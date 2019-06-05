Christopher Steele to be interviewed by US investigators

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," June 4, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: All right. Welcome to "Hannity".

Buckle up. Busy news night.

Tonight, the investigation into the Russia witch hunt, it is now ramping up in a big way because developing tonight, it appears now in the coming weeks, Christopher Steele will reportedly be interviewed by U.S. officials. This is a big deal, a massive development, and this is part of what we have been waiting for.

You, we, the American people, we will now get and we deserve the answers from Steele. He is at the very heart of what is the biggest abuse of power scandal in American political history. The guy who literally put together the bought and paid for dossier with Russian lives and he could blow the entire investigation into the deep state wide open.

But as we all know by now, he was the former's five from Great Britain. He was paid for by the Clinton campaign, by the DNC. Remember they funneled money, filtered it through a law firm, Perkins Coie, and then they hired Fusion GPS, an op research firm, all to dig up Russian dirt on Donald Trump.

Simultaneously, of course, being compensated by the FBI, at the same time, for his salacious lying material which according to "The New York Times" was likely Russian disinformation, the entire time. And then Steele later testified under the threat of perjury that the dossier was unverifiable and he had no idea any of it, any of it was true.

Now, he was only -- as he said 50/50 on whether or not this intel was at all reliable. We know payments also for multiple sources for the same Russian dossier full of lies. Get this, while he was being paid by the DNC and Hillary Clinton and Comey's FBI, guess else, Steele is working with the Putin-linked Russian oligarch and being paid by him for the same lying information.

This all happening at the height of the 2016 election. Christopher Steele was able to literally disseminate his unverifiable Russian lies, not only throughout the highest levels of our government, the FBI, the CIA, NSA, Obama's DOJ, even creepy, sleepy Joe Biden but at the very same time, this information was selectively leaked, through news media, the Trumpet hating media mob and many outlets in the country.

And, in fact, they were disseminating the information, why? To help Hillary win the election. In other words, to point out false Russian lies so that Hillary would win in 2016.

Now, how Robert Mueller ignored this Russian disinformation, but he had time for FARA violations, loan applications, taxi medallions and tax violations as Tucker, Michael Caputo was just talking about, that raises a lot of questions about Mueller's priorities.

But as a result, he has ignited the left's Russian hysteria and gave the deep state a vehicle to weaponize this country's most powerful tools of intelligence that we entrust to them to protect us. And yet, they would turn on the American people and they were turned on the presidential candidacy known as Donald Trump, and all of his allies.

James Comey use Steele's dirty dossier, remember, he signed the first FISA application. It was the bulk of information coming from the unverified dossier against Donald Trump to secure that FISA warrant, which became a backdoor into spying on the entire Trump campaign, later the Trump transition team and then the Trump presidency. And Comey also directed an international spying campaign using informants undercover agents, even blond bombshell to monitor three different Trump campaign aides, Carter Page, Sam Clovis, and, of course, George Papadopoulos.

Then-NSA Director James Clapper, CIA Director John Brennan, they allegedly promoted the dossier inside and outside of the U.S. government. Clapper is accused of leaking Steele salacious material to his current employer, fake news CNN. And despite all of this, Hillary Clinton lost in an electoral landslide.

And, now, by the way, she has a lot to answer for herself. What did she know? When did she know it? Because as John Solomon writes, quote: Never before until 2016 have the apparatus of a U.S. presidential candidate managed to sic the weight of the FBI, the U.S. intelligence community on a rival nominee during an election and by using a foreign fed, uncorrupted, unverified political opposition research document.

And let me get back to this monologue in a minute. But, first, joining us with more details on this new discovery is "The Hill's" investigative reporter, John Solomon.

John, this now goes deeper. The question is, why Steele now is agreeing to talk?

JOHN SOLOMON, THE HILL EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT: Well, listen, he may have some blame to lay at the feet of others. He was working for other people, right? Hillary Clinton and Perkins Coie law firm are his clients. He may like to talk a littler bit about what they were doing, what he knew, how he represented the information to the FBI and try to clear his name in some way.

At the end of the day, though, this is one step towards a much bigger person who needs to be questioned. And that is Hillary Clinton. As I wrote this morning: Hillary Clinton has for the last 18 months escaped any scrutiny from Congress and from the American media. Hasn't been asked any of the questions, when did you know, who did you know, did you know Steele was going to the FBI? Did you know your lawyer was going to James Baker and feeding this information?

She's escaped that scrutiny and it's remarkable because it's been 18 months now that Hillary -- we learned first that Hillary Clinton had funded the dossier and right after that, the Senate Judiciary Committee sent a request for documents and answers, she's never answered. She's thumbed her notes to the Senate.

