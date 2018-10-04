Gingrich: I think Collins, Murkowski will vote for Kavanaugh

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," October 3, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

This is a Fox News alert: we can report sources are telling us tonight the FBI supplemental report on Judge Kavanaugh is now complete, it is done, and my sources say the Senate is now in possession of copies. And they will be looking at it tomorrow.



My sources are also telling me tonight, no new bombshell information in this report. It just reiterates what we already know. From the Senate Judiciary Committee investigation, and what they have already found.



And now, it's time for senators to step up and do their job and vote. Enough with the delay tactics, enough with the smears and the slander. We have a lot more on this in just a moment tonight.



Also, the Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, he has been stonewalled by Professor Ford's partisan legal team. They are denying all access to very extremely important pieces of evidence and this comes as new questions are being raised about Professor Ford's testimony by a longtime ex-boyfriend. We'll bring you that report.



And also tonight, now that the smears and the FBI investigation are not working, don't be surprised because the Democrats, they want to shift the topic. Now, they want the vote to be about temperament and whether Judge Kavanaugh threw ice at a bar at somebody in college. Any Republican that allows the slander to become the new standard in this country is a disgrace. It will never end and you will be encouraging this behavior.



We have all the latest examples of the left trying to govern by mob rule as they continue to stop over simple, basic, American human rights, decency, due process, and something called the presumption of innocence. And, by the way, a heavy dose of common sense and so much more.



But we are watching is a thirst for power that knows no bounds. Lying, smearing, besmirching, bludgeoning, bullying, to score cheap political victories, no matter how many lives are destroyed in the process. And, of course, your friends in the corrupt media, the best friends of the Democrats, they are cheering all of this on, moving from story to story, raising the bar day after day, all to malign the president, and anybody and everybody around him.



All right. Stay tuned for tonight's jam-packed Washington, D.C., swamp breaking news opening monologue.



HANNITY: As we just reported moments ago, sources are telling me tonight the FBI has in fact completed their background check on Judge Kavanaugh. All 100 senators and nine staff members will have access to that report, which will be kept in a safe for the Senate Judiciary Committee.



This comes as the chairman of that committee, Chuck Grassley, is sounding the alarm about obstruction coming from Professor Ford's extremely bitterly partisan legal team. Now, this week, we told you about this, the Judiciary Committee requested access to material evidence of Professor Ford's sexual misconduct claims, including notes for her therapy sessions that she already had handed over to "The Washington Post." Any reportings of her polygraph test, and Professor Ford's attorney are flatly denying the Senate Judiciary's request. So much for a real investigation.



And tonight in a letter, Grassley fired back. He wrote, quote: The Constitution tasks the Senate, not the media or the FBI, with providing advice and consent for Supreme Court nominees. It is beyond disappointing that Dr. Ford's attorneys were willing to share evidence with "The Washington Post" many weeks ago but to this day refused to share the same evidence which Dr. Ford relied on in her testimony with the U.S. Senate.



It's important to remember that Ford's attorney, Debra Katz, as you see on the screen, she is a far left, huge, big-time Democratic donor. Remember, she was the one that was recommended by Dianne Feinstein. He wouldn't tell the Republicans about the whole issue for weeks and weeks, after -- two weeks after, and once vowed to resist Donald Trump. We've showed you that tape on ABC.



Katz has not been cooperative with a committee from the very beginning, stalling whenever and however possible. And according to Professor Ford's sworn testimony, her attorneys never even released numerous and persistent attempts from Senator Grassley and Republicans to arrange an interview with Senate Judiciary investigators.



Debra Katz is not to be trusted. Her motivations, again, recommended by Dianne Feinstein, have long been political, including multiple instances when she defended Bill Clinton and creepy Al Franken from their misconduct allegations. She even made light twice of Paula Jones' accusations against Clinton, saying that Jones -- oh, she suffered no repercussions because the incident only lasted 10 to 12 minutes.



He exposed himself in front of Paula Jones and he wanted a sexual favor. I thought Dianne Feinstein recommended a lawyer. I thought this woman was supposed to be a champion of women's rights. It's only true for Democratic women.



And meanwhile, Professor Ford is facing some allegations of her own. In a written declaration to the U.S. Senate, a man who was Professor Ford's longtime boyfriend between 1992 and '98 is raising serious issues about her testimony tonight. During the hearing, Ford claimed to have issues with confined spaces, riding in airplanes, homes with only one door, because of PTSD symptoms surrounding her alleged sexual assaults.



