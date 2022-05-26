'The Ingraham Angle' on Beto O'Rourke derailing Texas shooting press conference

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. And this is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE tonight.



And as the families of the 21 Uvalde shooting victims continue to grieve tonight, a certain left-wing politician, or I'll just say a wannabe politician, tried to use the tragedy to help his campaign.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You're out of line and an embarrassment. Sit down and don't play this stuff.



BETO O'ROURKE, FORMER UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE: Shooting is right now and you're doing nothing. You're all doing nothing.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No, please get his ass out of here. This ain't the place to talk to so.



O'ROURKE: This is totally predictable.



INGRAHAM: Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick was grabbing the mic to speak at the very moment, the same moment that Beto O'Rourke went on this unhinged rant. Dan Patrick will join us in moments.



But first we go straight to Uvalde, Texas, where Lieutenant Chris Olivarez, spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety is standing by. Lieutenant, there are - there's one witness I know that you desperately want to speak with and that's the gunman's grandmother, who he shot in the face.



It was a dispute, apparently over WiFi and she was on the phone with a cell phone provider complaining about WiFi. What is her medical status after being shot in the face? And how important is she to this equation?



LT CHRISTOPHER OLIVAREZ, TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY: Right. So good evening, Laura. So she is a key component to this investigation. Right now, she is critical. Our prayers are with her as well as the entire community here in Uvalde as also with the victims and the families. But we are hoping that she pulls through because she will be a key witness to this investigation, because she can be able to tell us exactly what was this history of her grandson.



What we know right now that this particular shooter did not have a criminal background, no gang affiliation. We do know that he was residing with the grandparents at this time, and also that he was unemployed and a high school dropout.



So a lot of unanswered questions that we're trying to determine exactly what the motives were and what triggered this 18-year-old to shoot his grandmother, and also to commit a mass shooting here in Uvalde, Texas, where we have 19 children that are deceased as well as two adults, two teachers that were in that classroom deceased and a total of 18 - a combination of children and adults injured.



INGRAHAM: Now, lieutenant, the suspect who is now dead, the alleged shooter, I guess we have to call him that, he was holed up in one classroom, but then made his way to the adjoining classroom through an adjoining door. Is that correct?



OLIVAREZ: Right, Laura. So that's what we're gathering right now. So we're trying to corroborate all this information. What we do know is that that gunman was encountered by several local police officers here in Uvalde in which there was a exchange of gunfire. Those two police officers were shot, trying to make entry into the school.



The gunman was unable to barricade himself in that classroom, which was adjoined by another classroom in which the shooting took place. And he just conducted this horrific act of violence to these children, to these teachers that were inside that classroom.



INGRAHAM: Lieutenant, there's some question as to how long it took for authorities to enter the building and engage the shooter. There's reports that it was as much as a half hour after he entered the building. And CNN tonight says, it was up to an hour, and that there was a low inactivity where everyone was trying to get as many people out of the building as possible.



I was wondering how is it more than 36 hours about later almost, we still don't have that timeline.



OLIVAREZ: Right, Laura. So one thing that we want to do, because of course, there's a lot of reports that are out there right now, especially on social media. But we haven't been able to corroborate the timeline. We want to make sure we provide accurate information by gathering the facts.



So we are speaking to witnesses. We're actually speaking to the initial officer, the school resource officer who arrived on scene. We're trying to establish that this officer was actually encountered by the shooter. If he was in his vehicle, if he was off his vehicle. So right now he's also going to be a key witness in this investigation as well because he was the first on scene.



We did have multiple officers arrive on scene at a moment's notice when this gunman made entry into the school. But also, as I mentioned, two officers were shot. At that point, they were trying to evacuate other children and teachers in that school by breaking windows around the school and trying to evacuate as many people as possible.



And that's when, of course, the tactical team arrived with Border Patrol, deputy from Zavala County, also other local law police officers that made forcible entry into that classroom. And also - that were met with gunfire, but they were able to shoot and kill the gunman.



INGRAHAM: And, Lieutenant, did he enter? Again, there's discrepancies out there about these basic facts. You see multiple accounts saying different things on social media. So I just want to get your understanding about this.



Did he go through the front entrance of the building, or it was also reported in one outlet that he went through the side entrance to the building, which was unlocked. Do we know that?



