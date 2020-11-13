Hannity: A deep dive into the voting machines at center of controversy

This is a rush transcript from “Hannity” November 12, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to "Hannity".

All right. At the end of this monologue, I have a very special message for radical socialist Democrats and, of course, their cheerleaders in big tech and the media mob. But, first, tonight, many Americans do not believe that this election was fair.

And make no mistake: every American has a right to feel that way. I feel that way. It's a corrupt and embarrassing disgrace, we, you, the American people, deserve more. We are capable of so much more.

We did send people to the moon and back -- pretty big accomplishment. Many states ran perfect elections with integrity that people have full trust and confidence in.

Democrats, they got everything they wanted. Millions of mail-in ballots, many with no postmark, many received and counted after Election Day.

They're still counting in some states.

Some states, no voter ID required, no proof of citizenship required, weeks and weeks of early voting, poll observers blocked from viewing the process which the law actually allows them to do, specifically language in the law

-- other election laws altered, entirely disregarded.

And right now as we speak, there are still outstanding votes that have yet to be counted. It is now nine days after election day.

And today, more reports of dead people voting from beyond the grave, amazing system we set up.

Now, coming up, Kayleigh McEnany, she has brand-new sworn affidavits. We have the one from Michigan. Tonight, she has some from another state, serious allegations under the threat of perjury being made surrounding election irregularities this time in a state of Pennsylvania. We'll also have more on today's big court ruling in that state.

Earlier, a judge sided with the Trump campaign agreeing that the Democratic secretary of state is not allowed to arbitrate pushback Pennsylvania's vote curing deadline, three days past the state's legal limit -- oh, not allowed to do that. We'll have a lot more on that in a moment.

Also tonight, we'll bring you shocking video from Project Veritas tonight.

They have allegedly shown a United States postal worker, you'll hear from him, coerced and then intimidated by federal agents after blowing the whistle on voter fraud that he's describing at the Postal Service.

First, it's time for a special "Hannity" investigation. I've told you this is coming. We have a lot of I's to dot, a lot of T's to cross. And the reason we were right on Russia or Ukraine -- let's see -- Duke Lacrosse, UVA, Ferguson, Baltimore, because we take our time and we actually do some investigating.

Now, that's one of the major systems that used to cast their ballots last week, the company is called Dominion Voting. It's used in 28 states as reported by Just the News and John Solomon. Several days ago, Dominion came under heavy fire after allegations their machines caused thousands of votes in one Michigan county to be switched from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: In Antrim County, ballots were counted for Democrats that were meant for Republicans causing a 6,000-vote swing against our candidates. The county clerk came forward and the said tabulating software glitched and caused a miscalculation of the vote. Since then, we have now discovered that 47 counties use this same software in the same capacity.

Antrim County had to hand count all of the ballots and these counties that use the software need to closely examine the result for similar discrepancies.

HANNITY: Tonight, we did reach out to Dominion and they were claiming that this was caused by a human error. It had nothing to do with their operating system.

But according to several reports, there may be -- there may be a lot more to this story. For example, back in June, during Georgia's primary, there were a lot of serious issues surrounding the state's Dominion voting machines. According to "The New York Times", quote: In some cases, the new machines require too much extra power for aging polling locations, blowing fuses and never powering on.

In others, workers who are still being trained just days before the election, they struggled with the set up. Then, "The Times" goes on to write, quote, the electronic poll books, also new, were plagued by freezing software and user error.

Now, keep in mind, during the presidential election, Dominion voting machines, they were used in all of Georgia's 159 counties and as we all know, that is a state with a razor-thin margin.

So, the question must be asked -- by the way, don't expect the media mob to ever ask it, are Dominions systems prone to human error? Seventy-two million Americans voted for Donald Trump. All of them, all of us deserve an answer, and that's not the only concern being raised.

In 2018, let's go to the liberal "A.P." reporting that Dominion, quote, long skimped on security in favor of convenience making it more difficult to detect intrusions. In fact, Dominion voting systems were rejected three times by data communications experts for Texas secretary of state and attorney general's office for failing to meet basic simple security standards, once rejected in 2013, twice rejected in 2019. That would be last year.

In 2018, a prominent tenured Princeton professor who specialized in election machinery, policy, security, his name is Andrew Appel, he issued an op-ed blasting Dominion over security concerns. And according to the professor, quote: The Dominion ImageCast Evolution looks like a pretty good voting machine but it has a serious design flaw. After you mark your ballot and after you review your ballots, the voting machine can print more votes on it. Yeah, that's a big problem.