So, we need to get answers to know how high up in the Clinton campaign this entire conspiracy was known and executed it. Christopher Steele can start us on that path but I think Hillary Clinton ultimately has to answer the questions.

HANNITY: Well, I think she has to. But, I mean, again, these are the same people that rigged her investigation because Trump was loathsome and Hillary, they decided she'd win 100 million to zero. And then, of course, oh, Strzok and Page laughing at the fact that Loretta Lynch has put the fix in on the investigation to begin with, never mind the tarmac meeting.

SOLOMON: Yes.

HANNITY: And then, of course, we have the exoneration being written of May 2016. She's not interviewed until July 2nd of 2016. She's exonerated by Comey -- July 5th of 2016. And what do we know when that particular case? They never looked at real evidence and all popular regular procedure within the FBI was cast aside. They didn't tape it, they didn't record it, there is no 302s, and she was allowed to bring in a witness and one other person to give her comfort while the FBI was supposedly interrogating her.

SOLOMON: Yes, that's right. Listen, in one day, Jerry Nadler issued more than 80 subpoenas. In 18 months, there hasn't been a single subpoena to the Clinton campaign, or to Mrs. Clinton. You can see the difference in justice even in the way that Republicans in the Senate versus the way the Democrats on the House have treated these investigations. At some point, you need to compel answers if we're ever going to get to the truth.

HANNITY: All right. John Solomon, investigative reporter, thank you.

This is going to build as the days move on. And as we speak, there are now multiple investigations underway, as the Attorney General Barr is working hard to hold our government bureaucracy accountable, to fix this mess that were created by some. Those that would rig an investigation, those that try to rig with Russian lies a presidential election, those that try to bludgeon and unseat a duly elected president.

And the same cannot be said for House Democrats. They clearly are more interested in a political circus designed to smear the president, all in advance of the 2020 election. There you have House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler set to call John Dean of Watergate fame to testify in the Mueller report.

John Dean, the star and witness in Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal. That was 47 years ago. He has absolutely nothing, zero, to offer as it relates to the Mueller report, or frankly, any of the issues at hand here. Nothing. He has no expertise on Russian election hacking.

But Dean only now works for fake news CNN as a professional Trump hater, 24/7, hate, rage psychosis. Now, Jerry Nadler figures, oh, nobody more perfect, let's roll him out for another Trump -- round of Trump bashing even though he has no relevance to the case and by the way, if you are like most Americans and you don't watch fake news CNN or conspiracy TV MSNBC, here's a small sample of the great insight, the great knowledge, the great objective analysis of Jerry Nadler star witness and what he will bring to Capitol Hill and the circus he has thrown over there.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN DEAN, FORMER NIXON LAWYER: Trump is showing true Nixonian style.

Trump is Nixon on steroids and stilts.

If I had to channel little of Richard Nixon, I think he'd tell this president he's going too far. This is the sort of stuff of a banana republic. This is what an autocrat does.

Frighteningly dictatorial. He is thinking like Putin would think.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: So why would Jerry Nadler promote an obviously angry, washed up, far left, extreme leftist CNN hack to perform in front of his partisan circus?

Intel Chairman Adam Schiff, well, he's busy continuing to lie through his teeth as per usual. And today, the cowardly Schiff called the Attorney General Barr the second most dangerous man in the country. Really? Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, D-CALIF.: And so, we find ourselves I think for the first time with an attorney general who really is the president's defense lawyer and spokesperson, and who is quite good at it, and has the veneer of respectability to camouflage what he's doing. He is not the sophist that Giuliani is. He's much more dangerous. And I think he is the second most dangerous man in the country for that reason.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Most dangerous place in the country is being between the cowardly Schiff, and either a microphone or a camera, because he's obsessed with seeing himself and hearing himself.

Now, it's this kind of baseless vitriol, it's nothing new because for years the cowardly Schiff has been breathlessly promoting lie after lie, Trump Russia conspiracy theories over and over again. He has lied more than any other single member of Congress which says a lot about him.

Now, we have invited him for a full hour on this TV show. I have offered him three hours complete on my radio program, 616 stations, so he can defend his reckless rhetoric. That's four hours of airtime with me. I have a dossier on everything he has ever said.

Like all these other lying Democrats, he refuses to come on because Schiff is not only a coward, he's a liar and he knows he's a liar. So, instead of defending himself, he's just going to double down on his absurd lies that get more absurd every day. Maybe he will invite fellow conspiracy theorist Rachel Maddow to the Hill, two biggest layers in the country together in one place at last.

