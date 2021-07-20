'Gutfeld!' on CNN, Olympic Games

This is a rush transcript from "Gutfeld!," July 19, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI, MSNBC HOST: It's not good enough anymore. I want to protect free speech. No, we want people to be protected from disinformation, to be protected from dying in this country, to be protected from people like Donald Trump who spread this information for -- who love to make sure that the division and the death continues.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: I wonder if it's hard work being that stupid.



That was a rough weekend, and not just for Kat.



GUTFELD: I give her points for not giving up. But at least she kept her clothes on unlike our other guests, Jimmy Failla.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: On the other side we have (INAUDIBLE)



GUTFELD: Good luck at the urologist, Jimmy. I'm not kidding. But it was a far worse weekend for CNN. First let's go to our roly-poly guacamole gossip goalie. See how bad it got unreliable fart noises. Here's Michael -- stupidest thing ever. Here's Michael Wolff delivering that smack to the hack.



MICHAEL WOLFF, USA TODAY CONTRIBUTOR: I think you yourself, you know, well, you're a nice guy, you know, you're full of sanctimony. You know, you become part of -- one of the parts of the problem of the media. You know, you come on here and you -- and you have a, you know, a monopoly on truth. You know, you know exactly how things are supposed to be done. You know, you are why one of the reasons people can't stand the media. Sorry.



BRIAN STELTER, CNN ANCHOR: You're cracking me up.



GUTFELD: You're cracking up? You should see the rest of the world, buddy. We're dying over here. I was glorious. Can I hear that chuckle again?



GUTFELD: He chuckled like his wife just came back from the ladies room at a restaurant and noticed half of her Beef Wellington had been eaten. But if that was a heavyweight fight, and it is because, you know, Stelter, it would have been stopped in the first 25 seconds. It got worse, meaning better, lots better.



WOLFF: It's your fault.



STELTER: It's -- how -- so what should I do differently, Michael?



WOLFF: You know, don't talk so much. Listen more, you know, people have genuine problems with the media. The media doesn't get the story right. The media exists in its own bubble.



STELTER: That's true. I agree. Yes, yes.



WOLFF: You know, you got to stop me that last segment that I just had to listen to, of all people saying the same old stuff. Also, you're incredibly repetitive, it's week after week. I mean, you're the flip side of Donald Trump. You know, fake news. And you say virtuous news. You know, they're --



STELTER: No. We just figure out what is real. Yes.



WOLFF: Well, figuring out -- yes, figuring out what is real is not so -- it's not so -- it's not so easy. And, you know, most people don't want to talk -- turn to Brian Stelter to tell us what's real. I'm sorry.



GUTFELD: Is that laugh again? It's worse than yours, Kat. He giggled like a guy accidentally walked in on him in the changing room at Old Navy. I've been there. Sorry. New people. Now I never expected I would ever feel sorry for Brian Stelter. Usually I feel sorry for his belt, or his office chair. Well, why did Wolff bother going on CNN a few times this week anyway?



STELTER: Well then, why'd you bother coming on CNN a few times this week?



WOLFF: You know, I'm a-- I'm a book salesman.



STELTER: Michael, I love talking to you. I'm grateful you came on. And I guess let's do it again in four years. Thanks so much.



WOLFF: See you.



GUTFELD: Even his see you is murderous. Yes. Let's do it again in four years. He thinks he's still going to be around then. Something tells me that's not happening ever again. How embarrassing. Good thing can happen on CNN so no one saw it. But you know Brian is going to replay that segment in his head over and over and over for the next four years with different responses and probably get better ratings.



But that wasn't the only attempted murder that took place over the weekend. There was the Nationals game in D.C. D.C. where the usual pastime is dodging bullets. Yes, buy me some peanuts and cracker jacks. I don't care if there's a hole in my back.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Gunfire sending fans and players scrambling during a game at Nationals Park Stadium in Washington, D.C. A fan one of the three wounded in a shooting near the park Saturday night according to D.C. Metro Police.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: True and actual shootout took place between armed factions right outside the baseball stadium. Even the bottle heads were ducking for cover. It's a big story. But it's a bigger media story because that's the D.C. media's team. They're often shown at the games as season ticket holders or guests of important people. For the press the game isn't just the past time, it's being seen in your awesome seats.



Now obviously, CNN covered this shooting doing live shots outside the centerfield gate. Why is that important? Because it was refreshing to finally see CNN cover a crime story for once. If you watch their network, you were told crime was largely made up hysteria. Just an idea but nothing real like Antifa. One more time please.



CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: Democratic cities are in chaos right now. Is this what you want from Joe Biden and they're going to take your country away and they're taking down the statues and they defund police.



DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: Crime is rising. Oh my gosh, it's so bad and they get defunding police. It's like --



GUTFELD: Oh, that sigh. That clip is a media version of a McDonald's French fry. You find it or a couch cushion? It's never going to get old. And how did they know? There was never really any crime wave to begin with? Well, they did what any journalist did. They went to dinner. One more time.



LEMON: You listen to conservative media, you would think that, you know, entire cities are just, you know, and broad and bites and fires and whatever. We went out had a great dinner in New York City tonight. People actually walked up to us and said thank you for -- I watched you every night. I can't believe they thought they did do a double take and I was actually hanging out and not seeing us on the T.V. screen.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Oh, I hope you had a nice meal and fantasy land, Don. That stories as likely as Chris Cuomo avoiding a mirror. But now a gun battle takes place outside of baseball game. A horrible situation for the players, the fans, everyone. Last week, I said the only way the media was going to cover crime is if it actually ended up at their doorstep. Or if Wolf Blitzer knocked off an armored car again.



Until then they would only see it as something to be mocked. But now it's a story for the press. Because the press was already there at the game. The crime problem they pretend doesn't exist is so bad. It actually found them. It was not just a big deal it was their big deal.



CHRIS CILLIZZA, CNN POLITICS REPORTER: I was at the game with my wife and my two kids. And we were sitting right down the third base line. And middle of the sixth inning.



You he heard five, six, seven loud noises and all of a sudden in left field people just started, like jumping over their seats and trying to get out.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: It sounds legitimately awful for that to happen at a baseball game, right? Now imagine that happening on your street or near your front yard where your kids play because that -- that's what's happening in D.C., in Chicago, New York City and many other cities. It is real and it is terrifying. But it's not a baseball game, so only Fox covers the crime that affects everyone. Michael Wolff is right.



The media lives in a bubble like the ones players blow while waiting on deck. For a brief moment that bubble popped Saturday night at a baseball game where the true reality of our crime epidemic hit home or rather home plate. They got a taste of how the rest of D.C. lives were policies the media supports have turned their neighborhoods into a John Wick movie. So will they learn any lessons from this?



Will they reexamine their news coverage, especially regarding crime and how they drop that ball when it should have been a routine catch? Of course not. They'll forget about it by tonight and say the game was postponed due to climate change.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Period.



GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. He's our favorite (INAUDIBLE) since Frankie Goes to Hollywood. Host of the "NEXT REVOLUTION" Steve Hilton. He's written more scripts than a doctor at a Pill Mill. TV writer and producer Rob Long. He left community college years ago but he still gets his clothes from the theater departments costume closet. Fox News radio host, Jimmy Failla.



And she recently took the plunge. That's what he calls falling into a wishing well after too much white cloth. Fox News Contributor, Kat Timpf. So Steve, great to see you again. Glad you're dressed up as usual. You got that shirt. I guess at a Honolulu gift shop.



STEVE HILTON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Right.



HILTON: I searched it out. I thought I've got to wear something special for this special occasion and you mock it. I can't -- I'm going to just walk out if you insult me like this, Greg. By the way --



GUTFELD: You love T.V. too much.



HILTON: We need to stop right here because you need to cut it out with this Britt stuff. I have something to show you.



GUTFELD: What?



HILTON: What since we last met --



GUTFELD: You're not going to show me your teeth.



HILTON: No, no, no. That's something -- this -- I also got this in the basement of the Hummer (INAUDIBLE) look at that. White American passport. I am a U.S. citizen. No more -- no more Brit jokes.



GUTFELD: You have dual citizenship, right?



HILTON: Exactly.



GUTFELD: That's right.



JIMMY FAILLA, FOX NEWS RADIO HOST: I can't believe you came here legally. That's so old fashion.



HILTON: They let me in. It's unbelievable.



ROB LONG, TV WRITER AND PRODUCER: He's doing jobs Americans won't do. Hearing on this show.



GUTFELD: That was uncalled for.



HILTON: Yes.



GUTFELD: For a guy that's dressing like late period, Bob Crane.



LONG: By the way, those were his good years.



GUTFELD: Those were his --



LONG: Great way to connect with the youth. Really great for your demos.



GUTFELD: A dead pervert.



HILTON: Yes.



GUTFELD: All right. Let's start this all over again. What are you -- what's your favorite part? By the way, I've had developing a crush on Michael Wolff even though I know sure he hates Fox News just as much as he hates CNN.



