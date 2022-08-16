'Hannity' on Trump raid, Minneapolis Teachers Union layoffs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. And, Tucker, welcome back. Good to have you.

And welcome to HANNITY.

And tonight, while President Biden lounges on the beach in Kiawah in South Carolina, we're now tracking multiple breaking stories tonight, including new developments from the shooting death potentially caused by Alec Baldwin.

We have more hypocrisy on climate change, this time with private jet Hollywood hypocrite Leonardo DiCaprio. Wait until you hear what he did.

And a shocking report from Minnesota where one teachers union would decide to lay people off based on their race regardless of their seniority. We'll tell you that story.

And later, we'll show you how one brave Good Samaritan took matters into his own hands by chasing down a violent robbery suspect.

But first tonight, tensions remain very high only one week after the FBI's raid on the 45th president's home, Mar-a-Lago. Now this unprecedented search and seizure has further eroded, sadly, many Americans' trust in the FBI and the DOJ and is now causing the outrage all across the country.

Make no mistake: the FBI has earned their shattered reputation, and tonight, we're going to break down very specifically why conservatives and Trump supporters and many Republicans no longer trust what should have been and should be and can be and once was the premier law enforcement agency in the entire world. Let me be clear and this is very important, criticizing and questioning the atrocious behavior of the upper echelon of the FBI is not in any way, shape, manner or form a call to violence.

Just today, FOX News is learning that former President Trump directed his team to reach out to the Department of Justice. The message, Donald Trump will do whatever he can to help our country because, quote, the temperature has to be brought down.

Now, President Trump is right. On this program, we totally condemn all threats against the FBI and every other member of law enforcement. If you watch this show, we are consistent.

No doubt there are cops that are bad apples. We saw that in the George Floyd case. They commit crimes. They abuse their power and target their political enemies. Those people must all be held accountable in a court of law and that would also apply to bad apples in the FBI.

Now, sadly, that almost never happens if Donald Trump or a Trump supporter is the target of the abuse. For example, take a look at former FBI official Peter Strzok. Think deeply about this. Go back to August 8th, 2016. Strzok's girlfriend, top FBI lawyer Lisa Page, absolutely terrified at the prospect of a Trump presidency. She texts Peter Strzok, her lover, her colleague. Quote: Trump's not ever going to become president, right, right? Strzok response: he's not. We'll stop it.

He said that as -- he said all of that is a top FBI official, one that worked directly for the top leadership in the FBI. Then a week later, Strzok texted, quote, I want to believe that the path that you threw out for consideration and Andy, presumably Andrew McCabe's office, that there's no way he gets elected. But I'm afraid we can't take that risk uh it's like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before 40.

So, a top FBI agent with an insurance policy will stop it to thwart the will of the American people and ensure that one candidate can never win a free or fair election in America. By the way, where's that January 6 committee looking into this issue?

Now, of course, the insurance policy was none other than the Russia collusion hoax. Peter Strzok became the lead investigator into this bogus conspiracy theory, his bias was clear. It was obvious. His mission was political. And yet, Strzok, he never ever faced legal consequences.

It's why I often say we don't have equal justice or equal application of our laws in America any longer. That is a sad thing to say but sadly it's true. Strzok ends up with a book deal. His anti-Trump FBI girlfriend got hired by MSDNC.

Strzok himself has received numerous invitations to appear all over cable news, including this morning. He was on with liberal morning Joe, our old friend. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETER STRZOK, FORMER FBI AGENT: It's not that the FBI is targeting any one side or the other. What you see is the FBI going out on a day in/day out basis objectively investigating allegations of law.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: The guy that said, we'll stop it, we'll stop it. The FBI will stop it, and if your plan doesn't work, we've got an insurance policy. No way he's going to win.

The lack of self-awareness there, it should seem shocking to everybody. But keep in mind, neither Strzok nor his superiors at the FBI, none of them have ever been held accountable.

For example, Peter Strzok's boss Andrew McCabe also was very open about his hatred for Donald Trump. McCabe, along with Jim Comey, we know he hates Trump, and Yates -- Sally Yates, Rod Rosenstein, they all signed off on either the FISA warrant or the three subsequent renewal warrants. In doing so, all of them lied on an application that at the top of the application says verified, that they verified the information.

We now know none of it was true. All of the information that they used was unverifiable because it's all been debunked. They committed fraud against the court of law, no equal justice or application of our laws. Nobody was held accountable. The evidence they used was neither true nor was it verified or verifiable.

