'Ingraham Angle' on Black Lives Matter, inflation

This is a rush transcript of "Ingraham Angle" on November 11, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: And that's why we should all take a moment to always honor the heroism, the commitment that make this country safe and secure. Thank you to all of you who serve.



Let not your heart be troubled. Hey, Laura.



LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: Well said. Sacrifice and selflessness, we need more of that all the way around in the United States.



HANNITY: Amen.



INGRAHAM: And the vets are the perfect example of that. I'll be talking to a Iwo Jima vet, Sean.



HANNITY: Oh, really? I will be watching for sure. By the way, you did a great interview with the family spokesperson last night. I was riveted to it.



INGRAHAM: Oh, now I saw Kyle's mom. I was like almost in tears. It was really moving. But we'll try to pick it up where you left off.



HANNITY: Well, you're a lawyer. You bring a lot to the table on this. I don't see a guilty verdict. I don't think they have made the case.



INGRAHAM: No way. Sean, awesome show. And we will see you tomorrow night.



HANNITY: I'll be watching.



INGRAHAM: All right. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington.



Now, when you look closely at where inflation is hurting Americans most, it might not come as a surprise that Joe Biden is initially brushing it off for a reason. Jim Jordan and J.D. Vance react.



And how the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and the January 6 aftermath outs the Democrats as the new authoritarians. Our own Tucker Carlson is here tonight to explain that.



But first, racial extortionist ride again. That's the focus of tonight's 'Angle'.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The brilliance and the impact of Black Lives Matter. History is going to show -- was an inflection point. Black Lives Matter has been the most significant agent for change within the criminal justice system.



BILL DE BLASIO, NEW YORK CITY MAYOR: The hopeful positive message of Black Lives Matter is a positive forward looking message of righting a wrong and creating a true respect for people's value.



BARACK OBAMA, 44TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: To the young people who led us this summer, telling us we need to be better. You are this country's dreams fulfilled.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, at the time the 'Angle' warned that their alliance with the BLM radicals was bound to backfire given the agenda.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: It has nothing to do with racial justice. This is about raw power. And politicians in blue states, they've decided that the riots are helping them politically. The unspoken offer that I think Democrats are making the voters this November is the following: Vote Trump out of office, and we'll put an end to this.



But I'm telling you, if you reward this, you're going to get a lot more not a lot less of it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, of course, the Democrats didn't listen and the rioters, the looters, the criminals, all learned the wrong lesson that Democrats would fold to their demands to avoid more chaos and threats of violence. So, zero consequences for criminality in other words. So that's why it made perfect sense that BLM thugs in New York City have already tried to intimidate and threaten newly-elected mayor Eric Adams.



Now, public safety is one of his top priorities. He wants to reinstate plainclothes police officers to reduce gun violence. That's smart. And it would have the added benefit of saving black and brown lives. That's something you would think BLM cared about.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They think that they're going to go back to the old ways of policing, that we are going to take to the streets again. There will be riots, there will be fire, and there will be bloodshed. So there is no way that we are going to let some Gestapo come in here and haunt my people.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: But this BLM radical wasn't done with his threats against Adams.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We have people in city council who can create problems for him. We have people in the streets who can create problems for this administration by shutting it down. And make no mistake about it, I am not threatening anyone. I am just saying that as a natural response to aggressive oppression, people will react.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, the message is clear and the threats are pretty close to attempted extortion, which generally is defined as an attempt through coercion or threats to obtain a benefit or outcome often involving money.



Now, my question is, has a single prominent Democrat come out to denounce these BLM comments? Not that I've seen. Their silence speaks volumes. And now, we see the same threatening demand dynamic is at play in the Kyle Rittenhouse case. The press is really busy stoking racial anger by purposely misrepresenting the facts of the murder trial.



Now, the prosecution's case is collapsing. We all know that. And instead of honestly analyzing the record, the media just blame racism.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If you want to know why critical race theory exists, then look no further, in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: White privilege on steroids.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A biased racist judge.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What does justice even mean in a system that was established to strip black people of their humanity, and has never really held white people accountable for murdering black people.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: These people are incredibly irresponsible and dishonest, effectively excusing any unrest that follows a mistrial or acquittal. That's what they're doing. And what will that mean? That means more pain and suffering for the people of Kenosha. So more problems, not fewer for the minority community there as well.



