Dr. Fauci: US will have 600M coronavirus vaccine doses by July 2021

This is a rush transcript from "Fox News Sunday" February 21, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: I'm Chris Wallace.



Deadly winter storms cripple Texas and devastate that state's power grid,

prompting a wake-up call in the energy capital of the world.



(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)



GOV. GREG ABBOTT (R), TEXAS: What happened this week to our fellow Texans

is absolutely unacceptable.



WALLACE (voice-over): Billions of people struggling to recover from days

of power overages and now facing a shortage of drinking water. The crisis

pitting clean energy advocates against supporters of the oil and gas

industry.



RICK PERRY (R), FORMER TEXAS GOVERNOR: If this Green New Deal goes

forward, then we'll have more events like we've had in Texas, all across

the country.



WALLACE: We'll get the latest on the situation in Texas and sit down with

Bill Gates, who's invested billions in the development of clean

technologies.



Then --



JOSEPH R. BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: That was a mistake in the

communication. I said opening the majority of schools in K through 8th

grade because they are the easiest to open.



WALLACE: Mixed messages about when more students will return to the

classroom and where do we stand on the distribution of vaccines and their

effectiveness against new variants.



We'll ask Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy

and Infectious Diseases.



Plus --



SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): In hindsight, I wouldn't have done it.



WALLACE: Critics slam Senator Ted Cruz for fleeing taxes in the midst of

its electrical power frees up for a sunny vacation in Mexico.



We'll ask our Sunday panel how big a price Cruz will pay.



All, right now, on "FOX News Sunday".



(MUSIC)



(END VIDEOTAPE)



WALLACE (on camera): And hello again from FOX News in Washington.



A deadly winter storm that first knocked out power has now created a water

emergency for 13 million Texans, half that state's population. President

Biden has approved a major disaster declaration and is considering a trip

to the state to see the damage and the response.



Meanwhile, the breakdown in the electrical grid has sparked a debate over

the state's energy policy.



In a moment, we'll talk with Bill Gates about what happened in Texas and

his ideas for dramatically reshaping how we produce and consume energy.



But, first, Casey Stegall has the latest on the fallout from this week's

deep freeze in the Lone Star State.



(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This one is full of ice.



CASEY STEGALL, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): A struggle to survive

in Texas this week.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Without water and without like -- like electricity

and all that, it's just bad.



STEGALL: For millions, the power outages lasted for days, days of no heat

left people shivering in their homes.



Then bad problems got worse.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We actually noticed a water pipe broke more down that

way near the gym.



STEGALL: So many pipes froze and burst, infrastructure became compromised,

leading to unsafe drinking water for millions with communities issuing boil

water advisories.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I've been to several different stores and no one has

water.



STEGALL: Lines quickly began forming outside stores that were open but

basic supplies were hard to find.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thank you.



STEGALL: Which sent thousands to food banks and water distribution

centers.



MARK HENRY, GALVESTON COUNTY JUDGE: We would have ordered evacuations. We

warned the vulnerable people that they needed to make other plans.



STEGALL: Many are angry and demanding answers from ERCOT, the private

agency responsible for running the Texas power grid, which is independent

from the rest of the country and not subject to federal regulation.



ABBOTT: I'm taking responsibility for the current status of ERCOT. Again,

I find what's happened acceptable.



STEGALL: Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered an emergency investigation

into what went wrong and how to prevent it from happening again.



(END VIDEOTAPE)



STEGALL (on camera): All of Texas' 254 counties have been impacted. The

storm is already to be expected to be more costly than Hurricane Harvey's

$19 billion worth of insurance claims -- Chris.



WALLACE: Casey Stegall reporting from Dallas. Casey, thanks for that.



The deep freeze in Texas and the breakdown in the state's power grid have

renewed questions about climate change and how we produce the energy we

need.



I sat down earlier with Bill Gates, who is out with a new book, "How to

Avoid a Climate Disaster," and we began with the troubles in Texas these

last few days.



(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)



WALLACE: Bill, welcome back to "FOX News Sunday".



BILL GATES, CO-FOUNDER, MICROSOFT: Great to talk to you.



WALLACE: Millions of people were affected by the power outages in Texas

this week, and the governor, Greg Abbott, blamed it on alternative energy

sources.



Here he is.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. GREG ABBOTT (R-TX): Well, this shows how the Green New Deal would be

a deadly deal for the United States of America.



If the Biden administration is going to try to eradicate fossil fuels in

the United States, every state is going to constantly have challenges like

what America has seen take place in Texas right now.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: The governor says that wind turbines, especially, failed and

created this crisis. Your response?



