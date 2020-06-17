Gutfeld on the natural human desire for helping

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," June 15, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everybody. I am Jesse Watters, along with Juan Williams, Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld, and Dagen McDowell. It is 5:00 in New York City, and this is THE FIVE. President Trump leading the way on police reform while defending cops and promising to restore law and order. Trump signing an executive order after weeks of protests.

It bans chokeholds unless an officer's life is in danger. It also calls for more police training and creates a database to track cops with complaints against them. Here is the president earlier.

DONALD TRUMP, UNITED STATES PRESIDENT: These standards will be as high and as strong as there is on Earth. The vast majority of police officers are selfless and courageous public servants. Chokeholds will be banned except if an officer's life is at risk. We will have reform without undermining our many great and extremely talented law enforcement officers.

WATTERS: Trump slamming the far left school to de-fund police, warning that getting rid of cops would be catastrophic.

TRUMP: I strongly oppose the radical and dangerous efforts to defend, dismantle, and dissolve our police departments, especially now when we've achieved the lowest recorded crime rates in recent history. Americans know the truth. Without police, there is chaos. Without law, there is anarchy. And without safety, there is catastrophe.

WATTERS: All right. So Dana, the left is never going to be satisfied with what the president proposals on this, but if there's going to be reform, you get the Senate and the House involved, so where do we go from here?

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, I think that there is a chance that you could get something done, but it's a small chance. And so I think that's why the president took the opportunity to do an executive order. We all know executive orders are not as strong as legislation. So you have Senator Tim Scott appointed by Mitch McConnell to lead this effort for the Republicans in the Senate.

What I thought was pretty disappointing, Jesse, is that Brian Schatz of Hawaii was basically suggesting that Tim Scott is not good enough on this issue. He basically was suggesting he wasn't the best person to deal with it. Tim Scott wasn't just plucked out of obscurity to start working on this. He's actually been working on these pieces of legislation for a long time.

And because timing is everything in politics, this is the perfect time. So I think it's pretty unfortunate that some Senate Democrats are already dismissing an issue from a black Republican senator, of which they always point out he's the one black Republican senator. Well, the Democrats have two. And up in Michigan, John James is the Republican Senate candidate, and Jerry Peters -- I mean Gary Peters who is the incumbent running against him.

The white Democrats -- all the Democrats are helping support a white candidate versus a black candidate in Michigan. So that kind of political stuff is going to happen between now and then. But the small chance that the presidency, in order to get some legislation done, it would be possible if you listen to Nancy Pelosi. She sounds like she's willing to do something and sign a deal.

The problem will be will the far left allow that to happen? I think the president could convene a meeting and try to get everybody in the same room and put the Speaker on the spot to see if she's willing to come to the table and help out, reach a hand across the aisle or I guess elbow bump now, whatever it is that we have to do.

Because that would be a way to try to get something done that would be stronger than the executive order.

WATTERS: That's interesting. I guess there's a lot more pressure from the left, Dagen, on this issue. And, you know, Nancy is probably not going to get 100 percent, not 80 percent. But maybe she gets 30 to 40 percent. Is he going to be good enough politically in an election year?

DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS HOST: It's hard to believe that the Democrats would give President Trump any sort of win in an election year, despite the fact that it would help all Americans. Because right now, President Trump was standing up there trying to reassure black Americans that things will change in policing. Things will change in this country.

And at the same time, reassure all Americans that they will still be safe and protected. And at the same time, reach out to police departments to ensure that the entire nation is on the same page heading in the same direction. But with many Democrats, as we always see, regardless of what the president says, they have one -- they have two things that they will go to.

They will scream too much, overreach, dictator, or too little, too wimpy, weakling. And then following that up with Russia, Russia, Russia, and I think a lot of Democrats are falling again into the camp of he's not doing enough. And this is -- these are some things that were proposed by President Obama five years ago.

WATTERS: Juan, what do you think about the chokehold situation? Those were supposed to be banned but they carve out an exemption if, you know, it's a life-and-death struggle. The guys reaching for your gun. You're trying to gain leverage. I know that you're an athletic guy. You understand what it's like to be grappling with people. How do you see that chokehold deal?

