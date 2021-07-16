‘Hannity’ on election integrity, Cuba protests

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," July 15, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: And welcome to "Hannity."



Tonight, the far left radical extremist organization known as Black Lives Matter, the organization, is now sticking up for Cuba's evil, murdering communist dictatorship. You know the one that kills, tortures and imprisons scores of peaceful citizens out there protesting for the cause of freedom.



Coming up, the great one Mark Levin will have an important message for this anti-American organization.



Also tonight, the radical left trying to ruin sports, professional sports in particular in order to appease the woke mob. Now the NFL is now committed to playing two separate national anthems. I have a lot to say, we'll explain.



Plus, California's mask mandate is back. That's right, and get this -- the state just approved a measure to hand out cash to anyone unwilling to get a job. Everybody gets free cash.



Ric Grenell will join us from the Golden State and we are told he has a huge announcement tonight. He will tell us what that is.



But, first, we began -- it's no secret the Democratic Party is adamantly opposed to election integrity measures in several key states. These are simple, basic fundamentals. Not that complicated. You would think everybody wants integrity in election and confidence in election results. Things like voter ID, bans on valid harvesting, chain of custody integrity.



According to the media mob and the Democratic Party and the leadership and Biden and others, it's racist -- according to the radical left.



But tonight, new insight into why Democrats are terrified of election integrity measures. In Georgia's deep blue Fulton County, where Biden received a nearly 73 percent of the vote, there are now reports from "The Atlanta Journal Constitution" out, "Newsweek," others showing that scores of votes may have been double counted, according to the AJC, a left-leaning newspaper, by the way. Quote, a duplicate write-in vote for singer Kanye West was a big clue that some absentee ballots had been counted twice in Fulton County.



The paper continues, quote: Digital ballot images made public under Georgia's new voting law show that nearly 200 ballots that election officials initially scanned two times last fall before recount. These images seen here clearly show duplicate ballots with a different batch numbers. In other words, according to the "AJC" and those that are now doing a full audit of Fulton County, all of these ballots were initially counted twice. Tonight we have no idea how many ballots may have been double counted statewide.



At best what we are seeing out of Fulton County's incompetence running rampant at a high level, and at worst, serious fraud and potential abuse is going on pretty much in plain sight. Nobody wanted to talk to the whistle- blower eyewitnesses, either. Remember?



Now regardless of what happened, this is exactly what I have been telling you. This is why election integrity measures are critical and they need to happen and they need to happen now. Without the new Georgia voting bill, we wouldn't know about any of this.



But tonight, Atlanta, Georgia, is not the only place facing scrutiny. An election audit in Maricopa County in Arizona is happening. It's also turning up the shocking results. According to the Arizona Senate president, Karen Fann, quote: Companies hired by the legislature to review the election results came up with a different number of ballots then Maricopa County officials. Huh?



Now, tonight we don't know the exact discrepancy, as the audit is now ongoing. But this has to be concerning and concerning development for everybody that wants integrity in elections. Integrity of our elections, confidence in election results, it is paramount to the survival of our great republic.



I often cite several measures that all states should adopt. Voter identification, signature verification, chain of custody integrity, voter rolls being updated for every election, and most states have statutory language that partisan observers be allowed to watch of the vote count, all political sides, they should watch the count from start to finish. Audits and investigations also play an important role, and while audits can be painful and they can be expensive and time-consuming, there is perhaps nothing more importance than the accuracy and validity of your vote.



Now the Democratic Party, you know, they should welcome election integrity efforts with open arms.



Here with more, the author of "The Case Against the New Censorship", Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz, FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett.



You know, Professor Dershowitz, what I don't understand is, for example, the most restrictive voting laws that we have found are in Delaware. There is no early voting like Georgia. They have 17 days early in person voting in Georgia, they have drop boxes in every county, they have no excuse absent email and balloting. They don't have any drop boxes in Delaware. You have to provide an excuse to get an absentee ballot.



And now, I'm watching the DOJ seemingly being weaponized going after Georgia while ignoring the more restrictive state of Delaware where Joe Biden never lifted a finger, to reform and make more accessible voting for the people in the state of Delaware. Your comments, your observations? How concerned should we be?



