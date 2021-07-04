'Fox News Sunday' on July 4, 2021

Expand / Collapse search
MIKE EMANUEL, FOX NEWS ANCHOR:  I'm Mike Emanuel, in for Chris Wallace. 

Congress goes into the Fourth of July recess with plenty on its plate and 

little time to get it done. 

EMANUEL (voice-over): Negotiations remain dicey for two major Biden agenda 

items: the infrastructure deal and Democrats' multitrillion dollar social 

programs package. 

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE:  There won't be an 

infrastructure bill unless we have a reconciliation bill.

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY), MINORITY LEADER:  There was no agreement that 

they would be linked. 

EMANUEL:  And the drawdown of U.S. forces continues in Afghanistan where 

troops departed a once-pivotal base and questions are made about the fate 

of Afghan translators who risked their lives helping the U.S. 

This hour, we'll speak live with former House Homeland Security Chairman 

Michael McCaul. It's a "FOX News Sunday" exclusive. 

Then, the Biden administration misses its signature COVID goal of getting 

70 percent of American adults at least one vaccine dose by today. 

JOSEPH R. BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES:  It's accessible, it's 

free, it's available. 

EMANUEL:  We'll talk with former CDC Director Tom Frieden about how to 

boost the vaccination effort and fears of breakthrough cases. 

Then, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy cranks up pressure on members 

of his own party considering joining a Democrat-led investigation of the 

January 6th riot. 

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA), MINORITY LEADER:  I'm not threatening anybody 

with committee assignments. 

EMANUEL:  We'll ask our Sunday panel whether Republicans will fall in line. 

And our "Power Player of the Week," one of the world's best-selling fiction 

authors on the nonfiction book he says may be his most important one yet. 

All, right now, on "FOX News Sunday." 

EMANUEL (on camera): And hello again on this Independence Day weekend from 

FOX News in Washington. 

We are halfway through 2021 and President Biden is anxious to put some 

points up on the board, but a few critical victories remain elusive. 

Infrastructure is far from a done deal, positive economic numbers are 

tempered by slowing vaccination rates and security is tenuous at best in 

Afghanistan as Mr. Biden's plan to remove U.S. forces ramps up. 

In a moment, we'll speak with Republican Congressman Michael McCaul, the 

leading Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

But, first, let's turn to Mark Meredith at the White House for the state of 

play this holiday weekend -- Mark. 

MARK MEREDITH, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT:  Mike, President Biden is going to 

be hosting a big party for the White House tonight for the Fourth of July. 

But on this holiday weekend, questions still linger about how he plans to 

advance his agenda from keeping peace in Afghanistan to convincing more 

Americans to get the vaccine. 

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE) 

MEREDITH (voice-over): President Biden received a hero's welcome in 

Michigan Saturday, but a day earlier, a different story, when the press 

pummeled him with questions about Afghanistan. 

BIDEN:  I'm not going to answer any more questions on Afghanistan. We are 

bringing our troops home. We have -- all across America, people are going 

to ball games and doing good things. 

MEREDITH:  Critics fear a possible civil war in Afghanistan after U.S. 

troops leave. 

Closer to home, the June jobs report show employers added more jobs than 

expected but the unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 5.9i percent. 

The mixed data drawing mixed spin.

BRIAN DEESE, NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL DIRECTOR:  Obviously, a strong and 

encouraging jobs report today, 850,000 jobs created last month. 

REP. KEVIN BRADY (R-TX): So there are an awful lot of troubling red flags 

in this report. I would not be taking a victory lap if I were them. 

MEREDITH:  And as many at the road for the Fourth, the CDC says 157 million 

Americans are now fully vaccinated. It's a huge number, but still short of 

Biden's goal to get 70 percent of all adults vaccinated by this weekend. 

MEREDITH (on camera): In the days ahead, President Biden is expected to be 

back out on the road stuffing for his agenda, including trying to get 

support for those two massive spending proposals that both faced an uphill 

battle up on Capitol Hill -- Mike. 

EMANUEL:  Mark Meredith reporting from the White House -- Mark, thanks. 

Joining me now, the ranking Republican on the House Foreign Affairs 

Committee, Congressman Michael McCaul of the great state of Texas. 

Congressman, welcome back to "FOX News Sunday".

REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL (R-TX):  Thanks, Mike, and happy Independence Day to 

you. 

EMANUEL:  Happy Independence Day. 

On Afghanistan, President Biden taken some heat from an unlikely place, 

"The Washington Post" editorial page, which expresses the concern al Qaeda 

could reestablish bases in the country, waves of refugees are likely to 

pour out and rivals such as Iran, China, and Russia could take from this 

withdrawal that President Biden lacks the stomach to stand up for U.S. 

allies. 

Do you share those concerns? 

MCCAUL:  Yes, I do. You know, we just handed Bagram Air Base over to the 

Afghans, which is a strategic asset in the region to protect us from 

terrorists, it counters Russia, China, and Iran in the region. Now, that's 

being turned over to the Afghans.

When you look at the IC assessment, that the intelligence community's 

assessment, some reporting that within six months, the Taliban could 

completely take over the country, including Bagram Air Base. It's quite 

frightening and they have gone quite an offensive right now in the more 

rural areas and they're poised to take provincial capitals. 

Once our troops are finally out of there, it looks like within a month, 

we'll be completely withdrawn.

