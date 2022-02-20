'Gutfeld!' on winning quarterback's most famous 'pass'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: What do they say about me today? So hot that snowbirds visit him for the winter. I'll fake that. Very, very true. Very hot. All right. All right. All right. Happy Thursday, everyone. What a glorious evening we have in store because it's time for.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Gutfeld Industrial Hygiene Corp in conjunction with self-assembling elves presents, how to be a journalist with your host, Brad Pitt.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: So, let's start with a story you weren't hearing much about because it involves a group the media loves. Black Lives Matter. One of their activist Quintez Brown was charged in an attempted assassination of Jewish Democrat mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg in Louisville, Kentucky. I know you're thinking the same thing I did when I first read it. Jewish people live in Kentucky.



The suspect just like CNN and MSNBC was an advocate for socialist and communist ideals and often criticized gun loving Republicans as a columnist for a Louisville paper. Yes, he's a member of the press. Well, it was either that or become a college professor. Here is the pro-gun control shooter on Joy Reid's show. Roll the tape.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



QUINTEZ BROWN, ACCUSED OF SHOOTING AT MAYORAL CANDIDATE CRAIG GREENBERG: Honestly, now, it's very hard to feel safe at school. But where I come from is I feel less safe in my community. And so like, I love how the emphasis is, this like -- this isn't a school safety issue -- school safety issue. This is a gun violence issue because gun violence does not affect schools but communities, churches, clubs, everywhere.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.



BROWN: So, at school, and it's very hard to feel safe in them because it's like a war zone.



But humans need.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.



BROWN: We need common sense gun reform, get rid of those hard rifles.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: So yes, he's for gun control. Just yours, not his. It makes it easier to shoot politicians without getting shot. So, you think some journalists would wonder if far left rhetoric and demonization of whites or Jews led to this violence? Someone may be like Joy Reid.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOY REID, MSNBC NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: In America, there's a thing about both white vigilantism and white tears, particularly male white tears. Really, white tears in general, because that's what Karens are, right? They Karen out and then as soon as they get caught, bring waterworks. White men can get away with that too, and it has the same effect,



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Oh, it's scary. Now, I'm not going to say that system music bothers me. It's like it's very -- it makes it into like a horror movie kind of thing. I'm not going to say that Reid's racist words incited violence against whites. But I'm not going to not say it. Surely it doesn't help when you constantly target one race for abuse. So, out of the Las Vegas Sun report this attempted murder.



They blamed the right claiming that violent language for right-wing politicians like Donald Trump was enough motivation for the shooting. "We've all heard this with our own ears. We have. Trump drawing cheers at rallies by suggesting violence against his opponents, GOP lawmakers and candidates trying to whip their followers into a frenzy with talk of taking up arms against so-called forms of tyranny, like mask mandates."



Well, I got to say for a publication called The Sun. The people who write for it aren't that bright. Yes. You're welcome. And they claim that we've heard all of this with our own ears. Not us, buddy. All we hear is millions of people right now laughing at you for your idiocy. But at least The Sun didn't blame it on the shooter's car. Meanwhile, where's the shooter? He's not in jail. The Louisville community bail fund posted the $100,000 bond for him.



Yes, the party of red flag laws bailed out a deranged man who just tried to shoot a politician. It's kind of like if Sirhan Sirhan failed, they're giving him another shot. And don't you dare blame Kamala, the person she bailed out is accused of murder in Minnesota. Which brings up another question. Why don't we know whose money bailed him out? Why aren't enterprising journalists using hacked data to find out who's responsible for freeing at attempted murderer?



Well, maybe because they're hacks themselves. But look at what the press did to the truckers in Canada. Places like the Washington Post took names and numbers from a hacked list of donations and started calling people who gave as little as 40 bucks to the convoy. Like Geraldo's is hot tub is as gross as it is unsurprising. I just love that picture. And the only shooting that these so-called terrorists in Canada have done is that the goal during street hockey.



The only thing they threaten is the timeliness of our Amazon packages. No wonder everyone hates the press including their own parents. They couldn't look into the president son's business dealings which they lied about being hacked. But if a coffee shop owner donates the peaceful civil disobedience, they sic the outraged mob on them. Then the government takes away their bank accounts.



The doxxing has caused more damage than the protests. In short, journalists who despise the blue-collar class painted a target on people who supported a non-violent protest simply because they saw them as uneducated rubes. Uneducated rubes mind you, who you and your country rely on to make it run every day, you slime. This is class warfare with an over educated self- absorbed class taking out their aggressions on everyone they deem beneath them.



Well, everyone but at attempted murder of a Jewish mayoral candidate, that crime doesn't fit the narrative. So, let it slide. But these are weird times. So weird that I find myself agreeing for once with Ilhan Omar who defended those who were doxxed and later harassed by reporters after donating to the freedom convoy. Be careful, Ilhan, your patriotism is starting to show.



