‘Hannity’ on Afghanistan, Biden

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to HANNITY.



And we begin with a FOX News alert. Just as Joe Biden scolding you, the American people, American business, corporation, small business, not paying your fair share, a bombshell new report from the Congressional Research Service -- by the way, nonpartisan -- showing that Biden himself, he might well owe 500 grand in back taxes to the U.S. federal government.



By the way, where's the New York D.A and the New York attorney general when you need them? If it's Donald Trump, let's talk about jail and indictments for, oh, company cars and company apartments and scholarships for children. Joe, he'll get the usual media mob protection program.



And according to the report, Biden improperly avoided paying Medicare taxes before he took office. Joe, you and Hunter, you need to pay your fair share. You got to lead by example. We'll have a lot more about this.



But, first, we have other serious crises all around the country and world to cover.



ANNOUNCER: Americans Held Hostage, Abandoned Behind Enemy Lines, Day 40.



HANNITY: It's day 40. We're not forgetting on this program because imagine if it was you or somebody you love caught behind enemy lines abandoned by Joe Biden and the new Islamic emirates of Afghanistan -- remember Joe's -- he said at the U.N. he's turned the page. He's not mentioned the Americans that he's abandoned, not once.



In 23 days, he has totally turned the page. And tonight, the so-called business-like and very professional Taliban as the White House tells us, those terrorists, they just made a big announcement. Public executions, public amputations, they're back, very professional, very business-like of them. One Taliban official telling the "Associated Press", quote, everyone criticized us for the punishments in the stadium, but no one will tell us what our laws should be, period.



Now, what happened all that leverage Joe that you were bragging about? We have all the leverage. Joe, you have no leverage and Americans now are in the hands of terrorists. You abandoned them.



What happened to the international pressure, Joe? What happened about the lectures you and Tony Blinken were giving the Taliban about inclusivity in their new Afghan government? You've made a lot of progress, right? Yeah, they're terrorists, they're standing right now in the international community means nothing to them except they want you to keep giving the money that would be called ransom, and God help all of our fellow Americans, their families, green card holders, all abandoned. Our Afghan allies, tens of thousands, abandoned by Joe. Now, many of them will be murdered, it's plain and simple.



He turned the page on Afghanistan acting like it never happened, like there aren't Americans, aren't our allies, their families still hopelessly trapped behind enemy lines. I guess this is the Biden doctrine, we'll call it. You create a major crisis, one that was completely preventable like it's not really happening.



I just pretend it's not happening. Afghan -- everything in Afghanistan, not happening. Inflation, it's not happening. Buck 50 more a gallon, not happening. Unemployment, not happening. COVID, oh, 300 percent increase from this time last year, not happening. And of course, the months-long, out of control, utter, unmitigated catastrophe at the southern border, that's not happening either.



And today, in the midst of all these serious crises -- well, guess what Joe Biden was doing. Absolutely nothing, he decided to take the day off. No public events, no speeches, no high profile meetings, just a day off for the hell of it in the middle of the week.



Well, I take that back. He did have lunch with Vice President Kamala Harris, our borders czar, who never goes to the border at 12:30. It's a big day. They might have even had cocktails, who knows?



You know who did not have a day off? Our Customs and Border Patrol agents, they're not getting days off. They're now dealing with a crisis of epic proportions every single hour of every day and they're dealing with people with a high rate of COVID positivity and the Border Patrol themselves have had a high rate and even some of those agents have died. The biggest super spreader of all super spreader events, Joe Biden, courtesy of you.



Make no mistake: Biden caused this disaster, every other disaster, now begging OPEC for energy. None of this would have happened if Donald Trump was president, going back to the days of -- oh, feigning outrage over Donald Trump's mean tweets, to me kind of seems appealing right now, somebody that controlled the borders, somebody that was believed by the international community, that he'd blow you to smithereens just like he did the caliphate and ISIS, and just like he did with Soleimani and Baghdadi and associates and the al-Qaeda leader in Yemen, they believed he'd do it.



Joe and Kamala, they told these migrants to come. Joe ended catch and release. He abolished Trump's stay in Mexico policy, he stopped the border wall construction. Now, yup, since Joe's been president, over a million five illegal immigrants have poured across the border during Biden's yet first unfulfilled year in office. It's still more time to go.



Now, most of them have been admitted into the U.S. Just processed, there's no COVID testing, there's no vaccine mandates, there's no background check of radical associations, there's no means test to see if they'll be able to financially take care of themselves and not be a burden of the American people.