Now, CNN's John Dean can testify and he has nothing to offer I guess anything at this point as possible. Of course, Maddow can use the publicity because her ratings as well CNN ratings have taken a dive since their lies and conspiracy theories for two-plus years have been exposed.

Now that the American people no longer trust NBC's chief conspiracy theorist. By the way, Tom Brokaw, are you proud of this? Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: We are about to find out if the new president of our country is going to do what Russia wants once he's commander-in- chief of the U.S. military.

We haven't had to reckon with the possibility have someone has ascended to the presidency of the United States to serve the interest of another country rather than our own. What's the corrective to that? How do you remedy that?

These are no longer hypothetical questions. This is where we are.

The presidency is effectively a Russian op. This like negative 50 degrees in the Dakotas right now. What would happen if Russia killed the power in Fargo today?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: OK.

Anyway, sadly, Maddow's delusion is not uncommon in so-called mainstream media. In other words, the 99 percent of the media that spent two years lying again and again to the American people, smearing, lying, besmirchment, conspiracy theories, fake news, you name it, they dominate coverage on the three networks -- "Washington Post," "New York Times," CNN, MSNBC and any other basic outlet out there.

Of course, they are merely doing the Democratic Party's bidding as they work in unison, and they are only but it is an extension of all things Democratic socialist. That's why the media has ramped up their impeachment hysteria after Mueller's nine-minute public diatribe disaster last week which resulted in a complete detraction and a complete clarification hours later, because those nine-and-a-half minutes contradicted everything he had been saying up until to that point.

In the end, as I have been saying, Mueller is done. This whole Mueller investigation is over. It's finished, confirmed by the attorney general.

The president is guilty of zero crimes. There was no collusion, no conspiracy with Russia. And there was none, zero, obstruction of justice.

But the media, they can't help themselves after two years of lying, perhaps they have convinced themselves that their lies and conspiracy theories are true. They are still begging for impeachment. For what reason? They cannot offer one.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mounting pressure and growing calls to start impeachment after Robert Mueller breaks his two-year silence.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If the House leadership doesn't start hearings now, I believe it's hard to see them ever doing it in the months ahead. Again, now or never.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We seem to be moving to a place impeachment may be inevitable, but the dam seems to be breaking wide open.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What he was really saying is Congress has a job to do.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's almost a jeopardy question the way Robert Mueller put it yesterday. There is a process other than the criminal justice system to charge the sitting president. What's the answer? The answer is impeachment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: So, you've got the media mob, Democrats deep state elites all want the same thing, get rid of Donald Trump and they think their problems go away. They want to remove a duly elected president of the United States based on a hoax that they in part created and perpetrated on the American people.

Now, they think they know better than us, we the American people, smelly Walmart people, irredeemable deplorables, people that cling to our God, guns, bibles, religion.

We prove them wrong, we hold them accountable, we fight for justice because the future of this country is at stake and that is not hyperbole.

Joining us now, former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Joe diGenova, and former deputy assistant attorney general, Victoria Toensing, Fox News contributor Sara Carter.

Joe, we will begin with you. And where we are today because I think the Steele announcement that he is going to start talking could blow this part of it wide open.

JOE DIGENOVA, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY: Well, he's obviously made a strategic decision because he's going to be interviewed by John Durham. It's not the inspector general from the Department of Justice who's going to talk to him because he doesn't have any reason to talk to Mr. Horowitz. He's going to talk to John Durham and his people.

So, there's obviously some sort of deal that has been worked out. This is great news. But according to some reports, there are limitations on his testimony. I can't believe that Durham would agree to such limitations.

But this is what's important. He has to tell the truth to Durham because even though his testimony will be given overseas, he can be indicted in the United States if he lies to Durham. So, I assume he's going to tell the truth because this is the big, this is the big casino now.

And what he's going to prove is that the FBI lied in the FISA warrants and they lied to Congress and they lied to everybody about what they knew about Steele's behavior. This is the beginning -- the walls are beginning to close in on the FBI fraudsters.

HANNITY: OK. And we talk, Sara, a lot about an avalanche cascading down. There's only a small part. By the way, what is taking Michael Horowitz -- Michael Horowitz has like 700 people working for him. When do we get this FISA report finished and completed, or is it possible that he's completed it and handed it over to the attorney general and we don't know?

Victoria is saying no. Why, Victoria?

