Gorka: Left has plan to destroy all the institutions we love

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: And welcome to "Hannity". Welcome to New York City, one of the highest tax states in the world. We have so much breaking news tonight.

The president, he just wrapped up a raucous rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa, 28 days to go until the most important midterm election in our lifetime, that's four weeks from tonight. And the president is pounding campaign trail for Republicans all across the country. At this hour, the Senate, the House are very much up for grabs. It'll be up to you in 28 days. You have the power to decide the future at least the immediate future of this country.

Now, coming up, we're going to break down tonight the single most critical races state-by-state, district-by-district with the successful confirmation now of Justice Kavanaugh, Republicans are picking up steam as we head towards the fish line. And meanwhile, sore loser Hillary Clinton is now inserting herself into the political fray yet again, she's calling literally for incivility, and we've got the tape. We also have the latest examples of the left's mob action, angry mob in action, including some traffic blocking demonstrations in Portland, Oregon.

First, before we have all of this major breaking deep state news tonight, we will put all the pieces together. Rod Rosenstein is in hot water as are others and we can officially connect all these dots between the FISA abuse and the Clinton campaign and, of course, all the corruption before and after the election.

All right. Sit tight, buckle up, we have a lot to get to in tonight's breaking news opening monologue.

All right. So Democrats they turn the confirmation process into a circus. We watch this for three weeks. They vilified Judge Kavanaugh, tried to ruin his life. They turned an angry mob against him. They thought through all of this, the president might give up.

But the president stood by his nominee and in doing so, he stood up for the core principle of our system of justice, due process, the Constitution, presumption of innocence, equal application of our laws and frankly simple common sense. Now, at tonight's huge rally in Iowa, the president congratulated the newest member of the United States Supreme Court, and so much more. Let's take a look.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Yesterday at the White House, we proudly swore in the newest member of the United States Supreme Court, Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Today, Justice Kavanaugh took his seat alongside of Justice Gorsuch to defend your rights, your Constitution, and your God-given freedom.

And I want to thank our incredible Republican senators for refusing to back down in the face of the Democrats' shameful campaign of political and personal destruction.

HANNITY: I don't think the crowd in Iowa is sick of winning. And on its first official day as a Supreme Court justice, Brett Kavanaugh, he hit the ground running. Now despite being described by the left as an enemy of all women, well, Justice Kavanaugh became the single first member of the Supreme Court to hire an all-female staff of law clerks.

Now, the left has been completely exposed -- the double standard, the hypocrisy.

And by the way, the mainstream media -- they're not exactly taking it well. It actually reminds me a little bit of election night two years ago. This -- the collective state of shock and by the way, you can shock the world in 28 days again.

Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The idea of holding a victory rally like this, for Justice Kavanaugh to say, the court should not be partisan institution but then stand there and thank mainly Republicans, Joe Manchin got a shout out for his own, it's just not something that's supposed to happen.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Remember his divisive language tonight at Justice Kavanaugh swearing in? Proof that this president is our divider in chief.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Time and again when the president gets a chance to heal the country, he does just the opposite.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: My question to you is how you would sum up what you saw yesterday happening in the East Room at the White House.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It was graceless.

HANNITY: Now, in a moment, we're going to show how Kavanaugh's impacting these all-important upcoming midterm elections. We'll also discuss the news surrounding the outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. She announced her resignation earlier today and there are rumors tonight, the former deputy national security adviser, Dina Powell, may replace Haley.

But, first, we do have some major breaking surrounding the deep state and, of course, Hillary Clinton's bought and paid for dirty Russian dossier. Let's go through this slowly. By now you know, this infamous dossier, bought and paid for by the Clinton campaign and the DNC, remember they funneled money through a law firm, the law firm's name was Perkins Coie.

Well, that money was then used not for law but it was sent to an op research firm called Fusion GPS. They then hire a foreign national, a spy by the name of Christopher Steele. He dug up Russian dirt on Donald Trump, never corroborated. Even Steele himself said the contents in the dossier were unverified at best and, in fact, well in an interrogatory in Great Britain under threat of perjury, still refused to stand by the validity in his own dossier even at a conference rating of only 50/50.

And last week, well, lost in the chaos of the Kavanaugh confirmation, we first learned that a lawyer working for the Clinton campaign and the DNC at Perkins Coie was actually funneling some of this anti-Trump, unverified Russian lies and propaganda to the top lawyer at the FBI, James Baker, in 2016. Now, this all came out, quote, as federal investigators prepared surveillance warrant for the Trump campaign and Carter Page.

