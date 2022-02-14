'Gutfeld!' on Biden's poll numbers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This is a rush transcript from "Gutfeld!" February 11, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Becomes like a billboard, right? And I -- it's true. I hate the ocean. But I do -- I do love the beach. I love the beach. Happy Friday, my Friday fellows. So, I saw something weird last night. And for once it wasn't in the mirror above my bed after a night of heavy drinking. I turned on CNN and there I saw John King going through some pretty bad numbers for the President. And none of them even involved, his I.Q.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOHN KING, CNN CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Look at how bad these numbers are for the President. Only four in 10 Americans, 41 percent at the moment approve of his job performance. Nearly six in 10. 58 percent disapprove. That's a tough number early in a midterm election year for the President of the United States. Now why is this happening? This is fascinating. We asked people, what has President Biden done for you that you approve of?



Fifty-six percent of Americans, nearly six in 10 Americans. That means a decent amount of Democrats said nothing. They disapprove of everything that has happened.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: So that's amazing. Now if you're quiet enough, you can hear Jimmy Carter letting out a sigh of relief. Because that's a lot of people who say Joe's done nothing for them. And that's coming from CNN. So, I would double it. I take everything I get from CNN and double it, including Brian Stelter's BMI. Of course, CNN defended Joe pointing out that he passed that infrastructure plan.



And King worries that the good stuff Joe didn't -- did, is it really sinking in. Maybe because like our Olympic athletes, we can't name one. But also, we're now a country plagued by random crime, hopeless violence, inflation, government tracking, and a disintegrating border. Where is this good stuff that we were promised? The same poll about COVID. Another 60 percent said they were angry, and 75 percent were burned out.



It's like Joe is turned to all of us into the V.P.'s former staffers. No wonder Biden's minions are desperately trying to pretend he's been leading us all along.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES (D-NY): The Omicron variant is in retreat. And that's not by accident. That's because under President Biden's leadership, a public health infrastructure was put into place to ensure that we can do everything possible to crush the virus.



REP. SEAN PATRICK MALONEY (D-NY): Whether there should be blanket mandates for businesses and other public areas is a step that here in New York we feel comfortable taking because of the success of the President's policies.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Nice try. You see what's happening as the pandemic comes to a close, they want credit for closing it. It's like when you help push a car that's out of gas. And there's always one guy who's just pretending to grunt. That's this administration. All noise, no pushing. But you know, it's bad when even Bakari Sellers says it's bad.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LESTER HOLT, NBC NEWS ANCHOR: When can Americans expect some relief from this soaring inflation?



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: According to Nobel Laureates, 14 of them that contacted me and a number of corporate leaders. It's odd to be able to start to taper off as we go through this year.



BAKARI SELLERS, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: Yes, it was a terrible answer. And I would -- I would tell them that if they were looking me in the face, the fact is that nobody that Scott and I are talking about once we hear what Nobel Laureates actually say about the problem. In fact, in that answer, we would care more about solution.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Hey, buddy, he's right. Citing Nobel Laureates while prices soar, it's like Jerry Nadler and skinny jeans. It's not a good look. Yes, it's if you're going to feel better when you ask the cashier why you're paying 60 bucks for two pork chops. And she says, don't worry, Paul Krugman says prices will be back to normal next year. And it makes you wonder why this almost only happens under Democrats.



Well, because thanks to some of the disciples in the media, they can. Check out this NPR headline, it reads, inflation hits another 40-year high. It's bad, but older folks say they've seen worse. Now technically, they could be right if they were talking about Pearl Harbor, the Hindenburg or scrunchies. But imagine if you use the -- it's been worse excuse about climate change or racism.



Yet they use it on crime and inflation. The things that affect the poor and working class and minorities that they claim to protect. Look on the bright side. It's not an all-time high for murder, just a 25-year high. Right now, as inflation rises, so does mass theft, which is close to closing stores and forcing remaining businesses to lock up their goods and then raise more prices.



Prices are so high. I was in a CVS in Times Square and I saw Jesse Waters slipping three boxes of Rogaine into his pants. It's no wonder there's yet another horrible poll for Pete for Joe. According to Pew, only one in five Americans believe he will ever be successful. But this doesn't even register with Joe who's busy competing with Kamala for who wants to be seen less. So, the reason why Americans think Joe is doing nothing for them is because he's doing nothing for them.



And his own loony left whom he relies on now for everything thinks the public concerns are laughable. Al Sharpton of all people says the government must end the crime wave. And he got mocked for it by the left. He was complaining how drugstores have to lock up toothpaste now. And really the last thing we want is someone with a mouth as big as his, not to brush his teeth. But let the fiction writer Nikole Hannah-Jones says who cares?



There's always been theft. Also coming out against shoplifting only encourages the prison state. And here I thought the left was OK with China. So, we're at weird times when suddenly Al Sharpton sounds like William F. Buckley. I wonder what Joe has to say.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TOM SHILLUE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Hey boy, we're going to talk about this on a Friday. Come on. Greg Gutfeld, he's a wise guy. But, you know, that's his job. So, you know, you got to live with it. I agree with Hannah Nikole Smith. She's smart gal. Look, Al Sharpton? You know, it's kind of been around forever. It's part of the whole deal. I mean, late 70s, New York. That's when he got his start. Come on, man. The -- did you ever see that movie? Taxi driver?