And Biden on top of all of that now, when my kids would get in trouble, they'd get in trouble not usually for what they did but if they lied about it. Biden is now lying to the American people every day, and he is definitely not deporting them. That part we know, it is one big lie, border lie as "The New York Post" put it. That's why they continue to come in droves.



But according to Jen Psaki, the border is certainly not open. Just like she said we don't need to cover test them because they're not going to be here very long. Another lie. Take a look.



HANNITY: Now, Jen can try and spin this however she wants, but the video and the images, they don't lie. The conditions on the ground, they're so bad, Biden's special envoy to Haiti actually resigned in protest because of the inhumane crisis he created at the border.



As we speak, Border Patrol agents, they're now dealing with an impossible situation. The Biden administration is now thanking them by launching accusations of racism, well, Border Patrol agents are fighting back and they're mad tonight. We'll tell you about that in a minute.



But according to Democrats, there's nothing wrong with the horrific conditions under that Del Rio bridge, you know, where over ten thousand illegal immigrants are stacked on top of each other in squalid conditions instead the real problem they're saying those racist horses and racist border patrol officers that ride the horses were trying to do their jobs. Biden now is accusing them and -- I love this -- they're now going to investigate their own policies, accusing them of whipping migrants and now they have banned the use of any horses at the border.



In response, the Border Patrol union chief who will join us tonight, Brandon Judd, is accusing Biden of outright lying and deflecting. Look, I'll be honest, I'm not the best horse rider in the world. As a matter of fact, I was out on horseback with border patrol, it didn't go very well because the horse took off and I had to be saved.



But that looks like a rein, that's what they call it, the reins of the horse to control the horse and not a whip and some of the rains are long ones.



The last time I was on that horse, there you go, that horse right there, nearly threw me off on my backside. It took off almost ended up in Mexico. But I can assure you, there's nothing racist about patrolling the border on horseback, except I'm not the greatest horseback rider.



The real problem, we're in the middle of a pandemic. This is a massive super spreader event. There's no end in sight, and Joe Biden can try and deflect. He can take days off. He can spend weekends on a beach in Delaware, riding his little tricycle or whatever you call that bicycle thing of his. He can twiddle his thumbs, he can take his nappy poo, and he can have his warm milky, but the American people, they deserve better.



Our hostages in Afghanistan deserve better, America now sees what a disaster it is to have a weak, frail and a cognitive mess as a president. According to a new Harvard/Harris poll, a majority of you the American people think that Trump absolutely was a better president than Joe Biden -- frankly, an understatement.



Here with more is our very own White House correspondent, our very own Peter Doocy.



Peter, last night when you were on this show and you had more exchanges today, it's like a never-ending sitcom, except none of it's funny -- you're waiting for answers as to, you know, what happened with the drone strike, why Joe didn't visit the border, why did he support a vaccine booster shot before the science supported it, and Jen Psaki saying they don't need a COVID test because they're not going to be here very long. Did you ever get answers to those questions?



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: We got a little bit of an answer, but it really makes for more of a math problem the math does not add up from what they've told us and I am not a math major. I am probably about as good with the border math as you were on horseback at the border, Sean. But they told us on Saturday, there were 15,000 migrants under that bridge. Their -- update today said that there were about 4.600 who had either been sent back to Haiti or sent into removal proceedings.



So you got 4,600 out of 15,000. They have not been able to tell us where the rest are, what happened to the rest. And they also have not been able to explain exactly how many of these migrants who have been initiated into this removal proceedings are just elsewhere in the United States because removal proceedings does not mean that you're just waiting in line to cross the border or to get onto a plane. What that means is that somebody just gives you a piece of paper and says, can you please go to an immigration office. Not even to an immigration court, but just to an immigration office within 60 days.



And so, I asked Jen Psaki earlier today what the discrepancy is, where these people went? She offered a more fruitful description from DHS. So we expect to get that at some point tomorrow. But the math just does not add up, and this is a president who throughout the campaign and the transition because he did not think the last president was giving it to the American people straight.



Joe Biden made a point at event after event and in speech after speech to say that the job of an American president is to give it to the American people straight from the shoulder. He stole that quote from Roosevelt -- just give it to you straight from the shoulder, and that, you know, say what you all about his past remarks, he says what he says, but he hasn't said anything about any of this in almost a week. And you mentioned it, it's been a week since we found out that was a bad drone strike, since the booster program went bad, and since these people were just piling up in squalid conditions under the border in Texas and he has not addressed it in any kind of a meaningful way since then and we don't have anything on the schedule for tomorrow as of right now.



