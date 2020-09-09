Former national security official Michael Anton debunks ‘The Atlantic’s’ anti-Trump smears

This is a rush transcript from “The Ingraham Angle," September 8, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: Hannity, I have a question, do you get a set of Ginsu knives with that? I mean could you get any more plugs; you are number one. You've got the number one show. Got the number one book. You've got the number two one radio show. Now, you have to get the president reelected.

HANNITY: I want the mob to choke on the words and 56 days we can now project that Donald J. Trump has been re-elected the president and watch their collective mind gets blown. American people can do that. INGRAHAM: We need that videotape montage again, Hannity, of all the anchors, getting freaked. Remember, the next day, they all wore black. They all wore black the next day.

HANNITY: I pinned the tweet on my Twitter account.

INGRAHAM: I watched it on your Twitter. It was hilarious. Anyway, fantastic show. It's great to see you. All right. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. A man who spent six years by Joe Biden's side is here to spill the beans about the former VP's decline. Plus, how Putin humiliated him. A can't miss exclusive with Biden's stenographer is ahead. Also, the Left's new dubious social justice heroes and how pressure from Black Lives Matter is propping them up. But first, Bidenology 101. The War Party exposed. That's the focus of tonight's angle. Well, we've entered the sprint to November and the angle is back to translate Joe Biden's words for you. Now, on foreign policy Biden has tried mightily to muddy the waters on his real views and actual record of supporting wars of preemption. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You say that your vote on the Iraq war was based on the President's Bush's representations that this wasn't about going to war, it was about presenting a clear at least threat to Saddam Hussein. Bernie Sanders says, I saw right through that. Can we say that's Senator Sanders' judgment about that was better than yours?

JOE BIDEN (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Look, the reason I voted the way I did was to try to prevent a war from happening. (END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Oh! My God. It's just completely false. And anyone who has any momentary memory of what was happening at the time in 2002 and 2003 knows that, but this is why Biden has sought to capitalize on the now debunked Atlantic magazine smear against the president despite the fact that the most incendiary claims in that piece have been disavowed by at least 21 current or former administration sources on the record, by the way.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: No president has ever talked about our servicemen and women in that way. Sorry if I'm getting close to losing my temper. But the simple truth is if that's how you talk about our veterans, you have no business being President of the United States of America.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, the Biden campaign of course is eager to drive a wedge between President Trump and his most loyal constituencies and he happily took the assist from Atlantic writer Jeffrey Goldberg who used anonymous sources to conjure up the bogus claim that Trump canceled his visit to an American military cemetery in France two years ago because he didn't believe in honoring fallen heroes.

Well, Goldberg went on to claim in a conversation with senior staff members on the morning of the scheduled visit, Trump said, why should I go to that cemetery, it's filled with losers and a separate conversation on the same trip. Trump referred to the more than 1800 marines who lost their lives at Bellwood as suckers for getting killed.

Well, this isn't the first time Goldberg cited anonymous sources to prop up a ridiculous claim or the first time his writing fits seamlessly with the pro-war party's agenda.

Now back in February of 2003 while writing for The New Yorker, Goldberg was busy selling the Iraq WMD claim and the idea that Saddam Hussein had in some way aided and abetted al-Qaeda. He was one of the most influential journalists in the United States whose reporting led to a broad public acceptance for invading Iraq. Here is an interview with Robert Siegel he did of NPR.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROBERT SIEGEL, ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, NPR: In all of your reporting on Al Qaeda and Iraq, which is the strongest piece of evidence you've seen it all that would suggest there really is a link between the two. JEFF GOLDBERG, ATLANTIC WRITER: I would have to say it's something that I learned of just recently and having this new story which is that in the mid-90s, a series of emissaries went from Afghanistan earlier from Sudan to Baghdad in order to convince the Iraqi intelligence service to provide Al Qaeda with chemical weapons training in Afghanistan.

According to my sources, those emissaries succeeded, and Iraqis did in fact, help Al Qaeda in the teaching of the use of poison gas.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: While many of us, including this host, took that reporting as gospel. Big mistake. Well, at least I did a real mea culpa and changed my thinking completely about these types of preemptive wars, specifically those in the Middle East, and ended up believing that they would make us weaker across the board as they did.