My criticism -- my criticism, we can debate how long to stay there, but my 

criticism is the lack of planning and preparation for this. If you -- if 

you fail to plan, you plan to fail and I worry -- also when I met with 

President Ghani last week, Mike, you know, they talked about -- his team, 

about this is going to be the year of the jihad. 

What do they mean by that? It means all the young males in Pakistan at the 

madrassas are poised with the Taliban to pour over into Afghanistan and 

you're going to see a major civil war take place. And I don't think at the 

end of the day, it's going to look pretty. At the end of the day, I worry 

about the embassy, first and foremost. 

EMANUEL:  Sure. 

"Bloomberg" reported Friday, a plan is still in flux to expedite 

immigration visas. You've emphasized the importance of moving quickly. Are 

you satisfied? There's a plan to evacuate the thousands of Afghan 

interpreters and their families who have risked their lives to help 

Americans there.

MCCAUL:  Well, look, we made a promised to them, and they served with our 

special forces. These interpreters, we told them we'd take care of them and 

we can't turn our backs and leave them to die. They will be slaughtered by 

the Taliban. They're targeted by the Taliban. We have to get them out of 

there. There are about 9,000 of them.

And I've been really pleading with the administration to come up with a 

plan. They just haven't prepared for this at all. 

The last I've heard, I think, finally, we've gotten some -- some attention 

and Kazakhstan looks a possible place to do this.

And in terms of ISR, the intelligence surveillance reconnaissance 

capability, Uzbekistan is looking like a better place to do this. But you 

know, we are going dark in Afghanistan and there's going to be consequences 

long-term to this. And at the end of the day, Mike, when we fully withdraw, 

the devastation and the killings and women, humanitarian crisis, fleeing 

across the border into Pakistan, President Biden is going to own these ugly 

images. 

EMANUEL:  Earlier this year, you said it was important not to repeat past 

mistakes of 100 percent pull out like in Iraq. To leave a residual force, 

top Pentagon officials and even the president's own secretary of state 

advised the president not to pull out completely but to leave a few 

thousand American personnel, something Mr. Biden campaigned on. 

Why is he doing this? 

MCCAUL:  I think it's political. It's just all boils down to politics. 

If you talk to anybody in the national security realm or in the Defense 

Department, you know, they -- you mentioned Secretary Austin, the head of 

the DOD, nobody thought this was a good idea. A residual force of 2,500 

troops is not a whole lot of a footprint compared to where we have troops 

elsewhere to provide stability in the region. And I'm concerned with this 

complete decision to pull out that it's not going to have a good ending to 

it.

And, yeah, I look at the embassy itself. We're going to have 600 people, 

DOD and other personnel. You know, I'm from Texas. The Alamo, and we had 

250 Texans, 5,000 Mexicans, didn't end up so well there. I think the odds 

are worse in Afghanistan. 

EMANUEL:  Do you worry the United States will be forced to send troops back 

into Afghanistan, similar to what was done after leaving Iraq 10 years ago? 

MCCAUL:  All the top experts I talk to, that's the greatest fear, is he may 

be doing this for political purposes. But at some point, our vital 

interests are ISIS and al Qaeda, and we are going to give them a safe haven 

as the Taliban takes over that nation and that vacuum is going to be filled 

by terrorists. And I'm concerned that we will be going back. 

EMANUEL:  To COVID origins in China, what's your level of confidence that 

the U.S. intelligence community will get to the facts in terms of the 

origins of COVID-19? 

MCCAUL:  Well, the Chinese Communist Party will not open up the lab to this 

investigation, but we are getting information from other sources and I 

believe there's a high degree probability now that it came from that lab 

for a number of reasons. You know, one is the cover up that took place, I 

call it the greatest human -- greatest cover-up in human history. 

And you don't cover-up something if you're not trying to hide something. 

You know, they deleted all their databases with respect to the virus at the 

Wuhan Institute of Virology. The POA (ph) came in in 2019 and took over the 

lab, the head of the Kim (ph) bio warfare program. 

That doesn't happen unless something happened, you know, at that lab. So I 

think -- you know, I wish the Democrats would join with us on this very 

important investigations and what caused this problem. You know, they are 

really -- it's a dangerous game to do gain of research -- function 

research, and genetically manipulate viruses to make them more infectious. 

They're really playing with fire and that fire really lit up the world and 

burned it. 

And I think we need to get to the truth of the matter and the fact is State 

Department was warning about their safety protocols and many of the 

research workers were actually hospitalized with flu-like symptoms 

consistent with COVID. And finally, the world military games that took 

place in October, 9,000 militaries personnel came in all over the world to 

participate in many of them left with COVID-like symptoms. 

I think that was the first super-spreader, if you will, that began. 

EMANUEL:  On immigration, a critical issue to your home state of Texas, 

some critics suggest your Governor Greg Abbott would do better spending 

funds on upgrading the electrical grid over using $250 million on 

restarting the border wall. 

How do you respond? 

MCCAUL:  Well, this was a self-inflicted wound and a foreign policy 

blunder. The president with one stroke of a pen on inaugural day rescinded 

the "remain in Mexico" agreements, the asylum cooperation agreements with 

Central America. The Trump administration got this one right. 

