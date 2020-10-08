Dr. Siegel tells Pelosi to 'stop pontificating' on Trump's condition

This is a rush transcript from “Tucker Carlson Tonight" October 7, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening, and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON

An hour from right now, the vice presidential debate begins in Salt Lake

City, Utah. It is a legitimate news event, obviously, we're going to be

Under normal circumstances, we wouldn't give it exactly breathless

coverage. It is not that interesting. Nothing about the vice presidency is

very interesting. Quick, who did Hillary Clinton run with four years ago?

If you guessed some guy, you're squarely in the majority of most Americans,

but don't feel bad about it. History barely records the names of winning VP

It's fair to say that Abraham Lincoln was a pretty big deal. He ended

slavery and won the Civil War. But how many people remember Lincoln's first

Vice President? Hannibal Hamlin of Parasail, Maine. Even in Parasail, Maine

there are some who have never heard of him.



Nelson Rockefeller became Vice President of the United States under Gerald

Ford. What do you do all day, someone once asked him. "I go to funerals,"

Rockefeller said, "I go to earthquakes." And that was a fair description.



With the exception of Dick Cheney, every modern vice president has been

utterly subordinate to the leader he has served. Most vice presidents or

afterthoughts in this country, and that was especially true of Joe Biden.

Barack Obama had such a low opinion of Joe Biden's intelligence and his

abilities that he openly mocked him to his staff. Twice, Obama refused to

endorse Joe Biden for President presumably for the good of the country.



What's interesting, and what's sad in a way is that years later, Joe Biden

is still in the same role. If he is elected President, Joe Biden would

remain the junior partner in the White House. Biden will be 78 on

Inauguration Day. It's hard to imagine he would finish a full term.



But even if he does, Kamala Harris is more than 20 years younger. She is

sharper, more aggressive and far more in tune with the radical spirit of

the modern Democratic Party. Kamala Harris knows what she wants. There's no

question, she would bulldoze her elderly sentimental boss.



So tonight we'll be airing the vice presidential debate. But what we will

actually be looking at is Kamala Harris's audition for the presidency.

That's the office she is running for no matter what they tell you.



The debate itself will look weirder than most of them do. Harris and Mike

Pence will be separated on stage by sheets of Plexiglas like the checkout

counter in an inner city liquor store. The Biden campaign demanded this.

Actual scientists laughed at it. There's no measurable health benefits to

doing it. But whatever.



These are the same people who wear their masks when they ride their

bicycles. They're not interested in what science says. They want to look

serious.



One thing they are really serious about though, is ideology. They're not

kidding. Kamala Harris has an agenda, a real one. Over this hour, we'll

take a closer look at what she would do as our functional President. Those

details haven't been much discussed in the media you may have noticed, most

of the coverage is centered on questions like, how do you say your name?



By the way, Joe Biden still doesn't know. He regularly mispronounces it.



Most of the rest of the coverage of Harris has consisted of warnings that

we had better go easy on her. Kamala Harris is a woman, any criticism will

be regarded as sexist. To be clear, not as sexy, but as sexist, which is

bad. Watch MSNBC issue the orders today.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Her team is also aware of the unfair gendered

stereotypes that she might be up against. Secretary Hillary Clinton

advising Senator Harris to be assertive, to be firm, but also to not do so

too strongly as to be seen as aggressive.



Unfair to be sure, but that's the advice coming from the first female

nominated to be a presidential candidate four years ago.



CARLSON: Oh, gender stereotypes. What MSNBC didn't bother to explain is

how in a world where we're required to pretend that gender categories

aren't real, how in that world can gender stereotypes even exist? What

exactly does that mean? Well, it doesn't mean anything, obviously, it's not

a description. It's a threat.



Leave Kamala Harris alone or we will hurt you. We will smear you as a bigot

if you attack her. Good luck getting a job after we're done.



Harris herself has done this many times. She is a seasoned pro at hiding

behind her own identity. Last fall, for example, poll showed her losing her

home state in the Democratic primary. That's pretty embarrassing. But

Harris had an explanation for it. Californians are racists. Americans in

general are racist. That's why they don't love me.



SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), THEN DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: But I

describe and what I believe to be the elephant in the room about my

campaign.



QUESTION: What is that?



HARRIS: Electability.



QUESTION: What do you mean?



HARRIS: Electability. You know, essentially, is America ready for a woman

and a woman of color to be President of the United States of America?



QUESTION: America was ready for a black man to be President of the United

States.



HARRIS: And this conversation happened for him. There is a lack of ability

or a difficulty in imagining that someone who we have never seen can do a

job that has been done, you know, 45 times by someone who is not that

person.



CARLSON: Yes, a lot of racist Democratic primary voters out there. The

weird thing is, all of these secret racist Democrats voted for Barack Obama

twice in a row. That's pretty strange behavior for racists. Maybe its

Harris's Indian side they object to, or maybe the whole explanation is a

ludicrous crock of nonsense that doesn't even make sense.



More likely, voters don't like Kamala Harris because she is a transparent

fraud from her phony inflected accent or synthetic bio to her featherweight

work history. Joe Biden's Corn Pop story is more real than anything about

Kamala Harris, and it's not even true.



Democratic pollsters know all of this. They've seen the numbers and that's

why they've told Harris to start using the phrase "speaking the truth."

Maybe voters will think she is.



HARRIS: One of the most important values that I think we must fight for is

to speak truth. To speak truth.



We have to speak truth about it.



We speak truth, and we are loyal.



Yes, we speak truth.



Let's speak truth.



Let's speak another truth.



Let's speak truth.



We must all speak truth.



So let's speak some truth.



And we need to speak that truth so we can deal with it.



Let's speak another truth.



Let's speak truth about our economy.



And let's speak the biggest truth, the biggest truth of all.



CARLSON: Let's speak truth. Yes, let's do that.



To begin tonight, we're happy to have Newt Gingrich here. He is the former

Speaker of the House, author of the book, "Trump and the American Future:

Solving the Great Problems of our Time." Speaker, thanks so much for

joining us.



Is it my imagination? Or is this a more significant vice presidential

debate/vice presidential race than we get in a normal year?



NEWT GINGRICH, FORMER U.S. REPRESENTATIVE: Well, first of all, I just want

to congratulate you on that perfect explanation of Kamala Harris's

brilliant narcissism and her belief that if she says, speak truth long

enough, people will forget that she's a radical from San Francisco, which

is her big problem.