ALAN DERSHOWITZ, HARVARD LAW PROFESSOR: Well, the evidence shows two things. Number one, there's never been a perfect election. JFK's election wasn't perfect, George Bush's election was imperfect and the current election wasn't perfect.



Number two, the evidence seems to strongly suggest that it wasn't stolen and that the outcome was right. There is a big difference between Delaware, for example, and Arizona. Arizona has Native American reservations, and the ease of voting that we all take for granted in the cities of Delaware and others aren't so easy in cities like Arizona.



So there are going to be differences. The Supreme Court will uphold, I predict it, will uphold voter registration, voter identification and may be even signature verification. They may not uphold some other issues which have a disparate impact.



I think what we're seeing here are arguments on extremes. One side is saying the election was perfect, they are wrong. The other side is saying the election was stolen. The evidence doesn't support that. But we can do better and there's no reason not to try to do better.



The goal is maximize the number of eligible voters who actually come out and vote, and minimize, may be make zero the number of ineligible voters in the number of fraudulent and mistaken votes. We can do that. We can do that without racial disparity or without illegal actions. Let's aspire to that goal.



HANNITY: Well, I mean, -- and the "A.P." and I cited this last night, even "The New York Times" reported it, that both in 2008 and 2012, the rate of African-American voter participation exceeded that of white Americans in those two elections.



Gregg Jarrett, your thoughts overall?



GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Well, Merrick garland's lawsuit against Georgia is ludicrous for the reasons you cited. You should be concerned about what happened for example in Fulton County, the double counting of ballots as you outlined. It could be an intentional act, could be incompetence, could be plain human error. The important part as it was caught on recount.



The question is, did it affect the outcome --



HANNITY: Gregg, I need to correct you, it was caught in the audit.



JARRETT: Yes.



HANNITY: And now, all of a sudden, the secretary of state, didn't seem that urgent post-election, even he is feigning outrage when he himself went along with this consent agreement that allowed two standards of -- for voting.



JARRETT: Yeah.



HANNITY: A lax standard for voting by mail and a very rigorous standard if you voted in person.



JARRETT: Well, people there want to know, did it affect the outcome in the state, that Biden won narrowly by itself? No because we are talking about 200 votes out of a 12,000 vote margin.



But as you point out, Sean, it's good to conduct a comprehensive audit by qualified, independent experts. And, you know, part of the problem is some of these voting methods and systems are antiquated. They don't all have backstops to prevent double scanning.



Too many states have been willing to spend the money to upgrade their election infrastructures. They need to do that, Sean, as you point out, so people have confidence in the result.



And the second problem is many of these election officials overseen the process to partisans and short-term hires actually inputting a lot of the votes, they're not adequately trained. That needs to be fixed. So, again, people there in Georgia and elsewhere have confidence in the legitimacy of the outcome.



DERSHOWITZ: Absolutely, that's absolutely right.



HANNITY: Let me ask you both the next question --



DERSHOWITZ: We need transparency, yeah.



HANNITY: A lot of these states were very close. What if an audit shows that a state would flip, and what if that happened? What would the remedy be, professor?



And again, I don't see anything legally or constitutionally that I could point to in terms of a remedy but you're Harvard law professor, I'm not. So I will defer to you on that.



DERSHOWITZ: The answer is crystal clear, no one knows. It's never happened.



The Supreme Court would duck the issue in the way it ducked to the issue in 2000, in the way it ducked the issue in 2020 and 2021. There would not be a reversal of fortune, a reversal of the election. That would not happen, unless we found unbelievably, it didn't happen here, massive, massive, deliberate fraud. But it's just not going to happen.



I think we have to look to the future. We have to accept the fact that Joe Biden is the president of the United States. He will be the president of the United States until the next election, but we have to move forward to make sure that future elections are transparent.



It's a very unhealthy thing in a democracy if 30 million, 50 million people don't trust the outcome of an election. The election has to be trusted.



JARRETT: Right.



HANNITY: That's why --



DERSHOWITZ: And for that we need transparency and that is why I'm in favor of having these audits, they are fine. They will show two things: lack of perfection, but no stolen elections.



HANNITY: That's why I want a very basic, simple, fundamental integrity measures in every state so that people will have confidence in the result.