But Mr. Goldberg did not, although years later he delivered kind of a semi- apology for his role in peddling this pro invasion narrative, he nevertheless insisted on the dignity of the story. That original story. Now, the dignity of a story that ended up supporting a war that cost trillions of dollars and the lives of over 4400 Americans. Such is the hubris of an unrepentant liberal interventionists, and this brings us back to Joe Biden.

Why did Mr. Goldberg, after his huge Iraq war embarrassment pull a stunt like this in the campaign's home stretch to prop up the candidacy of the aging war-hawk himself, Joe Biden? That's why. Now, Biden laughably has tried to claim that despite having voted for the war, he was like against it almost soon as it started. Well, in reality, Biden was pushing for military intervention in Iraq five years before the invasion. This was in 1998 Foreign Relations Committee hearing. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Many of us believe here, as long as Saddam's at the helm, there is no reasonable prospect you or any other inspector is ever going to be able to guarantee that we have rooted out, root and branch the entirety of Saddam's program relative to weapons of mass destruction, mass destruction.

The only way we're going to get rid of Saddam Hussein is we're going to end up having to start it alone, and it's going to require guys like you in uniform to be back on foot in the desert, taking Saddam down. (END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: First of all, he's been in politics a long time, right? But before Biden won the nomination, his record on wars was actually beginning to catch up to him. Salon, which is a Left-wing anti-Trump website, was incredulous that the party might actually nominate a war-hawk like Biden to go up against Trump, who won in part by taking on the war-hawks in his own party.

And Biden's explanations weren't washing. What Biden did was to help ensure war happened while trying to wash his hands of responsibility for it. He helped build the car for Bush, filled it up with gas, saw that Bush was drunk, gave him license to do what he wanted. Eventually, Biden pretended he was shocked that the streets were littered with mangled bodies.

Now the Interceptors is another anti-war, anti-Trump site has also called out Biden and the Democrats in general for their own long history of supporting wars of preemption. Intoxicated by the maelstrom of crises both domestic and global. There has been little accounting for these tragedies. The impact of the wars did not even bear mention at the Democratic National Convention. But in the end, a catastrophe of this scale can't just be brushed aside. And Biden claims that Donald Trump has disrespected the troops. A pathetic drive by smear and a desperate attempt to cover up his own lies about his own history of rubber stamping whatever the pro interventionist types wanted.

Now, the military industrial complex was never comfortable with Trump, despite the massive increase in spending, he pushed back in 2017. Well, the neocons and the foreign policy establishment seized on Goldberg's hit piece. They knew that he asked. Well, what the generals knew he asked uncomfortable questions like, why are we still in Germany 75 years after World War II ended? And why are people more worried about Russia today than China?

And why doesn't NATO nations, why don't they contribute more for their own military defense again? Well, a lot of these war-hawks don't like answering those questions or having him asked at all. And they know that Biden will not ask them, won't demand answers to any of those questions, and that's why they like him. Simply stated, Biden's a lifetime member of the pro-war, pro-surveillance state crowd and the Far Left epitomized by the squad, well, they don't like any of this, believe me. They don't like it. But they - it seems they've made an implicit devil's bargain that they'll control social policy to push reparations and court appointments in a Biden administration.

And then they'll look the other way, at least for now, when it comes to foreign policy. But the rest of us don't have to make that bargain. You know why? Because we actually have a candidate who fights what Eisenhower called the military industrial complex, a man who seeks to bring our troops home from endless, unnecessary wars and who recognizes that we can't solve all of our problems by bombing them.

If you want to rein in the Pentagon, President Trump is the only credible option. A vote for Biden will lead us back to the disastrous policies that led to the invasion of Iraq in the first place. And that's the angle.

Joining me now is Michael Anton, former Trump NSC official and author of The Stakes. Michael, you've got a lot of news on this and we'll get to that in a moment. But have you ever heard Donald Trump utter one disparaging comment about our troops or our fallen heroes? MICHAEL ANTON, FORMER DEPUTY NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR: No. And I was with him for the first 14 months of the administration on every foreign trip. I had lots of interaction with the military to military bases overseas in the United States. I never heard him say anything like that.

One thing I did hear him say, which you just mentioned in your opening, I did hear him ask really pointed questions to generals and to senior officials that they had trouble answering. On more than one occasion, they were taken aback. I think they had gotten used to getting rubber stamped. We were so unused to answering these kinds of questions that they would get flustered and couldn't think of anything.