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, I think, you know, first thing is to reiterate something we heard earlier. I think Dana said it. You know, choke -- an executive order is not a law. And executive orders are easily overturned, Jesse. And in this case, you have an executive order that really what it says is if the officer decides he wants to use her Chokehold.

He can use it. And later, say he felt his life was at risk. So to me, this rings very hollow. I just think that if the president was serious about this, he would be working with Tim Scott. He'd be working with Nancy Pelosi to get something into law, something that is hard and fast. What we have not seen, though, is that the Republicans, and here I think Tim Scott is working hard at it.

But he can't get Mitch McConnell to agree to act on it now. McConnell wants to push it until after the Fourth of July holiday. Tim Scott wants to do something now. I think everybody in the country wants to do something right now. So I think the best thing would be for the president to say to Mitch McConnell, let's get this done, Senator. Let's make this happen.

It's important for America. The second thing I would say is, you know, I would love him to give a speech, Jesse, about these unions, especially since I think too often they are protecting bad cops. And it's really at the root of the problem. I mean, up in New York, you guys had a situation just yesterday where you had the police union tweeting out about workers at Shake Shack are poisoning cops.

And then it turns out no such thing happens, according to the New York Police Department. But they want to demonize everyone but the police. This is hurting their own cause. And I just think it's time for us to get something done. And we can use a president who would really speak directly to the problem.

WATTERS: All right. Greg, I feel like you might disagree with that just a little bit. I'll give you the last word.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, so what -- we have to define what the problem is, OK? So there's 50 million police encounters a year. Out of that, there are 50 deaths of unarmed people. Some are black. More are white. That is an error rate of one per million, OK? That's an error rate of .0001 percent. That's three times lower than what we accept in machine processing.

So it's a one and a million chance. And we are trying to bring that one in a million chance to zero in a million chance. That is possible with reform to bring it from one in a million to zero in a million. But just by chance and error, incompetence, resistance, a bad cop. It goes right back up to one in a million. So it's going to be a very difficult thing because it is a rare mistake that cost lives, one in a million.

And the variables are a combination of three. There are bad laws, like, no- knock. There are resisting arrests, which once that starts something off, it never goes back to being good, and training and tactics. You combine those. You get one in a million tragedies. So I have a solution to end this society of people.

And it will eradicate all perceptions. And I mean perceptions of racism in policing. Not the realities but the perception. It's a great idea. But it's also a terrible idea. But I don't care because I will take the terrible idea over disintegration of our society and our country. So here's the terrible idea. I call it officer recusal.

When there is a black suspect, all white officers recuse themselves and they call in the nearest black officer who responds and handles the case. Likewise, when there's a white suspect, black officers recuse and a white officer is called in. And that is not about race. That is because the black officer will be likely in demand for other issues going on in other communities.

All right, what does that do? This is a totally discriminating idea. But it removes race from the equation, leaving only tactics and training. You could only look at tactics and training, what white cop and white suspect, a black cop and a black suspect. The downside for all of this is that the black officers will be working in communities where there will be higher crime rates.

And there will be a higher demand for black officers, which means maybe they should be paid more. That's also discriminating, correct? And that's racist. But I have to say this. I will take discrimination when black cops are paid more in certain communities if it saves our society and gets rid of this racial narrative. It's the only solution for this.

It's a bad solution. But you can't let perfect be the enemy of the good, which I think is the phrase I coined just now.

WATTERS: OK. Stick around for THE FIVE for many more bad ideas. I will throw some out there as well. Coming up next, the radical left is telling Joe Biden to back up calls to de-fund the police or face the consequences, plus, President Trump's latest attack on Sleepy Joe.

WILLIAMS: Joe Biden facing pressure from the left over his refusal to back the de-fund the police movement, more than 50 groups signing a letter urging Biden to take a more aggressive stance on police reform, the group also saying that if Biden doesn't do it, he could risk losing black voter support in November, meanwhile, President Trump going after the former VP over this very issue.

TRUMP: President Obama and Vice President Biden never even tried to fix this during their eight year period. The reason they didn't try is because they had no idea how to do it, and it is a complex situation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Jesse, I think that, you know, it's obviously Biden or Trump. And there are people in the black community who want Biden to do more. So why do you think more black people aren't supporting Trump?