VICTORIA TOENSING, FORMER DEPUTY ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL: Because I think that he's running into difficulty in getting some documents from, da da da, Chris Wray of the FBI. So, that's going to prolong his inquiry. And that's about what he can do an inquiry. Of course, he can't subpoena anybody and he can't indict anybody.

HANNITY: But he can make criminal referrals, can he not?

TOENSING: He can.

SARA CARTER, CONTRIBUTOR: Yes.

HANNITY: Sara?

TOENSING: He didn't.

CARTER: Well, yes, he absolutely can. I think Victoria is right on the money. I think he is having difficulty.

We know that he does have 700 investigators, but remember, Sean, Michael Horowitz isn't just focused on the Russian investigation, although that's the main investigation his teams working on. They are working on a variety of investigations. So, this is really taking up the bulk of his time. But every day, we get something new, at least I do in my email box from the inspector general on other issues that they are working on.

And as for Christopher Steele, I think what is so significant here, is that he probably worked out some kind of immunity deal before coming here before making any statements to investigators or to the prosecutor whether that be John Durham or somebody else that they have in mind. So think about that. If he did cut an immunity deal, that means he probably has a lot to say.

HANNITY: But the thing is, he's already been question under oath. And when push came to shove, Joe, and he had to tell the truth about the dossier, he ran from it, otherwise, he would be held on perjury charge. His answer was clear that he never verified it. He had no idea if any of it was true 50/50 was raw intelligence, meanwhile the FBI is paying him, Hillary is paying him, the DNC is paying him, and a Russian oligarch are paying him all for the same lies.

And it did get disseminated by the likes of what, Brennan, Clapper? Who else may have pushed that propaganda out to the American media that just gullible and hungry for anything that hurt Donald Trump?

DIGENOVA: Well, there is no doubt that Steele in his deposition and the London libel case that's been filed against him made it clear that he had not verified the information in the dossier. That it was all unverified. That he couldn't vouch for it.

And therefore, it's pretty obvious that he probably told the same thing to the FBI. And that the FBI knew that it was merely a cover piece for them to use to try to get Carter Page and Papadopoulos and Michael Flynn and everybody else.

Listen, make no mistake about it. The FBI at the James Comey level, at the senior level, and the senior Department of Justice under Obama were engaged in a criminal conspiracy against President Trump while he was a candidate, while he was president-elect and while he was president. That's why John Durham wants to talk to him because there was a criminal conspiracy led by senior FBI officials.

And I just hope all of them, McCabe, James Comey, all of them, Baker, just keep talking publicly. Just keep talking.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Do they get held accountable? That's what this audience wants to know. That is the single-most asked question I get. If you are not held accountable, we don't have a constitutional republic. We don't have equal justice.

DIGENOVA: I couldn't agree more. I couldn't agree more.

TOENSING: Sean, I'd like to make a little point about Steele, and that is all we've heard again and again is that he is a credible person, he's a credible source. Well, I practice Fourth Amendment law as an assistant U.S. attorney for five years and this is Fourth Amendment law.

You don't care if a cop tells you something is a good person incredible. You care who the cop got the information from, and that wasn't verified shows the flaw in how the FBI proceeded.

CARTER: And it also --

HANNITY: Sara, go ahead.

CARTER: And it also shows the flow in what many of the reports coming out of the media that basically lifted up Steele and try to make him appear as if he was credible, because those were the only sources of information that we got were from the media that was trying to perpetuate these stories.

HANNITY: All right. Great work all three of you. You've been phenomenal. Appreciate your insight.

This is just beginning to open up. It's going to be fascinating.

All right. It's only amount of time before sleepy, creepy, crazy Uncle Joe Biden had to go to the far left to his party. Wait until you hear what he did. We will give you a full report.

Also, you got Mayor Pete -- well, he can't name one living Republican that he respects, not one. We're not kidding. A mini monologue, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. So, tonight, anyone would have thought that sleepy, creepy, crazy Uncle Joe Biden was the moderate savior of the Democratic Party -- well, you can cross him off your list because Biden is now pandering more than ever to the new, extreme, radical far left socialists in his party -- in other words, the out of touch Democratic Party -- unveiling his own plan for an economy-killing climate agenda and fueling more doomsday hysteria.

By the way, down payment of $1.7 trillion, your tax dollars over ten years. Let's take a look at this insanity.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Nothing gives me more hope for the future than to see my grandchildren to challenge expectations. They see breakthroughs in technology we can't even yet imagine. But the only way they're going to get a chance to feel all the potential is we take drastic action right now to address the climate disaster facing the nation and our world.

