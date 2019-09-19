Gaetz: We're seeing a true fissure in the Democratic Party

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," September 18, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY: One little variation, I'm like, OK, not good. Great show.

Welcome to “Hannity.”

Tonight, we have breaking news from Canada of all places. This year, a photograph from 2001, a yearbook photograph, yes, it shows far left Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing brownface. And Trudeau now says he didn't think the brownface was racist at the time. We're going to have much more on this story coming up in the show.

Also, tonight, President Trump has ordered harsh new sanctions against the hostile regime, the mullahs of Iran. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, he is calling the recent attack against a Saudi oil field an act of war. And remember, the president said, the United States is locked and it is loaded, as the administration, at this hour is now weighing its options against Iran's malignant aggression. We'll have more on this developing situation tonight.

But tonight, we're also tracking several other breaking news stories including brand-new revelations surrounding DOJ inspector general Michael Horowitz. Now, today, Horowitz, in fact, appeared on Capitol Hill and where he faced questions from Republican lawmakers about the unethical conduct of Mr. Super Patriot himself, Jim Comey.

Now, this was the I.G.'s first public testimony since he issued that unprecedented rebuke of the fired FBI director, and a report solely focused on one small issue -- Comey's illicit leaking. And in that report, Horowitz noted that the FBI director set a dangerous example for everyone in the FBI.

And today, Horowitz doubled down on this damning accusation, explained that the office of the inspector general was concerned that Comey's actions will set a troubling precedent. And as I have said before, this just the beginning for Jim Comey, Super Patriot, this is the tip of the iceberg. This is the low-hanging fruit.

Comey has escaped charges so far, but Horowitz, he's just getting started. Let's see what happens.

Now, keep in mind, the most damning evidence of Comey's rampant abuse of power stems from two issues that Horowitz was unable to discuss today. That includes the Horowitz investigation into the FISA abuse, and then later, the Durham-Barr investigation into the origins of the Russian witch hunt. And to top it all off, just today, Horowitz indicated that he would also look into irregularities surrounding Comey's sworn testimony on Capitol Hill. Remember, showed lack of candor. Let's see where this goes.

And Horowitz also seemingly agreed that Comey tried to deceive President- elect Trump during the now infamous meeting at Trump Tower in early 2017, by probing Trump for information and reaction to the dirty dossier that he said was salacious and unverified. What he didn't tell the president is that just a couple of months earlier, a couple of months, hang on, a couple of months earlier, yes, he was signing a FISA warrant based on Hillary Clinton's dirty Russian dossier, yes, the one that he didn't verify, the one that he was warned wasn't true on multiple occasions. We know of three, there maybe as many as five or more occasions, Comey and others were warned, don't trust Christopher Steele.

And the fact that the president-elect, remember he told him and that Trump Tower meeting, he was not the subject of an investigation. That was also a huge lie. And it was one of the many traps that Comey set in what was Operation Crossfire Hurricane.

And a brand-new book from Comey's former assistant says today, his one time boss recklessly bucked protocol in order to set up Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, as we've been telling you, saying, quote: We just decide, you know, screw it.

Well, remember, Comey bragging about taking advantage of General Flynn. He sent his investigators to the White House to question him during the first few chaotic days of the incoming administration, day four to be specific. It was from the beginning a perjury trap, plain and simple, like a tag team. Andrew McCabe says, oh, you don't need a lawyer. And Comey says he did something he'd never do under the Bush or Obama administrations.

And then, sadly, and perhaps more importantly, a 33-year veteran of this country was told he didn't need a lawyer when he absolutely needed a lawyer. Is that how we at now treat our veterans? That's how Comey, Mr. Super Patriot, he's treating an American war hero, served this country, 33 years, two foreign wars?

But the boomerang of justice as we've been telling you is now in full effect. Now, in the coming days, weeks, pay very close attention because the next shoe to drop will be the I.G.'s findings on FISA abuse. He signed three of the four warrants. That means Comey.

The inspector general's completed report is now in the hands of the attorney general, Barr, who along with the FBI Director Wray is reviewing this material for possible redactions. Now, Director Wray seems to be hesitant, he really does, and wanting to fix what is the greatest, the premier law enforcement agency in the entire world.

I hope Director Wray changes course and commits himself to implementing the changes so that 99.9 percent of law-abiding FBI agents that keep us safe every day that we can have confidence in all of them. It's about one-tenth of 1 percent.

Now, the changes here that's he needs to look at are so we prevent the massive abuse of power, so that it will never happen again.

Here with the very latest, Fox News contributor Sara Carter. And also joining us, North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows.

Congressman Meadows, I think, basically, we have this all wrapped up. We've presented the evidence. He was warned, I know of three occasions. I am told as many as five occasions, Comey, about the dossier, the Russian dossier being unverified.

