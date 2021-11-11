'Gutfeld!' on Brian Williams, Kyle Rittenhouse trial

This is a rush transcript of "Gutfeld" on November 10, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: What a show. Happy Wednesday. Good to see Michael Loftus is back. There he is getting food from the same place he gets his clothes.



GUTFELD: Yes. The only thing worse than Loftus' clothes is when he's not wearing any. And I know. And the judge has joined us. Judge Jeanine. Just made it here in time. Here is she -- is she arriving at the studio.



GUTFELD: When we say here comes the judge. It's a warning. But sadly we have some breaking news. Our 11:00 p.m. competition over it and MSNBC is quitting. Oh, no, no. Oh, stop it. That sad time, judge.



JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Oh.



GUTFELD: Yes. After being regularly selected by this little juggernaut of a show, Brian Williams announced he got tired of lying -- I mean losing and announced he's leaving the network. Shocking. Don't stop it. The more you clap, the less I talk. But who knew he was still employed? But let's be honest, he's not leaving without racking up some key achievements. Sure. He was known to fabricate stuff, but in the writing world, it's known as poetic license.



In the news world it's known as being a dishonest sack of (BLEEP) but he's still -- he's still like quite the resume, especially when you hear it from him.



GUTFELD: So, as you know, there's a trial going on for Kyle Rittenhouse. But it seems to be collapsing like Brian Stelter after doing two jumping jacks. A quick recap it began with the police shooting of a violent knife wielding felon in Kenosha, Wisconsin back in August 2020. Following three days of riots and property destruction, or what CNN would call peaceful protests. Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha armed with the rifle publicly stating his mission was to protect businesses and victims.



In the ensuing melee, he shot and killed two people and wounded a third. The State of Wisconsin alleges he's a murderer, his defenders and anybody with an I.Q. over 15 describe it as self defense. And if you listen to the clueless prosecution, they're pretty much proving it was self defense too. I haven't seen someone this inept in court since Michael Avenatti. As legal -- as legal expert James Gagliano in the New York Post points out with video footage from the scene and witness accounts murder remains an impossible charge to prove.



Now I've not watched much of the actual trial. I don't have time whill with having to hit shows and my night job as a bouncer at Joe Joe's leather and latex tea house. Where I met the judge. So let's -- but let's see how the media portrays Rittenhouse.



GUTFELD: It's amazing how they could sound exactly the same but uniquely stupid in their own way. Especially that last guy, there's something wrong with him. But, you know, if I didn't know any better I think they were all actors working from the same script . When were they started with the ending then changed every other word to racist. They're more predictable than a Three's Company marathon. But here's something from my favorite CNN legal analyst.



GUTFELD: That's a kick. Toobin said you have to be more responsible before you whip something out. But he should know if you point something at people there's a chance it'll go off. What a dip. Anyway. Meanwhile, an ABC news summary focused on the lone survivor of Rittenhouse's actions, like he was some Navy SEAL hunted by the Taliban rather than pursuing Rittenhouse. It was a great narrative until you get to the last few graphs of ABC coverage and you find this.



GUTFELD: Whoops. So the guy wounded by Rittenhouse admits he was pointing his gun at Rittenhouse when he was shot. That's no tiny detail. If someone walks towards me with a gun drawn, it's either a threat or I've wandered into Dana Perino's yard. Look at the prosecutors when the story didn't go as planned. It's the same reaction my doctor has when I removed my pants. This trial blew up in their faces like an Antifa-made pipe bomb.



Maybe they should have worn masks. But forget the laughable prosecution. What's concerning is how the media portrays the actual facts. The witness Gage Groskreutz lied about having a gun that admits he pointed a loaded gun in Rittenhouse. Gage which is a bad name to have in a firearms case. It's like being named Glock or Caliber or Alec Baldwin. He turned out to be a terrible witness for the prosecution. But that's on how the media is covering it.



To them, it's not self defense at all. It's got to be murder open and shut because as usual, they're as crooked as an Auntie Anne's pretzel with scoliosis. So if Rittenhouse is found not guilty, how will the activist class react who were spoon fed the false media narrative? Let's put it this way. Home Depot is going to have a run on plywood from small business owners. It's almost as if the media wants to prime the rioters to think Rittenhouse got away with murder, and why?