After the Washington Post began hunting down the doxed people, Omar said this, "I failed to see why any journalist felt the need to report on a shop owner making such an insignificant donation rather than to just get them harassed. It's unconscionable and journalists need to do better."



Well, amen sister, as her husband/brother would say. It's not often I find myself in staunch agreement with a radical communist, but that's what the journalist class does to you. It unites all of us against them. It's gotten so bad. I'm going bowling with the squad this Saturday nights.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Period.



GUTFELD: Let us welcome tonight's guests. She's got the longest resume and shortest name, Fox Business Correspondent Susan Li. He'll lead men into battle and then take them clubbing afterwards. Host of Rob Smith Is Problematic, Rob Smith. Got a big yay there. She's like a dartboard, sharp and pointy and hanging around at bars. Fox News Contributor Kat Timpf. And we'll always see it as long as I'm on a fire escape.



My massive sidekick and the NWA World Television Champion Tyrus. Susan, always a pleasure to see you.



SUSAN LI, FOX BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT: Yes.



GUTFELD: I want to ask you about the business element of this. This is really creepy. That like you can -- like there's people that give $40.00 to like some donate like donation to something they see on T.V. and all of a sudden, reporters are calling them.



LI: Right.



GUTFELD: That's really, really gross.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Yes.



LI: Well, I'll say the good thing about the trucker protest is that in Canada, you know, we play street hockey. So, at least with all the truckers on the street, that means no cars come through, see a continuous games, a street hockey in Canada.



GUTFELD: But it's the silver lining.



LI: That is a silver lining in all of this. But just to get back to the BLM, that shooting in Louisville. I was just looking. So, I did some research for the victim, you know. I mean, Craig Greenberg, I prefer to talk about the victim and give him more coverage than say the actual perpetrator. But have you looked at his platform for mayor?



GUTFELD: No. It's --



LI: It's very Democratic.



GUTFELD: Yes, he's very left wing.



LI: So, it was a lower tuition. Green spend a racial justice, and he still gets shot.



GUTFELD: Yes. Now you didn't -- got shot at.



LI: OK.



GUTFELD: So, this is the difference murder --



LI: Quickly. I think that was the -- he was lucky.



GUTFELD: Yes, the difference between attempted murder and murder is that the guy -- that suspect has to be bad at it.



LI: Right.



GUTFELD: That is what blows my mind. It's like just -- so you get a lower sentence because you're an incompetent killer. He -- I mean, like that sort of thing. It's like -- it's like an assassin gets a second chance if he's bad.



LI: But it also looks bad when BLM puts up $100,000 bail, don't you think? I mean, when that money be spent that better on other things? Buffet?



GUTFELD: Like on me, for example. Anything would be better.



LI: Racial justice. How about that?



GUTFELD: Yes. Well, me too.



LI: OK.



GUTFELD: Hashtag. Rob?



(CROSSTALK)



ROB SMITH, FOX NEWS POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, look, it seems that the -- and I'm really glad that the shooter was such a bad shot. But I mean, he was doing all this stuff about gun control. He obviously wasn't taking shooting classes.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: That's exactly true.



SMITH: Because he's obviously a bad shot. But what I love about being a Democratic really does mean that you never have to say you're sorry or own up to anything. And if something does happen, then it's Republican's fault, right? It reminds me of that meme where it's like Democrat, like left the shoots Democrat and then they look at that -- look at the camera and like, why did you do this, Donald Trump?



GUTFELD: Yes.



SMITH: So, it's like one of those things. It's just -- there's no responsibility anyway.



GUTFELD: Yes. They actually had -- I think what happened was, wrote the editorial before anything happened, and they fit their assumptions. So -- and then all of a sudden, oh, wow. And then they tried to actually change their editor. And pretended, hoping and they go like, well, it's been -- they said at the bottom, it's been updated. No. You actually change the entire focus because you were found out by some, you know, some people that actually read it.



SMITH: But that's how fake news works because if somebody was reading this op ed and they didn't know the facts of the case, they would think that it was some crazy right wing that went crazy, right?



GUTFELD: Yes.



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: How do you think the shooter would feel reading that op ed?



SMITH: Oh, very --



TIMPF: He'd be really piss.



GUTFELD: Yes. Exactly.



TIMPF: Like the culmination of his life's work of hating Republicans.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: And then there's this whole editorial said he did it for Donald Trump.



GUTFELD: Yes. No.



TIMPF: Because he loves Trump so much.



GUTFELD: It's like they -- it's like the -- he -- there are cultural appropriation. They're like -- it's like, how dare you blame it on right- wingers? That's my gig/



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: It's kind of like when they call Larry Elder a white supremacist. It's like the white supremacist are like, no, no, no, the whole point -- the whole point is we don't let blacks into our group. How dare you? How dare you, Tyrus?



