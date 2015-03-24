Governors Scott Walker, John Kasich speak at RNC

This is a RUSH transcript from "The O'Reilly Factor," August 28, 2012. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

BILL O'REILLY: And another trillion on the way next year. All right. That's it for "The Factor" this evening. And we have Scott Wilson at the podium. So, let's throw it over to the Governor. We'll see you tomorrow from Tampa.

SCOTT WALKER, GOVERNOR, WISCONSIN (R): Thank you and good evening.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

On June 5th, voters in Wisconsin were asked to choose between going backwards to the days of double-digit tax increases, billion-dollar budget deficits, and record job loss, or moving forward with reforms that lowered the tax burden, balanced the budget and helped small businesses create more jobs.

On June 5th, voters in my swing state were asked to decide if wanted elected officials who measure success by how many people are dependent on the government. Or if they wanted leaders who believed success is measured by how many people are not dependent on the government because they control their own destiny in the private sector.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

On June 5th, voters in Wisconsin got to determine who was in charge. Was it the big government special interest in Washington or the hardworking taxpayers of our state. The good news is, that on June 5th, the hardworking taxpayers won.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

Just ask Andy Brett why that's important. When the economy took a dive a few years ago, she took a pay cut. Not long after that, she lost her job. Today, however, she's working at G3 Industries in Mosinee, Wisconsin.

In fact, she just received a promotion. G3 is one of those companies that added jobs during the past year, and now, has plans to add even more. The owner told me that he's creating additional jobs in Wisconsin because he likes the way we're moving our state forward, and he's even more committed since the last election.

Without our positive changes he told me he would not have had the confidence to grow business in Wisconsin. Improving the business climate is not only good for small business owners, it's good for people like Sandy and her family. We need more stories like hers in America, because the last couple of years have been, well, pretty tough. Like many places across the country, Wisconsin lost more than 100,000 jobs from 2008 to 2010.

Unemployment during that time topped out at over nine percent. But because of our reforms, Wisconsin has added thousands of new jobs. And our unemployment rate is down from when I first took office. Equally as important, we improved the economic climate for job creators. Today, 94 percent of our employers believe Wisconsin is headed in the right direction.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

That compares to just 10 percent who thought the same thing just two years ago. Elections have consequences. As was the case in Wisconsin two years ago, too many Americans think our country is headed in the wrong direction. But Mitt Romney understands, like I understand, that people, people not governments, create jobs. With that in mind, my administration is making it easier for people to create jobs in Wisconsin. Our reforms put the hard-working taxpayers back in charge. People like Sandy Bret (ph).

Sadly the federal government seems to be going in the opposite direction. Nationally we've experienced 42 consecutive months of unemployment above eight percent. Last month 44 of the 50 states saw an increase in the unemployment rate. More than 12 million of our fellow citizens are unemployed. We need someone to turn things around in America. That leader is Governor Mitt Romney!

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

Mitt Romney turned businesses around in the private sector. He saved the winter Olympics. And he balanced state budgets without raising taxes in a way that helped the private sector create more jobs. Then, with the announcement of Paul Ryan as his running mate, Governor Romney not only showed that he has the experience and the skill to become president, he's shown he has the courage and passion to be an exceptional president.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

With this pick, he showed that the "R" next to his name doesn't just stand for republican, it stands for reformer. Now more than ever, we need reformers, leaders who think more about the next generation than just the next election.

(APPLAUSE)

That's what you get -- that's what you get from Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan. Now, in a few weeks, we will celebrate the 250th anniversary of our federal constitution. Moments like that remind us that what makes America so great, what makes us exceptional is that throughout our history, in moments of crisis, be they economic or fiscal, military or spiritual, what makes America amazing has been that there have always been men and women of courage who think more about the future of their children and their grandchildren than they did about their own political careers!

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

Let this be one of those moments. Let this be our time in history so that someday, some day we can tell our children and our grandchildren, that we were there, that we changed the course of history for the better. Let us tell them that we helped elect Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan to save America.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

Thank you.

BILL O'REILLY: Continuing now with our RNC coverage. Let's bring back Monica Crowley and Alan Colmes. We're waiting John Kasich our pal. You remember he used to sub for me on THE FACTOR the Governor of Ohio. He's there right now.

All right, let's go to the Governor of Ohio, John Kasich.

GOV. JOHN KASICH (R), OHIO: All right. I don't know about you -- I don't know about you but I've got a feeling, you know, I've got a feeling and it's just because I don't like the Black Eyed Peas, I've got a feeling that we're about to elect a new president of the United States of America.

And let me tell you why it matters because it really matters. We need a president who will restore the strength and the power of the American people so we, the people, can rebuild our economy and so we, the people, can rebuild the United States of America -- plain and simple.

You know we've made real progress in Ohio in restoring confidence because that's what so much of what life is about. And we are setting people free in order to build success. But we need a new partner in Washington. This relationship is just not working. It is holding us back.

I'm going to tell you our story. I'm going to tell you the story of Ohio and the story of lessons learned. I took office in 2011. And when I came into office, we were 48th in the nation in job creation -- 48th.