And one point rather humorously, the president said, which I think they thought they were going into a meeting where they would just stick something in front of him and he would sign it, and that would be that. And he said, all right, and he kept them very long. And he asked them lots and lots of questions. And he said, OK, the next time I see you're going to have answers to all of these. Right, because you don't have them now. And I'm not going to do anything until I hear more from you. And there was a - let's just say the mood around the table was somewhat sullen as the meeting broke up and they streamed out. INGRAHAM: And Michael, I want to get your reaction to this breaking news tonight. A senior defense official telling Fox News that the Pentagon, the president, and Pentagon will announce tomorrow that they're cutting U.S. troop levels in Iraq by a third from 5200 to about 3500 troops. Now, this announcement was apparently planned before the Atlantic article dropped, and it's keeping with his promise to bring our troops home. But could this have been an impetus, at least for pushing this Atlantic hit piece out with zero on the record sources? ANTON: It could be, I'm sure, but I think the meta reason for the Atlantic hit piece is much more political. It's to see what they can do to drive down the president's popularity with the military, having to do with the election. I hate to say it. It also has to do with a lot of this kind of crazy coup talk that the Democrats have been engaging in over the course of the year, including Joe Biden saying the military won't let him stay past January 20th and the military will be on my side.

And there's been a lot of this kind of nutty talk that really terribly tears at the military civilian relations in this country, which is one of the bedrocks of our government. And here the cynic in me is thinking it had more to do with that. But you could be right though, since a move like this, any kind of troop reduction is in the works for months, it takes a long time to get these policies ready and signed off. And in the meantime, as that's getting ready, lots and lots of people see it. So, there are a lot of opportunities for leaking and talking out of school as these things work their way through the process. INGRAHAM: Now, Mike, you've just written a book called The Stakes, and it really just the title captures really how so many of us feel about this election, that it's all on the line, not just the presidency, but the country is on the line. Explain. ANTON: Well, look, fundamentally right now, I think the two big issues of this election, I mean, every election has a lot of issues. The two biggest ones are woke mobs sacking, burning, looting, and destroying American cities and the COVID lockdown that's punishing our economy. And it's very clear where Biden is. He's for the mobs and he's for the lockdown.

And it may sound harsh to say that he's for the mobs, but he can only go out there and condemn violence very blandly. He can't call out core Democratic supporters ANTIFA, BLM and anybody, and he can't even criticize these incredibly feckless mayors that won't enforce the law in their cities or governors that won't enforce the law.

But in some cases, take to Twitter or take to the airwaves and egged them on. Biden has also said a couple of times that if he gets in there as president and the experts, whoever they are, say to him, well, we need more lockdown. He says, I'll shut the country down. Donald Trump is definitely on the other side of both of those two issues. He's made that plain all along. He definitely made it plain at the rally that some parts of which I saw in North Carolina.

But then there are his core issues that he ran on in 2016 where they are diametric opposites, Biden, and Trump. Trump wants more immigration restriction. He wants a wall. He wants to clean up the dumbest aspects of our immigration policy and reform the system so that we're putting American workers first.

He wants to redress our trade imbalances, get tougher with China. Biden has been in the pocket of China for a long time. And he is rapidly through the Obama administration. He is being some kind of China facilitator? And then finally, war, which you've already talked about, they couldn't be more different there. INGRAHAM: Yes, I mean, we have a president who has just helped broker a historic peace deal between the UAE and Israel. I mean, Obama blinked, and he got a Nobel Peace Prize is just a joke. And this is historic and it's a collective yawn from most in the media. But they're coming into town next week and they're going to celebrate that he's a peacemaker. And he's tough. And people don't like his tweets, but I'd much rather have a peacemaker who tweets some rough stuff than a warmonger who is huggy kissy with all the constituents all the time.

So, Michael, your book is fabulous. Everyone should go out and get it, The Stakes. Michael Anton, thanks so much.

ANTON: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: And for the last four years, Dave Sunderland regularly wore pro- Trump gear at his job at the Newport News Shipbuilding, and he did it without any incident. In fact, he often got compliments from co-workers. But it all changed last week when the company, which by the way, is the sole builder of U.S. aircraft carriers decided that MAGA hats would no longer be tolerated.

And after Sunderland refused to remove his Trump 2020 hat before a safety meeting, he was fired. The company told him he had violated its policy on campaigning, but he wasn't campaigning. He was just wearing a hat. Dave Sunderland joins me now.