According to her former boyfriend, whose name has been redacted, Ford never expressed these issues with small spaces. She frequently flew in airplanes to and from Hawaii, lived in a small 500 square foot apartment, with only one door, never mentioned anything about being assaulted. He also claimed that Ford once counseled a friend on how to pass a polygraph test prior to a job interview with the FBI, a claim that friend has denied.



Now, remember, during Ford's testimony, she emphasized her total and experience with polygraphs. And naturally, ABC, CBS -- well, they have totally ignored the story during their morning coverage. That is called bias of omission. It shouldn't shock us.



Now, meanwhile, in case of just plain bias, "The Daily Caller" is reporting that three different NBC News stories on Judge Kavanaugh, three of them, face huge accuracy issues.



By the way, Andy Lack, Tom Brokaw, are you proud of your network? Tom Brokaw, the brand you spent a lifetime building, are you happy now to be an arm of the Democratic Party?



And as you can see, the left does not care about evidence, due process, presumption of innocence, the Constitution, none of it. They don't even care with this impending FBI report will uncover or not uncover. Dianne Feinstein doesn't want to show it to you. Almost all Democrats have been against Brett Kavanaugh or whoever the president would have chosen from day one.



They are only now pretending to care about allegations against Kavanaugh because they want to stop the confirmation vote. To them, sadly, this is about power and political gamesmanship. Whether or not Kavanaugh is guilty makes no difference in the Democrats in this pursuit of power.



Something by the way even Spartacus himself, Senator Cory Booker, admitted to during a recent interview.



Take a look.



SEN. CORY BOOKER, D—N.J.: So, my hope is that beyond vicious partisan rancor that is going on, beyond the accusations, we don't lose sight of what this moral moment is about in this country and ultimately ask ourselves the question, is this the right person to sit on the highest court in the land for a lifetime appointment?



Ultimately, not whether he is innocent or guilty, this is not a trial, but, ultimately, has enough questions be raised that we should not move on to another candidate?



HANNITY: If enough questions are raised, well, you can't get on a court? Is that now the new, modern Democratic Party, guilty as long as there's enough accusations? Guilty of all charges regardless of what the evidence shows?



This is so reckless. Think of where this can take us! And if what Cory Booker said is the new standard -- well, guess what, Spartacus, you should not be a senator based on your own standards and your own words.



Remember he once bragged about your own sexual assault as a young man writing about groping a woman in high school, even after she said no and pushed you away. Bye-bye, Spartacus. I guess it's time for you to leave the U.S. Senate in shame.



Now, that's why we call them the party of smears. This is why I keep bringing up the idea of slander, and lies, and character assassination, and family bludgeoning, all for political power over -- and sacrificing the rule of law and justice. Things we should all hold deeply, that should not be political.



As we speak, they are doing anything and everything to stall, scared Senator Jeff snowflake and others into voting against Kavanaugh's nomination and now moving the bar is much as they can. Maybe it's about temperament, not about what the FBI says.



And as we predicted, the new talking point is the current FBI inquiry is being rushed. We don't trust the FBI? This despite absolutely no request from the FBI that more time is needed at all. It's all about delay. Now, we're going to talk about temperament, now we're going to talk about, well, maybe he didn't tell us exactly, exactly how much you drink, even though he said he drank a lot of beer and still drinks beer and sometimes drink too much beer.



Watch this.



SEN. BEN CARDIN, D—MD.: I trust the FBI. I hope they had the latitude, the time in order to get the job done right.



SEN. BOB MENENDEZ, D—N.J.: The Republicans held up a seat when Justice Scalia passed away for nearly a year. So, there is no reason to ram this through.



There should be a full investigation of all of the allegations that have been raised and whatever other witnesses follow on as a result of the discussion or the interviews of both witnesses.



REP. ERIC SWALWELL, D—CALIF.: The Senate should allow the FBI to pursue all the evidence and not to cap where they may go or put a leash on the investigation.



SAVVANAH GUTHRIE, NBC: The FBI is very close to wrap the investigation. In fact, it could wrap as early today. Does that strike you a sufficient time or does that feel rushed?



SEN. CHRIS COONS, D—DEL.: That would concern --



HANNITY: More time, we want more time. Let's change the topic. Let's talk about something else. Let's investigate this or that. Last- minute investigations.



So, yet, in another last ditch effort to smear Judge Kavanaugh, destroy his family, Senate Democrats are demanding for Senate Judiciary Committee retract the following tweet. Quote: Nowhere in any of these six FBI reports, which the committee has reviewed on a bipartisan basis, was there ever a whiff of any issue at all related in any way to inappropriate sexual behavior or alcohol abuse.