I agree with Professor Dershowitz, Gregg. Maybe you disagree.



JARRETT: No --



HANNITY: The Supreme Court -- listen, I don't think anybody in this country can confidently say 537 votes separated George Bush and Al Gore in 2000. We know that was the exact number? Absolutely not. Nobody would -- I can say that.



Did we get every state's number in this 2020 election right? Absolutely not. Were laws violated? Yes. State constitutions ignored? Yes.



JARRETT: It's an imperfect system but, Sean, we can improve the system. You identified it in your opening remarks, the steps that need to be taken to strengthen voting integrity. And if Democrats and Joe Biden in particular actually read the Georgia law and comprehended it simultaneously, they'd see that it mimics many of the voting laws and blue states like Delaware and elsewhere. It expands access and guards against voter fraud.



HANNITY: Gregg, may I -- very rarely what I correct you, but Delaware has far more restrictive laws --



JARRETT: Yes.



HANNITY: -- than the accessible law of Georgia.



JARRETT: Which is why --



HANNITY: And Joe Biden saying Jim Crow 2.0 and Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock, they cost the people of that state over $100 million in pretty much said their state is racist.



JARRETT: It's tragic, which is why Merrick Garland's lawsuit will not succeed against Georgia, because --



HANNITY: I don't think the Supreme Court would ever touch it.



DERSHOWITZ: No, we have to make sure, though, there is not disparate racial impact. We know that each party tries to increase the number of people voting in their party and decrease the number of people voting the other way. That's happened since Elbridge Gerry invented gerrymandering.



But we have to make sure that in a society dedicated to racial equality that there is no disparate impact, that every new law has the same impact on people regardless of race. And once that test is passed, then people should be satisfied with voter integrity laws.



HANNITY: My focus is integrity, not favoritism to any side. Voter integrity.



DERSHOWITZ: I agree, I agree.



HANNITY: We improved Florida after 2000, after 2016. Many states run a flawless election after flawless election. We can do it everywhere.



Let's do it, it's simple, these are simple things.



All right. Thank you both.



All right. Now, tonight, we turn to another basic fact, the woke, far left socialists in the Democratic Party, they are on a mission. Their mission: to absolutely destroy seemingly everything that, well, even unites Americans and that we enjoy.



For example, the safety and security of American cities, that's now gone because of these insane "defund the police" measures. Comedy has been ruined because of the left's word policing and cancel culture. Almost all new movies, they pretty much absolutely suck because the social justice warriors are in Hollywood and even being patriotic on the Fourth of July is now seen as some sort of offensive political statement, or the flag is viewed as a controversial symbol.



And now, so-called liberals are attempting to -- and now they want to politicize sports. This is a really bad idea. The NFL has agreed to play two national anthems before each game. In addition to "The Star-Spangled Banner", the NFL is now saying they will reportedly play the so-called Black national anthem.



Okay, my question is, NBA, NFL, MLB, they want to keep going deeper into politics as their ratings continue to dive and people turn away and are turned off by it.



You know, people, they kind of like to go to games because -- well, it's a distraction from everyday life and everybody there has a shared passion for a sport and home team. It's a uniting moment. And now, of course, the social justice warriors will ruin that.



The country is supposed to be, we are to be one nation under -- and not a thing, Joe -- God. You know, God, the creator of everything -- indivisible, liberty, justice for all.



America is not flawless but we have a system that we can always strive and we can prove we have made great improvements to become a more perfect union. We have far to go and we'll get there.



This is what Martin Luther King Jr. was fighting for. Not two different anthems but two different races and two different nations, but one America where people are judged by the content of their character, not the color of their skin.



Take a look.



MARTIN LUTHER KING JR., CIVIL RIGHTS ICON: I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. I have a dream today.



(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)



HANNITY: Those courageous words, they ring just as true today. A house divided will not stand. We have to remain one nation under God, under one American flag. And regardless of race and gender, we sing one national anthem and we sang it together. We saw this in the NHL. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: All credit to the New York Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning, the crowd took over. An incredible moment.



