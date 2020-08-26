GOP convention speakers push law and order, capitalism and inclusiveness

This is a rush transcript from “The Five," August 25, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: The family of Jacob Blake holding a press conference in the wake of the police shooting that has left him paralyzed. We are going to continue to monitor that situation, and whatever breaks, we will break in and let you know what happens. In the meantime, President Trump and the GOP getting ready for night two of the RNC, last night, Republicans countering the doom and gloom message of the Democratic convention, focusing on policy and solutions ahead of tonight's land of opportunity theme.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Joe Biden and the Democrats are still blaming America first. Donald Trump has always put America first.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I have seen how deeply President Trump cares about rebuilding our evaporating middle class.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What a great education cannot be the exclusive right of the rich and powerful. It must be accessible to all. And that's why my dad is pro school choice.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I learned that gun control laws didn't fail my daughter. People did.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They didn't give me the right to try experimental treatments, Mr. President. You did.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Their argument for Joe Biden boiled down to the fact that they think he's a nice guy. Well, let me tell you. Raising taxes on 82 percent of Americans is not nice.

WATTERS: And a hot-button issue right now across America taking center stage tonight. Republicans will make the case for law and order. All right, Katie Pavlich, we heard a lot of compelling and captivating, charismatic voices last night at the RNC. It's getting very good reviews. What was your assessment?

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS HOST: I just think that the RNC completely blew the accusations from the DNC last week and the ongoing accusations from the Biden campaign that President Trump and his administration and the Republican Party are not diverse, that they don't stand up for the little guy, that they stand up for the middle class, and of course that they are anti-immigrant.

I mean, you had the speeches from Nikki Haley, of course -- and Tim Scott who completely blew everybody away with his own personal life story of going from picking cotton to Congress, and talking about his grandfather not having an education and never learning to read, but then seeing him go to Congress and make a big difference in the world.

He talked about his primary and how he beat out a number of other Republican opponents. I thought that was really compelling. But for me, the most compelling part of the entire night, I think, was the Cuban immigrant, Mr. Maximus, I believe was his last name. Talking about the flirtation and the danger that we are seeing now on the left with socialism and communism and his personal experience with that and him saying we are not going to give up what we have rightfully earned as a family.

This is the last place that we are going to be. We are not abandoning that. There is nowhere else to go. We will stand up for America and the freedom that has flourished here. So really they hit back on a lot of the themes of the Democrats in terms Republicans not being happy warriors, being divisive, being bullies, and being, you know, white party rather than having any kind of diversity.

WATTERS: Dana Perino, you covered the DNC extensively, staying up in all hours of the evening, watching all the speeches. This is night one of the RNC. How did it play for you?

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Have you ever known me to stay up this late this many nights in a row? I mean, it is really incredible. I thought that the RNC was just hitting three pointers all night long. I think that works.

WATTERS: All right.

PERINO: It was -- remember that last week you had some people in the Republican Party sort of downplaying expectations for the production value because they only had about four weeks to plan, where the Democrats had about four months. I've got to tell you. I think the production quality of it was great. Like, you can watch that all night long not be diverted in terms of your attention.

It moved quickly. Think of all of those people that are not practiced politicians that never read off a teleprompter before. They got prepared for this. And they nailed every one of those speeches. And they felt passionately about what they were talking about, Mr. Pollock there, of course, talking about his daughter, Meadow, was very compelling.

I also really liked the segment -- it was kind of a show, but the meeting of the released hostages in the Oval Office with the president, because some of these things -- some of these policies, like, right to try, but also telehealth. Telehealth actually pulls so well all across America, but especially in rural areas because that's where you need it the most.

So I felt like they were just nailing it on policy. And I said last night. You had more policy in the first hour of the Republican convention then you did in four days of the Democrats. Now, the other thing I would say in terms of what -- just to pick up something Katie said. People are talking about the suburbs as if they are just one model, the suburbs.

There's a lot of diversity in the suburbs. And those are things called excerpts, right? So those were the sort of -- more farther out from the cities, not quite rural America but in between. There's a lot of middle- class people there. And I think that they were showing those people. Look, we have a party here that can get things done. Remember the incumbents are very hard to beat. They have records to run on. So I think last night was absolutely amazing.