OLIVAREZ: Right. So what we do know from the time that he crashed his vehicle. So when he crashed his vehicle, the local police department received a call of a crashed vehicle nearby the school and also a gunman carrying a long rifle making his way towards the school.



At that point, that's when the initial school resource officer was on scene again. We're trying to establish exactly what was his role? And as far as how far was he from the shooter. What was his role? If he was encountered, was there exchange of gunfire? We're trying to corroborate all that information right now.



So we're actually speaking with that witness, that officer, as we speak right now. But we do know, Laura, is that once this gunman made entry into that school, those officers were met with gunfire. So again, trying to establish that timeline from the time he crashed his vehicle to the point where he made entry into the school, and also how long was he in that classroom. We want to make sure we gather all the facts and provide accurate information.



INGRAHAM: Right. Well, presumably there is video of all this, correct? I mean, there's surveillance video at every angle of that school, I understand. Correct?



OLIVAREZ: Right, Laura. So also going back to what you mentioned. I know you mentioned about what entrance. So when he crashed his vehicle, he went towards the rear of the school. Again, we're trying to establish, working with the school also to determine exactly if that door was unlocked. If it was unlocked, why was it unlocked? What security procedures do they have in place for such an event?



So again, we're still working closely with them, also working with FBI, ATF. It's a multi-agency collaboration trying to determine the facts.



INGRAHAM: Lieutenant, do you know if any of the children - and it's hard to ask this question, but we have to ask these uncomfortable questions. When he was holed up in that first classroom for - it could be as long as a half hour, we don't know. Were all the children shot in that classroom?



I mean, again, it is - as a mother, I can't even say it, because it's so upsetting. But were there any children who survived in that classroom?



OLIVAREZ: Laura, right, and it is upsetting. I mean, I was at my daughter's awards assembly the day that this took place. And I actually flew over here, because of what was taken place here in Uvalde, Texas. But what I can tell you, I can't even imagine what those children were going through at that particular moment, especially the teachers. How terrified they probably were, if they were screaming, if they were yelling for help.



What we do know some of the officers that were on scene, they heard the gunfire. They heard the screaming from these children. So it's just hard to imagine. And also what these--



INGRAHAM: So we don't know?



OLIVAREZ: --the ones that witnessed this. Exactly, we do not know. But what I can tell you right now is that these officers that responded just what they went through, how impact was going to be for them, and also the entire community here in Uvalde.



INGRAHAM: Well, it is. Lieutenant, I just - there are no words really on this. But thank you for giving us the insights that you can tonight. We really appreciate it.



And today, many of us saw one of the most disgusting displays by a politician that we've seen in a while and that's saying something. And this was from Beta O'Rourke. The guy who was so focused on taking everyone's AR- 15. Watch.



GOV. GREG ABBOTT (R-TX): I'll pass the mic to Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.



DAN PATRICK, LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR OF TEXAS: Excuse me.



O'ROURKE: (inaudible)



DON MCLAUGHLIN, MAYOR OF UVALDE: Sit down.



PATRICK: You are out of line and an embarrassment.



MCLAUGHLIN: Hey. Sit down and don't play this stuff.



O'ROURKE: The time to stop the next shooting is right now, and you are doing nothing.



MCLAUGHLIN: No.



O'ROURKE: You're all doing nothing. You said this is not predictable, this is totally predictable.



MCLAUGHLIN: Sir, you're out of line. Please leave this auditorium.



MCLAUGHLIN: I can't believe you are a sick son of a bitch who would come to a deal like this to make a political issue.



INGRAHAM: That gentleman calling Beto out is Uvalde mayor Don McLaughlin, who had, I think one of the toughest days of any mayor in the nation ever yesterday. And I think we can all understand his anger and, of course, can translate the bleeps.



Joining me now is Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who was grabbing the mic to speak when Mr. O'Rourke had this outburst. Dan, first of all, our deep - deepest prayers and condolences to everyone in Texas and the people of Uvalde who are suffering so greatly tonight. We have to say that before we say anything else.



What happened today at that press conference was so despicable, but from your perspective tell us what happened.



DAN PATRICK, LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR OF TEXAS: Yes. So when I sat down, I noticed that we were in that large auditorium in the high school. I noticed that Beto was in the second row on the end seat. And I literally could see him leaning forward, almost like he was getting to pounce. And so I - but I didn't imagine.



