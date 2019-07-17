Gingrich: The left is increasingly anti-American

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," July 16, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: All right. You take care. I'm Laura Ingraham and this is “The Ingraham Angle” from Washington tonight.

Who are Nancy Pelosi and company really aligning themselves with when they come to the defense of AOC + 3. My ANGLE and reaction from former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Dr. Cornel West, that's going to be interesting, up ahead.

Plus, while the media obsess over Trump's tweets, why have they been ignoring Anti-American violence at the hands of Antifa thugs?

And California is literally going back to the dark ages. They may not literally, but it seems like it. We speak tonight to a former assemblyman who is warning about infestation of rats across the state. I wish we were joking.

But, first, the Democrats knew AOC +3 agenda. That's the focus of tonight's “Angle.”

Last night, I explained the smart political strategy of Trump's decision to take on Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, calling out and elevating "The Squad" and their socialist agenda for all to see.

Now the Democrats naturally rushed in to defend the radicals, whom Speaker Pelosi referred to as "Our Girls". They approved a resolution denouncing Trump's quote "Racist Comments".

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF.: Every single member of this institution - Democratic and Republican, to join us in condemning the President's racist tweets.

REP. AL GREEN, D-TX: Donald John Trump, President of the United States, is unfit to be President.

REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES, D-N.Y.: We are one, that's what makes America a great country. And no matter what xenophobic behavior is coming out of 1600, Pennsylvania Avenue, we will never let anyone take that away from us. Not now, not ever.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: By swinging the club of racism at President Trump, Democrat leaders fell right into his trap. Defending the damsels feigning distress, binds them all together now. I think AOC plus three are kind of untouchable, and if this keeps up, they'll be calling all the shots and you bet they're emboldened.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, D-N.Y.: Frankly, the majority leader in complicit in advancing racism in America if he doesn't even have the backbone to speak out against the most basic - basic line--

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Again, the mindset is this. Why bother working with any Republicans and risk giving Trump a win. It's easier for the "Fraud Squad" to brand anyone who disagrees with them as racist.

This election is shaping up to be a humdinger. Trump's proven record of peace and prosperity or AOC's socialist agenda that would require massive wealth confiscation and government control. Americans are going to have a stark choice to make.

Now Trump's tweets and bravado aside, think about what this Democrat Party that is now undeniably captive to AOC+ 3, what they would do if they ever got real control back? I mean, they won't even pass an infrastructure bill, if that means giving Trump any type of win, ditto for the new U.S.-Mexico- Canada free trade deal that would mean more jobs and money for the American workers here.

The fine young radicals have been very transparent to their credit about their agenda. On immigration, it's no borders, no detention, no deportation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OCASIO-CORTEZ: I think abolish ICE is a call to action on several levels. One is the literal interpretation of all abolishing ICE, which I support--

DAVID REMNICK, JOURNALIST: Would you get rid of Homeland Security too?

OCASIO-CORTEZ: I think so.

REP. ILHAN OMAR, D-MINN.: We need to abolish ICE.

REP. RASHIDA TLAIB, D-MICH.: Abolishing ICE protects my families from the militarization that is happening in our neighborhoods.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Understated as usual. Now the Green New Deal that will require massive tax increases, a higher cost of living across the board and more power, you guessed it, for the elites here in Washington.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. AYANNA PRESSLEY, D-MASS.: With the Green New Deal, we are saying that we will no longer pass the buck, not on climate, not on jobs, not on equity, not on justice.

OCASIO-CORTEZ: The resolution itself does not have a price tag on it, which is why we address each individual project on its own.

MARIA BARTIROMO, ANCHOR: The soaring price tag of the green new deal, new analysis this morning from The American Action Forum. This is Douglas Holtz-Eakin's firm. He says it could cost up to $93 trillion over the next 10 years.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: What's the trillion or two or three or 10, or 100 among friends? Or let's talk about the Medicare-for-all farce. Now that gem will ensure that Medicare goes bankrupt even sooner and of course it's going to ultimately eliminate your insurance.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TLAIB: We need something bold, courageous, transformational and that is supporting Medicare for all.

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Medicare for all is actually much more - it is actually much cheaper than the current system that we pay right now.

OMAR: Once and for all guarantees every single American the basic right to health care.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And we cannot forget reparations. Now, what was once kind of a fringe issue, debated in academia, is now a litmus test for AOC+ 3 Democrats.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND, D-N.Y., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I firmly support Congresswoman Jackson Lee's bill to create a commission to study reparations.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Would you sign that bill?

BETO O'ROURKE, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: --would you sign?

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I will sign (inaudible).

TLAIB: I support any opportunity for restorative justice.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, I'm sure that won't cause massive resentment in America across multiple ethnic and racial groups. Now that's going to go over really well.