He then goes on, quote: Of course, the legitimate software installed by Dominion won't do that, but the machine is physically capable of it and fraudulent software can exploit that ability.

And during a hearing on Capitol Hill 2017, Dr. Appel, remember, a tenured professor, Princeton, I would assume a pretty smart guy, explained how fraudulent software could be used to seriously alter elections. Wow, just two short years ago. Take a look.

ANDREW APPEL, PRINCETON UNIVERSITY: Each voting machine is a computer running a computer program. Whether that computer counts the votes accurately or makes mistakes or cheats by shifting votes from one candidate to another depends on what software is installed in the computer.

Installing software is how you hack a voting machine to cheat.

I wrote a vote stealing program that shifts votes from one candidate to another. Installing that vote stealing program in a voting machine takes 7 minutes per machine with a screwdriver. The software I built was not rocket science, any computer programmer could write the same code. Once it's installed, it could steal elections without detection for years to come.

HANNITY: Now, am I saying tonight this happened with Dominion in this cycle? No. How would I possibly know?

Now, we do know that there have been so many warnings, "The New York Times," "The Associated Press, there's been congressional hearings. You have the attorney general and secretary of state of Texas twice last year rejecting the system, a Princeton tenured professor all trying to warn us about this system.

Twenty-eight states used at this election, and I'll add if we want to have election results with integrity that the people of this country will have confidence in him, we can easily and absolutely have a system forensically checked and, by the way, I'll even argue allowing both Republican and Democratic engineers to do the forensic check together.

And, for example, if Texas rejected the system, well, three separate times, don't we owe it to every American to know which is the best, the most reliable, and accurate system so we can have confidence in the voting in this country?

We're a powerful country. We're an advanced country. Guess what? We can and must eliminate any chance of fraud or abuse and corruption or questioning of integrity and competence, there's good reason to not have confidence or not to believe this is fair.

In states with razor-thin margins like Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, we must, we owe it to the American people to do all due diligence and make sure that every legal vote is counted. Now, sadly, that's especially hard to do in states with widespread mail-in voting.

Now, "The New York Times" may have actually forgotten their own reporting, kind of like a Joe Biden on this very subject. In 2012, they warned about the increased risk of fraud and abuse that occurred with mail-in voting. In fact, they actually ran a front-page story -- not saying Hannity is awful or evil and they cast grave doubt on the reliability of widespread mail-in voting and indicated it was, quote, more vulnerable to fraud than conventional voting. "The New York Times" said that.

"The New York Times," for once, they actually got something right. And in the past several weeks, we have witnessed their predictions play out in real time. One particularly egregious example came from a U.S. Postal Service whistle-blower, his name -- by the way, I thought we loved whistle- blowers, even hearsay whistle-blowers, his name is Richard Hopkins (ph).

He claimed postal workers were fraudulently backdating mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania. We had a similar charge made in Michigan. We have not independently confirmed the contents of the footage from Project Veritas, but we will let you watch and decide for yourself. You decide.

RICHARD HOPKINS, WHISTLE-BLOWER: This morning I was casing my route, and I saw the postmaster pull one of our supervisors to the side. And he told the supervisor they had postmarked one of the ballots the 4th, instead of 3rd.

Cause they are supposed to put them 3rd. All these ballots are coming in today, tomorrow, yesterday, are all supposed to be postmarked the 3rd.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, following the allegations, Project Veritas was reporting that Hopkins was subject to an hour long interrogation were federal agents purportedly attempted to intimidate him and actually get Richard Hopkins -- a whistle-blower -- to change his story, but guess what? Apparently it's reported -- here is undercover video showing part of that interview by a guy that we may suspect actually from Twitter which he has now taken down -

- he doesn't like Donald Trump but unlike big tech companies, we'll let you make the decision. You decide.

USPS INVESTIGATOR: I am not -- I am actually, I am trying to twist to a little bit, because in that, believe it or not, your mind will kick in. We like to control our minds and when we do that, we can convince ourselves of a memory. But when you're under a little bit of stress, which I'm doing to purposely, your mind can be a little bit clearer. And we're going to do a different exercise too, to make your mind a little bit clearer. So, but this is all on purpose. I'm not scaring you but I am scaring you.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HANNITY: And according to Project Veritas, one of those federal agents was a devout Democrat frequently posting far left political beliefs on Twitter, on his Twitter account. Again, that has been deleted. And, by the way, they have been captured.