And to undo that with the stroke of the pen, really not knowing what he was 

doing other than the fact that Trump's name was on it caused significant 

damage. 

When I talked to Border Patrol, there's a direct cause and effect between 

these foreign policy decisions and what we are seeing now at the border -- 

according to the secretary of homeland, the worst in 21 years. And it's 

really sad to see these young children down there at the detention facility 

interiors not knowing where there are without their parents. 

It's caused a humanitarian crisis. It's going to cause a human trafficking 

crisis. And for those little girls, a sex trafficking crisis. 

And again, the Biden administration is going to own this and I don't know 

how they can fix it because they're not willing to go back to these 

policies and it's very, very sad. 

EMANUEL:  During the Trump administration you said a physical barrier 

wasn't the panacea to solving the problem and you and your Democratic 

counterpart Eliot Engel were critical when the Trump administration 

temporarily cut off funding to Central American countries. 

What is the Biden administration getting right in focusing on these other 

factors related to illegal migration? 

MCCAUL:  Well, I do think, you know, infrastructure or the wall plays a big 

part in the security at the border. We have to -- it's manpower, 

technology, and infrastructure, that would be the wall. 

When you get to the root cause of the problem, this is where we need to do 

a better job working with Central America. When I talked to the ambassador 

from Guatemala, he said, I don't want -- we're losing a generation of my 

children. What I need now is not aid, but trade. 

And what we need to do is work with State Department, Development Finance 

Corporation to get private investment down in Central America, because as 

long as the conditions are so bad down there, the families are willing to 

pay lifesavings to hand their children over to a trafficker. 

You know, I was a federal prosecutor, chair of homeland security, the 

traffickers are vicious and they exploit these children, they separate them 

from the families and they really don't care about these children. And they 

bring them over, dump them off across the river, create a diversion and 

then the drugs come in in another sector with fentanyl and all sorts of 

dangerous things that are killing Americans as I speak in the United 

States. 

EMANUEL:  Okay, to infrastructure. Does Speaker Pelosi's insistence on 

pairing the bipartisan infrastructure agreement with the broader 

multitrillion dollar package damage the chances of getting Republicans to 

vote yes on infrastructure? And if Republicans ultimately vote against 

infrastructure, what's the political risk -- risk of rejecting a bunch of 

pretty popular investments? 

MCCAUL:  Well, I think infrastructure is popular, and I think it is 

bipartisan. And I think, you know -- I know the Senate working with the 

president is trying to work out a bipartisan agreement. That's our best 

chance for success here. I think with the House, Pelosi put forward was a 

totally partisan measure. You know, one out of every $2 went to the Green 

New Deal, totally unacceptable to Republicans. 

You know, if you're really serious about this, look at traditional 

infrastructure, and that is roads, bridges, rural broadband, which is so 

important to the country right now and not muck it up with things that have 

nothing to do with infrastructure. 

I worry that they're going to expand health care and education, have 

nothing to do with infrastructure, and then Bernie Sanders will use a 

reconciliation process to basically open up to a massive tax increase. And 

this is a Trojan horse syndrome that I think we're most worried about. 

EMANUEL: Congressman McCaul, thank you for joining us today. I hope you 

and your family enjoy your Fourth of July. 

Up next, the Trump Organization's CFO facing criminal charges over what 

prosecutors say was a years-long tax scheme. We'll bring in our Sunday 

group to discuss whether the former president himself could face legal 

trouble. 

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT:  They leave Democrats alone no matter how 

bad they are, but they mobilize every power of government to come after me, 

my family, my wonderful employees, and my company solely because of 

politics. They want do things to hurt us. 

EMANUEL:  President Trump last night proclaiming new charges against the 

Trump Organization's CFO essentially the next witch hunt.

And it's time now for our Sunday group. Charlie Hurt of "The Washington 

Times", Catherine Lucey who covers the White House for "The Wall Street 

Journal", and FOX News political analyst Juan Williams. 

Panelists, welcome. 

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS POLITICAL ANALYST:  Good to be with you, Mike. 

EMANUEL:  Juan, former President Trump is back. Is he still connecting with 

his base at his famous rallies? 

WILLIAMS:  I think so, Mike. I think the president uses these rallies to 

remind people that he is the dominant figure in the Republican Party. 

Now, remember, he has no Twitter, he has no Facebook, he's not on TV very 

much. He has no White House pulpit or staff to help him. So I think this is 

an opportunity to really say he's still in the game to the base. 

He uses it to attack people who have, you know, opposed him politically, 

including Republicans, and, you know, endorsed primary opponents, the 

people who have challenged him and he goes after the Republican leadership 

in Congress pretty frequently as well. 

The big issue for him is he doesn't have a political agenda at the moment. 

There is no sense of priorities or plans. So it's a little bit like a 

rerun. You know, it's like a cast reunion at the state fair ground, and 

it's very entertaining and he still draws a crowd, no question. 

EMANUEL:  Charlie, how do you see President Trump's impact or influence as 

we approach the six-month mark of him leaving office? 

CHARLIE HURT, THE WASHINGTON TIMES:  Well, I think it remains huge, and I 

agree with Juan, Donald Trump is still very much the biggest person in his 

party, no matter how much establishment Republicans, Democrats and people 

in Washington would like to twinkle their nose and just make him go away, 

he's not going away. He still is a firm grasp. You had tens of thousands of 

people show up, they withstood scorching heat, unbelievably rains last 

night in Sarasota to attend that rally and they were -- were not 

disappointed. It was a great Trump rally. 

