'Hannity' warns against vaccine mandates

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: And welcome to HANNITY on this busy news breaking Friday night. News breaking on multiple fronts.



Tonight, the Biden economy, it continues to crater. Bad news all across the board with yet another dismal jobs report. We have coverage straight ahead.



Another day, another excuse from Kamala Harris on the Democrats' failing agenda. That's straight ahead.



But, first, Biden's draconian workplace vaccine mandates, they were front and center in the U.S. Supreme Court today where the conservative justices rightly push back against the broad, unprecedented coercive exercise of government power, which takes aim at Americans who are unvaccinated and affects nearly 100 million workers in total.



Well, now, the court heard oral arguments surrounding two mandates. First, Biden's OSHA mandate which requires companies with over employees to require the vaccine or weekly testing and mass for workers who do not comply. The court also heard arguments related to a mandate for medical workers who receive federal funding. That will cover about million more Americans. And remember Joe Biden didn't go through Congress for this mandate.



There's no legislation. There's no clear statutory authority. He did it by the stroke of a pen, blindsided businesses all across the country.



Now, here's Justice Neil Gorsuch laying it all out earlier today.



(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)



NEIL GORSUCH, ASSOCIATE JUSTTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT OF THE UNITED STATES: Congress has had a year to act on the question of vaccine mandates already. As the chief justice points out, it appears that the federal government is going agency by agency as a workaround to its inability to get Congress to act.



(END AUDIO CLIP)



HANNITY: And remember, just like I've been saying, people have made up their minds. I think the vax, don't vax debate is over. There's nothing that Biden, Fauci, Kamala Harris, Walensky, any of them are going to say that's going to change people's minds. There are people willing to lose their salary, their benefits, even their pensions because they believe so strongly that they don't want it.



You agree or disagree, that's up to you. It doesn't matter. That's the reality in my view.



Now, these mandates will result in more workers quitting. We had four and a half million in November alone. That means more staff shortages, skyrocketing costs for businesses, but the liberal justices on the court predictably, they seem less concerned with the Constitution and all the negative consequences, more worried about fueling more never-ending pandemic theater and restrictions and draconian shutdowns.



Listen to Justice Sotomayor falsely claiming that a hundred thousand kids are in serious condition from COVID. Take a look.



(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)



SONIA SOTOMAYOR, ASSOCIATE JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT OF THE UNITED STATES: Omicron is as deadly and causes as much serious disease in the unvaccinated as delta did. The numbers -- look at the hospitalization rates that are going on, we have more affected people in the country today than we had a year ago in January. We have hospitals that are almost at full capacity with people severely ill on ventilators. We have over a hundred thousand children which we've never had before in serious condition.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Will somebody tell Justice Sotomayor that fully vaccinated people are getting omicron just like they got delta, fully vaccinated people with boosters are getting omicron, fully vaccinated people with boosters and natural immunity and previous infections, they're getting it again.



Now, more importantly, it's not just the justice's job to decide medical policy or to make medical decisions. Their job is to determine what the Constitution allows for and determine the scope of the federal government's power. You know, co-equal branches of government. They're not doctors. They're not medical experts.



Now, here to break down the legal arguments, FOX News contributor and constitutional law expert, Jonathan Turley is with us.



I want to -- I want to first ask a couple of things struck me. Sam Alito saying, you know, using OSHA is like squeezing an elephant into a mouse hole. I think it's pretty clear where he stands. Clarence Thomas saying this belongs on the state and local government level. Well, it was Joe Biden that said himself over the holiday, there's no federal answer to this. So it seems they agree.



Justice Roberts perhaps more interestingly saying -- well, I doubt when they created OSHA 50 years ago that they were thinking about COVID.



I know it's wrong to interpret remarks to translate into an ultimate vote. Today, I felt it was kind of clear. Your thoughts?



JONATHAN TURLEY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, you know it does appear that particularly with the OSHA order, the majority is quite skeptical. They pushed back very hard on the authority of the administration to issue this order.