It was also -- one other thing and I'll shut up. The conventions are always the first primary speeches of the next election. And what you saw last night from Nikki Haley and Tim Scott I think were kind of their debut for potential runs in 2024. You will also hear from Tom Cotton tonight, the Senator from Arkansas. There is maybe a little bit more of that to come. But I think that the party is showing they have breadth and depth and diversity.

WATTERS: All right. Juan, I have a challenge for you. See if you can tell me your feelings about the RNC without using the word grievance, dark, and angry. Go ahead.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, you nailed it.

WILLIAMS: You set it for me. Thank you, Jesse. Jesse, you are accurate. You are exactly right. I agree with what you said, Jesse. Your word choice was just excellent. You knocked it out of the park. You hit three pointers. What else can I say, Dana? You know --

PERINO: Spiked the volleyball.

WILLIAMS: Yes, you did that too --

PAVLICH: Touchdown.

WILLIAMS: Touchdown. So, you know, I really had a different view than my colleagues, because I thought it was a play totally to the base last night. You know, when I looked at it, I was expecting and hoping that as advertised it was going to be a counter to what had been described by the president as the gloomy Democratic convention. And I was looking for prescriptions, for ideas, for policies.

Well, obviously, there is no platform except we back President Trump's make America great again agenda. So forget that. But when it comes to looking at the speeches, and even President Trump's speech for ideas, I just didn't see it. I saw what you saw, Jesse, about grievance, fear, name-calling. So for me, Trump has been the incumbent for four years, four years.

He had control of the House, Senate, and the White House. So I may have missed it, guys. But, you know, no fix on Obamacare or make healthcare better. He said that was going to happen quickly. It's going to be simple. No fix on immigration law, nothing on immigration law. Forget that, except all that hooting and hollering about a fictional wall.

WILLIAMS: He repaired -- about 80 percent is just a repair job, Jesse.

WATTERS: That's not true.

WILLIAMS: Let me finish up. And only major legislation that this president passed in four years, talk about running on a record, was a tax cut for the richest one percent. So that's a pretty abysmal record, and no policy in terms of a second term agenda. Just zero, except we are all Trumpian.

WATTERS: -- not about prison reform. Also to say that it was all about the base, he had multiple black Americans, former Democrats, a lot of reaching across the aisle. What did you think of it, Greg?

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, first, I have an idea for a show. It's called The Post Five Fact-Check, where it's just three solid hours of fact- checking everything Juan just said because that's how long it would take. The argument always about playing to the base, what is the base, no -- everybody gets away with saying he plays to the base but they never define it.

Because when you get down to define it, it just turns out it's everybody who votes for him, people who generally want law and order, people who want normalcy, safety. They want to have good schools. They want to have low taxes. Everybody is in the base. I hate to tell you. But I saw a lot of powerful moments, and everybody pretty much hit on them.

Tim Scott, Meadows dad, Maximo Alvarez, the hostage segment was really interesting. And again, segment, it was like a talk show. I also will throw Don Jr. in there, because it's always a compliment when you say -- it's kind of backhanded compliment when you say you're surprised by how well somebody did, but I was surprised, because I thought it was well written.

I thought it was well written, and I thought it was really well delivered. I felt like he found his voice. And I didn't see that coming. But I will say -- there was another criticism when you say they played to the base. What's the other way? They say they are throwing red meat. It's a bunch of red meat. But I think at this point in 2020, America will prefer red meat over dead meat.

We are watching riots and violence all over. Everything that the Democrats ignored and pretended didn't exist, swept under the rug, even though the governor of Wisconsin just declared an emergency, I guess, over something nonexistent. So I think that if red meat is what the Republicans are delivering, then America is a carnivore and the Democrats are feeding tofu.

So I think right now Trump has the upper hand because the Democrats gave it to him. By wimping out and being cowards about the violence and the horrible riots that are going on and people storming restaurants and intimidating people into agreeing with them or else. And a guy protecting his charity gets beaten unconscious as he tries to put out a fire.

While this stuff is happening and the Democrats aren't doing crap, and Joe Biden is hiding from actually making a statement about this. You know what? Trump has got it. He's going to have a landslide, and the Democrats are going to give it to him.