I do disagree though that he doesn't have an agenda. He has very much an 

agenda. His America First agenda talking about immigration and jobs and 

things like that are -- is at the very center of his platform.

And I would argue that in the six months that Joe Biden has been in the 

White House, those issues have only become more pointed and his message -- 

his America first message, Donald Trump's America first message has become 

only more sellable and more popular in the six months that Joe Biden has 

been kind of goofing things up. 

EMANUEL: Catherine, this appearance comes after a grand jury returned a 

15-count indictment against the Trump Organization and Alan Weisselberg, 

his chief financial officer. 

How do you assess those legal issues and their impact on the former 

president's political future? 

CATHERINE LUCEY, THE WALL STREET JOURNAL:  Well, this is the real question, 

isn't it, Mike? I mean, these are serious charges against the organization, 

against Weisselberg but the real thing to think about is what comes next 

and that's kind of what we're looking for, right? And so, are there going 

to be more charges? This investigation is ongoing. 

One key thing that a lot of experts point to is whether, you know, Mr. 

Weisselberg might testify against the former president. 

EMANUEL:  Right.

LUCEY:  And so far, he's giving no indication that he will do that but 

certainly the threat of prison time is at play now. So I think those of the 

things that we have to think about going forward. 

But even for now, this certainly casts a shadow over Trump as he -- you 

know, as he moves forward and really tries to with these rallies -- we saw 

him in Florida last night and Ohio during the week, he's really trying to 

start up his political organization again, you know, increased profile, do 

a lot more heading into the midterms and potentially beyond. 

EMANUEL:  Okay, to infrastructure. Juan, there's a bipartisan agreement 

between Present Biden and some bipartisan senators. Is it in jeopardy 

because progressives are demanding that it be tied to a multitrillion 

dollar spending package? 

WILLIAMS:  No, I don't think so. I mean, you know, the real problem here 

was whether or not as President Biden said was a slip of the tongue that he 

wouldn't sign one without the other and then he had to walk that back, 

Mike, as you well remember. 

EMANUEL:  Uh-huh.

WILLIAMS:  But I think that Pelosi -- it's hard to argue with Pelosi's 

statement or her political strategy because the polls show that Americans 

do support the -- you know, the kind of human infrastructure part, you 

know, increasing funding for care for children, for people to stay home and 

take care of kids or have day care, having care for the elderly, more 

education and job training programs. 

Across party lines, these are popular programs and within the Democratic 

Party overwhelmingly so. The only question is whether or not you can get 

that through the Senate and it appears right now that the Senate in terms 

of doing it basically with all Democratic votes as reconciliation is 

possible. But right now as strategy for Pelosi, I don't think there's any 

doubt that she is pursuing a politically-popular path not only within her 

party but within this country. 

EMANUEL:  Charlie, is infrastructure now in trouble because there's a lack 

of trust about this deal? 

HURT:  Oh, I think without a doubt, but I also think -- one of the things 

that always happens in Washington is Democrats and Republicans always come 

together to spend other people's money that they don't really have. So I 

suspect -- I do suspect that at the end of the day, some sort of deal will 

come through.

But clearly, Nancy Pelosi, and as you pointed out, and, Juan, you pointed 

out, Joe Biden earlier made -- has made clear that they are holding the 

infrastructure package hostage in order to get even more spending through 

reconciliation. 

And the problem there is at some point, and we're already seeing lots of 

evidence of this throughout the economy, at some point if you print -- the 

government keeps printing so much money, so make trillions of dollars and 

spends so many trillions of dollars that we don't have on whatever it is 

you're spending it on, that is going to drive -- be the major driver for 

inflation. 

And when people around the country -- they may not be talking about so much 

infrastructure and the things I think Juan is right about, you know, they 

are generally popular, but when you -- when you go to the grocery store 

today or you go to the gas station today and you see these prices are 

skyrocketing, home prices skyrocketing -- those are the kinds of things 

that have a massive, massive effect on an election in the future.

And so, I think -- I think that -- everybody is kind of trying to talk 

about this area that is generally popular, but the -- but, man, the 

hangover from it is going to be I think devastating and it's going to be 

really devastating for Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden and Democrats if they 

continue on this path. 

EMANUEL: Catherine, the House voted to authorize a January 6th commission 

to look into the attacks. Is there danger for Republicans of this extending 

into next year and hurting their chances in the midterms?

LUCEY:  Well, certainly, this is a concern for some Republicans, right, 

Mike? I mean, they obviously, you know, would like to look forward. That's 

a lot of Republicans and Republican leaders who talk about how they would 

like to really focus on a message countering Biden, countering Democrats. I 

mean, some of the things we were talking about with inflation for example, 

the economic arguments they'd like to make.

And the existence of this commission means that this conversation and this 

investigation will continue, that the talk about this will continue into 

next year, you know, potentially with new information and new revelations 

about what happened that day, and that, potentially, is not helpful for 

some Republicans running in some of these tougher districts. 

EMANUEL:  Juan, how awkward is this likely to be for GOP Leader Kevin 

McCarthy, who could get called to testify about his conversations with 

President Trump that day? 