And so, it's probably going to slide in the next week, Sean.



HANNITY: All right. So you go after -- you try to get answers from Jen Psaki, and she's talking about they're placed on a path towards removal proceedings, and you got it to admit it doesn't actually mean anything. And they're not even requiring people to show up in court, they're requesting. We're going to request that you show up, but not mandate that you show up. Okay, 99.99 percent, they're not going to honor the request.



And the other thing that came up today is that all these people that are getting on these buses from Del Rio to El Paso and Laredo and being flown to Tucson, no COVID testing, you asked a pretty important question -- how is that helping anybody stop the spread? And her answer was, well, again, we have protocol.



Well, the protocol for we, the American people, is we have vaccine mandates or testing mandates that are coming into place. Why aren't they testing everybody at the border? We have no explanation.



DOOCY: And the main reason that it matters in this case, Sean, is because so many of us that live here are subjected to very strict COVID regulations, but also anybody that flies into the U.S. from the countries where people are allowed to fly into the U.S., you have to either prove that you're vaccinated come November, prove a vaccination or prove a negative COVID test. They want to make sure that people coming from Europe don't have COVID because they think that COVID coming from Europe, big problem. COVID coming from anywhere, a big problem -- except for these folks who are coming from South America into Mexico and then just right across the river into Del Rio, Texas.



And so, that is the main reason that it matters just because there are two sets of standards for people that are walking here and people that are flying here.



And Jen Psaki --



HANNITY: I'll tell you this --



DOOCY: -- that's been taking the questions -- yeah, but we just have not heard from the president who said that when stuff's going wrong, we would hear from him.



HANNITY: All right. This is like must-watch TV, you and Jen Psaki every day, and your dad and I have been here -- you know, we're going to be celebrating our 25th anniversary, and you're making us look bad by being so good in that in that correspondence room. We're proud of you. Thanks for sharing it. You've been doing a great job, Peter. Thank you very much.



All right. Now, we turn to Sara Carter, once again live from the border in Del Rio, Texas. This is a place apparently Joe Biden has never been to from what we can determine his entire life, we can't get a full answer. And Kamala Harris never went anywhere near where the action. She's stayed as far away as possible.



What's the latest tonight, Sara?



SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Hey, Sean. You know, I'm here at the Del Rio border patrol station, and right behind me, there are some horses that you see. These are the actual horses that the border patrol agents would use on patrol. Now, they've been suspended. They're taking a break behind me here, and the agents are actually still working.



But they've been halted from riding the horses. The administration has stopped that. There is an ongoing investigation out here, but what I can tell you is that border patrol agents, just like Steve Doocy has reported, are extraordinarily frustrated. The morale is very low. They've been given a very ominous and very difficult position by the Biden administration.



We were out along the river today, there are roughly about three thousand to four thousand people still left in this makeshift village underneath the bridge here in Del Rio, and there is enormous concern, there's enormous concern about COVID-19. There's enormous concern about where the people are actually being sent to. We know a lot of them are being released into the United States.



Listen to what the president of the border patrol union out here in Del Rio has to say, Jon Anfinsen. He's speaking for all the agents out here and the way that they're feeling about how the left is approaching them, particularly those that have decided to make charges against them that they're racist or that they tried to target the Haitians just because they're Haitians. Listen to this.



CARTER: Agents overall are feeling like it's coming down on them, like no one's doing anything to resolve the real problem instead they've become the scapegoat for the administration and for others. Is that what you're hearing as well?



JON ANFINSEN, BORDER PATROL UNION OFFIICAL: That's fair. The agents in question, they're still around they're still working. They're still doing their job. They're just not on horseback. In fact, the horse patrol unit for here in Del Rio sector has been essentially placed on a timeout while they investigate what took place.



The frustrating part for the agents is this is what we've been dealing with all year. Maybe not this to this to this magnitude, the number of people we see here, but all year, our stations have been full, we've been maxed out. Morale is basically as low as it could be. Everybody's stress levels are through the roof and it's just we haven't been able to do our job.



CARTER: Sean, more than 200,000 people cross the border in August. I want you to understand how hot it is here, it's deadly hot. I mean, they've they found bodies out along the Rio Grande River lost out in the brush. It's very dangerous conditions and those numbers don't seem to be lessening.



