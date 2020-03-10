Giuliani tears into Biden: 'The man has something wrong with him'

This is a rush transcript from "Watters World," March 7, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: Welcome to "Watters World." I'm Jesse Watters. The Democrats divided: That's the subject of tonight's Watters' Words.

Democrats have made a decision on Super Tuesday, they chose a confused man over a communist.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: My name is Joe Biden. I'm a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate.

We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men are created by -- you know that -- you know the thing.

Look, tomorrow is Super Thursday --

By the way, here's my little sister Valerie and I'm Jill's husband. Oh, no. You switched on me. This is my wife. This is my sister. They switched on me.

CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Thank you. Thanks for your time. Please come back in less than 13 years, sir.

BIDEN: All right, Chuck, thank you very much.

WALLACE: All right. It's Chris. But anyway --

BIDEN: Chris, I just said Chris. No, no, I just did Chuck.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Now, Joe Biden just doesn't have what it takes to be the president of the United States. So why did Democrats rally around him? Because Bernie is scary.

It's like "The Bachelorette." Now, the Democrats or the bachelorette, and at the final rose ceremony, you have two guys standing there. One is crazy, so you propose to the other one, who is kind of a dope.

It doesn't mean you're in love with the dope, it just means he's not the crazy one and it's probably not going to work out. But it just works out for the time being.

And here's the sick part. Biden is being taken advantage of. The Democratic establishment knows Joe isn't all there and if he gets into the White House, he's not going to be calling the shots. The people behind the scenes will.

It's like elder abuse. The Democrats are so power hungry, they're propping up a guy who doesn't even know what he is saying or where he is.

But President Biden will be running the country. They're just using him to take back the White House, the National Security Council, State, the F.B.I., C.I.A.

Last week, Biden got the Deep State endorsement. James Comey, John Brennan, Susan Rice, Samantha Power -- all back Joe. That should tell you everything you need to know.

The Democratic Party knows Joe could be controlled, but they can't control Sanders. He's a Marxist

Howard Stern had a little advice on how to handle Sanders.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

HOWARD STERN, RADIO SHOW HOST: But I would never call Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders, I would call him Karl Marx, Jr.

I would have said, listen, Karl Marx --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You're going to be --

STERN: [Bleep] all that he wants to give free, all the free Medicaid and all the free college, no one is going to pay for it. No one in Congress -- Democrats or Republicans -- are going to approve it and neither is the Senate.

So we're going to be sitting there, I would have turned to him and say, okay, so tell me your -- tell me your utopia. How much money should anyone be allowed to make?

And by the way, Bernie, when I'm President, I don't like people who have three homes. So I'm going to take away two of your homes because you have three of them. How do you feel about that?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Do you think Biden could pull that off? There's no way. He's a bad debater and a bad campaigner. And Bernie isn't going away. He's going to take it to the convention.

Bernie is about to knock Joe into next week. Even if he keeps losing, he'll go down swinging.

Bernie, he plays better as an underdog anyway. He can't handle being the frontrunner. You saw that. He crashed and burned when he had the lead.

Remember, he praised communism and couldn't tell you how he'd pay for socialism, so the voters chose Sleepy Joe instead.

They can't paper over their problems. The Democrats are doing divided by age, race, region, especially ideology. Do you think the Bernie Bros are going to hold their nose and vote for Joe? Mr. Establishment? Who wants to work with Mitch McConnell?

Who votes for bad wars and bad trade deals? No. There's a gaping wound on the left, you just can't slap a Band-Aid on it.

The President broke down the state of the race the other day.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Okay, I was all set for Bernie because I thought it was going to happen. You know, we get ready for things, right?

So mentally, I'm all set for Bernie -- communist -- I had everything to down his act. I was all set.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: And then we have this crazy thing that happened, right, on Tuesday, which he thought was Thursday.

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: But he also said 150 million people were killed with guns and he was running for the United States Senate. Support me, I'm running for the United States -- there's something going on there.

So now I'm ready for Bernie and now all of a sudden, I have a whole different deal -- it's a whole different deal -- two very different people.

I think at a certain way Bernie would be tougher.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: The President still matches up beautifully against Biden. Biden doesn't have a movement behind him. His base is fractured.