WATTERS: I think we will see in November what the votes tally up to be. But Joe Biden is just going to do whatever his advisors tell him to do. Joe Biden doesn't have any original ideas. He never has. He never will. And the one time he got caught out talking about police reform without any notes that he was handed. He said you know what they should do?

Cops should just shoot suspects in the legs instead. I mean, those are the kind of, like, great ideas that Biden has when he's left to think independently. But I mean, at this point, Joe Biden is like a car that can't go over 60 miles an hour, because when it does, the wheels fall off. He's lucky right now, because they throw the caution flag up so everybody's kind of keeping it under 65.

But the minute that flag goes off, everybody -- the speed goes up. And this Biden collapses once thing normalizes. So at this point, he is literally like the luckiest politician of all time. Barack Obama picked him out of nowhere to be his VP for two years. Then a pandemic hits, so he gets to stay safely in the basement and not be embarrassed by small crowd size.

Then a recession happens to his opponent in an election year. And then there's racial riots that gets his base all ginned up. And he's raising a ton of money. The luck can't continue for that much longer. Sooner or later, things are going to get normal. And Joe Biden is going to have to face the music.

WILLIAMS: So Greg, just picking up on the same question I asked Jesse. If it's between Biden and Trump, I guess black voters could stay home. But so far, the polls are pretty clear on this. Why aren't they supporting Trump?

GUTFELD: Well, here's the deal. Polls were wrong. I believed in them before and they were wrong. What'd you call it? There's a certain kind of preference, lying about your preference. People don't want to say who they are voting for because the media demonizes you. I mean, are you going to publicly say you're voting for Trump when 50, 70, 80 percent of the media says you're racist?

Because you're going to vote for Trump, and how African-Americans are treated, Juan, when they say that they aren't going to vote for a Democrat, how they are vilified and marginalized. Do you think they're going to tell any pollster the truth? I wouldn't tell the truth. We might be witnessing one of the greatest pranks of all time when millions of Americans are telling the pollsters a bunch of BS.

I wouldn't blame them if they did. Because right now, we are making it harder than ever for people to actually commit to a belief, because it runs counter to the media assumptions who then demonize them.

WILLIAMS: Hey, Dana, Karen Bass, the head of the Congressional Black Caucus today said she really thinks that de-fund the police is one of the worst slogans she ever heard of. On the other hand, I was thinking and I was thinking in terms of your PR background. That's a slogan that appeals to some of these people who are so critical and want Biden to be more aggressive. So does it motivate the Democratic base at the same time that others say it's a bad slogan?

PERINO: Perhaps for some. But I think that those with any sort of legislative capabilities understand how dangerous it is. And that's why somebody like Karen Bass who really does want to try to get the police reform is saying to everybody it's the worst slogan ever, because if you are explaining, you're losing. I would also note there is something about the left that in some ways is impressive in terms of message discipline.

The letter that you referenced that was sent to Biden signed by 50 different groups, it's not just from people who want to reform the police. You had all sorts of groups there like the environmentalists. And they all come together to back a candidate and try to move a candidate in a certain way, or when they get elected move the person in office a certain way.

It would be like the NRA writing something that had to do with a pro-life issue. That typically doesn't happen so much on the right. But the left tends to all work together. And that should be a little bit of a boost for the Biden campaign. However, it could also tell Republicans to watch out. If you are concerned that Biden would actually be pulled even further to the left once he's in office. That might make Trump people even more motivated to get out to vote.

WILLIAMS: Good point. OK, so Dagen, you know, at the moment, it's like 68 percent of white voters say, you know what, this is more than just the George Floyd shooting. It's not an isolated incident. There is a broad problem in the way that police deal with black Americans. So is Trump and the GOP missing an opportunity by not tapping into the needs and the desire on the part of the American people for real reform?

MCDOWELL: Well, what he announced earlier today was real reform. You can call it an executive order. But President Obama, five years ago, after the Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson, Missouri, rolled out 59 recommendations, not a law, for better policing and building public trust. And by the way, so Joe Biden needs to run on police reform.