Well it keeps them from ever admitting they're wrong. They run from facts like Hunter Biden runs from a baby mama. But it guarantees more violence which they see as restorative justice and ratings too. Brian Williams pick the wrong time to retire. Fact is it was the media's embrace of the riots while condemning the police that led to more unbridled violence. And when there's no law enforcement who fills that gap? I'll give you a hint.



It's not social workers or mental health experts. It's people like Kyle Rittenhouse. It was the media's emboldening of criminality they deemed necessary to punish our evil racist society and cowardly politicians responded with policies that sponsored this unsafe world. So why wouldn't some citizens step up to protect others? Who else if not you? Rittenhouse and others like him that too, when you leave people with no options this is what you're going to get.



So maybe Rittenhouse acted in self defense but how did the media act? Well they're not on trial but if they were it would take a jury five minutes to bring in a verdict of guilty.



GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. She bought an encyclopedia just to throw at people. All right. Host of Judge Jeanine, Judge Jeanine Pirro. Well, I'm (INAUDIBLE) She's more bubbly than a bottle of champagne shaken in a paint mixer. Fox Business Correspondent Susan Li. He's got something to say and it's probably I didn't bathe today. The LoftusParty.com founder, Michael Loftus. And her cats is tired of cleaning her litter box. Fox News Contributor Kat Timpf.



I meant to say you brought an encyclopedia because he like thrown the book at people but it came out of my mouth garbled much like the prosecutor. What did you make of the prosecutor today, Judge? Insane.



PIRRO: Well, you know, the prosecutor was so damaged by Rittenhouse taking the stand and the prosecutor in fact was damaged before Rittenhouse even took the stand because the main prosecution witness understand two people are dead. One person was shot at and injured by Rittenhouse, who said, yes, I had a loaded gun and I was actually going toward Kyle which is a classic scenario where you actually say, I'm entitled to use deadly physical force when deadly physical force is confronting me.



So here you've got a case where the DEA indicted this kid, 24 -- 48 hours after the crime, that means they did no investigation. This is in the aftermath of George Floyd. It's in the aftermath of Jacob Blake shooting. It's in the middle of a riot. When the police are basically standing down and you have this kid who's a -- who's a police explorer, he's a fire cadet. He's a certified CPR kid. Amazing kid who's trying to, you know, go in and do some good things. And --



GUTFELD: I tell people I'm a CPR instructor. But I've never really taken the course.



PIRRO: Have you practiced it on them?



GUTFELD: I'll do what I can, Judge. What I can. I'm not picky.



PIRRO: Yes.



GUTFELD: Susan, good to see you. How are you doing?



SUSAN LI, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: I'm good. How are you?



GUTFELD: Good. How's --



LI: You've never practice CPR on me. Thank God.



GUTFELD: Yes. Well, not that you're aware of. I don't even know what that means.



GUTFELD: Let's not pursue that, shall we? A sexist would say something like, Susan, have you been watching this? I mean, what I find interesting is the prosecution is trying to say he had no right to self defense. Even though he was beaten with a skateboard. He had a gun pointed at him. And the prosecutor actually said, well, they never shot you. You have to be shot in order to fight back.



LI: Right. All true.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LI: But I don't want to make him a hero because he's not, right? You shouldn't be transporting firearms across state lines. You shouldn't have been there in the first place. I think you're right. I mean, all this lawlessness and this chaos and motivates these vigilantes like Kyle Rittenhouse. So what was he supposed to do? Right?



GUTFELD: I don't know. See, I was thinking about this. I was thinking about OK -- if I -- so, going across state lines sounds like he you know, took Amtrak but it's like where -- it's where he works is where his dad lives.



LI: Yes.



GUTFELD: So it's close.



PIRRO: Oh, scene minutes. He went there every day. That's where he work.



GUTFELD: Yes. And so I'm thinking OK, if I were 17, and I realized that my city was going to hell, and I was a young kid who was trying to do good things.



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: No, you would not.



GUTFELD: Oh, really?



TIMPF: You absolutely not.



GUTFELD: What would I do?



TIMPF: You don't like going out in public. You're not gonna go as a child and get an A.R.-15.



GUTFELD: But that, you know, I don't know. I mean --



TIMPF: And that's good. That's good. I mean, I agree -- look, I obviously this was self defense. It's ridiculous to say it's anything but self defense. You can also say that being a 17-year-old kid, that's like, all right, school's out. I know what I'm doing on Tuesday. I'm going to go get an A.R.-15 like (BLEEP) weird, right? Like, I'm not a mom, but I would not want my kids playing with that kit.