GATES: Well, it's not at all true. The failure to weatherize some of the

nuclear sensors (ph), the natural gas plants, and even some of the wind are

responsible for their power shortages. And the wind is a tiny part of it.



It was mostly the thermal generators that went offline, because they

haven't been weatherized.



Obviously, wind works in North Dakota, it works in Alaska. We know how to

weatherize wind turbines.



The wind does come and go, but what was shut down, the vast majority, is

thermal plants here.



So, you know, there is a reliability issue that we'll have to design the

system, including more transmission.



You know, Texas over time, will want to connect up, so that when it does

get shortages, it's able to draw on other parts of the country.



WALLACE: As you know, a lot of people here at FOX News that watch the --

watch us question whether climate change is real and how much of it is

manmade, and they also question that -- whether it's heat or freezing cold,

whether it's floods or drought, that it's all climate change.



So, make your best case to the folks who, this past week, have been

freezing in Texas.



GATES: Well, the change in the wind patterns is allowing those cold fronts

to come down from Canada more often. There's a pattern of wind that, as you

-- as it gets warmer, that breaks down.



There's no doubt that we're putting CO2 into the atmosphere. There's no

doubt that that increases temperatures and that affects the weather.



And so, the ill effects, whether it's, you know, farming in Texas being

changed or wildfires or coral reefs dying off, there's super hard evidence

of the ocean rising.



I do think it's fair that people have different views on the tactics to

deal with climate change. In fact, you know, having both parties thinking

about that is going to be very important as we go forward.



But this is a real challenge, and it's great to see that particularly young

Republicans are joining in and saying that this is something they care

about, beyond their own individual success, morally preserving these

ecosystems, allowing a livable planet, they care about that.



WALLACE: But critics say, you know, it's easy to talk about getting off

fossil fuel, it's easy to talk about going to a plant-based diet, but the

reality is that hundreds of thousands of people will lose their jobs --

that the coalminers in West Virginia or the livestock ranchers in Nebraska

will be wiped out.



GATES: Well, it's very important, as we solve this problem, that we not

cause those community dislocations.



We have a 30-year transition period. The skill sets involved, whether it's

making clean hydrogen, sequestering CO2, the engineering skill sets, the

things that those workers do will be important.



In fact, we're going to have to almost triple the size of the electric grid

and build all that transmission. And so, it's not like there's going to be

a shortage of jobs overall, it's just balancing to make sure that each

community gets into the plan.



WALLACE: Let's talk about your book. You say that we have to go from the

51 billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions that we generate in this

country every year -- from 51 billion tons to zero -- zero by the year

2050, and that anything less than that will precipitate a catastrophe.



GATES: Well, yes. The CO2 stays in the atmosphere for thousands of years,

and that's what forces the temperatures to go up.



And so, it's really the sum of all those emissions starting in the

industrial age that's causing this temperature forcing with all of its ill

effects.



You know, there's no magic date that, it's all great until then, and it's

terrible once you cross that threshold. It's pretty linear as far as we

know.



2050 happens to be the soonest realistic date for the world to change all

of these source emissions -- which are actually quite broader than most

people are aware of, because it's got things like steel and cement, not

just cars and electricity.



WALLACE: I want to pick up on that because you say in your book, don't

fool yourselves, this is going to be hard. And you have a chart that I want

to put up in your book of how much greenhouse gas is emitted by what we do.



Making things - cement, steel, plastic 31 percent of all emissions,

plugging in electricity 27 percent, growing things 19 percent, getting

around transportation 16 percent, and keeping warm and cool 7 percent.



You say a lot of the things that we're focused on now like electric

vehicles are important, but that's the easy part.



GATES: Exactly. If all you had to do was a 30 percent reduction, then you

should take the easiest 30 percent.



Because the goal is to get to zero, you've got to work in parallel, not

just on the easy stuff, but also on the very hard stuff. You've got to

increase R&D budgets. You've got to have lots of risk capital to make these

products in a new way, and hopefully create companies that not only build

jobs but export these green approaches to the entire world.



WALLACE: You admit at the very start of your book in the opening pages

that you are an imperfect messenger though all this -- you admit, you

acknowledge you live in big houses, you fly around in private jets and have

a big carbon footprint.



So, how do you answer people who say, well, who's Bill Gates to preach to

us?



GATES: That's absolutely right.



I am offsetting my carbon emissions by buying clean aviation fuel and

funding carbon capture and funding low-cost housing projects to use

electricity instead of a natural gas.