Well, only about 40 percent of President Obama's ideas have been implemented, much of it because of the vast difference in all the police departments across the country. And I will point out that Atlanta was previously touted as a model city for implementing these recommendations from the President Obama task force. And now, the police chief had to resign. And you have this awful shooting last week.

WILLIAMS: OK. Ahead, President Trump ready for a big campaign reset as his critics continue to slam his upcoming rally over COVID-19 concerns, next on THE FIVE.

PERINO: Top allies of President Trump view his upcoming Tulsa rally as a chance for a campaign reset, giving him an opportunity to go on offense. It comes as critics' blast the rally itself due to COVID-19 concerns. Vice President Pence says the rally could be moved outdoors, but the media and Democrats are piling on.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's a bad idea for states that are already seeing increases in cases to then have these large -- it's a perfect storm set up.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That scenario there is the worst case. I cannot believe that it in the middle of June, after all that we have learned about this pandemic, that that would even be a possibility.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They very well may be infected with a life-ending virus. It's despicable.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Greg, it's amazing how concerned they are for these rallies.

GUTFELD: I know. I know. Where were these people just last week or two weeks ago? And I think we predicted this that the amount of condemnation concerning the Trump rallies would be exactly proportional to the joy, orgasmic, ecstasy they expressed over the massive protests. You know, whether you think these rallies or these protests are good or bad, you must remember the contrast.

The media is rooting for a side and it's not yours. They actually believe in their distorted brains that the Coronavirus could somehow detect your politics. Like, somehow if you go to a Trump rally, you will die. But if you go to a protest, you will live. That somehow the virus knows this. This is how stupid and how -- every day I realize that the media is more and more corrupt and more and more awful and despicable.

And I think there is no turning back. And I think that might be the healthiest thing to come from 2020, from the pandemic to the protests, is that we learned that the media is a sham. It's evil. And I include all media.

PERINO: So, Juan, this rally is going to happen. It sort of feels like the countdown to the rally feels like the countdown to the last day of school. Like, there is so much anticipation around it. Are Democrats somewhat concerned that the narrative will switch to people went to the rally, there's a million people tried to sign up in order to get to go. And there's a lot of enthusiasm on the Trump campaign side of things.

WILLIAMS: I don't think there's any doubt about enthusiasm in the Trump base. But the poll numbers -- and when you talk about a reset, Dana, you know, his poll numbers are worse than ever. I mean, the real clear politics has him down by eight. I mean, he's losing in swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, even Florida.

He's tied in places like Iowa and Arkansas, I mean, really? I mean, something's going on.

The big issue for me with the rallies is that this is a planned event. And the President and his staff know it's planned, that's why part of their plan is, you know, maybe have people signed consent forms to attend. That's a that's wholly different. And that's why the governor of the state is saying, let's move it outdoors. That's why the public health director is saying let's delay it.

That's not media, that's people concerned with the spread of a virus that's been killing people. So I think that's a whole different concern. And when you hear people like Jesse, by the way, say, hey, I don't believe these poll numbers, Debbie Dingell, a Democrat from Michigan says the same.

But I think her idea is don't get complacent, don't rest on the fact that you know, that Biden's raising a lot of money. I think he raised $6 million last night with Elizabeth Warren. He's got Barack Obama coming up for another fundraiser.

PERINO: OK, but Jesse the money, they're not going to be able to match President Trump's money, probably not the enthusiasm, maybe the numbers. And there's four and a half months to go until the election, and President Trump has shown that he can pull things together like no one else at the last minute.

WATTERS: I told everybody, when I get worried, then you guys can get worried. But I'm not worried and I've always said it's going to be a tight race. And the debates are really going to be critical because Joe is not going to have any notes or no one talking to him in his ear and not a friendly reporter asking him friendly questions. He's going to go mano a mano against the president and he's going to get shredded, because he just doesn't have what it takes, and everybody knows he just doesn't have the political talent to pull it off.

But I just want to put a fine point on what Greg just said. The media is dead. It's broken. It does not exists the way you think the media has traditionally existed in this country. They don't call balls and strikes. They're clearly not only just rooting for a side; they've now gone from rooting to actively sabotaging the other side. And they don't even care about the appearance of that anymore. And that is completely corrupt.

