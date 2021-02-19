Cruz admits having 'second thoughts almost immediately' about Cancun

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," February 18, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

HANNITY: Welcome to "Hannity."

And tonight, we continue to honor the amazing life, legacy of radio legend, Rush Limbaugh. Yep, you've got it, his longtime producer, call screener. He did his own show behind the show. Our friend James Golden, aka, Bo Snerdley will be here tonight.

Also tonight, we will bring you the very latest from the Andrew Cuomo nursing home scandal. The governor is now reportedly facing a federal and state investigation into criminal activity in what might appear to be a massive cover-up.

Senator Ted Cruz under fire today is here to respond to the criticism surrounding his recent flight to Cancun to drop off his daughters for a trip with their friends, and yes, turn around and come right back home, and he arrived home in Houston already.

And here's what he told reporters earlier outside of his home.

SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): The last 24 hours, it has become a new story and a bit of a Twitter sensation that I went with my family, traveled yesterday to Mexico. I just got back. I flew out late last night.

We had spent two days without power and the girls wanted to take a trip with their friends and frankly get somewhere where it was warmer, and Heidi and I agreed. We took them. I flew them down last night and I just flew back today.

HANNITY: He actually can be a father and senator at the same time.

Senator Cruz will join us live from Texas tonight. Protesters are outside his home. That is all coming up.

But, first, the hysteria on the left is apparently never-ending. President Trump now has been out of office for nearly a month. Democrats are still obsessed with hating all things Donald Trump.

Well, President Trump seems to live in their sick brains 24/7 as they cannot give up their drug of choice, which is hatred and rage of all things Donald Trump and his family.

One congresswoman just introduced, get this, a bill to ban four presidents who have been impeached twice from getting buried at Arlington National Cemetery. And, of course, conviction in the Senate, that wouldn't be required. Just the impeachment part.

And meanwhile, another Democrat is sponsoring legislation that would ban President Trump from stepping foot in the U.S. Capitol ever again. Okay.

And that's not all. Democrats are also seeking a ban that would block Donald Trump's name from being used on any federal building, any monument, even park benches. And they are also attempting to block his federal pension, paid staff and office space.

Now, in the midst of a global pandemic, let me ask all of you, millions of Americans are unable to get the COVID vaccine, incompetent governors botching the rollout. Millions and millions of Americans are out of work, high-paying career jobs literally ripped away and destroying the energy sector in this country, and this is what your Democratic leaders and lawmakers are focused on.

Also, those $2,000 checks, you know the ones they promised you before the election? Yeah, they are nowhere to be found. And, of course, the mob, the media, they don't seem to care. They are also too busy obsessively raging 24/7 against Donald Trump. The movie -- well, they just can't seem to quit him, can they?

Here is just one small recent example.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are we done? It's imploding.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Can we say it again? I never -- I never say stuff like this, but, control room, can we play it again? There it is.

TIM MILLER, THE BULWARK CONTRIBUTOR: You know, I've heard from folks, you know, firing up tweets about Trump telling me to shut up about it. We should just be quiet and not talk about it anymore.

And I understand that point of view. Everybody wants to move on. I wish we could just kind of blow up all the Trump buildings like that with nobody in on, and just kind of erase them from our memory in "Men in Black" style. But like we can't.

HANNITY: I think I'm going to start a daily count how many times the MSDNC and fake new CNN mention Donald Trump every single day.

Anyway, the very liberal I'm not Tim Russert over at NBC, Chucky Todd, extended his vitriol to the good people of Texas. Here they are in the midst of their winter storm, power outages of millions, sub-freezing temperatures and he says, well, hey, at least they are now wearing their masks.

Take a look.

CHUCK TODD, NBC NEWS: Let's get a check now speaking of weather on all of this breaking weather news, extreme weather slamming more than half the country. It has killed at least 28 people across the southeast and Texas, the state power grid is overloaded. It has left at least 4 million people to face extremely low temperatures without electricity and often without heat.

My colleague Morgan Chesky joins us now from Dallas.

And, Morgan, about the only -- the only upside here is I assume the cold weather motivates people to wear a mask because it's one extra layer on your face. But how bad is it, Morgan?

MORGAN CHESKY, NBC REPORTER: It's bad, Chuck.

HANNITY: Wow.