It's a bad sign when the most cited individual is Biden's chief of staff Ron Klain. You just heard one of the quotes where they referred to this as a workaround. Well, that came from a retweet from Ron Klain, the White House chief of staff, who admitted that this was a workaround of the limits on the Constitution.



Well, justices are not real keen on constitutional workarounds. They prefer straight constitutional authority, and they didn't see that here. And I think Robert's comments is very -- is very interesting. At one point, he said, look, when this thing was written, they were closer to the Spanish flu than COVID-19, and how can you say that this was covered. This is a fairly unprecedented act.



So I think that they're really looking at serious trouble on OSHA, which is the much bigger and more significant of these orders.



On the medical side, for the medical health order, the conservatives seem more willing to recognize that this could be upheld. One thing they noted is that the facilities in those cases were not challenging the rule. Most of these medical facilities have a rule for vaccinations.



So most of us are looking primarily at this OSHA rule, that's the one that could produce some -- not only a serious setback for the Biden administration but potentially some new law here to clarify the role of Congress and of the White House.



HANNITY: Now when I heard Breyer, Sotomayor, Kagan, it was pretty clear to me where they're coming down. They're coming down on the side of the mandates.



Constitutionally, I think this is an important question, and you're the constitutional authority and that is, should they have gone the route of passing a law respecting co-equal branches of government or was Biden looking for a little wiggle room and trying to use OSHA to pass something that perhaps he knew that wouldn't get passed in Congress?



TURLEY: Well, I think it's clear that it's the latter. I mean, this is a case of playing poker with the cards facing outward. I mean, they're not hiding the fact. His own chief of staff said, wow, we found a workaround.



Well, what is it working around? It's working around the Constitution. And I think that these justices on the right were particularly grappling with where this authority was coming from.



On the left, you really had very emotive arguments. You know Justice Breyer was referring to people getting COVID by the second. He kept on returning to this they have how many people are getting COVID today.



And that was sort of an overriding theme, but what it didn't address is we all know how serious the problem is. The question is where is the authority coming from?



And many on the right of the court, including Chief Justice Roberts had serious questions about that.



HANINITY: Jonathan Turley, always great to have you. Thank you for being with us.



All right. Now, also tonight, yet another dismal Biden jobs report as the economy in December, added only new jobs, sharply missing projections and estimates of 400,000 as the Biden agenda now continues to disincentivize work, continues to fail on the COVID response.



And because the same candidate who said he would shut down the virus is doing just the opposite, and more people die from COVID in 2021 than 2020, and Joe inherited three vaccines and monoclonal antibodies and he's run out of tests and he's run out of therapeutics. And there's no Operation Warp Speed, it's operation -- as Dr. Siegel has said -- snail speed.



Now, Biden is shutting down jobs. He's shutting down opportunity. And he's shutting down prosperity in this country and a 40-year high of inflation.



But I guess no one thought to tell Joe how bad the numbers were because he's still out there you know touting historic job growth. Maybe somebody should bring him up to speed. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I'm determined to grow the economy from the bottom up in the middle out because when we do, we get more growth, higher wages, more jobs and over time, lower prices.



But don't take my word for it -- just look at the results. Historical results, results for working Americans. Economists call this increase the productive capacity of our economy, I call it building back better.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: All right. Joe, build back broke, sorry, is not going to work. Your results are historic. They're historically awful bad. In under a year, we've gone from energy independence and net exporter of energy, now you're begging OPEC over and over and over again and the Russians, you know, to produce more oil and we all see rising prices at the pump and we're all paying the price for your horrific policies.



Now, we've gone from American sovereignty and secure borders to all out an open borders catastrophe that's costing us a fortune. We've gone from safety and security abroad to a complete debacle and disaster and abandonment of fellow Americans in Afghanistan. We've gone from stable prices to, what, nearly a 40-year high in inflation, a supply chain mess that's not getting any better.



On the COVID front, as I said, we had three vaccines, therapeutics handed to you, monoclonal antibodies and you're not producing any of it and even running out of tests at this point. You fail to even get enough tests leading into the Christmas holiday when it was recommended. "Vanity Fair" covered the story. In October, they were going to give you 732 million a month leading into the predictable holiday surge.