They were told ahead of time. It was her dossier, not verified. He used it anyway as the bulk of information. So, to me, that's premeditated fraud on a FISA court, denying one American his constitutional rights, but more importantly spying on a presidential candidate, then transition team and then president.

REP. MARK MEADOWS, R-N.C.: Well, Sean, what we do know is that there has been nothing consistent about James Comey's testimony, nothing consistent about the way he went about this investigation. The only thing that has been consistent is the fact that he was willing to break protocol relentlessly to go after this president. And, we do know, as you mentioned, a number of times, not only warning signs but red stop signs that say, do not go further, because there are credibility issues, there are certainly different motives that are here.

And yet, those were never discussed with the president. You know, when that infamous briefing happened in Trump Tower, they didn't say, oh, by the way, the Democrats are paying for this. By the way, we have concerns with credibility, and by the way, we know that the very person, Christopher Steele, is leaking to the press.

They didn't say any of that. You know, it's time for accountability.

HANNITY: Do you believe there's more than three instances where, in fact, Comey was warned that the dossier was not verified? And needed to verify it?

MEADOWS: Well, I think there's more than three instances where Comey's team and certainly Director Comey should know or did know that indeed there were problems. It's not just three times. Each time you go in, you start to see another layer of evidence that would suggest that this was nothing more than a calculated effort on behalf of some at the FBI.

And you're right, 99 percent of our FBI and DOJ officials are great public servants, but this Director Comey set forth a very dangerous precedent that others seem to fall in line with, whether it's McCabe, Peter Strzok or any of the others.

HANNITY: Sara, you have a piece out tonight about Comey's behavior as it relates to Horowitz is concerning and the FISA report is being reviewed. Heretofore, the FBI director, the current Director Wray, well, he has not been particularly cooperative as it relates to FOIA requests that had been made by Judicial Watch and others. I find that very concerning.

I would think his top priority is that he wants to be the guy that cleans up the premier -- the law enforcement agency in the world. I don't see that action yet.

SARA CARTER, CONTRIBUTOR: No. The only way to clean this up is if Director Wray sheds light on everything that happened, exposes that to the sunshine and to the American people and cleans out what happened at the bureau, so that it never happens again.

I thought one very interesting thing that happened was that Horowitz specifically said, you know, that it is in the process of being reviewed right now for classification review, to see what will be declassified, and then it will be turned back over to Horowitz. So once Barr and once Wray are finished reviewing the documents with their team, they will turn it back over to Horowitz.

At that point, Horowitz makes it very clear, that he can assess with his team what they declassified and if they feel they didn't declassify enough or maybe declassified one particular part that Horowitz thought shouldn't be declassified, he can go back and fight them on that. He can go back and actually discuss that with them and try to see if they could maybe review that process once more.

So, that's certainly available. If this is the process we're in right now, it may take some weeks, Sean. It may take less than a week. We just don't know.

(CROSSTALK)

MEADOWS: Sean, let me hit one other thing that Sara just -- listen, every single time that we've gone to the FBI, whether it was under the previous director or under this director, it has not been in a spirit of transparency that they have given us this information. So, it's incumbent upon DOJ, Attorney General Barr and John Durham to make sure that what is at the core of all of this gets declassified so that we don't hide behind this mystique of this classified, in the secret room.

So, Sara is right on that. It must be transparent for the American people to judge for themselves.

HANNITY: It's not a conspiracy theory like the other networks. The evidence is overwhelming. It's irrefutable. It's incontrovertible.

Now, the question that the American people will see unfold before them will be answered. Do we have an equal justice and application of our laws?

CARTER: Uh-huh.

HANNITY: Let's see what happens.

Sara Carter, Congressman Mark Meadows, North Carolina, thank you.

And tonight, Comey is not the only disgrace, fired high ranking official that is facing the boomerang of justice. His right-hand man, perhaps once his closest confidant, Andrew McCabe, is also anxiously awaiting his fate. McCabe was fired from the FBI for lying and leaking, which as you can see was pretty much status quo in Comey's FBI. Federal prosecutors have now paved the way for McCabe to potentially face charges for his misconduct. And the possible grand jury will weigh in on a possible indictment.

On this show, we are clear. We believe in the presumption of innocence, in spite of the damning I.G. report, yes, showing McCabe was liar and leaker.

Meanwhile, Andrew McCabe is using Bill Clinton's favorite tactic: deny everything. admit nothing. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANDREW MCCABE, FORMER FBI DEPUTY DIRECTOR: I absolutely reject the findings and the conclusions of the I.G. report that accused me of exhibiting a lack of candor in several instances. Absolutely reject it.

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: Why?

