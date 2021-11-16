'Hannity' on Rittenhouse media coverage, Biden admin infighting

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on November 15, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: We have a surprise for you, ladies and gentlemen. The great Sean Hannity rips the reins from our hands and ably rides off into the 9:00 p.m., starting now.



SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Who's that guy? Oh I don't know.



All right. Tucker, thank you.



Welcome to HANNITY.



And tonight, the Biden White House is imploding. The blame game, the finger-pointing is in full gear after a disastrous 10 months to say the least in office. Joe and Kamala Harris are now turning on each other. It's getting very ugly.



Coming up, we'll bring in the very latest infighting out of the Biden White House. Plus, we're going to play the low lights from what was another awkward and embarrassing day for the cognitively struggling president and, of course, his incompetent vice president.



But, first, we begin with our top story tonight that is Kenosha, Wisconsin. Today, we heard closing arguments in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse but not before the judge threw out one of the charges. Now, Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed a misdemeanor gun charge, quote, possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor, because according to Wisconsin state law, the rule only applies to certain guns those with a short barrel. Rittenhouse was carrying a long rifle. Just the latest embarrassing setback for prosecutors who have been absolutely atrocious from beginning to end.



In his final pitch to jurors, the lead prosecutor Thomas Binger referred to the rioters in Kenosha as a crowd full of heroes. Okay, the heroes that were chasing Kyle down the street and ready to pound his head into the pavement, those guys?



Now, Binger was then bizarrely announced that in America, a person loses the right to self-defense when they have a gun. That is not true. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



THOMAS BINGER, LEAD PROSECUTOR: They have to convince you that Joseph Rosenbaum was going to take that gun and use it on the defendant because they know you can't claim self-defense against an unarmed man like this, you lose the right to self-defense when you're the one who brought the gun, when you're the one creating the danger, when you're the one provoking other people.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: None of which was proven in this court of law and the interesting thing is you have one case where you had their key witness admitting on the stand that he pointed a loaded gun at Kyle Rittenhouse before Kyle fired back. Another example with eyewitnesses of somebody trying to rip the gun out of his hands and of course somebody about to put his foot into his face into the pavement.



Now, this might be the single worst legal take in the history of any trial and it gets, yep, even worse. At one point, for whatever reason, Binger up the rifle used by Kyle Rittenhouse he put his finger on the trigger and pointed it at those sitting in the courtroom.



Binger obviously doesn't know a single thing about gun safety or self- defense or the rule of law. Rule number one, sir, is you never ever, ever, ever, ever under any circumstances point a gun loaded or unloaded at anyone even under any circumstances unless you plan to use it in self-defense.



Now, the verdict is in the hands of the jury. But let's not lose sight of how we got here. For several days in August of 2020, the city of Kenosha, in Wisconsin, they experienced a massive wave of violence arson looting vandalism assault a complete breakdown of law and order, all because of a lie that was pushed by the Democrats and of course their allies the media mob who falsely claimed that an unarmed African-American man named Jacob Blake was murdered by the police.



In fact, Jacob Blake was armed with a knife. He fought with the police and he refused to drop his knife as officers were attempting to arrest him for sexual assault charges.



But the left, they don't care about facts. They don't care about the law. They don't care about the truth. For them, the narrative is much more important than truth. So, of course they didn't lose sleep over the riots that followed.



And by the way, where's Liz Cheney? She's not lecturing the country on the Constitution. Liz, where's a commission looking into all those 500 plus riots in the summer of 2020, the riots that killed dozens of Americans, injured thousands of cops pelted with bricks rocks bottles and Molotov cocktails. I have yet to hear you call for a commission or lecture everybody on the rule of law and the Constitution.



You know, these are the riots that Kamala Harris promoted a bail fund for some of the rioters. Oh, that's right. It doesn't advance your real agenda which is to purge Donald Trump and all things Donald Trump from the Republican Party as you now are with your new best friends, the people that called your father a liar, a crook and a murderer. I hope you enjoy your new company.



The same Democrats that never bother to look at video evidence or talk to eyewitnesses or collect facts. They rushed to judgment time and time again in order to score cheap political points. They did the same thing in Ferguson, Missouri. Remember hands up don't shoot, Michael Brown, Officer Darren Wilson, we had numerous eyewitnesses that corroborated his story. Same thing in Baltimore, Freddie Gray. Trayvon Martin case.