He's soft on China, soft on the border, terrible on trade, bad instincts overseas. He likes AOC's Green New Deal, and he oversaw a sluggish recovery, while the Trump economy created over half a million new jobs in just the last two months.

And he doesn't have a sharp enough tongue to go toe-to-toe with Donald Trump under the lights. And by the way, where's Hunter?

Here with reaction, former New York City Mayor and attorney for the President, Rudy Giuliani.

All right, Mayor, do you agree with my assessment of how things shook out?

RUDY GIULIANI, PRESIDENT TRUMP'S PERSONAL ATTORNEY: Oh, sure. Sure, I do. I think that Bernie was so frightening they picked a man that is showing obvious signs of dementia, which is astounding.

Because if you consider that what he is still displaying gets worse, what's he going to be like three years from now? If he doesn't know what state he's in, he can't figure out who his wife is, and if he thinks 150 million people, which is half the population, roughly, of America got killed, then what's he going to be like two years from now, when that illness gets worse?

WATTERS: Do you think --

GIULIANI: I don't think we should put -- look, we're dealing with who's going to be the President of the United States? And we shouldn't pussyfoot around with this. The man has something wrong with him, and it's serious.

Not only that, his family has been stealing for 30 years. There are at least eight cases in which the family made hundreds of thousands and millions of selling his public office.

Now, it is possible. It is actually possible that when he said, I didn't know about it, he's so out of it he didn't know about it.

WATTERS: That's the best defense he has got.

GIULIANI: I don't believe that's true. I mean, the kid has terrible drug problems, and he becomes a multimillionaire. Any father would want to know how, right?

And since daddy took him to China to make $1.5 billion of it, you know, I noticed that you said he is soft on China.

WATTERS: Yes.

GIULIANI: If my family got, you know, $1.5 billion investment for China, you know, I don't think I'd be soft on China anyway, but it could affect you.

WATTERS: It could. Do you think that --

GIULIANI: And when he went to Iraq -- when he went to Iraq, and he blew -- and he blew the Status of Forces Agreement, and his brother got one third of a $1.5 billion housing project, it might have had an effect on it. I don't know. This is really --

WATTERS: Yes. Do you think when Joe Biden says that, you know, I didn't know what was going on -- when he says that, does that make him look even more out of it?

Because that could be the best excuse he has. But when he makes that excuse, because that's the only way he can slide by, it just makes everybody doubt if he has what it takes to run the country, if you don't even know what your family is doing.

GIULIANI: If he really doesn't know that his father -- his brother and his son was selling him out for 20 years and became multimillionaires, then he belongs somewhere else, not in the White House and you know where he belongs. And it's something. He can't walk across the street --

WATTERS: So he's either corrupt or he is incapable of being a President, right? He's either corrupt or he is clueless.

GIULIANI: Well, let me stop the fooling around. I have witnesses that know that he knew.

WATTERS: You do?

GIULIANI: Of course, he knew. Of course, he knew. He knew probably from the beginning that it's a scam. It's the family. It's the family -- it's the Biden family enterprise. What did they monetize? They monetized his public office.

When he is in the Senate, they do it with a real estate company, they do it with a bank. They do it with a private equity fund that goes bankrupt and one guy in there is running a Ponzi scheme, and they make millions from that.

And then they do it with Iraq, and they do it with Ukraine, and they do it with China. And those are the ones where they made millions. There were little ones where they made less like Romania. This was an ongoing criminal enterprise.

It should have been investigated when I first brought it out back in February, and the only reason it is affecting the presidential campaign is because it was covered up back in February by the press, by the Democrats with the lies that the case had been debunked.

I have the case. I have the arrest of the company three weeks before the prosecutor was fired, and I have the memo that shows that Hunter Biden was engaged in a $14.6 million money laundering scheme.

The prosecutor got that three days before he was fired. The prosecutor has been poisoned. That's -- there's a record in the Austrian Hospital with the foremost surgeon, not surgeon, but a doctor in the world who saved Viktor Yushchenko's life.

He was poisoned with mercury. Never even covered in the American press.

WATTERS: Well, they don't want to cover it and if they have to face it, they just call it debunked and they look the other way.

GIULIANI: Oh, definitely.

WATTERS: Can I play you some video, Mayor, of some unearthed Biden sound from early 70s?

GIULIANI: Oh, sure.

