'Gutfeld!' on criminal justice reform, Democrats' argument to defund the police

This is a rush transcript from "Gutfeld!," June 30, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRIAN STELTER, ANCHOR, CNN: You can identify the problem, you can identify what's gone wrong, but it's so much harder to get to that place of solutions. And, you know, we don't see that in this presentation --

(CROSSTALK)

ALISYN CAMEROTA, ANCHOR, CNN: I mean, it's also his classic Barack Obama understatement of, you know, and I would say one party is not as tethered to reality. So then, hair on -- this is a hair on fire moment as I think that you often bring up.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Hmm. I don't think he understands the hair on fire moment.

What a great show we got. We have Emily Compagno. What a trooper. Always trying to stay in shape, huh?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I know what we've been, through the battle.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: She laughs at it. Isn't that great? And we got Jimmy Failla. Glad to see he dressed up. Apparently he's directing a porn after this. Or he has a meeting with his parole officer. I'm not really sure. But every time I see one of his outfits, I think the circus must be back in town. Here he is at his day job.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Well.

JIMMY FAILLA, FOX NEWS RADIO HOST: Wow, I took the boots off of that, by the way.

GUTFELD: Yes, he's still have the diaper though. And we got a new comer, Kacie McDonnell. She does a Fox Nation show. She does a Fox Nation show called Monsters Across America. Here's some of her best work.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KACIE MCDONNELL, FOX NATION HOST: The 70 Nightcrawler is a bizarre glowing creature that appears to have no arms, no torso.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It doesn't drive.

MCDONNELL: It can't drive. And doesn't have to deal with (BLEEP)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Now that's star material. All right. To the monologue, something funny is happening to the Democrats right now. They're like your dog when he chews up your hot hunks of the bible calendar. They realize they've screwed up. It's clear on their faces. Well, except for Pelosi's. Great job Botox. After a year portraying the police's murderous racist, they're now faced with a body count that would make the Wuhan lab blush. They're now out of excuses. But oh, they try, don't they?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The President never mentioned meeting money for police to stop crime wave when he was selling the American rescue.

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The President did mention that the American rescue plan, the state and local funding, something that was supported by the President, a lot of Democrats who supported and voted for the bill could help ensure of local cops were kept on the beat and communities across the country. As you know, didn't receive a single Republican vote.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Now, to believe that you need to be as dumb as The View's studio audience. The I.Q. is an additive. How can you forget the last year when you heard crap like this?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, I support the defund movement because this is about the investment in our communities, which have historically been divested.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Not only do we need to defund but we need to dismantle and start a new allows us to really reimagine what public safety should look like.

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): One that I'm actively engaged in in advocacy for is the reduction of really, truly talking about the reduction of our NYPD budget and defunding a $6 billion NYPD budget.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: And before you say -- but Greg, they're just the fringe. If that's true than Biden's administration contains more fringe than a cowboy suede jacket.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We've got to reexamine what we're doing with American taxpayer dollars and ask the question, are we getting the right return on our investment? Are we actually creating healthy and safe communities? And that's a legitimate conversation and it requires a really critical evaluation. I applaud Eric Garcetti for doing what he's done.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: You think that's extreme? For Democrats, that's as middle of the road as Hunter Biden's moments before a DUI? Right, AOC?

CORTEZ: Now, I want to say that any amount of harm is unacceptable and too much. But I also want to make sure that this hysteria, you know, that this doesn't drive a hysteria and that we look at these numbers in context so that we can make responsible decisions about what to allocate in that context.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Thank you, Professor Moonbat. We should define Boston University for giving her an economics degree. Now last year, I got pretty emotional about what I saw, especially in my city. Fewer cops on the street while releasing violent felons onto that same street meant more violence, more victims. You didn't have to be Miss Cleo to see that coming. RIP. But to the liberal hack, surrounded by more armed security than the pope visiting Damascus, it was a big joke.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: Democratic cities are in chaos right now. Is this what you want from Joe Biden? And they're going to take your country away and they're taking down the statues --

(CROSSTALK)

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: Crime is rising.