Now, again, BLM, the journalists who support them, they don't care. They never cared. The Kenosha rioting that Rittenhouse stepped into was largely driven by the media outlets that refused to report the truth about Jacob Blake, the black man shot by the police.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JAKE TAPPER, CNN HOST: Unarmed, a black man.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: As of the government, what happened to Mr. Blake is not a crime, that someone can be shot in the back seven times in front of their children all unarmed.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Like unarmed individuals who come in contact with law enforcement.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Preserving the anti-police narrative was more important than the truth to politicians and pundits alike, who chimed in to defend Blake. And even after Blake himself admitted to having a knife, the press just quietly corrected the record like the "Washington Post".



Did any of these people apologize to the people of Kenosha, who lost everything in the riots? No. Did any of them apologize to Ferguson, Missouri police officer Darren Wilson? No.



Remember, they destroyed his life in 2014, even after authorities found insufficient evidence to charge him with murder or manslaughter. That's because they lied about everything from hands up, don't shoot, to whether Michael Brown was the aggressor. So mobs rage, they looted across entire city blocks in Ferguson. Remember, the businesses, they were ruined. Some residents moved out, never returned.



And seven years after all that needless racial unrest, Ferguson has one of the highest crime rights -- rates in America. Who's that helping? According to the crime tracking website NeighborhoodScout, '"One's chances of becoming a victim of either violent or property crime here is one in 17".



Congratulations, Democrats. Coddling criminals and demonizing Police has predictably made America less safe and thugs more brazen. Now, because liberal politicians didn't suffer politically for backing the destructive BLM movement back in 2020, they may think that they can get away with it again. But that was before voters saw what defunding the police did to crime rates, that was before voters saw how critical race theory infiltrated their kids' classrooms.



Now, look at the vote in Minneapolis, people are just tired of this garbage. They want it to end. There is no negotiating with terrorists. And there's no placating anti-American Marxists who believe that it's better for a city to burn than it -- to continue with traditional policing, or quit a white teenager wrongly accused.



Will Democrats learn these obvious lessons before the midterms? If they had a strong leader, perhaps they could. But they don't, so they won't. And that's the 'Angle'.



All right. Joining me now is Larry Elder, host of 'The Larry Elder Show' and former California gubernatorial candidate. Larry, the left made a deal with the devil last summer. And now, it looks like they're trapped. Your reaction to the 'Angle' tonight.



LARRY ELDER, "THE LARRY ELDER SHOW" HOST: Well, they are trapped. And, Laura, the whole Black Lives Matter movement is based upon a lie and the lie is that the police are engaging in systemic racism. The police are using deadly force against blacks just because they're black. It is not true.



There have been study after study after study showing, if anything, the police are more reluctant, more hesitant to pull the trigger on a black suspect than a white suspect. The police kill more unarmed whites every year than they kill unarmed blacks, except when they kill an unarmed white, nobody cares.



And here's the consequence, the police accused of being systemically racist, pull back. Fewer traffic stops, few arrests, crime goes up. And as you pointed out, a disproportionate number of the victims of the crimes are black and brown people themselves. In New York, the population of black and brown people are roughly half the city. However, 95 percent of the victims and of the perps are black and brown.



So when the police pull back, the very people that Black Lives Matter claims that they care about are hurt the most. There's a black Harvard economist named Roland Fryer, in July of 2016, front page story in 'The New York Times'. He did a study, he just assumed that the police were engaging in deadly force against blacks just because they were black. He said the findings were the most surprising thing of his career.



Again, the police were more hesitant, more reluctant to pull the trigger on a black suspect than a white suspect. He did find, the police were slightly more likely to use nine deadly force. But in my opinion, that's because they didn't want to get to using deadly force. So again, people that are hurt by this lie are the very people that the black and brown -- people who are loving on black and brown, people with the left, claim they care about.



INGRAHAM: Now, New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams, as I mentioned, is not backing down amid all of these threats from the BLM types. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ERIC ADAMS, MAYOR-ELECT NEW YORK CITY: There's very few things that intimidate me. There's very few things that frighten and scare me. New Yorkers are not going to live in fear. And we're not going to be intimidated by anyone. This city is not going to be a city of riots, it's not going to be the city of burning. This is going to be a city where we're going to be safe.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Larry, is he the right person to step up and take this on?