WATTERS: I think, '73 in Cleveland. He is making some comments that made people think, wow, I haven't heard that before from Joe. Let's listen to him on black Americans.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I think the two party system although my Democratic colleagues won't like me saying this, I think the two-party system is good for the south and good for the [bleep], and good for the black in the south.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

WATTERS: All right, and then he follows that up with some comments about women, which some may think was a little sexist. Let's listen to that.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

BIDEN: The only analogy I can really think of is a football analogy, and I apologize to you women in the audience for not being able to think of a more appropriate analogy, but they told me here they didn't want you here anyway. I didn't expect any women to be here.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

WATTERS: So say what you want about the content of that, 1973 -- if that had been Donald Trump on tape saying those exact things, all hell would have broken loose. But if it's Joe Biden, no one cares.

GIULIANI: Of course. And if it were Donald Trump and Donald Trump, Jr., they'd both be indicted by now.

WATTERS: Right.

GIULIANI: So the unfairness of it and the double standard is horrible. But I'll tell you what that displays to me. I mean, I've known Joe since 1976. And I know people went to Law School with him. He was the dumbest guy in a Law School class.

I mean, that could be -- that could be the product of an inadequate IQ. But right now, we've got something worse going on.

What I see -- I mean, I've had relatives who -- and I think we probably all have -- if you can't figure out what's going on with Joe Biden right now, then you're it covering up. And if you can't figure out that he was involved in the bribery, then you're really so naive. You shouldn't be covering anything.

I mean, my God, I investigated lots of crimes. This would be one of the easier ones to prove. Knocked down easy -- documents, audio tapes, video tapes, confessions. They don't need anything else.

WATTERS: Would he --

GIULIANI: And the cover up that's going on is so corrupt. It actually is so corrupt, if we don't change it, America doesn't have much of a future in terms of a country that is, as fair Republicans as Democrats who gets the politics out of the criminal justice system.

WATTERS: What do you think it says about the Democratic establishment that they will put forward a candidate that's obviously not doing well upstairs? And obviously, is very corrupt, very crooked with regards to family members getting rich off his name.

GIULIANI: And they love that because a lot of them are.

WATTERS: What do you think that's -- so why -- so they're getting behind this guy. You know, they don't want a crazy socialist, I understand the politics of that.

But this guy is damaged goods, and they're trying to ride damaged goods to the White House, just to get their power back. What does that say about them?

GIULIANI: It says about them that they've been completely corrupted by the coverage they get. You know, if, if someone -- if someone's not disciplined for doing something wrong, they do it again and again and again and again.

WATTERS: Right.

GIULIANI: At least, if you're that kind of person. Now, Biden and Hillary Clinton don't believe in a million years, they're going to get punished for the kinds of crimes they commit, in which all of us would go to jail.

WATTERS: You're right. You're right.

GIULIANI: The Press enables them. That's in their mentality. I noticed that when this first came out, Biden said, the press has discounted this.

WATTERS: They're on the same team.

GIULIANI: Of course, the press discounted. Who cares about the press?

WATTERS: Right.

GIULIANI: I mean, the press discounted the mafia. Okay, Joe, the press discounted it. I mean, that's the mentality and then he sent out to the press a notice that they shouldn't put me on television.

Can you imagine if Trump put out a notice saying they shouldn't put Comey on television? It is so unfair. And I noticed one thing you said in your monologue. You talked about Mueller.

As I think back on it, I think about my encounter with Mueller when I was representing the President, maybe they put him there because they knew he hardly knew where he was.

WATTERS: It's the perfect analogy.

GIULIANI: Which he demonstrated when he testified.

WATTERS: It's the perfect analogy.

GIULIANI: They let the animals -- they let the animals run the zoo.

WATTERS: They put a guy up there that had, I guess, some stature and then everybody else does what they do behind the scenes, and they can get away with.

GIULIANI: Yes. It went well for them.

WATTERS: And you know, it didn't work perfectly because, you know, no collusion, no obstruction, but I think you're going to same --

GIULIANI: There is no obstruction, but they got a lot of out of that.

WATTERS: They did. But I think, at the end of the day, they're going to get the same result that Joe Biden, which is another term for Donald Trump.

Rudy, I have to run. So I've got to let you go.

GIULIANI: All right. Thank you. Great show.

WATTERS: Thank you very much. I appreciate you coming in.

GIULIANI: Thank you. Thank you.