LEMON: Oh my gosh, it's so bad and they get defunding police. It's like --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: I love the sigh. That clip should get old, but it won't. I'm going to play it forever. It's like Chris Cuomo flexing for Twitter. It shall live forever. Or it encapsulates the sheer disdain the media has for the people they claim to care about. Remember Don Lemon's great investigative look into the crime wave?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LEMON: If you watch a certain state T.V. and you listen to conservative media, you would think that, you know, entire cities are just, you know, embroiled in fights and fires and whatever. We went out and had a great dinner in New York City tonight. People actually walked up to us and said thank you for -- I watch you every night. I can't believe, they thought they did to do a double take. And I was actually hanging out and not seeing us on the T.V. screen. But New York City was not, you know, hells cape, was it?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Jackass. Hey, who cares about the crime? I'm famous. That was a special moment for Don. Private time with his one remaining viewer. Maybe that's why their ratings are in freefall, all of their viewers are getting killed. But now with Trump gone, they can no longer use racism to defend liberal cities descending into violent madness. Those corroded cities are still getting worse. And it's been months since Trump left.

Which tells you it was never his fault to begin with. He was just their excuse. And they laughed about the riots because they knew the violence might scare voters into supporting Biden. They're like a mobster saying to a shopkeeper, better do what I said. I hate to see anything happened to your storefront window. It's funny. They aren't even talking about violent white supremacists anymore.

I guess they realize the only white mobs were liberal arts majors tearing a Portland whose jealousies is green is their hair. The meeting never bothered the question that big lie. But now it's collapsing faster than a human pyramid with Joy Behar on top. But maybe we can focus on the real terrorists who stormed the Capitol. Yes. After Dems bailed out looters they just sentenced the granny to over 100 hours of community service for standing around the Capitol.

So, instead of playing with the grandkids, she's picking up trash on the freeway. That's justice, Democrats style. So let's review the root causes of all bad things according to the Democrats, it's one, racism then racism then racism. When in fact the root cause is them, them and them. Crime is rising, people are dying. And what's the cause? Liberal policies the spikes and violence are only in cities run by liberals.

If that's not cause and effect. What the hell is? The Dems reject law enforcement in any actual prison time, lefty prosecutors decriminalized crime, especially property crime, They threw a bail and called it reform so repeat offenders could repeat even more racking up more arrests than Kat on a bender. They grew increasingly more brazen and more violent, even in daylight, daring the demoralized police to do something but they couldn't because they knew that Democratic leaders would let them twist in the wind.

So now you're left with a befuddled president who gets all his crime solutions from reruns of Murder, She Wrote. And a defined far left contingent consumed by the desire to dismantle the world's greatest country, Biden is such a mess. He even suggested cities could use the leftover COVID money to hire more cops after allowing local governments to defund the cops. Yes. Maybe we can give the leftover masks to the criminals while they're at it.

It's good for robbing banks. So we got problems. The problems are solvable unless we continue to elect idiot Democrats. The Dems treat the American people like their groupies. You'll always be there for them when they need you. But when they no longer need you, they don't care whether you live or die because there will always be more groupies as long as they can evade the gunfire.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Let's welcome tonight's guests. She has the right to remain silent and never uses it. "OUTNUMBERED" co-host Emily Compagno. If jokes were a bowl of rice, he'd have a thousand of the same one. Fox News radio host, Jimmy Failla. She's tracked terrifying creatures like Bigfoot, the Jersey Devil and Brian Kimeade. Host of "MONSTERS ACROSS AMERICA" on Fox Nation, Kacie McDonnell.

And she was made in Detroit and then recall due to safety defects, Fox News contributor, Kat Timpf. Once again, I'm the most attractive person on the panel. With a -- with a homely bunch, right?

FAILLA: I'll take that.

GUTFELD: It's disgusting. I could barely look at these people. Homely, Emily, good to see you.

EMILY COMPAGNO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Good to be seen.

GUTFELD: Yes.

COMPAGNO: Homely as I am.

GUTFELD: OK. So you are -- you are obviously were a D.A. and you -- so you would love to defend murderers, and rapists, and just criminals in general. You must be excited about the decline of our justice system.

COMPAGNO: Everyone's innocent until proven guilty, except for my friends. But look, this is what kills me about this whole situation, because we all know, obviously, the Democrats have been calling for defunding since the beginning. It's the city councils that primarily did so unilaterally across the west coast, especially but by the other side of their mouth, Democrats keep talking about meaningful reform, right? Criminal justice reform.

And a lot of the times they say that it comes in the form of federal interventions. We've talked about the consent decrees, the settlement agreements that courts enter into these to put the police departments overseen by judges, right? They say yes, this is exactly what is needed. It lasts years. And it takes years to demonstrate compliance. Those cities are engaged in those agreements throughout the country. So take Seattle, for example, has been in --

FAILLA: Please.