MCCABE: I never intentionally misled anyone about anything, and I certainly have not committed a crime.

CUOMO: They offer you a deal. Will you take deal in order to go on with the rest of your life if there is no big criminal attachment, you don't have to do any time or anything like that?

MCCABE: Absolutely not, under any circumstances.

CUOMO: No deal?

MCCABE: Absolutely not, under any circumstances.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Keywords, never intentionally.

Now, remember, this is the same guy who said no dossier, no FISA warrant. The facts don't look for the former deputy director. Time will tell. He was fired for lying and leaking. The inspector general determined in no uncertain terms, he lacked candor. And his hatred and political bias towards President Trump was unmatched. Well, maybe Comey had more hate and more venom.

In fact, McCabe once was part of that conversation about whether to use the 25th Amendment to remove a duly elected president of the United States for no reason at all. And as you can imagine, McCabe is now a perfect fit it right there over at fake news CNN, yes, where he is now gainfully employed, perfect match. Marriage in heaven.

Joining us now with reaction, former U.S. attorney, Joe diGenova, former deputy assistant attorney general, Victoria Toensing.

Full disclosure: I have actually asked him to help me out with some legal matters. Nothing serious, nothing bad, nothing horrible, and actually broke bread with them because we're friends.

All right. Joe, start with you. Fundamentally, to me, this is now going to come down to one simple question. The evidence was there. They were all warned.

The bulk of information -- now, two reports that confirm this, was the Russian dirty dossier of Hillary Clinton. Now, to me, that's premeditated on the court. Comey definitely lied at Trump Tower, and then lied to the president-elect.

The question now is, will America see equal justice and application of our laws in your view? You know the attorney general.

JOE DIGENOVA, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY FOR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA: Well, I don't have any doubt that Bill Barr is going to enforce the law and seek charges where they are appropriate. I think the upcoming Horowitz report on the FISA abuses will show conclusively that McCabe, Comey and others engaged in a fraud on the FISA court and whether or not that will be sufficient to bring criminal charges, I will leave that up to Bill Barr.

The other thing is I think people --

HANNITY: Well, Joe, let me interrupt you, though. Would you, this is your wheelhouse, do you see what I see, which is irrefutable overwhelming, incontrovertible evidence?

DIGENOVA: Absolutely. I don't think there's any doubt that the FISA court was abused, that fraud was commuted on that court, knowingly, not only by FBI officials, but by Department of Justice officials. Absolutely.

HANNITY: And, Victoria, what laws would you identify that would be applicable in the case like this?

VICTORIA TOENSING, FORMER DEPUTY ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL: Well, obstruction of justice is the most obvious one. Also, there's civil liability for trying to take away a person's due process.

But I want to go back to what McCabe said about he didn't intentionally lied, and he also said in another clip, he was really very busy. What does that sound like, Sean? Well, that sounds like what Michael Flynn said.

And here's the deal that was offered Michael Flynn: you plead guilty to this felony, or we're going to go after your son. Bill Barr's Justice Department did not do that to McCabe. And he could have gone after his wife, who took over $700,000 when she was running for state office in Virginia, while -- from the Hillary people, while the FBI was investigating Hillary. I mean, talk about a dirty cop.

HANNITY: By the way, one day, we're going to put up a poll, who is your favorite of the dynamic legal duo, Victoria and Joe? And we'll do a poll down on Hannity.com.

Joe, let's get back to this though. This is very important here. Were all four warrants illegally obtained? With the evidence we now have before us, it's cut and dry. I don't see --

DIGENOVA: Based on what we know and what we've seen, there is no doubt that all four were illegally obtained. They certainly -- the court was defrauded. It was denied evidence. It was given fraudulent evidence. The applications clearly where -- did not tell the truth about Carter Page, about everybody involved in the process.

So, I mean, there's just no doubt that all four were illegally obtained.

HANNITY: Victoria, do you see -- go ahead.

TOENSING: Sean, let me add something, because you were talking about three times, five times, they were warned. They didn't have to be warned one time for them to have done something wrong, because they couldn't verify what was in that application.

HANNITY: So, the fact that they were warned makes it worse, I'm the non- lawyer here.

TOENSING: Yes. They should have known.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: That's the premeditated part.

TOENSING: John Solomon's --

HANNITY: As many as five warnings. Five separate warnings, Victoria.

Wow. Don't trust this guy. He's got a political agenda. Hillary paid for it. It's not verified and it says on the top of the FISA warrant, very important, people have educated me on this, verified.

DIGENOVA: Yes.

HANNITY: So, if it's unverifiable, that means you committed a fraud on the court and obstructed justice and denied individuals a constitutional right, and also tried to influence the outcome of an election and then undo an election.

DIGENOVA: By the way, Andrew McCabe's famous testimony on Capitol Hill, without the Steele dossier, there is no FISA warrant.