I think this is a very important debate for a couple of reasons. One is

that you have this huge contrast between the San Francisco radical and sort

of a heartland conservative from Indiana. And the gap on values and on

issues is going to be enormous.



Second, since she has talked about the Harris administration, even Biden

has talked about the Harris-Biden ticket. I think your instinct is right.

She is the dynamic force on their ticket.



CARLSON: That's right.



HARRIS: And she represents a radicalism which, frankly, I hope every

American gets to see up close and personal and I hope tonight, Vice

President Pence gives her plenty of opportunity to explain, you know why

she would seize guns, why she is for paying for abortion in the ninth

month, why she is for totally open borders.



At one point, she even talked about allowing the Boston bomber to vote from

jail while he is waiting on death row.



I mean, it's hard to imagine, again, if you're from San Francisco, and

you're a genuine radical, you come up with all sorts of things you can't

explain to normal Americans.



CARLSON: I think I've missed a lot of the dynamic between Joe Biden and

voters early on. My new view is that because he has slowed down, a non-

attack, just an observation, he seems less threatening to a lot of people.

And I wonder if you're running against the Harris-Biden ticket, if it

wouldn't be wiser to highlight more of Kamala Harris's positions?



GINGRICH: Well, I think that the more they can make this a race between

San Francisco radicalism and sort of mainstream American values, you know,

the perfect example is this question about Supreme Court Justices.



CARLSON: Yes.



GINGRICH: Donald Trump runs for office, he gives you a list of who he

would nominate. Biden can't do that. I mean, he can't do it for a simple

reason.



If he gives you a list the American people will accept, his radical base

will go crazy. If he gives you a list that the base will accept, the

country will repudiated. So he just hides and blatantly refuses to tell you

what he is going to do, and they do this over and over.



And because 93 percent of the media is determined to destroy Trump, they

protect him. They cover up Biden. They cover up Harris. There's no serious

reporting about the true radicalism of the Biden-Harris ticket or what it

would be like as you pointed out, and you're exactly right, with Harris

dominating the next administration.



You know, Joe, if he got to the President will be sleeping through half the

day, and she would be working overtime putting her radical allies in charge

of virtually everything.



CARLSON: Very quickly. I can't resist ask you, an MSNBC anchor tweeted the

other day. At some point we need Truth and Reconciliation Commissions,

presumably to harass and maybe prosecute Trump's supporters.



If Biden and Harris win, are Trump supporters in trouble? Sincere question.



GINGRICH: Yes and they are in trouble because the full power of the state

-- look at Governor Cuomo explaining to the Jewish community that if they

don't obey him, he is going to close the synagogues. Look at Governor

Whitmer being slapped down by the Michigan Supreme Court because she is a

petty dictator.



These are people who love power. If they get enough power, they're going to

tell you won't be on the air anymore. FOX will probably become the

equivalent of PBS, and they simply won't tolerate. These are people, if

they get full power will do everything they can in the first two years to

make the entire country like California and to ensure that nobody can ever

defeat them for office again. I think it's a very dangerous foreboding

election.



CARLSON: I'm glad I asked you that question. Mr. Speaker, thank you very

much.



GINGRICH: Thank you.



CARLSON: Well, the coronavirus of course hovers over tonight's debate and

we will play a role in the debate on stage. Today, the President was back

in the Oval Office. Democrats are still losing their mind over the fact

that he recovered. He is still alive.



We'll show you examples tonight. They are funny. We will show examples just

ahead.



But starting now and continuing through tonight's debate airing here on

FOX, you can access live blogs and analysis from the FOX News Democracy

2020 Live Experience. Think of it as a companion to tonight's debate. Log

in and head over to foxnews.com/2020live or open the camera app on your

iPhone and scan the QR code you see on your screen.



We'll be right back.



CARLSON: We're about 45 minutes away from the vice presidential debate in

Salt Lake City, a big deal for the first time in a long time.



One of Joe Biden's surrogates posted a remarkable video on the internet

that you're going to want to know about. Rick Leventhal has all the details

from it. He joins us now. Hey, Rick.



RICK LEVENTHAL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL SENIOR CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Tucker. Forty

eight short years ago, Jane Fonda posed for pictures on a North Vietnamese

antiaircraft gun used to shoot down American pilots. At the time, the North

Vietnamese were blamed for the deaths of 60,000 U.S. troops.



Fraternizing with the enemy earned Fonda the nickname "Hanoi Jane" and now

the 82-year-old actress and activist and former Bernie Sanders supporter is

a surrogate for Joe Biden using a workout video to try and encourage

Democrats to cast ballots.



Fonda has been critical of Donald Trump for years, arrested multiple times

at protests on Capitol Hill during his presidency, trying to draw attention

to climate change.



And now, in a video posted online, Fonda calls coronavirus, God's gift to

the left suggesting it somehow shows the President isn't helping America's

working class.



JANE FONDA, ACTRESS AND ACTIVIST: I just think, COVID is God's gift to the

left.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, this is --



FONDA: It's just a terrible thing to say. I mean, I think it was a very

difficult thing to send down to us, but it has ripped the Band-Aid off who

he is and what he stands for, and what is being done to average people and

working people in this country.



LEVENTHAL: Fonda says this election is the people's chance to harness

their anger against the President calling it an existential crossroads as

Mike Pence apparently is arriving at the Debate Hall -- Tucker.



CARLSON: Rick Leventhal joining us live. Thanks, Rick.



LEVENTHAL: Sure.



CARLSON: Well, she is honest anyway. And of course, she is right.

Unfortunately, today, Donald Trump was back in the Oval Office. He

contracted the coronavirus, as you know, on Friday, all signs tonight are

that he is healthy and recovering.



The Democratic Party's foremost expert on chemical injections has

determined that something is still very wrong with Donald Trump.



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): The last time I had an interaction with the

President was the State of the Union address. And after that, you know, I

tore up the speech and all, but after that, I said to my staff, I said, I

think he was medicated. There's something wrong with how he came on and

presented.



I said yesterday to my colleagues, I said there are those who say that

steroids had an impact on people's thinking. I don't know, but there are

those healthcare providers who say that.