They did the same thing with oh the Cambridge police, the Duke Lacrosse case, remember that case? The UVA rape case, the Richard Jewell case. More recently, Nicholas Sandmann, the 16-year-old slandered day in and day out by the media mob for wearing a MAGA hat.



One lie after another told about that young man. And don't forget, the dirty Russian bought and paid for Hillary Clinton dossier now Trump haters breathlessly push this Russia conspiracy theory this lie this hoax this narrative for five long years and none of it was true and the dossier's main source was just charged with lying to the FBI.



Another source was a Democratic operative with, guess what, close ties to the Clinton campaign.



It was so bad -- to their credit, "The Washington Post" they are the only ones to date that publicly redacted and retracted their own reporting on the dirty dossier. They can't stand by it.



What about everybody else? The conspiracy theorist -- the ever so loved Rachel Maddow at MSDNC, she have the moral courage to admit she was wrong? She lied to her audience, neither do any of her colleagues at MSDNC or her friends at fake news CNN, "The New York Times," all three broadcast networks they lied to this country to you the American people for years by the way in every one of these cases we've mentioned we got it right we didn't rush to judgment and we got the facts and we of course corroborated the sources that gave us the information before bringing it to you.



And now, the same thing is playing out all over again in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse last year during the campaign Joe Biden himself referring to Rittenhouse as a, quote, white supremacist. Last week, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries tweeted, quote, lock up Kyle Rittenhouse and just throw away the key. Multiple media outlets referring to Rittenhouse as a vigilante. Woke ice cream company Ben and Jerry's tweeting: The Rittenhouse trial displays yet again that our justice system is racist, how would this trial be going if he was a black 17-year-old across state lines illegally carrying an AR-15 and shot three white protesters we need real justice in the legal system. This isn't it.



One fake news journalist took it a step further tweeting: Well, if you're defending Kyle Rittenhouse, you must be a white supremacist.



Think about it, powerful politicians, powerful media figures ignoring key evidence, rushing to judgment as usual. Oh did, I mention, of course the case of Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh or Clarence Thomas or Richard Jewell or any of these examples. In this case, in order to destroy a 17- year-old, now year old young man, all because of their political agenda.



And by the way any unrest that follows will be their fault. That's right. Joe Biden, it will be your fault, just like it's your fault anything that happens to any American in the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan that you abandoned.



Hakeem Jeffries, you will be at fault. All of you in the media mob, it will be your fault. And everyone and anyone that rushed to judgment, as per usual, the same cast of characters, those of you that created an expectation among the public based on a set of lies with zero evidence, zero due process, zero presumption of innocence.



This is why we have these things. The rule of law is so critically important and, of course, the left doesn't care about any of this. It's just yet another reminder why most Democrats, most members of the media mob you cannot trust them and most people don't trust them. President Reagan once famously said, if fascism ever comes to America, it will come in the name of liberalism.



Here with more the author of "The Case for Vaccine Mandates," Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz, along with FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett.



Gregg, I thought it was an atrocious trial, start to finish, as it relates to the prosecution. They did not meet the high standard that they needed beyond a reasonable doubt. I would expect this jury to acquit. Now, based on the gun charge being thrown out, acquitted across the board. That's what I saw, but you really can't ever guess what a jury is going to do.



GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: No, it's folly to guess what a jury is going to do, but I agree with you about the facts and the evidence. The number of misrepresentations, deceptions and outright lies about the prosecution about the facts, the evidence and the law was really quite breathtaking for the prosecutor to stand there and tell the jury that you lose the right of self-defense if you bring a gun is outrageous. That's not the law at all.



The other major lie was when the prosecutor and he showed the clip holding the AR- 15up against his right shoulder, the defendant's right-handed pointing the gun at an imaginary Joseph Rosenbaum and saying this was the provocation and then he showed the videotape. What is the videotape show? it showed the defendant raising an empty left arm with a gun hanging on a sling near the right side because again he's right-handed.



The prosecutor tried to argue that the defendant was the initial aggressor and therefore he loses the right of self-defense, except the defendant regains the right of self-defense under the law if he withdraws and retreats. And then the prosecutor showed the videotape of the defendant retreating and actually narrates by saying, see here, you can see Rosenbaum chasing down the defendant.