HANNITY: Bingo.

DIGENOVA: Well, Andrew McCabe knew that Steele dossier was false and fraudulent, unverified, and completely unverifiable, and yet, he went along with using it in the FISA court.

HANNITY: I'm going to put that poll up one of these days.

TOENSING: No, don't do that. We love each other.

DIGENOVA: No, please, please.

HANNITY: I'm only teasing. Both friends of mine. Thank you.

Now, after nearly three years of lies, smear, slander, and nonstop hysteria over a hoax, a Russian collusion witch hunt, the Department of Justice is now -- well, riding that ship. We hope. Truth, facts, sanity are making a comeback, hopefully, in the swamp, the sewer of D.C.

And the left are not very happy about it. Now, without a reckless conspiracy theory to push, and Mueller didn't deliver the goods they wanted, Democrats on the Hill, they are coming apart of the seams. You got an intramural civil war emerging. They are turning on each other.

And according to reports, speaker in name only, Nancy Pelosi, is very angry at the Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler. The chairman has given into his radical base, launched a very sloppy so-called impeachment proceeding against the president, really for no reason at all. It's an official proceeding without an official reason, for the basis of the impeachment.

We saw yesterday, Corey Lewandowski owned and embarrassed every one of those House Democrats at the first official hearing. This has now become such a dumpster fire that Pelosi has instructed her colleagues to tell the press, leak it, she says. The Democrats don't have enough votes for impeachment.

Now, of course, the proceedings will continue without any way, of course, because Pelosi, she has no control over the caucus. The radical, extreme socialist Democrats, they are in charge. This is a political disaster, suicide mission for the Democrats.

If they want any hope in 2020, President Trump will never be impeached, she's right. The fantasies of the left are now dead and buried. The mob, which is the mainstream media, cannot hide their disappointment. Their psychotic rage, Trump derangement syndrome is so bad, members of the media are actually rooting for a sitting U.S. president to be impeached because of Hillary's bought and paid for Russian lies that the FBI even when they finally looked at and said, no, this isn't untrue.

This is sick, this is ugly, this is twisted, and more evidence journalism is dead in this country, as I told you back in 2007.

Here now is the author of the soon-to-be-released sequel to his number one best seller, "Witch Hunt", FOX News legal analyst, Gregg Jarrett, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.

You were in the hearings yesterday with Corey Lewandowski. I'm watching Corey Lewandowski and even Democrats are today expressing their frustration, get owned by Corey Lewandowski.

What page is that, Congressman? What page? Can you please refer to the page, the paragraph, where is that, sir, so I can recall exactly what it is you're talking about?

REP. MATT GAETZ, R-FLA.: Corey Lewandowski was very precise, and House Democrats looked exactly like a dog that had chased a car and then caught it and then did not know what to do about it.

Now, Sean, we know the radical left says terrible things about you and about me, but you should hear the things they are saying at one another.

HANNITY: Especially me, you've 30 years to catch up.

GAETZ: There you go. Behind closed doors, we are seeing a true fissure on the Democratic Party. You've got moderate Democrats like Jared Huffman of New Jersey saying that it's a crazy idea to bring Corey Lewandowski forward, acknowledging that he whooped the Democrats.

And even Anthony Brindisi, a New York Democrat, saying, look, if you're just a regular American, you are wondering how your insulin is going to get paid for, if you watch what the liberal Democrat mob is doing in Washington, D.C., it is demoralizing to regular Americans who just want to see the government working for them.

I think this division among Democrats shows that they have a losing strategy and it is existent with all of the polling that says that the American people want us focused on immigration, border security, the key issues and not a phony impeachment that is free of facts.

HANNITY: Well, that would mean they have to give up their rage and hatred.

Gregg Jarrett, you are watching this whole thing unfold here. It's -- it's a zoo, it's a focused, use whatever adjective you want to use here. But more importantly, what it is, is now harassment.

Now, Corey Lewandowski has been before that committee twice. Correct me if I'm wrong, Congressman Matt Gaetz. He's been before the Senate committee. I think he spent 15 hours before Mueller special counsel.

At what point does this become harassment? At what point do people say, I'm pleading the Fifth because you're setting me up for a perjury trap because one itsy bitsy thing that may contradict, even if it's a small fact, you are going to claim I'm lying, and now I'm going to be brought up on perjury charges?

GREGG JARRETT, LEGAL ANALYST: Well, it's well beyond harassment now. That was a ship that sailed along time ago.

Speaking of that metaphor, you know, this was Nadler's maiden voyage on impeachment. And it sank before it even got out of the harbor. I mean, you'd have to be incredibly obtuse to call Corey Lewandowski, of all people, as your very first witness. You're not going to get anything out of him. Of course you're not. He's already testified multiple times.