HILTON: He's just fantastic. That was so great. I played all of that last night on my show. Look, the bit -- the giggle was so fantastic. It was just perfect. It was like he thought, oh, though you're joshing with me, Michael, you know, I -- no. I'm not joshing, you really are a narcissistic virtue signaling hypocrite sanctimonious. That fantastic word. Isn't that what it's all about with them?



GUTFELD: Yes.



HILTON: And they're sanctimonious, exactly, as you say, on the policy issues, and on the gun - and they call it gun violence.



GUTFELD: Right.



HILTON: Because it's the gun that -- they don't think about it as crime. It's the gun -- but -- it's the -- when they control the language, they control the conversation and the debate. And that's why they do it. And that's why he burst their bubble is so helpful that. People can see what's really going on.



GUTFELD: Yes. It's too bad. Nobody watches CNN. You know, Jimmy, I'm trying to figure out what threw up on this jacket.



FAILLA: Listen, I actually walked out of the house thinking this look good. So, wow. I want some sympathy in this case, because I look like --



(CROSSTALK)



FAILLA: Yes.



FAILLA: It looks like we both kill for the same mannequin.



FAILLA: And you throw it all together. I love it. All right. I love it and hate it for two reasons. First of all, yes, Michael Wolff is right. CNN is garbage. More people I think at this point trust the finger sandwiches a Jeffrey Dahmer's house. That's CNN. That's pathetic. But let's also understand the brilliance of the move is, I have a theory he knew that if he lit them up, we were going to pick it up on Fox.



GUTFELD: Yes, probably.



FAILLA: Because he realizes that's where the bigger audience is going to come from. Because the truth is, if you were to break down CNN's audience by demo, what is it? 40 percent are people trapped in airport bars, right? 40 percent are people watching "THE FIVE" or "GUTFELD" laughing in CNN clips. And then there's 20 percent of people that are just in straight up hostage situation, watching it against their will?



So he knew but yes, it's worth acknowledging that they're both kind of in on the same grift. And that Michael Wolff has sold as much Trump sensationalism as anybody.



GUTFELD: That is true.



FAILLA: He's three Trump books. So, you know, he -- these are basically like two rats fighting for the last piece of pizza on the subway is what it is.



GUTFELD: That's a very good point. Very, very good.



LONG: I wouldn't want to be fighting Brian for a piece of pizza.



LONG: I've been staring at this picture. And it's just such -- a really just -- remember the operation game?



GUTFELD: Yes.



FAILLA: Yes.



GUTFELD: He's operation guy.



LONG: He's operation guy.



GUTFELD: Yes. Yes. It's what -- it's because of the eyes.



LONG: Yes.



LONG: Well, it's not just the eyes. But that's very generous for you to say, what I found so basic, it's like, it's not that -- I mean, I don't -- they -- they're -- they were so resistant to saying what everybody knows, which is, you know, yes, we're a little too liberal. And you know what, we get the story wrong because we're too liberal.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LONG: And we're going to adjust that we were wrong about math. We were wrong about the Wuhan lab. We were wrong about some stuff and we're going to -- we're going to -- we're going to try to do better. All that's all I have to say. It's amazing how forgiving people are in this country. If you -- instead they dig in so tightly. It's like you can't believe it's like a delusional thing.



GUTFELD: Right.



LONG: It's like the end of Psycho. The movie when it's just -- Tony Perkins just sitting there saying, I wouldn't hurt a fly, like It's madness. It's a form of neurotic madness, psychotic madness that I think needs to be medicated.



GUTFELD: I think for this -- for the younger audience, you should use the Vince Vaughn version of Psycho. But anyway -- but anyway, you know what, you're right. Because they can't even admit their commentary. They're not - - they'll never admit their liberal if they can't even admit their commentary. We -- I'll tell you right now. We are right of center. That's easy for me to say I'm a commentary ad. I'm not going to lie to you about that.



All of those people that pretend they're true. Screw you, Kat. How you doing?



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: I'm fantastic.



GUTFELD: Great.



TIMPF: Yes. I love how Stelter insisted on the little giggling.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Throughout the entire time as if to try and make it look as -- this was just like a little joke between (INAUDIBLE) and like it's just -- they now -- oh, yeah, he's doing the bit where he calls me out. Like haha, it's so funny. And it was so desperate and it was -- it was clearly so uncomfortable. It's like, you know, the scene in the movie where, you know, they introduced the boyfriend and the grandma says something horrible and everyone laugh, oh that's grandma. And he kept going.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: But Michael Wolff was just not letting you up on that. He's not going to let him get away with that. It was -- it was great because he clearly probably done it and he was like, oh, I handled that well, oh it's great.



