'Hannity' on Hasbro whistleblower, Biden's performance in office

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to HANNITY.



It's Monday night. Tonight, we're tracking multiple developing stories.



Coming up, America's two-tiered justice system, oh, it's way alive and well. A Trump supporter who entered the Capitol building during the January 6th riot assaulted to no one, destroyed no property -- yeah, serious jail time, all while last summer's are left rioters, nearly 300 of them, yeah, they are getting off scot-free even when we have videotape evidence. We'll have more on this double standard straight ahead.



Also tonight, the whistle-blower now that is accusing Hasbro Toy Company of trying teach critical race theory through Hasbro Toy products. You will be stunned by the exclusive insider video that we will share with you tonight. Wait until you hear these shocking tapes.



But first, it is official. Tomorrow marks six months to the day that Joe Biden was sworn into office. And unsurprisingly -- well, I can start off by saying it's been on unmitigated disaster on multiple fronts ever since.



Joe Biden, let's see, the guy that cheated his way through law school, caught plagiarizing multiple speeches as a politician, of course, he coasted on Obama's coattails as vice president. But you can't fake your way through being the president of the United States, except that media mob covers for you and you're in that media mob protection program.



But now, sadly, we are all suffering the consequences.



So, tonight, the six-month anniversary of Joe, let's break down issue by issue and let us grade Biden's performance, shall we?



First up, let's look at the hostile actor, Vladimir Putin, from the hostile regime, the country known as Russia. On the campaign trail, Joe Biden falsely accused President Trump of being too soft on Russia, even referring to Donald Trump as Putin's puppet and Biden's tough talk was apparently reserved just for Donald Trump.



Well, his first six months in office, it was Joe Biden that bent over backwards to please Vladimir. It's Biden who is really Putin's puppet, likely compromised due to the three and half million that his sons, zero experience Hunter, got for his company got from the Russian oligarch, former first lady of Moscow. Imagine if that was the Trump kid.



We now know that some of that money went to Joe himself. And get this: after the Russian hackers disrupted Americans most important oil and gas pipeline and other hacks that took place, Biden rewards Russia by lifting all U.S. sanctions, granting a waiver on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project from Russia into Germany, our Western European allies, all while firing high paying career jobs for those American workers on the Keystone XL pipeline right here in the U.S.



Next, after another Russian hack targeted our food supply and our meat supply, Biden again reward Putin with a one-on-one summit in Europe. The so-called summit produced zero concessions from Vladimir Putin. So Biden's grade will start here for handling Russia and Putin, yeah, that would be a big fat F.



No one in modern history has been weaker on Russia then Joe Biden. Now, keep in mind, Russia along with China, they're now supplying Iran with weaponry, the number one state sponsor of terror, and they are providing supplies to conduct their proxy wars and their terror campaign all around the world. That didn't stop Joe Biden from green-lighting and pressuring South Korea to hand over $7 billion of frozen assets to the Iranian mullahs.



Now, this is Iran we now know is once again enriching uranium under Joe's watch at an accelerated rate. It's clearly on track to develop a nuclear weapon. That's happening on Joe's watch.



Now, remember, this is the same Iranian regime that has a stated goal of wiping Israel and the United States off the face of the planet and the same Iran that chants "death to Israel, death to America," and burns both our flags. The same Iranian regime that just tried to kidnap right here in our country a journalist in New York City. But instead of punishing Iran, Joe is appeasing the mullahs in Iran, even lifting sanctions in spite of these open hostilities.



It looks like the Iranian mullahs own Joe Biden. So Joe gets another F as Iran is now more emboldened than ever before.



And sadly, Biden's performance surrounding China, well, that might be even worse. Biden is refusing to hold China accountable in any way for the death, destruction, and damage of COVID-19. He remains pretty much silent as China is threatening our ally, Taiwan, and saying oh, yeah, there is going to be reunification. In other words, we are taking over.



He can't be bothered to address -- last week, China, their hostile maneuvers in the South China Sea. He has no response to China's public threats. They are making threats against the United States and our ally Japan and our military bases and not a word from Joe. No response whatsoever.



And just this week, Chinese hackers, they were responsible for another major cyberattack against the United States. But Joe Biden's response is, once again, nonexistence. Oh, that's right. The Bidens aren't just compromised by Russia and Ukraine and Kazakhstan.