And so, I've -- I have been able to eliminate it, and it was amazing to me

how expensive that was. We've -- that cost of being green, the green

premium, we've got to drive that down.



But, to me, my experience in innovation and thinking about the right

metrics, I felt like, if we have this idealistic generation and this

wonderful goal, we need a plan and that my experience could help contribute

to that plan.



WALLACE: Then there are the critics on the left who say you are behind the

curve, and that, in fact, you should be supporting the Green New Deal and

going for zero net emissions, not in 2050, but in 2030.



GATES: Yes, it's completely unrealistic to think we could eliminate

emissions by 2030.



And not seeing that this problem is hard is -- will be part of the

difficulty of getting engaged into it.



So, where I come out, and I'll try to have great debates with people, is

that it's very hard. We're going to have to use all 30 years, but it's not

impossible.



WALLACE: And what happens if we don't make it, if we don't get to zero net

emissions by 2050? What -- how will our daily lives be different?



GATES: Well, the migration that we saw out of Syria for their civil war,

which was somewhat (ph) weather dependent, we're going to have 10 times as

much migration because the equatorial areas will become unlivable. You

won't be able to farm or go outside during the summer.



The wildfires, the -- even the farming productivity in the south of the

U.S., the droughts will reduce productivity very dramatically.



And, you know, it's all a matter of degree. If we wait 10 more years, it's

not as bad as if we wait 20 or you wait 30, because the temperature just

keeps going up, and it's going up more rapidly than it has in natural

history.



But the instability overall will be five times as many deaths at the peak

of the pandemic and going up every year.



WALLACE: In the time we have left, I want to ask you about a couple of

other subjects.



You have come on "FOX News Sunday" a couple of times in the last year to

talk about the pandemic. How do you think we're doing right now, in terms

of vaccine manufacturing and distributing, in terms of reopening schools

and our general economy?



GATES: We'll have the five vaccines that all work very well. Somewhat less

against the variants, and so we may need a third shot for some people. But

this is giving us light at the end of the tunnel.



We do need to get the logistics right, and then we'll be limited by the

demand. You know, in minority communities, had (ph) people who are trusted

spoken out about the benefits of getting the vaccine.



But I am hopeful that, you know, we're going to get more schools reopened,

we'll -- by the time we get to the fall, we should avoid a wave there

because the level of vaccination will be very high.



WALLACE: Finally, Twitter has banned Donald Trump permanently, and

Facebook is considering doing to the same. What do you think of that?



GATES: Well, I'm, you know, just one citizen on this issue. The -- I think

he said a lot of things about the illegitimacy of the election that are

corrosive, but the idea that that's -- you end up with a lifetime ban, you

know, that -- it seems like we should discuss, you know -- we don't to

partition and have, you know, a social network for one party and another

social network. We want to have a common base where we're exchanging ideas

and thoughts.



So, I think these are early days on how we keep the good parts of social

media, and yet not spread violence or, you know, vaccine denial, Holocaust

denial.



There's got to be some way that, between the government and the well-

meaning actors, we draw the line so we keep the open debate without the

corrosive parts.



WALLACE: Bill Gates, the name of the book, "How to Avoid a Climate

Disaster". Thanks so much for talking with us again.



GATES: Thank you, Chris.



(END VIDEOTAPE)



WALLACE: Up next, vaccines, variants and continuing questions about

reopening America's schools.



Dr. Anthony Fauci returns to "FOX News Sunday" when we come right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WALLACE: Cases are down, vaccinations are up. But there is still no end in

sight for the COVID pandemic.



Joining us now to answer some questions we all have, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the

White House chief medical adviser.



And, Doctor, welcome back to "FOX News Sunday."



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS

DISEASES: Thank you, Chris. It's good to be with you.



WALLACE: We have seen a five-week decline in the number of COVID cases,

down 69 percent over that time period. Between vaccines and measures like

mask-wearing, does that mean that we're beating the virus or is there still

a chance that we're going to have yet another wave?



FAUCI: Well, we -- great question, and I'm glad you gave me the

opportunity to answer that. We really need to keep our guard up because we

have variants out there that are circulating that have a greater degree of

capability of transmitting from person to person. I refer specifically to

the U.K. variant, the 117 that we talk about.



The slope of downward trajectory, Chris, is really very good and very

impressive. It's very sharp if you look at it. The one thing we don't want

to do is to get complacent that it's coming down so sharply that now we're

out of the woods, because we are still at a baseline of daily infections

that's quite troublesome.