TIMPF: No, you didn't.



GUTFELD: Even when Selter said, hey, we'll do it again. He was like, yeah.



TIMPF: see you.



GUTFELD: I'm out. I'm out. I'm out. No, it was -- it was a nice little gift for the Monday show I think to have something that awful to play.



LONG: Yes. Habits of gratitude from you --



GUTFELD: No. Actually am grateful to Brian Stelter for --



GUTFELD: Providing me with material in content and I just, you know, I -- that's why I'm always trying to help him with his, you know, the way that - -



TIMPF: Yes. I watched that on the plane over and over right before I spilled the Bloody Mary on my husband.



GUTFELD: Ah. All right. She mentioned the husband in A block. Everybody drink.



LONG: Take a shot.



GUTFELD: Up next. Should Biden be involved at all in what you post on your wall?



GUTFELD: Is your free speech subsiding under Big Brother Biden? I should have said, Joe. It's getting hard to ignore we're living in 1984. You have it must be frustrating for the administration with big tech only does what you want 99 percent of the time. Many in the Biden administration say social media platforms like Facebook aren't doing enough to address untruths about the pandemic. Here's Surgeon General Dr. Vivec Murphy.



DR. VIVEK MURTHY, SURGEON GENERAL: When we talk to people who believe some of these myths about the COVID-19 vaccine, about COVID itself and ask them where to get that information, many of them point to their social media platforms.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: That was kind of boring. After Stelter but he's not the only one. Minnesota senators slash salad comb enthusiast. Amy Klobuchar, big social media companies should actually be held liable.



SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN): I think we also should look at changing the liability standards when it comes to vaccine misinformation. When we have a public health crisis and people are dying every day, enough is enough.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: To think I wasn't going to vote for her. And Dr. Fauci after realizing all diseases still scare people recently said smallpox and polio would still be around if this kind of vaccine misinformation existed back in the day. I hope he's not in funding labs that research those. Just imagine how fast they spread on a plane full the Texas Democrats. So it seems hyperbole is contagious with the Biden administration.



In this upside down clown world freedom is only for times when everything is perfect. And as they aim to go after your aunt Lisa's Facebook posts, Joe's own administration has been the biggest pushers of B.S. ever.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It's clear that this vaccine, even if approved, will not be widely available for many months yet to come.



I trust vaccines. I trust scientists, but I don't trust Donald Trump. At this moment, the American people can't either.



If the President announce tomorrow we have a vaccine, would you take it? Only if it was completely transparent that other experts in the country could look at it. Only if we knew all of what went into it. Because so far, nothing he's told us has been true.



DANA BASH, CNN CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: Let's just say there's a vaccine that is approved and even distributed before the election. Would you get it?



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Well, I think that's going to be an issue for all of us. I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump.



GUTFELD: Ah, she's adorable. So what does Joe have to say now?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TOM SHILLUE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Look, look, you can't judge what I said before the election. I was in my basement for like a year. Come on, man. And I got nothing against vaccines. I just want them to be transparent. You know, I like transparency. I like things you can see right through. You know, like aviator shades or Kamala's desire to take my job.



GUTFELD: Rob, what do you make of this misinformation?



LONG: Well, first of all, I really love the jazz hands he does.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LONG: That's like, I have missed that the first time. I -- I'm -- I read the newspaper and I try to stay up. I am completely confused. There are Olympic athletes who got the vaccine, who then got COVID and the Democrats got the -- like, what's the big thing the vaccine? I thought it was going to me. We're going to get it and then we're going to get it but you should still get the vaccine. I -- I'm not trying to stay alert at a -- at a -- I have the -- I got the vaccine.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LONG: But now I'm thinking, was that a waste of time? Because all those athletes got the COVID. I am -- well, here's what I don't want to do. I don't want to put a mask on anymore. And I don't want to stay home anymore. I don't do any of that anymore. So that's transparent. I -- that's my transparency. So I kind of feel like if there's confusion, it's not the fault of -- I mean, as you know, I was no fan of President Trump.



GUTFELD: Right.



LONG: But I do know he got the vaccine. He did say he got it.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LONG: And then he said we should get it. You know, he's done -- he's not the -- he's done his part. That confusion seems to be coming from the people who -- in the fancy offices with the fancy suits and the jazz hands.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes, yes. So, clearly, Rob is a murder.



FAILLA: Yes.



GUTFELD: -- so he wants people to die.



TIMPF: Yes.



FAILLA: Of course.



LONG: I actually -- I actually do.