I could see maybe he was going to stand up and ask a question at some point, or make a statement. But I could never imagine that on this day, when we were there to not only disseminate information and learn more, but we're there to be with these families, that he would pull such a political stunt.



I thought, Laura, and I said in my comments after he finally left, that can't we have just one day, one week, one month of us all coming together for these children. That's not a political stunt, not partisan politics. Where's our humanity?



And what we found out is that O'Rourke was more interested in his political ambitions than he was about these families. And that's what I think was really the tragedy of his behavior. It showed he really didn't care about these people. And that's what we were there for. That's what Governor Abbott said, myself, and the others who spoke.



INGRAHAM: He certainly couldn't have thought, Dan, that what he was doing was bringing comfort to the families, or really nothing was going to advance the narrative of safety or concern. This was first and foremost most an act of political selfishness. Period.



PATRICK: Absolutely, absolutely. And well played, by the way. He came again, I saw him out of the corner of my eye and I was wondering what he was up to and he had a right to be there. But total political selfishness, and so here we are, Laura. And this is not, by the way, what Texans expected a leader to behave like this, particularly in this day.



He could have had a press conference outside if he wanted. He could have brought this up at some other time in some debate or some issue, but not this day. It was just offensive to these children who died and these teachers.



And by the way, Laura, I found out in talking to one of the school employees, one of the teachers who was killed was found dead laying on top of the student. As I said yesterday, when I was interviewed. We would hear stories about these heroic teachers and the heroism of these two teachers in that classroom and the law enforcement.



Laura, I've been through a lot in Texas. We've had a lot of shootings in Texas, a lot of disasters. But whenever it's children, Laura, as you said, with your own, I have children, grandchildren, it gets to the core of who we are as a country. And, Laura, I - so I've just - for him to do that today and for us to even spend five minutes talking about him, I just dismiss him. And I think America and Texas dismissed him today, quite frankly.



INGRAHAM: Lieutenant Governor, back to the question I asked Lieutenant Olivarez about the point of entry of the school. I mean, if someone is hell bent on maiming and destroying, they will figure out a way to do it probably, right?



But if there was - and we'll find out more, but if there was a side entrance or a back door that was open, that can't happen at any school in the country. It just can't happen. Those have to be secured and a front door has to be the only point of entry. I mean, we've said this before, and I think you and I've talked about it before.



PATRICK: Yes, we did. Four years ago, last week was our shooting at Santa Fe and the day of the shooting that was the first thing I recognize is, that our schools were not really protected the way they should be. And we've put in a tremendous amount of money over a hundred million dollars in trying to give schools the tools to fortify their schools.



It's not always as simple as you sound - but as you say, or people say. But our elementary and middle schools for sure are not that big, where we can control the exit. You should have one way in, one way out. Every door should be locked. Had he - and I went up to where that door was today. I walked that area. Had that door been locked, and he had taken a few more minutes to look for another entrance, he may have been stopped before getting into the school. So it's really important we do that.



In our high schools, we're even going to have to think about how we redesign our high schools, because our high schools are so large, Laura, that one entrance doesn't work. But we've got to address that issue.



But, Laura, if I can I just come back to this, Laura, this problem is a much larger problem than the infrastructure, the gun issue, the mental health issue. This is a - and all those are important. But at the end of the day, Laura, we are in a sick society, where we are at each others' throats all the time. He showed it today.



Everywhere you look, we are just - whether it's on the internet, whether it's in any walk of life, people are just at each other every day. And we have to ask ourselves who we are and I believe we're a nation of godly people and godly people need to pray



INGRAHAM: Yes. Got to make changes.



PATRICK: And people - we got to make changes.



INGRAHAM: We got to make changes.



PATRICK: And 2nd Chronicles 7:14, Laura, everyone should read tonight. Go to the middle of the Bible, turn right. 2nd Chronicles 7:14. Christians have to pray for God to heal our land. And we have to take a stand. If there are some people in this country who are not believers, that's fine. I respect their right not to believe.



But for those of us who are Christians, we need to take hold of our country. And we do that through prayer. You cannot change the culture of a country without changing the character of the people, and you just cannot change character without changing a heart. And you can't do that without turning to God. Thank you, Laura.