Now, there is a few differences between the Black Lives Matter rallies and the Trump rallies. There will be no looting. At the Trump rallies, there will be no fires lit, there will be no violence. It will be -- and they will be testing you for COVID-19 before you enter the arena. The big differences between those sides, Trump's people will be very happy as well. There will be a lot of laughter, a lot of cheering, and a lot of applause.

PERINO: Well, although I think we could separate the protesters from the looters. I don't know if they were certainly all the same. And Dagen, there could be new fashion debuted at the Trump rally. I understand there's going to be masks like Make America Great Again masks. I mean, who knows, we could have a whole new trend.

MCDOWELL: Right. So, I want President Trump to fully embrace this rally. Do it outside, bull riding, monster trucks, full pyro. Make -- I want to see a scanners moment because you know it's common somewhere in the media figuratively where somebody head literally explodes. Wear some crocodile cowboy boots so the animal rights activists really hate you too, or they already do but you know what I mean.

PERINO: It could be hot out there for the boots. But you know, cowboys, they wear their boots all year round. They certainly do.

MCDOWELL: Yes, they do.

PERINO: All right, everybody, thank you. Ahead, some in the media are questioning President Trump's health. I'm going to show you all about it next.

MCDOWELL: The media has found a new Trump conspiracy theory to glom on to after his West Point commencement address. They're questioning the President's fitness over a video of him walking slowly down a ramp and drinking a glass of water with two hands. Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He was seen walking slowly and cautiously down a ramp. Is he having troubles with balance? Is he having some numbness in his feet?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There are a lot of questions around the President's physical fitness.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He drinks water or any glass with two hands. Is that anything that you find strange?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And then -- I don't know, but he appeared to struggle to lift his arm and then he used his other hand to push it up, to push the bottom of the glass up to his mouth. I don't know what explanation there could be for that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MCDOWELL: Greg, that analysis is the intellectual equivalent of eating doggy chow on live television.

GUTFELD: Let's be clear. Like every side does this. I mean, remember Trump making fun of Mitt Romney walking like a penguin. The difference here is these are actually news people. We can joke about what Nancy or whoever, but these are actual people creating news segments about this.

And while they're doing that, they're deliberately not reporting other stories. You know, there was a Black Lives Matter activist that was murdered, and that was in the news, but they caught the assailant. The assailant wasn't white. It's not news. Hannah Pfizer, a 25-year-old woman was killed by a sheriff in Missouri. I think it was Saturday night, but it's not news because she's white.

Now you see this 31-year-old man knocked out a 94-year-old woman, and she hit her head on the fire hydrant. I bet you haven't seen that footage anywhere. Probably not on this network, probably not on CNN, probably not on The View. These are the stories that the media chooses not to report. Why is that? It's a good question.

But hey, let's talk about the fact that maybe Trump was wearing new shoes, or maybe had body armor under his -- under his suit because he has that threats. And that makes him hard -- it makes him hard to move. That could be it.

MCDOWELL: Well, because Dana, the members of the media are -- they are what they claim to hate.

PERINO: When I first saw that story, I assumed that it was some sort of like, a meme bot thing. And I have to say that, you know, when you host a news program, you do have a choice on what you want to talk about and how you want to talk about it. Stories like that would come up from like in the 2016 campaign, questioning Hillary Clinton's health. Remember those memes? I mean, that was something that was also distasteful.

So I think that when you look at the President, I don't care if he wants to drink water with two hands. That's fine with me. And also, I don't understand why there wasn't a handle for him to hold on to when you're going down a ramp. That's actually pretty standard for any type of thing. Like, that's actually dangerous.

You should always have a connection when you're walking down. I tell this to everybody. And I learned it from Laura Bush. And it wasn't because she was going to be embarrassed if she fell, it was because she didn't want to fall. And I held on to that advice.

MCDOWELL: Yes, Juan, do these members of the media though want the president to fall. So that gives them like weeks of something to cover because they're lazy and mean, so that's like the perfect story for them? They don't have to do any work. They don't have to think about anything, and they kind of find it gleeful if he fell.