You know, with prosecutors like that, who in the world needs a defense attorney.



HANNITY: Wow, great analysis.



Professor, I'm dying to get your take on closing arguments.



ALAN DERSHOWITZ, HARVARD LAW PROFESSOR: Well, first of all, the prosecutor clearly misstated the law. Let me correct him. I'm an expert on criminal law. I'm an expert on self-defense.



You can invoke self-defense if you have a gun and you shoot an unarmed person, if the unarmed person threatens your life by trying to hit you over the head with a skateboard or tries to pull a knife or hits you with his fists. Remember the Zimmerman case where the unarmed person was banging Zimmerman's head against the pavement and Zimmerman ultimately shot him.



So he just is wrong about that. So -- and he was wrong about again many other things involving the law.



The big issue in this case is the time frame. The defense tried to narrow the time frame to just the moments before the shooting, whereas the prosecution tried to put him on trial for the whole day. Why was he there? Was he really a medic? Was he a fraud?



Under the law, all of that is irrelevant. The only time frame is the moments before the shooting and did the defendant reasonably believe that his life was at risk by somebody coming at him with a skateboard, somebody trying to pull his gun away from him.



If the jury has reasonable doubt about that, they must acquit.



HANNITY: Eyewitness testimony, video evidence, and, of course, the lead witness admitting that he pointed a loaded gun first before Kyle shot in that incident. We have the video of his face almost getting stomped into the pavement. You mentioned the skateboard.



With that said let's go let's go John McLaughlin on both of you. Predictions.



Greg Jarrett, how does this end?



JARRETT: Well, there's a possibility of a mistrial if there's just one juror who doesn't agree with the rest. That would be disappointing in this case. But I think, thanks to the prosecution, and their powerful defense witnesses, the audiotape, the videotape and the photograph, I think prosecutors have made a solid persuasive compelling case of self-defense for the defendant which invites the question, why did they even bring this case? They did so under public pressure because the woke mob demanded it together with the media.



HANNITY: And, of course, then we also have the possibility of a mistrial with prejudice even post-verdict or the judge can overturn the verdict.



Professor, your prediction?



DERSHOWITZ: Well, I think -- I never predict because I've been in this business too long and jury's surprised and we don't know what the jury deliberations are about. We don't know what -- who the jurors are.



I do think that there can't be a possible conviction of attempted murder on the victim -- alleged victim who admitted that he had pointed a gun at him seconds before he was shot.



As to the two who were killed, I don't think you can make a prediction I do think that the evidence does not show beyond a reasonable doubt that he committed a crime and that even if he were to be convicted, there would be very, very, very serious issues on appeal.



So I'm not going to predict but I'm going to tell you that the right verdict in this case would be an acquittal. That doesn't mean that this young man should be praised for coming with an AR-15, that doesn't mean he's a hero, it just means the government failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he did not act in self-defense.



That's a high burden. I don't believe the government met it.



HANNITY: I don't believe they met it by any stretch, and I think they put on a very compelling case that in each case, in each instance, it was self- defense.



Professor, thank you. Greg Jarrett, thank you.



Tonight, as we await this verdict in Kenosha, they are now bracing for another wave of violent riots. Five hundred National Guard troops are now standing by. They've been called up by the governor, frankly, rightly so. It's sad but necessary.



Here with reaction, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, FOX News contributor Leo 2.0 Terrell. I look at the possibility of unrest, Pam, all the things starting with Joe Biden that knows nothing about this kid. I have seen no evidence that he is a white supremacist.



The media mob rushing to judgment like they always do, same predictable group of people. They offer no presumption of innocence, no due process, no belief that you're innocent until proven guilty. I would put the blame of any reaction by the public on them because they created an atmosphere where there was an anticipated result that's not coming.



PAM BONDI, FORMER FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL: They didn't, and Sean, it was a great legal analysis by Gregg and Alan.



You know, I've never in all my years of trying cases heard a jury instruction from a judge where he had to say, he had to instruct the jury ignore statements by the president of the United States because Joe Biden did call him a white supremacist. It's unbelievable. It's political and it's sad but true.



And that's why we need to fund the police. We need as many police officers out on our streets as possible so things like this don't happen again so people aren't out there destroying property, and people like Karl Rittenhouse don't have to be out there trying to protect their neighbors and their families' property.