Also, as per usual, washed up actress, singer, Bette Midler, she took it a step further. She claimed that the winter storm was revenge because, quote, God doesn't seem to like Ted Cruz or John Cornyn.

Pretty disgusting even by her repulse lovely lowlife standard that she has.

So, Chucky Todd and Bette Midler, do they know that people died in this storm and Texans are suffering and old people are shivering in their homes? Have they figured that out yet?

Now, of course, many on the left are currently vilifying Ted Cruz today for flying his family to Cancun and back. Senator Cruz dropping off his daughters for a trip with their friends, he is right back in Texas. Now, I do have first-hand information on this that I will share in a moment.

But, by the way, where is our commander-in-chief? That new guy. Oh, that's right, this morning he decided to take a snow day. The guy ultimately in charge of FEMA and all of the country's emergency resources and federal agencies -- yeah, he took a day off in the middle of this natural disaster.

Where is the feigned, phony, selective liberal outrage on this? I guess, you know, to be fair, it's not even really totally clear that Joe even fully understands what's going on in Texas.

During a town hall, he seemed confused about a lot of things. At one point, he said there was no vaccine when he entered office. Take a look.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The biggest thing though, as you remember -- I shouldn't say that way, if you remember -- but when you and I talked last, it's one thing to have the vaccine, which we didn't have when we came into office, but a vaccinator. How do you get the vaccine into someone's arms?

HANNITY: Joe, when you took office, there were about a million, not 300, 1 million vaccines under Trump's Operation Warp Speed going into the arms of Americans every single day, a million a day, 1 million. Not 300 over the summer, 1 million.

That was happening before he was sworn in. In fact, yeah, that video right there of Joe Biden, he's getting the vaccine. That was before Christmas. That was in December.

Joe, do you remember?

Well, in case not, here's a friendly reminder.

BIDEN: You just go ahead any time you're ready.

I'm doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it's available to take the vaccine. There is nothing to worry about. I am looking forward to the second shot.

So is Jill. She's got her shot earlier today. She loves shots, I know.

HANNITY: You know, the mob, the media, they get the vapors. Oh, they get -- the snowflakes begin to melt. They get oh so outraged. And oh, they can't take it. So frail. They wigged out every time I say, yeah, Joe Biden looks pretty frail, weak, and he is obviously cognitively struggling. But his behavior during these rare public appearances are troubling.

He struggles with numbers, twice in one speech last week. He laid out a goal promising that they will have vaccinated 300 Americans. He didn't say it once. He said it twice, 300. He also struggles with names, and dates, and times, and even our Declaration of Independence. Doesn't seem to know where he is at times.

This is something he jokingly, okay, he admitted during the town hall. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

What is it like? How is it different?

BIDEN: I get up in the morning and look at Jill and say, where the hell are we?

(LAUGHTER)

BIDEN: No.

HANNITY: Now, Joe, you're at the White House. You are likely asleep. I'm sure you've had your warm milk after your afternoon nappy and your day off. And I'm sure you are fast asleep by now.

But when you wake up in the morning, I hope somebody will remind you that you are at the White House and you are the president of the United States of America in name only, at least. That is what your business card probably says. And may be need, I don't know, hourly reminders.

And the radical far left climate socialists in your party, you know, the ones that are setting your agenda, it would be very nice to them if they could remind you on a fairly regular basis. Now, of course, this would include policies surrounding immigration.

Let me predict here and now. Joe Biden's immigration policies will be a colossal failure. It will harm American workers in a huge way. We'll have more people than jobs available, driving wages down dramatically.

Democratic lawmakers are now working on legislation that would give amnesty to what may have actually been 20 million illegal immigrants including those who have previously left the country. Do you know why? Because Joe is going to invite them back.

Now, if Biden gets his way, they will all become eligible for an expedited pathway to citizenship with a green card and citizenship even in some cases in three years. Democrats are also trying to expand the archaic lotto system and bring that back, which would allow even more immigrants from all over the world into the country based on a random lotto drawing.

I wonder if you are going to make sure that people can provide for themselves when they get here. Will there be any health check? Are there going to be background checks to make sure people, I don't care where you come from, make sure anybody from any part in the world doesn't have radical associations?