Now, the Trump administration gave all of this to you, three vaccines to market in record time, the ones that you keep pushing every day, and you can't even deliver the basic tests. You know, we're now in the third year of this pandemic.



After bragging about a foolproof plan, right, Joe? You're going to shut down the virus. I guess not.



Where's Operation Warp Speed for testing? Where's Operation Warp Speed for monoclonal antibodies and these antivirals? Where's warp speed for studies on natural immunity?



Now, Biden is being forced to face reality and being forced to confront his failures. Just listen to this COVID word salad, if you will, that he delivered earlier today. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REPORTER: Mr. President, should Americans prepare to live with COVID forever? Mr. President American, should Americans prepare --



REPORTER: Is COVID here to stay?



BIDEN: No, I don't think COVID is here to stay. But having COVID in the environment here and in the world is probably here to stay, but COVID as we're dealing with it now is not here to stay. The new normal doesn't have to be.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: And they were bragging, oh, we ordered thousand tests? Eight thousand, what is wrong with them? So, what's Joe's plan? What, a hope and a wish apparently?



I'll ask again, tonight, has Joe Biden done a single thing to improve the lives of all of you the American people? Can you name a single thing? If you can, write us. I don't know where to write us. Tell us.



Anyway, Biden campaign who's going to shut down the virus, beat COVID, he's done just the opposite. And now he's saying there's no federal solution. He campaigned on unity, but yet he demonizes half the country, suggesting there are threats to democracy. He campaigned on being a moderate yet he continues to double down on build back Bolshevik socialism, and an election takeover scheme, and changing the rules in the Senate and a power grab here, there and everywhere.



There's nothing moderate about Joe Biden. He's weak. He's frail. And he's not only cognitively struggling, but deteriorating right before our eyes cognitively day in and day out, an absolute far left extremist socialist failure.



It's why his approval ratings are slumping. It's why his vice president, her approval ratings are cratering and it's why we're now seeing a wave of Democratic retirements ahead of 2022, in the midterms. They don't want to lose. It's why we're seeing prominent Republicans running for re-election.



This is good news tonight. Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, he will run for a third term. He's been a great senator.



Here with reaction, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul. He's also announced he is running for reelection.



By the way, I heard it's your birthday, Senator. Is that true?



SEN. RAND PAUL (R-KY): Yeah. Why -- you know, what can I do better on my birthday than come on HANNITY, you know? So I thought I'd get a cake, but I haven't seen anything. So --



HANNITY: I had a -- all I wanted for my birthday was a Betty Crocker cake with -- that you know, Betty Crocker can white icing. That's it for me. Well, happy birthday, Senator.



And many, many more in the future.



PAUL: Thank you.



HANNITY: What I'd like to give you, I can't deliver. I would like to give you Fauci's resignation or Fauci being fired. That would be the perfect birthday present, because there's nobody that's been more wrong throughout this entire pandemic than him and more importantly, you exposed the great lie of Dr. Fauci, and that is the knowledge and the money from the NIH going to fund the Wuhan virology lab.



How come nothing's happened with that?



PAUL: Well, you know, we passed an amendment in the Senate that I sponsored to say no more money would go to the Wuhan lab. But he still continues to object to that. He said in committee, since we passed that, he says, oh really, they're trustworthy and we should send more money because that's where the coronaviruses are.



So he hasn't even learned the lesson that they're not to be trusted and that it could possibly have come from the lab. He still continues to say, oh, that's a conspiracy theory. So, there are a great deal of problems.



But even the testing shortage that we're seeing now comes from the central planning. You know, central planning doesn't work in socialism, doesn't work in medicine either.



So the central planning is coming from Fauci. He says everyone should be tested all of the time, whether they have symptoms or whether they're sick. As a consequence, we have people lining up in the street who have no symptoms and no illness to be tested and that is wrong-headed.



There are a lot of good doctors out there that are -- have good common sense advice for us. Scott Atlas was a great advisor to Trump. We got Jay Bhattacharya, epidemiologist from Stanford, Martin Kulldorf from Harvard. There's a lot of good advice out there.