The bulk of the supporting material in each of those FISA applications was that woman, Hillary Rodham Clinton's dirty Russian misinformation dossier that she paid for. They were warned that the dossier was filled with salacious campaign op research, including Russian disinformation, and it was not to be trusted. They were -- they were warned by even Bruce Ohr in August of 2016. Don't use it. And yet they used it anyway.

And they swore in a court of law that it was verified because as McCabe once admitted, they didn't have that dossier. They weren't going to get that visa application approved and they were desperate to spy on the Trump campaign at that particular time, and the Trump transition team and later the Trump White House.

No one was ever charged with lying to the FISA court, even after they all admitted, oh, you know, well, I guess if I had to do it all over again, I wouldn't do it. And if I knew now, what I should have known then. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): If you knew then what you know now, would you have signed the warrant application in June of 2017 against Carter Page?

ANDREW MCCABE, FORMER FBI OFFICIAL: No, sir.

GRAHAM: OK.

If you knew then what you know now, would you have signed the warrant application?

ROD ROSENSTEIN, FORMER DEPUTY ATTORNEY GENERAL: No, I would not.

GRAHAM: I believe you didn't know that what you signed was wrong. The question is, if you had known, you wouldn't assign it. Is that correct?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, if I had known that it contained incorrect information, I certainly wouldn't have signed it.

GRAHAM: Knowing then what you know now about all the things that we've come to find, would you have still signed the warrant application against Carter Page in October, January and April?

JIM COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: No, I would want a much more complete understanding of what we write.

GRAHAM: Thank you very much.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: So they're all admitting that they said they signed a document that has verified -- the word verified at the top -- was not verifiable. Not one person held accountable for what is corruption and an egregious abuse of power, especially not the patron saint of the FBI, Jim Comey, himself.

After getting fired by the former president, Comey, of course, leaked privilege material to "The New York Times" through a friend in order to smear Donald Trump. Of course, Comey's home was never raided by the FBI.

By the way, neither was Hillary Clinton's house in Chappaqua and she grossly mishandled classified information, then attempted to cover her tracks. She deleted 33,000 emails. Nobody had ever heard of Bleach Bit before that. We all know what it is now.

Comey gave her a free pass. Then even though he found evidence of serious crimes, including that the fact that her servers were hacked by foreign entities that put our country at risk, nah, we're not going to charge Hillary. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

COMEY: Secretary Clinton's use of a personal email domain was both known by a large number of people and readily apparent. She also used her personal email extensively while outside the United States, including sending and receiving work-related emails in the territory of sophisticated adversaries. Given that combination of factors, we assess it is possible that hostile actors gained access to Secretary Clinton's personal email account.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Hostile regimes had access to top secret classified information. She allowed that to happen and she was not held accountable.

So let's be very clear here. If you're Hillary Clinton and put your country at risk, you're going to get a free pass. If you're Jim Comey, you leak confidential government material through a friend to the media mob, you get a free pass.

If you're a high-ranking, Trump-hating bureaucrat who lies to a FISA court, you'll also get a free pass. If you're a top FBI investigator who vows to use his power to stop a free and fair election, we'll stop it. We've got an insurance policy. You'll get a pass also.

If you're Hunter Biden, you can sell access to the federal government, to China, to Russia, to Ukraine and even implicate your own father, the big guy, over and over again and you're going to get a pass. No early morning raid on Hunter Biden or Joe Biden. That will probably never happen despite the prima facie case against him.

And if you're Joe Biden, you can leverage one billion taxpayer dollars, get a Ukrainian prosecutor fired who is investigating your crack addicted son who was making millions of dollars and he had no experience with Ukraine, oil, energy, gas, whatsoever. Nothing's going to happen. On the other hand, if you are a conservative, watch out.

If you're Roger Stone, you commit a process crime. You lied to Congress, you're going to get a massive pre-dawn raid, guns drawn, frogmen in the water, complete with fake news CNN cameras tipped off to be there at 5:45 in the morning and film it all.

If you're Paul Manafort and you commit a FARA violation or a tax violation, again, hardly crimes that are dangerous to society, another massive pre- dawn raid, guns pointed at your face, your wife's face, followed by months of solitary confinement to break you.

By the way, his new book out, you should read it. It's called "Political Prisoner". It's out by the way tomorrow Paul Manafort will be on the show tomorrow. You need to read that book.

