden staffers really feel when the President steps up to the mic. Seen and unseen with can't miss video.



But first, Silver Alert at the White House. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle".



Well, you can't say he didn't try to warn us.



DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Biden and the democrat party, they've waged a war on police, on cops, and inciting riots. The open borders, lobbyists that killed our fellow citizens with illegal drugs and gangs and crime that poured into our country, they support Biden.



Biden would bury you in regulation. And you're going to have gas prices of $6 and $7. Right now, it's nice to be under $2, isn't it? Who's done nothing but betray you for 47 years. China owns him. Sell out to Big Pharma and sell out to foreign countries. The only thing he cares about is political power.



INGRAHAM: Well, sadly for America, it's all coming true. Joe Biden's first eight months seem like eight long years, because everything in his party, he and his party have touched have turned bad. From domestic to foreign policy, the nation's in a tailspin. Even the press can't avoid covering it now.



Recent headlines are devastating. Biden's muscle questioned amid falling polls. The middle turns on Biden. The poll that will send Dems into a panic. Fewer Americans than ever think Biden has a clear plan to fight COVID. A clear plan? Half the time the man doesn't have a clear plan on how to exit the podium he is standing at.



I know Democrats think Americans are stupid, but they're smart enough to know that behind Joe's aviator sunglasses, is an elder in distress. This presidency feels like a never ending Silver Alert. Except every day we wake up and realize anew that this missing senior citizen is actually living in the White House as the country's being run into the ground by whoever's pulling his strings.



And by the way, in the absence of other information, we're left to assume that Biden's portly Chief of Staff Ron Klain is the guy with the real power. He's not just playing the role of Oval Office gatekeeper and personal Biden caretaker, Klain's also acting as the de facto president and commander-in-chief.



When we think of who's presiding over cabinet meetings, directing the discussions from COVID to commerce, we sure as hell know it ain't Joe. Heck, he's lmanucky if he remembers any of their names at the cabinet meeting.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I'm here with my senior advisor and boy who knows Louisiana very, very well, man, and New Orleans.



For Secretary of Health and Education Services, I nominate Xavier Becerra. I want to thank the former general, I keep calling him general, my, my - the guy who runs that outfit over there.



INGRAHAM: Oh, my God. I've forgotten about all those. OK. Everything Biden promised us on the campaign trail, it turns out, was a lie.



BIDEN: I'm not going to shut down the economy. I'm not going to shut down the country. I'm going to shut down the virus.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, he actually didn't shut down the virus. The CDC is reporting more than 207,000 Americans lost their lives to COVID since Joe took office. And there were more cases reported yesterday than when he took office. That's even with the vaccines that Trump delivered.



Biden's answer is, of course, just to blame the red states then to push booster shots and throw masks at the problem. Well, none of it's really working. It's a virus and it's going to virus.



Meanwhile, the only curve Biden seems to have flattened is job growth. Job openings hit a record high of 10.9 million back in July, but there's no one to fill them. Thanks to, what I like to call, Biden bucks. The Mailbox money that keeps going out to those finicky workers who've gotten used to CouchSurfing and ordering from Doordash.



For example, "An estimated 50 percent of small business owners in Indiana reported that they could not fill job openings last month, a record high. Unfilled job openings across the state are far above the 48-year historical average of 22 percent."



Well, but if you're looking to Biden's brainiacs for answers, well, you're out of luck. Even CNN sees what a drag on the economy this all is.



ALISYN CAMEROTA, CNN HOST: Help us understand the math here of the job market. OK. There are right now 10.9 million job openings, 8.4 million people actively looking for work. What's the disconnect?



MARTY WALSH, LABOR SECRETARY: You had a month of August that quite honestly, a lot of people got concerned with the Delta variant. A lot of parents didn't have childcare - adequate childcare. People are out of the workforce. They're afraid of their health. I think there's a few other things here. Some people don't want to go back to the job they were in for whatever reason it was, and they're looking to find new careers.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Oh, well, if Alisyn Camerota wanted to get serious, she would have followed up with, hmm, ok, Mr. Secretary, if childcare costs are really to blame, how did Trump manage to deliver the lowest unemployment rate for women in nearly 70 years when he was president?