INGRAHAM: All right. Lieutenant Governor, great to see you tonight. Thank you so much. And it is easy, and it's got less for politicians like Beto O'Rourke and Joe Biden to just pounce on tragedies like this to either resuscitate their flagging poll numbers, or to launch a political campaign.



But what they're not telling you, when they're ranting about gun control is that good guys with guns, oh, yes, they can stop the bad guys with guns. My next guest knows this all too well, because in November of 2017, Stephen Willeford was at his home in Sutherland Springs, Texas, when he heard gunfire from the First Baptist church nearby.



He immediately grabbed his gun. He ran barefoot to the church. He shot the gunman multiple times. But 26 people still died that night. Stephen Willeford joins me now. Steven, it's great to see you tonight. In addition to saving countless lives, you're also a spokesperson for Gun Owners of America. Guns and gun owners have become a scapegoat. They always are at times like this. What's your response to the politicization of this, and what's happened over the last 36 hours?



STEPHEN WILLEFORD, STOPPED MASS SHOOTING IN 2017: Well, I think it's despicable. And my heart goes out to the families. And I guess, I'm one of the really few people in this nation that can really sympathize with the families because we've been through the same thing in Sutherland Springs. And we know what they're going through and I would like to reach out to them and tell them, I understand you. And I guess we're part of a club that we never wanted to be part of.



INGRAHAM: Well, I think we - all of us. You think, what would you do in this situation, or what would you do in this circumstance? You heard shots and you ran, you ran toward the gunfire. We had multiple law enforcement almost instantaneously on the scene.



There was some thought early on that the shooter was being chased, which is why he crashed his vehicle. I don't know what happened there. But he made his way into that school pretty fast. And he was able to do an enormous amount of damage in a very short period of time.



Something's got to change with the way we approach these schools, or the security and we're going to get into some of the other issues that are involved here. But I mean, when I was growing up in the 70s and early 80s, this just didn't happen. Not to this extent.



WILLEFORD: Absolutely, it didn't happen. And in the state of Texas, we have what's called the Guardian program. And where schools can, or choose not to take part in the Guardian program. The Guardian program trains teachers to use guns, trains teachers also first aid, CPR, stop the bleed, and defibrillator training on top of it, and which is a good idea no matter what.



But it also - like I say, trains them and allows them to carry into schools. But it's an optional thing for the schools (inaudible) part in the Guardian program. I think it's time for schools to start (inaudible) And I think it's time to end gun free zones in schools too.



INGRAHAM: Well, Eric Swalwell was smashing that idea today. But we'll leave that to another conversation. Stephen, thank you.



Now up next, what we know about the Uvalde gunman, and what he has in common with so many of the other school shooters. What were the warning signs, and how are they all missed? The answer is next.



INGRAHAM: He didn't talk very much. He kept to himself. He didn't have many friends. He was kind of a weird one. Something was off about him. He spent a lot of time online. He didn't go to school much last year. Dad wasn't on the scene. Something changed lately with him. He was more volatile.



These are just some of the things we've learned in the past 30 hours or so about the Uvalde shooter. But those descriptions could fit any number of the school shooters from the past 25 years or so. Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook, Parkland. Look at their eyes. They're all the same. Vacant, dead.



A few years ago, a study of mass shooters found that 98 percent of them were male, the average age 34. But there were other commonalities. First, the vast majority of mass shooters experienced early childhood trauma, and exposure to violence at a young age. The nature of their exposure included parental suicide, physical or sexual abuse, neglect, domestic violence, and/or severe bullying.



And with these school shooters, the young men often show signs of severe distress long before they open fire. But either no one intervenes, or the interventions that do occur aren't effective. Practically, every mass shooter studied had reached an identifiable crisis point in the weeks or months leading up to the shooting. They often become angry and despondent because of a specific grievance.



Now, we probably will never know the complete picture here. But when a high school kid cuts his own face with a knife, as Ramos did. One of his friends saw it. Someone should have said something. They should have done something. But they didn't. They just wrote them off as odd, or quirky, or weird, or maybe antisocial. In other words, they let it ride. It's too risky to get involved. It's someone else's problem.