WATTERS: Bill and Hillary Clinton sat down for a documentary. Guess what it's called? "Hillary." You can check that out on Hulu.

The former President for the very first time talked about why he had an affair with Monica.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BILL CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: You feel like you're staggering around. You've been in a 15-round prize fight that was extended to 30 rounds and here's someone to take your mind off of it for a while. That's what happens.

Because there -- whatever life -- not just me -- everybody's life has pressures and disappointments and terrors and fears of whatever. Things I did to manage my anxieties for years.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: His anxieties. Joining me now, House Judiciary Committee member and Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

Corey, it looks like he's having a real hard time getting through that. Why in the world would he volunteer to do this sit down documentary? Do you have any clue?

COREY LEWANDOWSKI, FORMER TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Well, this is clearly insanity at its best. I mean, look, he is falling into the realm of crazy Joe Biden saying just crazy things that come out of his mouth all the time, right? I don't understand that.

Look, Jesse, this guy should have been taken Xanax not Viagra while he was in the White House. This is unbelievable that he is still talking about this stuff.

WATTERS: Yes, I don't know. Maybe he got paid. Maybe he didn't get paid. Congressman, what do you think about this? Do you think right now in the middle of the Democratic Primary is the time to release a documentary series like this?

REP. MATT GAETZ (R-FL): You are so uncompassionate, Jesse. The man was terrorized into a sexual encounter. Didn't you hear it from his own mouth?

I mean, frankly, I prefer the blockbuster Trump jobs report to the "Hillary" documentary on Hulu, and I would suggest that if there's probably a better perspective on these encounters, it's Monica Lewinsky's TED Talks. Let me plug those.

I think that's a pretty enlightening modern look at slut-shaming in today's society, and it deconstructs that dynamic in a far more productive way than the former President did.

WATTERS: Yes, the woman can't even get a job. I don't think she has ever had a job afterwards. It's terrible how she was treated. This is sound of Bill describing having to tell Hillary about the affair. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

B. CLINTON: I went and sat on the bed and talked to her. I told her exactly what happened and when it happened.

I said I feel terrible, but I've said, you know we've been through quite a bit in the last few years. I said, I have no defenses. It is inexcusable what I did.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: I guess that's the only way to do it. And then here is Hillary on how she reacted.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON (D), FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I was just devastated. I could not believe it. I was so -- you know, personally, just hurt and you know, that can't believe this. I can't believe you lied. You know, it just -- anyway, it was horrible.

And I said, if this is going to be public, and you have got to go tell Chelsea.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Wow. Very, very emotional situation, Corey, but again, what is it about the Clintons where they have to just bring you into their lives like this? It's like they just want to show everybody everything about themselves.

At a certain point and at a certain age, you think to yourself, you know what? Maybe we should keep this stuff private.

LEWANDOWSKI: There are some things I think it is fair to say that the American people just don't want to see as it relates to Bill Clinton.

Look, we've seen the dress already that Monica had. We've seen the stain. I've seen the Monica Lewinsky room inside the White House. I don't think anybody actually wants to see this Hulu documentary.

WATTERS: All right. Let's get to Hillary. She can't get Bernie off her mind. She still hates the guy. I'll play it and then the congressman can react. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

H. CLINTON: Honestly, Bernie just drove me crazy. He was in Congress for years -- years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him. Nobody wants to work with him. He got nothing done.

He was a career politician. He did not work until he was like 41, and then he got elected to something.

It was all just baloney. And I feel so bad that, you know, people got sucked into it.

I just don't want him to get out and claim the revolution is working. People felt the burn.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: You know, there's a part of me thinks she doesn't want anybody to win. I don't think she wants Bernie to win. I don't think she wants Biden to win because if she did, she wouldn't be dropping grenades like this at the middle of a Primary that's not even over yet, Congressman.

GAETZ: I just don't know why the Clintons are doing this. Maybe it's just the millennial in me. But if people are going to be talking about their deep regrets and who they want to throw a shade at and their strange sexual encounters on television, I just prefer it to be the Kardashians. This is like the boomer version of that with the Clintons.

So I don't know why they feel the need to go and like relive their worst experiences and their strangest grievances. I find Bernie to be pleasant. He's a socialist, but I don't have the same view of him that Hillary does.