Now more than ever, sports -- they're unifying force in America. Sports allowed people -- you're sitting next to people in a stadium, in an arena, you don't know if they are Democrat or Republican. You don't -- people of all backgrounds, all races and what do you have? A shared passion for a sport, for a team, a home team, high-fiving strangers, I've done it, probably most of you have done it as well.



You don't go there to talk politics. You go there to get away from the difficulties of life. You root for the same team together. It's a uniting event. It's a way for Americans to literally form an important bond.



And for the record, patriotism, like the kind we just witnessed in that video that happened in the NHL, it's not political. There is nothing wrong with our flag, our great anthem. It doesn't need to be redesigned in any way.



It's the greatest country God gave man and we don't need to be ashamed all the time, or apologizing all the time.



Should we right wrongs and correct injustices? Yes. Have we done so in the past? Yes. Should we do more? Absolutely.



But you know something? The idea that we are one nation under God, that's a dream we can achieve. We certainly don't need, for example, racial inspectors from the United Nations being invited in by the Biden administration telling us that we're evil, like Tony Blinken is suggesting.



By the way, we don't need big tech or big government or big Hollywood censoring, canceling, you know, anything they disagree with? By the way, a new faith movie has come out, based on "God's Not Dead", which was a big hit. You know, "We the People" starring Antonio Sabato Jr. and our very own Judge Jeanine is allegedly being blacklisted, but not on this show.



Here's a preview.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST, "JUSTICE": Your freedoms as parents do not supersede your children's rights.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Your honor, please --



PIRRO: Your beliefs do not exempt you from the law, Mr. McKinnon. Therefore if your children do not show up from school a week from Monday, you will be fined $1,000 a day for the first two weeks. Thereafter, you will be charged with contempt of court, meaning you will be incarcerated. During which time, the court will appoint temporary custody of your children to someone who will abide by the court's decision.



So ordered.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: "God's Not Dead: We the People" coming to theaters October 4th, 5th and 6th. More information, GodsNotDead.com.



Here now, Judge Jeanine Pirro, FOX News contributor, Leo 2.0 Terrell.



Judge, I'm impressed. I don't know -- I don't want to lose you to Hollywood, Judge. We can't lose your voice.



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Academy Award, Academy Award, Oscar, Oscar.



PIRRO: Thank you.



HANNITY: OK. Have we all had -- have we all had the shared experience? We go to a baseball game, basketball game, hockey game, boxing match, I've been to all of them, Major League Baseball.



And, all of a sudden, everyone, you're talking to strangers. You're talking about the pitching. You're high-fiving after a grand slam or a slam-dunk or, you know, a long touchdown pass or a touchdown run and your team goes ahead. I've done it.



Why would they add politics to this? Judge?



PIRRO: First of all, it's a mistake and, by the way I'm not being blacklisted, I don't know where you got that from. But I think the problem right now is that everyone is trying to make America something that she isn't.



And unfortunately, you know, sports is the one thing that gives us the ability to have some free time, make friends, be part of something together. And it's revisionist history with the United States asking the U.N. to come into America and assess whether or not we are a racist country, I'm telling you, Sean, where that's going as they are going to finally say we need to pay reparations, and that's where this is all going. They are destroying everything that is American.



And the NFL, if they want to do something, if they want to play two anthems or whatever, but if you want to change things in America, you don't do it with the song, you do it by effectuating change in courts, in the legislature and people in power, in schools and the school board -- which is, by the way, what "God's Not Dead" is all about. It's Parents whose children are being taught things like critical race theory that have nothing to do with their belief in God and their freedom of speech. And that's' why we've got to keep fighting and that's what "God's Not Dead" is about.



HANNITY: Now that they have added politics, Leo, I don't think it's by accident, MLB, NBA, NFL, ratings in some cases down dramatically. People are saying they want no part of this. That's not -- we love the sport, we love this, we don't want to be lectured to during sports. I think they are doing great damage to their leagues.



TERRELL: Oh, I think they are doing great damage but it's called appeasement. They are appeasing the extreme group, Black Lives Matter, who speaks for no one, who represents no one.



I tell you right now respectfully, they can't win at court of law. They can't win -- their policies do not call for working within the system. They want to destroy the system.



