'Gutfeld!': What if Twitter removed trending pages?

LESTER HOLT, NBC NEWS ANCHOR: Do you have any plans to visit the border?

KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: At some point, you know, I -- we are going to the border. We've been to the border. So this whole -- this whole -- this whole thing about the border, we've been to the border. We've been to the border.

HOLT: You haven't been to the border.

HARRIS: And I haven't been to Europe.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Maybe you should get out more princess laughing pants. It's funny because she laughs and she's wearing pants.

Well, that didn't end well. I speak of Kat's night out last night.

GUTFELD: Oh, she leaves awake of damaged furniture in tears. But I also speak of actress Ellie Kemper folding to the woke. Here's a recap from the most handsome man on television. Ellie Kemper star of the office at Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is under attack after online idiots declared she was a racist for crime. In 1999, a St. Louis business group named her their queen of love and beauty.

The group used to be a whites-only been integrated 20 years before she won her crown, 20 years. it's hard to absorb the news when it's coming from someone that gorgeous. Now we did a segment, we saluted Kemper for not responding to the Twitter mob calling for her scalp. No offense, Elizabeth Warren. But that's how you beat cancer culture. You realize it's just a dozen losers screaming for attention from a content start media.

Like newborn babies, you let them scream until they scream themselves out.

That's what my mom did to me in the woods. Without camphor would outlast the mob, kind of like Katie Pavlich powering through a hangover. But sadly just days later Kemper grovel to the woke police offering not just an apology, but a confession once so pathetic embarrass John Cena or Cena.

TYRUS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: I warned you.

GUTFELD: I know. Yes, I know. It had all the woke catchphrases and I "I unequivocally deplore, denounce and reject white supremacy. At the same time, I acknowledge that because of my race and my privilege, I am the beneficiary of a system that dispense unequal justice and unequal rewards."

POW speak more off the cuff than that. But she follows the script. There is a very natural temptation when you become the subject of internet criticism to tell yourself that your detractors are getting it all wrong.

But I realized that a lot of the forces behind the criticism are forces that I spent my life supporting and agreeing with. Did Jane Fonda write this? She then said she was grateful for her humiliation and tells us that she will use her privilege and support for the better society. I think we're capable of becoming. Well how nauseating of her. So what if we all followed her lead? Every single person playing pro baseball has to apologize for participating in a league that wants segregated blacks.

And that also includes baseball fans, baseball cap wares, and anyone who's ever tried to get to second base on a date. Also, every Democrat must apologize and demand a name change for their political party. It was the party of slavery and Jim Crow after all. They fought a war to keep slaves.

Joe Biden even gave a eulogy for a Democrat leader Robert Byrd who was a KKK, Kleagle or Grand Poobah, whatever those idiots call each other.

So think about this. Kemper was a debutante for an organization, one she didn't know was racist even before she was born. But every single Democrat became a Democrat knowing they were once the party of slavery, as people often say to me in the SONA, wow, that can't be right.

Now, I never know what gets a laugh these days. I understand Kemper. She's terrified of being ostracized, like most actors, they desperately want to be liked and they can't speak unless they have a script and a consultant.

Without that they're vulnerable to the worst kind of groupthink. I wonder what the angry white male has to say.

TOM SHILLUE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: I'm not worried. I can't be canceled. My mainstream career was destroyed years ago when I met a man named Greg Gutfeld. Thanks, Greg.

GUTFELD: You're welcome, Tom. His career is over. How about the angry black male?

TYRUS: So somebody's got to apologize for something that happened long before they were born? And when they join, they'll won't do that anymore?

Well, I guess that kind of thinking,

I guess Democrats are on the claim.

GUTFELD: So that was Kemper's time in the barrel. It began with an old photo and it became a Twitter trend. In fact, if you look at any mob action, it always starts that way with something called Twitter trends.

They show you what people are clicking on at the site, which then becomes an attention self-generator much like Chris Cuomo.

Remember Uncle Tim that smear on Senator Tim Scott? Without Twitter trends, no one would have heard of it. The Covington kids smear was a Twitter trend manipulated by the legacy media promoted with a dishonestly edited clip.

And then there's Trump feeding the fish, Mike Pence loading empty boxes, Trump wearing his pants backwards. Twitter trends created these fake stories. It's porn hub for leftists.