Remember, that was all based on the phony dossier. Now, Baker who you see there first revealed his exchange during a closed-door deposition with congressional investigators just last Wednesday. And, of course, this is exactly what we have now been telling you on this program and all along. We now have confirmation.

So, you have a top lawyer for the Clinton campaign actively working with the top lawyer at the FBI to surveil a Trump campaign associate based on Hillary's phony bought paid for dossier. I've said from early on, it is the biggest abuse of power corruption scandal in American history.

Now, tonight, it gets even worse. According to now separate reports, Catherine Herridge, Sara Carter, John Solomon, Rod Rosenstein was completely serious when he talked about surveilling President Trump, hoping that he might get information that they can then invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office. Now, Rosenstein's remarks were not just said in jest, as he's now saying or even sarcastically.

Now, this reportedly was revealed in last week's deposition of James Baker before Congress, in other words, the top lawyer of the FBI. Now, that seemingly confirms the September report from "The New York Times" where they revealed that Rod Rosenstein, he had an alleged plot to surveil his boss, President Trump, in early 2017. By the way, before they -- we ever had or heard of the special counsel or Robert Mueller.

Now, remember, it's the deputy FBI director McCabe now under criminal investigation. His attorney Lisa Page, they are saying they both witnessed and chronicled Rod Rosenstein talking about wearing a wire against the president. Now, this is beyond troubling. Well, of course, we know all of Rod Rosenstein's other conflicts, he recommended firing Comey. He's signed the final FISA warrant.

You know, he's caught up in every aspect of this, but we have one more piece of what is a very disturbing puzzle. It's now perfectly clear that members of our bureaucracy were actively trying to destroy both candidate and then later President Trump and what was a coordinated effort with an opposing political campaign and what they called, remember we reported a few weeks ago, their media leaked strategy.

Now, all of this means Hillary's bought and paid for phony Russian dossier that was never verified, never corroborated used to get FISA warrants, all of these lies basically disseminated to you the American people to influence you before the election and used to commit a fraud on FISA court judges to get a warrant on a Trump campaign associate. And after all that failed, Donald Trump wins, then the contents of the unverified phony Russian dossier that Hillary paid for -- remember, they leaked it to the media outlets. Why? So all the phony news -- well, that would create an atmosphere where by people could begin to call for a special counsel to be appointed just like James Comey was leaking to his professor friend at Columbia.

Now, this is plain, simple, fundamental, basic abuse of power, corruption at the highest levels of the DOJ and the FBI. It shreds our Constitution, our Fourth Amendment protections when they use a fraud on a FISA court. Now, we have a lot to get to regarding this. Sara Carter, Gregg Jarrett, John Solomon, Catherine Herridge all here on this developing story.

But our real top story tonight -- four weeks from tonight, in 28 days, you the America people, we the people will decide the fate of your government. Now, America's biggest sore loser, Hillary Clinton, is now throwing yourself back into the political fray. Apparently, she's going to make a lot of money doing so, once again demonizing conservatives.

Remember, we're all irredeemable, deplorable, smelly Walmart people, we cling to God, our guns, our bibles, our religion. Oh, here's what she said. This is the latest.

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about. That's why I leave if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and/or the Senate, that's when civility can start again.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Oh, but in the meantime, no civility, calling for incivility. We have angry mobs of left-wing protesters in Portland, Oregon, recently blocking traffic attacking commuters. Meanwhile, Portland's little mayor did zero to stop this. Take a look.

HANNITY: Pretty despicable. What you're seeing here, though, sadly is nothing new. We saw similar response from far left anti-Kavanaugh protesters. We saw Republican politicians confronted all over the country run out of restaurants.

Pam Bondi, Secretary Nielsen, Sarah Sanders, Ted Cruz, Mitch McConnell, literally they're telling -- they're being told to get in people's faces and grocery stores and gas stations, and it's happening over and over and over again. Now, this when you look at it, accompany by a systematic effort for elected Democrats to destroy the life and character of Judge Brett Kavanaugh based on zero corroboration from nearly four decades ago, no due process, no presumption of innocence, no common sense.

This is why in 28 days, you'll have a choice of electing the party of smears and slander and lies, character assassination, besmirchment, the party of bludgeoning people. And as we speak, they are deploying this playbook all over the country. I warned you, we see it every two years, in every four years, in every election.

Any Republican running for office is a racist, a sexist, a misogynist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic that wants dirty air, water, wants to kill children and throw granny over the cliff. And sadly, nearly all voices of reason in the Democratic Party, they even ran out of their party Joe Lieberman, one of the nicest guys in the world.