Senate Democrats revealed zero evidence over why that tweet should be redacted. And the Senate Judiciary Committee fired back. Quote: Nothing in the tweet is inaccurate or misleading. The committee stands by its statement, which is completely truthful.



More baseless innuendo, more false smears from Senate Democrats.



As you can see the Democratic Party, they are the smear machine now in full gear and full panic. They don't want this boat. It's really despicable to watch.



Think about what this means for your kids and your grandkids and the future of this country. Guilt by accusation. Enough accusations, you're done.



Now, that is why they are flailing. And there's all these questions now -- oh, let's talk about his temperament. Forget the FBI report we demanded.



How was someone accused -- get this, think of this yourself -- you are accused of systematically, regularly, drugging young teenage girls, being involved in -- well, frequent gang raping of young teenage girls. What is the proper reaction? What should the temperament be of somebody if you are falsely accused? What would you expect them to say very quietly, I'm innocent?



Or do you think they would have such indignation, righteous indignation, anger, and outrage, that they want to make it as clear as possible they are innocent? I think the latter is how most people would probably react. And the far left mob, they are in overdrive.



Remember, Maxine Waters, get in their faces. Well, guess what, Maxine, it's happening. Breaking tonight: congressional intern of a Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee has been arrested after he publicly posted sensitive information of pro-Kavanaugh Republican senators online. This is extraordinarily dangerous.



And over the weekend, we saw Senator Mitch McConnell accosted in an airport after Ted Cruz, after Pam Bondi, Secretary Nielsen, after, you know, Sarah Sanders. Yesterday, a Republican congressman was actually assaulted in his Capitol Hill office by an angry group of protesters who question his door.



In Texas, another angry mob confronting a group of pro-Kavanaugh students at UT-Austin. Take a look at this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(INAUDIBLE)



(EXPLETIVES DELETED)



CROWD: We believe survivors! We believe survivors! We believe survivors! We believe survivors!



(INAUDIBLE)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's pretty violent.



(INAUDIBLE)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Do you want this kind of behavior rewarded? What you think the outcome will be? It will be more and more radicalism, more and more allegations, make enough of them and you get your way. Basically mob rule, no law and order.



Do you care about due process and the presumption of innocence? Because those three Republicans, we have, of course, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Jeff snowflake. You are the ones that are going to decide, because if you go along with this it after you got what you wanted, this is what your future and our future as a country will be.



Republicans won an election, we had a president that actually gave the names of the people he would consider pointing to the Supreme Court and he won mike. People want people want originalists, constitutionalists, confirmed for the Supreme Court. That is where they voted for.



Look at this Fox News poll that just came out. The answer is yes. Republicans are now making gains in top Senate races all across the country and Republican enthusiasm has now increased significantly.



Look at your screen. Now, these are the people who will decide the fate of Judge Kavanaugh, the future of the country. You want to call these people? Feel free to do so.



Call their office, call the hotline, call the main line, I urge you to be polite. I think that is respectful of the office.



Thirty-four days from tonight, and we'll know the results of the midterms. Those five senators, they choose to go along, move the bar, stop Kavanaugh because of what our uncorroborated allegations at every case. No evidence in every case.



You know what is going to happen. They vote against Kavanaugh and guess what? They are up for reelection vote and you can vote them out.



This is about whether or not we want to live in a country, the United States of America, where smears are rewarded and America where we accept character assassination on a regular basis, where we have no problem destroying political lives with no evidence, corroboration, and it can happen to you. An America where we throw out all due process out the window. We're willing to reward this behavior.



And if Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, Jeff snowflake, if they try and make this about anything other than what they asked for, a limited FBI report that is now complete, I will say they have zero character or honor themselves. And they will be responsible as this happens again and again and again, because Democrats -- they don't have a plan.



Listen to any of them. What are they saying h they will do to improve the country? All you get from the Democrats is we know they want to impeach 45. They want impeachment. They want endless investigations into Trump and even Kavanaugh if he gets on the court. They want to impeach him.



They want their crumbs back. They want higher taxes. They want to get rid of ICE.



They want open borders. They want leftist judges that legislate from the bench. They want Obamacare. How is that working out for you?



That's their agenda in 34 nights. You head to the polls, you get to vote. In House races, take a look on your screen. See if that's your district because if it is, it matters.



And ask yourself one question. Is America better off than we were two years ago? When you vote one of the Senate races that you see on your screen, take note from the economy, to security, and national security, and trade deals, and eliminating burdensome regulations, the biggest tax cut in history, and all of these things.