And like the Wuhan lab, all you need to do is create one source and unleash it. Twitter trends does the rest because that's the media's trough. Trends are the easiest stories to write and they play upon outrage addicts who have no lives. By theory, if Jack Dorsey eliminated Twitter trends today, cancel culture would starve to death and the world would instantly become a better place. So Jack, it's not hours of fasting and meditation are that stupid Amish chin that's going to make you a better person.

It's removing the part of your sight that destroys lives. But until you do that, Jack, we shall sit by and watch the endless parade of cowardice dressed up as enlightenment while Twitter feeds on the cadavers of careers.

And that contrition will all be an act. Sadly, it's the best acting some of these celebrities do.

GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. He's so sharp. Why worry about Lawrence Kudlow stings? Former director of the National Economic Council and host of "KUDLOW" on Fox Business, Larry Kudlow. When she left Arizona, the temperature dropped 20 degrees, townhall.com editor and Fox News contributor, Katie Pavlich. She's like a praying mantis, skinny bright and may kill and eat her husband. Fox News Contributor Kat Timpf.

And finally, his watch band will make it excellent though. My massive sidekick and host of "NUFF SAID" on Fox Nation, Tyrus.

GUTFELD: Lawrence, you have been a white guy for a while.

TYRUS: What?

LARRY KUDLOW, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK HOST: I don't think so.

GUTFELD: What do you think of all this woke stuff? Do you think it was right for her to apologize?

KUDLOW: No, I don't think she should have apologized. I don't think she had any idea when she was 19 years old in St. Louis for some dead party.

GUTFELD: Yes.

KUDLOW: What, where, when, how.

GUTFELD: Yes.

KUDLOW: She had no idea.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

KUDLOW: She's just being woked by the Twitter mob.

GUTFELD: Yes.

KUDLOW: Thankful she is.

GUTFELD: Yes. I mean, when I was a debutante, I had no idea. I didn't like

-- I didn't look up the past, you know, racist abuses of the people that made me debutante. Granted it was all on Craigslist about three weeks ago.

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Greg, your biggest problem with debutante was the dress that you decided to wear.

GUTFELD: That is true.

PAVLICH: The fashion choices that you decided. Those pictures will hopefully never come out.

GUTFELD: Well. Oh, speaking of pictures that never come out, Katie. I mean, have you ever done anything on Instagram?

PAVLICH: On Instagram, that's public, Greg.

GUTFELD: Really?

PAVLICH: Yes.

GUTFELD: Do we have anything from her Instagram that we can show for public?

TYRUS: Apologies.

GUTFELD: What is that, Katie? This has got to be canceled. You're letting a dog eat a baby. You are letting a dog eat --

PAVLICH: I'm filming it.

GUTFELD: And filming it. You're filming it.

PAVLICH: Yes.

GUTFELD: What is this?

PAVLICH: This is fake news. He's actually saving the baby.

GUTFELD: He's doing --

PAVLICH: This as a baby that is used to teach CPR and he was alerting us that the baby may need saving. That's what he was doing.

GUTFELD: Oh boy. Do I have a --

PAVLICH: -- go to jail but he's too cute cancel that.

GUTFELD: Yes. So what do you make of this? Is she now safe from cancellation?

PAVLICH: I think she's safe because she's a Democrat. And if you're a Democrat, as you noted in your monologue, you can give eulogies at sorts of funerals for KKK members and fellow Democrats. You can basically do whatever you want, as long as you acknowledge it, and then say that you have white privilege and try to move on.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PAVLICH: So she'll be fine.

GUTFELD: Yes. You know, Tyrus, when we did this original story, you were so proud of her. You said that because she wasn't going to respond. And then what did she do, she betrayed you, Tyrus.

TYRUS: Well, she didn't betray me. And before we go there, I've warned you about the scene of stuff. I've warned you. Because you're just a big man, aren't you, Gutfeld? You're just a big man. Before the show's over tonight, I'm going to show you all how big he really is. But I digress. I'm going to channel my inner white woman.

GUTFELD: OK.

TYRUS: And I'm going to give white America some advice.

GUTFELD: Yes.

KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: The next time someone tells you, you have white privilege, or you should be ashamed, do what we do. I'm here because I worked my ass off. I became a comedian because I worked hard. I studied, I went to college, I auditioned. Kiss my ass. If you want my spot come get it. I'm not just going to come and give it to you. The color of my skin has nothing to do with here.

GUTFELD: That's true.

TYRUS: But every time they say you only got this job because you're black, I'm like black isn't crack near joke on this show. I did that.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TYRUS: So start fighting back with facts and not apologizing for something you have absolutely nothing to do with.