You're talking to me? You talking to me? He was looking in the mirror. That's the whole thing he was talking himself. Those guys were great.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: They were. Fact is, both dismissive attitudes towards crime and inflation are racist because both affect non-white minorities more than anyone, stores clothes prices rise. Who can handle that? Besides plywood salesman. Well also rich whites who just order off Amazon or send their assistants to another store. So, the Dems are screwed, and they deserve it. Here's why. You can't obsess over woke concerns and also fight crime or inflation.



The hard-left priorities have taken up all this shelf space in Joe's limited brain. So, there's an opportunity cost to this identity politics, and ironically, it's affecting the identities that the left claim to defend. So, you got an aimless unconcerned president who seems to be the only person that wants to go to vacation in Delaware in winter. You got the media and party trying to salvage a dying administration.



And you have an emboldened left who think crime is what you deserve. Remember when the press said this was going to be so much better than Trump? Who knew they meant better for murderers, thugs, thieves, and 2022 Republican candidates?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Period.



GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. I call her ATM because he's always talking money. Host of the "EVENING EDITS" on Fox Business, Liz MacDonald. He is an inspiration to the nation and frankly, I'd like it to be joined me on vacation. Retired U.S. Marine, bomb technician and Fox News Contributor Johnny Joey Jones. This weekend, she'll be smoking a Super Bowl. Fox News Contributor Kat Timpf.



And his high school senior picture is a Google Earth photo. My massive sidekick and the NWA World Television Champion, Tyrus.



Almost fainted there, Liz.



ELIZABETH MADONALD, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK HOST: Yes, he did.



GUTFELD: Yes. hyperventilated. It's kind of fun for a while, then you get a little dizzy and hot, sweaty. You know?



(CROSSTALK)



MACDONALD: That sounds hot.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: You know the safe word, Kat? If he does that again?



GUTFELD: My safe word is more.



TYRUS: OK.



GUTFELD: Which is why no one is safe in my bedroom, Liz.



MACDONALD: I'm sitting right near you.



GUTFELD: You have you seen much of this Lester Holt video? What do you make of it?



MACDONALD: Well, you know, it's -- he was giving Biden the softball question using Biden's own words, right? He said it was going to be transitory. Meanwhile, it's ticking -- inflation sticking around for seven months. But then, you know, I feel like I'm back in the 1930s Gun Mole movie. He's like, hey, you're a wise guy. Hey, a wise guy, right? It sounds like east side comedy or it's like President Jimmy Cagney.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MACDONALD: You know, so it was -- when I saw it I thought, weren't they going to put the President out back on the campaign trail to talk more?



GUTFELD: Right.



MACDONALD: And now he's yelling still, he still yelling at people. And now you've got Obama, right? Obama's talking to House Democrats and NBC ran out a headline. This is unseemly of Obama to do that. It's breaking norms for him to be politicking. So, it feels like what variant all of a sudden got into the mainstream media to pick up what you've been -- everybody's been saying for a while about how weird an off the wall the Democrat Party has been.



GUTFELD: You have a -- that's a great analogy. He is like the 1940s gangster president like remedy called that guy fat? Hey, Fatty.



JOHNNY JOEY JONES, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Right.



GUTFELD: Remember that? He was in that (INAUDIBLE) town hall that guy was - -



(CROSSTALK)



JONES: Hey fat.



GUTFELD: Hey fat.



MACDONALD: Hey fat, hey, hey, Weinstein.



GUTFELD: Who do you think you are smart guy? He does that to Peter Doocy.



(CROSSTALK)



MACDONALD: And by the way, his poll numbers are dropping the fastest (INAUDIBLE)



GUTFELD: Yes.



MACDONALD: So, you know, rancher back, huh?



GUTFELD: Yes. He looks like he's in a vacuum. Jonathan Joey Jones, good to see you as always. Looks like you're letting yourself go.



JONES: You know, I had a long sleeve shirt and I heard Tyrus was going to be on the night. So, I cut the sleeves off. And I got a whole mountain. Everybody's like, is Tyrus as big as he looks like? You haven't seen the guy stand up.



GUTFELD: Yes.



JONES: I mean, like yes.



GUTFELD: All right. Put your tongue back in your mouth. I've never seen a match of public sentiment for an actual leader that actually fits perfectly. Right? It's just -- generally say, oh, they're too hard on this person. I think -- I think the right was too hard on Obama. And I think the left was too hard on Trump. But this is like the -- what is it? The Goldilocks. This seat is perfect. Like they -- I think the people actually get this guy. Does that make sense at all?



JONES: I guess. I just wonder what his response would be --



GUTFELD: That was polite.



JONES: -- if Lester Hold have said, is your son still smoking crack? You know, was anything on the laptop true?



GUTFELD: Yes.



JONES: How much money is in your bank account from foreign investors? You know, like, I mean, there are hard hitting questions that are legitimate. He literally asked them in. Inflation is still here. What's the short term? What does transitory mean? And the dude was bummed, fuddled, he was all upset about it.



GUTFELD: Yes.



JONES: You're the President of the United States. You wanted this job.



GUTFELD: Yes.



JONES: People die under your command. As a matter of fact, apparently you don't trust the people who take people to war under your command anymore. There are people that care about you answering questions, and you're going to call somebody wise guy, it's repulsive.



GUTFELD: Yes. You know, we got big plans for the Super Bowl, Tyrus?



