'Hannity' on Biden's vaccine mandates, foreign policy

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right, Jesse. And thank you. Great to see you.

And welcome to "Hannity".

And tonight, we're going to have a very serious discussion about Joe Biden's speech from earlier today, first and foremost, pretty much contradict ever -- contradicts every single thing he promised you the American people that he would do, everything the CDC promised you would never happen, everything Jen Psaki said wouldn't happen, and everything Kamala Harris says that she's against.

And we'll discuss Joe's new vaccine mandates, the coming legal ramifications. The Biden's vilification of nearly half of America as he yelled at us today.

But with that said, we begin with a message to everyone watching tonight -- you've heard me say this before but I'll say it again. I don't have this show but for you and my audience. Your life, every life is important. It's important to me. You make this show possible, and I know this is a very intelligent audience if you're watching FOX.

I want every American, regardless of any political views, I want everybody healthy, even people that work hard to get me canceled every day and off the air. And I do believe in science, and I believe in the science of vaccination.

I'm a radio host and a television host -- yes, I'm a member of the press and the media, but I'm not a medical doctor. In spite of a lot of pressure brought to bear on me, I'm not going to play your doctor when it comes to your health. It's simply too important and I'm simply not qualified.

I will not be doling out medical advice without knowing your individual medical history and your unique current medical condition. I know nothing about it.

But I will repeat what I've said many times -- I encourage everyone, take COVID seriously. It's a deadly virus. It can kill you. I know people who put on ventilators, I know people who passed away from COVID-19.

I have seen the worst of this thing and it is not pretty. Take your own -- for your own sake, I'll say it again, do your own research, take into account your very unique medical history, your current medical condition and please consult with your doctors, the professionals, the guys that actually went to medical school and make the right decision for you, your family, strangers, people you work with about a vaccine.

We'll always do our best to tell you the truth. We'll bring you important context, medical points of view, some that I may agree with, some that I may disagree with so you can make an informed decision. But ultimately, Joe Biden doesn't seem to be too interested in the truth. Today, a very frail, very weak looking president sauntered out to the podium at the White House and said nothing about Afghanistan day by the way, we're not forgetting, and as per usual, seemingly yelled and lectured all of us, and as per usual, took zero questions. He's desperately trying to change the subject, which doesn't shock me.

He scolded we, the American people. He said his patience was wearing thin. By the way, my patience is wearing thin with him having abandoned fellow Americans behind enemy lines. We'll get to that.

He claimed that we are to blame for the rise of COVID that happened under his watch. By the way, this time last year, versus today, a 300 percent increase of cases of COVID-19 over last year, during the election season.

He spoke about the delta variant running rampant, but he ignored other variants that are out there too. For example, the Mu variant, Mu variant, they called Mu, in 49 states now. The lambda variant out of Peru, also a concern.

Remember, Biden once promised, I'm not -- I'm going to shut down this virus, he said. That didn't happen because a 300 percent increase in cases from this time last year, I'd say that's a failure. And now, he's looking for a scapegoat.

So, today, he vilified the unvaccinated and announced his new mandates, something he said he wouldn't do. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: This is not about freedom or personal choice, it's about protecting yourself and those around you.

I'm announcing that the Department of Labor is developing an emergency rule to require all employers with 100 or more employees that together employ over 80 million workers to ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated or show a negative test at least once a week.

What more is there to wait for, what more do you need to see? We've made vaccinations free, safe and convenient.

We've been patient but our patience is wearing thin and your refusal has cost all of us. So please do the right thing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Do the right thing.

Joe's patience wearing thin -- no, Joe, our patience is wearing thin.

Since when have you ever done the right thing? And it's not about freedom? Joe, you cancelled all medical freedom today with your broad edict and your mandates, one size fits all medicine. You eliminated medical privacy. You eliminated all doctor-patient confidentiality.

And ask yourself, what does Dr. Joe Biden know about every unvaccinated American? Does Dr. Joe Biden know the unique medical history the current medical condition of million people? According to the Cleveland Clinic, those who are infected with COVID, they have natural immunity. This is extremely, quote, effective, they said in preventing a new illness. Now, they're saying more research is needed to determine how long the immunity lasts, I want to see that research.