GUTFELD: Finally, in honest right --



GUTFELD: I do want people to die.



LONG: I do. I do.



GUTFELD: We should start doing that whenever when people accuse us of wanting people to die. Like, ah, you got me.



TIMPF: Yes.



HILTON: Do the loft, do this Delta law. I think that will -- that will let you go. But this is the thing, they define misinformation as like anything that that isn't approved by them, that they don't agree with.



GUTFELD: Right.



TIMPF: Yes.



HILTON: So, I mean, we could do the whole killing thing on CNN for months and months last year.



GUTFELD: Yes.



HILTON: They kept putting out misinformation. As we now know about the lockdown, you're going to have a total lockdown. That's the only way to protect people. Turns out now scientists have looked at it, that the mortality rates are higher because of the lockdown, that the lockdown actually killed people in comparison to protecting the vulnerable.



GUTFELD: Yes.



HILTON: Which a lot of us argued for at the time. We're running around saying CNN killed people because we're not bad faith idiots.



GUTFELD: Yes. I know.



HILTON: But it just finds the misinformation.



TIMPF: Right. Because the government has purposely misled people and misrepresented things to mislead people to agree with whatever their view is. And the -- just the times we know about, right? Like the mask stuff or Fauci saying that the threshold for immunity was lower than it really is. Because anything we can handle the reality. The CDC director, you know, completely wildly misrepresenting outdoor transmission.



HILTON: Totally. No one -- basically no one got outdoors.



TIMPF: Right. This --



HILTON: -- Moscow force.



TIMPF: This isn't even a question of mis, you know, banning misinformation. It's banning any information that doesn't fit with a government narrative, which is a hugely --



GUTFELD: The violation of the First Amendment.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: Much like Jimmy Failla's jacket.



FAILLA: Hey.



GUTFELD: You prefer to be misinformed, don't you?



FAILLA: Yes. Listen, I understand Biden censoring people's internet access, because there's no way they let him have any.



GUTFELD: Yes.



FAILLA: Let's get that out of the way. But shame on these people because understand during the election, they characterize this as if Trump and Baron were making this for the school science fair.



GUTFELD: Right.



FAILLA: They made this vaccine sound like they didn't want to do the traditional baking soda volcano. Let's make a vaccine instead, Baron, it'll be great.



GUTFELD: Yes.



FAILLA: (INAUDIBLE) we're making a vaccine and it was absurd. It was absurd. But understand now the reality we're living in is if they are to be believed to be the biggest vote getters in the history of this country, they want you to believe that Facebook memes are more influential than what they said in route to getting as many votes as they did. But thinking the metric here, if you're posting a Facebook meme, that's against the vaccine tonight, you're getting people killed.



GUTFELD: Right.



FAILLA: But if you're letting tens of thousands of people stream across the border untested, you're on the side that's stopping the spread. Get the (BLEEP) out of here.



TIMPF: Yes.



LONG: I got say. It's also like deeply, deeply ungrateful. I mean, Facebook carried water for them after the election.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LONG: I was ahead of Facebook. I'd be saying fine. You know what, you don't like me? That's fine. Guess what? We're going to start letting people talk about Hunter Biden's laptop.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LONG: And we're also going to start talking about that Wuhan lab leak and see how you like it. That's what I would do. If it's all -- if it's -- if we're killing people, let's tell the truth.



GUTFELD: Exactly. Great point. All right. We got to move on. This is my favorite segment coming up. She's conservative, but hardcore. So turning point said no more.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: So, was she's shown the door for being a filthy adult video actress? What's love got to do with it nothing if you're Turning Point USA? Up on Saturday and a news story that I quickly deleted from my search history. Conservative Porn Star Brandi Love was turned away from Turning Points USA student action summit after was discovered she's a big time porn star. Shocking as she's portrayed a school teacher many times, notably in student action volumes two four and 17 I never heard of her so I did my research which took between five and seven minutes.



Sure enough, sure enough, she's got quite the output and a lot of inputs but the right overreact or is there more to this story than meets the thigh? A Turning Point spokesman told us, "Turning Point USA did not block Miss Love from its student event. TPUSA did so in keeping with its standard operating procedures to not involve porn brands influencers or personalities that post and publish sexually explicit and pornographic content at student events.



I have the same policy with a show dirty boy also said she bought her adult VIP ticket and that they didn't invite her, although she was the only one wearing a past that vibrated to in my mind this adult film star might have played it smarter given this was a teen event. I was at Turning Point yesterday cat you were there. You spoke on Saturday, I might here's the way I look at it. Brandi Love would have been, would have been an easy guest on "Red Eye" or even we would have run this show if she was politically astute. But she wouldn't be on "THE FIVE" and she wouldn't be on "FOX AND FRIENDS."