ELDER: I think so. But, Laura, it sort of doesn't matter. No matter what color you are, if you're black, and you're in a position of responsibility, and you do the right thing, somebody is going to accuse you of being a sellout.



I'm here in Los Angeles, and we elected a black female district attorney. And 2 or 3 o'clock in the morning, a Black Lives Matter activist showed up at her house, because they didn't like some positions she had taken. And now this woman has been replaced by George GascA3n, a George Soros soft on crime DA.



And out here in LA, crime has gone up, up 30 percent year-to-year. The city is 9 percent black, about 30 to 40 percent of the victims of the homicide are black people. Again, the very people that the people like that, who claim that they are backing black people, Black Lives Matter. These are the people that they claim that they care about. Those are the ones who are being disproportionately hurt.



By the way, virtually all of these shootings in depth, mostly all of them, Laura, could have been avoided if (inaudible) had the suspect comply. Comply, you won't die. And nobody wants to say that.



INGRAHAM: I mean, no one talks about the fact that the live from Ferguson, that destroyed Darren Wilson's life. I mean, I think he had to change his name and moves -- I mean, I don't know -- know what happened to him. But I mean, the lies just keep -- and the keep to this day being retold, the 'Hands up, don't shoot'.



All of that. They still have posters at various rallies, they still hold them up. So they are they are clinging to lies about facts, policing, specific events and specific shootings. And they just won't let them go, no matter what. I've never seen anything like this. This is true fanaticism, Larry.



ELDER: Yes. The lie, drive the narrative. They don't really care. Just like Donald Trump did not say, there are good Nazis and bad Nazis. He said. And I'm not talking about the white nationalists and the Neo Nazis, because they should be condemned totally. They don't care. The lie becomes the truth. It's pathetic.



INGRAHAM: Larry, it's great to see you tonight. Thanks so much for joining us.



And speaking of the Rittenhouse trial, things did not go well for the prosecution today.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BRUCE SCHROEDER, KENOSHA COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE: I'm a little bit challenged when you say -- is there something that I'm saying that drives the face that you're making? Go ahead. Say what you have to say.



THOMAS BINGER, PROSECUTOR IN THE RITTENHOUSE CASE: I have to say, Your Honor, yesterday I was the target of your ire for disregarding your orders.



SCHROEDER: I was talking yesterday about the Constitution of the United States, and how the Supreme Court has interpreted it for 50 years.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Joining me now is David Hancock, spokesman for Kyle Rittenhouse. David, now that's kind of a unusual strategy, accusing the judge of being grossly unfair. It looks like that backfired.



DAVID HANCOCK, KYLE RITTENHOUSE SPOKESPERSON: Yes. And that's just what this prosecutor has been doing this entire trial. It's offensive. And truly a total miscarriage of due process for Kyle. It's just terrible.



INGRAHAM: I know you saw the tweet from LeBron James last night. We're going to put it up on the screen. A lot of people have seen this, but I wanted to get your reaction to this. He responded by saying that, Kyle broke down in tears on the witness stand and that was the tweet he's responding to. He said, '"What tears? I didn't see one. Knock it off. That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court." Had some laughing emojis there.



He's one of the most powerful richest athletes in the world. And he's attacking a teenager.



HANCOCK: Yes. I mean, he's attacking a 18-year-old boy, who was viciously attacked helping his community. I think LeBron James should focus a bit more on the Lakers and a little bit less on trying to get involved in these kinds of situations.



I talked to you about it before. That's just laughable. And I'm not going to be paying any attention to that anymore.



INGRAHAM: Now, Gaige Grosskreutz, who was shot by Rittenhouse after pointing his pistol at Kyle said this on CNN tonight about Kyle's testimony.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GAIGE GROSSKREUTZ, SURVIVED KENOSHA SHOOTING: I can't say that I was one particularly impressed, nor convinced. To me, it seemed like a child being upset because they were caught, not upset because of what they have done wrong.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: David, your response to him?