People like medical doctor and Senator Rand Paul who has natural immunity he decided his T-cell immunity will protect him against COVID and he believes in the Cleveland Clinic science. He also thinks most older Americans should get the vaccine.

What are you going to do, you're going to fine Rand Paul if he doesn't follow your edict, Joe?

What about the people with pre-existing conditions, in some cases very rare conditions, who are advised by their own doctors -- not you, Joe, what medical school did you go to? -- to not get the vaccine? Dr. Joe never addressed that today. It's like Dr. Google.

You know, here's just one example from a young college student on this program. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STUDENT: In 2019, I was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome it is a autoimmune disease that can be caused by vaccines which in my case it was, but it can also be caused by viral infections and plenty of other things. I was a sophomore in high school and I was paralyzed from the waist down for over a month. I went to several different hospitals and it was a long extensive process for me. So when I found out that BYU Hawaii would be mandating this vaccine, I got together with my medical providers and we decided that it would be best for me not to receive this vaccine because I do not want to relapse and have another episode of Guillain-Barre.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Hey, Dr. Joe, that's why this one-size-fits-all medical solution for a country of 350 million people, that doesn't work. This is why people need to talk to their own real doctors, not pretend doctors like you, and not just blindly follow, you know, these people on TV, never went to medical school, politicians in D.C., never went to medical school.

And, by the way, we can report tonight the so-called experts remind everybody, they've been wrong pretty much every step of the way. In fact, there is vaccine hesitancy in large part because these so-called experts, especially led by the Dr. Fauci, who should no longer have a job, they've been wrong time and time again. At times, it seems like Fauci and others in the government were playing a guessing game masks and booster shots and treatments so-called predictive models they were so adamant about, consistently wrong.

They were wrong about the origins of the virus, I would argue outright lied to us and the goalposts were always moving the dictates kept changing. No mask, one mask, two masks, mask outdoors, no mass outdoors. Get vax or get a mask. Now, it's vaxxed and masked, and two weeks to slow the spread, two months of lockdowns, two years later.

Unless you're an elected leader or government bureaucrat -- well, Fauci, he enjoyed a maskless ball game. Gavin Newsom enjoyed his large dinner party inside a restaurant while many other indoor restaurants in his state were going bankrupt and closed.

As for vaccine mandates two months ago, two months ago, your own CDC director, Joe, Dr. Joe, tweeted, quote: There will be no nationwide mandate.

She wasn't the only one making that similar promise and we've got the videotape to prove it. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Do you think COVID vaccines should be mandatory?

BIDEN: No, I don't think it should be mandatory. I wouldn't demand to be mandatory but I would do everything in my power, just like I don't think masks have to be made mandatory nationwide. I'll do everything in my power as a president United States to encourage people to do the right thing.

REPORTER: Perhaps the federal government should step in and issue mandates? And if not, are you putting the needs of unvaccinated people ahead of the needs of vaccinated people?

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, I think the question here, one, that's not the role of the federal government. That is the role that institutions private sector entities and others may take that certainly is appropriate. Also, local communities are going to take steps they need to take.

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: So here's the thing, we are we cannot require someone to be vaccinated. That's just not what we can do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: It's not what they can do, not throw the federal government. I guess if I advocate that today, I'm a conspiracy theorist. I guess Dr. Joe and everyone else in the administration was lying wrong again the very thing they said they said to you they wouldn't do their doing.

Now if you work for a certain business, organization, you will be forced to get a vaccine and/or face constant testing.

Now, what happened to the idea of my body, my choice? Remember -- in other words, what Vice President Kamala Harris thinks? She might care to comment.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Needless to say, the right of women to make decisions about their own bodies is not negotiable. The right of women to make decisions about their own bodies is their decision. It is their body.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Control of your own body is conditional apparently. Kamala is now trying to force you to get a vaccine. No matter what, no exceptions, no exemptions whatsoever. The very same vaccine that she and Joe Biden also said they didn't trust. Why didn't they trust it? Because it was Donald Trump's vaccine. Remember this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Let's just say there's a vaccine that is approved and even distributed before the election, would you get it?

HARRIS: Well, I think that's going to be an issue for all of us. I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump. And it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he's talking about.

BIDEN: I trust scientists but I don't trust Donald Trump. At this moment, the American people can't either.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I don't trust anybody in Washington anymore, including you, Dr. Joe. Now, they're vilifying anyone that might have hesitancy that they themselves showed.