(CROSSTALK)

COMPAGNO: After the after the city council defunded the police, the judge in charge of at all says you've taken us back three steps, you've actually made not only the city less safe, obviously, but you've made my job harder and you've taken back 10 years of what we've been working toward together. Not only are this the safety of citizens eroded, the police ranks have been eroded but also those actual steps toward meaningful reform has been eroded too. And that's all on Democrats.

GUTFELD: The irony is that the reaction to the police, in terms of reform now requires that they have more police, which is exactly what they didn't want.

COMPAGNO: Yes. Exactly.

GUTFELD: I summarized everything you said in a bite-sized piece. This is why I'm the host. Jimmy, I was curious what story -- what store did you loot to get that jacket? Is it -- I'm thinking either Merry-Go-Round.

FAILLA: Yes. It was a --

GUTFELD: Or Chess King.

FAILLA: It was actually --

GUTFELD: People who grew up in the 80s and 90s --

(CROSSTALK)

KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: The looter probably left it on the street and he just picked it up.

GUTFELD: Yes. The looters go like, I don't love this.

FAILLA: It's good to show they didn't defund the fashion police.

GUTFELD: Yes.

FAILLA: Their budget is still in play.

GUTFELD: Yes.

FAILLA: I'm actually starting in Miami Vice cover band. That's what (INAUDIBLE) we're not pretty enough to do Miami, so it's Jacksonville Vice.

GUTFELD: Yes.

FAILLA: And I do want to save your point. I get a lot of questions about my boots. The most popular one is do they come in men's? And yes, they do. If anybody's interested. First and foremost, I mean, to the point of the Biden administration, if he really was serious about cutting crime, he would get Hunter off the street.

GUTFELD: Yes.

FAILLA: We know that first and Foremost. But America doesn't have a crime problem. It has a stupid problem. That's our problem. We have people who can fight crime. They're called the police. They're good at it. They had gotten crime rates to like a 30-year low in the last decade but then stupid people got elected. We live in an era where people's emotions are their facts and they got other stupid people to follow them along.

There's an old saying in the legal profession that if you have the facts you pound the facts. You have the -- if you have nothing, you pound the table. The Democrats have been pounding the table on racism for a year and a half. At no point have they showed us a single solitary fact. It's disgusting like where we live in New York, you know they have these famous walking tours.

GUTFELD: Yes.

FAILLA: They're now called running tours because you're getting chased.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes, yes.

FAILLA: Lay some up, kids. Like it's bad enough that I would become a cop except they have this thing called a background check. So I'm not going to get in. Like I couldn't become a cop in the village people at this point.

GUTFELD: Yes.

FAILLA: But it sucks that it is. It's their fault. It's stupid people. Our problem is stupid people.

GUTFELD: By the way, I believe the movie that you're directing later is called pounding the table.

FAILLA: Hey, the rent don't pay itself, dumbass.

GUTFELD: Kacie, welcome to the show. I apologize --

MCDONNELL: Thank you.

GUTFELD: -- in advance. You do a show called Monsters Across America. Isn't the Democratic Party the real monster?

MCDONNELL: Oh, my goodness.

FAILLA: Hey.

MCDONNELL: I mean, I haven't had them on a season yet. So you're going to have to talk to Joe Escalante about that because he had a really long waiting list.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCDONNELL: But yes, we toured the country. So if you have any suggestions, you'll have to call my --

GUTFELD: There's this crazed person in like the west side of Manhattan who owns a small dog and vapes constantly. They call her the vaping widow.

MCDONNELL: That's the vendor I'm trying to go on.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Well, when your husband mysteriously disappears and go to the -- to the vaping widow (INAUDIBLE) OK. What are your thoughts on police in -- what are what's your take on all of this stuff?

MCDONNELL: All this -- everything? Just my take on everything?

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCDONNELL: My take on everything is yes.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCDONNELL: No. No, I think, you know, let the police be police. Let them -- let them keep the streets safe. I mean, I've been bopping all around the country shooting, which is great, but I love --

GUTFELD: Shooting.

TIMPF: Shooting.

MCDONNELL: No, no. I'm sorry. No, I'm sorry. Filming, filming.

FAILLA: She's the problem.

TIMPF: You are the (INAUDIBLE)

MCDONNELL: You'll have to speak to my lawyer.

GUTFELD: Oh, don't use her. She talks too you fast.

MCDONNELL: No, that's great. That's a great. Me too, I'm Jersey. Where was I go? Oh, so coming back to New York, there's this sense of yes, liveliness, you're going out to eat. People don't recognize me when I go out to eat. But you do look over your shoulder when you're walking.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCDONNELL: And you got to get a handle on it. And that's the problem.