Well, that's all going to come to a halt if Republicans lose in November. You don't vote, you will get the government you deserve. If these lawmakers give into this tactic, it will happen again and again and again. He will be rewarding reckless, irresponsible, absolutely outrageous behavior and character assassination. You want to be a part of that? You choose and 34 days.



Joining us now, author of the number one "New York Times" best seller, "Liars, Leakers, Liberals," the host of "Justice," Judge Jeanine Pirro. Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce.



Welcome, both of you.



Tammy, we'll start with you tonight.



TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Sure.



HANNITY: It seems like -- and I have a source telling me on Capitol Hill that the three Republicans are now trying to move the bar. The three that ask for the FBI investigation, that Dianne Feinstein doesn't want to release to us.



They say, well, maybe the temperament isn't right because he got angry after he was accused of being a serial drugger of teenage girls and gang rapist and he got angry.



BRUCE: Yes. Look, I've got a column out today in "The Washington Times" that actually speaks to that. After what he was accused of, and that they tried to politically assassinate himself and his family, if he did not react in the way that he reacted, that would have been the strange dynamic. He responded in a way that any normal, reasonable person would respond when facing those kinds of horrific allegations that were false.



So, the American people saw that for themselves. What we do know and I think those three Republicans and Democrats should be concerned about tonight from NPR showing that the Democrat enthusiasm gap that existed, they used the word, Sean, evaporated. The enthusiasm benefit that the Democrats had over the Republicans has evaporated since mid-September to this point. In other words, because of the Kavanaugh hearings.



So, the signal now -- I trust the American people for exactly this reason. They saw what we saw. They care about the Constitution, so does Brett Kavanaugh. And what they saw are a bunch of senators and other politicians who do not.



We like the rule of law. We care about fairness. We want -- we don't want to be told that we're now guilty until proven innocent. This has been rejected. They are now seeing that in the polls.



You are going to see this and I have been saying this really from the beginning when I saw this period --



HANNITY: Well, let me just say this --



BRUCE: -- that Democrats were going to regret what they done.



HANNITY: I cannot confidently, Judge Pirro, tell our audience tonight, that in 34 days, that the House is not going to be in the hands of Nancy Pelosi. I cannot confidently say that Chucky Schumer is not going to be the Senate majority leader. And I cannot confidently say that somebody like Maxine Waters with her reckless rhetoric, you know, get in their faces, et cetera, follow people into gas stations and grocery stores, won't be chairing committees.



I don't have a crystal ball. I don't -- midterms are very tricky.



JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST, "JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE": They are very tricky. We know the history is against us with respect to the House in this particular year, given that this is the president's first term.



But I have to tell you, Sean, you are absolutely right, because this is what it comes down to. It comes down to the November `18 midterms. We are experiencing a paradigm shift in this nation unlike anything I have ever seen or read about. And that is the upending of the criminal justice system and the Constitution.



You talk about all the time but it's been my life for 30 years. And every judge has a book called "Jury Instructions" that talks about the presumption of innocence, that talk about the burden of proof on the accuser. All of that is being thrown away, not subtlety, but openly by people like Cory Booker.



This is not he said-she said, it's a he said-she said-they said, and everyone she used as an alibi with Dr. Ford is someone who has contradicted her.



HANNITY: Let me ask you -- well, Cory said there is enough allegations, that's enough to end this right here. I'm like, if that's the standard, it's done. Where does is my term go in 34 days? Twenty seconds each. We'll start with Tammy.



BRUCE: Look, I think we're going to be fine. I think the American people, this is a wake-up call. It is, though, about getting out.



And you're right, Sean. There can be no room for anybody who cares about President Trump's agenda, no matter what your party, we know he has a part of independence and even some Democrats. If you want the future to be one that you can trust for your sons and your daughters, you've got to vote and you've got to vote for the people who support the president.



HANNITY: Judge?



PIRRO: OK. But here is what my concern is. Look, everyone's got to get out there to vote, whether you think a victim, accuser, that's not it. It's about the system and Constitution.



My concern is they get out the vote and new people who have been registered to vote.



HANNITY: Thirty-four days.



PIRRO: We've got to make sure they get out there and register and then vote.



HANNITY: You want to reward this behavior, you're going to get more of it.



PIRRO: That's right.



HANNITY: Thank you both.



When we come back, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich right here in studio. Breaking news on the Supreme Court, that's coming up straight ahead.



HANNITY: Joining us now with reaction to tonight's breaking news, the author of "The New York Times" bestseller, "Trump's America: The Truth about America's Great Comeback," former speaker of the House, Fox News contributor, Newt Gingrich.



Great to see you.



NEWT GINGRICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Great to be with you.