But instead, we're led by one guy who is the central planner for all of medicine and he's led us astray. And he's led us to one problem after another.



HANNITY: You're also a medical doctor and you refused to get the vaccine because you had a natural immunity. Omicron now, this is what we're seeing as you know -- fully vaccinated people, they're getting omicron. Vaccinated with a booster, they're getting omicron. Vaccinated, booster, previous infections, they're getting re-infected. So nothing is working.



My question is, A, how did we run out of tests? B, how come you know we've had monoclonal antibodies that every doctor that I talked to raves about for 18 months and we haven't mass-produced those either?



So there's no test, there's no monoclonals available apparently around the country, and these antiviral medicines that every doctor that I talk to raves about, I don't know much about them, are not available either from Pfizer and Merck.



PAUL: It's important to set the record straight. We have Justice Sotomayor saying in the Supreme Court today that omicron is as dangerous as the previous variant. That's absolutely incorrect. Omicron is 75 percent less lethal than the delta variant. So this is good news.



Sotomayor also said there are hundreds of thousands of children in the hospital, absolutely flatly untrue. She also said that there are -- you know, hoards of children on ventilators, not true. None of what she said is true.



And so my question to YouTube is, are they going to take down Sotomayor for spreading misinformation?



With regard to the monoclonals, the government got in charge of this. So the government owns all the monoclonals. It's a terrible way to have medicine distributed.



So what they did is right before Christmas, they quit distributing all of the monoclonals because they said they're not as effective. But they quit distributing them before there was a replacement.



Now, there is one monoclonal that is turning out to be better than the others, the sotrovimab, and there's a shortage of that.



But my question is if the other monoclonals are partially effective, why did we discontinue them before we had a replacement? So, people need to know there are treatments out there.



HANNITY: Let me add one thing, that that -- you're talking about GSK, that produced the one that works better on omicron, they've had that since May.



So, we're not warp speeding test kits. We ran out of them. We're not warp speeding monoclonals.



We have these new antivirals. I'd like your thoughts if you think they work or they look promising. Every doctor I've talked to seems to like the promise of them, but I don't know anything about them to --



PAUL: Yeah.



HANNITY: Go ahead.



PAUL: From what I've read so far, I'm more excited about the oral medication from Pfizer, Paxlovid, than the other medication. I'm also though telling people to ask their doctor -- right now, there's a shortage of the new oral antivirals. There's a shortage of the monoclonals.



HANNITY: There's a shortage of tests.



(CROSSTALK)



PAUL: You should ask your doctor (ph) -- you should -- well, shortage of tests, too, but if you get sick, you need to ask your doctor about some other possible treatments.



One is called fluvoxamine. It's an antidepressant that's been out for decades but even the medical community is now saying it may have anti- inflammatory properties.



There's inhaled steroids which can help you. There's also remdesivir which has been around but typically been given as people got very sick. They've also now shown that the earlier in the -- in the disease it gets, that it can work almost as well as perhaps the monoclonal antibodies.



So there are treatments. People should not stay home getting sick or sicker thinking there is nothing we can do. You got to bug your doctor and keep asking if you're getting sicker the next day.



Particularly if you're older or overweight, don't sit at home getting sicker and sicker each day. Call your doctor. If they say, oh, you're not eligible, call them the next day. If you get sick again, because there are treatments.



HANNITY: Get them early and, you know, the fact that they didn't mass produce this is unconscionable to me, especially since everything Donald Trump delivered to them.



Happy birthday, Senator, Dr. Rand Paul. Thank you for being with us.



PAUL: Thank you.



HANNITY: Straight ahead, the left continuing their push towards their sham January 6 committee. Joe Concha and Clay Travis, they weigh in on this busy news making Friday night. Glad you're with us.



HANNITY: Now, tonight, the Democrats, they continue to fuel mass hysteria over January the 6th. They don't want to talk about Biden's failed agenda and they push forward with the sham committee they're not interested in finding out what really happened and how to prevent it again. There is a way to do that.