HANCOCK: I'm impressed that he has the gall to go on a major news network and lie about what he said in court. Everybody saw the video and saw the images. That man pointed a loaded handgun at an 18-year-old kid who was in, quite possibly, the most vulnerable position ever on his butt. Come on. That's just discussing.



INGRAHAM: Now, Kyle's mom appeared with Sean Hannity earlier tonight. She's obviously incredibly emotional. I mean, one would expect nothing less about what's happened to her son. If you can, without violating any confidences, how are they getting through this? How have they gotten through this so far?



HANCOCK: They have a very strong support structure around them. They have the truth, they have the facts, they have the reality of what happened that night. And that's been coming out to America. So that's a pretty strong pillar they can lean on.



INGRAHAM: Would you, after watching what's happened at this trial, and what could happen still, I mean we don't know what ultimately will happen. Would you recommend that people get into these events, rallies, protests, to try to protect, or mix it up, or observe, or take video, given how things are distorted, and how situations can spiral out of control? Given what you've seen, would you recommend anyone you know to do what Kyle did?



HANCOCK: I would recommend from the sense of being an American that believes in the Constitution that anybody can protect their property. And if people want to be good, civic-minded individuals and go out into town and protect property and give first aid to people who might be injured, I would say go for it. Right? Go for it.



But I would also encourage the citizen, like journalists, to keep doing what they're doing. I mean, think about how this case would be if there wasn't hours of video from it.



INGRAHAM: You bet.



HANCOCK: This prosecutor -- I mean, this prosecutor had this video from day one, and they still -- they still come up with three separate versions as to what happened. The -- all the media continues to parrot the same exact lies. Thank God for that video. Thank God for that video.



INGRAHAM: David, I think that's really well put. And we do have constitutional rights. And if people are intimidated, I think they want people to be intimidated from having rallies or protests or showing up or voicing their opinions. And we can't be afraid. Thank you. Thank you so much.



HANCOCK: 100 percent.



INGRAHAM: And when you dig deep into who inflation is hurting the most, it becomes clear why Joe Biden was ignoring it. Congressman Jim Jordan responds.



Plus, the events of the past week have revealed how Democrats will use all their power against their political foes. Tucker Carlson reveals that in moments. Stay there.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: Now, while most of the attention this week has been on inflation hitting that 31-year high, there's even more sobering data from the economy. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that, taking inflation into account real hourly wages have fallen 1.2 percent year-over-year.



Now, think about it this way. Inflation is now at 6.2 percent. So if you got a 3 percent pay bump at work this year, you actually ended up getting a 3.2 percent pay cut. But it gets worse, raising kids just got a lot harder too.



As Bloomberg notes, the cost of feeding and clothing your family is soaring. Baby food prices are up nearly 8 percent this year, the fastest rise since 2008. Yuck! Clothing and feeding infants and toddlers 7.6 percent costlier, the second fastest growth rate in three decades.



All right. This is the party of parenting though, Democrats, right? As I've said before, these aren't messaging problems, they're not political problems. These are substantive issues that if left unchecked, will destroy the American dream as we know it.



Joining me now is Congressman Jim Jordan, author of "Do What You Said You Would Do". Congressman, what's most jarring here perhaps is that, Biden didn't really care that Americans were suffering until he started suffering politically.



REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): Yes. I'll tell his poll numbers, right, 38 percent. Real wages were up under President Trump. They're down under Biden. Under Biden, you want to buy a home, it costs more; you want to rent a home, it costs more; to put food on the table, it costs more; to put gas in the car, it costs more; to get Christmas presents, it costs more. Everything costs more because they have the dumbest economic plan in history.



Their plan is basically lock own the economy, spend like crazy, pay people not to work. And then what are they going to do in this next bill for the people who have been working, they're going to raise their taxes and spend even more money. Stupid plan. And that's why we're in the situation we are. And why families are being shortchanged like they are under this administration.



Let's hope that Joe Manchin and Senator Sinema hold tough so that it doesn't get even worse.



INGRAHAM: That's the Republicans plan now, right? Just we hope that Manchin and Sinema hold firm. I mean, that's kind of a pathetic plan.



JORDAN: After what passed last Friday, that's all we got left, unfortunately. So let's hope they do hold firm.



