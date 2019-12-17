Gutfeld on swing states turning away from impeachment

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," December 16, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Dana Perino: Hello, everyone, I'm Dana Perino along with Dagen McDowell, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5:00 in New York City. This is The Five. Senator Chuck Schumer ready to accuse Republicans of a coverup. It's another huge week on Capitol Hill. House Democrats are preparing a historic vote on impeachment. And then over in the Senate, Chuck Schumer says a trial won't be fair unless Republicans give into his demands on witnesses. Other Democrats are ramping up the rhetoric even further claiming that if President Trump is not impeached, the 2020 election itself could be compromised.

[begin video clip]

Male Speaker: We cannot take the risk that the next election will be corrupted through foreign interference solicited by the president, which -- which he is clearly trying to do.

Male Speaker: He withheld hundreds of millions of dollars to coerce an ally, betray our national security, and try to cheat in the next election.

Male Speaker: If the Senate Republican majority --

Male Speaker: Yeah.

Male Speaker: -- refuses to discipline him through impeachment, he will be unbounded. And I am greatly concerned about what else he might do between now and the 2020 election.

[end video clip]

Dana Perino: And House Democrat Jeff Van Drew feeling the wrath of his own party. It comes after Van Drew said he is becoming a Republican because of impeachment. Watch.

[begin video clip]

Male Speaker: What he's reacting to is the public polling that shows he can't get renominated.

Male Speaker: To turn and go to be a Republican, it's kind of strange. It's kind of -- you know, I've heard of rats jumping off a sinking ship, but very few of them jump on to a sinking ship.

Female Speaker: Okay.

Male Speaker: The lowest thing that there is in the Congress is somebody on the minority side who is a traitor to the majority . [end video clip]

Dana Perino: Jesse, I was thinking today, Speaker Pelosi was quite reluctant to do impeachment, and I think that she -- she could read the political tea leaves, and it's turning out that she was right, and her instinct initially were right. But now, Chuck Schumer has to deal with this in the Senate, and he is suggesting that Mitch McConnell would be involved in a coverup if they don't do what they want.

Jesse Watters: Yeah. Do what I say or else you're guilty of a coverup. Who cares what Chuck wants? He lost. He's a hypocrite. They've been so ruthless this whole time. We're not going to bend over backwards after they've treated the Republicans so unfairly. The whole thing, to say that Trump has rigged past elections and is rigging future elections, that is a lie told by losers. They can't win, so they have to spin. These are now election birthers. Anytime a Republican wins an election, it's some vast Republican-Russian conspiracy. The Republicans haven't even begun a Senate trial, and they're being accused of rigging it. But the Republicans should ask Democrats how to rig stuff because the Democrats are pretty good at it. Hillary rigged the primary against Bernie. She tried to rig the general against Trump by paying for foreign interference in an election with the dossier. The witch hunt was rigged, 17 liberal lawyers. I believe the midterms are rigged because Mueller knows there's no collusion, but he lets the dark cloud of Russia hang over that election. And then they rigged this hearing in the dark by a whistleblower, Schiff colluding. It's ridiculous. And I brought charts, Dana --

Dana Perino: I like charts.

Jesse Watters: -- and graphs I'd like to share because I know that's the only thing Juan listens to. 538, a guy named Nate Silver, liberals trust him. This guy's supposedly legit to you. His approval rating, the president at 44 percent, and that's a percentage higher than when this whole impeachment thing started, and higher than Barack Obama's was at this term in his presidency. Impeachment nationally for the first time is under water according to the Real Clear Politics average --

Dana Perino: What this --

Jesse Watters: -- which I have right here. And then my favorite chart, this. And I've been saying this for a long time. The people don't care about impeachment. They care about football. These are the searches in search engines in Pennsylvania battleground state the last month. Everyone's searching for the "Eagles" and the "Steelers." No one is searching for "impeachment."

Dana Perino: Can you do that for any -- you can plug in anything in there?

Jesse Watters: I didn't plug it in. I just copied it from someone else. [Laughter]

Dana Perino: Greg, what do you think about Nadler, who did the Judiciary Committee, saying that Schiff is correct. President Trump's campaign research into Biden is a total threat to the 2020 election.

Greg Gutfeld: No, it's -- of the language, right? "coverups," "traitors." It's -- again, it reveals the Democrats' constant like love of overreach and exaggeration. And it always, without fail, results in an overcorrection, right? If you look at the Tea Party, if you look at 2016, if you look at Covington, if you look at Cavanaugh, the Dems are the masters of overkill, and it always blows up in their face. Even if you -- if you look at like the dossier, it's like a dye pack. Remember the dye packs that got --

Dana Perino: Yeah.

Greg Gutfeld: Like robs a bank --

Jesse Watters: Oh, yeah.

Greg Gutfeld: -- they put it into the bag of money, and then they get home and they open it up, and it explodes. Dossier, like almost everything in the Democratic political life is a dye pack. They think that they got all the money, but they get home, and it blows up in their face. But I'm a nice person. Dana, I want to give them advice.

Jesse Watters: Okay.

Greg Gutfeld: I think that they should change the narrative and let go of the outrage speak. I think that we have been Greta Thunberged to death for the last -- well before she was born. This has been going on for years, and we're guilty of it. The left and right are both guilty of outrage speak. But I think we're realizing the end of it when people are noticing that the louder the noise is in the media, the quieter reality is.

Dana Perino: Yeah.

Greg Gutfeld: I mean, you can't get much better than this economy. We know that. We have piece. It seems like our troops are coming home. People are able to search for things because they're not worried about other things. So life is pretty good. But the better life gets, the louder and screechier the media gets. And that's got to tell you that there's something emotionally wrong with the -- with this attitude. And I want to help them because I'm a helper.

Dana Perino: Juan, so the polling for the Democrats isn't great. They haven't changed anybody's minds. Like the Republicans have changed a lot of minds either, but it's definitely not going in the Democrats' direction. Do you think that they regret heading down this road in the first place?