He spoke with the special counsel. He hewed strictly to the statements he gave and the documents he gave to the special counsel, and yet, you know I heard illegal commentators say, oh, this is, you know, conclusive evidence now of obstruction of justice.

You know, in what legal world does that exist? You have to be ignoring the decision, not just the attorney general, but deputy attorney general, and the lawyers in the esteemed office of legal counsel, not to mention all the DOJ lawyers who counseled Mueller --

HANNITY: Let me ask this --

JARRETT: -- throughout his long investigation, who concluded this does not establish obstruction of justice.

HANNITY: Gregg, you've been part of our coverage. You've been part of our ensemble cast in the get-go.

Congressman, you've been up to your eyeballs doing great work, along with Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows, Ratcliffe, and a few others. The question is here, we now have the evidence. There is no ambiguity here, as I've been saying all night.

Do you have faith that they can literally charge their own? Because that's the big question, Congressman?

GAETZ: I've met -- I've met with the attorney general, and I have every confidence that he is going to faithfully apply the law. We've got serious frauds on the FISA court that I think we're going to be learning more about in the coming days.

The real wild card, Sean, is will a grand jury inside the swamp of D.C. actually indict these people?

HANNITY: Great point.

GAETZ: I mean, frankly, why is it that when government officials that are supposed to be serving all Americans are accused of crimes --

HANNITY: All right.

GAETZ: -- that they get home venue in Washington, D.C. I feel like we ought to have these things venued like out in real America, not in the beltway of Washington.

HANNITY: Being on trial in the Panhandle, you would win.

Gregg, we've got only 30 seconds. Do you believe it will happen?

JARRETT: Yes, I do believe it's going to happen. I think there will be criminal referrals and I think all of them are actionable in a criminal courtroom. You know, when you deceive judges, when you conceal vital evidence, when you lie to the court, that's fraud, it's perjury, it's obstruction, false and misleading statements, and a whole host of other crimes -- these people must be held accountable.

HANNITY: All right. I got to roll. Thank you both.

All right. Huge controversy, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dealing with controversy tonight. Photos surfacing of him wearing brownface. And one, will he survive? Trace Gallagher has the full report.

Also, another night, another huge, creepy, sleepy, crazy Uncle Joe 30330 blunder.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. This just breaking, Fox News alert. The prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, under fire tonight after a 2001 photo of him wearing brownface at a costume party has now surfaced.

Here with the very latest, live in our West Coast newsroom, our chief breaking news correspondent, Trace Gallagher.

That's not that long ago, Trace. He may be in trouble tonight.

TRACE GALLAGHER, CHIEF BREAKING NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yes, and the Canadian prime minister, Sean, has fully acknowledged the picture is him. It shows Justin Trudeau wearing brown makeup on his face, neck and hands during a party back in 2001. At the time, the 29-year-old was teaching at a private school called West Point Grey Academy.

The school was holding an Arabian nights-themed gala and Trudeau was dressed up as a character from Aladdin, complete with robes, headdress and brown skin. Others in the picture have not yet commented, but Trudeau just addressed the media a short time ago and said that it was not the first time he had done this. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JUSTIN TRUDEAU, CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER: When I was in high school, I dressed up at a talent show and sang Day O, with makeup on. This is something that I didn't think was racist at the time but now I recognize it was something racist to do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GALLAGHER: He was asked if he'd resign and then he sidestepped the question. But, really not a very good start to the PM's reelection campaign. It also may not sit well with voters, considering Trudeau has called himself a champion of minority groups and the many cultures of Canada -- Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Trace Gallagher in our West Coast newsroom, thank you.

Also, tonight, Democrats willfully are unprepared to face the President in a generation election. Yes, even 95 or soon to be 95-year-old President Jimmy Carter came out with a warning to his party after he suggested, there should be an age cap on who can be president. Yikes. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIMMY CARTER, FORMER PRESIDENT: If I were just 80 years old, If I was 15 years younger, I don't believe I could undertake the duties that I experienced when I was President.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, there is a difference between a guy like Trump who's all energy 24/7 and Sleepy Creepy Crazy Uncle Joe 30330. And yes, he made another blunder today. We were there to catch it. Take a look (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: You get a tax break for a racehorse, why in God's name couldn't we provide a $8000 tax credit for everybody who has childcare cost. It would put - it would put 720 million back - million women back in the workforce.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: 720 million women back into workforce. Maybe somebody should tell Joe 30330, the population of the United States of America is less than 350 million. And meanwhile Beto Bozo Robert Francis O'Rourke is now proposing fines for people who do not turn in their AR15. Lock them up. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BETO O'ROURKE, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We expect our fellow Americans to follow the law. If they do not, there would be a fine imposed to compel them to follow the law

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: To compel them. Yes, a lot of us are going to be going to jail. Me included, not buying my gun, it's not for sale. Here with reaction author of the brand new book War for America's Soul. Nationally Syndicated Radio talk show host, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, conservative columnist Jeff Lord. Congratulations Dr. Gorka on the new book. Jeff has a bestseller out as well. Well is that now confiscation of weapons from the good guys because the bad guys don't obey the laws. I know it's a clich,, but it's true isn't it? Dr. Gorka.