HANNITY: Now, the bar seems to be moving. I have a source telling me, well, the three Republican senators, Murkowski, Collins, snowflake, sorry, it's my nickname, now maybe it's about temperament, maybe he didn't respond the right way when he went before the Senate and was shown righteous anger and indignation after being accused of being a gang rapist.



GINGRICH: I would be very surprised if Susan Collins would do that. I think she's a serious person. I think she really set a standard, said, let's get an investigation. Apparently, we don't know, but apparently, the FBI came back and said there is nothing there.



HANNITY: It's -- they reiterated the Senate Judiciary Investigation.



GINGRICH: Yes.



HANNITY: Nobody changed his history.



GINGRICH: My guesses, you've got Senator Collins and Senator Murkowski, solid people that talk this through. I think they will vote for the judge.



I don't know what Flake will do. Although he is indicated pretty clearly if the FBI comes back with nothing, he's going to vote yes.



I think the odds are pretty high that Manchin, senator from West Virginia, is going to vote yes.



When you're in a state where Trump's got 46 percent margin, you have a certain level of -- if you are up for reelection -- presumption.



So, I think tonight, things will change but my sense is tonight that you're going to have either Saturday or Monday, a vote, a yes vote, and he's going to be confirmed.



HANNITY: So, I hope you're right.



Thirty-four days from now -- I know you back in '94. You -- the day before the election, I saw you, and the day of the election I saw you. This is the night you became speaker of the house.



GINGRICH: Yes.



HANNITY: This is, you know, a foundation of renewing America's civilization, culminating in a Contract with America, culminating in Republicans coming to power for the first time in 40 years, and confident, oh, we're going to win.



That's a pretty bold prediction considering the Republicans hadn't won in 40 years.



GINGRICH: Yes.



HANNITY: But you are right.



You have a degree of optimism about the election and 34 days. Maybe it's because I'm Irish, because I'm always expecting the worse the next second of any day, but I don't have that confidence that you do.



GINGRICH: Well, you know, I think I'm a lot like Reagan in that I really believe in the American people. I really believe the average American saw all of this character assassination, smearing, dishonesty, and manipulation. And I think they look at a Republican team led by Trump that is a really delivering and getting things done.



And so, then, they look over here at these Democrats who have really been trying to block everything. And that the results over here, real results, jobs, breakthroughs on trade, things that are happening that are tremendous. And you look over here at these people who seem to fight everything.



And I said, this is what happened to me in 2016, because I remember doing a show with Megyn Kelly two weeks out. And I finally said, you know, I just don't believe it, in fact, it's in the tape. I said I don't think the American people are going to like somebody as corrupt as Hillary Clinton, period. I just didn't believe it about the American people.



Now, it's a close race. I do not believe tonight that the American people are going to reward left-wing socialists, people who want to obstruct everything, by giving them power. So I'm moderately optimistic. I wouldn't bet the family farm, but I might bet a horse or two.



HANNITY: OK. I didn't even know you had horses, but I'm glad to hear it. But, look, it comes down to individual districts.



GINGRICH: Right.



HANNITY: This is -- and there are a lot of new people, lots of retirements this year. That raises an unknown question. I do think Manchin is in trouble, I think Nelson is in trouble, I think Donnelly is in trouble, I think Claire McCaskill is in trouble. I think they're down 12 now in the Fox polls.



GINGRICH: Tester is in trouble.



HANNITY: Tester in Montana. There are a lot that can happen. Some of these races are very close, but some incumbent--



(CROSSTALK)



GINGRICH: I think the Senate--



HANNITY: Yes.



GINGRICH: We are very -- and by the way, I think in Minnesota, you are going to have -- you have a very real possibility of an upset because I think that the Republican nominee is a very attractive woman. And I think the Democratic nominee who was a lieutenant governor has to carry this whole burden of Keith Ellison.



And given everything Democrats have said about you know, unsubstantiated allegations, I mean, how does she campaign on a ticket with the guy who said two different women say that he abused them?



HANNITY: Why didn't they ask for an FBI investigation into him or if we are going back to Kavanaugh's teenage years, we could at least go back to the time that Bill Clinton was the Arkansas attorney general, can't we?



GINGRICH: Well, that's one as you open this one. And I saw -- I just think you know the president will be in Minnesota tomorrow, he is going to have a chance I think to--



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Four important House seats in Minnesota, California, New York.



GINGRICH: Right.



HANNITY: States that you wouldn't think, where the House is in play.



GINGRICH: And a number of these places, he is going to be able to go in and campaign for the House member and the senatorial candidate. And you can see a sweep building that would be breathtaking. And I think on the Senate side, we're going to clearly gain seats.