If you're Peter Navarro, you get charged with a misdemeanor. You get shackled at the airport for a misdemeanor, handcuffed, thrown in jail. The same cell that John Hinckley was thrown in, the guy that tried to assassinate Ronald Reagan.

Now even the 45th president of the United States, he has been targeted by an early morning raid and not only did agents show up in force guns drawn to the former president's home, but they also demanded that the security cameras be turned off, and they even blocked the president's attorneys from observing the search.

Now why would they do that? How many years have we fought for body cams on police to keep everybody honest? Why wouldn't you want the surveillance cameras kept on, anything you're hiding?

Now, tonight, Congress has a duty to hold the FBI and the Department of Justice, those people at the top levels accountable. Instead, top Democrats in the majority are acting like cheerleaders. Just listen to the congenital liar himself, Adam Schiff.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA): If the Trump people represented that they provided all the classified or national security information and didn't, that's a serious problem. And I could tell you, anyone in the intelligence community that had documents like that marked top secret SCI in their residence after authorities went to them, you know, they would be under serious investigation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: You mean like Hillary? Oh, that's right. She's a Democrat. Why talk about her?

When it comes to Donald Trump or Trump associates, it's always guilty until proven innocent, and that congenital liar by the way doesn't care about evidence or truth. He just wants to smear, slander, besmirch Donald Trump every single moment of every day.

Now, of course, for years, the media mob has always been more than happy to give that liar a platform to spew even more lies. Here's a quick reminder.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

SCHIFF: Donald Trump is someone who has shown when he's not held accountable. He goes on to commit worse and worse abuses of power. So I agree with Judge Carter in California. I think there is evidence that the former president engaged in multiple violations of the law and that should be investigated.

We have the president of the United States engaged in a shakedown of a foreign president, a president United States even as he is withholding vital military support to an ally asking a favor of that ally to investigate his opponent.

I've been very clear over the last year, a year and a half, that there is ample evidence of collusion in plain sight.

Certainly say with confidence that there is significant evidence of collusion between the campaign and Russia.

There is already in my view ample evidence in the public domain on the issue of collusion if you're willing to see it.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: Adam Schiff is a dishonest, corrupt, congenital liar political hack. But sadly, many leaders in the FBI are just mirroring the kind of destructive, unethical behavior as him.

Let me be unequivocal in my statement. We don't support violence as conservatives. We believe in law enforcement, law and order, and safety and security. And we believe all law enforcement needs to be protected.

We just want you to stop giving us reasons not to trust you. You're earning distrust by allowing all of these people that are corrupt and have abused power to get away with it.

The Director Wray, clean up this mess, stop treating conservatives one way Democrats another way that would be a great first step and then get rid of the bad apples at the top of your organization.

Now, punish the people that are corrupt. Punish the people that abuse their power, because it's tarnishing the reputation of the 95 percent of good agents that serve this country with honor and distinction and it's unfortunate that most of us who are the most inclined to revere law enforcement now have a deep distrust because of the actions of a few and you haven't cleaned it up.

Here now with more, editor in chief of justthenews.com, John Solomon, with some breaking news tonight.

John, what do you got?

JOHN SOLOMON, EDITOR IN CHIEF, JUSTTHENEWS.COM: Yeah, listen, for the first time, we have confirmation that the FBI and the Justice Department believes it over-collected evidence when it was at Mar-a-Lago, meaning it collected evidence that was not covered by the search warrant.

Tonight, I have confirmed from two different sources that the Justice Department called President Trump's defense lawyers today, confirming that they did take his three passports. They are making arrangements to send it back, saying they are obligated to return it because it's outside the scope of the subpoena.

They have also informed the Trump defense lawyers, the Justice Department has over the last few days that there's likely privileged materials that the FBI collected that now has to be segregated and returned to the president. Those privileges could be attorney-client privilege or more likely executive privilege.

Now this is remarkable. I talked to a lot of FBI people today who told me this warrant was already remarkably broad. They basically go in and get anything that looked like a presidential record to then collect something like a passport which most agents can recognize pretty quickly or privileged documents raise concerns among career FBI officials. You're going to see some of them quoted in my story tomorrow about just how this raid was conducted and the sort of lack of precision that was carried out during this raid.

HANNITY: You know, John, I'm looking at all this and you and I covered this whole story about corruption at the upper levels of the FBI. Director Wray was supposed to clean it up, why didn't he?

