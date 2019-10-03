Giuliani: Ukrainians brought me substantial evidence of Collusion with Hillary Clinton, other top Democrats

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," October 2, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

We begin tonight with a FOX News alert. It's an incredibly busy breaking news night. Now breaking moments ago, we have just obtained, I have it in my hand, a brand-new document from Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani detailing his interview with the Ukrainian prosecutor who was fired at the request of former Vice President Joe Biden. Remember the shakedown with your taxpayer money? Oh, he was corrupt.

No, because he was warned, Joe Biden, by "The New York Times" and others that his son was being investigated. Now, the State Department's inspector general just delivered these documents to Congress, which revealed that this Ukrainian prosecutor were warned not to investigate the oil and gas giant that was shelling out millions of dollars to the vice president's son.

Now, Rudy Giuliani interviewed man. And the prosecutor claiming now for a fifth time that we know of, that his investigation was hampered because of pressure from the Biden-Obama administration, but he was fired because of Obama, a major development and I'm sure the media mob will have nonstop coverage -- oh, that won't happen. It doesn't fit their destructive anti- Trump narrative.

But right here on this program, we have so much more on this and other big breaking story. Now, tonight on this show, we will go through and expose the media's biggest lies. They are lying through the entire country. John Solomon will go through it. Don Jr. will weigh on the left's double standard.

I wonder how he would have been treated if he were Hunter Biden and Biden's shoes, and his father was the one that use taxpayer money to shakedown a government and fire a Ukrainian prosecutor.

We'll also play the president's total beat-down today of the corrupt media. We have extensive coverage of that.

We begin also with another development from the swamp. This too breaking only moments ago.

All right. The House Intel Committee Chairman Adam the Cowardly Shifty Schiff, he has been caught in yet another insane lie. Now, it's no secret the Cowardly Schiff is dishonest, deceptive, he is a proven liar, nothing but a political hack and operative.

He has been proven to lie over and over and over again. We have offered him time on this program, a full hour, I will give him a full week and five days on my radio show. That's 20 hours of broadcasting.

But Schiff's most recent lie uncovered in a brand-new report, believe it or not, although they tried to couch it a lot, still couldn't hide the fact "The New York Times" -- maybe one of his worst yet -- "The Times" now reporting that the Shifty Cowardly Schiff, he got an early account of those so-called whistleblower's accusations.

In other words, Representative Adam B. Schiff of California learned about the so-called whistleblower, he's not a whistleblower, and that whistleblower's so-called concerns before he or she filed a complaint. In fact, Schiff's office spoke directly to the future non-whistleblower whistleblower and even recommended that the future he or she hire an attorney, meet with the inspector general to file a complaint, his fingerprints all over it.

This is not of real whistleblower, hearsay, oh, I heard it from so-and-so, heard from so-and-so, heard from so-and-so. Yes, that would not be admissible in a court of law, but apparently and not a court of corrupt Democrats who spread lies and conspiracy theories of one hoax after another, they barely miss a beat, hoax to hoax to hoax.

And the sleazebags that Cowardly Schiff himself was behind this, quote, nonpartisan, totally legitimate whistle-blower complaint from the very beginning.

This can't be the same Cowardly Schiff who from California who actually went on conspiracy television, Area 51, Roswell Rachel's network MSDNC on September 17 and claimed, quote, we have not spoken to the whistleblower. A lie. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, D-CALIF.: We have not spoken directly with the whistleblower. We would like to. But I'm sure the whistleblower has concerns that he has not been advised as the law requires by the inspector general or the director of national intelligence just as to how he has to communicate with Congress.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Lying through his teeth, caught yet again.

And the Cowardly Schiff, the Shifty Schiff, well, was practically holding the whistle on the non-whistleblower. Keep in mind, that guy -- the same con artist who is now leading the Democrats' idiotic impeachment inquiry, which is totally based on the whistleblower complaint that the Shifty Schiff himself had a hand in creating, clearly, and offering advice to.

This is why Americans hate the swamp known as Washington, D.C. -- the leaking, lying, the scheming, the character assassination. All of it from Schiff, a disgusting abuse of power. By the way, he now needs to be investigated. He must be held accountable.

We are calling tonight for an independent ethics investigation into the office of the Cowardly Adam Schiff. He must immediately now recuse himself from any impeachment inquiry and it is time that this liar go under oath about his involvement in the phony whistleblower report.

Every American who voted, you've got to understand what this is about. You voted for Donald Trump, you are a smelly Walmart shopper like me. I think it's smart to shop at Walmart. I like Walmart, you save money.