GUTFELD: It has changed, Kat, hasn't it? What do you -- dhat's your solution? And I hate to bring up the phrase libertarian, but that's too far.

TIMPF: Well, yes. Well, guess what.

GUTFELD: What?

TIMPF: I wrote a column that just came out on Foxnews.com. About this very thing. And I just really think part of the issue is -- this is just an example of the, you know, the Democrats blaming Republicans for defund the police which is obviously completely ridiculous. But so much of our discourse is focusing on blaming people for other, you know, for problems rather than looking for solutions.

Because when this first started, you know, having this reckoning last summer, polls were showing that most Americans agreed that they wanted to change things about policing. But most Americans, including 81 percent of black Americans wanted the same level or more police in their neighborhoods. There was so much agreement and how do we end up here, it's because there's no room for any nuance at all in these discussions.

It's just about political partisanship, and trying to blame other people and the amount of imagination that it must have taken to try to blame this on Republicans. There's a lot of wasted energy that could have been trying to solve this problem because it's serious and it's a matter of life or death. Thank you.

GUTFELD: All right. Up next, can Vogue's flowery pros hide their brown nose?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Can Vogue's flowery pros hide their brown nose? Well that sounds familiar. For its August cover story, Vogue magazine declared Dr. Jill Biden a First Lady for all of us. And the article goes -- the article was so sugar coated it should have come with a shot of insulin. Writer Jonathan Van Meter who followed Biden on the road as she met with students calls her a joy multiplier.

Joy multiplier is also my stage name when I used to strip it science fairs. Here's a line from the piece, "We have been through this enormous collective trauma. And here's a calm experience empathetic president and here's the first lady who is driven, tireless, effortlessly popular but also someone who reminds us of ourselves." It's true. I too think of myself as a doctor without ever going to med school.

The cover line was pure corn syrup, a First Lady for all of us, but we got our hands on a few that they actually passed on. Dr. Jill Biden, Ron DeSantis wants to destroy America. Dr. Jill Biden, every president has a woman behind them, reminding them that their president. Dr. Jill Biden, the wife, not the sister in case Joe is reading this. And speaking of alternate titles, Simon Schuster has revealed this week that former National Security Adviser John Bolton had a different idea for his book, which was titled The Room Where It Happened.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Most intriguing title we had last year was the room where it happened by John Bolton. The original title for that book, Ambassador Bolton wanted to call it A Hard Pounding, which was actually a quote from the Duke of Wellington after the Battle of Waterloo. But we told -- we told Mr. Bolton that some people might think that a Hard Pounding had a sexual connotation. He told us that our minds were in the gutter.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Sorry, John, they were right. That's where everyone's mind goes. That books out filthier than 50 shades of Brian Kilmeade. But I still think they could have compromised between Hard Pounding and The Room Where It Happened. Like how about The Room Where the Hard Pounding Happened? Or maybe The Hard Pounding In the Room Where It Happened? Or maybe they should just have gone with, Nobody Mustache Rides for Free?

GUTFELD: Kat.

TIMPF: Yes.

GUTFELD: You know what? You will never be in Vogue. Because you're on -- you're on the wrong TV show.

TIMPF: Yes.

GUTFELD: Isn't that true? That they treat --they treat people differently. It's not fair.

TIMPF: Look, I'll be OK. But I do want to talk about how John Bolton wanting to call that book, that is probably partially your fault.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: All those episodes, the Red Eye he was on.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: You probably rubbed off on him a little bit.

GUTFELD: Oh, literally.

TIMPF: And your joke literally. Also --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: He was the president of Red Eye.

TIMPF: The president of Red Eye, next thing you know is Hard Pounding is his book. And he's got his new one coming out called Don't Pull Out The Case For Keeping Troops In Iraq.

FAILLA: Good job.

GUTFELD: Nicely done. All right. Kacie, you -- I know you have a filthy mind. Try to keep it clean. What do you think about the Vogue cover in general?

MCDONNELL: Well, I did accidentally Google the original title. So, don't do it.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes, yes.

MCDONNELL: The Vogue -- Dr. Jill is a fellow Villanova alum, accomplished woman.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCDONNELL: But I don't care what you say, you are lying to your face if you don't think Melania is the best dressed First Lady since Jackie Kennedy.

GUTFELD: Yes. That is true.

MCDONNELL: Absolutely.

GUTFELD: That is true. How about you Emily? What are your -- what's your take on A, Vogue, B, A Hard Pounding?