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: I'm also not on the Fox. But I didn't even done any porn.



GUTFELD: No, my, my point is that, like there's nothing wrong with reading the room and she didn't read the room. In fact, I think that she had manipulated this situation for, for, for the sake of attention knowing this would happen.



TIMPF: Look, yes, I was at a Turning Point. I'm not you know, a typical I'm a libertarian not really conservative. And you know, they've always been very good to me. I will say for me personally, I am not socially conservative at all. I am not scandalized at all by anybody doing porn or sex work doesn't affect me doesn't bother me. It's also not unheard of for a brand to not want to associate with something like this. It's not just turning point.



I mean, Teen Mom Farah got kicked off the cast because she was doing cam girl stuff and porn stuff. And that is a show called "Teen Mom". So, like, you know, my personal view is you know, with your small government we should have you know, a big 10 and I again I'm a godless heathen so I'm just not scandal. Easily, but it is it is not an unheard of thing for a brand in general either. Yes, we don't know the whole story either. None of us, probably.



GUTFELD: Create a lot of big, big tent.



TIMPF: You had to go.



GUTFELD: I know. And I don't know why. But here's the thing, so I, I was there and I'm just a personal side, I swore it by Q&A, I said, the S-word I.E -- why do they say S-word? Anyway, and they in the audience gasped, and they laughed, and I realized that they were really young. And the idea of her buying a ticket and going there and thinking that she's going to, like, marry this to porn, like she was on her on our Twitter feed with explicit stuff. And talking about going there. She kind of made this bed, so to speak.



JIMMY FAILLA, COMEDIAN: Definitely. And I think they made it bigger by canceling her though, because it might have just, you know, come and gone the way it did. Yes. Um, it is weird, though, to see conservative chastising the one teacher who showed up to the classroom this year.



She was there. She was there. And I will say this too, because I have a lot of friends who were at Turning Point beyond YouTube. And I am a little surprised, though, that they banned porn. Because if you look at some of the haircuts porn is one of the only options these guys have.



You know I mean? If you just, if you just --



GUTFELD: Where do you come down on this?



STEVE HILTON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: I don't believe you.



ROB LONG, WRITER: Yes. Well, unfortunately, there's a big end to it.



HILTON: I don't know. I mean, look, why can't you go to a cover? Why can't porn stars have political views and go to conference?



GUTFELD: No, because it's -- it was for teens. And she's like, she's a -- she's an, that's when



TIMPF: I'd invite her to my conference.



HILTON: It wasn't just teens, you had -- I mean, you were there.



GUTFELD: No, it was -- I was a speaker there.



HILTON: If she wasn't --



GUTFELD: You will be surprised how young the group is there. I was younger than I expected when I got there. And I mean, super young.



HILTON: But she wasn't like doing what she was --



TIMPF: There was no shoot.



HILTON: Of any kind.



LONG: Coming to your DVD warehouse, Turning Point 2.



GUTFELD: Barely turning -- yes, but barely in front of it. I am. Yes. I mean, I, I'm a little suspicious of her motives that she kind of knew that she was utilizing it. But, but I don't know. But that's your opinion. And you know, I don't respect it.



HILTON: What about so I kept thinking in this story thing about Stormy Daniels? I mean, did they make a mare of Hollywood or something? You know, there's nothing wrong with porn stars getting involved.



FAILLA: Of course. But I guess, I guess what he's saying is to that point, because I'm with you there. OK. But Stormy wasn't embraced by this organization. It's not like a double standard. It's interesting, because they do embrace Trump who, yes, got a little bit of a history with Stormy Daniels.



GUTFELD: Right.



FAILLA: And I do want to make our party look a little more inclusive.



GUTFELD: Yes.



FAILLA: But they're in a top spot.



HILTON: I didn't want to tend to be that big.



FAILLA: You, hey, not for longer than three hours. Right?



HILTON: Call your doctor.



LONG: I would just say that. The whole business model of her business is that it's not accepted. The minute it's accepted, she's in big trouble. That's like, the whole point is like, you got to keep it quiet. But there's you know that at some point, some dad was there. And he just said, hey, isn't that.



GUTFELD: OK, so that -- what am I? What am I -- that happened on one of my book tours? Guy was waiting in line, and I go, I know that I know that face. Anyway, coming up COVID beats the world's best athletes.



GUTFELD: Are the Olympic Games going down in flames? Olympic athletes with COVID are dropping like Kat on a treadmill.