There's also concern right now that there's over Haitians still making their way into the United States, and I heard as of today, 500 crossed in the Rio Grande Valley sector alone. So this isn't stopping anywhere.



HANNITY: All right. Sarah Carter, reporting live from Del Rio tonight.



By the way, I think the horses like -- from my little experience, they like sugar and sugar cubes and apples and stuff like that. So --



CARTER: And nice people.



HANNITY: Yeah. All right, Sara, thank you.



Here with more, Arizona attorney general, now Senate candidate who from the great state of Arizona, Mark Brnovich is with us, and the president of the National Border Patrol Council, Brandon Judd.



Brandon, let's deal with the crisis, A, created by Joe Biden. He's the one that overturned the successful policies of Donald Trump. That was his decision. His borders czar doesn't go to the border. Now, they've taken away horseback and they're making accusations of racism.



And I have talked to person after person after person, and every border patrol agent that I have talked to says, that is called a rein and there was no whipping of people, and they are furious and feel that this is being used as a distraction. That's what my sources tell me.



What are you hearing from your rank and file?



BRANDON JUDD, PRESIDENT OF THE NATIONAL BORDER PATROL COUNCIL: I've been patrolling the borders since Clinton was the president and I can tell you personally that the policies that have been in place were by far the best under President Trump, and President Biden completely and totally dismantled all of those policies. And when you look at our border patrol agents, when they are sent down there to do that job, and, by the way, Mayorkas was down on the border and he saw the horses, he knew the horses were out there and now he's making -- doing a 180.



But when our agents are out there trying to patrol the border, do their job to the best of their ability, then they're vilified by the president. You know, we feel like why even go out there and do it, why put on that uniform, why care about the American public? That's why we do it. We put on that uniform because we care about the American public, we want to go out there and we want to protect them, and Joe Biden is trying to break that down.



HANNITY: And there's been a high rate of COVID positivity, overcrowded cages, the middle of a pandemic, no testing, no vaccine mandates.



Attorney General Brnovich, we've had Greg Abbott on the program. He's now got miles long borders of cars because that's the only thing at his disposal. He's called up the National Guard, but then there's a legal issue of who gets control and whether or not Joe Biden can take control of that.



Legally, you have been successful in going up against the Biden administration, legally, what are the options available for border states like yours and Texas?



MARK BRNOVICH (R), ARIZONA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Well, thank you, Sean, for having me on, and as you mentioned, we have had multiple lawsuits against the Biden administration. And what's so frustrating to us -- I've been a prosecutor much of my career -- is the fact that they won't even follow the existing law.



The president is an apex of his power when it comes to national security and border security and yet he literally turned over Afghanistan to the Taliban and now he's ceding control of the border to the cartels. And so, the federal government, Biden's trying to mandate a vaccine which we've sued him over and yet he won't secure the border which is part of his duties responsibilities.



And so, you know, I've been using the tools in my toolbox. That includes litigation, trying to force him to build the wall, trying to make sure that he reinstates -- reinstate the remain in Mexico policy, making sure that people that have deportation orders are deported. Not because we're a cruel nation, but because that's what the law requires let me, Sean.



HANNITY: Let me ask you a legal question because you've been a big supporter of President Trump's and his policies worked. We were at a 25- year low, we're now going to have a 25-30 year hot record high of illegal immigrants crossing the border. From a legal standpoint, is Joe Biden aiding and abetting law breaking? And didn't he take an oath not to do that?



BRNOVICH: Well, clearly, he's violating his oath to protect the republican form of government the United States. And, you know, arguably, I'm sure there's some folks that probably think this is the equivalent of an invasion.



And so, we're doing weekend legally. But when it comes to aiding and abetting, you know, the president has a lot of authority when it comes to the border. This is what he's constitutionally charged to do. He doesn't have the authority to mandate vaccines, but he does have the authority to enforce our laws especially at the border. And so --



HANNITY: Well, he's not doing it.



BRNOVICH: I know, it's dangerous, Sean.



HANNITY: Well, that's called aiding and abetting. We only have 15 seconds.



Brandon, high rate of COVID positivity, how many agents do you know of that have contracted COVID working at the border? We only have 10 seconds.



JUDD: We have hundreds out every single day because of this, but let me -- let me put it this way, if President Biden wasn't the president right now, I would arrest him for aiding and abetting.