And you are an irredeemable deplorable and you are a bitter American who clings to their God, bible, religion, Second Amendment rights. You need to understand tonight that corrupt congressman is willing to do almost anything to remove a duly elected president, the president you voted for. His deranged lying, his conspiracy theories, spreading his hoax are now catching up to him.

He's not fit to serve in Congress at all, let alone the chairman of this committee, and sadly, what we are seeing is nothing new. It's the same Schiff, different day, play on words.

As Congressman Jordan pointed out, this fits his pattern. Schiff seems to have a hand on every a conspiratorial anti-Trump smear brought before Congress. For example, summer of 2018, there was the Shifty Schiff, the Cowardly Schiff, a secret meeting with Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson, you know, the guy that Robert Mueller never heard of.

At the same time, Simpson, whose firm was behind Hillary's dirty dossier was, of course, an important witness in his committee's investigation into alleged Russia collusion that's been debunked now four times. And Schiff's team, remember? They prepped Michael Cohen for ten hours just before his testimony before his committee on Capitol Hill. Wow.

And now, it appears that the Cowardly Shifty Schiff played a vital role in coordinating a second whistleblower complaint. Now, whether it involves Russia, Ukraine, or, I don't know, maybe it'll be the Bahamas impeachment inquiry next, it seems that cowardly Schiff has been plotting the c president's destruction, undermining your vote, lying in the process from the second the president was elected by you, we, the American people.

The only problem with his strategy was it was always built on a pack of lies. This is the guy who fabricated a transcript. Remember, he's the guy, you didn't know, he was being, well, pranked, and he thought he was talking to a Russian about Donald Trump that he could use during an election.

By the way, it was read out loud in the official committee hearing. You don't remember, what's the dirt on Donald Trump? The naked pictures of Trump, naked pictures. Does Vladimir know? Oh my gosh.

Anyway, take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SCHIFF: There is already in my view ample evidence in the public domain on the issue of collusion if you're willing to see it. If you want to blind yourself, then you can look the other way.

I can certainly say with confidence that there is significant evidence of collusion between the campaign and Russia.

I've been clear the last year and year and a half that there is ample evidence of collusion in plain sight.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Four separate investigations, there was no evidence of anything. Lie after lie after lie after lie.

Is this good for the country?

Now, keep in mind, it was actually the Cowardly Schiff caught on tape colluding with Russia. Yes, does Vladimir see it? But, of course, Vladimir seen naked pictures of Trump.

Remember, he was trying to get the naked pictures of Trump. He was being pranked. In other words, doing what he's accused Trump of.

But I thought Democrats were really worried about foreign election interference. I guess that only involves fictional claims against President Trump, not the dirty dossier, because if they really cared about collusion or interference, where is, well, the Cowardly Schiff's hysteria over Hillary Clinton's dirty Russian dossier, as "The New York Times" finally concluded likely Russian misinformation, disinformation from the start. Where is the this hysteria over the DNC's collusion with Ukraine?

After all, quoting the 2017 "Politico", look at this, DNC operative pressed the Ukrainian embassy to dig up dirt on Donald Trump for Hillary during the 2016 election. And there is more, look at the same "Politico" report. Ukrainian government officials try to help Hillary Clinton and undermine Trump by publicly questioning his fitness for office. They also disseminated documents implicating a top Trump aide in corruption and suggested they were investigating the matter only to back away after the election. They picked the wrong horse.

And they helped Hillary Clinton's allies research damaging information on Trump and his advisors. It's that simple. That would be foreign election interference.

But, according to a report from "The Wall Street Journal," well, we do have to go Republican senators, not Democrats, who are demanding answers into, quote, the brazen efforts by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton and her campaign to use the government of Ukraine for the expressed purpose of finding negative information on then candidate Trump in order to undermine his campaign. That would be the exact thing that they quote that Trump has done twice.

The hypocrisy is sick. It is frankly destructive and psychotic at this point. You've got the speaker in name only Pelosi, you've got the Cowardly Shifty Schiff, their pals in the media mob ignoring all the real evidence of real collusion. They are putting their agenda ahead of what's truthful, honest, and what the American people should know.

Real interference, real government abuse of power, the real weaponization of the America's intelligence system, oh, yes, and then FISA fraud, and spying on a campaign and a transition team and a president, three long years hyperventilating telling us they have the truth one hoax after another, one lie after another, one conspiracy after another, Russia, Russia, Russia. Now, it's Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine.

Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SCHIFF: The president called on the Russians to help in this campaign by hacking Hillary Clinton's emails.