We're not at that very high level of 300,000 to 400,000 cases per day, but

we are at a level that's still, if you look at the big picture of things,

is a lot of cases per day. Because we want that baseline to get very, very

low. We had the same problem months and months ago when we had peaked in

certain areas of the country and were coming down, and then all of a sudden

we got to a baseline that was unacceptably high. And then, bingo, it went

right back up as soon as things happened like people got a little bit loose

with their mitigation measures.



So bottom line message, I want to keep going on with the --



(CROSSTALK)



FAUCI: Yes, sorry, go ahead.



WALLACE: No, no, I'm sorry. Don't -- people want to hear you more than me.



Let me ask you a couple of questions about vaccines. The country is now

vaccinating an average of 1.7 million people a day. Will that number keep

going higher? And the question that we all keep asking, which is, when will

we have enough supply so that anyone who wants the vaccine can get it?



FAUCI: Yes, when you start seeing, well, we have enough supply to have it,

how many vaccines would you have? The president said that and it's

absolutely correct. By July we will have enough. We will have the 600

million doses that we contracted for from two companies.



It is very likely that before then we are going to start vaccinating people

who are outside of the priority groups and essentially represent anyone and

everyone. But the number that the president gave, or the month that the

president gave was absolutely correct. By July, we will have in-hand enough

vaccine to be able to vaccinate virtually anybody and everybody. It will be

600 million doses for 300 million people.



WALLACE: Meanwhile, as you pointed out, the virus keeps mutating and

there's been some recent troublesome, worrisome news that the vaccines, the

Pfizer and the Moderna, are considerably less effective against the 351

South African variant. What are the chances that, even if you get

vaccinated, that you have the two doses of Pfizer or Moderna, that at some

point, you're going to need -- they're going to have to develop and we're

going to have to get a booster shot to deal with this or other mutations?



FAUCI: Chris, that's going to depend completely on what the penetrance and

the prevalence of this mutation is. Let me give you some examples that I

think could explain it.



Right now, the 117 variant, namely the one from the U.K., is really

becoming more prevalent in this country. And the modelists predict that by

the time you get to the end of March, it might be the dominant one in this

country. The good news about that, despite the fact that that is

concerning, the good news is that both vaccines, the Pfizer and the

Moderna, that we are distributing now are very good in protecting against

that particular variant.



But as you suggest correctly, the situation is not the case with the South

African variant. Fortunately, that's not dominant at all in this country.

However, the fact is that it does not protect -- the vaccines do not

protect as well against the acquisition of clinically apparent disease with

the South African.



It looks like it will be pretty good in preventing severe disease leading

to hospitalization and death, but it's only approximately about 50 percent

effective in getting the prevention from any disease at all.



But the right answer to your question, if in fact this becomes more

dominant, we may have to get a version of the vaccine that is directed

specifically against the South African isolate. And in fact, we are already

doing preliminary and early experiments to develop such a variant of the

vaccine to address that particular mutation.



WALLACE: President Biden came in saying that they were going to run things

more smoothly, that they were going to follow the science. But in the last

couple of weeks there have been some garbled messages coming out of this

administration and I want to ask you about that.



Last Sunday, on this program, the CDC director said that teachers do not

have to have -- it's preferable, but they do not have to have the vaccine

in order for schools to reopen. But this week, we got a somewhat different

message from Vice President Harris.



Take a look, sir.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Teachers should be a

priority. In terms of vaccination --



(CROSSTALK)



SAVANNAH GUTHRIE, NBC NEWS ANCHOR: But if they're not vaccinated, is it

safe for them?



HARRIS: Well, I think that we have to decide if we can put in place safe

measures.



GUTHRIE: The CDC has said they don't have to be vaccinated to go back to

school. Of course, it's a priority.



HARRIS: We think this they should be the priority. We think they should -

- we think they should be a priority.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: That sounds like Vice-President Harris was following the teachers

unions, not the science.



FAUCI: No, I -- Chris, I mean, if you want to parse words, I was listening

very carefully. What Vice President Harris said it should be a priority.

She did not say it's a sine qua non that unless you get vaccinated you

cannot come into the school and teach.



So what we're saying -- and let me state it clearly because I believe

strongly that it is completely compatible with both -- with what Dr.

Walensky said and what the vice president said is that clearly we want to

make the vaccination of teachers a high priority. They all within the

essential personnel in society and we want that priority to be high.