Juan Williams: Well, let me just say first, the most important point that Jesse raised, is that as a Skins fan, I thought we had that game won with four minutes to go. And if I was in Pennsylvania, I would have been searching for the Eagles too, because I wouldn't have searched --

Jesse Watters: Ha-ha, tough luck.

Juan Williams: -- for my team.

Dana Perino: Well, I think we no like take a moment here because Juan just said Skins.

Juan Williams: Yeah, that's right.

Greg Gutfeld: No, but he didn't say "Redskins."

Juan Williams: No, I didn't say that.

Dana Perino: Oh, oh.

Juan Williams: I did not say that.

Jesse Watters: Washington football team.

Juan Williams: Washington football. That's what I'll say.

Jesse Watters: Right.

Juan Williams: But here's the thing: One, when you've got Rudy Giuliani still over in the Ukraine, you might thing, hmm, I wonder if he's trying to influence the 2020 race the way that they tried to influence the Russians and the whatever, the 2016 race. Sounds to me like, huh, why would Trump allow Rudy Giuliani to go back there and give the opponents, the Democrats, fodder --

Greg Gutfeld: Because they think it's right.

Juan Williams: -- for exactly that claim.

Greg Gutfeld: Because they think it's right. [cross talk]

Greg Gutfeld: They're not hiding anything.

Juan Williams: Oh, I see.

Greg Gutfeld: They're not hiding anything.

Jesse Watters: Because they're stupid. Okay. The second point to be made to Jesse is this: We have a new Fox News poll that says half the nation, half the nation still favors not only impeaching --

Greg Gutfeld: Still.

Juan Williams: -- but removing, removing.

Greg Gutfeld: The same as two months ago.

Juan Williams: So, what you have is, I think, you know, as Dana Pointed out, there's not much mind changing. You go up or down about four or three points in either direction. But half the country wants him impeached, and half the country doesn't. I don't think a whole lot is changed on that front. But I do think this: That we can agree -- I think everybody at this table can agree. Fox poll is a good poll. The president doesn't like it, but it's a very good poll.

Greg Gutfeld: I don't trust any poll.

Juan Williams: And I wouldn't -- I think the people who are freaking out --

Greg Gutfeld: I'm fair and balanced.

Juan Williams: -- [unintelligible] miss him are the people who are, "Hmm, is this name Donald Trump making fun of Nancy Pelosi teeth, picking on a 16-year-old girl, Tweeting a record --

Greg Gutfeld: This is my point. It's horrific.

Juan Williams: Oh!

Greg Gutfeld: These Tweets are horrific. No, they're not. You've got to ratchet -- if you can ratchet back your hysteria, you might -- people might actually trust you when you're critical up front.

Juan Williams: But he's the one who's acting in a hysterical manner.

Greg Gutfeld: No. Those Tweets are hilarious.

Juan Williams: He's the one that's blowing up.

Dagen McDowell: No, and he's acting -- he's acting like Trump.

Juan Williams: [unintelligible]

Dagen McDowell: [unintelligible] known since before he even declared his candidacy for the Republican nomination. You know when somebody gets loud, you know what that means? They're desperate. They sound desperate, and they look desperate. To Nadler and Schiff's point, they don't have a Constitutional right to try and do a preemptive impeachment to stop an act that the president might do, as the Wall Street Journal editorial page has pointed out. They're using scare tactics. By the way, what Chuck Schumer's doing, he doesn't want to call any of these witnesses, and he's actually calling out Nancy Pelosi for not doing her job by saying, "We don't know what evidence these witnesses would present. It might be exculpatory or incriminating." He's basically saying Pelosi has fallen down on what she was supposed to do.

Dana Perino: Yeah, that's what I was wondering about, the -- Schumer having now to do we'll with this.

Dagen McDowell: And scare tactics. If they're going to use scare tactics, you know what? Real rats are scary, not the kind that Congressman Cohen talks about. Terrorism is scary. Clowns are scary, and people with cold sores, that's scary. [Laughter]

Greg Gutfeld: Hey. Hey, look. It went away, Dagen. And we shook hands. Can I -- can I add something, too? Juan brought up the polls, and there's two things we have to remind people. The group that the people sampled were skewed towards Democrats, which we already know, because that always happens. But the other thing is, people who support Trump are going to lie. Why is it? Because we're in a climate where it is unpopular to voice your opinion. So, if some pollster's going to call me, I'm wondering if that pollster is going to talk about what I said. I don't -- right? I don't trust them. I don't trust --

Dana Perino: That's definitely true. I think that that the skew towards Democrats is because there are just --

Juan Williams: There are more Democrats.

Dana Perino: There's just more Democrats.

Greg Gutfeld: Well, like, look at the big states. Those where most of the Democrats are.

Dana Perino: But the battleground states is where the president is doing a lot better.

Greg Gutfeld: Exactly.

Dana Perino: Because I think --

Greg Gutfeld: That's my monologue.

Dana Perino: -- if you want to look at that point. That point's actually a very good one to make. We're going to move on to positive sign for President Trump that could spell trouble for 2020 Democrats. As he said, Greg will tell us about it next.

[commercial break]

[being video clip]

Greg Gutfeld: If you live in a swamp, you die by the swamp. Which is why it's good once in a while to peek your head above the gators in the media and see what's really happening on dry land. Places like Saginaw, Michigan, a town in a swing state that went for Trump in 2016. Axios, a thing, held a focus group of voters who had once voted for Obama but now are for Trump. It's a small sample, but it's still a window into the real world that most media prefer to board up. The gist? These voters see impeachment as a bust, a distraction that wastes time and money, and worse, a ploy to regain political power. In sum, they see what CNN would rather keep secret from you. What drives these beliefs? A profound distrust in the media's Trump obsession, including their drooling impeachment coverage. They're like selling teens at a Comic-Con, battling an imaginary villain and thinking it's all true. But the more they attack Trump, the better he looks and the crazier they look, because the attacks come off as deeply emotional hatred of the voters themselves, the people who put Trump in office and still don't regret it. So why take advice from thin-skinned, half-educated trolls who mock you behind your back while denying that Trump's done anything good? You shouldn't. With impeachment, the media are kids at the wheel, unable to navigate the twists and turns of reality, skidding into an idiotic premise that this will all work out. It won't. So every day they crawl through their own wreckage, believing they have everything under control, even while they fly headfirst through reality.