That's why they're trying to destroy our schools. They are in the streets, they're crying (ph), and the Democrats have adopted them as part of their group. They're a fringe group and when they talk about racial equity, that gets torn apart in court. All these pro, preferential treatment based on race programs have been knocked out in court.



What we have is sports organizations are afraid of these groups, so they get shaken down and that is why you have this Black national anthem.



In conclusion, there's only one national anthem. There's only one American flag. Nothing else, nothing more, politics should not be in sports.



HANNITY: And, Judge, by the way, it was Antonio Sabato Jr. that said that he was blacklisted by traditional Hollywood, just to be clear for you.



PIRRO: Oh, okay.



HANNITY: Not your movie in particular. I want to see you on the big screen, I can't wait. Thank you both.



PIRRO: Well, go to godsnotdead.com.



HANNITY: Okay, I will, right after the show.



HANNITY: All right. Straight ahead, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy met with both Biden and Donald Trump today. He'll tell us what happened.



Later, the great one Mark Levin, he is going to weigh in on Marxism in America, straight ahead.



HANNITY: Now, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in Washington tonight where she just wrapped up a dinner with President Biden and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, he attended that dinner.



Also earlier today, he met with former President Trump about 2022 and beyond.



Here to explain, give us the behind-the-scenes, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.



Well, how did Biden seem to you, very alert?



REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA), MINORITY LEADER: He was alert tonight. He spoke at the dinner. It was a small dinner.



He gave a toss. Chancellor Angela Merkel gave a toast, and the first lady at the end gave a little comment about departing. But it's more talking one big table and people just talking with one another.



HANNITY: Okay. Let's talk about -- did he bring up any important issues like how he's going to handle Russia? Why he gave them a waiver for the pipeline? Did he talk about China now threatening to take over Taiwan and threatening our military bases and Japan's military bases?



Did he talk about why he's pressuring the South Koreans to give $7 billion to the Iranians and allowing the Iranians to enrich uranium and lifting sanctions simultaneously? Any of that come up?



MCCARTHY: These are all things we wish I could have (ph) a topic about. But when you talk about, exactly right, the pipeline from Russia to Germany -- he shuts down a pipeline for America, but now, it's going to empower Putin even stronger against our allies. I mean, this is a real concern that we have. Why can't we create more American jobs, become energy independent like we were?



And these were some actual discussions I had with President Trump -- talking about the border, talking about our success in the last election, talking about our first six months in fund-raising. And we've talked about you a little bit too, Sean, and that was all good.



HANNITY: Okay, you didn't talk -- well, I don't even -- I don't want to know that part, we'll see.



Well, one of the things that had been reported is, is that the former president, President Trump will be out there and the Republicans are putting together America First, Make America Great agenda, and that you will run on a unified message platform that we will get things done -- and if we're given the opportunity to do so.



A lot was done in Donald Trump's first term. I can't really think of any success of Joe Biden off the top of my head, not one.



So, will we get back to energy independence, secure our borders, better, freer, fair deals? Peace through strength, build up our military, less bureaucracy? You know, are we going to go back to the better days?



MCCARTHY: We are. You know, if you really think for one moment, if President Biden had done nothing in office, America would be stronger today.



You know, I sat with President Trump, he was in great spirits. But we talked about the border because he had just been down to the border. Had -- what President Biden has done with the border, opening up, now we're catching people on the terrorist watch list, fentanyl has increased by 300 percent, killing Americans as they (ph) come across, more than a million people have come across this border illegally now in the process.



But we also talked about what's happening -- inflation. Democrats in a short amount of time have created an inflation that is a tax on all Americans.



We also talked about the security and safety of our cities. We watch crime continuing to rise because the Democratic policies were enacted and they defunded the police. And now they want to defund the border.



You know, there's a number of things we discussed, but we also discussed exactly what you're talking about -- when we put the Commitment to America out with President Trump. It was the first time in the last election since 1994 that no Republican incumbent lost for Congress. We beat 15 Democrats. We elected more Republican women in the last Congress and the history of Congress then ever before.



And we're going to build on those successes and even go further. And even in our first six months, we've outraised the Democrats.



But if you want to join with us and you believe in this, go to takethehouse.com. Because that critical race theory, Democrats are pushing that, they're trying to defund our police, they're opening up the borders, they brought inflation back, and we're watching prices like we've never seen before.