What I have said and I'll say it again today, it should not be sine qua

non. In other words, you cannot go into the school unless you're

vaccinated. We're not saying that. We're saying we're doing whatever we can

to protect the safety of the children and the teachers, but it is not a

requirement. It's a priority, but it's not a requirement for the teachers

to get back into school.



WALLACE: I think the only point I was making is she refused to say it's

not a requirement when she was asked by Savannah several times.



Let me ask you about another one. There's been some confusion about when

schools will be fully reopened five days a week, and look at this

contradiction.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Teaching at least one day a week

in the majority of schools by day 100.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: No, that's not true. That's

what was reported, that's not true. And it was a mistake in the

communication.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: The president there was contradicting his own press secretary.



Is it a mistake frankly for politicians and even for public health experts

like yourself to do too much projective?



FAUCI: Well, you know, it's very interesting that you say that, because at

the very end of the president's press briefing following his visit to

Michigan, to the Pfizer plant, he said exactly that, that we've got to be

careful that when you get asked to make a projection, you have to respond,

but you've got to make sure that people understand that it's merely a

projection. And a lot of mitigating circumstances can occur that would

modify that.



So, I mean, the president himself has said exactly that when he was asked

about the precision of these types of projections. We've just been through,

Chris, a similar situation when an unexpected, you know, phenomenon of

nature, a very terrible ice storm, delayed 6 million doses of the vaccine

getting out.



Now, we're going to overcome that by working double time to get back to

where we should be by the middle of the week, but that was a completely

unanticipated glitch. That is going to continue to occur as we go on and

on.



So, that's what the president was talking about. You make a projection, but

you've got to be careful because those things can change.



CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS HOST: And, of course, we reporters keep asking you

to make the projections.



I got about two minutes, I want to squeeze two questions in, Doctor.



The administration talks a lot about getting kids in grades K-8 back to

school, but does much less talk about kids in high school. And I want to

ask you about them.



Take a look at these numbers. Forty-seven percent of students in K-8 are

now going to school full time, but only 33 percent of students in grades 9-

12 are going to school full time.



Doctor, we're talking about the kids that are more at risk of getting the

disease and also spreading the disease. But at the same time, they're not

able to get the vaccines. The lowest cutoff age is 16 for Pfizer, I think

it's 18 for Moderna.



So what happens to these kids? They seem like they're kind of caught in a

trap.



FAUCI: Well, you know, in some respects, they're in that zone. That's the

reason why we are hoping that we will be able to -- in fact, all of the

studies right now from at least two companies are trying to get those

individuals, those youngsters who are in that high school group, that

hopefully by the time we get to the full term, that they will be

vaccinated. And that's why we're pushing on those studies to get them

vaccinated.



That will likely occur in the fall. I can't say it's going to be on day one

of when the school starts in the fall term. On the other hand, when you

have younger children, it likely will not be before the beginning of the

first quarter of 2022.



WALLACE: Finally, and I've got about a minute left, Vice President Harris

talked recently about how this administration basically had to start from

scratch when it came to vaccine distribution. And on Friday President Biden

said this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: My predecessor, as my mother

would say, God love him, failed to order enough vaccines, failed to

mobilize the effort to administer the shots, failed to set up vaccine

centers.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: Doctor, is that true?



FAUCI: Well, again, a lot of things were said just there. The one thing

that we can say is that the -- the -- the infrastructure and the capability

and the planning of getting the vaccines distributed into the arms of

people was really quite vague, as I've said before.



I mean, obviously, there's -- it wasn't that nothing was done because we

developed a vaccine, we got them manufactured, and they were shipped. But,

you know, as I've said before, you know, you have to give the vice

president a break. She didn't mean from scratch that nothing. I mean,

obviously, we had vaccines that we were giving to people even before the

end of the year.



So what she was referring to, and I -- and I'm sure you can ask her again

and she'll say it, was the process of smoothly getting it into people's

arms, which was a difficulty very -- very early on. We're just getting over

that right now. And that's what the president is doing with regard to

getting community vaccine centers, getting the vaccine into pharmacy,

getting mobile units --



WALLACE: Right.



FAUCI: And getting vaccinators, as the president says, people who are

actually putting it into people's arms.



I believe the vice president was referring to the fact that if you're

talking about those things that I just mentioned, they were not in place

when the president came in as -- following the inauguration.



WALLACE: Dr. Fauci, thank you. Thanks for your time this weekend. It's

always good to talk with you, sir.



FAUCI: Same here. Thank you very much, sir.