In AOC's America the racist label will be used regularly to slime people they don't like, in order to help people they do. Now this label will be used to stifle debate, to marginalize and demonize opposing voices. It's already happening.

And remember, not even Democrats are going to be safe. Look, at what they tried to do to Biden for working years and years ago with Democrats segregationists in Congress. And remember this gem - well Nancy Pelosi is not a racist, but that moment last week.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OCASIO-CORTEZ: It's singling out four individuals and knowing the media environment that were operating in, knowing the amount of death threats that we get, knowing the amount of concentration of attention, I think it's just worth asking why.

MANU RAJU, SENIOR CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT, CNN: Do you think she has racial animus, is she racist?

OCASIO-CORTEZ: No, no, absolutely not.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Yes, that was a little warning. Watch your step Madam Speaker. We're the future. You're the past. And I think 79 year old Pelosi got the message, pushing through a resolution tonight condemning President Trump and defending AOC +3.

Democrats who do not line up with the AOC +3 overarching view that America was built on an evil corrupt system, by evil corrupt men, they'll have a rude awakening.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESSLEY: We don't need any more brown faces that don't want to be a brown voice. We don't need black faces that don't want to be a black voice. We don't need Muslims that don't want to be a Muslim voice. We don't any queers that don't want to be a queer voice.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: For people who claim to be so open and so welcoming and tolerant, they sure like shutting people out, don't they? It's get in line or get out. Didn't they complain about Trump thinking that in that tweet?

Imagine, though, this approach applied to your schools, to your health care, to the rule of law, even to your places of worship. They'll police at all. Is that what Americans really want in 2020? Give up the gains and their 401(k)s, their 529 accounts, their year-end bonuses, in order to what get behind that agenda?

Meanwhile, Trump, I think he'll pretty much work with anybody, even those who've insulted him and threatened his administration. Now he does that because he wants America to keep winning, which will mean more money in your pocket, a better life for your family and more freedom from government control. In the end, it should be an easy choice. And that's THE ANGLE.

All right. Here now to respond. Rabbi Aryeh Spero, Spokesman for the National Conference on Jewish Affairs, Cornel West, Professor of the Practice of Public Philosophy at Harvard University and Raheel Raza, President of Muslims Facing Tomorrow.

Rabbi, let's start with you, your response to this resolution from Nancy Pelosi, but not for her own members and their Anti-Semitic language.

RABBI ARYEH SPERO, NATIONAL CONFERENCE ON JEWISH AFFAIRS: This is such hypocrisy back to the early part of March when we asked the Speaker of the House Pelosi to condemn Omar for her blatant Anti-Semitic remarks. At the end she couldn't come through with the resolution against Anti-Semitism per se.

Even though, the remarks by Omar were racist, they were against Jews and they had all the types of canards that were Anti-Semitic for decades and decades that we've seen and she couldn't do it.

But all of a sudden within 24 hours she's ready to condemn the President and call him a racist when he didn't do anything that was racist. This just shows how pitiful the situation is with Nancy Pelosi.

She's afraid of Cortez, she's afraid of Omar, she's afraid of the "Hit Squad". It's not just "The Squad". It's a "Hit Squad" and also she'll do anything to impugn the name, the reputation of the President.

You know what we have here is an accusation that the President somehow was criticizing women of color because they were women of color. Not so. He criticized them because what they are saying is repugnant, its despicable, it's anti-white. They talk about white people as if we're all a bunch of evil people.

They talk - she talks about Jews in anti-Semitic fashion. It has nothing to do with their color, it has to do with what they say.

INGRAHAM: All right. Let's go to a Professor West on this. Professor West you've seen all the developments of the last four or five days. They were going after Biden a couple of weeks ago, then they moved to Pelosi and now Trump with the tweet kind of gave them an opening and here we are today. Your thoughts.

CORNEL WEST, HARVARD PHILOSOPHY PROFESSOR: Well, I think, one, I just want to thank you for allowing three representatives of the great legacy of Jerusalem, of Judaism, and Christianity and Islam.

Judaism concerned about the spreading of that hatchet (ph) to the stranger, to the vulnerable and the immigrant even. And of course, Christianity concerned about a love and Islam very concerned about mercy across the board.

I want to disagree with you my dear sister Laura, as well as my dear sister - my dear brother Spero, though. That - you see, I stand in very deep moral and political solidarity with my four sisters, not because I agree with every word, because they're looking at the world through the lens of the poor. They're looking at the world through the lens of working people.

And what do we actually have with the President is not so much a question of whether he's racist or not. I think he is, you might think he's not, that's not the issue. The issue is, is he focusing on the most vulnerable and the most vincible?

Because you have three representatives that are committed to the primacy of the moral and the spiritual - it's not just a political, this is not just partisanship, this is not about an "ism", socialism, communism and so forth and so on.