And let's talk about the gas price, the highest it's been since the last time Joe Biden was in office.



HANNITY: Yeah, $1.25 more a gallon. We pay more for everything. Add that to the high inflation.



The -- I mean, none of it is a good, open borders. We're now energy dependent again.



Leader McCarthy, we'll watch carefully. This is a very important race in 2022. Thank you.



All right. Now, amid a stream of never-ending fake news from the far left media mob, confidence in your press is plummeting like never before. A new Gallup poll finding that just 16 percent of the American people have the confidence in TV news. Just 21 percent have confidence in their newspapers.



Remember, the left-wing sycophants and the propaganda media, they don't care about facts, they don't care about truth. They only care about lying to smear Republicans and conservatives and hiding truth to protect Democrats.



Here with reaction, Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance, along with FOX News contributor, "New York post" columnist, Miranda Devine.



JD Vance, we'll start with you.



It's not surprising to me. If anything, I'm surprised it's that high. I don't -- I want -- who -- where is the 21 percent of people that do support it?



JD VANCE, OHIO GOP SENATE CANDIDATE: Yeah, I don't know. We may need a recount on that result, Sean.



You know, if you look at the media, they've revealed themselves not just to be biased. I thought the media was biased ten years ago. They revealed themselves to be active propaganda arms of the left. It's no surprise people don't trust them.



The other thing that's going on is these reporters are not of their communities. Twenty years ago, we had good local journalists, good local papers. Those things have been destroyed by the big tech companies.



So, all you have is these national reporters who clearly hate the country that they're reporting on. It shows in their reporting and it's not surprising people don't trust them.



HANNITY: Yeah.



And your paper is the fourth-largest paper in the country, Miranda. And your paper broke the story about Hunter's laptop and there was a media blackout, and this is not true, this isn't verified -- you have about coming out about it.



I ask you all the time, how bad is it for the Bidens? You say on a scale of 1 to 10, it's off the charts.



Why do you think they have chosen bias? Do you think they are aware of it, or are they kind of just indoctrinated, blue check mark cult members?



MIRANDA DEVINE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, you just see, as JD just said, it's -- the news media has descended into propaganda and I think there are two reasons for that.



One was Donald Trump, who -- you had a lot of journalists saying was just beyond the pale, that the old standards of neutrality and objectivity had to be thrown out the window because he was a clear and present danger.



And then, of course, there was COVID. And again, there's this sanctimonious attitude that, oh, you can't trust most of the people because they're just dumb and stupid and deplorable. You have to give them information that's good for them, and that's what we saw with Anthony Fauci, and Andrew Cuomo -- two people that the media elevated, lionized, the absolute wrong people -- the opposite of the people who should have been lionized during the pandemic.



And, you know, it's a very sad, I'm not surprised at these low opinion numbers, but it's sad not just because I'm a journalist and I've worked in this industry for -- you know, almost all my career. But also because it's just terrible for society, that there is no impartial or neutral set of agreed facts that people can draw their own conclusions from.



You can't trust the media now and then other sources like Wikipedia and social media are also have biased the news and slanted it to suit the establishment, left-wing viewpoint and that's a dangerous situation to be in.



HANNITY: All right. Miranda, we look forward to your book, by the way, out in November.



JD Vance, good to see you too.



DEVINE: Thank you.



HANNITY: When we come back, far left extremist groups like Black Lives Matter, they've come out in support of the murdering communist Cuban regime. The great one, Mark Levin will weigh in.



And later, I don't know what the announcement is, he hasn't told me yet. Ric Grenell has an announcement. We'll find out what it is, straight ahead.



HANNITY: Now, the far left extremist group Black Lives Matter, they aren't even trying to hide their radical anti-American agenda anymore. Now, remember, this is a group, it's of the group now, not people after the death of George Floyd and the killing of George Floyd that were chanting black lives matter, but the group that chanted "What do we want? Dead cops. When do we want to? Now." And "pigs in the blanket, fry `em like bacon."



Well, that group released a statement attacking the U.S. and defending, that's right, the murdering communist dictatorship out of Cuba, the Cuban regime.