HANNITY: In Ferguson, Leo, there was never hands up, don't shoot. That didn't happen. We had numerous eyewitnesses happen to be African-Americans that corroborated the story of Officer Darren Wilson. Same thing in Baltimore with Freddie Gray. The same thing down in Florida.



The same, you know, you have this rush to judgment Duke Lacrosse and UVA and Cambridge police and then of course the whole Russia collusion lie of five years. The same predictable cast of characters get it wrong.



When they -- when people react after they create this expectation, I blame them they're responsible for their comments that whip people into a frenzy. Am I wrong?



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: You're 100 percent correct and the left and the media does not care. They don't care if they lie. This is a political trial.



Kyle Rittenhouse is a political prisoner. It's about the Second Amendment. It's about the gun and you heard that prosecutor who was absolutely dead wrong about the right to have the gun. He waves his rights a privilege, that's a lie, he's absolutely wrong.



But it is the expectation. It's not a race case. The individual -- it's not a black versus white but it doesn't matter. They want chaos. That's why you got national guards on standby for what because the left wants something to happen, bad, period. But it's about the Second Amendment.



You look at the issue here, the gun -- this man had a right to defend himself and I'll give you the opinion, he should be found acquitted. As you correctly stated, the judge has the ace in the hole because he could declare a mistrial with prejudice.



HANNITY: When you have a group of people some might describe it as a mini mob chasing you down the street and you are running as fast as you can to get away from them and they can't catch up to you, Pam Bondi, and they're about to stomp their foot on your face and slam it into the pavement, I would say that's self-defense. If somebody points a loaded gun at you, I would say that self-defense. If somebody tries to attack you with a skateboard I would call the use of a weapon in that case self-defense.



Am I wrong on the law?



BONDI: No, Sean. Clear case of self-defense and in fact in this case, the prosecution's own evidence the video evidence is what's helping show that Kyle Rittenhouse defended himself that's why that video was so crucial to the defense in this case-- self-defense the whole way.



HANNITY: Yeah, I mean we're showing the video right there I mean at that moment and then he also tells a story then you add to that the powerful testimony of eyewitnesses. Leo, how much did that factor in, will that factor in the jury's minds?



TERRELL: Tremendous because I'll tell you right now everyone in America believe Kyle Rittenhouse story. Those were real tears, that was a real compelling story. He did not have the intent to hurt someone. He came there with the intent to help.



And in those moment of seconds in which the prosecution tried to slow it down, this was a split second decision and this man this young man defended himself. He should be released and acquitted unconditionally.



HANNITY: Let's make predictions. Pam Bondi, where do you see this going?



BONDI: Self-defense, not guilty.



HANNITY: Across the board?



BONDI: Across the board I hope if they follow the law.



HANNITY: If they follow the law, I agree with you, but that's an "if". The law of Wisconsin is clear, Leo, and that is that if you fear in -- if you have a fear that your life is in jeopardy or great bodily harm, you have the right to self-defense, there's no ambiguity to that law. Did the -- did the prosecution -



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Go ahead.



TERRELL: Thirty years of good years of being a criminal attorney, trial lawyer, hey, I see self-defense, I see acquittal.



HANNITY: I see acquit too. All right. So, now, we're what five of us. We'll see. But the hard thing is you can never predict what a jury will do. That I've learned in 33 years, so I say that with that caveat.



All right. Thank you.



Straight ahead, we're going to show you Jen Psaki's bizarre response to a question about Kyle Rittenhouse. Scott Brown, Kayleigh McEnany, they'll react.



Also, will detail a bombshell report citing massive dysfunction in the administration and the latest of Biden's blunders and Biden versus Kamala, apparently not a lot of love lost. Newt Gingrich weighs in on that and more as we continue on this breaking news night. Thanks for being with us.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Now team Biden, they're showing no remorse for their rush to judgment in the Kyle Rittenhouse case, showing no apologies for falsely suggesting that Rittenhouse was a white supremacist. Now, listen to this exchange between circle back propagandists at the White House, Jen Psaki, and our very own Peter Doocy. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: So, Peter, what I'm not going to speak to right now is anything about an ongoing trial, nor the president's past comments. What I can reiterate for you is the president's view that we shouldn't have, broadly speaking, vigilantes patrolling our communities with assault weapons. We shouldn't have opportunists corrupting peaceful protests by rioting and burning down the communities they claim to represent anywhere in the country.