GUTFELD: No, fair enough. I would say like if -- I don't want -- my kid, Little Billy Gutfeld was grabbing A.R.-15 and had no -- Billy, no, no, no, no, no, let me look -- we'll buy some Chick-fil-A and we'll watch -- we'll watch Baywatch.



TIMPF: Doesn't mean he's a murderer.



GUTFELD: But if if he was truly earnest and believed that he was trying to help people, right? I mean --



TIMPF: I don't think he has to be a hero in order for it to be self defense. I think that's a very important point to make.



GUTFELD: That's a good point.



TIMPF: Now he just -- thank you, I've got so many of them. Stressful.



GUTFELD: You have so many voices in your head telling you the --



TIMPF: Oh, that is true too. But again, self defense you don't have this way, the constitution is there for a reason. You don't have to be this upstanding person in order to be able to defend yourself against somebody that is literally in the act of trying to shoot you.



TIMPF: That's a -- that's a good point. OK, Loftus. Good to see you stopped by Goodwill on the way over here.



PIRRO: Oh, you're so mean to him.



MICHAEL LOFTUS, THE LOFTUSPARTY.COM FOUNDER: I'm getting the deals. I'm getting the deals. I'm like a seals in a dumpster up in this bitch.



GUTFELD: You need to make a decent living and you're taking clothes. That would be, you know, a transient could have worn.



LOFTUS: Maybe did.



TIMPF: You wear them after the kids are done with them.



GUTFELD: Yes, it's true. Like yes, all the clothes that you wear belong to people who are no longer living.



LOFTUS: And it throws the search dogs off. Everybody wins.



GUTFELD: What's your take on it?



LOFTUS: I love this kid.



GUTFELD: OK.



LOFTUS: And it's exactly it goes back to what you were saying. This is what happens when there's lawlessness.



GUTFELD: Well, she said that.



LI: I said that. Give me credit.



LOFTUS: But when you don't have the police stepping up and everybody's just watching things burn, what? Citizens aren't going to step forward until I do --



GUTFELD: It's the last refuge.



LOFTUS: Absolutely.



GUTFELD: You know.



LOFTUS: And shame on the FBI. They had footage that like exonerated this kid that they just mysteriously found, right? When the --



PIRRO: And that is the point of what they're doing when you politicize the criminal justice system, when you don't even want to find out what the facts are, what the evidence is, so that you can indict this person that everyone on the left is saying he's a member of a militia. He's a vigilante. No, he's not a vigilante is. This a kid who went there, they've got him on video, he's actually cleaning, you know, curse words on a wall that they've got video of him .



He had body armor that he got from the police force when he was a police explorer or whatever. And he gave it to his friend. He didn't go there to kill anybody. He really didn't. I mean, this is a kid who's filling a gap.



LOFTUS: Yes, absolutely. And the FBI couldn't have like -- can't come over that video a little bit quicker or are they too busy tracking down parents at a PTA meeting?



PIRRO: Wow (INAUDIBLE) domestic terrorists and they said he was a domestic terrorist. So parents and Kyle are both domestic terrorist.



LOFTUS: That's a tough gig right now. You're the operator at the FBI. What he got? Fentanyl? Please hold. What he got? Domestic? Please hold. Oh, we got a missing diary from a Biden girl. Send everyone. Send everyone you're guts.



PIRRO: Oh, that's a shame.



GUTFELD: Yes, I want to know what's in that --



PIRRO: Oh yes.



GUTFELD: Yes, I bet there's some dream journaling. Some really good dream journaling. Talking about a kid in chemistry class. I'm into that stuff.



GUTFELD: Where am I going?



LOFTUS: I don't know.



GUTFELD: I should probably go to a commercial.



LOFTUS: I like it when you narrate your own life.



GUTFELD: It's true. It even disturbs me when I say my thoughts out loud. All right. Up next. She's older than dirt but the rules say she loves to skirt.



GUTFELD: Thank you. She takes our military to task then parties without a mask. Yes, she jet sets on fossil fuels while nagging us to follow the rules. I speak of Hosue Speaker and antique wax figure Nancy Pelosi. Who agreed during the U.N. Climate Conference in Scotland that the U.S. military is one of the world's worst polluters.



