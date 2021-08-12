'Hannity' on infrastructure bill, border crisis

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," August 11, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to HANNITY.



Tonight, we are tracking multiple developing stories including some of the footage that you just saw Hunter Biden's laptop from hell. The show -- it shows the president's son expressing blackmail concerns while in bed with a female companion. We have the entire three and a half minute video that we will play in full.



Here's part of it.



HUNTER BIDEN: No no no, because my dad (INAUDIBLE) running for president. He is, he is, he is. I talk about it all the time, (INAUDIBLE). If they do, he also knows I make like a gazillion dollars.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They'd try to blackmail you?



HANNITY: By the way, Adam Schiff, you always look for compromising materials to give to the FBI. I think we found them. We'll play the entire three and a half minutes. That's coming up. Somebody might want to tell the congenital liar from California, Adam Schiff, to watch. We've got the compromising materials finally.



Also with California's recall election just weeks away, Gavin Newsom's poll numbers sinking like a rock and now the pressure now appears to be more than he can handle. We've got video of Newsom in a public meltdown. That's coming up.



And later, Olympic champion -- remember we've talked a lot about her -- Tamyra Mensa-Stock will join us live with her inspirational story with an incredible young woman and what she has done for her mom will inspire. All her comments about the country will inspire all.



But, first, let's see, we got mask mandates, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports, social distancing, new rules popping up everywhere for we, you, the American people at the request of the Biden administration and their apparent supervisors in the CDC and the NIH. CDC now saying even if you're fully vaccinated -- yeah, you can still get COVID. NIH is advising parents to wear masks inside their own home.



Wow, okay, the delta variant. Yes, it's very serious they tell us. I agree. But for some reason, their concerns, their mandates magically, completely, utterly disappear when it comes to our southern border.



As we speak now, a 25-year record number of illegal immigrants are pouring across that border, most unvaccinated, many infected with COVID. In fact, 20 percent of migrant children now testing positive for COVID and 18 percent of families. That is double the positivity rate in the entire U.S.



But the Biden administration just cannot be bothered to find the real solution. In other words, the one he inherited and got rid of.



Let me be very clear tonight, any American that gets COVID, any American that needs to be hospitalized, God forbid any American that ends up dying from COVID that is traced back to Joe's open borders, that's Joe Biden's fault. He is now officially putting American lives at risk with his open borders policies in the middle of this pandemic and then dispersing people all over the country and not testing most of the people at all, no mandates for illegal immigrants, only for American citizens.



And look at your screen, we are seven months into this crisis, in the middle of a pandemic and this is what our border facilities look like right now. Migrants literally stacked on top of each other in small rooms and jail cells and cages that Joe Biden built, until they dispense and disperse people all over the country.



And get this, according to a new report from "The Daily Caller", after days packed inside these overcrowded Biden cages and facilities, while migrants are ultimately then transported on private unmarked jets to Abilene, Texas, and then loaded onto buses and commercial flights with destinations all across the U.S.



Again with a high rate of COVID positivity, this is madness because it's draconian measures for you, the American people, no testing for people that are breaking our laws not respecting our sovereignty or our borders. I guess this is what "America last" policies look like.



In Tacoma, Washington, one overflow migrant facility where more than a thousand migrants were transferred, they are now experiencing what is a massive COVID-19 outbreak, according to "The Seattle Times", hardly a conservative news outlet, while the government released about 570 detainees it deemed at high risk for contracting COVID-19, the harm is done.



Without a doubt, the border crisis is the single largest nationwide super- spreader event in the history of the U.S. But the COVID warriors and the Biden administration is pretending like none of this is happening, no crisis at all. I don't see any crisis here.



Even worse, they're actually encouraging migrants to come by raising the limit on refugees, ending the very successful Trump era "stay in Mexico" policy, reinstituting the catch and release program under Obama that Donald Trump stopped. Now, it's not even catch and release. It's process and release. In fact, at least 50,000 illegal immigrants have been dispersed all over the U.S. without so much as a court date.