He was using that office as leverage to obtain dirt. Another country manufactured dirt on his opponent.

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF.: We believe that the president of United States engaged in a cover-up.

I think right now, there is a cover-up of a cover-up.

SCHIFF: The Russians offered help, the campaign accepted help. The Russians gave help and the president made full use of that help.

I do not think we can rely on a country beholden on the good graces of Donald Trump to be able to level with us on this.

No one is above the law, especially the president of the United States. The president believes that he is above the law, the law being the Constitution of the United States.

SCHIFF: There is already in my view ample evidence in the public domain on the issue of collusion if you are willing to see it.

It is very powerful evidence of that kind of potential impeachable offense.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: See a pattern? It would almost be funny if they weren't trying to circumvent the will of you, the American people, and literally remove a duly elected president from office who is doing an amazing job under the worst circumstances.

And smearing the president has been their number one goal from the very beginning. And, by the way, they don't care about improving the lives of Americans, in spite of their lofty, you know, cliched language from earlier today.

As the president tweeted: The do-nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our country, not wasting everyone's time and energy on B.S., which is what they've been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016, 223-306, get a better candidate this time. You'll need it.

By the way, guys, we have an election in a year. Do you think your ideas are superior, do you think your record is better? OK, let's have it out in the ring called an election. Let the American people decide for once and maybe you guys can put your best candidate forward who wants to spend $94 trillion and eliminate gas, oil, energy, the combustion engine, planes, and cows. Run on that $94 trillion idiocy and the eliminating private insurance, good luck with that.

The president continued to fight back against those who want to take him down. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: We don't call him Shifty Schiff for nothing. He's a shifty, dishonest guy, who, by the way, was critical of one of the great secretary of state, graduated number one in his stage at West Point, graduated top -- one of the top of his class at Harvard Law School, the most honorable person, Mike Pompeo.

And this guy was negative on Mike Pompeo. He can't -- there is an expression. He couldn't carry his blank strap. I won't say it, it's so terrible to say. But that guy couldn't carry his blank strap. Do you understand that?

So, you deal with bad people. And, you know? I watched China over the last few days and watch these other countries build up, build up, build up, and we build up more than any of them because of me, but no help from the Democrats. They are a disaster.

They are the do-nothing Democrats. They don't do any work, all they want to do is try to would make the election in 2020, so they come up with this impeachment nonsense and everyone knows, the conversation all based on one phone call that I had where I'm talking to the president of the Ukraine, you'll hear from our ambassadors, you'll hear from some of the folks that know all about the call, why the call was set up, and everything else is perfect. The call was perfect.

Nancy Pelosi and Shifty Schiff, who should resign in disgrace, by the way, and Jerry Nadler and all of them, it's a disgrace what's going on. And we should be focused on making America great again and keeping America great because what they did was nonsense.

Think of it. You have a perfect -- I mean, perfect conversation with a president of another country, Ukraine in this case. And they try and say, let's impeach him. They've been trying to impeach me from the day I got elected. I have been going through this for three years. They've been trying to impeach me from the day I got elected.

And, you know what? They failed. And this is the easiest one of them all because this one is based on one conversation.

What about Obama's conversation with the president of Russia where he says, hey, hey, tell Vlad I'll talk to him after the election is over? I'll talk to him -- nobody reports that, right? That stuff you should report. But you people should be ashamed of yourselves.

We have the most dishonest media that you can imagine and you should be ashamed of yourself.

But here's what happened: the whistleblower was wrong. The only thing that matters is the transcript of the actual conversation that I had with the president of Ukraine. It was perfect! We are looking at congratulations, we are looking at doing things together, and what we are looking at? We're looking at corruption.

And, I believe in 1999, there was a corruption act or corruption bill passed between both countries, where I have a duty to report corruption.

And let me tell you something. Biden's son is corrupt, and Biden is corrupt. And I'd rather run against Biden than almost any of those candidates and I think they are all weak. But I think Biden has never been a smart guy and he's less smart now than he ever was.

Thank you very much.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And the president is supposed to faithfully execute the laws of the land. And that would be election interference that those people use to care about. The president also had pointed words for his lying, corrupt media mob and I call them a mob for a reason, because they are.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Look, Biden and his son are stone cold crooked. You know it. His son walks out with millions of dollars. The kid knows nothing. You know it and so did we.

Go ahead, ask your question now.

REPORTER: The question, sir, was, what did you want President Zelensky to do about Vice President Biden and his son Hunter?

TRUMP: Are you talking to me?