GUTFELD: Oh God, help us. Well, the first thing you could do is maybe cut down on Biden's carbon heavy drone strikes that killed 10 civilians. But way to defend the old red, white and blue nats. Who cares that the U.S. military's mission is to protect us and kill efficiently. I guess the attendees forgot our military once littered Europe with dead Nazis. But she's right. Bombs are bad for the environment. But that's kind of the point you moron.



The carbon footprint is secondary to its deadly footprints. And this is from the same person who jetted this into Scotland after spending the weekend officiating a lavish wedding for a billionaire heiress in San Francisco. But hey, maybe your broom was in the shop. At the wedding, everyone including Pelosi partied maskless which would be fine if not for the fact that children in her state are forced to wear masks in school.



In her defense, there are multiple layers of plastic before you reach your actual face. But still, California Mayor Gavin Newsom was also at the wedding, the same guy put the mask mandate in place. It was the most hypocritical wedding since Dennis Rodman wore white. I'll never forget that. We asked Speaker Pelosi herself for a comment.



GUTFELD: Yes. That person playing Nancy Pelosi needs a lot of help.



TIMPF: Yes. That's more true than you know.



GUTFELD: I know. But you know what? I mean, are they kind of forgetting what the military actually does? I mean, we don't -- we're not interested in conserving energy.



TIMPF: Yes. I feel like -- well, the military kill -- is a killing machine.



GUTFELD: Yes. Yes.



TIMPF: I think that if you're going to try to make a killing machine woke that you're gonna fail.



GUTFELD: Exactly. Yes, I think so.



TIMPF: Because there's really nothing woke about it. And it's not supposed to be woke.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: And I also don't think that how would you environmentally friendly kill someone?



GUTFELD: Exactly. And would that make --



TIMPF: And would they care? Would they be like, oh, OK.



GUTFELD: Yes, it's OK. We're going to kill you. But we're using solar powered drones.



TIMPF: Yes. Yes. Or if you get the bad guy and like you're ready to kill him, but then like, oh (BLEEP) we forgot to charge the drone.



GUTFELD: That's true. There's going to be a lot of if -- we go electric (INAUDIBLE) lot of extension cord (INAUDIBLE) Michael.



LI: Nuclear. Yes.



GUTFELD: Yes. Ah, there you go. Well, that's -- well, that's the best.



LOFTUS: Yes.



GUTFELD: I don't know if you want to go --



LOFTUS: Yes. Nuclear power. That's the way to go.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LOFTUS: Boom, boom, boom.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LOFTUS: Said it and forget it. Nancy was a little quick on the buzzer agreeing with this whole --



GUTFELD: Yes.



LOFTUS: It's like -- and so what are the 140 countries combined?



GUTFELD: Right.



LOFTUS: Are we counting like what? Albania, Estonia because then we could get into like, how much does Nancy drink? I guarantee she drinks more than 140 countries combine. Yes. I start my day with some lemonade and some Tito's vodka and I'm going to retire once my belly button is on my chin. This keep -- this keep lifting it up. It's horrible.



GUTFELD: It is.



LOFTUS: You know what else we do more than 140 countries?



GUTFELD: What?



LOFTUS: Gender transition surgeries. I'll tell you what. How about we kill the best? That's what I want.



GUTFELD: There you go.



LOFTUS: Right? We were using a lot of green energy when we lost Afghanistan, some dudes and pickup trucks and flip flops.



GUTFELD: Right. Ah, it's a fair point.



LOFTUS: Right? That was a green war.



GUTFELD: Yes. There you go. What do you think, Susan? This is unrealistic. You can't -- you can't fight war and fight climate change at the same time.



LI: Well, I did the math because that's what I do is a total nerd here. But 100 countries --



GUTFELD: Not a total nerd.



LI: I kind of like --



GUTFELD: Eighty percent.



LI: Oh, close enough. High five. But so 140 countries means that the military is equivalent to the 47th country in the world. So that's a Peru or Portugal.



GUTFELD: Right.



LI: That sound like a huge climate emitter.



GUTFELD: That's a good point.



LI: It's not exactly China or India which is four out of the 10 dirtiest cities in the world.



GUTFELD: Yes. We're always in one. That's some wild times.



LI: He enjoyed the food.



GUTFELD: Yes. I love the food.



LI: Yes.