Our system is just not capable of processing the over million plus illegal immigrants that have entered our country since Joe Biden's inauguration. By the way, these are the illegal immigrants the only the ones we know about that were actually processed and detained briefly by law enforcement. We have no idea how many illegal immigrants slipped across undetected because all those resources pretty much are in just a few areas.



And tonight, our federal government loves to scold Florida. loves to scold Texas, not taking COVID seriously enough. Why? Because Governor Abbott, Governor DeSantis won't force anyone to wear masks in school? But given this crisis at the southern border, migrants packed in cages, small rooms, not tested, then dispersed nationwide?



Well, it's obvious. It's clear. It's transparent. Joe Biden clearly doesn't really give to Adam Schiffs about the spread of COVID-19 unless he can use it to bludgeon his political enemies or blame Trump.



To that end, it appears that the CDC was caught red-handed, padding the daily COVID numbers right out of Florida.



Here with more, Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, along with FOX News contributor, Ari Fleischer.



All right. Jim, simple thing -- American citizens, passports, mandatory vaccinations, mandatory mask wearing or you can't get anywhere. But you see what's happening at the border. We're going to be at a 25, 30-year record high of illegal immigrants. Nobody's barely even getting tested down there, but dispersed to the entire country.



REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): Yeah, Sean. I don't want to hear anything about COVID cases in Florida, mask mandates in New York, vaccine passports -- I don't want to hear anything about that until the Biden administration deals with the crisis they created on our southern border. There is no other conclusion any rational person can reach other than this is intentional, this is deliberate.



They are deliberately trying to harm our country because March was the highest level on record for illegal crossings until April. April was the highest month until May. May was the highest month until June. June was the highest month until two days ago when we got the July numbers.



That is a bad trend. That is intentional. They are doing what Hillary Clinton said five years ago. They have created a borderless hemisphere.



And the American people need to understand it's deliberate. This is what they're doing and they're trying to shift blame and shift everything else to where it doesn't belong, trying to attack governors who are actually trying to do the right thing for their -- for their constituent, Governor DeSantis and Governor Abbott.



HANNITY: You know, Ari, you're a pretty smart political observer. So, all these draconian measures -- vaccine passports, vaccine mandates, mask mandates for citizens. Nothing -- not even testing for illegal immigrants in record numbers.



Your reaction?



ARI FLEISCHER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: You know, this is the exact kind of thing that the American people see and feel and recognize instantly is just plain wrong, when we have to go through all these hurdles ourselves and then we look and we say, but other people because they came here illegally don't have to get subject to what we're subject to?



This is how voters turn out in record numbers. It just inspires anger because people know the government is doing something they should not be doing.



But, look, on the people coming here, Sean, as you know, I'm a first generation American. My mother is an immigrant to this great country, I want immigrants to come to America. But you have to come here legally.



And this is why the biggest mistake Joe Biden has made was to stop building the wall. It was working. It's common sense, and it still allows people to come here legally because they're coming the right way, and that would have helped us with COVID, too, wanted to have (ph).



HANNITY: And, you know, and again, if you go through the process, I'm not against the immigration either and I don't care where you come from. You know, I think certain things need to be -- I think certainly in light of the pandemic, a health screening. I think we need a background screening, in light of what happened on 9/11, and I think people need to show that they are capable of taking care of themselves financially and not being a burden on the American people -- hardly draconian in my mind.



But, Jim Jordan, this is the reality. Is there any measures that Congress can take to stop the lawlessness?



Now, what's happening down there, not only are they not enforcing the law, they're aiding and betting and further law-breaking. I don't know -- I feel if Sean Hannity did it or Jim Jordan did it or Ari Fleischer did it, we'd probably be in a whole heck of a lot of trouble for picking and choosing what laws we choose to not obey or aid and abet others and breaking the law.



JORDAN: No. I mean, all we can do is talk about. We get -- we can draw to the American people's attention just how bad it is. We can we can say what we all know now to be the case, that this is intentional.



This is deliberate. This is trying to harm the country. This is creating a borderless hemisphere as I said before.



We can keep talking but frankly, Ari's right. We're going to win back the House and then we can begin to do something. But Joe Biden is the executive branch. He's the one who has to enforce the law of the land and he refuses to do that.