KUDLOW: You know, I really love that.

GUTFELD: Yes.

KUDLOW: I just love that. But I'm sitting here, it's the first time we've been on stage together, I'm basically scared to death.

GUTFELD: Don't worry. He's getting for me before he gets you.

TYRUS: I'm not quite there yet, America.

GUTFELD: But we're close. We're close.

TYRUS: Yes. When I'm in the alley you go. You got big heart on my chest.

Now we're -- I promise.

GUTFELD: You have a big heart on your chest and you stop.

TYRUS: No, no, no. I told you about the -- I'm getting for the show

(INAUDIBLE) I warned you.

GUTFELD: What if I didn't write that joke? What if I blame it on one of our writers?

TYRUS: No. I know Tom, I know Kat. You guys just (INAUDIBLE) play with crayons. I don't know who did it. You did it.

GUTFELD: So Kat, I would -- here's an interesting fact I learned today. Do you know that Twitter trends are based on really small numbers? Anywhere from 1200 to 1900 tweets over a six-hour period can get Twitter trending.

That's nothing.

TIMPF: I can't listen to stuff with numbers and it makes my brain scramble.

That's why I got married. We can do the taxes. I had a huge problem with her apology. I will say that. The thing about this all day. The part where she said she did not know that it was elitist, like bro, it was a ball.

(CROSSTALK)

TIMPF: You know, normal 19-year-olds, we didn't go to -- we went, you know, not to the ball, we went to like dollar pitcher night and hope they didn't check I.D.s And like it's not like she just realized, oh, I was rich. Like she was -- grew up incredibly rich. Her great grandfather started, you know, what -- what's been called the dynasty of bankers.

GUTFELD: Really?

TIMPF: Yes. I -- that's what -- this is what I was Googling. She wasn't just rich, she's super-rich. There was a museum named after grandma.

GUTFELD: Really?

TIMPF: Like -- yes. Don't -- just don't act like you had no idea. You --

GUTFELD: I never did.

TIMPF: You never got -- you never (INAUDIBLE) you never got strep throat in the McDonald's play place like the rest of us.

GUTFELD: That's true.

TYRUS: How dare she be born into a rich family? What was she thinking?

TIMPF: She said she didn't know the rich lady ball she went to was elitist.

There I'm saying no --

PAVLICH: Thanks to you because you let them know.

GUTFELD: What Larry?

KUDLOW: How can she possibly know as some 19-year-old kid going in his dead party? How could she know anything about this?

GUTFELD: Right.

KUDLOW: And why 30 years later I have --

GUTFELD: It's an ex-boyfriend. This is my theory ex-boyfriend is -- was -- has been holding on to this picture forever because that's what I would do.

KUDLOW: But his is the worst guilt trip I have ever seen.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes, yes,

KUDLOW: The absolute worst. And what -- you're so right about that. Why? Be proud of it.

KUDLOW: You know, I may just go out there and dance and go to balls and have debutante parties. We did the same thing here back days. Big deal.

PAVLICH: They're making progress, Larry.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TYRUS: I didn't know I was poor until I got to college. Like why don't you have two T.V.s on top of each other? I didn't know.

GUTFELD: I didn't know I was short until I got to high school.

TYRUS: I'll remind you later tonight.

GUTFELD: Everybody's mean tonight. All right. Still to Come. Host of Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer is going to join us. But first, Trump's still causing stress in our nation's pathetic press.

GUTFELD: Does post-Trump trauma have the media crying for mama could?

Rhyme. Yes, the American press is still an embarrassing mess. This week, President Biden, if that's his real name, Katie, heads to Europe in his first overseas trip as commander-in-chief. I hope they brought plenty of ice cream. It's what they pack his body into keep it fresh. So sorry, Larry. Sorry. So what's the White House press corps want to know?

If Joe will tell American allies to disregard Donald Trump's time in office as just an evil anomaly. Here's the delay PBS.

YAMICHE ALCINDOR, MSNBC POLITICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Can you talk a bit about how President Biden plans to convince especially our European allies that President -- former President Trump was an anomaly in some ways, all of the things that he did to in some ways traumatize those leaders calling into question the need for NATO? What's the plan there, and is there a concern that those scars are going to be deeper than his ability to address them in this one trip?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Hmm. I haven't heard something that loaded since Bret Baier butchered Unchained Melody at karaoke. That's for making fun of my Brit Hume impersonation, Bret. So let's call that what it is. A journalist trying to dictate policy. Heaven forbid we traumatize European leaders by suggesting they defend themselves. They had a great track record on that in the previous century. Later that sweaty leftover from playboy followed up.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRIAN KAREM, CNN POLITICAL ANALYST: The biggest concern of some of our allies has been over the last four years and even before just the rapid swing back and forth of our foreign policy. Now, you can't assure anyone what's going to happen after you leave but what assurances and what will you tell our allies that, despite what we've seen in the past, that we have returned to normal?