COMPAGNO: OK. Are they separate?

GUTFELD: Yes. I Vogued before a hard pounding.

FAILLA: There you go.

COMPAGNO: So for Vogue, remember the magazine Sassy?

GUTFELD: Yes. Jane Pratt.

COMPAGNO: Exactly. And remember a great America how you could get your photo taken and then put on like the cover?

GUTFELD: Yes.

COMPAGNO: So I did that when I was like eight, 16 times, and I thought it was real. I mean, I was a cover girl.

(CROSSTALK)

COMPAGNO: The whole -- the whole year every month. Every month just that same photo of me. And I was so stoked, and it was fake. And that's how we feel about this, that I'm sure everyone is stoked --

(CROSSTALK)

FAILLA: She's waiting to (INAUDIBLE)

COMPAGNO: What do you mean? That's the Sassy.

(CROSSTALK)

COMPAGNO: -- have their victory lap because when the rest of us look at that, we see exactly what's happening. And we're not taking it seriously. We know to your point that it's the brown nosing happening and that Hard Pounding by the way, that's so my mom.

GUTFELD: Really?

COMPAGNO: That only says all of these phrases like from the Renaissance era, like accurately, like how it's meant to be phrased, that means something totally opposite now and my sisters and I are always like, oh, gosh, like she'll stay public. But it has. She's like, oh, no, this is what the, you know, the mail carriers used to do.

FAILLA: Yes.

(CROSSTALK)

COMPAGNO: I can see (INAUDIBLE)

TIMPF: Oh, the mail carrier --

(CROSSTALK)

COMPAGNO: Exactly. I promise it's innocuous.

GUTFELD: I don't see the problem. 69 is a year.

COMPAGNO: Literally.

GUTFELD: Literally it is a year. Every century, Emily there's a 69. You know, Jimmy, there's a joke about your jacket and Hard Pounding and being a porn director. But let's just get past that and say something thoughtful to end this round of debauchery.

FAILLA: Well, there's a lot to be said. First of all your alternative titles, The Room With A Heart Pounding happen. That's actually a presidential memoir from the Clinton years.

GUTFELD: Oh. Nicely done.

FAILLA: He couldn't go with that.

GUTFELD: Nicely.

FAILLA: And that is not the worst Clinton joke I can tell. It is close but (INAUDIBLE) and thank you. The Joe Biden thing. It -- first of all, it is an absurd double standard.

GUTFELD: Right.

FAILLA: And your point Melania is the superior first lady to all other First Ladies, but let's not knock her talents because, you know, Melania speaks what? Five languages.

GUTFELD: Yes.

FAILLA: But Jill Biden speaks English and Joe.

GUTFELD: Yes. She is. She is the Joe whisperer.

FAILLA: Yes.

GUTFELD: There is --

FAILLA: No one in America, no one in America is drinking harder every night than the sign language interpreter for Biden's speeches. Because he has to come up with words that don't exist guys. Just slam and drinks right now. That's absurd.

GUTFELD: All right. We've got so much to go we have to move quickly. Up next. What do 20 somethings say when asked what did they do all day?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: When young adults were asked what they do, one in five said not much and you? Yes, the lockdown demands have led to idle hands. According to a report by the Center for Economic Policy and Research or (INAUDIBLE), almost one in five Americans aged 20 to 24 with neither working or in school during the first quarter of 2021. Yet they still complained when I tried to harvest their organs.

Apparently, most of the increase in doing nothing came from joblessness as there was actually an increase in school attendance as campuses started to reopening, proving doing nothing is no longer just for people with English degrees. Experts worry about what the trend may do to the economy down the road with such a large percentage of youth missing out on gaining the necessary skills to contribute to it. Like making eye contact and putting on pants.

They also say that a lack of purpose can be a breeding ground for so called social unrest, also known as rioting, setting things on fire and blocking traffic and carrying cardboard signs painted with platitudes they saw on the Internet, or as experts call it: living in Seattle. It's a tough situation, but like my uncle always says, when the going gets tough, buy a hooker for an hour then steal her drugs.

MCDONNELL: That's so sad.

GUTFELD: It is sad, Kat -- Kasie. I called you Kat, because you both begin with K-A. Kasie, what were you doing in your 20s? Do you think people can come back from this?

MCDONNELL: I started working at 22, right out of college. I was working in college. I didn't go out on Fridays because I was working at QVC going like this with my eyelashes, and actually.

GUTFELD: You're the real hero.

MCDONNELL: I am. I know. It was very tiring, I just sleep for days after --

TIMPF: Thank you for your service.