[end video clip]

Greg Gutfeld: A lot of mixed analogies in there, Dana.

Dana Perino: I was trying to keep up.

Greg Gutfeld: Me, too. But I still liked it. I think I made a good point there. You want to see what evil former President Obama said about men and women? Dana, this is outrageous. All right. What is the quote? "Now, women. I just want you to know you are not perfect. But what I can say pretty indisputably is that you're better than most of us-" [gasps]- "I'm absolutely confident that for two years, if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything, living standards and outcomes." He should be impeached.

Dana Perino: He sounds like a man that is married to his wife and has two daughters, right? Because, you know, is reinforcing that.

Greg Gutfeld: Think he stayed out too late one night?

Dana Perino: A couple of thoughts on this.

Greg Gutfeld: Okay, I'd like to hear them.

Dana Perino: There have been some great women leaders. I wrote down a couple. Margaret Thatcher --

Greg Gutfeld: Yes. I never heard of her. But she's good.

Dana Perino: Ellen Sirleaf Johnson. She's the first democratically elected woman in Africa. Jacinda Ardern. She's down there in New Zealand. And Christine Lagarde, Okay. So, there's a bunch. But there are also some that haven't been so good. So how about Theresa May?

Greg Gutfeld: Terrible. Awful.

Dana Perino: And she was not able to lead. And I'm going to mention one other one. And it was somebody that the Bush administration supported, and that the Obama administration supported, and she's turned out to be an evil person, and that is on Aung San Suu Kyi of Burma. Absolutely disgraceful person that we helped and now is basically defending genocide. So it's not always the case.

Greg Gutfeld: Where do you put Angela Merkel in this? I'm not --.

Dana Perino: I had her right in the middle, on the line.

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah, me too.

Dana Perino: Some good things, some not so good things. The other thing I would mention on this, I love this sample that they got from these voters because it reminds me of what happened in, for example, Texas in the 1980s. In the 1970s, everybody was a Democrat. And then Reagan came along and he was able to change their minds and they never left. So, they are -- but they have been Republicans and conservatives ever since.

Juan Williams: But I mean, a focus group is not --

Greg Gutfeld: I know.

[cross talk]

Juan Williams: And in fact, I think it's the case that in a previous Axios focus group, you had most of the people saying, we can't stand in Trump's personality and I wish Obama would run again. So you get it.

Jesse Waters: That was a rigged one.

[cross talk]

Juan Williams: Whenever it's your way -- ok, right. But I think that only two of the 10 in the Axios group said that they definitely will vote for Trump. So, you have 80 percent who are kind of unsure, but voicing their --

Greg Gutfeld: And they're hiding it because they know it's an unpopular opinion among the media.

Juan Williams: No, I don't think that's it. But I do think that one thing that's really true is this is going to be a very close election. \

Greg Gutfeld: You think so?

Juan Williams: Yes, I do think so. I think Trump has a strong position. He's the incumbent. He has the bully pulpit. He can set the media agenda with his Twitter feed. Democrats can win but I think that you got to say, I mean, you know, it's not going to be easy for the Democrats because Trump has such a strong, by the way, strong position in media. The media is defending -- is his firewall at this moment, because otherwise the people really looked at the facts. I don't think they favor --

Greg Gutfeld: I read your column. And I think it's the black vote that's going to have to bring Trump into reelection. I agree with what you said.

Juan Williams: You read one of my columns? What's going on here?

[laughter] [cross talk]

Greg Gutfeld: I enjoyed every word of it. Dagen, what are your thoughts? You could talk about Obama's opinions about women, or this focus group, or you can talk about both mixing them together.

Dagen McDowell: It's fine to flatter women again. Men do that when they want something, or they've done something wrong. It's a, "Honey, I'm going to the Super Bowl and leaving you at home with the kids," kind of flattery. But they also need to stop telling men what is wrong with them. You saw this in 2016 where white working-class men, blue collar men did not go for Hillary. That's why the Trump won Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin. You saw it again in the British election last week, where strongholds for Labour since the -- before World War II flipped to the Conservative Party. Stop talking down to these individuals. And Trump has a leg up again because of the new Mexico-Canada trade deal, which is a handout to the unions. You're talking about 76,000 just auto jobs created in the next few years.

Greg Gutfeld: What do you think, Jesse? What's piques your interest?

Jesse Waters: Here is how dumb the Democrats are, Greg.

Greg Gutfeld: Okay.

Jesse Watters: How dumb are they, Jesse?

[laughter]

I will tell you. Democrats are so dumb all the white working-class voters that voted for Obama, and then switched and voted for Trump, the Democrats are now just calling racists. Instead of winning them back, they're just calling them racists.

Dana Perino: Yeah.

Jesse Watters: For instance, the other day at the Army-Navy game, there's cadets playing the circle game, like this or whatever. It's a game, everyone. Please. And now they're calling them white nationalists, and this is why: Twitter has been so bad for the Democratic Party. They think these vegan, activist, socialist feminists are the majority of the party when actually --

Dana Perino: Right.