No, this is about human beings made in the image of God and the likeness of God, are we concerned about their dig and their sanctity? Be they Mexicans, Jews, Muslims, Palestinians, black, white, red - that's the rich legacy of Jerusalem that you represent on your show tonight. And that's why I stand in solidarity with my sisters - those - my dear sisters.

INGRAHAM: I think it's laudable, number one, that you're you you're on the show tonight Dr. West, because you represent - I mean, I think you have sort of really interesting worldview and we don't agree on probably a lot. But actually--

WEST: That's right.

WEST: I think you really care about people. I think you actually really care about people. You want people to live better lives. You want people to live in peace. And I think prosperity - if we have more prosperity for more people, you'd probably be for that.

WEST: Absolutely. And I will tell you this my sister - I will tell you this that if Mary Anne Trump who arrived in 1930 from poverty ridden Scotland was told go back to Scotland, I would stand in solidarity with her.

INGRAHAM: I have not doubt. Yes, I have doubt.

WEST: --as with our four sisters. You see what I mean?

INGRAHAM: I think Trump would--

WEST: This is moral issue.

INGRAHAM: I got you. I got you.

WEST: Its spiritual issue.

INGRAHAM: There's a lot of morality questions that are batting around politics about--

WEST: Absolutely.

INGRAHAM: --protecting the unborn, protecting the disaffected and so forth.

WEST: That's right.

INGRAHAM: But I will get to you on this, because there was one interesting comment that we played in “The Angle” by Ayanna Pressley, Congresswoman from Massachusetts, about the way certain people of color - and she mentioned Muslims, basically must think - she said if you don't think like a Muslim, you're not - basically you're not welcome here, which is ironic given the fact that they were saying Trump telling people get out.

RAHEEL RAZA, PRESIDENT, MUSLIM FACING TOMORROW: Well the double standards and the hypocrisy are totally mind-boggling. "The Squad" wants to talk about racism. Well then racism is calling the President of the country where you were elected abusive names, abusing him, insulting him and his family.

And then when he retaliates, they fall back on the victim ideology. They play identity politics, they play their race card, they play their gender card, any card up their sleeve. But what they're actually promoting - and this is where I disagree with my brother.

They are promoting an agenda of globalism and Islamism, which is a threat to the world order today. And when the President retaliates, not with abuse, he didn't abuse them. He didn't use harsh words like they have against him. They then use this victim ideology to talk about their own agendas.

All he said was something very simple, something that I as a Canadian have also said to people. You don't like the country then you leave. We've even offered a one-way ticket to wherever they want to go.

Point is that he wasn't abusive.

WEST: No.

RAZA: He would have said the same thing had it been a white woman maybe from a Swedish heritage.

INGRAHAM: Yes.

RAZA: He is talking about the protection of his country, the security of his country. He is the President of the United States of America--

INGRAHAM: They won't even call him President. They will not even call him President.

RAZA: Because they are so disrespectful and that is the racism. But because he's a white man, somehow that doesn't--

INGRAHAM: But you can't - can you be can you be a racist and not be a white person in today's lingo?

RAZA: Well, this is what today's lingo has brought us to is the political correctness. Why not? Racism should apply to everyone. And it does--

WEST: What's at stake here--

RAZA: --women of color, they use that as an advantage.

INGRAHAM: Right. Before Congresswoman Omar--

WEST: Exactly. They are playing--

INGRAHAM: Yes, let me just get in this and then you can make that point, because I want to point this out. Before Congresswoman Omar condemned Trump she did a lengthy interview with Al Jazeera, which a lot of folks - I think, it's this is a widely held view. It itself has a long history of anti-Semitism.

Just weeks ago Al Jazeera published a social media piece questioning the Holocaust and asking if that horrific event was exaggerated to benefit Israel? So Dr. West how are we supposed to take her outrage seriously when she runs to Al Jazeera to joke about, I guess, how she can't joke about anything, because she's Muslim?

WEST: Well, I mean, one, she doesn't deny the Holocaust. She knows it was a crime against humanity. But she also knows that a vicious Israeli occupation that subordinates precious Palestinians, is also a crime against humanity. There's a lot of crimes against humanity; you got Kashmir, you got Tibet, you got the whole host of occupations in the world across the board--

RAZA: Oh, excuse me, but there are crimes against humanity in the country which you come from--

INGRAHAM: Right.

RAZA: So that's all she is talking about. She is talking about being consistent--

SPERO: You also have Somalia.

(CROSSTALK)

WEST: She wants to be consistent in this regard. I stand with her.

RAZA: --Somalia - never talks about the--

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: OK. One at a time guys.

SPERO: You have Somalia. This was the point of the President. We have Omar who talked about Somalian some glowing, glowing terms. And yet this country, the United States, that provided her asylum, since she's come, all she is done is demonize it, criticize it, and it's--

WEST: No, no, she is criticizing. She hasn't demonizing. She is criticizing. She is trying to make it better.