JAKE SULLIVAN NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR OF THE UNITED STATES: I think the best way to answer that question --

GUTFELD: Stop right there. I'll answer it for them. The best way to answer that question is no, idiot. We won't do that because that would be effing stupid. I censored that for the children. So they're literally asking Biden, a man who copies the past to predict the future. The media has more drama queens than a high school production of rent. And speaking of things that make no since New York Times editorial board member of Mara Gay has huge news. Now, even the American flag is problematic.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARA GAY, NEW YORK TIMES EDITORIAL BOARD MEMBER: I was on Long Island this weekend, visiting a really dear friend. And I was really disturbed. I saw, you know, dozens and dozens of pickup trucks with, you know, explicative against Joe Biden, on the back of them. Trump flags and some cases, just dozens of American flags, which, you know, is also just disturbing, because essentially, the message was clear. It was, this is my country, this is not your country. I own this.

If we don't take the threat seriously that I think we're all in really bad shape.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Totally agree.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Totally agree, says the weirdo. Yes. The threat of the red, white and blue. Somebody better tell her about 4th of July. It's coming up. I'm sure there won't be any flags there, Mara. Find a bunker. All right. Oh, cheese. Katie. Vomitus. Katie, Katie. Oh.

PAVLICH: So, Mara, and her kind of editorial people are the same people have the hate has no home here sigh.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PAVLICH: And they're fighting you all --

GUTFELD: I love that sign.

PAVLICH: Which makes you want to get a sign that says actually comma, hate does live here. Also everybody is aware of who the neighborhood bigot is, right. But the European thing, like, are we supposed to coddle these European leaders? We're supposed to be standing up to Russia?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PAVLICH: I mean, this idea that we're supposed to take care of them more than we already do. I mean, the reason why we don't have a month-long vacation in Italy is because we're paying for all of their defense. And so we're working while the Europeans are vacationing. And yet we're not supposed to be mean to the European --

GUTFELD: And now, we have a treasury secretary named Yellen, who's gone over there to negotiate higher taxes on America. Crazy.

(CROSSTALK)

KUDLOW: With the G7 and the G20, and the IMF, and the World Bank and the United Nations, everybody gets to vote on American taxes except American taxpayers and American businesses. And Donald Trump who is alive and well, is Europe's worst nightmare.

GUTFELD: Yes. Exactly.

KUDLOW: Because Trump is the guy who brought American flags back to Europe.

All right? And they're going to stay there. And Joe Biden, you know, usually you say it's good to go and talk to Putin or other leaders. The trouble is Biden can't talk. The whole thing is a charade.

GUTFELD: And they don't have a backup. They don't have a backup.

KUDLOW: The backup hasn't got to Europe yet. So, fair enough.

GUTFELD: You know, she's checking flights on Trivago. Remember Trivago?

Remember that guy, Tyrus?

TYRUS: No. No. I don't.

GUTFELD: The Trivago guy?

TYRUS: It doesn't -- this doesn't --

GUTFELD: Never shaved.

TYRUS: No. Sorry.

GUTFELD: So, you know, think about this. They expect Biden to apologize for Trump's foreign policy when some of his accomplishments include like ratcheting down North Korea, the Abraham Peace Accords and the new trade deals. What is it -- he's done so much.

TYRUS: I don't know, Greg. You're talking crazy right now. Listen. Oh gosh.

You know, whenever I see overt racism --

GUTFELD: Yes.

TYRUS: It's usually in the 1950s movie. But when I'm out, and there's guys and pickup trucks with flags and expletives on their trucks, and sometimes they have things I don't understand, and I can look at it and say, oh, I don't like that.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TYRUS: And the story stops there. Not -- and then the trucks formed and rowing as they ran me down and through lynch mobs epitaphs at me. None of that happened. Some guys were out driving the truck with their flags on, you didn't like it. Because guess what, it's not about you.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TYRUS: You didn't buy a pickup truck with them. It's bigger than you. What you do on the - - on your weekend like if I'm barbecuing, and I'm making beef ribs, and steaks and hot dogs and the vegetarian two blocks down, it's like, I'm so upset. It's not about you. My truck.