That's right, zero experience Hunter got a $1.5 billion deal with the Bank of China and the hundred thousand dollar shopping spree for his family from a Chinese national. For these reasons, let's give Joe another well-deserved F.



Domestically, Biden is also performing extraordinarily poorly. Inflation is at its highest rate in 20 years. Everything you buy, gas, food, goods, services, you are paying more every single day for every item. He gets a F on inflation.



And this is a massive tax on everyone, but it especially hurts those people that live paycheck to paycheck -- the lower, middle class America. They are getting hurt the most.



It impacts everything you buy. It impacts heating and cooling your homes. It impacts filling your car with gasoline, a dollar 25 more per gallon for gas, thanks to Joe. And so, another -- well, let's say, F for Joe on energy.



And once again, we're energy dependent and Trump made us energy independent for the first time in 75 years, we all benefit financially and for national security reasons. And, by the way, Joe Biden's attempts to ram through the Green New Deal under the guise of human infrastructure -- I thought infrastructure was roads and bridges and tunnels. No, human infrastructure is the New Green Deal, except with a fancier name, while also raising corporate taxes.



That's right, as he raises and proposes his corporate tax increase, that means cost will continue to go even further beyond inflation. Beyond the higher cost of energy being used to get products to shelves in the stores, because, yeah, those trucks that bring them there, they are all paying a fortune more.



Corporations I've said many times, they don't pay taxes. They are their cut salaries, cut jobs, and then they pass the rest on we, the people, the consumers. So he gets a big fat F on the economy as well.



And meanwhile, on our southern border, a major crisis is now ongoing. We have open borders. We've got kids in the middle of the pandemic and overcrowded cages. Laws are not enforced. They are facilitating lawbreaking and they are aiding and abetting in the process.



And Joe lifted all of President Trump's successful border protections and all of Trump's policies, and those policies were working. And then he tasked, well, one of Washington's most incompetent politicians with solving the crisis, that would be his vice president, Kamala Harris. It's so bad we're going to give Joe Biden three F's for his handling on the border.



Which brings us to an important question. Why did he put Kamala Harris in charge of the southern border? Why is Kamala Harris holding regular meetings with the secretary of state? Why is she routinely the one making and taking one-on-one calls with world leaders and hosting them in Washington, D.C.? Is there something wrong with Joe Biden?



Now, keep in mind, President Trump conducted interviews, held impromptu press conferences almost every day at times with very few exceptions. Joe Biden hasn't done an interview with the American press in 68 days. That's on top of the only one that he gave previously.



He averages less than one public event every workday. He goes into hiding on every weekend. His public facing time amounts to around maybe three hours a week. That's it.



And during his short scripted events, he is usually reading from a teleprompter quite poorly or from a note card and still getting confused. He almost never takes questions because he claims he is going to get in trouble. He they will yell at him, his staff will be not.



And still during the rare public appearances, Joe Biden struggles mightily. And he appears to be very blunt, this is objective, he appears to be getting worse almost by the day. Take a look. You decide.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: There's enough vaccine to fully vaccinated 300 Americans by the end of the summer in the beginning of the fall. But we want to make -- and look, I want to repeat. It will be enough to fully vaccinated 300 Americans to beat this pandemic -- 300 million Americans.



I have a card -- I carry a card on me every day with the number of folks who have been affected by the -- as of yesterday --



I want to thank the former general, I keep telling in general, but my -- the guy who runs that outfit over there.



I am proud to nominate David Chipman to serve as director of the AFT. David knows AFT well.



Visit vaccines.com, dot-gov, vaccines.com, or text to -- text your zip code to 438829.



But there is to me be getting this effort for 2021 is -- I think we have learned a few lessons.



We hold these truths self evident that all men and women. We haven't lived up to it completely but we have always widened the arc of commitment.



This job -- these job, the jobs, they're going to be great here.



I will be in better shape to talk to you about it on Monday -- I'll tell you what they sent me.



HANNITY: One 1,000, two 1,000.



I can't even in good conscience joke about this anymore because it's not funny. This isn't good. Now, if we can see this, and by the way, 50 percent of the American people see it, and we're probably one of the few shows in the country that actually shows it. That's how viral this is now becoming.



People see that, yeah, they don't really think he is in charge. America's enemies also see this. This is deadly serious. And they are looking to exploit the United States at every turn and they're doing it right before our eyes.