But don't worry, if you're an American attempting to implement Biden's radical COVID agenda, he wants you to know he has your back. Okay, Dr. Joe, just like add the backs of everyone that you abandoned in Afghanistan, 26 days, Americans held hostage behind enemy lines. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Any teacher or school official whose pays were held for doing the right thing, we will have that pay restored by the federal government 100 percent I promise you, I will have your back.

Americans should understand that we're going to try to get it done before August 31st.

INTERVIEWER: But if we don't, the troops will stay?

BIDEN: If we don't, we'll determine at the time who's left.

INTERVIEWER: And?

BIDEN: And if they're American force -- if there's American citizens left, we're going to stay to get them all out.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: We're going to stay there we get them all out. Lie.

I promise you I have your back. Do you trust that guy? That was two weeks before he abandoned them.

Just to recap, Biden once promised to shut down the virus before he was sworn in. He was handed every tool to do just that, three vaccines, yep, Regeneron, monoclonal antibody treatments, that he just mentioned today for the first time like Regeneron, that's nearly a year since President Trump had that very therapeutic. He didn't mention it once until today.

He dropped the ball. Democrats in the media made COVID political. They belittled Americans who were skeptical of their so-called experts that always turned out being wrong. Biden's messaging has been all over the place, mask mandates, no mask mandates, then mandates again. No vaccine mandates, now vaccine mandates.

No vaccine passports, now they condone and encourage local vaccine passports. They created COVID hesitancy. They did this.

They'll say conservatives did this. No, you did this. Now, COVID cases are reaching record highs, 300 times -- three -- the number of cases that we had this time last year and a mitigated failure, disaster again for Biden, chockfull of false promises and shifting goal posts, because Afghanistan was an even worse disaster, just even changing to this subject is better than that subject. He wants you to forget about the brave men and women that he abandoned and hopelessly trapped in the terrorist-controlled Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan. We will not.

ANNOUNCER: Americans Held Hostage, Abandoned Behind Enemy Lines Day 26.

HANNITY: We never will. Day 26, and until every American is out, we will count that day and never forget them.

Held hostage behind enemy lines, our friends and allies have been abandoned, journalists are being tortured, female protesters whipped and beaten. We've got the video tonight.

But Joe Biden is just trying to move on, not a word about it today. He's a liar, a proven liar and a coward. And his new vaccine mandates are going to crash and burn in court, that I can promise you. State governors one after another are now planning a legal challenge, including Governor Noem from South Dakota, she'll join us tonight. Many other governors already tweeting they'll fight this in the courts too.

Several labor unions that supported Joe Biden, they're pushing back against the mandate tonight. And by the way, think about this -- you the American people are now facing a vaccine mandate that does not and has not applied to the hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants that Joe just processed and released into every town and city around the country he could as they surge the border.

We all watch, you know, Dr. Joe's kids in the overcrowded cages in the middle of a pandemic with a high positive COVID rate, then, of course, they were all dispersed to the city of their choice all over the country, many with COVID. That's following the science, right, Dr. Joe?

Now, we have to present our vaccine papers just to dine in a restaurant, go to a concert or a sporting event, get the shot or get fired or cancel from society, and then Joe lectures us, this isn't about freedom. Well, it is about freedom.

And according to Democrats, voter ID, that's racist. But make no mistake, the vaccine mandate is about science that changes every day, apparently. It's not about safety. It's not about security.

Instead, this is a political maneuver to pit Americans against each other, put Afghanistan in the rearview mirror. We got a lot more to talk about tonight.

Joining us now with more FOX News legal analyst, Gregg Jarrett, along with our FOX News medical analyst, Dr. Nicole Saphier.

Let's start with you, Gregg, because the legal challenges -- we got Greg Abbott, we've got DeSantis, we'll have Kristi Noem on in a minute. Everybody -- where, I don't even know where to begin and you're the lawyer. You tell me. How many challenges do you see?

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Well, you're going to have thousands of challenges, Sean. Biden's combination of orders that he's issuing now is guaranteed to trigger an explosion of legal challenges, a landslide of litigation that's going to clog courts everywhere across America.