Quote: Black Lives Matter condemns the United States federal government's inhumane treatment of Cubans and urges it to immediately lift the economic embargo.



Adding, quote: The people of Cuba are being punished by the U.S. government.



They couldn't be any more wrong. So ask yourselves, do the radical extremists on the left have anything positive to say but America?



Here with his brand-new book just out. This book is masterfully written. It's called "American Marxism." It's on amazon.com, hannity.com, bookstores everywhere.



He also hosts "Life, Liberty and Levin". I call him the great one, Mark Levin.



It wasn't the U.S., great one, that was in the middle of the revolution stealing people's plans and murdering the Cuban people that made false promises that were never fulfilled of great equity and prosperity for the Cuban people. They brought nothing but poverty, misery, imprisonment, and in many cases, death. That would be the Castro brothers and that big, murdering communist dictatorship.



MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS HOST, "LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN": You know, thanks for having me, Sean. Here's the problem. This ideology is an antihuman ideology and it's easy to promote it. It's an abstraction, is a theory. Everybody's going to be equal, everybody will be taken care of, and it is a lie.



Marxism is wrong in every single respect and hundreds of millions of people have paid with their lives and you have police states all over the world to prove it.



The problem is, and what I write about an "American Marxism" is what's going on in our country. This ideology is a poison, it's being taught in our public schools, it's being promoted in our universities and colleges with tenured professors. It's being promoted even by the Biden administration and the media. The media do not disagree with these Marxist movements in America.



Climate change isn't about polar bears and so forth. It's about the degrowth movement. It's a war on capitalism. It's a war on your individual liberty, you mobility.



Critical race theory isn't even about race, it's about Marxism. They talk about destroying our history, pulling down our monuments. That's Marxist model, and I go on and on about it in the book.



But here's the problem, we have three books now that are hit jobs on Donald Trump. One is written by two "Washington Post" reporters who are getting a lot of press today, here and elsewhere. One is written by "The Wall Street Journal" reporter. Another is written by the usual hit man, this guy Michael Wolff.



And so, people are focused on, what did he say? And what's the gossip? And what did Milley say?



You know what? It's time we the American people galvanize and organize and confront the threats that face us and stop facing shiny objects that the media and these reporters put out as they make a fortune trashing this country.



I don't care what this jerk Milley had to say. I care what's going on in our classrooms, I care what's going on at our border, I care what's happening to our economy.



Now, what do we do about it? I spent six chapters in this book explaining who the enemy is, explaining where they come from, explaining their scholarship, explaining how they got to where they are today, because we need to understand not political opposition, not our adversaries, but who are enemies are who want to destroy the minds of our children and destroy our way of life. That's number one.



The number two, we talk on and on and on, but what the hell are we going to do about all of this? And so, that's why in the last chapter, which is 10,000 words, I put out what I think is a game plan. We need to empower ourselves.



There is power in numbers. We have the resources. We own these damn colleges. They're subsidized by mostly our state tax dollars.



We own every piece of what's going on in our public schools, and yet we can't get into public schools to find out what's going on? What's that all about?



Green New Deal, where we have a president of the United States that just issues executive orders like he's Benito Mussolini and tells us how to live our lives, where did that power come from?



We need to become more litigious. We need to use the FOIA laws. We need to file complaints with the Internal Revenue Service. We need to show up at shareholder meetings and corporations.



We need to show up en masse at public events, including school board meetings. We need to claw back money from these colleges and universities. There's a lot we can do, and it's about damn time we focus on it.



I can talk about General Milley until I'm blue in the face. That doesn't solve a thing.



These three Trump trashing books from the media, you know why we hate the media? Because they deserve it.



You know why we hate "The New York Times"? Because it deserves that, as I explained in my book.



"The New York Times" was a mouthpiece for Stalin in 1932 with their Walter Duranty in Moscow when he was slaughtering Ukrainians.



"The New York Times" covered up the Holocaust. Their man at Berlin was friendly to he Nazi regime.



"New York Times:" is responsible for Fidel Castro and that awful regime that's there, about the reporter Matthews and so forth. It is a horrendous poisonous corporation. Forget about media, corporation.



This is what we need to focus on. We cannot allow this corrupt media to push this country where it's pushing it.