WILLIAMS: I think somebody got shot -- I think somebody got shot in the back.

WATTERS: Predicted a landslide.

GUTFELD: You know what I'm talking about, Juan. Way to play to the base.

WATTERS: Ahead, RNC speakers eviscerate Joe Biden's record and warned what America could look like under his leadership.

WILLIAMS: Joe Biden under fire at the RNC last night, speakers going hard after the Democratic nominee. They claim Biden will be easily pushed around by the far left, and they issued a dire warning. Watch this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Joe Biden is basically the lochness monster of the swamp. For the past half-century, he's been lurking around in there. He sticks his head up every now and then to run for president, and then he disappears and doesn't do much in between.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: A Biden-Harris administration would be much, much worse. Last time, Joe's boss was Obama. This time, it would be Pelosi, Sanders, and The Squad. Their vision for America is socialism.

WILLIAMS: Greg, what we saw there from Don Jr., as he called Joe Biden a swamp creature. Oh, my gosh. And it seems to me contradictory, so I thought I'd ask you to help. Because Joe Biden, according to the Republican talking points, spent 40 years in Washington, right, and during those 40 years, he's known to everybody as a political moderate. How come all of a sudden he is a swamp creature?

GUTFELD: You can be both. I mean, he -- if you just go along to get along, if you're just doing it because you love to be there, you like the free meals. You like to shake hands. You like to feel important. You are a swamp monster is a very clever line. I think it was the winning line of the night, the lochness monster. But if you want the best defense of the best attack on leftism, you've got to go to somebody who has had experience on the other end of it. And that was Maximo Alvarez, the Floridian who escaped Cuba.

What he did say, America -- his dad told him there's no other place to go. What he was trying to say is if leftism is allowed to take over America, then there will be no place, period, ever for freedom. What if these riots and the arson and the class warfare became, like, a permanent thing? It's happening in Portland. They're into their, what, 90 days now.

This isn't just something that's going away because of the militancy and the bureaucratic cowardice has combined to create this horrible -- this horrible gutting of the American dream. This is the most important message, I think, to get it from somebody who saw it up close in Cuba.

WILLIAMS: So Jesse, let me pick up on what Greg's talking about, because to my ears, hearing a speaker at a major party convention compare Joe Biden to a communist dictator, I thought that was pretty disgusting. I just thought that was so wild. And again, we know Joe Biden. He has been around. He is a pro American, moderate politician. So why would anybody think, oh, that's cute, or unless it's just name-calling?

WATTERS: Well, I think Joe Biden's left himself open to be attacked on street crime and socialism. And the Republicans last night shot that gap and just dropped a huge hand grenade their -- announced (ph) a choice. It's not a referendum. There is a stark contrast between the president and Joe Biden. And they also made Joe Biden unlikable. He's not a nice guy.

Because nice guys don't let mobs and communists come in and destroy decades of hard work. There's a big dichotomy when they had Joe with the DNC sitting there getting bossed around by his Zoom (ph) wall of radicals. You juxtapose that to Donald Trump who is there engaging and honoring frontline workers who have made a lot of sacrifice. That was a big difference there.

Also, Dana brought it up, the fact that President Trump has secured the release of 50 hostages in just four years from 20 different countries, very historic. If you don't have empathy, compassion, or strong character, you don't do that. Very skilled negotiator and he was able to get it done. Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed because the Obama-Biden restorative justice policies didn't let school administrators' red flag a clear killer.

He made a great point about that and said Joe Biden didn't even know what year it happened. And then you had Parnell, Sean, who is a total stud platoon leader talk about he came from a family of Democrats. And the Democratic Party under Joe Biden has totally forgotten about regular working-class Americans who want to use their Secondment Amendment rights.

The McCloskey's came on, eloquently described how they were trying to defend their home, yet they were charged and the mob was not. And if Joe Biden comes, the mob takes over. Steve Scalise, shot by an actual socialist, made a very clear point. And I thought Don Jr.'s line about Beijing Biden, that's going to stick, too.

But I agree with everybody. The Cuban-American gentlemen, when he said that he hears these echoes of fake promises about free healthcare and free education, and he knows what that means. And it sells -- sends a chill up his spine. And he knows that only in America can you control your own destiny. That was a very powerful message. And you're going to see the polls move in the battlegrounds after this week.