The reason is that under our constitutional system, states are in charge of public health concerns not the federal government. The federal government has never ordered compulsory vaccinations, but states have and it's been upheld, not once but twice by the United States Supreme Court. First, in 1905 in Massachusetts, then again 1922, in Texas. Both cases involving smallpox vaccinations. High court says, you have that right, police powers, to protect the health and safety of the public. The federal government doesn't.

So you're going to have -- as you point out -- you're going to have state suing, legislators suing, governors suing, individuals across America suing, you're going to have businesses that are suing. You're going to have Congress as well as state legislatures trying to pass laws to counter what Biden is doing.

As for businesses, they can on their own mandate vaccines that's been held upheld by the court. And this is where it gets tricky because the federal government is a massive employer Biden is on solid legal grounds to require federal workers to get vaccinated, but he's managed to screw that up because he's now created a carve out for postal workers of all people, the folks who most intersect the general public and can pass along the virus.

And one other point that's important to be made here and that is just as states have the power to order vaccinations, mandatory vaccinations, they also have the power to prohibit them and so far, 14 different states have passed laws that prevent businesses and others from requiring vaccinations.

And, look, I understand the argument, this is a violation of individual liberty and freedom and that seems like a sound argument. The government shouldn't be telling you, you have to undergo medical intervention to protect yourself. That seems sound except that this is a highly transmissible virus, it is a contagion, you can kill your neighbor or your friends if you interact with them. So that tends to render the liberty argument a lot less than it seems.

HANNITY: Let me go to the health side.

Dr. Nicole, you have talked at length. You wrote a bestselling book on how this disease had been politicized. We now see all of the hypocrisy. I went through as much as I possibly could in any one monologue. I have a lot more to get to, and the shifting goal posts everywhere. I want to get your overarching view of all this.

They said they'd never do this. They said it a month ago, two months ago. They kept saying it. Now, they change it.

How could anyone believe in anything they're saying at this point?

DR. NICOLE SAPHIER, FOX NEWS MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, Sean, I can tell you that there were a couple things I was happy with in the president's speech is increased access to the Defense Production Act of the rapid antigen tests, increase access to monoclonal antibodies. I also liked that he -- the mandate was for health care personnel working in nursing homes, as we know that those are our most vulnerable personnel.

But as terms of an overarching national mandate, the bigger message that what came from his obvious disdain of every unvaccinated person or any person who questions other treatments which he labeled as conspiracy theorists, that does not move the needle. He did not convince one person to voluntarily go out and get the vaccine today.

And as someone who has continued to try and communicate information and it has come daily since January 2022, and someone who talks to patients and nurses every day about getting vaccinated, he certainly did not help me at all, because he did not garner any trust, he caused more division, and more anger.

And unfortunately, he again says to follow the science, but it's only the science that he's choosing. The fact that he continues to omit the protection of people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have a form of immunity through natural immunity, I -- this is the most frustrating thing and because it is backed by so much other data in the United States as well as outside of the United States, he will never gain trust of the American people as long as there is still a complete omission of discussing the robust protection of natural immunity.

HANNITY: Well said. We got a lot more to cover tonight. Dr. Nicole, thank you. And Greg Jarrett on the legal analysis, thank you.

When we come back, Mark Meadows, Ari Fleischer and -- well, I think she's one of those governors around the country there's a lot to say to Joe tonight, Governor Kristi Noem, South Dakota. She's vowing to sue Joe Biden over his new COVID vaccine mandate. She's live tonight.

And disturbing images, horrifying images out of Afghanistan, women and journalists being beaten. We got the tapes, we go the photos.

That's all straight ahead. We'll never forget, 26 days Americans held hostage behind enemy lines.

HANNITY: Joe Biden tonight refused to accept any blame for his own failures, refused to admit his monumental shortcomings and instead tried to shame unvaccinated Americans lecture them, smear them and Republican governors who value freedom, autonomy, medical privacy and doctor-patient confidentiality, and reject medical tyranny.

Here with more is former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, FOX News contributor Ari Fleischer.

I've got to believe, Mark Meadows, that you might have a thing or two to say about well this time last year. We had a high number of COVID cases, and today, daily U.S. COVID cases are up more than 300 percent from Labor Day last year. I'd say after being handed three vaccines, Regeneron, Eli Lilly, monoclonal antibodies, that's a failure.