HANNITY: Wow, thank you both.



All right. Straight ahead, the deep state's day of reckoning has come. Wait until you hear Gregg Jarrett's analysis.



Plus, new revelations of Hunter Biden shady business dealing. Ron Johnson is here, and Joe and hunter apparently need to pay their taxes. We'll explain, straight ahead.



HANNITY: The indictments coming out of the Durham probe into the origins of the Russian hoax -- by the way, we've been proven right all along. We're learning more about how it all began. It's a complex web of lies, lies we've been telling you about for years, stretching from the Clinton campaign to the media even the FBI, all with the goal of smearing Donald Trump as a Russian agent. And tonight, we are learning more about the role of national security adviser Jake Sullivan that meet -- that he may have played in all of this.



Remember, Sullivan was a senior foreign policy adviser to Hillary Clinton in 2016. He's claimed he doesn't know all the details of the dirty dossier and the Russian disinformation campaign. But this new report raises questions about that claim, and as we reported, breaking at the top of the show, there are reports tonight that none other than the Congressional Research Service, nonpartisan, that Joe Biden may owe the federal government up to a half a million dollars in back taxes because he used shell corporations to avoid paying Medicare tax, just as he's trying to crack down on all the so-called tax avoidance and hire an army of IRS agents and telling everybody and scolding everybody to pay their fair share. Really? Hunter Biden being investigated for the same thing?



Here with the latest on all this, FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett.



Let's start with Joe and Hunter and taxes because they like to scold people for not paying their taxes and not paying their fair share and they want to spend billions on more IRS agents, and pull Hannity's file every single solitary year and harass me when I pay my taxes.



GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: An important part of Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion spending lollapalooza, Sean, is a provision to go after people who were skirting their taxes, in particular skirting payroll taxes. Well, guess what? According to the Congressional Research Center, that's what Joe Biden was doing. You know, he made $13 million plus from books and speaking engagements, and he funneled all of that money into what's called an S corporation, and he gave the vast majority of it as a distribution, a small portion of it as a salary and thus he was able to avoid payroll taxes which he should have paid that supports everything from Medicare to Obamacare.



You know, I wrote a couple of books I considered an S corporation, then I read the IRS code. And I said, well, I'm not going to save any money here because if you properly follow the law, you've got to pay taxes on that stuff. You can't really skirt it. Joe Biden apparently decided he was different. He's above everybody else, and he was going to use an S corporation to pocket a load of money and not pay --



HANNITY: Aren't they looking at zero experience Hunter and them and the money made from Burisma, with no experience, and a Kazakhstan oligarch and the first lady in Moscow, three and a half million dollars, you know, from the former first lady of Moscow and the hundred thousand dollar shopping spree, $1.5 billion Bank of China deal? So, we'll get to the bottom of that.



Here's my question, now, with the indictment of Sussman and the Perkins Coie connection, and let's put that chart back up, what is Jake Sullivan's potential role in all of this? And what's Hillary Clinton's role in the Russian hoax? And do we now -- does this now vindicate all of our reporting, and that we were right all along from day one, Gregg?



JARRETT: Well, it does vindicate our reporting and your graphic is excellent. This is the 27-page indictment. It is excruciating in its detail of how the Clinton campaign promoted this illicit scheme that Donald Trump had colluded with the Kremlin. In point of fact, it was all untrue. They knew it was untrue. They made sure that Hillary Clinton's dirty fingerprints were wiped away from it and her lackeys were doing the dirty work spreading the false information. But it was Hillary Clinton who invented the lie, financed the lie and disseminated the lie, proving a plan in July of 2016 to do that.



At the center of this scheme is, as you point out, Jake Sullivan. Who is he? He is the national security adviser for current president Joe Biden. He's the guy who reviews top secret national security information every day decides what the president sees, what he doesn't see, and that's the same guy who was fabricating national security information to smear Donald Trump, to accuse him of crimes he didn't commit and even after the election, he worked sedulously to spread false information to the FBI, to pressure them to continue their investigation of Trump even though they had discovered that it was nothing more than a hoax.



HANNITY: All right. Gregg, we will be fully vindicated. That is for sure and even the indictment of Sussman shows that. Thank you, Gregg Jarrett.