WILLIAMS: Well, I thought it was disgraceful. Let me go to you, Katie. Yeah, so Katie, Nikki Haley --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: If you want to start calling American politicians communists, I just think that takes you back to a different era.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Let me go to Katie. Let me go to Katie.

WILLIAMS: Katie, I just want to ask you about Nikki Haley. Let me just ask you a question about Nikki Haley. I'm not going to stop you from answering anything you want to answer. But I just think that Nikki Haley said wait a second. Biden's bosses will be Pelosi, Bernie Sanders, and The Squad. Well, I thought to myself, as a Democrat listening, wait a minute.

Pelosi and The Squad and Bernie Sanders, these people don't agree on everything. So what is she talking about?

PAVLICH: This is actually a perfect segue from Maximo Alvarez who did compare what he is hearing in the United States now as a major party platform for the Democrats to the Communist Party in Cuba, because you know who Joe Biden did a unified platform with? Bernie Sanders who praised Fidel Castro as a humanitarian and said, well, he has done some bad things but at least he has a reading program for his people.

And last night, Mr. Alvarez laid out that he watched people who look exactly like him starve and die as a result of people like Fidel Castro and Bernie Sanders making all these promises and taking all the power for the elites at the top and leaving the people with nothing. And so yes, there are conclusions to be drawn there when it comes to ideologies that have infiltrated the Democratic Party.

And you can say, well, Joe Biden is the nominee. Well, it's very obvious when you sign a unified document with platforms about socialism in them. You have major socialists speaking at your convention that it is controlling major parts of the party in your agenda should you win the White House.

WILLIAMS: Dana, one last note here. The Republicans lifted up the McCloskey's yesterday as Second Amendment martyrs. Didn't they create a huge opening for Democrats who use their convention to speak about families that are worried about gun violence, about their children being victims of mass shootings?

PERINO: Well, actually no. I think that what the Republicans were doing and the McCloskey's are saying, you know, the law enforcement won't always be there to protect you. So sometimes, you have to make a decision to protect yourself. One thing I want to say about the fact that -- now, both parties are describing that there will be a dystopian future for America on November 4th no matter who wins, right?

So the Democrats did it all last week. I think that they will -- I think they actually said the country will end. Like, there will be no more United States of America if Donald Trump wins again. And now you see the Republicans saying this is what will happen if Biden wins. I think the rhetoric has been ratcheted up across the board. You had Nancy Pelosi today saying that the Republicans were the enemies of the people in regards to mail-in voting.

So the rhetoric gets hot when you get closer to an election. But I think that most voters strip that away and they think about what will my life be like in four -- under four years if this president or that candidate. And then that's how they make their choice. I don't think they worry too much about the highfalutin rhetoric.

WILLIAMS: All right. Coming up, Senator Tim Scott with a big, big night at the RNC, making the case for Republicans and going after Joe Biden, next on The Five.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Our family went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime. And that's why I believe the next American century can be better than the last.

PERINO: South Carolina Senator Tim Scott earning high praise for his RNC speech, which highlighted his own personal life story and an appeal to voters. Senator Scott also warning about what policies from a Biden-Harris administration could do to the country. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Greg, I want to ask you about the crafting of the speech. I thought the language was great. He used a little bit of humor when he made fun of himself a bit for failing civics and then realizing when he got to the Senate that several other senators seem to have failed civics as well. But also, there was something not in the speech. And I thought it was interesting.

So he talked about how his grandfather never learned to read or write. His -- Scott's communications director, Sean Smith, tweeted this today that when Tim Scott was a kid, his grandfather used to hold the newspaper at the breakfast table and pretend to read it so that they would get into the habit and know that that was really important to do. He didn't know until he was an adult that his grandfather didn't know how to read.

GUTFELD: Wow. A lot of people do that here.

PERINO: Should we name names?

GUTFELD: Yes. You know what the thing is, though? It does kind of show you that there's, like, two rough paths in life. And one is letting your adversaries define you or barrel through the adversity. And so you have this message, cotton to Congress, which is a necessary message when the media today and the Democrat Party's messages the opposite, which is are you a minority in America, you're screwed.