SOLOMON: It's a great question, right? There -- I think a lot of people I talk to say if you don't have accountability for the people who did it before, you never clean up the system that comes after it. The temptation to do these things, to go overly broad to cheat on a warrant or to mislead a court or mislead Congress is high because really no one paid a terrible penalty for what happened during Russia collusion.

And I think most of the experts I've talked to in the last three or five weeks, are we back at another point that looks like Russia? Increasingly, they're saying yes, that the basic rules are not being followed, even if the FBI has a good reason to look for something, the rules aren't being followed and I think the reason is there really hasn't been a consequence for cheating or breaking the rules in the most recent past.

HANNITY: Well, we will we will stop them and if your plan doesn't work, we've got an insurance policy. No penalty.

John Solomon, editor-in-chief of justthenews.com, thank you.

Joining us now is the attorney for President Trump, Lindsey Halligan, is with us.

I want to very specifically -- are there other items that you can name besides the passports that were taken that should never have been taken?

LINDSEY HALLIGAN, ATTORNEY FOR FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: That's the thing. We don't know exactly what they took. We've asked multiple times for a real inventory description of what was taken. But the inventory list they gave us is borderline worthless.

It doesn't say where the documents were located, what specifically was taken. Now we know they seized his passports, two of which were expired, and they gave them to his attorneys today. So he'll have them soon.

But we have real concerns in terms of whether they were right to take certain things. The Department of Justice is not communicating with us as to what the evidence is and what their intentions are, but we will continue to try to get to the bottom of it. The Department of Justice clearly has different rules for Donald Trump than anyone else out there. The whole system truly does suffer when they write different rules for different people.

HANNITY: Why were you and another attorney of the president denied access to watch what was going on? And who specifically were they asking to turn off the surveillance footage?

HALLIGAN: They didn't give us a reason for preventing us from going inside the property. I even tried to get in the property just for sake of air conditioning because it was like 95 degrees outside, and they were there from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30, I think.

But they wouldn't even let me stand inside the property where they weren't searching. They asked President Trump, and I think his managers, to turn off the surveillance, which they didn't.

HANNITY: Right. Okay. We appreciate you being with us. Thank you.

President Trump -- Lindsey, thank you, president Trump's attorney.

Joining us with more reaction, Eric Trump is with us.

Eric, you were with your dad that morning, that day, a week ago. Let's go through what you know and now these new developments.

But I also want you to stand back and look at the six-year history that I just laid out here. I mean, you have -- you have a guy by the name of Peter Strzok saying, we will stop him. This is in the summer of 2016 leading into your father's election.

Then, if your plan doesn't work, don't worry, we have an insurance policy. It's like if you're -- if you're the unlikelihood that you die before -- if you're 40 or below 40. He actually said that.

None of these people that signed these fives warrants were ever held accountable. How do we -- how can we say we have equal justice in this country and all those people got away with it?

ERIC TRUMP, SON OF FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP: We can't, Sean, because we don't.

And, you know, the one thing I'll tell you, it's caused the greatest fundraising. My father's poll numbers have absolutely gone through the roof. They're not even talking about any other Republican candidates because they've all kind of, you know, disappeared. They're not even in the equation.

I mean, last night, I had an argument between two people in a restaurant who are trying to buy Lara and I dinner to apologize to what the -- you know, for what the United States government has done to our family, Sean. I mean, you wouldn't believe the energy out there.

I've been through all of these firestorms over the year. I've never seen America more mad than it is right now. There's only so many times you can cry wolf. People are not buying this sham in the country.

They see the weaponization of the FBI. They're calling it the police state in this country. People get this for what it is, Sean. The -- you know, they've removed the wool from people's eyes and people know exactly what's going on.

They're targeting Donald Trump. They're targeting his family. They're targeting everybody around him. They're targeting his lawyers.

Anybody that's close to Donald Trump, anybody who's effective, they're targeting right now. And people understand this for exactly what it's worth.

HANNITY: I named all of the names, all the people that signed the FISA warrant. I read the text of Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. I read the list of every conservative associated with your dad and these pre-dawn raids, guns drawn -- in some cases, the media tipped off so they can capture it all on camera at 5:45 in the morning. How convenient.

And now, your own -- your own father's home has been raided and they just started taking boxes out randomly and going through Melania's wardrobe apparently as well.

And the question is, back in June, your father offered to give them everything. Isn't that true? The room that they asked him to padlock which he agreed to?