Now, Biden is handing families $300 per kid per month. Yes, we're supposed to believe that's making parents, especially single mothers, less able to work. Once again, they think you're stupid. Trump was able to keep the labor market tight and wages growing by controlling our borders, keeping the cheap labor down and putting the pressure on manufacturers through smart trade policy.



But now Biden's eroding all of that with open borders. And soon, an untold number of refugees, many of whom will be competing with low wage workers as well. Everything that he's done from causing gas prices to double the fanning racial tension through critical race theory, all of it has harmed the very people who this pandemic hurt most. America's working class, their safety, their cost of living, their sense of optimism. All needlessly compromised. A far cry from what the Gray Panther from Delaware pledged during the campaign.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: This is about dignity and respect for working people. And that's precisely what this election is all about, dignity and respect.



We have to restore the soul of this country, the decency and the honor that we've always valued.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Oh, sir, where's the honor in sending 13 troops to their death at the Kabul airport? And where's the decency in flooding our country with millions of migrants, and now unvetted refugees? And where's the respect when your Big Tech allies silence political opponents and label them domestic terrorists? And that brings us to my favorite Biden flashback of all.



BIDEN: We have to rebuild, but this time, bring everybody along, not leave anybody behind. That's what I'll do as your presidential nominee, if I'm your nominee. Unite the country.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: No one's left behind. Oh, well, he has united the country, however, against him. We'll get to the latest polls in a moment. And of course, as I think the Americans stranded in Afghanistan might have something to say about the whole leave anyone behind promise.



Well, wait a sec. I got to be fair. Unless you take this little fellow seriously.



JOHN KIRBY, PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY: We are working to do everything in our power to support those flights and to get them off the ground. We made clear to all parties, we've made clear to the Taliban, that these charters need to be able to depart.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: I'm sure they're going to listen now. By the way, is this what Biden meant by restoring our honor? Begging terrorists to do the right thing? Like their commander, the Silver Alert is sounding for this entire administration, a group lost in their delusions and missing in action. And that's the "Angle".



Now, for the first time in his short, short presidency, Joe Biden's approval ratings have tanked to 39 percent in a new YouGov poll. That's lower than Trump's approval during his entire presidency. Among independents, it's even worse for Joe with just 35 percent approval rating.



Joining me now is Ben Domenech, co-founder and publisher of The Federalist and a Fox News contributor. Also with me, Tom Bevan, co-founder and president of RealClearPolitics.



Tom, now, this didn't just happen, because of Afghanistan. You get the sense that Americans are just finally waking up to the fact that Biden doesn't seem oftentimes to have any idea of where he is, or what he's doing.



TOM BEVAN, CO-FOUNDER & PRESIDENT, REALCLEARPOLITICS: Yes. No, that's right. I mean, he's been dealing with multiple crises from the immigration situation at the border, to inflation, to crime, et cetera. But I do think Afghanistan was the moment where the myth was exploded that one of - was one of Joe Biden's cornerstone of his campaign that he was - his experience and competence that those were back in charge, I mean, that is gone now.



And the other thing that I think that happened is one of the intangibles is that, it's taken a bite out of his credibility. He promised the American people he would always tell us the truth, good, bad, or otherwise. And he's been shown to not be - being square with the American people. He's been contradicted by members of his own administration by reports on the ground.



And so I think for those two reasons, Afghanistan has really hurt him and really accelerated the decline that was, sort of, already underway.



INGRAHAM: And MSNBC, Ben, was doing, well, its best damage control for the White House today. Watch.