All moderation is gone, all moderates are gone. This is now a hardcore, far-left radical extreme leftist political party.

But don't take my word for it. Just listen to the DNC chair. His name is Tom Perez. By the way, right below him is the guy he's defending by the name of Keith Ellison. Take a look.

TOM PEREZ, DNC CHAIRMAN: And when you see the union movement attacked by Republicans day in the day out. When we see that there are no guardrails in Washington, I mean, we know that for sure. There are no moderate Democrats basically left -- moderate Republicans left in the United States.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Careful.

HANNITY: He got it perfectly right. No moderate Democrats.

Look, I'm going to be very honest. I don't have a crystal ball. I can't predict what news you will hear four weeks from tonight. Frankly, I'm concerned for the sake of the country. I don't want the great progress we've been chronicling here on this program to end.

I like a security America on a world stage once again leading the way, not leading from behind. I like that we're not trying to bribe dictators that chant "death to America". I'm confident and happy that little rocket man's not firing rockets over Japan every other day.

I'm not confident tonight, I can't tell you that Republicans will hold the House or the Senate, or pick up seats in the Senate.

Now, recently, our friend Fox News contributor, former Congressman Jason Chaffetz, talked about pretty horrible nightmare scenario for the country. Now, imagine waking up one week from tomorrow on November 7th, the day after election day, and seeing the soon-to-be Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi measuring drapes for a brand new office, imagine Chairwoman Maxine Waters head of the Judiciary Committee, imagine a liar in chief, the chairman Shifty Schiff taking control of the Intel Committee, a guy that got scammed by a Russian hoaxster himself.

Imagine the endless, never-ending investigations into Trump, Kavanaugh, the quest, the thirst they have for impeachment and the obstruction of all the progress we have had and the president's successful agenda. By the way, kiss border wall funding goodbye, prepare to fork over your hard-earned money because they want their crumbs back and they're coming for them.

By the way, you like skyrocketing health care costs and premiums, ObamaCare, they want to keep it, how is that promise working out for you, keep you doctor, keep your plan, save money. Is this what you want? That's the question you will be deciding four weeks from tonight.

Now, starting tonight, we're going to preview each key House race that's going to decide the fate of our government going forward while highlight ten important races a night.

We start on the West Coast tonight. Multiple House races row up for grabs.

Look there, if you're in the California 10th congressional district, listen up. We're talking to you. Republican incumbent Congressman Jeff Denham, he's in a tight real action bid where water acts as a top issue on the ballot.

California's 21st district, a Republican incumbent named David Valadao, well, he's doing well in the race against the Democrat T.J. Cox, in a district where Hispanic Americans make up 74 percent of that district.

California 25, another Republican incumbent named Steve Knight in a very tough key race against the Democratic challenger Katie Hill.

In California's 39th district, Republican Young Kim, and Democrat Gil Cisneros, they're facing off in a battle for an open seat that was vacated by Congressman Ed Royce. The Democrat is currently suffering in the polls perhaps due to allegations -- well, believe it or not sexual misconduct.

In California 45, Republican incumbent Mimi Waters is running for re-election against Democrat Katie Porter.

In California's 48 district, friend of mine, friend of this program, incumbent Dana Rohrabacher facing a Democratic challenge from Harley Rouda.

And with retirement of Congressman Darrell Issa, California's 49th district, that's a hotly contested race between Republican Diane Harkey and Democrat Mark Levin.

In California 50, Republican incumbent Duncan Hunter, he's up in an all- important race in the San Diego area.

Next up, you go to Arizona, their first congressional district. Democratic incumbent named Tom O'Halleran is up for re-election again Republican challenger, that would be Wendy Rogers in the district that President Trump only carried by one point.

And finally tonight, we have our Arizona 2, vacated by Martha McSally, a hero who fought for this country who's running for Senate in a very tight race there for the Senate. The Republican in that case Lea Marquez Peterson is running against Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick.

So, we will point out ten key races the night, so you know if it's your district that matters. These districts will decide the balance of power four weeks from tonight.

And, of course, the U.S. Senate, that's up for grabs maybe another Supreme Court nomination or two in the future. Now, he got money from big-time Democratic billionaires piling in all over the country.

Let's start in Indiana. Incumbent Democrat Joe Donnelly and a tight race against Mike Braun. That's a state President Trump won. Braun is running a great campaign. Donnelly as you know voted against Judge Kavanaugh. He's a Schumer Democrat.

Missouri, another Schumer incumbent Democrat, Claire McCaskill, she's now losing ground in the polls against Josh Hawley, who's running a great race after she opposed Judge Kavanaugh.