TYRUS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: On their moniker? Pretty (INAUDIBLE)



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Kind of like it's a big --



(CROSSTALK)



TIMPF: They're clear about that.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: The meeting cause of confusion (INAUDIBLE) me?



SMITH: But I wait in line for it.



GUTFELD: Exactly. Exactly. What do you make of this whole story?



TYRUS: You know, Greg, your monologues are always -- I have to disagree with you.



GUTFELD: You always does this (INAUDIBLE) butters me up.



TYRUS: I've learned -- I've learned through waving through the waters of Fox News that compliment before it --



(CROSSTALK)



TIMPF: The flattery goes a long way.



TYRUS: Goes a long way because especially with your little ego, it buttered you up, you're -- you get caught up and your Greg like, yes, it's true. I am brilliant. And I can throw the insult in and it won't get edited out. So --



SMITH: You have to be on the payroll to talk to Greg like that.



GUTFELD: Yes, it's true. It's true.



TIMPF: No. You just give him a compliment first. You know, the compliment sandwich. Compliment --



(CROSSTALK)



TIMPF: And then another compliment.



TYRUS: Yes. You can pretty much get anything out of him if you --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Is this something that people talk about when I'm not around?



(CROSSTALK)



LI: We do.



TYRUS: Again, again, we talked about it every week.



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: But I like Greg.



GUTFELD: You had a problem with my monologue.



TYRUS: Because you give them too much credit. There -- it wasn't a mistake. They didn't jump the gun.



GUTFELD: No.



TYRUS: The whole point of it is about no accountability.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: The young brother who they gave talking points to, and even when he gave that speech, he was speaking -- he kept repeating himself because they take young minds like that and he's responsible for his actions but they feed him the hate. And they convince him like I've been there. When I was coming up it was all the Malcolm X stuff until you actually researched what the issues were.



And he hears that and he hears that. But they never bothered to think about his character. Everybody praised him, because he said, what was he was told to say, but you build these young minds full of hate. And then when they unleash, you're not going to take responsibility. You're not going to say, hey, we didn't see the signs. They say, yes, it's the right, it's their fault. It's not our fault.



It's the system, and it's about -- they just don't believe in accountability and it fits the narrative.



SMITH: And I bet, Tyrus, when you were coming up and you were getting all of that stuff, like it probably made you extra mad, because --



TYRUS: I was angry.



(CROSSTALK)



SMITH: -- are always the angriest.



TYRUS: Yes.



SMITH: Like you all are always just like --



TYRUS: We're like -- you know, we're -- they did this to Malcom X and this and that, and then one day I was reading I was like, wait, we killed him?



SMITH: Wait a minute. What?



TYRUS: No, no, wait. No. Where's the clip?



(CROSSTALK)



SMITH: I just want to make one more point. And this is a little bit serious, like a lot -- a lot of people really don't talk about there is a strain of hardcore antisemitism among the black far left that comes out over and over and over again. And this is I think, an example of that. Like, I think that the fact that this politician was Jewish is not something that was not relevant. Right?



GUTFELD: You see that in the relationship to how the hard left looks at Israel and yellow --



SMITH: Absolutely.



GUTFELD: It kind of comes out of there a lot.



SMITH: Look at what happened to Karen Johnson. I mean Whoopi Goldberg a couple of weeks ago, right? So like it all comes up.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: All right. Up next, are Democrats too woke for rural vote?



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: Democrats push policies that are poisonous, then wonder how come no one's joining us? That is a rhyme. It's true. Going woke could leave the party broke. And so, they're running out of tricks to win back voters they treat like Hicks. Check out this A.P. headline from today. "The brand is so toxic Dems fear extinction in rural U.S. It's weird hearing Dems fearing extinction, especially since Pelosi survived four out of five ice ages.



It's preserved in glass like one of those grasshoppers. But it makes sense when your brand's more toxic than a Mercury Margarita. And that's because the leading Dems haven't spoken out against their party's ideas that are so far left, they make Karl Marx moved to Florida. And that coincides with a dwindling number of Democratic voters in rural areas. OK. That's three times I've had to say rural.



Consider. In 2008 Barack Obama won 875 counties nationwide. In 2020. Biden won only 527. The majority of those losses, 260 of them took place in rural counties. Imagine if I was Tom Brokaw. It's going to a lot of flights in the middle of the night to change that number. Of course, the GOP gained House seats in 2020 despite losing the White House, they flipped the Virginia governorship last year.



And now party officials worry that Dems will face challenges in Ohio, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Places that could help decide Senate Majority November and the White House in 2024. That's a prospect that has dem sweating like Hunter Biden after a paternity test. Meanwhile, over on Morning, Joe, the MSNBC show, not the sex act. We're seeing more Libs admitting there's a wokeness problem.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONNY DEUTSCH, HOST, ON BRAND WITH DONNY DEUTSCH: The Democrats have got to step away from the Super Bowl case. I mean, San Francisco really tells what's going on here. You've got three school board members that were voted out by 70 percent because they're focusing on things like changing the name of schools.