The allegedly posted tweets praising Stacey Abrams and encouraging people not to watch the president's town hall on October 15th, openly criticizing his mother for praising Donald Trump and watching FOX News and even spread to smears and a slander about the president's tax returns -- that gets printed in big tech.

We have reached out to the Postal Service for comment. They haven't got back to us yet.

Now, anyway, after the interrogation, "The Washington Post" -- not sure where they got this lie -- reported that the whistle-blower Richard Hopkins had recanted his claims of voter fraud. Richard Hopkins is calling not reporting absolutely false and he's now standing by his claims that "The Washington Post" said that he recanted.

Take a look for yourself.

INTERVIEWER: Do you think these federal agents have your back?

HOPKINS: At this point, no.

INTERVIEWER: Do you think these federal agents are really interested in investigating fraud?

HOPKINS: Honestly, I don't think they are.

INTERVIEWER: And, in fact, you heard Weisenbach tell a supervisor they were backdating the ballots to make it appear they'd been collected November 3rd. Do you still stand by that?

HOPKINS: Yeah.

INTERVIEWER: Yes.

HANNITY: And, by the way, they said, well, we've got to be tough on you, we've got to make sure this is the truth, you can't lie -- by the way, it's a crime if you lied to federal agents. Remember George Papadopoulos? Yeah.

Remember lying under oath Roger Stone? Oh, that's right, only people that lie that are Republican ever prosecuted.

Now, in 2014, Vox, they published a poll. In that poll, they showed that 68 percent of Americans think elections are rigged. Now, Biden's top pick for potential chief of staff, Ron Klain, he's the idiot that said they did everything wrong, everything, possibly wrong with H1N1 or as Joe says, N1H1, that's because he says they are rigged.

Oh, is this what he was talking about, Ron? Is that what you meant? Or maybe you're talking about the partisan observers that were blocked and now signing an affidavit after affidavit, or maybe you're talking about state officials changing election laws two days before the election, or maybe you're talking about dead people who managed to vote from beyond the grave.

Now, tonight, many states are getting elections done fairly. They're doing it the right way. The states that aren't are hurting the entire country, we, you, the American people deserve better.

Joining us now is Kayleigh McEnany is back with us.

Kayleigh, welcome back. Thank you for being with us.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Thanks, Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Two nights ago on this program, one county in Michigan, you had 234 affidavits. Now, we had the successful lawsuit in Pennsylvania which, by the way, I didn't think we'd ever lose because you can't change election laws two days before.

But now you have affidavits from Pennsylvania. Tell us what you have.

MCENANY: Yeah, this is a big deal, Sean. In this country, voting is a fundamental right and that means that there has to be uniform standards throughout the state of Pennsylvania.

But what we saw here and we have evidence to prove it is this -- there was one system for Democrat counties, there was another system for Republican counties. You had the courts of Pennsylvania saying there's no way to fix your mail-in ballot in advance, except as we have now found out in seven Democrat counties.

We have text messages that I provided your producers, emails that are in our affidavits sworn that show that Democrat voters were being contacted in some cases by Democrat campaigns -- it was voters in the Democrat counties that were contacted saying, your ballot has been canceled, you need to come fix it.

Whereas, we have other affidavits of people in Republican-leaning counties who say, tonight, I voted for 15 years -- 15 years absentee, I want to turn in my ballot and was informed after the election, it was canceled, with no opportunity to fix it in advance. This is an equal protection violation.

And, Sean, let me add one more thing that's a new part of our filing tonight. It's this, that we believe in the accounting process, that the ballots without signatures, dates, and addresses which are required by law were counted in some Democrat counties but not in some Republican counties.

This would amount to potentially tens of thousands of ballots that were counted improperly and we must look into this.

HANNITY: Then you have the issue in Georgia where there's a 0.3 percent margin of difference in the vote. It's 0.8 percent in Pennsylvania, 0.3 percent in Arizona, 0.6 percent in Wisconsin, but there were differing standards for those that -- that's because of a Democratic lawsuit, you voted in person, you had one signature verification standard. If you voted absentee or mail-in voting, you had a whole different one because the Democrats sued and the secretary of state went along with this ridiculous agreement.