MCDONNELL: You're welcome. It's good to be appreciated. Thank you so -- love this girl. No, but I mean it's hard being an aspiring TikTok star. They looked -- these kids have, Addison Ray, the Kardashians, the Hadids, the Dilaleo sisters, Justin, like that's who they look up to, that's their peers.

GUTFELD: And also, because they're there you can see how well and how rich everybody is, which screws with your brain even more. I almost said (BLEEP. Kat, try, try to think back 20 years when you were in your early 20s.

TIMPF: I get it because I'm in my 40s, yes.

MCDONNELL: That's not a bad thing.

TIMPF: No, it isn't. I can't imagine how he just made you feel.

GUTFELD: This is scary because there's nothing safe about millions of people doing with nothing to do. That's how we have revolutions and wars.

TIMPF: Yes. It's also how you ruin your life.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: Me, personally, I mean, I'm a, you know, a lot older as you pointed out than my 20s, and so I'm more mature than I was in my 20s.

GUTFELD: Or mature.

TIMPF: Mature. It makes you sound smarter. If I'm not busy, I will get myself into trouble.

GUTFELD: That is true.

TIMPF: I can be -- start doing bad girl stuff.

GUTFELD: No, I hear you. I remember a pre-marriage Kat. Not good.

TIMPF: Yes, no, you're not kidding.

GUTFELD: Not good.

TIMPF: It's too disgusting for the air.

GUTFELD: It is --

TIMPF: And now, I'm busy with my healthy marriage and my wonderful budding career and I'm staying out of trouble. So, I really worry for these kids, because when you're idle and you don't have a purpose, that's when you start just chasing the dopamine hits wherever you can get them.

GUTFELD: Exactly. You know, what's his name?

MCDONNELL: Justin Bieber.

TIMPF: Jesse Watters.

GUTFELD: Thank you. Joe Francis did a DVD called "Kat Gone Wild" in the early 2000s, I believe. Boy, that was it worth even trying to chase in my brain. Jimmy, I'm losing my brain. I know what's going on. OK. The scary thing is, is that now you're delayed, so when you're in your 30s, you're going to have less experience than people in their 20s.

FAILLA: Yes, that's a good point. People in it, first of all, to the to the extent that people get this, people in our 20s don't do anything like the amount of Xbox they play. My neighbor only found out there was a lockdown two days ago, he had no idea. He's just been jamming away playing Siege or that Grand Theft Auto, whatever he does.

MCDONNELL: You can get paid to do that too though. So, they want to get paid to do that.

FAILLA: Well, that's the whole thing. It's gotten so prevalent. They have a, scientists have a word for people who do nothing. It's called congressman. but they don't, they don't do anything. And basically, this works for the agenda in Washington because they're trying to usher in an era of codependency.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes.

FAILLA: And if you can't provide for yourself, you hit 30, and you sign up for every one of these stimulus.

GUTFELD: Yes, universal health, universal base income will be an easy sell. Emily, I am though concerned, I feel bad for people who get a late start. Because a lot of times you get a late start, you never start. You can quote, you can quote me on that.

COMPAGNO: It's a really good slogan. I mean, opposite of like, the ugly duckling thing, I just, I feel first of all terrified for my future. Because when these guys all grow up, what are they going to do? And you're right, I feel like to everyone's point that that, you know, picture everyone playing Fortnight right now being like, this is work, and everyone doing a TikTok dance like this is totally work. That they emphatically believe what they are doing is of value and necessary and it's their currency, right? Their social currency is what they think is like societal currency, it will actually make them --

MCDONNELL: Clout.

COMPAGNO: There you go. Exactly. But little do they know.

GUTFELD: Little do they know, there's an idea for a Fox Nation show. We only give just a tiny bit of information, but it's still a 30 minute program, 29 minutes of silence, which you have to get to the middle of the show. And there's just one piece of information. Anyway.

COMPAGNO: What do you think?

GUTFELD: I don't know. They want to bring down the hammer on your racist English grammar.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Welcome back. Whatever you say think or write, it's racist if you're white. Towson University held a virtual talk earlier this month called the anti-racist pedagogy symposium, alternative title suggestion: hard pounding. They argued that proper English grammar is racist and perpetuates whiteness. In other words, the things that unite us, divide us.

One speaker claimed that by enforcing standards that marginalizes black language, going so far as to equate the written word with violence saying, "Anti-blackness that is used to diminish black language of black students in classrooms is not separate from the rampant and deliberate anti-black racism and violence inflicted upon black people in society." So, now all words are as racist as the N-word, apparently.