(CROSSTALK)

WEST: Don't confuse criticism with demonization.

SPERO: --either with the socialism--

INGRAHAM: OK. One at a time.

SPERO: --or communism or maybe--

WEST: She's trying to make it better for the vulnerable, my brother.

INGRAHAM: Yes. But I'm calling--

WEST: She is building on Amus (ph), she is building on Jeremiah (ph).

SPERO: Don't give me the vulnerable. She is a political operative. She would like to bring in communism, maybe a little bit of Sharia too--

WEST: No, no, that's a lie. That's a lie. You know that's not true.

(CROSSTALK)

WEST: She is not a Communist. She is a Muslim.

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: OK. Hold on. Let's hear from the Muslim woman on the panel.

WEST: I'm a Christian, OK. I'm not a Communist. I'm a Christian.

INGRAHAM: I don't you are Communist, Cornel, don't worry.

WEST: Absolutely.

INGRAHAM: All right. Raheel?

RAZA: She was building on the words of any of the prophets or any of the great leaders, she would not be promoting such blatant anti-Semitism and hate, not only against Israel, but against the Jewish people.

And let me tell you the danger of this, far more than what they call racist remarks. The danger of this is that she is allowing hate to perpetrate among young people. That hate leads to radicalization and that leads to violence.

And I'm here in Washington exactly for this, to show a film about how hate promotes radicalization. It's called "Kids Chasing Paradise". And I'm here to speak about preventing violent extremism.

What "The Squad" is doing is nonviolent extremism. They are promoting hate- -

WEST: Well, we want love, we want love--

RAZA: And this is very dangerous trajectory--

WEST: We want love at the center, but with love for Palestinians--

(CROSSTALK)

WEST: Its love for Jews, its love for black people, its love for red people across the board.

INGRAHAM: All right. I think you can love all people, but also admit when an ideology leads to more violence and more despair, I think that's what we - we want less of that, I think and I value this panel. Thank you so much all of you for your voices tonight.

And former Speaker Newt Gingrich has been listening to all of this he's here to respond. And why is Antifa celebrating a would-be terrorist? We're going to explain that in minutes. Stay there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: --that's what they say about our country. It's my opinion they hate our country and that's not good. It's not acceptable.

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF.: There is no place anywhere for the President's words which are not only divisive, but dangerous and have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Trump continued sparring with Democrats today over his critiques of "The Squad". Most media lemmings are spinning this as a loss for Trump, but that's not how my next guest sees it. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, Fox News Contributor, host of the podcast Newt's World, he joins me now.

All right, Mr. Speaker, what does Trump have to do next to win the long- term war, battle here with the Far Left?

NEWT GINGRICH, CONTRIBUTOR: Look I think it's pretty simple. He has to stick to his ground. He has to emphasize that patriotism is not racism. He has to bring up the specific examples of things that people say, things that people do.

A Democratic Party which could not condemn anti-Semitism totally collapsed under the pressure from Congresswoman Omar and others. A Democratic Party which tolerates Antifa, which has been involved in violent crimes on the West Coast as an anti-moderate, anti-middle class Left-Wing group.

A Democratic Party which tolerates, for example, we just had a thousand people storm a ICE facility in Colorado, tear down the American flag, repaint it, spray-painted abolish ICE. Put the flag up upside down as an insult, fly the Mexican flag. And the Democratic Governor couldn't even condemn them. He said, well, people have these problems.

So let's be clear. What you have on the Left is an increasingly anti- American, increasingly open borders, increasingly pro-illegal immigration movement. And the President just has to, I think, stick to his ground.

He thinks these people are dangerous. He thinks that what they represent is harmful and he thinks as President of United States he has a job to defend America culturally, as well as militarily and diplomatically.

INGRAHAM: Well we had a promo running tonight, Newt. Rashida Tlaib is going to be on CBS this morning - tomorrow, and she wants everyone to know that she's being bullied, just watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TLAIB: I'm dealing with the biggest bully I've ever had to deal with in my lifetime and trying to push back on that and trying to do the job that we all have been sent here to do, which is centered around the people at home. This is a distraction - the normalization of it. The fact that it's against our core American values, that they're choosing him over country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: It's like the Rolling Stones this summer. They're touring. I didn't know all four of them were on. This is like - I mean, but they do have this this odd thing going on. This dynamic, Newt, they are the strong future, but they fall back on the damsels in distress deal, we're the victim, that's kind of a curious situation. They are elected members of Congress for goodness sakes.

GINGRICH: No, I don't - look, I don't think it's curious at all. These are totally manipulative, totally destructive people who are opposed to all core American values, people who routinely talk down in the United States, people who are in favor of illegal immigration over a law enforcement.