WALLACE: Up next, we'll bring in our Sunday group to discuss the furor over

Ted Cruz and his decision to head to sunny Cancun while folks back in his

home state of Texas were shivering.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WALLACE: Coming up, Senator Ted Cruz gets blistered for skipping town

during his state's power outages.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): I certainly regret that this has become a distraction

at a time when so many Texans are hurting and frustrated and mad.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: We'll ask our Sunday panel what it means for the senator's

political future, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): Yesterday my daughters asked if they could take a

trip with some friends. And Heidi and I agreed. So I flew down with them

last night. I dropped them off here and then I'm headed back to Texas.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: Well, that was Ted Cruz's original story as he headed back home

after the world learned he'd left freezing Texas this week for a trip to

sunny, 80-degree Mexico. But that was not the end of it.



And it's time now for our Sunday group. Senator Mitch McConnell's former

chief of staff, Josh Holmes, pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson and Mo

Elleithee of Georgetown University's Institute of Politics and Public

Service.



So, Josh, part of the problem -- I guess the biggest part of the problem

was the fact that Ted Cruz thought he should go down to Mexico in the

middle of this freeze up in the first place, but compounding that was the

fact that his story kept changing.



As we say, first he was just dropping his family often and coming back the

next day. Then it turned out that his wife Heidi was inviting friends to

come join them through the weekend.



Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): I was trying to be a dad. And -- and all of us have

made decisions. When you've got two girls who have been cold for two -- two

days and haven't had heat or power --



And I'd initially planned to stay through the weekend and to work remotely

there.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: Josh, how damaging -- and -- and why is it that -- that Cruz, who

once called your former boss Mitch McConnell a liar on the Senate floor,

why is he so unpopular with senators of both parties?



JOSH HOLMES, PRESIDENT AND FOUNDING PARTNER, CAVALRY, AND FORMER CHIEF OF

STAFF TO SENATOR MITCH MCCONNELL: Well, look, I think Senator Cruz made a

mistake. It's as -- it's as simple as that. And I actually found a lot of

humanity in his response. Obviously, this was all unfolding while he was in

the air on the way to Cancun and -- and -- and trying to get his family out

of Texas, which, you know, as a senator, was a mistake. He should not have

done it. He apologized. He was right to do so.



But I think the other piece of this, and the reason it's ultimately not

going to hurt him politically is, the media distortion of how Republicans

are treated versus how Democrats are treated. There have been 35 -- 35

separate news stories in "The Washington Post" alone on Senator Cruz and

Cancun. Noting, by the way, there is no actual difference that has happened

here as a result of his trip. Nothing had been done or not done as a result

of his trip.



"Nightly News" broadcast dedicated two and three times the amount of

coverage to Senator Cruz than they did Andrew Cuomo and the nursing home

scandal.



So, I mean, the message that that sends to -- to conservatives across the

country is, you know -- and if you're putting -- if you're a Democrat and

you put nursing home policies in place that contribute to the deaths of

perhaps thousands of people, you get an Emmy. But if you take an ill-timed

beach vacation, like Senator Cruz did, you -- you're run out of house and

home.



Ultimately, until we start grappling with the differences of how these

things are -- are covered by the national media, I think we're going to be

really disappointed by what motivates voters across this country.



WALLACE: Well, let me say, that we're going to cover Andrew Cuomo in a

moment, but I just want to ask you, Kristen, about this.



I think part of the problem also is that this is exactly the kind of thing

that Ted Cruz -- the kind of mistake that Ted Cruz would jump on if it

happened to somebody else. And it has happened to some other people.



In December, Cruz attacked the mayor of Austin for going to Mexico during

the pandemic with this, hypocrites, complete and utter hypocrites. And he

also takes on his own party. In 2017 he attacked Republican Governor Chris

Christie for visiting a closed beach when the New Jersey state government

was shut down.



Kristen, is this the kind of thing that voters will remember?



KRISTEN SOLTIS ANDERSON, ECHELON INSIGHTS AND FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I think

voters will remember how you make them feel. And if you make them feel like

you don't care about them, they do or member that sort of thing. That's why

some politicians thrive. They -- they persuade voters that they understand

what they're going through. I think for a lot of voters they didn't have

the opportunity to fly to Cancun to escape the cold from Texas.



But I think the thing that is even more frustrating about the -- the whole

discourse around Texas, as you mentioned earlier in the show, fights over

things like, well, do we need any wind farms, do we need any clean energy,

there's a lot of really important conversations to be had about the need to

make our infrastructure in this country more resilient. And I just worry

that we've spent more time worrying about Ted Cruz trying to get a

margarita than what I think is the most important thing, which is making

sure that our country can be more resilient against all kinds of threats,

including more extreme weather.