This is not what voters care about. If you give the Republicans the ability to point the Democrats as the super woke culture focused on the wrong things that don't matter to voters, that don't matter them putting food on the table, don't matter those kids going to school that don't matter, the higher wages, you're going to lose, you need to step away from super wokeness.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Rural, rural. Oh, so now they get it, but only when it affects them politically, but it's true, they are going to lose if they keep it up. I wonder what Joe has to say.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TOM SHILLUE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, yes, look, look. I can give advice to my fellow Democrats. He got a hold or no one to hold them, no one for them. And when to walk away, when to run into the basement and, you know, sometimes I talk too much. And they just -- they just pick me up by the elbows, and they bring me down into the basement. And they say, Joe, we're not going to talk for a couple of days.



And it's great, it works out and, you know, they give me an Ensure with a straw in it. And, you know, I just -- sometimes he's too many words. And I like the Ensure, the chocolate Ensure. It's, you know, it's like -- it's not too sweet. It tastes like an ice cream, but it's not as cold.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: He's right about that, Kat. That's one thing he nails every time is the delicious taste of Ensure. They are one of our sponsors.



TIMPF: Are they?



GUTFELD: I don't know. I don't know. You know, this is all about how the wokesters kind of like polluted the brand. It's like -- it's like wherever they go, that happens. Is it too late to fix?



TIMPF: The thing is, is they went really extreme. So, I don't know how you back away from -- for example, you know, this state must raise your children without your input. And if you disagree, you're a terrorist. Like there's no backing away from that quietly. Sometimes when -- this is true in a lot of situations but some things that you say you can't unsay.



GUTFELD: Right.



TIMPF: And I've learned that the hard way a few times.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: And I feel like they might learn that the hard way as well.



GUTFELD: Yes, you know, Tyrus, it is kind of a -- it's the -- I think the woke were working on the fact that they could intimidate a lot of white people. And it's like by saying that you -- just call them racist. Just call them racist. And that'll work. But now it's just -- when it -- when children got into the equation, it wasn't working anymore.



TYRUS: Yes. That whole kick white people's ass thing historically doesn't really work. Very clever group. They fight in the snow and at night. So, you know, kudos to you guys. You know --



GUTFELD: I believe we invented camouflage.



TYRUS: It's too cold, man. Just take (BLEEP) no. They overplayed their hand when you run on first world problems, and likes and follows in social media. And you assume that the Twitter world and the Instagram world and celebrities because they look, well, they have three million followers. So. they're going to have three million votes. So, if we have -- we have all the celebrities and all those millions of followers while we'll get everything we want.



And it can be gumdrops and we can have fake problems and we can have all these little things that don't really matter. The problem is, that no one bothers to tell them that that's not the real world.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: Most Americans don't spend their evenings on Twitter. Most Americans don't worship celebrities. And so, they over -- they played that first world problem and they really thought it was going to stick and they found out it's not how it is. You can't go back because it's who you are.



GUTFELD: Well, that's the interesting thing, Rob. I don't -- how do the woke modify something that part of it's -- part of its DNA is that it cannot be modified, right? It's like, we -- there is no forgiveness. There is no compromise in the woke. You have to -- you have to agree with me or you're out of the club. You can't be -- you can't modify it.



SMITH: Look, the thing about it is is that the crazy train has left the station. There is no amount of crazy that the left doesn't want, that there's not going to make cuckoo for their Ocasio-Cortez puffs. OK. These people are just into the crazy. And what I love about this right now is the whole Republicans pounce narrative that Donny Deutsch was talking about. It's like those dastardly Republicans, God forbid that they tell people what Democrats are actually saying. Those villains. Those villainous Republicans pouncing.



GUTFELD: That was the narrative they used when the defunding the police came out. It wasn't like -- the Democrats weren't saying, defunding the police is bad. They were saying if you keep saying that, the Republicans are going to tell on you.



SMITH: Yes, you guys -- you guys are saying the quiet part. Look, they're absolutely insane. Like in some of these people's opinions, like I'm a black, white supremacist and they've even said, you know, somebody like Susan like your -- will be an Asian white supremacist. You think certain ways about capitalism or certainly it's about education. It's all gone completely crazy. And they really have lost the plot, and they've lost sort of this base of old school Democrats, you know, Scarborough in Gollum, James Carville, you know, they're trying to pull these people back in. But I think that train has left the station. I think the crazy is here to say.



GUTFELD: Yes. You know, Susan, they -- people are saying that what happened in that school board in San Francisco, that was the bellwether. I'm not sure what that means. Or maybe it could be a linchpin.



LI: Well --



GUTFELD: Or I'm thinking of another word.