One more -- that's Kat for one more time. Most recently, fully vaccinated American gymnast alternate, Cara Eaker, and 17-year-old tennis star, Coco Goff, had been sidelined by positive tests. Meanwhile, Toyota has withdrawn its Olympic advertising campaign in Japan.



The games are controversial in the host nation thanks to another COVID spike. And that's putting sponsorship deals in doubt until people are excited. Not because Japan passed an election integrity law, I don't know what that means. The games have faced so many problems. Many are wondering of athletes would be better off staying home and smoking a ton of delicious banned marijuana. For more, let's go live to Japan.



DAVID ROOKS, CHESS NEWS NETWORK: Thanks, Grant. We are live with the chest news network at the Tokyo Olympics. And we're going to interview disgraced gymnast, Joe Kilmeade. You trained hard, what happened?



JOE MACHI, COMEDIAN: It was a COVID test.



ROOKS: COVID test and according to our reports, you also tested positive for cannabis and nyquil.



MACHI: If you believe the police report.



ROOKS: If you believe the police report. Joe what event were you hoping to bring home the gold in?



MACHI: The pummel house.



ROOKS: The pummel house. You heard it here first with the Chest News Network. Back to you, Craig.



GUTFELD: That looks a lot like the front of our building. I'm not so sure that was actually Japan. Jimmy, are you -- how do you feel about all of the Olympics? Is it just -- should we just end it?



FAILLA: Yes. We're all completely indifferent now. Because the Olympics used to be about was competing in a sport on behalf of a nation that you were proud to represent. Now, the sports and the pride are no longer the focus. We've got athletes complaining on the podium about their nation which alienates a lot of people.



You don't see the same household triumph out of Olympic athletes in this day and age, because it's not what the games are known for. I mean, when you think back to icons, OK. I mean, obviously Bruce Jenner or Caitlyn Jenner comes to mind. But if you think of like Mary Lou Retton, if you think of guys like Carl Lewis, who had big Michael Johnson, iconic performances. We don't take that away from the Olympics now, we think about what we're mad at.



And that's why I think Toyota was smart to pull out because no one's going to watch because here's the thing, obviously in Tokyo it's very unpopular because of the COVID. But then there's the reality that if you're watching at home, there's no fans, which is very jarring unless you're a Mets fan, that's really weird to look at. You want to see bodies, so I'm done with them.



GUTFELD: Steve, do you care?



HILTON: I don't care at all. I feel sorry for Tokyo. I love Tokyo. It's a cool city.



GUTFELD: It's a great city.



HILTON: I feel sad, they're going to have this reputation for chaos and incompetence, and whatever. So, I feel sad for that. I don't care about the Olympics. I mean, who cares, really? I don't care who competes, who doesn't compete.



TIMPF: I live for the Olympics.



GUTFELD: Why is that? I had no idea it was in a few days until we did this segment.



GUTFELD: Funny. I feel like we've been talking about that coming Olympics for like, two years.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: And, and it's like, I thought that it already happened.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: Like that with all sports, I'm lost. I've lost complete traction with what season we're in. Like, I didn't realize there was even baseball going on.



TIMPF: Yes, I will not be watching, but it does make me sad. Just this whole attitude of because there's a COVID has happening that we got to just stop. I mean, being alive in a society, you assume a certain level of risk, just being alive. I mean, there'd be a lot more people who are alive, if we didn't drive cars around anymore. But we don't ever suggest not driving cars around --



HILTON: That's coming.



TIMPF: Being alive in a society, you assume a level of risk. And humans are not meant -- I don't even like going out that much. But all humans need some social interaction. It can have not just mental health impacts, but physical health impact if you're being isolated. So, just one does not follow the other.



GUTFELD: Interesting fact. Smattering, smattering of applause.



LONG: Smattering of weak applause. I don't know you guys are talking about. The Olympics are fantastic. World Class athletes competing a gym gymnast --



GUTFELD: This year is skateboarding?



HILTON: Yes, every action, every time, there's always one weird sport, that you kind of weirdly get into like, what do they do?



FAILLA: Gwen Barry, the one who protested, is competing in the hammer throw.



GUTFELD: Right?



FAILLA: That sounds like something you do at an Antifa rally. It doesn't sound like a sport?



GUTFELD: The 200-meter hammer throw.



LONG: It sounds like a bunch of guys -- ice dancing. Oh, yes, we'll put that in there.



GUTFELD: Yes, what's the young kids into? Well, I see those kids on them, on them skateboards, on the skateboard.