Even family members look the other way, or throw up their hands. Or they say, they were blind to the warning signs.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They had a - what you call it, probably problems or something.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Would he spend a lot of time in his room alone?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes. This past year, he didn't go to school. He didn't graduate, but he didn't go to school. I didn't know he had weapons or nothing or this or that. If I would have known, I would report it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: That was the shooter's grandfather.



Now, over months or likely years, Ramos became a ticking time bomb. But no one stepped in to defuse him. Now, the left is focusing on the fact that an 18-year-old with no clear source of income was able to buy expensive guns and 375 rounds of ammo. Of course, he could have just as easily probably built a pressure cooker bomb and killed just as many people.



So focusing on his methods, it doesn't really end up solving very much. Someone who is hell bent on killing will find a way to kill. So politicians piggybacking on tragedy for political gain, we talked a little bit about that with Dan Patrick.



It's as sickening as it is predictable. Because if they wanted federal gun control, they had eight years of Obama to get something passed. And now Democrats have the House, they have the Senate and they have the presidency. So at this point, put up or shut up. And let the political and legal chips fall where they may.



And in the meantime, we all must take this moment to ask what is it about our culture, our society, the way we're living now that is creating the conditions for so many young men to have zero regard for human life.



As in Chicago, where just for fun, I guess it was last night. A well known homeless man who was merely sleeping was set on fire.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Are young men just more despondent, isolated and angry than they were, let's say, in 1980? It sure seems so. Why is that? Have we made it far too easy for our kids to disappear into a virtual world when the real world presents real challenges? Are we really present when we're with our children? Or do we have our own heads buried in screens? Are we too worried about offending someone if we talk about the importance of fathers?



Heck, do we even know our neighbors? Do we even show concern for anyone outside our own bubbles? And are we afraid to intervene when we see someone going off the rails? The answers to those questions will not change the fact that those precious 19 children and two of their teachers were brutally murdered Tuesday afternoon. It won't bring them back. The searing pain, the profound sent of loss will never end for their families and the children who survived.



But perhaps, perhaps if we set aside politics, we can save lives. But we must get back to more about caring for each other as human beings. Love one another, teach our children that every life, every life, has inherent worth and value. Because as we've seen, when someone believes he's worth nothing, that life is never going to get any better, he may just try to find his glory in deadly ways, by joining a gang, by selling drugs, by using a gun, a knife, a baseball bat, or a bomb.



Joining me now is John Kelly, criminal profiler. John, I just mentioned some of, kind of the similar attributes that mass shooters have displayed have, as the one that we just saw unfold in Uvalde. Did I miss any? What are the biggest ones?



JOHN KELLY, CRIMINAL PROFILER: I was going to say, I'd like to lecture with you or have you with me sometimes during a lecture, because you hit every one. You focused in on every topic.



Years ago, Walt Disney said that the greatest natural resource that the United States had was the mind of its children, and I think that's the greatest natural resource that people don't seem to focus on. It seems like parenting has become a lost profession in some ways. And I've worked with thousands of kids and thousands of families over the years. I go all the way back with you to Westwood 20 years ago, and then we were talking about some of this stuff with Columbine and all the child abuse, and everything that's going on.



Hurt kids hurt people. It's real simple. Hurt kids grow up to hurt people, like you brought up about early childhood trauma, all right? And that's why I got into profiling. Our focus was on trying to show the public the child abuse that takes place within serial killers' families as they're growing up, the dysfunctional family and the unbelievable, horrific abuse that goes on, and that's just something people have got to understand. This child is in its formative years. The child is in their formative years. And how are they forming?



INGRAHAM: And, John -- yes, how are they being formed? And John, when I asked all those questions, I'm kind of asking them of myself, too, because we all get caught up. We're so busy, screens, the stupid phones, every -- and we remove ourselves from life as it's happening right now around us. And we're missing life. We're missing it.



KELLY: Absolutely.



INGRAHAM: And there is a lot of hurt around us, and it's easier to put a blinder on. And again, I'm not pointing fingers. I'm saying it's all of us. All of us. Final, final word.



KELLY: All of us, and life has been kind of desensitized. We've become desensitized as a culture, I believe, to blood and guts and gore. I really believe that. It saddens me. It's just something that has gone on. The signs were already there, the kids usually know, some of the kids usually know before anybody else knows. It's just the bottom line. And parents really have to show love, respect, and value to their children. It is a child's birth right. That is your birth right as a baby, OK, in a crib. You deserve love, respect, and value. Can anybody say a baby doesn't deserve that?