TYRUS: Yes. I'm going to sit in my movie theater and watch it.



GUTFELD: Yes. What time should I be there and what do want me to bring?



TYRUS: Oh. The jet for the moon leaves around 3:00 p.m., so be at JFK at 6:00 a.m.



GUTFELD: I've noticed that nobody --



TYRUS: Wait for my call.



GUTFELD: Nobody invites me anymore.



TYRUS: You don't go.



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: You go.



GUTFELD: Oh, that's not true.



TYRUS: You --



TIMPF: You don't go.



TYRUS: First of all, we live in different states. So, it's a hell of a commute. You barely like driving home.



GUTFELD: Yes. Well, that's true.



TYRUS: You know, and then you'll be like, oh, you'll say you're going, you plan you're going --



(CROSSTALK)



TIMPF: Yes. You say you go but then you don't go.



TYRUS: And then you'll go, oh, I got this thing. I'm writing this stuff. I got a monologue.



TIMPF: Yes.



TYRUS: You know, I got that thing with Russia, you know, but in defense of --



GUTFELD: You know what that means.



TYRUS: Yes, you do. The nerve.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: I'm going to defend the President on this.



GUTFELD: Go for it.



TYRUS: I mean, who do you think you are?



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Asking me stuff that I said before.



GUTFELD: Yes.



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: -- what I said? I say a lot of stuff. Come on, man. Like I can't be asked to remember what I said recently.



JONES: To be fair, he probably doesn't --



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: You know, but I -- Greg, I told you this was going to happen.



GUTFELD: You did. You predicted it.



TYRUS: I said that they were only wanted him to get in. And then the knives would come out for their chosen one who's sitting beside him, not doing anything and hiding. So now they agree with us.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Now suddenly, the jokes are -- and the comments are messed up or before they were heartfelt. And he had a gaffe.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Small stutter. Now it's like he's unfit. And he shouldn't be here. And he's a disgrace. Hmm.



GUTFELD: Yes. And they were like -- they're waiting for Kamala.



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: So, we need to go the opposite way and go, well, he meant well.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: His heart was in it.



GUTFELD: Actually. You're actually right. We should start defending him, Kat. We should start saying there's nothing wrong with him. He's doing a great job. So, they keep him as the nominee.



TIMPF: Sure, he's doing a great job. I --



GUTFELD: You're going to need to act a little better on that.



TIMPF: Yes, I just can't.



GUTFELD: You didn't put any emotion into that.



TIMPF: I do have that problem across the board in my life. But I will, you know, because it's like bare minimum he could do. Like nobody actually thinks that inflation is going to be having any real impact on like, the most powerful person in the world. He can at least pretend to understand that it is a big deal for some people rather than just say, oh, it's this like academic ideal that he discusses with his other rich or famous friends. Just at least, you don't even have to care, just acknowledge



GUTFELD: Bare minimum.



TYRUS: Like count his fist like damn it.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes, yes. I don't know.



JONES: Oh, get that mad whisper go?



TYRUS: Yes.



GUTFELD: Yes.



JONES: It's just inflation.



GUTFELD: What (INAUDIBLE) to do this thing at the Super Bowl anyway? Right? This -- when did -- since when did this become a tradition?



MACDONALD: Yes. Why is it a thing now?



GUTFELD: I don't know. And it's the last thing I want to do is watch an interview with the President when, you know as a person who loves football, you know me.



TYRUS: Oh, yes. It runs in your blood.



GUTFELD: And you would know if you had invited me to your Super Bowl party, but --



TYRUS: I don't have parties. I watched the game alone. Yes. People was asking me questions. And I don't play games.



JONES: I mean, you used to play chess with Tom Brady in high school, right?



GUTFELD: That's right. I taught him.



TYRUS: Didn't you teach him how to catch?



GUTFELD: I taught him how to catch.



TYRUS: And when he was crying and upset --



(CROSSTALK)



JONES: That's why he's in quarterback.



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: -- first round, it was you that said don't worry, Brady. I'll make a call. And I know a guy named Billy Check. We'll figure something out.



GUTFELD: I told them that girls were pretty.



TYRUS: Yes.



GUTFELD: And maybe he should talk to them. And lo and behold just (INAUDIBLE)



JONES: Fair enough.



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: Didn't you call him up after the game? You said Tom, it's time. You're the one who called him and said it's time, Tom.



GUTFELD: That's what I did. He -- you know what, I should call him after the show just to see how he's (INAUDIBLE) maybe go watch the game with me.



All right. Up next. Should you believe the DHS that truckers will create Super Bowl stress?



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: Is the truckers' goal to crash the Super Bowl? The Department of Homeland Security or DHS, they want you to -- they want you to believe that. They're warning law enforcement that a group of truckers is planning a protest convoy against COVID mandates that could start this weekend at the Super Bowl. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas already said at least 500 of his personnel will assist with security for the big game.



Although that's not evidence. The Bengals' offensive line might need their assistance to little football aside.



TYRUS: Nice of them.



GUTFELD: I know my stuff. Thank you whoever wrote that. The DHS Bolton apparently says the convoy could then head east perhaps reaching D.C. in time for the State of the Union address on March 1st. Meanwhile, the trucker protests in Canada continues with gridlock on the Ambassador Bridge. The largest bridge linking the U.S. and Canada. It's how they delivered the Prime Minister shoe polish.