CARLSON: I tore up his speech and all. He is the one with impulse control

problems. He is crazy.



Meanwhile, the President has attributed his swift recovery to an antibody

treatment from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. He got those antibodies quickly

after he was diagnosed. He says it may have saved his life.



DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I wasn't feeling so hot,

and within a very short period of time, they gave me Regeneron. It's called

Regeneron. And other things, too, but I think this was the key, but they

gave me Regeneron. And it was like, unbelievable. I felt good immediately.

I felt as good three days ago as I do now.



So I just want to say we have Regeneron. We have a very similar drug from

Eli Lilly. And they're coming out and we're trying to get them on an

emergency basis. We've authorized it, I've authorized it.



CARLSON: You think of all the things the President could have said he

could have said, he could have said, I recovered quickly because I'm

strong. God is on my side. No, he gave credit to a specific medicine called

Regeneron. We should take that seriously. And so we are.



So we've have asked Dr. Marc Siegel to join us tonight to assess. He is of

course our medical correspondent here at FOX. And he is here now. Doctor,

good to see you. What do you make of this?



DR. MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, Tucker, I

want to start with one thing, which is during the last debate, former Vice

President Biden said that the President wasn't appealing to scientists

enough.



So I have a message for the former vice President, scientists at the C.D.C.

have determined that it takes approximately 10 days from the onset of

symptoms to where you're no longer infectious, and you can go back to being

with other people.



So former Vice President, the debate is on, right. The debate is on by

science.



Secondly, to Speaker Pelosi who is not a physician, I wish she would stop

pontificating on the President's health given that not only isn't she a

physician, but she hasn't seen his chart. Now, I haven't seen his chart,

Tucker. So I'm not going to say what the impact of steroids or anything

else is other than what you said.



He looks healthy. He is breathing comfortably. He is not short of breath.

He doesn't have oxygen.



And he's going back to work in the Oval now, that to physicians is a very

positive sign, someone who wants to go back to work. And a former White

House official told me that the ventilation system and the air purification

system in the Oval Office is excellent.



Also, I'm sure people will be wearing N95 masks. There will be social

distancing. There will be disinfecting.



In terms of the Regeneron. I want to end on the Regeneron. It looks very,

very effective in multiple trials. Regeneron-Lilly-Genentech, and they've

been testing it in poor people and people in minority community.



So the President says he is going to offer it for free to those

communities. Hooray. That's so charitable.



But he also, at the end of his talk tonight, appealed to a higher force,

Tucker that we all must appeal to, which is God -- Tucker.



CARLSON: Dr. Marc Siegel, thank you so much for that.



We've heard a lot from the media about how you can criticize Kamala Harris

because she is a woman, only the majority of Americans are. No criticizing

her.



We've heard almost nothing about what she believes. Her record on illegal

immigration, for example, her stated positions on the topic.



Ahead of tonight's debate, we will tell you where she stands on that and a

bunch of other issues.



We'll be right back.



CARLSON: So the VP debate is about to begin tonight in Salt Lake City,

Utah. You're looking at the debate stage right now. I can't see the

pictures but there should be a Plexiglas divider between the two candidates

for safety.



So what should we be looking for tonight? Other than Plexiglas? Well, Dana

Perino knows. She is host of "The Daily Briefing" on FOX. She is a co-host

to "The Five" of course, and we're happy to have her on tonight.



Dana, what do you expect?



DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Well, I think that America has been

wanting this debate because last week, they did not like the debate in

Cleveland. They thought it was just too disruptive, not respectful of each

other. They felt like they didn't learn anything. And I don't think either

candidate really came out with any great compliments of that debate.



Well, I think tonight what you're looking for is, who can bring the heat

while also killing the audience with kindness? And both of these debaters,

Vice President Pence and Senator Kamala Harris are very competent people.

They have debated in the past, I think Mike Pence arguably has a lot more

experience than Kamala Harris. This is the biggest political stage she has

ever had.



Both of them need to show authenticity. That's been something that Kamala

Harris has been accused of not being able to show when she is on a big

stage like this, but she has been on the ground here, Tucker for several

days, getting ready as if this was like a boxing match.



So she is going to definitely try to prosecute the case against the Trump

administration on coronavirus. I expect she will bring up the death toll no

fewer than 10 times, and she will say it did not have to be this bad.



Pence, on the other hand has to recast the Trump administration's handling

of COVID-19. He has to say that they're on top of it. But I also think

Tucker, he absolutely must continue to talk about the economy and to try to

draw a contrast to show that Kamala Harris is way to the left of Joe Biden,

and that that could be a disaster for the United States.



If he is able to do that, I think he will walk away the winner.



CARLSON: It's frustrating. It has been frustrating to watch the coverage

of the Harris-Biden ticket in that almost none of their policies are ever

discussed. Do you think that the Vice President Mike Pence has it in him to

force a discussion of what they've said on the record about the issue?



PERINO: Absolutely.



CARLSON: Okay. Good.



PERINO: I absolutely do. And I think that he has to and he is chomping at

the bit in order to do so. You have things, Tucker, you're going to talk

about them tonight: immigration, energy, healthcare, in fact, it is not

only that there are differences between Harris and Biden when it comes to

the issues.



There are differences between Harris and Harris on the issues. She is very

famously flexible on her positions, and he will try to nail her down on

that. However, I do think that she will try to say, I am running on the

Biden ticket and she will be a very good partner for Joe Biden in this, I

believe.



The other thing, Tucker, I'm watching for is tonight's debate is actually

the first event in the 2024 presidential election. Both of these people are

potential candidates when we come to that presidential election, four years

from now.



CARLSON: That's right. You are the most farsighted person I have met, that

haven't even occurred to me, but I think that's absolutely right.



Dana Perino, thank you.



PERINO: Okay, see you later.



CARLSON: Well, "The New York Times" at one point described in fact, the

day that she was chosen Kamala Harris as a quote, "pragmatic moderate."

They are able to do that by ignoring pretty much everything she has ever

said in public.



She only looked radical last year because she was trying to win the

Democratic primary. That's what they told us. But once she is Vice

President, she'll be so moderate that even Republicans will want her to

take over from Joe Biden.



That's how they explained what happened last summer when Kamala Harris and

Joe Biden raised their hands at the debate stage, both in support of

providing taxpayer funded healthcare to illegal aliens, people who have no

legal right to be here, you get to pay for their medical treatment.