INGRAHAM: Yes. Well, over at CNN, the Johns Hopkins' economist Steve Hanke summed up the danger that our economy is in right now.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



STEVE HANKE, PROFESSOR OF APPLIED ECONOMICS AT JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY: They've got so much money, excess, in the monetary bathtub right now that no matter what they do, if they completely cut the spigot off and didn't put anything in, we'd still have a big inflation problem that will last through 2024.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, congressman, the sad thing is Democrats -- now the outrageous thing, it's not sad it's outrageous, that they just want to flood the country with more dollars that are borrowed or printed. Now, so obvious that's going to just skyrocket inflation even more, but that's what they're determined to do.



JORDAN: Yes. They're going to make the problem worse. Last week in committee -- think about this, last week in committee, Ro Khanna, Democrat member from California, we had the executives from the big oil and gas companies in a hearing in Chevron, Exxon, Mobil. And he said, he said to all these guys, Will you pledge, will you promise to decrease production? And I'm like, you're asking the American companies to decrease production. At the same time, the President of the United States is begging OPEC to increase production.



I said to the -- I said inn the committee, what do you guys want? $8 gasoline on families across this country? They're just going to make everything worse, and the American people have figured it out, because the American people are smart.



And there's a reason why Joe Biden's ratings are at -- approval rates are at 38 percent; Kamala Harris' are at 28 percent. Barely the two of them combined over 50 percent. This is how bad it is. And it's why we're going to win, I think, in a big way next November.



INGRAHAM: Well, Biden has repeatedly made a certain pledge to middle class voters. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: No matter what they tell you, you're going to find out, this will not affect your taxes one little bit, and may having to pay a penny more, if you make less than $400,000 a year.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: We knew that was a lie at the time. But now the Tax Policy Center is confirming this reporting today that if Biden's Build Back Better plan is passed, roughly 20 to 30 percent of middle income households would pay more in taxes in 2022.



Congressmen, once again, we find out they're just lying. And so God knows what's in this Build Back Better bill? I don't think anyone knows. They certainly don't know how much it's going to really cost.



JORDAN: Yes. Joe Biden also told us that when you spend another $2 trillion, it's not going to make inflation worse. We all know that was wrong. We knew for sure that there was tax increases on American families in this package, even though we haven't seen it hasn't really been scored by CBO. We know it's -- that's the case.



And of course, we also knew when Joe Biden told us a week ago that he really wasn't going to pay people who illegally came into our country $450,000. We also knew that was true when he told us it wasn't. And I mean, the outrage from the people, I've been all over our district today. The outrage from the citizens I get the privilege of representing is real, because they've had it with this administration, and with what Democrats have done in complete control of our government.



INGRAHAM: Two big mistakes and hiring. Trump made staffing. Two big mistakes that right now. Milley -- General Milley and Jerome Powell at the Fed. OK. Both -- we're dealing with the aftermath of both of those individuals. Congressman, thank you.



Now, so why is Joe Biden been so slow to react to inflation? It's crushing Americans. Well, here's a chart caught our eye. Of the 23 states suffering most under these pressures, 18 of them voted for Trump. Coincidence? Hmm.



Here now his J.D. Vance, author of "Hillbilly Elegy", and Ohio Senate candidate. J.D., in a way that's not surprising because those states opened up first and fast, there is a lot of demand in those states. But nevertheless, as usual, the middle class in red state America suffers the most.



J.D. VANCE, "HILLBILLY ELEGY" AUTHOR: Yes. That's exactly right. And the consistent theme you see from the Biden administration is that when their policies don't affect them, they don't affect their donors, they don't affect their voters. They just don't care. They don't care about the illegal immigration crisis, because it's not their communities that are made less safe.



Of course, their donors benefit from the lower, cheaper immigrant labor. And so they don't care if our communities get overrun by it. And this inflation crisis is the biggest example of this. This is, as Jim Jordan said, making everything more expensive, making the gas that people put in their car, the Christmas presents under the Christmas tree, the energy that people are paying now that it's starting to get colder all across the parts of the country that President Trump carried by a big margin and Biden doesn't care. He's showing that he wants to punish, not actually serve the citizens of this country.