So, the other thing we can do is we can quit listening to Dr. Fauci. He's been wrong on everything. I would say this -- how about we start listening to parents and stop listening to Dr. Fauci? That would help the situation overall in our country as well.



But it is frustrating, but the truth is they are deliberately intentionally doing this.



HANNITY: Hashtag fire Fauci, I like it.



Last word goes to Ari Fleischer.



What should Republicans do at this moment, Ari?



FLEISCHER: Well, they need to keep making the case, making the public case. We've been here before. We were there with President Obama in 2010, and Republicans had the biggest win in the House in 70 years.



Republicans have the ability to communicate and express what's wrong, and when Joe Biden goes on this massive redistribution of income, biggest spending spree, allowing people to come into the country illegally, not handling COVID properly, Republicans have a great case to make for why the Democrats and Joe Biden should be thrown out.



HANNITY: Congressman Jim Jordan, Ari Fleischer, always great to have you both. Thank you.



All right. Tonight, while the border crisis spirals out of control, causing a nationwide super-spreader event, the biggest in history, state and local governments, they're now ramping up mandates for you and for your children.



At a local school board meeting in Tennessee, doctors advocating for mask mandates in schools, they were met by a massive crowd of very angry parents. Meanwhile out in California, we have Governor Newsom is now mandating vaccines or frequent weekly testing for all teachers.



And, of course, the ever so flip-flopping Dr. Anthony Fauci is loving the mandates. According to Fauci, we must all be willing to sacrifice our individual freedoms for the greater good. Wow. Take a look.



HOST: Do you agree with Randi Weingarten, the head of the largest teachers union in the country, who came out yesterday and said, yes, teachers should be vaccinated inside schools? Do you think they should be mandated to be vaccinated?



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: Yeah, I'm going to upset some people on this but I think we should. I'm sorry. I mean, I know people must like to have their individual freedom and not be told to do something, but I think we're in such a serious situation now that under certain circumstances, mandates should be done.



HANNITY: Now, I have a question tonight. Why is it the great flip-flop Fauci, the great doctor that the Democrats love and the media loves so much, why has Fauci never once, not one time that I've seen talk about what is happening, the super-spreader event at our southern border? Dr. Fauci, what do you have to say about what's going on at a southern border before you're willing to take away America's constitutional rights, things like medical privacy, doctor-patient confidentiality?



Here with more, Arkansas GOP gubernatorial candidate, Sarah Sanders, along with FOX News medical contributor, Dr. Nicole Saphier.



Dr. Saphier, you've been following COVID as closely as anybody I know. You see what's happening at our southern border. We know most people are not being tested. We know they're being dispersed all throughout the country. We know there's a high rate of COVID positivity.



Is it likely that as a result of these policies, Americans will contract COVID? That some will also be hospitalized, that people will die because of these very policies, open borders?



DR. NICOLE SAPHIER, FOX NEWS MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, Sean, this is a very -- you know heated discussion topic of discussion right now and while I can't really attest to what is happening at the border. I can tell you when it comes to infectious disease and the migrants crossing our southwestern border, that's always been an issue we've always had concerns about tuberculosis bringing antibiotic resistance and other sort of infectious diseases that here in the United States may be under control.



But some of those migrants coming from South America maybe don't have the same medical care or vaccination rates that we do here. The same is to be said when it comes to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.



So I would -- I would hope that at the border, that the same way that we have implored in the past, that we are doing tuberculosis screening and follow-up is still occurring for those who now in COVID-19 pandemic.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: But, Doctor, the thing is it's not happening and they are being dispersed and it's well over a million people. We had the lowest rate of illegal immigration when Donald Trump left office. Now, it's the highest in 25 years and with such a high rate of COVID positivity and then dispersing people without even testing them, no mandates like the American people are burdened with doesn't it just make sense that they're going to spread it, those that have it?



SAPHIER: Certainly, Sean, it doesn't really make sense that we're going to put travel bans on the U.K. and other places across the globe because of certain variants circulating, yet we do have people coming from the southwest border. If we do not have the resources to test, trace quarantine and to ensure follow-up, then no, that would be irresponsible and then that could lead to further spread.