GUTFELD: It's my truck.

TYRUS: If I want to F1 on my truck, I'm going to do it. Like, oh.

GUTFELD: Kat.

TYRUS: Oh.

GUTFELD: One more.

TYRUS: Oh.

KUDLOW: But I didn't understand the Washington Post lady seriously.

PAVLICH: New York Times.

KUDLOW: Oh, it's the New York Times lady.

PAVLICH: Interchangeable.

KUDLOW: They're all interchangeable. Because the business about American flags and it's your country, you know, let's go back to the fabulous speech that Senator Tim Scott made a few weeks ago. That there is role model. And he said, basically, no to critical race theory, no to cancel culture, no to wokeism. He said yes to work in real hard to get where you are, no matter what the color of your skin is.

And if you ask me, everyone in the country, but certainly everybody on the right side serve as Republicans should stand up behind what Tim Scott said.

Make him a standard-bearer because he has the right ideas and the right stuff. And all this constant racism meant nothing to him. He just stood up there and said no, this is not a racist country. No to that New York Times lady or Washington Post lady or whoever she is. Nor the E.U., nor the G7, nor to Davos, no to all that stuff.

PAVLICH: But Larry, I've noticed that you have a flag on. So --

KUDLOW: I do.

PAVLICH: So Tyrus should feel very weird.

GUTFELD: Kat?

TIMPF: Yes.

GUTFELD: No to the flag or yes to the flag. You have 10 seconds.

TIMPF: Yes to the flag. Like what would you think, I'm going to say no to the flag? I don't -- yes, I've never seen a truck that's disturbed me at all. Although when I'm out I'm usually on my phone the entire time.

GUTFELD: That's good. You know, I'm trying to think of truck. Ice cream trucks disturb me. Yeah.

TIMPF: Yes.

TYRUS: Oh, if you can't reach to get your Ice cream you're like jumping up and the guy is like, I hear something. I don't -- oh, hey, what do you want?

PAVLICH: Is that a child? Is that a child on there?

GUTFELD: Unnecessary.

TIMPF: It's -- yes. It's just people agree with that and garbage. That's what -- what's what the press says (INAUDIBLE) really it's supposed to be a check on the government, free speech in the press and they're saying listen to Biden. You know, Biden is -- he's so -- he's so nice. He's so much better than the other guy. Is he going to be up to the task of proving how much better he is? The other guys (INAUDIBLE) that's not a question.

GUTFELD: Up next. A professor says her violent dreams are not as racist as they seem.

GUTFELD: Did they not expect her to give a racist lecture? Yes, she has a dream that would make Martin Luther King's scream. A Yale guest speaker's lecture featuring violent race-based fantasies is being restricted by the university after it was made public, providing a safe space on campus to promote racial violence.

Dr. Aruna Khilanani, a psychiatrists based in New York City gave an online talk titled the psychopathy -- The Psychopathic Problem of the white mind.

In it, she spoke about wanting to kill other white people. Take a listen.

ARUNA KHILANANI, FORENSIC PSYCHIATRIST: I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got on my way, burying their body and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step. Like, I did the world a (BLEEP) favor.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Khilanani, more like kill a whitey. Did you like it?

TYRUS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: I did.

GUTFELD: If she's your psychiatry, consider switching to someone more stable, like Hannibal Lecter. Yale had planned to release the lecture online but has no limited access to those with a school ID, again, providing a safe space on campus to promote racial violence.

Now, Dr. Khilanani says her words were taken out of context and she was merely speaking metaphorically to encourage engagement. Speaking metaphorically, which is interesting. What is this fantasy of shooting someone in the head a metaphor for? It's a metaphor, Tyrus, for shooting someone in the head.

TYRUS: Shooting someone in the head.

GUTFELD: So, Yale parents, as a bonus, you're $55,000 a year tuition includes death threats from a psychiatrist. Now, imagine if you were her patient.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, I've just been having problems with work lately.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: God, I want to kill you.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Excuse me.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, nothing. So, what are these problems that you are having with your work?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, I just -- I don't know. I can't find joy in it anymore.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, I want to blow your stupid head off.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: OK, wait. Did you say something?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, no, no, no, no. Let's keep going with this. Lean into it. When did you notice you were losing joy in your work?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, it just seems like I don't have an effect on the world.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I could affect the world by dumping your corpse off a bridge.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: OK, I definitely heard that. I said, have you considered asking yourself what it is you'd like to do?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, OK. Well, I mean, I'd really want to help people.