His is the opposite. He realizes that the defeatist mentality creates defeated people. That is what we're talking about almost every day now, so we're worried that this country is going in the wrong direction, because there's this message that America doesn't serve millions and millions of people. And he is proof that that is not true. Same with Herschel Walker, by the way, who we haven't mentioned, who was also fantastic.

But the idea that I think that he was saying was that, you know, things like racism may not be going away, but neither am I, which is a really important message for people to hear.

PERINO: Juan, does Senator Tim Scott have some appeal to other black Americans that might not be Republicans now but maybe on the fence?

WILLIAMS: Oh, sure. I think he appeals to me. I thought it was a very good speech last night. I think he personifies Black aspiration and achievement. I mean, he's a United States Senator, incredible historic, given that he's from South Carolina.

But Dana, I would say that the best of him it was that his goal was to counter President Trump's problem with race in this country and his attitudes towards so many black people in this country. So he tried to help the President, I think, with two groups, white suburban women who are turned off by charges that the President is a racist, and most Americans at this point think that's true according to the polls, and secondly, with black men, who are a group that, you know, they could -- he could see some support coming from that quarter.

But you remember, Scott was highly critical of Trump when it came to fine people on both sides and Charlotte. And also Scott stopped a Trump judge who was nominated by Trump from taking the federal bench because he said that judge was unfair to Black people in terms of voting rights.

PERINO: Katie, isn't that part of Tim Scott's appeal, though, that he has been able to develop a relationship with the president where he can tell them what he thinks and keep that relationship strong enough that he can be effective?

PAVLICH: Yes. President Trump has a lot of respect for Tim Scott and vice versa. They've worked well together on criminal justice reform on police reform, which Democrats shut down which he discussed last night. But Tim Scott's speech was incredible. He talked about how he's not into victimhood status and his life shows that.

And what I loved about what he had to say is he gave thanks and gratitude to the American people and the progress that they have made and say -- and said the reason why I was able to be a congressman and ultimately a senator is because American voters judged me by my character, and not by the color of my skin.

And at a time when it seems like people are asking us to do the opposite of that, to see his success and his family's story and the credit to his family for guiding him and pointing him in the right direction really is such an American success story that lots of people can emulate.

PERINO: And speaking of his family, I talked to Trey Gowdy last night, he and Tim Scott are best friends, and Jesse, I thought I thought it was funny that, you know, about the failing civics. And Trey Gowdy told me, well, Tim Scott's mother still does not think that's funny. So I thought of your mom.

WATTERS: Yes. I did not fail civics, but with Trey as best friends with Senator Scott --

WILLIAMS: That's true.

WATTERS: Aren't they a little too old to be best friends? That's a little - - that's a little strange. But anyway, I'll let that pass. Now, the president is aggressively courting the Black vote and he's doing it through policies not pandering, unlike the Democrats. I liked when Tim Scott said that he had to deal with the Democrats on police reform but they backed away because they didn't want to solve the problem. They wanted to keep the issue alive for the election.

Also, Vernon Jones, Black Democrat state of Georgia, talked about how the Democrats were the little Kunta Kinte cloth but they take the votes for granted. He said Black Americans don't want to fund the police, and that's a big lie.

Also, Herschel Walker, the point where he said Donald Trump and I are very similar. When we see an obstacle, whether it's either in the political realm or on the football field, we run over it. And that may be kind of a bruising style for a lot of people, but it's effective.

PERINO: All right, Greg's takes on media reaction to the RNC, that's next on THE FIVE.

GUTFELD: So, nine progressive groups have joined together to help stop the rioting that's destroying our cities. I lie. They're petitioning to tape delay the convention in order to fact check the speakers because those are all lies. CNN called it a parade of lies as the leading fake news network, I guess, they were frightened of the competition. So, here's their biggest lie.

DANIEL DALE, REPORTER, CNN: We had multiple speakers from Congressman Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan, tout economic records that have been obliterated by the pandemic. They cited the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years. Well, we don't have that anymore. We're now at 10.2 percent, higher than at any time since the Great Recession.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Really, really? Yes, well, for that to be a lie, you must be an idiot, for you assume America can't factor the shutdowns effects on the numbers. But then again, it is CNN. The fact is those weren't amazing numbers before the shutdown. And even Trump's usual critics know that disputing them is too stupid a path to take but not that bozo.