INGRAHAM: Isn't it obvious, J.D., when you look at what happened over the last year-and-a-half that Trump really did have it right. He knew that if you just open the economy back up, have one stimulus, and then just let it rip. That's what we had to do. And if we had done that, we'd all be back in a really good economic place. But Biden decided to scrap all that and just go for broke.



VANCE: He was right in the short term, and also President Trump was importantly right about the long-term, because one of the reasons we have a big inflation crisis, Laura, is we don't make things in this country anymore. The reason we have goods that are sitting on ships off our biggest ports is because those things aren't made in America anymore. And so long as you don't have an economy that's built around real self-sufficiency, on manufacturing your own goods, you're going to susceptible to these global supply chain disruptions. We live in a fragile, hyper-globalized economy. Trump was right that we need to make things in this country again so that we're self-sufficient, so when our people want to buy things, they can buy things that are made in America, not in communist China sitting in ships all across the world.



INGRAHAM: You know they're going to drop the tariffs. That's going to be the next thing the Kerry pushes Biden to do for climate change. So those tariffs are going to be gone, that's my prediction on China. J.D., great to see you.



And from the Rittenhouse trial to the January 6th defendants, the left's new posture has revealed something very sinister. Tucker Carlson is here in moments. He'll tell us what it is. Stay there.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: If it feels like the modern left has done a complete 180 on issues that once defined them, you're right. They have. They have become these political pretzels contorting themselves into whichever position best helps punish those with whom they disagree politically. The Rittenhouse case, it just gives a really good example of what this is happening. Judges who were once exalted for giving deference to the defense are now pilloried for not playing into the left's game.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BAKARI SELLERS, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: This judge is going beyond the pale in trying to show off for the country his conservative credentials.



BREE NEWSOME BASS, ANTI-RACIST ACTIVIST: The history of judges who are sympathetic to white supremacists has a very long history as well.



JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC HOST: It's absolutely disgusting the way he is conducting himself on the stand there. He is obviously playing for the audience, a certain audience.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Of course, then there's Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, as we showed you this last night. He's one of the most powerful elected Democrats in the country. He tweeted "Lock up Kyle Rittenhouse, throw away the key." Just last year Jeffries tweeted that mass incarceration must end and to defund the prison industrial complex. So how fast they arrived at the prosecutor must always be right view, which is a tidy segue into our last point. When they are not turning a blind high to the squalid, pretrial confinement of January 6th rioters, they are cheering the gross over- sentencing being suggested here. The so called QAnon Shaman, that clearly troubled man with the headdress who trapsed through the Capitol without breaking anything or harming anyone, is facing 51 months in jail. So it seems that, I guess, Democrats are deeply committed to criminal justice reform, unless it happens to include their political enemies.



Joining me now is Tucker Carlson, host of TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. His new documentary, "Patriot Purge" is available on FOX Nation right now. Tucker, what do you think of these pretzel-like Democrats and what they have done to their once vaunted principles and their lofty ambitions of standing up for those wrongly accused?



TUCKER CARLSON, HOST, TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT: Well, of course, it was also at one point the anti-war party, the party that opposed concentrations of wealth and power, the party of civil liberties, the party of the ACLU. On almost every issue, they've joined the home team. They're the Praetorian Guard of the establish, obviously.



But on law and order, it's very striking. I completely agree with what you just said. They are for defunding the police, which means taking federal control of the cops in your neighborhood, but they're at the same time ramping up the power of federal law enforcement, the FBI, the ATF. They're for arming the IRS. Any armed group of people they control is good, and any armed group of people they don't control is bad, which would include you with your AR-15 in your closet, Mr. Law Abiding America. It doesn't matter. That's a massive threat to them.



Once you realize the way they think, it's a little bit ominous. I don't think most conservatives think about who is armed or not, but many in the Democratic Party obsesses over it, and they want to make certain that if you are armed, they control you.



INGRAHAM: Ohio Congressman, Tucker, and Senate candidate Tim Ryan, he made some interesting comments about the January 6th sentencing suggestions.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. TIM RYAN, (D-OH): I don't think you can sentence them for enough years for what they've done. This is not a time for mercy. This is a time for justice, and justice is being served.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: And these people call Rittenhouse a vigilante. These are verbal vigilantes. Who talks like this?