North Dakota, another Schumer suck-up, Democrat Senator Heidi Heitkamp, way down the polls against Kevin Cramer. He's running a great campaign.

Obviously, in Texas, Ted Cruz a constitutional conservative, thankfully, he's consistently pulling ahead. That's an important race.

In Tennessee, Republican friend of this program, Marsha Blackburn, she's also picking up after the president's visit, after the vote with Judge Kavanaugh, momentum in the polls there, an extremely important state.

In Montana, Democratic incumbent Chuck Schumer BFF Jon Tester, tight race against Matt Rosendale, a real chance for a pickup in Montana this year.

Arizona, a very, very, very tight race is an American hero who served her country, Martha McSally. I hope the people of Arizona will put her in the U.S. Senate.

Now, that brings us to West Virginia and Democrat Joe Manchin, the only Democrat to vote to confirm Justice Kavanaugh. I have an idea, maybe he should switch parties and caucus with the Republicans. He definitely win reelection. Otherwise, that race may be in doubt. Joe, just saying.

Each night on this program, we will bring you an update on what is the single most important midterm election in our lifetime, 28 days. At the end of the day, we the people you, the American people, have the power to decide, are we going to reward the disgusting, despicable smear tactics of the left, you'll decide if the angry mob gets their way, you'll decide whether or not Nancy Pelosi is the next speaker of the house. With a booming historic economy, security at home and abroad, the choice tonight could not be any more clear, four weeks from tonight.

You'll tune into the news. You have the ability and the power to shock the world again.

When we come back, we have reaction to our monologue, plus all the other breaking news on the deep state. Dan Bongino, Sebastian Gorka, as we continue, we're glad you're always with us tonight on "Hannity".

HANNITY: All right. Joining us now with reaction to our opening monologue, all the important news of the day. See this book right here? This is an important book, four weeks from tonight, why we fight. He's talking about on foreign policy but it also represents domestic policies, defeating America's enemies. No apologies, FOX News national security strategist, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, the author of the new book, "Spygate: The Attempted Sabotage of Donald J. Trump", also a soon-to-be bestseller, our friend, former Secret Service agent, NRA TV contributor Dan Bongino.

Both books, by the way, out today and now competing like Judge Jeanine and Gregg Jarrett.

SEBASTIAN GORKA, FOX NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGIST: Right.

HANNITY: Both must-reads, I've read both of them. They're phenomenal books. Thank you both for being with us.

GORKA: Thank you, Sean.

HANNITY: Twenty-eight days. One the things you're talking about in this book, Dr. Gorka is the need to fight. I made this case in a book I wrote in 2004, "Deliver Us From Evil: Defeating Terrorism, Despotism and Liberalism". What I meant by that and I took a lot of heat at the time was if you don't have the political power, you can't impact change. Four weeks matters.

GORKA: Right, and you can't protect the things that you love. This is the important thing.

The left has a plan to destroy all the institutions we love, whether it's the media, where it's education. They've been doing it for 40 years now. Look at the colleges, I'll give you a metric. The Victims of Communism Foundation did a poll, 42 percent of millennials, 42 percent, wish that America were a socialist country.

HANNITY: It's frightening.

GORKA: Twenty-five percent can't tell you why Auschwitz is important. It's shocking.

HANNITY: Look, I got to give a little credence to what Winston Churchill infamously said, if you're 20 and not a liberal, you don't have a heart.

GORKA: Yes.

HANNITY: If you're 40 and not (ph) a liberal, you don't have a brain.

GORKA: Not have a brain.

HANNITY: Dan Bongino, we're going to get into the deep state story tonight, but everything that we have witnessed for the last two years culminating in the last three weeks with Judge Kavanaugh has been smear, slander, attack, belittle, legitimize Donald Trump.

This election is about keeping what is now chronicled a hugely successful agenda moving forward. I don't have a crystal ball. I can't tell people tonight that Nancy Pelosi's not going to win. All the people talking about a blue wave, I don't trust them. The American people can shock the world again, but I don't know.

What do you think?

DAN BONGINO, NRATV CONTRIBUTOR: Sean, you know, I don't think it's hyperbole to say that the Kavanaugh victory may have changed everything for the Republicans. Let me just give you a quick example and put some meat on the bone there.

Trump and the Kavanaugh victory finally broke the iron triangle, right? That's Fred Segal's old line. The iron triangle, what's the iron triangle? The media, activist groups and swamp rats, right? Hill Democrat liberal swamp rats.