The reality the Trump economy was so powerful, it's still withstanding a hurricane disguised as a disease. Other lies fall into the usual muddy area of opinion. There's one about Trump downplaying the pandemic, this after noting the death devastating impact on jobs from the shutdown that Trump initiated. That some downplaying shutting down travel, the economy, getting ventilators to those who claimed were needed. And Trump did this without killing people in rest homes.

Maybe he should write a book about it include pictures so Andrew Cuomo can understand it. Of course, they ignore the Dems and even experts who really downplayed it, and you can find those pretty easy.

JENNIFER ASHTON, HOST, THE VIEW: Our biggest concern to you, to you, to you at home right now today is influenza. It's not Coronavirus.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Sanjay, you were telling us in the last hour that we - - there's an important context we need to keep this in and that is that the flu is more deadly.

SANJAY GUPTA, CHIEF MEDICAL CORRESPONDENT, CNN: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How worried should Americans be about Coronavirus?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Coronavirus is not going to cause a major issue in the United States.

ANDERSON COOPER, ANCHOR, CNN: Half the people in America do not get a flu shot and the flu right now is far deadlier. So if you're freaked out at all about the Coronavirus, you should be more concerned about the flue.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Whose downplaying what? Honest mistakes because they were preoccupied. I still wonder how this pandemic would look now if the government hadn't been hijacked by phony collusion myths and a full-blown impeachment. Lives would have been saved, many lives. But knowing the Dems, they blame Trump for overpopulating the planet.

So, Katie, it's amazing when these fact-checkers suddenly wake up for the Republicans.

PAVLICH: Yes, this Daniel Dale, who you had on after the DNC, he was like, oh, there's just not that much to do. There's not that much fact-checking to do. Fact-checkers are just liberal reporters with a different title. They pretend that they are arbiters of the truth, that they are fair, that they're looking at both sides of an issue. But when you look at what they're actually fact-checking, it's very clear that they're no different than the other 93 percent of reporters that identify on the left.

GUTFELD: You know, Jesse, when they fact-check, they always tend to put a spin on it. It's like when the Republican says they sent a pallet of cash to Iran, the factory worker says, no they didn't. They sent a pallet of cash to Iran, but it was meant for something else and blah, blah. And it's like, yes, we'll just take the first part of the sentence. Thank you very much.

WATTERS: Right. They're just like the DNC rapid response. I predict that fact-checkers are going to probably have a job in a Democratic political campaign, because CNN probably isn't paying him that well. I love to Dana's point earlier. You have the Republicans who have their convention and they say, marauding mobs of socialists are going to destroy your family and your business.

And then you have the DNC saying Donald Trump will destroy democracy, pile up black bodies and give you COVID-19. And the media says the Democrats are uplifting and unifying and the Republicans (INAUDIBLE). They're saying the exact same thing. And the fact that I, Jesse Watters has the intellectual honesty to say that both parties paint dire pictures of the other party if they're in charge and CNN doesn't, tells you a lot.

GUTFELD: Juan, do you agree with Jesse that he's being honest?

WILLIAMS: No.

WATTERS: Intellectually honest.

WILLIAMS: You know -- you know what strikes me is facts are stubborn things. They're real, facts.

GUTFELD: Did you invent that phrase?

WILLIAMS: When you hear the Trump people say, oh, yes, he's done a great job with the Coronavirus. You think, oh, did they miss 170,000 American dead?

GUTFELD: I know. He killed those people, Juan. He killed those people.

WILLIAMS: OK, so let me just say, that's pretty unbelievable.

GUTFELD: How dare he? He killed those people.

WILLIAMS: That's a fact. And another fact is, guess what, when he says, oh, you know --

PAVLICH: The fact is the number, now how he handled it.

GUTFELD: We expected two million. We expected two million, Juan.

WILLIAMS: You know, the economy has been great under Trump. You know, Trump promised -- Trump promised four percent GDP growth. Never achieved, under Trump never.

GUTFELD: That's a lie that it's a promise?

WILLIAMS: That's a fact. That's a fact to live with. I mean, and similarly, you know, when you point out failures like that, that's very hard. And yet somehow you guys want to excuse it is just oh, well, what's the difference? But facts are facts.