SHANNON PETTYPIECE, NBC NEWS SENIOR WH REPORTER: This was certainly not the August this administration had hoped for. And they certainly had hoped to go into September really being able to focus on their domestic policy agenda. Administration officials believe, if they can keep the focus, if they can keep the organization and the discipline, they will be able to manage the domestic agenda, the foreign policy agenda they want, while also being able to handle whatever else comes their way.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Ben, you hear commentators and political folks on the left saying, well, this is a situation they can manage themselves out of. Do you think that's accurate?



BEN DOMENECH, THE FEDERALIST CO-FOUNDER: Well, they're practically screaming, not good, Joe. I mean - and in fact, the thing that is really going on here, Laura, and you know this, is that it's not so much motivated by all the bad things that are happening. It's that Joe's making them look bad.



It's like we vouched for you. We said, you were competent, we said that you were compassionate, we said that you were an adult in the room, we said that you were able to manage the government in the way that President Trump was not. We went out there, we got out over our skis saying, during this pandemic weird campaign where you were completely hidden from the voters, oh, no, you can trust in Joe.



And now they're looking around and saying, Joe, you're making us look bad. You know, we promised that you were going to be good. And now a factor after factor is going against him.



And one more thing about this. It's not ideological, in the sense that, like you can have an ideological critique of what's going on at the border. But really, it's a competence critique. You can have an ideological critique of the decisions about Afghanistan. But really, it's, can you do your job? And I think that Americans are waking up to the fact that Joe Biden really can't. And he doesn't seem to be really aware or willing to acknowledge when he fails at his job.



INGRAHAM: Well, Tom, the White House economic advisors, guy, Brian Deese, wants people to kind of, I think, try to deny what we're seeing, what Larry Summers has acknowledged for many months, which is this impending doom of growing inflation. Watch.



BRIAN DEESE, WHITE HOUSE ECONOMIC ADVISER: About half of the overall increase in grocery prices can be attributed to a significant increase in prices in three products: in beef, in pork and in poultry. If you take out those three categories, we've actually seen price increases that are more in line with historical norms.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Tom, isn't everything trucked that gas is involved in? Since it's doubled in price. I mean, we've all gone to the grocery stores. It's like orange juice, eggs, milk, everything. But will that, will that line work?



BEVAN: No, I don't think telling people that, if they just don't eat hamburgers or chicken sandwiches, that that's going to make things better. Look, there's a YouGov poll out this week that show that 44 percent of Americans, what they look to is the indicator for whether the economy is good or not. It's not the stock market. It is what it costs for them at the kitchen table, what it costs to put food on the table. And as people are looking around, they are seeing these rising prices.



I would also say back to Ben's point, in addition to the competence issue, I mean, one of the problems for the Biden administration is many of these crises are self created, self inflicted. They are policy based, right? The situation at the border, what happened in Afghanistan, these were choices that were made by the Biden administration. These were not things that came out of the blue. You could say COVID was inherited, but even on that score, they have, I think, created their own problems with regard to handling that issue. So a lot of this, what's going on with the Biden administration is really self inflicted.



INGRAHAM: Now, Ben, I'm looking at this California recall. And I know people, like, say California is lost. There's no way it can ever recover. We don't know what's going to happen. But we do know Kamala was there today. And we know Biden's going there apparently next week with a 39 percent approval rating.



What does he do for Gavin Newsom in California? Is he truly a net positive a few days before that recall? Vote?



DOMENECH: I think, that's a real question, Laura. I'm not sure that he is. I think, frankly, you look at Biden going out to California and you kind of see California as the test case for so many policies that Democrats want to bring national, that they want to take to the whole country. And instead what we've seen is that, in California, the air quality is so bad and the gyms are shut down. You can't go outside. You can't exercise. You can't really live your life.



I mean, California should be the Golden State. It should be something that we all aspire to. It should be a symbol of greatness for America. And instead, it's an embarrassment. And I think that when you see the type of policies that Gavin Newsom has pursued, a lot of it is echoed in what Joe Biden brings to the table.