More severe storms and droughts, rising sea levels, warming temperatures, shrinking snow cover and ice sheets, it's already happening. And science tells us that how we act the next 12 years will determine the very livability of our planet.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, Biden's nutty plan would involve spending trillions of dollars to try and achieve net zero omissions by the year 2050 and to promote, quote, environmental justice. What does that mean?

And remember, it was just weeks ago that it was Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the real speaker of the House, Pelosi speaker in name only, called out Biden, accusing him of not being radical enough for the new unhinged Democrats.

So ask yourself, why didn't Biden push anything this drastic while he was in the White House in the Biden/Obama administration? Why now, all of a sudden, 12 years later, 10 years later, does Biden sound just like Ocasio- Cortez?

I think the answer is obvious because sleepy, creepy, crazy Uncle Joe, he doesn't have core values and he knows he is vulnerable to the attacks from this extreme wing in his party. So, clearly, he's willing to do and say anything to get elected, to make nice with the new climate cult that runs the Democratic Party, even plagiarizing his own campaign plan.

Now, because beyond the bad policy, his campaign is under fire tonight for apparently stealing the exact identical passages from other climate documents.

Now, Biden's camp is trying to downplay it claiming it was just a multiple citation errors. But, of course, plagiarism is nothing new from Biden, because the scandal back in 1988 torpedo that years White House bid where he literally copied word for word a speech by British Labour Party leader at a the time named Neil Kinnock.

So, while Biden feigns fake moral outrage over this over and over again, well, his past shows he'll do whatever it takes to win and election.

Now remember, a younger Joe Biden even attacked his opponent over his age. Kind of ironic considering that his biggest up on it now may be the young, media darling with a worse track record of any politician in the country, and that would be good old Mayor Buttigieg, who's also ramping his own brand of climate alarmism.

Let's look at this nuttiness.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETE BUTTIGIEG, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: So, what can we do? Well we definitely have got to have a carbon price and dividend, carbon tax and dividend. Call it what you want. We need to do it in order to get our economy to be closer to carbon neutral.

We might be able to break down some of the resistance especially at a moment when rural America is beginning to realize because of this extreme weather that where I live is making it hard to see whether it's even worth planting soy this year for example because some of the fields are so waterlogged after a lot of extreme weather.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: We actually sent our cameras to South Bend, Indiana. They're not too happy with what old Mayor Pete is doing there and by the way, he was asked which living Republican he respects, here is how he responded.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: Name some of your public figures -- Republicans who you respect. Living Republican. I'll give you a few seconds.

BUTTIGIEG: It's such a great answer if it wasn't living.

MATTHEWS: I know, Abraham Lincoln.

BUTTIGIEG: No, I've got a better one for you.

MATTHEWS: Teddy Roosevelt.

BUTTIGIEG: Even better.

MATTHEWS: Okay.

BUTTIGIEG: Wendell Willkie.

MATTHEWS: Okay. You know, why, because he --

BUTTIGIEG: He is from Indiana. He put country before party.

MATTHEWS: He united the country going into World War II.

BUTTIGIEG: Yes. Wonderful.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now that is a real uniter who wants to be President, so let me be clear, we should all want a cleaner planet. We should all be good stewards of the gifts that God gave us. Take care of our environment. But this is not about any of that.

This is about literally putting people out of work, raising taxes, nationalizing industry more specifically the energy industry, telling people how much meat they can eat and if and when they are ever allowed to fly an airplane and dumping the combustion engine and taking the lifeblood of every economy in the world -- oil and gas -- and literally stopping, all under the guise of a green revolution that doesn't have the technology to accomplish anything near what they want to accomplish.

It's not about building a better future for you and your grandkids, it's about giving you less control over your life and guaranteeing poverty for every American and in the process, they get to smear Republicans every second, every minute, every hour of every day, because it's not just every two and four years anymore.

The Democratic smear machine is now running full bore 24/7, every single hour of every day accusing Republicans they're always racist and sexist, misogynistic, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic.

Republicans want dirty air and water even though they breathe the air and drink the water. They want to kill children and throw your grandmother over a cliff. I know. We get it, all the time.

And it's all about a big dumpster fire of Democratic destruction with a group of radicals set on achieving power at all cost, all fueled by rage and hate and psychosis and harassment and hysteria and false reporting.

But you know better not to fall for this bait and switch that they have and by the way, we're here to give you a front-row seat to all of the insanity and madness. You can't make this stuff up.

Here with reaction, Republican congressman, Matt Gaetz; and author of the book, "A Lot Like Me," radio talk show host, Larry elder.

Let's start with you Congressman Gaetz, okay so we got more plagiarism from sleepy, creepy, crazy Uncle Joe. More.