Joe Biden is a cognitive mess. His radical socialist staff, whoever is in charge, they're promoting horrific policies -- oh, of the squad and Bernie Sanders. His vice president, frankly, seems clueless also. His administration is failing on so many fronts. As a matter of fact, what has he done well? Six months in, it's not going well.



Here with reaction, two former press secretaries.



By the way, that is a job that frankly you couldn't pay me the hundred million dollars a day to do. Kayleigh McEnany, also co-host of "Outnumbered" and FOX News contributor, Ari Fleischer.



Ari, both of you had the hardest job ever. Am I being too harsh on my grading? I'll let me correct you if you think I'm wrong.



ARI FLEISCHER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, first off, Kayleigh and I didn't get paid that amount of money either.



(LAUGHTER)



HANNITY: I'm aware.



FLEISCHER: No, I -- Sean, your grades are right on target. You know, if you remember, there was a former defense secretary, Robert Gibbs, who worked with Barack Obama and therefore for Joe Biden, and he wrote in his book that Joe Biden has been wrong about every major foreign policy issue of the last 30 years. And I've been watching Joe Biden in these six months, you know that's true. But you can extend it now to domestic policy.



He has misinterpreted his mandate. He doesn't have a mandate, but he thinks he is FDR Jr. licensed to go on a massive trillion dollar spending spree. And he is not. That was not the 2020 election was at about and he is out of sync with where the American people.



HANNITY: You know, Kayleigh, I actually said to a mutual friend of ours, Dan Scavino, after the election at some point, I said you might want to go out and patent Donald Trump #missmeyet #2024, because I think six months in, this is a dramatically different country, and not --



KAYLEIGH MCENANY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, and Dan should have it --



HANNITY: Yeah, go ahead.



MCENANY: Yeah, Dan should have taken you up on that, Sean. I mean, you are exactly right. You know, I was talking with Secretary Pompeo earlier today here at Turning Point, and we were talking about some issues. You know, one by one you look at the COVID lab leak, you know, that we knew in the Trump administration, that was the most obvious source. But here you have Biden shutting down the investigation, even though Secretary Pompeo and the Trump administration warned him, you know, giving a huge just pass to China.



It did originate in the lab. At least every sign points towards that. You want over to immigration, the images on the border today, Sean, were galling. The biggest group that FOX News had ever seen arriving on our southern border -- get this -- as Biden considers rolling back another Trump policy, Title 42, which keeps families out because of COVID health concerns. So, he rolls that back, you're going to see even more and more on our borders.



Those are just two issues of many. Your grades were spot on. Instead of three Fs, I had F-minus on my sheet. But hey, I'll take the 3 F's just as much as the F-minus.



HANNITY: I thought three F's on one topic was pretty big.



All right. So, the media, though, Ari Fleischer, they are complicit. I caught the candidate protection program. Now, it's the presidential protection program. They don't show Joe's cognitive struggles. They're not talking about we lose energy independence, they are and showing the kids in cages in the middle of a pandemic sleeping on top of each other down at the border.



They are not reporting what China and Russia and Iran are doing. They give Joe a pass on everything -- the same people that have Donald Trump said one bad thing in a tweet lost their minds.



FLEISCHER: Sean, the American people need to realize is that the media bias, which used to be a liberal bias, and it still is a liberal bias, but they have now gotten in such a habit. They did it to Donald Trump and his staff, and now they're going to do it to all Republicans. They will overtly take sides. Sometimes they do it directly and sometimes they do it by omission.



But the fact that they haven't played a lot of those clips, some of those clips, Sean, just stop you in your feet and you say, what is going on? Is he okay? People do need to see that.



And you know if that was George Bush, if that was John McCain, if that was Mitt Romney, let alone Donald Trump, the media would be pounding it. They would be showing it all the time.



They protect. They take sides. They protect, and it's not the Republican side they protect.



HANNITY: Can you imagine, Kayleigh, if this was Donald Trump's record or Donald Trump was struggling cognitively like this? What would it be like?



MCENANY: I can't imagine. I mean, look, I was at the podium when I was ask over and over again about his trips to Walter Reed and they were routine visits that he took but they were convinced something sinister, something must have been wrong with the president. He must've been covering something up.



They don't ask those questions in the briefing room nor do they ask really important questions like, hey, why did it take four days to denounce communism? You have Peter Doocy saying, you know, will you denounce communism? Where is the roaring, loud press corps behind Peter Doocy demanding an answer on that, on censorship partnering with Facebook to censor everyday Americans?