On Thursday, the Biden administration urged Justin Trudeau to use federal power to end the blockade, but as often says there's a willingness to respond with whatever it takes. Whatever it takes to end it. Seems like what it would take is to end the mandates. Others like CNN analyst Juliette Kayyem advocated vigilantism tweeting, slashed the tires, empty gas tanks, arrest the drivers and move the trucks.



Geez, Juliette. We'd love to know how to move the trucks after you slashed their tires. Typical woman. A sexist would say. But she later backtracked saying she wasn't promoting vigilantism. Adding, people have the freedom to protest, governments have the responsibility to protect public safety. That's what I intended to say. Of course, someone wants to keep that cushy CNN contributor's job. Or maybe CNN should just fire her and give this fellow's shot.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TYRUS: (INAUDIBLE)



GUTFELD: Tyrus, what kind of frog is that?



TYRUS: It's called a pigman frog. It's like a big mouth frog. He sits all day and he eats stuff. He doesn't move, but they whine. They whine a lot.



JONES: That wasn't a video of Brian Stelter? I'm confused.



TYRUS: You just made a BFF right there.



GUTFELD: Yes. Speaking of which, JJJ, doesn't sound like the same terror warnings you would get before major events like having to do with ISIS and stuff like that? They just basically did the terror alert, grabbed it and aimed it at the truckers who have yet to ever commit any act of terror or even get arrested except for honking the horn.



JONES: Listen, don't beep with the truckers. All right? Those who were driving you can put them together. Don't mess with them. Don't mess with truckers. Any group of people that can drive side by side at 60 miles an hour or not 20, just to ruin your day for as long as you need them to. Will -- they have more patients than you do.



GUTFELD: That's true.



JONES: Also, I grew up and Over the Top was my favorite movie.



GUTFELD: Really?



JONES: So, in my mind, every trucker can just arm wrestle you to death because when they stop, the truck stop, they're back there like doing the cables.



GUTFELD: Yes.



JONES: You know, so don't mess with truckers. Listen, these guys and gals are road hardened warriors. They're like Mad Max just waiting on the apocalypse. Like they can survive when nobody survives. Don't mess with them.



GUTFELD: Unless you got to -- unless you make them run because that diet (INAUDIBLE)



JONES: They're not all hefty.



GUTFELD: Yes.



JONES: I mean, Sylvester Stallone's only knew how to a donut, but he was jacked in that movie.



GUTFELD: He wasn't a real truck driver, John, you realized that -- you realized that movie isn't really.



TYRUS: It wasn't a documentary?



GUTFELD: No, it wasn't a --



(CROSSTALK)



JONES: I'm pretty certain most of the people in that movie were rich guys.



TYRUS: A guy drink oil, Greg. You don't make that up.



JONES: Yes. You can't fake that in 1986.



GUTFELD: Oh, man. So anyway, Tyrus, right in -- I think this is a great protest. But it's only great protest. If they don't go too far. Like, right, they got to know at a certain point that they've made their point right or --



TYRUS: First worlders will say it's a great protest until it slows down their traffic.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: That will be a problem.



GUTFELD: That's my point.



TYRUS: You know, but to go back to what she said, that apology did not match it.



GUTFELD: No.



TYRUS: Not even a little bit.



JONES: Right. Yes.



TYRUS: And yes, she got a phone call. But that's not enough. You not only told him to -- because what is a trucker going to do? If you try to slash - - first of all, you're going to need a really big knife.



JONES: That's right.



GUTFELD: Yes. For those tires?



TYRUS: Yes. And yes, who's going to tow that?



GUTFELD: Yes, yes.



TYRUS: Your plan was wrong.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: -- trucker.



TYRUS: You know, it's funny you said that because I usually don't respond on Twitter to stuff but I couldn't resist. I said, if you slashed the tires, who's going to -- how are you going to tow the trucks? Just maybe rethink your hate. But that in itself was about us. The worst thing you could say to a group of people. Take trucker out of it. Put African- Americans in there. Put women in there who are protesting for rights and your answer is --



GUTFELD: BLM.



TYRUS: Yes. Throw water on them and drag them out of there and get it --



JONES: Attack them.



TYRUS: Yes. Attack them.



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: And her excuse was, this is what I meant? No, you don't get to do that.



GUTFELD: Yes, you don't get -- yes, that's true.



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: You're supposed to be reporting news and be giving an educated opinion. That was --



MACDONALD: Yes.



TYRUS: We could have got that from any jerk on the street.



GUTFELD: Yes. Including --



TIMPF: She's kind of acknowledging how successful and how well it's going. Because nobody suggests slashing tires when things are going well.



GUTFELD: Right.



TIMPF: Like even like a girl does that to her boyfriend. She's not doing that because she thinks she is going to get what she wants out of the relationship.



JONES: And also, you don't slash tires, you take a valve stem remover.



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: Yes. There you go.



JONES: Let the air out. Put the cap back on, they go by another time tire when really, the tires completely fine is the best way to get revenge on some.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Were you aware of that?



TIMPF: is it true that you -- it's better to slash three of them because it's not all of them. They can't use the insurance? I heard that somewhere.



TYRUS: It's the -- it's the slow knife that penetrates.



GUTFELD: This is the underground railroad for angry exes.



JONES: And you don't drain the gas tank, you put something in a pure --



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: Sugar, banana, baking soda.