REP. MATT GAETZ, R-FLA.: Yes, we could even get a new nickname. We could call him Plagiarizing Joe Biden. Well look, I mean Joe Biden once bragged that foreign leaders were calling asking him to run for President and now we know why.

The Biden plan would unilaterally disarm the American economy, exporting carbon-based jobs to emerging economies where they're not going to put off their own prosperity for a generation for any environmental concern.

Now, I do believe the climate is changing. I think that humans have an impact on it, but the right approach is the one taken by President Trump to stand up for American innovation by putting tariffs on the Chinese when they steal our intellectual property and hollow out American businesses.

So I think that has far more to do with the ultimate environmental consequence protecting the American innovator than trying to regulate our way through this challenge with a plan that Joe Biden didn't even write. His staffers went and took it off of media reports and other interest group websites.

HANNITY: He stole it. He stole the whole thing.

GAETZ: Isn't it such just like -- such a signal of where the Biden campaign is? I mean, I was watching that video, Sean, I might use it later tonight to put myself to sleep. It was so boring.

HANNITY: You know, Larry for the first time because of the President's deregulation, for the first time in 75 years, we are energy independent and for the first time in 75 years, a net exporter of energy.

That means we don't have to get on our hands and knees and beg countries that hate us that artificially control the price of the lifeblood of our economy. It also means that if we out-produce Russia and we can get our energy over to our allies in Western Europe. Guess what? We're going to bring Putin and his hostile regime, that hostile actor to his knees.

And in the meantime, we're going to raise the standard of living of every American because even truck drivers for energy companies are being trained and making 80 to a hundred thousand dollars a year and that's starting pay with no overtime.

LARRY ELDER, RADIO SHOW HOST AND AUTHOR: Well that's right and Joe Biden's problem of course is that the economy is doing well under Donald Trump.

We had three percent GDP growth last year. During the Obama years, not one year three percent GDP growth. The first President to preside over recovery without at least three percent GDP growth.

But Biden has lots and lots of problems. He's got a 40-year track record. He is going to defend this vote for the --

HANNITY: Oh, he's got a lot issues involving race.

ELDER: That he has already apologized for.

HANNITY: Larry Elder, you follow -- I think you could recite it by heart, my row --

ELDER: But the number one problem that Joe Biden has, Sean, is he is not full of rage. AOC is, the other Democrats are. He is not. He even complimented Dick Cheney. He said he was a decent man. That's going to be Joe Biden's biggest problem.

He is not full of this asinine rage that most of the Democrats are. He needs to apologize for that.

HANNITY: Let me tell you about -- Joe Biden is tired. He does not have the energy for this. He is not -- he is not up for this challenge.

ELDER: He is not angry.

HANNITY: They're already hiding and like they hit Hillary. They don't want him out there.

ELDER: Sean, he is not angry enough.

GAETZ: He had to cosponsor the green --

HANNITY: He doesn't have enough energy.

ELDER: That's not his personality.

GAETZ: He had to endorse the Green New Deal just to have his name in the same paragraph as the word "new." He is so tired and --

HANNITY: Yes, last word, Matt.

ELDER: Sean, with the over-under and when Joe Biden comes out in favor of reparations. What the over under and when he comes out in favor of reparations.

HANNITY: Exactly. Matt?

ELDER: Just a matter of time.

GAETZ: No, look. Look this is an old tired candidate with old tired ideas. He had to go and carbon copy and paste these because there is no inspiration behind the Biden campaign. I hope he is who the Democrats nominate. Donald Trump will trounce him in the general election.

HANNITY: All right, thank you both. When we come back, Broward County Sheriff now facing over 90 years behind bars. Remember that school shooting? Parkland School? He stayed outside. Why? Trace Gallagher, full report. Geraldo, Dan Bongino react. Straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Former Broward County Deputy Scott Peterson has now been charged today for his inaction during the deadly Parkland School shooting last year. Fox News correspondent Trace Gallagher, he is live tonight in our West Coast newsroom with the very latest -- Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, CORRESPONDENT: Sean, most of those killed in the Parkland school shooting were on the first and third floors of building 1200.

Former Broward County deputy Scott Peterson isn't facing charges for what happened on the first floor because experts say there wasn't time to intervene, but he is charged for what happened on the third floor where many believe he could have saved lives including Lori Alhadeff, who has lost her daughter, Alyssa. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LORI ALHADEFF, MOTHER OF VICTIM IN PARKLAND SHOOTING: He needs to go to jail and he needs to serve a lifetime in prison for not going in that day and taking down the threat and that led to the death of our loved ones.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GALLAGHER: Peterson claims he took cover outside the school because he didn't know where the shots were coming from. But his radio calls contradict that. Listen.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Be advised we have possible, could be firecrackers. I think we have shots fired, possible shots fired. 1200 building.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

GALLAGHER: In the 1200 Building, Peterson made two more calls where he again identified shots coming from the 1200 building, and told other law enforcement to stay away.