MARK MEADOWS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Well, it's not only a failure but what we saw was Joe Biden continuing to try to place blame on the very president and the administration that actually did something to reduce COVID deaths. Listen, Joe Biden today was more hostile towards the unvaccinated in his speech than he has been towards the Taliban in Afghanistan.

And when we see this leader, when we see what he's doing, he's not leading. He is lost and quite frankly, he says we're going to mandate. Why didn't he spend billions of dollars looking at additional therapies to treat those who come down with COVID?

They've done absolutely nothing. They have zero points to put on the board in terms of keeping Americans safer.

MADDOW: Let me go to you, Ari Fleischer. They said they wouldn't do it. They said just a month and a half ago, they wouldn't do it. CDC director shifting, changing goal posts.

Where did all the hesitancy comes from? I argue it came from them.

ARI FLEISCHER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: You know, Sean, one of the greatest dangers to our democracy is liberal presidents with acquiescent media who say they can't do things because the Constitution stops them and then they do it anyway, and the left looks away. Barack Obama did that with the Dreamers, if you recall that. He said he didn't have the authority to let Dreamers into the country, he tried to do it through executive order.

Joe Biden said the same thing about a rent moratorium. He did it anyway not having constitutional authority. And now, this.

We're a nation of laws, not men. And when there's an emergency, when there's a health crisis, this is when you have to be most on your guard to protect our liberties.

For vaccines, I'm going to get my third booster as soon as it's available. That's me. But the government does not have -- the federal government does not have the authority to mandate it. And if they could do it for a company with a hundred, why not 50? Why not 25? Why not five employees?

And why -- where -- who says it stops at a COVID vaccine? Why is that family leave? Why isn't any other item on the liberal death wish list? This is the problem when you become a government of men and not laws.

HANNITY: You know, Mark Meadows, Donald Trump also left the border secure and we had the lowest rate of illegal immigration when he left office. We saw all these hundreds of thousands every month cross the border illegally, processed, allowed into the country, first put in Joe Biden's overcrowded cages in the middle of a pandemic and then dispersed all over the country. Was Joe following the science then?

MEADOWS: Well, he wasn't following the science then. We know that he's not actually following the rule of law now. This is unconstitutional. You'll hear from Governor Noem here in a moment.

But actually, I've been on the phone all afternoon with both businessmen and women, governors, attorney generals, we're going to file lawsuits, but it's interesting because Joe Biden actually when he was asked about the postal workers, he was unclear. He said, well, I think we may give them a pass.

Listen, this is all about him trying -- Ari's right -- this is all about him trying to put his mandates on the American people and when you do that, when it's not based on anything other than science, you start to lose not only the liberties but the very Constitution and the founding principles that our fathers enshrined upon us with that great document.

But here's the other thing that we have to remember, Sean, is this is that it was under President Trump that he put all of this these things in place and we don't have to look any further than Afghanistan and 13 dead American soldiers to realize that this president has no clue on what he's doing and candidly, it's time for somebody to hold him to account.

HANNITY: You know one thing that stood out, Ari, is that there are people with conditions, medical conditions. That can't -- that are being advised by their doctors not to get the vaccine. What about the exemptions there? What about people like Dr. Rand Paul, they're going to take them out -- they're going to arrest them on the floor of the Senate because he has natural immunity?

FLEISCHER: Yeah, the Senate has more than -- well, it has 100 workers doesn't it, so let's see how they count the Senate.

But, you know, Sean, when people say how did we get Donald Trump? It's exactly because of this type of liberal access. When the liberals can violate the Constitution and then be praised by the media for it, the right reaches out and says what's the good of establishment people, let's take a chance, let's go for somebody like a Donald Trump because the left is going to do it to us we want someone who's tough and a fighter.

So when the Democrats wonder, the media wonders what environment created a Donald Trump, it is this very environment, is this violation of so much of what America's constitution is about that leads to this --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: And Donald Trump I can tell you --

FLEISCHER: -- Donald Trump was the answer.

HANNITY: Ari, he wouldn't have abandoned Americans in Afghanistan not once.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: -- one inch, he would have obliterated them, like he did Soleimani, Baghdadi, the al Qaeda leader in Yemen and the caliphate.

All right. Thank you both, Mark Meadows, Ari Fleischer.