WILLIAMS:  I think that is awkward, Mike. I don't think there's any getting 

away from it. I think -- you know, I think the problem here is that for 

Republicans, including Kevin McCarthy, is they treat this as political. And 

I think, you know, what happened on January 6th, and attempt at 

insurrection against the United States government is pretty horrific.

And I don't understand why Republicans won't just come forth, say, we'll 

cooperate, we're going to wash our hands of it, we're going to try to make 

sure that everyone understands that we're not opposed to the United States 

government or certification of a presidential election. 

I don't understand it, but that goes on. I mean, if you think back to 

commissions we had on 9/11, you think back to Benghazi, they lasted for 

months if not years.

EMANUEL:  Right.

WILLIAMS:  So the idea that this commission looking into this issue would 

somehow be opposed by legitimate leaders like speaker -- Kevin McCarthy -- 

he hopes to be speaker -- I don't understand. I think it's a very 

unappealing, unattractive look for the party. 

EMANUEL:  Panel, we have to take a break here. You're off to a great start. 

Up next, as the COVID delta variant continues to spread, my next guest says 

those who are unvaccinated are in the line of fire and he has ideas on how 

to reach them. Former CDC Director Tom Frieden joins us, next. 

EMANUEL:  Coming up, the Supreme Court wraps up its term with some major 

rulings as court watchers look for hints of any movement on the bench. 

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY:  We will leave it to any justice to 

determine the timeline of their retirement. 

EMANUEL:  We'll ask our panel about the pressure on one specific justice to 

make room for a Biden appointee, coming up. 

EMANUEL: Millions of Americans are hitting the road this Independence Day 

weekend. The Biden administration had hoped to mark the holiday by getting 

70 percent of American adults at least partially vaccinated, but they fell 

short of that goal. 

Joining me now, former CDC director Dr. Tom Frieden. 

Dr. Frieden, welcome back to FOX NEWS SUNDAY. 

DR. TOM FRIEDEN, FORMER CDC DIRECTOR: Great to speak with you. 

EMANUEL: Biden administration officials are taking something of a victory 

lap this weekend, attending baseball games, parades, and festivals across 

the country. The message is, it is safe for Americans to resume in-person 

social gatherings. 

Does the science suggest it is time to get back to normal life? 

FRIEDEN: Well, the bottom line here is that vaccination is our best route 

to freedom and independence. And if you look around the U.S., Mike, what 

you see is in states that have most people vaccinated, 70 percent have -- 

at least 20 states have reached that -- very low rates of COVID and 

decreasing. 

In contrast, in the states where we have lower vaccination rates, many of 

them have much higher rates, 5, 10, 20 times higher rates and those lower 

states and those rates are increasing because of the delta variant, which 

is much more infectious. We don't yet know whether it's more deadly case 

per case, but we do have good evidence that our vaccines work to protect us 

against delta.

So you want to be free, independent, enjoy this and future holidays? Get 

vaccinated. 

EMANUEL: The World Health Organization and Los Angeles County are among 

those recommending that even fully vaccinated people should continue 

wearing masks indoors in public as a precaution. The CDC says its guidance 

has not changed and fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks.

So, which is it? 

FRIEDEN: Well, bottom-line, the vaccines that we're using in this country 

are markedly effective. So if you've been vaccinated, you are very well 

protected. Not 100 percent, but very well protected against the virus. If 

you're not vaccinated, you need to continue to mask up indoors and think 

seriously about getting vaccinated soon so that you can do more things more 

safely and that you're not a risk to other people. 

One of the things that's so striking here is that this isn't a question of 

Democrat or Republican, this is a question of science and humanity. This is 

a huge triumph. The vaccines were developed under the Trump administration. 

They were then rolled out largely in the current administration. They're a 

victory not for Democrats or Republicans, they're a victory for people over 

the virus. And the more of us who get vaccinated, the more we can do. 

In terms of masks, if you're immunocompromised or you're in a very crowded 

place with very poor ventilation, that's something you'll have to consider 

individually. But, generally, these vaccines are remarkably safe and 

remarkably effective. 

EMANUEL: There's talk by some officials of wearing masks indoors even when 

fully vaccinated hurt the campaign to get Americans vaccinated and how do 

we reach people who are vaccine-hesitant? 

FRIEDEN: I think there are certain people who are really dug in. And, for 

them, it's just going to require some time. But most of the people who 

haven't yet been vaccinated are open to the idea. They have understandable 

questions. Some think that the vaccines were rushed. That's really not the 

case. This is 20 years of scientific research. Some distrust the vaccines. 

For them, sometimes it's helpful to explain that virtually every doctor 

who's been offered this vaccine has gotten it as soon as they can. I have. 

My family has. My kids have. This vaccine is safe and effective at our best 

route to being able to do more things without worrying about infecting 

other people or ourselves or bringing home an infection that could result 

in a lethal illness in a loved one. 

EMANUEL: Bottom line on masks, wearing a mask is a smart practice even 

after COVID is gone? 

FRIEDEN: Well, it depends on a few things, who you are, what you're doing, 

and where you are. If you are vaccinated and your immune system is normal, 

then you need to follow the regulations for where you are. If you're on a 

plane or a bus and they require it, you need to wear it. But, in most 

places, you really don't. 