E. TRUMP: Yeah, that's exactly right, Sean. My father has been so cooperative. I mean -- and that's what doesn't make sense to the whole family.

My father said, anything you guys need, let me know. Anything you need, you know, let us know, like -- I mean, the lawyer when I first told him about this, he goes, I can't believe this. Like we had the greatest relationship with these people. Your father literally was with them in earlier June --

HANNITY: They put that -- by the way, they put that in writing.

E. TRUMP: Anything you need at all, you let us know, and we'll give it to you.

HANNITY: They put that in writing in February of last year, of this year, February of this year, they said, you've been so cooperative.

So this really isn't about -- isn't this really about a fishing expedition, January 6, taxes or anything else -- you know, if your father spit on the sidewalk, isn't that what they're really looking for?

E. TRUMP: Absolutely, it's a fishing expedition. I mean, they pulled the warrant on Friday. They didn't actually execute the warrant until Monday. So when I hear about these nonsense speculations about nuclear codes, okay? So, you know, FBI agents were so busy on a weekend that you know over nuclear codes they waited four days. I mean, it's nonsense.

Sean, it's absolutely fishing. And you know it's the exact same playbook that they use during Russia the exact same reporters are being leaked information that were used as the sources for the whole Russia hoax.

I mean, go line up all the reporters who are getting inside information, unsolicited information during the Russia hoax. They're the exact same people that the FBI are leaking to now it's the same reporters reporting on the same thing the same story. They're going to their friends in the Democratic media who are effectively the lobbyist arm of the Democratic Party, and they're leaking stories about Donald Trump or him (ph).

HANNITY: All right. Last question.

E. TRUMP: We're 90 days out, Sean, from the midterms. It's not -- it's not surprising -- this timing is not surprising and it's backfiring on these people.

HANNITY: Will you -- you still have the surveillance tape, is that correct? Will you -- are you allowed to share that with the country?

E. TRUMP: Absolutely, Sean, at the right time. And your body cam point was spot on. That's why cops wear body cams. They don't tell you to turn off cameras. They want transparency, and that's not what happened here.

HANNITY: And, you know, for a fact they asked for the cameras to be turned off?

E. TRUMP: They asked for the cameras to be turned off.

HANNITY: Wow. All right. Eric Trump, unbelievable times, thank you for being with us.

When we come back, more outrageous hypocrisy. Kamala Harris, we've got the tape. Also information about the Mar-a-Lago raid. You're not going to get anywhere else as we check in with Trump attorney Alina Habba and Greg Jarrett, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. Far left Democrats, they continue to use the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid to launch more baseless smears and slander against the 45th president, including the ever-struggling Vice President Kamala Harris who said this on Friday about the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I will say as a former prosecutor but as a citizen of our nation, any attacks on law enforcement are completely unacceptable and any so-called leader who engages in rhetoric that in any way suggests that that law enforcement should be exposed to its that kind of danger is irresponsible and can result in dangerous activities.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Wait a minute. She's probably talking about herself.

Take note, beware, they're not going to stop, the rioters in the summer of 2020. They're not going to stop. They shouldn't stop. We're not going to stop. Take note, beware.

Well, it seems to go against their own behavior. Oh, and then of course tweeting out a bail fund for the rioters because that's what she did in the summer of 2020, and by the way, none of that brought about any extra piece over time.

Anyway, for some example, the Minnesota man that was freed by Kamala Harris's backed riot bail fund was charged with murder last year, and it was Harris herself who said nationwide demonstrators are not going to stop. Here on this program, we condemn all threats of violence against all law enforcement and all rioting.

Yeah, the 574 that nobody in the on the left pays attention to, the ones the media mob told us were mostly peaceful that killed dozens of Americans and caused billions in property damage and thousands of cops injured with bricks and rocks and bottles and Molotov cocktails.

Here now is Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba, along with FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett who, by the way, has a must read column on FOXnews.com exposing A.G. Garland's dangerous behavior.

Let's talk about the double standard, Alina. I gave a whole list of my opening monologue tonight. If you're a conservative, you're treated one way. If you're Donald Trump or a Trump supporter, you're treated a very different way.

Here's the vice president lecturing us and she herself is telling rioters they're not going to stop nor should they stop. She's the one promoting a bail fund for the people involved. So are we supposed to really listen to her? Where's that investigation?

ALINA HABBA, ATTORNEY FOR FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Sean, if you use your First Amendment right, we're going to come after you and call you a domestic terrorist. I just want you to be prepared. So you and I are going to share a jail cell. That's basically what she said. You know, don't disagree with us or we're going to come after you.