You just saw I think two nights ago Senator Warren say they when she's President, she's good she's going to put in jail the people who are defending our border. So her position is, if you are enforcing the law, you could go to jail, but she's going to have amnesty for the people who've been breaking the law.

So let's be very clear. These people have no obligation to be honest. They have no obligation to do anything, but be manipulative. And this is straight out of the textbook for radicals in the United States.

So that there's nothing here, Saul Alinsky would be proud of them. This is, in fact, what his ground rules for radicals was like. We just have to be honest and blunt about who they are.

INGRAHAM: Yes, and what--

GINGRICH: They are destructive, dangerous, dishonest people.

INGRAHAM: And Newt, I laid out in “The Angle” what they would do if the Democrat Party is as captive to them as they certainly appear to be now. Imagine if a Democrat did win in 2020, heaven forbid.

You don't think that AOC +3 plus God knows how many more would say, no that doesn't work for us at EPA, that doesn't work for us for a Supreme Court nominee. Uh-uh you're not going to do that, no, no. They're going to have veto power over everything.

And they believe that America, at her core is a racist, evil place, that's what they believe. It was founded on racism and it continues to be racist. That is at the core of their views from everything that I've seen.

GINGRICH: But, look, it's not just them, if you watch - I mean, I was involved in 1983 in a fight with a Speaker Tip O'Neill, very similar to the fight that occurred today on the House floor.

Nancy Pelosi today I think lied and saying she cleared what was she was going to say with the parliamentarian, because once she said it the parliamentarian said it was out of bounds, she wasn't allowed to say it.

She then left the floor, which is another violation of House rules. When she was overruled by the parliamentarian, they used their majority to change the rules. I mean, what you saw today was exactly what you're going to get if they're in charge.

There are no rules except what they want. There is no truth except what they want to say. And last week Biden was supposed to be a racist, because of his busing position. Apparently, Pelosi is supposed to be a racist, because she was opposing the "Gang of Four". Now Trump is a racist.

The Left reverts to racist when they can't defend anything. And I think the big campaign next year is going to be between patriotism as illustrated by President Trump's willingness to defend American values, the American border, the American rule of law and this routine automatic screaming racist by people who clearly are dishonestly using it, because it's the only club they've got.

INGRAHAM: Well, they want to immunize themselves from any criticism - substantive or otherwise. Because you cannot criticize them, because if you do, and I take them actually seriously, I take them at their word, I do. I think they have plans and they want to carry out their plans for the entire country and I guess we'll just see how that works out Newt.

But I think we're seeing how it works in Venezuela. We're seeing how it worked in Europe when they gave up their sovereignty. You know, they have the "Yellow Vest" movement, they have the Brexit debate. Germany's GDP outlook looks terrible. And you have the rise of the populist in Europe, because it just doesn't work.

But they don't care. I mean, in the end in the end Mr. Speaker, do you think they really care about the Democrat Party as long as their profiles are raised?

GINGRICH: No I think what they care about is power. I think they're fascists. I think they want to use the power of the state to change the rest of us. And I think they want the rest of us to shut up while they say anything they want to. And when we stand up to them, they, frankly, kind of go crazy. And I think that is exactly the historic pattern when you are dealing with a fascist movement.

INGRAHAM: Mr. Speaker, thank you so much. Great to have you on tonight.

And ahead, why a thwarted Antifa attack that Newt referenced could be just the beginning. We're going to tell you about how some leftist agitators mean to shut down ICE facilities by any means necessary.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARK MORGAN, ACTING CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION COMMISSIONER: The rhetoric that's out there from our own elected leaders are actually the vile rhetoric. They're attacking the men and women of ICE. They're attacking the men and women of CBP. It's unjust, it's unfair, it's misinformed, and outright sometimes they are lying to the American people. And it is undoubtedly fueling this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: When Antifa thugs planned an attack on an ICE facility with explosives, that was thwarted, his comrades became more emboldened. Antifa's Seattle cell compared attacker Willem Van Spronsen to the pre- Civil War radical John Brown who had the infamous 1859 raid on Harpers Ferry, saying "Today we stand strong in our support for yet another martyr in the struggle against fascism. May his death serve as a call to protest and direct action."

Well-known leftist activist Shaun King also evoked John Brown. In now deleted tweets he called the attacker's manifesto "beautiful, painful, devastating letter." King added that, quote, "He wasn't crazy. Inaction is." These are the open borders activists roaming our streets, they're going wild on social media, and they're activating their own, quote, cells across the United States.

Here with reaction, Dan Patrick, lieutenant governor of Texas, along with him, Tim Ballard, former DHS special agent. Tim, you take particular offense to John Brown comparison. Why is that?