WATTERS: Yes, maybe it's therapeutic. So we have to give you a little jazz here, Gaetz. I mean, you're throwing on some sort of gas mask. Can we put the picture up? There you are.

I don't know what you're reading. But there you are in Congress. You have a whole gas mask on. Can you explain?

GAETZ: Listen, Congress people are filthy. We go through the dirtiest airports. We touch everyone we meet. We take selfies with people. If anybody is getting coronavirus, it is going to be Congress.

And so, you know, I just think that place is like a petri dish with 435 people running around on the floor.

WATTERS: All right, gentlemen, thank you very much. See you guys later.

AISHAH HASNIE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Live from "America's News Headquarters," I'm Aishah Hasnie.

Just moments ago, President Trump participating in a working dinner with Brazilian President Bolsonaro, the leaders of the Western hemisphere's two largest economies, reportedly talking about everything from trade, infrastructure and most importantly, Venezuela.

Brazil has been America's strongest ally against the communist dictatorship. Bolsonaro will spend three days in the state where he will meet with a variety of U.S. officials.

And in an effort to calm fears, Facebook announcing a temporary ban on advertisements for medical facemasks. The move comes after dramatic increases in prices for those masks and global shortages.

Facebook also announcing it will be removing political ads if they contain "misinformation" related to the coronavirus.

I'm Aishah Hasnie, now back to WATTERS WORLD. For all your headlines, log on to foxnews.com.

WATTERS: Socialist Bernie Sanders lost his lead to Joe Biden, and now it's a two-man race. The Bernie Bros though starting to freak out.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We didn't start the war. They started the war. They've been lying about Bernie Sanders. For God's sake on Castro, I can give you a thousand examples.

Bernie Sanders said the same exact thing as Obama.

Biden is not going to beat Trump. Biden is either near senile or actually senile. Watch any of the tapes.

And Biden lies none stop. He's going to get caught.

He lies a thousand times more than Hillary Clinton did, right? And you're going to run that guy against Trump and we're going to lose to Trump again and maybe lose our democracy.

Hell no. Hell no. No. Bernie Sanders is going to win this race.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Not so sure about that. Joining me now to help sort through Sanders. Joseph Simonson, a reporter for "The Washington Examiner" who has been digging into Bernie's past.

So Joe, many people know about Bernie in the Senate, but before he got into politics, he wasn't really doing a lot. One of the things we hear he was doing was getting involved in a commune, whatever that means. Could you explain what you found out about that?

JOSEPH SIMONSON, REPORTER, "THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER": Yes, sure. Well, in your previous segment, you talked about Hillary mocking Sanders for not really having a real job until he became Mayor of Burlington.

And that's frankly true, out of college, he moved to a kibbutz in Israel, which is a -- you know, it's a Zionist compound that had connections to the USSR. It was an explicitly socialist communist commune.

There many different communes. He happened to choose one of the more radical ones. After that he moved into a group home in Vermont, worked a little bit, building furniture. He drove his housemates crazy.

The story goes so much that he had to be forced out of this home that he was with because he would just wake up every morning talking about socialism and not really contribute to the chores in the home.

So he kind of floated around for a little bit. You know, he did it for a long --

WATTERS: Anyway, so Bernie was kicked out of a commune, because he wasn't helping work at the commune, he was just talking and not doing what you're supposed to do to make the commune work. That's such a great analogy for Bernie Sanders.

So okay, so he's out with the commune. He starts writing some crazy essays with a lot of very disturbing sexual details. Here's just a little taste from an essay about rape.

Bernie says, "A man goes home and masturbates his typical fantasy. A woman on her knees, a woman tied up, a woman abused. A woman enjoys intercourse with her man -- as she fantasizes being raped by three men simultaneously."

Wow. I mean, what was going through the mind of Bernie Sanders at that time?

SIMONSON: Well, Jesse, I mean, the '70s were a weird time. It was a time of sexual liberation and leftist thought. And you know, when you don't necessarily have a job and you sit around all day and feel free to write the first thing that comes into your head and he had plenty of time to do that, you get weird.

And I don't think Bernie necessarily beholds super crazy sexual beliefs or things like that. But I think it just speaks to the fact that he was around in an odd environment, the '70s were a weird time.

I wasn't alive during that. But I think people forget just how odd it was.