We had an $8 billion budget deficit, the largest in the history of the great state of Ohio and we had 89 cents in our rainy day fund. Most toddlers have more than 89 cents in their little piggy banks, let alone what was in our Treasury. Our credit rating was headed down the drain. And we were -- we had suffered a loss of 400,000 jobs.

And ladies and gentlemen, tonight, the greatest moral issue in America today is job creation. We had lost 400,000 jobs. Our people were hurting and our families were hurting as a result of the recession. In Ohio, we were following a policy of tax, spend and duck. And that's too much of what politicians do. They want to avoid the tough issues.

But when we came into power, with my colleagues in the legislature, we took our problems head on. We balanced our budget, that $8 billion deficit was eliminated without a tax increase in the state of Ohio.

And we could not raise taxes because we were not competitive. So you know how we did it? We did it the way that a family does it. We sat down and set priorities. We eliminated those programs that we no longer needed. And you know when government people spend our money they are very wasteful about it. So we went through it and eliminated those things we didn't need but we prioritized those things that we really did need.

And I'll give you an example. We allowed mom and dad to stay in their own homes if able instead of going into a nursing home where the costs were five times as high and when they are in their own home they're healthier and happier and frankly, more independent. And that saved us a lot of money because we made government work better. And that made a heck of a lot of sense for us.

We also cut taxes because Ohio needed to be competitive. We were $8 billion in the hole. We balanced the budget but we cut our taxes and we cut the income tax. And the reason we cut it is so that Ohio could be competitive. And at the same time, we killed the death tax. We killed the death tax.

And we killed that death tax because no person should have to visit the undertaker and the tax man on the same day. And small businesses and farmers should be able to pass on their hard work to the next generation. And we need to do it in Washington as well.

And we restored common sense in our regulations. And you know what? We still protect the environment. We protect our families. But we don't over regulate and kill the job creators in our state. In fact, we want to honor the job creators in our state and work with them because they help our families.

Now, I want to tell you, ladies and gentlemen, just like what Mitt Romney is going to face, the actions that we took were not always easy. And the actions that we took were not always popular. But you know what? When you get yourself in public service you must lead and you must do what is necessary.

And I want to tell you the good news of where we are today. I told you a minute ago that when we came into office we were 48th in job creation. Do you know where we are today? We are fourth in America in job creation, the number one in the Midwest.

We went from 89 cents in our rainy day fund to $500 million in surplus, a half a billion dollars in surplus from being in the hole. And you know I watched in horror as we saw the Italians and the French and the Spanish and the Greeks have their credit downgrade. And I remember the night I watched America's credit got downgraded.

But in Ohio instead of our credit going down the drain our credit outlook has been improved because it's been recognized that we are managing our finances and creating jobs. But, ladies and gentlemen, when over those last four years we had lost 400,000 jobs; in Ohio today, we have grown new jobs by 122,000. 122,000 families better off.

But you know what? The wind is in our face. The President has given us head winds. President Obama has doubled the national debt. I was chairman of the Budget Committee when we balanced the budget in '97.

And I looked with horror up at that clock that shows $15 trillion in the national debt. That's the sword of Damocles hanging over our children's head. And the President is doing nothing about it. In fact, each year, he's increasing that by $1 trillion, $1 trillion.

And let me also tell you that the President says his answer to these problems lie in this -- more taxes. Let's take more money out of the pockets of the American people and send it to, of all places, Washington, D.C.

Can you even believe it. We not only need to balance budgets. We need to cut taxes, not raise them to get on the right track. And these regulations have had a smothering effect on businesses and it has paralyzed the job creators.

Folks, this is the wrong philosophy. These are the wrong policies. And we need a new leader. And that is exactly why I am for Mitt Romney for President of the United States.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

You know, I want to tell you about Mitt. He's a business leader. If there is anything we need in government today, it's people who understand how to create jobs. Plain and simple. And the people that criticize folks in business, just simply don't get it. They've put us in this hole.

And Mitt Romney has a history of being a great job creator. Secondly, he was a great governor. He went from billions of dollars in the hole when he became governor, to billions of dollars in surplus when he left.

And he went from the loss of tens of thousands of jobs when he became governor to the creation of 40,000 new jobs when he left office. And he did it in taxachusettes of all places, OK.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

And remember this, beyond his work in business and beyond his work in government, he's natural leader. He took those Salt Lake City Winter Olympics and took them when they were in peril and headed down the drain.

He fixed the Olympics and made every American proud of what he did in Salt Lake City and built a shinier and brighter America as a result.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

Folks, I want to tell you this, Joe Biden disputes a lot of those facts. But Joe Biden told me that he was a good golfer. And I've played golf with Joe Biden. I can tell you, that's not true, as well as all the other things that he says.

(LAUGHTER)

Folks, for the good of our kids, I know we are at republic convention, but this is not about republican and democrat. This is about somebody that's going to get this country moving again, restore the strength of our country, energize the people, set them free in a free enterprise system.

That's what this is all about. It is about our children. It is about our families. It is about our country. And, frankly, ladies and gentlemen, it's about the world because even though they don't want to admit it, they depend on the United States of America to lead and to bring moral purpose to the globe.

Ladies and gentlemen, we got to leave here and march and get to everybody to make sure that Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan are President and Vice President of the United States. Thank you all very much.