WALLACE: All right, let's turn to New York Governor -- Democratic Governor

Andrew Cuomo, who's in much more serious problem for his handling of -- of

COVID deaths inside nursing homes.



Mo, the FBI is investigating and it looks like the Democratic-controlled

legislature will vote this week to strip Cuomo of his emergency powers to

handle the pandemic.



Here was the governor this week.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): I was not aggressive enough in knocking down the

falsity. We were busy. We were doing our job. We were trying to save lives.

No excuses.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: Mo, can Andrew Cuomo tough this one out?



MO ELLEITHEE, GEORGETOWN INSTITUTE OF POLITICS AND PUBLIC SERVICE, FORMER

DNC COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR AND FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, look, Andrew

Cuomo has shown his ability to be pretty resilient in New York politics.

But this is -- this is a pretty serious moment for him. And I think he's

got to recalibrate a little bit how -- how he deals with things moving

forward.



You know, there's two underlying issues here. There's the policy of how he

handled the nursing homes in the early days of the pandemic, and then

there's the -- the reporting of the data. I think the second one is what's

really catching up with him right now.



Now, I do think -- I agree with the governor that there is a lot of bad

information that's out there about what was reported and what wasn't. But,

at the end of the day, I do think, and he even admitted, they did not do a

good job of reporting the data. They did not do a good job of reporting the

number of deaths. They made some unfortunate comments about that and people

are freaked out. People in New York are freaked out. Too many people died.

And I don't know how he's going to turn the corner on this when there does

seem to be a tremendous amount of bipartisan anger towards him right now.



WALLACE: Josh, I just want to finish this up -- this segment, with you.



You know, it isn't just the reporting and it isn't just the communication.

There was also the original decision to say that people who were sick,

elderly people who were sick and -- at a time when there was concern

hospitals were overwhelmed, should go back to nursing homes. And that,

obviously, seems to have been a bad decision and everything else flowed

from that.



But to go to Mo's point, this is bipartisan. The most damning report so far

has come from the Democratic attorney general of New York and you're

getting an awful lot of criticism from Democratic members of the state

legislature who are now calling for stripping Governor Cuomo of his

emergency powers.



HOLMES: Yes, no, that's absolutely right. And hats off to the

bipartisanship in that regard.



I think the -- the most disappointing part about an awful lot of this is

these decisions were made at the outset, right? The nursing home decisions

that ultimately cost thousands of lives potentially were made at the outset

and available and everyone knew about it for months and months and months

and yet everybody was sort of obsessive with his daily press conferences,

the jokes, the candor, his daughters, all of that, and now it's all

beginning to catch up to him.



I think in some ways he's going to begin to get a worse political situation

because of the levity that he had during the crisis itself. I'm not sure

that Andrew Cuomo is going to survive this one.



WALLACE: Survive meaning that he will have to resign and not serve his full

term?



HOLMES: Yes. Politically speaking, this is extremely damaging. Now, whether

he can hold out, we'll see. But they're already talking about taking away

his emergency powers in regards to COVID and -- and basically rendering him

impotent as governor of New York, which, you know, of course is an amazing

thing to consider when you consider his -- his -- where he was three months

ago.



WALLACE: Right.



Politics is a tough business. I'm glad we're all in TV news. It's a -- it's

a cakewalk by comparison.



Panel, we have to take a break here, but up next, the Trump-McConnell feud

and the growing divide inside the GOP.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): There's no question done (ph) that President

Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of

the day.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: That was Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on the day

Donald Trump was acquitted by the Senate.



But the former president wasted no time firing back with this statement.

Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican

senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again.



And we're back now with the panel.



Kristen, where is the Republican Party right now? How much sway does former

President Trump still have with Republican voters and thus with Republican

officials?



ANDERSON: Right now this is a party that is very divided. About half of the

party is with Donald Trump. They want him to run for president again, they

would choose him in a primary and think of themselves more as Trump

supporter's then as Republicans first.



But then there's the other half of the party. They're interested in looking

at folks from Ted Cruz to Ron DeSantis down in Florida, to Nikki Haley,

even Mike Pence. And they're interested in seeing the party do what's next.



I think until a leader really emerges that can both satisfy the desires of

Trump voters to have someone whose going to be a fighter for them with a

populist agenda, but who can also be someone to speak to those more

disaffected Republicans who is different than Donald Trump in that way,

until you have a leader that can unify the party, I think things are going

to be pretty tough for the GOP.