GUTFELD: Love the food. Judge, what about the hypocrisy of her? We see -- I know -- it gets so cliched.



PIRRO: Yes.



GUTFELD: It's -- because we have to keep talking about it when you see it.



PIRRO: Yes. And I'm so tired of talking about it.



GUTFELD: Me too. Let's talk about something else.



PIRRO: -- telling me what to do and then you don't do it. I'm so tired of them telling us and then -- and then saying that children five years old, I have to wear a mask. But we don't have to wear a mask. It's almost like we are up here. And we're going to make sure the rest of you are down here for the rest of your lives. It's like they want to make two classes. You know, the ability of the people at the top to make the rules and all the rest of you beyonds are down there. And that includes your kids and everybody else.



TIMPF: Well, those kids shouldn't, you know, thought about it for they decided to not be billionaires.



GUTFELD: That's a good point. By the -- it's like Gucci -- what you're talking about is true. That's why the race card is being played to hide the class card. You can't notice the difference in classes if you're constantly being pitted against different races.



PIRRO: You're right.



GUTFELD: That's the strategy.



PIRRO: You're right.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PIRRO: But ultimately -- you're very welcome. But ultimately, it is about creating two classes in this country.



GUTFELD: You know, in -- this party, it was -- it was a getty.



PIRRO: Getty.



GUTFELD: It was a getty offspring. They make their billions off of oil.



PIRRO: Oil.



LI: Full published.



GUTFELD: Yes. So she takes a private jet to party with an oil baron.



PIRRO: Well, look at the 400 jets that the -- where is it? Glasgow where they had their climate meeting.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PIRRO: Yes.



GUTFELD: Oh man. Could you imagine being there wearing a kilt?



LOFTUS: Imagine.



GUTFELD: Yes. Plus the breeze must be insane.



PIRRO: OK.



LOFTUS: It's fantastic.



GUTFELD: But wait, I got to say this. All right. A quick reminder, you can come see me on tour in support of my book The Plus. I'll be in Birmingham, Alabama, this Saturday, and in lovely Newark, New Jersey on December 12th. go to Ggutfeld.com for ticket info. Up next. If CRT isn't real, why are doctors pushing the ideal?



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: You might get a stroke because the AMA went woke. Yes, instead of following the science, the docs want CRT compliance. The American Medical Association released the guide to counter narrating, counter narrating the attacks on critical race theory. I guess they'd realize the strategy of pretending it didn't exist, didn't work in Virginia, the 55-page document which is a lot of pages on something that isn't real, argues that doctors can't eliminate health inequities. By focusing only on individual's, their behavior or their biology. You know, that crazy stuff we used to call health care.



Instead, if you're obese, pre-disposed to heart disease and have gout. The first thing a doctor should do is stereotype you by race. That's great news for the under, under-served communities. There's no time to patch your gunshot wounds. We've got a narrative to counter. Of course, like all effective CRT propaganda, no guide book would be complete without a section on word choice. And by choice they mean censorship. For example, instead of doctors saying vulnerable groups, they're now groups that have been economically and socially marginalized. That's a lot, especially if you're in pain.



Instead of the homeless, there are people who are experiencing homelessness, how passive is that? And no more ex-con or felons, they're now formerly incarcerated or returning citizen or formerly worked with Hillary 2016. So, Loftus, we are at a stage where something like the AMA, which is supposedly made up of doctors, I don't know what kind of doctors but it's like the right pronoun is more important than finding the right cancer treatment, because it takes energy from one area and puts it to something else. You can't just -- we don't have an endless amount of time or energy.



MICHAEL LOFTUS, COMEDIAN: It's the most ridiculous place to find critical race theory. Because like, isn't that the whole thing? Like everyone's the same inside?



GUTFELD: Yes.



LOFTUS: Like, what are we doing? Talking about, OK -- you're, you're, you're a person of color. So yes, I am and there's an icepick in my neck. And we get a tourniquet working over here? We got to go. We got to go.



GUTFELD: Think about gender, though. Think about if like, you know, no doctor is going to say like, they're going to ask you what is your biological gender? I'm not telling you. Like, let's say you have prostate cancer?



LOFTUS: Yes.



GUTFELD: Let's say you have prostate cancer. It's like, it's like, we have to check for prostate cancer. We need to know are you a male or a female, right? I don't know where I'm going with it.