GUTFELD: I missed your facts. Dana, just the facts.

PERINO: Well, I think that -- I think that last week, the fact-checkers got the week off.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: But that was OK because you can't fact check emotions, right?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Good point, Dana.

GUTFELD: There was one thing last week that AP -- the AP last week did fact-checked Michelle Obama's speech when she talked about putting kids in cages. And they said, wait, hold on a second. Those -- that whole policy -- the cages were built, like that was under the Obama administration. So I did see that one fact check.

But I did notice that they fact check Nikki Haley for calling Biden's public option government-run health care. But if you remember when ObamaCare was being passed, Democrats openly campaigned on this being done step to get to Medicare for all. So, I don't think that that fact-check is needed to be done.

GUTFELD: Also, a fact check was when they said if we did nothing, nothing against the Coronavirus, we could see between 1.5 and two million deaths, and that if we had actually done something, it could be anywhere from 150,000 to 250,000. That was in the data. Next up, Melania Trump getting ready for her big speech tonight. Will she get the same media treatment as Joe Biden?

PAVLICH: First Lady Melania Trump is set to take center stage at the RNC tonight delivering her speech from the newly renovated Rose Garden. Will she get the same praise from the media that was lavished on Jill Biden and Michelle Obama? So, Dana, you had Stephanie Grisham on your show earlier today to give a preview. You want to remind us about what she said?

PERINO: Sure. I think that -- well, she did say that the First Lady is going to make some reference to what she might like to do in a second term, which I think will be interesting to find out. She obviously loves children, and she glows around them in any capacity. So maybe it will have to do with that. We'll have to wait and see.

I do think that Jill Biden, on the merits, got praised for her speech and I think that Melania Trump will as well. These are reticent speakers, they don't seek the limelight. They don't give a lot of speeches. They hate politics, but they are the best character witnesses for their husbands. And I think that's why people will want to tune in tonight. Especially, you have the Rose Garden tonight and it is newly updated and everybody will enjoy it I am sure.

PAVLICH: Greg, given the media's coverage of the Rose Garden renovation over the past week, my expectations for how they will behave is very low.

GUTFELD: You should keep them very low because if you want to see a peculiar brand of misogyny exercised by feminists, you got to go to Twitter because that's where you get to see the ugliness unfold. But I'm looking forward to Nick Sandmann and I'll tell you why. I'm hoping that Nick Sandmann shows up in a Ferrari just covered in bling -- covered in bling and for, and it's all paid for by CNN and Jeff Zucker, which who I wonder if they're actually going to carry Nick Sandmann as he just kind of basically does a victory lap around the media. I hope so.

PAVLICH: OK, Juan, don't you think as a journalist that Melania Trump deserves the same fair treatment as Jill Biden did.

WILLIAMS: Yes, we're fair. We're talking a little bit too quickly here, Katie, because she hasn't given the speeches so we don't know. I mean, I think they should be fair to everybody.

PAVLICH: We can treat someone fairly, yes.

WILLIAMS: Yes. So, I mean, last time, fear was pointing out, hey, that sounds like Michelle Obama's speech. So, this time, I'm interested to hear because I want to hear what she says about the best and bullying, given her husband's behavior online, which is often described in just those terms. I mean, you asked Greta Thunberg about it, and I think most people would say that's bullying a little kid.

PERINO: What? She got the Peace Prize.

PAVLICH: OK.

WILLIAMS: She got the Peace Prize? That's true.

PERINO: I mean, she's not just a little kid. I mean, she's like the most vetted person in the world.

GUTFELD: I know. Well, she's a victim. Dana, she's a victim. Come on.

WILLIAMS: I said his online -- his online behavior towards that kid that's not good.

PERINO: Have you seen her speech?

GUTFELD: It's terrible.

WILLIAMS: Terrible, I agree. Thank you.

PAVLICH: She is -- she is -- she's very good at lecturing the rest of the world, that's for sure, kind of shaming them at what their actions about.

WILLIAMS: Yes. Well, it's tough then to run a "the best campaign." You know, how are you going to run the best --

GUTFELD: That's such an old talking point, please.