HANNITY: You're the historian, it's only happened three times in 100 years. The party wins the White House and doesn't lose seats in the first midterm.



(CROSSTALK)



GINGRICH: All I tell you, look--



HANNITY: -- in 2002.



GINGRICH: I don't want to sound silly about this, but all I can tell you as a historian is, you've never had Donald Trump. I mean, you are in a different world right now. You got -- you have somebody who is a great natural campaigner and draws huge crowds.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: All these supporters understand that what they voted for in 2016 that they have tried to tear down almost from day one, and destroy him, do you think that they know that that's all in jeopardy?



GINGRICH: I think that the liberals' assault on Kavanaugh has aroused conservatives and moderates, decent people, people who believe in the rule of law, people who believe in fairness. I was in Phoenix yesterday with about 850 people at a radio station--



HANNITY: That's not quite the size of a Trump rally.



GINGRICH: No, no.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: I'm just teasing.



GINGRICH: Look, and neither he nor I get six million people in the evening.



HANNITY: OK. I appreciate that.



GINGRICH: We don't quite get a Hannity broadcast. But the point is, the people I saw were on fire. They are so and they want to elect McSally.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: They should be.



GINGRICH: And they want to make sure that we--



HANNITY: She's a great candidate.



GINGRICH: -- break the House. Yes. And she'll be a great U.S. senator--



(CROSSTALK)



GINGRICH: Sally Heller in Nevada, those are all races that could be -- there could be -- listen, it's close.



GINGRICH: It is close.



HANNITY: Every vote is going to matter.



GINGRICH: So I'm going to be an optimist that say, if we get out to vote, if we tell our story, if we don't let up, we're going to do fine.



HANNITY: Mr. Speaker, good to see you.



GINGRICH: Great to be with you.



HANNITY: Thanks for dropping by.



GINGRICH: Thank you.



HANNITY: Great to be in the swamp where you live. No, you live in Italy now, I forgot. Congratulations.



When we come back, Pam Bondi, Joe DiGenova, Sara Carter, all the very latest, the breaking news on the Kavanaugh nomination, the FBI report is finished. More details when we come back.



HANNITY: Joining us now to talk more and with more reaction to tonight's big breaking news, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Joe DiGenova, Fox News contributor Sara Carter.



Full disclosure, Joe has done some work for me in the past. He's a great lawyer, if you need him. He fights, he is tough as nails.



Sara, let's start with, first of all, this doxxing suspect found late last night in the congressional office of a member whom he didn't work, also affiliated with Feinstein?



SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Affiliated with Feinstein and--



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: He has doxxing history.



CARTER: Yes. So he basically broke into the office, he stole files. He is apparently very familiar with computer technology. That's what he did.



HANNITY: Sending out information.



CARTER: Sending out information. So he basically stole information, senators' addresses and telephone numbers, sent it out over the internet. Of course, he was discovered. He was an intern for Sheila Jackson-Lee.



HANNITY: Right.



CARTER: He is in huge trouble, Sean. He is facing criminal felony and prison time for this. I know that Joe and I were talking about it.



HANNITY: It's outrageous.



CARTER: It's outrageous. And it is showing you how far the left has gone.



HANNITY: They are giving out home addresses now, senators.



CARTER: How dangerous is this?



HANNITY: Very.



CARTER: People can show up at their homes. We don't know what dangerous people are out there. And I think the American people are starting to see right now, how terrible and how dangerous this has become, basically to the fundamentals of our Constitution and to our own life, and safety, and liberty.



HANNITY: Joe, what about the bar moving? Well, we got the FBI report in tonight, which we did, maybe we need to focus more on temperament. he react, he got pretty, pretty pissed off after he is accused of being a serial dragger of teenage girls and serial rape, gang rapist?



JOE DIGENOVA, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY, COLUMBIA DISTRICT: Well, there's no doubt that the Democrats from the very beginning have wanted to delay the proceedings passed in the November election in the hopes of taking the Senate. It's been a despicable tactic, if it had been just been delay and if they were just going to throw grease, you know, into the wheels, that's one thing. But they decided to get their delay by trying to destroy a man, destroy his wife and destroy his family.



HANNITY: Anyway, how does he get his good name back now?



DIGENOVA: What they have done now is drag the Senate into one of the most despicable moments since the McCarthy era, and yet, every one of those 10 Democrats on the committee doesn't care.



But the American people have to understand, and this is a new Democratic Party. This is not your mother's Democratic Party or your grandmother's, this is a party of anarchists and communists. The Democratic Party has become the party of the far left and they will do anything to get power back.