CARLSON: It was funny, Tim Ryan, I know Tim Ryan. He is from Mahoning Valley, Youngstown part of the state, and he was always kind of a moderate Democrat. And the apparently caught the brain fire of someone completely insane, became woke and then became bloodthirsty, as you just heard. Most of these people are being held for nonviolent crimes. I would never defend disorder. I hate breaking anything. Some of these people broke windows. I'm totally against that, it should be punished. But to act like they committed acts of terrorism or they insurrectionists is just a flat out lie. Everyone who knows, who has in this country for the last eight months knows that. Tim Ryan knows that. Why are they lying to us? That should make you nervous.



INGRAHAM: You had Marjorie Taylor Greene on the other night. She has been, obviously, trashed every which way by the left. But what she did in going into the D.C. jail and recounting what she saw, and the conditions in which some of these January 6th people have been held, where is the left there? Didn't they used to care about jail conditions? Again, yet another point they have done a 180 on.



CARLSON: That's totally true. And by the way, I covered the police at one point in my life many years ago, and I made fun of people who cared about jail conditions until I spend a lot of time in jails. And we should be -- I mean, drunk drivers, accused murders, anyone who hasn't been convicted should not be living in filth, squalor, and danger. And a lot of these people are.



But in this case, it's particularly infuriating, why is Marjorie Taylor Greene one of the only Republicans who has visited these prisoners. These are Republican voters. The Republicans in Congress seem to be embarrassed of that. I don't why they should be. Joseph Rosenbaum, the convicted child rapist who was shot by Kyle Rittenhouse, he's a Democratic voter. All these people are Democratic voters. They are not embarrassed at all. You think AOC is embarrassed that Joseph Rosenbaum votes for her party? Of course not. But Republicans are completely embarrassed that these late middle aged, mostly bankrupt political activists who voted for Trump, I don't know got rowdy on January 6th, and so they don't even care what happens to them. It's like, if you are embarrassed of your own voters, what are you doing? Why are you in politics?



INGRAHAM: I think a lot of us embarrass them, Tucker.



CARLSON: I think that's true.



INGRAHAM: By the way, America is, of course, being purged of those who don't agree with the radical left. You see it online. You see it, it's like a de-Baathification. And you point this out and you document this in your new FOX Nation special. Let's watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: It is a purge aimed at legacy Americans.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How are we going to really almost deprogram these people who have signed up for the cult of Trump.



CARLSON: In the first war on terror following the American invasion of Iraq, the so called de-Baathification of Iraqi society began.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The hunt is on.



CARLSON: We occupied their capital.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Tonight in Washington, D.C., a green zone perimeter has been established.



CARLSON: We hunted down supporters of the former Iraqi regime.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The national guard scouring for explosives and extremists.



CARLSON: We purged their military and their law enforcement agencies and all public supporters of the former regime. Nothing like this has ever taken place on American soil, until now.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: And Tucker, as you pointed out, no one has been held accountable for the disaster in the Afghanistan withdrawal. But they are still trying to find extremists within our ranks in the U.S. military.



CARLSON: Right. And the U.S. military has always been the model for the rest of us, for the civilian world, of a color blind meritocracy in which people rise based on their capability, their effort, and not on the basis of how they look. That's the whole point of the military. We get the best of the best and we don't care who your parents. And they flipped that on its head and I think really corrupted in some important way our society and the military itself. And it's scary, I think.



INGRAHAM: Tucker, thank you. It's great to have you in this hour. Thanks for joining us tonight.



CARLSON: I loved being here. Thank you, Laura.



INGRAHAM: All right, and don't forget to catch "Patriot Purge" available now on FOX Nation, which is free for 90 days at TuckerCarlson.com.



Now, from World War II to the War on Terror, two vets share their experiences and stories of the heroes they served beside. Stay there.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: Every generation has its heroes, and World War II vet Ken Brown is one of them. I had the privilege of sitting down with Mr. Brown at the National Museum of Military Vehicle in Dubois, Wyoming. He survived fighting at Iwo Jima, and told me what it was like going back to that hallowed battlefield decades later.