TIMPF: Bellwether was pretty good.



GUTFELD: Bellwether was good?



TIMPF: Yes.



TYRUS: Linchpin, I'm good with that.



GUTFELD: All right. I'm going to change the question. Should I use linchpin or bellwether?



LI: Wow, those are two (INAUDIBLE) words.



GUTFELD: Yes.



SMITH: But they're not as good as rural.



GUTFELD: Rural?



LI: You say that so well.



GUTFELD: Rural.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Rural.



TIMPF: How many Rs are there?



GUTFELD: I don't know. But --



SMITH: I was going to say (INAUDIBLE)



(CROSSTALK)



SMITH: Something think about --



GUTFELD: I had a question -- oh, what do you see?



LI: Fake. That was very good, very specific. So, what I want to bring up is that maybe it's pushing away the minority support for the Democrats, because I was -- some of my friends who live in Silicon Valley, they were livid on the San -- about the San Francisco Education Board because you're using their kid's education as a political platform for your political ambition.



GUTFELD: Exactly.



LI: And by the way, these are -- these are minority families that have been able to get opportunity and seize chances because they were able to get a great education.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LI: So, the fact that they're using this.



GUTFELD: Yes. Getting rid of standardized tests. Let's piss them off because you work so damn hard and they said, you know what, these tests, we're just going to do a lottery system.



LI: Yes.



TYRUS: Because their whole platform is based off social media. Like, unlike if you don't do, we do we block you.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: It's literally the woke's whole political system is based off social media.



GUTFELD: That's a brilliant allegory.



SMITH: And you made a really good point, Susan, they are losing --



(CROSSTALK)



SMITH: They are losing minority voters. In fact, I just launched a platform called Douglas Society, Douglassociety.com. But what we're trying to do is we're trying to educate young African-American disaffected Democrats, progressives, et cetera, about exactly what conservative values are and how badly the Democrats are failing though. And so, they are losing us.



GUTFELD: That is necessary. I call that deprogramming.



SMITH: Yes.



GUTFELD: It's like this country needs a bit of deprogramming just like the cults in the 70s. Don't ask me how I know. But I didn't always have this head of hair. Up next, the Q.B.s who's facing outrage for watching a woman fall off stage. This is my favorite story.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: I love this story. Did a winning quarterback fumble by ignoring a chick who took a tumble? Yes, the athlete showed no reaction to the woman who ended up in traction. And now, these cubies' most famous pass was leaving a woman who fell on her ass. So -- we should Emmy's for that. Social media is calling out Rams QB, Matt Stafford, for doing nothing as a female sports photographer fell backwards offstage right in front of his own two eyes. Yes, to be fair, he is a passer and not a receiver.



It happened during the Rams Super Bowl victory celebration -- I had no idea they won -- but we haven't seen a blonde face plant like that since Kat at three for one Margarita night. Apparently, the photographer ironically named, Kelly Smiley, was getting ready to take a picture of Stafford and his wife, or soon to be ex-wife, when she lost her footing and fell off stage. Literally, that guy did nothing but take a swig of water. Oh, I need to be hydrated and leave his wife to deal with a mess. To be fair, he was still up on a high stage and people down below are attending to her.



Meanwhile, Smiley posted a video on Instagram wearing a back brace and thanking everyone for reaching out. A friend of ours set up a GoFundMe page to help get Smiley back on her feet faster, as long as she doesn't donate to peaceful protesters. Of course, as for Stafford, who watched Smiley go down, after some outcry, he's now stepping up. He and the Rams issued a joint statement saying they're covering all of our hospital bills and replacing their cameras. Well, good on him, I say, because if anyone knows what it's like to hit bottom, it's a quarterback who played 12 years in Detroit. Little football joke.



Tyrus, there's this, there's a thing when somebody does something and you can't look it in the same way. And I think of the Seinfeld episode, right?



TYRUS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: George Costanza runs out during the fire. Yes --



GUTFELD: It's like a children's birthday.



TYRUS: He ran over to the children, he pushed her by other way -- he saved himself.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Unfortunately, Matt did not save himself. He's -- I know what he did. You know, when she fell, he didn't think was that big a deal. He turned his head because he probably is going to laugh and drink water. Like, he thought he was being funny and clever.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: But unfortunately, his wife is a saint.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: And so, that even makes the optics is even worse as he walks away. The drinking the bottle of water makes him look smug.



GUTFELD: Exactly.



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes.



TYRUS: And then the worst thing happens. She got really hurt.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Because if she would have got up and everybody was laughing, it would have been fine.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: But you know, and then that joint statement, which means you got a call from the G.M. going.



GUTFELD: You better, you better save this.