WATTERS: I mean, we don't really know what's going on through Bernie's mind. We don't know what state of mind he was in when he was writing that stuff. I don't think I've ever met anybody that put those kind of things to paper, but that's neither here nor there.

This is what Bernie said about food lines. He was pro-food lines in Nicaragua. Let's listen to this mid '80s.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: It is funny, sometimes American journalists spoke about how bad a country is because people are lining up. That's a good thing.

In other countries, people don't line up food, the rich get the food and the poor starve to death.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Okay. So, I don't know where he is coming from there, do you?

SIMONSON: Well, I think -- I mean, in 2016, this was brought up. There's essays talking about how he objects to go into a grocery store and seeing 20 different brands of deodorant, and he thinks that is some sort of evidence of American excess when we really should be making more food.

It's a misunderstanding of how a market economy works. There's far more food abundance here than in Nicaragua. There's far more food abundance in the '80s than when the Sandinistas were taking over the country in Nicaragua.

WATTERS: And then he went to the Soviet Union, and this is when? This is the late '80s, I believe. Was this the honeymoon that the President likes to joke about? He gets married and then very soon after, he goes to Moscow. What happened on that trip?

SIMONSON: Well, it actually was in Moscow. It was a Soviet resort city, if such a thing could exist, but - and he met -- he claims that through this Sister City Program that he helped set up to ease tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union.

He went there.

WATTERS: Up there.

SIMONSON: Yes. He drank -- he drank vodka and spirits with Soviet officials and we find out that -- it just broke this week that the Soviet government, this is part of a broad propaganda effort by the Soviet Union.

This wasn't about the Soviet Union trying to ease tensions with their American counterparts as Bernie believed. This is well, how can we project a better image of the Soviet Union to the United States?

WATTERS: Wow. So Bernie got used by the communist. That's propaganda.

SIMONSON: Absolutely.

WATTERS: Way to go, Bernie. All right. Anyway, Joe, thanks for your research, and we appreciate it.

SIMONSON: Thank you, Jesse.

WATTERS: Up next. Is Bernie Sanders getting robbed again? Is Biden going to make it? Are people nervous about coronavirus? We went downtown to find out some of the answers.

And later, is a pedophile ring at large in Hollywood? Former teen star, Corey Feldman is naming names and he'll be here.

WATTERS: How much are people paying attention to the race for the Democratic nomination? Do people fear the coronavirus? WATTERS' WORLD went to Union Square in New York City to find out.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

WATTERS: Super Tuesday. What do you think?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, yes, yes. So I've got an extra day, thank God.

WATTERS: I think you're thinking of Leap Year.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Maybe.

WATTERS: Do you know what Super Tuesday is?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is everybody like having fun or something?

WATTERS: Yes. If it was you'd be there.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I would. I would.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS OF MOVIE "OLD SCHOOL"]

WATTERS: Do you know what happened on Super Tuesday?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No, I did not.

WATTERS: It's now Bernie versus Biden.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Biden somehow came back. I mean, it's just the blurbs that he keeps on messing up and it's just insulting. It's over, Joe. Come on, pack it up.

WATTERS: Are you worried about Sleepy Joe?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I would be worried about Sleepy Joe. However, if that's our only game plan. We've got to go with it, right?

WATTERS: Do you think Joe Biden has everything going on?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think a screw is a little bit loose.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: We choose truth over facts.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Who do you like? Biden or Bernie?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Bernie Sanders.

WATTERS: Why?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't know. I heard that he is going to legalize weed, which is really cute.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS OF MOVIE "MEAN GIRLS"]

WATTERS: Do you know what Bernie is running for?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He's running for a State in Chicago or Virginia. For mayor maybe.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Can I be honest? Like, I don't care about any of these Presidents at all.

WATTERS: Do you think Bernie is getting a fair shake?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They cheated him out last time, didn't they?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You just see everybody dropping out and all of a sudden, just the school rush going in. And there is a lot of politics that's hidden behind the scenes. He's not been given a fair shot.

WATTERS: What do you think about Trump?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, Trump could be also like they say, he's cuckoo. You know, cuckoo bird, cuckoo.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: She is crazy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Do you think Donald Trump is going to get reelected?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't really have a problem with him. I think everybody deserves second chances.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's Trump all the way, baby.