Dave, it's great to see you tonight. Is it true that you wore a Trump hat of this type to work every day? For four years, without any controversy. What changed? DAVE SUNDERLAND, FIRED FOR WEARING A TRUMP 2020 HAT: I really don't know what changed. Yes, I did wear it every day for four years, I might have missed a day or two, but pretty much for four years I wore it. Either a MAGA hat, keep America great, a Trump 2020 or something. And all of a sudden, it's not allowed. INGRAHAM: Your company claimed it was not a policy to attack any one particular viewpoint, we try to get a statement from them tonight to clarify things, and they said the following.

We have policies and procedures to eliminate anything that could negatively impact teamwork. These long-standing policies and procedures are designed to minimize disruptions and enable our work teams to remain focused on doing jobs safely, efficiently, and effectively. These policies and procedures are not specific to any particular election or candidate. But Dave, they wouldn't actually point us to a specific policy. They kind of just issued the fact that there is a policy. So, do you feel like you were treated fairly or targeted because of your Trump views? SUNDERLAND: I feel like they're stepping on the First Amendment right here. It may not be what they like, but they shouldn't be able to pick and choose opinions somebody has. INGRAHAM: Have you seen other coworkers wear other insignias or mottos that have a political message of any type? SUNDERLAND: I've seen Black Lives Matter masks, I really haven't seen any Biden stuff, but I have seen in 2016, I saw the Hillary T-shirts and there was Obama T-shirts everywhere, but I don't know--

INGRAHAM: But apparently that was tolerated. Apparently.

SUNDERLAND: It was, yes, it was. INGRAHAM: Well, Dave, we will keep trying to get answers from Newport News, they certainly make a lot of money from U.S. taxpayers, not clear why they disparate treatment here. Dave, thanks so much.

INGRAHAM: For six years, my next guest, Mike McCormick, was that Joe Biden's side as his stenographer, transcribing the former VPs, every word. McCormick was present any time the former VP gave speeches, met with foreign leaders, had off the record chats with reporters, you name it.

Now in other words, he would have been a near constant presence during Biden's time in the White House. Now, given that personal relationship, it's all the more stunning to read what he wrote about Biden in his new book. He's lost a step and he doesn't seem to have the same mental acuity as he did four years ago. He doesn't have the energy. He doesn't have the pace of his speaking. He's a different guy. It's hard to quibble with the evidence. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: What holds this nation together and always has been an intuitive and expressed commitment to the constitution, to our institutions.

All men and women created by God; you know the thing.

You know the rapidly rising - with - I don't know. (END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me exclusively is Mike McCormick, Biden's former stenographer and author of Joe Biden Unauthorized. All right, Mike, what troubles you about where Biden is now versus where he was just four years ago? In that clip that we played from two thousand seventeen, I believe he does seem, just to the casual observer, quite a bit different. MIKE MCCORMICK, FORMER WHITE HOUSE STENOGRAPHER: Hi, Laura, thanks for having me on. Yes, and the title of my book is Joe Biden Unauthorized and the 2020 Crack-Up of the Democratic Party. And I'll get to that second part of the title later.

Joe Biden is a different guy than he was. He doesn't have the same vitality. I listen to every word. Joe Biden spoke. I worked as a stenographer in the White House for 15 years. I started in the Bush administration in 2002. I worked for the Obama administration and then I worked one year for President Trump. So, I'm not a political appointee. I have sort of across the board perspective. And because of that, I'm kind of like a neutral observer. And that's why I wrote the book is because I saw and understood as Joe Biden was running for president, there was a lot of things I saw that America needs to know.

What I didn't know when I was writing the book was how far he'd slipped until I'd seen how he's become this year. His performance in the debates was pretty low quality. And when I saw him do his speech at the Democratic National Convention, that wasn't the Joe Biden I knew. That guy was reading from a teleprompter almost verbatim, and he's never done that. It was a 25- minute speech. 25-minute speech would just get him warmed up in in the past when I worked there. INGRAHAM: All right. I want to show everyone Biden now just from last weekend. Watch it up here. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: You know, there used to be a basic bargain in this country, I think is really important, is that we somehow put that back on the somehow.