Maybe I can go back to school and get a degree in some sort of therapy work.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'd cut your head off with a dull butter knife. How's that for therapy work.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Barbara, you know you're not allowed in here. Now, come with me. It's time to take your medicine.

GUTFELD: Nicely done. See, Tyrus, the doctor is actually the patient. What a turn of the plots.

TYRUS: I'm just a regular, regular guy.

GUTFELD: By the way, can't you just want to kill somebody and have nothing to do with race?

TYRUS: Yes. Literally, it's called Forensic Files. I saw that 500 times.

We're all laughing about it, but this is some serious (BLEEP). You have a bunch of children or young teens and young, impressionable minds, and you have a name, a job title that long --

GUTFELD: Yes.

TYRUS: And you fantasize about not just killing them, but with a bounce in your step, like high five. Let's just change her name to Kat Timpf. And Kat Timpf has come to -- well, he does it all the time.

TIMPF: (INAUDIBLE)

TYRUS: Kat Timpf is a guest speaker at the Children's Home for Orphans.

GUTFELD: Children's Home for Orphans.

TYRUS: And she's trying to teach them about life. And one of the greatest things that she dreams about every night is shooting big light-skinned black men, and they're dancing on their dead body.

GUTFELD: She would be disbarred. She'd be gone in a second.

TYRUS: Fired.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TYRUS: Racist, over, she'd be on a watch list. She wouldn't be able to buy a gun.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TYRUS: She wouldn't have a job.

TIMPF: That's why I never go to the orphanage.

KUDLOW: By the way, by the way, that little girl that went to the dead party --

GUTFELD: Yes.

KUDLOW: She didn't say she's going to kill any white or black people. What did she have to apologize for?

TIMPF: That's true. This woman still has an MD. Where's the American Psychiatric Association? Like, shouldn't they come -- that's -- shouldn't they be like investigating her?

KUDLOW: But we should thank the president of Yale who has cut this video off so people can see it in order to hold down the Yale murder rate. I think that's the right thing.

TYRUS: Let's be clear, he restricted it because he didn't want to get shot.

He restricted it. He gets shot, he cut it off.

KUDLOW: Tyrus, when you look at me, you know, I get scared.

TYRUS: Sorry. Sorry. Big dog looking at a bone, sorry.

GUTFELD: At least she's honestly about her hate, right Kat?

TIMPF: Yes, she's honest. But it was weird because she said it clearly thinking that it was something that was going to resonate with people.

GUTFELD: Right.

TIMPF: That -- and I've been that person where I'm like, am I right guys?

And those people never talked to me again.

PAVLICH: No, no, no.

TIMPF: It's never been a violent, violent, violent fantasy which this -- it was very specific. She didn't just stop at shooting people.

GUTFELD: It was her speech.

TIMPF: Shooting people, this is how I dispose of the bodies, and I'll probably have one of my hands. She very specific that she thought about quite a lot, although interesting defense that whenever you say something horrible that you get in trouble for, it's a metaphor and I plan to use that a lot in my marriage.

GUTFELD: Yes, good point. Like, yes, she's saying she's going to do something, and then she goes, no, it's a metaphor. But it's a metaphor for doing something.

PAVLICH: She gave lots of very specific examples.

GUTFELD: And she still have a job.

PAVLICH: That goes back to the standard, right? What is the standard for racism? I mean, does this not fit when you're talking to Yale students who are getting credit for listening to this that you want to blow the heads off of people strictly because they are white?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PAVLICH: I mean, come on.

KUDLOW: That's the thing. Why does she want to kill white people? She has a lot of options here.

TYRUS: It's obvious.

PAVLICH: She's a racist, obviously.

TYRUS: It's obvious because that's the only group you can say that (BLEEP).

I'm going to shoot some White and people are like, I'm really sorry you feel that way. We're going to go get help. I saw routes.

PAVLICH: Here's a phone number to go. Exactly.

GUTFELD: All right, we got to move on. What a great show. Don't go anywhere. Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer is going to talk about the pandemic and restaurants.

GUTFELD: He's got a knack for bringing bars and restaurants back. But with COVID restrictions waived, can bars and restaurants be saved? Double rime.