As you know, closing arguments in this particular case which I'm not speaking to, I'm just making broad comments about his own view, there's an ongoing trial. We're awaiting a verdict. Beyond that, I'm not going to speak to any individuals or this case.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: How about an apology or if he really believes that there he's a white supremacist, how about bringing forth the evidence?



Once again a rush to judgment from Biden, the Democrats, the left, the media mob ignoring any facts to push a false narrative, needlessly dividing Americans.



Here with reaction, "Outnumbered" co-host, author of the bestseller "For Such a Time As This," Kayleigh McEnany, along with former Republican Senator Scott Brown.



Good to see you both.



How about an apology? Maybe while he's at it, Scott Brown, I have another apology. how about he apologize for partnering with the former Klansmen to stop the integration of schools and stop school busing because Joe Biden didn't want public schools to become in his words racial jungles. Maybe you can apologize for that too.



SCOTT BROWN (R), FORMER U.S. SENATOR: Well, you're not going to get any apology certainly and you have the press secretary who really can't carry the water for the president and all his blunders whether you start at the border, Afghanistan, the deficit, inflation she just can't keep up because there's a blunder every day.



And that being said, I'm going to answer your question guilty or acquitted -- well, the president, his team and all the people that you've already referenced have already prejudged the verdict. And not only is that wrong, it's dangerous because we do live in a nation of laws, we do have due process, we do have you know obviously innocent before proven guilty.



And you know, so there's so many things that play here but to think that somebody would use their influence and basically use an ad, a campaign ad for something that they really don't know anything about at that point is really, really dangerous. It's -- it's just -- I'm blown away quite frankly.



HANNITY: But it's not the first time, Obama, the Cambridge police acted stupidly or Trayvon could be my son, et cetera, rush to judgment.



BROWN: Yeah.



HANNITY: All these people on television, they create a belief system and a narrative that that the public hears and then they expect a certain outcome, and they do all of this, Kayleigh, before any evidence is presented, they do it denying all due process, all presumption of innocence, and then when it doesn't come out the way they were told it was going to come out people are angry. I blame them for the consequences as a result.



Your thoughts?



KAYLEIGH MCENANY, FOX NEWS ANALYST: Oh , absolutely, Maxine Waters and the like proactively calling for unrest in the streets in some cases, as she did in the aftermath or before we got the verdict from George Floyd. But let me say how deeply irresponsible of Jen Psaki to say what she said. If you really don't want to comment on an ongoing case, guess what, Sean, you don't comment on an ongoing case.



But Jen Psaki said, I won't comment on an ongoing case, but wink, wink, nudge, nudge, we're against the vigilante with an assault rifle aka those are the buzzwords of MSNBC, those are the buzzwords of CNN, who have called this man, young man, 17 years old when this altercation happened. They called him deeply racist. They called him -- analogized him to a school shooter.



You know, he acted in lawful self-defense, unfortunately, two people lost their lives. But the mainstream media totally villainized, demonized this guy, Joe Biden included, calling him a white supremacist in that ad at least putting his face with -- in an ad that said white supremacy.



Apologize, come out and say I'm not going to comment on this, and in the aftermath, I think that he will in fact be exonerated in all of this, come out and apologize for what you said, because the commander in chief should not be villainizing a 17 year old young man.



HANNITY: Scott Brown, Jen Psaki said, I'm not going to speak right now to anything going on in the trial and Kayleigh's right, and then she said what I can reiterate for you the president's view broadly speaking, vigilantes patrolling our communities with weapons, we shouldn't have uh opportunists corrupting peaceful protests, burning down the community.



Excuse me, they already weighed in and those comments themselves are biased and Joe Biden already weighed in on an ongoing case when he referred to this young man without any evidence that I've seen. Maybe it's out there, I haven't seen it, that he is a white supremacist. Either of you heard it or seen it, because I haven't seen it. Scott?



BROWN: Yeah, yeah. No, no, listen, the trial -- I thought the judge first of all in the trial has been doing a really solid job, keeping everything on track going really from obscurity or being on national TV every day, 24 hours a day basically, and when you have situations like that. It is tragic that people died, of course it is.