And notice, there's not a dime's worth of difference between most of the media in this country and where these American Marxist movements stand, whether it's BLM, whether it's the Green New Deal. They stand for these movements. They stand for this party. Well, we have to stand for ourselves. Nobody's going to save us, not the Republican Party



If you love this country, whether you're a moderate Democrat, whether you're libertarian, if you love this country, let us put our differences aside. Let us embrace and empower our numbers, and our wealth, and let us begin piece by piece clawing back, because we are in the abyss. We're not looking into the abyss, we are there. And if we don't do something about it, they will win, and we will lose.



That's it.



HANNITY: The last chapter, "We Choose Liberty", seven chapters in the book, you lay out the case, and then you lay out the action plan. It's now finally in bookstores everywhere this week. It's online at Amazon.com, Hannity.com, "American Marxism".



Great one, great to see you. Thank you.



Now, don't forget, Mark, you can see "Life, Liberty & Levin" every Sunday night, 8:00 p.m., right here on the FOX News Channel.



Now, when we return, well, former acting director of national intelligence, Ric Grenell, is he joining the California recall race? Apparently, he has an announcement. I don't know what it is, you don't know what it is. He'll tell us next, straight ahead.



HANNITY: Now, we have some breaking news, while we are awaiting a press conference. In West Texas, one officer was killed and three were injured after a standoff. We'll give you updates. In fact, if that takes place, we'll go right to it.



Switching gears now. Like we told you earlier this week, California, the recall race out there is getting more interesting by the minute. Larry Elder has entered the race, along with Caitlyn Jenner and several others.



Failed Governor Gavin Newsom is building a war chest from far left Silicon Valley and Hollywood donors to try to stave off defeat and the recall and get this! Newsom and the Democrats have approved direct cash payments for Californians, including illegal immigrants. And, by the way, there's also a proposal for universal basic income, guaranteed income.



And we're also learning that L.A. County is reinstituting the mask mandate regardless of either whether or not you're vaccinated. What happened to follow the science?



Now, perhaps the name most talked about to run against Newsom and to jump is former acting director of national intelligence, Ric Grenell.



He tells us he has made his decision on whether to enter the race.



Ric, yea or nay. You haven't given me even the slightest hint and I've tried hard numerous times.



RIC GRENELL, FORMER ACTING DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: Well, thanks for having me, Sean. Look, the deadline is tomorrow and I made a decision not to run. It's mainly for two reasons. I want to be available to push forward this America First agenda. It's the very important agenda I think now more than ever.



And two, I think the first thing that needs to be done in California is a structural change. We need to be able to push forward this massive structural change in the state because we are headed in the wrong direction and I think that's going to take many years and it's going to take a couple of different things to do.



I've started this 501c4 which I've talked to you about before, called Fix California. We just launched with our lawyer a campaign. We've gone to 26 counties in California to put them on notice that either they clean up their voter rolls or we will see them in court. We put them on notice, given them a couple weeks to make that decision, and there's massive other structural changes that we want to do.



I see the need to do that first.



HANNITY: Let me ask you real quick, because -- there are now basic income measures, guaranteed income, two-thirds of the California population will get checks from before the recall election, moving the date before the predictable blackouts and wildfires and now, a mask mandate.



You got 45 seconds, is it possible to ever fix California? Because I don't know if it's possible.



GRENELL: Yes. No, it's absolutely possible. Look what Stacey Abrams did to Georgia, they have two Democratic senators now.



I want to do to California what Stacey Abrams did to Georgia. It's going to take a while, but we have got to make the structural changes. I think that the voters in California realize that California has gone off the cliff. I mean, look what we are giving away and the whole state is going to socialism.



So, we're tired of it and now is a time to begin that long fix California measure. It's going to take us a while but we're going to do it.



HANNITY: All right. I wish you well on the important measure.



All right. When we come back, final thoughts on "Hannity." We're following that story, one officer killed, three --



HANNITY: Video of the day, check this out. A road stop named -- rest stop named after Joe Biden in Delaware. Yeah, it's now a dump. Waste bins filled with needles, unsafe hygiene in bathrooms, food shortages at the restaurants -- Joe's America.



That's all the time we have left. Please set your DVR.



Let not your heart be troubled.