They have owned the Republican Party forever. What were the old rules, right? The media, in conjunction with the activist groups, would lob a grenade on the battlefield, the political grenade. In this case, calling the guy a rapist, the horrible thing. The Republican would run this Kavanaugh --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: -- drugged, lined up boys in the halls --

BONGINO: Right.

HANNITY: -- to gang rape women. That, I mean, among the allegations.

BONGINO: But, Sean, this didn't happen. This time, it didn't happen.

Trump refused to back down. Kavanaugh refused to back down. They coalesced with McConnell up there up on the Hill and shockingly, we won.

There's a model to win going forward. There's a new sheriff the town.

HANNITY: Well, there are opportunities in North Dakota, in Indiana and Missouri and Florida and other places, that are the important races in Nevada and Arizona. They can pick up seats here, Dr. Gorka. There is -- there is hope.

GORKA: They can, but only if they understand what changed. Dan is absolutely right. The political landscape has changed.

Remember that press conference on Friday, with the leading Republican senators. I have never seen senior senators that angry in my lifetime in America. They were fed up -- the GOP has woken up.

Now, the question is, can they connect those races to the president? This is a vote about the president in the last two years.

HANNITY: One of the reasons there's so much uncertainty, you got all of these retirements to contend with. I mentioned -- I talked about Darrell Issa out in California. These are new names on the ballot for people. That's why we're trying to highlight it on the program so people, the American people will be informed when they walk into the ballot.

GORKA: And everybody has to understand, every single vote counts. The idea that I'm summer wait doesn't count, look at what changed in 2016, places that we thought Trump had not chance of winning and he won. So, don't be complacent.

HANNITY: The attempted sabotage of Trump, as I read your book, Dan, it really has been, this has been an effort before the election and during the transition and the entire time he's been president to undermine him and stop him.

In spite of all of that, we have record unemployment in 14 states, record low unemployment for African-Americans and Hispanic-Americans, Asian- Americans, and women in the work force and youth unemployment.

DAN BONGINO, CONTRIBUTOR, NRATV: Yes.

HANNITY: We have more regulations destroyed. He is already building the border wall with the $3.5-billion he does have. He seems to be the president that believes in keeping promises as quickly as he can.

BONGINO: Yes. I'm smiling because winning feels good, doesn't it? I mean, it feels good to win.

HANNITY: I'm not sick of winning.

BONGINO: Yes, I'm not sick of it either, still not sick of winning. But that's what we cover in the book. That despite all of this, Sean, we break this whole spy gate thing down very simply. And what we do is we use leftist footnotes from like CNN and the Washington Post to show--

HANNITY: It's hilarious.

BONGINO: -- how was an information laundering scandal a spying operation and a set up the whole time. You cannot come to any other conclusion when you're dominant.

HANNITY: So when buy Dan's book, you buy Dr. Gorka's book. Now we'll see who wins.

BONGINO: Buy them both.

HANNITY: Jeanine and Gregg Jarrett both made number one in the New York Times list, so we expect you guys -- that's a tall order to duplicate. Thank you both.

BONGINO: Thank you.

SEBASTIAN GORKA, FOX NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGIST: Thanks, Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Speaking of the deep state news, speaking of undermining the president, what we have now discovered today will blow your mind.

Catherine Herridge, Sara Carter, Gregg Jarrett, and John Solomon they will break it all down and make it understandable. Some news you won't get anywhere else. We're glad you're with us. We'll continue.

HANNITY: All right. Joining us with live breaking news from Washington on the latest ongoing Rosenstein saga. A lot of news has been breaking in the last 24 hours. Fox News chief intelligence correspondent, our own Catherine Herridge has been all over it today. Catherine?

CATHERINE HERRIDGE, FOX NEWS CHIEF INTELLIGENCE CORRESPONDENT: Sean, Baker's testimony matters because he had a pivotal role at the bureau as the top FBI lawyer. He had the ear of then director James Comey. And his testimony is at odds with Rosenstein's denials. Last week he told Fox News that he couldn't get into it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mr. Baker, did you handle the dossier? Did you warn Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein that was exculpatory information before he signed the FISA -- final surveillance warrant? Mr. Baker, will you take our questions?

HERRIDGE: Now since sources described Baker's testimony as forthcoming, deliberate, and sober. Baker telling congressional investigators that he believe then acting FBI director Andrew McCabe and then FBI lawyer Lisa Page when they said Rosenstein's talk about recording the president and removing him from office was, quote, "serious."

Baker who is neither at the Justice Department said Page and McCabe came to him immediately after. And base on what he learned Baker told investigators he believes Rosenstein was working with two people inside the administration after President Trump fired FBI director James Comey to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Ask about Baker's closed-door interview with Justice Department spokesperson said they stood by their denials including this one from Rosenstein. "I never pursued or authorize recording the president and any suggestion that I have ever advocated for the removal of the president is absolutely false."