Now, keep in mind that the Biden administration has already halted border wall construction. They have reintroduced that policy. You know, the one known as catch and release where illegal immigrants detained at the border are then released right there into your talents and your cities, many without a COVID test and likely not wearing their masks.

The radical socialist Democrats are now running our federal government. Buckle up. I hope you get involved. I hope you get engaged, because it's going to be rocky. The impact will be felt for generations.

Here with reaction, FOX News contributor Dan Bongino, along with FOX News correspondent at large Geraldo Rivera.

You know, Geraldo, I missed you, my brother. I missed you.

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: Long time no see.

HANNITY: Long time no see. OK, I'm glad you're back.

RIVERA: I miss our drinks at Del Frisco's.

HANNITY: Oh, is it open? Will they ever open it again? Because I like to sit with you on one side, and Bo Dietl on the other. I miss my friend Bo too.

RIVERA: Right, right, right.

HANNITY: This is amnesty, Geraldo.

RIVERA: I thought you were ghosting me.

HANNITY: No, I was not.

RIVERA: Well, I think that, Joe Biden's immigration plan presented by Senator Menendez has zero chance of passing. But I just want to back up and remind everybody that during the height of the pandemic, millions of undocumented immigrants who are designated essential workers, because they were the ones who were processing our poultry, packing our meat, harvesting our fruits and veggies, delivering our fruit, cleaning the restaurants and hospitals, and all the achy (ph) jobs.

They were designated essential workers because they were essential. They contribute in a way that is during this pandemic immeasurable. So, compassion is definitely needed toward this population.

Biden's plan, you know, it had no chance even when President Obama had 60 votes in the United States Senate, he couldn't pass immigration reform. Certainly, Joe Biden won't do it with 50 votes.

But it is at least the signal that this population -- I think there are some things that the Biden plan has that President Trump told me that he approved of, you know, months and months ago. For instance, the Dreamers, giving them a pathway to citizenship. You know, going with ICE, telling ICE not to -- not to arrest, not to deport immigrants unless they were violent felons.

You know, there are some ways to be compassionate. You won't get everything. You won't legalize all of the 11 million undocumented in the country, but there should be a recognition that these generally speaking are hardworking family-oriented --

HANNITY: Geraldo, catch and release -- we are talking about people that didn't respect our laws, our borders, or our sovereignty.

Dan Bongino, now it's not -- now they are going to invite people who have been deported back. Are we going to have background checks? Are we going to have health checks? Are we going to make sure there's no radical associations, and ensure that they can make their way and not become a burden on hardworking Americans that are overtaxed already with a country that has more debt than we can handle already?

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, my beef with -- that's right. My beef with Geraldo on this immigration, which always, you know, they get spicy here because Geraldo does this a lot. He conflates an emotional argument with a policy argument, like you said something, Geraldo, you said, well, the Dreamers deserve a pathway to citizenship.

You know, Geraldo, there is a pathway to citizenship. You know what it is called? It's called citizenship. Because they insisted on doing it illegally doesn't make that my fault, okay?

And secondly, you said something else. It doesn't make me not compassionate when you say these are, well, undocumented workers, meaning they don't have documents, meaning they didn't go to the process, meaning they are probably here illegally, are essential workers who work hard. Fair enough. I'm not saying they don't.

But you know who else works hard? The American people who actually follow American laws and work really hard too and pay taxes. So, I'm really sorry, but the emotional part that you are trying to bring into this is not a policy argument. It is an emotional one.

You are free to have compassion, but, Geraldo, if that is your case, then you are free to take in people who come into the country illegally and take care of them yourself. That's your fault.

But don't put the burden on other people because you want to have compassion rather than making sensible policy arguments. And that is not one of them. We have a pathway to citizenship. It's called citizenship.

RIVERA: Dan, these Dreamers were brought here as small children through no fault of their own. This is the only country they have ever known. Many of them don't even speak Spanish or whatever the language of their home country. They were raised as Americans.

You know, to be hard-nosed about that population is to -- is to look at your neighbor, look at your friend and say that for some reason you are not acceptable to us.

BONGINO: Fair enough.

RIVERA: After everything they've done. You know, this is not -- I didn't make that up that they were deemed essential workers. Who do you think were cleaning the toilets in these hospitals? You know, who's serving --

BONGINO: I get it. I get it. Can I respond? It's a fair enough point that some of these kids were take -- were brought here as kids and they didn't have the capacity to make that decision on their own. But again, Geraldo, these are really complicated policy decisions that have major implications and I say to you the famous Thomas Sowell line. Okay, and then what?