Look, we are in a tailspin moment right now, not just for Joe Biden. But what I think is really true for the Democratic coalition. The coalition that he got together in 2020, including a lot of these suburban, white, well-educated women who turned against Donald Trump because of mean tweets and things like that. Guess what, they're the same people who have signs talking about how much they love refugees in front of their houses. These are the same people who are now turning against Joe Biden. I think you're seeing that coalition crumble in a very quick way.



INGRAHAM: And then there is some footage, Tom, out of California, people getting very worried, apparently about Larry elder. They called him a black face of white supremacy last week. Now, they have someone wearing a gorilla mask. That's caught egging Larry Elder. We have the video.



(CROWD SHOUTING)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: I'm not sure if that was a COVID approved mask, Tom, or not, but they're getting - they're clearly not coasting to September 14th in California.



BEVAN: No, no, the way that the media and folks on the ground, as you just saw, have been treating Larry Elder is just reprehensible. And I think that speaks to the fact that, look, the fact that Gavin Newsom is even in trouble, in somewhat trouble right now, I think is not a good omen for the Democrats. And I will just add real quickly.



Look, Joe Biden, his approval ratings right now in Southern - California is a very blue state, obviously. But when you look at places like Arizona, where Mark Kelly is up for reelection, Georgia, Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire, where Joe Biden's underwater now by 10 points, his approval rating. That is a real concern for Democrats in terms of holding on to the House or the Senate next year round, if Joe Biden's approval ratings don't tick back up.



INGRAHAM: Joe Annville Biden. Gentlemen, thank you. Good to see you tonight.



And Virginia has become ground zero for the left's attack on history. And it's not just critical race theory. State officials are now telling teachers to woke wash 9/11. We have the shocking video in moments.



Plus, you won't hang enough to like Robert E. Lee to be disturbed by what Richmond did to his statue. Historian Chris Greg surely tells us why this was a travesty. Next.



INGRAHAM: Saturday is 20th anniversary of September 11, should be a solemn Day of Remembrance and prayer for the heroes and victims who died that day. But for the radicals running the Virginia school system, it's just another opportunity to indoctrinate your kids.



In a shocking Virginia Education Department webinar, so-called anti-racism expert, Amaarah DeCuir instructs teachers to infuse critical race theory into discussions about 9/11. Now the truth is, of course, they want to - just so contempt for the United States.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



AMAARAH DECUIR, EDUCATION CONSULTANT: We are not going to reproduce a false assumption of Muslim responsibility for 9/11. We're just going to begin right there and name that there is no responsibility. And therefore, we're not going to use this space to try and untangle that. And we're also not going to reproduce what's understood as American exceptionalism.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: What's understood as American exceptionalism. This only gets worse. She doesn't think that it's important for kids to actually know who attacked us.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DECUIR: Name this as an attack caused by extremists. There is a lot of content, a lot of media stuff out there that names who's responsible for 9/11. That's either not accurate or racist. You'll also know that I'm using the word extremist in my terminology, not the word terrorists.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: The goal, of course, is to reduce 9/11 severity from a horrific terror attack to a traffic accident.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DECUIR: You name what happened and that's it. There's no need to further describe it, embellish it, name them, provide details. That's not relevant.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Joining me now is Asra Nomani, Vice President of Strategy and Investigations for Parents Defending Education, co-founder of the Muslim reform movement. Asra, your response to what we just heard.



ASRA NOMANI, PARENTS DEFENDING EDUCATION: Outrageous is really the word, Laura. I mean, this was woke washing of 9/11. This woman attempted to rewrite history, whereas the details don't matter. In the classroom, of course, details matter.



And what's really important is that we have to name any problem in order to find solutions. And so it's so important to talk about Islamic extremism and to call these men who did the 9/11 attacks, hijackers. It's just a tragic travesty of justice really in terms of our education system.



We had parents watching this video. They reported it to us at Parents Defending Education. We rang the alarm bell. And the Virginia Department of Education put the video down. They took it off the YouTube channel. But--



INGRAHAM: Of course, they did.