REPORTER: Yes, it's a follow-up of what I just ask you --

TRUMP: Listen, listen, are you ready? We have the president of Finland, ask him a question.

REPORTER: I have one for him, I just wanted to follow up on the one that I ask you --

TRUMP: Did you hear me? Did you hear me?

REPORTER: Yes, sir.

TRUMP: Ask him a question.

REPORTER: I will, but --

TRUMP: I gave you a long answer. As this gentleman a question. Don't be rude.

REPORTER: No, sir, I don't want to be rude, I just wanted to have a chance to answer the question that I've asked you.

TRUMP: I've answered everything. It's a whole hoax. And you know who's playing into the hoax, people like you and the fake news media that we have in this country, and I say in many cases, the corrupt media because you're corrupt. Much of the media is not just a sick, it's corrupt.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Corrupt, lies, smearing, besmirching, false allegations, wasting taxpayer money and time, conspiracy theories, lies, hoaxes -- by the way, the media mob, you may want to pay attention. The president is going to win on this and you're going to help him.

The president just raised a whopping $125 million in the third quarter. A new poll has the president's approval rating, yes, climbing to a year-long high. And, by the way, the mob might not like it, but under Article II Section 3 of the United States Constitution, the president has a sworn duty to, quote, well, take care that the laws be faithfully executed. That would mean investigating election interference like the Hillary campaign did by paying for a dirty Russian dossier and like what's been going on in Ukraine. That's right, the weaponizationn of the intelligence community.

Oh, and using an unverified pony dossier to get a FISA application warrant four times. And, of course, we'll have the Barr-Durham investigation.

Joining us now, he is the son of the president of the United States, Donald Trump Jr.

Sir, how are you?

Now, let's just for a second -- let's play a game. Let's say that Donald Trump is the vice president, you'd probably not like the demotion. Say, Donald Trump is the vice president and let's say he takes over Ukraine. And let's say Donald Trump Jr. who has no experience in Ukraine, no experience in oil, gas, or energy, you get paid millions of dollars.

And in China, it's even better. You fly in with the Air Force Two with dad, and then you get the $1.5 billion in private equity with Whitey Bulger's nephew and John Kerry's stepson -- not Goldman Sachs or Deutsche Bank, not anybody that has real experience. What do you think the mob will be doing?

(CROSSTALK)

DONALD TRUMP, JR., SON OF PRESIDENT TRUMP: They would totally let me do that, right?

If I went to China and did that, Sean, and came back with $1.05 -- not $1.5 billion, $1.05, we would solve the media problem, because their heads would explode, they would be no fake news media left. That's how bad it would be.

The whole thing is ridiculous, Sean. Whether it's the Biden scandal and this has gone on. Beyond that, look at the stuff going on in the personal lives. Do you think they would let Donald Trump Jr. get away with that? Do you think that would be off-limits for Donald Trump Jr.?

I don't even need to talk about it, it's so ridiculous. Then you have Adam Schiff. You did a great job sort of of mentioning all the lies. If I lied even a little bit in front of those guys like Adam Schiff has lied to the American people and in front of Congress the other day, they'd throw me in jail for perjury. He's done it over and over.

You forgot to mention, he's probably the person that magically leaked my emails and edited them which is the big CNN bombshell to make it seem like I got the WikiLeaks stuff a week before, as opposed to a week after.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Didn't you actually in the middle of the hearing, I heard a rumor, you can confirm this, that he kept leaving the room and all of a sudden seconds later, it happened moments ago in the room being reported on fake news CNN? Did that happen?

TRUMP: Sean, I was in there for about nine hours and magically when I got done 7:30 at night, I go and look at my Twitter feed to catch up on news of the day and starting at about the first bathroom breaks, CNN is live- tweeting essentially the contents of the hearing.

Now, I don't know, but Adam Schiff has never been afraid of a microphone. He's never met any camera he didn't love. And, frankly, he's never loved a camera he didn't lie to you.

Adam Schiff is basically the Jussie Smollett of Congress on steroids. I've never seen anything so ridiculous. And if a member of Republican Congress tried to get away with this, the media would be all over them. They wouldn't just accept it.

You had people, what was it? "BuzzFeed" today, well, it doesn't matter that Adam Schiff lied to us because he's pushing our agenda. He's pushing our narrative.

More importantly, Sean, the American people see it, they get it. They see Nancy Pelosi, oh, we'd like to maybe talk about health care, and maybe USMCA. They haven't done anything in three years, Sean. They haven't done one single piece of legislation.

The reality is this. They hate Trump more than they love America. And more importantly, they want to resist Trump more than he ever wanted to do for their constituency. It's disgusting.