Tonight, Governor Kristi Noem tweeting @JoeBiden. South Dakota will stand up for and to defend freedom. Joe Biden, we'll see you in court.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is with us.

Governor, well, you were one of the first. We got Greg Abbott. We got Oklahoma. We got Florida. We got a lot of states right behind you and as one of the first comments I said after his comments on my radio show was, this is headed straight to court and it's not going to hold in my opinion.

GOV. KRISTI NOEM (R-SD): Yeah, you're exactly right, Sean. I think we have 14 different governors that have now said they will take some kind of action. As for South Dakota, I'll fight to protect my people and to defend their freedoms.

In fact, it was shocked me that the president actually said in his speech today that this wasn't about freedom and personal choice at all, which I think is indicative of what's really in his heart and his agenda that he's got for this country.

Listen, this is not a power that is delegated to the federal government. This is a power for states to decide. In South Dakota, we're going to be free and we're going to make sure that we don't overstep our authority.

So we will take action. My legal team is already working and we will defend and protect our people from this unlawful mandate.

HANNITY: It seemed like when he said instead of encouraging people to get vaccinated and mask up talking about governors, obviously Republican, they're ordering mobile morgues. Wow.

Did Joe Biden, is that the same guy that said he'd never do this because that would make him a big hypocrite, wouldn't it?

NOEM: He's a huge hypocrite. He said he created jobs, and he's destroying jobs. He's said he'd love America and protect us and then he makes friends with the Taliban and compromises our southern border.

It's unbelievable to me what he is doing. I knew he'd wreck this country. That's why I campaigned so hard for President Trump. I had no idea anyone alive could wreck this country as fast as Joe Biden is.

HANNITY: Yeah. All right, Governor, we're going to watch your case and the case of these other governors very closely. And thank you so much for being with us.

Now, Joe may want to change the topic on this show, I want every family to know that has loved ones caught behind enemy lines and hostage now to the whims of the Taliban that we're not going to forget, we're not going to abandon Americans that Joe Biden abandoned behind enemy lines. As I said earlier, it's days now and he doesn't even talk about it.

Ask yourself after hearing Joe Biden's remarks tonight and saying I promise you I'll have your back, isn't that the same guy that promised you the American people that yeah, I would not we'll stay as long as it takes to get every American out? And listening to him shame Americans not vaccinated, it sounds like his administration talks tougher about unvaccinated Americans than he does about the Taliban, Mark Meadows was right.

Don't believe me? Listen to Jen Psaki earlier today defending the administration, calling the Taliban, quote, businesslike. Look at this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Can you explain a little bit more about why the White House in a statement is calling the Taliban business-like and professional?

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, I would note that in that statement, what we ere announcing was the fact that a Qatari airlines flight successfully landed in Qatar.

DOOCY: You're saying the Taliban is businesslike and professional. Their interior minister has an FBI wanted poster. He's got a $10 million bounty on his head. That's -- what's the business?

PSAKI: We are here to celebrate the return of American citizens who wanted to leave Afghanistan. We had to work with some members of the Taliban to press them and to work in a business-like manner to get them out.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Biden said tonight that the virus transcends borders, all while he leaves ours wide open leaving Americans stranded abroad in Afghanistan, the grim reality of the Taliban rule is undeniable as ever.

Look at your screen. Take a look at that, because that's new footage showing Afghan women getting the hell beaten out of them in a demonstration in Kabul. And this is the group the Biden administration is calling businesslike and lecturing them that there's not enough inclusivity here. Seriously? This is the group Joe Biden surrendered to and abandoned Americans to be hostage of?

And it gets worse because look at this these graphic photos showing the attacks journalists suffering for covering a woman's protest in Kabul. The two journalists worked for an Afghan news agency. They had their photos and cameras confiscated. They got the hell beaten out of them by the Taliban reportedly held they were lucky they weren't beheaded but we don't know what their ultimate fate will be.

Here now with reaction, FOX News contributor Miranda Devine, along with Congressman Michael Waltz.

Congressman, you know we abandoned them and what bothers me is -- you know, Tony Blinken saying today, well, we don't have authority. Joe Biden claimed that that we had all the leverage.

I argue he has no leverage. I argue that Joe Biden doesn't even -- they can't -- even identify how do you have a business relationship with people that allow young girls to be ripped away from their mothers and fathers and taken as sex slaves by Taliban fighters, and subjugate women and beat women the way we see them if they don't dress a certain way or if they leave their house without a male relative.