Jesse Watters: -- they're a very, very small, fringe, dark extreme, and they're following along off the cliff with these people. Now also, they've coastalized themselves. All of the leadership among the Democrats, New York or California -- Nancy, Schiff, Schumer, Nadler -- they're all these coastal [unintelligible]. They have no idea what's going on in the rest of the country and that's why they're going to lose the electoral college. And then lastly, Trump has tapped into this economic populism, this American nationalism, and the Democrats didn't see it coming because it's patriotic. And everybody agrees with it -- strong borders, low taxes, a belief in American heritage, the flag, our history, our traditions, low gas prices, American energy independence -- all that good stuff.

Juan Williams: High deficits? High deficits?

Jesse Watters: All that good stuff --

Juan Williams: Yeah.

Jesse Watters: -- that the majority of the people of this country want, he's got.

Juan Williams: By the way --

Jesse Watters: And I don't think they're ever going to take that away.

Juan Williams: -- by the way, who called him a racist? I didn't hear anybody yell "racist."

[laughter]

And, by the way, if you --

Jesse Watters: Every single person in the media --

Juan Williams: -- oh stop. I haven't heard anybody.

Jesse Watters: -- if you support Donald Trump, you're a racist.

Juan Williams: Well, I think you might be supporting someone who has --

Dana Perino: Yeah, that's happening in Britain, too.

Juan Williams: -- racially inflammatory views.

Greg Gutfeld: It's all over the place.

Juan Williams: By the way, if you, if you --

[crosstalk]

-- excuse those kids at the Army-Navy game, you are going to excuse people who do white supremacist gestures --

Jesse Watters: What? Wait, Juan. No. The circle game is white supremacy?

Juan Williams: -- that's no circle game, brother. That's not --

Greg Gutfeld: [laughs]

[crosstalk]

Jesse Watters: How do you know, Juan?

Juan Williams: Because I find it offensive, Jesse. And I think --

[crosstalk]

Jesse Watters: Okay, Juan. Lighten up, Juan. It's not a racist symbol.

[laughter]

Jesse Watters: They were just having fun on camera.

Juan Williams: Okay, yeah. You try being me and lighten up on white supremacy.

Greg Gutfeld: It's not white supremacy. It's a game.

[crosstalk]

Jesse Watters: Google this. Everybody's doing it.

Juan Williams: Yeah. Oh. Oh.

Greg Gutfeld: All right. James Comey finally admits he was wrong about FISA abuses. We'll show you that next, okay?

[music playing]

[commercial break]

Jesse Watters: James Comey's reputation's taking another big beating. The disgraced former FBI director forced to eat more crow after the bombshell FISA report found serious misconduct in the bureau's investigation into the Trump campaign.

[begin video clip]

James Comey: I was overconfident in the procedures that the FBI and Justice had built over 20 years. I thought they were robust enough. It's incredibly hard to get a FISA. I was overconfident in those, because he's right, there was real sloppiness, 17 things that either should have been in the applications or at least discussed and characterized differently. It was not acceptable. And so, he's right, I was wrong.

[end video clip]

Jesse Watters: Donald Trump responding on Twitter, "So now Comey's admitting he was wrong. Wow, but he's only doing because he got caught red-handed. He was actually caught a long time ago. So, what are the consequences for his unlawful conduct? Could it be years in jail? Where are the apologies to me and others, Jimbo [sic]?" All right, Dana.

Dana Perino: [affirmative]

Jesse Watters: He did not do well with Chris Wallace the other day. Just looking at what he said, the guy's obviously not taking full responsibility for what happened under his watch. He's saying he's responsible; but obviously, he's the top guy. It'll happened on his [unintelligible].

Dana Perino: So, and if I could just make one comment, too. So, this is the former FBI director, and he goes to this big interview on Fox News Sunday in a brown sports jacket, brown shirt, no tie.

Jesse Watters: What does that mean?

Dana Perino: I don't know, but I wish there was somebody in fashion who could tell me. I just -- it was one of those things where I was like -- I feel like he was just trying to be like, "Well, look, I'm retired now."

Jesse Watters: Right. Civilian.

Dana Perino: "And I was just hanging out at the club and I thought I'd come over here and talk to you a little bit."

[laughter]

One of the things I thought was so strange is that he kept having to admit that he was ignorant. He didn't know about all of these abuses. He didn't know about this or that in the FISA warrant. He didn't this or -- now, this is, happens right after he had gotten a whole bunch of crap about the Hillary Clinton thing and her emails. And you would think that somebody's that's under that kind of scrutiny, when you are talking about another presidential campaign that you would have some hand's on things. Because the buck has to stop somewhere, and it -- he's basically saying, "Yeah, I'm sorry about that. That really -- yeah, shoot."

Jesse Watters: Yeah.

Greg Gutfeld: Do you know what that sounds like?

Dana Perino: "Bummer."

Jesse Watters: What?

Greg Gutfeld: Do you know what that sounds like? Women know that thing. It's the way a slick guy dumps you. It's like, "Yeah, hi. I know that -- that must have been terrible."

Dana Perino: Yeah.

Greg Gutfeld: Right? What I -- how that happened? And I --

Jesse Watters: You know what?

Dana Perino: When your name got leaked to the press?

[crosstalk]

Greg Gutfeld: -- the press, yeah. "You know, I feel so bad about how that went down and," -- he's like the master of therapy. He gives in on some things.

Jesse Watters: Yeah.

Dana Perino: Yeah.

Greg Gutfeld: But then he protects --

Dana Perino: Totally.

Greg Gutfeld: -- the stuff that matters. It's almost like, "I'm so sorry that," --

Dana Perino: [unintelligible]

Greg Gutfeld: -- "that it affected you this way." And it was the way he cut -- the voice and the way he dressed was all part of that.

Dana Perino: [affirmative]

Greg Gutfeld: And he could, he could take what Chris Wallace was saying, which was fact, and then regurgitate it as nonsense, "No, I think you misrepresented that." But it was all very, it was very like, "I'm so sorry."

Dana Perino: It was like when Al Gore started wearing earth tones.