Shocking revelations about zero experience Hunter Biden's efforts to profit off his last name as well. "Business Insider" revealing new emails from a guy by the name of Sam Jauhari, a Democratic donor, business interest in the Persian Gulf, who is considering hiring zero experience Hunter at a rate of 2 million bucks a year and success fees for a lobbying campaign to unfreeze Libyan assets frozen by the Obama administration.



Take a look how he describes Hunter Biden. Pros, son of number two, has Libya file, access to State, Treasury. And since he travels with daddy, he is connected everywhere in Europe and Asia and he said he has access to the highest level in PRC, that's the People's Republic of China. So he can help there.



Cons: he's an alcoholic, a drug addict, kicked out of the Army for cocaine, chasing low-class hookers, constantly needs money and, by the way, if they knew all of this about Hunter, every other country that Hunter worked with, they had to know it, too, which means some of America's enemies, they likely have what the compulsive congenital liar Adam Schiff calls compromising materials on the president's son Hunter. That means Joe's compromise.



Now, Hunter did not end up getting the lobbying job. But this is the latest example of his efforts to corrupt efforts and profit off the family syndicate name. And what about all the things that Hunter did get? You know, the high-paying job -- I mentioned Burisma, no experience, three and a half million dollars Russian oligarch, $100,000 car from a Kazakhstan oligarch, hundred thousand dollar shopping spree from a Chinese national, $1.5 billion from the Bank of China. That's a lot of money.



And, by the way, the emails that lay everything out that Hunter did, including telling his dad, hold 10 for the big guy, big guy would be Joe. That has been confirmed even by "Politico". So much for Russian disinformation.



Hunter Biden raked in cash with no experience from every corner of the globe, and they knew he was compromised, a drug addict who liked hookers. Great. Who does he owe for the all of this? Well, who does Joe Biden owe for it? And has any of these countries said to Joe, we've got compromising materials on you.



Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, he led a Senate investigation into Hunter Biden's overseas business deal, and he joins us.



All the things I just mentioned, Senator, you and Charles Grassley, you came up with a lot of it, short of the barista side of this. What can you tell us about legal vulnerability that exists here?



SEN. RON JOHNSON (R-WI): Well, it's actually interesting that this report came out today. This is the one year anniversary of when Senator Grassley and I released our report, showing a vast web of foreign financial entanglements, you know, so many different transactions into China. We laid out all the information we had on Burisma, but so much more has been revealed. And quite honestly, our report really was a catalyst for more people to come forward.



Mr. Mac Isaac (ph), the computer repair shop owner, he grew impatient. We - - you know, he was talking to us about that his hard drive but we had to vet that through the FBI, they weren't giving us information. So we released that to "The New York Post". They made it public.



Tony Bobulinski came forward because of our report, because he realized that Hunter basically shafts him out of $5 million.



So, our report was a catalyst for so much of this information now coming forward, but our report was a big warning. We tried to warn the American public that if they elect this very unfit human being, President Biden, that he was going to be compromised, that he represented a counterintelligence threat, an extortion threat, and now, we're seeing example after example.



And this latest example with the Democratic and camp -- or Obama campaign donors trying to maybe do it $2 million retainer, hopefully, they can get Hunter to help them unfreeze $15 billion of worth of assets for Libya. Of course, those gentlemen would get a percent cut of that. But that's how sleazy this all was.



Hunter Biden was out, this right around the 2015 timeframe, same time he joined the Burisma board, they were cashing in on the vice president's name, hoping that at some point time to be president.



HANNITY: Let me ask you this -- is there any way Russia, China, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and all these other countries -- is there any way that they don't have compromising materials on Hunter Biden? I doubt it, based on the life that he was living.



And doesn't that mean that Joe Biden's compromised and now that we know that Joe Biden was getting his percentage? How come -- how come he's gotten a free pass? If it was Donald Trump, he would have been -- there would have been 15 impeachments by now.



JOHNSON: Well, you know the answer that because the mainstream media put him in office they're going to cover up for him. But, you know, what I do know is we don't know a lot, but I know the Chinese government knows everything. The Russian government knows everything.



So these foreign countries that were doing deals with Hunter, they know exactly where all the bodies are buried, where all the corruption occurred. And it would be naive to think that they're not, you know, holding that over President Biden's head at this very moment. He is compromised.



HANNITY: Yeah.



JOHNSON: Tony Bobulinski, the business partner, told us he was compromised, and yet the media made sure that Joe Biden was elected and now they're covering up for him.