In contrast, if you haven't been vaccinated, you need to wear a mask. If 

you have been vaccinated but your immune system is weak or you're very 

close to someone in the household of someone with a weak immune system, 

then you may want to think carefully about it. 

What is very clear is that if you've been vaccinated, you're way less 

likely to get severely ill, you're way less likely to spread the illness 

even if you get infected, and you're almost complete protected against 

death from the virus. About 99 percent of the 200 or so Americans who 

continue to die every day from this virus have not yet been vaccinated. 

Vaccination is our route to freedom. 

EMANUEL: Then there's the question of how long the vaccines will be 

effective. There's talk of getting booster shots. When will experts have a 

handle on how frequently, or if, boosters will be needed?

FRIEDEN: Mike, I really feel what we have to do is level with the American 

public. And the fact is, we do not know. It's possible we'll need booster 

shots periodically. It's possible this vaccine, especially the -- well, all 

of the vaccines approved in this country may last for three years, five 

years, ten years, lifetime. We don't know. We are studying this. And 

because the vaccines are just recently developed and applied, it will be 

sometime before we see, are people getting breakthrough infections? Who are 

those people? Should some people get a vaccine booster and not others after 

one year or two years or five years? If there are more changes in the virus 

after delta, other even more dangerous variants, maybe we'll need to tweak 

the vaccine. That's possible, but right now this full dose series, two 

doses of the mRNA vaccines, or one dose of the J&J vaccine is highly 

protective with no evidence yet that anyone needs a booster at this point. 

As the science change, we will change our assessment and our 

recommendations based on an objective look at the data. 

EMANUEL: OK, so we'll see where the research goes. 

The Biden administration did not achieve its goal of having at least 70 

percent of American adults receive at least one vaccine dose by today. Is 

it fair to say vaccination in this country has stalled? 

FRIEDEN: I don't think vaccination has stalled but it has certainly slowed. 

And because of that, we need to do more to reach people who have questions. 

There're valid questions. You have to answer those questions, address the 

concerns, find the messages and the messengers that make a difference. 

My group resolved to save lives, did some research in the U.S. earlier this 

week that we released, and we found that when you just showed people the 

real life stories of the thousands, tens of thousands of people suffering 

from long COVID, with brain fog, shortness of breath, difficulty 

concentrating, difficulty doing the things that they used to love to do, 

they realize that it's not just about severe hospitalization and death, but 

long COVID that can be really debilitating for young, healthy people.

So whatever the message is, the fact is vaccines are safe, they're 

effective. Virtually every doctor who has been offered them has taken them. 

And the more of us who get vaccinated, the safer we'll all be and the more 

we can do without worrying about the virus. We want it to be behind us. But 

until we get more Americans vaccinated, we're still going to be struggling 

with outbreaks and clusters and disruptions to the activities that we enjoy 

doing. 

EMANUEL: So what are the dangers of potentially having two Americas, 

largely vaccinated communities, and pockets of the U.S. south in particular 

where there are low vaccination rates? 

FRIEDEN: As we go into kind of a two track world where parts of America 

have put the pandemic behind us and other parts are still struggling with 

it, we have a couple of things, the risk of continued illness and death and 

economic disruption and also the risk that there will be even more 

dangerous variances that emerge. Variants that might be able to get around 

the vaccine-induced immunity and require us to have more shots. 

Now, we don't know if that will happen, but it's certainly a risk. Anywhere 

in the world there's uncontrolled spread of COVID, there's the possibility 

of new variances emerging. We've already seen remarkable kind of innovation 

by the virus as new strains of the virus have gotten much more infectious 

than the strains we were dealing with before. So far our vaccines work 

extremely well against every variant its thrown at us, but we don't know if 

that's going to continue to be the case. And the more we can tamp down 

spread, the better off and the safer we'll all be. 

EMANUEL: Dr. Frieden, thank you so much for your time. Very interesting 

perspective on this critical issue facing our country. Thank you for your 

time. Have a wonderful Fourth of July. 

Up next, we'll bring back our Sunday group on the latest jobs report and 

where we are in the economic recovery from COVID. 

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Instead of workers competing 

with each other for jobs that are scarce, employers are competing with each 

other to attract workers. More jobs, better wages, that's a good 

combination. 

EMANUEL: President Biden takes a victory lap after a strong jobs report, 

but he still faces an uphill battle, encouraging skeptical Americans to get 

vaccinated.

And we're back now with the panel. 

So President Biden reacting to Friday's jobs report of 850,000 jobs created 

in June and wages rising. 

Catherine, what's the state of the economic recovery? 

CATHERINE LUCEY, "THE WALL STREET JOURNAL": Well, you saw the president 

there really, as you said, Mike, celebrating. You know, the White House is 

encouraged by what they're seeing. This was the strongest jobs report in 

sometime. You know, stocks rose after this report. They are really making 

the argument that the, you know, economy is reopening, people are coming 

back, people are coming back to work, that this is -- these are all signs 

of progress.

But, of course, you're also right that, you know, there are still warning 

signs and things to be concerned about. So, you know, that includes the 

includes the fact that it is -- workers are still slowly coming back to 

work and, you know, was mentioned in the previous panel, inflation is a 

concern for a lot of people as, you know, Americans, you know, this week 

see higher prices at the grocery store or the gas pump.