Greg Gutfeld: No. Yeah.

Dana Perino: Do you guys remember that?

Juan Williams: Wait. Wait, wait, wait.

Jesse Watters: Yes.

Greg Gutfeld: Well, that's because he saved the Earth. [crosstalk]

Jesse Watters: I forgot about that.

Juan Williams: Greg, wait a minute. What are we going to say about your sweater?

Greg Gutfeld: No, I mean -- I love my -- it's my new look.

Juan Williams: You mean you're going to stop buying from the country club?

Greg Gutfeld: [laughs] This isn't country club.

Juan Williams: You need to stop buying it.

Greg Gutfeld: This is [unintelligible].

[laughter]

Juan Williams: This is the club.

Jesse Watters: All right. Juan, one of the things that he's getting a lot of heat for, rightfully --

Juan Williams: Yeah.

Jesse Watters: -- is he's saying, you know, he still won't admit the dossier was the cornerstone of the --

Dana Perino: Right.

Jesse Watters: -- warrant.

Juan Williams: Oh, yeah.

Jesse Watters: He's saying it was a mosaic of facts.

Juan Williams: It was.

Jesse Watters: Juan.

Juan Williams: It was.

Jesse Watters: Did you read the report --

Juan Williams: I did.

Jesse Watters: -- by Horowitz.

Juan Williams: No. All right, look --

Jesse Watters: It was the central and essential element.

Juan Williams: Let me just say -- it was not central. Let me just say.

Jesse Watters: That's a direct quote from Horowitz.

Juan Williams: Let me just say this.

Dagen McDowell: And Wallace.

Juan Williams: I think that in fact, Jim Comey is to be congratulated for saying he was wrong, because we don't often hear that from people at the top of the American government.

Jesse Watters: And you know what? You should say that sometimes too.

Juan Williams: Yeah, but at -- I just --

Jesse Watters: You should apologize to the president for saying he was a colluder.

Juan Williams: Oh, I should apologize --

Jesse Watters: And the dossier was not a big deal.

Juan Williams: But that's -- that's -- those are facts. What did -- greg just said, you can't give it a twist –

[cross talk]

Juan Williams: Look, look, he admitted that he was wrong.

Jesse Watters: Yeah.

Juan Williams: And I think the second thing is -- but you know what? Process mistakes got made, which is the 17.

Jesse Watters: Process mistakes.

Juan Williams: But the fact is, they were not made because of Donald Trump or because of the Republican party. There was no bias according to the inspector general.

Jesse Watters: So, let me ask you about some of the mistakes.

Juan Williams: Juan no, no. So, let me finish my point.

Jesse Watters: Okay, go ahead.

Juan Williams: All right.

Jesse Watters: Quickly so we can move on.

Juan Williams: So, you have no bias here, which was a -- which was the selling point coming -- oh, the inspector general report's coming.

Jesse Watters: Right.

Juan Williams: He's going to prove bias. No bias proven.

Greg Gutfeld: You can't prove bias.

Juan Williams: Instead -- right. Instead --

Greg Gutfeld: You can't, though.

Juan Williams: -- nothing that was said by Jim Comey yesterday or the inspector general Mike Horowitz indicates there was any political bias in starting this investigation or pursuing it. To the contrary, there were real convictions of three of the four people who were monitored.

Jesse Watters: Okay.

Greg Gutfeld: There were 17 errors. You can't -- you can't prove --

Juan Williams: But that's --

Greg Gutfeld: -- bias because you don't -- you're not supposed to know what people believe at the FBI.

Juan Williams: Quite right.

Greg Gutfeld: Except you see 17 errors in one direction.

Juan Williams: But, Greg --

Jesse Watters: Right.

Juan Williams: -- you know that cops push the line in terms of getting warrants --

Jesse Watters: Okay.

Juan Williams: -- arrests.

Jesse Watters: But they all push the line against Donald Trump. Nothing pushed the line in the opposite direction.

Juan Williams: They pushed the line in terms of protecting American democracy --

Jesse Watters: They drove right through a line, Juan. Drag drag you know what? This is actually -- there's an abuse of power --

Juan Williams: Protecting American democracy against proven interference by Russia.

Dagen McDowell: This abuse of power within the FBI and this -- at a bear minimum gross incompetence, if not bias and trying to change the election against Donald Trump, it damaged the United States, and it puts us at risk because these are not regular warrants. These are -- these are warrants that you get in front of a secret court. There were 50 facts that can only be explained by gross incompetence or bias. You're dealing with a sacred power that the American people demand gets taken away from FBI and intelligence because of its abuse. That's the danger. Jim Comey is either dense or he's pathological. But I can tell you one thing. His breath must stink because he's been regurgitating garbage --

Jesse Watters: Wow.

Dagen McDowell: -- for years now, and he should have never been the FBI director, ever.

Jesse Watters: Right.

Dagen McDowell: Biggest mistake in the Trump administration.

Jesse Watters: Right. And lying to a judge, concealing evidence, and forging information --

Dana Perino: Yeah.

Jesse Watters: -- those aren't just sloppy mistakes. That's intentional biased misconduct. All right, a ridiculous attempt to rob kids of fun for Christmas.

Greg Gutfeld: Ah.

Jesse Watters: Why liberals are trying to ban Nerf guns.

Greg Gutfeld: Nerf.

[commercial break]

Juan Williams: A consumer group's not happy with toy maker Hasbro. They're calling on the company to remove "assault" style Nerf guns from their product line this Christmas. The group writing in a letter to Hasbro "how does promoting play with huge automatic weapons create joy, creativity, and connection around the world and across generations and make the world a better place for children?" Dagen, what do you say?

Dagen McDowell: What if somebody is playing with these toys, and they're toys, and they're -- and they want to maybe go in the military and serve in our armed forces? And by the way, you know, it looks like something from a sci-fi movie, first and foremost. And two, if a kid wants a weapon, they're just going to go in the woods and build one out of sticks if you don't give them a toy. I don't understand the problem with this.