For the past year and a half, the U.S. bar and restaurant industry has been hit with one of the most challenging economies ever. The National Restaurant Association reports that 110,000 restaurants closed temporarily or forever in 2020.

So, what's it all going to look like post-pandemic? Joining me to discuss, hosts of the great show Bar Rescue which airs its 200th episode this Sunday. I've seen all of them on the Paramount Network, the legendary Jon Taffer.

Jon, I'm not lying. I was -- Tyrus and I were both talking about like, we binge-watch your show, usually on Sundays with a hangover. He'll be cradling me in his arms and I'll be eating -- anyway, but I have a question for you. Between those moments when you're yelling at someone, do you ever feel compelled to like wink at them so they don't break down in tears?

JON TAFFER, HOST, BAR RESCUE: You know, I probably have done that once or twice, Greg, I must say, a little pat in the back as I walked by or something. That wink can sort of bring them back from the cliff if you know what I mean.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes, yes. You know who I really hated? And I still remember the guy. He's the dude that wanted to open a comedy club in Arizona. Do you remember him?

TAFFER: Yes. And he was the one who said that comedy doesn't need to be funny.

GUTFELD: Yes. And I proved him right. No, but -- yes, he was --

TAFFER: The name of that episode, by the way, was the Meat Sauna.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TAFFER: Because when you walked into his comedy club, it smelled like charred meat.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TAFFER: Yes, that was -- that was a challenging episode to say the least.

GUTFELD: Yes. He took his parents money because he couldn't -- he couldn't do stand up and he bought a comedy club so he could own the club and hang out there and pretend he was a comedian. It's one of my favorite episodes, but I digress. How do you see the coming year for bars and restaurants? Are you positive, upbeat?

TAFFER: Boomtown. You know, we take a look, even New York, Greg, L.A., I'm hearing Vegas. I mean, Vegas was sold out last weekend.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TAFFER: So, we're really coming back. When you speak to every restaurant owner, the people are coming back. But we have two problems. Both government clause, you know, the enhanced unemployment benefits, think about this.

GUTFELD: Right.

TAFFER: If it's a two -- and Larry knows this well. If it's a two household, a two-person household and you're making $800 each in unemployment benefits, that's about $83,000 a year. Median household income is only 67,000 a year. So, you can stay home and exceed median income.

KUDLOW: Good numbers.

TAFFER: Right now, the government is sending us from getting our boys back, Greg. Restaurants are open two days rather than seven days. It's killing us. The other thing that's killing us, and this goes back to government too, I'll tell you how in a minute. You know, those little ketchup packets that we have?

GUTFELD: Yes.

TAFFER: Those used to cost $0.07. They went up to $0.11 cents, then $0.17, then $0.30 cents. Now, it's $0.40 for ketchup packet. Now, I blame that on the government too. You know why?

GUTFELD: Why?

TAFFER: Ketchup, John Kerry, he's got to have something to do with it.

GUTFELD: Yes. Yes. He's dumping all of it off his yacht to keep the prices up. By the way, a fun little trick. If you don't like somebody, you put the ketchup packets in there -- under their windshield wiper. Anyway --

TAFFER: Just put it under the toilet paper -- the toilet bowl seat. It worked out pretty well too. You sit down and it spills all over your leg.

GUTFELD: What do you -- so, I -- one of my favorite bars in San Francisco -

- I'm a Tiki bar freak. My favorite bar is the Tonga Room. It's out in San Francisco. It's still not open. How many places just aren't going to open?

TAFFER: Yes, there's a whole bunch, Greg. And the fact is, you know, I was making fun with the ketchup packet. But you know, meat is twice the price.

GUTFELD: Right.

TAFFER: You know, seafood is three times the price. Restaurants can't raise their prices to adjust to that. So, they're losing money on every item that they're selling us now. We're going to lose about 25 percent of the restaurants and bars by the time we're done, Greg, permanently.

GUTFELD: How can the public help in this situation? Obviously, my solution is always to drink their heavily and over tip and then be thrown out.

Should everybody be --

TAFFER: You're the perfect customer.

GUTFELD: Pardon me?

TAFFER: You're the perfect customer.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TAFFER: So, you know, Greg, we have to now be conscious of our communities.

And it isn't just bars and restaurants, it's salons and other businesses as well. We have to keep our money local. If we don't keep our money local, these local businesses are going to disappear. And they're the flavor, the character of our communities.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TAFFER: So, you know, my advice is keep it local and be prepared prices are going to increase. And it isn't the restaurants choice for doing it, but they're going to go up big time. And I blame it on John Kerry.