TIM BALLARD, FORMER DHS SPECIAL AGENT: I do because slavery is alive and well, but it's not in those detention facilities like the Antifa folks want to say. It is happening to children who are being brought, smuggled by traffickers into our country, and they end up in these facilities. And frankly, if you want to make an analogy, these are closer to safe houses. This is the last place of freedom, frankly, if these kids are released to these false sponsors. We know this is happening. And then they are sex trafficked into the country. We are one of the top destination countries for trafficking in the world.

So really these places are the places where CBP and law enforcement are able to vet, pull these children from people who aren't their parents, by the way, but they're being used as pawns in a trafficking scheme. So the irony is just unbelievable to me.

INGRAHAM: And we were in Del Rio at Eagle Pass at the end of April, early May, and a bunch of us were there from the show. We noticed that among the folks that were there, the migrants that were there, there were a number who looked uncomfortable together.

BALLARD: Absolutely.

INGRAHAM: And we couldn't do anything. What are we going to do? But I was like, Raymond, that girl does not look like she belongs with that man. She looked scared to be with him, not of where she was.

BALLARD: A hundred percent. And we are down there. We're helping these kids when they come out. The smugglers give them a number to call. This is your sponsor, call when you get there. They have no idea who they are calling. And these kids are lost.

INGRAHAM: We are delivering them.

BALLARD: We are delivering them. We're completing trafficking events right now.

INGRAHAM: But you're saying they're safer where they are in the holding areas, because they're not going to be trafficked inside of that facility, as uncomfortable as sometimes that it is.

Dan, here's the -- people are calling them the "fraud squad," but responded when asked about Antifa attack. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Will you condemn Antifa?

It's easy to condemn terrorism. Will you condemn it?

Do you condemn Antifa?

REP. AYANNA PRESSLEY, D-MASS.: What I'm condemning is a lack of journalistic integrity. You are not respecting my physical space right now, and I'm going to ask you to step away.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Physical space, we are getting serious tonight. Why can't the other Democrats just condemn violence, anarchy, demonization of law enforcement, the glorification of lawbreakers? Why is that so hard?

DAN PATRICK, R-TX, LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR: Well, Laura, because the truth is they all agree. They just agree. Or they have no backbone to stand up to this danger.

Look, Antifa is the military arm of the AOC squad. And this is a potent, dangerous mix for America. What I'm going to ask the president, and I know he watches many nights. I hope he's watching now. I'm going to ask the president to issue an executive order to unmask Antifa. If you want to stop this violent, dangerous movement, you have to unmask them. They will be cowards when faces are shown.

And there's precedent for this this, Laura. In 1919 Oliver Wendell Holmes set forth the test of a clear and present danger, and in the case of Schenck versus the United States, Oliver Wendell Holmes and the other eight Supreme Court justices said that the First Amendment does not apply for freedom of speech and freedom of assembly if you present a clear and present danger.

INGRAHAM: This is a security issue. This is a security issue.

PATRICK: They present a clear and present danger. And in New York, Laura, today there is an unmasking law in New York that was put on the books in 1945. The Supreme Court has upheld the same law in Georgia.

INGRAHAM: It's not being enforced, like the border. Sadly, we are not enforcing the border either. We are not doing what we need to do. OK, so, yes, they are all cowards.

PATRICK: We need to unmask these people to take this military arm away from the Squad.

Secondly, you see what is happening. When they raise a Mexican flag and tear down an American flag --

INGRAHAM: is that not anti-American?

PATRICK: -- when they destroy a Blue Lives Matter flag, when they attack and ICE center, Laura, as they did again today, not Antifa, but another protest group, this is growing. And if it's not stopped right away, it's going to lead to violence in streets like we haven't seen since the 60s.

INGRAHAM: We've got to get back to Tim. And Tim, we had another protest today. It was interesting, there was a schoolteacher who came from Massachusetts, and she showed up. And again they all have similar signs, this is a concentration camp. And there's not too many people, I don't know how many, some couple dozen, maybe three, four dozen. But they were the same thing. It was concentration camps. And it was Jews against ICE. So very curious things being done with the signage and the language they're using. Boy, if you think a concentration camp is inside the United States, you will pretty much do anything to end that, right?

BALLARD: That's right, they are fueling a fire, and they're fighting the wrong cause. They are fighting the wrong cause. The slavery is happening, and they are totally ignoring that. They are not even addressing that, right? And they are hurting the one solution that some of these kids have, help me, find me right now, now is my change. They want to take that down and abolish. They use the word "abolish." Abolish what, the last hope that these kids have before they end up in the hands of American pedophile sex - -

INGRAHAM: Guys, thank you so much. Unbelievably shocking.

And by the way, tonight AOC did tell "The Daily Caller" finally that she did condemn the Antifa attack. So maybe that is some progress, or maybe she was shamed into doing it, but she did say that tonight. We want to make sure you know that.

And in moments, a shocking report about the newest health risk inundating California.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: California is becoming a socialist rathole, literally. A new report by the group Reform California details how the once Golden State's rodent population is exploding along with the number of homeless. But the report refutes claims that global warming is causing the spike in rodents, and it warns that rat packs risk spreading disease straight out of the dark ages, like the plague.