LOFTUS: It's like the race should really have nothing to do with it and they're talking about you, your ethnic background and what's your, your income and all this stuff. And like growing up as a poor person, I don't want to divulge our medical secrets.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LOFTUS: Right? When they just when they find out how good Seven Up is and how we were -- my mom would prescribe Seven Up for everything. That would cure everything: warm, Seven Up -- oh my gosh! You got a third-degree burn, get some Seven Up. You got a bone sticking out, Seven Up.



GUTFELD: Whenever you were sick, it was always Seven Up. You think I was just --



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I actually also had Seven Up.



GUTFELD: Yes. Because it works.



LOFTUS: Now, they're going to find out



GUTFELD: That's weird. I had no idea there was a whole cult of seven -- Susan --



SUSAN LI, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK ANCHOR: My mom boiled Coca-Cola with ginger. Ooh, that's



GUTFELD: Oh, that sounds -- so, how long were your parents --



LOFTUS: I wasn't waked up, maybe.



GUTFELD: How long were your parents in the drug trade?



LI: Pretty long time. Yes, for all four of us but just think back to some of the words that they were banning they were banning meritocracy.



GUTFELD: Right.



LI: Also, free markets.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LI: and Individualism, but isn't free market the reason why health care is a multi-trillion-dollar industry. And you know if you want to inject CRT and I get free health care, I'm happy with that by the way in a free market economy.



GUTFELD: There you go. It's like but you know these doctors aren't going to go with this judge because they're -- you become a doctor.



JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: I don't know anymore. I think everybody's flipped their lid, I really do. You know, here's the thing like, it is not fair to call someone a diabetic. That's a diagnosis.



GUTFELD: It isn't.



PIRRO: What's unfair about that? There's no race, there's nothing in there but they're saying that it you know referring to someone living with diabetes as a diabetic on fairly labels them as vulnerable.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PIRRO: Well maybe they are vulnerable.



GUTFELD: I like being called vulnerable it sounds kind of romantic. I'm vulnerable right now.



PIRRO: And someone will come and you away Prince Charming.



GUTFELD: Exactly. Well, not that, but close.



PIRRO: Princess.



GUTFELD: I'm not that picky. I don't see gender.



PIRRO: A queen of some sort.



GUTFELD: You got some big biceps, by the way. I've been looking at them.



PIRRO: Oh yes, you like my biceps?



GUTFELD: She is armed and dangerous.



Kat, people who are like, get into med school don't think like this. They look think biology they don't think like social like, like policy or how to be PC. This is just crazy.



TIMPF: I don't want them to I don't like that. They're saying, you know, like no individuality. Like, I am sick. And I'm at the doctor and I've been waiting, I can talk to the doctor. It's going to have to be about me.



GUTFELD: Right?



TIMPF: Like, yes, it's going to have to be about me specifically in that moment. Everyone has individual does have an individual medical history and individual issues. This is just not the this is the one place where it should be about that.



GUTFELD: Unless.



TIMPF: Unless, what?



GUTFELD: Prescriptions. Like, If I maybe, I can just --



TIMPF: Something about you getting opiates, right?



GUTFELD: Yes, I'm just saying, that it's like OK, if you're going to think of me as a group, let's get prescribed as a group. I want what Michael Loftus is having, right?



TIMPF: That doesn't even make sense. There's so many good arguments for why you should be able to legally have opiates and that one not so much.



GUTFELD: I know. But I'm trying every avenue.



TIMPF: Except Sixth.



GUTFELD: I should head there after work, Judge. You want to join me?



PIRRO: No.



GUTFELD: You and your arms?



PIRRO: No.



GUTFELD: You could hold me. All right, coming up. Are you a fan of the sexiest man? We'll discuss.



GUTFELD: Who's the sexiest man alive not including one who co-host's "THE FIVE"? Paul Rudd wins the award and I need to know how this contest was scored. People Magazine, the number one magazine for cannibals, People name the actor, the 2021 Sexiest Man Alive. As for sexiest man dead for the 97th year in a row, Vladimir Lennon, has not changed a bit. So, I didn't win again. I guess they must have accidentally tossed out my application with the Bed Bath and Beyond coupons. Paul told People he's going to lean into it hard -- hate that cliche. Joking that he'll have business cards made, a joke that showed how old this Sexiest Man is. What is a business card? But he also said that so many other people should have been named sexiest man alive before him, and we couldn't agree more. In fact, here are our top picks for Sexiest Man Alive.