We keep hearing about these 12 Americans who gave misinformation. Well, why does the government have a list of these 12 Americans? You don't ask the press corps. You don't shouted questions because they simply do not care.



Ari is right. They take sides.



HANNITY: All right. Kayleigh McEnany, Ari Fleischer, thank you both.



Now we turn yet to another shocking example of America's two-tier justice system. A man in Florida, he will enter the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th riots. He carried a Trump flag. He's now been sentenced to eight months in prison after a felony conviction.



According to the case, this individual did not assault anyone, did not destroy federal property, but prosecutors wanted him to serve 18 months in prison.



Okay. We spoke out loudly and very clearly that can't happen ever again in this country. That can't happen ever again, ever.



Meanwhile, keep in mind, nearly all the charges against those that participated in nearly, what, 300 riots last summer, violent riots, they have almost been dropped completely. According to "The Guardian", quote, in most of a dozen jurisdictions examined at least 90 percent of cases were dropped or dismissed. No charges for looters, no charges for those throwing bricks and rocks and bottles and Molotov cocktails at the police, nothing whatsoever despite mountains of video evidence, overwhelming, incontrovertible, that's you right here throwing that rock or lighting that fire.



The riots were wrong. They were criminal. The same with January 6th. But in many cases, we were consistent in the little actually, but looters and arsonists, rioters, those attacking police and hurting police, 3,000 injured police officers from the summer's violence, they get a pass, despite the mountain of video evidence. Now, we have long condemned the January 6th riots. Can't ever happened again.



And we also condemned, rightly so, the violence that was happening in our cities that the Democrats never talked about that said weren't riots, with the help of the media.



Tonight, a simple question, why isn't everybody held accountable for the crimes? Are some rights different than other riots? According to the Department of Justice, according to the states, yes. Will anyone in the ever media mob, woke mob ever asked that important question? Of course not. They are too busy obsessing over baseless rumors against President Trump.



But recently, that obsession has backfired on CNN's professional, well, FOX stalker, Humpty Dumpty because, you know, Tucker just played it before, we won't play it again.



Here with reaction, someone who recently confronted fake new CNN head on, Florida Congressman Byron Daniels, along with nationally syndicated radio host, Dana Loesch.



Good to see you both.



Byron, let's talk about this with you.



Now, there is a group in Congress that's called the Congressional Black Caucus, the CBC. You wanted to be a member. Okay. You're African-American. You were denied membership.



Is it now the Congressional Liberal Black Caucus? Were you denied just because of your political views?



REP. BYRON DONALDS (R-FL): That's a way it appears to me. But it's bigger than that. I think with respect to the CBC, if you're going to have a caucus dealing with black members and you want to talk about the issues facing Black America, then have all political viewpoints of the table. It doesn't matter if you're a liberal or a conservative. Black people in America should be able to have that conversation.



But it speaks to a larger point. We're having a situation, especially in our media, where they don't want to have a full conversation. They want to talk to their group. They want to have a conversation focused on their ideology. But that doesn't work for America. It's definitely not going to work for Congress.



HANNITY: Dana, we talked a lot about the riots last summer, and they were riots, bricks, rocks, bottles, Molotov cocktails, arson --



DANA LOESCH, NATIONALLY SYNDICATED RADIO HOST OF "THE DANA SHOW": Yeah.



HANNITY: -- burning down police precincts, taking over city streets. Democrats denied and wouldn't call them riots appear. They didn't even mention at the DNC. They barely ever talked about it.



Now, we also spoke out. January 6th can happen. I don't care what your politics are. We have to protect our institutions and we've got to protect every politician. I don't care whether it's an R or D or independent. You've got to protect everybody. They represent us, we the people.



We were consistent. They weren't. And look at this -- now prosecution for one and not the other. Your thoughts?



LOESCH: No, I think you're exactly right, Sean. We've also been incredibly consistent and that any kind of violent, physical reaction or arson or assault, that's not a protective form of speech.



And isn't that all the stuff that they said that the Tea Party was, by the way, that the Tea Party never did?



But to your larger point there, there is a huge difference in the way that media and Democrats have treated the year-long -- the summer-long riots and arson. I mean, entire cities blocks burn. I mean, you had people claims that they were standing up for black lives but yet you had black-owned businesses that were burning, or people who claimed that they were standing up for law and order were literally engaging in massive violent lawlessness.