No country does that. It's insane. Barack Obama didn't support it. Until

very recently, no mainstream Democrats support it. There many Americans who

are going broke paying for their own healthcare. Now, we have to pay for

healthcare for the rest of the world.



No, no normal person is for that, and yet when prompted by a moderator,

Kamala Harris embraced it without pausing.



QUESTION: This is a show of hands question and hold them up for a moment,

so people can see. Raise your hand if your government plan would provide

coverage for undocumented immigrants.



[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]



CARLSON: So in a normal year, that would be at the very center of our

national conversation. That is such a big deal. It's such a boundary

shattering position to take that we'd be talking about it or not. Instead,

the media class allied over it. Oh, that's the old Kamala Harris. She was

just trying to win an election.



It's like when she called Joe Biden a racist, she didn't really mean it.



Partisans in the media know the only way to maintain that lie is by

ignoring what Kamala Harris has been doing since she dropped out of the

presidential primaries. So they just didn't report on it. If they had done

their job, you'd know that in June, Kamala Harris backed legislation that

would halt deportations and Federal immigration enforcement in this country

indefinitely.



We're not exaggerating, by the way. We're a lot less partisan than other

people on TV.



That was her plan, flat out. It doesn't take a lot of data to show what

would have happened and what will happen if that plan is ever enacted.



Today, we learned that in the past three weeks, I.C.E. has apprehended 125

at-large illegal immigrants in the State of California alone, Kamala

Harris's state.



According to Federal law enforcement, quote, "More than 95 percent of those

aliens had criminal convictions or pending criminal charges for crimes

including homicide, sexual assault, sexual offenses against children,

aggravated assault, battery, domestic violence, and weapons offenses."



If Kamala Harris had gotten what she voted for, all of them would be free

tonight. Democrats claimed the coronavirus made this legislation necessary.

Of course, everything they want is now necessary because of the pandemic.



In a press release, Democrats argued that deportation, quote, "Risk

spreading coronavirus to neighboring countries." In other words, it's a

threat to other countries, so we have to bear the threat. Child molesters

have to go free so that Guatemala doesn't have a higher caseload. For real.

That's their position.



The legislation even stipulates that after a conviction or a charge for a

violent crime, like rape or murder, it is still not enough to deport

someone. In other words, we need to keep violent criminals here, because

it's too dangerous to other nations to send them home. They're literally

saying that.



So who are these people, these undocumented immigrants that Kamala Harris

thinks we cannot kick out of the country we have to live with. Let's be

specific.



The people like Roberto Montes-Lopez, he was convicted for sexually abusing

a child. Kamala Harris also went to bat for Salenviedo Orianna (ph) even

though authorities say he sexually abused a child as well. Incidentally,

that same man evaded deportation 2018 because he said he had a child with

him as part of his family unit. Immigration authorities now say that

relationship was fraudulent. How creepy is that?



But it's not just child abusers Kamala Harris would like to see remain in

the U.S., so that other countries don't have to deal with them. She also

tried to retain suspected murderers, like convicted human smuggler Israel

Calderon Morales and kidnapping suspects like Pedro Antonio Escobal. Kamala

Harris was even fighting for Jose Luis Rodriguez Vasquez. He was suspected

of quote, "raping a minor or disabled person."



There are many more cases like that. By our count, dozens of illegal aliens

convicted of sexual assault and at least 14 migrants convicted of homicide,

of murder, would still be in this country under legislation that Kamala

Harris supported. That's not a small thing. It's not catching someone in a

fib or digging up some scary high school yearbook quote or picture. That's

a big deal.



Presumably illegal immigration will come up in tonight's debate, we hope.

What will she say?



Andrew Arthur is a former immigration judge. He is now a Resident Fellow

with the Center for Immigration Studies. We're happy to have him on

tonight. Judge, thanks so much for coming on.



So are we overstating -- even as I'm reading the script, I'm thinking this

is almost beyond belief. And be honest, did I overstate any of that?



ANDREW ARTHUR, FORMER IMMIGRATION JUDGE: No, you didn't. Under the

legislation that Senator Harris cosponsored I.C.E. and C.B.P. would be

prevented from apprehending, arresting or removing any alien in the United

States unless they had clear and convincing evidence that's more likely

than not that that individual poses a danger to an individual or the

community.



But -- and here's the but -- the government can't rely solely on the

criminal conviction itself as proof that the individual poses a danger. I

counted up in the last week, C.B.P. apprehended five individuals who had

very serious crimes. Three of them had child sex crimes. One of them had a

conviction for cruelty to a child and aggravated assault. And the other one

got 25 years for murder. Each one of those individuals would have been

allowed into the United States.



In fact, every alien who entered the United States who made it onto dry

land would be able to remain in the United States and couldn't be

apprehended by Border Patrol unless Border Patrol already knew they posed

the danger. But the problem is, Border Patrol doesn't know who is entering

illegally until after they actually apprehend those people.



So the bill itself is utterly ridiculous. For what it's worth, it is

inconsistent internally, too, because it allows Border Patrol to parole

those individuals in the United States after they're apprehended, but it

prevents them from ever apprehending them to begin with.



So it's, you know, serious, significant legislation I can't believe that

anybody co-sponsored. I think the bill has five co-sponsors and Senator

Harris is one of them.



CARLSON: I just have got to ask about the motive. I mean, if you cared

about yourself and your children, your country, if you really cared about

the country, you'd be horrified by this. Why would anybody support

something like this?



ARTHUR: Well, you know, generally, individual Members of Congress support

bills like this because they protect the immigrant community from the

dangers of I.C.E. But the problem is that most alien criminals prey upon

immigrant communities.



I mean, we could talk about how many MS-13 killings we've seen, in which

the victim has been an alien, and the actors have been aliens. We see it

all over the National Capital Area.



CARLSON: It's remarkable. Judge, thanks so much for joining us tonight. I

appreciate it.



ARTHUR: Thank you for having me.



CARLSON: So Kamala Harris has supported keeping violent alien felons in

this country. What would happen if that ever became law? And it might.

Democrats could take total control of everything in like a month.



Well, you need to defend yourself. Of course, you do now.