Another speaker said, "The repeated references to correct grammar and standard language reinforced master narratives of English only is white." Of course, they said this using correct grammar, racist. Meanwhile, a federal judge in the Bronx or Borough of New York City, Emily has thrown out the case of a known drug gang member involved in a shooting because the grand jury wasn't diverse enough. This is nuts. So, what does that mean for other cases in which the juries could be seen as not diverse in retrospect?

Are we going to apply new standards to past cases? This could open quite a Pandora's box, or is it a can of worms? Either way, if you lie down with the dogs, you're going to wake up with fleas, or in my case, some very odd looking puppies. Jimmy, woke-ism is so racist, because now you are -- it's dictating the fact that grammar and logical thinking are not something non- whites are capable of.

FAILLA: Yes, no, it's it. It's so infuriating to me. Because the reason the education system isn't working for students of color is because we're infantilizing them. This is the soft bigotry of low expectations.

GUTFELD: Did you coin that?

FAILLA: I know right, I just made it up on the way over here. Something about the powder I found in this blazer has my brain really alert tonight? I don't know what it is. But speaking of trial, so I got to keep this quick. No, it's, it's so stupid, and you realize how we're failing again, we're failing people in life by infantilizing and pandering to them. The average school kid in high school in New York City writes with the grammar of a Chick-Fil-A cow backwards case, no C. and I say that as a community college graduate, you know, and I was like, skipping intro to Xbox when I was in college. So, I'm not saying I'm the sharp guy. But what we're doing to them is so infantilizing, and it's hurting them, and this is where the left is awful.

GUTFELD: And it's, and they also, Emily, it doesn't just hurt them in school, it hurt, like if a judge tosses a gun crime, and that guy is on the street, he's going to shoot somebody else in his neighborhood, and it's likely going to be a non-white person.

COMPAGNO: That's exactly right, especially, statistically.

GUTFELD: Thank you.

COMPAGNO: And if I can reference that case for a second.

GUTFELD: Yes.

COMPAGNO: So, first of all, everyone can breathe easily because a different grand jury indicted him and that went before a different judge, so all as well. But to your point, that this guy had a rap sheet, it goes back to the 90s. It includes attempted murder, assault, burglary, weapons, drugs and the like, but what he'll probably do is get sentenced to 10 years prison for this one, which was just holding ammunition as a felon.

GUTFELD: Wow.

COMPAGNO: Like that's how the criminal justice system is operating right now. To your point is that that these policies are so compassionate. They're just infantilizing these guys, and then ultimately, it's cruel to the rest of us and our taxpayer dollar wallet.

GUTFELD: Way to bring it back to the finances, Emily. You know, Kasie, it's so hard because -- isn't it just easier to make a list of things that aren't racist?

MCDONNELL: I would think so. Yes, I mean, it's, it's definitely you know, it is hard and you have to be understanding of everything. You have to be listening and learning. And I think that's what so many people have been doing this last year. But to your point with the grand jury, I mean, where does it end? What is the end are just going to keep doing it, keep doing it, and keep doing it? I mean, that's --

GUTFELD Yes, that's what I worry about.

MCDONNELL: Yes.

GUTFELD: That's what I worry about. You don't have any answers, Emily.

MCDONNELL: She does, she telepathically told me.

GUTFELD: She has no answers. Kat, what are your thoughts?

TIMPF: I was reading this like, oh, you know, it's racist to ask students to show their work in math. So, instead, they can do a cartoon or a TikTok video. Just so actively harmful because math can suck. But there's things involving numbers and objectivity that you're going to need to do in the real world. Like my landlord wants the rent check, I can't put a cartoon in the envelope.

GUTFELD: Yes, that matters.

FAILLA: And you're going to need math because the only job you'll have after this is an Only Fans account. You're going to need to count the money, all I'm saying.

TIMPF: Yes, taxes, right? Like OK, I'll do my taxes. Oh, here's my TikTok video about my fiscal year. They don't accept that. You're going to jail.

GUTFELD: Up next, should you be considered a felon for making pizza out of melon?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: It's the segment that has people asking, why do you do this segment?

ANNOUNCER: "TWO STUPID STORIES."