WILLIAMS: Yes, yes.

WATTERS: I love how --

PAVLICH: Jesse?

WATTERS: I love how Juan Williams -- you know, Melania's speechwriter borrows one line from Michelle Obama. Joe Biden plagiarize his entire career. Juan hasn't mentioned that once. But like Greg, I'm looking forward to Nick Sandmann because in a way, Nick Sandmann is the silent majority.

He literally was silent in the face of verbal abuse, physical intimidation, and this just sinister band of social media predators that try to destroy his life. But he had the last laugh just as Trump supporters will have the last laugh in November.

PAVLICH: Well, maybe Nick Sandmann will show with the diamond-encrusted MAGA hat, Greg, just to show off a little bit.

GUTFELD: I'll lend him mine.

PAVLICH: All right, "ONE MORE THING" up next.

WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Dana?

PERINO: I want to tell you about a really great kid named Dallan Hayden. He is playing this season. He's a football player, and he's playing for Coaches for Literacy. That's a charity that helps kids learn to read. So, he started this campaign to raise money for the organization based on every touchdown he scores this year.

As of right now, he has raised nearly $6,000 at the current rate. Another $600 will be donated for each touchdown he scores. He wants to hit a goal of $12,000 by the end of the season. He said he struggled with reading and writing while growing up and then it made it hard for him to learn in the classroom. So, he wants to make sure every kid has the opportunity to learn.

You can visit his page at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__pledgeit.org_dallen-2Dhayden&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=sOXXFRNKvH-gd1ckCtipP1KCtvMCcSfLysWrwt9xGr8&s=3I550UKaRbG9uZ82bLEZJz0VyCY9pRioxgx-w-FqEXU&e= to see how you can help out. And those of you who know football like I do, his father played five years in the NFL, Aaron Hayden.

WATTERS: All right, I'm sure -- I'm sure you have his jersey, Dana. Juan, you're up.

WILLIAMS: Okey-doke, so, time for a little summer fun. How about a video game superstar? The Mario Brothers come to life in New York City. Yes, take a look at this. They went by New York City's iconic sites, Time Square, Washington Square Park. The video game crew even threw a banana in front of the guy taking the lead just like they do in the game.

Caleb Simpson and Irvin Salazar got the cars from Amazon. Then, they had to put smaller engines in to slow the cars down. They didn't want trouble with the police. But instead of trouble, they got waves of applause and laughter from everyone who recognized summer is fun in the city.

PERINO: Cute.

WATTERS: Well, that's pretty funny. I'm sure Greg has a big problem with it, but I think it's funny. Katie?

PAVLICH: That's a nice car.

GUTFELD: What if you run over them?

WATTERS: Exactly.

GUTFELD: What if you run over them?

WATTERS: Exactly.

GUTFELD: Then you get -- then you're arrested for manslaughter, and then there's a riot.

WATTERS: Katie?

PAVLICH: All true things that could happen. OK, so this is an awesome cake that was made by Graceful Cake Creations in Mesa, Arizona. I love it because as edible shots, shotgun shells, the bride is carrying her groom with a rifle saying the hunters over. There's a deer and leaves and it's made up -- it looks like a tree trunk, and I just think it's awesome.

But of course, leave it to the internet to try and shame it. It was posted under wedding shame it -- shaming on Reddit, and they were saying, oh, well, it looks like she killed the guy. This is cruelty to animals.

GUTFELD: It kind of does.

PAVLICH: It's weird. Well, but I love it. I think it's great. So kudos to Graceful Cake Creations for making this hunting themed wedding cake.

WATTERS: A shotgun wedding cake. There it is.

GUTFELD: Yes. Could it taste gamey?

PAVLICH: Yes, probably.

WATTERS: Greg, you have 30 seconds.

GUTFELD: I'll just sit here and stare into space. I think that would probably be best for me right now, just to stare into space until Bret gets this jacket and his tie on. I think he's out in the lobby having a drink. He's probably trying to get back into his seat right now. He's almost there.

WATTERS: OK, Fox News hosts do not drink before broadcast, I want to make that very clear.

GUTFELD: Only 50 percent.

WATTERS: Special coverage of the Republican National Convention begins right now on the "SPECIAL REPORT."

Hi, Bret.