HANNITY: Well, we know that it's not happening, and that that is my biggest point.



Sarah Sanders, let me ask you -- one thing that's frustrated me throughout all of this is the pressure amounts on me to play doctor on TV and radio which I refuse. I say take it seriously.



I tell everybody. I said you do this -- this is serious. People are dying. Pay attention. Do your research. Look at your own medical history, which only you know, and your current medical condition, consult your doctor, your doctors make that decision in consultation with them.



But as far as the people at the border, I don't see passport mandates -- mandated passports for the people across the border. We're not even testing them. No mask mandate, no vaccine mandate at all.



SARAH SANDERS, ARKANSAS GOP GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: Absolutely, I believe in personal freedom and responsibility. And it's absolutely ridiculous and absurd that we have a completely open border, allowing people to come in with no check whatsoever. Yet, we have government entities that want to shut down schools want to shut down churches, want to shut down businesses here in the United States, enforce mask mandates and vaccine mandates on those individuals, yet completely open up the border.



I think that we have to make sure that we don't have these mandates across the country. But people need to take their -- like you said -- make their own decision and they ought to have the ability to do that.



Look, I've been vaccinated. I've encouraged my friends and family to do so. But they shouldn't be forced to do it because some government bureaucrat told them they had to.



No business should be shut down because the government tells them that they're not essential, and no school or church shouldn't be allowed to operate because the government tells them that it's not important. We have to have personal freedom and responsibility and the government shouldn't be able to completely impose and shut people down the way that they have tried, while at the same time opening up our southern border with no protections whatsoever.



HANNITY: You know, and this one-size-fits-all medicine, Dr. Saphier, there are people with rare conditions whose doctors recommend to them based on their condition in history not to get the vaccine. Are we taking that into consideration?



And if we're really following the science, do you agree with the Cleveland Clinic science that said if you had COVID, you don't need any of the three vaccinations? That's their science. That's not Hannity science. You know, it's a highly prestigious medical institution.



SAPHIER: Well, Sean, it's not even just the Cleveland Clinic at this point. We have ample data showing that natural immunity provides effectiveness against a severe disease from SARS-CoV-2. In fact, Israel showed that reinfection following prior infection is about seven times less likely than if you are fully vaccinated.



So I find it to be very myopic that the CDC continues to discount the protection of natural immunity. They only do it for SARS-CoV-2. They acknowledge natural immunity for measles, chickenpox and many other viruses, but they are so myopic right now in trying to encourage vaccination that they're truly actually not following the science.



And as you mentioned, there are some conditions -- sure, it may not be contraindicated to get vaccinated, but it does cause for pause some people who may have a cardiac condition, a history of myocarditis, pericarditis, certain autoimmune diseases and others.



Again, it's not contraindicated but there's there should certainly be a conversation between that person and their physician as to whether or not they should get the vaccine. It should not be because a restaurant or a business or somewhere told them they have to get the vaccine to be employed there or go there.



This is a medical decision and again if someone has antibodies protective natural immunity to say that they need a vaccine to protect themselves and to others around them is not following the science and to -- unfortunately, I blame the CDC for being so narrow-minded right now and not actually seeing and acknowledging what many other countries are doing, that if you have proof of natural immunity, then that's probably as good if not better than the vaccines.



HANNITY: And, by the way, Sarah Sanders, I think your dad's mad at me because I predicted that you're going to be a much better governor than he was and he was a pretty darn good governor. It's a pretty high bar. I hope he's not that mad at me.



SANDERS: I don't think he's too mad at you. I'm pretty happy with you so hopefully that's all balance it -- balance it out.



HANNITY: All right. Thank you both. We appreciate it, Dr. Saphier and Sarah Sanders.



When we come back, the most stunning revelation from Hunter's laptop to date. "The Daily Mail" has now released the shocking video of a naked Hunter. We have the entire three and a half minutes. It shows and suggests that Joe Biden himself may be compromised by the Russians. By the way, we'll get a legal analysis from Greg Jarrett.



And somebody, please call Adam Schiff and remind him that I have the compromising materials.