TYRUS: Yes, because you can kiss goodbye the endorsement deals, those are gone and people are going to look at you differently. And it's just a, it's a bad, bad look on his character. I hate it because I can't -- I went to school in Nebraska. And when people fell on the ice, I would always turn my head like, we're like laughing because for whatever reason, people falling makes me laugh. I can't control it. I don't want it to happen.



GUTFELD: Yes, but yes --



TYRUS: And I never asked to pick them up because I'm laughing at them.



GUTFELD: You know, I think he's going to lose the all states in you know, endorsement. You know, you're in good hands.



TYRUS: That Disney commercial is going to get cut too.



GUTFELD: Yes, I -- you know, the one thing that drives me crazy. I just got to say this -- no, you don't need a bottle of water everywhere. You're not like going across the Sahara Desert, right? You're an adult. There's a water fountain, we have water fountains in this building. Our floor director just used it during the show. Anyway, what I'm saying is --



TYRUS: Without permission.



GUTFELD: Without permission. People don't need to have water all the time. The woman falls, and he goes, oh, better hydrate.



TYRUS: You know what, Gutfeld, first of all, oh, I'm sorry, it was hot, it's California. It's very obtuse of you.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Because he wants to hydrate. You should support hydration. That's the best thing he did in that situation.



ROB SMITH, ROB SMITH IS PROBLEMATIC: I like how his complete lack of character turned into a rant against water. Like, what did water -- what did water --



TYRUS: There you are (INAUDIBLE), Gutfeld.



GUTFELD: It's part of the problem.



SMITH: I didn't really think this was that bad until I actually watched it over again. And now, I'm just like, holy, you know, ever heard that same character is -- what is that, a character is who you are when you think nobody's watching, right?



GUTFELD: Right. Yes.



SMITH: And so, he didn't really think that there were cameras on him, and that is who he really is. And you know, it sucks. It's despicable. But you know, at least she's not severely injured at least her hospital bills are going to be taken care of. At least she'll get more work out of this. And she's got the GoFundMe with I think it was like 45,000, that was the last time I checked.



GUTFELD: Yes, unless it gets frozen. It's so -- it looks like somebody pushed a button for a trap door. Every time I look at it, like I'm looking around like who has the little button because I always want -- when I was a kid, Susan, I always wanted a trap door just to watch people fall in it. I don't know why, but I had some therapy after that. And I found out I was kept in a small basement for most of my childhood life.



SUSAN LI, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK ANCHOR: Yes.



GUTFELD: And so, I wanted to pay that back to complete strangers.



LI: Wow!



GUTFELD: What about the endorsements, Susan?



LI: OK.



GUTFELD: Let's not discuss what I just said. Focus on the endorsement. You're our business lady here.



LI: Well, I can because that was pretty -- that was a --



TYRUS: It was his choice though.



LI: Like a confessing happening.



TYRUS: It was his choice. Our parents trying to give them all the time and --



LI: In the closet.



GUTFELD: It's true. I love, I love being trapped.



LI: I'm going to take a feminist approach.



GUTFELD: OK.



LI: You know, leaving a capable hand on a woman that was probably more sober than her husband, so let Kelly handle the emergency situation.



GUTFELD: Oh, so he's saying you take care of this, you're sober, I'm wasted. Oh, that's a good excuse, Kat, did we -- Kat, what are your thoughts on this? I can't wait to hear that.



TIMPF: I think that he should have said he was wasted.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: I think he should have said he was wasted because that makes sense. And then he it's good that he paid for the whole thing because he made a mistake and sometimes you make mistakes.



GUTFELD: Should he be branded forever with this mistake? Hey, look, it's the guy, it's the like when the NFL stars, chants!



TIMPF: Well, it's like -- so, it's like no, because it's a mistake that like shows he didn't care about people not like a mistake, for example, if your co-host had for example, maybe accidentally deleted your entire monologue today at 4:45 p.m. and just told you now, but we got it back.



GUTFELD: Did you delete my monologue?



TYRUS: You know what, I think somebody called his name. Maybe someone called his name, Gutfeld -- wait a minute, water, there's water somewhere. There's water.



TIMPF: I did. I pressed the wrong button my heart dropped to my ass and I thought about fleeing the building.



TYRUS: And I drink water and walked away.



LI: This is a very confessional episode tonight.



GUTFELD: How did they get it, how do they get it back?



TYRUS: I don't know, I walked away.



TIMPF: A lot of hard work. And so, I'm going to buy everybody pizza tomorrow.



GUTFELD: Oh, they had to go get I.T. That's, that's a --



TIMPF: I'm buying everybody pizza just like he paid for the GoFundMe.



GUTFELD: Awesome. Well, I'm glad that -- well, that would have been a bad scene for you.



TIMPF: I thought, I thought about fleeing --



TYRUS: Scathing e-mail.



TIMPF: I was like, I have to start a new life.



GUTFELD: Yes.



SMITH: She's going to come back down to Florida with me. She was going to, like, leave it all behind.