If we keep giving people amnesty because people they were involved with, parents or otherwise, made really poor decisions against our laws, then what? Then it incentivizes more people to do that. There has to be a policy fix and it is not going to be easy.

And introducing emotion into it as a policy fix is not a fix at all. It is an emotional response. I get it. What you are saying is not inaccurate.

RIVERA: It's better to be emotional --

BONGINO: I get it.

RIVERA: I know. I know. That's what baffles me. It is not just a compassionate and passionate argument. It's a pragmatic argument.

These people for decades, for generations before 2001, they came for the harvest. They go home. They come and go, the relationship between Central America, Mexico, the United States was like this. Then everything happened.

BONGINO: There's a process for that.

RIVERA: If you want -- if you want to put the wall up, if you want to build the wall, that's fine. I'm all for it. As long as it has big gates and allows people and recognizes the special relationship between --

BONGINO: But that's not what I'm saying.

RIVERA: -- particularly Central Americans. I am saying that these people are part and parcel of the American Dream right now, Dan.

BONGINO: Geraldo, so are Americans.

RIVERA: These people, they've been the grease and the oil that's made the machine of America run. Where would we have been if they weren't in those fields picking the fruits and vegetables during the worst of the pandemic? Who do you think was cleaning the shelves --

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: My guess is -- my guess is Americans would be doing it. Geraldo, you talk about Americans like -- we're like from another planet. Like we're not willing to do work?

I clean toilets. I cleaned mausoleums. You know how many dirty toilet bowls I cleaned I worked in? I cleaned mausoleums in a cemetery.

You talk about us like we are from another planet. What about Americans? Do we not matter?

RIVERA: Why is it that these jobs --

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: People who are actually here following the law? This is crazy.

RIVERA: I think that if you just take a deep breath and say to yourself they have been here for years. They have been here for decades. These are the ones that are the --

BONGINO: So is my family.

RIVERA: They take the jobs.

BONGINO: So are we.

RIVERA: They take the jobs that Americans won't take.

BONGINO: How do you know that?

RIVERA: You know, it's so rare that they displace a native one because I have reported it --

BONGINO: How do you know any of that?

RIVERA: --in virtually every state throughout the Southwest, the Southeast. I did the documentaries on children -- undocumented children, migrants.

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: I know these stories.

HANNITY: We are also -- we're also releasing criminals back into the states. People that now are entering. We don't send them back to their home country, they don't stay with the court dates. And Joe Biden basically sent out a welcome mat for people around the world.

Now we have a pandemic, no jobs. We have energy sector jobs being destroyed, high paying career jobs. Now we are going to have 11 million more, on top of that, however many million Joe invites into the country. That then drives wages down for Americans.

I believe America first. Take care of Americans and at the point we need more labor, then we can consider any of the things you want the door -- all the doors you want, Geraldo.

I've got to ask Dan, though, a personal question because this came up on my radio show.

RIVERA: Sure.

HANNITY: Geraldo, you know that Dan recently finished his lymphoma treatments and --

RIVERA: God bless you, Dan. I meant to send you my love. Absolutely.

BONGINO: Thank you. I know that. I appreciate that.

HANNITY: Dan was on my radio show today and you dropped a bomb on my audience. I just wanted to get an update. Everyone is thinking about it -- thinking about you and praying for you.

BONGINO: Yeah, you know, I was supposed to text you on line about the results of the MRI. We were on the radio show and you said hey, why didn't you text me? I said I didn't want to bother you on the show, so I just kind of told you on the air.

So, yeah, they -- you know, they found some stuff and some nodules and some spots on my lungs. So, I don't know what it is. I think we will be okay. So, there will probably be some more testing involved. I'm just a little obviously down because I just rang two weeks ago and I was hoping for a few weeks or maybe a few months or who knows, even a few years.

But I was having some breathing issues and they found some stuff there. But it could be nothing, but could be some fibrosis or some damage --

HANNITY: Well, we are all praying for you. And I know in Geraldo's heart, Geraldo is praying for you too.

BONGINO: No, he's a good man. This isn't personal. This is policy stuff. We are allowed to have disagreements, right? I did on his radio show all the time.