REP. MICHAEL WALTZ (R-FL): Yeah. Hey, Sean, you know, business-like, tell that to the family of one of my constituents that contacted us today. He was able to get out with his spouse and some of his kids, but he had to leave other members of his family behind because the State Department forced them to. Well, they've been hunted down and beheaded and the women have disappeared. Say that's - tell them that's businesslike.

I wear this bracelet for one of my Green Berets that was killed by Siraj Haqqani's IEDs, the guy that Peter Doocy was talking about, the mafioso terrorist butcher that's now in charge of who can stay and who can go. Tell his family that they've behaved in a business-like manner or the hundreds, hundreds -- the White House is lying about this number the hundreds of Americans that are still trapped in safe houses and their family members that are deathly afraid that Joe Biden is left behind.

So, you know, at some point, this administration has to give up on this fiction that they are trying to sell. The Taliban are brutal thugs and the only thing they understand is strength, leverage and bullets on foreheads. That's what they get, and that's what our United States military would deliver and go get our people out if their commander-in-chief has the guts to let them do it.

HANNITY: Miranda, you know, the Taliban of old, women couldn't go to work. They couldn't go to school. They've already now put dividers in schools so little boys in school can't see little girls in school.

It's only a matter of time before girls are excluded. Women won't be able to go to work again. Women taken as sex slaves by Taliban fighters, permitted, subjugating women, treating them like -- you know, forget about second, third class, fourth class citizens. They're treated you know like dirt.

And how did they not know the -- who the enemy truly is here because they're trying to lecture them on inclusivity and wokeness, not knowing who their -- this group actually is?

MIRANDA DEVINE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: You're right, Sean. I mean, it's just farcical that we've got the secretary of state and his department lamenting the fact that the Taliban didn't have enough women in their government. They want more female terrorists. That's all they care about.

What is the business as Peter Doocy said that the Taliban is in? It's obviously torture and butchery and terrorism. And, you know, we know that thanks to Joe Biden and his generals' incompetence, that America is at the mercy of the Taliban if we want to get out, our citizens and our -- various Afghan allies from that country.

But there's a difference between that and openly groveling. I mean, why would you praise the Taliban as being professional and business-like? Why would you express, quote, deep gratitude?

This is just abject humiliation for America. It is showing the world that we are at the Taliban's mercy.

There's no need for this over-the-top language except that somehow, it seems to -- just appeal to the sort of masochistic nature of Joe Biden and Antony Blinken and they're carrying the entire country along for a ride.

And what makes it even more galling is that the Taliban is doing that with all our taxpayer money, with our weapons, and now, we hear that they're talking to China about handing over Bagram Air Base to them.

HANNITY: Yeah. All right. Thank you both. We appreciate it.

Coming up, you're not going to believe what Joe Biden did to Trump appointed members of military panels. Kellyanne Conway, one of those appointees, she'll join us next. We'll also get her take on Afghanistan and Joe Biden from earlier today. That's straight ahead. Stay with us.

HANNITY: Now, tonight, Joe Biden is trying to purge any Trump appointees from the advisory boards of our U.S. service academies, usually nonpolitical positions, providing even more evidence Biden is needlessly politicizing even the military and trying to purge any and all conservatives from these prestigious schools.

And, of course, it's just another way Joe Biden is trying to distract from his monumental failures on everything from, oh, the borders, and, oh, energy independence, oh, and abandoning Americans in Afghanistan, weak job growth, COVID failures, contradictions, confusion, mandates, open borders, you name it.

And among those who were sent letters demanding their resignation include former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, former White House Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway.

She had the greatest tweet. She said to Joe Biden -- President Biden, I'm not resigning, but you should.

And she joins us now.

Kellyanne, I guess that's why we've been good friends for 25 years. Great to see you.

KELLYANNE CONWAY, FORMER COUNSELOR TO PRES. TRUMP: We sure have. Thanks for having me tonight, Sean.

Look, I'm not sure that that's legal but it certainly is low class, and let me just explain very quickly what these positions are. We're uncompensated volunteers. We are appointed for three years by a president -- in this case, President Trump.