PIRRO: Very nice.



GUTFELD: Let's say -- we show a myth that Harold Ford is too good looking for Fox.



LOFTUS: No, nope. Should admit that at all.



GUTFELD: All right. I'm talking about dudes, not women.



TIMPF: You can admit it.



GUTFELD: Yes. How dare you? Susan, what are you -- how do you feel about the choice? How do you feel about the choice?



LI: Well, I feel so -- do you remember clueless?



GUTFELD: Of course, he was great at that.



LI: Yes. Yes. He hasn't really aged that much.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LI: But OK, so what --



GUTFELD: He's in his 50s now.



LI: I know but what I'm trying to say is uh, why isn't there a sexiest woman alive in her 50s?



GUTFELD: Ooh, that's a great question.



LI: I would love to see that. I have a few nominees like J.Lo, Jennifer Aniston --



GUTFELD: She's 59?



LI: The Judge.



GUTFELD: The Judge -- she felt (INAUDIBLE).



LI: Yes, she's got some arms, right?



GUTFELD: Speaking of well, the Judge, you did not know who Paul Rudd is, that's OK.



PIRRO: No, I recognize his face but it's, you know, it's like --



GUTFELD: It's nothing, he doesn't make you hot, right?



PIRRO: No, not at all.



GUTFELD: Who would it be your choice, Harold Ford Jr.?



PIRRO: Ah, can I pick someone who's in acting?



GUTFELD: Yes, sure. Harold Ford Jr.?



PIRRO: I know -- with that one. No, I mean, you know what, I love Kevin -- I love Kevin Cosner.



GUTFELD: He's quite, he's quite the charmer.



PIRRO: He's quite the charmer, yes.



GUTFELD: He's also over 50.



PIRRO: Works for me.



GUTFELD: Yes. Loftus, you were, you were actually named Sexiest Homeless Man. I want to congratulate you on that.



LOFTUS: Pretty happy.



GUTFELD: Yes, pretty happy, yes, yes.



LOFTUS: I love that one.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LOFTUS: We're going to have a party later.



GUTFELD: Yes, down by the tracks.



LOFTUS: Yes.



GUTFELD: You're going to light a fire in that garbage can.



LOFTUS: There's going to be harmonica playing.



GUTFELD: Harmonica playing.



LOFTUS: (INAUDIBLE) on sticks just walking down.



GUTFELD: Yes, it's going to be good. Until one of you gets too drunk and, and murder somebody gets too chatty.



LOFTUS: Don't look at Joe now. His mom used to boil Coca-Cola.



LI: With ginger.



LOFTUS: This is no -- this is the end of times. This is the end of times. He's a great guy. He's a talented actor, all that stuff. He's not the sexiest man alive.



GUTFELD: He's not none -- by the way, he's not non-binary. Where are the pregnant men?



LOFTUS: This might be the last one of these we ever get.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LOFTUS: Because people are going to get upset. It's going to be the sexiest thing that identifies as a thing.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LOFTUS: You know, and the few. I don't think anybody -- does any lady, really? Are you thinking about Paul Rudd at night? Are you waking up like, wow, I just had a Paul Rudd dream again? It doesn't happen. I don't think Paul Rudd's wife has Paul Rudd dream.



GUTL That was -- well, no one has well anyway. Kat, nobody has celebrity dreams anyway, right? People like people around them. Isn't that how it goes? Like you know Harold Ford, Jr.?



TIMPF: OK. I think that he maybe he'll watch. Yes, yes, yes, he's good -- Paul Rudd is good looking. But he's not hot. Like, he's not sexy, right?



LI: Right.



TIMPF: There's a difference and I knew that even like when I was little.



GUTFELD: Oh, really?



TIMPF: Yes.



LI: Yes.



TIMPF: Like when you're little and you have celebrity crushes. When I was little mine were Kurt Cobain, Steve Iserman from the Redwings, and Dennis Rodman, right? None of those people are the same because it's not about physical -- he's not hot. No, no good looking does not mean hot. I don't know if I can tell if someone's Hot or Not though.



LOFTUS: No, but there's zero danger to that guy. What happened to like the dangerous dude?



PIRRO: You hit the nail on the head.



TIMPF: He looks like --



PIRRO: Everyone who's hot there has to be an element of a little danger.