MCENANY: That is exactly right, Sean. So, it was one system of checks and balances there if you vote in person, another one if you vote by mail. And these secretaries of state, Sean, it's so important that your viewers understand how important these elections are that are, that were rigging this from the outset, like secretary of state in Pennsylvania who is an avowed anti-Trump leftist, her Twitter feed said so.

And what was she doing in advance? Telling the Supreme Court we will count these ballots, we'll put them to the side if they come in three days late, and changing her guidance.

And today, big victory for the Trump campaign. She was rebuked by a court saying, no, you must listen to the legislature, that's what Article 1, Section 4 of the Constitution requires. These Democrat secretaries of state, Sean, it's a huge problem for this election and elections to come.

HANNITY: Now, all of these affidavits, is there a website for people that really want to see -- again, people signing them under the threat of perjury and you're getting hundreds and hundreds of them. Is there a website where people can go and look at them?

MCENANY: Absolutely, you can go on Donald J Trump's website, they are public and I encourage you to read them. Sean, I read through some of these affidavits.

I now have three binders, most of which are affidavits.

HANNITY: Let me see, hold that up. Can I see it?

MCENANY: Well, I have three binders. These are court filings and affidavits. But they're startling, Sean.

You get the very clear image of what it was like to be a poll watcher, a Republican poll watcher, who all you want to do is go in and watch the count, it's your legal right. But you're shouted down, called the c-word, racial charges against you, threatened, pushed.

This is not the way the democratic process works. These forgotten men and women matter. President Trump is fighting for them.

HANNITY: All right, Kayleigh. For the good of our country, we can't have this. All right. Kayleigh, thank you.

Tonight, I have a message to the radical socialist Democrats in the media mob and big tech -- be careful for what you have all worked towards end wish for over the last four years. What do I mean about this? I've been thinking about this a lot.

Now, all of you Democratic socialists, Democratic Party, with the aid of your willing accomplices, all things Democratic socialist and extension of your press office, media mob and your big tech cohorts, you may successfully, you may have been able to hide, yeah, Joe Biden during this campaign, which I would argue is a massive scandal in its own right and you certainly never asked the weak, frail, cognitively struggling former vice president any tough questions.

You never asked, for example, about his praise of a former Klansman or working with that former Klansman to stop the integration of schools, didn't want his own kids going to schools that were racial jungles, you never asked that, not once. He never gave a real answer, from my satisfaction, on court packing.

But I'll say this -- good luck if your dreams come true and your friend Joe is going to be hiding Biden in the White House. Here's a "Hannity"

prediction. If your dreams come true, you better buckle up. I predict what will be the biggest political shift show on earth will unfold before your eyes.

And to be honest, with Biden, we all know that this script is going to write itself. You know it, too. Every Democrat I know admits they cringe every time he opens his mouth.

Oh, and guess what? You own all of this. You covered for Biden, you covered for Biden, you never vetted Biden, you even let him hide away half the year in his basement bunker. You are fine with that.

Good luck trying to defend this predictable mess the next four years. Good luck defending programs, socialism has failed and it will fail spectacularly.

And, by the way, I do promise you, I will be reminding people every single day of how you failed to do your job, failed the American people if your dream comes true. Biden will become your nightmare but, unfortunately, it will be the countries also.

I'm going to add, I honestly hope I'm wrong. I hope I'm wrong, for the sake of this great republic. I hope, by the way, for the people of this great republic, they are the people that truly make America great.

CNN, MSDNC, CBS, ABC, NBC, "New York Times," "Washington Post," all you big tech giants that went all in anti-Trump for four years, pro-Biden, well, hiding Biden, if I'm right, the American people will never trust anyone -- not that they do much now in the media mob or big tech or the Democratic Party ever again because you will be exposed as institutionally corrupt, abusively biased and never to be trusted.

You'll notice no Republicans are having hissy fits on TV. None are saying, we're going to move, we're going to leave, or this is a white lash, and all the craziness we have heard in the past. No, people aren't acting that way.

They are saying count every legal vote.

And you kind of proved it to us an anyway over the last five years, you will have broken it and you will now own it. But, first, let's count all legal votes, like Joe said he wanted to.

Matt Gaetz, Reince Priebus will respond as we continue. Thanks for being with us.