NOMANI: Yes. Without a word, without a word, Laura, of course.



INGRAHAM: I want to play something else, Asra. Yes. The expert - the so- called expert, who I've never heard of, featured in this video also said that 9/11, it wasn't really a black and white event.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DECUIR: Don't reproduce a single American narrative, that there's only one way to understand 9/11, one way to make sense of it. Because that will serve to marginalize all the other students in your classroom, and in larger society that have very complex understandings of this day.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Asra, complex understandings. Here we go.



NOMANI: Yes. It's unbelievable. I mean, what happened on 9/11 was evil. It was pure evil. And you can't slice and dice it. And so, this woman as she's putting forward, this education, so-called education is really betraying students. I mean, she's betraying education.



But the important story here is that exactly like you just said, Laura, this goes back to Richmond. This was supported by the Virginia Department of Education, the Virginia Secretary of Education, a man by the name of Atif Qarni. And this speaker sits on a commission of the Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.



INGRAHAM: Oh, god.



NOMANI: And so, this is part of politics. Yes. This is not just a one out.



INGRAHAM: Yes. This is what Glenn Youngkin - this is the kind of stuff that Glenn Youngkin has to just home in on. This is what is happening to our kids.



And by the way, the Virginia Department of Education told us in a statement, "This webinar was part of a series intended to help teachers create welcoming and affirming classrooms for all students, and in this specific case to provide support to Muslim students, who may be subject to bullying around the anniversary of 9/11. Her views and opinions do not reflect the views and opinions of the VDOE."



Asra, does everybody get that sensitivity toward topics? How about of Roe versus Wade? How about of any number of issues that conservative Christians feel strongly about? Do they get a special proviso, or a special warning, or a special webinar for them? I don't think so.



NOMANI: Right. What about the children of Military families sitting in schools in Virginia? What about them? What about those that have lost their parents in Afghanistan and Iraq? I mean, these are realities. And so, this is typical though, Laura, you know this. You and I have talked about it a lot, which is these guys want to simply pivot to become victims. And this is part of the critical race theory.



INGRAHAM: They hate America. I'm going to simplify it, Asra. They hate America.



NOMANI: And we have to fight for America.



INGRAHAM: And they want our teachers to - they want our teachers to hate America, and they want to teach our kids to hate America, at least traditional America. Got to hate it. Got to wipe it off. Take down the statues. Asra, we got to go.



We got to get to the statue issue. Because we love him or hate him, Robert E. Lee, is a towering figure in American history. Of course, he fought for the Confederacy, he owned slaves. But he also played an indispensable role in post war reconstruction that was just instrumental and reuniting the country.



In fact, Lee has long been respected and even admired by northerners and southerners alike. Nowhere is that more obvious than enrichment where Lee's statue towered over Monument Avenue for 131 years. Of course, that was until today.



Early this morning, Lee's statue was taken down, then cut in half and sent to a woman's prison on the orders of Governor Ralph blackface Northam. He called it part of the healing process, so Virginia can move forward and become a welcoming state with inclusiveness and diversity.



Here with me now to give us some perspective, Craig Shirley, presidential historian, Ronald Reagan biographer. Craig, diversity and inclusion. What do Americans need to understand about Lee and his place in history?



CRAIG SHIRLEY, PRESIDENTIAL HISTORIAN: Well, they need to take the broad view, Laura. They can't just focus on the Civil War. They need to focus on his work after the Civil War. It requires a nuance of thinking, which really eludes a lot of liberals. Saul Alinsky, C.S. Lewis, (inaudible) all said, conceal your real intentions from your enemy. And they said it in very permutations.



And the real objective of the left is not just taking down statues. That's beside the point that's just keep us occupied and distracted. What the real goal is the destruction of the American civilization, Western civilization. That is the real goal. And we have to draw a line in the sand and say you will not advance any farther. We are standing here. That's why Mitch McConnell really broke our pick the other day when he said that the Senate won't impeach Joe Biden. He missed the point.