And there were some Democrats who said that this didn't even exist. They didn't even talk about it. They said that it didn't even -- it was an idea, it wasn't something that even existed. And then, of course, trying to compare this to January 6th -- look, we've always said, as I just -- as I just mentioned, that all of that stuff, violence, it's not a protected form of speech. But are we going to act like there is some gravy SEALs marching up it's the Capitol acting like red dawn warpers (ph) and just trespassing, that that's the same thing as a serious crime?



I mean, look, investigate. I know the DOJ is investigating. I know that Congress is investigating. I know the FBI is involved. That's fine.



But what about, again, St. Louis when after -- St. Louis when St. Louis burned, or what about in Wisconsin or Portland or Seattle? It's not the same.



Sean, last point -- the entire point of our republic is that everybody is equal before the law and everyone is equal beneath it when it's broken. But that's not the case anymore.



HANNITY: It was sad.



Byron, I have less than 30 seconds. When I had Horace Lorenzo Anderson Sr., I was the first person in the media to call him. The first politician to call him, he lost his son in the CHOP/CHAZ summer of love zone. No -- I don't know any Democrats that bothered to care. I thought all lives mattered here.



Last word?



DONALDS: Listen, first, all lives do matter. The second thing is, is that we need media to just be consistent. Have the same level of principle for everybody.



Don't be subjective. Be objective. That's what Americans need today.



HANNITY: Congressman, thank you. And I hope they reverse their decision.



Dana, great analysis. Thank you.



All right. When we come back after the break, explosive new evidence that the toy giant Hasbro is using its branding to push critical race theory along with claims that even babies -- babies -- can be racist. That whistleblower joins us exclusively.



And a major announcement you don't want to miss, straight ahead.



HANNITY: And tonight, we have more explosive developments about critical race theory indoctrination efforts inside a major American companies, this time from James O'Keefe Project Veritas. A CRT whistle-blower from inside the toy giant Hasbro is coming forward and exposing how Hasbro allegedly forced employees to be subjected to this bizarre training seminars, including claims of babies being racist at just a few months old.



We'll play it. We'll let you decide.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DAVID JOHNSON, PACKAGING ENGINEER, HASBRO/HASBRO WHISTLEBLOWER: My name is David Johnson, I'm a packaging engineer for Hasbro. They are attempting to covertly push CRT, critical race theory, through branding and messaging through their products.



KATIE ISHIZUKA-STEPHENS, CO-FOUNDER, THE CONSCIOUS KID: Children as young as two are already using race to reason about people's behavior.



JOHNSON: Two-year-old racists is just an absurd concept.



ISHIZUKA-STEPHENS: By three to six months, babies are beginning to notice and already expressed preference by race. By age three, children are already starting to apply stereotypes. They also may use racist language intentionally at this age.



JOHNSON: This is critical race theory in practice. They explained that the white children in particular have the particular bias against black people.



ISHIZUKA-STEPHENS: Children as young as two are already using race to reason about people's behaviors and we may see this play out in day care or on the playground and how kids are starting to choose or exclude playmates and friends.



JAMES O'KEEFE, PROJECT VERITAS: Wow.



ISHIZUKA-STEPHENS: Regarding products, contact, and anti-blackness, a large portion of media or products are centered around or perpetuate anti- blackness. And research shows that negative or deficient pit actions of blackness in media and products perpetuated as anti-blackness as well as racial attitudes toward black people.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Now, we've asked Hasbro for a comment. We'll update you with their reply but we are told that the insider has now been suspended from what, three months of age grade school, high school, college, inside our major corporations, critical race theory is trying to rob our kids and blame them for things that many people would argue are not true and to needlessly divide this country.



This is, you know, identity politics. Dr. Ben Carson pointed out in a new piece, quote, we cannot allow CRT to rob American children of that same hope that was instilled in me.



Here with reaction, the man you saw in this video, Hasbro packing engineering, David Johnson, along with FOX News contributor Leo 2.0 Terrell.



I'm not going to repeat everything that about kids that are, what, three to six months old, kids that are two and three and four and five.



So, David, bring us insight here. This is like a seminar you are being taught as working for Hasbro?



JOHNSON: Sure. It was a meeting I was told I needed to attend at work.



HANNITY: Okay. And you are hearing this stuff and it alarms you to the point where you said I have to record this.