But Kamala Harris is also dead set on preventing you from defending

yourself. That's why she is advocating for gun confiscation. She calls it a

buyback. It's confiscation.



QUESTION: Do you believe in the mandatory buyback of quote-unquote,

"assault weapons"?



HARRIS: I do believe that we need to do buybacks, and I'll tell you why.

They are weapons of war with no place on the streets of a civil society.



I will give the United States Congress 100 days to get their act together

and have the courage to pass reasonable gun safety laws. And if they fail

to do it, then I will take executive action.



CARLSON: What's an assault weapon exactly? No one can define it. So let's

just put a very fine point on it. It's the gun in your closet. It's what

you use to shoot targets or deer. It's the gun that rural America buys more

than any other.



This will do nothing to lower the murder rate. It will do everything to

disarm people who don't vote for Joe Biden.



Let's get specific. If you have a handgun with a 15-round magazine, that's

the most popular handgun in America has. It comes stocked, it's called the

Glock, then Kamala Harris will force you to register it with the

government. If you don't, you're committing a felony. You're going to need

to pay 200 bucks to do that for every magazine.



She wants to totally ban the online sales of guns, ammunition and gun

parts. Most ammo in this country is sold over the internet. By the way, to

law enforcement as well. The list goes on and on and on.



Where's the NRA? Where are Republicans? Who is going to stop the Harris-

Biden administration from doing this by Executive Order?



Colion Noir has thought a lot about this. He's a Second Amendment activist.

He joins us tonight. Colion Noir, thanks so much for coming on.



COLION NOIR, AMERICAN GUN RIGHTS ACTIVIST AND LAWYER: Thanks for having

me, Tucker.



CARLSON: I mean, this has received almost no attention, but at a time when

the crime rate is spiking and the trajectory seems, you know, like it's

just getting steeper. This will mean that people who don't commit crimes

who are law-abiding, many of them veterans won't be able to defend

themselves. Why is nobody talking about this?



NOIR: Well, that's because Kamala is a master at euphemisms. She really

doesn't stand for much of anything, which actually makes her more dangerous

than somebody who is actually anti-gun, because she is willing to do any

and everything to maintain power.



But what she likes to do is say little soft words, like buyback programs,

or say things like -- euphemistic words like, especially online, buying

guns online, for instance. She likes to talk about it in such a way where

it seems like I can just order a gun online the same way I can order toilet

paper on Amazon, and it'll just show up at my door.



And she uses the ignorance of the masses to push this agenda, but she does

it very softly. Because again, she doesn't really stand for anything. And

so what ends up happening is it kind of flies under the radar, nobody

really notices it.



And then of course, the mainstream media doesn't really pick up on it and

talk about it either, and so then she just can skate on by and nobody holds

her to the fire.



CARLSON: What she stands for is doing the bidding of the billionaire

class, like one of the richest people in the world, Mike Bloomberg has

decided that he can have bodyguards and you can't. You can't defend

yourself.



Why does no one point out that one guy, a billionaire is nullifying the

second amendment to the Bill of Rights?



NOIR: You know, the question has been baffling me for a couple years now,

because he is pretty blatant about it. He even said it with his own mouth

how he pretty much buys politicians to do his bidding. He had said it

during the last debates when he was running for President.



But for some reason, we all just seemingly tend to ignore it. And he has

actually put more money behind pushing to undermine the Second Amendment

than all of the gun groups collectively combined. So that's to tell people

everything they need to know about what this man's intentions are, but for

some reason, we just kind of let him do it.



CARLSON: Yes, a country ruled by an oligarchy doesn't care about the

population. This is what we're getting. Colion Noir, great to see tonight.

Thank you.



NOIR: Absolutely. Thanks for having me, Tucker.



CARLSON: Twenty one minutes left until the start of probably the most

important VP debate ever. Joe Biden, Kamala Harris had not ruled out

packing the Supreme Court. That's how mad they are about the nomination of

Amy Coney Barrett.



In fact, in the last debate, Joe Biden argued it's not important for you to

know whether or not he would destroy an entire branch of government, so

settle down.



CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: Are you willing to tell the

American people tonight whether or not you will support either ending the

filibuster or packing the court --



JOE BIDEN (D), DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Whatever position I take

on that, that'll become the issue. The issue is, the American people should

speak. You should go out and vote.



You're in voting now. Vote and let your senators know how strongly you

feel.



Vote now.



Make sure you in fact, let people know -- your senators.



I'm not going to answer the question because --



DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Why wouldn't you answer

that question?



BIDEN: Because the question is -- the question is --



TRUMP: Because there's a lot of --



BIDEN: Will you shut up, man?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



Instagram. Everything you need is on that.



With that in mind, what can we expect at the debate tonight? Saagar Enjeti

is an opinion host with "The Hill." Always happy to have him on the show.

Saagar, thanks so much for coming on.



So this is yet another one of these issues that we've paid too little

attention to as we debate whether you need to wear a mask when you're alone

in the woods. But packing the Supreme Court, making the one sort of

nonpolitical branch of government explicitly political is a big change,

like revolution style change.



SAAGAR ENJETI, OPINION HOST, "THE HILL": Tucker, it is absolutely

imperative that Mike Pence get Kamala Harris on the record tonight about

this issue.



Now, this is a straight up media conspiracy at this point, because Joe

Biden says I don't want to tell you what my answer is on that. Then his

vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is asked about that, and then she

goes, oh, well, you know, I don't want to clarify that at this time. We

just want to move on and talk about the things that really matter.



As you just said, I mean, packing the Supreme Court is one of the most --

it could be one of the important -- it could be one of the most important

issues of our time. Remember, President Obama said to nuke the filibuster

in the Senate. Joe Biden has said that he is open to it.



So if they take the filibuster away, if they pack the Supreme Court away,

the ability for a minority to express and have any power in this country

whatsoever, could literally be extinguished within the next administration.



That is not an exaggeration if they are not going to clarify this.



And remember, she said, March 2019, that she was quote, "open to packing

the court." Does she still hold that position? Does the Biden-Harris ticket

hold that position?



CARLSON: Things seem like they're moving very, very fast, and I know a lot

of Trump supporters don't believe the polls and I think it's fair. Clearly,

they are undercounting Republicans in some places. But if you look at the

polls today, and you look at the movement in the polls in the last week, we

can be moving toward one party rule at very high speed. Do you think people

understand that? The consequences of that?