And later, Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock will join us. Why she loves America and the great love she shows her mom -- an inspiring story -- straight ahead.



HANNITY: All right. Finally, the compromising materials about Russia and a compromised president or potentially compromised president for Adam Schiff -- yeah, they're now out. Explosive video from "The Daily Mail" tonight in the chronicles of Hunter Biden. Zero experience Hunter reportedly back in talking with a woman about how he apparently had another laptop and that it was stolen while he was drugged out in a hotel room and people were wondering if he was even alive. He references dealers that "The Daily Mail" is reporting are Russian and saying the laptop had pictures of him engaged in sex acts and other of Hunters let's just call them -- well, Hunter moments.



And Hunters even heard bragging about making a, quote, gazillion dollars a number of times. Remember, this while his dad was running for president. You know, the big tech that protected his father running for president, the candidate protection program.



So, as you watch this, I want you to think about something -- based on what, three plus years about all of the Russia conspiracy hoax, lies about Donald Trump, the dirty Clinton bought and paid for dossier, oh, let's see uh hookers urinating in a bed in the Ritz Carlton in Moscow and everything else. Isn't it starting to seem like it's Hunter Biden that everything the media lied to you about regarding Trump and tried to claim was true about Donald Trump may actually be true?



But not about Trump. Alleged Russian blackmail sex tapes and much more.



Now, I will tell you viewer discretion is advised, this courtesy of "The Daily Mail" in its entirety. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



HUNTER BIDEN: So anyway, and they had kicked everybody out. And they had cleaned up the entire place, everything ok? And they were getting ready to leave, and I woke up. And there was this Russian 35-year-old, really nice, pure brunette.



(INAUDIBLE) I don't know how long. She refused to leave until they -- she refused to leave and they wouldn't call an ambulance. And they didn't know whether I was dead or not, at first.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They couldn't just come over and check (INAUDIBLE)



HUNTER BIDEN: They checked to see if I was breathing. When I finally showed signs of breath, at first I wasn't breathing, I was in the (EXPLETIVE DELETED) pool face down, they don't know how long.



Anyway my computer, I had taken tons of like, just left like that cam on. And he would always put in a passcode and all that, you know what I mean? It was (EXPLETIVE DELETED) crazy (EXPLETIVE DELETED). And somebody stole it during that period of time. He did all this kind of like pretend search and (EXPLETIVE DELETED).



I think he's the one that stole my computer. I think the three of them, the three guys that were like a little, like group. The dealer and his two guys, I took them everywhere. (EXPLETIVE DELETED) everywhere, crazy out of your mind (EXPLETIVE DELETED).



The Russian (INAUDIBLE) shed walk out with a (EXPLETIVE DELETED) bathing suit in her hand.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What is on the computer?



HUNTER BIDEN: They have videos of me doing this. They have videos of me doing crazy (EXPLETIVE DELETED) sex (EXPLETIVE DELETED), you know.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How long ago did this happen?



HUNTER: Summer.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So it would have been out already if they --



HUNTER: No no no, because my dad (INAUDIBLE) running for president. He is, he is, he is. I talk about it all the time. If they do, he also knows I make like a gazillion dollars.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They'd try to blackmail you?



(INAUDIBLE)



HUNTER BIDEN: Yeah, in some way, yeah. (INAUDIBLE) He sells them. But he sells them anonymously to TMZ.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Now we did reach out to Hunter Biden's lawyer for comments, yet to hear back. And after seeing all this, maybe Russia obsessed congenital liar Adam shifty Schiff, the congenital liar, well, maybe he should be investigating compromising materials. Hunter Biden saying that the Russians likely took his laptop, instead of lying as he did for three years to the entire country about Donald Trump, Russia, the dirty Hillary Clinton dossier, et cetera, and getting caught being tricked by Russian pranksters.



Just in case you forgot, it's one of my favorite tapes of all times. Yeah, this is Adam Schiff looking for compromising materials.



PRANKSTER: And she met with Trump and she brought him one Russian girl celebrity, Olga Buzova, who also known as a person with a strange reputation.



REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA): Olga -- and how do you spell her name?