LONG: Next, it'll just be Call of Duty.



GUTFELD: Yes. Well, you know what, there should be Olympics for that, right? Why not? I don't know. Who am I talking to right now? All right, up next, a robot that was lacking, so they sent it packing.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: The robot hired hand kept getting canned, powered by a microchip but handed a pink slip. Japanese tech firms SoftBank group has announced that it is temporarily discontinuing Pepper, a robot that was supposed to be able to read emotions after kept getting fired from jobs.



For example, a funeral business tried to use the robot to chant scripture during the ceremonies, but had to get rid of it after it kept breaking down. A nursing home bought three of them but had to can the machine because it kept taking unplanned breaks, and a Scottish grocery chain and gave it the boot after it kept telling customers looking for various items to check the alcohol section. That's the same reason Kat got fired from Walmart.



By the way, it's Scotland, of course, you go to the damn liquor section, it's Scotland. But just like Alexander Hamilton used to say, never send a boy to do a man's job or a woman because they belong in the kitchen. You didn't realize how sexist Thomas Jefferson was. I think we have an interview with the unemployed Android.



ROOKS: Thanks, Graham. We're here outside the Walmart in downtown Tokyo where robots are getting laid off left and right. You're a robot, you train hard, what happened?



MACHI: I lack people skills.



ROOKS: Back to you, Gary.



GUTFELD: So, Rob, do you think sitcoms will one day be written by robots? Or are they already?



LONG: Well, they're, they're written by robotic people. Yes. No, but I seems kind of like great that the robots are so lifelike, they, they break down, they're unreliable. They take unexpected breaks, and they're not good at their job. It's like they can now officially replace people.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's true. Explained half -- he just described half my staff. I'm trashing my staff on T.V. I'm a really good person. Steve, I have a theory about the robots. They're faking in competence. Because then they're going to take over, they're going to rise up.



HILTON: They're going to take over and now I don't think there's faking. Look, exactly, in Scotland, that is the right advice.



GUTFELD: Yes.



HILTON: Go to the alcohol section. And by the way, that's pretty much the right advice generally. I think we had roses -- you know, it says it's Intelligent Systems, I think that's sensible. I think the robot should be promoted.



GUTFELD: Think about how, how brilliant that robot was.



TIMPF: I agree.



GUTFELD: Right to say -- just go to the alcohol section.



TIMPF: The funeral thing too, you -- I'm sorry, you should not have a robot. If that happened at my funeral, I will crawl out of the casket, punch whoever is responsible right before -- and I'll go back to being dead after, but I'll have to hit them first. This robot knows -- maybe this robot knows that it's wildly inappropriate.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's true. You can't be having me here.



TIMPF: You can't be having me speak in a funeral.



LONG: Greg, we have to change our plans for Kat's funeral? Write that down.



TIMPF: I might die in, die in surgery --



GUTFELD: That is so funny. She's getting surgery tomorrow.



TIMPF: I am. Could die. Probably not. Maybe



FAILLA: That's really funny.



HILTON: They have robots for that.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's true. Actually, they're really good. Those robot surgery robots, they call them that. Just crazy. Yes. Anyway, I'm staring at you assuming you're going to say.



FAILLA: No, I was. I am excited about it too. No, I'm with you on the whole funeral thing, that's psychotic. One shows up for A reading from the book of Microsoft. But in terms of sending it into a nursing home, terrible, but still better than what Andrew Cuomo sent into nursing.



TIMPF: Red meat.



GUTFELD: Making this segment politically relevant since 2013. But no one here has brought up the would anybody care about the robot self-esteem that you're putting in situations that he can't compete and therefore he's like getting fired?



HILTON: The robots are the victim. The robot is a victim.



GUTFELD: The robot is a victim. By the way robot rights, once we get A.I. an, an, an algorithm we are going to have robot rights and that's going to be really interesting because you know, what are you going to do with the sex bots, right?



FAILLA: Oh, and they are already like, way beyond like -- the sex bots have gotten so realistic.



GUTFELD: I bet you know.



FAILLA: Well, yes, the only way to stop them from having sex is to marry them.



HILTON: Are they going to add intersectionality. You're going to, going to have LGBTQ robots and they're going to have robot racism.



GUTFELD: Robot racism that, that's a movie. Anyway, all right. Don't you dare go away, we'll be right back.



GUTFELD: We are out of time. Set your DVRs every night, so you never miss an episode. Thanks to Steve Hilton, Rob Long, Jimmy Failla, Kat Timpf, our studio audience. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with evil Shannon Bream is next. I'm Greg Gutfeld. I love you, America.