The point is permanent offense. The point is that there is something like, what, 50, 75 Republicans who all called for Joe Biden's impeachment. And he should have gone along with it and said yes, he should be impeached, and by the way, add my name to the list. The only solution to stopping the left is to be stronger than the left. Not to accede to their goals or not to compromise, nothing. The only solution is to draw a line in the sand and not allow them across --



INGRAHAM: They all rolled over on these statues. Today it's Robert E. Lee, tomorrow, who's next? That's always the question.



I want to remind everyone, Craig, I want to remind everyone really briefly about what one of the Democrat icons, American icon, FDR said at the unveiling of the Robert E. Lee Memorial in Dallas back in 1936. He said "We recognize him as a great leader of men, as a great general, but also all over the United States, I believe that we recognize him as something much more important than that. We recognize Robert E. Lee as one of our greatest American Christians and one of our greatest American gentleman." Craig, how did we get from there to here?



SHIRLEY: Because there is partial insanity going in American politics now. There was a sanity by FDR and his approach to the American culture and history. Of course, paying homage to Lee also fit in with the Democratic Party's southern strategy. It was never part of Republican Party. It was always part of the Democratic Party. That's why he chose John Nance Garner from Texas at his running mate in 1932, and why he chose Harry Truman as his running mate from Missouri in 1944, because it was to stitch up enough of a base for the Democratic Party so they could stay in power and keep power. So his words are true, but there was also a political use to them, too. So we've got to be careful about laying too much praise on FDR.



INGRAHAM: But we have Lee's house over Arlington National Cemetery, Lee's role at West Point, right. So short of disinterring, which I guess they want to do as well, right, Confederate soldiers bodies and burning them on a funeral pyre -- I am from Connecticut. I'm a Connecticut Yankee, but do you do have to ask where this all ultimately ends, and your conclusion is it ends with -- final line, Craig. We've got to roll.



SHIRLEY: Where does it stop? At Monticello? Does it stop at Mount Vernon? Does it stop at the White House? There is no stopping them except if we stand back against them and push back. The only solution is to push back. It's not to accede or not to compromise or not to agree to any of their points. We have to push back just as hard as they push.



INGRAHAM: Craig, thank you. Important perspective tonight.



And what do Biden staffers really think when sleepy Joe steps up to the podium? Raymond Arroyo has it all. "Seen and Unseen" is next.



INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we expose the big cultural stories of the day. And for that we turn to FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo. All right, Ray, Biden attempted to use bad weather to push the climate agenda. Shocking.



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Laura, it was a rambling word blizzard of incoherence. This was from New Jersey yesterday.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: -- that it looks like a tornado -- they don't call them that anymore -- that hit the crops and wetlands in the middle of the country.



This summer alone, communities with over 100 million Americans, 100 Americans call home, by 2020, make sure all our electricity is zero emissions.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Look at that nice kid with the American flag.



BIDEN: Don't jump.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Laura, on script he is a disaster. Off script, he is unfailingly inappropriate. And if you're wondering why those numbers are slipping in swing states for Biden, you have only to watch these performances. Americans are not stupid. It took them a while, but the more they see Biden, the less confidence they have in him. This was his message to union groups today and their collective bargaining efforts.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I might add, I notice when you will do that, everybody benefits, whether they belong to a union or not.



By the way, of course, I sleep with an NEA member every night.



Now, I am supposed to stop and walk out of the room here.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: I'm supposed to. I'm going to get into trouble. It's like a child with no filter, Laura. He's telling the American people on a daily basis I am not in charge. I'm being controlled. I'm being programmed. I'm being choreographed by others. Not "Politico" reports that, quote, "When Biden gives a public remark, some White House staffers will either mute or turn off his remarks." This is according to "Politico" again. According to White House officials, they are filled with anxiety that he's going to take questions from the press or veer off the West Wing's carefully orchestrated messaging.