MACDONALD: You put an egg in their sweater box.



TYRUS: Yes. There you go. Oh, that's nice.



MACDONALD: You know, I --



GUTFELD: (INAUDIBLE) a really good strategy is just to move on.



MACDONALD: Right. How about like --



TIMPF: Not everyone.



(CROSSTALK)



MACDONALD: I love that there -- is a game in L.A. I love that they're going to Hollywood, right?



GUTFELD: Yes.



MACDONALD: By the way, the Oscars, right? You don't have to have a COVID passport, but then celebrities are attacking the truckers. It's like a major culture clash. By the way, I want to go to their tailgate party (INAUDIBLE) the truckers tailgate party?



GUTFELD: Oh, that would be amazing.



MACDONALD: You know what they are now? Now they're treating them like the school board parents are domestic terrorist kind of thing.



GUTFELD: Absolutely.



MACDONALD: That's what they're doing with the truckers. And they're always saying is, we're -- in our cabins alone.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MACDONALD: Majority of us are vaccinated. We don't want to have to quarantine and lose our paychecks for weeks on end. That's all they're saying. I mean, I wish that -- you know that Q-tip that Chris Cuomo held up? He should -- they should take that Q-tip and put it in the ears of everybody at CNN and just sit down and listen to what they're saying.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MACDONALD: It's what they're saying is comments.



GUTFELD: They do have to create -- they have to create this --



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: Oh no, they are trying to incite.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: You can burn down a building if you believe in what they say. They'll say mostly peaceful. They need an incitement, they needed an act. Making these little things to get a trucker to react and do something --



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: And they win. Yes, they didn't count on that, they never saw --



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: They never saw strange brew.



GUTFELD: Yes.



JONES: Where are the celebrity CEOs? Like Jeff Bezos makes a lot of money off truckers, right? GUTFELD: Yes.



GUTFELD: Like you have to get those brown boxes there somehow like where are the CEOs whose business --



(CROSSTALK)



MACDONALD: Yes. Their essential workers by the way.



JONES: Why aren't they supporting the --



MACDONALD: I like how --



(CROSSTALK)



JONES: -- employees of their business.



MACDONALD: Unlike a Bezos' yacht is ramming through, right?



GUTFELD: Yes.



MACDONALD: Colliding gigantic.



(CROSSTALK)



MACDONALD: In Europe, right?



GUTFELD: They have to remove bridges.



MACDONALD: Right.



GUTFELD: Right? That's different though. That's a different bridge of the ambassador --



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: That a section about a F.U. money, the things you get to do.



GUTFELD: Yes, moving bridges.



TIMPF: Like a boat so big a bridge can't handle it.



GUTFELD: Yes, that is true. All right. We got to move on. Up next. A coach who says talking about skin tone is totally overblown.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST (on camera): He was hired to win but they won't stop talking about his skin.



Mike McDaniel, the new head coach of the Miami Dolphins says the hyper focus on this race is weird. The team announced their new hire yesterday, amid controversy surrounding the termination of previous head coach Brian Flores.



Flores, a black man is suing the NFL for racial discrimination. I wonder Mike tell the truth. Has it been very odd?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MIKE MCDANIEL, HEAD COACH, MIAMI DOLPHINS: Very odd to tell you the truth. This idea of identifying as something. I identify as a human being. I've never -- and my dad's black.



It's weird that it comes up because I've just tried to be a good person. I don't have any real experience with racism. I know my mom experienced it when she married my dad.



I know my dad experienced it. And that's in my family. But I guess that makes me a human being that can identify with other people's problems.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Wow, identifies as a human being? Where do you get off? You can't do that today. You got to tick off a box and join a team. Or just like that default thumbs up emoji, you're racist.



And you'll be in good company with the woke sports site, Deadspin. Back in January, their lazy writers published a hit piece on Mike referring to him as just another young white guy not qualified to be a head coach.



They argue the NFL should focus on black candidates more deserving of the job. After learning McDaniel was in fact, biracial, they were forced to update the story days later.



So, good for Mike for not playing the identity politics game. But here is a crazy idea. Hire him and let him prove if he's qualified or not. I'm not saying coaching football is an easy job. But I've seen 12-year olds who are amazing at playing Madden.



And chances are there is always going to be someone more deserving of a job than the person hired. Especially if you're the president of the United States.



See how I worked to a little anti-Biden stuff into there, Tyrus. You like that?



TYRUS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR (on camera): Job well done.



GUTFELD: Thank you. Thank you. That's why you know, I make the big bucks around here. You know, I go to you first only because, you know, you play football.



KATHERINE TIMPF, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR (voice-over): Yes.



TYRUS: Yes, that's what with me and I appreciate that. Listen, I get it. The brothers confusing. To some people, I'm confusing. Light skins, a little uncomfortable for some people, and I feel for the brother because he is about as light skinned as you get, you know, like -- you know, he -- if he said he wasn't, you weren't probably going to argue with him.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: And, but that's not even the point. He just got the job. And he's trying to say, Dude, I just got hired.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: And you asked me about those black stuff. I'm like a month, like I just got here. Like, can you ask me like, how is it feel to get my first giant opportunity like this or what my plan is?



That's what he planned on for, and he was -- he tried to do the best thing he could. And it actually probably hurt him more than -- but, I mean, look, his little frail hands. He's a little, you know, he's just -- he's the last guy that I thought would be a head coach, to be honest, I can't wait to see how big that headsets on him.