JOHNSON: Yeah. That's basically how it went. So, originally, when I saw that I had a meeting focused around CRT, I just thoughts that I should have the foresight to record it just in case. But once you get like 5 minutes into the meeting they start saying that your 3-month-old or 6-month-old -- your young child is racist because of how they were born, I just knew I had to send that off to somebody because I felt parents really need to know what was happening.



HANNITY: He said something interesting on my radio show earlier today when I was asking you about this with James O'Keefe. And that's the reason why you were offended by all of this. I want people to understand where you're coming from.



JOHNSON: Sure. So the reason I oppose CRT so much is because CRT teaches people -- and at Hasbro, they wanted to teach children -- to judge people based on race. And that's not something that I feel that I think Dr. Martin Luther King would've supported. It's something he wanted to end in this country. It's not the correct path forward that we should be taking. So --



HANNITY: Judge people by the content of their character.



JOHNSON: Of course. Yeah, we should judge people by their character and by their actions. Not by how they are born.



HANNITY: Do you believe, Leo Terrell, that a three to six-month-old child have already decided racial preferences, that at three, they're playing stereotypes using racist language, and by age five, white children show same strong in group pro-white bias as adults? Do you believe that?



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Absolutely not.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: At the Hannity household, my father would have kicked the living out of me and I would have deserved it.



TERRELL: That is -- it's not true. It's a lie. But, Sean, let me -- I must say this.



It is so -- sir, I applaud you for what you have done because people who support critical race theory think it's a black versus white situation. I want to make sure everyone hears this. People of all colors are against critical race theory, especially it's important for black Americans like you, sir, and myself to say we're not part of that.



We believe in judging people by the character and not by skin color. So, sir, you have done a great job in throwing a wedge into critical race theory because they want you to believe --



JOHNSON: Thank you.



TERRELL: -- that all of us support them. We do not. Thank you. Thank you very much.



HANNITY: David, let's talk about the status of your job. Where does that stand out as of now?



JOHNSON: As of now I have been suspended. My access to all of my accounts at Hasbro have been revoked, pending further investigation.



HANNITY: Investigation into what?



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: By the way, I thought we applauded whistle-blowers. We had a hearsay non-whistle-blower whistle-blower that led to an impeachment. I thought whistle-blowers were courageous people. I guess apparently not in your case.



Are you worried you're going to lose your job?



JOHNSON: I'm not worried. If that is the cost of speaking truth to power, then so be it. I feel like this is important enough that people need to know what's happening.



HANNITY: Well, if that happens, Leo, I think Leo join with me, we will do everything possible to help you. Thank you.



TERRELL: Let me take a page out of Sean's book. David, you're a great American. You are great American.



HANNITY: Amazing courage. This is now getting chilling and frightening and it took great courage. There is a certain madness here.



Now, are there racists in the society? Yeah, there are.



TERRELL: Yes.



HANNITY: And you know what most people think of them, that they're ignorant jackasses. You know what? I want no part of these people in the conservative movement. None.



David, we'll stay in touch.



TERRELL: Hasbro, you are notice, Hasbro. You're on notice, Hasbro.



HANNITY: Leo, would you take his case on a legal basis?



TERRELL: Let me think about that. Yeah. Hasbro, you are in trouble.



HANNITY: Let me think about.



Okay. There you go. We got you a good lawyer. And he's tough, David. But thanks for your stand and telling us. People need to hear this and understand how bad it's getting.



Thank you. We wish you luck. We'll follow your case.



Straight ahead, University in Hawaii, this is fascinating, refusing to grant a student exemption from the COVID vaccine. Now, there's a reason why she can't take the vaccine. We'll explain that to you.



And then later, we'll bring you a major program announcement about the show, about this week, straight ahead.



HANNITY: Now, across the country, with the approval of Joe Biden, some colleges and university are mandating that students take the vaccine, regardless of even whether or not they had natural immunity, well, Cleveland Clinic says you don't need the vaccine if you have natural immunity. That means, in other words, you don't need any vaccine. Are we trusting the signs are we going by whatever they think at any given moment?



Anyway, there are people too, very rare cases, but they are out there, where people have serious underlying health conditions that can be aggravated by the vaccine. That's why it's important to research, talk to your doctor, your doctors, et cetera, and that you make the decision in conjunction with your doctor, research on your own that it is best for you. I don't know your medical history. I don't know your current medical condition.