Laura, they are filled with anxiety. Imagine how Americans feel. This is the reality that is Joe Biden, the wrecking ball of Biden crashing into these prettily choreographed events.



INGRAHAM: Raymond, Raymond, I think you're on to something. That creepy, creepy way he talks creeps me out.



ARROYO: You don't like the whispering effect? How about me last Thursday?



INGRAHAM: I was going to say, it sounded like you on Thursday. I tuned in, and you are there one moment, and it's just Biden, you veered off the podium.



ARROYO: I may be the first guest house in the history of FOX that needed a guest host. That's pretty good.



Now, over at CNN, the network that savaged Nick Sandmann for supposedly being disrespectful to a Native American protester is now lionizing a 14- year-old named Fiona Downey for being disrespectful. She flipped off a group of anti-mask processors outside her school.



INGRAHAM: Lovely.



ARROYO: And she is suddenly the hottest thing on the network since Andrew Cuomo held his last COVID presser.



FIONA DOWNEY, FLIPPED OFF ANTI-MASK PROTESTORS FROM SCHOOL BUS: I just decided to give them the finger because I thought it was the best thing I could do.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I am proud of my daughter, and I am fine with that.



JOHN BERMAN, CNN ANCHOR: At a certain, point what else are you supposed to do?



BRIANNA KEILAR, CNN ANCHOR: Fiona and her finger



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: OK, that's gross.



ARROYO: This is no longer reporting, Laura. It's unbelievable. This is encouraging desired protests despite the fact that masking for kids in schools is predicated on virtually zero scientific data. The CDC says the opposite -- don't mask school aged kids.



INGRAHAM: I am going to be like Biden. It says that we don't have a lot of time for discussion here, Raymond, but the mother, OK, this mother. I am proud of my daughter -- oh, get out. Can you imagine if she said that to anyone in a protected category, if she flipped off anyone in the vaunted protective alphabet? Forget it. She would never go to college or work again.



ARROYO: And then there's this story out of Las Vegas, Laura, were a nine- year-old boy was taking a sip of water and the substitute teacher got totally medieval with them when he forgot to put his mask on. She didn't ask him to put it back on. This is the boy's mother. Listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: She instead pulled him up at the front of the classroom, in front of all of the students, and she then taped the mask across the top of his face.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The mom says the sub added a second layer of tape from his nose to his forehead.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: I guess we are lucky she did not superglue it or staple it on the poor kid. Laura, how long before the substitute teacher gets in A-block in Don Lemon's show? She's surely going to be the next CNN hero, I can see it now.



INGRAHAM: A profile in courage. Again, Raymond, there are certain acceptable norms on the left. You can essentially assault a student, which she did, you can humiliate a student, which we've showed the video of, remember, in that Zoom call when you are humiliating students. Parents across the country, those clips that Raymond showed, we cannot allow this to happen to our kids. Cannot allow it, period.



ARROYO: Not when the CDC's study of 90,000 kids found, Laura, there was no substantial different with the kids wearing a mask or not.



INGRAHAM: That's just science, Raymond.



ARROYO: Forgive me.



INGRAHAM: You're getting science in the way. Raymond, good to see your voice back. Good to have you back.



And up next, an INGRAHAM ANGLE exclusive. Congressman Mark Green, he is going to share stunning new details about what is happening at a military base in Virginia that is housing thousands of Afghan refugees. He has the details, next.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ANTONY BLINKEN, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: In our effort to get as many people out as fast as we can while we had the airport functioning, we focused on doing just that. And we are doing accountings on the back end as people arrive in the United States.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: That's your secretary of state admitting that he didn't care about vetting these folks before we brought them to U.S. soil. And if you thought they would be securely held on U.S. military bases, think again. In an INGRAHAM ANGLE exclusive, Afghan war vet and Congressman Mark Green shared a letter he just sent to Secretary Blinken. "I've recently been made aware of someone at Fort Pickett, Virginia, that Afghan evacuees basically have free reign of the complex, have even been allowed to leave despite not having completed the vetting process. My sources made shocking allegations, including multiple incidents of sexual assault, and several evacuees have been picked up by Uber drivers without any permission from authorities or being cleared to leave."