Eliminate Obamacare in the middle of a pandemic, end of quote. (END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, Mike, that's kind of a hodgepodge there, but would the Joe Biden have just three or four years ago have that much difficulty just reading from a teleprompter and sometimes they go down and it's frustrating have it's happened to me before, but is that - is there something else going on. MCCORMICK: There is something else because Joe Biden would never read from a teleprompter. He's the guy that would walk out, take his speech, and make a big joke about how a speechwriter worked all night on the speech. He would throw it away in the air and then just say, I'm going to talk. I'm just going to tell you what I know, what I think, from his heart or from his gut. And he doesn't have that harder his gut anymore. He's trying to work as Joe Biden off a teleprompter. That's not Joe Biden. That's a shell of his former self. INGRAHAM: Joe Biden also likes to kind of portray himself as a president who would stand up to Russia. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Think about what he's done. The damage is done to us internationally. Putin doesn't want me to be president because I know him. He knows I know him. And he's spending a lot of money through these bots to try to undermine me. (END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, Mike, in your book, you described a time when Biden was humiliated by Putin. Tell us about that. MCCORMICK: Well, it was 2011 and it was the only trip Joe Biden ever took to Moscow, he took it early in the Obama administration as kind of a backup to what Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama had done for their reset. And it was his chance to have a big shot at Putin. He made a big deal out of his background in Russia and all the years he's been there, and Putin just reeled him in like a fish in a boat. I mean, he knew how to bait the hook.

He baited the hook by telling Joe Biden, look, you did a great job, you were here before, tell us about it. And Joe Biden started talking and talking and talking, and all of a sudden, wham, off go the lights, off goes the microphone, and Joe Biden is left speechless. Imagine that, Joe Biden speechless and publicly humiliated.

Nobody heard about it back here. There was a press guy who wrote about it in a press pool report, but for some reason it never got broadcast back here. There were press in the room from Reuters and A.P., they didn't report on it. There were Moscow-based, so for whatever reason they didn't see it as important. But I couldn't believe it.

So that was one of the reasons I wrote the book, because after he did this, he basically got body slammed by Vladimir Putin. He went right around, he did exactly what Vladimir Putin wanted him to do, and started trying to promote the Russia ascension to the World Trade Organization.

INGRAHAM: And meanwhile, they claim that Trump is somehow in Putin's pocket? Come on. Oh, sorry, as Biden would say, come on, man.

MCCORMICK: Come on, man.

INGRAHAM: Mike, thanks so much, great to see you.

And why is Kamala Harris telling a man accused of felony sexual assault that she is, quote, proud of him? Ahead we're going to show you how intimidation from BLM has produced a troubling byproduct for the left -- deeply flawed heroes. We'll explain in moments.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, (D-CA) VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Really, wonderful. There are an incredible family. And what they've endured, and they just do it with such dignity and grace. And they're carrying the weight of a lot of voices on their shoulders.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Why aren't Harris's comments receiving more scrutiny? What she called an incredible family includes Jacob Blake Sr. And remember, his Facebook page replete with bigoted statements. Blake posted disparaging comments about Jewish people, black Trump supporters, and said he was with Louis Farrakhan 100 percent. Kamala Harris went on to praise Jacob Blake Jr. CNN covered it this way.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SHIMON PROKUPECZ, CNN REPORTER: There was this moment, according to the lawyers, between Kamala Harris and Jacob Blake Jr. where he told her that he was proud of her, and she told him how proud she was of him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: OK, there are legitimate questions and concerns over the use of excessive force by these Kenosha officers, but should Kamala be proud of Jacob Blake? Proud? This is a man who is accused of breaking into a woman's home and violently assaulting her sexually. He also reportedly stole her car, and then returned again to harass her. Wasn't Kamala Harris supposed to be all about women's rights and safety for women? Due to all of this, he wasn't allowed in Kenosha which is why police showed up to arrest him in the first place.

Joining me now is Brandon Tatum who is former Tucson police officer and founder of the https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__TatumReport.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=9X2RWv-MYT9Eci4GONla2w32-RwckYn3KyUlYZECt3g&s=dlHGHlDHRTyJDDXm2QQRUFUqNLrio9lmV-xRqQeZd_Q&e= . Brandon, like I said, you can oppose police conduct in these kinds of incidents while also not heaping praise on the alleged victims of it.