It's also tragic that people have to come out and try to protect their property and their livelihoods. And it's also tragic that the community leaders in that wonderful city -- once wonderful city -- and other cities have to really not fulfill their obligations to keep citizens safe, and that we're getting police to fund it on a regular basis and that we have to have citizens try to protect themselves. I mean, it's kind of upside down, Sean, and people need to start to get along and actually look at each other and have some communication and conversations or we're going to see this over and over and again.



And you're right, people instigating by basically not relying on the facts and making them up as they come along just for a political narrative to gain political points in this -- in the political fight that's coming up in the midterms and beyond. It's just wrong. It's not who we are as Americans.



HANNITY: Well said. Kayleigh, we'll give you the last word.



MCENANY: Yeah, all I will say is, Sean, I went to Kenosha with former President Trump. I stood at a family-owned business that was grazed to the ground in the aftermath of the Jacob Blake death. So I've been there. I've seen the destruction, I'm glad they're mobilizing the National Guard.



But we need our national leaders to call for peace. That means the president of the United States call for peace in the aftermath of what happens, if it's tomorrow, the next day, pretty soon we'll know the verdict. Call for peace. Don't be a Maxine Waters, and don't suddenly play into it.



HANNITY: All right. Kaylee McEnany, Scott Brown, thank you both.



Now, also tonight, an explosive new report shedding light on an apparent deep division between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and their offices, amid mixed messaging, policy failures never-ending dysfunction inside and outside the White House. The report citing around three dozen sources begins, quote, worn out by what they see as entrenched dysfunction and a lack of focus. Key West Wing aides have largely thrown up their hands at Vice President Kamala Harris and her staff, deciding that there simply isn't time to deal with them right now, suggesting that confidence in the vice president is cratering and that things are only going from bad to worse.



Now, of course, this report really just exposes what we've shown you on this program every night, that the entire Biden White House is in a state of crisis -- no plan, no agenda, to move the country forward.



By the way, I don't know what's worse. The fact that Peter Doocy asked the president about paying illegal immigrants and Joe Biden saying it's garbage and it's not going to happen, not knowing his own administration's policy or then articulating and passionately fighting for it two days late.



And by the way, the article seems to have struck a nerve. Jen Psaki tweeting out late last night: For anyone who needs to hear it, VP is not only a vital partner to the president but a bold leader who has taken on key important challenges facing the country.



Hey, Jen, can you be more specific? How's she doing on the border as the borders czar?



And while the Biden team may have hoped that today's signing ceremony for the infrastructure bill would have been an opportunity for a recess or an opportunity to show unity, it was more of the same blunders predictably from Joe. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And now it's my honor to sign an executive order and a couple of my friends are going to be coming out here I'm told, cabinet members. But you know, here we go. Where is everybody?



Jill's is here.



ANNOUNCER: Please welcome Heather Kurtenbach.



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: In a moment.



BIDEN: I want to thank everyone who helped make this happen, Vice President Harris, my cabinet members, my White House team, Jill, Doug, our first lady and our first lady and our second husband.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: It is beyond humiliating.



Anyway, keep looking at your screen. Biden had this bizarre moment watch this right there he apparently couldn't find his mask. He's socially distant. He's outside, he's vaccinated and he got a booster. Why is he looking for his mask? Aimlessly wandering between the podium and the desk looking completely inept as usual, just the latest baffling movement of Joe Biden.



Here with reaction, he just came out with a brand new book. It's in bookstores as of today, "Beyond Biden", it's on amazon.com, hannity.com, bookstores everywhere, FOX News contributor Newt Gingrich.



What has Kamala Harris accomplished? Because she's supposed to be the border czar. She never went anywhere near where the action at the border is. You know, I've got a long list I can read off to you, and I think, you know, we've got, you know, literally apparently she hired a PR team. They had that disastrous phony session, video session with child actors. She's done nothing as borders czar.



Of course, the weird laughing that is seemingly unending goes to travel to France. She comes out with a phony French accent, doesn't resolve the issues she was supposed to resolve involving Australia.



So tell me where they're successful, Mr. Speaker, because I don't see it.



NEWT GINGRICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: By the way, there is a website that has 10 hours of Kamala Harris laughing, taken from all these various interviews.