ENJETI: People do not understand the consequences of that whatsoever,

Tucker, and just because the last time we had one party rule, some people

within that party wanted to undermine some of the things that were promised

in 2016 does not mean the Democrats are like that whatsoever.



They have no compunctions of pin passing some of the things that we've been

discussing here tonight. That immigration legislation that you passed, Gang

of Eight -- the Gang of Eight will look like a sweetheart deal compared to

some of the things that are going to go through a unified Democratic

government if that's what we're going to see in November. The stakes really

could not be higher here.



CARLSON: That's such a smart point. I mean, they don't have a lot of Jim

Jeffords and Mitt Romney's in the Democratic Party who kind of, you know,

take a middle ground stand. I mean, they are all in. They are team players.

They will move fast for real.



ENJETI: No, this cannot be overstated. I mean, Joe -- if people want you

to -- if they want you to think the mainstream of the Democratic Party is

Joe Manchin or Kyrsten Sinema. But look, you think Joe Manchin or Kyrsten

Sinema or somebody like Mitt Romney are actually going to stand up to the

mainstream of their party? No way in hell, Tucker.



CARLSON: Ever. Very insightful. Saagar Enjeti, thank you.



ENJETI: Thank you, Tucker.



CARLSON: Well, as we've said, the coronavirus will of course play a role

in tonight's debate. Is that virus still a major threat to this country?



Neal Elattrache is a physician from Los Angeles. He joins us tonight to

assess. Doctor, thanks so much for coming on. Where do you think we stand

right now with the coronavirus in the United States?



DR. NEAL ELATTRACHE, PHYSICIAN, LOS ANGELES: Good evening, Tucker. Well,

there's no question we're in a different place now this fall than we were

last spring. The coronavirus is still a dangerous and deadly virus, but

we're in a far different place.



You know, epidemiologists here and around the world are starting to call

for a risk based approach to moving forward. And we're in a much better

position to assess what that risk is now than we were then.



In the spring, we were under -- we were operating under a cloud of

uncertainty and under the cloud of the unknown, and people were afraid to

make a mistake. They were afraid to do something that would be wrong and

with potentially horrible consequences. But we've learned a lot since then.



We've learned a lot about how to identify who the vulnerable population is

and who the relatively safe population is. You know, the student age kids

have over a 99.99 percent chance of surviving an infection. The average age

teacher, the average age athlete, the average age working person has over

99.9 percent chance of surviving an infection.



But in those small fractions, the 0.5 percent of people over the age of 70

that would succumb to the virus, in those fractions lie our neighbors, our

fathers, our mothers, our grandparents, so we need to invest in identifying

the vulnerable who will succumb to this and protect them.



We've also learned a lot about testing. You know, we are in the midst of

the playoffs in baseball and in the midst of a football season. The

protocols for surveillance and testing is very robust. Some say well,

there's been infections so that this isn't working.



Well on the contrary, it's working just perfectly because we never thought

that we would have no positive results. But we always wanted to be able to

identify them quickly, isolate them and stop the virus from spreading and

we've learned how to use those tests. Those tests can tell us more than

just a positive or a negative, Tucker.



CARLSON: Yes.



ELATTRACHE: It can tell us more qualitative results. It can tell you who

actually has live virus that can infect somebody else. So depending on the

sensitivity of a test, you can tell, is there live virus in this positive

test or not? And so used properly, it can be very useful.



We have learned a lot about our immune system. Yes, go ahead.



CARLSON: No, I just think you make a very smart point that the measure is

not the infection, it is the outcome of those infections. And that seems to

give us hope.



Doctor, I appreciate that update on how we're doing. Good to see tonight.



ELATTRACHE: Thank you, Tucker. Good to see you.



CARLSON: Well, we're about to watch the vice presidential debate. That's

what we are calling it. Kamala Harris suggests it might actually be a

presidential debate.



SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), DEMOCRATIC VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: A Harris

administration together with Joe Biden, as the President of the United

States, the Biden-Harris administration.



CARLSON: So who exactly is running for President here? We're confused.

Mark Steyn is never confused, which is why we're grateful to have him as we

are tonight. Mark, who is running for President?



MARK STEYN, AUTHOR AND COLUMNIST: Well, I think that's a very telling

quotation, Tucker. Senator Harris seems to be contemplating a situation in

which Joe Biden might still be around as the ceremonial figurehead. He'll

get to host the banquets when Angela Merkel or Monsieur Macron flies in,

but he will be the equivalent of a constitutional monarch.



And I think Senator Harris sees herself as being more of a Prime Minister.

She will be setting most of the actual policies and running the ship. I

think that somewhere deep down, I think that's how she sees it.



CARLSON: So does that mean that President Biden would effect the Royal

wave where the hand rotates like that?



STEYN: Yes, that's actually trickier than it is.



CARLSON: Yes, it is. I couldn't pull it off as a commoner.



STEYN: He needs to spend a lot of time in his basement to master that

Royal wave? I mean, you know, to be serious for a moment here, Tucker,

nobody knows who Kamala Harris is, and actually that wasn't bad, Tucker.

Well, we're going to make you Governor General of the Solomon Islands. I've

just had a telegraph from Buckingham Palace.



But, you know, nobody knows who Kamala Harris is. So Mike Pence actually

has to make that clear to the American people. He has to get her to show

who she is, and he certainly has to force the game on these issues like

court packing and whether they're going to create two more states in Puerto

Rico and the District of Columbia because as you said, things are moving

very fast.



You were talking about guns a minute ago. The First Amendment has been

trashed in these last six months. We have accepted as an apparently

permanent state of emergency that churches can't hold church services.

Trump is the new Hitler. But Andrew Cuomo is the guy who threatens to shut

down the synagogues.



So if you look at what they've done to the First Amendment over the last

six months, the idea that they won't use the permanent emergency to take

away your guns and all kinds of other things, things are moving fast. This

is an important debate.



She sees herself as the President presumptive, the President-in-waiting,

and so the American people are entitled to know who she is.



CARLSON: I couldn't agree more. And as long as you're adding D.C. and

Puerto Rico, why not Haiti and Suriname, you know?