Congressman Mark Green joins me now. Congressman, that they're records are being looked on the back end was stunning enough. But what you are reporting tonight is truly shocking.



REP. MARK GREEN, (R-TN) SENT LETTER TO SECRETARY BLINKEN: Laura, it's crazy. And it's not just Fort Pickett. I'm talking to sources that are at multiple locations. The real challenge here is directions from State. DOD is getting its directions on how to handle these situations by the State Department. And the State Department is failing to give them adequate information. They are letting them leave. They can catch an Uber and actually leave the base. They don't know exactly how many are even there. So they can't account for someone if they don't return.



And they are telling the people, oh, if you go and you don't come back, that will and your visa processing. But if they want free, they're gone. There is nobody keeping them from leaving. And then you get the shocking allegations of harassment and sexual assaults, and it's horrific.



INGRAHAM: Congressman, isn't it also the case, as "The New York Times" reported over the weekend, that many of these individuals arrived in the United States with no documents?



GREEN: Yes.



INGRAHAM: So when Milley says, no, they are going through several levels of databases. Against what? We don't know who they are.



GREEN: We don't have biometrics on a good portion of these people, and we can't really get information from State because they won't provide names, they won't provide any information on the people, the numbers that they have. They won't even tell us how many American citizens they evacuated. We tried to get that number requested through the National Defense Authorization Act the other day, and I couldn't get that passed. It is just crazy. This state department is a complete failure.



INGRAHAM: Here is how DHS Secretary Mayorkas thinks that the vetting, actually how it's going.



ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS, HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY: We are dealing with very, very few people that have given us any cause for concern.



NORAH O'DONNELL, CBS ANCHOR: The Taliban, when they took control, released thousands of prisoners, including members of ISIS and Al Qaeda. Can you guarantee that none of those prisoners are making their way into the United States?



MAYORKAS: I can guarantee you that we are doing everything possible to make sure that they don't.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: But Congressman, it's clear that they aren't. And we have thousands and thousands just 10 miles from here at Dulles Airport on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. We don't know who a lot of these individuals are. Is that not true?



GREEN: That is absolutely true.



INGRAHAM: Unbelievable.



GREEN: There are many of them that have zero documentation at all. A very large number of them, like 20, 30 percent.



INGRAHAM: And it turns out that anyone who got onto those airplanes because of a humanitarian concern, someone pushed their way up to the front or was infirm, and a lot of people were infirm, they were for hours and days. It was a terrible, awful scene, heartbreaking. But the fact of the matter is, a lot of individuals, it was reported, were grabbing and women and children and saying this is my wife. But we have no record to show that they actually are even related. Same thing happening at our southern border. Is that not the case?



GREEN: That is absolutely true. We don't have any documentation. We can't prove the family units. They can do DNA tests, but unfortunately these people are just being allowed to leave the containment areas. They can just get up and walk out. And that is from multiple sites, not just Pickett. And they are not tracked, they're not accounted for. We have no way of knowing who they are. And we've had talks with people who are saying they know Taliban is in some of these flights. So this is one of the greatest security risk this nation has ever had, and this president and State Department don't seem to care.



INGRAHAM: Tony Blinken looks like he is being held hostage half the time. Congressman, we are going to stay on this. The State Department has no response to your letter. We reached them -- and we tried to reach them, and zero response.



Biden's lie of the day, the Last Bite is next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: By the way, the stock market has gone up exponentially since I've been president. You haven't heard me say a word about it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: But haven't we?



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: -- that it's been in all of hisotyr, it even went down this month, even down this month.



There have been so many records the stock market has hit under my presidency.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Notice the date on that last one was five days ago.