And then, of course, you have the fact that the vaccination campaign is 

still continuing. It has slowed. And there are pockets of the country where 

the vaccination rate is lower. And so there are also concerns that, you 

know, the recovery could be uneven if places become hot spots. 

So it is -- you know, like I said, the White House is really trying to, you 

know, signal progress and enthusiasm. You saw the president out in Michigan 

yesterday, you know, sort of touting that they're back. They're doing a big 

event at the White House today. You know, a thousand people coming in to 

have a sort of a Fourth of July barbecue. They're really trying to signal 

that America's back, but they also are signaling that there is work to do 

and vaccinations. 

EMANUEL: A significant part of that economic growth coming from travel, 

eating out at restaurants and entertainment. 

Juan, how do you see the economy right now? 

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS POLITICAL ANALYST: You know, I mean, just on the 

hard facts, I think what Catherine said is right. I mean you look at it, 

you know, the hiring is up, wages are up. I think the White House was 

putting out last week that 3 million jobs have been created since Biden 

took office, which is a record for any president. But, obviously, that 

comes after the tremendous economic slowdown that attached itself to the 

COVID pandemic.

Nonetheless, when you see wages rising, that's really good news. And I 

think that it's not only that. But, again, as Catherine mentioned, the 

stock market. The stock market's been consistently high. The negative, of 

course, is everyone's concerned about inflation. But right now you have the 

Congressional Budget Office saying, you know, that's a transitory effect 

again of coming out of COVID with supply chain delays and problems. And 

when it comes -- again, CBO says -- to the GDP, this is incredible, Mike, 

but they are now predicting 7.4 percent rate of growth this year for the 

United States. That would be like a 40 year record. We haven't seen that 

kind of growth. 

So it has the feel, I think, for lots of people at the White House, like a, 

you know, going back to Reagan's language, you know, morning in America, in 

terms of this economy about to blossom. 

EMANUEL: Lots of small businesses complaining about getting people to 

actually go to work. How do you read the latest economic numbers, Charlie? 

CHARLES HURT, "THE WASHINGTON TIMES": Yes, well, of course, rising wages is 

always a good -- it always good news, but it depends on why those wages are 

going up. If it's because of inflation as opposed to a booming economy, 

then you have a real problem, a pretty scary problem, in fact, if those 

rising wages are entirely because of inflation. And when you have the 

federal government literally punishing people for working and rewarding 

people for not working, that's how you get the sort of -- this sort of 

dangerous atmosphere where you wind up with rising wages because of 

inflation. 

And I really do think that it -- that, you know, you know, come election 

time, you know, Wall Street can be booming, the -- you know, all kinds of -

- you can look at all kinds of numbers that look good to economists or to 

really wealthy people on Wall Street, but if -- if people are paying 

massively more at the gas pump and massively more to feed their families at 

the grocery store, then that -- that tends to be far more damaging than any 

good that comes from somebody's stock portfolio. 

EMANUEL: Part of that reopening economic boost related to rising COVID-19 

vaccination rates, which appear to be slowing down now, is there cause for 

concern there, Catherine? 

LUCEY: Well, as you were discussing with a previous guest, Mike, yes, the 

vaccination rates have slowed down. The White House been aggressively, you 

know, trying to encourage people to get vaccinated. You've seen the 

president out, the first lady, the vice president, her husband, they are 

really trying to push -- you know, push people to get vaccinated. 

But the concern is, obviously, that this is -- that this could create hot 

spots, this could create areas with lower vaccination rates that could -- 

that the cases could flare up again and that that could really slow the 

economic recovery. So you're really hearing sort of dueling messages from 

the White House right now. They're telling people, you know, America's 

reopening, people can go to ballparks, they can, you know, go shop, they 

can go to their favorite restaurants, but to do these things they really 

need to get vaccinated. 

EMANUEL: Charlie, there's clearly a lot of COVID fatigue and mask fatigue 

in this country. How do the president and medical leaders convince people 

to keep getting vaccinated? 

HURT: Well, I think the answer right now is the same answer all along, and 

that is through information and educating people about -- and openly 

answering questions, questions that are uncomfortable. Unfortunately, you 

know, from the beginning of this, the entire thing, especially vaccines, 

have been politicized. You know, just a year ago, you had now Vice 

President Kamala Harris out there as an anti-vector trying to poo-poo the 

idea of getting vaccines because President Trump was the -- truthfully, the 

only politician out there pressing for these vaccines. 

So, in that sort of environment, where people feel like all of this has 

been politicized, and you get in so much trouble, you get shouted down for 

asking legitimate questions about the vaccine, that is a horrible 

atmosphere in which to try to promote truthful information about the help 

of a vaccine. 

EMANUEL: Catherine, the Supreme Court wrapped its term. A great deal of 

attention on the 6-3 ruling in favor of Republican-backed voting 

restrictions in the state of Arizona. What's the impact? 

LUCEY: A couple things here, Mike. I mean, one, obviously, this is a real 

example of the, you know, the new conservative majority on the court, you 

know, which was cemented last year with, you know, Justice Amy Coney 

Barrett being added to the court. So we're really seeing the impact of that 

block.

But also it sends a message. You know, Democrats and voting rights groups 

are saying, this really sends a message to states, to Republican-led states 

that are pushing for more voting restrictions, you know, that they -- that 

it might embolden them. That it shows that they have support in the courts. 