HANNITY: All right. Joining us now to react to all of tonight's breaking news, the author of "Firebrand" -- by the way, the perfect title, let's be honest -- our friend, Congressman Matt Gaetz, and former White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus.

Congrats on the book, Matt.

Reince, let's start with -- I don't know how much you're ready to talk about it yet, but there are a number of issues being brought up in individual states. Where do you see it right now?

REINCE PRIEBUS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Well, thanks, Sean. And congrats, Congressman Gaetz as well.

Well, first of all, it's important to know the sequence of the states that are coming in. So, Georgia has to be done by the 20th of November, then Pennsylvania on the 23rd, then Wisconsin, then Arizona. So, we're going to know a lot about what's happening in Georgia by the time we get to the actual filing for a recount in Wisconsin.

So, all the things you were just talking about with Kayleigh McEnany, as I was listening to that -- what people have to remember is every one of those complaints when she was talking about the fact that some poll workers or election officials were filling in ballots for Democratic wards but they weren't filling in the ballots in Republican wards, what they're doing now in Michigan is they are training these teams of people on that particular issue. On the issue of not properly filling out an absentee ballot, they are training people on that issue, on the issue of deceased voters, and definitely capacitated people, those are nursing -- people in nursing homes.

So, you're training different teams on each one of these issues because why? Because when it comes time, the recount to take place, you have to have an actual body in the chair saying, "I object to this ballot for this reason, I object to that ballot for this reason and this one and this one.", so that when you're -- if you're down by 12,000 in Georgia or nineteen and a half in Wisconsin, you have to make sure that you are flagging and tagging that many ballots with the proper objection in each state.

So, what's happening in the states, Sean, is that all of these teams are out there getting trained, getting in place to actually follow up now on the allegations that Kayleigh McEnany is bringing forth in these affidavits.

HANNITY: Matt, look how well -- and we did learn from 2000 and 2016, and Governor DeSantis did great, the governor of Ohio did great.

Your thoughts as you look at this. You know, how does anyone have confidence and faith and trust in this system when you see the standards, everything that we've discussed?

REP. MATT GAETZ (R-FL): Here's what we know, the chairman of the Federal Election Commission said there was fraud in this election, and when you take the mail in ballots and balance them against the registry of people who changed their addresses, you see there are tens of thousands of people,

17,000 alone in Georgia who actually moved and then voted in the state that that they moved from.

You know, Reince mentioned these nursing home mystery votes coming in and the state of Pennsylvania, more people over the age of 90 registered to vote in 2020 then in like the prior four years combined. I call it the Dorothy effect, this notion that there was an immediate interest and surge of voters over the age of 90 during a pandemic, we have yet to find one nursing home where these Democratic registrations were occurring in mass that seems to suggest that those ballots may have been turned in by someone other than the person they were addressed to.

Now, this isn't impossible to fix. In Florida, we have a standard that requires a review of those mail-in ballots before Election Day, that way you're able to give them greater scrutiny and insure a proper scrutiny.

But here's one thing I know, Sean, those Dominion software systems, they change more vote than Vladimir Putin ever did and we spent four years and tens of millions of dollars over this fiction of Russian collusion with a Trump campaign. I'd say a few more weeks ensuring we had a fair election in

2020 is worth this great nation's time.

HANNITY: I think we got your Mediaite sound bite in for tonight. I hope people are paying attention, on the serious side.

Thank you, Reince Priebus. Thank you, Matt Gaetz.

Now, just like I've been saying, we need to do everything we can do to instill confidence and trust in our election system because it is the basis of our great republic. Unfortunately, Democrats, the mob, the media would rather spew more hate, division, chaos than address these important issues.

For example, listen to Barack Obama trying to claim that we should look into any of these election irregularities, really? Take a look.

INTERVIEWER: What are these false claims of widespread election fraud doing to our country right now?

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT: They appear to be motivated in part because the president doesn't like to lose and never admits loss. I'm more troubled by the fact that other Republican officials who clearly know better are going along with this, are humoring him in this fashion. It is one more step in delegitimizing, not just the incoming Biden administration but democracy generally. And that's a dangerous path.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: We'll have more on the former president in a minute.

Joining us with reaction, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Trump

2020 director of press communications, Erin Perrine, is with us.

Let me ask you, Dan Patrick -- three separate times, twice last year, almost a year ago, your state rejected Dominion software, why?