HANNITY: Ten hours.



GINGRICH: Ten hours. That's right. If you want to punish a friend, make them watch it.



But it gives you a sign of what's happening to her. I mean being the laughing vice president is not necessarily a good thing if that's one of your most famous accomplishments.



I think she actually accomplished something very historic. She got CNN historically the strongest supporter of liberal Democrats to run an entire story pointing out that the president's team and the vice president's team are fighting internally in a very ferocious way. I've never seen CNN do anything it would be harmful to Joe Biden. This story was devastating.



And I think it starts with a simple fact, Biden's at 38 approval, she's at 28 percent approval. Powerful people wake up in the morning, they go it can't be me, so I wonder who's doing this. So the Biden people say, it's all Harris's fault. The Harris people say, you know, if only he was using her correctly.



And I think you're going to see more of this kind of backbiting because the truth is she hasn't accomplished anything. I mean, it's an embarrassment. But then on the other hand she's working with Joe Biden who has accomplished almost nothing and it's an embarrassment.



As you point out, just watching him in public in an unscripted environment is a little frightening frankly to think that this is the commander-in- chief and to know that our opponents around the planet are watching the same TV coverage.



So I think this is, to me, this is having known a fair number of vice presidents this is an amazing moment for probably the worst vice president in American history.



HANNITY: Well, I mean they have this conflict that's obviously going on. Joe's at 35 percent on average in the public approval polls. She's at a whopping low 28 percent, I would say Afghanistan is the reason the economy is the reason, more people dead from COVID in 2021 than 2020 is a reason. The chaos at the border, inflation, the high cost of energy because of their policies, all of these issues preventable. They could fix it if they go back to the Trump policies that work. We both know that's not going to happen.



So now the question is how do they dig themselves out of this hole if they're not willing to change.



GINGRICH: Well, there's no evidence at all right now that they will dig themselves out. As you know, a major liberal publication just released a poll that shows the Republicans now ahead by points in the generic ballot, which is the largest lead they've had in 40 years.



HANNITY: Yeah.



GINGRICH: You know, think about it 40 years, and I think that poll actually understates how bad it is because it oversampled Democrats and under-sampled Republicans. But the fact is they're not going to turn around inflation, they're not going to close -- they don't believe in closing the border, so they're not going to close it. They don't believe in stopping crime. So it's going to keep going up.



They don't believe in taking any steps that would stop inflation and frankly the idea that somebody like Buttigieg who has had no experience is going to solve the logistics problem is crazy. So you're going to have more Americans angry. Every day when Americans fill up their car or their truck, they get madder at Biden and Harris. And I think Harris suffers more because she isn't as well known and frankly to have her laughing while the rest of us are suffering is a pretty bad counterpoint and I think just further alienates her from most Americans. If you're not a hardcore liberal, you've been alienated from Kamala Harris and I think basically ended any chance she'll ever be president.



HANNITY: Don't forget, Jennifer Granholm, the energy secretary laughing too saying what's your plan to well --



GINGRICH: I assume, I assume Jennifer was a imitator of Kamala. But the new thing for liberal Democrats is to learn to laugh --



HANNITY: Not so funny for the poor middle class, Mr. Speaker.



GINGRICH: People are suffering.



HANNITY: Yeah, they're desperate and you know what -- they're not going to go they don't they can stop begging OPEC and just ask Texas, Alaska, North Dakota and Oklahoma.



Mr. Speaker, by the way, the book is out "Beyond Biden", bookstores everywhere, amazon.com, hannity.com. Sir, thanks for being with us.



When we come back, the liberal elitist and the media mob once again rushing to judgment their comments have consequences. We'll show you the tape.



Lara Trump and Ari Fleischer, they weigh in next as we continue. Please stay with us.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Now, the Rittenhouse trial has once again exposed the media mob's long history of rushing to judgment. Just a small sample. We could probably an hour, two hours, three hours special of how they covered this trial, ignoring key facts, and ignoring the key aspects of the law and resorting to the typical cheap smear tactics and rushing to judgment. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Chaotic situation someone untrained with a weapon going into the middle of civilians and looking for trouble. It is trouble that he found.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't have a crystal ball, right? What I know is the law and what white people are willing to do to defend white supremacy.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The acting job of the crying. I can't look at it.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He was well-prepared by his defense attorneys to disrupt his image as a trigger happy vigilante who went on a shooting rampage at a Black Lives Matter protest.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What kind of idiot 17-year-old gets a giant gun and goes to a riot. He has no license, he has no training. He thinks he's going to scrub graffiti off with his AR-15? I mean, the stupidity of this.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Talk about stupidity and what kind of idiot does what he did on a Zoom call. Just saying.