This is not American. This is not American. When are we done with this? Everybody needs to get on the same page, cut the garbage and realize what has happened to our country. Sore losers cannot punish the right side of America because we see the country for what it is.

We are failing. Inflation is high. Trump is leading in the polls. If he quit tomorrow, this would all be done, Sean. This would be done.

I tell him all the time -- you want to be done, you want to fire me, get rid of me, say you're not running. You will not leave lawyers anymore, you'll be done. This is the most sick version of our country I've ever seen honestly.

HANNITY: You know, Gregg, we followed all this closely, this whole Russia collusion hoax, narrative. We've seen all the raids on conservatives, and then none of the people responsible for lying to FISA courts, none of the people responsible like Hillary Clinton, you know, classified documents emails. By the way, 33,000 deleted, that would be called obstruction where I grew up. Never, any accountability, there's no raids.

They've had Hunter Biden's laptop for two years. We know there's evidence of crimes on the laptop. We know it implicates his father, the big guy, and nobody seems to care about that, Gregg Jarrett. Why?

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Because there's no equal justice under the law that's engraved on the pediment of the United States Supreme Court. Merrick Garland has seen to that, and so is Christopher Wray and the FBI. And forgive me if I just don't trust the FBI that performed the warrant on Trump's home.

The FBI has a long and disgraceful record of lies and concealment and manipulation. You'll recall that an FBI lawyer literally doctored evidence in order to gain a warrant to spy on the Trump campaign. The FISA court excoriated the FBI when they discovered it and banished all FBI officials from ever appearing before them those that were involved.

The inspector general at the DOJ, they conducted an exhaustive investigation going through hundreds of similar cases and found a shameful pattern of lies, manipulation, concealment by the FBI in order to secure warrants to spy and to seize documents.

Take a look at this particular warrant that was served at Trump's home. It is a general search warrant, which is most often held to be unconstitution -- warrant -- unconstitutional. Warrants are supposed to be narrowly confined specific places to search and specific items to be seized.

This was a free-for-all. Go on in there grab whatever you want, turn the place upside down, ransack it. And I think that was the whole purpose of Merrick Garland and the FBI to go in there and try to find something, anything to implicate Donald Trump in any conceivable crime, perhaps some imagined seditious conspiracy related to the rioters on January 6. That's the truth of what's going on here I think.

HANNITY: And that would be the pretext of all this.

Alina, as the president's attorney, do you want the affidavit of Merrick Garland to be made public? I know the president has said he wants everything made public?

HABBA: Absolutely. I want to see what is there. You know, don't forget, we have the Hillary suit that we're still pursuing. We have motions to dismiss pending. I want to know why Rosenstein, why Schiff, why all these actors are held to a different standard than Republicans? I am sick and tired of seeing the Constitution be used differently depending on your politics. That is anti-American.

I want to see what's in that affidavit. What the basis was when you have a cooperating -- a cooperating president who had no problem letting you into his home twice before. What is your justification for a raid two months later and three months after you get the warrant with the judge who recused himself from my Hillary case? I want to understand that.

HANNITY: All right. Alina, thank you. Gregg Jarrett, as always, thank you.

Straight ahead tonight, a major update to Alec Baldwin's saga, not good for him.

Plus, the left's climate hypocrisy at an all-time high. The latest culprit: Leonardo DiCaprio. This is interesting information.

We've got Kayleigh McEnany, Monica Crowley. They will weigh in, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Now, tonight a major new update in the fatal film set shooting surrounding actor Alec Baldwin.

Here with the latest our own Christina Coleman.

Christina, what do you have tonight?

CHRISTINA COLEMAN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Sean. Well, an FBI lab test indicates that the gun that Alec Baldwin when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot could not have fired unless the triggered was pulled. That determination clearly contradicts what Alec Baldwin said in his December interview with ABC News.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ALEC BALDWIN, ACTOR: The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS ANCHOR: So, you never pulled the trigger?

BALDWIN: No, no, no. I would never point a gun at someone and pull a trigger. Never. No. That was the training I had. You don't point a gun at a man and pull a trigger.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COLEMAN: Baldwin's attorney tells us tonight the FBI report is being misconstrued. The gun fired in testing only one time without having to pull the trigger when the hammer was pulled back and the gun broke in two different places. The FBI wasn't able to fire the gun in any prior tests even when pulling the trigger because it was in such poor condition.