The sole purpose of this political stunt is to smear slander and purge Donald Trump from the political world. Now, if this were truly a fair, bipartisan committee, Nancy Pelosi would not have kicked off the committee Jim Jordan and Jim Banks from serving on the committee. Instead now, well, they're left with seven Democrats, including the pathological liar, the biggest purveyor of election fraud in the history of this country himself, how ironic, Adam Schiff.



The last four years, he was pushing election fraud lies about Trump Russia collusion and conspiracy theories, repeating the lie that the election was stolen. Why is he on this committee?



And, of course, you have Trump hating Republicans, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, not appointed by Republicans. No, hand-picked by Nancy Pelosi.



Now, if they really wanted to conduct a fair investigation and do it the right way and find out what happened so it would never happen again, there's certain people they need to call. We now had testimony on this program last night. In fact, Donald Trump signed off on 20,000 National Guard troops after the summer of 2020, and 574 riots, knowing big crowds are coming to D.C., knowing there's always usually a bad actor when you have a big crowd.



Anyway, they would call Nancy Pelosi. They would call the D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to testify and ask, why didn't you support Donald Trump's request for the National Guard and put greater security measures in place? They would call the Capitol Police chief who requested literally requested on six separate occasions, the National Guard be called up, bring him in and let them explain why that didn't happen. Also, the sergeant of arms, he -- they're allowing him to what not hand over his text messages and his emails, why is that? You know why was the request denied by Bowser? Why was the request for the guard denied by Nancy Pelosi?



If you want to prevent this from happening again and I do, you need to bring those people in. Where's the committee to investigate also the 574 riots in the summer of 2020? Those riots left dozens of Americans dead, more than a couple thousand police officers injured, many severely, over 2 billion in property damage, looting and arson.



And meanwhile, amid the left's hysteria yesterday, the mob, the media actually managed to set a new low for themselves. Let's see, comparing Biden's hateful divisive speech to the Gettysburg address, comparing it to the Holocaust. Some people on MSDNC, comparing it to 9/11, comparing it to Pearl Harbor. Wow, take a look.



You have to contextualize moments like this in order to cement history. Think about Lincoln at Gettysburg, Lincoln went back to that hallowed, battleground. And he talked about what it all meant. Not only on that day, but for the future of this nation and he did so masterfully. That's the kind of speech that Biden had to make today.



Here with reaction, the co-host of the Clay Travis, Buck Sexton show, Outkick founder Clay Travis and FOX News contributor Joe Concha. You know, guys, look, I think it's pretty simple if you want to prevent this from happening again, and I do this can't happen in our country. I want -- I want the summer of rights investigated too.



Why did Pelosi and Bowser reject the National Guard troops that Donald Trump signed that wanted to call up two days before? Why aren't they releasing the sergeant-at-arms emails? And where's the Capitol police chief that called up the Guard, too, six times, Joe Concha?



JOE CONCHA, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: We'll never get the answers to those questions because as you mentioned, Jim Jordan, Jim Banks kept kicked off the committee, so we're not going to get a truly bipartisan committee like we did with the commission. But, you know, in these situations, Sean, you always try to come away with one word to describe the day, and the only word I could find is cheesy, profoundly cheesy.



I got to hear from the vice president that January 6 was worse than Pearl Harbor, worse than 9/11? Hundreds of thousands of American lives were lost, right, as a result of those attacks and the wars that followed remember. It's just the biggest insult to the American people.



And then we got to hear from Nancy Pelosi, please join me in welcoming the cast of "Hamilton" as they perform -- stop it. I mean, this is supposed to be a somber occasion as democracy apparently hangs in the balance. You have to expect that Taylor Swift and the cast of "Cats" to perform memory of the Capitol at that point.



But how did this rate? And I'll leave it here, okay? How did this rate from a ratings perspective, Sean, on other cable news networks? Because this is likely going to be the high water mark for these networks, right?



Well, the numbers are in and on the key 25 to 54 demographic, right, that's the money demo that advertisers buy their advertisements on, CNN and MSNBC were beaten by -- and I mean soundly, Home and Garden TV, let's see, who else? The Food Network, Comedy Central, and something called SYFY. All that hype, they got a very modest ratings bounce.