You know, President Trump asked me what I wanted to do. Did I want any of these appointments? You have the Kennedy Center, the Fulbright Scholarship, you have the Holocaust Museum, you have -- and I said I want the service academy, and I'll tell you why. I have military, military spouses and veterans in my policy portfolio all four years, and I met so many people along the way and were so impressed with some of the policies. Working for a president, Sean, that had for two consecutive budgets where we invested over $700 billion each time in our great active military, equipping them with what they needed, and were generously resourcing them, in addition to everything that he did for veterans.

And, you know, the president I worked for had a strategic action that resulted as commander-in-chief in the death of two major terrorists, al- Baghdadi and Soleimani. President Biden's reckless actions resulted in the deaths of 13 service members. That's why I think he should resign.

And I've got to tell you, Sean, you know right now that Americans are hurting. Very worried for this country and they're great people. They see the effects of the negative Biden policies at the gas pump, in the grocery cart, inflation, the price is up, they see it a the Southern border, 93,000 overdose deaths, the fentanyl is pouring in and coming into our kids' veins (ph), our communities, our workers' bodies. It's a disgrace.

But you know where Biden is feeling most? As goes the military, and as commander-in-chief.

So, it's so ironic that they're running around talking about who's qualified, who should be in the service academies? This man is perhaps the most experienced and the least qualified president as commander-in-chief we've ever had.

We should have trusted those 20 of the Democrats who ran against him. They knew something and we should have listened to them. You had six or seven members of Congress and senators who had served with him. You had his own vice president basically calling him a racist. You had a member of his cabinet running against him. You had billionaires, you had socialist, you had American Samoan, that's Tulsi Gabbard, not Elizabeth Warren, don't get confused, everyone. They had something -- they had little bit of everything.

And they ended up with Joe Biden who none of them wanted. They had witnessed him, his eight years as vice president, and yet 20 other Democrats were warning us that he wasn't up to the task. He wasn't up to the fight, and he's not.

What's happening? Now, as goes those national security and our place around the world -- he has emboldened our enemies, he has alienated our allies, he has abandoned Americans behind enemy lines -- hostages, as you call them -- Afghan allies and interpreters. These women who had rights again will not anymore and worse.

Iran is developing nuclear weapons and enrichment. You've got China flexing its military muscle. You have Israel watching us negotiate with Iran.

You have -- you have Joe Biden killing the Keystone pipeline and approving Putin's. He killed energy independence. He killed energy jobs.

So, domestically, he's failing, but around the globe is what's really bothered me. President Trump had people in NATO, you know, angry that he was demanding that they pay more of their fair share. He was standing up for America all over the globe and, you know, he didn't create any new wars.

And these American service members -- God bless their souls -- and I was visiting with President Trump earlier this week and we were talking about exactly that and he's been in touch with so many families. They've been in touch with him, and these were 9/11 babies, some of them are just babies literally when 9/11 happened. And now, we got a Taliban stronger, with American taxpayer-funded military equipment in their possession, and this all happened on Joe Biden's watch.

You know what, Sean? The U.K. parliament denounced -- they denounced Joe Biden and his efforts in Afghanistan. That's U.K. parliament. So, let's talk about who's not qualified.

And now, the polls here at home are catching up with him. You have in the middle is really collapsing on him. These independents have an upside down approval rating of Joe Biden.

And the only person really less popular than him right now in the polls is his vice President Kamala Harris. Each of them has a more unfavorable rating than favorable rating among independents. Kamala Harris, our first female vice president, 42 percent approval, 46 percent disapproval among women.

HANNITY: Yeah.

CONWAY: That's not sexism or racism. That's eyesight and hearing.

Her giggling is no laughing matter. I don't know where she is. We need leadership, people see it. And, you know, President Trump --

HANNITY: Kellyanne, we --

CONWAY: -- said one true thing on July 23rd to Ghani. He said, I'm not a military man. Before he asked him to lie, he said, I'm not a military man and we're seeing it happened.

HANNITY: I have to break. We're glad to have you back.

CONWAY: Thanks for having me.

HANNITY: (INAUDIBLE) too long.

We'll continue.

HANNITY: That's all the time we have this evening. Please set your DVR, never miss an episode. And on this show, yeah, we do care about freedom. Please pray for Americans got behind enemy lines.

Let not your heart be troubled -- Laura Ingraham, hi.