Juan Williams: Did your mom allow you to have guns?

Jesse Watters: She didn't allow me to have guns, and look at me now, Juan. I'm on Fox News preaching the Second Amendment. How crazy is this? There's no slippery slope to be a school shooter. I gave my kids this exact same gun, and we only have one rule.

Juan Williams: What's that?

Jesse Watters: No head shots. And that's a fair rule because you can't say that, oh, everything's breaking in the house, the kids are breaking noses, all hell's breaking loose, and then Nerf comes in with this genius idea, the soft little pellet and solves all their problems, and then complain that it causes violence? School shooters don't happen because these people are playing with toy guns. It's those like dark, black-outfit-wearing loners that are all scrolling swastikas everywhere. Those are the kids we need to worry about, not a kid that gets a Nerf gun for Christmas. These things are made in China. They're horrible toys. I hate Nerf, and I'm taking a principled stand. Here's why: You can't throw a real spiral with the Nerf football. The -- you don't -- you can't really dribble a Nerf basketball. I hate Nerf. This is the one thing they do right. And now I'm saying it's okay. It's a principled stand.

Dagen McDowell: I'm so confused

Jesse Watters: It's a principled stand.

Juan Williams: Well, this is very interesting.

Greg Gutfeld: Love that.

Juan Williams: I had no idea you felt this way.

Dana Perino: Wait. So you're for them or against them?

Juan Williams: No, he --

Jesse Watters: I am for them, but I hate all other Nerf products.

Juan Williams: Yes. There you go, there you go.

Dana Perino: Oh, got it. [cross talk]

Dagen McDowell: Got it, got it.

Juan Williams: But, Greg, this -- Jesse raises an interesting point because I think the video games have a lot of violence. He's talking about --

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah.

Juan Williams: -- dark violent --

Dana Perino: That doesn't cause people to --

Juan Williams: What do you think? Is it --

Greg Gutfeld: Well, I think --

Juan Williams: -- [unintelligible] violence and video games?

Greg Gutfeld: First of all, we have to address that it is sexist, Hasbro? It should be Has-they. Where are we? By the way, here's what bugs me. I looked at the commercial. I didn't think those were real. And if those guns are real, my childhood sucked, because, like, I had to make to. Talk about using the finger, you had to use the finger. Or we had those capped -- you know this, Juan -- cap pistols with little red roll of caps?

Juan Williams: Yeah, yeah, yeah.

Greg Gutfeld: You had to put them in there, and they go, bang, bang, and they'd smell like gunpowder.

Dana Perino: Yeah.

Greg Gutfeld: But everything for kids keeps getting better. Like when I had -- when I had Legos, right, all you could do was stack the primitive plastic bricks.

Dana Perino: Yeah.

Greg Gutfeld: That's all you could do. Now kids are like building moving replicas of the London eye. They're doing St. Peter's Cathedral. I don't know if that's the one. St. Paul's? Dana Perino: Paul's. Greg Gutfeld: St. Paul's will do. But there are people building these amazing so this is progress. You're just making better toys and the old people are jealous because I'm jealous. Juan Williams: Oh, don't be jealous, Greg. You're going to have a great Christmas, Dana. Some people would say it's the parent's responsibility to make a choice. What would you say? Dana Perino: Well, sure and that's why I would get everybody a book if I was ... Greg Gutfeld: A nurf book … Dana Perino: But I also don't... Greg Gutfeld: That you can throw at people. Dana Perino: I think. Juan Williams: An exploding nurf book. Dana Perino: I think that there's not a linkage between people who play video games, which are billions up around the country, around the world and violence, and I don't think that's true with toys and violence. I think that is something different, deeper, more problematic than just banning toys is not going to solve that problem. Juan Williams: So you don't think it glorifies violence in a subliminal way for a young person? Dana Perino: No. Juan Williams: Not at all. Greg Gutfeld: You should ban toys that hurt when you step on them. Juan Williams: That's a lot of toys. Greg Gutfeld/Jesse Watters: Leggos. Juan Williams: That would be number one. All right the fastest seven with Dagen coming up. Don't go anywhere here on The Five and entertainment. [commercial break]

Dagen McDowell: Time for the fastest seven. Up first, just call him the socialist slugger.

[begin clip]

Bernie Sanders: I want to see if CNN can catch this. CNN must dive for the ball.

Female Speaker: Got I'm going, I'm going.

[end clip]

Dagen McDowell: Senator Bernie Sanders taking batting practice while railing against Major League Baseball's proposal to cut over 40 minor league teams. Greg, you love baseball.

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah. They should cut all the minor league teams and here's why. They are 261 teams. All those players are like MPC's in video games. Meaning that an overwhelming number of them exist. So one potential pro player can shine. So, a team has to exist for that one pitcher that one great hitter. So, they're just delaying their lives to go out in the real world so they can prop up somebody else. They make 1100 bucks a month, I guess. I'm not saying all of them are MPCs what I'm saying is it's not think about the economy of it, that you have a team there to basically allow one star player to grow and shine. They're there for one other person. It's like The View with Whoopie.

Jesse Watters: I was going to say, like this show for you.

Greg Gutfeld: Oh, that was terrible. Or is it not terrible?

Juan Williams: This is your time to shine.

Greg Gutfeld: Don't yell at me, baseball players. I'm very sensitive. I'm just saying, this is it's kind of sad.

Jesse Watters: I'm not going to touch that insane commentary. I'm not talking about what Bernie is doing. I like watching Bernie swing the bat. I think he looks good. I think Biden needs to start getting out there and showing us some action. Look at Donald Trump just the last month, he went to a UFC fight, Army, Navy, Alabama game. He's tweeting about Tiger Woods the other day. This guy's in it he looks like he's having fun. Bernie and Trump, they look like naturals it doesn't look staged. Like Liz Warren like, oh, honey, you have a beer. I mean, I like this, Bernie and that's why people like Bernie.