Joining me now is the man trying to solve this crisis, former San Diego Councilman and Reform California Chairman Carl DeMaio. Carl is anyone still in elected office trying to help, or are you all alone? This is craziness.

CARL DEMAIO, CHAIRMAN, REFORM CALIFORNIA: Laura, I never thought we would have to actually do a study of how many rats where they are in California and whether the population was increasing and by how much was it increasing. And that is exactly the study we had to release today. A team of pest control specialists, vector control officials from local government, and two public health experts all came out. And it is a dire warning. There's been a doubling, at least a doubling in the rat population in California in key urban areas in the last 12 months. And that rate of increase is getting worse.

And then on top of that, we see the outbreak of diseases we haven't seen in generations. The plague has certainly been talked about amongst public health officials, but we now have a double count on that typhus cases in L.A. County. And two police officers recently were taken off of duty because they contracted typhus. So this is a public health emergency.

INGRAHAM: How is this happening? Hold on. Why is this happening?

DEMAIO: Negligence, absolute negligence. First and foremost, it's not an environmental factor. It's not warmer weather or more rain. It's the fact that we have an explosion in our homeless population. The homeless are serving as an easy source of food for the rat population. And when an animal group can get food easily, they are able to reproduce record.

The gestation period for a female rat is 18 to 26 days. Let me repeat that, 18 to 26 days to give a litter of rats. And you could have litters on an average size of six. So this is a doubling of the rat population. We actually are projecting that that pace will pick up. So the homeless are out there providing an easy source of food. And at the same time that there is more food, we are not eradicating rats. We are not trapping them. We are not killing them. The environmentalists say let's not kill them. Let's do, quote, green alternatives that are more humane to animals. In other words, let them die of old age. That is in essence their plan. And this is to this explosion.

INGRAHAM: It's a shock that people are leaving California. It's a shock. High taxes, ridiculous regulations on small and medium-sized businesses. You get lectured morning, noon, and night by the leftists and the environmentalists, and now the rat population. This is like a dream come true now. I love California. I took the California BART years ago, but that is crazy. Carl, thank you for that report. It's insanity.

And speaking of threats to society and social and mass media hurting our kids, you bet it's a tragic story out of upstate New York. A 17-year-old Instagram star was allegedly murdered by an obsessed male follower who posted photos of the brutal killing on his account. And authorities believe he was orbiting her, meaning he stalked his victim over social media in hopes of having sex with her. So how do something like this happen, and is social media fueling this insanity and this evil?

Here to analyze is Dr. Drew Pinsky, board certified internist, addiction medication specialist. OK, Dr. Drew, you compare social media to another health academic. So what is it?

DR. DREW PINSKY, ADDICTION MEDICINE SPECIALIST: Tobacco. There's no doubt in my mind that one day we will look at these screens particularly as it pertains to young people the way we look at tobacco today. There is absolutely and categorically no doubt there is a net negative effect of young people. And these sorts of behaviors that are amplifying these pathological -- what shall we say -- pathologies around their interpersonal lives is just becoming more and more dramatic. I've seen it for the last 10 years, and it's getting worse and worse and worse.

And you mentioned orbiting behavior, something I haven't seen for the last 10 years, is because they are so devoted to their screens and their texting and their social media, they don't develop the usual developmental milestones associated with forming relationships, breaking relationships, dating, that sort of thing. So we're seeing an increase in stalking behaviors once they do form a bond with somebody. They don't know how to navigate it and negotiate it, and they start stalking that person.

INGRAHAM: And Dr. Drew, the dopamine that's released in the brain, is it not, that's that pleasure place in the brain, and that makes you feel good for the moment when you get that like or you get another follower, or you make a friend.

PINSKY: It makes you feel good, but it more importantly triggers the part of the brain that says do that again. That is a wanting and a liking and a do that again. There's different systems. But from that Dopaminergic surge from the ventral tegmental area into the nucleus accumbens, the medial forebrain bundle is where we get the addictive pathology. And other behaviors, other experiences in life are definitely reinforced through that same system. And the guys that create social media are building algorithms to tickle that system as powerfully as possible.

INGRAHAM: And Dr. Drew, it's not just social media. You have television also glorifying really dangerous behavior for young people, including that "13 Reasons Why," show.

PINSKY: Right. Concerning.

INGRAHAM: A huge, huge show follows this high schooler who kills herself, and she writes a long story about how it happened, why it happened, who is to blame. And they finally edited out the graphic suicide scene after they found an uptick in teen suicides.

PINSKY: There was an uptick in teen suicides. It's a two-pronged problem. One is of course they are copycatting and how-tos associated with kids looking at suicidal videos. But the other thing was that whole series was glorifying the idea that a kid would be around afterwards to see the effects of their suicide on their peers and family, which is exactly the fantasies that adolescents have, and reinforcing that fantasy was very concerning.