Peterson's lawyer says the law prevents a police officer from being charged for actions he failed to take and says the only one responsible is the alleged shooter, Nikolas Cruz -- Sean.

HANNITY: All right, Trace Gallagher, thank you. Here with reaction, former Secret Service agent, Fox News contributor, Dan Bongino and Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera.

You know, Dan I just have a hard time with this because -- well, I have a family full of law enforcement. I mean, this is what they do. This is what they trained for and frankly, it's like 9/11. Everyone else is racing down. These guys go up against all logic, common sense, knowing the dangers.

I don't get it. I don't understand it. It's not the cops that I know, but then I think 90 years in jail?

DAN BONGINO, CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, Sean, I know you have a lot of family members in law enforcement. I met one of them not that long ago actually down here at an event in Florida.

You know, I think the reason this case punches a lot of us in the gut, me having been a police officer and a Federal agent seeing the city policing and the Federal side of law enforcement is because of what you just said.

It just so doesn't marry up with our personal experience with the law enforcement most of us know.

We all have a neighbor or a friend or a family member. A mom or a dad, some, who are police officers, who have been engaged in situations maybe not this deadly, butt in dangerous situations who have acted in the exact opposite manner.

And I think that's why this case is of such profound national interest and why it punches everybody in the gut. It just doesn't marry up with what we are used to seeing at all.

HANNITY: Geraldo, we know a lot of the heroes in 9/11. We know what they did that day. That's the cops we know.

GERALDO RIVERA, CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: You know, Sean, I feel absolute rage at the shooter, the teenage shooter. The psycho kid who killed 17 of his classmates and teachers and wounded 17 others. That's rage.

But I feel absolute disgust over the actions of this deputy, Scott Peterson. He was a yellow-bellied coward. There is no getting away from that. You know, we advocate on this program that they be an armed good guy in every place where children are gathered, every single school. Parkland did it right.

HANNITY: I want retired police and military in every school.

RIVERA: The Marjory Stoneman Douglas School did it right. They did it right. They had this guy. He was armed. He saw what happened. He didn't see, he heard, he knew. He knew and what did he do? He ran away.

It's clear, I mean listen to this, "There can be no excuse was complete inaction and no question that his inaction cost lives." Imagine? He ran away.

Sean, it's something that's so sickening to me. Now does he go to jail for the rest of his life? I don't know about that. He should be shamed. He should be exiled. He should be held at arm's length by society for the disgust, the revulsion we have of this person. There are dead children because of this deputy's absolute cowardice.

No one knows how they respond in combat or you know, in a situation when it happens. But you've got to -- this is what he is there for.

HANNITY: But this is what they trained for. This is what they live -- this is why they usually become cops.

RIVERA: I just feel that he is -- he is definitely criminally responsible, you know and he deserves whatever is coming his way.

HANNITY: It's just sad. I mean, how many lives could have maybe would have, but we should have a retired police military at every school now. This is not a question. We've got to protect these kids.

All right thank you both. When we come back, well, we already knew the left does not like Chick-fil-A. I love Chick-fil-a, but some researchers now are upset about dodgeball. Dodgeball. Dr. Gina Loudon and Cathy Areu next as we continue.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right, tonight, another form of lunacy has reached new lows. Today, there are reports that Canadian researchers, they are claiming the game dodgeball is a tool of oppression. Dodgeball? And that's not all, tonight, Texas AG Ken Paxton is suing over the left's discrimination against Chick-fil-A all surrounding the food chains exclusion from the San Antonio Airport.

Here to debate this and more, Trump 2020 Advisory Board Member Dr. Gina Loudon and "Catalina" magazine publisher, crazy liberal, Cathy Areu. Well, I say that affectionately.

CATHY AREU, PUBLISHER, CATALINA MAGAZINE: Thank you.

HANNITY: Dr. Gina, I love dodgeball. Love dodgeball. I played it. It's a red ball. It's rubbery. It doesn't hurt. Why is dodgeball now under attack?

GINA LOUDON, TRUMP 2020 ADVISORY BOARD MEMBER: Well, you know because this is honestly so much of this, Sean, falls into the brainwashing that is happening to our children in favor of socialism.