WATTERS: Coronavirus, are you nervous?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Absolutely. I was actually just worried about that on the subway and coming out of it especially I was like, oh my god, everybody was touching me. But I was touching everybody, too.

WATTERS: What is coronavirus?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The latest virus trend sweeping our world.

WATTERS: Who do you think's more likely to get coronavirus, you or you?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You.

WATTERS: Me? I'm talking to you.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's kind of scary, but I feel like it's preventable if we take care of ourselves. Wash your hands, cover your nose when you are sneezing, coughing in your arms -- all of that.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: People will be nasty. They don't even cover their mouth. They're always sneezing like it's just nasty.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: And I haven't touched my face in weeks -- in weeks. I miss it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: If you get coronavirus, what happens to you?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I know that they quarantine you. Leave them in the house, which isn't much different from what I do all the time.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm prepared.

WATTERS: All right.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: But I'm not in a hysteria.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Just don't live in fear. That's what they're trying to do with the virus -- fear.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I totally trust Jesus. I trust our President is going to deal with this.

WATTERS: What's my name?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I forgot.

WATTERS: I'm Watters and this is my world.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Awesome, Jesse for President after Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You've got some great people here.

WATTERS: Like you. Thanks, guys. Hey, hey, corona, corona, corona. Nice.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP OF MOVIE "THE LOST BOYS")

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Don't ever invite a vampire into your house, you silly boy. It renders you powerless.

COREY HAIM, PLAYING SAM EMERSON IN MOVIE "THE LOST BOYS": Did you know that?

COREY FELDMAN, PLAYING EDGAR FROG IN MOVIE "THE LOST BOYS": Of course. Everyone knows that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: That's Corey Feldman and Corey Haim in the 1980s classic, "The Lost Boys." The two are not only huge teen stars in the '80s, they were also best friends.

They experienced Hollywood's highest highs, but also lowest lows, falling victim to drugs, and as Feldman explains even sexual abuse at the hands of some of Hollywood's biggest stars.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FELDMAN: I found some great weeds. Let's do great weed together and we had some girls over. So we all decided to do some great weeds, when the girls left. And then I remember I couldn't even stand up, so I crawled myself into my bedroom. And I crawled myself up to my bed, and I passed out.

And he crawled himself next to me and he passed out. And I figured we were asleep for the night.

And all of a sudden, I wake up, Tim unbuttoning my pants, and I freaking jumped up. And I was like, [bleep]. I mean, I went off.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Corey Feldman, the star and producer of the upcoming documentary, "My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys" which is that on Monday night. He joins me now.

So sadly, as most people know, Corey Haim passed away. You guys were very close, and there have been allegations that I guess, men in Hollywood at the time when you guys were coming of age did things to you against your will and you've been trying to tell your story, but you've had a very hard time doing it. Explain what's happened.

FELDMAN: Well, it's been a long process. So this has been going on for quite some time. It started when I wrote my book -- well, it actually started before that when it brought up as a topic on "The Two Coreys" TV show on A&E back in 2007-2008.

But what happened since that time is, you know, Corey Haim passed away in 2010. So on March 10th is the 10-year anniversary of his passing.

In 2013, I wrote a bestselling "New York Times" book, which was called "Coreyography." We told the details of the story in that book, but when I went to print, even though I wrote everything down as it happened, and with the names included in the book, the publishers, you know, attorneys and insurance people didn't like the fact that we were being so honest, and they asked us to change the names.

So we changed the names there. Then we did a movie of the week, a few years later for the Lifetime Channel and it was called "The Tale of Two Coreys." Same thing. The producers wanted us to change the names in the script.

WATTERS: So you've gotten a lot of pressure --

FELDMAN: So every time we tried to tell the story --

WATTERS: Right. The lawyers --

FELDMAN: It just always changes.

WATTERS: From powerful people in Hollywood, and they don't want the names coming out and the names are going to come out on Monday night when this becomes available.

FELDMAN: That's right.

WATTERS: So the allegation, specifically, you were, I guess, molested you say, by an older man when you were a child and Corey --

FELDMAN: I was molested by two men.

WATTERS: Two men.

FELDMAN: Two men molested me and several men molested my best friend.

WATTERS: How old were you when you were molested?

FELDMAN: I was 14 and 15 and 16. So it happened basically from the late part of 14, all the way through the middle part of 16.