INGRAHAM: No, you're right about that, John, and we appreciate your voice tonight. Thank you.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I find myself in a position where I'm lying to my kids, and every parent in America right now is lying to their kids. If you're telling your kids they're going to be safe at their school and everything's going to be OK, it's a lie. The truth is, not by policy defect but by design, by design of the Republican Party in this country, every kid in every classroom is exposed and vulnerable to a shooting.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Joining me now, Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the House, FOX News contributor. Newt, every Democrat on television, for the most part, has pointed a finger at the Republican Party in the last 35 hours or so. Your reaction tonight?



NEWT GINGRICH, FORMER SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: Well, look, I think we need a much more profound and honest conversation. There's evil in the world. Without getting involved in whether some Democrats fit that, the fact is that the young man that went into that school personified evil. The man who went into the grocery store in Buffalo personified evil. The number of people that Democratic district attorneys are releasing who are murderers, rapists, car jackers, robbers, represent evil.



And unless we're prepared to have a really honest national discussion, we're going to continue to have 100,000 plus people dying from drug overdose. We're going to continue to have teenagers committing suicide. We're going to have to have these kinds of murders. We need a much more profound national conversation than the kind of political boloney that both parties engage in, that sticks up at a level of trying to somehow manipulate a system which is totally broken.



Now, if you want to protect schools, and here I agree totally with Sean Hannity and others, do what Texas has begun to do and which this school did not do, and that is pay teachers to become guardians, train them, make sure that they're armed, make sure that if somebody walks into that school with a rifle, frankly, if I can be blunt, gets killed. There ought to be an automatic system that says, if you're out here to kill our children, you're not going to make it, and we're going to kill you first.



And that means every school in the country ought to have five or 10 people paid $500 a month or more extra, that would be a rational federal program, to pay every teacher who is willing to be trained and armed to protect the children, teachers and administrators. But we don't have that kind of conversation. We're all stuck up in some high political boloney led by President Joe Biden, who I think yesterday made a total disgrace out of what should have been --



INGRAHAM: That was embarrassing.



GINGRICH: -- a serious national speech. And so I'm very happy to have a debate about what would it really take to fix these things, but there aren't many people in politics who want to get involved in that level of change.



INGRAHAM: Well, some of that will for sure help. We also have a deep spiritual vacuum in America, and life means nothing to way too many people, and that is a very difficult and long term problem to fix. But in the meantime, we have to harden these targets. Newt, great to see you, as always.



And more on Texas in moments. Plus, did you realize that indigenous canoe- building is part of COVID recovery relief. That's according to Biden's $1.9 trillion relief plan. Senator Tom Cotton has more on that next.



INGRAHAM: In moments we're going to have more on that deadly shooting in Uvalde and how you can protect your family in these increasingly dangerous times. But first I want to turn quickly to Washington, D.C., where Congress wants $22 billion more for COVID relief. But we're learning tonight that millions have already been wasted from that original $1.9 trillion package, like $500,000 for programs of racial justice at the University of Montana, $50,000 to teach indigenous canoe building, nearly $472,000 for an exhibit on ancient Egypt in Pittsburgh. What?



Joining us now to talk about this, sad but not sad, it's infuriating, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton. Senator, what the heck. This is kind of small change compared to almost $2 trillion, but what does it tell us about this?



SEN. TOM COTTON, (R-AR): Well, Laura, this kind of waste wasn't predictable, it was predicted at the time. We said when the Democrats tried to shovel $2 trillion out the door immediately without proper oversight and adequate controls that it would go to fund these kinds of irrelevant and, frankly, trivial priorities of the Democratic Party, that it wouldn't go to help coronavirus relief.



It's just an example of how reckless the Democrats have been over the last year-and-a-half with your tax dollars. They wasted all this money on those initiatives you just talked about, and that just scratched the surface. They stuck you with a $2 trillion tax bill, and on top of it all it's that bill that caused inflation that we have right now.



They even gave stimulus checks to the Boston Marathon bomber and other hardened criminals. That's how ideologically devoted they were to spending trillions of dollars last year. That why we don't need any more of this spending, and we don't need any more Democrats in control in Washington.