HANNITY: Jacksons Joe Liebermann.



DIGENOVA: My gosh.



HANNITY: No more.



DIGENOVA: Can you imagine what they would think--



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: John F. Kennedy would not represent this party. He was not this person. Pam, let me ask you this. We have three Senate Republicans who are watching closely. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Senator Snowflake. And nobody knows what they are going to do. They're not talking to anybody. Signs that some might be questioning moving the bar about temperament. Maybe, well, did he not tell us exactly how much beer he drank. He threw ice in an incident in a bar when he was at Yale.



I used to be a bartender and that is probably the least significant thing that I saw when I was 17, 18, 19 and 20 tending bar.



PAM BONDI, FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Sean, every single one of the senators on the judiciary committee they need to read their job description. The judiciary committee was created to look out for constitutional issues and they are turning the Constitution on its head.



And let me tell you. Senator Murkowski she better be taking notes because she is an attorney. Of the three you mentioned she is the only attorney. And she should understand that Brett Kavanaugh walked in there guilty and had to prove his innocence.



And she should understand that the court of public opinion can destroy someone sometimes more than a criminal conviction can. So these people on that committee need to look at the law as we talked about the presumption of innocence, we talked about due process. We are watching it, our country, our world play out in real time about a man who has come in there and prove his innocence.



HANNITY: Do any of the senators have families and worry that one day, as Cory Booker says, that's enough accusations. That's enough.



CARTER: Well, it doesn't end here. If we don't fight for this, if our Senate Judiciary Committee does not do the right thing, once this FBI report--



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: It's out of judiciary, it's now the Senate.



CARTER: Yes, it's the Senate. The Senate has to do the right thing here. And the FBI report will be in, we know this. We know based on sources, based on your sources, and based on my sources, they did not find anything. The most sacred principle in the United States Constitution, and our basic fundamental law is that you are innocent until proven guilty.



They have tried to destroy this man's life, destroy his family, destroy his children, and now, I think the American people, Sean, are not buying this. They are going to go to the voting polls.



HANNITY: Joe, not one, in the case of all these three major allegations, no corroboration. Shifting stories and narratives.



DIGENOVA: Well, I don't think there's any doubt that from my perspective, and I know that you don't share this and a lot of people at Fox don't but I actually believe that Dr. Ford fabricated her testimony. I think she's delusional.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: I don't think that's even significant to the issue.



DIGENOVA: No. But here's the point.



CARTER: Right.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Because there's no corroboration.



DIGENOVA: What we got through here with somebody, there could be no corroboration because nothing ever happened. And since there has been no corroboration, my first phone call to Lisa Murkowski would be, and this is the old days, OK. I've been here 51 days.



HANNITY: All right, Joe, easy.



DIGENOVA: Lisa, Lisa, Lisa, can you spell ANWR? Can you spell ANWR and the oil drilling in ANWR, Lisa? Can you spell that? That's, you know what? She owes the president a lot more than this vote and if she votes against this candidate, he should pull the plug on the ANWR drilling.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: By the way, that ANWR drill -- well, he shouldn't because it's good for the country. But the ANWR deal means literally thousands of dollars.



CARTER: Yes.



DIGENOVA: Yes.



HANNITY: By the way--



DIGENOVA: You are antagonizing.



HANNITY: You get money from the government for raw materials. All right. We got to give the last word to Pam. Pam?



BONDI: All the senators need to do the right thing. This is about our Constitution. Being in the courtroom my entire career watching this unfold in real-time.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Do you know Murkowski? Do you know Susan Collins?



BONDI: I don't. I don't. But I hope they do the right thing, and Joe Manchin has a lot to lose because he's going to be in a lot of trouble with Patrick Morrissey as the next U.S. senator from West Virginia if he doesn't vote yes for this. And Patrick probably still will beat him. But the senators need to take notice and they need to those to do the right thing.



HANNITY: All right. Predictions. Real quick. Prediction?



CARTER: He's passed.



BONDI: He will be confirmed.



CARTER: Yes.



DIGENOVA: He will be confirmed.



CARTER: He'll be confirmed.



HANNITY: OK. Hopefully optimistic. I'm Irish, don't worry, it's normal.



DIGENOVA: You are.



HANNITY: Yes. When we come back, Gregg Jarrett, Andy McCarthy, Carrie Severino will be with us. We have more on the reaction. What will these three Republicans do and how it will impact America's future, straight ahead.