This president has accomplished unprecedented things. Imagine what he could do with a little bit of cooperation from the Democrats. Just a little bit. And he's gotten none of it.

That he can do what he has done despite unprecedented incoming, unlike any president has seen before is truly a miracle.

HANNITY: Donald Trump Jr., amazing times we live in. Sad times, but I have a funny feeling like everything else, this ends up boomerang back. Good to see you.

TRUMP: I agree, Sean. Good to see you.

HANNITY: God bless. Thank you. Good to see you.

Go ahead.

TRUMP: Well, listen, I think our guys have to fight like they do for a change. It'll be great to see -- we aren't going to get anything done in the House because it's controlled by the resistance. I think we need our guys in the Senate to start pushing back, start subpoenaing this.

Do you doubt for one second that this team has met with the whistleblower, Schiff's team, that they had dictated every aspect of this, subpoena them. Ask them.

HANNITY: All right. Don, Jr., thank you.

When we come back, see these documents right here in front of me, Rudy Giuliani actually interviewed the prosecutor that was fired by Biden. By the way, he says he may sue Democrats like Adam Schiff. He will join us.

And then, John Solomon, an investigative report on all the lies the mob and media are telling you as we continue this breaking news edition of "Hannity."

HANNITY: All right. As we have mentioned in our monologue, we obtain new Ukrainian documents from Rudy Giuliani.

Now, the Democrats earlier today, they actually went into a briefing room. They thought they were going to get impeachable evidence on the president. What they got his information that hurt their cause and showed about, oh, the Democrats and, yes, the DNC and Hillary Clinton campaign, they were colluding with Ukraine in 2016 and, yes, they are admitting they try to help Hillary Clinton and they're also admitting the information they provided had an impact on the race because they took down Paul Manafort with that information.

We also have Rudy Giuliani is threatening to sue, along with the president and the president we now learn the former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani interviewed the fire prosecutor by Biden, that will be the prosecutor Shokin. He's here to explain all that.

Mr. Mayor, the Democrats had a bad dream because they all thought it was going to come to fruition tonight. It did not. You interviewed Shokin and you may sue. It's a lot to digest.

RUDY GIULIANI, PRESIDENT TRUMP'S ATTORNEY: Well, I mean, what happened today is the big announcement yesterday was the I.G., the State Department was going to go over and give all the secret documents to the committee. And the committee, I guess, they were sitting there figuring out how they can do impeachment based on nothing and what they -- got shoved down their throats, it's a complete, total, absolutely terrific prosecutorial outline of why Joe Biden is so guilty. It's a joke for me to describe it to you.

What I did - first of all, it demonstrates that I - I prosecuted well. That wouldn't be a Freudian slip. I investigated all of this starting in November of 2018 and I finished it by March 2019.

And why is that significant? That's significant because all of this was done while the Mueller investigation was still spending, while I was seeking in the best tradition of being a lawyer, a defense lawyer, to vindicate my client.

This is information that was given to me. I didn't go looking for Joe Biden. The Ukrainians brought me substantial evidence of Ukrainian collusion with Hillary Clinton, the DNC, George Soros, George Soros's company. They put it in my lap. They came and gave me a testimony. I wrote it out. I had a professional investigator make FBI 302s of it. Eventually, it was John Solomon, who should get a Pulitzer Prize, by the way, put them all on tape. So it's all memorialized on videotapes.

So this is as solid as we can get. And I interviewed them. In one case, I interviewed Lutsenko so badly he thought he was being cross-examined. I don't - I don't accept the - I didn't do what this phony whistleblower did. This phony whistleblower is giving hearsay evidence. He says I'm not a direct witness. OK. Useless, pal. You're not a direct witness. Goodbye.

I have what's called an affidavit here. This is not what the whistleblower did. This is under oath. It's signed under penalties of perjury by Viktor Shokin. Viktor Shokin has told me he's more than willing to come to America and testify before Congress and point the finger at Joe Biden and his son, and basically support what the President said today. They are corrupt as sin. This is so obvious it's like the nose on your face, Sean.

They - the Ukrainian oligarch, Zlochevskyi, didn't pay millions for Hunter Biden's non-existent skill. He paid millions to buy the Vice President's office, and it was a good deal for Zlochevskyi. He got Hunter Biden off the hook. He got Soros's company out of jeopardy, and he got to come back to the Ukraine and keep his $5 billion just for merely giving up maybe $100 million. He has actually gone around Ukraine saying it was well worth it to spend the money to do it.