Juan Williams: I think I've never seen Donald Trump in the octagon, is that right? Jesse Watters: No, no. He went to a fight.

Juan Williams: Oh, I see it's like he went to a game. It's not that he was doing something but anyway this is really about politics. So, we just talk politics for a second.

Jesse Watters: Yeah.

Juan Williams: Bernie Sanders is playing here for the union vote and he's saying to union people, I'm standing up against the big boy major league baseball, which basically is protected by the government, is a monopoly and it's trying to do away with all the independent minor league so they can create their own minor league system and make all the money and that's what Bernie is doing. He wants to get the union vote. Now, the irony here is that the union, the players union, which is a hugely successful union, represents tens of millionaires against billionaires. It's not exactly the working man but Bernie's sending a pro union message now.

Jesse Watters: No, Bernie is a minor league candidate. That's what the message he's sending.

Dana Perino: I feel like there should be no subsidies for any of this. I would just do away with all government subsidies let the market decide it. The government can't control everything and if he really wants to have taxpayers pay for it, that should be local decisions and if Burlington, Vermont, wants to have a team, great. I don't want to pay for it.

Dagen McDowell: I lived next door to some minor league baseball players in college they know how to have a lot of fun on very little money.

Jesse Watters: Minor league playing is like college.

Dagen McDowell: Oh, yeah.

Jesse Watters: Without the classes.

Dagen McDowell: Whoa. Next millennials are pretty much used to being called overly sensitive snowflakes, but a new study is turning the tables. It's actually the baby boomers who are the most hypersensitive and narcissistic baby boomer.

Juan Williams: Yeah, well, that's true. Very, very hypersensitive, very narcissistic but I mean, one generation always laments the other Dagen. They're always oh, they shouldn't shake his hips or something like that. Or what's with this hip-hop music? Here's that get off my lawn. Right. OK, but so I just think, you know, this is silliness. That's what that is.

Jesse Watters: I don't like to chop people up into categories, Dagen.

Greg Gutfeld: You just like to chop people up. Jesse Watters: I think we should look at people individually. You know, we shouldn't be stereotyping broad swaths of the public just so we can conveniently make fun of them on cable TV. We really need to get away from this type of stuff it's too superficial and it's shallow.

Greg Gutfeld: It is Jesse.

Dana Perino: I have a method from my past at 7. So, I think that it's sensitivity in different ways. So, the baby boomers look at the millennials and think, how could you be upset about somebody giving a speech on a campus?

Jesse Watters: Right.

Dana Perino: That is insane. But if you look on like social media, there is a lot of offense taken. But it seems to be that like the baby boomer generation tends to be a little bit more sensitive about that.

Greg Gutfeld: You know, I think that it has a lot to do with the current age like you go 30, 40 years back, there were very little outlets and surveys and TV shows examining your feelings and demanding we fill these emotional buckets. So, the silent generation was silent because no one was asking them how they felt. So, I think we're getting more and more into the world where people are asking people how they feel, and the boomers are the largest generation. So, you're just hearing more of them complaining about their aches and pains, emotionally, psychologically, and physically.

Dagen McDowell: And your hormone levels get a little screwy as you get older, so --

[laughter]

-- low testosterone ads.

Greg Gutfeld: Well, I've got high testosterone. It's terrible.

Dagen McDowell: Exactly. Of course.

[laughter]

Finally, an advice columnist for the New York Post starting a big debate. Should you go to your office holiday party? He argues parties are really just work events disguised as social gatherings.

Greg Gutfeld: I used to love these things. When you were young, dumb, and full of rum --

[laughter]

-- you'd go there single. You'd be like -- everybody was having fun. In the 90s, you could flirt. You could tell a girl she looked great and they would -- you could talk about anything. Now it's like, "Well, yeah. I'm married."

[laughter]

I'm just, I just sit at home in darkness and watch Joe Rogan's podcast in my boxers and pray that I make it to the morning.

[laughter]

Dana Perino: I think you should go to the party. But my rule is, especially for women, only one drink.

[laughter]

Jesse Watters: I, at first, was going to go to the Fox Christmas party and then I found out Greg wasn't going. And I thought, "Wait, if Greg's not going, I'm not going to go." And then I thought to myself, "Why would I ever model my behavior over -- from Greg?"

Greg Gutfeld: Yes.

Jesse Watters: I mean, he's the worst person to imitate. So, now I'm going.

Greg Gutfeld: [laughs]

Dana Perino: I'm going.

Dagen McDowell: Are you going?

Juan Williams: Yeah.

Greg Gutfeld: It's at a bowling alley.

Juan Williams: You know what? Do what you feel is right, but I say you've got to control it because it's tough rules these days on [laughs] --

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah.

Juan Williams: -- behavior in the corporate setting. So, you know, don't drink to excess and watch what you say.

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah.

Dagen McDowell: I met both my husbands at work, so I was doing something right.

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah, that's true.

Dagen McDowell: [unintelligible]

Greg Gutfeld: Just lock the stall when you're doing any drugs.

Dagen McDowell: Whoa.

Juan Williams: Oh my gosh.

[laughter]

Jesse Watters: Okay. Let's --

[laughter]

-- you're definitely not coming to the party.

[laughter]

Dagen McDowell: Rum. I won't forget that one.

[laughter]

One More Thing, next.

[music playing]

Dana Perino: It's time now for One More Thing, I'll kick it off. A lot of celebration in Newtown, Connecticut over the weekend. There was a football state championship victory on Saturday night. That was exactly seven years after Sandy Hook. The Newtown High School Nighthawks, they've been tied with Darien High's team -- I'm terrible at color commentary. Basically, there was a lot of fog and then this quarterback, Jack Street, he connected with wide receiver Riley Ward. Dramatic last second, 36-yard touchdown pass. They won 13 to 7, first state title since 1992. The whole town showed up on that special night to support the team. We congratulate them. Big night.