GUTFELD: Harold Ford Jr.



LOFTUS: That's right.



GUTFELD: Harold Ford Jr. seems dangerous, right?



PIRRO: To me? No.



TIMPF: Maybe you can just call him.



GUTFELD: Saying he's not on the list. It's kind of unfair.



LI: He's got big biceps. You know, like Chris Hemsworth -- no? Oh, come on.



PIRRO: There's the guy.



LI: See?



GUTFELD: We touched the Thor button.



LOFTUS: Yes, we did.



PIRRO: You're right.



TIMPF: Looks like he would ignore me for the gym.



PIRRO: Yes. And you know what, I didn't play James Hunt in rush.



LI: Yes, yes, yes, that's right.



GUTFELD: Nicely done, look at look at you.



PIRO: The Formula ones.



GUTFELD: Look at you. Look at you. All right, we got to move on.



LOFTUS: You know Hemsworth. She knows Hemsworth real good.



GUTFELD: By the way, we got a good -- we got a topic that goes even in more (INAUDIBLE) to this topic. Up next, did COVID make men so afraid that they no longer care about getting laid?



GUTFELD: Did COVID make men less likely to looky, for a little nucky? New study finds that 81 percent of single men say that sex is less important to them than it was before the pandemic. Now, it's ranked behind hoarding toilet paper and figuring out their neighbor's Netflix password. But 81 percent, I wonder how many of those men were just saying that in an attempt to have sex with someone? One doctor explained it this way: The more sex you have, the more you want. The less sex you have, the less you want. That's the same way I feel about fluffernutter. But it's like my therapist once told me: sex isn't what happens between the sheets, it's what happens between the ears. Turns out she loved to bang in a cornfield. Judge, have you given up on young men?



PIRRO: Don't come to me with that.



GUTFELD: Judge, what are your thoughts on young men not having enough sex?



PIRRO: I -- I have no thoughts.



GUTFELD: You know, yes, you do.



PIRRO: Oh, I do. Yes, and that's enough. Move on.



GUTFELD: All right. Susan --



LI: I hate to break it to you, but we're heading into the Metaverse where nobody's going to be having sex in 10 years.



GUTFELD: So, pornography --



LI: Yes, because we're just going to be wearing goggles sitting at home on their couch.



GUTFELD: Yes, pornography has already exceeded the attraction level of most actresses and models. And when you get into the immersive area, it's like women aren't women or men aren't going to be able to compete with what's out there in the Metaverse. That was in my notes you crazy lady.



LI: There you go.



GUTFELD: That's amazing. Metaverse is going to make this all irrelevant, Kat.



TIMPF: Wow.



GUTFELD: What do you say to this?



TIMPF: It's not true. It was written by a penis. Trying to convince someone that he's a nice guy.



GUTFELD: Oh, man. So, this was all just some kind of weird --



TIMPF: 81 percent.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: And it was by Match.com. Being like, oh, people want relationships now, pay for our online dating community. Like, no. I met my husband on an app. I'm not -- but yes, I'm not -- yes, not better than anything bad.



GUTFELD: OK, that's good. Oh, that's very -- that's a nice thing for a T- shirt. Kat Timpf, "I'm not better than anything bad." Anybody at home should print that up and send it to her.



LOFTUS: The problem here with this? Yes, I thought that did I didn't hear the narrator going. So, what happened with COVID is like everybody was suddenly locked into their relationship, right? It was like a whole game of musical chairs that all sudden we found out, OK, now you got to bang the person you're with right now, because it's locked down.



GUTFELD: I wish there was a game like that.



LOFTUS: Oh, there is, it's called marriage. And then what happens is like when everybody's in lockdown, then they just found out just like how much their partner was probably lying. You know that that thing that she said, oh, yes, I love doing that. That we're going to do that all the time and then all sudden lockdown and she's like, oh, I think my jaw hurts.



GUTFELD: I don't know what he's talking about. Judge, I don't know what he's talking about. I'm, I'm absolutely gobsmacked.



PIRRO: So, am I and I'm not talking. That's enough.



GUTFELD: All right, don't go away. We'll be right back.



GUTFELD: We are out of time. Thanks to Judge Jeanine Pirro, Susan Li, Michael Loftus, Kat Timpf, our studio audience. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with evil Shannon Bream is next. I'm Oprah and I love you America.