RIVERA: Thanks, Dan.

BONGINO: No problem.

HANNITY: Me too. All right, thanks. We're all praying for you, Dan. Wishing you a speedy recovery.

All right. When we come back, Senator Ted Cruz will join us for an exclusive interview about his -- oh, trip to Cancun to drop off his daughters. Oh, think of it. Joe Biden took the day off.

Once again, the media is running wild without knowing the full story. We will tell you the truth when we get back. You don't want to miss it, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Now, Senator Ted Cruz tonight is facing the ire of the mob, the media, for traveling to Cancun, Mexico, with his daughters to drop them off and come home as Texas is still addressing the fallout and damage from severe weather.

Now, in response, Senator Cruz tonight did say, in retrospect, he might have made a mistake, adding in a statement, in part -- wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and I'm flying right back this afternoon. And he did.

My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas.

Joining us now to talk about it is Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

I have a piece of the story that nobody knows that you know to be true and Governor Abbott knows to be true. And that is I got contact very early in the week from the official meteorologist on my radio show, Joe Bastardi, frequent guest on this program at weatherbell.com and he sent a note to both of you, to you and Governor Abbott.

In that note, he said this is going to be far worse than I think others are predicting. You got in touch with him. The governor got in touch with him. You took it seriously and you work hand-in-hand with the governor in the lead up to this, knowing this was all a big possibility and this is days before that happened.

And you were fully and completely engaged, and I know that from my own reporting on my own conversations with you and Governor Abbott and with Joe Bastardi.

Now, you went and you took your daughters to Cancun and you came back. I think you can be a father and be the senator of Texas all at the same time and make a round-trip quick drop-off trip and come home.

SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): Well, Sean, that's right. And starting with what you opened with, you connected me with Joe early on before the storms actually even hit the state of Texas. And I've got to say, I -- you called me and told me Joe was very impressive, he knows his stuff. And I called him that evening and spent significant time on the phone with him talking through what he saw coming.

And he was predicting not one, but two major winter storms, the combination of which he believed would have an impact on Texas that would exceed anything we'd seen in the state since 1899.

I thought it was very impressive and very serious. He sent me charts and data on what was coming. And you reached out and I reached out to Governor Abbott and said, listen, this guy knows his stuff and you ought to talk to him and we helped connect them.

And, you know, at the same time, Governor Abbott had already declared an emergency in all 254 counties all across Texas. And so, I joined with John Cornyn in urging Joe Biden to declare a federal disaster to mirror the governor's request, which President Biden to his credit did.

And so, that was early on right before the storms came, we know they were serious.

This week has been hell for the state of Texas. It has been two storms on top of each other, 4 million Texans lost power. No power, no lights, many with no water. It has been frustrating.

I'll tell you, Sean, a lot of Texans are mad, are pissed off -- how can it be that Texas, the energy capital of the world, can't turn our lights on and can't heat our homes? A lot of Texans are frustrated. This shouldn't have happened.

I'll tell you, Heidi and me, we lost power for two days. Our house was dark. We had no heat. Actually, the fireplace behind me, we were all huddled around the fireplace because it was only heat in the house.

And after a couple of days after the girls being really cold and being in the teens and the 20s outside, our girls asked and said, look, school's been canceled for the week. Can we take a trip and go somewhere warm? And Heidi and I, as parents, we said, okay, sure.

And so, last night, I flew down with them to the beach and then I flew back this afternoon. I had initially planned to stay through the weekend and to work remotely there, but as I -- as I was heading down there, you know, I started to have second thoughts almost immediately because the crisis here in Texas, you need to be here on the ground. As much as you can do by phone and Zoom, it's not the same as being here.

And so, I returned this afternoon and I'm here working to make sure that we do everything we can to get the power turned on. But also, fundamentally to ask the questions, why did this happen? Why was the Texas grid -- which is regulated at the state level, it's operated at the state level, it's not a federal function, it's a state function. But why was the grid not sufficiently prepared so that 4 million Texans lost heat and power?

We need to answer that and we need to make sure that it never happens again in the state of Texas.

HANNITY: To what extent -- now, Texas is very unique in that there is no federal control or authority over their energy grid. It's separate and apart, which for a lot of different reasons is very good for Texas --

CRUZ: Yeah.