STEYN: Yes, absolutely. There are pin pricks at the Pacific Atolls that

you might as well make new states if it doesn't -- if that's what it takes

to provide the permanent Democratic majority. They are serious about this

because they don't want Trump to happen again, and the way for Trump not to

happen again, is to change the rules.



CARLSON: I don't know what we can do about it at this point. But I do

think and I do want our viewers to at least think through what might happen

to be prepared in case it does.



Mark Steyn, great to see you. Thank you.



STEYN: Thanks a lot, Tucker.



CARLSON: We're just 10 minutes out from the debate right here on FOX.

We're going to head over to Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum for some scenes

there.



BAIER: Thanks, Tucker. Good evening, everybody. Welcome to Salt Lake City

where we are just minutes away from the start of the first and only 2020

vice presidential debate. I am Bret Baier.



MACCALLUM: It's a big night. I'm Martha MacCallum. We are live inside the

Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah where tonight's debate stage is a

stark reminder really of the times that we are living in.



The candidates will sit in those chairs tonight, 12 feet of space and two

layers of Plexiglas separating them and they won't shake hands in front of

this small masked audience.



BAIER: Now we have been told by the Commission on Presidential Debates

that when we are talking to you, we can do so without a mask and when we

are not addressing the camera, we will put our masks back on as we have

coming in here and on cameras.



MACCALLUM: That's right. And of course, we have both been tested multiple

times by FOX and also by the CPD as part of this whole process, and that

goes for our crews here as well.



BAIER: Well, the President's COVID diagnosis will likely loom large over a

debate in which Vice President Mike Pence, the head of the Coronavirus

Taskforce will defend the administration's response to the pandemic.



MACCALLUM: And Senator Kamala Harris will make the case that she is ready

to be Commander-in-Chief in a time when even the leader of the free world

is vulnerable to a health crisis.



BAIER: We're hearing from the President of this university as the

candidates head backstage to hold their holding areas and get mic'ed up and

ready to go. Let's get a final update from correspondent Jacqui Heinrich.

Good evening, Jacqui.



JACQUI HEINRICH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Good evening, Bret. As

you mentioned, both the candidates are here. They've done their

walkthroughs. The next time we'll see them will be on that stage in about

15 minutes.



Senator Harris has a couple of guests with her tonight, a full time teacher

who is also a veteran and also a State Rep who works as a community

organizer focusing on helping people affected by coronavirus.



She is really going to focus on the virus tonight after President Trump put

out that video saying he was cured by Regeneron, an experimental drug not

available to most Americans. The D.N.C. slammed Pence saying that he

peddles the President's lies and the Biden campaign also resumed their

negative ads in part saying that they want to combat those lies.



Now, Vice President Pence also has some guests with him. He brought the

parents of a humanitarian aid worker who was killed by ISIS. Her parents

thank President Trump for killing al Baghdadi. He also has the widow of a

police captain who died after a violent night of protests and a black

business owner whose shop was burned down even though it was spray painted

with the words "black-owned." He is going to be pressing a law and order

message.



Now FOX News poll that came out just ahead of tonight's debate shows that

these two have favorability ratings, Pence is viewed as more negative than

positive by a single point, Harris is positive by 13. See how it changes --

Bret and Martha.



BAIER: All right, Jacqui, thank you.



MACCALLUM: So our all-star panel is here tonight. We've got Chris Wallace,

Britt Hume, Dana Perino, Juan Williams, Donna Brazile, and Karl Rove.



Chris, let's start with you as we get ready to begin this first and only

vice presidential debate of 2020.



CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: Well, I have to tell you, Martha,

I'm a whole lot more relaxed right now than I was exactly eight days ago,

five minutes before the debate. You know, I feel for Susan Page, the very

able, Washington Bureau Chief for "U.S.A. Today" who is going to be

moderating this debate.



But it's a tough chore when you know you've got tens of millions of people

watching and you have to try to corral two candidates. And I wish Susan, a

more orderly debate than I got.



As far as tonight is concerned, I think that Mike Pence has to score a

clean victory. When you look at the week that President Trump had last week

with the debate, which according to the polls, he lost by a sizable

majority to Joe Biden and then getting the coronavirus and the outbreak in

the White House, he has got to stop -- Pence has got to stop the political

bleeding.



You now have multiple polls that show Biden leading Trump by double digits

nationally, by double digits in swing states like Pennsylvania and Florida.

And so I think, Pence has to win tonight. A tie isn't good enough. He has

got to reverse the narrative of this race, which is all towards Biden and

not very favorable to President Trump.



BAIER: Dana Perino, your thoughts?



PERINO: Well, I'm just wondering which debater comes tonight when it comes

to Kamala Harris. I'm thinking about the primary debates where she had so

thoroughly researched and choreographed the attack against Joe Biden when

it came to busing that they had t-shirts ready to sell right after the

debate.



But the other was when Tulsi Gabbard really took her down in terms of her

record as a prosecutor and Kamala Harris looked stunned. She was almost

like a deer in the headlights and that really hastened her exit from the

race.



I think that both of these candidates are worthy opponents. They are

combatants, and I think that it could be a tie tonight and that the

contours of this race will not change too dramatically.



MACCALLUM: Brit, we understand that Vice President Pence wants to make an

aggressive and emotional case for the White House's handling of this

coronavirus, and as we all have seen quite clearly this week, they're under

a lot of pressure to turn that narrative around.



BRIT HUME, FOX NEWS CHANNEL SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, there is a

case to be made. The problem with the ticket has now is it the President

hasn't made it very well and when he's had opportunities to defend his

record on this, he harps on the closing of the border to Chinese coming in

here early in the game, something that he points out to Senator Biden or

Vice President Biden opposed and criticized.



But beyond that, there's a long record of things that the administration

did, which I think are lost in the arguments that have been made. And it is

-- and the idea that the President and his administration failed on this

disease, I think is pretty well set, and it will take quite a performance

by Mike Pence to try to undo that impression.



He ought to know he was the head of the Taskforce, he ought to know

everything they did and what we're going to find out is whether he can make

the case and at least -- I don't think he's ever going to make that into a

winning issue. But he may be able to reduce the negative impression that

people have of how the administration has handled this issue, and now that

the President himself caught the disease in the White House, he has got a

bunch of other cases, it is front and center as never before.