DAN PATRICK (R), TEXAS LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR: So, our secretary of state and our attorney general's office, we dispatched six experts in electronic data communication systems and election law.

They look at it. The Dominion salespeople were there with their reps, to demonstrate. They want a big contract from Texas and every one of our experts said, do not buy this system. They found out that they were fragile, they were error-prone.

They did not meet our standards. They changed ballots. People could vote -- we test voted machines, you could vote in your ballot didn't count.

These machines -- let's just put it this way. If Dominion were designing software for an airplane, I would not advise you to get on it. These are in my view a piece of junk, and we said we cannot have these machines in our state.

Furthermore, as experts (ph) said, these are prone to manipulation and fraud. And in one case, one of our experts, Sean, took their cell phone, hooked it up to a USB port and were able to download all of the information from that voting machine into their cell phone.

These machines were used in Maricopa County, we need a recount. Sixty-five of 83 counties in Michigan, we need all of those to be recounted, and every county in Georgia.

It's not just about the president, Sean, it's also about very possibly we'd already have our 51st senator because those votes for David Perdue may have been miscounted to.

That's why put up to a million dollars reward this week for any fraud that anyone who presents evidence, Sean, that leads to arrest, conviction, then we'll pay up to a million dollars for those cases, Sean. We have to get this right, not just for this election, but for the future of this country.

HANNITY: By the way, it was a year before this election, November 4th, Erin, I have it right here. I'm holding it up. This is the report, why Texas rejected the system.

I can't say definitively tonight that happened. I don't know -- I can barely download an app. But they rejected it after a thorough investigation.

PATRICK: Right.

HANNITY: The issue in Michigan needs to be looked into.

My question to you is, why not have so we can instill confidence in people, forensic experts, Republican and Democrats, look at it?

ERIN PERRINE, TRUMP 2020 DIRECTOR OF PRESS COMMUNICATIONS: Oh, absolutely.

We need to make sure we maintain a free and fair election process here in the United States. That's what President Trump has been trying to do the entire way, making sure safeguards are in place and trying to provide more daylight into the election process while people were trying to stop Republican poll watchers from going in to ensure election integrity, we are standing for more daylight into the election process.

The big question here is why do Democrats want to hide? What are they trying to hide here, when we want to make sure that legal votes are counted, that valid votes are counted and that we maintain a free and fair election system here in the United States?

President Trump has been unequivocally clear that Americans who can vote should vote and should vote once. For Democrats to do anything in any state whatsoever to try and upend an election system and make us not believe the results really undermines democracy.

That's why President Trump, our campaign are fighting these litigation battles to make sure we maintain the greatness of America and the safety of our election process.

HANNITY: All right. Secretary, thank you both. Lieutenant Governor Patrick, thank you. And thank you, Erin Perrine.

Here with more reaction, Ari Fleischer, and former Arkansas governor and FOX news contributor Mike Huckabee.

Ari, you are very clear, this is healthy. By the way, something Biden said in his first debate that he would do, that he will wait until certified.

He's not waiting, is he?

ARI FLEISCHER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: You know, as usual, President Obama is exactly wrong. This doesn't delegitimize our elections, it legitimizes them. This is the exact type of review you do after to give people faith that the system is proper. If it is proper, and we find very few, or nothing was done wrong, that's good. We should all know it.

But if they find things just like when Kayleigh McEnany was talking about seven counties in Pennsylvania where Democrats get the cure their ballots in advance, contrary to the law, and Republicans don't, Sean, that's exactly what the Democrats did to the Bush campaign in Florida in 2000.

They sought a recount in the three most Democratic states run by Democratic officials.

So, we've seen this game plan before. It doesn't mean they are going to get the president over the top, I think the margin is too high for them to climb. But it is good government, it's what you do after an election, especially a close one.

HANNITY: Yeah, Governor, you know, if you don't have integrity, look at how great your state runs on election. Look how great all these states run elections. Nobody is going to be able to convince me we can't get this right if we want to get it right, they don't want to.

I have this document here, this is September 23rd, 2020, and this came from the House Judiciary Committee. This is Jim Jordan is the ranking member.

Oh, how Democrats are attempting to sow uncertainty, inaccuracy and delay in the 2020 elections. Oh, everything that happened he predicted, like the president predicted.

Governor, can you hear me?

MIKE HUCKABEE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, I didn't realize you are throwing the question to me.