HANNITY: -- as you do not have to abide by the burdensome regulations of the federal government. Very smart on Texas's part. And I think that's brilliant.

Well, I don't know -- I'm not really sure. I thought we learned during COVID that teleschool, telemedicine, teleworking, Zoom calls, all this other stuff change the way that we do everything. Now, I'm not assuming that the people of Texas thought you're going to go out there with a blowtorches and antifreeze and get the wind turbines going.

But you raise a good question and that is, with all of the natural resources of Texas, why is Texas relying on wind turbines? Which, by the way, is use it or lose it. You can't store that energy. And why, in that sense isn't it upgraded to what works now?

Now, eventually, if it works and Texas chooses that, I'm an all-of-the- above guy. But for now, oil, gas and coal are our main sources of energy, and nuclear energy, if people let us use it.

CRUZ: Well, I think you said it right, which is that we should use all of the above. And Texas -- Texas is the number one producer of wind energy in the country, more than California. About 25 percent of our electricity comes from wind and that's a valuable asset.

My view is that we ought to be using all of energy sources but we shouldn't have mandates. We shouldn't be subsidizing it and we should let the market decide and the consumers decide.

Right now, we don't have clear answers as to why the Texas energy grid couldn't handle this surge in the winter. Obviously, a massive surge like this is very unusual in Texas.

It appears there were a combination of factors. One factor is a substantial number of the wind turbines froze and ceased producing energy. Now, elsewhere, other colder climates are able to put treatments and lubricants on wind turbines so they can operate in the cold. But in Texas, that wasn't predicted to happen and so, they didn't do that.

We saw a huge drop-off in energy from wind. We also saw substantial drop- offs from coal, substantial drop-offs from natural gas, substantial drop- offs from solar.

What we need to do is have a serious fact-based investigation -- not based on politics, not based on the Green New Deal and where you are, and this policy and the other. It needs to be based on the evidence, based on the facts to say, what happened? Why was the grid not there?

Most of these shutdowns were mandated because there wasn't the power. And so they just shut whole neighborhoods down.

You know, we had -- Tuesday night, we had a bunch of kids at our house because our house was one of the few houses that had power. And so, we had a lot of our daughters' friends were over. We're making dinner for them.

And right about, around 6:00, 6:30, boom, the lights go out and we lose power. And so, we had a candlelight dinner, because that's all we had. We had flash lights and then the girls all camped out. They got in sleeping bags and wrapped up in the -- in comforters and everything. But it got cold.

I mean, it was in the 30s in the house as it got cold. And it stayed with no power for two days. That was because the power generation and the grid couldn't meet the demands and so they took hold streets and whole neighborhoods off-line.

That should not happen again. It certainly shouldn't happen in Texas.

You know, other states, you look at a state like California where they have rolling brownouts predictably year after year after year. It's a failure of the system and it's a failure of the government regulators are causing.

Part of the reasons Texans are pissed is this shouldn't happen in Texas. And I'll tell you this, we're going to fix. The state of Texas is going to fix it.

Governor Abbott was right when he called on the legislator to investigate why the grid wasn't ready and to make sure this never happens again in the state of Texas.

HANNITY: Yeah, I didn't see much criticism there. Early lead (ph) that Joe Biden put on things while the people in Texas, you could use federal help. But there's always that double standard.

You made the right call coming back. You also can be a father. There's also something called technology. We also know what teleworking is. And I think there's a lot of sanctimony and politics being played in this attack.

And, look, Governor Perry made me an honorary Texan. That is why I made the call to you and Governor Abbott. I feel a responsibility for Americans that actually don't hate me like the state I'm living in in New York.

Anyway, welcome home, Senator, and all the best to our friends in Texas and hopefully we get this fixed soon.

All right. Speaking of New York --

CRUZ: Thank you.

HANNITY: When we come back, New York Governor Cuomo and his administration according to a report under real federal investigation, on top of the state, criminal investigation with their handling of the COVID-19 nursing home deaths.

Our own Janice Dean, who suffered great personal tragedy as a result of Cuomo's order, will join us next, straight ahead.

HANNITY: We are also learning tonight that the FBI and U.S. attorney's office is reportedly investigating Andrew Cuomo's intensifying nursing home scandal and his attempts to cover it all up. And get this, even far left Democrats, they are signaling their dismay with the failed governor's leadership.