We're also learning tonight that New Mexico's office of the medical investigator has ruled the death an accident after reviewing autopsy and police records.

Now, since this shooting happened back on October 21st, New Mexico's occupation health and safety bureau slapped the production company behind this film "Rust" with a fine of nearly $137,000 for firearms safety failures. Investigators are still trying to figure out how live rounds ended up on this set -- Sean.

HANNITY: We need to get to the bottom of it.

Christina, thank you for that report

And also developing tonight, more alarming far-left climate politics surrounding, there he is, movie star Leonardo DiCaprio, as a new report finds that DiCaprio's nonprofit dished out grants to dark money groups which then funneled funds to a law firm heading up nuisance lawsuits against oil companies. The climate litigation and DiCaprio's arrangements specifically raises a whole host of legal and ethical concerns.

But hypocrisy and bad optics are nothing new for this climate activist because while DiCaprio and others, they preach a low carbon climate- friendly lifestyle, their actions tells a very different story. Going back years, DiCaprio, the likes of John Kerry, others, jet setting on their fancy private planes while telling everyone else they've got to cut back.

For example, you might remember the story from New Year's back when DiCaprio actually celebrated two New Year's eves in one year, one in Australia, one in Vegas, and he's been flying privately consistently years in and years out. And by the way, I don't have a problem with it, but stop lecturing us. Why is it always one rule for the far left elite and one rule for the rest of us?

Here with reaction, "Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany, along with former Trump Treasury official Monica Crowley.

Kayleigh, you know, I look at this, he also, we found out this year, was seen vacationing on a 315 foot super yacht which reportedly produces as much carbon sailing seven miles as the average car does in a year. He flew from Miami to New York and back in a single day hosting a fundraiser with Sean Penn. Then, of course, we have the big New Year's Eve extravaganza.

When he did finally fly commercial to attend a climate summit in Scotland last year, it made headlines. So, I can keep going. I have a lot more examples of Leonardo's hypocrisy.

How is it -- you know, how do they rationalize this in their minds, you know, they're if you understanding this while they're living this lifestyle?

KAYLEIGH MCENANY, "OUTNUMBERED" CO-HOST: And as they're saying, direct quote from Leonardo DiCaprio, that climate change is the most urgent threat facing our entire species. That is quite a claim, that's a superlative suggesting climate change is essentially going to kill us all. It's the most urgent threat.

It reminds me what leftist used all of time and the late great Rush Limbaugh always exposed it. Remember he said Ted Danson in 1988 said, in ten years, the oceans are going to rise, we'll all be gone, I'm paraphrasing. That didn't happen because 1998 rolled around and we're here.

And then al governor, of course, said January 27, 2006, that we were ten years away from climate change irreparably causing harms and destroying us all and Rush Limbaugh at the top of his page put a climate clock for ten years, and 2016 rolled around we were still here to tell the story and that was the year President Trump became president.

So, it is interesting the hyperbolic claims that are then butted up against absolute and complete hypocrisy. But would you expect anything more from the Hollywood elites? I don't.

HANNITY: Yeah.

You know, Monica, maybe my favorite is when he flew from France to New York City to a private jet to accept an environmental award before reappearing back in France the next day. And, you know, simply said he hitched a ride with a private jet owner who happened to be making the same trip. That's a nice rationale if you can get away with it.

MONICA CROWLEY, FORMER ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF THE TREASURY: Yeah, and, of course, they do get away with it because they all have the protection of the press which never questions or investigates any of this.

You know, Sean and Kayleigh, we talk a lot about hypocrisy and of course this behavior is hypocritical but the left doesn't really care about being called hypocrites, they don't care about the charge of hypocrisy again because they're a protected class.

But moreover this is about hierarchy. This is about the political and cultural ruling class in the West, in the United States, taking full advantage of all of the privileges afforded to them while wanting to deny those to you.

So, while they're jetting around the world and on their super yachts and enjoying life, they at the same time want to restrict your mobility, your ability to drive a combustion engine car where you want when you want, your ability to fly wherever you want when you want.

So, for them, this is about, yes, there is some top line concern about climate change and about the environment for them, for sure. But what it's really all about, guys, is that the energy sector overall, fossil fuels overall is really the biggest lever available to them to reengineer the entire capitalist system, the entire free market system. So that's why they constantly attack it while at the same time taking full advantage of it.

HANNITY: Both of you dead on the money, great calls.