HANNITY: Andrew McCarthy he has a new column out today and it's titled, quote, "Democrats' complaints about the FBI investigation are absurd." He joins us now, along with the author of the number one New York Times bestseller "The Russian Hoax," Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett, the chief counsel for the Judicial Crisis Network, Carrie Severino.



You know, to me, Andy, from the beginning it was about, OK. These are the allegations. Now you ask the people and they said in every case that there were people that could corroborate this. In every case that didn't happen. Unless people change their mind, remember under penalty of a felony, they are going to admit they committed a felony and change their story. I don't think so.



ANDREW MCCARTHY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. Well, Sean, this has always been about delay from the very beginning, that's all it's been about. It's not surprising that they were not able to corroborate these allegations. I think these allegations in a normal process, he would have never heard of them, because there's a way that the Senate has to vet these kinds of claims where people say they want to remain confidential and they can go into this sort of thing.



That's not what this was ever about. They were raising claims at the last minute in order to force delay. They've pushed for an FBI investigation to force delay, every day that the FBI investigation goes on they raise new questions about the depth of it and what it's actually about. And the whole point transparently has always been to push this beyond the midterms--



HANNITY: Yes.



MCCARTHY: -- in the hope that they win the Senate and can beat them on the numbers. That's all this has ever been about.



HANNITY: Carrie, Mitch McConnell as we speak, breaking here on Fox, is on the Senate floor. If he files cloture that will tee up to four-day process to have a confirmation vote on Saturday. That's if he files cloture. Why would Mitch McConnell at 9.52 p.m. Eastern Time D.C. time be on the Senate floor if he's not filing cloture here?



CARRIE SEVERINO, POLICY DIRECTOR, JUDICIAL CRISIS NETWORK: Well, I think that's the definite possibility that he'd very do that. Now we've got the FBI report that's what everyone said we're waiting for, and so at this point, if he does that -- there's still this intervening day, so we have all of tomorrow to kind of think about it and then they get on have the cloture vote and have this time to do debate.



So there's still lots of time, they have a schedule tomorrow--



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Saturday is the earliest.



SEVERINO: Saturday is the earliest, there's lots of opportunity for the senators themselves to look at this report.



HANNITY: Do you know anyone who's talked to Murkowski or Collins?



SEVERINO: Well, I think I know Leader McConnell is definitely talking to them, and they had said just along the lines that Senator Coons said, let's have -- let's have a constraint, give us a week.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: They got it.



SEVERINO: Now we had the opportunity and I think if it's going to make them more comfortable, great. But we didn't get anything new out of it. So- -



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Gregg, what about the repercussions, Gregg? It's a due process.



GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Well, it's sad but there is no due process, there is no fundamental fairness, there is no presumption of innocence among the media and Democrats. I find it amazing now that the very individual Dianne Feinstein who conceals the information initially now is attempting to conceal the FBI report that she demanded.



HANNITY: Yes, interesting.



JARRETT: This has been careening wildly out of control, and the only way to slam the brakes on this imminent train wreck is to be open and honest and transparent, and yet, that's not what Dianne Feinstein wants. Why?



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Well, they never wanted it.



JARRETT: Maybe because she wants to misrepresent the contents of that report, which apparently offer absolutely no corroboration and only reputation of the accusations that have been left.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: So here's the big question, Andy, does Kavanaugh get confirmed or do the smears work?



MCCARTHY: No, I think he gets confirmed, Sean. I saw you speak to Speaker Gingrich earlier tonight, and I think -- I think he is right on, I think he has right, he'll get confirmed.



HANNITY: Carrie?



SEVERINO: I agree. Especially people like Manchin and Heitkamp, there's a 30-point difference in those states. I think they are really going to want to have to vote--



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: They won't do it unless the Republicans have the vote. So that's my prediction.



SEVERINO: We'll see.



HANNITY: We'll give you the last prediction, Gregg Jarrett?



JARRETT: I think he gets confirmed that he may actually get a couple of Democrats on board once they read the contents of his FBI report that apparently, those of us who suffered through the spectacle, don't get to see.



HANNITY: By the way, this just breaking. McConnell just filed cloture, as I thought he might. All right. When we come back, Ted Koppel calling out CNN's fake news Humpty Dumpty.



HANNITY: All right. Breaking news. Humpty Dumpty is off the hook tonight. But breaking news moments ago, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell just filed for cloture to end debate on the Kavanaugh nomination. This sets up a Friday procedural vote, possible confirmation vote Saturday.



We'll have more of course tomorrow night. Thank you so much for being with us. And let not your heart be troubled. The news continues. And Laura Ingraham is standing with this cloture motion filed by McConnell. It means the game is on. Let's see where they stand.