PRANKSTER: Olga Buzova.



SCHIFF: And what's the nature of the Kompromat?



PRANKSTER: Well, there were pictures of naked Trump.



SCHIFF: And so, Putin was made aware of the availability of the comprising material?



PRANKSTER: Yes, of course.



SCHIFF: Thank you very much. We will be back in touch with you through our staff to make arrangements to obtain these materials for our committee and for the FBI. And I appreciate you reaching out to us.



HANNITY: So, he wanted to get the compromising materials to give to the FBI. Maybe he'll take these compromising materials.



Here with reaction, all this big breaking news, FOX News legal analyst Greg Jarrett.



Okay, what do you hear on that tape, because I hear that not only did Hunter Biden get all this money from China, Russia, Kazakhstan and Ukraine, with no experience, but now, he's admitting that the Russians have compromising materials on him?



GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Yeah, this adds a whole new dimension, Sean, to the notion of Russian collusion. I mean, if it's true that the Russians stole this particular laptop one of three that Hunter seems to have lost and he implies pretty clearly he thinks the Russians stole it, that invites several questions. Have Joe and Hunter Biden been blackmailed by the Russians? Was there an attempt at blackmailing them? Or might there be a future attempt -- might the Russians be holding this laptop as a bargaining chip for future foreign policy negotiations with the United States to the detriment of its citizens?



You know, Joe Biden could be blackmailed in three different ways, not just the sex tapes contained their ring which would be embarrassing to the president United States, but any sensitive information that he Joe Biden conveyed to his son, which has been reported. In addition to that, what about incriminating evidence of corruption and influence peddling that was contained on another of Hunter Biden's laptops?



So I would think that the FBI and intelligence agencies in the U.S. would be deeply concerned. This is a serious, legitimate national security concern.



And my question for them is -- have you sat down with the president United States and Hunter Biden and interrogated them about this, demanded that they hand over any materials relevant to this?



You know, one of the things I mentioned -- it's been reported and confirmed that Joe Biden was using a private email address to send sensitive government information to his son, who is not cleared for classified information. It's a crime to convey classified information if that happened -- just asked Hillary Clinton.



HANNITY: Let me ask you this -- I've been offered the laptop, my lawyers won't let me accept it. The reason I'm told is because what is believed to be on it. I have three individual and separate sources that have told me that there are pictures on this laptop, probably the very things that alerted John Paul Mac, the computer repairman to alert the FBI.



The FBI has been in possession of these laptops for quite some time.



Now, Miranda Devine I think will reveal a lot of this information in her book. My question is, why has it not been revealed now and if this -- and I know you know what is being said out there because we have similar sources, why has there been no arrests at this point?



JARRETT: It's damning information that looks very much like influence peddling and corruption. The U.S. attorney in Delaware has conducted a two- year investigation, and, Sean, we haven't seen subpoenas, search warrants. We certainly haven't seen indictments and prosecutions. It really makes you wonder, what's going on here? Is this really a sincere, vigorous investigation or are the Bidens being protected? Isn't it interesting that every time that Obama appointed Joe Biden as the point person for Ukraine, China, Russia, suddenly and magically, millions of dollars flow into the bank accounts of Hunter Biden's from individuals in those countries with ties to their governments?



You know, it certainly looks like political corruption and it may be actionable criminal corruption as well. I suspect so.



HANNITY: All right. Gregg Jarrett, we'll be following the story. It's not over. That I can tell you.



All right. I've been looking forward to this interview all day. Olympic gold medalist and wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock with her inspiring story that inspired the nation, her love for the red, white and blue, for her mom. She joins us for an exclusive interview, coming up next, as Hannity continues.



HANNITY: All right. Now, Olympic gold medal winner Tamyra Mensah-Stock inspired the country with victory in Tokyo. That's right, gold medal victory and then inspired millions in her moving press conference where she talked about her deep love for this country and the country's greatness and the glory of God.



And get this -- she's celebrating -- by the way, never knew that if you win a gold medal, you also win $37,500 and she's taking all of her winnings to fulfill the dream of her mom, and getting her a food truck.