BAIER: Moderator Susan Page, Washington Bureau Chief of "U.S.A. Today"

addressing the audience behind us before they get started here. Karl, there

have been iconic moments and Vice Presidential debates before, but

traditionally, they don't move the needle in the big race. Is this one

different?



KARL ROVE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, it could be simply because

A, this has been one crazy election year and B, we have the two oldest men

ever to run for President, and whoever takes the Oath of Office next year

will be the oldest man ever to do so. So yes, this could be more important

than the normal debate.



I will say this, going into the night, I thought the Harris camp did an odd

job of raising expectations for both her performance and the nature of her

performance. One of her advisers told the press that she has got to -- that

he expected her to nail him to the wall and leave blood on the floor as she

leaves the hall.



I think that's a rather aggressive approach to tonight's debate. We'll see

if she actually carries that off.



MACCALLUM: Donna, she will be the first woman of color to take this stage

in a vice presidential debate. Obviously, that carries a lot of weight.

Your thoughts as we watch her about to come out tonight.



DONNA BRAZILE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Absolutely a historic night,

the fourth time in American history that we've had a woman on a major party

ticket. Look tonight, she ran -- back a couple of years ago, she ran for

the people. So speak up for the 400,000 small businesses that have closed

during this pandemic, the 12 million Americans who have lost their health

insurance. Tell the American people how the Biden-Harris administration

will do a better job in handling this virus.



The most important thing she needs to do tonight is to be herself, and

let's hope that it's a boring debate, a civil debate, and yet an inspiring

moment for the American people.



BAIER: Donna, we don't have to go to boring. Juan, your thoughts?



BRAZILE: Boring is better.



JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Well, I think this is going to be a

cool breeze compared to the furnace that we saw last week with the

President bringing the fire and the aggression and the domination.



I think that this is going to be quite calm by contrast, not boring, but

calm. Because I think it's going to be more substantive. Both sides want

to, I think appeal to the American voter by saying I can tell you what's to

come for the next four years. You may not have heard that from the other

side, but I have a plan.



And I think for Vice President Pence, the argument here is, can he in fact

articulate that plan? Can he be more than the loyal supporter of President

Trump? Can he be his own man? And he has got a political future to think of

even beyond this moment.



And for Senator Harris, I think it's her first time on the general election

debate stage. She was a prosecutor. But I don't think being an aggressive

prosecutorial type of approach here is going to benefit her. I think she

has to be more direct.



But you know how women get judged a little differently, and especially a

woman of color, she has got to do it with some charm, some sense of humor

about it because Vice President Pence was a radio talk show host. He knows

how to be smooth.



So she has got to do that as well as make the point substantively about

what she thinks is in store for the next four years, and if she wins along

with former Vice President Biden.



MACCALLUM: Thank you to all of you. We're just about a minute away from

this getting started. I'm very hesitant to predict a calm evening, a boring

evening or anything because every notion of every element of this year has

turned upside down on its head.



Both of these people can be feisty at times, and I expect we may see some

pretty strong exchanges.



BAIER: And even though Chris may shudder at just the side of the debate

stage, there are -- it's a different format completely. Nine different

segments, 10 minutes each. Two minutes answers at the front and it should

be an interesting night, getting ready to start in just 13 seconds here

from Salt Lake City, complete coverage on FOX News Channel of the Vice

Presidential Debate, the one and only of this cycle.



MACCALLUM: Good evening. Good evening, everybody. Welcome to the first and

only Vice Presidential Debate of the 2020 campaign.



We are live in Salt Lake City tonight. I'm Martha MacCallum.



BAIER: And I'm Bret Baier live inside the Debate Hall at the University of

Utah. The candidates are at their marks backstage. We expect the debate

moderator, Susan Page of "U.S.A. Today" to get things started in just

moments.



MACCALLUM: So typically, the stakes of the vice presidential debate aren't

particularly high, but this is 2020 and everything is different.



BAIER: It is 2020, a year rocked by a global pandemic, infecting Americans

all the way up to the President of the United States, a crippling economic

crisis as a result of that, and a Supreme Court vacancy that really could

reshape the law of the land.



MACCALLUM: So let's get back to our panel and bring Chris Wallace back in.

Chris, were in that hush moment before the debate begins. And as you said,

it's nice to be on the side where you're watching this time around.



You know your thoughts about what we're going to see tonight. Susan Page is

getting ready to ask that first question. The first one out of the gate is

always an important moment for these events.



WALLACE: Yes, I think you're going to see two very different styles. As

has been mentioned, Mike Pence is a very smooth performer, political

performer. He was a radio talk show host for a time. He reminds me a little

bit in his demeanor of Ronald Reagan.



He will pause sometimes as he will do a little bit of a head dip. You know,

he'll be good tonight.



Kamala Harris, it'll be more interesting. First time on the stage. We've

seen her be very effective. Certainly she cut up a Joe Biden in one of the

presidential debates talking about "that little girl is me." But I think

she has got to temper it a little bit tonight. It's going to be very

interesting to watch two very contrasting politicians, two very contrasting

styles.



BAIER: You know, Brit, there are moments that a lot of these candidates

make happen, they'd essentially murder board it like an attorney would in a

courtroom. If he says this, she says this. But sometimes those are the

iconic moments you remember from these debates?



HUME: They are, but there's not a lot of history of iconic moments that

are remembered and played up in the media and then form the soundbites that

are played endlessly on the air afterwards of having shaped a race.



I remember I was one of the questioners in the debate between Dan Quayle

and Lloyd Bentsen back in 1988. Quayle had a bad night and didn't make a

particle of difference in the end. What Kamala Harris needs to do, it seems

to me tonight more than anything else is not to make some big mistake.



She and her partner on the ticket are ahead. No big mistakes would probably

be the best outcome for her.



MACCALLUM: Dana, quickly, you know, both sides want to project I would

imagine some gravitas and a little bit of professionalism that maybe we

didn't see from both of these individuals on the first time around.



PERINO: Right, I think you'll get it. And also there's a saying, if you

want to be her, you have to see her, and I think for tonight, young girls

all across the country can see that yes, you too. You could be on that

stage one day.



BAIER: This could make a difference. As we've seen the polls since the

first debate, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have expanded their lead in

national polls and in some of the battleground states, but we are still 27

days from this election and a lot can change as we've seen in 2020, there

are about a thousand new cycles left.



Let's turn it over to Susan Page from "USA Today."