If anybody would care to investigate, they could find everything I just said, except the FBI didn't investigate for a year-and-a-half. The Justice Department didn't investigate a year-and-a-half. My witnesses were afraid to go to the FBI and the Justice Department, which actually, to me, was like living in an alternate universe because I - you know, I prosecuted people far more dangerous and far more difficult to catch these idiots.

And I did it with a great FBI. I couldn't have done it without the FBI. And I'm so disappointed at how Comey has corrupted the FBI. And at least on the surface, it hasn't been reformed the way it should. And I hate to say that. But I could not have given this to the FBI in early 2018. And Bill Barr wasn't there yet, so they wouldn't go to the Justice Department. So I gave it to the State Department. I turned it over to them. I gave them eyewitness notes.

HANNITY: Oh, my God.

GIULIANI: I was hoping they'd come back and interview me. I was so happy when the Secretary told me they were going to investigate. For six months, I saw no sign of an investigation. They never interviewed me. Without my knowledge, maybe they interviewed Shokin and Lutsenko. And I assume they did, but there's no evidence they did. And if they didn't, something is wrong, and it's been turned over now to the FBI.

And if you don't interview an eyewitness, who wants to go under oath and wants to be a confrontational accuser, which is what the Constitution requires, you've got to be faced with your accusers, he's willing to face Joe Biden and say you're guilty, you participated in bribing my president, you've got me thrown out so that the case against Soros--

HANNITY: Mr. Mayor, let me--

GIULIANI: --the case against a billionaire and the case against your son, and everybody knows you're corrupt, Joe.

And by the way, this is eerily similar to what happened in China. Like, it's a pattern. And let's go take a look at James Biden and how he was selling the Office of Senator when this guy was back in the Senate. This reminds me of a pattern of criminal conduct that spanned over about three decades, that the somnolent Washington press corps just let happen and didn't look at. And if they had picked it up at any stage of the way, they could have protected us and this country against this kind of horrible corruption that makes a mockery of us in Ukraine and China.

HANNITY: Mr. Mayor, so you interviewed - I'm listening to all of this. If Donald Trump Jr. did any of this, if Donald Trump did this, they might actually have their first real charge against the President. We have "Politico" - we have all the evidence that the DNC and Hillary's campaign colluded with Ukraine. The media is deaf, dumb and stupid, as they always are, and corrupt.

We had - you interviewed Shokin. We know why he was fired. He was told why he was fired. He's now said it five separate times that he was fired because he was interviewing, investigating Biden's corrupt son. You're right.

GIULIANI: If he was fired for being corrupt, excuse me, I don't mean this as an insult, but almost everybody in the Ukrainian government would be fired. I mean, if he is corrupt, he's not very quite good at it, he's quite poor. I know all these guys. Lutsenko has got a lot of dough. Big cars, lots of money. Shokin is living in a village. He's living in a cottage. He's actually hiding and scared out of his mind that they're going to kill him because - I mean, I can't - this is not up to us to investigate.

But if you think the President of the Ukraine let out one of the richest people, let him get away with $5 billion without - what do they say in "The Godfather?" - picking his beak or filling his beak or - I can't remember that expression. Well, taking his portion of it. If you don't think poor Shanko (ph) got big millions for this, then you shouldn't be in the investigatory business.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Last question, Mr. Mayor. We're running out of time. You say you may sue. Who?

GIULIANI: Well, we're looking at a very serious lawsuit. Adam Schiff kind of advanced that lawsuit today with the possibility that he had advanced knowledge and orchestrated this newest non-knowledge, no-firsthand- knowledge, therefore-should-be-ignored whistleblower. In fact, he would have been ignored until they changed the rules. None of his testimony is admissible in court. It's all hearsay.

Every bit of Shokin's testimony is admissible in court, but they don't interview Shokin. Actually, Shokin testifies to real corruption. This guy testifies to half - everything he says about me here is false. My meeting with Yermak was not set up because of the conversation. You know why, idiot? Because it took - it was set up before the conversation.

The two people he said I called - I never called - one of them I wouldn't have called because he was put on the list of corrupt people that I shouldn't talk to there. And I happened to have independent knowledge of that. So he doesn't know what he's talking about with regard to me. There are apparent indications I could point out seven or eight where he's lying. Or at least so, he may not be lying, he's relying on other people. Maybe they lied to him. That's why hearsay evidence is inadmissible.