And the court so far seem to be on the side of mandates. For example, a federal judge on Monday upheld Indiana University's vaccination requirement for students despite arguments from plaintiffs that such rules violate their right to body integrity, and medical privacy.



Just like we've been saying, please take COVID seriously. I can say it enough. Enough people have died. We don't need anymore death.



Research like crazy. Talk to your doctor, your doctors, medical professionals that you trust based on your unique medical history, your current medical condition, and to you and your doctor make a very important decision for your own safety. Take it seriously.



You also have a right to medical privacy, doctor-patient confidentiality is also important. And absolutely make sense for many Americans to get vaccinated. I believe in science, I believe in the science of vaccination.



Now, there are rare exceptions. Tonight, for example, we are spotlighting a story surrounding a young when accepted to BYU Hawaii. This was her dream school, who tried to get and was refused a medical exemption because the condition despite her developing a serious medical condition after taking a vaccine in 2019, where she says she was paralyzed from the waist down for over a month before she eventually regained her ability to walk.



Here is how she describes that experience.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



OLIVIA SANDOR, INCOMING COLLEGE FRESHMAN: When I found out that BYU was going to be requiring the vaccine, I got together with the board of my medical providers and we wrote out an exception form. Something that BYU Hawaii had made to seem very accessible to those in need of it.



After going through the lengthy process to get this exemption, I waited three weeks to hear back from them. BYU Hawaii denied me a medical exemption. I've come to terms that will not be attending BYU Hawaii in the fall, and that is okay with me. But I don't think that this is something that should go on for generations to come.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Now, in fairness, a source to Brigham Young tells us on background that the vaccine requirement is due to Hawaii state rules. The campuses in Utah and Idaho, they do not have these vaccine mandates. It's not the school.



And the school also told us in a statement, in part, quote, those who are unable to be vaccinated for personal or medical reasons are being given opportunities to continue or complete their education at another church- sponsored university.



Here now with the reaction, the woman you just saw, Olivia Sandor. And by the way, she shared her story with Turning Point USA, along with FOX News contributor, Dr. Nicole Saphier.



Let me just first -- Olivia, thanks for coming on. Don't feel the need to disclose anything you don't want to disclose about your medical history. You tell us what you want to tell us about it. What happened in 2019?



SANDOR: For sure. Thanks for having me, Sean.



In 2019, I was diagnosed with Guillain Barre Syndrome. It is an autoimmune disease that can be caused by vaccines, which in my case it was, but it can also be caused was viral infections and plenty of other things. I was a sophomore in high school and I was paralyzed from the waist down for over a month.



I went to several different hospitals and it was a long, extensive process for me. So when I found out that BYU Hawaii would be mandating this vaccine, I got together with my medical providers and we decided that would be best for me not to receive this vaccine because I do not want to relapse and have another episode of Guillain Barre. It's really not worth it to me.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Paralyzed for months -- that's got to be frightening for anybody. Thank God you're better.



SANDOR: Yes.



HANNITY: Am I right to assume, and, again, don't feel any need to answer, that you have consulted with your doctors and your doctors agree with your decision?



SANDOR: A hundred percent. They'll believe that the vaccine is not something I should take despite what the Internet says, I truly believe that the vaccine is not meant for me. And if you feel that it is necessary for you to get vaccinated, then by all means, I have no -- nothing against you. But I do not believe that those with medical exemptions should be pushed to have this vaccine.



HANNITY: Dr. Saphier, I want to get your thoughts on this. You are pro- science, you are pro-vaccine science. You hear a case like Olivia's, what are your thoughts?



DR. NICOLE SAPHIER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, Sean, Olivia has done everything right. Guillain Barre is a terrifying illness. It's a demyelinating (ph) polyneutropathy, which can actually leave someone paraplegic, can leave them on a breathing machine, and it can actually be fatal. I mean, people end up with PTSD afterwards because they are worried it is going to come back. And about three to 6 percent of the time it can come back.



Now, it has a temporal association with vaccinations, yes, the flu vaccine, there have been some links that it may increase the risk of Guillain Barre. We know that can happen following viral infections, that's where you see it the most. And we happen to know people with Guillain Barre have relapses after COVID-19 and can actually get it from a COVID-19.



So, I would say for Olivia, while I understand the impetus behind not wanting to be vaccinated, as long she is continuing to protect herself from COVID-19, whether it is masking or whatever she is doing --



HANNITY: Can I ask --



SAPHIER: -- I would also be just as afraid of the viral infection.