GUTFELD: You looks --



TYRUS: But I will support the brother, but you know, he's -- he comes from a good family.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: And he comes from an affluent family. And so, he didn't go through a lot of the things. And there's a lot of brothers and sisters who went -- who come from good homes, who don't always go through this stuff.



So, when they finally gets dropped in the lap, they're appalled.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Just like there's a lot of white people who grew up dirt poor, and were treated just as bad, and they have -- so, it's not always about the color of your skin, it's where you grew up, and what your -- what your environment was ,and that goes against the woke.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: And they want to discredit him because he is smart, and he has -- he doesn't have a beanie on. He didn't say, you know, I'm saying? You know what word? Because he didn't grow up. You -- the sound of your voices from your neighborhood has nothing to do with your skin tone.



SSGT. JOHNNY JOEY JONES (RET), FOX NEWS MEDIA CONTRIBUTOR: You know, that's a great point like, is it cultural or racial? Right? Because those two things get conflated, right?



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: Cultural, yes.



JONES: In like, when he talks about the lack of representation. I think it's more about bringing up the cultural side than it is a racial side. I really do. And when you see a lot of these, like, this guy's being attacked, really? I mean, because he doesn't present himself a certain way in.



ELIZABETH MACDONALD, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK HOST: You know, you could see he was really struggling just to stretch it, and just to like a pea, and just to talk to them and he was stretching, he was trying to push for an answer to give them.



But why do we have to cave to the paranoid, you know, race mongers in the crowd who were just always looking to have a fight about something? And they're basically racial bullies, right?



I mean, so, and we get it -- we get that it's an issue. But this guy, he just proved is like, can we just move on? Can the whole country move on?



GUTFELD: Yes.



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: His damned if he does, damned if he doesn't.



KATHERINE TIMPF, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR (on camera): That article, it was -- that guy really -- it just really thought he had something there, and just reading it with the correction?



You think about like, so what does that mean about the author's point? Like, that He half deserves it?



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: I'd like -- it doesn't make, if you follow his premise, it sounds ridiculous. But that's exactly what he's saying.



GUTFELD: Well, Kat, you identify as a half veteran.



TIMPF: I am, I do.



JONES: That's right -- that's right.



TIMPF: Yes.



TYRUS: Married into it.



TIMPF: I'm half a veteran. That's you get married, you with to a veteran, you become half a veteran. It's math. I'm not stupid.



JONES: And I'm also a half a veteran.



TYRUS: For different reason.



GUTFELD: You worked -- you work for that half? Yes.



TYRUS: Or you saved that half?



GUTFELD: You save that half? Yes, oh, my God.



MACDONALD: It's so funny.



TYRUS: Was that funny when the media doesn't like you? They take your blackness away because they had never take Barack Obama's away.



GUTFELD: No.



TYRUS: Or mine.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: But because he didn't fit what they need with their argument, they took it away from him.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's a great point. It's a great point.



MACDONALD: Cancelling him.



GUTFELD: Cancelling. OK.



TYRUS: Just the black part.



GUTFELD: Yes. Coming up, more people pretend they're Hulk Hogan, while trying the strong arm Joe Rogan.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: Media continues to blast the most successful podcast. But just how far will the left go to try to bring down Joe?



On a recent podcast, Rogan had some advice for the media. I wonder if he said the answer is not to silence me, the answer is for you to do better.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE ROGAN, HOST, PODCAST: The answer is not to silence me. The answer is to you to do better. The answer is for you to have better arguments. If you want to do better, just -- change your model.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.



ROGAN: Change the way you do it. Stop this editorial perspective with guys like Brian Stelter and Don Lemon that nobody listens to.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I said --



ROGAN: Nobody is like chiming in, saying, oh, yes, finally, we get the voice of reason. Nobody thinks that. Have people that give out effective news, objective news, rather. And I'll support you.



(CROSSTALK)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You know what I said?



ROGAN: I will turn around 100 percent, and I'll be the people that tell -- I'll be one of the people that tells people, I saw this on CNN, watch this on CNN.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Still, Rogan has had some defenders, including Jon Stewart on his own podcast say that he himself could have been accused of spreading misinformation for his opposition to the Iraq war. It's true.



The Iraq War was almost as big as a mistake as hiring Trevor Noah to succeed Stewart on The Daily Show.



TYRUS: Word.



GUTFELD: Speaking of Trevor, he took time on his show to call Joe Rogan racist. That's despite the fact that Rogan had gone out of his way to defend Noah when the comedian was under fire for anti-Semitic jokes.



Way to defend your own, Trevor.



But who can forget these Trevor Noah classics? "Almost bumped a Jewish kid crossing the road. He didn't look before crossing but I still would have felt so bad in my German car."



"Messi gets the ball and the real players try to foul him, but Messi doesn't go down easy, just like Jewish chicks."



So, who is right? The guy who supports freedom of speech or the previously racist guy who calls everyone else racist in the hopes that he keeps his job?



But people aren't as stupid as you think, Trevor. If people funnier than you are cancelled, that doesn't make you funnier. But perhaps I should be thanking Trevor. Once "The Daily Show" was arguably the funniest show on late night T.V., now it can poses no threat to me whatsoever.