HANNITY: Well, we need to get this information, and I hear that Miranda Devine's book is going to give us more details about that laptop from hell.



Senator, great job, and we're going to be following -- are you running for reelection by the way? We didn't get that answer.



JOHNSON: I haven't decided yet, Sean.



HANNITY: All right.



JOHNSON: RonJohnsonforsenate.com if you want to offer encouragement.



HANNITY: I'm highly encouraging. There you go. I hope that helps. If it hurts you, I'll stop it.



Anyway, also tonight, the manhunt is still on for Bryan Laundrie, the ex- fiance of Gabby Petito. Remember, Laundrie has been missing now for days, and tonight, the feds, they have issued a warrant for his arrest. Now, finding Laundrie is key to understanding what happened to Gabby and no one man in this country who has found thousands of missing people over the years believes that laundry can be found and is calling on the public to help.



John Walsh, former host of "America's Most Wanted", his new show "In Pursuit with John Walsh" airs Wednesdays on Investigation Discovery, streams on Discovery Plus. He's been a longtime friend of mine, in the program, somebody I really admire.



John, it's been too long. We haven't had you on. It's good to see you.



You know, you got more than, you know, 1,400 fugitives, John. You got missing children, dozens and dozens and dozens.



Tips from civilians almost always crack the case and you're telling people contact me and I'm not going to and you can do it anonymously, I'm not going to share that information which is important everyone thinks, oh I'm going to be dragged into this.



JOHN WALSH, HOST OF "IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH" ON ID: Exactly, it's great to see you, Sean. We've been friends a long time and you're still you're still out there battling like I am.



And the public is the key to this. It is, and for all these years, I've said one thing, people don't want to call the cops. They're afraid to get dragged into a trial. They're afraid they'll have to testify against their gang banger cousin who'll get out on parole and kill them. So there's a lot of reasons people don't want to call the cops.



But I say this, I don't care whether you're legal, illegal, who you are, where you are, what you do, it's on nobody's business. Just tell me where the dirt bag is and I'll arrange to go pick them up.



And I've caught 1,422 of the world's most wanted uncatchable by police guys. We recovered 61 stranger abducted missing children. Elizabeth Smart probably the most famous, and I've caught 17 guys off the FBI's most wanted because of now, I'm not patting myself on the back, this is because of the public.



The public's saying, John, you give me a way to saddle up and do it right, and I'm going to do it right. So that's what I'm counting on catching this horrible coward and this guy got because of his the dirty laundry parents. They gave him nine day head start, fooled the cops, came up with all these red herrings and last night on my show, we got 412 tips, and I have trained hotline operators. We have U.S. marshals there, FBI, you know how I operate, Sean.



So, 15 of those tips were placing him, people thought they had seen him. Now, again, he's been out there for nine days and I was the guy that said it and I still mean it. He never went to the swamp. He got home. He and his father scrubbed the van, they scrubbed the house and then the father and him went and bought a camper top, a white camper top.



And three days before Gabby's parents who were saying all the time, where is Gabby? You've been home for days, you got to tell us, three days before they filed that missing person's report, they went on a trip.



And yesterday, I was talking to the neighbors across the street and said we thought it was really weird because the father and Bryan buy a little camper top, and mom and dad and Bryan pile into the back of it. It's a pickup truck, camper top. Why would they be going together?



So three days later, the -- back comes Brian's father and mother, the dirty Laundries, and no Bryan.



So, Bryan's had a real big, big head start, and last Friday listen this -- this Bertolino guy, he just want to be Johnny Cochran, O.J. Simpson, get my 15 minutes of fame lawyer, he calls the cops last Friday and says we're going to finally do the right thing. I got to tell you and the Laundries, the dirty Laundries want me to tell you this, that Brian went to the swamp on Tuesday and left his car there.



HANNITY: So, let me ask you --



WALSH: So we went, we were so worried about him, Wednesday, we drove out and found the car -- I mean, sixty thousand acres, had to find the car. But the mom says, I leave the lawyer's talking now, this lawyer. He says the mom left a message and don't hurt yourself, Bryan, don't kill yourself. He's such a coward he'll never kill himself.



But anyway, they go back on Thursday and say, the note was still there so he brought home Bryan's Mustang and parked it in the driveway and then the lawyer calls out on Friday and says, we're finally going to do the right thing. Oh, we're going to tell you that Bryan's missing and we're so afraid he killed himself in the swamp. Another red hearing.