WILLIAMS: Let's try to get the story straight. It was President Trump that began tweeting about this and invited all this attention because he paid attention. And once he started tweeting, then a lot of people including the media started paying attention to what happened. And it was Trump, of course, who went after as you heard Hillary Clinton, every time she's sneeze, she was at death's door. And he is the one who says, oh, you know, Joe Biden is so sleepy.

But Trump is a 74-year-old, who eats a lot of junk food and hides everything about his health. So I guess people might pay attention when this comes up. I don't -- you know, he makes it an issue and then everybody pays attention, and then you guys want to blame the media. I don't think that's right.

MCDOWELL: Well, Jesse, Joe Biden had two life-threatening brain aneurysms back in 1988. Are they talking about that? They're treated, but still.

WATTERS: You know, when one reaches President Trump's age, which is not too far off Juan, you wish you were in his good as health as he was.

WILLIAMS: Not really.

WATTERS: Don't you deny it.

WILLIAMS: Well, I don't know --

WATTERS: The man is a healthy man and anybody would take the health at that age. And Plus, he's up tweeting while you're fast asleep. Here's the thing I think I might understand the drinking thing because I watched it a few times. I thought it was hilarious that he was drinking the water like a baby and I have an idea.

I think it's a vanity play. I think he's very conscious of the still photographers and all the cameras there, the whole world's watching. You and I have all had this moment where you're casually sipping from a glass of water and you throw it up too quickly and it spills all down your face, or you throw it up too fast and it knocks you in the teeth. He can't take that risk because he's the president.

The other thing is with the ramp deal. Women have issues with the high heels much worse than men do. I'll give you guys that. That's obvious. Men wear lace up leather loafers. We have issues too. Those soles are super slippery. And if there's one gradation of a decline, you're basically looking at a catastrophic wipeout. So if there's no railing, you're easily gently going down those stairs so you don't fall in front of the free world.

MCDOWELL: I'm a spiller and a faller, so I appreciate that analysis, Jesse. Coming up, more proof Americans are still looking out for each other. An amazing update on the GoFundMe set up for a family struck by tragedy.

GUTFELD: So, you want some good news? Well, it started out bad. Yesterday, we mentioned the cold-blooded murderers of two seniors named Paul and Lidia. Every day they visited their son's grave at Delaware's veteran Memorial Cemetery. Then last month there, they were shot dead by a lone gunman.

Amid the pandemic, the story went largely ignored. Paul was an army vet; Lidia was a loving mom. They had three sons, six grandkids, and two great grandchildren. I bet you didn't hear about them until you watch THE FIVE. I found out that a stranger Chris Miller, a member of the honor guard who performed at the cemetery, set up a GoFundMe page to help the family pay the funeral costs. So I figured why not help.

Last night the donations climbed from mere thousands to over $90,000. Now, I'm not blowing my horn. I'm blowing your horn. Those who watch the show last night and chose to help, you're the best. So what's the lesson? That people want to help if you let them.

If your car breaks down in Texas, there's going to be for pickup trucks pulling over to help. If you slip on a sidewalk, two pedestrians will help you up. When there's a disaster people pitch in. This is vital to note as we're caught in a whirlwind of demonic smears. When anchors of network say all of America is irredeemably racist, when we have politicians who prefer vengeance over conversation, when we have angry activists who say it's legit to destroy somebody's business, when we have mobs who beat people down rather than help them up.

We need to remind those people what decent people actually do. We assist, we sacrifice, so who else needs help? Officer Shay Mikalonis, age 29, was shot in the head during a recent Vegas protest. Shay is paralyzed from the neck down unable to speak. What can we do for him or his family? That's the thing about helping out. It's easy, it's addictive, and it feels great because it is.

So Dana, officer Mikalonis, they had a GoFundMe page expecting five grand, and now it's up to $155,000. But he's going to require lifelong care. So, I don't know if we're even -- I think this should be a trend, but we should - - people should go seek out officer Mikalonis' GoFundMe page and do what they did for the Marino's last night. Do it for him, because he needs it as well.