So, Kat, you know what bums me out about this? I defended Trevor Noah for years on good faith over these previous tweets and stuff. Because I was operating on this idea that it would somehow have a payoff at the end. That he would absorb the idea of forgiveness and use it himself.



But as it turns out, he doesn't give it --



TIMPF: No, I defended him too. When all this stuff happened. I wrote a column about it. Because I don't think people should be cancelled over jokes. And to have that grace and still get this show, and then try to cancel other people, it's obviously terrible.



But it's all these people, they kind of exist in their own bubble. And it's proof of that, because so many people listen to Joe Rogan.



JONES: Yes.



TIMPF: And there is a reason for that. But these people are only listening to people their own bubble say, oh, yes, he should be cancelled, he should be cancelled.



They need to just listen a little bit. They need to realize that, hey, he's succeeding, and you're not. So, maybe what this is about is you don't think you can do better at your job.



GUTFELD: Right.



TIMPF: Because you should just try harder.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: But maybe they don't think that they can do better.



GUTFELD: Yes, it's true. You know, and Liz, Trevor Noah got super rich because people look the other way, or forgave him, or defended him. And he -- I mean, he's made tons of money, and had lousy ratings.



MACDONALD: Right.



GUTFELD: I mean, he's got a cush job. So, I -- it just strikes me as a -- it's a real downer to see him do this after giving -- everybody gave him the chance.



MACDONALD: Yes. And you know, by the way, it's pretty gutsy to test drive really bad jokes on Twitter. Right? And just put out your lousy material on Twitter.



(CROSSTALK)



TIMPF: You pull the tape, it can, it fire.



MACDONALD: I mean, who does that?



GUTFELD: Yes.



MACDONALD: Right.



GUTFELD: I've done that.



MACDONALD: Right. You know, so, yes, I mean, so, yes, it's little precious the attitude, right, of Trevor Noah right now.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MACDONALD: And I just feel like when people climb on the bandwagon at CNN to go after Joe Rogan, it's because they are afraid of not being liked. Because if you listen to what Joe Rogan is saying, he's basically reporting with The Lancet has been saying, and JAMA has been saying, and the National Library of Medicine has been saying.



He's not anti-vaccine. He's saying the mRNA drugs have thrombosis, myocarditis, side effects, but if you raise that, all of a sudden you're anti-vax, right? And all of a sudden, CNN and MSNBC loser minds go berserk and hit the ceiling.



I mean, I'm wondering when are they going to pull Don Lemon's episodes, right, from CNN?



GUTFELD: Yes.



MACDONALD: And, by the way, Spotify, they have Louis Farrakhan on there.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MACDONALD: And Gary Glitter and Bill Cosby, right? So, you know, you don't hear any complaining about that.



GUTFELD: That'd be so easy to pull Gary Glitter. He only has one song, right? He has -- I can't -- what's --



MACDONALD: It's a basketball like kind of --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Rock and roll part two. That's what it's called. You don't hear it anymore.



Joey, who wins this debate in the end?



JONES: Can we just talk about the fact that Joe Rogan's being attacked on two things this week? One is the COVID stuff. The other is potential racism. He's getting a lot more grace on being potentially racist than COVID.



GUTFELD: Yes.



JONES: COVID, being skeptical of the -- of the COVID narrative is twice the egregious sin of potentially being racist. That's where we are with this.



And listen, Joe Rogan is a dude who used to pay people money to eat bugs.



GUTFELD: Right.



JONES: And then sit around and talk about other people fighting. Now, he gets high and ponders questions with people that are perceived by half the people who listen as crazy.



GUTFELD: Right.



JONES: Why are they so worried about this?



GUTFELD: Yes.



JONES: Because people listen. Because they would rather listen to a guy with that prerequisite, than the people bringing -- and I hate to say it even on this channel, the news.



GUTFELD: I -- no, it's -- it is scaring the hell out of places like CNN. Where -- I always say that Fox is different, because we actually understand. We understand -- we all have podcasts.



JONES: Yes.



GUTFELD: And we all understood podcasts, and we invited those types of guests.



JONES: Exactly.



GUTFELD: Because I -- we saw it. But the -- I guess you would call the legacy media scared to death of this stuff. What is your take on this comedy crisis?



TYRUS: Two things. One, this is the Trump effect. The reason why they're going so hard on Joe Rogan is because it's profitable. If you go after -- you go after gold, this a chances are you're going to get some flakes, you're going to get some stuff out of that, maybe a book. Maybe he brings you on his show.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: He elevates you.



JONES: Right. That's right.



TYRUS: And your bookings go up and you get more money.



The other thing is Trevor Noah is exactly what I talked about when you pass up character to check the box. He is the box, he fits the thing when they have their board meetings and someone says, oh, this company is racist.



No, we don't. We have Trevor Noah that works in it.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: Even though his character keeps coming out time and time again that he's a narcissist, he doesn't care about anybody else. You know, he -- he'll bury anybody to benefit him. He is also part of that Trump effect, whereas, they attack you if it's good for them.



The reason why they're not going after Bill Cosby and Farrakhan, there's no money in it.



JONES: Sure.



TYRUS: Someone doesn't like Farrakhan.



GUTFELD: Yes, it's true.



TYRUS: So, does it like Joe Rogan? Interesting.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: He wasn't making 100 million, he was making Tyrus and Timpf podcast winner?



Nobody -- Tyrus -- and we can totally go on there and be like, we aren't doing COVID's fake. It's it was all engineered by liberal Russian agents.