SEBASTIAN GORKA, SALEM RADIO'S "AMERICA FIRST" HOST: Yes, I mean listen Sean for what is it now few decades. People like myself, you, Dana Lash, and others have been saying, this is the end game. The Democrats want to take away your guns and we were called the conspiracy theorists. We were told that you know we need some tin foil hats on our heads.

Well, what happened? They came out of the closet. I think we have - we owe a debt of gratitude to Francis O'Rourke for the honesty with which he has declared that they want our guns and even the Democrats have recognized this Sean. That little clip. Hell yes, I'm coming off to your guns will be used in every significant GOP campaign for the rest of American history because they mean it. They understand the Second Amendment is the last line of defense, Sean. They're not coming - they're not going to get my AR15 and they're not going to get yours either.

HANNITY: So. Sanctuary City is--

JEFFREY LORD, "SWAMP WARS" AUTHOR: Sean, there is one other thing.

HANNITY: Jeffrey, open borders, sanctuary city's guns a wealth tax, 70 percent top marginal rate individuals, 90 percent top marginal rate. Corporations, then we're going to have a wealth tax. And then we're going to get rid of oil and gas, the lifeblood of our economy which we now see it is of great strategic importance in light of what's happening with Iran, the Straits of Hormuz. That's their plan. Elizabeth Warren now seems in my mind as front runner. Does that pass with the American people?

LORD: Yes. And Sean you know you mentioned sanctuary cities. Notice that sentence that clip that you played. He says, Beto says that he expects Americans to "follow the law." Or then they're going to be fined.

He doesn't say that about people coming over the border illegally. If you come over the border illegally and don't follow the law, we're going to fine you. No, no, no. He doesn't say that.

HANNITY: Jeff, don't pick and choose what laws matter. Don't they?

LORD: That's exactly right. As you've said so many times with all these deep state issues. This is the old double standard. And that's exactly what's going on here with guns. And first of all, this is not a "buyback program." The government didn't sell people the guns.

HANNITY: This is confiscation or arrest, first finds that they're arrested. Well that - you're from Pennsylvania, fly in Pennsylvania.

LORD: Not a prayer, not on a single prayer here.

HANNITY: Dr. Gorka, the big issue items. Sorry, I didn't know you - go ahead, Jeff. Finish.

LORD: No. I mean this is gun country here where I live. I mean when you drive around this part of Pennsylvania, you have people with NRA stickers on their cars. I mean this is a seriously bad mistake.

HANNITY: Listen, I will admit, I'm not bitter but I do cling to my guns Bible, God and religion and I love Wal-Mart. I guess I'm a smelly Wal-Mart shopper. I think it's smart to shop at Wal-Mart, you save money at Wal- Mart. They have everything at Wal-Mart, Costco, Target. I love all those stores. Will that agenda, the new green deal, sell your guns back to the government or you're in trouble? No oil and gas, no more combustion engine. Is that going to work, Dr. Gorka? Or is it what I think a pipe dream?

GORKA: It's the most aggressive form of socialism or communism ever imagined. It's not the Green New Deal, it's the green new steel. It's a watermelon. It's only green on the outside. It's deep, deep red. Communist on the inside. It's the kind of programs that Stalin dreamt of.

Imagine trying to get rid of all the F-150 trucks saying you can eat beef. You're not allowed to get in a plane. It's insanity and it will never fly. But it's very simple. 20 20, Sean. It's a choice between socialism and liberty.

HANNITY: It's basically freedom versus the destruction of the American dream and probably a worldwide depression once we get rid of oil and gas. Thank you, both. When we come back, remember the story a few weeks ago, the American Airlines mechanic, he was accused of sabotaging a plane. Well, today, a judge denied his bail because of possible terror ties. We have a full report. Catherine Herridge also the latest on the smear, slander, disbursement of Justice Kavanaugh and the attempt to the media to once again lie even further. Straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: A very alarming story tonight out of the state of Florida. Remember that mechanic, he worked for American Airlines accused of sabotaging an airplane, was denied bail today over possible terrorist ties. Our very own Catherine Herridge has the latest from Washington. Catherine?