INGRAHAM: Well, Senator I think we saw a lot of Republicans who voted for that so-called infrastructure bill, which was more money spent by Washington that we either have to borrow or print. And when we borrow from countries like China, we end up funding the war that Russia is waging on Ukraine, because China is helping Russia. So the whole thing is a twisted deal when we spend money that we don't have, all of it.



COTTON: Yes. And Laura, thankfully we right now stopped the Democrats from spending another $5 trillion on the coronavirus. Now, they claim that they're still working on it, they still want to try to pare it back, maybe they can get to 50 votes in the Senate. But hopefully we can get to the end of this year, at least through the election, and make sure that they're not wasting your tax dollars on things like racial diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, or indigenous canoe building programs. None of these have anything to do with the coronavirus pandemic that we faced two years ago at the height of the uncertainty and the challenges and lockdowns. This was coming out of the coronavirus pandemic. This was about the Democrats funding their pet projects.



INGRAHAM: Well, I just think until Republicans, we hope, take back the Senate and the House, I think the spending has to end. We're out of dough and it's hurting our country at this point. Senator, thank you for standing firm.



And up next, an active shooter expert with information you need to know how to keep your family safe. It's out there, and we'll bring it to you. Stay there.



INGRAHAM: How to react, fight back, and survive. While schools and offices have been doing active shooter training for years now, but too often in the heat of the moment when your heart's beating, Americans forget or don't know how to respond.



Joining us now to give us a mini-refresher course is Michael Julian, creator of the Live Active Shooter Survival Program, one he teaches around the globe. Michael, we hear in these situations that, especially in classroomses, that kids and teachers should lock down, maybe turn the lights off, lock, close the door. But I think you say that that's not always the right move. Why not?



MICHAEL JULIAN, ACTIVE SHOOTER TRAINING INSTRUCTOR: Correct. Well, unfortunately, Laura, if we try and, you know, tell people to do these cookie cutter solutions, it's not one-size-fits-all. We learned that during Columbine because we've always program our kids that if anything happens, dive under the table, dive under your desk. Well, instead of running out of the library like so many kids did, several of them dove under the table and ultimately were executed because they were still there when the two assailants entered. So we have to use our common sense, react rationally rather than emotionally, and process the information to do what is best for our survival.



INGRAHAM: Now, Michael, the question is always fighting back, and obviously little kids, they're not going to be able to do much probably. But adults fighting back, when you have someone like this shooter with a high-powered weapon, lot of ammo in the bag, what to do?



JULIAN: Well, it's going to depend on the circumstances, and the circumstances are going to be vastly different in any situation. So you have to -- the first thing you've got to do is keep your head. Our brains sometimes lock up under extreme pressure and fear, and in so many situations we've seen, and I teach in my program, grown adults will literally just freeze and be paralyzed in fear. And doing nothing or the wrong thing is not the best way to survive a situation like that. We have got to stay calm, react rationally, and then we can do the run, hide, fight, or whatever method we've been trained on.



INGRAHAM: There's some reports that it might have been as long as either a half-hour or up to an hour that that shooter was in that school. I know you don't know all the circumstances. A lot of questions remain. But for a novice like me, I don't know anything about this, but that seems like a long time.



JULIAN: It's a very long time, and statistically probably 98 percent of the times these situations are over in 10 minutes or less. In fact, the highest body counts, Virginia Tech and Las Vegas, 10 minutes exactly. Most, about 69 percent of these incidents are over in less than five minutes. This was a very, very long time, about 40 minutes for this one.



INGRAHAM: Michael, keeping our head in times of crisis, it is a hard thing to do. You teach it for a living. Thank you for doing that, and I hope people are watching tonight.



Final thoughts on another difficult day when we return.



INGRAHAM: Now, one of the volunteers who was helping last night in Uvalde said the scene inside that school was horrific. Some of the children who were so grievously wounded, shot, could not be identified. Parents waiting outside, some of them actually had to give DNA samples for the purposes of trying to identify the victims whose identity couldn't be determined because of the gunshots.



We have a real problem in our society. It is a terrible tragedy. We must pray for each other and love one another. Thank you for watching. See you tomorrow night.