BRANDON TATUM, FORMER TUCSON POLICE OFFICER: Laura, these people are fake. They are dirty politicians. They're about as dirty as a sock left on skid row for a week. These people are shameful. There is no way in the world that you can get out here and advocate for women, you can get out here and advocate for what's right in America, but you're supporting a flat out criminal. This dude is a criminal. When he got caught, the police came to the house, he fought the police. He had one cop in a headlock. He got tased twice. He went to the car to either retrieve a knife or he had a knife on him. They decide to support some of the scammiest, dirtiest people in our society, and they wonder why people don't support them. And I can't see anybody advocating for Kamala after her statements.

INGRAHAM: And Brandon, how is any of this good for hardworking African- Americans, single moms trying to support their families in a very difficult time, when criminals, in some cases, are elevated, especially those who sexually assault women? The Democrats are forever telling us that they're better on the woman issue, on the women issue, they're always pro-women, except when the politics are inconvenient. This one takes the cake.

TATUM: These people are bad at lying. These Democrats come out every year and they talk a big game, but they never do anything positive for anybody in the black community. I don't understand how any black person would support any of them.

But this is what I think it does to the black community at a whole. It puts us at a deficit, because these are not positive examples of black people in America. These are the not the everyday black people. These are the criminal element of the black community. There are black people out every day doing what they're supposed to do, progressing in life, and they're not being represented. And that's a shame that they can't see eye-to-eye on what's really going on in the black community and where the support should be coming from.

INGRAHAM: Brandon, well said. Dovetailing off from that point, and this follows perfectly with what you just said, because the leadership, the entire leadership of Rochester Police Department resigned today after all of these days of violent protests. Chief La'Ron Singletary declared in a statement "As a man of integrity, I will not sit idly while outside entities attempt to destroy my character." And stunningly, the mayor tried to paint this as a positive development. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LOVELY WARREN, ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, MAYOR: While the timing and tenor of these desert resignations is difficult, we have faced tough times before. I truly believe that we will get through this. I can assure this community that I am committed to instituting the reforms necessary in our police department.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Brandon, is she in the back pocket of BLM? Is that with the reforms mean?

TATUM: She has to be. It makes no sense. What reforms is she talking about? You have got these rioters out here bludgeoning people, confronting people, in a racist manner. This is not even just them confronting people on regular issues. They are racist in their approach. They're going after white people. This is the very thing that these BLM people claim that they're a champion against, the things that have happened to black people in the past. They're doing the exact same thing today.

These politicians are so fraudulent. I don't understand how people can vote for her when she don't have a backbone to stand up for what's right. You can walk and chew gum at the same time. You can advocate for change, but you have to also call out the bad.

INGRAHAM: And Brandon, everyone should also know, as a side point, but significant, the police chief in Rochester is himself black. So he has seen it all, OK. And I have to say, I can't blame any of these police officers. They're like, you want to run this? Go right ahead, Ms. Mayor. Brandon, thank you so much.

And over the weekend BLM agitators stepped up their tactics aggressively targeting innocent bystanders. They harassed and threatened restaurant goers in Pittsburgh, and as we discussed earlier, Rochester, violent days following violent days of BLM demonstrations over the death of a black man named Daniel Prude.

In the wake of all, my next guest is focused on what Black Lives Matter isn't talking about -- more than 50 minority children, most of them black, who have been murdered in 2020. That number continues to climb. Just last night and eight-year-old girl was killed in Chicago, complete heartbreak. Leonydus Johnson, host of the "Informed Dissent" podcast joins me now. Leonydus, should BLM ever attain political relevance if they ignore these young victims that you've brought to light?

LEONYDUS JOHNSON, HOST, "INFORMED DISSENT" PODCAST: Never. And I'm telling you, BLM is a toxic, fraudulent organization, and people just need to get on board with that and understand what they actually stand for. How can you stand for black lives and not go advocate for the most innocent black lives among us? We are talking 54 kids age 12 and younger that have been killed this year in street violence, and there's for more outrage when a criminal who resists arrested gets arrested and gets shot by police. And there's almost no national outrage just for the collective of the 54 kids. So when you have an organization that says we champion black lives, it's hard to take that seriously. So they must have some --

INGRAHAM: Leonydus, I'm looking at the pictures of these children, they are just beautiful little -- sweet little angels. This is a heartbreak. Anyone watching this, you have to be moved. And that goes to the heart of what we've raised before on this show is that corporate money, millions and millions and millions of dollars, professional athletes, throwing their support behind this organization, with apparently benevolent intentions, but what does that achieve?