CATHERINE HERRIDGE, CORRESPONDENT: Sean, federal investigators did a forensic scrub on the suspect's electronics, telling a Miami court today that they found videos on his cell phone showing murders by ISIS. Prosecutors said the American Airlines mechanic, Abdul Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani, a naturalized American citizen from Iraq, has a brother with possible ties to ISIS and a history of same as wishing harm to non-Muslims.

Alani did not disclose to investigators that he traveled to Iraq in March. Today, the judge denied bail, saying he is a flight risk. While Alani blamed a labor dispute for his actions. Prosecutors said he attempted to sabotage an American Airlines flight by gluing Styrofoam inside the nose of the aircraft. That has the effect of disabling critical flight data, including airspeed.

Alani's public defenders said his client is a seasoned mechanic who understood his alleged actions would ground the aircraft and not directly put passengers at risk. But the core allegations against the mechanic underscore the so-called insider threat that remains in the aviation sector 18 years after 9/11, Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you. Catherine in Washington tonight. Also, tensions with Iran. They're escalating. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calling the recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities an act of war today by Iran. The President declared he will substantially increase sanctions on Iran. And remember, he said he's locked and loaded. Here with reaction, retired CIA Senior Intelligence Officer, Fox News Contributor Dan Hoffman. Retired Lieutenant Colonel Florida Congressman Michael Waltz with us.

Dan Hoffman, act of war, locked and loaded. If you continue to shoot down American drones and you try to disrupt the oil flow at free market prices, I've got to imagine that you're going to get hit and you're going to get hit hard. It seems now to be something that is probably imminent in my view.

DANIEL HOFFMAN, CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. I'm confident that the intelligence community is taking a hard look at Iran's aggression in the Persian Gulf to-date. Mining merchant ships, seizing oil tankers, shooting down our drone in this most recent attack on Saudi Arabia and then forecasting Iran's future behavior. And what it appears is that Iran is going to continue to escalate until we stop them.

And eventually we're going to have to do that or we're going to face the consequences. Iran has is certainly trying to destabilize the global energy market, as you noted. They're attacking their regional enemies, Saudi Arabia, and they're trying to drive a wedge between the United States and our allies and demonstrate that we cannot defend our allies when Iran attacks them.

HANNITY: Colonel, if the media mob would only pay attention to what President Trump says sometimes, they might understand him better. But that's not their agenda, won't fit their agenda. The President is very clear. He does not want to engage in foreign entanglements, but we did see the President defeat ISIS and push back the caliphate in Syria. And he did it with overwhelming force. And he didn't get rid of the rules of engagement with war, saying under Barack Obama, I would imagine that the President is not planning on boots on the ground, just devastating obliteration of anything he wants to obliterate.

REP. MICHAEL WALTZ, R-FLA.: Now, that's absolutely right, Sean. Look, the President was absolutely right today to dial up the sanctions even further on the maximum pressure campaign because it's working. The regime is desperate because it's going bankrupt. It's seeking to divert and create an external crisis from its own populous because its currency is tanking, and inflation is spiking.

Sean, the mullahs have two goals here. One is to create this sense that there is a global oil crisis and to get the Asians, get the European countries to buy its oil rather than Saudi oil. And number two is to get President Trump to back off the maximum pressure campaign. You've done the exact opposite. And that's the right thing to do.

HANNITY: Do you see this now as a necessity. There's got to be military action. Real quick.

WALTZ: I do think it's a necessity. The question is, do we do it through the Saudis? And I think that's the right - I think that's the right approach to support them. They were the ones attacked and they are our ally.

HANNITY: Dan Hoffman.

HOFFMAN: Yes, I think that we've got to determine which targets we want to strike. I can't imagine that we would hit Iranian oil facilities, their decrepit.

HANNITY: Why not?

HOFFMAN: And there's overcapacity in them. I just don't think it would cause the kind of damage that we would need. But the question is whether we choose to target some of those military bases from which Iran launched the cruise missiles and the drones against Saudi Arabia. There's no question Iran wants to induce us--

HANNITY: Maybe their nuclear facilities can be hit, too. Just an idea. What do I know, I'm not the President?

HOFFMAN: Right. The intelligence community, I think, will forecast Iran's response to whatever attack we might take. And the President will choose the right option. He's shown a lot of restraint thus far.

HANNITY: Thank you, both.

WALTZ: Sean, let's also remember, they're still holding Americans hostage and hostage envoy is a good point. Is a good tick as the next national security adviser.

HANNITY: Thank you, both. When we come back, car plowed into the lobby of a Trump Tower building in a New York suburb last night. Well, you have one frequent guest on conspiracy television. That's Roswell, Rachel Maddow's network, MSDNC, one of their guests over there at that network said he often fantasizes about doing the same every time he drives by a Trump property. OK. Is he still working there? She's still a lot on the air. We'll debate. We'll discuss next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. So, the media mob, they're biased on full display. The bombshell pro-Kavanaugh development that Christine Blasi Ford's friend, said she doesn't believe the story about Kavanaugh, barely got any coverage by the big three networks, according to the MRC.