This is a sort of you know competitive sport. It teaches you about falling down and getting back up and unfortunately, for the regressive left, science doesn't prove out their theory that this somehow damages children.

In fact, studies now say that the coddling we've done over the last couple of decades have actually damaged our children, increase their rates of anxiety, increased depression and Sean, there is a 70 percent increase in women's suicide rates since 2011.

HANNITY: No winners, no losers and everyone gets a trophy. Cathy, I bet you love that idea.

LOUDON: Not helping.

AREU: Look, dodgeball is not helping. It is cultural domination.

HANNITY: What?

AREU: So people that come from other cultures into our culture, studies have found don't understand dodgeball. I can understand why someone like Sean Hannity would win at dodgeball and love it so much.

HANNITY: Yes, I was great at it.

AREU: But when you're -- I can imagine.

HANNITY: And if I played against you and dr. Loudon, and I would protect Dr. Loudon and go right for you.

AREU: Thank you and I don't know that means because I am Latina and Cuban and I never play dodgeball. I didn't understand it. My father said it was barbaric.

HANNITY: What do you mean you don't understand it? You take a ball, you throw it. You try and hit the person and get him out.

AREU: Never heard of it. I actually never heard of it, never played it as a child. I am sorry, it's not my culture.

LOUDON: Sean, in a free society, people aren't afraid to compete and we have to teach our kids to fall down and get back up and we know that getting them out of their comfort zone expands their comfort zone.

HANNITY: Exactly.

AREU: No, but --

LOUDON: It expands their comfort zone. But if you deprive them of that, you teach them just stand in line for a handout and guess where that results in? Socialism. That's precisely where they're going with this.

AREU: Not socialism. How about it's not barbaric. We use our minds to get ahead and not our big bodies and our strength like Sean Hannity playing dodgeball.

LOUDON: You challenge your mind for athletics.

HANNITY: By the way, I used to --

LOUDON: Cathy, I'm sure you were in some sort of athletic pursuit.

HANNITY: I used to throw it hard, and by the way, I enjoyed getting everybody out. I tried my best.

AREU: There is a lot of psychology. That's what they are saying --

HANNITY: And you want to give every kid a trophy right, Cathy? Everybody -- no more winners, no keeping score, no losers, we are all equal. We keep score?

AREU: No. There are sports that are beautiful.

HANNITY: That's okay?

AREU: Chess, I mean, soccer, baseball. There's beautiful sports, there's football and there's dodgeball, these things are barbaric. They're very cultural -- they are very American.

HANNITY: Cathy, you need to play dodgeball.

AREU: Not against you, no, I will not play.

HANNITY: I will let you and Dr. Loudon play dodgeball, and I'll put my money on Dr. Loudon.

LOUDON: I love dodgeball.

AREU: I think she would beat me because I do not know what that is.

HANNITY: Well, maybe you can read. You'll figure it out figure it out. All right, I love Chick-fil-A.

AREU: I bet you do.

HANNITY: I love it. They don't open one day a week because of their values. You don't want to buy Chick-fil-A, don't buy Chick-fil-A, but don't discriminate because they have religious views you don't like right.

LOUDON: Right, you know, Sean the irony here is that you know Chick-fil-A, the CEO, Dan Cathy, he actually key noted an equality conference this year, so I don't know what their problem is, but this is clearly religious bigotry.

It cannot be tolerated, because as soon as we start to tolerate religious bigotry, it's going to carry over into every realm of our society. They are going to continue to punish people for what they believe in.

HANNITY: And you don't have to buy it, Cathy. I'll eat twice as much.

AREU: Oh, I've been boycotting Chick-fil-A before I understood why I was boycotting it. But Mr. Cathy, no relation has made a point of making it a religious company that sells chicken sandwiches.

HANNITY: Oh my god.

AREU: He is the one that made it religious.

LOUDON: And what's wrong with religion? What's wrong with religion, Cathy?

AREU: Nothing's wrong with religion, but these are the consequences if you bring it into your business. Brand religion, some people don't like it.

HANNITY: Next time, I'm bringing Chick-fil-A.

LOUDON: ... who owns the business.

HANNITY: Thank you both. "Villain of the day," straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right, on "Villain of the Day," London Mayor, Sadiq Khan. Now during the President's official state visit to the U.K., of course the pathetic Mayor of London slammed the President's policies.

But today at a press conference, our President fired back. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Well, I think he's been a not very good mayor from what I understand. He has done a poor job. Crime is up. A lot of problems and I don't think he should be criticizing a representative of the United States that can do so much good for the United Kingdom.

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.