TIMPF: I'm going to need new identity.



GUTFELD: All right, we got to move on.



TYRUS: Timpf, Kat.



GUTFELD: Coming up, will the punishment be mild for a man, a woman, why not? Who faked being with child -- could be a man?



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: Pretending to be knocked up, could get a woman locked up. Yes, she used a phony jet station to get a paid vacation. Georgia State employee, aren't they all, got busted for allegedly pretending to be pregnant to get paid maternity leave. According to the New York Post, which is owned by our parent company a one steak sauce.



Robin Folsom, wore a fake baby bump and sent e-mails from a fake baby daddy claiming that doctors told her she needed to rest at home. Her scheme fell apart after a co-worker spotted the false stomach and notice photos of the suppose baby to come all had different skin tones.



But it was mostly the false stomach that did it for me. Run me the Halloween that when I dressed up as Brian Stelter. Yes, that was cheap. The best part when pressed by investigators about her fraudulent maternity leave, Folsom double down on the lies even after records indicated she was never pregnant.



She also claimed to have given birth before but there's no record of that ever happening. She since resigned from her state job and has been charged with identity fraud, making false statements and forcing co-workers to sit through an annoying baby shower. That's the real crime, Rob. You know the great part about this Rob is that even men can do this if men can get pregnant, they can also fake pregnancy.



SMITH: Well, according to the left, men can get press.



GUTFELD: Yes.



SMITH: So, soon as they bring me on Fox News, I'll be doing this to get my maternity leave.



GUTFELD: Yes.



SMITH: So, here's the thing, so I look at this picture and is it me or like animal prints like the one sign of just crazy, like if these women -- if they're wearing animal, stay far away.



TYRUS: Preach brother, preach.



SMITH: But, my favorite, my favorite part --



GUTFELD: That is so funny, I never thought of that.



SMITH: It's true. My favorite part of the story is the different -- races of baby photos that she uses. It's like what she said, like when babies black, one babies Asian, like one baby white, and she's sending different co-workers, and they're like, wait a minute, this doesn't add up.



TIMPF: Yes, again, we talk about time. It's called a life of crime for a reason because you have to continue to live that life. Like don't forget, like -- just what else are you doing but making sure the babies all had the same skin color, you weren't working?



SMITH: And then for the next part of the year --



TYRUS: OK, enough of that, because none of my children have the same skin color.



SMITH: She literally --



TIMPF: But she said, she had one baby.



TYRUS: She stole pictures of my babies?



SMITH: Because I have a little -- and so, for the next 10 years, people are going to be asking like so how's your kids going? What, what kid -- oh, the kid, yes? Yes.



GUTFELD: Keeping track of your lies, that's the hardest part.



SMITH: It is.



GUTFELD: You work in -- I love stories like this.



LI: You keep bringing this up. Is there --



GUTFELD: That's for the viewers.



LI: I do have a job, yes.



GUTFELD: Business lady. You're a business lady.



LI: I was going to certify?



GUTFELD: No, because you're so smart about business. Why is it -- we all, everybody always knows an employee in their past it goes out of their way not to do work.



LI: Right.



GUTFELD: And if they actually did work, it would be easier for them.



LI: It's too much work because why, why? Why wear a fake stomach, fake pictures, and a fake baby daddy for three months off. I don't get that. You know, she could be actually -- oh, I don't know, she could probably get that working for the Georgia State Government anyways, right?



GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. It's not like her job's that hard, Tyrus.



TYRUS: Well, I was going to say, about time.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: There should be more women arrested for fake pregnancies. We need to stop that because nothing stops you at the door. Wait, I'm pregnant. Oh.



GUTFELD: Oh. But you know, that's an amazing point.



TYRUS: Sorry, dear. Yes.



GUTFELD: The at-home pregnancy.



TYRUS: Yes. That play on? Yes, oh man.



GUTFELD: And the DNA test has saved millions of heartaches.



TYRUS: And ruined athletic careers across the country.



GUTFELD: Well, that back of let's say back -- when did they, when did they get the DNA stuff started?



TIMPF: The people sell fake positive pregnancy tests online.



TYRUS: Yes, we looked it up on when we were going after --



SMITH: The lives of heterosexuals.



TYRUS: Yes, you don't have that issue. When someone says they're late, they're talking about dinner.



SMITH: Yes. Pretty much. Pretty much.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Can't top that one, can you.



GUTFELD: Yes. We had a good show so far.



TYRUS: You have to go back to the rural studio on that one.



GUTFELD: I'm afraid of the next segment because we're having such a great show. But let's see what happens. Up next, are pretty people healthy as a horse, one study says, of course.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: Does stronger immunity earn the lust of your community? And can you date whomever you please if you're not rife with disease? Better- looking people also have better immune systems. According to a new study published in the academic journal, proceedings of the Royal Society B. I guess, Royal Society A had better things to do with their time.