Listen to mayor, long time, well, feud partner, Comrade Bill de Blasio earlier today reacting to Cuomo's reported threat against the state Democrats. Take a look.

MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO (D), NEW YORK CITY: Yeah, it's a sad thing to say, Mika, but that's classic Andrew Cuomo. A lot of people in New York state have received those phone calls. You know, the bullying is nothing new.

I believe Ron Kim and it's very, very sad. No public servant, no person who is telling the truth should be treated that way.

HANNITY: Now, those remarks come as Governor Cuomo is now facing a full on bipartisan revolt within his party. For example, state Democrats released a statement supporting Assemblyman Ron Kim who Cuomo reportedly told he was going to, quote, destroy.

Meanwhile, another group of state lawmakers are demanding Cuomo hand back his Emmy. And what about all of the proceeds from that great book on, quote, leadership during COVID?

And just breaking this evening, state assembly Republicans, they are now moving to former impeachment commission.

Now, remember, all of this goes well beyond simple mismanagement or poor execution inside the governor's mansion. This looks more and more like obstruction of justice and a whole host of lies.

And Andrew Cuomo's outright refusal to take any responsibility for any of it and blame everybody but himself.

Here with reaction, FOX News meteorologist, "FOX & Friends" host, Janice Dean is back with us.

This is very personal for you, and again, I'm sorry for everything you and your whole family have gone through, Janice. There is a lot happening, a lot of moving parts tonight. We know that the Biden Department of Justice has launched a criminal investigation. This on top of the AG of New York saying publicly, it looks like 50 percent of cases were covered up.

Support growing to impeach Andrew Cuomo. One New York Democrat saying he was threatened. Cuomo said he would destroy him if he didn't go along, and a lot going on here.

I wanted to get your reaction to all of this. And how far will you take this?

JANICE DEAN, FOX NEWS METEOROLOGIST: Well, the walls seem to be closing and finally after almost a year of looking at this governor, blaming everyone else for his March 25th order and now covering up the numbers. Who knew that Andrew Cuomo was going to be the person to bring both Republicans and Democrats together?

HANNITY: Yeah, you know, you look at this. What do you think is most important? You are directly impacted here. Two members of your family you lost in nursing homes as a result of I believe this executive order, although, he denies.

You know, he actually said at one point, doesn't really matter whether you die here or die there? You're dead, which was kind of cold, I thought. But my question to you is, what would you like to see? Somebody who's been directly impacted by this, whose family has been impacted by this? What would you like to see happen?

DEAN: I want to see the investigation and I want to see a court of law. And I want to see the governor and his health department, his health commissioner, and his administration on the stand to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

I want to know the origin of the March 25th order. Where did it come from? It didn't come from science. There are reports that it came from hospital lobbyists and there might be a money trail and a trail of corruption.

And I believe Ron Kim. He's a Democrat. His uncle died in a nursing home. It's personal for him.

And he's been bullied and threatened by this governor and he is doing it for far too long and now it's time. I do believe there is bipartisan support to get an investigation and perhaps may be even, you know, something criminal down the line with this governor.

HANNITY: One thing I would really like an answer to, Donald Trump build a 3,000-bed hospital to Javits Center, that remain 80 percent empty. He brought in the Navy hospital ship. He manned these hospitals, provided all the masks, the gowns, the shields, the gloves, everything that was needed, converted it all to COVID-19. Even changed the ventilation systems to do it. Again, providing everything, 80 percent of those beds remain empty.

I'm trying to wrap my mind around why. Why didn't he use them?

DEAN: Right.

HANNITY: Why didn't he help? It was there for free and available to him.

DEAN: Correct. And that's another question that has never been answered and maybe this investigation will prove something.

And just breaking tonight, I want to tell you, some of the reporting from Bill Hammond from the Empire Center has shown that putting COVID-positive patients in a nursing home has statistically risen those numbers and that would go against what the governor has been saying. That it was the nursing home workers that brought the infection in.

HANNITY: Do you believe there will be a massive class action lawsuit here? Is it something you and other families are thinking about?

DEAN: We are talking about it. At the very least, it would -- it would get the ball rolling on getting some information to us, something that we haven't had in almost a year now.