Rosenstein in expected on Capitol Hill Thursday but our sources report tonight that there is a lot of internal tension among committee members about the format with some lawmakers pushing for a transcribe interview with the court reporter. And other satisfied by a briefing, but these briefings can often be the subject of misintepretation, Sean.

HANNITY: Unbelievable reporting. Catherine Herridge, thank you from Washington tonight. Joining us now with more reaction, author of the number one New York Times bestseller, "The Russia Hoax," Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett, also Fox News investigative reporter and contributor Sara Carter, and from The Hill, John Solomon.

Sara and John, I'll start with you in the reporting. And Gregg has a column coming out tomorrow that he shared with. What both of you and Catherine have all reported today, is that you have McCabe and you have Lisa Page, all saying that when Rod Rosenstein -- Sara, we'll start with you, said that he wanted to surreptitiously record the president of the United States and this would be a plot, a revenge, if you will, against the firing of James Comey which he recommended, which is ironic. They ever saying it's real.

Rosenstein is saying it's not real. I was only saying it sarcastically. Well, you got two against one but you had two people that are in the deep state. Who do you believe?

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, this is why we've got to come to the truth. Somebody is lying here. But, look, Sean. We have the former general counsel for the FBI James Baker. This is so important. Because James Baker delivered this testimony deliberately without any emotion. He absolutely 100 percent believed Andrew McCabe and Lisa Page.

I think even more shocking is that there are two other people within the administration apparently, who were on board with Rod Rosenstein and trying to invoke the 25th Amendment, you know, saying that the president was unfit for office.

So there is something happening within the administration. And Rod Rosenstein has those answers. Thursday is going to be very telling. Will he show up, will he answer all of these questions. And who is actually investigating the investigators?

I keep saying this over and over again, Sean. If Rod Rosenstein is in charge of the special counsel, the Mueller investigation, who is in charge of Rod Rosenstein? He is in the middle of all of this. He signed the FISA, the final FISA warrant on Carter Page. He actually wrote the letter to basically, you know, to give the president so that Comey would be fired. He laid it all out.

This guy is in the middle of everything and somebody needs to find out the truth. Because he is still, you know, the deputy attorney general of the United States.

HANNITY: John Solomon -- and by the way, the answer to Sara's question who's investigating the investigators, all of us have been to from the beginning started with both you to be honest, led to Gregg's number one New York Times bestseller. But this sounds like a soft coup - revenge taken out on the president.

You have two people that both recorded the very same thing here, John--

JOHN SOLOMON, VICE PRESIDENT, THE HILL: Yes.

HANNITY: -- about what Rod Rosenstein said at the time.

SOLOMON: Yes.

HANNITY: That's McCabe but he's under criminal investigation. And Page friends with Strzok, that things, you know, Hillary should win a 100 million to zero.

SOLOMON: Yes. Listen, just a short while ago, Sean, as I was coming to the show I bump in ironically to an old FBI friend of mine. And here's what he said. After reading your articles in the last couple of weeks I'm starting to think the FBI needs to rebrand itself. Instead of Federal Bureau of Investigation maybe we should call ourselves the federal bureau of politics because somewhere there was a lot more politics going on than investigating. Think about--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: But John, I really need to say this. This is only the top echelon.

SOLOMON: Yes.

HANNITY: This is not the rank and file.

SOLOMON: That's right.

HANNITY: This is not the guy you ran into.

SOLOMON: That's right. No, they are embarrassed by this. Because they do their job every day. They go do -- listen. In the middle of Russia, you have one team doing the hacking investigation professional intelligence work, the other team doing collusion, a total disaster.

But let's think about James Baker for just a second. Four things he revealed. He used the Democratic Party's lawyer as a source. The FBI tried to hide that by redacting it then claiming it was national security information and a House intelligence report.

He used a journalist as a source, David Corn to get a version of the dossier after Steele was fired, and he was present for a conversation where at least the FBI people were serious about removing the president and recording him on the 25th Amendment. All four of those things are politics. None of them involve legitimate investigation.

HANNITY: And every piece of this goes back to Hillary who they exonerated without investigating and saved because it was a slam dunk obstruction case. It all comes back to her. Phony Russian paid for dossier.

Before the election they lied to the American people. After the election, they used it to bludgeon Donald Trump and use a media leaked strategy to help set up an atmosphere where a special counsel could be appointed. And still even Lisa Page said, nine months, zero evidence by the time we got to May of 2017.