Jesse Watters: They should hold you over for Thursday night football, Dana.

[laughter]

Dana Perino: I mean --

Jesse Watters: It's over.

Dana Perino: -- we're talking about it. We're talking about my career change. It's been 10 years.

Jesse Watters: Yeah, if things don't work out here.

Dana Perino: Yeah, thank you.

Jesse Watters: There's always sports.

Dana Perino: Thank you for --

Juan Williams: I think she's doing fine.

Dana Perino: -- thank you for believing in me. Juan.

Juan Williams: All right. So, it's a family time of year and this weekend was over the top family fun for me. First, a visit to Santa. Here are pictures from the Pentagon City Mall outside of Washington D.C. Those are my twin granddaughters with Santa. They're looking surprised because Santa told them that he remembered meeting them the year before and they couldn't believe it.

[laughter]

It was also a birthday weekend for my youngest son, Raffi, and my wife, Delise. My daughter made cakes for them. Raffi got a gingerbread house cake.

Dana Perino: Wow.

Juan Williams: My wife got a Frosty the Snowman cake. Meanwhile, my daughter's dog decided it's too cold outside. He's staying warm by the fire.

Dana Perino: That's a big dog.

Juan Williams: It is a big dog.

Dana Perino: All right. Greg.

Greg Gutfeld: I don't like Santa because he wears a red hat.

[laughter]

[crosstalk]

Greg's payback news: You know, on Friday Jesse tried to pull a fast one on me by posting a 10th grade picture of me standing by some creep.

[laughter]

Well, now I'm returning the favor. Look at this guy.

[laughter]

Juan Williams: Gosh.

Greg Gutfeld: That's a 10th grade school photo of the guy in the middle of the stable from William Penn Charter School in Philadelphia. What are you doing?

Jesse Watters: Yeah.

Dana Perino: That was your school picture?

Jesse Watters: I was horsing around.

Greg Gutfeld: You were a druggie. You were a druggie [unintelligible].

Juan Williams: [laughs]

Jesse Watters: I must have been on something.

Greg Gutfeld: You are -- so, I -- now, let's compare the two, okay? Now, who is -- let's look. Can we have the pictures side by side? Let's just see who -- all right, who's more put together?

Jesse Watters: No, that was in college, right?

[laughter]

Greg Gutfeld: No, that's [unintelligible].

[crosstalk]

Jesse Watters: Okay, wait. Wait.

Greg Gutfeld: You're a sophomore. We're both sophomores in high school.

Jesse Watters: I'm a sophomore there?

Juan Williams: [laughs]

Greg Gutfeld: Yes.

Dana Perino: Jesse, you know how you said that you have a face that you, that could go on a [unintelligible]?

Jesse Watters: Oh.

Greg Gutfeld: Oh.

Juan Williams: Oh.

Greg Gutfeld: I'm the, I'm the face that sells you weed.

[laughter]

Jesse Watters: I think, I think I bought that weed.

[laughter]

Dana Perino: All right. You're turn, Jesse.

Jesse Watters: Oh god, I -- you know what? I need some more pictures from Greg.

[laughter]

[crosstalk]

The worse one you could possibly -- I look dashing in all my other photos.

[laughter]

All right. You guys like golf trick shots? Look at this guy. Check this out.

[begin video clip]

Male Speaker: Boom. Now follow along, people. Check this out.

Female Speaker: [affirmative]

Male Speaker: Wait for it.

Male Speaker: Whoa.

Female Speaker: No way.

Male Speaker: Come on.

Female Speaker: No way.

Male Speaker: Wait for it.

[crosstalk]

Greg Gutfeld: He must have done this a thousand times.

Male Speaker: Go. Go.

Juan Williams: Is it going to do it?

Male Speaker: It's in the cup.

[end video clip]

Dana Perino: Oh my gosh.

Juan Williams: Oh my gosh.

[crosstalk]

Juan Williams: Also, I want to wish my producer on The Five, Mike LaMarca, a happy birthday.

Juan Williams: Hey.

Dana Perino: Happy birthday, LaMarca.

[crosstalk]

Jesse Watters: We don't know how old he is.

Greg Gutfeld: Thirty-one.

Jesse Watters: He likes to, you know --

Dana Perino: He's got great hair, though.

Jesse Watters: -- keep it from everybody. But happy birthday, LaMarca. There he is.

Juan Williams: Oh.

Jesse Watters: There he is, yeah.

Dana Perino: Bye, LaMarca.

Jesse Watters: Look at him, he likes like me in my photo.

Dana Perino: All right. Dagen, you're next.

Dagen McDowell: I can, I can be quick. Nanette Fishman decided to take up rowing at the age of 97. She started practicing on her rowing machine training --

Dana Perino: Wow.

Dagen McDowell: -- in Oyster Bay as well. There you go. She plans to --

Dana Perino: Wow.

Dagen McDowell: -- she's trying to set a record. She's now 100.

Juan Williams: Wow.

Dana Perino: Oh my gosh.

Dagen McDowell: Yeah. So, go Nanette Fishman. There she is on the water.

Juan Williams: Wait, on the water.

Dagen McDowell: On the water.

Dana Perino: Wow, that's good exercise. That's tough. Juan Williams: That's great exercise.

Dagen McDowell: Meantime, I'm 50 and I can't even go to the Christmas party.

[laughter]

Dana Perino: And you definitely can't walk and play video games at the same time.

[crosstalk]

Very, very hard. All right. Set your DVRs, never miss an episode of The Five. Special Report is up next. We'll have a full report about tonight tomorrow night. Hey, Bret.

Bret Baier: Way to go, Nanette, by the way. Thanks, Dana.

Juan Williams: Yeah.

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.