And it tells you the American people are former interested in things that impact them now like inflation, crime, education, the border, all losing issues for Democrats by the way than reliving January 6, where I agree, it was a horrible day and we should all condemn anybody who injured, attacked a police officer that day. It should be investigated, but it should be investigated the right way, Sean.



HANNITY: And we should also investigate the riots of the summer of 2020.



CONCHA: Yeah.



HANNITY: How did I do the ratings? T I didn't look yet. I hope I did okay.



CONCHA: Pretty good, pretty good.



HANNITY: Just pretty good. Okay, I'm just checking.



Clay Travis, your take on all this?



CLAY TRAVIS, OUTKICK FOUNDER: You know, Sean, this was I thought Kamala Harris -- as Joe just pointed out -- 9/11 and Pearl Harbor, the dumbest single historical analogy uttered by a president or a vice president in my lifetime. And let's remember, Kamala Harris is a gaffe machine. They wrote that speech for her and she read it off of a teleprompter.



That means everybody sat around and they said, you know what, this January 6, September 11th and Pearl Harbor analogy makes a ton of sense. Remember on the Joe Biden Gettysburg address argument, which is beyond absurd, if you'll recall and if you have studied history very much at all, most people immediately panned the speech that Abraham Lincoln gave at Gettysburg as not being very good or worthy of the moment.



If I remember correctly, Edward Everett was actually the keynote speaker there went on for hours. Lincoln's speech was roundly condemned. That is because history in the immediate aftermath of events is often a very poor judge of what matters. The Democrats have argued forever, we're on the right side of history.



HANNITY: They could write their final report now, but they'll save it to a week before the midterms. I hate Trump, I hate Trump, I blame Trump, I blame Trump.



TRAVIS: Amend, that's their only calling card.



HANNITY: Well, it's a predetermined outcome and they're even -- they're even saying it.



Anyway, Joe good to see you. Clay, always good to see you.



Coming up another day, another excuse for Kamala Harris as the crisis in the VPs office continues to mount. Leo 2.0 Terrell, Tammy Bruce, they weigh in on this busy news breaking Friday night.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: No doubt, you know, COVID, for example. I mean, we're all -- we -- you know, everybody is frustrated with that, and I understand and I fully appreciate. There is a level of malaise. We're in two years into this thing, you know, people are that -- we want to get back to normal. We all do.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Back to the America malaise speech because of the pandemic. Whose fault is that? It was Donald Trump's fault that they ran out of testing kits? Is it Donald Trump's fault they ran out of therapeutics, monoclonal antibodies or they're not mass producing these antivirals that are out there?



Now, of course, Harris isn't the first failed Democrat to try and blame some abstract concept for their own failure. Her comments -- well, rightly, are being compared to this guy Jimmy Carter. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JIMMY CARTER, FORMER PRESIDENT: The threat is nearly invisible. In ordinary ways, it is a crisis of confidence. It is a crisis that strikes at the very heart and soul and spirit of our national will. This is not a message of happiness or reassurance, but it is the truth and it is a warning.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: All right. Apparently, Harris knows no history doesn't notice the real malaise is right in her own office. She's now lost seven staffers in less than a year, and the commentary and the leaking say she's not particularly nice to the people that work for her.



It doesn't help that Harris has her new communications director, Jamal Simmons, is a man who has openly criticized her, Joe Biden and the vaccine in the past and has made other past comments that he's ready had to apologize for just hours after getting his new job.



Here with reaction FOX News contributors Leo 2.0 Terrell. Tammy Bruce is back with us.



Tammy, I'll start with you tonight, and I'm thinking -- well, nobody wants to work for her. There's not a single thing we can point to that they're successful at. Their one big day yesterday was January the 6th, and the truth came out that Donald Trump called up the National Guard two days prior. Nancy Pelosi and the mayor of D.C. failed to go along with Trump's plan and no National Guard.



TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Uh-huh. Well, you know, reality is always going to be their problem. Reality is not their friend, which is why they're always trying to gaslight us. It's interesting with this new communications director, this is a problem when schools stop teaching history. I'm sure that if she had any idea and she is a woman who should know that when that word comes up, everyone thinks of Jimmy Carter.



And yet it didn't occur to her and it still hasn't occurred to her staff this is the problem with the staff leaving. They, she inevitably is blaming her staff just like the Democrats blame everyone other than themselves for their problems and when you do that, you don't look at yourself as needing to change or needing to find some new information or to adjust your own approach.



So you're going to see the same Kamala and the same Kamala is one who doesn't know what she's doing. She doesn't know history. She doesn't know what the right thing is to say because she doesn't think about people other than herself. Now, for America, of course, that's bad news. This is why the policies fail because the policies are about their agenda, not about what's going to be best for the American people. It's all theory.



And we've got we've got some problems here because that's what they're stuck on, we're not even a second thought we're maybe a tenth thought and that's what worries me about the next year.



HANNITY: You know, I watch and in my humble opinion just as an observer and I've been very outspoken and polls now show a majority of the American people, Leo, agree with me that Joe's in a serious cognitive decline, and we're watching this. We see his failures, we see his slip-ups that are constant seems to be getting worse -- I don't know what's worse, if Joe or Kamala.



I mean the polls show that they're equally bad.



TERRELL: They are equally bad and the thought of picking either one is horrible. Let me tell you right now. Joe Biden, you're right, physically, mentally, he's not the same Joe Biden of 2016. But kamala is just horrible.



Sean, I don't think there's any other department head where they lost seven key employees. The only person who could probably work with her is her husband. He should be appointed chief of staff within her office. She's unlikable and it's been like that since she was the attorney general of California. No one likes to work with her because she's only thinking about herself.



That term malaise in which Tammy echoed in which Kamala used, this country has gone backwards the last nine months primarily because they did everything possible to undo all the success of President Donald Trump and what they have done is put this country in chaos and they're running afraid.



They are afraid of 2022 because they know it's going to be a public rejection of everything Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have done.



HANNITY: And my New Year's resolution is to break bread with Leo 2.0 Terell so he doesn't become Leo 1.0. That's an inside joke, Tammy. He obviously, you got it.



All right. Straight -- thank you both -- straight ahead, an update. Alec Baldwin, his involvement in the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust". Why won't he turn over his phone?



Sara Carter continuing her exclusive reporting on the issue of fentanyl and the crisis at the border.



Much more as we continue.



Now, last month, the search warrant was issued for Alec Baldwin's cell phone and tonight, a new report indicates that police are still actively working to get that phone? He's not turning it over?



Here with the latest is FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett.



Why would he not want to fully cooperate when he says he's not responsible at all?



GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Because he's Alec Baldwin and he tends to do what he wants and he's out of control most of the time. Look, if New Mexico authorities are asking for help from New York to gain access to material on his cell phone, it sure sounds like he hasn't handed over his cell phone that was -- he was supposed to hand over pursuant to a warrant, lawful warrant issued three weeks ago.



I mean, it's foolhardy to not cooperate because you're alienating the very people who have the power to criminally indict you in this case for involuntary manslaughter. You always want to comply.



So when they came to him and said please hand over your cell phone, we want to look at the photographs, the video files, the emails, the text messages to find out what happened in the lead-up to the shooting death of Elena Hutchins he should have immediately given it to them. Instead he told them, take a hike, go get a warrant.



Once they got the warrant, it appears now he still hasn't handed it over. What you do not do is go on national television and say, I never pulled the trigger, which gun experts say is next to impossible. You don't say I bear no responsibility and I've been told I'm not going to be criminally indicted and for God's sakes don't mock gun safety protocols that actors are required to follow according to their own union rules. But instead he made lied about it. He joked about those safety protocols.



Look, Alec Baldwin is his own worst enemy. He is facing potential criminal charges for gross negligence and recklessness, which is involuntary manslaughter not just for the handling of the gun in a reckless manner. But he's the on location producer. He has a duty to ensure the safety of the crew and he may well have been on notice that there were gun mishaps prior to the fatal shooting.