Gold medal winner Tamyra Mensah-Stock -- I say it, right? I could have messed up your name before in the tease. I apologize. Thank you for being with us.



You become my hero at the Olympics. You were the shining light for this country at the Olympics. Thank you so much for all you did.



TAMYRA MENSAH-STOCK, GOLD MEDAL-WINNING WRESTLER: You are very welcome and you said it a little wrong. It's Tamyra, but it's okay. It's fine.



HANNITY: Well, thank you for being here.



So I you know you said a lot of things here and you know when you're talking about -- and I'm not dragging you into my horrible world of politics, I promise. It's not -- it's more about your life and the passion that you spoke about how great this country is. Tell me just more about where that comes from.



MENSAH-STOCK: You know, honestly, I'm not entirely sure. Like my mom raised us to be respectful and my dad was an immigrant and he came from Ghana, he came to America, and he made a way for himself like he had a whole bunch of businesses.



And like he made nothing out of something or he made something out of nothing, and I just know that if you go out and get what you want, nothing can stop you. So I guess like just from those kind of parents in my life, I just have love for my country.



HANNITY: So, the amount of work that goes into be a champion athlete, you said the hardest thing you ever did in your life and you win Olympic gold, and I don't know -- I mean, to see you so happy, it was -- it was infectious happiness for so many other people and I've been talking about it a lot.



And you had promised your mom. Tell me about the promise to your mom for the food truck and I'm dying to know what kind of food your mom makes because I want to go to her truck when you buy it and be a customer.



MENSAH-STOCK: So giving all glory to God, I greatly appreciate that I'm even able to be in the position to provide my mom the food truck of her dreams. But little surprise -- there was actually something that came out that surprised her on a different station, somebody is actually buying my mom a food truck and making it from scratch. So she is about to be getting a hefty sum for her food truck and it's going to be the food truck of her dreams.



And it's going to be called P Lickles (ph) -- what does she want? It's called P Lickle's (ph) Finest.



And she's going to be making African food. She wants to bake sweets and she's going to be making barbecue and I think she wants to base it out of San Antonio, I'm not entirely sure but --



HANNITY: You know, my favorite barbecue is ribs. Does she make ribs and chicken? That's my favorite, personal favorite.



MENSAH-STOCK: She does, she does.



HANNITY: I have my own little -- master built electric -- a smoker in my backyard, I love it. I use it all the time. But I'm sure it's not as good.



So, now, she's had a little business at home you mentioned in one interview, and now, she'll have the truck and she'll be able to you know provide this food and this great food for so many people. Do you know the location of it yet?



MENSAH-STOCK: The road -- you said the rotation, what do you mean by that?



HANNITY: The location of where the truck is going to be?



MENSAH-STOCK: Oh, the location. Oh. So right now, it's going to be being made in San Antonio, Texas.



HANNITY: Right.



MENSAH-STOCK: And she loves cooking in Houston because she has her little hot spots that she loved going to when she had her pit on wheels. So I'm pretty sure she's going to be going to Houston, Texas, but she might go to San Antonio too.



I don't know what she wants to do. She might want to travel all over the country who knows like she's been provided with the food truck of her dream, so she can literally go wherever and do whatever. And I'm extremely excited for her.



HANNITY: Well, if you make a map, I'll put it up on my website and social media sites and let everybody know where and when she's going to be. I happen to have family there and I'm finding as soon as it opens, I'm going to be down there and be online and, you know, waiting for it.



I heard you you're going to try one more time? You're going to you're going to go for 2024?



MENSAH-STOCK: I am. I'm actually going to be going to world championships in three months in Oslo. So, yeah, I'm just going to be trying to increase that legacy because why not? God's given me this gift. So I'm going to see how far it can take me.



HANNITY: Yeah, it's amazing -- your incredible work ethic, your love, your passion is infectious. Your story is amazing. You know, what you did for your family is beyond inspiring and, you know what? It's a very contentious world we live in and a story like this lifts everybody up.



And I can't thank you enough for that and thank you for being on the program.



MENSAH-STOCK: Thank you for having me. I just want to spread love and joy.