Shokin has direct evidence. Kalluke (ph) has direct evidence. Kalunak (ph) has direct evidence. Lutsenko has direct evidence. Terashenko (ph) has direct evidence. I have six witnesses who can give direct admissible evidence of Russian - Ukrainian collusion, not Russian collusion, participation in the Steele dossier with phony information, the creation of false evidence, and a very clear corruption scheme by the Vice President of our United States, and that has to be vindicated.

And all of it was exposed before he was a candidate for President, and it's not because he's a candidate for President, because he was a corrupt, disgraceful vice president who disgraced our country in the Ukraine and in China, and they are still talking about how corrupt he is and how stupid we are for not catching it. He has to be vindicated for the honor of the United States of America. He disgraced us.

HANNITY: Mr. Mayor--

GIULIANI: And if you don't react to that, you have no sense of honor or dignity.

HANNITY: We will stay on it. Mr. Mayor, thank you.

When we come back, more. A Hannity investigation. John Solomon will expose the biggest media lies and conspiracy theories as it relates to Ukraine. That is next, as we continue this busy breaking news night.

HANNITY: All right. Tonight, an exclusive Hannity investigation from investigative reporter John Solomon exposing your fake, fraudulent media's Ukraine failures, outright falsehoods.

Now, for example, we start with fake news. Oh, yes. Area 51, Roswell Rachel Maddow's channel, MSDNC. This time, it's Katy Tur, whoever she is, claiming that the story that the Democratic Party trying to enlist the Ukraine Embassy to dig up dirt on Trump is Russia propaganda. That's NBC for you. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARC LOTTER, DIRECTOR OF STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS, TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN: He talked about investigating Ukrainian meddling in the 2016 election, which has been documented that they meddled in the 2016 election. A DNC operative met in Ukrainian Embassy--

KATY TUR, ANCHOR, MSNBC: That's Russian propaganda, Marc. You're - that's what's in propaganda.

LOTTER: It's actually - it's actually in "Politico," as reported by Ken Vogel--

TUR: Marc Lotter--

LOTTER: --who works for "The New York Times" now.

TUR: Marc Lotter--

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Russian propaganda. John Solomon joins us now. John, you have a whole list of outright lies they're telling the American people. Let's go through them.

JOHN SOLOMON, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, THE HILL: Yes. So the first one is that one.

There is on-the-record evidence from the Ukraine Embassy. In April of this year, the Ukraine Ambassador said on the record to me, yes, the Democratic National Committee contractor, Alexandra Chalupa, did ask my embassy to get dirt on Paul Manafort and Donald Trump in hopes of creating a investigation in Congress in the fall of 2016 to embarrass Donald Trump, and she asked the embassy to try to arrange so that an investigative reporter working on dirt on Donald Trump could interview the President about Paul Manafort. That is a request of a foreign government to try to interfere in our election.

So, that story, the Katy Tur's comments, not true. Not true at all.

HANNITY: What about the evidence Ukraine meddled in our election? They say, no, no, that didn't happen. Did that happen?

SOLOMON: Yes, it did. A Ukrainian court has ruled in December of last year that a senior law enforcement official and a parliamentary member intentionally leaked documents about Paul Manafort and Donald Trump in an effort to intervene in the U.S. election. That is an official ruling of a Ukrainian court.

HANNITY: OK. What about the claim that Joe Biden forced the firing of Ukraine's chief prosecutor, Viktor Shokin? You (ph) want to fight people, now Rudy Giuliani, the fifth one tonight, having interviewed Viktor Shokin, and that Shokin's office was no longer investigating Burisma Holding Gas Company that was paying Biden with no experience that that was no longer happening. That's a lie too, isn't it?

SOLOMON: It is. The lie is that at the time Biden forced Shokin's firing, there was no Ukrainian investigation of Hunter Biden's company, Burisma. Not true. I have the prosecutorial file. It was active. I have the emails of the Burisma team negotiating with the prosecutor's office the very day that Shokin was fired. I have Burisma's timeline acknowledging they didn't get the case settled until September 2016 and January 2017, six to nine months after Biden did the firing. This one is a whopper. It is irrefutably wrong and yet it keeps getting repeated by the media.

HANNITY: What about the lie that the mob in the media saying there's no evidence that Joe Biden's firing of Shokin had anything to do with Burisma Holdings that's paying his son a fortune? Little dumb on the surface, but they're claiming, no, no, that's a conspiracy theory, John.

SOLOMON: That's right. Yes. Well, look at Mr. Shokin's affidavit. He states flatly, I was in the process of preparing to interview Hunter Biden when I was fired, and I was told I was fired because Joe Biden was unhappy I had not dropped the Burisma investigation. That's from a man who has firsthand knowledge. But there's more than just that.