For nine days, this lawyer and this mother and father, the dirty Laundries, have kept cops at bay and --



HANNITY: John, last question.



WALSH: So, I believe he's on his way to the (INAUDIBLE) most of the tips, Sean, said he was headed -- he was headed northwest, Florida panhandle, across Alabama, I think he's going through Texas you can get across the border because it's chaos --



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: John, I'm running out of time, I want to get this question. We have the FBI tip line. What is your confidential tip line?



WALSH: One, eight, three, three, three, PURSUE. So, again, it's one, eight, three, three, three, seven, eight, seven, seven, eight, three.



We need to catch this guy before he hurts somebody else.



HANNITY: I'm going to tweet it out and put it up on hannity.com before the end of this show.



John, great to see you my friend. Thanks for all your hard work.



When we come back, media continues to gush over flip and flop and Fauci. Kayleigh McEnany, Clay Travis, they join us next. They react, straight ahead.



HANNITY: Now, the media's phony coverage of Dr. Flip-flop Fauci has officially really jumped the shark, if you will, gone too far. He is now being dubbed a movie star by "The New York Times" because National Geographic produced a new documentary entitled "Fauci," details his work with AIDS and COVID-19 pandemics. So-called paper highlighted one scene where Fauci described, quote, himself as a modest and humble person.



Okay. That means he is almost as wrong about himself as he has been about COVID-19. Here with reaction, the author of "For Such a Time," "Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany, and OutKick founder, Clay Travis.



Kayleigh, I got a look at your book, congratulations. Let's start with you, is he a TV, Hollywood star?



KAYLEIGH MCENANY, FOX NEWS CO-HOST, "OUTNUMBERED": Yeah, in his mind, he is. He is portrayed as a movie star who can artfully navigate Washington. Sean, I know this guy, I crossed paths with him in the hallway.



He was in my office. This is not a movie star who can artfully navigate Washington. This is a person who is a con artist, who can swim in the Washington swamp with the worst and most vicious of creatures.



He is like General Milley. He will smile at you in the hallway, give you a wave, have that congenial chat, but behind the scenes, he will undermine the commander in chief, then stepped to the White House podium and undermined the commander in chief in front of the world, for the world to see because it behooves him and increases his CNN, MSNBC, even Facebook, this man never met a camera he didn't like.



Dr. Fauci, not a movie star, though in his head it might seem so.



HANNITY: And, Clay, first it is masks don't work, no masks, then it's one mask, and two masks, then it's vaxxed or masked, now, it's vaxxed and maxxed, and get booster shots and your kids need it and you probably need masks and booster shots in perpetuity. You figure that out.



CLAY TRAVIS, OUTKICK FOUNDER: Sean, it was 15 days to stop the spread. Now it feels like 15 years until Fauci will leave the screen. He's never met a camera he doesn't like! I mean, it's crazy, although this is a little bit ironic.



I don't know if you requested him on your radio show, Sean, but Buck Sexton and I decided to request him on the radio show, and they said "Oh, you know what, he is too busy. He doesn't have time to spend 15 minutes with us."



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: But now that he has been exposed -- NIH money going to the Wuhan lab and the fact that he was told January 31st, 2020, it looked like it was manipulated in a lab, he might not want to answer those questions, Clay.



TRAVIS: Oh, I think you are right. It is amazing how much he doesn't want to do media when they will actually ask him questions that are worthy of being asked, but he can go on MSNBC and CNN. I think they basically have a green room named after him over there, but he can't do anybody that is actually going to ask any legitimate questions of him.



HANNITY: All right, quickly, in 30 seconds, Kayleigh, tell us about your book.



MCENANY: Can't wait for it to come out, "For Such a Time as This: My Journey Through the White House and Beyond," I tell you about how president Trump is the real deal, not through saying it but through stories that will bring you behind the scenes of the most powerful building in the world, the White House.



Thank you, Sean.



HANNITY: And you know what, the amazing thing is you had a front row seat to history. I guess I will take those mean tweets over the utter incompetence and abandoning Americans, chaos on the border, begging OPEC, inflation, higher taxes, and unmitigated economic disaster, but that is my own preference.



Thank you both.



Wait until you hear -- by the way, what Ms. Donald Trump had to say about - - Mr. Donald Trump had to say about Joe Biden. Video of the day.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: By the way, a friend of mine played with him and he shot 1 under par. Video of the day.



All right. Set your DVR, let not your heart be troubled.