Now, of course, this is only one example revealing the wide gap between the media mob's false coverage and what actually happened. Cambridge Police, the Duke Lacrosse, UVA, Richard Jewell, Nicholas Sandmann, Ferguson Missouri, Baltimore Maryland, Florida, Trayvon Martin, George Zimmermann, all examples the media rushing to judgment and getting it wrong over and over again.



If we named every example we would be here for days. Then, of course, the big hoax and that's the Russia hoax or the UVA rape hoax published by Rolling Stone. Hands up and don't shoot, that was the lie surrounding Michael Brown. It was Covington High School kids Nicholas Sandmann.



Remember Jesse Smollett the victim of a hate crime, amplifying these lies, the hysteria, the death of Freddie Gray, to stoke anti-police hate, didn't end up the way the mob and the media predicted it would. And multiple officers wrongly accused and charged, all of them got off. Then the Russia hoax, the biggest lie of all, the Steele dossier and much more.



Anyway, as we continue, we welcome to the program yet again, joining us now, Ari Fleischer and Lara Trump.



Lara, we'll start with you. Your take, it's always the same people and you lived through 5 years of a never ending, almost one voice media mob lie about your father in law?



LARA TRUMP, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, you're right, Sean. I think people every day asks themselves how bad really is the mainstream media? Are they really lying to us? Are they really manipulating the truth to further a political narrative?



And you named a dozen plus examples of how they have done it in the past. This case above all of them, we have a definitive answer, it is absolutely yes. They had Kyle Rittenhouse convicted as a murder from day one and a white supremacist. And sadly, they have been somewhat successful.



You go out to the street and talk to anybody. A lot of people will tell you this trial is about a white guy shooting two black people, when in fact that is so far from the truth. It's all white people that are involved in this case.



And obviously, we want due process to play out, we want the jury to come to their own decisions, but the media made it about race like they do about everything. You have to realize that is in the interest of the Democratic Party. That's what they want.



They want to make everything about race. If we don't see each other as Americans and see each other as different colors they can divide all of us. And when you are a divided country, you don't want to stand up and fight for your county. When you are taught to hate your country and everything is about race, people won't fight back when our rights start getting taken away and when they try to socialize America.



So, this is all part of a process and it is all part of a plan and it's absolutely disgusting to see on behalf of the mainstream media.



HANNITY: And, Ari, they never -- they never correct the record. They never take responsibility. They move on to the next lie.



ARI FLEISCHER, FOX NEWS HOST: And this is the saddest thing about what happened to journalism. It's gotten from an objective business that leaned left, that has always been liberal, to actually now being activists, with their fingers on the scale. And that's become more important, it's actually become more fun to be a reporter, to be a commentator, who engages in that activism, under the guise of reporting.



That's why CNN and MSNBC can get away with it because it doesn't matter if they are wrong. The cause is superior to accurate reporting. So, there are no downside and no consequences. One of the reasons it doesn't matter what poll you look at, most Americans don't trust journalists anymore. They don't think reporters tell the news fairly and accurately.



And it's not just Republicans who are hurt by this reporting. It's Democrats. It's Democrats who might be shocked there is a not guilty verdict, and they can't understand how that could be. So, there must be something nefarious behind it because for a year, two years they were told that every bit of evidence points out that this was the crime.



Then an objective jury finds out it might not be a crime. Bad journalism hurts all Americans, and, boy, we're seeing a lot of it



HANNITY: They create expectations of an outcome of what never happened and then there is anger.



Ari, thank you. Lara, thank you.



More HANNITY right after this.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: All right. This case, the Rittenhouse case is in the hands of the jury. You can never predict what a jury is thinking. I do, too, believe that the prosecution failed to reach the standard of guilt by the law of Wisconsin.



In the meantime, let not your heart be troubled. Laura Ingraham takes it here away tonight. She has a big show.



Laura, take it away.



Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.