GUTFELD: I do too. Jon, congratulations on your show. Everybody, watch.

It's on Paramount. He's got his 200th episode. It's a fantastic show. Once you start watching, it's like potato chips. Thanks, Jon.

Up next, Anthony Weiner is using his crotch to bump up his wallet.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Could the photo of him pitching a tent help him pay the rent. This isn't a camping story, Katie. It's about Anthony Weiner. He's back in the news and this time involves profiting off his sex, proving if you have no shame, you could do anything.

The disgraced ex-congressman is considering turning his famous crotch shot, which we don't have to show you because we didn't want it on our search history, is going to turn it into a non-fungible token. An NFT is basically a digital asset of original media that you can invest in if you think that's less of a scam than the U.S. dollar. At least it's not hard currency.

Weiner is considering this ploy because it's hard for him to find work.

"It's very narrow. The places that I can work without having the New York Post just make everyone's life miserable." Maybe potential employees are worried what he'll do with the company's WiFi, or that they'll have to stand outside the building on bring your daughters to work day.

Fox does that for me, but we won't get into that here. All right, let's go around the horn here. Kat --

TIMPF: Yes.

GUTFELD: I'm trying to -- I'm going to try to reach out to get him on the show. Good move?

TIMPF: Yes. I have -- I have -- well, OK, I think that everyone --

PAVLICH: She's very uncomfortable.

GUTFELD: She's very uncomfortable.

TIMPF: Yes, I'm uncomfortable. OK, let's just put it this way. Everyone out there who has not seen the picture should go look at it and memorize it, because it might be possible someday that a guy will send it to you and you will think it's -- you will not know what it is and think he's sending that picture from himself. And then you might respond in a way that you still lay awake thinking about how stupid you are even after you get married and five years has passed.

GUTFELD: Wow.

TIMPF: It could potentially happen to someone.

KUDLOW: Do we have time for a rerun on that?

GUTFELD: That's pretty funny. I've never believe that story.

TIMPF: It could potentially happen to someone.

GUTFELD: That's really amazing.

TYRUS: Not in this building.

TIMPF: Not in this building, definitely not named Katherine Timpf.

GUTFELD: Boy, that guy must have been -- anyway --

TYRUS: You know what, Greg, speaking of little guy, I warned you earlier in the show. And just so you guys know what the type of big guy this guy is.

My kids are with me this week, and he referred to him, oh, your relatives are here, OK. He took a picture with my 9-year-old son and he's taller than Greg.

GUTFELD: That's my -- that's my NFT. You sell it as an NFT and we split it.

TYRUS: You know what? I will wear your spinal cord as a chain. Mark my words. The best part about that picture, he stepped forward to try to look taller. He tried -- he tried to cheat a 9-year-old. Big man, ladies and gentlemen.

GUTFELD: That's our NFT. I'm telling you, Tyrus. All right, Larry, is this a good economical game this NFT business?

KUDLOW: It could be, but not anything to do with Anthony Weiner, that's for sure. And I just say, in some ways I thank him for blowing up his career several times, so maybe we can get a decent mayor in New York who agrees with 70 percent of the voters that we should have more cops on the street in New York City.

GUTFELD: Amen. Amen.

PAVLICH: Good news for that.

GUTFELD: The guy needs to make a living, Katie.

PAVLICH: Yes, look, remember, 10 years ago when Andrew Breitbart is the one who published this photo and he claimed that he was hacked and lied about everybody. And then, he had to admit that it was him. Well, now he's making money off of it. So, thank you, Andrew Breitbart for that.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PAVLICH: The other thing is, remember -- I thought that after Anthony Weiner blew up Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign with the laptop that had her e-mails on it and the FBI took it, and Comey was like, oh, we have a new laptop. And that basically blew up the rest of our campaign, whatever was left of it. I thought he want to stay in prison.

GUTFELD: Right.

PAVLICH: But then, I remembered that Jeffrey Epstein was in prison. And so, maybe he reconsidered, so he's glad he's out of prison now.

GUTFELD: That's true. You know, Weiner's two favorite words right now, Hunter Biden. All right, be right back.

GUTFELD: We are out of time. Set your DVRs every night so you never miss an episode. Thanks to the great Larry Kudlow, the great Katie Pavlich, Kat Timpf, Tyrus, Jon Taffer, our studio audience. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with Shannon Bream Evil is next. I'm Greg Gutfeld. I love you, America.