Kayleigh McEnany, thank you. Monica, thank you.

All right, coming up, more left wing insanity in your kids' schools. You're not going to believe this one. What's in the latest Minneapolis teachers union agreement.

Now, should you be able to fire people based on tenure? Based on years experience? Or should you be able to fire them based on their race. Clay Travis, Leo 2.0 Terrell, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. Here's our video of the day. Look at your screen, restaurant owner in Los Angeles is being hailed as a Good Samaritan after he took down a suspected robber who attacked an elderly man earlier this month.

Now, the thief believed to be homeless took the victim's phone and wallet in broad daylight. When restaurant owner Tim Radcliff chased him down and held him before police arrived around ten minutes later. Now, the LAPD said they are adding 200 more officers to the Hollywood division as crime continues to spiral out of control.

Well, maybe if Kamala Harris didn't praise the defunding of the LAPD, maybe we could protect more people. Now, of course, it is only the latest example of far-left policy failures in major cities as residents in urban precincts all across the country continue to suffer under far left failed leadership.

For example, out in Minneapolis, the teacher's union there has reached a new agreement which stipulates that white teachers are to be laid off first regardless of their seniority in what appears to be blatantly racist and unlawful.

Here with reaction, Outkick founder Clay Travis with Leo 2.0 Terrell.

I don't know, Leo, to me that's simple basic fundamental discrimination 101. Racism 101.

LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: For 30 years, I've been fighting for equality as a civil rights attorney and that's inequality. That's backwards. You're a hundred percent correct. It's racist. It's discriminatory, it's illegal. It should be invalidated immediately.

I read what the union says. They said they want students to have teachers that look like them. Wrong. The students need teachers who will educate them. Educate. Not what they look like.

It is insulting that people are going to be judged based on color and, more importantly, Sean, color determines qualifications? Wrong. Skill, talent, experience, professionalism.

This is basically an extreme leftist socialist agenda on this equality critical race nonsense. It's illegal and should be invalidated immediately.

HANNITY: This would be institutionalizing racism, Clay.

CLAY TRAVIS, OUTKICK FOUNDER: Yeah, of course, it would. And I agree with everything Leo said.

Look, the foundation of the Democrat Party now is two things, Sean. It is everything is racist, and America is an awful place. That is basically everything that the Democrats believe, and if you drill down essentially every policy that they advocate for, that's what it is at its essence. It's wrong.

We're going to see a Supreme Court case this falls that deals with meritocracy versus affirmative action actually focused on a large extent on Asian kids. So what we're going to see I believe is we're going to move back towards equality and repudiate and reject this idea of equity which has taken over. You know they don't talk about equality anymore they talk about equity which is a different notion.

And so the Democrat Party broken at its core and this is perfect evidence of it in a city that has been ridden with all sorts of flaws associated with attempting to be as woke as they possibly can.

HANNITY: And, Leo, as a lawyer, why would they open themselves up for such a clear, clean, discrimination lawsuit that will cost them tens of millions of dollars?

TERRELL: Because they don't care. Logic is out the window. They are trying to -- I read the article. They're trying to make this a national model. It's going to get stopped at the first doorstep.

One last point, Sean, is this. The assumption that people of color got short changed, I have a bachelor's degree, I have a master's degree. I have a law degree.

It wasn't -- the color of the teacher was irrelevant. It was whether or not that teacher was competent. And thank you very much. I don't need to see a color for a teacher. I want to see the skill set.

But it's insulting to every African American or person of color that you need a person of color to teach you. I reject that.

HANNITY: I would imagine a big lawsuit.

Clay, last ten seconds, yours.

TRAVIS: Yeah, a hundred percent, I'm with Leo. I went to public school here in Nashville, I had phenomenal teachers who were black, I had phenomenal teachers who were white. You know how many times I thought about the race of the teacher? Zero.

I thought about, are they making sense? Are they making me smarter? That's what every parent cares about.

HANNITY: I was always thinking how hard are they going to make this test? I don't feel like studying hard.

But anyway, Leo, thank you. Clay, thank you.

More HANNITY next.

HANNITY: All right. Unfortunately, that's all the time we have left this evening. As always, thank you for being with us. You make the show possible. Thank you for that.

Please set your DVR so you never miss an episode of HANNITY.

In the meantime, let not your heart be troubled. Laura Ingraham, "THE INGRAHAM ANGLE" is next to take it home, and she's got a killer show.