Gregg, you have a column coming out tomorrow. I want to read the first paragraph to our audience here. When you talk how was it possible Rod Rosenstein is still in charge of those special counsel investigation and Trump Russia collusion, again, no evidence.

Then you say Trump may have given them a pass - referring to the meeting at the Air Force One yesterday - for now. But Americans should not and neither should the Attorney General Jeff Sessions who seems perpetually missing in action and clueless, which I sadly can't disagree with and I always like him.

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Rosenstein is hopelessly compromised. He not only has disqualifying conflicts of interest because he is a key pivotal witness in the case over which he presides! And you can't be a judge and the jury and a witness and the prosecutor all rolled into one. It's a violation of federal regulations. It demands his removal and recusal at 28-USC-528.

But on top of it, now there is this new evidence and three witnesses that in an act of vengeance for the firing of Comey he is trying to secretly record the president of the United States and depose him in the equivalent of a palace coup.

I mean, this is egregious misconduct, it requires his termination at the very least, the removal from the special counsel case.

HANNITY: And he still led the declassification.

JARRETT: Sure.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: And the unredacted FISA and the 302's and--

(CROSSTALK)

JARRETT: He is suppressing wrongdoing by the FBI and the Department of Justice and suppressing his own wrongdoing in signing off on the FISA warrant.

HANNITY: Sara and John, do you agree with the characterization? Because I agree with Gregg. I believe this was an attempt to literally set a president up for a soft coup.

CARTER: One hundred percent, Sean. There is overwhelming evidence. Not just circumstantial anymore. We've seen it in writing, we've seen it with testimony that's been provided to Congress.

This was a white coup, a silent coup. A bloodless coup. I think what's so concerning to me is how dangerous this has been to America and how dangerous this still is to the administration and it needs to be investigated.

HANNITY: Yes. John?

CARTER: It has to be the special counsel or someone else.

HANNITY: John?

SOLOMON: Yes. Listen, the single biggest threat Rod Rosenstein faces isn't the plot that he didn't carry out to remove Trump. It's the misleading of the FISA court. Catherine Herridge ask them the right question. Someone has to answer that question. Did he mislead the FISA court? If it's yes, he doesn't belong there.

HANNITY: Who do you believe here? Do you believe McCabe and Page, do we believe Rod Rosenstein?

JARRETT: I'll never believe Rod Rosenstein. He has a long and distinguished track record on deception.

HANNITY: John?

SOLOMON: Listen, I think you got to wait until all of the facts come out. We haven't heard from Rod Rosenstein himself. It's one thing for a spokesperson to put out a statement. He's got to put his word on it and then we have to hear what he has to say about it.

HANNITY: And Sara?

CARTER: I don't believe any of them, Sean.

HANNITY: Wow.

CARTER: And I think it needs to be investigated.

HANNITY: Sad. Biggest abuse of power in our history. We will get to the bottom of it. We're going to stay on it. Anyway, thank you all.

When we come back, you won't believe what Hillary Clinton said about Bill Clinton's infidelities. Jedediah Bila, Monica Crowley, next. Also, Kristin Fisher in Washington tonight with some breaking news. That's straight with us. Stay with us.

HANNITY: All right. Joining us now with the very latest update on Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee's former staff who put Republican's personal information online, Fox News correspondent in Washington tonight, Kristin Fisher. Kristin?

KRISTIN FISHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Sean. Yes, things are not looking good for this former staffer to a Democratic congresswoman. Today he was denied bail. The judge and prosecutors showed that no conditions could ensure the community's safety if the suspect was released.

Now his name is Jackson Cosko. He is 27 years old and he is accused of committing several felonies. He is accused of releasing a Republican senator's personal information online during the September 27th judiciary committee hearing about sexual assault allegations against then Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

He is also accused of threatening a witness, unlawfully accessing a government computer, burglary of a senatorial office, and he is accused of doing all of this while working as a staffer for a Democratic Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

He was arrested six days ago after a staffer caught him working on a computer where he was not authorized to be. According to a capitol police officers after David Cosko threatened the staffer and then he threatened to leak information about the health of senator's children and their social security numbers.

So, Sean, he is facing some very serious accusations. But today he pleaded not guilty on all counts. Sean?

HANNITY: All right. Kristin Fisher in Washington, thank you. Also tonight, Hillary Clinton sat down with fake news CNN and openly called for incivility towards Republicans. We played that during our monologue.

Here with reaction, you see this brand new book, by the way, just out. It's literally "Do Not Disturb: How I Ghosted My Cell Phone to Take My Life Back," our old friend went to The View. Thank God you're back. I don't know how you survive.