Participants had their photos and blood taken for the study, which coincidentally is the same thing I asked of my Uber drivers. Researchers then asked volunteers to rate the attractiveness of the photos and found that the people with stronger immune systems scored higher in hotness. Finally, a reason not to have sex with ugly people. Summer Mangled Caulk --



LI: What?



GUTFELD: Which is named after my favorite season Mango Caulk, who led the study. That's the name of the person who led the study and definitely wasn't made fun of over her name in grade school, theorize that people routinely find attributes like clear skin and bright eyes attractive because they're wired to seek out healthy mates.



But she adds, "Infections are not as deadly as they used to be so perhaps it's OK if people lower their standards and start to get people who are less attractive a shot." Oh wow! Summer Mangled Caulk is looking for a little action. Oh, she's just cute as her name. Anyway, oh, this got us thinking, what if you put healthy blood into an unattractive person? We sent Joe DeVito to find out.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE DEVITO, COMEDIAN: Doctor, are you sure this transfusion is going to make me a more attractive person?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, absolutely. In fact, you should be almost finished. OK, you should be good to go.



DEVITO: Awesome. Can you do anything about my voice?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What's wrong with your voice?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Kat, the woman in this study were not allowed to wear makeup, thoughts.



TIMPF: Yes, I would have not been rated attractive or they would have said that's such a cute little boy. I also don't buy this because for years and years I was only attracted to very sickly-looking people.



GUTFELD: That is true. I saw your ex-boyfriend.



TIMPF: Yes, it was like sunken eyes, pale, skinny. I was like, give me your number.



TYRUS: Hopeless.



TIMPF: Homeless. Yes, well, only one and a half were homeless, one in maybe whatever. But maybe that was just my brains body of telling me I wasn't ready to commit.



GUTFELD: That's true. You were like, you were stuck in the Pete Davidson phase.



LI: Oh.



GUTFELD: Susan, you're -- are you inspired to give less attractive people a shot in your dating scene?



LI: Not Pete Davidson.



GUTFELD: No.



LI: But you know, how does it get such hot women? That's what -- it always baffled me.



TYRUS: He has money.



LI: I don't get it. Well, still --



SMITH: Well, apparently, there's something else that we can talk about off- camera.



GUTFELD: Maybe Summer Mangle Caulk could tell us. I'm going to say her name every day instead of rural.



LI: But isn't beauty in the eye of the beholder?



GUTFELD: Gee, I've never heard that before.



LI: Maybe, like guys with dry skin and chapped lips.



GUTFELD: Keep talking sister.



SMITH: I mean, I've been waiting for something that I'm an absolute expert in and assess. And I have to speak as somebody who's extremely attractive, I can say from my own pert -- from my own life, I know that we have healthy immune systems. It's like germs see me coming and then they go to ugly people that are around me. But seriously, so people that are more attractive, I would think that these people are probably working out more, healthy physically all that other stuff and that stuff makes your immune system strong. I believe it.



GUTFELD: It could be the --



SMITH: I believe it.



GUTFELD: It's either the cart or the horse or the chicken or the egg. Tyrus, you said in the break I hate this study.



TYRUS: This is, this is not a study. This is stupid. This is probably done by a makeup company or lipstick or whatever.



SMITH: Tyrus, this is science.



TYRUS: Yes, OK, well, in this case I'll go with religion. Is Mangle Caulk, a nickname?



GUTFELD: That was the last name.



TYRUS: Yes, I feel like it's a nickname.



TIMPF: It's a family name?



TYRUS: But yes, this these studies are stupid because literally in one community what's attractive is ugly and the other one, you know -- if someone's into monsters, I'm cute, if you're not, I'm hideous. You know what I'm saying? Same day. Same day. 70-year-old lady, I'm in the bucket list. 30-year-old lady, avoid like the plague. You know what I'm saying? So, who's to say? I'm hot in one group.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Not so much to the other. And my immune system is (BLEEP) phenomenal.



GUTFELD: Anyway, I think that that's a really good point. Yes, everybody, everybody has somebody out there, right?



TIMPF: That's not true.



TYRUS: Some cases, four or five.



SMITH: There's a lid for every pot.



GUTFELD: Yes. There's a lid for every pot.



TYRUS: Some pots have a lot of lid.



GUTFELD: And there's some guys that are really into pots.



LI: What, wait, did Tyrus say that you're into 70-year-old women, is that what I heard?



TYRUS: They're into me.



LI: Oh, OK. That's what I thought -- I was like, that's a big wide brain to --



GUTFELD: All right, we got to go. Geez, Susan, way to get personal. Don't go away. We'll be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: We are out of time. Thanks to Susan Li, Rob Smith, Kat Timpf, Tyrus, Summer Mangle Caulk. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with evil Shannon Bream is next. I'm Greg Gutfeld and I love you, America.