GUTFELD: A group of scientists in New Zealand, there's the story. Scientists in New Zealand. Anyway, they claim to have devised a new way to fight obesity, magnetic implants that prevent your teeth from opening. Yes, that's their new breakthrough: wiring your jaw shut. It beats their other invention chopping your head off. They saw the jaw locking device, and they believe the jaw blocking device allows wearers to open their mouth just 1/16 of an inch, so you can eat solid foods. Meanwhile, his chef has gone viral for constructing a pizza made out of watermelon and barbecue sauce.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So everyone's arguing right now about whether watermelon belongs on pizza but I wanted to flip the question on his head and ask does pizza belong on watermelon? Oh, I'm going to barbecue bass to power the watermelon and added mozzarella cheese, and it turned out pretty tasty in the end to be honest, but would you try it?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: That pizza was widely panned. I still got it. But it has millions of views on TikTok a place for people to get attention for being stupid, which is why it's popular with teens and Democrats. But look, if that's what you like to eat, who am I to stop you, right? It's like what Benjamin Franklin used to say. Eat to Live. Don't live to eat. Now take off your pants. I'm the guy who discovered electricity. He said that, he said that? He did say that. Jimmy, ah, what do you make of the mouth device?

FAILLA: Uh, first of all, I really don't get mad at anything that tries to control obesity because it is the biggest killer in our society. When you look back at the COVID case, and 77 percent of the people who died from it were what? They were obese. And we've champion this body positive world which makes you feel good inside, you know, emotionally, but it's harming your body, and it's bad. Like all of these kinder, gentler initiatives are harming society. There's a study out there that says 40 percent of elementary school kids are obese and they're not doing anything about it because they don't know they're obese. That's because we eliminated bullying, you know. Back in the day, back in the day --

GUTFELD: That's the solution.

FAILLA: -- every fat kid would have known they were fat, now we don't know if fat kids don't know they were fat. We got to bring back bullies so they tell you what's wrong with you and let your mouth open up and you'll choose --

GUTFELD: A lot of bullies are fat too, though.

FAILLA: But they're adorable.

GUTFELD: A chubby bully is just adorable, you just want to pinch their cheeks, and point them at the direction of their next victim. You Kat, let's be honest, this mouth device suddenly becomes really, really kind of titillating if someone else controls it, right?

TIMPF: Yes.

FAILLA: From the makers of a hard pounding.

TIMPF: Because it said you can open your mouth like enough to talk but really like you just talk like this? How do you smile this? And what if someone, you know, what if you're just you know getting killed by a murder or how do you scream? Very dangerous. GUTFELD: That is true. That is true. Is this actually nutritionally helpful for anybody? You think you can do it forever?

MCDONNELL: I got a wedding in December and I read that on average you can lose 14 in two weeks so.

GUTFELD: Weddings are the best weight loss tool, right Emily? Because that's when everybody decides they're going to lose weight so they can fit into their, you know, their assless chaps. Most of the weddings, I go to.

COMPAGNO: The standard attire for wedding day. I don't see what the big deal is about this thing. It's just like a chastity belt for your mouth. And also, it's just like what a stomach staple does, which is physically restraining you because you can't mentally restrain yourself. But look I'm not judging, I can't tell myself with eating either, but I feel like if someone wants to wire themselves that go for it.

GUTFELD: I have an idea. I have an idea for it's called the GutTube never talked about this with you guys. We know you have a side tube installed so it's like a freeway off ramp for your food to eat. It comes down but instead of going to the stomach I kept with no one thought of this. Yes, it goes out right into like a trash can. Show like you can enjoy and then it goes out into the trash can.

MCDONNELL: Yes.

GUTFELD: What, thank you.

MCDONNELL: The taste without the --

GUTFELD: Yes, you get the taste.

MCDONNELL: Someone told me that because choose Sneakers Barn spit it out.

GUTFELD: T.V. folks. T.V.

MCDONNELL: I didn't mean this. I'm like your mom. I'm the worst.

GUTFELD: Stickers, spit it out. All right, don't go anywhere be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD:: We have time for one more thought, Kasie.

MCNDONELLL: Thank you so much.

GUTFELD: Welcome.

MCDONNELL: I have to show sponsors across America coming out on Fox nation first part of the series, first of the season that is coming out in August. Yes. And we're currently Mansions Global.

GUTFELD3: Mansions Global.

MCDONNELL: Ooh mansions global, yes. You should combine them both monsters in mansion monsters in mansions? Wow. They might ruin things, so we need a lot of assurance.

GUTFELD: All right. Set your DVRs every night so you never miss an episode. Thanks to Emily Compagno, Jimmy Failla, Kacie McDonnell, Kat, our studio audience. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with Shannon Bream is next, she's evil. I'm Greg Gutfeld and I love you America.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.