HANNITY: We could -- we could use a little more of that right now. Thank you so much and we're going to be -- I'm going to be following your career closely. I'm big into the octagon, mixed martial arts, and wrestling.



So, it's how -- I train every day, but I'm -- I would never go -- you'd crush me. I -- you're too great, you know? You're too good I can't get in - - I couldn't go down that road. But it was inspiring to watch it all thank you for sharing that story.



All right. After the break, failed Governor Gavin Newsom had an absolute meltdown recently when he got a few tough questions from the mob in the media, rare moment. We got the tape, and reaction.



Leo 2.0 Terrell, straight ahead.



HANNITY: Now, Governor Gavin Newsom appears to be on the verge of the total collapse in the recall race, even got very testy with the press recently when he actually got a few tough questions -- very rare for him -- on crime, decreasing quality of life across California. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM (D), CALIFORNIA: And I totally reject that people can't do anything about retail. I mean, I didn't go to law school. I wasn't smart enough to go to law school. I couldn't pass the LSAT, but I can read the penal code section.



A lot of these damn D.A.s out there, Republican D.A.s, act like they can't do a damn thing because of Prop 47. That's not true.



Hey, guys, forgive, I'm a little pointed today, but I've been taking a lot from a few folks for a lot of months. It's nice to be able to express myself, too. It would be damn nice of our homegrown team started focusing on what's right.



Everybody outside this state is bitching about this state because of our success. I'm proud of it. I'm not (INAUDIBLE) our competitive liabilities, that's why we're trying to address them.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: And for the first time in years, more people left California than are going into California. Great job, Gavin. I hope you enjoy the restaurants you went to when others couldn't, but the fact that your kids had in-person learning by the rest of California didn't -- same at summer camps in every other COVID hypocrisy you're involved in.



Here with reaction, Leo 2.0 Terrell.



I see a guy that sound only angry but desperate and worried that maybe, your endorsed candidate, Larry Elder or Caitlyn Jenner or somebody is going to be him.



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Let me tell you right now, that's a total meltdown. Gavin Newsom is too radical for Democrats in California.



What's happening is he has been told the truth. Democrats want him out, Republicans, blacks, white, brown -- 54-41, Hispanics want him out. You know what, Sean? He's lying to himself. He is disconnected to mainstream people living in California.



He said crime is going down. He just let out a murderer --a mentally disabled man who was buried alive. He welcomes homelessness here. We are the capital of homelessness.



This man has basically kept kids, people of color, of all color come out of school. He has destroyed California. Last year was the first time I wanted to leave California.



He's been told the truth. He is unlikable, and people of all parties, cut colors, ethnicity want him out.



HANNITY: So, there was only 40 percent of California saying that they want him definitely him to stay. Okay. I thought that was the big hurdle, that's question one. That means if he gets recall there will be a new governor in California.



Are you saying you believe the odds are high that he's going to get -- he's going to have tens of millions of dollars flooding the airwaves in the last month, I think 22 million ballots are being sent out this week. I don't know if I trust anything California because it's run by Democrats, you're saying this is -- there's a chance he is gone?



TERRELL: Let me think about that -- yes, and I'll give you some factual reason why. Likely voters, he is in trouble. He's under water with likely voters.



And I'll tell you right now, Sean, you can't find anyone to say, name me one thing Gavin Newsom has done. Not his cronies, I'm talking about people on the street. The barber shop owners, beauty shop owners, grocery store workers.



He has Hillary Clinton problems. He's unlikable. He's unlikable.



HANNITY: All right, Leo. Did you like the last interview? How great is our Olympic gold medal champion? Amazing.



TERRELL: I choked up. That woman is amazing and a role model. I was choked up. Great interview.



I'll tell you right now, Sean, Gwen Berry, you should go up and learn about this young lady. Gwen Berry, learn a lot from her.



HANNITY: Thanks, Leo.



More HANNITY next.



HANNITY: All right. Unfortunately, that's all the time we have left this evening. Please set your DVR, 9:00 Eastern, 6:00 Pacific, so you never miss an episode.



In the meantime, let not your hearts be troubled, Laura Ingraham has a big, huge show, next.