JOHNSON: Right. Who receives justice? What are we achieving here? In looking at these pictures, as a parent, just going through these stories and reading the different GoFundMe stories from their family members, it's just heartbreaking. It's heartbreaking. And to have this kind of idea where we need to push for police reform and that needs to be priority, and then we have all these children being killed in street violence, it just, it makes no sense to me. It makes no sense.

INGRAHAM: Leonydus, thank you so much tonight, and thanks for what you're doing to raise awareness about this issue.

And why has there been an explosion of false COVID positive tests of late, and how long has it been going on? My Medicine Cabinet, Oskoui and Risch have answers, and some breaking news on the vaccine front moments away.

INGRAHAM: We see the headlines every day, an explosion of COVID cases at colleges and among athletes. But there are now serious reasons to question the reliability of the testing that is driving all of this hysteria. For instance, at the University of Arizona, COVID-19 retesting found 15 positive false tests in one day of testing. The university also admitted that these faulty tests inflated the number of student athletes who tested positive by 600 percent. Joining me now is Dr. Ramin Oskoui, cardiologist, CEO of Foxhall Cardiology. Also with me is Dr. Harvey Risch, professor or of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health. Dr. Risch, how widespread do you think these false positives might be?

DR. HARVEY RISCH, YALE SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH: Good evening, Laura. I don't really know the how widespread, I know that there was a lab in Massachusetts that had a problem with false positives and found in its analysis a few hundred of them. It's really hard to tell because they are so complicated, the equipment that's used, that it's hard to tell whether the supplies were bad, or some of the equipment had a fault, or some other reasons. There's a dozen different ways that false positives could occur, and it has to be tracked down.

INGRAHAM: The question is how widespread, and how may it have affected our public policy decisions, including at the college level. But Dr. Fauci said this today about when we might get back to normal.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: We will not really return with ease to a degree of normality that we all seek until we do get a safe and effective vaccine. I believe we will have that by the end of this year, the beginning of next calendar year, 2021.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Dr. Oskoui, today we had a setback with AstraZeneca trials, but does there need to be a vaccine for America to be America again?

DR. RAMIN OSKOUI, CARDIOLOGIST: I think the short answer is no. We see obviously in places like New York and even Arizona that heard immunity is taking place. It's not about masks. It's about the healing condition naturally responding to a virus that's attenuating. And a vaccine is probably not going to have sufficient safety data by the time it's, quote, ready for it to really matter. Vaccines to coronaviruses are notoriously difficult. We've tried for a decade to do this, and there's a reason why it hasn't occurred yet. It's unlikely that we'll have a safe and effective vaccine that people are willing to take voluntarily by the end of the year because it simply takes time to collect that data.

INGRAHAM: Dr. Risch, you've written extensively about hydroxychloroquine and it continues to be dismissed by journalists. I saw Sunday Gupta give it a smack today on air over at CNN. But listen to this. There was a new study that came out from Spain, from "Washington Examiner," "COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory infections may improve with a regimen of Vitamin D3, hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin. Of the 50 patients treated with Vitamin D3, only two were admitted to an intensive care unit. What of this, Dr. Risch?

RISCH: And none died out of 50 patients. The interesting thing is that in older people, in Spain, and here, too, people tend to be Vitamin D deficient. It's not life-threatening, but their Vitamin D levels are low. Vitamin D is beneficial for the immune system and needs to be in the normal range. Supplementation in reasonable amounts is a good idea. And what they did is they gave a big flash of Vitamin D to supplement it into the normal range very quickly. And that's what made the hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin work very well.

INGRAHAM: And we don't have time, but Andrew Cuomo actually tried to blame Donald Trump today for COVID-19. No joke. Gentlemen, thank you so much.

And coming up, something you'll never see happen at a Biden rally. The Last Bite, next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CROWD: We love you! We love you! We love you!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I don't think in all my years of covering politics that I have ever seen a crowd or heard a crowd chant "We love you" to a candidate as they did tonight in North Carolina. A raucous, big crowd and before that Trump is in Palm Beach, Florida, held a boat parade and supported the President's reelection. Similar scenes from California to Texas, even New Jersey. Pretty stunning.

Well, that's all the time we have tonight. Shannon bream and the "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" team take it all from here.

Shannon, I hope you had a great Labor Day weekend, did you?