TIMPF: Yes.



TYRUS: And you can get rid of it by eating an orange and drinking water really fast. Right, Kat?



TIMPF: Yes.



TYRUS: Yes, I've seen it.



TIMPF: I think, let's do that next week.



TYRUS: Let's do that.



TIMPF: Yes.



TYRUS: Nobody would challenge us.



GUTFELD: You guys make it --



TYRUS: (INAUDIBLE)



GUTFELD: I've never made a dime off --



TIMPF: We make -- we make $0.



TYRUS: And if you ever listen to our podcast, our relationship would be vastly different.



TIMPF: Yes. Yes, yes, you did -- you don't listen.



GUTFELD: Oh, my God, it should start with --



TYRUS: Oh, we got shovel. We bury you to the Christmas episode.



(CROSSTALK)



TIMPF: Specially on the Christmas episode. You're a recurring character in every Christmas episode. You have no idea exist.



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: That Timpf free tips backstory?



TIMPF: Oh, yes.



TYRUS: Yes. Oh, maybe you should listen enough.



TIMPF: The Grinch prequel.



TYRUS: Yes.



GUTFELD: All right. I know what, I'm doing this. Through the Super Bowl.



JONES: You got -- that is -- that is --



GUTFELD: And that's a bad purpose, he wouldn't listen to it for that reason.



TIMPF: The Grinch people from years ago.



JONES: This was the best -- this was best setup for a podcast promo I've ever seen.



TIMPF: Oh, it's so good.



TYRUS: Oh, yes. N-word packing Joe Rogan.



JONES: Bravo, bravo.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Yes. Yes.



GUTFELD: All right. Up next, will you love or hate the favorite rom-com of your home state?



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: From the Pacific to the Atlantic, which movies are considered most romantic? According to research by some company that I don't even know, these are the most popular rom-coms by state. Most of the favorites are recent films but some states love the 80s and 90s.



Illinois love 16 candles, pervert. Pretty Woman gets the nod for Massachusetts. Greece was chosen by multiple states likely because of Travolta's incredible chemistry with women.



Finally, the people of Colorado pick the Brian Stelter biopic, 40-Year-Old Virgin.



Around the horn, we don't have much time, Liz. You are -- you and -- you got a favorite rom-com for Valentine's Day?



MACDONALD: Trainwreck.



GUTFELD: Trainwreck? Nice.



MACDONALD: Yes.



GUTFELD: Yes, that was (INAUDIBLE)



TIMPF: Those are -- I like.



GUTFELD: Yes, it was all right.



Jonathan. Joey Jones?



JONES: I'm a big fan of The Notebook. I like that movie.



GUTFELD: You're a weirdo.



MACDONALD: Yes, that's sweet.



JONES: I like --



GUTFELD: Weirdo, what's your problem? Kat, do you have a favorite rom-com?



TIMPF: Probably, The Wedding Singer.



GUTFELD: Oh, is that rom com?



TIMPF: And so, what is a rom-com right? Anything can be a rom-com. Which also a great way to piss off men. Next time, a guy says Diehard is a Christmas movie to you. You're like I thought it was more of a romantic comedy.



GUTFELD: Yes, with his wife, they ended up getting divorced in the sequel to Tyrus.



What is your take on rom-coms?



TYRUS: I thought Louisiana's was great. Coming to America.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: And California was perfect. Clueless. So, I mean, they were --



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: It was pretty good, but me, I'm a Braveheart guy.



GUTFELD: No, that is romantic.



TYRUS: Yes, well, he does it for her.



GUTFELD: He does it for her. Wouldn't he -- wouldn't let him do that. That whatever that thing was.



TYRUS: Yes.



GUTFELD: So, I can't even remember what it's called.



MACDONALD: Man in Skirts.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Oh, no, you're -- it's Prima Nocta.



GUTFELD: Yes, Prima Nocta. That was when -- that's what started the whole day. My favorite romantic comedy will always be Deliverance. You know, it's about love between man and nature.



JONES: Got a pretty miles.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Yes.



GUTFELD: Yes, you know that I was able to say that to Jon Voight and he just looked at me



JONES: Yes.



GUTFELD: Don't go away. We'll be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: What is with these people? Before we go, Tyrus, you have something to plug?



TYRUS: Yes, tomorrow, I will be -- the thing is up on the screen. I'll be in the great state of Kentucky. NWA event where me and my crew will be performing. And so, you'll get check out.



Tickets still available and you can check it out on the -- on Fight T.V., the app. So, exciting weekend.



GUTFELD: And then next week, It's -- isn't -- no, the week after that. What is that?



TYRUS: Dallas.



GUTFELD: No. Yes, Dallas, but what about Mardi Gras?



TYRUS: Oh, yes, I'll be the monarch of Orpheus that will be I'm Harry Connick Jr., I'll be kicking that off. And I'll be -- and I got to get to toast the mayor.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: That should be interesting.



GUTFELD: And who's below you on the float?



TYRUS: Everybody.



GUTFELD: There you go.



And I wanted you to say a specific person, but that's OK, we're out of time. Liz MacDonald, always a pleasure. Joey Jones, love you. Kat Timpf, Tyrus.



"FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with evil Kevin Corke is next. I'm Greg Gutfeld. I love you, America.



END



Copy: Content and Programming Copyright 2022 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2022 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content