PERINO: One of the things that is so remarkable, and you and I talked about this a bit last night after the show is that it is an honor to be on this show. It's a real privilege to be on this show. We've been doing it. We're in our 10th year now. And over and over again, I'm always just blown away by the generosity and love that our viewers show to one another and we really, really appreciate it.

GUTFELD: Yes. You know, Juan, it's true even though some of our viewers get mad at you, you got to admit, if your car broke down, they pull over and help you.

WILLIAMS: I think they do the same for you, Greg, even though they get mad with you. I think that what we've got here is America standing up. And I just love it, you know, to see Americans reach out and you know give some comfort to a grieving family in either situation, and to take -- you know, Americans rise up out of a bad situation and make good come of it. And I just think that's wonderful. It's great for THE FIVE family.

You know, I think it's got to extend to all the damage that we see done to people. I don't care who does it. But when you have empathy and love in your heart, boy, you make a difference. You do make a difference, America.

GUTFELD: Dagen, this GoFundMe thing is great. I know they make -- they make some money off of this, but it makes it so much easier to help people.

MCDOWELL: It does and it reach out to people instantly. I just want to thank all of THE FIVE viewers who supported me through my mother's cancer fight on social media and in even after her death, because social media you know, it's a pit of bile and venom. But people literally, there's a woman named Marian Syverson, who tweeted me several times a week if not daily throughout my mom's lung cancer battle and after her death, she still does it.

All She tweets me it's X's and O's, but you know what, it shows kindness and a generosity of spirit and who we really are, not just Marian, but who we are as a nation.

GUTFELD: Jesse, I think that it's great that this is -- we realize humans are naturally inclined to help other humans even you, Jesse.

WATTERS: Well, it's funny that you say that because yesterday I wasn't going to donate. But then when I saw we were doing a segment today, I had to donate because I wanted to tell everybody on television that I donated. That makes me feel really good.

And then Greg, you -- I just have to say, you did do a really good thing and it really stands out because you rarely do such good things. And I just want to compliment you because I do think you're entering a new phase in your life, just like the country is going through phases.

Greg is going through phases. This is kind of maybe your Baroque Period. You've got a tan, my wife said, you look very thin. You got the black t- shirt, like you're a very successful actor. You've now bought a tactical shotgun. I think you might be going to church. Are you in a church? We're going to have to wait and see.

GUTFELD: It's a church of the sub genius. Anyway, I'm going to go now. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Dana Perino.

PERINO: OK, so I introduce these two young men on my show today. They are Tim and Fred Williams. They have a YouTube channel called Twins the New Trend where they do first reactions to music from like our era, OK. Here's one. They did one for me from Kenny Chesney. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hold up, he knows what he's doing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: And I talked to them about how you -- if you look at the comments of all of their different YouTube videos, it has all these people from all walks of life coming together and enjoying it. I asked them about bringing people together. This is what they said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I always say, there's no color to music, everybody just joins in. The reaction will be different. As us young, they bring other people and encourage people to listen to old music too as well, all different types of music.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Subscribe to it, Twins the New Trend. I watched for an hour and a half and I couldn't stop the other night. It's so fun. Also, I'm doing Minute Mentoring tonight, Instagram Live at 6:30 p.m. with Dagen McDowell.

WATTERS: Oh, that's a must-see. All right, Juan Williams, you're up.

WILLIAMS: All right, I have the sounds of summer, guys. Lawnmowers, ocean waves, and jingling ice cream trucks. Take a look at ice cream truck heaven. That's pastor Bill Losasso also handing out free ice cream treats. He did it from an ice cream truck that his daughter rented for him for one day Saturday as a birthday gift.

Losasso, 73, runs the Florida Dream Center. They help homeless people and victims of human trafficking. He gives away 25,000 pounds of food every weekend. And now he gives away summer ice cream in exchange for big, big smiles.

WATTERS: Wow, that was the Juan William "ONE MORE THING" set up I've ever heard, the sounds of lawnmowers, ice cream trucks, and ocean waves.

WILLIAMS: I love it. I love it. Yes, I love it. I love it.

WATTERS: Yes, it keeps getting better and better. All right. That's it for us tonight. Sorry, Dagen and Gutfeld. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next.

Hey, Bret.