So, let me just say, Sean, the crazy thing is we can take votes on "American Idol" and judge a comedian with 100 million votes in less than an hour.

(LAUGHTER)

HUCKABEE: You cannot tell me that something as important as the presidency of the United States cannot be tabulated and it's going to take us several weeks, I would suggest that what Joe Biden should do if he wants to bring unity and bring these 71 million Trump voters together, let him be the one to call for a full transparency investigation, a complete clearing of all the ballots to make sure they are legit.

And you know what? If that turns out to show that he did in fact get more votes and won the Electoral College, then we all go quietly into the night, licking our wounds. But what you can't have is an election that has lots of dark clouds hanging over it because this election is too important. And, you know, you can't unfry the catfish once it's in the grease and I'm afraid that sometimes these reporters and news agencies have been so anxious to try to get this result agreed to by everybody before we know what the results really are. That's what I hope people will understand.

HANNITY: You know, Ari, Governor, Ari, we talked about Joe being weak and frail and struggling cognitively, a lot of Democrats told me that. I'm not sure -- every Democrat put it this way, tells me they cringe any time Biden opens his mouth. They're not going to be able to hide him in -- is he going to be hiding Biden White House bunker now?

FLEISCHER: Yeah, but what Joe Biden has got and it drives me crazy is an easy going press corps. You saws his first news conference. All they did was put balls on tees for him to ask about.

HANNITY: Why do you hate Donald Trump? Tell us why you hate Donald Trump.

Tell us more why you hate Donald Trump?

FLEISCHER: Yeah. I have no faith they are going to be tough on Joe Biden and hold into account. So, yes, Joe Biden can skate. He can get by if the press lets him get by in that has been the pattern with him all along.

One thing I do have to say this going back to what Governor Huckabee said about grease and shrimp and frying pans or something. Let me -- I think the chance of that to New York what he's saying is you can't take the cream cheese off of the bagel after it's toasted.

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: You know, he -- you wrote a whole book about all of these things.

You know, it's a bestseller, or something about grits in the title.

You know, I would fear if I'm a Democrat that their great nightmare would be if their dream ever comes true, God forbid, a Donald Trump announcing he's going to run in 2024 and he's going to literally, you know, be on every issue every second, every day and dominate the news cycle because Biden is not capable of it, Governor.

HUCKABEE: Well, it would certainly mix things up, I think there's about 71 million of us that would be ready to go if he gives the word.

Ari was exactly right about the way the press has treated Joe Biden. I mean, they throw pitches at Biden like they throw at a 5-year-old in a peewee game, when Donald Trump gets up to the plate, they aim for his head every time and they're throwing hit at 98 miles an hour.

How the American public can't see how the press has discredited itself, shamed itself, disgraced itself, that's beyond my understanding.

HANNITY: You know, Ari, we used to send election observers to other countries. Maybe we need other countries to send them here -- it's sad. We are capable of so much more but they don't want that capability, do they?

FLEISCHER: You have "The New York Times" on a banner headline saying, there is no fraud. You know, the story was that there wasn't sufficient fraud to put the numbers over the top but the headline said there is no fraud in America.

You know what I want to know, Sean, is we know dead people vote, is it three people, 30, 300, 3,000? We have a right to know that because it can affect a local election, a Senate election. It's a much closer election, we need to run this to ground.

HANNITY: I think we need to have legal standards that apply for everybody, every state so people will have confidence in results, it shouldn't happen again.

All right. Governor, thank you. Ari, thank you.

When we come back, Barack Obama going after President Trump and his supporters -- oh, he's selling a new book. We'll tell you what he had to say, and get reaction.

Candace Owens and Leo 2.0, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. Now, Democrats continue to spew divisive, hateful rhetoric and attack the president and his supporters every second, every hour of every day.

For example, new book coming out, former President Obama says President Trump exploited millions of Americans spooked by a black man in the White House, adding that his victory in 2008 lead to a new toxic brand of politics fueled by Republicans. Now, he's talking about 72 million people like John McCain's running mate Sarah Palin -- wow.

Joining us now with reaction, "Blackout" author Candace Owens and civil rights attorney, we call him Leo 2.0.

He went on to say, Candace, he says in this book, for millions of Americans spooked by a black man in the White House, he promised an elixir for their racial anxiety.

Didn't Donald Trump do better than any Republican in many, many years with African-Americans and Hispanic-Americans? Did I misread that?