WALLACE: Josh, your former boss, Mitch McConnell, set off quite a battle

with Donald Trump this week. Is McConnell going to wrestle Donald Trump for

control of the party? And what happens if Trump, and he says he's going to

do this, starts putting up his own candidates to take on Republican

incumbents in GOP primaries in 2022?



HOLMES: Well, look, Chris, this isn't a binary choice between Trump and

something else. I mean basically the disagreement here is about the former

president not appreciating the fact that Senator McConnell spoke out and

spoke the truth about January 6th. That's it. It's nothing to do with

policy, it has nothing to do with candidates, it has nothing to do with

anything beyond that.



You know, I noticed that letter that you read, the statement or whatever

you call it, you know, is pretty rife with inaccuracies. But the -- the --

the most glaring to me was that somehow the former president was teaching

Senator McConnell how to win. I mean this is somebody who I think even his

critics regard as the most significant Senate leader since LBJ. He's won

re-election seven times and eight times as -- as leader of his conference.

So he's leading the party.



The party is actually in a pretty strong place. President Trump and his

supporters have a massive, massive part of that going forward. But we're

talking about a very even divided Congress. Not anything like where they

found themselves ten years ago when they were out of power and at the -- at

the brink of irrelevance.



WALLACE: Mo, are Democrats just sitting back and enjoying the fight inside

the GOP?



ELLEITHEE: Yes. I mean, look, it is not -- this is not the heyday of the

Republican Party.



Look, I think there's something that Senator Lindsey Graham said the other

day that I -- that I thought was really telling, where he said something to

the effect of, Donald Trump was -- was really good for conservative ideals.

I don't think we can get done what we want to get done. I don't think we

can accomplish our goals without him.



And I think that speaks to a real danger within the Republican Party that

if this whole party gets wrapped around him, gets wrapped around any

singular person, that's a problem for them. It's not about the ideals, it's

not about the ideology, it's about the singular person.



So I think what Kristen said a few minutes ago was really important.

Someone else needs to step up, or multiple people need to step up and start

to try to make the -- what the conservative argument to Republicans that --

that appreciated some of Trump's populism but also believe in that -- in

that center-right ideology that's defined the party for so long. Someone

else needs to make that compelling case because right now it feels like too

many Republican leaders are just kind of falling into that Lindsey Graham

space of, we just got to wrap her hopes around this one guy and -- and

cater to him and his supporters or else we're done.



WALLACE: All right.



Then there's President Biden, who emerged on the virtual world stage this

week with this declaration.



Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: America is back. The

Transatlantic Alliance is back. And we are not looking backward. We are

looking forward together.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: Kristen, the president talked about re-engaging with our allies,

he talked about confronting China especially, but also Russia, and he

talked about re-engaging with Iran on the nuclear deal.



How effective do you think as policy and how effective as politics?



ANDERSON: Well, politics is -- is an easier thing to answer because for

many voters they're much more focused at this point on domestic concerns,

things like the economy and the handling of COVID-19.



But in terms of the policy itself, I think, you know, tackling the threat

of China has to be the major focus of this administration. And being able

to demonstrate that they're willing to be -- to be tough. That's a big

thing that former President Trump did that sort of rallied his supporters

and was in some ways a very correct diagnosis of the way that our politics

internationally have been shifting as China has emerged stronger and

stronger, posing a greater and greater threat. So it will -- it will be

important to see what kinds of actions this administration tries to put

behind talking tough about China. But that's certainly a good direction if

it's really where they go.



WALLACE: Josh, 30 seconds, do you see any Republican buy-in to the Biden

foreign policy?



HOLMES: It -- it feels exactly the same as the Obama foreign policy, Chris.

And -- and the thing is, you're already seeing the repercussions of some of

that. You saw Iran now discussing ejecting some of -- some of the

monitoring of nuclear sites, it beginning to sort of try to push the

buttons of the Biden administration again to see how far that they can go.



Look, politically-speaking, this is not very popular and I think from a

policy standpoint it's even worse.



WALLACE: All right, thank you, panel, see you next Sunday.



And we'll be right back with a final word.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WALLACE: Before we go, we want to tell you about this program note.



Be sure to tune in to Fox News Channel tonight at 10:00 p.m. Eastern for an

interesting special, "Rush Limbaugh: His Words." It's an up-close look at

his life and his impact on America.



And that's it for today. Have a great week and we'll see you next FOX NEWS

SUNDAY.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL

RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials

herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be

reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast

without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may

not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of

the content.