We know at the very moment Joe Biden was effectuating this firing of this prosecutor, Hunter Biden's legal team, the American lawyers working with Burisma, were at the doorstep of the new prosecutor, the prosecutor coming in as a replacement, saying we need to meet with you.

We - there was a dirty trick carried out. We've got the other guy fired, but we want to make this case go away and solve this whole issue. If there was no connection between the two, why were they there making a contact the day that Joe Biden effectuated the firing? That story doesn't hold up to the facts.

HANNITY: Well, they say Joe Biden didn't do anything illegal or unethical. Why do I think they'd have a different view if it was Don Jr. and Donald Trump vice president, although he wouldn't like the demotion?

SOLOMON: Let's get what the federal ethics code says. It says all U.S. government employees must avoid not only a conflict of interest but the appearance of a conflict of interest. And we now know from the reporting of the "Washington Post" that there were advisers inside Joe Biden's team that were warning the President that his conduct involving Ukraine and his son's involvement in this case created the appearance of a conflict of interest.

HANNITY: All right. John Solomon, we'll continue to bring you back. We have a lot more to break in this story.

Coming up, when we come - by the way, Peter Schweizer will explain the China issue and the Ukraine issue tomorrow. Gregg Jarrett, Joe Concha on the media mob's incessant lying and the damage they're doing to the country, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. Here with reaction to all of the news - next week, the release, "Witch Hunt: The Story of the Greatest Mass Delusion in American Political History" - Fox News Legal Analyst Gregg Jarrett, and he writes for the media on "The Hill." Joe Concha is with us.

So these are 10 real big lies the mob and the media is telling, Joe, about the Ukraine story and about Biden. And they won't cover Ukrainian election interference and they won't cover that Joe was protecting his son and this prosecutor is telling his story. Why?

JOE CONCHA, MEDIA REPORTER FOR THE HILL: Journalists are supposed to speak truth to power. Right, Sean? And they're supposed to be curious in these situations. They're very uncurious about all those aspects that you just mentioned.

And look, with Adam Schiff, this is very telling. The fact that - today it was revealed that his office spoke with the whistleblower, but then on September 17th, Schiff told MSNBC we hadn't spoken to the whistleblower, but we would like to. That's a lie right there. And you have to call it as it is. But the ABC News and CBS News evening news cast did not even cover that fact. And NBC only mentioned it for a moment.

So if you want a preview of how this is going to continue to go as we go down this road, even when Adam Schiff is caught in a blatant lie, it is not being covered by the major networks nor is the Ukraine story being pursued with even a little bit of curiosity by those traditional media outlets, Sean.

HANNITY: They won't look into real collusion. By the way, the idiot Schiff is the one on tape, Gregg Jarrett. What's the nature of the comprise? Naked pictures of Trump. And they - this guy can't run an investigation to impeach anybody He needs to be thrown out of Congress. He needs to be investigated. He needs an ethics investigation.

Then we've got real collusion that happened with Ukraine, and we've got real corruption. A real pay to play scam. They ignore it. I mean, what laws do you see that were possibly broken here? Because I see a lot.

GREGG JARRETT, LEGAL ANALYST & AUTHOR, WITCH HUNT: Well, with Joe Biden, it would be the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. It could be extortion, bribery, honest services fraud. But back to Adam Schiff, look, if Democrats are serious about impeachment, the first thing they have to do is get rid of Adam Schiff. The truth always has a nemesis, and in this case, it's that man you see on the screen, Adam Schiff.

In my book, Witch Hunt, I go through page-after-page of lie-after-lie peddled by Adam Schiff. He lied about Carter Page. He lied about Bruce Ohr. He lied about the dossier. He lied about evidence he claimed to have that he did not have. And now, he is lying about the whistleblower, claiming they had no contact with him. They did. Claiming, if it weren't for the IG, they wouldn't know about him. They directed the whistleblower to the IG. They claimed they had no advance notice. They certainly did. Adam Schiff is a professor of deception and canard and false claims and lies.

HANNITY: Biggest liar in Congress. He is the biggest liar.

JARRETT: Oh, yes.

HANNITY: He spreads conspiracy theories and lies and is best friends with the media mob.

All right. Closing thoughts, when we get back.

HANNITY: All right. Adam Schiff just can't be the head of any investigation. He actually needs to be investigated. Yes, we have evidence that the DNC and Hillary Clinton's campaign benefited with collusion with Ukraine. Where is all the media mob caring about collusion? Apparently, they don't. Imagine if Donald Trump and Junior did what Hunter and Joe Biden did.