CANDACE OWENS, AUTHOR, "BLACKOUT": You did not misread that. And let me say this. The language that he's using out of former Barack Obama's mouth is nothing short of despicable in my opinion.

This is a man that ran on the American dream. Everyone remembers where they were the night Barack Obama won. There was kinetic energy on the ground. It felt like we finally had arrived at a place in this country where we could put the past on the past and he ran on that image. He didn't run on race, he didn't run on denigrating half of Americans.

Let me make this clear. We live in a majority white country, 60 percent of white people live in this country, 13 percent of black people live in this country. Barack Obama became the president of the United States because white Americans supported him.

And rather than show some unity, rather than show some respect for this country that gave him literally everything he has, Sean, he turned his back on that country and he said look at this despicable country, it's broken.

He is the first president to ever sat in the White House and come out of the president -- come out of the White House hating America, and that is what I believe about Barack Obama today.

HANNITY: Leo, he says xenophobia, anti-intellectualism, paranoid conspiracy theories and antipathy toward black and brown folks were finding their way to center stage in 2008 -- and I'm like, well, conspiracy theories, that's all we got from his party for the last four years, lies and conspiracy theories.

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: Well, it's a classic situation of identity politics. What Candace says is absolutely correct. Here is a man who is now blaming his failure for eight years based on racism.

Let's look at what he's been doing for eight years -- Black Lives Matter came about. Black on black crime increase, black poverty rate increased.

This is a man who was now using racism as a basis to justify his failure and he's playing the race card. And you know what, he's right about one thing. He did give Donald Trump rise because Donald Trump asked black Americans, what do you have to lose? You just had eight years of Barack Obama, nothing happened.

Give me a chance. And guess what? After 2016, more and more African- Americans, more and more people of color look at Donald Trump for one reason because he is not playing the race card. He looks at performance, and those three and a half years, those years of Donald J. Trump, he's done more than eight years of Obama and Biden, and that's what frustrate Barack Obama.

So, that's why -- that's why he has to go to the race card. One other factor, Leo Terrell and Candace Owen, Leo Terrell 2.0 and Candace Owens, we have never argued before in our life, never.

HANNITY: OK. Now, Candace, now think about it, opportunity zones. Record low unemployment for every demographic group, something Biden and Obama never got done, historically black colleges, you know the whole list. Why didn't they get it done?

OWENS: Well, I'll tell you why, because what Democrats do is they look at the black voters and they see them as a means to an end, right? They don't ever want to repair the issues in America because they want them as a permanent voting bloc and that's just the truth.

What is remarkable to me is they can't look and just assess things as they are, despite their rhetoric. Here's what's incredible, despite their rhetoric, despite them calling Donald J. Trump a racist, he's been called racist more than plausibly any human being that's ever worked the face of the planet, despite that, he increased his support among black women, he doubled it and he garnered 18 percent of the black male vote. It's everything that's gone up. His numbers have gone up.

Do you think they could have the humility to pause and say you know what?

Maybe it's not because every single person in America is a racist, maybe it's not because 73 million people in America are racist, maybe it's because we are getting something wrong, and there's something happening and people are starting behind Donald J. Trump because he's an effective leader who tells the truth and doesn't, as Leo Terrell points out, doesn't run on identity politics.

HANNITY: Leo, 30 seconds -- Barack Obama partnered with a guy that praised a former Klansman and partnered with that former Klansman to stop school integration.

TERRELL: Well, this is the problem. This is the problem with the Democrats.

if you have a D in your name, your racism is excused.

As Candace said, Donald Trump has done more for black Americans, the platinum plan than anyone else. I want to raise one other point.

Joe Biden, Black Lives Matter has no basis for having a meeting. They don't represent me. They don't represent Candace Owens. So, Black Lives Matter, you are a fringe socialist group and that is a mistake.

HANNITY: Both of you, and, Candace, the first time we met, you predicted more African-Americans would be moving towards the Republican Party, you are right. Leo 2.0 is right.

Thank you both.

More "Hannity" straight after this break.

HANNITY: All right. We're not going to back down. We're not going to stop.

In this program, we'll do what we always do.

But they never investigated Russia. They didn't care about Hillary and Russia. They didn't care about Joe and quid pro quos. They didn't care about a lot of things.

We'll do the job the mob will never do.

Set your DVR and never miss an episode.

Let not your heart be troubled -- Laura, big show tonight.