Laura, I have to circle back to your comment about the environmentalists in California. Think about this. I want you to think about this. In addition to the rats, the typhus, the plague, everything else, we have 60,000 people on our streets, 60,000 conservatively, that are defecating and urinating and bleeding directly in our gutters, that is going directly into the L.A. River which is going directly into the contaminating. Our waters are contaminated. It is an environmental catastrophe. Imagine a city of 60,000 suddenly detach from the sewage treatment plan. Our environmentalists would go insane. Where are they with this problem?

INGRAHAM: And it's going into -- is it going into drinking water?

PINSKY: Eventually it is going to get there. It's going to get into the water table. Now it's going to into L.A. River to the ocean. And recently, Heal the Bay ranked the oceans. They were all C to F. I will not allow my family to swim in the ocean locally. It's where the rivers let out. It is 60,000 people's sewage untreated directly to the ocean. Where are the environmentalists? Why are they not outraged? Why are they not besides themselves? If the city of Pasadena disconnected from sewage treatment, there would be some sort of emergency called.

INGRAHAM: All right, I've got an emergency. Commercial break.

PINSKY: Sorry.

INGRAHAM: Thank you. No, it's beyond outrages.

Up next, the media and Congressman Ilhan Omar exposed as liars. Details in moments.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Democrat lawmakers and commentators spent months smearing the Trump administration for supposedly delaying the release of a new $20 bill featuring abolitionist of Harriet Tubman. Of course, they knew exactly what was behind the delay.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Someone like Harriet Tubman, an African-American woman who doesn't fit a mold like an Andrew Jackson, is not who President Trump wants to elevate to currency on his watch.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Nobody expected that Trump was going to do everything he did and also put a black woman on the $20 bill.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mr. Birther, Mr. Fine People on Both Sides, did you eat really expect him to put a black woman on the $20 bill?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think there's more of a chance he would put David Duke on the $20 bill before he'd put Harriet Tubman.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Detestable and defamatory, but oh so predictable. It's and almost boring. Well, you wouldn't know it, just yesterday several officials appointed by President Obama had to admit that in fact Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was following the Obama timeline for producing the new currency. Don't expect any apologies from the voices you just heard.

Our media, they're obsessed with fact-checking especially President Trump and Republicans, but when it comes to holding themselves accountable or Democrats, they will never do it. It is easier just to call Trump a racist as CNN and MSNBC have done over 1,100 times since Sunday. Well, they are not going to hold liberals to account, though. That would be too difficult or maybe too embarrassing.

Take Representative Ilhan Omar. Yesterday she rattled off a number of falsehoods in her remarks hitting back at President Trump. I want to take you through just a few. First, on the question of collusion.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ILHAN OMAR, D-MINN.: This president, who has been credibly accused of committing multiple crimes, including colluding with a foreign government to interfere with our election.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Special Counsel Robert Mueller's two-year investigation concluded otherwise. And then there was this lie about detention centers at the border.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OMAR: Right now, the president is committing human rights abuses at the border, keeping children in cages, and having human beings drinking out of toilets.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, that claim that was made famous by AOC has been refuted and debunked by multiple witnesses inside the facility she toured.

And what about this claim about ICE raids?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OMAR: Right now the president is carrying out mass deportation raids across this country in each one of our districts.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: You'd swear that Trump himself was rounding illegals up. Sorry, congresswoman, but even "Politico" referred to the raids as routine and smaller removable operations with no sign of the widescale blitz. Well, those are just three of the five obvious lies Ilhan Omar made in her comments yesterday.

So where is "The Washington Post" fact-checker? Where's "PolitiFact"? Like the fake Harriet Tubman story, they fall silent when the facts no longer suit them.

A reflection on the life and judicial career of Justice John Paul Stevens when we come back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: John Paul Stevens, the third longest serving justice on the Supreme Court died today at age 99. Although he was appointed by Republican President Gerald Ford, he nevertheless, like Justices Earl Warren, Harry Blackmun, David Souter, became a reliable vote for the liberal wing of the court.

Liberals were surprised, though, when in 1989 Stevens joined the conservative wing of the court in dissent in the flag burning case. He said "The ideas of liberty and equality have been an irresistible force in motivating leaders like Patrick Henry, Susan B. Anthony, Abraham Lincoln, Booker T. Washington, and the soldiers who scaled the bluff at Omaha Beach. If those ideas are worth fighting for, and our history demonstrates that they are, it cannot be true that the flag that uniquely symbolizes their power is not itself worthy of protection from unnecessary desecration."

Here, here. God speed, Justice Stevens. Mike Emanuel and the “Fox News @ Night” team take it all from here.

Mike?

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.