EMANUEL: Juan, Justin Stephen Breyer is 82 years of age. Does not appear to 

be going anywhere. Is it appropriate for Democrats and activists to call on 

him to retire? 

WILLIAMS: Well, I just ask everyone to remember that Ruth Bader Ginsburg 

was, I think, 87, Thurgood Marshall, 84. Both replaced by Republican 

nominees, conservatives on the court, and now we have a 6-3 conservative 

majority. And so from the Democrats' point of view, you know, it's not 

about hurting Justice Breyer's feelings. Justice Breyer is a legend. He's 

had an amazing career on the court. But it's simply saying that, you know, 

right now you don't want the court to go to 7-2 conservative.

You know, Mitch McConnell, the former Senate majority leader, now the 

Senate minority leader, says that -- says that what he has promised us that 

if the Republicans regain the majority, he will not allow a Biden nominee 

to have a hearing. Well, that's unbelievable. You know, I mean he blocked 

Merrick Garland, an Obama nominee, for nearly a year and now he's saying 

he's going to, you know, pursue the same strategy. So Democrats are in a 

dither here. Like Justice Breyer realized the political, polarized reality 

of the moment. 

EMANUEL: Charlie, we're up against the clock, but a brief thought on 

Democrats pushing for Justice Breyer to go? 

HURT: Yes, I think -- first, I think Juan summed it up perfectly why 

they're trying to do it. But I do think it's important to point out that 

these supposed restrictions on voting in Arizona were designed to keep 

people from voting where they're not registered to vote and a ban on ballot 

harvesting. How that is a voting restriction as opposed to protecting 

elections just baffles me. 

EMANUEL: OK. OK, thanks, panel. See you next Sunday. 

HURT: Thank you.

EMANUEL: Up next, our "Power Player of the Week," bestselling author James 

Patterson on his publishing empire and the book he says may be his most 

important. 

EMANUEL: He is the bestselling author of the past decade, known for 

creating larger-than-life heroes. But as we first told you this spring, 

he's out with a new book about real-life heroes. 

Here again is our "Power Player of the Week." 

JAMES PATTERSON, BEST-SELLING AUTHOR: I love to tell stories, and I want to 

know what's going to happen at the end. 

CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR (voice over): Author James Patterson tells 

lots of stories. Three hundred and fourteen books, 241 best sellers, over 

400 million copies sold.

Loyal fans buy so many. Their hash tag is patterstack.

WALLACE (on camera): What's the secret to a best-selling book?

PATTERSON: Oh, I -- you know, characters and interesting situations. 

I'm James Patterson. Welcome to "The Inn."

Read about it in "The 18th Abduction."

WALLACE:  There does seem to be a bit of a James Patterson formula, bite 

size chapters and a plot that -- that races like the dickens.

PATTERSON: Yes, for sure. I think it's a good way. I think it fits the 

modern world. 

WALLACE (voice over): Patterson's signature character, Detective Alex 

Cross, is a publishing franchise, adapted into hit films.

But his latest book, "Walk in my Combat Boots," written with Retired Army 

Sergeant Matt Eversmann, is a non-fiction page-turner.

PATTERSON: These are the people on the ground. This is their stories.

WALLACE (on camera): Why was that important to tell, and particularly why 

to tell now?

PATTERSON: If you've been in the military, if you've been in combat that 

you'd say, these people -- these guys got it right. And if you haven't, 

you'll understand, maybe for the first time in your life, what it means to 

serve, what it means to put your life on the line for somebody else.

WALLACE (voice over): His favorite story is about twins, Jason and Kevin 

Droddy, who both served as Army Rangers in Iraq.

PATTERSON: One of them would go through a hair-raising experience, and -- 

and all he would think about is, I hope my twin is OK. And Jason would 

always say over and over again, Kevin and I are going to go home. We're 

going to get home. And they did get home.

WALLACE: Patterson runs his own story-telling army.

PATTERSON: I have some co-writers. What I do is I will write a 50 or 60 

page outline for everything. There was one year, two years ago, where I had 

-- I wrote I think it was 2,700 pages of outlines, which is crazy.

WALLACE (on camera): Do you ever get writer's block?

PATTERSON: No. No. I -- what is that? I've heard about that, but I don't -- 

no. Obviously not. Some of my competitors wish that I would get writer's 

block.

WALLACE (voice over): No writer's bock, but he still finds mystery in the 

process.

PATTERSON: I never know for sure how it's going to turn out.

WALLACE (on camera): When you write a book, you don't know what the ending 

is going to be?

PATTERSON: Frequently, I don't know the ending, because I get to it and I 

go, it needs more.

WALLACE: You've got to have a sense that, OK, that -- that is coherent with 

where he took me along the trip.

PATTERSON: Or it's, you're hooked, you're hooked, you're hooked, you have 

to -- and it's aliens. You go, what?  No, not aliens. You can't do that, 

you copout. You -- that's awful. 

WALLACE: Maybe the butler, but not the aliens. 

PATTERSON: I haven't done the butler yet, but I -- I'd like to do that. 

That would be humorous.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

EMANUEL: And you can learn more about "Walk in My Combat Boots" in a 

special co-hosted by Patterson, available now in Fox Nation. 

And that's it for today. Have a great Independence Day holiday. God bless 

America. And we'll see you next Fox News Sunday.