Meanwhile, while following a horrific car crash in the lobby of a Trump property in Nora Shell, New York, and MSNBCDNC panelists conspiracy TV host well tweeted about his own wishes to do the same every time he passes a Trump property. Here with reaction, co-author of the book Justice on Trial, The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court Chief Counsel. Judicial Crisis Network. Carrie Severino. And she is now with Women for Trump and she is their national Co-Chair. Gina Loudon is back with us.

Gina, if you ever said this as a conservative against the liberal about, fantasizing about doing that to an Obama property, or if you lied about a Democratic appointment the way they treated Kavanaugh. Why do I believe things would be very different?

GINA LOUDON, WOMEN FOR TRUMP NATIONAL CO-CHAIR: Well, things are always different for conservatives. We're always up to a different standard. Thank God for the example that President Trump sets in fighting back over and over again. And I'll tell you something else, Sean. In my capacity with Women for Trump, I am hearing from women all the time who are saying to me that it is exactly this sort of behavior. Things like Madonna saying she'd like to blow the White House up.

Things like Kathy Griffin holding the bloodied head of the President, the American people elected and things like this statement about crashing into a Trump property, literally threatening people like you and me and other citizens just innocently living our lives simply for believing differently than them. It's those kinds of things that are going to give President Trump a massive landslide again in the next election. HANNITY: And Carrie, your take?

CARRIE SEVERINO, JUDICIAL CRISIS NETWORK CHIEF COUNSEL: Yes, I mean, this isn't really - this is really a symptom of a whole problem we have where people don't want to debate issues. The liberals just want to push their policies down everyone's throat. They're attacking the courts because that is the place where we would enforce these checks and balances and keep the government in check. They're trying to push conservatives off the Internet, out of boardrooms, out of campuses. They don't want a debate.

They really just would like to silence us. And I think that's Elie Mystal's fantasies about doing that in a violent way are the worst possible example of that.

HANNITY: You know, as the Women for Trump National Co-Chair, Gina, you see that they tried to always attack Donald Trump. OK. Donald Trump, somehow, they want every - they want Donald Trump to fight for trade deals, lower taxes, conservative justices, a border wall, repealing Obamacare, all the things he promised. But boy, I've never seen character assassination that like the level, like this. And they seem to want to convince every woman not to vote for Donald Trump. Will that work?

LOUDON: No, it's not working, Sean. We know that donations from women in this particular campaign period have absolutely doubled for this President. And these donations are smaller amounts, which also says these are coming from grassroots women who just feel inspired because they're tired of their children being taught lessons by the Leftist media that is complicit. It has been weaponized against people simply for what they believe.

HANNITY: You mean the mob. I called them the mob.

LOUDON: The mob. Yes.

HANNITY: They're the mob.

LOUDON: Yes, you do.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you both. When we come back, we have a huge Democratic donor, we'll tell you who he is under arrest, charged with operating a drug debt. Trace Gallagher next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: A big Democratic donor under arrest tonight after two men died from drug overdoses on his property. Wow. Trace Gallagher, he has the full report. What's that about, Trace?

GALLAGHER: Well, prosecutors say Ed Buck is a violent sexual predator, Sean, who preys on men struggling with addiction and homelessness, luring them with drugs, money and shelter.

In the latest case, Buck is accused of injecting a 37-year-old man with, "dangerously large doses of methamphetamine on September 11th." That man survived. But in the past two years, two other men, both black, were found dead in Buck's West Hollywood apartment.

26-year-old Gemmel Moore and 55-year-old Timothy Dean both overdosed on methamphetamine. There apparently wasn't enough evidence to charge Buck, even though Gemmel Moore wrote in his journal, "I'd become addicted to drugs and the worst one at that. Ed Buck is the one to thank. He gave me my first injection of crystal meth.

And an attorney from Moore's family says, it's about time that Buck faces the consequences. Ed Buck is a longtime Democratic donor. Previously giving hundreds of thousands of dollars to the presidential campaigns of Hillary Clinton, John Kerry and Barack Obama. Some who got money from Buck like LA Mayor Eric Garcetti gave it back or donated to charity. Sean.

HANNITY: Unbelievable. We'll follow that story. Our friend, Trace Gallagher in our West Coast Newsroom tonight. All right, Trace, thank you. All right. Unfortunately, that's all the time we have left. Our promise to you, yes, we're going to follow the truth and we'll never follow the media mob. But let not your heart be troubled. Laura Ingraham.

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.