HANNITY: I'm sorry to every family that suffered a loss here and the worst pandemic since 1917 and '18. And then to add bad decisions and not own them, how do we learn to do better the next time?

He didn't listen to his own health commission --

DEAN: Yeah.

HANNITY: -- that recommended you need 15,783 ventilators. He got none. Just like the city of New York got none. They needed 10,000 more.

You know, so many mistakes made. I'm sorry.

Thank you, Janice.

When we come back, we continue to honor the life, the legacy of the legendary radio host, Rush Limbaugh. Longtime producer, call screener -- interesting story I will share with you. Show behind the show. James Golden, Rush referred to him as Bo Snerdley, next.

HANNITY: Right now, tonight, we are continuing to remember the life, the legacy, the accomplishments of radio talk show host and titan, Rush Limbaugh. Like I've been saying, the void that Rush Limbaugh leaves -- think of it this way -- you have a franchise quarterback running back, you have a franchise tight end, wide receiver, middle linebacker, and safety and you lose it all in one. Irreplaceable. It's hard to imagine any major political movement without Rush's voice at this time, these troubling times even.

And I can say this. Rush's passion was God, family, country. Fighting for liberty and freedom was his life's work. I would argue his calling in life. What he was born to do.

And I do know this. I do know that he would want all of us to continue this important work, his passion.

Yes, we lost our best player. We lost our team captain, we lost our franchise, everything. And it does now fall on all of us to up our game and carry the torch, everyone of us, and strive to live with the courage, the compassion, the conviction, the patriotism that Rush did every single day behind, yeah, it was really gold, the golden EIB microphone.

Now, one man who had the first-hand experience throughout all these years watching up close and personal, the remarkable life and career of Rush Limbaugh, long time producer, call screener, you know him as Bo Snerdley working on the Rush Limbaugh show for decades.

Bo does have a real name. He's been on the show before it, James Golden. We have been friends for many years.

I just have to tell this quick anecdote. There was a show going on called The Rush Limbaugh Show. Then there was another show in the control room and I would go in and my studio was adjacent to yours from many years and I would go in and say hi to you guys and check in.

And there's Bo. You don't know, bop, bop, bop, click. There were two shows going on. True or false?

JAMES "BO SNERDLEY" GOLDEN, LONG-TIME PRODUCER FOR RUSH LIMBAUGH: Yeah, that's very true, Sean. And yes, we have known each other for many, many years.

And, Sean, thank you. You have been so kind, not just to me, but to all of us during this period of profound grief. And you know, Sean, we can't wrap our arms around this. We can't wrap our brains and our hearts around this that our beloved Rush has returned his talent to God.

And we are so thankful to him. You know, Rush is to me a second-generation founding father. This went beyond radio. This went beyond politics.

What Rush did for America, one man changed so many trajectories in this -- in this country. When Rush began his career, there were 1,200 radio stations roughly doing the talk radio format. Today, there are over 12,000. The number of print conservative publications, very few, today, they -- it's a flourishing market.

You -- there was no FOX TV. There was nowhere on TV that you could get conservative ideology, that you could get the values that represent what most Americans believe until Rush, he changed the media. He changed the landscape.

Rush Limbaugh's radio show grew for over 50 years. This is unheard of. And audiences from small children all the way up through the senior of senior citizens.

And beyond all of those accomplishments, Rush Limbaugh was one of the finest human beings that you would ever want to meet. A generous, wonderful, beautiful spirit, humble, a gentleman, always, never failed to thank people for the smallest service that they could do to him.

He never looked down on people. It burns me to my soul when people sully his reputation with falsehoods calling him a racist. This man was just an incredible phenomena.

And we love you, Rush. God bless you.

And thank you, Sean, for having me with you to talk about Rush.

HANNITY: Welcome home, faithful servant. He had his personal family, David, Lisa, the kids, viewers, work-family, James. And we know that his bucket list was to be with all of us, not a vacation.

James Golden, thank you.

More "Hannity" next.

GOLDEN: Thank you, Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Unfortunately, that's the only time we have this evening. As always, we do thank you. You make the show possible. Thank you for joining us.

Please set your DVR so you never miss an episode. We'll never be the media mob, and we'll always be independent. And we dig for the truth.

In the meantime, let not your hearts be troubled. Laura Ingraham straight ahead.

Laura, it was fun last night. Thank you for having me on last night.