JEDEDIAH BILA, AUTHOR, DO NOT DISTURB: I'm back. I survived.

HANNITY: How did you survive that? And also, Jedediah Bila, and conservative columnist and senior fellow of London Center for Policy Research, Monica Crowley. What does it mean you ghosted your cell phone?

BILA: So this is if you love personal responsibility, this is the book for you. I had a tech addition. I went from being a normal person who was talking to people having conversation to someone who was buried in my phone all day. The technology and our addiction to it it's ruining the moral fibers of relationships in this country.

HANNITY: True.

BILA: Kids don't know how to communicate with each other anymore. There are so many skill sets they're losing.

HANNITY: It's really scary.

BILA: And a lot of people say, Sean, regulate the problem away. This was my way of saying no. Own your own life. We are self-empowered. This is a responsibility book of how you can take technology in 2018 and make it your own to make it healthy for you.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: You should be proud me. I'm -- I gave up Twitter. My phone--

MONICA CROWLEY, SENIOR FELLOW, LONDON CENTER FOR POLICY RESEARCH: You told me that.

HANNITY: -- does not have twitter.

CROWLEY: You told me that.

BILA: You ghosted your phone. That's what you do.

HANNITY: Ghosted?

BILA: You did. You ghosted.

HANNITY: I mean, well, to be honest I had so many people trying to hack into me every day. I have to change every other day.

BILA: Then go.

HANNITY: Yes. That's actually would you ever do that?

CROWLEY: Completely give it up?

HANNITY: No.

CROWLEY: Well, not completely give it up--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: It's like (Inaudible).

CROWLEY: I agree that it is really it's an addiction.

BILA: It is.

CROWLEY: It's like heroin or sugar. I mean, you cannot, it's like (Inaudible) response. Especially but kids now it's actually rewiring--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: All right. Let me ask you this question. I don't have a crystal ball four weeks from tonight. You have been saying for the longest time do you think Republicans hold the House and pick up seats in the Senate? I hope you are right. I think it's -- anything is possible right now and the energy level is high.

CROWLEY: Yes. And the whole Kavanaugh scenario really scrambled the political calculus for both sides. The complacency problem that the Republicans had is now solved, thanks to the Democrats, and their despicable treatment of Brett Kavanaugh. We have a new Supreme Court justice.

But it has scrambled the calculus here. I've been saying for months that I was totally against conventional wisdom, still is, but I think that the Republicans will hold the House narrowly but will hold and we will pick up seats in the Senate.

HANNITY: I hope you're right.

CROWLEY: And it will stun everybody the way the 2016 result did.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: It would be -- it was hard to just to see Joe Scarborough and Mika's face. It will be worth just for that reason alone. I don't know what's going to happen.

CROWLEY: Yes.

HANNITY: But, the Democrats should not be rewarded for how they act every two and four years and what they just did.

BILA: The Kavanaugh stuff was incredible. Because I talked to so many people who aren't that political that were so outraged by the behavior that the Democrats exhibited toward him, that say home and said, wait a minute, what happened to the presumption of innocence? Wait a minute, what happened to our justice system that these people are willing to throw this guy under the bus without you have any corroboration before you have any evidence.

So I think that's the key. You know, you need those people at home who aren't typically inspired politically to get out.

HANNITY: Do you agree with Monica's assessment on the outcome?

BILA: I think it could happen. I don't know. I truthfully don't know.

HANNITY: I don't know either.

BILA: I think it's very plausible. I don't know, and it depends on how many people at home are fired up and how the Democrats are behaving. Calling for inciting violence sometimes.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: You got to look into it and how they treat--

CROWLEY: I think the American people we are still a central right country. And these kinds of antics outrage especially the middle of the country. And they will come out.

(CROSSTALK)

BILA: That's 100 percent true.

HANNITY: By the way, ghost your cell phone. Good to see you both. All right. We have more highlights from the president's rally earlier in Iowa. That's straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: So in his rally earlier tonight the president reminded the Americans that were there why they must vote for Republicans four weeks from tonight.

TRUMP: Vote for Republicans. You are doing the right thing. Because a vote for us is a vote for lower taxes, less regulation, and more products that are made right here in the USA. That's what we are doing.

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: It's a vote to respect our borders, respect our Constitution, and respect the heroes of law enforcement.

HANNITY: All right. That's unfortunately all the time we have left. We'll be fair and balanced four weeks from tonight. Let not your heart be troubled. Laura Ingraham is next in Washington. Laura?