So it would not surprise me that he is criminally charged sometime in the future and he would have only himself to blame.



HANNITY: And foolishly, he did that interview and now he's locked into that story completely and anything he says or anything on that phone that contradicts what he says would not work out well for him.



Great analysis as always, Gregg Jarrett. Thank you.



Now, all week, we've been bringing you exclusive reporting about a deadly surge of fentanyl and trafficking out of southern border. This is a massive major health safety national security threat Biden-Harris, the media mob they want you to ignore. It's the number one killer of kids 18 to 34. Nobody wants to talk about it seemingly. It's getting worse every day.



Sara Carter has been following this story for us and she gives us the latest update -- Sara.



SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, Sean. It's a tragedy.



And you know, as the CDC, along with the DEA and other law enforcement agencies continue to assess the collateral damage of what's been happening with these counter fentanyl pills on our streets that are being brought into the United States illegally by the Mexican drug cartels, you know, it's the families that have to pick up the pieces the families that have to live with the trauma.



I spoke to Virginia Krieger, her daughter Tiffany Robertson died at the age of 26 in 2015, and she is here to issue a warning to all parents about the poison that is on our streets. Take a listen to this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CARTER: Tell me a little bit about Tiffany.



VIRGINIA KRIEGER, MOTHER: Tiffany was -- she was a bright just really talented beautiful person inside, just not just on the outside but inside. You know she was the daughter that everyone wished they could have. She was just wonderful. She was my best friend.



I was really lucky to have her in my life and I miss her every day now that she's not.



CARTER: Explain to me what happened.



KRIEGER: Tiffany had fallen through a porch and the porch was in poor repair. It gave way when she went up on the elevator porch to the door and she fell two stories down, and herniated three lumbar discs in her spine.



So she did everything she should do. She went to the emergency room. They referred her back to her physician. They referred her out to a neurosurgeon and in the meantime, they give her a recommendation to use Tylenol, an ibuprofen for pain. That was right during that window where um a lot of things were coming up with the -- you know, the opioid crisis --



CARTER: Right.



KRIEGER: And people were concerned about addiction.



A friend of a friend offered her a Percocet to help her get through until that neurosurgeon appointment. And the Percocet was a fake pill. It was pure fentanyl and it killed her.



CARTER: And you want -- you want to warn other parents so they don't have to go through what you went through.



KRIEGER: Exactly. You know, if someone had told me because -- believe me - - if somebody had said to me that my daughter would have died the way she did, I would have laughed and I would have told them they were crazy. You know, I did not in a million years think that my daughter would ever take a pill from somebody that didn't come from a bottle with her name on it. I never thought that my daughter would you know die a fentanyl.



CARTER: And your daughter had children.



KRIEGER: She had two three and five years old at the time, and the ripple and the collateral damage that it caused her children is another story, another American tragedy that isn't even being told yet.



So I'm trying to warn parents out there that I was you at one point. I was that parent who said, oh, this could never happen to my child until the day it did. And so, what I'm trying to warn them is that it could happen very well to your child. All it takes is one time and the odds are high that at some point in their life, they're going to accept a pill from a friend or they might try a drug and in today's environment, there's a one in 20 chance that they're going to die.



I can't bring my child back. My child will never come back and I can never fix it. But if I can save their kids, then I feel like I've done something.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARTER: Sean, in 2021, the DEA seized more than 20.4 million, 20.4 million pills, counterfeit pills, on the street containing fentanyl. Of all the pills that they seized, over 40 percent of those pills were deadly. That's a warning to everyone.



The story doesn't end here, Sean. We're going to continue to report on this. This is a national security issue, as well as an issue that families are dealing with daily, and we'll make sure to get to the bottom of it. Thank you, Sean.



HANNITY: That's our great reporting. I know people that lost their children from this. This -- its own pandemic in a way, and lives can be saved. Everybody needs to understand how bad this is.



Sara, thank you. Great reporting.



CARTER: Right.



HANNITY: We'll have more HANNITY right after this.