(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)



KEN BROWN, WORLD WAR II VETERAN: I wasn't sure I wanted to go back. I thought there would be too many ghosts, too many bad memories. But actually, it was a good thing I went. It was therapeutic. I came away kind of able to handle some of the terrible things I had seen and tried to forget all through the years. I didn't talk about the war for 50 years after I came home.



INGRAHAM: Why?



BROWN: I just couldn't. It always harrowed bad memories of things. And I just didn't want to talk about it at all. We paid the price of freedom.



INGRAHAM: Is America soft today?



BROWN: I think we have some soft leadership today. We're not getting the kind of leadership that makes us proud to be Americans and proud to sacrifice and do the things that keeps our nation strong.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Happy Veterans Day to Ken and his family. He's amazing. He stood for that entire interview, 98 years old. Wonderful, wonderful man.



But that's not all we have tonight. We now go from World War II to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan where my next guest served. Joining me now is Congressman and retired U.S. Army Major Mark Green. Congressman, hearing stories from veterans from 78 years ago like Ken Brown, he was such an amazing man. What goes through your mind?



REP. MARK GREEN, (R-TN) AFGHANISTAN AND IRAQ COMBAT VETERAN: Well, Laura, thanks for having me on the show. And what goes through my mind is just how amazing that generation was. You think of the numbers that died at D-Day. In just two days, 9,000 Americans died. It's a different scale than anything that I saw. Granted, any soldier that gets shot at in combat, that's a scary thing, but 9,000 people. Iwo Jima, there is nothing today in any of these wars like that. So we sort of look on those guys with reverence. They are the heroes of heroes, you might say.



INGRAHAM: Congressman, here is a photo of you in Iraq when you were hunting Saddam. What was happening right at that moment?



GREEN: We were doing these missions. We would get the intelligence information, he's here, he's there. We would go do a hit in the middle of the night to try to roll him up or capture him. It was an unbelievable time just chasing him all over Iraq. So many times, we would just miss him. We'd get there, and he would just be gone. Other times it was bad intel. There would be other bad actors or other people on the target. But about that photo time it was midsummer. So we were still a few months away from getting him. But I was there when we captured him, and did get to interview him the night we caught him.



INGRAHAM: Unbelievable. Talk about historic.



The lowest number of veterans serving in Congress today, how important is it that we have more vets in Congress?



GREEN: I think it's really important. One, the importance of Veterans Day itself is about communicating what the real meaning of sacrifice is to America. I think we need to hear this message. Your clip with the Iwo Jima veteran, very important for Americans to hear those stories. It's also very important to have their assessments when we're making decisions about the National Defense Authorization act, how we resupply, how we equip soldiers and prepare them for battle. And there is a global perspective on what's happening in the world that military people bring to the table in Congress. It would be great to have more there.



INGRAHAM: Congressman, this is now MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace decided to honor our vets today. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: There are challenges facing the Pentagon, including this one, how to combat extremism in the military, a growing concern.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Happy Veterans Day to all of your viewers and to the 2.5 million veterans. Extremism exists not just throughout our communities, throughout our country, but in the military.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Congressman, they had the most humiliating withdraw of Afghanistan rife with errors. No one has been fired, no accountability there. All these good people dead. And this is what they're focused on, extremism in the ranks.



GREEN: And climate. The number one priority at the Pentagon is climate change and extremism in the ranks. And America's military is a reflection of our society. There are people who get into the military who have views that reflect our society. But the degree to which they're emphasizing this is absurd. And it actually is demoralizing to the troops who raised their right hand and decided to come and defend our country. They are being asked invasive questions that they have no business asking. It's just crazy.



INGRAHAM: It's despicable. Congressman, it's despicable what they're doing to our troops.



GREEN: It is.



INGRAHAM: And it must stop or they get less funding. Sorry, it has to stop. Congressman, thank you. Happy Veterans Day.



GREEN: Thank you.



INGRAHAM: And a matter of national pride. The Last Bite explains it next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: We close with Iwo Jima hero Ken Brown and the importance of American pride.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KEN BROWN, WORLD WAR II VETERAN: I think it's more important today than ever before because our country is being -- well, being attacked in various ways. And furthermore, we lack the kind of determination and leadership that we need, I think, to withstand the kind of enemy that that we're facing now and probably face in the future even to a greater extent.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.