HANNITY: Based on what you have, you're not her doctor, but based on what you hear, do you agree with her doctor's assessment off the top of your head? Nobody is holding you to it.



SAPHIER: Oh, sure. So, listen, I can tell you it's not one-size-fits-all when it comes to these vaccines. Guillain Barre is associated more with the vector vaccines like Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca. As far as I know, there were no cases in the mRNA vaccines.



But that being said, I understand why she is not willing to get the vaccine at this point under the emergency use authorization. This is a terrifying illness that she had. She has gone this far without being infected with SARS-CoV-2, then she -- with freedom comes responsibility.



She will continue what to do what she is done thus far to protect yourself from SARS-CoV-2.



HANNITY: OK, so --



SAPHIER: In terms of going to Hawaii, they need to be more flexible because when she is on that island, when they are proven through testing and through quarantining that she does not have the virus, she is not placing anyone else got risk. She is at risk, as someone who has suffered one of these consequences.



HANNITY: Hold that.



Let me ask Olivia though this. Olivia, this was your dream school. They shattered your dream. What are your plans?



SANDOR: Yes. Honestly, I don't have anywhere to turn right now. I was given almost $200,000 of scholarships academically, and because BYU Hawaii did not let us know that this would be mandated until late middle of June, all those scholarships are gone. I really don't know where I'm going to turn or what my next steps are because those scholarships are gone and out- of-state tuition is expensive and it's a lot.



HANNITY: Well, I tell you what we're going to do. Whatever -- whatever we can do, stay in touch with our producers, we want to help you any way we can. And please keep us in the loop and update this as your situation. I feel terrible for you.



SANDOR: Thank you.



HANNITY: And I wish you the best health and I hope they will consider reversing this terrible decision. You deserve to go there, based on your condition. Thank you.



SAPHIER: It's not right.



SANDOR: Thank you.



HANNITY: It's not right. I agree.



All right. Coming up, all right, decorated war hero Ollie North, guess what, he weighs in on the military and how we didn't fight for socialism. Powerful statement. Colonel North, text.



HANNITY: All right. A good friend, Colonel Oliver North is here with us tonight. I think it's her most powerful book ever. When you add this to Mark Levin's "American Socialism" -- you know what, let me tell you something. These are powerful combinations.



"We Didn't Fight for Socialism: America's Vets Speak Up".



Colonel North, you have to go purple hearts. You're going to get more.



I can understand every soldier that served for freedom being disgusted. Tell me what they told you.



LT. COL. OLIVER NORTH (RET), CEO OF FIDELIS PUBLISHING AND FIDELIS MEDIA: What they are concerned about is being caught up in with the socialization of America. In the socialist likes the ones we have seen in Congress and the comments being made about the Cuban effort to get some kind of democracy going, there's a technique called deceiving, distorting, dividing, and destroying.



You can see how that works in a country like Cuba. Well, the Cuban people are suffering greatly under this, and all of that is because the United States isn't doing the right thing by it. I give you the examples of what we have done in other cases and what we should have done.



For example, in the Green Revolution back when Obama was president, he ignored -- that was -- might've brought about a democratic outcome in of all places, Iran. So, you're not good people like, what's her name, AOC complaining about the U.S. embargo is, quote, cruel. Well, the fact it, it's made cruel by the dictatorship in Cuba.



And what you got, Sean, is in this case, hundreds of U.S. people that we've interviewed, and you and I talked thousands of them over the years, the vets who contributed to this book are deeply concerned, and they are concerned because the so called midterm 2022 elections are crucial to the fate of our republic. So if you listen to these people attacking the United States about critical race theory and about how we're going to teach our people in the military this stuff, this book is how we stop that. And we the people can stop it by going out and making sure that everybody thinks the right way. We the people have a bright future.



HANNITY: That book, "We Didn't Fight for Socialism" is a must read. Bookstores everywhere, Amazon.com, Hannity.com.



Colonel, your best book yet. Thank you.



A major announcement, next.



HANNITY: Before we go tonight major programming announcement. On Wednesday, we have a special Hannity town hall live from Miami, Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis will be with us, Senator Marco Rubio, local activist, those that want top stand up to the murdering communist regime in Cuba and want freedom for the Cuban people, Wednesday night.



Let not your heart be troubled, Laura Ingraham, you're taking it away.