WATTERS: Were these two men kind of in the same social circle because you used the phrase pedophile ring or it seems like a conglomeration of people.

FELDMAN: Absolutely. Yes. These people literally were all friends. They all hung out together. They all took notes from each other and basically compared notes.

I mean, it was very, very sick. But yes, the man who is -- first of all, the first man who molested me worked for my father. He was part of my father's company, which was a management company in Hollywood where they were grooming child stars of all things, and he introduced me to this man.

This man came into my life. He started feeding me drugs. He started feeding me alcohol. I'd never done a drug in my life. I was a very, you know, conservative, goody two shoes kind of kid and all of a sudden this guy is, you know, hey, try this. Try that. And then he basically kept trying different mixtures on me until I passed out and he could take advantage of me, which he did on a regular basis.

But the worst one was the guy who you know, we all trust him. I started hanging out with him when I was 11 years old because my mom put me in his car and said, go with this guy, because his dad is the head of casting for a major studio.

And I'm not going to give it away, you can watch it in the movie.

But the point is, is he was the head of casting for a major studio. So obviously, this is a great opportunity for you. So get in the car with him.

And I start going off with this guy. And next thing you know, this guy is having these giant parties that only include all the most famous children in Hollywood that would go to his private parties at his house, and these kids were getting molested at this house.

So, you know --

WATTERS: Is this guy still active?

FELDMAN: You know, that's just one piece of the puzzle. Well, he's still alive. He's still on the streets. He's not in jail. And he's still out there.

And it turned out that the guy who was supposedly his father -- it wasn't his father at all, but was his gay lover. So that just goes to show you how twisted the whole situation was. Kids should have never been in that home.

WATTERS: Are you going to go to the police about this once this documentary drops?

FELDMAN: I did go to the police. Oh, no, no, I went to the police back in 1993.

WATTERS: And what happened?

FELDMAN: Back in 1993 -- well, what happened was they were investigating Michael Jackson at the time. It was the first Santa Barbara investigation and they came to me and they said, we think your friend is a pedophile. You know, this is why.

And I said, well, I'm sorry that you guys think that, but I don't have that experience with him. But I have been molested. I can tell you what a real pedophile is like, because I've experienced it. So, you know, this is what happened to me.

WATTERS: All right, so --

FELDMAN: And they didn't care about that at the time. They buried the information and they never investigated it. So then, I went back and filed -- I filed another report two years ago and then they didn't pursue that one because they said it was out of the statute of limitations.

So since such time, we've actually helped to change the laws here in California, and now there's a new three-year window to do a look back on anything prior to 2017.

Which means now that we're laying out the breadcrumbs, investigators can follow the clues we drop in this film, and if the DA chooses to pursue it, we can actually bring these guys in now at least for a civil trial.

WATTERS: Right. All right. Well, the window is there. You've got to take advantage of that. And where can people see the documentary on Monday night?

FELDMAN: So it's only streaming. It's a live global streaming event, which means it's playing all over the world at the same time. You can still get tickets at www.mytruthdoc.com.

WATTERS: There it is.

FELDMAN: Tickets are only $20.00 for the entire household. Everybody can watch it together. And it's an important film. Please don't miss it.

WATTERS: All right. Corey Feldman. There he is. Thank you very much.

FELDMAN: Thank you. Thank you. God bless.

WATTERS: An embarrassing moment Thursday night for MSNBC, the host and guest, they're talking about how much Mike Bloomberg spent on the presidential run. Just watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARA GAY, EDITOR, "THE NEW YORK TIMES": Somebody tweeted recently that actually with the money, he spent he could have given every American a million dollars.

BRIAN WILLIAMS, MSNBC HOST: We've got it. Let's put it up on the screen. When I read it tonight on social media, it kind of all became clear. "Bloomberg spent $500 million on ads, U.S. population 327 million." Don't tell us if you're ahead of us on the math. "He could have given each American $1 million and have had lunch money left over." It's an incredible way of putting it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: I mean, I would have liked a million dollars from Mike, but that's not really adding up. In reality, if Bloomberg had divided up his expenditures, each American wouldn't have gotten a million, they would have gotten $1.53.

Now, this is the same media that says Trump supporters aren't smart. You got that?

That's all for tonight. Be sure to follow me on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. "Justice With Judge Jeanine" is next.

And remember, I'm Watters and this is my world.

